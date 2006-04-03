Author Topic Momodou





10612 Posts Posted - 24 Nov 2021 : 12:21:45 PRESS RELEASE ON THE TRANSFER OF SERVICES



The Ministry of Health would like to inform the public that following the awarding of the contract for the renovation of Edward Francis Small Teaching Hospital (EFSTH), at a cost of over One Hundred and Seventy –Six Million Dalasi (D176, 000,000.00), construction works will start soon in phases.



The construction, once commenced, may pose some challenges to patients and visitors in affected areas particularly, the Accident and Emergency (A&E) Unit during the period, therefore, all accident and other emergency cases in adult will be temporally seen at EFTSH Bakau Centre (formally called Ndemban Clinic) starting 24th November 2021.



During the renovation phase, all referrals meant for the Accident and Emergency Unit at the EFSTH in Banjul are requested to go to EFSTH Bakau Centre. However, Maternity related cases will continue to be seen at EFSTH in Banjul.



The Ministry of Health is therefore soliciting the support and cooperation of the public and all health facilities during the period of the renovation works at the EFSTH in Banjul.



Ministry of Health

The Gambia



