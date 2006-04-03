Author Topic toubab1020





By Aisha Tamba on 17th June 2022



Three former staff of Social Security and Housing Finance Corporation, who were suspended during the protest against ex-MD Mohammed Manjang in 2018, have sued the corporation for suspending them for six months without salary and allowances.



Isatou Dibba, Isatou Nyassi, and Pa Aliue Njie claimed that their suspension without salary is a violation of their right to freedom of association, assembly, and protection from discrimination.



The three are claiming over D310, 000 for substantial damages.



According to them, the petition against Manjang was signed by 71% of the staff who had no confidence in their leader.



Following that saga, the staff were accused of rudeness and rebellion.



The affidavit stated that on 9th of November 2018, after Mohammed Manjang was reinstated, Modou Camara was terminated and some staff punished for indiscipline. “On the same day, the Police Intervention Unit was posted at the office because we were accused of attempting to burn down the office and that was false information,” the affidavit stated.



Isatou Nyassi testified yesterday before Justice Osei Tutu of the Kanifing high court.



She is set to continue her testimony on the next adjourned date.

I think that this will take a long time before it is settled

"Simple is good" & I strongly dislike politics. You cannot defend the indefensible.

