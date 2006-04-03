Bantaba in Cyberspace
Posted - 14 Nov 2022
https://standard.gm/eu-to-introduce-visa-restrictions-for-gambia-senegal-as-a-leverage-for-readmission-of-illegal-migrants/
https://thepoint.gm/africa/gambia/headlines/eu-to-tighten-visa-conditions
EU TO TIGHTEN VISA CONDITIONS

Nov 14, 2022, 10:34 AM
The European Union (EU) has planned to tighten the conditions for obtaining their visa. The EU-planned restrictions will concern Senegal and The Gambia, sources say.

“The EU Commission has adopted proposals to introduce visa measures for passport holders from Senegal and The Gambia as leverage to push these two countries to cooperate further on the readmission of their nationals who are currently staying illegally in one of the EU countries,” according to Seneweb.

According to the source, the country that does not cooperate to take back its illegally staying citizens will be subject to stricter demands including the suspension of the issuance of multiple entry visas, as well as the optional waiver of visa fees for holders of diplomatic or service passports. The decision was made on November 9.

Source: Seneweb
