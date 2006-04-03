Bantaba in Cyberspace
Momodou



Denmark
10601 Posts
Posted - 23 Nov 2021 :  09:13:12
OBITUARY ANNOUNCEMENT

Inna Lillahi Wa Inna Elaihi raji'uun.

The sad news of the death of Mr Pa Nderry Mbai has reached us today, few minutes ago.

Pa Nderry Mba is a raleigh residence, an anchorman Journalist, owner of the famous newspaper; Freedom news paper.

The community will be updated on Funeral arrangements. Please stay tune and help the Family with duaa and consolation in these very trying times.

May Jannatul Firdausil be his abode. Aameen
A clear conscience fears no accusation - proverb from Sierra Leone
