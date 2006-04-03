Bantaba in Cyberspace
Bantaba in Cyberspace
Home | Profile | Register | Active Topics | Active Polls | Members | Private Messages | Search | FAQ | Invite a friend
Username:
 Password:
Save Password
Forgot your Password?

 All Forums
 Announcements
 Announcements: Community
 Super Eagles’ Oussou Njie Senor dies		  New Topic  Reply to Topic
 Printer Friendly
| More
Author  Topic Next Topic  

Momodou



Denmark
11109 Posts
Posted - 30 Nov 2022 :  23:38:38  Show Profile Send Momodou a Private Message  Reply with Quote
My sincere condolences to Badou Jobe and the entire extended families and friends of the deceased. May Allah (SWT) forgive him his shortcomings and grant him Jannah.



Super Eagles’ Oussou Njie Senor dies

Information reaching The Fatu Network has revealed that legendary musician, Oussou Njie Senor has died Tuesday night.

Oussou has been at the center of Gambian music scene for over 40 years starting from his days with The Super Eagles.

"Mandal ly" was his first hit song with the band. He wrote over 50 songs which includes "Gambia Sunu Rew, "Viva Super Eagles" and " Haleli Africa".

May his soul rest in peace
A clear conscience fears no accusation - proverb from Sierra Leone
   Topic Next Topic  
 New Topic  Reply to Topic
 Printer Friendly
| More
Jump To:
Bantaba in Cyberspace © 2005-2022 Nijii Go To Top Of Page
This page was generated in 0.03 seconds. User Policy, Privacy & Disclaimer | Powered By: Snitz Forums 2000 Version 3.4.06