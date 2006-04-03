Bantaba in Cyberspace
Bantaba in Cyberspace
Home | Profile | Register | Active Topics | Active Polls | Members | Private Messages | Search | FAQ | Invite a friend
Username:
 Password:
Save Password
Forgot your Password?

 All Forums
 Politics Forum
 Politics: Gambian politics
 Roll back the state capture		  New Topic  Reply to Topic
 Printer Friendly
| More
Author  Topic Next Topic  

Momodou



Denmark
10585 Posts
Posted - 17 Nov 2021 :  22:11:31  Show Profile Send Momodou a Private Message  Reply with Quote
Roll back the state capture**
By Sidi Sanneh

Losing a contract is the easy part and a very small and insignificant step now the damage he’s done to the reputation of the country has caused irreparable harm to the country’s reputation. We have warned authorities for three years only to be met with insults and belligerent behaviors from those who ought to know better. After all, we pay their salaries and yet all we get is defiance and more corruption. December 4th is D-Day. Let’s throw these bums out.

Meanwhile, losing his contract with GAMPETROL is not enough. This man was handed tar/black sand concession contract in a very opaque and underhanded manner. This contract must be reviewed, together with any government contract in his portfolio.

And, of course, the 1,200 BR-32s and 33s plus + related accessories that were imported into this country illegally. When the consignment was suddenly discovered under very suspicious circumstances, Mr. Jawara, with the assistance of the late IGP Jobe, later reported that police investigations confirmed that these riffles were hunting riffles and thus were legally imported.

Mr. Jawara claimed back in 2018/19 that he was going to open a gun shop to sell these deadly weapons as hunting guns and that the gun shop was going to be located in Banjul. It’s been three years, no guns, no gun shop and no Mr. Jawara to explain.

We are seriously reviewing our litigation strategic plan to see there is room to go to court to litigate these matters. We will not sit back and watch the country’s reputation sullied further by a rag-tag of hustlers attempting to pass as legitimate businessmen/women.

Sidi Sanneh

**The first paragraph of this post appears in the comments section of What’s On Gambia announcing the termination of contract of Mr. Jawara with the government of Adama Barrow
A clear conscience fears no accusation - proverb from Sierra Leone
   Topic Next Topic  
 New Topic  Reply to Topic
 Printer Friendly
| More
Jump To:
Bantaba in Cyberspace © 2005-2021 Nijii Go To Top Of Page
This page was generated in 0.03 seconds. User Policy, Privacy & Disclaimer | Powered By: Snitz Forums 2000 Version 3.4.06