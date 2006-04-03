Author Topic toubab1020





11686 Posts Posted - 02 Jul 2022 : 00:23:41

==========

https://standard.gm/gambia-news/news-extra/world-bank-md-of-operations-to-visit-gambia/

==========





Press release



World Bank, Banjul – The World Bank managing director of operations, Axel van Trotsenburg will visit The Gambia from 4th to 5th July 2022. This will be Mr van Trotsenburg’s first visit to The Gambia.



The visit reaffirms the World Bank Group’s commitment to partnering with The Gambia for better development outcomes for all its people.



During his visit, Mr Trotsenburg is expected to meet with President Adama Barrow, members of the government, representatives from the private sector, and civil society organisations. He will also visit key World Bank financed projects sites, including a construction site for the Medical Waste Treatment Plant, an Emergency Health Centre, the Brikama OMVG Power Plant and the National Electricity Control Centre. These visits will showcase the steps The Gambia is taking to attain universal access to quality and affordable electricity and the efforts to improve essential health services, both key priorities of the government.



The managing director will be joined by Ousmane Diagana, World Bank regional vice president for Western and Central Africa and Nathan Belete, World Bank country director for Cabo-Verde, The Gambia, Guinea-Bissau, Mauritania, and Senegal.



The World Bank active portfolio in The Gambia comprises nine national projects amounting to US$405 million. The country also participates in three regional projects amounting to US$125 million. ====================Press releaseWorld Bank, Banjul – The World Bank managing director of operations, Axel van Trotsenburg will visit The Gambia from 4th to 5th July 2022. This will be Mr van Trotsenburg’s first visit to The Gambia.The visit reaffirms the World Bank Group’s commitment to partnering with The Gambia for better development outcomes for all its people.During his visit, Mr Trotsenburg is expected to meet with President Adama Barrow, members of the government, representatives from the private sector, and civil society organisations. He will also visit key World Bank financed projects sites, including a construction site for the Medical Waste Treatment Plant, an Emergency Health Centre, the Brikama OMVG Power Plant and the National Electricity Control Centre. These visits will showcase the steps The Gambia is taking to attain universal access to quality and affordable electricity and the efforts to improve essential health services, both key priorities of the government.The managing director will be joined by Ousmane Diagana, World Bank regional vice president for Western and Central Africa and Nathan Belete, World Bank country director for Cabo-Verde, The Gambia, Guinea-Bissau, Mauritania, and Senegal.The World Bank active portfolio in The Gambia comprises nine national projects amounting to US$405 million. The country also participates in three regional projects amounting to US$125 million. "Simple is good" & I strongly dislike politics. You cannot defend the indefensible.

Topic