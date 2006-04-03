Author Topic toubab1020





Open letter to the Commissioner of Traffic Police



Dear Editor,



I am writing to bring to your attention a serious issue that I have been observing on a daily basis in our city. I am deeply concerned about the traffic violations that are happening on our streets and the negative impact that they are having on the community.



Specifically, I have noticed that many drivers are deliberately parking their vehicles in the middle of busy streets, obstructing traffic and causing congestion. This is a major problem, as it makes it difficult for other vehicles to pass through, leading to traffic jams and delays.



Additionally, I have also noticed that many passenger vans and taxis are driving on pedestrian walkways, which is not only dangerous for pedestrians but also causes even more traffic congestion. This is unacceptable and needs to be addressed as soon as possible.



I urge you to take immediate action to address these traffic violations. I believe that strict enforcement of traffic laws is necessary to ensure the safety and well-being of all citizens, and to reduce traffic congestion and delays.



I also suggest that you consider implementing more traffic cameras, and increasing fines for those who violate traffic laws. Additionally, setting up a traffic police station nearby the area would increase visibility of law enforcement, and a better monitoring and control of the situation.



I understand that this is a complex issue, but I am confident that with your leadership and the commitment of the traffic police unit, we can make our streets safer and more efficient for all.



Dr Amadou Kanteh



