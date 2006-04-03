Bantaba in Cyberspace Home | Profile | Register | Active Topics | Active Polls | Members | Private Messages | Search | FAQ | Invite a friend Username:

Password:

Save Password Forgot your Password?



All Forums

Politics Forum

Politics: Gambian politics

On proposed fare increment! New Topic Reply to Topic

Printer Friendly

| More Author Topic toubab1020





11979 Posts Posted - 21 Jan 2023 : 18:12:02

https://thepoint.gm/africa/gambia/editorial/on-proposed-fare-increment

==========



#Editorial

On proposed fare increment!



Jan 18, 2023, 12:05 PM | Article By: EDITORIAL





The government of The Gambia through its Ministry of Transport, Works and Infrastructure, has released a statement indicating that the country's transport fares will be increased effective Friday 20 January 2023.



This news came at a time when most commuters in the Kombos have long cried over unjustified exploitation by greedy drivers on our roads. While fare increment is the talk of the town, it would be amazing as the price for litre of both Petrol and Diesel have dropped recently.



Most commuters struggle to get transport to and from work on a daily basis. Some even suffer a great deal, as going to work has become a nightmare for them in view of the difficulty associated with it.



According to the Ministry of Transport, Works and Infrastructure following consultations among various stakeholders, an agreement has been reached to increase the transport fares for all official routes across the country, effective 20 January 2023.



In the same vein, an agreement has been reached to adopt a new tariff for the transportation of containers across the country. This gesture is in fulfilment of the agreement reached with the General Transport Union and the Port Transporters Association, it stated.



However, this fare increment would impact negatively on many people, as salaries and wages in The Gambia are very low and too little to even support workers. It is unlikely that this increase, like the ones that have preceded it, will do nothing to improve either efficiency or service on our roads.



The high the cost of transportion in the country in the recent past leaves much to be desired. Some of this increment is fuelled by greedy drivers even though the pump price for both fuel and diesel has dropped in the country.



However, the statement added that as a condition for the implementation of transport fare increment and the new tariffs, route licensing will be introduced for various destinations across the country. This route licensing is a scheme that allows vehicles to register and ply a particular route. However, the Route License Scheme, which if implemented is intended to ease the burden of transportation on commuters as it will help abolish the payment of multiple fares by commuters. But, we’ve seen in the past how some drivers defied rules that don't favour them.



The Government through the Ministry should take a firm stance to end this unnecessary exploitation of commuters.



Lest we forget that effective transport infrastructure is critical to the overall development of nations. And free movement of people is a key in that regard.



For far too long, commuters in urban Gambia have been yearning and continue to face endless hardships and exploitation at the hands of greedy and merciless private drivers on our roads. Government should look into the difficulties commuters face for God's sake.

====================#EditorialOn proposed fare increment!Jan 18, 2023, 12:05 PM | Article By: EDITORIALThe government of The Gambia through its Ministry of Transport, Works and Infrastructure, has released a statement indicating that the country's transport fares will be increased effective Friday 20 January 2023.This news came at a time when most commuters in the Kombos have long cried over unjustified exploitation by greedy drivers on our roads. While fare increment is the talk of the town, it would be amazing as the price for litre of both Petrol and Diesel have dropped recently.Most commuters struggle to get transport to and from work on a daily basis. Some even suffer a great deal, as going to work has become a nightmare for them in view of the difficulty associated with it.According to the Ministry of Transport, Works and Infrastructure following consultations among various stakeholders, an agreement has been reached to increase the transport fares for all official routes across the country, effective 20 January 2023.In the same vein, an agreement has been reached to adopt a new tariff for the transportation of containers across the country. This gesture is in fulfilment of the agreement reached with the General Transport Union and the Port Transporters Association, it stated.However, this fare increment would impact negatively on many people, as salaries and wages in The Gambia are very low and too little to even support workers. It is unlikely that this increase, like the ones that have preceded it, will do nothing to improve either efficiency or service on our roads.The high the cost of transportion in the country in the recent past leaves much to be desired. Some of this increment is fuelled by greedy drivers even though the pump price for both fuel and diesel has dropped in the country.However, the statement added that as a condition for the implementation of transport fare increment and the new tariffs, route licensing will be introduced for various destinations across the country. This route licensing is a scheme that allows vehicles to register and ply a particular route. However, the Route License Scheme, which if implemented is intended to ease the burden of transportation on commuters as it will help abolish the payment of multiple fares by commuters. But, we’ve seen in the past how some drivers defied rules that don't favour them.The Government through the Ministry should take a firm stance to end this unnecessary exploitation of commuters.Lest we forget that effective transport infrastructure is critical to the overall development of nations. And free movement of people is a key in that regard.For far too long, commuters in urban Gambia have been yearning and continue to face endless hardships and exploitation at the hands of greedy and merciless private drivers on our roads. Government should look into the difficulties commuters face for God's sake. "Simple is good" & I strongly dislike politics. You cannot defend the indefensible.

Topic New Topic Reply to Topic

Printer Friendly

| More Jump To: Select Forum General Forum General Forum: General discussion Politics Forum Politics: Gambian politics Draft Elections Bill, 2020 The 1970 Gambian Constitution 2020 Final Draft Constitution The 1997 Gambian Constitution Environment and sustainable development Politics: World politics Literature Poetry Forum Education Forum Gambia-L Archives from University of Washington Atlas of the Gambia Project Education History Science and Technology Forum Science and Technology Gambian Cultural Forum Gambian Culture Notes (pdf file) Cultural guide: General Cultural Forum: Humour & Satire Cultural guide: Music Soto Koto TV Network Bantaba Polls Opinion Polls Sports Forum Sports: General Sports: Gambian Football Health and Nutrition Forum Health and Nutrition Turism & Travel Forum Travel Forum Tourism: General Stone Circles of The Gambia Gambia Maps page Religion Forum Religion Forum: World Religions Announcements Announcements: Community Announcements: Gambian Websites The Gambia Resource Page Social Security & Housing Finance Corporation Gambian Online Radios & TVs - External Links The Trumpet Newspaper The Fatu Radio Network The Chronicle Seereer Radio MAMOS TV Kibaaro news and Radio Kairo News JollofNews Online Gainako Online Freedom Newspaper Online DiasporiumNews A Testing Area Testing Forum -------------------- Home Active Topics Frequently Asked Questions Member Information Search Page Bantaba in Cyberspace © 2005-2022 Nijii This page was generated in 0.05 seconds. User Policy, Privacy & Disclaimer |