https://foroyaa.net/what-consultation-on-the-constitution-and-with-who/

https://foroyaa.net/what-consultation-on-the-constitution-and-with-who/

The Attorney General and Minister of Justice did indicate that progress is being made on constitution building and that a bill may be brought before the National Assembly in the next session. The minister should explain what type of consultation is taking place and with who. He should therefore call a press conference to explain to the Gambian people the concrete steps he has so far taken in constitution building and those involved in the exercise. Foroyaa will reach out to the ministry for concrete information to enlighten the readers.

