Author Topic toubab1020





11549 Posts Posted - 28 Mar 2022 : 16:29:24



https://www.collinsdictionary.com/dictionary/english/interdict

++++++++++





==========

https://standard.gm/gambia-news/gpa-interdicts-5-more-as-fraud-probe-widens/



==========



GPA interdicts 5 more as fraud probe widens



28, 2022 March 28, 2022 By Alagie Manneh



The Gambia Ports Authority has interdicted five additional employees reportedly involved in the duplication of receipts, the authority’s spokesperson, Yankuba Manneh, told The Standard yesterday.



He said the staff members – three males and two females – were interdicted since Wednesday following a board meeting on Tuesday.



They include the rating manager, assistant rating manager, and an assistant delivery and documentation manager. Two more supervisors of the delivery and implementation unit have also been placed under suspension, bringing the entire list of interdicted officials to nine since reports of the fraud first surfaced.



However, Mr Manneh declined to give details, saying the GPA cannot make a public comment on the matter with the ongoing police investigation. I was confused about the word "INTERDICT" I expect you were as well Dear Reader still her is a link to an ENGLISH dictionary that my help you++++++++++====================GPA interdicts 5 more as fraud probe widens28, 2022 March 28, 2022 By Alagie MannehThe Gambia Ports Authority has interdicted five additional employees reportedly involved in the duplication of receipts, the authority’s spokesperson, Yankuba Manneh, told The Standard yesterday.He said the staff members – three males and two females – were interdicted since Wednesday following a board meeting on Tuesday.They include the rating manager, assistant rating manager, and an assistant delivery and documentation manager. Two more supervisors of the delivery and implementation unit have also been placed under suspension, bringing the entire list of interdicted officials to nine since reports of the fraud first surfaced.However, Mr Manneh declined to give details, saying the GPA cannot make a public comment on the matter with the ongoing police investigation. "Simple is good" & I strongly dislike politics. You cannot defend the indefensible.

Topic