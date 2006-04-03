Bantaba in Cyberspace Home | Profile | Register | Active Topics | Active Polls | Members | Private Messages | Search | FAQ | Invite a friend Username:

11904 Posts Posted - 03 Nov 2022 : 17:58:56

https://thepoint.gm/africa/gambia/opinion/potentially-another-political-perfect-storm-in-senegal-tomorrow

=========



Potentially, another political perfect storm in Senegal tomorrow



Nov 3, 2022

By: Samsudeen Sarr



Today Thursday, the 3rd day of November 2022 is expected in Senegal to be another day of possible political and social upheaval. Let us all hope that it will not amount to that.







However, the main opposition political party leader Ousman Sonko has again been summoned by the Dakar courts for the continuation of his controversial rape case against Adji Sarr.



One may recall that in March last year a spontaneous nationwide protest happened in Senegal that resulted in the death of thirteen civilian protesters when the judiciary tried a similar move to force Mr. Sonko to report to a Dakar court for the alleged rape case.



Whereas the Senegalese people's opinions over the matter are broadly divided over whether Sonko is guilty as accused or not, the political battle raging in the country between President Sall and Ousman Sonko a potential candidate and possible winner of Senegal's presidential election in 2024 remains an immense factor in the equation .



Besides, Sonko is not merely a prospective presidential candidate like Senegal used to see or know before but a unique breed of revolutionary contender aiming to change the entire familiar notion of leadership in the country. He has made it clear to the whole world that his government will not be like anything seen in the country before but a novel establishment hinged on unshackling the bondage of neocolonialism imposed on Senegal by the French since independence in 1961.



President Mackey Sall and members of his government, on the other hand, cannot wrap their minds around a Senegalese president unwilling to cooperate with the French in whatever they freely want to do in Senegal.



That is why the court case of Sonko about his alleged rape case of Adji Sarr was throughout viewed as a government conspiracy stoked by the French to stop him from ever running or becoming the president of Senegal and ultimately ruining France's control of its former colony like Mali has done recently.



Many Senegalese in the country and abroad are convinced that it is indeed France that is twisting the arm of President Sall in this "kangaroo trial" to stop Sonko by all means possible and are therefore bracing for an all out confrontation with the government tomorrow, even if their lives have to depend on it.



Today, around midday, the time Sonko is expected to appear at the courts, is therefore going to be a tension laden moment in Dakar and a perfect storm for a possible chaos reminiscent of what happened in March 2021.



May the almighty Allah protect the innocent Senegalese people and keep the peace for everyone there.

