Author Topic toubab1020





11537 Posts Posted - 23 Mar 2022 : 13:55:53



When will this happen ? Gambians in the North Bank of the country APPEAR to have been left out .



==========

https://thepoint.gm/africa/gambia/headlines/grts-restores-radio-and-tv-signals-in-urr

==========



#Headlines



GRTS restores radio & TV signals in URR



Mar 23, 2022, 12:19 PM



Press release



The Gambia Radio and Television Services (GRTS), has announced that it has installed a new transmitter and a new set of antennas at its transmitter station in Basse. The new antennas are a replacement of the old antennas which were damaged in a lightning strike presumably during the last rainy season. The move has fully restored GRTS signals in the Upper River Region.



According to the Director General of GRTS, Mr. Malick Jeng, the antennas were purchased from the institution’s own resources. He said the latest move is part of the continuing efforts of the national broadcaster to provide nationwide coverage of its radio and TV signals. “We are still determined to build two new transmitter stations on the North Bank of the River,” the DG said.



The Director General used the opportunity to commend the GRTS Technical Staff for their expertise, dedication and sacrifice demonstrated once again during this recent exercise.

Hmmmmm......" “We are still determined to build two new transmitter stations on the North Bank of the River,” the DG said."When will this happen ? Gambians in the North Bank of the country APPEAR to have been left out .====================#HeadlinesGRTS restores radio & TV signals in URRMar 23, 2022, 12:19 PMPress releaseThe Gambia Radio and Television Services (GRTS), has announced that it has installed a new transmitter and a new set of antennas at its transmitter station in Basse. The new antennas are a replacement of the old antennas which were damaged in a lightning strike presumably during the last rainy season. The move has fully restored GRTS signals in the Upper River Region.According to the Director General of GRTS, Mr. Malick Jeng, the antennas were purchased from the institution’s own resources. He said the latest move is part of the continuing efforts of the national broadcaster to provide nationwide coverage of its radio and TV signals. “We are still determined to build two new transmitter stations on the North Bank of the River,” the DG said.The Director General used the opportunity to commend the GRTS Technical Staff for their expertise, dedication and sacrifice demonstrated once again during this recent exercise. "Simple is good" & I strongly dislike politics. You cannot defend the indefensible.

Topic