Bantaba in Cyberspace
 Mother and son aged 3 missing.
toubab1020



Posted - 13 Feb 2022 :  17:08:25

==========
https://standard.gm/gambia-news/police-intensify-search-for-missing-mother-and-son/
==========


By Alagie Manneh on February 9, 2022

Police yesterday said they have intensified investigations into the sudden mysterious disappearance of a woman and her son in Brusubi.

Mariama Balajo, 29, reportedly went missing with her three-year-old son from their Brusubi home 11 days ago.

Efforts to locate them have so far proved futile but yesterday, the police spokesperson told The Standard the police have since been busy on the case including questioning people. Superintendent Lamin Njie called on members of the public to help the police with any useful information they might have on the matter.

“We assure the public that the police will do everything possible to establish the whereabouts of Mariama Balajo.”
