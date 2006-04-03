Author Topic Momodou





The Ministry of Health in collaboration with Partners hereby informs the public that, it will embark on a round of National COVID-19 Vaccination this time adopting a Mobile Outreach Campaign strategy within the Western-I and Western-II Health Region, covering all communities/wards in Banjul, Kanifing Municipality and all districts in Kombo and Fonni. This one week exercise will commence from Saturday 18th to Friday 24th December 2021. Vaccination teams and Social Mobilizers will be moving from street to street and other public places in each community/ward.



Johnson & Johnson/Janssen COVID-19 vaccine will be used during this exercise and all individuals above the age of 18years are eligible to get vaccinated and are required to get only one dose of the vaccine to be fully protected. In this regard, the Ministry of Health calls for all eligible individuals to quickly grab this opportunity as the vaccination teams will be coming right on their doorstep.



The ministry also calls on all Family Heads, Caregivers, Community Leaders, Religious Leaders and all Citizens to support this campaign by encouraging all eligible individuals within their respective households and communities to get vaccinated during this period.



Remember! vaccination is the best protection against COVID-19. The Ministry is, therefore, soliciting the continuous support and cooperation of the public in its efforts to contain COVID-19 in the country.



For specific vaccination details/information, please call us on our toll-free line (1025) or follow us on our social media pages (https://twitter.com/mohgambia, https://twitter.com/mohcovid19gmb?s=21,



Signed:

Mr. Modou Njai

Director of Health Promotion & Education

