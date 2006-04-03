Bantaba in Cyberspace Home | Profile | Register | Active Topics | Active Polls | Members | Private Messages | Search | FAQ | Invite a friend Username:

Password:

Save Password Forgot your Password?



All Forums

Politics Forum

Politics: Gambian politics

Gambian Facebook group, What’s On Gambia New Topic Reply to Topic

Printer Friendly

| More Author Topic toubab1020





12002 Posts Posted - 08 Feb 2023 : 14:25:14



Dear Reader what do you think ? Come on POST





==========

https://thepoint.gm/africa/gambia/headlines/whats-on-gambia-to-file-complaint-to-nhrc-against-police

==========



#Headlines



What’s On Gambia to file complaint to NHRC against police



Feb 8, 2023, 12:18 PM



A renowned Gambian Facebook group, What’s On Gambia, has disclosed that it will be filing a complaint to the country’s National Human Rights Commission against a member of the Gambia Police Force for assaulting its first admin.



The group also publishes articles on its websites on lifestyle, entertainment and on other domains.



The popular social media group noted it will do so because the Police’s human rights unithas paid a deaf ear on their grievances.



“In November 2022, our own Admin 1 was assaulted by a psychopathic PIU officer at the Governor's Office in Brikama. The police PRO Cadet ASP Binta Njie advised us to report the matter to their Human Rights Unit for disciplinary action to be taken against the officer,” it stated on its timeline.



“The Human Rights Unit, which is led by OC Sulayman Jawara - one of the loudmouths in the police - was established to receive and handle complaints about police misconduct or abuse.”



“We met OC Jawara on the 17th November 2022 at the University of The Gambia, where he was attending a workshop. After giving a written account of what happened at the Governor's Office, he promised to open an investigation,” it added.



“But for reasons unknown, the case was later brushed under the carpet and OC Jawara suddenly blocked us on WhatsApp.”



The group added that when they contacted the public relations officer's bureau to find out why the human rights unit was reluctant to investigate police officers who brutalise their fellow citizens, they declined to comment.



“In the New Gambia, officers, especially those in the PIU, are rarely reprimanded or punished for using executive power that is deemed to go beyond the level required to sustain life, avoid injury, or control a situation. Their bosses and the Ministry of Interior made them believe that it's an acceptable part of their job description to be violent.”



“Since the police refused to investigate what happened at the Governor's Office, we are forwarding the matter to the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) before we start our Battle of Kansala against the police here on the Grand Bantaba of The Gambia. “



“Under the current government, there is evidence of increased violence in the form of excessive police-initiated force, unwarranted teargassing and shootings of civilians, some of which have been fatal.”



The popular group concluded: “We can end police brutality. Our police officers must respect and protect human dignity or return our uniforms and join the wild animals at the Fathala Wildlife Reserve.”

I feel that there is something wrong when in order to make a complaint and get it properly investigated against the police in Gambia a social media group has to be the complainant and not the individual person who wishes to complain,seems to me a very circuitous route to have to take.Dear Reader what do you think ? Come on POST====================#HeadlinesWhat’s On Gambia to file complaint to NHRC against policeFeb 8, 2023, 12:18 PMA renowned Gambian Facebook group, What’s On Gambia, has disclosed that it will be filing a complaint to the country’s National Human Rights Commission against a member of the Gambia Police Force for assaulting its first admin.The group also publishes articles on its websites on lifestyle, entertainment and on other domains.The popular social media group noted it will do so because the Police’s human rights unithas paid a deaf ear on their grievances.“In November 2022, our own Admin 1 was assaulted by a psychopathic PIU officer at the Governor's Office in Brikama. The police PRO Cadet ASP Binta Njie advised us to report the matter to their Human Rights Unit for disciplinary action to be taken against the officer,” it stated on its timeline.“The Human Rights Unit, which is led by OC Sulayman Jawara - one of the loudmouths in the police - was established to receive and handle complaints about police misconduct or abuse.”“We met OC Jawara on the 17th November 2022 at the University of The Gambia, where he was attending a workshop. After giving a written account of what happened at the Governor's Office, he promised to open an investigation,” it added.“But for reasons unknown, the case was later brushed under the carpet and OC Jawara suddenly blocked us on WhatsApp.”The group added that when they contacted the public relations officer's bureau to find out why the human rights unit was reluctant to investigate police officers who brutalise their fellow citizens, they declined to comment.“In the New Gambia, officers, especially those in the PIU, are rarely reprimanded or punished for using executive power that is deemed to go beyond the level required to sustain life, avoid injury, or control a situation. Their bosses and the Ministry of Interior made them believe that it's an acceptable part of their job description to be violent.”“Since the police refused to investigate what happened at the Governor's Office, we are forwarding the matter to the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) before we start our Battle of Kansala against the police here on the Grand Bantaba of The Gambia. ““Under the current government, there is evidence of increased violence in the form of excessive police-initiated force, unwarranted teargassing and shootings of civilians, some of which have been fatal.”The popular group concluded: “We can end police brutality. Our police officers must respect and protect human dignity or return our uniforms and join the wild animals at the Fathala Wildlife Reserve.” "Simple is good" & I strongly dislike politics. You cannot defend the indefensible.

Topic New Topic Reply to Topic

Printer Friendly

| More Jump To: Select Forum General Forum General Forum: General discussion Politics Forum Politics: Gambian politics Draft Elections Bill, 2020 The 1970 Gambian Constitution 2020 Final Draft Constitution The 1997 Gambian Constitution Environment and sustainable development Politics: World politics Literature Poetry Forum Education Forum Gambia-L Archives from University of Washington Atlas of the Gambia Project Education History Science and Technology Forum Science and Technology Gambian Cultural Forum Gambian Culture Notes (pdf file) Cultural guide: General Cultural Forum: Humour & Satire Cultural guide: Music Soto Koto TV Network Bantaba Polls Opinion Polls Sports Forum Sports: General Sports: Gambian Football Health and Nutrition Forum Health and Nutrition Turism & Travel Forum Travel Forum Tourism: General Stone Circles of The Gambia Gambia Maps page Religion Forum Religion Forum: World Religions Announcements Announcements: Community Announcements: Gambian Websites The Gambia Resource Page Social Security & Housing Finance Corporation Gambian Online Radios & TVs - External Links The Trumpet Newspaper The Fatu Radio Network The Chronicle Seereer Radio MAMOS TV Kibaaro news and Radio Kairo News JollofNews Online Gainako Online Freedom Newspaper Online DiasporiumNews A Testing Area Testing Forum -------------------- Home Active Topics Frequently Asked Questions Member Information Search Page Bantaba in Cyberspace © 2005-2023 Nijii This page was generated in 0.07 seconds. User Policy, Privacy & Disclaimer |