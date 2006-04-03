Bantaba in Cyberspace Home | Profile | Register | Active Topics | Active Polls | Members | Private Messages | Search | FAQ | Invite a friend Username:

Password:

Save Password Forgot your Password?



All Forums

Politics Forum

Politics: Gambian politics

WCR Deputy Governor’s Error New Topic Reply to Topic

Printer Friendly

| More Author Topic toubab1020





11660 Posts Posted - 19 Jun 2022 : 17:26:12





=========

https://trumpet.gm/wcr-deputy-governors-error-heightens-busumbala-land-dispute-in-busumbala/



=========



By: Fabakary B. Ceesay on April 18th 2022



The land dispute between Jatta Kambi Kundaring family of Busumbala and Jobe Kunda family of Serrekunda has now shifted between the Jattas’ and their onetime Power of Attorney (Authority-POA) holder, Mr. Amadou Ceesay. The battle has currently intensify as the Jattas revoked the powers given to Ceesay and appointed two of family members to oversee all their land transactions, has also filed a case against Mr. Ceesay at a Land Commission set up at the office of the Governor of West Coast Region, chaired and presided over by Deputy Governor Musa Suso.

Decision by Commission



However, during investigation into the matter, Trumpet newspaper uncovered that the decision of the Commission was flawed by a serious mistake which has now created more bitter tension between the two parties than ever.



The deputy governor’s decision, referred to by the Jattas as very ‘unfortunate and malicious’ contains a very serious error which was never detected for more than a month and yet to be corrected until when detected by Trumpet newspaper.

Decision by Commission



Both Deputy Governor Musa Suso and the Commission’s Secretary former Parliamentarian of Foni Bondali Mr. Musa Badje confirmed to the Trumpet that there was a serious undetected mistake in the decision which they are yet to correct and communicate to the rightful authorities.



The decision which was passed on 16th March 2022 recognises the powers given to Mr. Ceesay by Jatta Kunda and upholds it until end of 2022, even though the Jattas has already revoked his powers since 22 April 2021.



The component of the Commission was Deputy Governor Musa Suso as Chair, Mr. Musa Badjie Secretary and three other respected tired civil servant or a community leader.



In an interview with Trumpet both Suso and Badjie admitted their mistake during the typing, editing and reading of the decision and assured they meant to state the end of “March 2022 and not end of 2022” as on the paper.

POA to Ceesay



The report which was signed by Deputy Governor Suso was never copied or officially sent to the Ministry of Local Government and Lands, instead copied to the “Head Chief of Kombo North, Commissioner of Police WCR, S/O Latriya Police and Alkalo Busumbala ”.



In a chat with Permanent Secretary Ministry of Lands and Local Government, Mr. Buba Sanyang said he is aware of the decision made at the Governor’s level but is also aware that the decision is being challenged at another level.



However, PS Sanyang indicated that he cannot officially comment on the content of the decision as his office is not officially notified of it. However, PS Sanyang said the Commission was set up by the Ministry meant to ease land dispute matters at lower levels. But added that any displeased contender can go to the higher authorities for redress.



“As far as we are concerned we will not give any clearance to any of these parties over any disputed area until the matter is solved”, said PS Sanyang.

Revoked POA of Ceesay



A senior official of Physical Planning, who didn’t want to be named, also echoes the words of PS Sanyang that his office will not issue any clearance to Mr. Amadou Ceesay nor the Kambi Kundaring clan over the disputed area.



He made it clear that as of now the decision of the Commission is not binding as the matter is being challenged by the Jattas but adviced both parties to restrain from the disputed areas until the matter is solved by the right authorities.



According to the Kambi Kundaring Family, in March 2019, some of their elders gave a POA to Mr. Amadou Ceesay commonly known as “Oldy” but he abused the powers by selling dozens of plots of lands from their land when they were in dispute with Jobe Kunda family.



However Mr. Ceesay refuted the allegations and said he only acted on the powers given to him and all the land sales he does were known by the elders of Jatta Kunda and proceeds were given to them or used to pay legal fees during their four years legal battle with Jobe Kunda.



There are claims and counter claims from both sides accusing each other of double standard by selling one plot of land to different persons at a time which is now causing more tensions as buyers are now fighting over rightful ownership of the plot.

==================By: Fabakary B. Ceesay on April 18th 2022The land dispute between Jatta Kambi Kundaring family of Busumbala and Jobe Kunda family of Serrekunda has now shifted between the Jattas’ and their onetime Power of Attorney (Authority-POA) holder, Mr. Amadou Ceesay. The battle has currently intensify as the Jattas revoked the powers given to Ceesay and appointed two of family members to oversee all their land transactions, has also filed a case against Mr. Ceesay at a Land Commission set up at the office of the Governor of West Coast Region, chaired and presided over by Deputy Governor Musa Suso.Decision by CommissionHowever, during investigation into the matter, Trumpet newspaper uncovered that the decision of the Commission was flawed by a serious mistake which has now created more bitter tension between the two parties than ever.The deputy governor’s decision, referred to by the Jattas as very ‘unfortunate and malicious’ contains a very serious error which was never detected for more than a month and yet to be corrected until when detected by Trumpet newspaper.Decision by CommissionBoth Deputy Governor Musa Suso and the Commission’s Secretary former Parliamentarian of Foni Bondali Mr. Musa Badje confirmed to the Trumpet that there was a serious undetected mistake in the decision which they are yet to correct and communicate to the rightful authorities.The decision which was passed on 16th March 2022 recognises the powers given to Mr. Ceesay by Jatta Kunda and upholds it until end of 2022, even though the Jattas has already revoked his powers since 22 April 2021.The component of the Commission was Deputy Governor Musa Suso as Chair, Mr. Musa Badjie Secretary and three other respected tired civil servant or a community leader.In an interview with Trumpet both Suso and Badjie admitted their mistake during the typing, editing and reading of the decision and assured they meant to state the end of “March 2022 and not end of 2022” as on the paper.POA to CeesayThe report which was signed by Deputy Governor Suso was never copied or officially sent to the Ministry of Local Government and Lands, instead copied to the “Head Chief of Kombo North, Commissioner of Police WCR, S/O Latriya Police and Alkalo Busumbala ”.In a chat with Permanent Secretary Ministry of Lands and Local Government, Mr. Buba Sanyang said he is aware of the decision made at the Governor’s level but is also aware that the decision is being challenged at another level.However, PS Sanyang indicated that he cannot officially comment on the content of the decision as his office is not officially notified of it. However, PS Sanyang said the Commission was set up by the Ministry meant to ease land dispute matters at lower levels. But added that any displeased contender can go to the higher authorities for redress.“As far as we are concerned we will not give any clearance to any of these parties over any disputed area until the matter is solved”, said PS Sanyang.Revoked POA of CeesayA senior official of Physical Planning, who didn’t want to be named, also echoes the words of PS Sanyang that his office will not issue any clearance to Mr. Amadou Ceesay nor the Kambi Kundaring clan over the disputed area.He made it clear that as of now the decision of the Commission is not binding as the matter is being challenged by the Jattas but adviced both parties to restrain from the disputed areas until the matter is solved by the right authorities.According to the Kambi Kundaring Family, in March 2019, some of their elders gave a POA to Mr. Amadou Ceesay commonly known as “Oldy” but he abused the powers by selling dozens of plots of lands from their land when they were in dispute with Jobe Kunda family.However Mr. Ceesay refuted the allegations and said he only acted on the powers given to him and all the land sales he does were known by the elders of Jatta Kunda and proceeds were given to them or used to pay legal fees during their four years legal battle with Jobe Kunda.There are claims and counter claims from both sides accusing each other of double standard by selling one plot of land to different persons at a time which is now causing more tensions as buyers are now fighting over rightful ownership of the plot. "Simple is good" & I strongly dislike politics. You cannot defend the indefensible.

Topic New Topic Reply to Topic

Printer Friendly

| More Jump To: Select Forum General Forum General Forum: General discussion Politics Forum Politics: Gambian politics Draft Elections Bill, 2020 The 1970 Gambian Constitution 2020 Final Draft Constitution The 1997 Gambian Constitution Environment and sustainable development Politics: World politics Literature Poetry Forum Education Forum Gambia-L Archives from University of Washington Atlas of the Gambia Project Education History Science and Technology Forum Science and Technology Gambian Cultural Forum Gambian Culture Notes (pdf file) Cultural guide: General Cultural Forum: Humour & Satire Cultural guide: Music Soto Koto TV Network Bantaba Polls Opinion Polls Sports Forum Sports: General Sports: Gambian Football Health and Nutrition Forum Health and Nutrition Turism & Travel Forum Travel Forum Tourism: General Stone Circles of The Gambia Gambia Maps page Religion Forum Religion Forum: World Religions Announcements Announcements: Community Announcements: Gambian Websites The Gambia Resource Page Social Security & Housing Finance Corporation Gambian Online Radios & TVs - External Links The Trumpet Newspaper The Fatu Radio Network The Chronicle Seereer Radio MAMOS TV Kibaaro news and Radio Kairo News JollofNews Online Gainako Online Freedom Newspaper Online DiasporiumNews A Testing Area Testing Forum -------------------- Home Active Topics Frequently Asked Questions Member Information Search Page Bantaba in Cyberspace © 2005-2022 Nijii This page was generated in 0.05 seconds. User Policy, Privacy & Disclaimer |