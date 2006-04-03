Bantaba in Cyberspace
INTERNATIONAL CONFERENCE
From Truth to Justice - The implementation of TRRC recommendations on prosecutions

Wednesday 17 November - Jawara Center 9:30a.m. - 1.30 p.m.
Session 1 - The importance of accountability in The

Gambia Session 2 - Lessons from Africa

Session 3 - What kind of accountability mechanism is best suited to the Gambia situation?

Coffee and refreshments

Session 4 - The voices of victims

Session 5 - The Government and implementation of the TRRC recommandations

Q&A

Introduction and welcome - Salieu Taal, President of the Gambia Bar Association Chair - Gaye Sowe

Video "Truth and justice in the Gambia"
Neneh M.C. Cham - Human rights lawyer
Fatou Jagne Senghore - Executive Director, Article 19 West Africa

Tiawan Gongloe, President, Liberia National Bar Association

Video message from Clement Abaifouta, President, Association of Victims of the Crimes of the Hissθne Habrι Regime - Chad

Howard Varney, Senior program advisor, ICTJ
Stephen Rapp, former United States Ambassador-at-Large for War Crimes Issues Salieu Taal, President, Gambia Bar Association

BBC News video, Focus on Africa, "The murder of West African migrants"

Reed Brody, International Commission of Jurists
Message from Adama Dieng, Special Advisor to the Prosecutor, International Criminal Court

Message from Luciano Hazan, Member of the United Nations Working Group on Enforced or Involuntary Disappearances

Ayeshah Jammeh, program officer, Gambia Center for victims of Human rights violations

Sirra Ndow, country coordinator, ANEKED

Emmanuel Joof, Chairperson, National Human Rights Commission
END
A clear conscience fears no accusation - proverb from Sierra Leone
