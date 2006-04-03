REPUBLIC OF THE GAMBIA

Office of The President State House,

The Gambia

11th August 2022



President Barrow Regrets Fatal Accident Involving State Guard Personnel

覧覧覧覧覧

The Office of the President regrets to inform the public that an unfortunate fatal accident involving five State Guard personnel occurred today at Ndemban while escorting reserve vehicles of the convoy to Mankamang Kunda.



Four security personnel, Lance Corporal Kebba Sanneh, Corporal Ansumana Danso, Lance Corporal Saikou Touray, and Lance Corporal Ousman Jobe, were pronounced dead at Bwiam General Hospital.



First Class Ndedeh Bahoum is currently being managed at Bwiam General Hospital, and his condition is reported Non Critical and Clinically Stable. All clinical assessments and initial investigations are considered normal and will be referred to Edward Francis Small Teaching Hospital- Ndemban Center for further specialist assessment and evaluation.



President Barrow profoundly regrets this unfortunate accident and prays Allah Subhana wa ta'allah to grant them the highest of Jannah. The President extends his deepest sorrow to their families and wishes Ndedeh Bahoum a speedy recovery.



###