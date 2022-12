Author Topic Momodou





Denmark

11141 Posts Posted - 30 Dec 2022 : 19:48:08 Death has been announced of legendary Gambian artist, Abdoulie Ngum, also known as Abdul Kabir. May Allah grant him jannatul firdausi and grant the family solace in these trying times.



Source: Kerr Fatou



My sincere condolences to his entire extended family, friends and fans. May his soul rest in peace. A clear conscience fears no accusation - proverb from Sierra Leone Topic