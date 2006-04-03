Author Topic toubab1020





Equipment for the detection and treatment of cancer is very very expensive Maybe a billionaire somewhere would like to donate one to this organisation ?

Don't know what an mRI machine does check this link below to find out:



https://www.webmd.com/a-to-z-guides/when-do-i-need-an-mri#1-2

https://thepoint.gm/africa/gambia/national-news/d3m-c3g-cancer-lab-inaugurated

Oct 26, 2021, 2:22 PM | Article By: Sulayman Waan





Members of Cancer Confrontation Care and Consolation, a group of health officials that offer free cancer treatment at the Edward Francis Small Teaching Hospital (EFSTH) on Friday inaugurated C3G free cancer lab worth about three million dalasi at a ceremony held in Banjul.

The C3G project is being funded by the Japanese government through Japanese Grant Assistance for Grass Roots Human Security Project. The free cancer lab contains sophisticated medical apparatus including fully automated haematology machine; fully automated biochemistry machine; fully automated immunochemistry machine; 8 coagulation machines for treatment of early cervical cancer and a generator meant to support the functioning of the machine during power outages.



The lab aims to ensure successful treatment of cancer patients in the country.



In his inaugural statement, Dr. Bubacarr Jah, head of the C3G at the EFSTH, said the machines would go a long way in helping the management of cancer patients efficiently.



The acquisition of the machines, he added, is just one step towards acquiring ‘our goals’, adding that those machines need a constant supply of consumable sustainable services.”



“These reagents are very expensive and we know the government has other priorities with the little resources hence our plan is for the laboratory to be run by C3G to ensure sustainability and uninterrupted services.”



Dr. Jah said that to sustain the lab, C3G needs over one million dalasi yearly to purchase sufficient reagent. In this regard, he called on business people, nongovernmental organisations and individuals to support them to sustain the medical facility.



Arai Tatsuo, ambassador of Japan to The Gambia, expressed delight for the smooth completion of the C3G project. He said the C3G lab will have a great impact on diagnosis and treatment of cancer patients in the country.



“Cancer cases which occur in low income countries tend to be exacerbated by lack of awareness and preventive strategies. The timely diagnosis is essential for limiting the effects of the disease on patients,” he said.



He thanked the staff of C3G for completion of the project, which he said, symbolised friendship between the Gambia and the Asian nation.



Representing the country director for World Health Organization (WHO), Momodou Gassama, national officer for Non-Communicable Disease and Health Promotion for WHO, thanked C3G for taking such a bold and commendable initiative to confront cancer through health education and promotion as well as provision of care for patients diagnosed with cancer.



“Your contribution to the establishment of a laboratory in EFSTH for the benefit of cancer patients is commendable,” he said.



Meanwhile, the WHO official noted that cancer is the second leading cause of death globally, accounting for an estimated 9.6 million deaths or one in six deaths, in 2018.

