Author





Denmark

Posted - 17 Nov 2021 : 22:11:31 Roll back the state capture**

By Sidi Sanneh



Losing a contract is the easy part and a very small and insignificant step now the damage he’s done to the reputation of the country has caused irreparable harm to the country’s reputation. We have warned authorities for three years only to be met with insults and belligerent behaviors from those who ought to know better. After all, we pay their salaries and yet all we get is defiance and more corruption. December 4th is D-Day. Let’s throw these bums out.



Meanwhile, losing his contract with GAMPETROL is not enough. This man was handed tar/black sand concession contract in a very opaque and underhanded manner. This contract must be reviewed, together with any government contract in his portfolio.



And, of course, the 1,200 BR-32s and 33s plus + related accessories that were imported into this country illegally. When the consignment was suddenly discovered under very suspicious circumstances, Mr. Jawara, with the assistance of the late IGP Jobe, later reported that police investigations confirmed that these riffles were hunting riffles and thus were legally imported.



Mr. Jawara claimed back in 2018/19 that he was going to open a gun shop to sell these deadly weapons as hunting guns and that the gun shop was going to be located in Banjul. It’s been three years, no guns, no gun shop and no Mr. Jawara to explain.



We are seriously reviewing our litigation strategic plan to see there is room to go to court to litigate these matters. We will not sit back and watch the country’s reputation sullied further by a rag-tag of hustlers attempting to pass as legitimate businessmen/women.



Sidi Sanneh



**The first paragraph of this post appears in the comments section of What's On Gambia announcing the termination of contract of Mr. Jawara with the government of Adama Barrow