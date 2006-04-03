Author Topic toubab1020





11476 Posts Posted - 09 Feb 2022 : 20:57:44



==========



https://thepoint.gm/africa/gambia/national-news/gra-exposes-over-20-media-practitioners-to-asycuda-world-system

==========



Feb 8, 2022, 12:11 PM



The Gambia Revenue Authority (GRA) through the Network of Financial and Tax Reporters (NFTR) last Thursday sensitised over twenty media practitioners and members of Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) on its latest web-based system dubbed- ASYCUDA World.



The training held at Senegambia Beach Hotel, was organised by GRA in partnership with the Ministry of Finance and Economic Affairs with support from the African Development Bank and United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD).



The initiative is aimed at enlightening stakeholders on the basic usage of the system, its functions and services as well as the latest state-of-the-art automated system data as the Authority moves to replace the current ASYCUDA.



The day’s event also sought to equip journalists with the requisite knowledge on the latest technology that GRA would be introducing soon to their system.



Addressing the gathering, Yankuba Darboe, Commissioner General of The Gambia Revenue Authority, expressed his institution’s commitment to ensuring that their operations and business processes are effective and efficient with minimal operational and compliance costs.



Commissioner Darboe indicated that the initiative is part of their corporate plan 2020-2024 strategic objectives, adding that the reason for that reform is to facilitate international trade and to also bring efficiency in the clearance of goods and to as well boost revenue mobilisation.



The provision of efficient services to our customers, he observed, is an integral part of their business planning and development process since their customers are crucial for achieving and sustaining improved performance.



However, the officials are of the view that this new system would also avail business operators the opportunity to reduce cost and ensure effective and quick services in their daily business.



Meanwhile, the new system is already in use in the ECOWAS region and The Gambia is not an exception to the international trade agreement.

====================Feb 8, 2022, 12:11 PMThe Gambia Revenue Authority (GRA) through the Network of Financial and Tax Reporters (NFTR) last Thursday sensitised over twenty media practitioners and members of Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) on its latest web-based system dubbed- ASYCUDA World.The training held at Senegambia Beach Hotel, was organised by GRA in partnership with the Ministry of Finance and Economic Affairs with support from the African Development Bank and United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD).The initiative is aimed at enlightening stakeholders on the basic usage of the system, its functions and services as well as the latest state-of-the-art automated system data as the Authority moves to replace the current ASYCUDA.The day’s event also sought to equip journalists with the requisite knowledge on the latest technology that GRA would be introducing soon to their system.Addressing the gathering, Yankuba Darboe, Commissioner General of The Gambia Revenue Authority, expressed his institution’s commitment to ensuring that their operations and business processes are effective and efficient with minimal operational and compliance costs.Commissioner Darboe indicated that the initiative is part of their corporate plan 2020-2024 strategic objectives, adding that the reason for that reform is to facilitate international trade and to also bring efficiency in the clearance of goods and to as well boost revenue mobilisation.The provision of efficient services to our customers, he observed, is an integral part of their business planning and development process since their customers are crucial for achieving and sustaining improved performance.However, the officials are of the view that this new system would also avail business operators the opportunity to reduce cost and ensure effective and quick services in their daily business.Meanwhile, the new system is already in use in the ECOWAS region and The Gambia is not an exception to the international trade agreement. "Simple is good" & I strongly dislike politics. You cannot defend the indefensible.

Topic