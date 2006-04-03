Author Topic toubab1020





11610 Posts Posted - 31 May 2022 : 12:44:39

Just a thought.





===========

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OSipM4-88EE

===========



Very Short Factual video with pictures MAYBE,Gambia should get a supply of the smallpox Vaccine and offer a free jab to the population,as tourism is important to the country, the last thing that tourists want to see is a lot of people covered with pustules.Just a thought.====================== "Simple is good" & I strongly dislike politics. You cannot defend the indefensible.

Edited by - toubab1020 on 31 May 2022 18:15:27 Momodou





Denmark

10878 Posts Posted - 31 May 2022 : 13:23:29 https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2022/5/23/racist-and-homophobic-coverage-of-monkeypox-un-denounces





UN denounces ‘racist’ and ‘homophobic’ coverage of monkeypox

UNAIDS warns some reporting and commentary on the virus has used stigmatising language that could harm public health.





Published On 23 May 2022

Aljazeera: 23 May 2022

The Joint United Nations Programme on HIV/AIDS (UNAIDS) has warned that stigmatising language used in the coverage on the monkeypox virus could jeopardise public health, citing some portrayals of Africans and LGBTI people that “reinforce homophobic and racist stereotypes and exacerbate stigma”.



More than 100 confirmed or suspected cases of monkeypox virus have been reported so far in nearly 20 countries where the virus is not endemic. Most infections have been reported in Europe, but confirmed and suspected cases have been reported in the Middle East, North America and Australia.



KEEP READING



What is monkeypox and how serious is it?





UNAIDS said “a significant proportion” of recent monkeypox cases have been identified among gay, bisexual and other men who have sex with men.



But transmission is most likely via close physical contact with a monkeypox sufferer and could affect anyone, it added, saying some portrayals of Africans and LGBTI people “reinforce homophobic and racist stereotypes and exacerbate stigma”.



“Stigma and blame undermine trust and capacity to respond effectively during outbreaks like this one,” UNAIDS deputy executive director Matthew Kavanagh said.



“Experience shows that stigmatising rhetoric can quickly disable evidence-based response by stoking cycles of fear, driving people away from health services, impeding efforts to identify cases, and encouraging ineffective, punitive measures.” The Joint United Nations Programme on HIV/AIDS (UNAIDS) has warned that stigmatising language used in the coverage on the monkeypox virus could jeopardise public health, citing some portrayals of Africans and LGBTI people that “reinforce homophobic and racist stereotypes and exacerbate stigma”.More than 100 confirmed or suspected cases of monkeypox virus have been reported so far in nearly 20 countries where the virus is not endemic. Most infections have been reported in Europe, but confirmed and suspected cases have been reported in the Middle East, North America and Australia.KEEP READINGUNAIDS said “a significant proportion” of recent monkeypox cases have been identified among gay, bisexual and other men who have sex with men.But transmission is most likely via close physical contact with a monkeypox sufferer and could affect anyone, it added, saying some portrayals of Africans and LGBTI people “reinforce homophobic and racist stereotypes and exacerbate stigma”.“Stigma and blame undermine trust and capacity to respond effectively during outbreaks like this one,” UNAIDS deputy executive director Matthew Kavanagh said.“Experience shows that stigmatising rhetoric can quickly disable evidence-based response by stoking cycles of fear, driving people away from health services, impeding efforts to identify cases, and encouraging ineffective, punitive measures.” A clear conscience fears no accusation - proverb from Sierra Leone Topic