Author Topic toubab1020





11689 Posts Posted - 05 Jul 2022 : 17:06:14

==========

https://thepoint.gm/africa/gambia/headlines/reshuffle-in-diplomatic-mission-as-govt-recalls-ambassadors-head-of-missions

==========



Jul 5, 2022, 10:48 AM HEADLINES.



The Gambia government has recalled more ambassadors, head of missions, first secretaries, protocols, councillors and welfare officers with expired and soon-to-end contracts as part of its diplomatic reshuffle, The Point has learned.



The following changes have been made:



EU, Brussels, Teneng Jaiteh.

Havana, Cuba Kujejatou Manneh.

Saudi Arabia Omar G Sallah.

UN, New York Lang Yabou.

Mauritania, Mawdo Jawara.

Madrid, Spain Habib Drammeh.



Deputy H Commissioners Recalled:



Charles Camara Havana, Cuba

Philip Sambou

Madrid, Spain.

Dr Mariama John Njie Dakar Senegal.

Alieu Njie, London, UK.

Alexandra Mustafa Dacosta Geneva



Also heading back home are first secretaries, protocols, councillors and welfare officers.



President Barrow has earlier appointed Fatou Bensouda former ICC prosecutor as high commissioner to the UK; Fatou Jahumpa Ceesay, who is now secretary general of APRC as ambassador to South Africa.



Amie Fabouray, former minister of Agriculture has been appointed ambassador to Guinea Bissau.



Nouha Touray, former secretary general has been appointed as ambassador to Spain.



Lamine Dibba, the former minister of Environment is now Gambia’s UN representative, while Fafa Sanyang, former minister of Petroleum has been appointed ambassador of the United Emirates.



Sheikh Omar Faye, the former minister of Defence is now the ambassador to Mauritania.

====================Jul 5, 2022, 10:48 AM HEADLINES.The Gambia government has recalled more ambassadors, head of missions, first secretaries, protocols, councillors and welfare officers with expired and soon-to-end contracts as part of its diplomatic reshuffle, The Point has learned.The following changes have been made:EU, Brussels, Teneng Jaiteh.Havana, Cuba Kujejatou Manneh.Saudi Arabia Omar G Sallah.UN, New York Lang Yabou.Mauritania, Mawdo Jawara.Madrid, Spain Habib Drammeh.Deputy H Commissioners Recalled:Charles Camara Havana, CubaPhilip SambouMadrid, Spain.Dr Mariama John Njie Dakar Senegal.Alieu Njie, London, UK.Alexandra Mustafa Dacosta GenevaAlso heading back home are first secretaries, protocols, councillors and welfare officers.President Barrow has earlier appointed Fatou Bensouda former ICC prosecutor as high commissioner to the UK; Fatou Jahumpa Ceesay, who is now secretary general of APRC as ambassador to South Africa.Amie Fabouray, former minister of Agriculture has been appointed ambassador to Guinea Bissau.Nouha Touray, former secretary general has been appointed as ambassador to Spain.Lamine Dibba, the former minister of Environment is now Gambia’s UN representative, while Fafa Sanyang, former minister of Petroleum has been appointed ambassador of the United Emirates.Sheikh Omar Faye, the former minister of Defence is now the ambassador to Mauritania. "Simple is good" & I strongly dislike politics. You cannot defend the indefensible.

Topic