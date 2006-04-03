Author Topic toubab1020





Nov 8, 2021, 1:31 PM





07 November 2021 – The European Union has deployed an Election Observation Mission (EU EOM) to The Gambia to observe the Presidential Election set for 04 December 2021.



Today the EU Election Observation Mission has deployed 16 long-term observers to the regions.



“This election will be a crucial test for The Gambia”, said Deputy Chief Observer Beata Martin-Rozumi#322;owicz, “The European Union Election Observation Mission will monitor the process impartially and independently. I can ensure that our team of analysts and observers will deliver an objective assessment of the upcoming electoral process.”



The EU EOM arrived in Banjul with a Deputy Chief Observer and Core Team of seven analysts on 27 October 2021. This expert group consists of an election, political, legal, media, social media and data analyst. On 04 November, the team met with the Chairperson, Co-Chairperson and members of the Independent Electoral Commission of The Gambia (IEC). Since then, the EU EOM has had several meetings with Gambian authorities and groups including international organisations, civil society organisations as well as the Delegation of the European Union to The Gambia.



A group of 16 long-term observers (LTOs) joined the EU EOM on 04 November and will be deployed today to all regions of Gambia to follow the electoral preparations and campaign. The EU LTOs come from 15 different Member States of the European Union and Norway. They will stay in The Gambia after election day to follow post-election processes. In addition, 16 short-term observers (STOs) will deploy throughout the country, with Members of the European Parliament, around election day.



“The EU EOM will assess the elections based on international standards and commitments that The Gambia has espoused, together with its national laws. It will focus on the entire electoral process, including an assessment of the legal framework, election administration, voter registration, candidate nomination, campaigning, the media’s role, voting, counting, and tabulations of results, as well as electoral disputes resolution”, explained Deputy Chief Observer Beata Martin-Rozumi#322;owicz.



All EU EOM observers are bound by a code of conduct, which requires strict neutrality and non-interference. The EU EOM undertakes its work in accordance with the Declaration of Principles for International Election Observation. It will publish its initial findings in a preliminary statement, which will be presented in a press conference shortly after election day. A Final Report with concrete recommendations to stakeholders will be presented at a later stage.

