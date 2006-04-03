Bantaba in Cyberspace
 2 FORMER CHIEF JUSTICES SUE GOV'T FOR $100M
https://standard.gm/gambia-news/2-former-chief-justices-sue-govt-for-100m/
By Bruce Asemota on May 23, 2022

A former Chief Justice of The Gambia Emmanuel Akomaye Agim and his successor Joseph Wowo have both filed a suit against the Gambia government at the Ecowas Court of Justice in Abuja, Nigeria asking for the sum of fifty million dollars (US $50.000.000.00) each.
According to credible legal sources, the former chief justices are challenging the report of the Truth, Reconciliation and Reparations Commission (TRRC), claiming that the TRRC having heard evidence against them during the commission hearings never gave them an opportunity to get their own side of the story which is against rules of natural justice and fair hearing.
Agim, who is presently a judge in the Nigeria Supreme Court and Wowo who currently resides in US, also felt in their suit that the TRRC report is damaging to their reputation.
