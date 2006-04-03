Author Topic Momodou





11213 Posts Posted - 28 Feb 2023 : 18:34:37 NOVEMBER 11 1831: BRITISH LANDINGS ON THE BEACHES OF BARRA

By Dembo Fatty



Mansa Burungai Sonko defeated the British forces on August 22, 1831, who evacuated and left for Bathurst.



It would take the combined efforts of the French forces in Gambia and Sierra Leone under the command of Lieutenant Berwick to dislodge the Nuiminkas from their lands three months later on November 11, 1831.



The British Town within the Ceded Mile would be called Berwick Town named after Lieutenant Berwick.



The composition of the retaliatory force is as follows:



FRENCH CONTRIBUTION



French brig of war La Bordelaise (war ship)

200 French Sailors



SIERRA LEONEAN CONTRIBUTION



5 Officers

35 Marines

28 men of Royal African Colonial Corps

138 Sierra Leone militia

The Plumber (war ship)

The Parmelia (war ship)



And according to Lieutenant Governor Rendall, all these to afford him "..the best means of regaining the footing they have lost and of striking terror into these barbarians."



