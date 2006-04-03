Author Topic Momodou





10657 Posts Posted - 27 Dec 2021 : 21:57:58 AGREEMENT BETWEEN PDOIS, APP AND ALHAGI MAMADI KURANG WITH HIS YOUTH FOR CHANGE ON THE 2022 NATIONAL ASSEMBLY ELECTIONS. 26TH DECEMBER 2021.



We the undersigned representatives:



Having regard to Section 96 of the Constitution of the Republic of The Gambia which states: “There shall be a general election of all the members of the National Assembly which shall be held four months after the date of election of office of the President; ’’



Taking note of Section 88 of the Constitution which provides for 53 elected members of the National Assembly from constituencies and five members nominated by the President;



Being fully conscious of the values expressed in Section 112 of the Constitution that “alll members shall regard themselves as servants of the people of The Gambia, desist from any conduct by which they seek improperly to enrich themselves or alienate themselves from the people, and shall discharge their duties and functions in the interest of the nation as a whole and in doing so, shall be influenced by the dictates of conscience and the national interest ;”



Whereas, PDOIS has four seats in the National Assembly which has been a symbol of consistency and sincerity in defending the national interest without regard to any partisan consideration;



Whereas maintaining those seats is reasonable and justifiable and requires the support of all partners;



Whereas, decision in the National Assembly on ordinary motions deepen of the simple majority of votes cast when the Assembly is in session;



Whereas PDOIS and its partners, APP and Alhaji Mamadi Kurang have so far identified thirty-five constituencies as indicated in the addendum to put up candidates in the forthcoming national Assembly Election;



Whereas PDOIS selects its candidates through a primary while the other partners may have other selection mechanisms dictated by their own constitutions or memorandum of understanding;



Whereas, the partners may select candidates relying on their own principles and instruments;



Hereby agrees as follows:



Support each other’s candidates in constituencies where they are selected to contest;



Enter into a constructive conversation to settle all disputes where there is duplication of candidates;



Appoint five mediators, two of whom should be a male and female under 35 and one person with unique physical features to examine the merit of candidates and select the appropriate candidate;



The decision of the mediation team on candidature will be final and would be endorsed by all, parties and candidates in good faith.



All candidates who are not selected would fully participate in the campaign of the successful candidate.



All parties to the agreement should begin a consultation process on candidature and participation in the 2022 National Assembly Elections no later than 31st December 2021.



A. Maximum effort should be made by the Party to retain the (4) four seats currently being held by the Party in the National Assembly namely:



Wuli East

Wuli West

Serekunda

Banjul North



B: There is intent to contest the following seats in the forthcoming National Assembly election.



URR



Sandu

Kantora

Tumana

Basse

Jimara



CRR SOUTH



Upper Fuladu West

Niamina East

Niamina West

Niamina Dankunku



CRR NORTH



Sami

Nianija

Niani

Lower Saloum

Upper Saloum



NORTH BANK



Sabakh Sanjal

Upper Niumi

Lower Niumi

Jokadu



WEST COAST WCR



Foni Jarrol

Foni Berefet

Brikama North

Brikama South

Kombo South

Sanimentereng

Old Yundum

Busumbala



KANIFING KM



Bakau

Serekunda West

Jeshwang

Tallinding

Bundung

Latrikunda Sabiji



Banjul



Banjul Central

