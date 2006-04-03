Author Topic toubab1020





https://foroyaa.net/police-await-ags-legal-advice-on-alleged-fraud-involving-vista-bank-gpa/



By Mustapha Jallow



Police Spokesperson, Cadet ASP, Binta Njie of the Gambia Police Force (GPF),



on Wednesday, June 14 informed Foroyaa that the Police are waiting for the Attorney General and Ministry of Justice legal advice on the fraud allegations involving Vista Bank and the Gambia Ports Authority (GPA).



According to the Police PRO, the alleged fraud case involving the aforesaid parties was sent to the Attorney General and Ministry of Justice Chambers for legal advice.



“Our investigators have completed investigations into the matter and the full report has been submitted to the Ministry of Justice for legal advice,” Njie confirmed.



She added that appropriate action will be taken once the police receive legal advice from the AG’s office.



At least six {6} cheques of Vista Bank seen by this paper, were withdrawn illegally, amounting to D2,591,000.



According to sources, these withdrawals were made on different dates through alleged forged signatures of GPA officials.



“The fraud was carried out by Vista Bank staff who were alleged to have forged both signatures of the GPA Finance Director and the Deputy Director to cash-out over two million five hundred and ninety-one thousand Dalasi (D2,591,000),” sources earlier disclosed.



Following this paper’s publication, four staff of the said Bank were suspended pending police investigations. However, the amount (D2,591,000) said to be fraudulently withdrawn was later returned to GPA’s account by the bank and this was also confirmed by the Bank.



