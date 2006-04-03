Author Topic Momodou





Inna Lillahi Wa Inna Elaihi raji'uun.



The sad news of the death of Mr Pa Nderry Mbai has reached us today, few minutes ago.



Pa Nderry Mba is a raleigh residence, an anchorman Journalist, owner of the famous newspaper; Freedom news paper.



The community will be updated on Funeral arrangements. Please stay tune and help the Family with duaa and consolation in these very trying times.



