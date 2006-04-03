|
Momodou
Denmark
10582 Posts
|
|
Posted - 16 Nov 2021 : 17:54:39
|
INTERNATIONAL CONFERENCE
From Truth to Justice - The implementation of TRRC recommendations on prosecutions
Wednesday 17 November - Jawara Center 9:30a.m. - 1.30 p.m.
Session 1 - The importance of accountability in The
Gambia Session 2 - Lessons from Africa
Session 3 - What kind of accountability mechanism is best suited to the Gambia situation?
Coffee and refreshments
Session 4 - The voices of victims
Session 5 - The Government and implementation of the TRRC recommandations
Q&A
Introduction and welcome - Salieu Taal, President of the Gambia Bar Association Chair - Gaye Sowe
Video "Truth and justice in the Gambia"
Neneh M.C. Cham - Human rights lawyer
Fatou Jagne Senghore - Executive Director, Article 19 West Africa
Tiawan Gongloe, President, Liberia National Bar Association
Video message from Clement Abaifouta, President, Association of Victims of the Crimes of the Hissθne Habrι Regime - Chad
Howard Varney, Senior program advisor, ICTJ
Stephen Rapp, former United States Ambassador-at-Large for War Crimes Issues Salieu Taal, President, Gambia Bar Association
BBC News video, Focus on Africa, "The murder of West African migrants"
Reed Brody, International Commission of Jurists
Message from Adama Dieng, Special Advisor to the Prosecutor, International Criminal Court
Message from Luciano Hazan, Member of the United Nations Working Group on Enforced or Involuntary Disappearances
Ayeshah Jammeh, program officer, Gambia Center for victims of Human rights violations
Sirra Ndow, country coordinator, ANEKED
Emmanuel Joof, Chairperson, National Human Rights Commission
END
_______-
|
A clear conscience fears no accusation - proverb from Sierra Leone