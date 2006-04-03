Bantaba in Cyberspace
I was confused about the word "INTERDICT" I expect you were as well Dear Reader still her is a link to an ENGLISH dictionary that my help you

https://www.collinsdictionary.com/dictionary/english/interdict
GPA interdicts 5 more as fraud probe widens

28, 2022 March 28, 2022 By Alagie Manneh

The Gambia Ports Authority has interdicted five additional employees reportedly involved in the duplication of receipts, the authority’s spokesperson, Yankuba Manneh, told The Standard yesterday.

He said the staff members – three males and two females – were interdicted since Wednesday following a board meeting on Tuesday.

They include the rating manager, assistant rating manager, and an assistant delivery and documentation manager. Two more supervisors of the delivery and implementation unit have also been placed under suspension, bringing the entire list of interdicted officials to nine since reports of the fraud first surfaced.

However, Mr Manneh declined to give details, saying the GPA cannot make a public comment on the matter with the ongoing police investigation.
