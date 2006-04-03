Bantaba in Cyberspace
Bantaba in Cyberspace
toubab1020



12131 Posts
Posted - 24 Jun 2023 :  16:45:01

==========

https://foroyaa.net/what-experience-did-gambian-youths-have-in-casamance/
==========

June 24, 2023

When a neighbour is experiencing war, those innocent civilians are likely to be victims. The case of the Gambians who got lost in Senegal is a case in point. Those who were arrested and taken before a tribunal in Ziguinchor, reported the court exercised leniency by emphasizing that cutting down trees in Casamance is a crime.

It is therefore important for the Gambian authorities to sensitise the people on the dangers of travelling in the forest or felling trees in Casamance without licence. An alternative is to grow the trees here ourselves, which is a laudable option.
