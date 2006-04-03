Author Topic toubab1020





Feb 9, 2022, 12:41 PM

At least 60 graduates of the Gambia Law School were on Monday called to the Bar to enter the Gambian Legal System, after years of rigorous legal training.



The highly embraced event marked the graduation of the 10th batch of the Gambia Law School and was held at the law courts complex on the Independence Drive in Banjul. Among the attendees present to welcome the newbies were legal practitioners, magistrates, judges, heads of government departments and other top government functionaries.



Thirty-three of the graduating students were female while 27 were male.



Chief Justice Hassan B. applauded them for the landmark level of achievement reached in their lives, while encouraging them to work extremely hard to reach higher heights as far as the legal profession is concerned.



About the legal profession, he said: “It’s a profession of continuous learning, you will never finish your studies and you will never finish learning. It’s a continuous process of learning up to when you hang up your wigs and gowns. It is also a profession renowned for hard work. You have to work many long hours when others are asleep. But if you do so, at the end of it all there comes the reward of recognition as a professional of the highest standards.”



The profession, he added, stands described as an honourable profession. “It is described as that because it is a profession that is dedicated to truth, and justice. That must be reflected in your own personal and individual characters. You must live a life of honesty, integrity and be devoted to the path of truth and justice.”



Those students, according to Chief Justice Jallow are left with one more challenge to be enrolled to the bar. “You are yet to do your attachment for one year at the end of which the General Legal Council will consider whether each of you is a fit and proper person for enrollment as a member of the honourable profession for legal practitioners.”



Solicitor General Hussein Thomasi representing the minister of Justice, also urged the graduating students to be honest and ethical in dispensation of their due duties, arguing that that is all what the law is about.

