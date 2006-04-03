Author Topic Momodou





Denmark

11243 Posts Posted - 03 Apr 2023 : 23:21:17 PRESIDENT BARROW AND THE ECONOMIC CARTEL CONTINUE LOOTING THE STATE ASSETS!



Incredibly, Top Officials in Barrow Administration are reportedly upset about The President’s blanket endorsement of the Cartel’s ongoing expansion of a total grip on the Gambia Economy. As is too often the case, then again, a high-level contact in the Economic Cartel group confirmed this idea is indeed accurate.



Let me repeat what we do know. But it is mind-boggling that Seedy Keita has convinced President Barrow to Privatize Senegambia Bridge Management to a Company ( Name Withheld for Now). Here’s the main point: There are plenty of reasons to believe these people constantly need money — to private liquidity problems and many more headaches.



I don’t know where this is going, but here’s what worries me. The corrupt technocrats are desperate to maintain power to continue their quest of cashing in significant time and enjoying massive benefits. And how would they get away with this? And something of this magnitude, which is tremendously vital to our national security and foreign policy, should be debated by the Parliament.



Once again, this is pure nonsense and also a teachable moment. Even more importantly, the finance minister has seriously reconvened and considered privatising the Management of the Bridge and getting kickbacks through price gouging and exorbitant toll collection fees.

So, there you have it. There are no limits to their greed. It’s not just that. It all begs the question, why? This premeditated idea comes from a model-like rip-off at our Airport.



Moreover, there are essential lessons for the rest of us to learn from the mindset of these people and their controversial ideas. In all seriousness, somehow, everything this man has done ends up causing embarrassment and concern. If they proceed with this plan, it will be a “costly strategic failure” that will continue to haunt us for a long time.



What could explain that? It’s disturbing to say this: Haven’t they learned the lesson about those immobile ferries purchased during the Jammeh era Militarily Regime? But I’m not holding my breath. Let’s take a further step back. To the contrary, haven’t they learnt how Privatization wrecked GPMB and caused us to go dangerously into debt? It seems we’re about to find out with the “ KeitaBarrownomics “.



But that’s not all. Seedy Keita twisted himself in knots on major decisions beneficial only to himself, Economic Cartel Group and President. After all, Seedy Keita gave President Barrow the most significant pay raise to trap this man. Imagine President Sir Dawda's monthly Salary was only about D27,000 compared to President Barrow's D250,000 monthly salary or more.



On matters of policy, Seedy wants to ram through a vast Cartel wish list for a firm hold grip on our weak Economy. But that’s not the worst of it. He is ploughing ahead and does not understand this is a massive bait and switch!



Here’s what you need to know: In a lengthy back-and-forth with a top Cartel Member, he confessed: “ I don’t understand Seedy’s rationale”. I am singularly uninterested in their “ Take it all Business ethics”. I contend that every “Policy” Seedy championed devastates small businesses and hard-working Gambia families and exploits our suffering elderly people on their little fixed incomes.



In the meantime, We discussed other things I am not permitted to share yet. However, My colleague was visibly upset when he explained an incident. “ A father, let me tell you something. Can you believe this man applied for a duty-free waiver of D48,000 for a private car he purchased from Saudi? The tax authorities denied him the benefit. Suddenly, the moment he became Finance Minister, he immediately approved the waiver on his behalf. “ Just think about that for a moment.



However, before we parted ways, he yelled in a loud voice before he drove off: “The system is broken and needs massive changes. The big man got blinded by his greed and insecurities”. It’s an embarrassment. But beyond a shame, it’s dangerous. It’s wrong. I replied to him: “What exactly is “the system”? He responded with both hands up in the air: “Well, it’s everything”.



Sadly, it revealed how dangerously dependent The President is for his success. A return to normalcy would be excellent. But what I want is a return to sanity!



Your support means the world to us! Please give our page a follow to keep up with our latest posts, and don't forget to hit that like button and share our content with your friends and family. Thank you for being a part of the OPEN GAMBIA PLATFORM community!

Article contributed by STAFF AT THE FINANCE MINISTRY ANON @01/04/2023! @ 18:00 A clear conscience fears no accusation - proverb from Sierra Leone Topic