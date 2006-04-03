Author Topic Momodou





Denmark

11061 Posts Posted - 12 Oct 2022 : 22:38:09 Government is responsible for high cost of living.

By Madi Jobarteh



The oil marketing companies have just issued this press statement that they will stop selling fuel by Monday October 17.



Their reason is that they are running at a loss simply because the Government is basically grabbing their entire profits hence forcing them into debt.



What can be picked from their press release is that indeed it is The Gambia Government which is solely and squarely making life difficult for citizens. By taking D17.99 being the largest share from every litre of fuel price against a profit margin of D0.79 for the actual fuel sellers, it means indeed the cost of fuel is squarely determined and controlled by the Government.



Meantime the Government spares no effort to boast to citizens that they are spending billions on fuel subsidies. Apparently it is obvious that subsidy is a farce. It is a cover up for corruption where some officials are benefiting but surely these subsidies never benefit the common woman and man.



I have long held that the price of fuel is a hoax and has nothing to do with the Ukraine War or COVID as the Government is always happy to bombard us with. Rather fuel prices are always going up because some officials inside the Government are making millions from so-called subsidies for themselves.



Why is the Government grabbing almost D18 from every litre of fuel? If the Government is truly genuine and interested in reducing the high cost of living why can’t the Government reduce its profit to 10 bututs for every liter?



After all, if fuel prices go down it does not only reduce cost of living but it also generates greater economic activity in all sectors hence also means more revenue for Government through taxes.



Thus what we face is a Government that is not only corrupt and immoral but also insensitive to the welfare of citizens. Look at the GamPetroleum case in which millions were squandered only for the Government, thru the Ministry of Justice to play with the case in the courts leading to it being thrown out.



To cover up their destruction of that case, the Government Spokesman Ebrima G Sankareh had the audacity to lie to citizens that the Government will further investigate that case. But since July and now its October, it is clear that they have forgotten about that massive corruption after they deliberately killed case!



Gambians must rise up to protest against the Government to bring the price of fuel down by removing their profit of D17.99. If the OMCs stop selling fuel by Monday, citizens should know that it is the Government’s fault and the Minister of Finance Seedy Keita should be held accountable.



By now it should be clear to all citizens that The Gambia has a predator government that is incompetent, corrupt, immoral and insensitive to the rights and needs of citizens. They want to grab everything from citizens by any means. It is now obvious that this Government is created and exists only to destroy the soul and future of The Gambia and her citizens! It’s an abominable Government that is good for nothing but a stinking liability and a disgrace!



For The Gambia #127468;#127474; Our Homeland A clear conscience fears no accusation - proverb from Sierra Leone Topic