Denmark

11261 Posts Posted - 24 Apr 2023 : 17:06:55 WHAT IS THE ORIGIN OF THE TERM JAKHA? DESTINATION 2900 YEARS AGO IN THE INLAND NIGER DELTA (PRESENT DAY MALI)



By Dembo Fatty



A very long time ago ( around 9th century BC), in what is today known as Macina in present day Mali, was an area called simply Dia and today has a population estimated at 9000 people. But that pales in comparison to its humble beginnings. Its major ethnic communities today include the Bozo and Somono fishermen, Marka (Soninke) rice farmers and the Fulani herdsmen.



Please note that by 9th century B.C, Macina did not exist. The reference to Macina is just for illustration purposes only to allow the reader to locate the area under discussion.



Overtime, Dia Macina became a reputable Islamic center which attracted the likes of Alhajj Umar Taal who conquered the place in the 19th century. So many ethnic groups can identify themselves with Dia Macina along its historical and political evolution journey for nearly 3000 years ago.



History students would note or have already noted that Alhaji Salim (Suwareh) initially stayed in this very Dia Macinna in the 13th century before he moved to found Dia Bambuk or Bambuk Diakha. Concidence? No. In my opinion, Saloum Suwareh was merely retracing an old lineage and so he had to start somewhere. This Dia Macina may well be an earlier Diakha before another was formed called Bambuk Diakha.



According to historical accounts, the earliest known groups that populated Dia were the Tomotas and Kwantas, who are portrayed as autochthonous hunters and fishermen respectively (Sakai 1990). It was these two groups that united into what became the Bozo ethnic group. Now the can of worms is opened because these two ethnic groups are probably extinct and their language either dead or limited n geography. So the closest to our understanding and appreciation of the current inhabitants of Dia are the Bozo who still survived the journey of human development and societal evolution.



By today’s accounts, Dia is Bozo country who claim ancestry from the Tomata and Kwanta, who originally lived and populated the settlement.



Over the horizon appeared the Maraka/Soninke/Sarahulle group who would subjugate them under a key figure called Ndinga or Dinga (Fay 1997:166). Could this Dinga be the famous Dinka Ceesay the father of Jabi Ceesay who founded Wagadu around 790? Have you noticed the emergence of the names Jabi and Ceesay even before the formation of clerical Diakha? What comes to your mind?



Where is this leading to? Jabi and Ceesay names existed at least 400 years before Salim Suwareh and so Diakha has to be redefined to accommodate this historical fact. That is why Diakha must be seen from a geographical but more particularly from a clerical perspective rather than ethnic.



In fact some of the key families of Diakha like the Sillah, Jabi Gassama etc claim ancestry from Arabia not Diakha in Africa yet they are still associated with Diakha of Africa. The historical parallels are so obvious that a convergence is impossible. In my later write up, I will attempt to discuss the histories of the Sillah, Jabbi-Gassama and Jaiteh Kabba, key and prominent families contributing immensely to the founding and sustenance of this clerical movement based on peaceful conversion to Islam wherever they went. A reason why a Diakhanka would not want to swear to the Holy Koran or start a litigation process against anyone.



Salim Suwareh was in some accounts said to have a ceesay last name and that Suwareh was later added which diminished or dwarfed his baptismal name. It is not surprising that Salim would begin his religious life at Dia Macina where most likely the ceesay ruling class of Wagadu would have had a lot of influence because the settlement was near a body of water and rich in agricultural produce. In fact, one of his sons who later adopted the name Darameh Ba was associated with agriculture. That cannot be a coincidence.



The interesting issue that his frequent visits to Mecca, about seven times may have been partly due to the fact that he had family in Mecca. Did this family migrate with him and settled in Mecca, or was Ahaji Salim an Arab who later settled in Africa to propagate Islam? The Jury is still out



The question is asked why the Baa Naani of Saloum Suwareh all ended up having four different last names even though their father was Ceesay turned Suwareh? Fadiga Tulli, Fofana-Girasi, Suwareh and Drammeh were actually brothers but all of sudden they appear to have different last names. The reason is these new last names came about because of events. For example, Darameh ba was very much associated with agriculture and a name emerged. Fadiga was very good at using honey in religious offerings and honey became associated with Fadiga etc. From the outside, they appear to be different families but in reality it’s the same household. Last names can be very deceiving in West Africa.



Until we seriously understand the evolution of names and surnames, we will not appreciate the historical connections we share and sometimes we consider some people as outsiders who are in fact our brethren.



Sundiata Keita for example was Conateh and not Keita. He started a new line of family of Keita simply because he restored kingship to the family which in Mandinka means Kay Taa. Kay means inheritance and Taa meaning to restore or take because he snatched it from Sumanguru.



History must be understood from the perspective of language of the indigenes otherwise many mistranslations will occur throwing dust in the eyes of people creating a spiral of commotions that further muddies the streams of knowledge.



This was old Dia or Diakha if you like and it would take 2100 years after its founding for a clerical Diakha to appear. By the 9th century BC, even Christianity did not come into existence let alone Islam. So if you will claim connections to Dia or Diakha, you must be prepared to associate yourself to this old city which became a spring board for the founding of many Diakha settlements. From Bambuk Diakha to Futa Touba, to Diakha of Saloum all the way to Maka Koli Bantang in the Tamba region of Senegal.



There was a Diakha before the clerical Diakha. Each must be treated separately but concurrently to appreciate the historical and clerical evolution of Diakha as both a geography and a clerical sphere.



1. Fay, C. 1997 ‘Les demiers seront les premiers: peuplements et pouvoirs mandingues

et peuls au Maasina (Mali)’, M. de Bruijn and H. van Dijk (eds.) Peuls et Mandingues,

Paris, ASC-Karthala: 165-191.



2. Sakai, S. 1990 ‘Traditions Orales k Ja: Histoire et Idlologie dans une ancienne city Islamique’, Kawada Junzo (ed.) Boucle Du Niger - approches multidisciplinaires, Vol.2, Institut de Recherches sur les langues et Cultures d’Asie et d’Afrique, Tokyo: 211-259.



3. Many others. Be creative A clear conscience fears no accusation - proverb from Sierra Leone Topic New Topic Reply to Topic

