My sincere condolences to Badou Jobe and the entire extended families and friends of the deceased. May Allah (SWT) forgive him his shortcomings and grant him Jannah.







Super Eagles’ Oussou Njie Senor dies



Information reaching The Fatu Network has revealed that legendary musician, Oussou Njie Senor has died Tuesday night.



Oussou has been at the center of Gambian music scene for over 40 years starting from his days with The Super Eagles.



"Mandal ly" was his first hit song with the band. He wrote over 50 songs which includes "Gambia Sunu Rew, "Viva Super Eagles" and " Haleli Africa".



May his soul rest in peace