#Headlines

‘ICT makes governance more effective’



Mar 31, 2022, 11:57 AM | Article By: Lamin B. Darboe Information Officer, PMO





Technological advancements in the field of Information Communication Technology (ICT) has made Gambia government’s governance more effective and vibrant, says Ousainou Barrow, director of Personnel Management Division (PMD) at PMO in an interview with the Information Officer at PMO.



Mr. Barrow also mentioned that ICT has enhanced efficiency in the execution of government processes over the years.



According to Mr. Barrow, the secretarial cadre is being re-structured due to the fact that most of the secretaries are being redundant. “This is because most government staff in the MDAs now have their personal desktop/computer or laptop where they can do their own typings.”



The re-structuring of the Secretarial Cadre within government Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) according to Mr. Barrow, would ensure that redundancies are addressed in a systematic way by ensuring that all staff are effectively contributing to the goals and objectives of their respective MDAs.



Regarding PMS, Director Barrow revealed that over 200 Senior Civil Servants from MDAs received training from Commonwealth Secretariat on Performance Management System (PMS). The PMS is out to make sure that promotion is based on performance and merit instead of seniority which is currently applicable in the Civil Service.



He further stated that PMS will also be used to determine training needs of Civil Servants.



“Amongst the strategies implied is that, government is to ensure that all cadres, positions and staff are relevant and needed for the achievement of goals and objectives of MDAs and most specifically, the entire Civil Service in general,” he concluded.

