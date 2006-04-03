Bantaba in Cyberspace Home | Profile | Register | Active Topics | Active Polls | Members | Private Messages | Search | FAQ | Invite a friend Username:

11066 Posts Posted - 15 Oct 2022 : 21:20:47 We are a terrible people!

By Mustapha-Swansi K Darboe



The last few years have taught me that regardless of what we say about ourselves, the Gambian is not a good human being. Pateh will kill to earn a living. Samba will look away and pretend he is not aware. Sankung will even advise those who want to testify not to testify. Junkung will refuse to even help the police in their investigation.



“It is not your business”. For overwhelming number of us, it is about self. How much wealth can you amass? And how easy it is to be rich if your goal is just to make money!!!



A lot of times, my presence on social media breaks my heart. We are either celebrating a fraud, sometimes unaware. Or we are spreading hate, without a reason. Or we are engineering a crisis to clear competition or get someone sacked to replace them. You have no idea how much fight is in this civil and public service.



We have had 3 presidents who are all on record telling us that majority of times they have meetings with senior officials, it is someone they are reporting. They even tell them “to rule the Gambia, one must be violent”. Read Kairaba, they told Jawara this. They told Jammeh this and now they are telling Barrow this.



So that they are now wrapping Barrow into a sinkhole where he will meet his predictable end. State agents are attending press conferences, like they were doing it under Jammeh. They were at Boabbab yesterday. Two agents.



This may sound normal for someone who is not a keen observer. But it is not! First, the government was open and Barrow was holding 2 press conferences with journalists a year. State House’s office of the spokesperson was meeting journalists once every week. Ministry of Information was holding press conference once every month.



All of them were slowly reduced and soon stopped. At this time, the convenient stories for the government which were about the Jammeh regime were slowly slipping into the past. And cameras slowly shift onto Barrow.



We have to understand, the Jammeh style of government is the easiest and it is what these public officers want—so long as he is not killings them. “Do nothing or do as you like and—and so long as Jammeh is okay with that, you will not be questioned.”



From stopping press conferences, they started making it difficult for journalists to access information. Though FOI is passed to appease the donors, it is not operational. They started labelling anyone in the system who is not in their political grouping as ‘those who do not want the country progress’.



Now, a case in point being a call to investigate Malagen and how it got it sources for the Securiport story, they are hunting whistleblowers to punish them. Once the top is compromised, corruption only gets worse. This is not getting better. You can’t sweep a clean place with a broom that takes so much dirt along the way!



This is a steady trend of escalation! There will be more need to silence the people, the critics, the journalist and the advocates. The next step will be systematic violence! And don’t tell me he can’t do this. It is the popular opinion of Gambians when they sit before their president: you have to be tough.



For people whose incompetence is at a scandalous level, what better cover is there to hide your flaws than heavy-handed security forces and an unsophisticated, unintelligent agency that cannot even protect the president from meeting fraudsters?



https://malagen.org/investigations/investors-who-do-not-invest-how-they-access-state-house-land-diplomatic-passport-and-even-love/



Jawara was very sophisticated. He held a degree. Traveled very widely and interacted with a great number of people. Exposed very well before he became president. Read Kairaba and see how he was even following current affairs issues as a student. Can you say the same of Jammeh and Barrow?



The shitstem is bad and it will only get worse. You've got to need a genius with willpower to change course. There is no evidence to show otherwise.



That is why if you are a journalist, verify any information you are given—even if it takes a year to ascertain the truth. Often, the information is a half-truth that gets you the small boys. The beasts walk. That is how the ‘shitstem’ is designed!



For the shitstem to remain intact, only the drivers are indispensable! But look around you. Who do you see people celebrating? What is their lives and past?



I can’t help the feeling that this country is condemned to hell. We are being haunted by the souls of all those souls sent to their early graves by our collective silence, greed, bad behaviors—total lack of conscience to stand for the truth and the right thing when it matters.



A clear conscience fears no accusation - proverb from Sierra Leone

