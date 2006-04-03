Bantaba in Cyberspace
Momodou



Denmark
11293 Posts
Posted - 22 Jun 2023 :  23:15:50
…… The Gambia Experience

https://www.judicial.gov.gh/index.php/publications/news-publications/js-latest-news/item/368-give-same-level-of-attention-to-all-cases-justice-akoto-bamfo-entreats-the-bench-as-she-exits

Justice Akoto-Bamfo recounted her work in The Gambia as the Chairperson of a three-member Assets Commission to probe the assets of former President and some Ministers of Sir Dauda Jawarah’s government, and the drama that ensued when they were to present their report to President Yahaya Jammeh.

According to her, before the Commission could present its report, a member had apparently leaked it to the Executive. “I was then told that if I failed to make adverse findings against some ministers, the objectives of the Revolution would have failed.” Justice Akoto-Bamfo, however, stood her grounds even though she was warned the report would not be accepted.

“We later booked an appointment to the Presidency. We sat there for close to four (4) hours; the Secretary General came to inform me that the President had a toothache so there was no way he could see me, and asked us to come the next day. I said to him I had booked my flight. So, I just took the report and handed it over to him and left. I later learnt that the report was rewritten.”

Justice Akoto-Bamfo said “one of those under the probe, now the Chief Justice of The Gambia, wrote to me and thanked me for my courage. He requested that I got him a copy of the original report, since they did not have what I presented.”…….
A clear conscience fears no accusation - proverb from Sierra Leone
