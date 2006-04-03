Bantaba in Cyberspace
Bantaba in Cyberspace
Home | Profile | Register | Active Topics | Active Polls | Members | Private Messages | Search | FAQ | Invite a friend
Username:
 Password:
Save Password
Forgot your Password?

 All Forums
 Announcements
 Announcements: Community
 radio & TV signals restored in URR.		  New Topic  Reply to Topic
 Printer Friendly
| More
Author  Topic Next Topic  

toubab1020



11537 Posts
Posted - 23 Mar 2022 :  13:55:53  Show Profile Send toubab1020 a Private Message  Reply with Quote
Hmmmmm......" “We are still determined to build two new transmitter stations on the North Bank of the River,” the DG said."

When will this happen ? Gambians in the North Bank of the country APPEAR to have been left out .

==========
https://thepoint.gm/africa/gambia/headlines/grts-restores-radio-and-tv-signals-in-urr
==========

#Headlines

GRTS restores radio & TV signals in URR

Mar 23, 2022, 12:19 PM

Press release

The Gambia Radio and Television Services (GRTS), has announced that it has installed a new transmitter and a new set of antennas at its transmitter station in Basse. The new antennas are a replacement of the old antennas which were damaged in a lightning strike presumably during the last rainy season. The move has fully restored GRTS signals in the Upper River Region.

According to the Director General of GRTS, Mr. Malick Jeng, the antennas were purchased from the institution’s own resources. He said the latest move is part of the continuing efforts of the national broadcaster to provide nationwide coverage of its radio and TV signals. “We are still determined to build two new transmitter stations on the North Bank of the River,” the DG said.

The Director General used the opportunity to commend the GRTS Technical Staff for their expertise, dedication and sacrifice demonstrated once again during this recent exercise.
"Simple is good" & I strongly dislike politics. You cannot defend the indefensible.
   Topic Next Topic  
 New Topic  Reply to Topic
 Printer Friendly
| More
Jump To:
Bantaba in Cyberspace © 2005-2022 Nijii Go To Top Of Page
This page was generated in 0.03 seconds. User Policy, Privacy & Disclaimer | Powered By: Snitz Forums 2000 Version 3.4.06