Author Topic toubab1020





11551 Posts Posted - 28 Mar 2022 : 20:24:05

==========

https://foroyaa.net/did-president-barrow-say-sidia-jatta-and-ousainou-darboe-should-follow-halifa-sallahs-example-and-stop-contesting/



==========



QUESTION OF THE DAY?



This question was put to Halifa Sallah and he said that the people of Wuli West should support Sidia Jatta so that he can continue to give guidance to members of the National Assembly. Halifa added that he is waiting to hear what President Barrow really said and if he is using his principled decision to undermine any PDOIS candidate, he will give a fitting answer that will make it impossible for President Barrow to use his name to undermine PDOIS candidates or any other candidate who has the constitutional right to seek the mandate of the people, on the basis of merit and not on the basis of age or how many times he or she seeks that mandate.

====================QUESTION OF THE DAY?This question was put to Halifa Sallah and he said that the people of Wuli West should support Sidia Jatta so that he can continue to give guidance to members of the National Assembly. Halifa added that he is waiting to hear what President Barrow really said and if he is using his principled decision to undermine any PDOIS candidate, he will give a fitting answer that will make it impossible for President Barrow to use his name to undermine PDOIS candidates or any other candidate who has the constitutional right to seek the mandate of the people, on the basis of merit and not on the basis of age or how many times he or she seeks that mandate. "Simple is good" & I strongly dislike politics. You cannot defend the indefensible.

Topic