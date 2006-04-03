Bantaba in Cyberspace
Bantaba in Cyberspace
Home | Profile | Register | Active Topics | Active Polls | Members | Private Messages | Search | FAQ | Invite a friend
Username:
 Password:
Save Password
Forgot your Password?

 All Forums
 Gambian Cultural Forum
 Cultural guide: General
 NCAC: Safeguarding Intangible Cultural Heritage		  New Topic  Reply to Topic
 Printer Friendly
| More
Author  Topic Next Topic  

Momodou



Denmark
10804 Posts
Posted - 29 Mar 2022 :  13:44:20  Show Profile Send Momodou a Private Message  Reply with Quote
NCAC set to launch new UNESCO Funded Project on Strengthening National Capacities for Safeguarding Intangible Cultural Heritage

The Point: Mar 28, 2022

By: Yunus S. Saliu

https://thepoint.gm/africa/gambia/headlines/ncac-set-to-launch-new-unesco-funded-project-on-strengthening-national-capacities-for-safeguarding-intangible-cultural-heritage

The National Centre for Arts and Culture (NCAC) would Friday, April 1, 2022, launch a two year project: ‘Strengthening National Capacities for Safeguarding Intangible Cultural Heritage and Contributing to Sustainable Development in The Gambia.’

This project is an inventory of The Gambia’s intangible cultural heritage across the country and it is funded by UNESCO.

In the project as usual, NCAC will work with communities and experts in the seven regions to research, list, photograph the myriad Gambian rituals, ceremonies, oral traditions, performing arts, social practices, rituals, festive events, knowledge and practices concerning nature and the universe or the knowledge and skills to produce traditional crafts.



This information will be published into a document called Inventory of Gambian Intangible Cultural Heritage (ICH) which will help The Gambia in its quest for the SDGs, especially SDG 17 to strengthen multi-stakeholder partnerships and enhance policy coherence for sustainable development at the national level. Other areas include food security (SDG 2), health care (SDG 3), quality education (SDG 4), gender equality, and also be a reference for Gambian heritage.

It worth knowing that in 2011, The Gambia ratified the UNESCO 2003 Convention on Intangible Cultural Heritage. Even, prior to the ratification of the Convention, the country inscribed ‘Kankurang, Manding initiatory rite’ on the Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity in 2008 as part of a multinational nomination with Senegal. The Gambia also participated in the project ‘Action Plan for the Safeguarding of the Kankurang, Manding Initiatory Rite’ funded by the Japan Funds-in-Trust and implemented between 2006 and 2009.

The Friday opening will be graced by the Honourable Minister of Tourism and Culture, Permanent Secretary, MoTC, Mr. Dimitri Sanga, Director of the UNESCO Multisectoral Regional Office for West Africa (Sahel), and Mrs. Seraphine Wakana, UN Resident Coordinator, UN The Gambia Country Team and stakeholders from across the country.
A clear conscience fears no accusation - proverb from Sierra Leone
   Topic Next Topic  
 New Topic  Reply to Topic
 Printer Friendly
| More
Jump To:
Bantaba in Cyberspace © 2005-2022 Nijii Go To Top Of Page
This page was generated in 0.03 seconds. User Policy, Privacy & Disclaimer | Powered By: Snitz Forums 2000 Version 3.4.06