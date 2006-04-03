Bantaba in Cyberspace
Bantaba in Cyberspace
Author  Topic  

toubab1020



Posted - 04 Jun 2022 :  13:19:10

By Awa Macalo on June 2, 2022


The former chief prosecutor at the International Criminal Court, Fatou Bom Bensouda has been appointed The Gambia’s High Commissioner to the United Kingdom.
Mrs Bensouda served as the Justice Minister under the Jammeh regime from 1998-2000.
She has since developed a career on the global stage, having served in the ICC as deputy prosecutor in charge of the Prosecutions Division for 8 years. Then in 2012, she became prosecutor for 9 years.
Mrs Bensouda’s appointment is the latest as President Barrow introduces new faces into The Gambia’s Foreign Service.
Francis Blain was The Gambia’s High Commissioner to the UK. He passed away in January 2022.
