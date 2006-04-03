Author Topic toubab1020





“The suspects alongside the recovered items will be handed over to the appropriate competent national authorities (Police and Immigration) for further processing and necessary actions.”





13 foreigners nabbed over alleged online scamming, fraudulent activities



Mar 31, 2022, 12:09 PM | Article By: Sulayman Waan



The Drug Law Enforcement Agency of The Gambia (DLEAG) has arrested 13 foreign nationals including 12 Nigerians and one Sierra Leonean on suspicion of involvement in online scamming and fraudulent activities.







“DLEAG operatives stationed in the West Coast Region took into custody twelve (12) Nigerians and a Sierra Leone including two (2) females suspected to be engaged in online scamming and fraudulent activities,” The Point has been reliably informed.



The source explained that operatives were given tips about the conduct and activities of some people suspected to be engaged in criminal activities in Old Yundum, West Coast Region.



“A team was tasked to survey the said place and on the 28th March 2022 around 15:00 hours GMT onwards, a team was dispatched to raid the identified place (a storey building in Old Yundum).



“Upon arrival at the said apartment, operatives positioned themselves, knocked on the door of the apartment and identified themselves as Narcotic Officers who wanted to conduct a search.”



“The occupants refused to open the door and the operatives had to forcefully break the door and enter the apartment,” it stated.



According to our source, some tried to escape by jumping from the back door of the storey building which resulted in injuries of five suspects.



“All thirteen (13) were arrested and escorted back to the apartment where a search was conducted in their presence.”



The statement added that there was also one Sierra Leonean passport without a photo bearing the name Henry A. Conteh and no prohibited or controlled drugs were found in the scene.



“Five of the suspects who sustained injuries while trying to escape by jumping from the backdoor of the storey building were rushed to Banjulinding Clinic for medical attention.”



“The suspects alongside the recovered items will be handed over to the appropriate competent national authorities (Police and Immigration) for further processing and necessary actions.”

This operation is a fine example of the ongoing ACTION being taken by a branch of the administration to improve the wellbeing of the Gambian population as a whole,further information as to the progress of this operation I HOPE will be made public shortly.

