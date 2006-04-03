Bantaba in Cyberspace Home | Profile | Register | Active Topics | Active Polls | Members | Private Messages | Search | FAQ | Invite a friend Username:

Password:

Save Password Forgot your Password?



All Forums

Health and Nutrition Forum

Health and Nutrition

"pan-Africanism" is alive and well in GAMBIA ! New Topic Reply to Topic

Printer Friendly

| More Author Topic toubab1020





11737 Posts Posted - 26 Jul 2022 : 14:49:46

==========

https://standard.gm/gambia-news/ghana-ecomig-contingent-hailed-for-life-saving-interventions/

==========



By Omar Bah on 26th JULY 2022



In a rare acknowledgement for the Ecomig troops, the communities of Barra and Essau have expressed gratitude to the Ghanaian Ecomig contingent for their unprecedented interventions in the area.



The acknowledgement received by the Ghanaian troops is unique among the Ecomig forces deployed into the country in 2017. The continued stay of the forces has received a lot of condemnation from critics of the government. However, the communities of Barra and Essau said they wish the Ghanaian troops will even stay here for a little longer thanks to the wonderful support they are rendering to the community especially in the areas of health.



Last Friday, the troops spent the majority of the day at the Essau Health Center donating blood. The move came after a pregnant woman who was under emergency for lacking blood was rescued by a member of the troops.



“We have pride ourselves with investing our energy and resources in community service since we arrived in the country,” Commander of the Ghanaian troops serving with Ecomig (GHANCO 5), Lieutenant Colonel William Kobby Ackah said.



The Ghanian contingent, Col Ackah added, since their deployment in The Gambia has conducted several community activities especially in the North Bank Region.



“And I want to seize this opportunity to appreciate the cordial working relationship that we have continued to enjoy since we arrived in the country,” he said.



“In addition to our military operational activities, we have embarked on a wide range of humanitarian activities – civil-military activities as a way of engaging with the various communities and the people we are here to serve,” he said.



Col Ackah said medical outreach activities have been a very important component of the troop’s activities.



“Just last week, we had an emergency where a pregnant woman needed blood and then we had to bring some of our soldiers to donate blood to her and eventually save her life. It was because of that experience that the medical officer and the civil-military cooperation officer brought the idea that it’s important that we come and donate blood,” he said.



He said the contingent is committed to continue supporting the communities they operate in.



The troop’s medical officer, Naval Lieutenant Andy Dela Togbe said his medical team has been rendering constant support to the hospital since they arrived in the country.



“But I have noticed that there was a shortage of blood in the blood bank for which even a week prior to this day, I have to call on some of my soldiers to come and donate blood urgently for a woman who has just delivered for her to be transfused. So, her life will be saved,” he said.



Lieutenant Andy said the hospital is also facing shortage of drugs and some consumables at its pharmacy for which sometimes, he had to come with drugs which were meant for the troops and give them to the hospital.



“This is why as part of the blood donation, we are also donating hand sanitisers, disposable gloves, intravenous envisions, a box of salted medication, anti-malaria and antibiotics medicines. We hope the items will help improve the service delivery,” he said.



The officer-in-charge of the Essau Hospital, Sira Conteh thanked the Ecomig for the timely support. “This is a demonstration of true African brotherhood.



It is pan-Africanism that you are showing us. The partnership between the Ecomig mission and this facility has been long and fruitful,” she said.

====================By Omar Bah on 26th JULY 2022In a rare acknowledgement for the Ecomig troops, the communities of Barra and Essau have expressed gratitude to the Ghanaian Ecomig contingent for their unprecedented interventions in the area.The acknowledgement received by the Ghanaian troops is unique among the Ecomig forces deployed into the country in 2017. The continued stay of the forces has received a lot of condemnation from critics of the government. However, the communities of Barra and Essau said they wish the Ghanaian troops will even stay here for a little longer thanks to the wonderful support they are rendering to the community especially in the areas of health.Last Friday, the troops spent the majority of the day at the Essau Health Center donating blood. The move came after a pregnant woman who was under emergency for lacking blood was rescued by a member of the troops.“We have pride ourselves with investing our energy and resources in community service since we arrived in the country,” Commander of the Ghanaian troops serving with Ecomig (GHANCO 5), Lieutenant Colonel William Kobby Ackah said.The Ghanian contingent, Col Ackah added, since their deployment in The Gambia has conducted several community activities especially in the North Bank Region.“And I want to seize this opportunity to appreciate the cordial working relationship that we have continued to enjoy since we arrived in the country,” he said.“In addition to our military operational activities, we have embarked on a wide range of humanitarian activities – civil-military activities as a way of engaging with the various communities and the people we are here to serve,” he said.Col Ackah said medical outreach activities have been a very important component of the troop’s activities.“Just last week, we had an emergency where a pregnant woman needed blood and then we had to bring some of our soldiers to donate blood to her and eventually save her life. It was because of that experience that the medical officer and the civil-military cooperation officer brought the idea that it’s important that we come and donate blood,” he said.He said the contingent is committed to continue supporting the communities they operate in.The troop’s medical officer, Naval Lieutenant Andy Dela Togbe said his medical team has been rendering constant support to the hospital since they arrived in the country.“But I have noticed that there was a shortage of blood in the blood bank for which even a week prior to this day, I have to call on some of my soldiers to come and donate blood urgently for a woman who has just delivered for her to be transfused. So, her life will be saved,” he said.Lieutenant Andy said the hospital is also facing shortage of drugs and some consumables at its pharmacy for which sometimes, he had to come with drugs which were meant for the troops and give them to the hospital.“This is why as part of the blood donation, we are also donating hand sanitisers, disposable gloves, intravenous envisions, a box of salted medication, anti-malaria and antibiotics medicines. We hope the items will help improve the service delivery,” he said.The officer-in-charge of the Essau Hospital, Sira Conteh thanked the Ecomig for the timely support. “This is a demonstration of true African brotherhood.It is pan-Africanism that you are showing us. The partnership between the Ecomig mission and this facility has been long and fruitful,” she said. "Simple is good" & I strongly dislike politics. You cannot defend the indefensible.

Edited by - toubab1020 on 26 Jul 2022 14:51:24 Topic New Topic Reply to Topic

Printer Friendly

| More Jump To: Select Forum General Forum General Forum: General discussion Politics Forum Politics: Gambian politics Draft Elections Bill, 2020 The 1970 Gambian Constitution 2020 Final Draft Constitution The 1997 Gambian Constitution Environment and sustainable development Politics: World politics Literature Poetry Forum Education Forum Gambia-L Archives from University of Washington Atlas of the Gambia Project Education History Science and Technology Forum Science and Technology Gambian Cultural Forum Gambian Culture Notes (pdf file) Cultural guide: General Cultural Forum: Humour & Satire Cultural guide: Music Soto Koto TV Network Bantaba Polls Opinion Polls Sports Forum Sports: General Sports: Gambian Football Health and Nutrition Forum Health and Nutrition Turism & Travel Forum Travel Forum Tourism: General Stone Circles of The Gambia Gambia Maps page Religion Forum Religion Forum: World Religions Announcements Announcements: Community Announcements: Gambian Websites The Gambia Resource Page Social Security & Housing Finance Corporation Gambian Online Radios & TVs - External Links The Trumpet Newspaper The Fatu Radio Network The Chronicle Seereer Radio MAMOS TV Kibaaro news and Radio Kairo News JollofNews Online Gainako Online Freedom Newspaper Online DiasporiumNews A Testing Area Testing Forum -------------------- Home Active Topics Frequently Asked Questions Member Information Search Page Bantaba in Cyberspace © 2005-2022 Nijii This page was generated in 0.02 seconds. User Policy, Privacy & Disclaimer |