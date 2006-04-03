Bantaba in Cyberspace
Bantaba in Cyberspace
Home | Profile | Register | Active Topics | Active Polls | Members | Private Messages | Search | FAQ | Invite a friend
Username:
 Password:
Save Password
Forgot your Password?

 All Forums
 Announcements
 Announcements: Community
 resident Barrow Regrets Fatal Accident		  New Topic  Reply to Topic
 Printer Friendly
| More
Author  Topic Next Topic  

Momodou



Denmark
10959 Posts
Posted - 12 Aug 2022 :  04:32:41  Show Profile Send Momodou a Private Message  Reply with Quote
REPUBLIC OF THE GAMBIA
Office of The President State House,
The Gambia
11th August 2022

President Barrow Regrets Fatal Accident Involving State Guard Personnel
覧覧覧覧覧
The Office of the President regrets to inform the public that an unfortunate fatal accident involving five State Guard personnel occurred today at Ndemban while escorting reserve vehicles of the convoy to Mankamang Kunda.

Four security personnel, Lance Corporal Kebba Sanneh, Corporal Ansumana Danso, Lance Corporal Saikou Touray, and Lance Corporal Ousman Jobe, were pronounced dead at Bwiam General Hospital.

First Class Ndedeh Bahoum is currently being managed at Bwiam General Hospital, and his condition is reported Non Critical and Clinically Stable. All clinical assessments and initial investigations are considered normal and will be referred to Edward Francis Small Teaching Hospital- Ndemban Center for further specialist assessment and evaluation.

President Barrow profoundly regrets this unfortunate accident and prays Allah Subhana wa ta'allah to grant them the highest of Jannah. The President extends his deepest sorrow to their families and wishes Ndedeh Bahoum a speedy recovery.

###
   Topic Next Topic  
 New Topic  Reply to Topic
 Printer Friendly
| More
Jump To:
Bantaba in Cyberspace © 2005-2022 Nijii Go To Top Of Page
This page was generated in 0.02 seconds. User Policy, Privacy & Disclaimer | Powered By: Snitz Forums 2000 Version 3.4.06