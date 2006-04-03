Author Topic Momodou





Mr. President, we want to join the nation and the Government of The Gambia to mourn the passing of our late Vice President Badara Alieu Joof, who departed this world last Wednesday.



The late vice president was a great statesman of The Gambia. He was an acclaimed educationist who taught many years in the education sector contributing to the production of many prominent Gambians.



He served as Permanent Secretary in various ministries. He had worked for the World Bank for several years before he joined your Cabinet as Minister of Higher Education Research Science and Technology from 2017 to May 4th 2022 when he was appointed Vice President until his demise on 18 January 2023 after a brief illness.



The late man was an eloquent, passionate, spirited and forthright Statesman of The Gambia. He was a personality and role model that all Gambians are proud of. May his soul rest in perfect peace!



Mr. President, since the late Vice President was an educationist, who toiled and served many years in the education sector, it would be appropriate to keep his legacy by renaming a higher learning institution in the country such as Gambia College or GTTI after him.



Mr. President, while we don't want to pre-empt your decision in choosing a replacement, yet whoever is to be appointed in his stead as vice president should be competent enough to serve in that position. The appointment should be based on merit, and must be given to a person with experience, honesty and virtue to serve the nation.



Mr. President, it's good that your government has decided to revive the National Cleaning Day commonly known as ‘set settal’.



The practice has been abandoned for seven years now. Therefore we want to commend you for the good thoughts and to say that the exercise should be carried out accordingly without any undue restrictions that could affect productive economic activity as well as transportation, movement of people and business operation.



Cleanliness is essential for our health and environment hence the Government should enact laws for defaulters. Government should impose fine on people who refuse to honour the cleansing exercise whilst enforcing the anti-littering law.



Government should also consider privatising the sector to be recycling trash to avoid too much littering of the environs.



Also, the habit of dumping wastes on the streets and leaving them there for days should be discouraged.



Waste collecting vehicles should be going round to collect piled wastes on the highways to avoid the waste entering gutters.



Mechanics and welders using the streets to do their jobs should also be regularised.



Set Settal commences on Saturday 28 January 2023 from 9am to 1pm.





Good day!



