Author Topic toubab1020





11409 Posts Posted - 25 Dec 2021 : 01:51:27



"Lawyers in the United Democratic Party (UDP) election petition case against President Adama Barrow, the Independent Electoral Commission and the Attorney General on Friday argued on the motion brought by lawyers for the President seeking to dismiss the suit."





REPORT By By Yankuba Jallow on December 25, 2021



++++++++++



Read the FULL article by clicking on the link below !





https://foroyaa.net/udp-election-petition-lawyers-argue-on-motion-seeking-dismissal-of-case/





Snippet:VERY LONG LEGAL ARGUEMENY !!"Lawyers in the United Democratic Party (UDP) election petition case against President Adama Barrow, the Independent Electoral Commission and the Attorney General on Friday argued on the motion brought by lawyers for the President seeking to dismiss the suit."REPORT By By Yankuba Jallow on December 25, 2021++++++++++Read the FULL article by clicking on the link below ! "Simple is good" & I strongly dislike politics. You cannot defend the indefensible.

Topic