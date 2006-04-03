Bantaba in Cyberspace Home | Profile | Register | Active Topics | Active Polls | Members | Private Messages | Search | FAQ | Invite a friend Username:

11441 Posts Posted - 17 Jan 2022 : 22:12:58





==========



https://thepoint.gm/africa/gambia/headlines/women-empowerment-foundation-seeks-support-for-tanka-tanka-project



==========





#Headlines





Women Empowerment Foundation seeks support for Tanka Tanka project



Jan 17, 2022, 1:27 PM | Article By: Adama Tine





Women Empowerment Project Foundation (WEPF) – a newly established charity which is registered in The Gambia is seeking support for the Tanka Tanka project to partition a female wing from the men at the hospital.



The project being championed by the charity was co founded and initiated by Maimuna Yaya Kanyi and a few friends back in 2017.



After residing in the West for some time, they came to a realisation that advocating, empowering and educating Gambian women are key components to sustainable development.



In an interview with the CEO of the foundation, Mrs. Maimuna Kanyi, she said “This year our main beneficiary of the proceeds from the fundraiser is Tanka Tanka Psychiatric Hospital. The aim is to ensure the female patients are afforded the security and dignity we enjoy at home.



“We are seeking for support from the government and from every individual who understands that those at the Tanka Tanka Hospital are our own people and also that their status could happen to anyone,” she said.



According to her, the foundation wants to build a fence that would separate the female wing at the hospital from the male side for proper security. “Considering that both male and female patients here stay together is very risky, we came up with the idea to build a fence that will separate them.”



Since our sole interest is empowering women and girls, we’re hereby kindly soliciting utmost support from government and partners in assisting us fullfil this project.



WEPF comprises phenomenal West African women from all walks of life, ranging from nurses, bankers, small business owners, lawyers, activists, civil servants, university students, market traders, “nacco” women, artistes and housewives.



“We have about 100 active members both in the Diaspora and on the ground. We also have a bunch of influential men as advisers in the group and members each contribute an equal amount at our monthly meetings, to discuss their views and opinions to improve our services in our communities,” Mrs. Kanyi revealed.



She added “Our aims are but not limited to working on the total eradication of the following: FGM, child labour and child prostitution, battered women, domestic abuse, child marriages and forced marriages and any other forms of violence against women, girls and children.”



In short she added, we simply aim to find solutions to day-to-day challenges facing women in Africa.



The CEO of the foundation further posited that: “We have made a huge contribution of our quota in alleviating the hardship and sufferings of Gambian women and children and in improving their health and welfare. We made a great impact through the following interventions:



SOS children’s village; Maternity Wards; Health Centres; Mile 2 Prison’s Female Wing; Tanka Tanka Psychiatric Hospital; Mortuaries and Madarasas (Quranic Schools)



“This prestige charity’s godfather was Sir Dawda Kairaba Jawara, whose advice, guidance in our early days of inception has been inspiring, valuable and is what makes us stand out from other charities but also commending Mrs. Mariam Deyda Hydara as our mother who also gives us valuable advices and contributes in helping us attain our objectives in serving our people,” she pointed out.

