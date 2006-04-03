Author Topic toubab1020





#Headlines

Agric Ministry to facilitate supply of 13, 000 tons of fertiliser



Jul 26, 2022, 12:10 PM



Press release



The government of The Gambia through the Ministry of Agriculture (MoA) has approved OCP Africa’s commitment to supply 13,000 tons of fertilisers at a special price to the Ministry of Agriculture for 130,000 smallholder farmers.



This offer was made to the Ministry through a special envoy, Mr. Omar Benjelloun, the Managing Director of OCP Africa, who paid a visit to the Minister of Agriculture, Dr. Demba Sabally on Wednesday, 20 July 2022.



The programme is a special initiative of the King of Morocco, His Majesty Mohammed VI. The Kingdom of Morocco has committed to implementing a comprehensive, coherent policy toward sister African nations based on greater economic cooperation.



The smallholder farmers are essential to the agricultural sector in The Gambia. However, they are mainly affected by the ramifications of the Russia-Ukraine war; especially in terms of fertiliser prices, and the situation is disastrous for food security.



OCP Africa is a Pan-African company committed to food system transformation in the continent. Relating to their activities and experience in other African countries, they wish to establish a strategic partnership with the Republic of The Gambia to deploy their farmer-centric programmes, allowing smallholder farmers better access to inputs, markets, financing, and training in good agricultural practices.



A team would be constituted by the Ministry of Agriculture to collaborate with OCP Africa to ensure the successful implementation of this operation.



Agriculture being one of the most important sectors of the Gambian economy, the Ministry renews its commitment to relentlessly consolidate the gains that have been registered in the sector and to develop and modernise the sector sustainably.



The farmers are the most important players in the agricultural value chain; hence their well-being remains the core mission at the Ministry of Agriculture.

