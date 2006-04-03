|
NOVEMBER 11 1831: BRITISH LANDINGS ON THE BEACHES OF BARRA
By Dembo Fatty
Mansa Burungai Sonko defeated the British forces on August 22, 1831, who evacuated and left for Bathurst.
It would take the combined efforts of the French forces in Gambia and Sierra Leone under the command of Lieutenant Berwick to dislodge the Nuiminkas from their lands three months later on November 11, 1831.
The British Town within the Ceded Mile would be called Berwick Town named after Lieutenant Berwick.
The composition of the retaliatory force is as follows:
FRENCH CONTRIBUTION
French brig of war La Bordelaise (war ship)
200 French Sailors
SIERRA LEONEAN CONTRIBUTION
5 Officers
35 Marines
28 men of Royal African Colonial Corps
138 Sierra Leone militia
The Plumber (war ship)
The Parmelia (war ship)
And according to Lieutenant Governor Rendall, all these to afford him "..the best means of regaining the footing they have lost and of striking terror into these barbarians."
Nuimi always makes me proud.
A clear conscience fears no accusation - proverb from Sierra Leone