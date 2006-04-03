Author Topic Momodou





Denmark

10582 Posts Posted - 16 Nov 2021 : 17:54:39 INTERNATIONAL CONFERENCE

From Truth to Justice - The implementation of TRRC recommendations on prosecutions



Wednesday 17 November - Jawara Center 9:30a.m. - 1.30 p.m.

Session 1 - The importance of accountability in The



Gambia Session 2 - Lessons from Africa



Session 3 - What kind of accountability mechanism is best suited to the Gambia situation?



Coffee and refreshments



Session 4 - The voices of victims



Session 5 - The Government and implementation of the TRRC recommandations



Q&A



Introduction and welcome - Salieu Taal, President of the Gambia Bar Association Chair - Gaye Sowe



Video "Truth and justice in the Gambia"

Neneh M.C. Cham - Human rights lawyer

Fatou Jagne Senghore - Executive Director, Article 19 West Africa



Tiawan Gongloe, President, Liberia National Bar Association



Video message from Clement Abaifouta, President, Association of Victims of the Crimes of the Hissθne Habrι Regime - Chad



Howard Varney, Senior program advisor, ICTJ

Stephen Rapp, former United States Ambassador-at-Large for War Crimes Issues Salieu Taal, President, Gambia Bar Association



BBC News video, Focus on Africa, "The murder of West African migrants"



Reed Brody, International Commission of Jurists

Message from Adama Dieng, Special Advisor to the Prosecutor, International Criminal Court



Message from Luciano Hazan, Member of the United Nations Working Group on Enforced or Involuntary Disappearances



Ayeshah Jammeh, program officer, Gambia Center for victims of Human rights violations



Sirra Ndow, country coordinator, ANEKED



Emmanuel Joof, Chairperson, National Human Rights Commission

END

_______- A clear conscience fears no accusation - proverb from Sierra Leone Topic