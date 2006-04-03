Author Topic toubab1020





11399 Posts Posted - 17 Nov 2021 : 14:32:46



==========



https://foroyaa.net/what-is-the-essence-of-a-campaign/

==========



QUESTION OF THE DAY



Election is not about rewarding the good deeds of a friend, or supporting a relative or associate, or supporting a candidate belonging to the same ethnolinguistic group, religion, region and so on and so forth.



It is about empowering a fellow citizen by entrusting him or her with the resources of this nation amounting to more than twenty billion dalasis to ensure the prosperity of each and everyone of us and the nation as a whole. It is about putting the authority of the state in his or her hands to protect and defend our liberty and dignity. It is about the person elected being able and willing to ensure justice and fairness.



On the 4th December, 2021 the electorate will head to the polls during which they should select the candidate who could best deliver.



Therefore, during the campaign the incumbent should be held accountable. He should be able to defend what his government has achieved in the past five years and their plans for the next five years. On the other hand, the opposing candidates should be able to show that what the government has done and its future plans are not good enough; and they should be able to present alternative plans to the electorate. This is what a campaign is all about, not empty condemnation without alternatives or mudslinging.



In the course of a campaign, the electorate is advised to listen to all candidates, focusing on solutions and not mere criticism.

====================QUESTION OF THE DAYElection is not about rewarding the good deeds of a friend, or supporting a relative or associate, or supporting a candidate belonging to the same ethnolinguistic group, religion, region and so on and so forth.It is about empowering a fellow citizen by entrusting him or her with the resources of this nation amounting to more than twenty billion dalasis to ensure the prosperity of each and everyone of us and the nation as a whole. It is about putting the authority of the state in his or her hands to protect and defend our liberty and dignity. It is about the person elected being able and willing to ensure justice and fairness.On the 4th December, 2021 the electorate will head to the polls during which they should select the candidate who could best deliver.Therefore, during the campaign the incumbent should be held accountable. He should be able to defend what his government has achieved in the past five years and their plans for the next five years. On the other hand, the opposing candidates should be able to show that what the government has done and its future plans are not good enough; and they should be able to present alternative plans to the electorate. This is what a campaign is all about, not empty condemnation without alternatives or mudslinging.In the course of a campaign, the electorate is advised to listen to all candidates, focusing on solutions and not mere criticism. "Simple is good" & I strongly dislike politics. You cannot defend the indefensible.

Topic