Bantaba in Cyberspace
Bantaba in Cyberspace
Home | Profile | Register | Active Topics | Active Polls | Members | Private Messages | Search | FAQ | Invite a friend
Username:
 Password:
Save Password
Forgot your Password?

 All Forums
 Politics Forum
 Politics: Gambian politics
 QOTD...THE CONSULTATION		  New Topic  Reply to Topic
 Printer Friendly
| More
Author Previous Topic Topic Next Topic  

toubab1020



12114 Posts
Posted - 17 Jun 2023 :  15:47:23  Show Profile Send toubab1020 a Private Message  Reply with Quote
==========

https://foroyaa.net/what-consultation-on-the-constitution-and-with-who/
==========

The Attorney General and Minister of Justice did indicate that progress is being made on constitution building and that a bill may be brought before the National Assembly in the next session. The minister should explain what type of consultation is taking place and with who. He should therefore call a press conference to explain to the Gambian people the concrete steps he has so far taken in constitution building and those involved in the exercise. Foroyaa will reach out to the ministry for concrete information to enlighten the readers.
"Simple is good" & I strongly dislike politics. You cannot defend the indefensible.
  Previous Topic Topic Next Topic  
 New Topic  Reply to Topic
 Printer Friendly
| More
Jump To:
Bantaba in Cyberspace © 2005-2023 Nijii Go To Top Of Page
This page was generated in 0.09 seconds. User Policy, Privacy & Disclaimer | Powered By: Snitz Forums 2000 Version 3.4.06