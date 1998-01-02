Author Topic Momodou





Denmark

10500 Posts Posted - 10 Sep 2021 : 16:59:14



Topics covered in this issue include:



1) Re: Resp.

by

2) KORITEH AMNESTY FOR PRISONERS

by

3) New Member

by

4) :Unsubscribe

by Musa Jalamang Ceesay <

5) New member

by

6) New member -Reply

by Annie Bittaye <

7) Re: Scandal (fwd)

by Habib Ghanim <

8) Re: Scandal

by Habib Ghanim <

9) Quota System For Ivorian Women!

by "Bassirou Dodou Drammeh" <

10) Quality Education

by

11) Re: RESP: A DECENT WAGE

by "

12) New Member

by "A. Scattred Janneh" <

13) Re: GESO document approval- final call

by "Katim S. Touray" <

14) Re: conference

by "Katim S. Touray" <

15) Re: RESP: A DECENT WAGE

by "Alpha Robinson" <

16) New Member

by Amadou Kabir Njie <

17) Fwd: Re: Resp.

by

18) Re: RESP: A DECENT WAGE

by "

19) Re: New member

by

20) Greetings to all

by "Mambuna Bojang" <

21) Re: Resp.

by "Bassirou Dodou Drammeh" <

22) Re: Quality Education

by

23) Re: SEX SCANDAL IN THE WHITE HOUSE

by Solomon Sylva <

24) Fwd: PLEASE READ! YOULL BE GLAD YOU DID! you must scroll thru to get the message (fwd)

by Ancha Bala-Gaye u <

25) FWD: ANC Conference Resolution on Sexual Orientation - South Africa (fwd)

by Ancha Bala-Gaye u <

26) FW: Rejected Rejection (fwd)

by Ancha Bala-Gaye u <

27) New Member

by

28) Are US Bombs Falling on Bagdad Once Again?

by Paul <

29) Re: Are US Bombs Falling on Bagdad Once Again?

by Habib Ghanim <

30) Re: Rejected Rejection (fwd)

by

31) Re: Meeting with Gambian parlimentarians

by

32) Can't we just be honest?

by "Alpha Robinson" <

33) Re: Are US Bombs Falling on Bagdad Once Again?

by "

34) Re: Are US Bombs Falling on Bagdad Once Again?

by

35) Re: Gambia High School

by

36) Introduction

by "Simeon J. Robinson Jr." <

37) RE: The central point at issue should not recede to the background

by "

38) Re: Are US Bombs Falling on Bagdad Once Again?

by Paul <

39) Greetings!!!!!!!!!!!!

by Solomon Sylva <

40) Re: Introduction

by Solomon Sylva <

41) Re: Scandal

by Solomon Sylva <

42) Smile of the week (fwd)

by "N'Deye Marie N'Jie" <

43) SV: Are US Bombs Falling on Bagdad Once Again?

by =?iso-8859-1?Q?Asbj=F8rn_Nordam?= <

44) A coup plot is foiled!

by

45) Re: Introduction

by

46) Re: GAMBIAN MEETING IN ATLANTA

by Solomon Sylva <

47) Re: A coup plot is foiled!

by Solomon Sylva <

48) Re: SV: Are US Bombs Falling on Bagdad Once Again?

by Paul <

49) Subscription

by MOMODOU BUHARRY GASSAMA <

50) Try This (fwd)

by Ancha Bala-Gaye u <

51) Re: Are US Bombs Falling on Bagdad Once Again?

by Habib Ghanim <

52) Re: Are US Bombs Falling on Bagdad Once Again?

by Habib Ghanim <

53) Re: Scandal

by Habib Ghanim <

54) Re: SV: Are US Bombs Falling on Bagdad Once Again?

by Habib Ghanim <

55) Re: A coup plot is foiled!

by Habib Ghanim <

56) Bombing Iraq

by

57) Re: Fwd: Gambia High School

by "sillah conateh" <

58) halifa's prposal

by

59) Re: Are US Bombs Falling on Bagdad Once Again?

by "

60) Re: GAMBIAN MEETING IN ATLANTA

by

61) Re: Bombing Iraq

by

62) Re: A coup plot is foiled!

by

63) Re: Are US Bombs Falling on Bagdad Once Again?

by MOMODOU BUHARRY GASSAMA <

64) Re: GAMBIAN MEETING IN ATLANTA

by Solomon Sylva <

65) Cute joke.....pass this on. (fwd)

by Anna Secka <

66) Re: Bombing Iraq

by habib <

67) Re: A coup plot is foiled!

by habib <

68) Re: A coup plot is foiled!

by

69) Re: Introduction

by

70) RE: A coup plot is foiled!

by Keretha Cash <

71) The Gambian Economy

by "B.M.Jones" <

72) Its' not Kojo Boy but Kojs

by SADAMS <

73) How were they thinking?? (fwd)

by

74) Re: The central point at issue should not recede to the background

by "

75) Re: Greetings to all

by "Bassirou Dodou Drammeh" <

76) Re: Cute joke.....pass this on.

by

77) THE US & THE GAMBIA'S JOINT STATEMENT

by

78) Equation

by Bala S Jallow <

79) Re: Bombing Iraq

by

80) Re: Are US Bombs Falling on Bagdad Once Again?

by Paul <

81) Re: Are US Bombs Falling on Bagdad Once Again?

by Paul <

82) Gambians shot

by

83) Re: Equation



by

84) Re: Gambians shot

by "Solomon P. Sylva" <

85) Re: Its' not Kojo Boy but Kojs

by

86) Re: A coup plot is foiled!

by Tamsir Mbai <

87) Fw: bizarre happenings

by "HURAI BETTS" <

88) Re: A coup plot is foiled!

by

89) Re: A coup plot is foiled!

by

90) Handouboy.

by SADAMS <

91) Re: Fw: bizarre happenings...NOT

by M W Payne <

92) Re: My Commentary On What PDOIS Had To Say On The ECONOMY!!

by MOMODOU BUHARRY GASSAMA <

93) Re: Gambians shot

by MOMODOU BUHARRY GASSAMA <

94) Re: Equation

by MOMODOU JASSEH <

95) Re: Equation

by MOMODOU JASSEH <

96) Re: Gambians shot

by Solomon Sylva <

97) Re: Gambians shot

by

98) Re: Gambians shot

by

99) Re: A coup plot is foiled!

by

100) Re: My Commentary On What PDOIS Had To Say On The ECONOMY!!

by MOMODOU BUHARRY GASSAMA <

101) Re: Gambians shot

by MOMODOU BUHARRY GASSAMA <

102) Senegalese and Ivorian mailing lists

by Latir Downes-Thomas <

103) Re: Gambians shot

by

104) Re: Is it a new Gambia?

by Adama Cham <

105) help-Baboucarr Mbye

by "ebrima drameh" <

106) Re: Gambians shot

by

107) Re: Gambians Shot

by ABDOU <

108) Third Annual Roots Festival

by Latir Downes-Thomas <

109) Fw: phone scam (fwd)

by Ancha Bala-Gaye u <

110)

by Lamin Jaiteh <

111) brief please

by lamin marenah <

112) Re: Gambians Shot

by "Bassirou Dodou Drammeh" <

113) IRAQ BOMBING

by

114) Cup of Nations 1998

by

115) Re: Gambians Shot

by

116) Re: Cup of Nations 1998

by

117) Re: Third Annual Roots Festival

by

118) New Member

by "sillah conateh" <

119) SV: brief please

by =?iso-8859-1?Q?Asbj=F8rn_Nordam?= <

120) New member

by "sillah conateh" <

121) Re: Is it a new Gambia? (fwd)

by Adama Cham <

122)

by SADAMS <

123) Re: Gambians shot

by Solomon Sylva <

124) Intro

by "Rolf Christensen" <

125) Re: IRAQ BOMBING

by Latir Downes-Thomas <

126) Re: Intro

by Solomon Sylva <

127) Re: Cup of Nations 1998

by

128) Recall: RE : The Economy Debate

by Amadou Kabir Njie <

129) RE : The Economy Debate

by Amadou Kabir Njie <

130) RE : The Economy Debate

by Amadou Kabir Njie <

131) RE : The Economy Debate

by Amadou Kabir Njie <

132) New Members added during the week

by

133) Re: Gambians Shot

by

134) Re: Gambians Shot

by Anna Secka <

135) Mamber list

by

136) Re: Gambians Shot

by

137) New Member

by

138) Re: Gambians Shot

by "Katim S. Touray" <

139) Fw: TRAGEDY IN THE LOUM-KOOISTRA FAMILY

by "Katim S. Touray" <

140) Gambians Shot

by Paul <

141) Neo-Nazi Attacks in Germany

by Paul <

142) Carla Fay-Tucker

by Paul <

143) Re: Gambians shot

by "latjor ndow" <

144) ON PA MUSA JALLOW'S REACTION

by "

145) Re: help-Baboucarr Mbye

by Habib Ghanim <

146) Re: Gambians Shot

by Habib Ghanim <

147) Re: Gambians Shot

by Habib Ghanim <

148) Re: Gambians Shot

by Habib Ghanim <

149) Re: Gambians Shot

by Habib Ghanim <

150) Re: Carla Fay-Tucker

by Habib Ghanim <

151) Re: Gambians shot

by Habib Ghanim <

152) Suggestion???

by

153) Re: Suggestion???

by Habib Ghanim <

154) Re: Gambians Shot

by

155) Government and Gambian Shot

by

156) Condolences, etc

by "A. Scattred Janneh" <

157) the Embassy & Other matters

by "A. Scattred Janneh" <

158) new member

by

159) Excerpt of News Coverage of Loum Brothers.

by ABDOU <

160) Farakhan's Road in Nigeria (fwd)

by Ebrima Sall <

161) Subscription

by MOMODOU BUHARRY GASSAMA <

162) Re: Are US Bombs Falling on Bagdad Once Again?

by "

163) Condolences

by Ancha Bala-Gaye u <

164) Re: Gambians shot

by "Ousman Sawaneh" <

165) Re: Gambians shot

by "

166) Death of 2 Gambians

by

167) Re: Registering With The Embassy in DC

by

168) INTRODUCTION

by "adama jombel" <



----------------------------------------------------------------------



Date: Sun, 1 Feb 1998 10:39:51 +0200

From:

To:

Subject: Re: Resp.

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1

Content-transfer-encoding: Quoted-printable





Hi G-lers,



Iam more than sure that providing our leaders a respectable standard

of living is not a guarantee that they'll end up by doin' the right

thing. The matter of the fact is just about political convictions

where the front line of our ideology or background is a kind a

mirror which can be reflected in a social life.



The political moral and separation of the jurisdictions are very

determinant to empede anyone to steal from the national coffer.



Of course, some will pretty sure bring up the concept of Democracy

which a framework of a ``clean=B4=B4 society.



The main criteria our leaders & co have to complete is to have the

skill to be honest and there is no reason to encourage them to steal

from the treasury by giving them more than a decent life. Thomas

Sankara had a clear idea about his function and he was getting pay

for that just like an ordinary burkinab=E8-cityzen. I mean they can

also do the same, if they want their beloved country to be

developed. It will be their part of sacrifice.



I do believe also that liberalisation of the economy can be a big

help to prevent our leaders & co from stealing ``our money=B4=B4





Best regards

Chakys





------------------------------



Date: Sun, 1 Feb 1998 07:51:23 EST

From:

To:

Subject: KORITEH AMNESTY FOR PRISONERS

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII

Content-transfer-encoding: 7bit



On Friday, January 30, 1998, President Jammeh pardoned 49 prisoners and this

information was contained in the press release below;



'His Excellency, Rte. Col. Yahya A.J.J. Jammeh, President of the Republic of

The Gambia and Commander - in - Chief of the Armed Forces, in exercise of the

powers conferred upon him by section 54 of the Constitution of The Gambia and

in observance of the feast of Eid-Al-Fitr, do hereby grant remission of the

remaining unserved sentences of the imprisonment of the following prisoners

with immediate effect: (the list of prisoners to be pardoned is attached

hereto.'



The list is too long and as such I do not think it is necessary reproduce it

here. The list contain only the names and no addresses. There is only one

female on the list.



PEACE



Tombong Saidy



------------------------------



Date: Sun, 1 Feb 1998 14:25:00 +0200

From:

To:

Subject: New Member

Message-ID: <19980201132638.AAA50574@nijii>

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII

Content-transfer-encoding: 7BIT



Greetings,

Fatim Sallah has been added to the bantaba. Welcome to the Gambia-l

Fatim, you can send a brief introduction to





Regards

Momodou Camara

*******************************************************

http://home3.inet.tele.dk/mcamara



**"Start by doing what's necessary, then what's

possible and suddenly you are doing the impossible"***



------------------------------



Date: Sun, 1 Feb 1998 10:16:36 -0600 (CST)

From: Musa Jalamang Ceesay <

To: "GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List" <

Subject: :Unsubscribe

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII



List managers could you please temporalily unsubscribe Musa J. ceesay. My

e-mail address is



Thanks







------------------------------



Date: Sun, 1 Feb 1998 20:48:23 +0200

From:

To:

Subject: New member

Message-ID: <19980201194827.AAB79138@nijii>

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII

Content-transfer-encoding: 7BIT



Charles Sarr has been added to the to the list. Welcome on board,

you can sen a brief introduction. our address is

gambia-l@u.washington.edu.





Regards,

Momodou Camara

*******************************************************

http://home3.inet.tele.dk/mcamara



**"Start by doing what's necessary, then what's

possible and suddenly you are doing the impossible"***



------------------------------



Date: Sun, 01 Feb 1998 15:50:54 -0500

From: Annie Bittaye <

To:

Subject: New member -Reply

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain

Content-Disposition: inline



Hi Momodou,

Please change my address on the list to this new address:

annie_bittaye@hotmail.com

Thanks.



------------------------------



Date: Tue, 03 Feb 1998 03:57:35 -0500

From: Habib Ghanim <

To:

Subject: Re: Scandal (fwd)

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit



Ancha Bala-Gaye u wrote:

>

> ;

> Subject: Re: Scandal (fwd)

>

> Ancha Bala-Gaye u wrote:

> >

> > With the hope that I didn't misunderstand anything you said, these are my

> > comments. If I did misunderstand, I appologise in advance.

> >

> > Habib wrote:

> >

> > >Yes

> > >No woman in her correct mind would go about saying she had sex with this

> > >and that especially other people's husbands publicly.

> >

> > I'm sorry, I don't see why not. This is not Saudi Arabia where a woman

> > would not dare tell she slept with someone. It's a "free" country and you

> > may say whatever you like. Unless of course, you and your partner decided

> > to keep it quiet.

>

>

> The reason for using this comparison (Saudi and the US) is because Habib,

> made a

> generalisation when he said "No woman in her correct mind would go around

> saying she had sex with this and that ......".

> Since sleeping with a married person doesn't seem to be a big deal in

> the US, then why

> should telling others be? Whereas in Saudi, a woman couldn't or wouldn't do

> this, since the Sharia law holds and one is delt with accordingly.

> The use of Saudi isn't a big deal at all, it was the country that came to

> mind when I was writing the message.

>

> >Ancha

> >You definately misunderstood what I meant.

> >It is disgraceful for a man or woman to go public talking about who they

> >slept wether it is Saudi Arabia , Gambia or USA.

> >No one forced these women to sleep with the President or anyone so they

> >should keep their dirty linen to themselves.

> >I am pretty sure Clinton did not force these fame and bounty hunters to

> >have sexual relations with him.

> >Yes he is wrong to approach a girl thirty years younger even if she

> >pushed herself on him. BUT I think she should keep it private.

>

> As I said in my earlier message, I'm sorry for misunderstanding.

> Actually, in my opinion, IF!! he was stupid enough to commit adultery,

> esp. in a country where sueing others (for whatever reason one can come

> up with) has now become a

> pass time, and publically humiliating others isn't given a second thought,

> then it serves him right.

> Ancha.



Yes it definately serves him right and he deserves what he got. He

should have been careful especially with all the scrutiny he has had

from previous affairs like Jeneifer Flowers and Paula Jones and who

knows how many else.

What I could not understand is the way the media is pushing this to the

wall and some going to the extent of impeachment. That is the part I

could not swallow quite frankly.



--

Habib Diab Ghanim



------------------------------



Date: Tue, 03 Feb 1998 04:00:29 -0500

From: Habib Ghanim <

To:

Subject: Re: Scandal

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit



wrote:

>

> Salam

> Baboucarr Sillah

>

> ---------------------------------------------------------------

> <HTML><PRE>In a message dated 98-01-31 17:56:18 EST, you write:

>

> << Agreed

> Why Saudi Arabia ??

> They do not commit adultry instead they legally marry the woman involved

> so that if a child is concived in the relationship that child will be

> able to inherit from the father's assets after his death.

> ( this protects the children)

> --

> Habib Diab Ghanim

> <FONT COLOR="#0f0f0f" BACK="#fffffe" SIZE=3>

> </FONT></FONT><FONT COLOR="#000000" BACK="#FFFFFF" SIZE=3> >>

> Habib,

> Please don't say "they do not commit adultry" in Saudi Arabia. You cannot prove that, Mr. Ghanim.Yes, it is against their laws (the Shariah) to commit adultry and that does not mean it doesn't take place. Would you agree with me, that the law is in place, inorder to deter people from committing adultery; besides being against the Islamic rule? It is happening and has happened that is why it is still a law in Saudi. Even if there was a zero tolerence, it would still be a law.

>

> Anyway, so much for this adultry subject! I hope we all stay away from this mess. May I should have never brought up this presidential infidelity, it took a different angle of discussion. Sorry.

>

> Salam

> Baboucarr Sillah</PRE></HTML>

Babs

What I meant was instead of Adulty they marry.

Yes it is a mess and I agree let's stay away from it

peace

--

Habib Diab Ghanim



------------------------------



Date: Mon, 2 Feb 1998 00:09:32 +0300

From: "Bassirou Dodou Drammeh" <

To: "GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List" <

Subject: Quota System For Ivorian Women!

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain;

charset="iso-8859-1"

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit





ABIDJAN, Jan 28 (IPS) -- After years of being marginalised by

their male counterparts, Ivoirian women politicians are calling

for a quota system as an equity measure to increase the number of

women in positions of power.

''Our development efforts would be faster, if all political

parties should impose a quota system among their ranks to give

equal representation to competent women,'' said Enise Kanate

Namizata, a member of the Rally of Democratic Republicans(RDR),

and mayor of Mankono, in Northern Cote d'Ivoire.

According to Kanate, a former journalist turned politician,

there are enough competent women who are not making a useful

contribution to the country's development, because they have been

sidelined when it comes to nominations to positions of authority and

responsibility.

''But we cannot continue like that. We need change which can

come through political power sharing,'' she said.

A quota system has already been adopted by the leading

opposition parties in the country. Some parties have begun to

allocate up to 30 percent of their party posts to their female

members.

But the ruling Democratic Party of Cote d'Ivoire(PDCI), which

has been in power since independence in 1960, is yet to make its

position clear.

Women comprise 51.4 percent of the national population of over

14 million. But they have little say in the country's affairs,

although the constitution guarantees equal rights regardless of

sex. Cote d'Ivoire also has signed and ratified international

conventions like the Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of

Discrimination Against Women (CEDAW).



[c] 1997, InterPress Third World News Agency (IPS

****************************************************************************

****************

Well,the struggle for the political and economic upliftment of the African

woman continues! 30% is of course not much,but a giant step nonetheless

towards breaking the male stranglehold on the sources of power,influence and

decision making on the black continent.



Regards Basssss!









------------------------------



Date: Sun, 1 Feb 1998 16:40:23 EST

From:

To:

Subject: Quality Education

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII

Content-transfer-encoding: 7bit



Attention to Tombong Saidy:



This piece is attention to Tombong being the Managing Director of Information

which includes the TV station, and to coordinate with the Ministry of

Education, you can push for the implementation of this proposal:



Education is the be-all and the end-all of the survivability of any country,

and the New leadership to its credit has demonstrated a commitment in this

area. High schools are being built all over the country, especially the one at

Kaur Dandimayo which personally makes me extremely proud. Although this is a

positive move but not without problems, and one of those problems is the lack

of qualify teachers to achieve quality education that can make a difference to

the future economic development of our country. Clearly one of the solutions

could be the return of the educated Gambians in the developed world to help in

this area, but realistically that may not happen very soon.



SOLUTION:



The New TV station can be definitely used as one of the most radical tool for

education. Curriculum, syllabuses and lessons can be designed and taught by

the best instuctors available in math, languages and the sciences. This can be

directly transmitted to every high school and eventually extended to primary

level education. Just imagine the best math teacher can introduce basic math

to every high school student, and the complexity of the sciences can be

handled by the best teachers. Teachers are still going to be utilized to be

teachers, but also to coordinate the transfering of this information from the

tube to the class room. Remember Quality Education is the watchword here.

Tombong, please look into the proposal and sell it to the Ministry, even if it

is initially implemented for the basic courses, Math, English and the Sciences



Musa Jeng



------------------------------



Date: Sun, 1 Feb 1998 22:07:52 -0000

From: "

To: "gambia-l" <

Subject: Re: RESP: A DECENT WAGE

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit



Sent by "Pa Musa Jallow" <

via Commit







Folks or Fellow G-lers,

I think the sooner we know and accept that GOVERNANCE especially GOOD

GOVENANCE requires more that CONVICTION and FAITH and DO GOODISM the better

as all these could be misplaced..so I believe if the right and qualified

persons are given the jobs, maybe it will be better. I do not believe that

for example HAlifa Sallah with all his good intentions should be given the

portfolio of Sec. of State for say Agriculture but maybe Musa Mbenga with a

Msc. Agronomy etc..so if we keep insisting all our leaders should be

messianic or suffer from this MESSIAH complex..no wonder they all insist on

staying forever..doing "GOD's " will..I want to pay people to do a job and

when they fail I want to be able to FIRE them without committing SACRILEGE

....ps..that is just a rhetorical point anfd given for example not insult

intended...and I do not want my elected leader to lead me to heaven I

expect him/her to do a good job as constitutionally required (PERIOD)



I expect for AFRICA to develop less GANDHIs and MANDELAs and more practical

and PRAGMATIC leaders..sadly I cannot come up with an AFRICAN example

currently.I do not believe the RAWLINGS and SANKARAs or DOES are the answer

as THOSE WHO SHOOOT THEIR WAY TO POWER is LUCKY DIP AND ypu may come with

**** like DOE (excuse my language) .if we crave for JUSTICE..social and

economic, then we must leave our emotional baggage behind us and if you

want good leaders elect good leaders..qualified leaders, and set the proper

and appropriate REQUIREMENTS imagine if INDIA followed GANDHI's example

and everyone wore a loincloth and spin their own cotton..where will they be

today..let us face it..our modern world have its prerequisites and we need

to prepare to live in it..EDUCATION is the key..in GOVERNANCE, in

ENGINEERING, AGRICULTURE etc..

I apologise for my brief points but I have to quit and get back to

work...later

pmj

----------

pss

for those at the ATLANTA gathering..please ask MR TAMSIR JALLOW, unelected

but NOMINATED MAJORITY (APRC) LEADER in THE GAMBIA NATIONAL ASSEMBLY what

he meant when he said..that DEMOCRACY is UNSUITABLE for AFRICANS..I am very

interested in his explanation before I draw any futher conclsuions about

and of HIM

thanks





------------------------------



Date: Sun, 01 Feb 1998 19:27:35 -0500

From: "A. Scattred Janneh" <

To:

Subject: New Member

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit



Gambia-l:



Mohammed Hydara has been added to the "bantaba." A formal intro is

expected from him.



Amadou SJ



------------------------------



Date: Sun, 1 Feb 1998 23:43:12 -0600

From: "Katim S. Touray" <

To: <

Subject: Re: GESO document approval- final call

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit



Hi folks,



here's my thinking on the GESO thing:



1. i vote "YES" to the document



2. i would like consideration be given to a number of issues in the next

round of work on the document, and organization:



a) i think requiring people to send in monthly contributions might just be

cumbersome, if not a logistical nightmare. why not have people pay up the

whole amount in the first month of the year. we would have one whole year

to save whatever it is the dues will be.



b) we should make use of opportnities offered by present and emerging

technologies in communications. imagine where we have the organizations

officers located in different parts of the world and doing business by

e-mail. or agreeing to log on a a Web site at agreed times, and carrying

out online chat sessions on the business of the organization. i'm not

saying these might be realizable right now, but i think it will be

unfortunate if we don't imagine the possibilities and prepare to make the

most of them for our own good.



c) if i recall correctly, the figures quoted in the budget for computers

were a little too much. computer prices are falling like meteors and maybe

such a budget should be revised on every 6 months or so. but then again, if

the number were there purely for planning purposes, i think they might be

good ball park figures.



that's about all that's come to my mind for now. please send in your

ballots and have your voices heard on what might well turn out to be a

seminal document developed for the development of education in The Gambia.

and i must also say a BIG "THANK YOU!!" to all members of the drafting

committee for such a fantastic job! have a great week!



Katim



------------------------------



Date: Sun, 1 Feb 1998 23:53:23 -0600

From: "Katim S. Touray" <

To: <

Subject: Re: conference

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit



Hi folks,



it's me again. i'm writing to wish Latjor and others success in the

conference on leadership they are organizing in DC. it is my hope that the

conference helps in the development of the leadership skills of Gambians,

and also forsters unity among the Gambian community in the DC area.



for all i know, what they learn at the conference might very well be

applicable back in The Gambia. even though some of us might not be able to

be physically in your midst, be sure that we are with you in spirit, and

wish you fruitful deliberations. so keep up the good work: "towards the

common good"



have a great week!



Katim









------------------------------



Date: Mon, 2 Feb 1998 12:01:24 + 0100 MET

From: "Alpha Robinson" <

To:

Subject: Re: RESP: A DECENT WAGE

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII

Content-transfer-encoding: 7BIT



Mr. pmj,



Asd time does not allow me to dea with your remarks, let me just ask

you why is nigeria where it is today? They are educated and they

certainly do not wear loins. By the way your remarks about Ghandi

sounds like the englishman who described him as a "half naked Fakir".

Yet Ghandi remains immortal, not because he led his peolpe to heaven

but because of his humanity. Hey development here development there,

it is FOR PEOPLE and it must therefore be human, so those who honour

people will always be remembered. Development entails more than Skyrises and fast

car, and fast food. Is europe not sick despite its industries? Africa NEEDS a new

way and only those who grasp this basic fact will have a role to play

in her future.



much respect,



Alpha



------------------------------



Date: Mon, 2 Feb 1998 12:04:50 +0100

From: Amadou Kabir Njie <

To: "'

Subject: New Member

Message-ID: <FBF1001D6A18D1118AC100A0C942F230A679@AVIA-A>

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain





Hey,



Can the list managers please subscribe Cherno Bah. His e-mail address

is:



CHERNOB@STUDENT.SV.UIO.NO



Thanks.



A. Kabir Njie.



------------------------------



Date: Mon, 02 Feb 1998 17:41:17 +0100

From:

To:

Subject: Fwd: Re: Resp.

Message-ID: <



Modou,



I would appreciate it if you could forward this message to Gambia-l for me as

you could see I had an error when I tried to send this. You can subscribe me

at the following address

of the problem last time.



Thanks in advance....Pa-Abdou

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------



<<<<No,its not our responsibility to make make our leaders

rich,but yes,its our responsibility to make them financially comfortable,so

that they would have the desire to work for us and more importantly,be in a

position where they can resist the temptation of stealing the very thing

they are supposed to protect.We have to understand and accept the fact that

not all our politicians can be as decent,modest ,sincere and dedicated as

Sedia and Halifa.Most of the rest of them are just ordinary Gambians like

you and me>>>>.



Regards Bassss!



Bass, I do not think it is our responsibility to make our leaders financially

comfortable, if can't afford it. The average Gambian cannot afford D15,000.00

in a whole year and yet they toil from dusk to dawn just to make ends meet.

These are people who cannot afford the basic needs of life....am talking basic

needs that you and I and the ministers take for granted. May be we should

remember those people when we are making decisions about raises for ministers.

We should invest in the plight of average citizens, for our nation will remain

submerge in poverty as long as the we ignore the cry of the "silent voices".

We should do what the we can afford for our leaders. Does that mean they have

to be satisfy? Absolute not!! And am not trying to undermine the efforts of

the ministers here....their efforts and dedication are highly appreciated,

the fact of the matter is we can't afford to make them comfortable as Bass put

it at the expense of the mass. There is no excuse for embezzling public

funds....it is ones obligation to resign from public office if one is not

satisfy with any circumstances that a particular job offers including pay rate

and ones performance.



The point that I don't understand is that, Bass seems to agree that not all of

us are as descent, modest, sincere and dedicated as Sidia and Halifa, yet he

damn the system that they want to put in place. The system that PDOIS wants to

put in place is not Marxism nor a carbon copy of any other system....it is a

system that will best suit our nation....does it matter if one calls it

socialism or Gambianism....not at all as long as it works. Most of the

Gambians that I see talk ill about PDOIS's socialism are people who can read

and write but fail to pursue finding out the facts about the organisation.

They make judgements base on their existing frame of mind on socialism

portrayed during the "cold war" era. I guess we need to take Alpha Robinson's

advice and look into the organisation before drawing conclusion. Someone has

to be a pioneer of a system that will work well for our nation and if it has to

be PDOIS, let it be. We give them credit that they deserve and yet fail to

give them the responsibility that they duly deserve....something is not right

here.



Duty is calling and I have to go...but with all due respect, Basss, and am

talking serious business here, I have some tapes and 1992 election's manifesto

of PDOIS, if you want to acquaint yourself with the organisation, I will be

more than glad to let you use them.



Thanks for reading and nuff respect to all.



Pa-Abdou Barrow



PS: By the way, I like the adjectives that you use to describe Sidia and

Halifa.....thought I could let you know that.



>>Hi,

>>Well Bass I really do not understand what u meant by the statement "But we

>>cannot also forget the fact that unless

>>we provide our leadership with a respectable standard of living,they would

>>end up doing to us what they have always done since

>>independence,namely,emptying the national coffers and use it for themselves

>>and their immediate families".

>>I guess my question is that, is it our responsibiliy to make our leaders

>>rich and comfortable first irrespective of how thet came to power before

>>they govern us the right way.If so that is IS VERY SAD INDEED.

>>Please could u explain concisely what u meant by the above!

>>Thanks

>>

>>









------------------------------



Date: Mon, 2 Feb 1998 15:29:25 -0000

From: "

To: <

Subject: Re: RESP: A DECENT WAGE

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit



Sent by "Pa Musa Jallow" <

via Commit





Mr Robinson,

Point taken ..wrt..the half naked fakir..it was the Churchill..an

imperialist and fascist..but my point remains that if we want to get beyond

Presidents for life..mansa..ALLLA-LA-KEHS..we need to demystify and

de-mythologise leadership in our times...

(I apologise for using two of the greatest figures of the 20th century to

illustrate my point)...additionally it is hard standard to require leadres

to be like GANDHI..and I really want to stress that what we need is not

GANDHIAN type leaders anymore with all the religious and mythic over- and

undertones..we just need QUALIFIED leaders and we the PEOPLE will have to

set the QUALIFICATIONS by consensus..

again point taken and thanks for the reminder

on what Africa needs..I think we Africans will have to decide that and then

map a way there and I believe both Nkrumahs...political kingdom and

Rawlings economic kingdom have failed cos they have not treated in problem

directly only the symptoms...but that is another topic

pmj

----------





------------------------------



Date: Mon, 2 Feb 1998 12:20:57 EST

From:

To:

Subject: Re: New member

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII

Content-transfer-encoding: 7bit



wellcome abord charles. Is it the same charles I know? How is uncle John.

How is Goree? Bye.....

Cis



------------------------------



Date: Mon, 02 Feb 1998 13:59:18 -0500

From: "Mambuna Bojang" <

To:

Subject: Greetings to all

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit



Brothers and Sisters;

I just want to say greetings from the Gambia. It was really nice to

visit home for a little while. The wheather was really nice through out

my stay.I am also glad to rejion the list after I get my Email back up

and runnig again. Brother Bass, I have a whole bag of dry and smoked

fish from the remodeled Gunjur beach, so just incase you want some

please don't hesitate to say so. Once again greetings from home to you

all.



God speed!

Pa-MMambuna, The BlueGrass State.



------------------------------



Date: Mon, 2 Feb 1998 23:22:53 +0300

From: "Bassirou Dodou Drammeh" <

To: "Bassirou Dodou Drammeh" <

"Momodou Camara" <

Subject: Re: Resp.

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain;

charset="iso-8859-1"

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit





---

>PA ABDOU Wrote:-

>>

>>Bass, I do not think it is our responsibility to make our leaders

>financially

>>comfortable, if can't afford it. The average Gambian cannot afford

>D15,000.00

>>in a whole year and yet they toil from dusk to dawn just to make ends

meet.

>>These are people who cannot afford the basic needs of life....am talking

>basic

>>needs that you and I and the ministers take for granted. May be we should

>>remember those people when we are making decisions about raises for

>ministers.

>>We should invest in the plight of average citizens, for our nation will

>remain

>>submerge in poverty as long as the we ignore the cry of the "silent

>voices".

>>We should do what the we can afford for our leaders. Does that mean they

>have

>>to be satisfy? Absolute not!! And am not trying to undermine the efforts

>of

>>the ministers here....their efforts and dedication are highly appreciated,

>>the fact of the matter is we can't afford to make them comfortable as Bass

>put

>>it at the expense of the mass. There is no excuse for embezzling public

>>funds....it is ones obligation to resign from public office if one is not

>>satisfy with any circumstances that a particular job offers including pay

>rate

>>and ones performance.

>***************************************************************************

*

>********************

>On the surface,it may seem that I am not terribly concerned about the

>material deprivation that the majority of our masses are suffering from,

but

>that is far from being the case.I am supporting a reasonably high salary

for

>our leaders because its high time we had practical solutions(as opposed to

>only complaining about it) for the crisis of governance that we have had

>since independence. And high on the list of the problems that have always

>afflicted our governments are corruption and theft.

>Now,many of our officials in high offices who end up stealing from us do so

>simply ,not because they are pathological thieves, but because the couple

of

>peanuts we have been paying them as salaries could not afford them the

>standard of living that many of their peers in similar positions are

>enjoying.So,if by raising the salaries we would reduce or eliminate the

>very pressures that force many of them into stealing in the first place, we

>would have saved ourselves a lot of money and projects by the end of each

>financial year.Of course,not all those

>who steal from our nations' treasury do so as a result of NEED,but that

>belongs to a sparate discussion.

>*

>***************************************************************************

*

>****************

>PA ABDOU Wrote:-

>

>>The point that I don't understand is that, Bass seems to agree that not

all

>of

>>us are as descent, modest, sincere and dedicated as Sidia and Halifa, yet

>he

>>damn the system that they want to put in place. The system that PDOIS

>wants to

>>put in place is not Marxism nor a carbon copy of any other system....it is

>a

>>system that will best suit our nation....does it matter if one calls it

>>socialism or Gambianism....not at all as long as it works. Most of the

>>Gambians that I see talk ill about PDOIS's socialism are people who can

>read

>>and write but fail to pursue finding out the facts about the organisation.

>>They make judgements base on their existing frame of mind on socialism

>>portrayed during the "cold war" era. I guess we need to take Alpha

>Robinson's

>>advice and look into the organisation before drawing conclusion. Someone

>has

>>to be a pioneer of a system that will work well for our nation and if it

>has to

>>be PDOIS, let it be. We give them credit that they deserve and yet fail

to

>>give them the responsibility that they duly deserve....something is not

>right

>>here.

>***************************************************************************

*

>*******************

>The reason you don't seem to understand me here is because you are a REAL

>Gambian.And in the book of a real Gambian,you cannot criticise someone that

>everyone believes is doing a great job! Almost every Gambian intellectual

is

>crazy about PDOIS and for good reason.They are

>smart,sincere,clear,modest,courageous and above all committed to the

>welfare of our country no matter what.Now the fact that the Pdois people

are

>fantastically good people does not mean that they are correct all the

>time,but in gambian culture those two things are inherently linked,which

>brings us back to the fact that you, the REAL Gambian, find it baffling

that

>I like the Pdois people very much, but at the same time believe that some

of

>the arguments they put forward are faulty.

>***************************************************************************

*

>*******************

>>Duty is calling and I have to go...but with all due respect, Basss, and am

>>talking serious business here, I have some tapes and 1992 election's

>manifesto

>>of PDOIS, if you want to acquaint yourself with the organisation, I will

be

>>more than glad to let you use them.

>>

>>Thanks for reading and nuff respect to all.

>>

>>Pa-Abdou Barrow

>>

>>PS: By the way, I like the adjectives that you use to describe Sidia and

>>Halifa.....thought I could let you know that.

>***************************************************************************

*

>*******************

>If you want to send me Pdois' campaign tapes of six years ago,I will

receive

>them with pleasure.But I have to warn you that I don't believe that they

>would be able to tell me anything about Pdois' Economic Programme that

>Halifas recent letter to the Finance Secretary has not covered.I find it

>terribly amusing that you and Mr.Robison tend to think that all those

>Gambians who disagree with what Pdois have to say do so because they don't

>know what Pdois is talking about.But maybe some do precisely because they

>know so very well what Pdois is talking about.

>

>And until later ......... Thank you and keep Up The Good Work Down There!

>

>

>Regards Basss!

>

>





------------------------------



Date: Mon, 2 Feb 1998 15:30:33 EST

From:

To:

Subject: Re: Quality Education

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII

Content-transfer-encoding: 7bit



Mose, thank you for your advise and input. As a matter of fact, we are already

thinking of a similar project. The only different between yours and our, is

the point of focus. We are thinking of an adult literacy programme being

taught from the television four times a week. One of our major problems is the

accessibility of television sets to those who are to benefit from such a

programme. We are exploring funding sources from UNESCO, UNFPA, and some NGOs.

We are planning on building 'television houses' or 'video houses' where

villages could congregate to watch the adult literacy programmes and other

television programme. This would require battery or solar operated television

sets for the villages.



Your suggestion of teaching students through the television will be discussed

and looked into. It will also mean television sets for each school and it

could work. It is a brilliant idea. It could be programmed to be shown during

study hours (after school between 3:00PM and 6:00pm.



Once again, thank and we will look into your suggestion.



PEACE



Tombong Saidy



------------------------------



Date: Mon, 02 Feb 1998 16:40:21 -0500

From: Solomon Sylva <

To:

Subject: Re: SEX SCANDAL IN THE WHITE HOUSE

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit



Hey Babou:



You were so right that no one wants to talk about the White House Sex

Scandal, mainly because the holy month. I though of bringing it up

myself but waiting to get more info from the media before I put my dimes

in. Well put together.

But let me add this:

- The White House will not be defeated on this on. As you know by now

that the First Lady (Mrs. Clinton) is leading the charge against the

investigators.



- I don't think they can impeach him on just the sex scandal, in which

overall his wife needs to worry or be concern about, rather than the

"Republican Appointed Investigators".



- I cannot see Ms. Lewinsky doing a 90degree turn and go against her

original sworn affidavit that such thing never happen. She knows that

she could her self in alot of trouble!!!!!!!



- CNN is just reporting that Lewinsky's lawyer is predicting clearance

for her and the President.



Outside of that, what do Gambia-L Members think about this Ms. Faye

Tucker in Taxas scheduled to be executed tommorow.



Peace to all

King Solomon

BobbySil wrote:

>

> List members,

>

> I am really surprised that nobody is talking about the alleged sex scandal

> involving President Clinton. Is this been avoided because it deals with sex

> and generally in our Gambian culture, this topic is always pushed under the

> rug, never to be discussed, or could it be the "Ramadan." Sorry, but I was

> taught that these things can be discussed even in the Holy month. How can it

> be avoided, its on TV 24/7, on front pages of every major news papers, and on

> our very own internet. Oh, I know what, it's not a Gambian issue, i.e; its not

> Pres. Jammeh allegedly cheating on the first lady. Hey, I'm trying to beat

> around the bush until somebody wakes me up. Ok, I'm up , lets talk about it.

> What do you think?

>

> Should the Pres. be impeached if proven that he had sex with Monica Lewinsky

> and lied to cover it up? Remember water gate! If we are to continue to live in

> this global village, I think we have to be globally dimensioned. Please lets

> start discussing these issues and continue with those concerning our beloved

> Gambia if this is to be real "Bantaba."

>

> IMHO, I do not care who the Pres. is making out with, so long as the alleged

> infidelity is not impeding his job, and I do not see any evidence of that. As

> Geraldo puts it, "the American people are not worried about Monica Lewinsky or

> Paula Jones, all they worry about is the DOW JONES."

>

> Finally, if I intrude on anybody's space for bringing up this so considered

> "super-sensitive issue" in Gambian context, I am extremely sorry. To the rest

> of you, keep the debate on.

>

> Happy Eid



------------------------------



Date: Mon, 2 Feb 1998 17:19:07 -0500 (EST)

From: Ancha Bala-Gaye u <

To: Gambia <

bg970855@caer1.uccb.ns.ca, bsa@mach1.wlu.ca, matmuleme@rocketmail.ca,

Subject: Fwd: PLEASE READ! YOULL BE GLAD YOU DID! you must scroll thru to get the message (fwd)

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII



Okay, I got this and....well you'll just have to decide for yourself. if

you have the command button that says "next page" then use it cause

there's a long list of addresses, and you have to go through them. I was

going to cut it all out and only send you the essential part but I don't

know if that'll still make the message valid. it's not a chain letter!!!!

I'ld explain but as it is you already have to go through lots of

addresses, bare with it, cause if it's true then you'll benefit from it.

Ancha.



---------- Forwarded message ----------

Date: Mon, 2 Feb 1998 15:43:51 -0400

From: Rachel Munyaradzi <

To: nbarrett@surfsouth.com, jafful@maranatha.net,

kennethch@dttzim.gaia.co.zw, cchimombe@Kilcom1.UCIS.Dal.ca,

angreenl@imagine.uwaterloo.ca, aa3907@wayne.edu, JKariyo@juno.com,

likezo.karn@utoronto.ca, kubayanda.1@osu.edu, lewisl7@nationwide.com,

mmageza@capital.edu, makamure@hotmail.com, D.J.Makoni@lse.ac.uk,

rumbi_mambara@interconti.com, 0217166@acad.nwmissouri.edu,

lmebe@aol.com, cmunyara@stevens-tech.edu, RMunyaradzi@guardian.co.za,

munyaradzi.1@osu.edu, EMupfumira@aol.com, bmusoni54@hotmail.com,

ANCUBE@CHEMISTRY.watstar.uwaterloo.ca, JNDARI@juno.com, joce@erols.com,

rega5670@mach1.wlu.ca

Subject: Fwd: PLEASE READ! YOULL BE GLAD YOU DID! you must scroll thru to get the message







---------------------- Forwarded by Rachel Munyaradzi/Sterling Commerce on

02/02/98 03:47 PM ---------------------------





Shari McKinley

02/02/98 08:25 AM

Ext: 7225



To: Wayne Benson/Sterling Commerce@Sterling Commerce, Arlene

Mendoza/Sterling Commerce@Sterling Commerce, Taira Harris/Sterling

Commerce@Sterling Commerce, Rachel Munyaradzi/Sterling

Commerce@Sterling Commerce, Linda Garver/Sterling Commerce@Sterling

Commerce, Rob Ridlehoover/Sterling Commerce@Sterling Commerce, Rick

Landry/Sterling Commerce@Sterling Commerce, James Latham/Sterling

Commerce@Sterling Commerce

cc:

Subject: Fwd: PLEASE READ! YOULL BE GLAD YOU DID! you must scroll thru to

get the message



I don't know what to make of this......................

---------------------- Forwarded by Shari McKinley/Sterling Commerce on

02/02/98 08:21 AM ---------------------------





Brian Mooney

02/02/98 08:08 AM

Ext: 6591



To: mikec@ghg.net, langlh@aol.com,

Mcowleyl@ccgate.hac.com, balababd@flyernet.udayton.edu,

pamelliott@gbonline.com, 102156.2674@compuserve.com,



Commerce, Dennis Sewell/Sterling Commerce@Sterling Commerce, Farid

Shams/Sterling Commerce@Sterling Commerce, Greg Collins/Sterling

Commerce@Sterling Commerce, Wayne Brookover/Sterling

Commerce@Sterling Commerce,

Commerce@Sterling Commerce, Joe Miller/Sterling Commerce@Sterling

Commerce, Kathryn Manecke/Sterling Commerce@Sterling Commerce

cc:

Subject: Fwd: PLEASE READ! YOULL BE GLAD YOU DID! you must scroll thru to

get the message





---------------------- Forwarded by Brian Mooney/Sterling Commerce on

02/02/98 08:04 AM ---------------------------





on 02/01/98 04:14:38 PM

Ext: Unknown



To:

cc: Davidlum@aol.com, jtabla@pcok.com,

RFMZ39A@prodigy.com, RAYnBARB@aol.com, Brian_Mooney@ns.stercomm.com,

YARRA1@aol.com, JMWONSIK@aol.com,

Mooney/Sterling Commerce)

Subject: Fwd: PLEASE READ! YOULL BE GLAD YOU DID! you must scroll thru to

get the message













From:

Return-path: <

To: Brian_Mooney@stercomm.com, plothow@mymail.net,

hkershaw@opm.sppn.af.mil, margotb@emu.melbpc.org.au,

GCrombie@vcrpmap.telstra.com.au, Staidans@dingley.net.au,

nearpass@netspace.net.au, MCWESLEY@worldnet.att.net, RAYnBARB@aol.com,

dblewis@ix.netcom.com, williat8@nevada.edu, larams@expert.cc.purdue.edu,

brandon@interactex.com, tlamm@bdsinc.com, ryan_watts@aici.com,

kayj@elmail.cc.purdue.edu, ROUNDSB@aol.com

Subject: Fwd: PLEASE READ! YOULL BE GLAD YOU DID! you must scroll thru to

get the message

Date: Sun, 1 Feb 1998 13:02:19 EST

Organization: AOL (

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-type: multipart/mixed; boundary="part1_886367678_boundary"











From:

Return-path: <

To:

Subject: Fwd: PLEASE READ! YOULL BE GLAD YOU DID! you must scroll thru to

get the message

Date: Sun, 1 Feb 1998 10:58:20 EST

Organization: AOL (

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-type: multipart/mixed; boundary="part2_886367678_boundary"











From:

Return-path: <

To: steph@arrakis.es, alannaj@expert.cc.purdue.edu,

RJohnson@JSPLaw.com, Mlally@ereyarmouth.com, Kna2jph@aol.com,

CVChili@aol.com, TNels2@aol.com, Jcantelope@aol.com

Subject: Fwd: PLEASE READ! YOULL BE GLAD YOU DID! you must scroll thru to

get the message

Date: Sat, 31 Jan 1998 16:39:06 EST

Organization: AOL (

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-type: multipart/mixed; boundary="part3_886367678_boundary"











From:

Return-path: <

To: JPreuss848@aol.com, MasterCrow@aol.com,

Getclove@aol.com

Subject: Fwd: PLEASE READ! YOULL BE GLAD YOU DID! you must scroll thru to

get the message

Date: Sat, 31 Jan 1998 16:26:00 EST

Organization: AOL (

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-type: multipart/mixed; boundary="part4_886367678_boundary"











From:

Return-path: <

To: sspiers@indygov.org, Noanslice@aol.com,

KATZS@PINENET.COM, ANDYKATZ@MAXKATZBAG.COM, SASCH57@aol.com,

SBanyon@aol.com, BOBO50@JUNO.COM, EKBRING@aol.com, Witty68@aol.com,

WITTENMB@UC.EDU, JEANNZ@aol.com, WIC1090@aol.com, ChuckIndy@aol.com,

TCONNOR2@COMPUSERVE.COM, M2P2Cook@aol.com, JOSH58@aol.com,

Crowpro@aol.com, Dalfam@aol.com, Daleeee@aol.com, WIDDY@NETDIRECT.NET,

DONKYSR@JUNO.COM, DebDorman@aol.com, JERLICHMAN@STRATOS.NET,

PuddyF@aol.com, JONFRANZ@aol.com, FREDMAN@NETA.COM, BLYCSailor@aol.com,

IFreed7178@aol.com, LawBob@aol.com, GKEYS@MIBOR.NET, WALGREEN@JUNO.COM,

HotAirJim@aol.com, SAHILL16@aol.com, Tfhollett@aol.com,

ALICAT@MINDSPRING.COM, BJeffr6827@aol.com, jeffw@dpslink.com,

ISEL4U@JUNO.COM, JKATZ@HIGHWAY1.COM, JAASCHLE@BAKERD.COM,

MwBarbie@aol.com, JUDYK@PLAINFIELD.BYPASS.COM, SHARONAPJ@aol.com,

GoArtie@aol.com, KIRemley@aol.com, MrsXmas@aol.com, Lar6119@aol.com,

KEETERD@aol.com, GOLFER2@IQUEST.NET, PJJAMMERS@aol.com,

PhydLentz@aol.com, Sherylles@aol.com, SLEVIN@IQUEST.NET,

SueL9592@aol.com, MLewis1048@aol.com, Busylis@aol.com, Mlkjdmt@aol.com,

PIPSTEIN@aol.com, Jdmtlyon@aol.com, IMalament@aol.com,

MALARNEY@BUTLER.EDU, ANNETTE.COULOMBE@MCD.COM, CALLENM@WISHARD.EDU,

KRAFTM@WISHARD.EDU, MissWitty@aol.com, MadKatz@aol.com,

MorrieKatz@aol.com, DMLLC@aol.com, Kjochs@aol.com, BevOlsen@aol.com,

Imshepp@aol.com, JAPDANCE@EARTHLINK.NET, PACOURTER@aol.com,

RBeltzh789@aol.com, RAMFAM@INDY.NET, DAVE741@aol.com, PZR111@aol.com,

RReahard@aol.com, TAZMANON69@aol.com, Robyezzz@aol.com,

SALBERJ@ALLEGIANCE.NET, Janstoy97@aol.com, LSANETRA@MED.UNR.EDU,

Jawandsj@aol.com, TanMstr@aol.com, SRoman@aol.com, JSBoCat@aol.com,

SSKOK@IQUEST.NET, DSpitzb100@aol.com, BILLSTEARMAN@SPRINTMAIL.COM,

NSwingley@aol.com, RJ@DRTAVEL.COM, THROGMARTI@aol.com,

DTURNER@TALKTOTUCKER.COM, carmel@talk-to-tucker.com, Nanwarren@aol.com,

iwoc@neosoftcom, WIZARD@IQUEST.NET

Subject: Fwd: PLEASE READ! YOULL BE GLAD YOU DID! you must scroll thru to

get the message

Date: Sat, 31 Jan 1998 13:03:07 EST

Organization: AOL (

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-type: multipart/mixed; boundary="part5_886367678_boundary"







PLEASE SCROLL ALL THE WAY TO GET THE MESSAGE..........THANKS







From:

Return-path: <

To: BGEZUNT@aol.com, Cheeta1@aol.com, SueL9592@aol.com,

BenSChef@aol.com, EBSimon@aol.com, SRSimon727@aol.com, CSkinCity@aol.com,

Meems55@aol.com, Ziaforever@aol.com

Subject: Fwd: PLEASE READ! YOULL BE GLAD YOU DID!

Date: Sat, 31 Jan 1998 12:47:45 EST

Organization: AOL (

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-type: multipart/mixed; boundary="part6_886367678_boundary"













From:

Return-path: <

To: y_s_katz@hotmail.com, orenest@mail.inter.net.il,

RobMel@aol.com, EBSimon@aol.com, mseigel@compuserve.com,

barkey@planeteria.net

Subject: Fwd: PLEASE READ! YOULL BE GLAD YOU DID!

Date: Fri, 30 Jan 1998 20:50:27 EST

Organization: AOL (

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-type: multipart/mixed; boundary="part7_886367678_boundary"











From:

Return-path: <

To: JenAveshy@aol.com, Y_S_katz@hotmail.com,

HappyTakei@aol.com, Br3wDud3@aol.com, caryn_ilan@hotmail.com,

sarahhg@hotmail.com

Subject: Fwd: PLEASE READ! YOULL BE GLAD YOU DID!

Date: Tue, 27 Jan 1998 23:31:01 EST

Organization: AOL (

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-type: multipart/mixed; boundary="part8_886367678_boundary"











From:

Return-path: <

To: ReckABQ@aol.com

Subject: Fwd: PLEASE READ! YOULL BE GLAD YOU DID!

Date: Tue, 27 Jan 1998 14:33:01 EST

Organization: AOL (

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-type: multipart/mixed; boundary="part9_886367678_boundary"











From:

Return-path: <

To: Smlystar@aol.com

Subject: Fwd: PLEASE READ! YOULL BE GLAD YOU DID!

Date: Mon, 26 Jan 1998 22:31:50 EST

Organization: AOL (

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-type: multipart/mixed; boundary="part10_886367678_boundary"











From:

Return-path: <

To:

Subject: Fwd: PLEASE READ! YOULL BE GLAD YOU DID!

Date: Mon, 26 Jan 1998 17:28:38 EST

Organization: AOL (

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-type: multipart/mixed; boundary="part11_886367678_boundary"







someone sent it to me







From:

Return-path: <

To:

Subject: Fwd: PLEASE READ! YOULL BE GLAD YOU DID!

Date: Mon, 26 Jan 1998 16:55:08 EST

Organization: AOL (

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-type: multipart/mixed; boundary="part12_886367678_boundary"













From:

Return-path: <

To:

Subject: Fwd: PLEASE READ! YOULL BE GLAD YOU DID!

Date: Mon, 26 Jan 1998 02:24:01 EST

Organization: AOL (

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-type: multipart/mixed; boundary="part13_886367678_boundary"











From:

Return-path: <

To: IMBliss4U@aol.com, Flowrs2B@aol.com,

DJSnHawaii@aol.com, LADYZEE@aol.com, PEA@aol.com, Bvamp69@aol.com,

XXXRed69Me@aol.com, Kalanioi@aol.com, BorednHI@aol.com, FrostynHii@aol.com,

ItsMe01@aol.com, Playhrd01@aol.com, RCP69@aol.com, Stevesaasj@aol.com,

Afriend168@aol.com, SHESIRISH@aol.com, CinTa777@aol.com,

Ladyred528@aol.com, Wtexhale@aol.com, OceanSouI@aol.com,

TBlazer972@aol.com, ZoeZare@aol.com, GenOfEve1@aol.com,

Brhawaiigl@aol.com, ANGELIQ393@aol.com, PapayaLdy@aol.com,

RubrDoll4U@aol.com, Sniper5@aol.com, Sweetgr467@aol.com,

Trout113@aol.com, AnjelVixen@aol.com, Madwolf69@aol.com,

Kate322@aol.com, LickMeLada@aol.com, Brandi4286@aol.com, Q944S@aol.com,

Malimbar@aol.com, LErbey@aol.com, BigGreenB1@aol.com, GBuff26696@aol.com,

Shooby624@aol.com, SMILE83807@aol.com, RCLARK45@aol.com, Kenniki@aol.com,

Sugar16b@aol.com, HMS1123@aol.com, Rollinthun@aol.com, Butie94@aol.com,

Glenn444@aol.com, OPleco@aol.com, Mariabarrw@aol.com, TIGRISR@aol.com,

Chyu9382@aol.com, SCRUFERS@aol.com, TMA61@aol.com, Lalibo@aol.com,

Epona4261@aol.com, LadyJ070@aol.com, Dreamers99@aol.com,

Cinzia811@aol.com, GeoHetz@aol.com, WOLFIN2108@aol.com,

Poohbee911@aol.com, LRM08@aol.com, CLASSY1123@aol.com, Gr8fulenuf@aol.com,

Moldngrey@aol.com, MargieBurm@aol.com, Phlipmix@aol.com, Pooh2U7@aol.com,

FORDESTO@aol.com, Ukxtreme@aol.com, HisWillBe@aol.com, MARKGLIST@aol.com,

Whizzer711@aol.com, Boochie927@aol.com, RosebudARG@aol.com,

Caffmey@aol.com

Subject: Fwd: PLEASE READ! YOULL BE GLAD YOU DID!

Date: Sun, 25 Jan 1998 17:12:17 EST

Organization: AOL (

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-type: multipart/mixed; boundary="part14_886367678_boundary"







Please read and forward to as many friends as possible...I've checked this

out and it's not a BS chain letter or something...Microsoft is giving away

Win98 & $$$ if this reaches 1,000 people...duplicate entries don't count,

though...So, please help & pass on...thanx







From:

Return-path: <

To: RmePatrick@aol.com, LicUDri@aol.com,

Sapper12B@aol.com, Mbones1@aol.com, LuLuLickr@aol.com, QVODOC@aol.com,

Tiger0402@aol.com, Daflyer797@aol.com, DeBigMan4@aol.com

Subject: Fwd: PLEASE READ! YOULL BE GLAD YOU DID!

Date: Sun, 25 Jan 1998 10:45:51 EST

Organization: AOL (

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-type: multipart/mixed; boundary="part15_886367678_boundary"











From:

Return-path: <

To:

Cc: SCRLET5@aol.com, RND143@aol.com, DoMeL8er@aol.com,

JCVANDYKE@aol.com, KellyR33@aol.com, MSulli4411@aol.com,

Becca581@aol.com, NativInjun@aol.com

Subject: Fwd: PLEASE READ! YOULL BE GLAD YOU DID!

Date: Sat, 24 Jan 1998 17:39:05 EST

Organization: AOL (

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-type: multipart/mixed; boundary="part16_886367678_boundary"







here you go!!!







From:

Return-path: <

To: ZebraHeart@aol.com, Ucangander@aol.com,

RottonMe@aol.com, NLamb9696@aol.com, Lilmom35@aol.com, Planter74@aol.com,

BRETeddy@aol.com, Monsiv9836@aol.com, BEARWIFME@aol.com

Subject: Fwd: PLEASE READ! YOULL BE GLAD YOU DID!

Date: Sat, 24 Jan 1998 12:14:09 EST

Organization: AOL (

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-type: multipart/mixed; boundary="part17_886367678_boundary"











From:

Return-path: <

To: BOSSM83730@aol.com, STRIPE30@aol.com,

JJABBER470@aol.com, JLowd07136@aol.com, Dreamer49@aol.com,

Nurstacy@aol.com, TaraFinne@aol.com, Kymmers9@aol.com, Denise154@aol.com

Subject: Fwd: PLEASE READ! YOULL BE GLAD YOU DID!

Date: Sat, 24 Jan 1998 08:21:03 EST

Organization: AOL (

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-type: multipart/mixed; boundary="part18_886367678_boundary"













From:

Return-path: <

To: Tuebor2@aol.com, ALNTRACE@aol.com, Beaver1048@aol.com,

Wants2laf@aol.com, CELEASTE@aol.com, Dianna27@aol.com, GARFLD293@aol.com,

MyLdyK@aol.com, DavisAgnt@aol.com, Lelede@aol.com, Lilbit5593@aol.com,

DKR723@aol.com, Urtweetie@aol.com, KenoJan@aol.com, TaReCz222@aol.com,

Doodlezzz@aol.com

Subject: Fwd: PLEASE READ! YOULL BE GLAD YOU DID!

Date: Sat, 24 Jan 1998 00:36:25 EST

Organization: AOL (

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-type: multipart/mixed; boundary="part19_886367678_boundary"











From:

Return-path: <

To: VikkiBluz@aol.com, Perk1938@aol.com,

DIngram363@aol.com, CAKLLA@aol.com, Lw403@aol.com, THEBRATGAL@aol.com,

JOliver365@aol.com, RCollsing@aol.com, CYNTEL@aol.com, Shynell@aol.com,

Azhay2@aol.com, Cookieyes@aol.com, J.Lovette@genie.geis.com,

NannC38@aol.com, RAVNSISTER@aol.com, Mobil69@aol.com, GinnySue2@aol.com,

MARIOHICKS@aol.com, Bhopk1@aol.com, SAB1944@aol.com, SlingLad@aol.com,

DeDeMark@aol.com, cwscottplus3@hotmail.com

Subject: Re: PLEASE READ! YOULL BE GLAD YOU DID!

Date: Fri, 23 Jan 1998 23:20:22 EST

Organization: AOL (

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII

Content-transfer-encoding: 7bit







In a message dated 98-01-23 20:57:52 EST, you write:



<<

TO:

FROM:

ATTACH:



Hello Everyone,

And thank you for signing up for my Beta Email Tracking Application or

(BETA) for short. My name is Bill Gates. Here at Microsoft we have just

compiled an e-mail tracing program that tracks everyone to whom this

message is forwarded to. It does this through an unique IP (Internet

Protocol) address log book database.

We are experimenting with this and need your help. Forward this

to everyone you know and if it reaches 1000 people everyone

on the list you will receive $1000 and a copy of Windows98 at my expense.

Enjoy.



Note: Duplicate entries will not be counted. You will be notified by email

with further instructions once this email has reached 1000 people.

Windows98 will not be shipped unitl it has been released to the general

public.



Your friend,

Bill Gates & The Microsoft Development Team. >>



--part19_886367678_boundary--



--part18_886367678_boundary--



--part17_886367678_boundary--



--part16_886367678_boundary--



--part15_886367678_boundary--



--part14_886367678_boundary--



--part13_886367678_boundary--



--part12_886367678_boundary--



--part11_886367678_boundary--



--part10_886367678_boundary--



--part9_886367678_boundary--



--part8_886367678_boundary--



--part7_886367678_boundary--



--part6_886367678_boundary--



--part5_886367678_boundary--



--part4_886367678_boundary--



--part3_886367678_boundary--



--part2_886367678_boundary--



--part1_886367678_boundary--



--part0_886367678_boundary--

















------------------------------



Date: Mon, 2 Feb 1998 17:26:09 -0500 (EST)

From: Ancha Bala-Gaye u <

To: Gambia <

Subject: FWD: ANC Conference Resolution on Sexual Orientation - South Africa (fwd)

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII



Now this is interesting..........I have no idea what to think about the

topic. Any thoughts????



---------- Forwarded message ----------

Date: Mon, 2 Feb 1998 16:45:28 -0500 (EST)

From: Juan-Marie James u <

To: Multiple recipients of list <

Subject: FWD: ANC Conference Resolution on Sexual Orientation - South Africa (fwd)







---------- Forwarded message --------



Important news from South Africa...



Dear friends



The governing party of South Africa, the African National Congress took a

resolution in full support of lesbian and gay equality at its 50th National

Conference ending today, 20 December 1997.



Below, find the press statement of the National Coalition for Gay and Lesbi=

an

Equality (South Africa) and the text of the ANC resolution.



Please send messages of support and congratulations to the President of the

ANC, Comrade Thabo Mbeki at the following address - ANC P.O. Box 61884,

Marshalltown, 2107, fax number (27 - 0 - 11 3360097), email

-



Happy New Year



Mazibuko



20 December 1997



PRESS RELEASE (IMMEDIATE)

ANC SETS HISTORIC STANDARD ON GAY AND LESBIAN EQUALITY FOR ALL POLITICAL

PARTIES



The National Coalition for Gay and Lesbian Equality salutes the ANC for its

continued commitment to equality for all South Africans. In an historic a=

nd

comprehensive resolution before its 50th Conference, the African National

Congress has adopted a policy which includes amongst other issues:



=85 the recognition of same-sex relationships including maintenance, custod=

y,

adoption rights

=85 equal employment opportunities and benefits for lesbian and gay people

=85 the protection of lesbian and gay youth from discrimination at home, at

school, on the streets and in the media.

=85 an equal age of consent

=85 the equal right to marry



The ANC's position on gay and lesbian relationships sets a new principled

stand on equality for all political parties and civil society organisations=

...

We challenge all political parties to adopt unequivocal and detailed polici=

es

in support of lesbian and gay equality in the same way that the ANC has don=

e.

Lesbian and gay voters will watch the policy statements of all the other

political parties.



The Coalition will launch its 1999 Election Platform early in the New Year-=

the

ANC's commitment has set the standard. Particularly important for translat=

ing

the policy into reality is the Conference call that "lesbian and gay comrad=

es

should be included in the National Assembly list for the 1999 elections to

ensure proper representation of all groups in the ANC".



In the next year, the National Coalition for Gay and Lesbian Equality will

continue to campaign for the rights of lesbian and gay people through

Parliament, the South African Courts and our communities.



In conclusion, the National Coalition for Gay and Lesbian Equality salutes

Comrade Nelson Rolihlahla Mandela for his leadership and sacrifice in our

struggle for national liberation. President Mandela's courage has been an

example to all democrats and those fighting for freedom, dignity and equali=

ty.

We congratulate the new ANC President, Comrade Thabo Mbeki and the new

National Executive Committee on their election. The Coalition also takes th=

is

opportunity to salute a friend and supporter, Comrade Cheryl Carolus for he=

r

untiring commitment to justice and equality for all and wish her well in he=

r

new post as a representative of the South African people.



The ANC's commitment allows all lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgendered

people to celebrate the New Year with a sense of pride and dignity.



The National Coalition for Gay and Lesbian Equality is an affiliation of mo=

re

than 70 lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgendered organisations. We campai=

gn

and lobby for equal rights. Our work includes leadership development, lobby=

ing

and advocacy, law reform and litigation.





For comment on this statement please contact:

Zackie Achmat (011) 648 7942

Mazibuko Jara (011) 648 2409

Phumi Mtetwa (011) 726 2769

Clayton Wakeford (021) 689 8959



AFRICAN NATIONAL CONGRESS 50TH NATIONAL CONFERENCE

16 December 1997 to 20 December 1997

University of the North West, Mafeking, South Africa



RESOLUTION ON DISCRIMINATION ON SEXUAL ORIENTATION



Noting:



The ANC's support for the inclusion of sexual orientation in the equality

clause of the Interim Constitution;



The retention of equality on the basis of sexual orientation in the final

Constitution, as motivated and voted for by the ANC in the Constitutional

Assembly;



The ANC's long standing support of equality for all citizens, including

lesbians, gay, bisexual and transgendered South Africans as contained in th=

e

policy guide: "Ready to Govern" of March 1993;



Government's obligation in terms of the final Constitution to secure

substantive equality for all citizens;



The ongoing discrimination against lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgendered

South Africans.



Believing :



That the extension of substantial equality to lesbian and gay South African=

s

is an important sign of the ANC's consistent commitment to the ideals of

equality, dignity and freedom;



That all persons should be treated equally under the law; and



That the ANC should develop and acknowledge its own lesbian and gay members=

...



Resolves that the ANC National Conference

=85 expresses its solidarity with lesbian and gay comrades in their work fo=

r

substantive equality for all;

=85 tasks its representatives in all levels of government to establish equa=

lity

for lesbian and gay people in the following areas in particular:





EMPLOYMENT

Equal rights for all workers, including lesbian and gay workers in both the

private and public sectors;



The recognition of same sex relationships for worker benefits (e.g. housing=

,

medical aid and bereavement leave).



HEALTH



The appropriate inclusion of the mental health needs of lesbian and gay peo=

ple

in all mental health programmes;



Addressing issues around lesbian and gay people in relation to HIV and AIDS

and breast cancer for lesbian women.



FAMILY RIGHTS



Custody and access, maintenance, immigration and adoption rights for lesbia=

n

and gay persons and the recognition of lesbian and gay families;



Establishing the equal right to marry for people of the same sex.



YOUTH



The appropriate inclusion of lesbian and gay youth in all youth programmes,

policy and law;



The protection of lesbian and gay youth from discrimination at home, at

school, on the streets and in the media;



Equalising the age of consent;



Running programmes to counter anti-gay prejudice and inclusive sexuality

education programmes for all scholars.



Directs that lesbian and gay comrades should be included in the National

Assembly list for the 1999 elections to ensure proper representation in the

ANC.



Directs that all levels of the ANC should discuss with lesbian and gay

comrades ways in which lesbian and gay equality can be promoted in the ANC.



*********************************************************************

National Coalition for Gay and Lesbian Equality

Mazibuko Kanyiso Jara - Equal Rights Project

Physical address - 1c Rockey Street, Bellevue (Yeoville), Johannesburg, Sou=

th

Africa

Postal address - P.O. Box 27811, Yeoville, 2143

Telephone - (++27) 011 4873810/11/12 Fax - (++27) 011 4871670

Voicemail - 0881 24 5633 email -

om

*********************************************************************



The National Coalition for Gay and Lesbian Equality ("the Coalition") is a

coalition of more than 64 lesbian, gay, bi-sexual and transgendered

organisations in South Africa. The Coalition was formed in December 1994 an=

d

was successful in lobbying for the retention of sexual orientation as one o=

f

the grounds of non-discrimination in the new Constitution of South Africa.

We are fully representative and are mandated by our affiliates to work towa=

rds

full equality in all spheres of our community. Our work includes law refor=

m,

lobbying, advocacy, employment equity, leadership training and development.





------------------------------



Date: Mon, 2 Feb 1998 19:13:24 -0500 (EST)

From: Ancha Bala-Gaye u <

To: Gambia <

Subject: FW: Rejected Rejection (fwd)

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII





I thought this was really funny!!!

Ancha.







> Rejected Rejection

>

> Dear Ms. Ezell:

>

> Thank you for your letter of April 17. After careful consideration I

> regret to inform you that I am unable to accept your refusal to offer

> me employment with your firm. This year I have been particularly

> fortunate in receiving an unusually large number of rejection letters.

> With such a varied and promising field of candidates it is impossible

> for me to accept all refusals.

>

> Despite your company's outstanding qualifications and previous

> experience in rejecting applicants, I find that your rejection does

> not meet with my needs at this time. Therefore, I will initiate

> employment with your firm immediately following graduation. I look

> forward to seeing you then.

>

> Best of luck in rejecting future candidates.

>

> Sincerely,

> Matt Taylor

>

> ------------------------------------------









------------------------------



Date: Mon, 2 Feb 1998 19:27:23 EST

From:

To:

Cc:

Subject: New Member

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII

Content-transfer-encoding: 7bit



Hi List Managers,

Please add Aboubacar Kalley to the list, his e-mail

address is (

the list. Thanks, and keep up the good work.





Mohamadu.



------------------------------



Date: Mon, 02 Feb 1998 21:12:18 -0800

From: Paul <

To:

Subject: Are US Bombs Falling on Bagdad Once Again?

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"



Hi! Folks,

Once again, it seems eminent that the US is ready to drop bombs on Bagdad.

The reason for this, as many of know, is that Iraqi president Sadam Husein

is refusing to allow UN weapons inspectors access to certain cites in Iraq.

According to the US, Sadam has weapons of mass destruction, such as

chemical weapopns. As a result,it is the duty of the US to rid Sadam of

such deadly weapons. The US argues that these deadly weapons must be

destroyed to prevent them from falling on the wrong hands. If the hands of

Sadam and others in the area are the wrong ones, whose are the right ones?

I am neither a friend of Sadam nor an enemy of Israel. However, I am

compelled to question the consistency of America foreign policy concerning

the Middle-East. Regarding weapons of mass destruction, there is no doubth

that Israel had developed and continuous to develop them, yet Uncle Sam is

turning a blind eye on the matter.Can anyone tell me why this is the case?

The US wants to force Iraq to comply with UN resolutions while Israel

violated and refused to comply with some of the UN resolutions regarding

its relationship with Palestine without the same consequences. Hey! what is

good for the goose is good for the gander. I think the de factor boss of

the UN and the world, for that matter (US), should take a second look at

its questionable foreign policy.

B. Paul Gibba.



------------------------------



Date: Wed, 04 Feb 1998 10:41:55 -0500

From: Habib Ghanim <

To:

Subject: Re: Are US Bombs Falling on Bagdad Once Again?

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit



Paul wrote:

>

> Hi! Folks,

> Once again, it seems eminent that the US is ready to drop bombs on Bagdad.

> The reason for this, as many of know, is that Iraqi president Sadam Husein

> is refusing to allow UN weapons inspectors access to certain cites in Iraq.

> According to the US, Sadam has weapons of mass destruction, such as

> chemical weapopns. As a result,it is the duty of the US to rid Sadam of

> such deadly weapons. The US argues that these deadly weapons must be

> destroyed to prevent them from falling on the wrong hands. If the hands of

> Sadam and others in the area are the wrong ones, whose are the right ones?

> I am neither a friend of Sadam nor an enemy of Israel. However, I am

> compelled to question the consistency of America foreign policy concerning

> the Middle-East. Regarding weapons of mass destruction, there is no doubth

> that Israel had developed and continuous to develop them, yet Uncle Sam is

> turning a blind eye on the matter.Can anyone tell me why this is the case?

> The US wants to force Iraq to comply with UN resolutions while Israel

> violated and refused to comply with some of the UN resolutions regarding

> its relationship with Palestine without the same consequences. Hey! what is

> good for the goose is good for the gander. I think the de factor boss of

> the UN and the world, for that matter (US), should take a second look at

> its questionable foreign policy.

> B. Paul Gibba.



Paul

It is double standard. period..



--

Habib Diab Ghanim



------------------------------



Date: Mon, 2 Feb 1998 23:44:34 -0500 (EST)

From:

To:

Subject: Re: Rejected Rejection (fwd)

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 8bit



Ancha, you wrote:

>

> I thought this was really funny!!!

> Ancha.

>

> > Rejected Rejection

> >

> > Dear Ms. Ezell:

> >

> > Thank you for your letter of April 17. After careful consideration I

> > regret to inform you that I am unable to accept your refusal to offer

> > me employment with your firm.



Ancha, that was very funny indeed. I have been enjoying the jokes you've

been forwarding very well. After a long day at the office, it always feels

good to have a few good laughs.



To complement your joke, I am also forwarding this one on the same subject

of employer/employee relationship.



Hope you get the humor in it.



Regards,

Moe S. Jallow



*************************************************************************



Recommendation Letter





1*. While working with Mr. Smith, I have always found him



2. working studiously and sincerely at his table without idling or



3*. gossiping with colleagues in the office. He seldom



4. wastes his time on useless things. Given a job, he always



5*. finishes the given assignment on time. He is always



6. deeply engrossed in his official work, and can never be



7*. found chitchatting in the canteen. He has absolutely no



8. vanity in spite of his high accomplishment and profound



9*. knowledge of his field. I think he can easily be



10.classed as outstanding, and should on no account be



11*.dispensed with. I strongly feel that Mr. Smith should be



12.pushed to accept promotion, and a proposal to administration be



13*.sent away as soon as possible.





Branch Manager







This second and very interesting note follows the report:



Sir,

Smith was present when I was writing his report mail to you today.

For my true assessment of him, please kindly read the alternating

lines 1,3,5,7,9,11,13. only



Regards,



Branch Manager







------------------------------



Date: Tue, 3 Feb 1998 00:43:31 EST

From:

To:

Subject: Re: Meeting with Gambian parlimentarians

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII

Content-transfer-encoding: 7bit



Folks,



Well, here is another one of our inconsistencies. The highly anticipated

meeting with representatives Tamsir Jallow and Kemeseng Jammeh, majority and

minority leaders respectively never took place. The gentlemen were AWOL,

nowhere to be found. Tombong's point man, Malafy Jarju who was supposed to

put-up the the gentlemen could not be reached. The guys were supposed to be at

the "Koriteh" party on saturday night inorder for us to meet, and discuss

place and ground rules for the meeting, and they never showed up. Don't know

if they ever made it to town at all. Disappointed, because this could have

been a very interesting situation since it is a bipartisan representation.



Here are some questions I was hit with by some friends while running around

trying to locate our two political MIA's:



1. Since Mr.Jallow is a nominated member and not an elected member, would it

not be better for elected members to elect/nominate an elected member as

majority leader instead; or was he nominated and appointed majority leader by

the president?



2. Can one conclude that since the new constitution does not allow one to be a

secretary (minister) and also be a representative (MP) or vice versa, has this

scenario attracted less intelectuals to become representatives. Also, how

realistic is the separation of the lagislative and executive powers?



3. Is term-limits concerning the presidency ever going to be lagislated or

even introduced in the house? Note: This was highly touted in the early days

of the AFPRC.



4. Do you really think your salaries' are comparable to your responsibilities

or are you fairly rewarded for the work you perform?



5. Since Gambian parties tend to be personality cults whereby the leader is

everything: the only glue holding the party together, the presidential

candidate for life, etc. What, if anything, are your respective parties doing

to institutionalize as well as democratize themselves? Can your parties

survive without Jammeh and Darboe at the helm?



Tombong, I know you are miles away but if you can shed some light to the reps.

whereabouts, the list will be very appreciative.



Good night

Baboucarr Sillah



------------------------------



Date: Tue, 3 Feb 1998 09:57:54 + 0100 MET

From: "Alpha Robinson" <

To:

Subject: Can't we just be honest?

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII

Content-transfer-encoding: 7BIT



Bass wrote,



>I find it

>terribly amusing that you and Mr.Robison tend to think that all those

>Gambians who disagree with what Pdois have to say do so because they don't

>know what Pdois is talking about.But maybe some do precisely because they

>know so very well what Pdois is talking about.



Bass I am beggining to get irritated by your capacity to twist around

facts. I mentioned your lack of knowledge about PDOIS' programme

simply because it was so obvious that you have not read PDOIS'

writnings on its economic programme before. Proof of this is found in

your statement "as a result, the economic

strategy it is NOW putting forward and confidently portraying as the

only cure of the economic ailments of our nation". I underline now

because reading through your writing critically I understood you to

be saying that PDOIS which is after all a Semi-socialist or socialist

party which after all is hostile (by default) to market forces, has

NOW turned around to pretend to us that they are open to private

ownership. That is just not true, period.

See the point! For that reason alone have I made my contentions.

Let me make this clear Bass, I do not at all expect everyone to

embrace PDOIS' ideas for that would be very naive. What I wish to see

though is an honest stand on what they say IN PRINCIPLE and not just

slander and distortions based on one's own imaginations. Any politically mature person will know that

people affiliate with parties which either best serve their own

personal interests or the collective interest of society as they see

it. Of course

those who wish to continue to live at the expense of the people,

those who do not wish to make any sacrifice for the country cannot

accept PDOIS' programme. On the other hand, those in whose interest

PDOIS speaks will be more receptive to PDOIS' ideas. I can hear you

saying, but why are they not in government, that's another matter.

Once they manage to free themselves from the Shackles of the criminal

vices of post colonial politics, it will become obvious to a

farmer that he/she has nothing to gain by enriching a few Gambians at

his/her own expense. If you ask the farmer with a liberated mind or

one of those Gambians out in the streets he/she

will tell you that nothing has changed since independence. Their

lives remain miserable. The same colanuts they recieved from Jawara

they recieve from Jammeh today. Such people who have not tasted the

honeys of independence are logically (once free) bound to think

different from educated ones like you. You have the chances to live a

decent life and you do not want to loose those standards which you

have aquired simply by virtue of your education. See, if you were a

poor farmer you are bound to react differently to financial

discipline, for that would have improved your life and give you

dignity!



So to cut the story short yes, some Gambians do not understand PDOIS'

programme, some on the other hand disagree with it because it refuses

them the previledge to live like kings. But in any case we must be

honest about it and simply disagree in principle, INFORM and EDUCATE the

Gambian people, those who were less fortunate, those who were

deliberately and still are deliberately kept ignorant, who should be the final judges.

Simple!



much respect,

Alpha



------------------------------



Date: Tue, 3 Feb 1998 08:51:27 -0000

From: "

To: "Gambia-L" <

Subject: Re: Are US Bombs Falling on Bagdad Once Again?

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit



Sent by "Torstein Grotnes" <

via Commit







Paul & Habib.



One name for you guys regarding Mr.Saddam.



The Kurds...



It's not a question of having MDW.

It's a question of being mad enough to use it.



Have a nice day,

Tosh

The Gambia





------------------------------



Date: Tue, 3 Feb 1998 12:16:24 +2000

From:

To:

Subject: Re: Are US Bombs Falling on Bagdad Once Again?

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII

Content-transfer-encoding: 7BIT



Paul

One has to tell the American the truth when it comes to their foreign

policy. But who would do so??? Not from the Third World Countries

anyway as they would be punish by the Americans. Not the UN Secetary

General as he might not finish his four years term. England always

follow the Americans whiles most of the European countries are quite.

France and Russia sometimes tell them the truth but in the end would

endup supporting them or be netural after heavy American lobbying.

When the americans first talk of bombing Bagdad, the Rusians and the

French said they are against any military strikes against Bagdad. so

lets see how it will end. The Russians and the French has their

intrests in Iraq but the American intrest always win.

Greetings

Matarr M. Jeng.



------------------------------



Date: Tue, 3 Feb 1998 07:40:01 -0500

From:

To: "INTERNET:

Subject: Re: Gambia High School

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1

Content-Disposition: inline



IS THERE ANY BODY OUT THERE THAT WENT TO KANIFING SCHOOL:

DURING THE TIME OF : WILLIAM MAHONEY :CHAM MENDY:AYO HOMIAH FROM

TALLINDING:

ANY INFO WIL BE WELCOMED =







THANKS AYO NELSON HOMIAH( SONKO)



------------------------------



Date: Tue, 3 Feb 1998 09:39:25 -0500 (EST)

From: "Simeon J. Robinson Jr." <

To:

Subject: Introduction

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit



>

> Greetings Everyone,

> It was my intention to introduce myself to all the list members sooner,

> but for some reason I forgot.

> Thanks RAYE for sharing the idea about the list with me. I must say it is

> a great tool to share views with some of my home folks.

> The name is SIMEON J. ROBINSON currently in Atlanta, Georgia. I attented

> St. Peter's High School and a year at Saints. I also played for Young

> African's Soccer Team.

>

> Thanks.

>

> SIMEON R.

>

>

>





------------------------------



Date: Tue, 3 Feb 1998 13:41:21 -0000

From: "

To: <

Subject: RE: The central point at issue should not recede to the background

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit



Sent by "Foroyaa" <

via Commit





This message is forwarded from



Giving and receiving ideas constitute the unity of opposites which enables

us to acquire mental dexterity and broaden the horizon of our minds.



Since we had exercised our right to communicate to you, we also feel duty

bound to read what you have to say as long as people have something to say

before making comments. Fear that this discussion, which is of such

fundamental importance, could go astray has compelled us to intervene.



The objective is not to comment now on the views which raised doubts, such

as the contributions made by Bassirou Drammeh and Pa Musa Jallow. We will

deal with those comments in a very precise, apt and refined manner so as to

facilitate greater understanding of what we are driving at.



The objective of intervening is to sum up the common values which may bind

our discourse if we wish it to have meaning and continuity.



No one will dispute that Africa suffers much because of ignorance. It is

incontrovertible that the key to Africa's progress in the 21st century is

mental liberation. Ignorance is the father, and apathy the mother of

tyranny and poverty. Deception and domination are only possible where there

is ignorance and lack of consciousness of one's true worth as a human

being.



Now that we have this universe for communication in our grip, let us use it

to wage a battle against ignorance.



It goes without saying that enlightenment is a major weapon against

poverty, deception and tyranny. When people are aware, no one is capable of

controlling their minds. Such people must become the guardians of their own

brains. No one is capable of misleading or dominating such minds. Knowledge

is, therefore, a shield which protects the freedom of minds to think and

the freedom of our mouths and hands to communicate what we think without

fear.



The new information technology, that all of us are utilising now, offers us

overwhelming possibilities to exchange ideas without any restriction. We

must, therefore, refuse to establish our own restrictions by displaying

intolerance to each other's views or by insisting on the misrepresentation

of the views of others.



Africa needs a rebirth, but this is not possible until we know where we

want to go and how to get there. This is not possible until we debate

issues thoroughly and convincingly. This calls for sincerity and humility

on all our part. Humility enables us not to pretend to be omniscient and

omnipotent. It enables us to listen or read carefully what others are

saying and form a mature opinion which we can communicate with clarity and

precision. In this way, we can expose the contradictions in each other's

arguments and thus facilitate greater mental penetration of a world that

may have been unknown to us.



The searching mind is the free mind. This can only be if one leaves it

open. One can only have an open mind if one has an open heart for the

truth. Such a heart is not moved by sentiments. Sentiments cloud the eye of

the mind and plague our reasoning with likes and dislikes. It makes the

person proned to prejudices. It makes a person to impute motives where they

do not exist and replace sound arguments with angry invectives.



Those of us who use Gambia-l should know that the medium does not belong to

us. As the wisdom of the ages holds: Water that pours on the dry ground

cannot be retracted.



Similarly, ideas that flow in the "neuro-transmitters" of our cellular

organisms that we call computers no longer belong to us. We may note that

such ideas may become cosmic debris which will continue to pollute the

intellectual atmosphere for generations to come.



Hence, as we engage in this seriously meant debate about the destiny of The

Gambia, and Africa and humanity, at large, it is necessary that we put

certain principles in place.



It is our view that if our freedom of expression is to remain unfettered by

antagonism, we must use a very refined language in our exchanges.



Secondly, it is best not to impute motives when people express their

opinions, but rather take their words for what they are worth.



Thirdly, we should not attribute to others what they do not say and then

argue to refute what is a figment of our imagination. We must say what

people say and argue to refute what we disagree with.



Fourthly, we should try to deal with the points at issue rather than stray

out of the topic.



Lastly, we should deal with issues in a very mature way so that we will not

earn the disrespect of others who are monitoring this channel. Let us build

a culture of dialogue so that we can put our different views across and

learn from each other without resolving to castigation. We must develop the

characteristic of the intellectually versatille, or should I say mentally

versatille, to move away from a bookish interpretation of what a

knowledgable person is. We should not engage in comments which are full of

sound and fury but signify nothing, as the student of literature would say.



To conclude this piece which is meant to outline the parametres within

which we feel our debate could best be prevented from degenerating into

subtefuges and tirades, allow us to emphasise that debates have posts and

fences. Once we move out of the fences, the central point at issue must

recede into the background and empty quakeries which are likely to generate

more misunderstanding must come to the fore.



We decided to put the letter to the Secretary of State for Finance and

Economic Affairs at your disposal not to engineer an intellectual football

match where some become emotionally allied to one team and are ready to

scream, kick, scratch and bite the noses of the others and finally choke

their throats just to nurture our fantasies or rationalise our mental

frailties, but rather to encourage all readers, irrespective of the source

from which their intellectual inspiration springs to look at the picture of

the Gambian economy as presented to them, expound on or tear apart the

conclusion or conclusions and then put forth an alternative view, if any.

It was anticipated that through the exercise, we will all be enriched,

irrespective of where we stand.



The letter is a by-product of differences in conceptions of the national

economy. We do not expect uniformity of views in its review. We do not also

expect the comments to come only from those who consider themselves to be

intellectuals. The debate is free for all.



This is precisely the reason why we opened up the debate with the following

remarks, part of which was quoted by Bassirou Drammeh, and which we feel

was not very well understood:



"This calls for a major alterations in economic policy. The alterations

must be rooted in a systematic evaluation of what is made possible by our

concrete realities. We must be determined to rely on facts and not dogma to

discover the optimal solutions to our socio-economic problems.



"Hence, the issue is not whether one is committed to a private sector led

growth or public sector led growth. The issue is the question of finding an

alternative policy that could provide appropriate solutions to our deficits

and indebtness.



"In short, development does not proceed according to our whims and designs

no matter how noble; on the contrary, they proceed according to the

dictates of objective reality which we can shape only if we understand

their nature and characteristics. This imposes a burden on policy makers to

study the concrete realities of their countries and work out appropriate

policies."



It is unfortunate that Bassirou Drammeh misunderstood the spirit and

misinterpreted the remarks as if we do not hold a position. The remarks

cannot by any stretch of the imagination be deemed to indicate that we are

indecisive on where we stand. It simply sums up our desire to open up the

frontiers of the discourse. We hope those who see the need would review

the letter again. In our reply to Pa Musa and Bassirou, we shall recall the

central point at issue and show with overwhelming thoroughness where we

stand.



See our reply by Friday, 6 February, 1998. Until then keep up the debate.

We are expecting to read more exchanges.



Pursue knowledge and the truth; they shall set Africa free.





HALIFA SALLAH.





------------------------------



Date: Tue, 03 Feb 1998 10:35:28 -0800

From: Paul <

To: <

Subject: Re: Are US Bombs Falling on Bagdad Once Again?

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"



At 08:51 AM 2/3/98 -0000, you wrote:

>Sent by "Torstein Grotnes" <

> via Commit

>

>Tosh,

As I mentioned in my commenatary, I am not a friend of Sadam, however, I

questioned the inconsistency of the US foreign policy, at least when the

Middle-East is at the receiving end of that policy. yes, I am aware of what

Sadam did with chemical weapons against his own people and I whole

heartedly condemn it. However, you must also remember that the US was the

only country on this planet that used nuclear weapons against another

country. How would you explain the action of the US in dropping atomic

bombs on Hirosima and Nagasaki (Japan) in 1949? As that was the case, can

the US be trusted to have the right hands that should handle weapons of

mass destruction? Thin about it. Mr. Jeng, thank you for your input. Now

that the USSR is dead, I guess the world is in deep trouble as no credible

or strong country can challenge the might of Uncle Sam. Hi! Habib, thanxxxxx!



B. Paul Gibba.



>Paul & Habib.

>

>One name for you guys regarding Mr.Saddam.

>

>The Kurds...

>

>It's not a question of having MDW.

>It's a question of being mad enough to use it.

>

>Have a nice day,

>Tosh

>The Gambia

>

>

>



------------------------------



Date: Tue, 03 Feb 1998 11:19:23 -0500

From: Solomon Sylva <

To:

Subject: Greetings!!!!!!!!!!!!

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit



Please join me in welcoming and say hello to Dagma and Rolf Christensen

to the list.



This is your cousin Solomon Sylva in Atlanta.

Looking forward to keeping in touch.



Peace and Love,



Solomon



------------------------------



Date: Tue, 03 Feb 1998 11:55:38 -0500

From: Solomon Sylva <

To:

Subject: Re: Introduction

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit



Hello Kojo Boy,



Welcome to the Bantaba, my brother!!!! I think the people on the list

will probably remember you if I use your nickname.



Please join me in welcoming him to the group.



Peace



King Solomon







Simeon J. Robinson Jr. wrote:

>

> >

> > Greetings Everyone,

> > It was my intention to introduce myself to all the list members sooner,

> > but for some reason I forgot.

> > Thanks RAYE for sharing the idea about the list with me. I must say it is

> > a great tool to share views with some of my home folks.

> > The name is SIMEON J. ROBINSON currently in Atlanta, Georgia. I attented

> > St. Peter's High School and a year at Saints. I also played for Young

> > African's Soccer Team.

> >

> > Thanks.

> >

> > SIMEON R.

> >

> >

> >



------------------------------



Date: Tue, 03 Feb 1998 12:38:14 -0500

From: Solomon Sylva <

To:

Subject: Re: Scandal

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit



Tamsir,



How about filling us in on the big story in Texas today? What is the

mood of the general public in Texas, on the airwaves, radios and

televisions.



I think time is running out for this Karla Faye Tucker. What do you

think George Bush Jr. will do? Spear her another 30 days or take his

hands of it.



To the list members please comment:



-Should She be executed?



-Should her life be speared (1.) because She is a Woman or (2.) because

She claimed to have changed and be "born again".





Peace,

King Solomon



Tamsir Mbai wrote:

>

> With all due respect to all those who have thus far contributed to the

> alleged scandal of Clinton's infidelity, i would like to sway the discussion

> to another more potent area. For the moment, i think it is inconsequential

> whether Clinton is found guilty to have adultered or not. In my opinion, i

> think the point that needs to be discussed is whetehr or not the outside

> world is taking any lessons as the story unfolds. The not-so-obvious, yet

> most important lesson from this drama is that of ACCOUNTABILITY and being

> ANSWERABLE to the law. I cannot overemphasize the accountability issue here.

>

> Clinton and AMERICA has demonstrated to the entire universe that nobody

> should be above the law. (notice that this single sentence is a paragraph).

>

> Everyone, irrespective of their leverage or authoritative capacity, should

> be answerable to the law. Maybe some of the African DESPOTS should be given

> free cable so that they can see what is going on in America. Can somebody

> help????? I don't mean to be sarcastic, but i find it really fascinating and

> commendable that a sitting president is chided, harassed, molested, and

> downright trodden by the media without any fear of retribution. What makes

> it even more admirable is the fact that Clinton and his Democratic party are

> BEGGING the public to wait for the facts before passing judgment.

> Putting aside the external forces that are responsible for the

> scandal, i think that Clinton's GLOOMY predicament is a SHINING example of

> democracy at best. Without openly trying to circumvent the law, Bill has

> chosen to be judged by a jury of his peers. Maybe somebody should explain to

> us the underlying facts behind "OPERATION GREEN MONEY" without being too

> confrontrational. Africa, are we going to learn from the American

> experience, or are we going to blatantly ignore history again as we have

> done on numerous accounts in the past???? Our future lies in what lessons

> we take from this scandal. Our leaders MUST subordinate themselves to the

> people they represent rather than act as the MIGHTY overseers of the

> yeomanry class.

> Just a thought people. I reiterate that i have definitely been

> impressed by America's respect for the rule of law in the Lewinski-Gate scandal.

>

> Best of luck to all. ID Mubarak!!!!!!

>

> (Managers, please subscribe Basiru Ndow to the list. His e-mail address is

>

> It's Tamsir.



------------------------------



Date: Tue, 3 Feb 1998 12:42:35 -0500 (EST)

From: "N'Deye Marie N'Jie" <

To:

Cc: samba1@juno.com

Subject: Smile of the week (fwd)

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"



>

>

>Quick Comebacks to that ever annoying Question

> > "SO WHY AREN'T YOU MARRIED YET?"

> > *****************************************

> >

> > 1. I already have enough LAUNDRY to do, thank you.

> >

> > 2. Because I think it would take all the spontaneity out of dating

> >

> > 3. It gives my mother something to live for

> >

> > 4. It didn't seem worth a blood test.

> >

> > 5. I was hoping to do something meaningful with my life.

> >

> > 6. What? And spoil my great sex life?

> >

> > 7. Nobody would believe me in white.

> >

> > 8. Because I just love hearing this question.

> >

> > 9. (Bonus reply for Single Mothers) Because having a husband and a

> > child would be redundant.

> >

> > 10. Do you know how hard it is to get TWO tickets to Miss Saigon?

> >

> > 11. My co-op board doesn't allow spouses. (A New York Special)

> >

> > 12. I guess it just goes to prove that you can't trust those

> > voodoo doll rituals.

> >

> > 13. I wouldn't want my parents to drop dead from sheer happiness.

> >

> > ==================================================================

> > Two cannibals were walking through the jungle talking when the first

> > mentioned to the second that he had a belly ache. The second cannibal

> > asked, "Well, did you eat anything out of the ordinary lately?"

> >

> > "No," replied the first, "All I've eaten recently was a missionary."

> >

> > "Hmm," said the second, "And how did you cook him?"

> >

> > "I boiled him as usual," replied the first.

> >

> > The second asked, "Was he tall, thin and wearing a black robe with a

> > white collar?"

> >

> > "No" replied the first, "He was short, fat, balding, and wore a brown

> > robe."

> >

> > "Ah ha!" exclaimed the second, "There's your problem, you shouldn't

> > have boiled him. That was a Friar!"

> > ------------------------------------------------------------------

> > The World's First Profession

> > ------------------------------

> > A doctor, and engineer, a rabbi and a lawyer were debating who was

> > the world's first professional.

> >

> > The Doctor said "It must have been a doctor. Who else could have

> > helpd with the world's first surgery of taking a rib from Adam to

> > create Eve, the first woman.

> >

> > "No," said the rabbi. "It must have been a rabbi, since the Lord

> > needed someone to help preach his message to Adam and the world.

> >

> > "Wait," Said the engineer "The world was created in 6 days from

> > nothing.

> > Do you know what a master engineering feat that must have been to

> > create the whole world into an orgnanized civilized place from utter

> > choas?"

> >

> > "And WHO created the chaos?" said the lawyer. >>

>

>> Heavenly Entrance Exam

>>

>>

>> The day finally arrived: Forrest Gump dies and goes to Heaven.

>>

>> He is met at the Pearly Gates by Saint Peter himself. The gates are

>> closed, however, and Forrest approaches the gatekeeper.

>>

>> Saint Peter says, "Well, Forrest, it's certainly good to see you.

>> We have heard a lot about you. I must inform you that the place

>> is filling up fast, and we've been administering an entrance exam

>> for everyone. The tests are fairly short, but you need to pass

>> before you can get into Heaven."

>>

>> Forrest responds, "It shore is good to be here, Saint Peter. I was

>> looking forward to this. Nobody ever told me about any entrance

>> exams

>> Shore hope the test ain't too hard;life was a big enough test as it

>> wa

>>

>> Saint Peter goes on, "Yes, I know Forrest. But, the test I have has

>> only three questions. Here is the first: What days of the week

>> begin

>> with the letter 'T'? Second, how many seconds are there in a year?

>> Third, what is God's first name?"

>>

>> Forrest goes away to think the questions over .Forrest returns the

>> next day and goes up to Saint Peter to try to answer the exam

>> questions.

>>

>> Saint Peter waves him up and asks, "Now that you have had a chance to

>> think the questions over, tell me your answers."

>>

>> Forrest says, "Well, the first one, how many days of the week begin

>> with the letter 'T'? Shucks, that one's easy; that'd be Today and

>> Tomorrow.

>>

>> The saint's eyes opened wide and he exclaims, "Forrest! That's not

>> what I was thinking, but... you do have a point though, and I guess I

>> didn't specify, so I give you credit for that answer." "How about

>> the

>> next one?" says Saint Peter, "How many seconds in a year?"

>>

>> "Now that one's harder," says Forrest. "But, I thunk and thunk about

>> that, and I guess the only answer can be twelve."

>>

>> Astounded, Saint Peter says, "Twelve! Twelve! Forrest, how could

>> you come up with twelve seconds in a year?"

>>

>> Forrest says, "Shucks, there gotta be twelve: January second,

>> February

>> second, March second......."

>>

>> "Hold it," interrupts Saint Peter. "I see where you're going with

>> it.

>> And I guess I see your point, though that wasn't quite what I had in

>> mind. I'll give you credit for that one too."

>>

>> "Let's go on with the next and final question." says Saint Peter,

>> "Can

>> you tell me God's first name?"

>>

>> Forrest says, "Well, shore, I know God's first name. Everybody knows

>> it. It's Howard."

>>

>> "Howard?!" asks Saint Peter. "What makes you think it's Howard?!"

>>

>> Forrest answers, "It's in the prayer."

>>

>> "The prayer?" asks Saint Peter, "Which prayer?"

>>

>> "You know, The Lord's Prayer," responds Forrest:

>> "Our Father, which art in Heaven, Howard be thy name......"

>

>

>

>

>



-----------------------------------

N'Deye Marie N'Jie

Graduate Research Associate

The Ohio State University

Rm 260 Agricultural Engineering Bldg

590 Woody Hayes Drive

Columbus, OH 43210



Fax: (614)292-9448

Phone: (614) 688-3445 (W)

E-mail:





------------------------------



Date: Tue, 3 Feb 1998 18:47:03 +0100

From: =?iso-8859-1?Q?Asbj=F8rn_Nordam?= <

To: "'

Subject: SV: Are US Bombs Falling on Bagdad Once Again?

Message-ID: <9B236DF9AF96CF11A5C94044F32190311DB3CA@DKDIFS02>

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain;

charset="iso-8859-1"

Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable



Paul, I think that you are right. There is no superpower to challenge =

OR

CONTROL the USA. That=B4s wh, USA behave like that. USA believe that =

they

control on behalf of UN, Denmark, danish people, me. Just look how USA

behave in South- and Midamerica (Cuba, Grenada just to mention some).

But on the question on chemical weapons I hope that the people of Iraq

could do something themselves. USA was one of very few nations, who

would not join the international choir of people, of nations on the ban

of landmines. Why not ?

What I=B4m afraid of is that USA think that they can do anything on =

behalf

of the UN or other nations. I think that it should not only be Iraq

which should be under inspection. Also USA, GB, France, China or any

country who produce weapons and has been involved in actions within the

last 25 years. All people should ask their own government to cut down

military, weapons-production. And how should I as a person thank an

american soldier who risc his life in an action in Iraq, because of =

his

leaders in Washinton demand him to go. We want peace, but we also want

to get rid of tyrans. All over. Just a comment. Asbj=F8rn



> ----------

> Fra: Paul[SMTP:

> Svar til:

> Sendt: 3. februar 1998 19:35

> Til: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List

> Emne: Re: Are US Bombs Falling on Bagdad Once Again?

>=20

> Now

> that the USSR is dead, I guess the world is in deep trouble as no

> credible

> or strong country can challenge the might of Uncle Sam. Hi! Habib,

> thanxxxxx!

>=20

> B. Paul Gibba.

>=20

> >

>=20



------------------------------



Date: Tue, 3 Feb 1998 12:47:26 -0500 (EST)

From:

To:

Subject: A coup plot is foiled!

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 8bit



folks,



An internationally sponsored coup (or terrorism)??? What do you make of

this?



Please, read on......



Full article is in the February 9 issue of U.S. News And World Report.



Regards,

Moe S. Jallow



***********************************************************************



A Coup Plotter is Tripped Up



"A scheme to return former Sierra Leone President Ahmad

Tejan Kabbah to power began to unravel when a key player

was arrested in Canada last week. Rakesh Saxena, a New

Delhi-born Thai banker, is in Vancouver facing extradition

to Thailand, where he is wanted on charges of embezzling as

much as $2 billion from a Bangkok bank. Saxena apparently

had made a deal with the democratically elected Kabbah, who

was ousted in a May coup, to pay for the services of a

British military security and consulting firm, Sandline

International, to provide equipment, logistics, and

intelligence for his own coup attempt. In return, Saxena,

was to receive commercial concession in Sierra Leone. The

first payment of $1.5 million was reportedly made recently,

and Sandline logistics teams are currently operating in

Sierra Leone and neighboring Guinea. The firm has arranged

to fly in guns and supplies from Bulgaria through Nigeria,

which also supports Kabbah. But the second payment of $3.5

million for helicopters and heavier weaponry was delayed

last week when Saxena was arrested before he could pay up.

Canada took him into custody after discovering Saxena was

carrying a Yugoslav passport in the name of a dead man."



Source:

U.S. News And World Report (Feb. 9, 1998 edition)



------------------------------



Date: Tue, 3 Feb 1998 14:40:58 -0500

From:

To: "INTERNET:

Subject: Re: Introduction

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1

Content-Disposition: inline



GREAT JOKES !!



thanks from ayo from tallinding







sonko GAMBIA-L Digest 106Topics covered in this issue include:1) Re: Resp.by chakys@image.dk 2) KORITEH AMNESTY FOR PRISONERSby TSaidy1050@aol.com 3) New Memberby momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)4) :Unsubscribeby Musa Jalamang Ceesay < mceesay@sunset.backbone.olemiss.edu 5) New memberby momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)6) New member -Replyby Annie Bittaye < ab063147@gwmail.kysu.edu 7) Re: Scandal (fwd)by Habib Ghanim < hghanim@erols.com 8) Re: Scandalby Habib Ghanim < hghanim@erols.com 9) Quota System For Ivorian Women!by "Bassirou Dodou Drammeh" < kolls567@qatar.net.qa 10) Quality Educationby JENGFANNEH@aol.com 11) Re: RESP: A DECENT WAGEby " pmj@commit.gm " < gambia-l@commit.gm 12) New Memberby "A. Scattred Janneh" < amadou@mail.lig.bellsouth.net 13) Re: GESO document approval- final callby "Katim S. Touray" < dekat@itis.com 14) Re: conferenceby "Katim S. Touray" < dekat@itis.com 15) Re: RESP: A DECENT WAGEby "Alpha Robinson" < garob1@cip.hx.uni-paderborn.de 16) New Memberby Amadou Kabir Njie < Amadou.Kabir.Njie@Aviaplan.no 17) Fwd: Re: Resp.by momodou@inform-bbs.dk (Momodou Camara), abarrow@rr5.rr.intel.com 18) Re: RESP: A DECENT WAGEby " pmj@commit.gm " < gambia-l@commit.gm 19) Re: New memberby ELLA23K@aol.com 20) Greetings to allby "Mambuna Bojang" < mbojang@mail.transy.edu 21) Re: Resp.by "Bassirou Dodou Drammeh" < kolls567@qatar.net.qa 22) Re: Quality Educationby TSaidy1050@aol.com 23) Re: SEX SCANDAL IN THE WHITE HOUSEby Solomon Sylva < ssylva@emory.edu 24) Fwd: PLEASE READ! YOULL BE GLAD YOU DID! you must scroll thru to get the message (fwd)by Ancha Bala-Gaye u < bala7500@mach1.wlu.ca 25) FWD: ANC Conference Resolution on Sexual Orientation - South Africa (fwd)by Ancha Bala-Gaye u < bala7500@mach1.wlu.ca 26) FW: Rejected Rejection (fwd)by Ancha Bala-Gaye u < bala7500@mach1.wlu.ca 27) New Memberby JawaraB@aol.com 28) Are US Bombs Falling on Bagdad Once Again?by Paul < bgibba@interlog.com 29) Re: Are US Bombs Falling on Bagdad Once Again?by Habib Ghanim < hghanim@erols.com 30) Re: Rejected Rejection (fwd)by mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)31) Re: Meeting with Gambian parlimentariansby BobbySil@aol.com 32) Can't we just be honest?by "Alpha Robinson" < garob1@cip.hx.uni-paderborn.de 33) Re: Are US Bombs Falling on Bagdad Once Again?by " tgr@commit.gm " < gambia-l@commit.gm 34) Re: Are US Bombs Falling on Bagdad Once Again?by mmjeng@image.dk 35) Re: Gambia High Schoolby AYONELSONHOMIAH@compuserve.com 36) Introductionby "Simeon J. Robinson Jr." < gt6726c@prism.gatech.edu 37) RE: The central point at issue should not recede to the backgroundby " foroyaa@commit.gm " < gambia-l@commit.gm 38) Re: Are US Bombs Falling on Bagdad Once Again?by Paul < bgibba@interlog.com 39) Greetings!!!!!!!!!!!!by Solomon Sylva < ssylva@emory.edu 40) Re: Introductionby Solomon Sylva < ssylva@emory.edu 41) Re: Scandalby Solomon Sylva < ssylva@emory.edu 42) Smile of the week (fwd)by "N'Deye Marie N'Jie" < njie.1@osu.edu 43) SV: Are US Bombs Falling on Bagdad Once Again?by =?iso-8859-1?Q?Asbj=F8rn_Nordam?= < asbjorn.nordam@dif.dk 44) A coup plot is foiled!by mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)45) Re: Introductionby AYONELSONHOMIAH@compuserve.com 46) Re: GAMBIAN MEETING IN ATLANTAby Solomon Sylva < ssylva@emory.edu 47) Re: A coup plot is foiled!by Solomon Sylva < ssylva@emory.edu 48) Re: SV: Are US Bombs Falling on Bagdad Once Again?by Paul < bgibba@interlog.com 49) Subscriptionby MOMODOU BUHARRY GASSAMA < m.gassama@swipnet.se 50) Try This (fwd)by Ancha Bala-Gaye u < bala7500@mach1.wlu.ca 51) Re: Are US Bombs Falling on Bagdad Once Again?by Habib Ghanim < hghanim@erols.com 52) Re: Are US Bombs Falling on Bagdad Once Again?by Habib Ghanim < hghanim@erols.com 53) Re: Scandalby Habib Ghanim < hghanim@erols.com 54) Re: SV: Are US Bombs Falling on Bagdad Once Again?by Habib Ghanim < hghanim@erols.com 55) Re: A coup plot is foiled!by Habib Ghanim < hghanim@erols.com 56) Bombing Iraqby SANG1220@aol.com 57) Re: Fwd: Gambia High Schoolby "sillah conateh" < sillahconateh@hotmail.com 58) halifa's prposalby JENGFANNEH@aol.com 59) Re: Are US Bombs Falling on Bagdad Once Again?by " tgr@commit.gm " < gambia-l@commit.gm 60) Re: GAMBIAN MEETING IN ATLANTAby TSaidy1050@aol.com 61) Re: Bombing Iraqby mmjeng@image.dk 62) Re: A coup plot is foiled!by mmjeng@image.dk 63) Re: Are US Bombs Falling on Bagdad Once Again?by MOMODOU BUHARRY GASSAMA < m.gassama@swipnet.se 64) Re: GAMBIAN MEETING IN ATLANTAby Solomon Sylva < ssylva@emory.edu 65) Cute joke.....pass this on. (fwd)by Anna Secka < secka@cse.bridgeport.edu 66) Re: Bombing Iraqby habib < hghanim@erols.com 67) Re: A coup plot is foiled!by habib < hghanim@erols.com 68) Re: A coup plot is foiled!by ELLA23K@aol.com 69) Re: Introductionby ELLA23K@aol.com 70) RE: A coup plot is foiled!by Keretha Cash < kcash@RBVDNR.com 71) The Gambian Economyby "B.M.Jones" < B.M.Jones@econ.hull.ac.uk 72) Its' not Kojo Boy but Kojsby SADAMS < SADAMS@geog.gla.ac.uk 73) How were they thinking?? (fwd)by mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)74) Re: The central point at issue should not recede to the backgroundby " pmj@commit.gm " < gambia-l@commit.gm 75) Re: Greetings to allby "Bassirou Dodou Drammeh" < kolls567@qatar.net.qa 76) Re: Cute joke.....pass this on.by cherno@acm.org 77) THE US & THE GAMBIA'S JOINT STATEMENTby TSaidy1050@aol.com 78) Equationby Bala S Jallow < bala@algonet.se 79) Re: Bombing Iraqby SANG1220@aol.com 80) Re: Are US Bombs Falling on Bagdad Once Again?by Paul < bgibba@interlog.com 81) Re: Are US Bombs Falling on Bagdad Once Again?by Paul < bgibba@interlog.com 82) Gambians shotby MJagana@aol.com 83) Re: Equationby cherno@acm.org 84) Re: Gambians shotby "Solomon P. Sylva" < ssylva@emory.edu 85) Re: Its' not Kojo Boy but Kojsby Tamnette@aol.com 86) Re: A coup plot is foiled!by Tamsir Mbai < mba4224@etbu.edu 87) Fw: bizarre happeningsby "HURAI BETTS" < oneke@email.msn.com 88) Re: A coup plot is foiled!by mmjeng@image.dk 89) Re: A coup plot is foiled!by mmjeng@image.dk 90) Handouboy.by SADAMS < SADAMS@geog.gla.ac.uk 91) Re: Fw: bizarre happenings...NOTby M W Payne < awo@mindspring.com 92) Re: My Commentary On What PDOIS Had To Say On The ECONOMY!!by MOMODOU BUHARRY GASSAMA < m.gassama@swipnet.se 93) Re: Gambians shotby MOMODOU BUHARRY GASSAMA < m.gassama@swipnet.se 94) Re: Equationby MOMODOU JASSEH < momodou.jasseh@lshtm.ac.uk 95) Re: Equationby MOMODOU JASSEH < momodou.jasseh@lshtm.ac.uk 96) Re: Gambians shotby Solomon Sylva < ssylva@emory.edu 97) Re: Gambians shotby mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)98) Re: Gambians shotby mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)99) Re: A coup plot is foiled!by mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)100) Re: My Commentary On What PDOIS Had To Say On The ECONOMY!!by MOMODOU BUHARRY GASSAMA < m.gassama@swipnet.se 101) Re: Gambians shotby MOMODOU BUHARRY GASSAMA < m.gassama@swipnet.se 102) Senegalese and Ivorian mailing listsby Latir Downes-Thomas < latir@earthlink.net 103) Re: Gambians shotby BobbySil@aol.com 104) Re: Is it a new Gambia?by Adama Cham < A.Cham@reading.ac.uk 105) help-Baboucarr Mbyeby "ebrima drameh" < njogou@hotmail.com 106) Re: Gambians shotby SANG1220@aol.com 107) Re: Gambians Shotby ABDOU < at137@columbia.edu 108) Third Annual Roots Festivalby Latir Downes-Thomas < latir@earthlink.net 109) Fw: phone scam (fwd)by Ancha Bala-Gaye u < bala7500@mach1.wlu.ca 110)by Lamin Jaiteh < ljaiteh@mail.wsu.edu 111) brief pleaseby lamin marenah < keita@rocketmail.com 112) Re: Gambians Shotby "Bassirou Dodou Drammeh" < kolls567@qatar.net.qa 113) IRAQ BOMBINGby BobbySil@aol.com 114) Cup of Nations 1998by BobbySil@aol.com 115) Re: Gambians Shotby ELLA23K@aol.com 116) Re: Cup of Nations 1998by ELLA23K@aol.com 117) Re: Third Annual Roots Festivalby ELLA23K@aol.com 118) New Memberby "sillah conateh" < sillahconateh@hotmail.com 119) SV: brief pleaseby =?iso-8859-1?Q?Asbj=F8rn_Nordam?= < asbjorn.nordam@dif.dk 120) New memberby "sillah conateh" < sillahconateh@hotmail.com 121) Re: Is it a new Gambia? (fwd)by Adama Cham < A.Cham@reading.ac.uk 122)by SADAMS < SADAMS@geog.gla.ac.uk 123) Re: Gambians shotby Solomon Sylva < ssylva@emory.edu 124) Introby "Rolf Christensen" < Rolfch@core.ca 125) Re: IRAQ BOMBINGby Latir Downes-Thomas < latir@earthlink.net 126) Re: Introby Solomon Sylva < ssylva@emory.edu 127) Re: Cup of Nations 1998by mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)128) Recall: RE : The Economy Debateby Amadou Kabir Njie < Amadou.Kabir.Njie@Aviaplan.no 129) RE : The Economy Debateby Amadou Kabir Njie < Amadou.Kabir.Njie@Aviaplan.no 130) RE : The Economy Debateby Amadou Kabir Njie < Amadou.Kabir.Njie@Aviaplan.no 131) RE : The Economy Debateby Amadou Kabir Njie < Amadou.Kabir.Njie@Aviaplan.no 132) New Members added during the weekby momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)133) Re: Gambians Shotby mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)134) Re: Gambians Shotby Anna Secka < secka@cse.bridgeport.edu 135) Mamber listby momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)136) Re: Gambians Shotby mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)137) New Memberby Akalley@aol.com 138) Re: Gambians Shotby "Katim S. Touray" < dekat@itis.com 139) Fw: TRAGEDY IN THE LOUM-KOOISTRA FAMILYby "Katim S. Touray" < dekat@itis.com 140) Gambians Shotby Paul < bgibba@interlog.com 141) Neo-Nazi Attacks in Germanyby Paul < bgibba@interlog.com 142) Carla Fay-Tuckerby Paul < bgibba@interlog.com 143) Re: Gambians shotby "latjor ndow" < latjor@hotmail.com 144) ON PA MUSA JALLOW'S REACTIONby " foroyaa@commit.gm " < gambia-l@commit.gm 145) Re: help-Baboucarr Mbyeby Habib Ghanim < hghanim@erols.com 146) Re: Gambians Shotby Habib Ghanim < hghanim@erols.com 147) Re: Gambians Shotby Habib Ghanim < hghanim@erols.com 148) Re: Gambians Shotby Habib Ghanim < hghanim@erols.com 149) Re: Gambians Shotby Habib Ghanim < hghanim@erols.com 150) Re: Carla Fay-Tuckerby Habib Ghanim < hghanim@erols.com 151) Re: Gambians shotby Habib Ghanim < hghanim@erols.com 152) Suggestion???by BobbySil@aol.com 153) Re: Suggestion???by Habib Ghanim < hghanim@erols.com 154) Re: Gambians Shotby mmjeng@image.dk 155) Government and Gambian Shotby TSaidy1050@aol.com 156) Condolences, etcby "A. Scattred Janneh" < amadou@mail.lig.bellsouth.net 157) the Embassy & Other mattersby "A. Scattred Janneh" < amadou@mail.lig.bellsouth.net 158) new memberby Jaimus@aol.com 159) Excerpt of News Coverage of Loum Brothers.by ABDOU < at137@columbia.edu 160) Farakhan's Road in Nigeria (fwd)by Ebrima Sall < ebrima.sall@yale.edu 161) Subscriptionby MOMODOU BUHARRY GASSAMA < m.gassama@swipnet.se 162) Re: Are US Bombs Falling on Bagdad Once Again?by " tgr@commit.gm " < gambia-l@commit.gm 163) Condolencesby Ancha Bala-Gaye u < bala7500@mach1.wlu.ca 164) Re: Gambians shotby "Ousman Sawaneh" < osawaneh@post9.tele.dk 165) Re: Gambians shotby " archibald.graham@commit.gm " < gambia-l@commit.gm 166) Death of 2 Gambiansby BAKSAWA@aol.com 167) Re: Registering With The Embassy in DCby BAKSAWA@aol.com 168) INTRODUCTIONby "adama jombel" < jombel@hotmail.com ----------------------------------------------------------------------Date: Sun, 1 Feb 1998 10:39:51 +0200From: chakys@image.dk To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Resp.Message-ID: < 199802010936.KAA09486@mail.image.dk MIME-Version: 1.0Content-type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1Content-transfer-encoding: Quoted-printableHi G-lers,Iam more than sure that providing our leaders a respectable standardof living is not a guarantee that they'll end up by doin' the rightthing. The matter of the fact is just about political convictionswhere the front line of our ideology or background is a kind amirror which can be reflected in a social life.The political moral and separation of the jurisdictions are verydeterminant to empede anyone to steal from the national coffer.Of course, some will pretty sure bring up the concept of Democracywhich a framework of a ``clean=B4=B4 society.The main criteria our leaders & co have to complete is to have theskill to be honest and there is no reason to encourage them to stealfrom the treasury by giving them more than a decent life. ThomasSankara had a clear idea about his function and he was getting payfor that just like an ordinary burkinab=E8-cityzen. I mean they canalso do the same, if they want their beloved country to bedeveloped. It will be their part of sacrifice.I do believe also that liberalisation of the economy can be a bighelp to prevent our leaders & co from stealing ``our money=B4=B4Best regardsChakys------------------------------Date: Sun, 1 Feb 1998 07:51:23 ESTFrom: TSaidy1050@aol.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: KORITEH AMNESTY FOR PRISONERSMessage-ID: < f44b384f.34d46fce@aol.com Mime-Version: 1.0Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-transfer-encoding: 7bitOn Friday, January 30, 1998, President Jammeh pardoned 49 prisoners and thisinformation was contained in the press release below;'His Excellency, Rte. Col. Yahya A.J.J. Jammeh, President of the Republic ofThe Gambia and Commander - in - Chief of the Armed Forces, in exercise of thepowers conferred upon him by section 54 of the Constitution of The Gambia andin observance of the feast of Eid-Al-Fitr, do hereby grant remission of theremaining unserved sentences of the imprisonment of the following prisonerswith immediate effect: (the list of prisoners to be pardoned is attachedhereto.'The list is too long and as such I do not think it is necessary reproduce ithere. The list contain only the names and no addresses. There is only onefemale on the list.PEACETombong Saidy------------------------------Date: Sun, 1 Feb 1998 14:25:00 +0200From: momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: New MemberMessage-ID: <19980201132638.AAA50574@nijii>MIME-Version: 1.0Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-transfer-encoding: 7BITGreetings,Fatim Sallah has been added to the bantaba. Welcome to the Gambia-lFatim, you can send a brief introduction to gambia-l@u.washington.edu RegardsMomodou Camara*********************************************************"Start by doing what's necessary, then what'spossible and suddenly you are doing the impossible"***------------------------------Date: Sun, 1 Feb 1998 10:16:36 -0600 (CST)From: Musa Jalamang Ceesay < mceesay@sunset.backbone.olemiss.edu To: "GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List" < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: :UnsubscribeMessage-ID: < Pine.SGI.3.96.980201101233.1792A-100000@sunset.backbone.olemiss.edu MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIIList managers could you please temporalily unsubscribe Musa J. ceesay. Mye-mail address is mceesay@olemiss.edu Thanks------------------------------Date: Sun, 1 Feb 1998 20:48:23 +0200From: momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: New memberMessage-ID: <19980201194827.AAB79138@nijii>MIME-Version: 1.0Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-transfer-encoding: 7BITCharles Sarr has been added to the to the list. Welcome on board,you can sen a brief introduction. our address isRegards,Momodou Camara*********************************************************"Start by doing what's necessary, then what'spossible and suddenly you are doing the impossible"***------------------------------Date: Sun, 01 Feb 1998 15:50:54 -0500From: Annie Bittaye < ab063147@gwmail.kysu.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: New member -ReplyMessage-ID: < s4d499e7.025@gwmail.kysu.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plainContent-Disposition: inlineHi Momodou,Please change my address on the list to this new address:Thanks.------------------------------Date: Tue, 03 Feb 1998 03:57:35 -0500From: Habib Ghanim < hghanim@erols.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Scandal (fwd)Message-ID: < 34D6DBFF.3AB@erols.com MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-asciiContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitAncha Bala-Gaye u wrote:> ;> Subject: Re: Scandal (fwd)> Ancha Bala-Gaye u wrote:> >> > With the hope that I didn't misunderstand anything you said, these are my> > comments. If I did misunderstand, I appologise in advance.> >> > Habib wrote:> >> > >Yes> > >No woman in her correct mind would go about saying she had sex with this> > >and that especially other people's husbands publicly.> >> > I'm sorry, I don't see why not. This is not Saudi Arabia where a woman> > would not dare tell she slept with someone. It's a "free" country and you> > may say whatever you like. Unless of course, you and your partner decided> > to keep it quiet.> The reason for using this comparison (Saudi and the US) is because Habib,> made a> generalisation when he said "No woman in her correct mind would go around> saying she had sex with this and that ......".> Since sleeping with a married person doesn't seem to be a big deal in> the US, then why> should telling others be? Whereas in Saudi, a woman couldn't or wouldn't do> this, since the Sharia law holds and one is delt with accordingly.> The use of Saudi isn't a big deal at all, it was the country that came to> mind when I was writing the message.> >Ancha> >You definately misunderstood what I meant.> >It is disgraceful for a man or woman to go public talking about who they> >slept wether it is Saudi Arabia , Gambia or USA.> >No one forced these women to sleep with the President or anyone so they> >should keep their dirty linen to themselves.> >I am pretty sure Clinton did not force these fame and bounty hunters to> >have sexual relations with him.> >Yes he is wrong to approach a girl thirty years younger even if she> >pushed herself on him. BUT I think she should keep it private.> As I said in my earlier message, I'm sorry for misunderstanding.> Actually, in my opinion, IF!! he was stupid enough to commit adultery,> esp. in a country where sueing others (for whatever reason one can come> up with) has now become a> pass time, and publically humiliating others isn't given a second thought,> then it serves him right.> Ancha.Yes it definately serves him right and he deserves what he got. Heshould have been careful especially with all the scrutiny he has hadfrom previous affairs like Jeneifer Flowers and Paula Jones and whoknows how many else.What I could not understand is the way the media is pushing this to thewall and some going to the extent of impeachment. That is the part Icould not swallow quite frankly.--Habib Diab Ghanim------------------------------Date: Tue, 03 Feb 1998 04:00:29 -0500From: Habib Ghanim < hghanim@erols.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: ScandalMessage-ID: < 34D6DCAD.3DED@erols.com MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-asciiContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit BobbySil@aol.com wrote:> Salam> Baboucarr Sillah> ---------------------------------------------------------------> In a message dated 98-01-31 17:56:18 EST, you write:> << Agreed> Why Saudi Arabia ??> They do not commit adultry instead they legally marry the woman involved> so that if a child is concived in the relationship that child will be> able to inherit from the father's assets after his death.> ( this protects the children)> --> Habib Diab Ghanim> > >>> Habib,> Please don't say "they do not commit adultry" in Saudi Arabia. You cannot prove that, Mr. Ghanim.Yes, it is against their laws (the Shariah) to commit adultry and that does not mean it doesn't take place. Would you agree with me, that the law is in place, inorder to deter people from committing adultery; besides being against the Islamic rule? It is happening and has happened that is why it is still a law in Saudi. Even if there was a zero tolerence, it would still be a law.> Anyway, so much for this adultry subject! I hope we all stay away from this mess. May I should have never brought up this presidential infidelity, it took a different angle of discussion. Sorry.> Salam> Baboucarr Sillah BabsWhat I meant was instead of Adulty they marry.Yes it is a mess and I agree let's stay away from itpeace--Habib Diab Ghanim------------------------------Date: Mon, 2 Feb 1998 00:09:32 +0300From: "Bassirou Dodou Drammeh" < kolls567@qatar.net.qa To: "GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List" < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Quota System For Ivorian Women!Message-ID: < 01bd2f55$b0ca1040$7a2185c2@q-tel.qatar.net MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain;charset="iso-8859-1"Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitABIDJAN, Jan 28 (IPS) -- After years of being marginalised bytheir male counterparts, Ivoirian women politicians are callingfor a quota system as an equity measure to increase the number ofwomen in positions of power.''Our development efforts would be faster, if all politicalparties should impose a quota system among their ranks to giveequal representation to competent women,'' said Enise KanateNamizata, a member of the Rally of Democratic Republicans(RDR),and mayor of Mankono, in Northern Cote d'Ivoire.According to Kanate, a former journalist turned politician,there are enough competent women who are not making a usefulcontribution to the country's development, because they have beensidelined when it comes to nominations to positions of authority andresponsibility.''But we cannot continue like that. We need change which cancome through political power sharing,'' she said.A quota system has already been adopted by the leadingopposition parties in the country. Some parties have begun toallocate up to 30 percent of their party posts to their femalemembers.But the ruling Democratic Party of Cote d'Ivoire(PDCI), whichhas been in power since independence in 1960, is yet to make itsposition clear.Women comprise 51.4 percent of the national population of over14 million. But they have little say in the country's affairs,although the constitution guarantees equal rights regardless ofsex. Cote d'Ivoire also has signed and ratified internationalconventions like the Convention on the Elimination of All Forms ofDiscrimination Against Women (CEDAW).[c] 1997, InterPress Third World News Agency (IPS********************************************************************************************Well,the struggle for the political and economic upliftment of the Africanwoman continues! 30% is of course not much,but a giant step nonethelesstowards breaking the male stranglehold on the sources of power,influence anddecision making on the black continent.Regards Basssss!------------------------------Date: Sun, 1 Feb 1998 16:40:23 ESTFrom: JENGFANNEH@aol.com To: Gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Quality EducationMessage-ID: < a4babf3e.34d4ebc9@aol.com Mime-Version: 1.0Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-transfer-encoding: 7bitAttention to Tombong Saidy:This piece is attention to Tombong being the Managing Director of Informationwhich includes the TV station, and to coordinate with the Ministry ofEducation, you can push for the implementation of this proposal:Education is the be-all and the end-all of the survivability of any country,and the New leadership to its credit has demonstrated a commitment in thisarea. High schools are being built all over the country, especially the one atKaur Dandimayo which personally makes me extremely proud. Although this is apositive move but not without problems, and one of those problems is the lackof qualify teachers to achieve quality education that can make a difference tothe future economic development of our country. Clearly one of the solutionscould be the return of the educated Gambians in the developed world to help inthis area, but realistically that may not happen very soon.SOLUTION:The New TV station can be definitely used as one of the most radical tool foreducation. Curriculum, syllabuses and lessons can be designed and taught bythe best instuctors available in math, languages and the sciences. This can bedirectly transmitted to every high school and eventually extended to primarylevel education. Just imagine the best math teacher can introduce basic mathto every high school student, and the complexity of the sciences can behandled by the best teachers. Teachers are still going to be utilized to beteachers, but also to coordinate the transfering of this information from thetube to the class room. Remember Quality Education is the watchword here.Tombong, please look into the proposal and sell it to the Ministry, even if itis initially implemented for the basic courses, Math, English and the SciencesMusa Jeng------------------------------Date: Sun, 1 Feb 1998 22:07:52 -0000From: " pmj@commit.gm " < gambia-l@commit.gm To: "gambia-l" < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: RESP: A DECENT WAGEMessage-ID: < B0000046359@south.commit.gm MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitSent by "Pa Musa Jallow" < pmj@commit.gm via CommitFolks or Fellow G-lers,I think the sooner we know and accept that GOVERNANCE especially GOODGOVENANCE requires more that CONVICTION and FAITH and DO GOODISM the betteras all these could be misplaced..so I believe if the right and qualifiedpersons are given the jobs, maybe it will be better. I do not believe thatfor example HAlifa Sallah with all his good intentions should be given theportfolio of Sec. of State for say Agriculture but maybe Musa Mbenga with aMsc. Agronomy etc..so if we keep insisting all our leaders should bemessianic or suffer from this MESSIAH complex..no wonder they all insist onstaying forever..doing "GOD's " will..I want to pay people to do a job andwhen they fail I want to be able to FIRE them without committing SACRILEGE....ps..that is just a rhetorical point anfd given for example not insultintended...and I do not want my elected leader to lead me to heaven Iexpect him/her to do a good job as constitutionally required (PERIOD)I expect for AFRICA to develop less GANDHIs and MANDELAs and more practicaland PRAGMATIC leaders..sadly I cannot come up with an AFRICAN examplecurrently.I do not believe the RAWLINGS and SANKARAs or DOES are the answeras THOSE WHO SHOOOT THEIR WAY TO POWER is LUCKY DIP AND ypu may come with**** like DOE (excuse my language) .if we crave for JUSTICE..social andeconomic, then we must leave our emotional baggage behind us and if youwant good leaders elect good leaders..qualified leaders, and set the properand appropriate REQUIREMENTS imagine if INDIA followed GANDHI's exampleand everyone wore a loincloth and spin their own cotton..where will they betoday..let us face it..our modern world have its prerequisites and we needto prepare to live in it..EDUCATION is the key..in GOVERNANCE, inENGINEERING, AGRICULTURE etc..I apologise for my brief points but I have to quit and get back towork...laterpmj----------pssfor those at the ATLANTA gathering..please ask MR TAMSIR JALLOW, unelectedbut NOMINATED MAJORITY (APRC) LEADER in THE GAMBIA NATIONAL ASSEMBLY whathe meant when he said..that DEMOCRACY is UNSUITABLE for AFRICANS..I am veryinterested in his explanation before I draw any futher conclsuions aboutand of HIMthanks------------------------------Date: Sun, 01 Feb 1998 19:27:35 -0500From: "A. Scattred Janneh" < amadou@mail.lig.bellsouth.net To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: New MemberMessage-ID: < 34D512F7.7C2D@Mail.lig.bellsouth.net MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-asciiContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitGambia-l:Mohammed Hydara has been added to the "bantaba." A formal intro isexpected from him.Amadou SJ------------------------------Date: Sun, 1 Feb 1998 23:43:12 -0600From: "Katim S. Touray" < dekat@itis.com To: < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: GESO document approval- final callMessage-ID: < 199802020604.AAA29632@tower.itis.com MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitHi folks,here's my thinking on the GESO thing:1. i vote "YES" to the document2. i would like consideration be given to a number of issues in the nextround of work on the document, and organization:a) i think requiring people to send in monthly contributions might just becumbersome, if not a logistical nightmare. why not have people pay up thewhole amount in the first month of the year. we would have one whole yearto save whatever it is the dues will be.b) we should make use of opportnities offered by present and emergingtechnologies in communications. imagine where we have the organizationsofficers located in different parts of the world and doing business bye-mail. or agreeing to log on a a Web site at agreed times, and carryingout online chat sessions on the business of the organization. i'm notsaying these might be realizable right now, but i think it will beunfortunate if we don't imagine the possibilities and prepare to make themost of them for our own good.c) if i recall correctly, the figures quoted in the budget for computerswere a little too much. computer prices are falling like meteors and maybesuch a budget should be revised on every 6 months or so. but then again, ifthe number were there purely for planning purposes, i think they might begood ball park figures.that's about all that's come to my mind for now. please send in yourballots and have your voices heard on what might well turn out to be aseminal document developed for the development of education in The Gambia.and i must also say a BIG "THANK YOU!!" to all members of the draftingcommittee for such a fantastic job! have a great week!Katim------------------------------Date: Sun, 1 Feb 1998 23:53:23 -0600From: "Katim S. Touray" < dekat@itis.com To: < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: conferenceMessage-ID: < 199802020604.AAA29641@tower.itis.com MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitHi folks,it's me again. i'm writing to wish Latjor and others success in theconference on leadership they are organizing in DC. it is my hope that theconference helps in the development of the leadership skills of Gambians,and also forsters unity among the Gambian community in the DC area.for all i know, what they learn at the conference might very well beapplicable back in The Gambia. even though some of us might not be able tobe physically in your midst, be sure that we are with you in spirit, andwish you fruitful deliberations. so keep up the good work: "towards thecommon good"have a great week!Katim------------------------------Date: Mon, 2 Feb 1998 12:01:24 + 0100 METFrom: "Alpha Robinson" < garob1@cip.hx.uni-paderborn.de To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: RESP: A DECENT WAGEMessage-ID: < D3C5797EBA@cip.hx.uni-paderborn.de MIME-Version: 1.0Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-transfer-encoding: 7BITMr. pmj,Asd time does not allow me to dea with your remarks, let me just askyou why is nigeria where it is today? They are educated and theycertainly do not wear loins. By the way your remarks about Ghandisounds like the englishman who described him as a "half naked Fakir".Yet Ghandi remains immortal, not because he led his peolpe to heavenbut because of his humanity. Hey development here development there,it is FOR PEOPLE and it must therefore be human, so those who honourpeople will always be remembered. Development entails more than Skyrises and fastcar, and fast food. Is europe not sick despite its industries? Africa NEEDS a newway and only those who grasp this basic fact will have a role to playin her future.much respect,Alpha------------------------------Date: Mon, 2 Feb 1998 12:04:50 +0100From: Amadou Kabir Njie < Amadou.Kabir.Njie@Aviaplan.no To: "' Gambia-L@u.washington.edu' " < Gambia-L@u.washington.edu Subject: New MemberMessage-ID: MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plainHey,Can the list managers please subscribe Cherno Bah. His e-mail addressis:Thanks.A. Kabir Njie.------------------------------Date: Mon, 02 Feb 1998 17:41:17 +0100From: momodou@inform-bbs.dk (Momodou Camara), abarrow@rr5.rr.intel.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Fwd: Re: Resp.Message-ID: < 148430749.36452029@inform-bbs.dk Modou,I would appreciate it if you could forward this message to Gambia-l for me asyou could see I had an error when I tried to send this. You can subscribe meat the following address abarrow@rr5.rr.intel.com....I remember that took careof the problem last time.Thanks in advance....Pa-Abdou-------------------------------------------------------------------------------<<< >>>.Regards Bassss!Bass, I do not think it is our responsibility to make our leaders financiallycomfortable, if can't afford it. The average Gambian cannot afford D15,000.00in a whole year and yet they toil from dusk to dawn just to make ends meet.These are people who cannot afford the basic needs of life....am talking basicneeds that you and I and the ministers take for granted. May be we shouldremember those people when we are making decisions about raises for ministers.We should invest in the plight of average citizens, for our nation will remainsubmerge in poverty as long as the we ignore the cry of the "silent voices".We should do what the we can afford for our leaders. Does that mean they haveto be satisfy? Absolute not!! And am not trying to undermine the efforts ofthe ministers here....their efforts and dedication are highly appreciated,the fact of the matter is we can't afford to make them comfortable as Bass putit at the expense of the mass. There is no excuse for embezzling publicfunds....it is ones obligation to resign from public office if one is notsatisfy with any circumstances that a particular job offers including pay rateand ones performance.The point that I don't understand is that, Bass seems to agree that not all ofus are as descent, modest, sincere and dedicated as Sidia and Halifa, yet hedamn the system that they want to put in place. The system that PDOIS wants toput in place is not Marxism nor a carbon copy of any other system....it is asystem that will best suit our nation....does it matter if one calls itsocialism or Gambianism....not at all as long as it works. Most of theGambians that I see talk ill about PDOIS's socialism are people who can readand write but fail to pursue finding out the facts about the organisation.They make judgements base on their existing frame of mind on socialismportrayed during the "cold war" era. I guess we need to take Alpha Robinson'sadvice and look into the organisation before drawing conclusion. Someone hasto be a pioneer of a system that will work well for our nation and if it has tobe PDOIS, let it be. We give them credit that they deserve and yet fail togive them the responsibility that they duly deserve....something is not righthere.Duty is calling and I have to go...but with all due respect, Basss, and amtalking serious business here, I have some tapes and 1992 election's manifestoof PDOIS, if you want to acquaint yourself with the organisation, I will bemore than glad to let you use them.Thanks for reading and nuff respect to all.Pa-Abdou BarrowPS: By the way, I like the adjectives that you use to describe Sidia andHalifa.....thought I could let you know that.>>Hi,>>Well Bass I really do not understand what u meant by the statement "But we>>cannot also forget the fact that unless>>we provide our leadership with a respectable standard of living,they would>>end up doing to us what they have always done since>>independence,namely,emptying the national coffers and use it for themselves>>and their immediate families".>>I guess my question is that, is it our responsibiliy to make our leaders>>rich and comfortable first irrespective of how thet came to power before>>they govern us the right way.If so that is IS VERY SAD INDEED.>>Please could u explain concisely what u meant by the above!>>Thanks>>>>------------------------------Date: Mon, 2 Feb 1998 15:29:25 -0000From: " pmj@commit.gm " < gambia-l@commit.gm To: < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: RESP: A DECENT WAGEMessage-ID: < B0000046748@south.commit.gm MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitSent by "Pa Musa Jallow" < pmj@commit.gm via CommitMr Robinson,Point taken ..wrt..the half naked fakir..it was the Churchill..animperialist and fascist..but my point remains that if we want to get beyondPresidents for life..mansa..ALLLA-LA-KEHS..we need to demystify andde-mythologise leadership in our times...(I apologise for using two of the greatest figures of the 20th century toillustrate my point)...additionally it is hard standard to require leadresto be like GANDHI..and I really want to stress that what we need is notGANDHIAN type leaders anymore with all the religious and mythic over- andundertones..we just need QUALIFIED leaders and we the PEOPLE will have toset the QUALIFICATIONS by consensus..again point taken and thanks for the reminderon what Africa needs..I think we Africans will have to decide that and thenmap a way there and I believe both Nkrumahs...political kingdom andRawlings economic kingdom have failed cos they have not treated in problemdirectly only the symptoms...but that is another topicpmj----------------------------------------Date: Mon, 2 Feb 1998 12:20:57 ESTFrom: ELLA23K@aol.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: New memberMessage-ID: < 1a2dd954.34d6007b@aol.com Mime-Version: 1.0Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-transfer-encoding: 7bitwellcome abord charles. Is it the same charles I know? How is uncle John.How is Goree? Bye.....Cis------------------------------Date: Mon, 02 Feb 1998 13:59:18 -0500From: "Mambuna Bojang" < mbojang@mail.transy.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Greetings to allMessage-ID: < 34D61786.6B86@mail.transy.edu MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-asciiContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitBrothers and Sisters;I just want to say greetings from the Gambia. It was really nice tovisit home for a little while. The wheather was really nice through outmy stay.I am also glad to rejion the list after I get my Email back upand runnig again. Brother Bass, I have a whole bag of dry and smokedfish from the remodeled Gunjur beach, so just incase you want someplease don't hesitate to say so. Once again greetings from home to youall.God speed!Pa-MMambuna, The BlueGrass State.------------------------------Date: Mon, 2 Feb 1998 23:22:53 +0300From: "Bassirou Dodou Drammeh" < kolls567@qatar.net.qa To: "Bassirou Dodou Drammeh" < kolls567@qatar.net.qa >,"Momodou Camara" < momodou@inform-bbs.dk >,Subject: Re: Resp.Message-ID: < 01bd3018$576c36e0$b62185c2@q-tel.qatar.net MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain;charset="iso-8859-1"Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit--->PA ABDOU Wrote:->>>>Bass, I do not think it is our responsibility to make our leaders>financially>>comfortable, if can't afford it. The average Gambian cannot afford>D15,000.00>>in a whole year and yet they toil from dusk to dawn just to make endsmeet.>>These are people who cannot afford the basic needs of life....am talking>basic>>needs that you and I and the ministers take for granted. May be we should>>remember those people when we are making decisions about raises for>ministers.>>We should invest in the plight of average citizens, for our nation will>remain>>submerge in poverty as long as the we ignore the cry of the "silent>voices".>>We should do what the we can afford for our leaders. Does that mean they>have>>to be satisfy? Absolute not!! And am not trying to undermine the efforts>of>>the ministers here....their efforts and dedication are highly appreciated,>>the fact of the matter is we can't afford to make them comfortable as Bass>put>>it at the expense of the mass. There is no excuse for embezzling public>>funds....it is ones obligation to resign from public office if one is not>>satisfy with any circumstances that a particular job offers including pay>rate>>and ones performance.>***************************************************************************>********************>On the surface,it may seem that I am not terribly concerned about the>material deprivation that the majority of our masses are suffering from,but>that is far from being the case.I am supporting a reasonably high salaryfor>our leaders because its high time we had practical solutions(as opposed to>only complaining about it) for the crisis of governance that we have had>since independence. And high on the list of the problems that have always>afflicted our governments are corruption and theft.>Now,many of our officials in high offices who end up stealing from us do so>simply ,not because they are pathological thieves, but because the coupleof>peanuts we have been paying them as salaries could not afford them the>standard of living that many of their peers in similar positions are>enjoying.So,if by raising the salaries we would reduce or eliminate the>very pressures that force many of them into stealing in the first place, we>would have saved ourselves a lot of money and projects by the end of each>financial year.Of course,not all those>who steal from our nations' treasury do so as a result of NEED,but that>belongs to a sparate discussion.>*>***************************************************************************>****************>PA ABDOU Wrote:->>The point that I don't understand is that, Bass seems to agree that notall>of>>us are as descent, modest, sincere and dedicated as Sidia and Halifa, yet>he>>damn the system that they want to put in place. The system that PDOIS>wants to>>put in place is not Marxism nor a carbon copy of any other system....it is>a>>system that will best suit our nation....does it matter if one calls it>>socialism or Gambianism....not at all as long as it works. Most of the>>Gambians that I see talk ill about PDOIS's socialism are people who can>read>>and write but fail to pursue finding out the facts about the organisation.>>They make judgements base on their existing frame of mind on socialism>>portrayed during the "cold war" era. I guess we need to take Alpha>Robinson's>>advice and look into the organisation before drawing conclusion. Someone>has>>to be a pioneer of a system that will work well for our nation and if it>has to>>be PDOIS, let it be. We give them credit that they deserve and yet failto>>give them the responsibility that they duly deserve....something is not>right>>here.>***************************************************************************>*******************>The reason you don't seem to understand me here is because you are a REAL>Gambian.And in the book of a real Gambian,you cannot criticise someone that>everyone believes is doing a great job! Almost every Gambian intellectualis>crazy about PDOIS and for good reason.They are>smart,sincere,clear,modest,courageous and above all committed to the>welfare of our country no matter what.Now the fact that the Pdois peopleare>fantastically good people does not mean that they are correct all the>time,but in gambian culture those two things are inherently linked,which>brings us back to the fact that you, the REAL Gambian, find it bafflingthat>I like the Pdois people very much, but at the same time believe that someof>the arguments they put forward are faulty.>***************************************************************************>*******************>>Duty is calling and I have to go...but with all due respect, Basss, and am>>talking serious business here, I have some tapes and 1992 election's>manifesto>>of PDOIS, if you want to acquaint yourself with the organisation, I willbe>>more than glad to let you use them.>>>>Thanks for reading and nuff respect to all.>>>>Pa-Abdou Barrow>>>>PS: By the way, I like the adjectives that you use to describe Sidia and>>Halifa.....thought I could let you know that.>***************************************************************************>*******************>If you want to send me Pdois' campaign tapes of six years ago,I willreceive>them with pleasure.But I have to warn you that I don't believe that they>would be able to tell me anything about Pdois' Economic Programme that>Halifas recent letter to the Finance Secretary has not covered.I find it>terribly amusing that you and Mr.Robison tend to think that all those>Gambians who disagree with what Pdois have to say do so because they don't>know what Pdois is talking about.But maybe some do precisely because they>know so very well what Pdois is talking about.>And until later ......... Thank you and keep Up The Good Work Down There!>Regards Basss!------------------------------Date: Mon, 2 Feb 1998 15:30:33 ESTFrom: TSaidy1050@aol.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Quality EducationMessage-ID: < e4e8556b.34d62ceb@aol.com Mime-Version: 1.0Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-transfer-encoding: 7bitMose, thank you for your advise and input. As a matter of fact, we are alreadythinking of a similar project. The only different between yours and our, isthe point of focus. We are thinking of an adult literacy programme beingtaught from the television four times a week. One of our major problems is theaccessibility of television sets to those who are to benefit from such aprogramme. We are exploring funding sources from UNESCO, UNFPA, and some NGOs.We are planning on building 'television houses' or 'video houses' wherevillages could congregate to watch the adult literacy programmes and othertelevision programme. This would require battery or solar operated televisionsets for the villages.Your suggestion of teaching students through the television will be discussedand looked into. It will also mean television sets for each school and itcould work. It is a brilliant idea. It could be programmed to be shown duringstudy hours (after school between 3:00PM and 6:00pm.Once again, thank and we will look into your suggestion.PEACETombong Saidy------------------------------Date: Mon, 02 Feb 1998 16:40:21 -0500From: Solomon Sylva < ssylva@emory.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: SEX SCANDAL IN THE WHITE HOUSEMessage-ID: < 34D63D45.31B4@emory.edu MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-asciiContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitHey Babou:You were so right that no one wants to talk about the White House SexScandal, mainly because the holy month. I though of bringing it upmyself but waiting to get more info from the media before I put my dimesin. Well put together.But let me add this:- The White House will not be defeated on this on. As you know by nowthat the First Lady (Mrs. Clinton) is leading the charge against theinvestigators.- I don't think they can impeach him on just the sex scandal, in whichoverall his wife needs to worry or be concern about, rather than the"Republican Appointed Investigators".- I cannot see Ms. Lewinsky doing a 90degree turn and go against heroriginal sworn affidavit that such thing never happen. She knows thatshe could her self in alot of trouble!!!!!!!- CNN is just reporting that Lewinsky's lawyer is predicting clearancefor her and the President.Outside of that, what do Gambia-L Members think about this Ms. FayeTucker in Taxas scheduled to be executed tommorow.Peace to allKing SolomonBobbySil wrote:> List members,> I am really surprised that nobody is talking about the alleged sex scandal> involving President Clinton. Is this been avoided because it deals with sex> and generally in our Gambian culture, this topic is always pushed under the> rug, never to be discussed, or could it be the "Ramadan." Sorry, but I was> taught that these things can be discussed even in the Holy month. How can it> be avoided, its on TV 24/7, on front pages of every major news papers, and on> our very own internet. Oh, I know what, it's not a Gambian issue, i.e; its not> Pres. Jammeh allegedly cheating on the first lady. Hey, I'm trying to beat> around the bush until somebody wakes me up. Ok, I'm up , lets talk about it.> What do you think?> Should the Pres. be impeached if proven that he had sex with Monica Lewinsky> and lied to cover it up? Remember water gate! If we are to continue to live in> this global village, I think we have to be globally dimensioned. Please lets> start discussing these issues and continue with those concerning our beloved> Gambia if this is to be real "Bantaba."> IMHO, I do not care who the Pres. is making out with, so long as the alleged> infidelity is not impeding his job, and I do not see any evidence of that. As> Geraldo puts it, "the American people are not worried about Monica Lewinsky or> Paula Jones, all they worry about is the DOW JONES."> Finally, if I intrude on anybody's space for bringing up this so considered> "super-sensitive issue" in Gambian context, I am extremely sorry. To the rest> of you, keep the debate on.> Happy Eid------------------------------Date: Mon, 2 Feb 1998 17:19:07 -0500 (EST)From: Ancha Bala-Gaye u < bala7500@mach1.wlu.ca To: Gambia < gambia-l@u.washington.edu >, balagay@muss.CIS.McMaster.CA, Subject: Fwd: PLEASE READ! YOULL BE GLAD YOU DID! you must scroll thru to get the message (fwd)Message-ID: < Pine.3.89.9802021739.A23775-0100000@mach1.wlu.ca MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIIOkay, I got this and....well you'll just have to decide for yourself. ifyou have the command button that says "next page" then use it causethere's a long list of addresses, and you have to go through them. I wasgoing to cut it all out and only send you the essential part but I don'tknow if that'll still make the message valid. it's not a chain letter!!!!I'ld explain but as it is you already have to go through lots ofaddresses, bare with it, cause if it's true then you'll benefit from it.Ancha.---------- Forwarded message ----------Date: Mon, 2 Feb 1998 15:43:51 -0400From: Rachel Munyaradzi < Rachel_Munyaradzi@ns.stercomm.com To: bala7500@mach1.wlu.ca, Subject: Fwd: PLEASE READ! YOULL BE GLAD YOU DID! you must scroll thru to get the message---------------------- Forwarded by Rachel Munyaradzi/Sterling Commerce on02/02/98 03:47 PM ---------------------------Shari McKinley02/02/98 08:25 AMExt: 7225To: Wayne Benson/Sterling Commerce@Sterling Commerce, ArleneMendoza/Sterling Commerce@Sterling Commerce, Taira Harris/SterlingCommerce@Sterling Commerce, Rachel Munyaradzi/SterlingCommerce@Sterling Commerce, Linda Garver/Sterling Commerce@SterlingCommerce, Rob Ridlehoover/Sterling Commerce@Sterling Commerce, RickLandry/Sterling Commerce@Sterling Commerce, James Latham/SterlingCommerce@Sterling Commercecc:Subject: Fwd: PLEASE READ! YOULL BE GLAD YOU DID! you must scroll thru toget the messageI don't know what to make of this......................---------------------- Forwarded by Shari McKinley/Sterling Commerce on02/02/98 08:21 AM ---------------------------Brian Mooney02/02/98 08:08 AMExt: 6591To: kingt@battelle.org, JosephW@metatec.com, Shari McKinley/Sterling Commerce@SterlingCommerce, Dennis Sewell/Sterling Commerce@Sterling Commerce, FaridShams/Sterling Commerce@Sterling Commerce, Greg Collins/SterlingCommerce@Sterling Commerce, Wayne Brookover/SterlingCommerce@Sterling Commerce, OTMOVE@aol.com, Rod Ross/SterlingCommerce@Sterling Commerce, Joe Miller/Sterling Commerce@SterlingCommerce, Kathryn Manecke/Sterling Commerce@Sterling Commercecc:Subject: Fwd: PLEASE READ! YOULL BE GLAD YOU DID! you must scroll thru toget the message---------------------- Forwarded by Brian Mooney/Sterling Commerce on02/02/98 08:04 AM --------------------------- EMooney747@aol.com on 02/01/98 04:14:38 PMExt: UnknownTo: vnjs30a@prodigy.com cc: Dgrovesgsg@aol.com, aw405@yfn.ysu.edu (bcc: BrianMooney/Sterling Commerce)Subject: Fwd: PLEASE READ! YOULL BE GLAD YOU DID! you must scroll thru toget the messageFrom: Roundzy@aol.com Return-path: < Roundzy@aol.com To: EMooney747@aol.com, Subject: Fwd: PLEASE READ! YOULL BE GLAD YOU DID! you must scroll thru toget the messageDate: Sun, 1 Feb 1998 13:02:19 ESTOrganization: AOL ( http://www.aol.com Mime-Version: 1.0Content-type: multipart/mixed; boundary="part1_886367678_boundary"From: Jcantelope@aol.com Return-path: < Jcantelope@aol.com To: Roundzy@aol.com Subject: Fwd: PLEASE READ! YOULL BE GLAD YOU DID! you must scroll thru toget the messageDate: Sun, 1 Feb 1998 10:58:20 ESTOrganization: AOL ( http://www.aol.com Mime-Version: 1.0Content-type: multipart/mixed; boundary="part2_886367678_boundary"From: Getclove@aol.com Return-path: < Getclove@aol.com To: jjoldpro@juno.com, Subject: Fwd: PLEASE READ! YOULL BE GLAD YOU DID! you must scroll thru toget the messageDate: Sat, 31 Jan 1998 16:39:06 ESTOrganization: AOL ( http://www.aol.com Mime-Version: 1.0Content-type: multipart/mixed; boundary="part3_886367678_boundary"From: MwBarbie@aol.com Return-path: < MwBarbie@aol.com To: Alannaj@expert.cc.purdue.edu, Subject: Fwd: PLEASE READ! YOULL BE GLAD YOU DID! you must scroll thru toget the messageDate: Sat, 31 Jan 1998 16:26:00 ESTOrganization: AOL ( http://www.aol.com Mime-Version: 1.0Content-type: multipart/mixed; boundary="part4_886367678_boundary"From: Meems55@aol.com Return-path: < Meems55@aol.com To: DebZavadil@aol.com, iwoc@neosoftcom, MRED@IQUEST.NET, Subject: Fwd: PLEASE READ! YOULL BE GLAD YOU DID! you must scroll thru toget the messageDate: Sat, 31 Jan 1998 13:03:07 ESTOrganization: AOL ( http://www.aol.com Mime-Version: 1.0Content-type: multipart/mixed; boundary="part5_886367678_boundary"PLEASE SCROLL ALL THE WAY TO GET THE MESSAGE..........THANKSFrom: JSBoCat@aol.com Return-path: < JSBoCat@aol.com To: EllenClick@aol.com, Subject: Fwd: PLEASE READ! YOULL BE GLAD YOU DID!Date: Sat, 31 Jan 1998 12:47:45 ESTOrganization: AOL ( http://www.aol.com Mime-Version: 1.0Content-type: multipart/mixed; boundary="part6_886367678_boundary"From: JenAveshy@aol.com Return-path: < JenAveshy@aol.com To: JSBoCat@aol.com, Subject: Fwd: PLEASE READ! YOULL BE GLAD YOU DID!Date: Fri, 30 Jan 1998 20:50:27 ESTOrganization: AOL ( http://www.aol.com Mime-Version: 1.0Content-type: multipart/mixed; boundary="part7_886367678_boundary"From: ShaiLaura@aol.com Return-path: < ShaiLaura@aol.com To: ami_dana@hotmail.com, Subject: Fwd: PLEASE READ! YOULL BE GLAD YOU DID!Date: Tue, 27 Jan 1998 23:31:01 ESTOrganization: AOL ( http://www.aol.com Mime-Version: 1.0Content-type: multipart/mixed; boundary="part8_886367678_boundary"From: Smlystar@aol.com Return-path: < Smlystar@aol.com To: ShaiLaura@aol.com, Subject: Fwd: PLEASE READ! YOULL BE GLAD YOU DID!Date: Tue, 27 Jan 1998 14:33:01 ESTOrganization: AOL ( http://www.aol.com Mime-Version: 1.0Content-type: multipart/mixed; boundary="part9_886367678_boundary"From: MINIBEAV@aol.com Return-path: < MINIBEAV@aol.com To: RIDGEBACK5@aol.com, ***** MAN@aol.com, Subject: Fwd: PLEASE READ! YOULL BE GLAD YOU DID!Date: Mon, 26 Jan 1998 22:31:50 ESTOrganization: AOL ( http://www.aol.com Mime-Version: 1.0Content-type: multipart/mixed; boundary="part10_886367678_boundary"From: MattBRob@aol.com Return-path: < MattBRob@aol.com To: MINIBEAV@aol.com Subject: Fwd: PLEASE READ! YOULL BE GLAD YOU DID!Date: Mon, 26 Jan 1998 17:28:38 ESTOrganization: AOL ( http://www.aol.com Mime-Version: 1.0Content-type: multipart/mixed; boundary="part11_886367678_boundary"someone sent it to meFrom: TAINA66@aol.com Return-path: < TAINA66@aol.com To: MattBRob@aol.com Subject: Fwd: PLEASE READ! YOULL BE GLAD YOU DID!Date: Mon, 26 Jan 1998 16:55:08 ESTOrganization: AOL ( http://www.aol.com Mime-Version: 1.0Content-type: multipart/mixed; boundary="part12_886367678_boundary"From: Q944S@aol.com Return-path: < Q944S@aol.com To: IQGQKQ@aol.com Subject: Fwd: PLEASE READ! YOULL BE GLAD YOU DID!Date: Mon, 26 Jan 1998 02:24:01 ESTOrganization: AOL ( http://www.aol.com Mime-Version: 1.0Content-type: multipart/mixed; boundary="part13_886367678_boundary"From: FUN2W84@aol.com Return-path: < FUN2W84@aol.com To: ImABomb2UC@aol.com, Subject: Fwd: PLEASE READ! YOULL BE GLAD YOU DID!Date: Sun, 25 Jan 1998 17:12:17 ESTOrganization: AOL ( http://www.aol.com Mime-Version: 1.0Content-type: multipart/mixed; boundary="part14_886367678_boundary"Please read and forward to as many friends as possible...I've checked thisout and it's not a BS chain letter or something...Microsoft is giving awayWin98 & $$$ if this reaches 1,000 people...duplicate entries don't count,though...So, please help & pass on...thanxFrom: DoMeL8er@aol.com Return-path: < DoMeL8er@aol.com To: FUN2W84@aol.com, Subject: Fwd: PLEASE READ! YOULL BE GLAD YOU DID!Date: Sun, 25 Jan 1998 10:45:51 ESTOrganization: AOL ( http://www.aol.com Mime-Version: 1.0Content-type: multipart/mixed; boundary="part15_886367678_boundary"From: RottonMe@aol.com Return-path: < RottonMe@aol.com To: MacMac3030@aol.com Cc: Lovinit322@aol.com, Subject: Fwd: PLEASE READ! YOULL BE GLAD YOU DID!Date: Sat, 24 Jan 1998 17:39:05 ESTOrganization: AOL ( http://www.aol.com Mime-Version: 1.0Content-type: multipart/mixed; boundary="part16_886367678_boundary"here you go!!!From: Lvesbears@aol.com Return-path: < Lvesbears@aol.com To: Strwbry869@aol.com, Subject: Fwd: PLEASE READ! YOULL BE GLAD YOU DID!Date: Sat, 24 Jan 1998 12:14:09 ESTOrganization: AOL ( http://www.aol.com Mime-Version: 1.0Content-type: multipart/mixed; boundary="part17_886367678_boundary"From: DKR723@aol.com Return-path: < DKR723@aol.com To: Lvesbears@aol.com, Subject: Fwd: PLEASE READ! YOULL BE GLAD YOU DID!Date: Sat, 24 Jan 1998 08:21:03 ESTOrganization: AOL ( http://www.aol.com Mime-Version: 1.0Content-type: multipart/mixed; boundary="part18_886367678_boundary"From: GinnySue2@aol.com Return-path: < GinnySue2@aol.com To: PW4141@aol.com, Subject: Fwd: PLEASE READ! YOULL BE GLAD YOU DID!Date: Sat, 24 Jan 1998 00:36:25 ESTOrganization: AOL ( http://www.aol.com Mime-Version: 1.0Content-type: multipart/mixed; boundary="part19_886367678_boundary"From: Tuebor2@aol.com Return-path: < Tuebor2@aol.com To: Ketch22106@aol.com, Subject: Re: PLEASE READ! YOULL BE GLAD YOU DID!Date: Fri, 23 Jan 1998 23:20:22 ESTOrganization: AOL ( http://www.aol.com Mime-Version: 1.0Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-transfer-encoding: 7bitIn a message dated 98-01-23 20:57:52 EST, you write:< MASSAOL@aol.com FROM: GatesBeta@microsoft.com ATTACH: Tracklog@microsoft.com /Track883432/~TraceActive/On.htmlHello Everyone,And thank you for signing up for my Beta Email Tracking Application or(BETA) for short. My name is Bill Gates. Here at Microsoft we have justcompiled an e-mail tracing program that tracks everyone to whom thismessage is forwarded to. It does this through an unique IP (InternetProtocol) address log book database.We are experimenting with this and need your help. Forward thisto everyone you know and if it reaches 1000 people everyoneon the list you will receive $1000 and a copy of Windows98 at my expense.Enjoy.Note: Duplicate entries will not be counted. You will be notified by emailwith further instructions once this email has reached 1000 people.Windows98 will not be shipped unitl it has been released to the generalpublic.Your friend,Bill Gates & The Microsoft Development Team. >>--part19_886367678_boundary----part18_886367678_boundary----part17_886367678_boundary----part16_886367678_boundary----part15_886367678_boundary----part14_886367678_boundary----part13_886367678_boundary----part12_886367678_boundary----part11_886367678_boundary----part10_886367678_boundary----part9_886367678_boundary----part8_886367678_boundary----part7_886367678_boundary----part6_886367678_boundary----part5_886367678_boundary----part4_886367678_boundary----part3_886367678_boundary----part2_886367678_boundary----part1_886367678_boundary----part0_886367678_boundary--------------------------------Date: Mon, 2 Feb 1998 17:26:09 -0500 (EST)From: Ancha Bala-Gaye u < bala7500@mach1.wlu.ca To: Gambia < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: FWD: ANC Conference Resolution on Sexual Orientation - South Africa (fwd)Message-ID: < Pine.3.89.9802021737.A23775-0100000@mach1.wlu.ca MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIINow this is interesting..........I have no idea what to think about thetopic. Any thoughts????---------- Forwarded message ----------Date: Mon, 2 Feb 1998 16:45:28 -0500 (EST)From: Juan-Marie James u < jame3720@mach1.wlu.ca To: Multiple recipients of list < bsa@mach1.wlu.ca Subject: FWD: ANC Conference Resolution on Sexual Orientation - South Africa (fwd)---------- Forwarded message --------Important news from South Africa...Dear friendsThe governing party of South Africa, the African National Congress took aresolution in full support of lesbian and gay equality at its 50th NationalConference ending today, 20 December 1997.Below, find the press statement of the National Coalition for Gay and Lesbi=anEquality (South Africa) and the text of the ANC resolution.Please send messages of support and congratulations to the President of theANC, Comrade Thabo Mbeki at the following address - ANC P.O. Box 61884,Marshalltown, 2107, fax number (27 - 0 - 11 3360097), email president@anc.org.za ).Happy New YearMazibuko20 December 1997PRESS RELEASE (IMMEDIATE)ANC SETS HISTORIC STANDARD ON GAY AND LESBIAN EQUALITY FOR ALL POLITICALPARTIESThe National Coalition for Gay and Lesbian Equality salutes the ANC for itscontinued commitment to equality for all South Africans. In an historic a=ndcomprehensive resolution before its 50th Conference, the African NationalCongress has adopted a policy which includes amongst other issues:=85 the recognition of same-sex relationships including maintenance, custod=y,adoption rights=85 equal employment opportunities and benefits for lesbian and gay people=85 the protection of lesbian and gay youth from discrimination at home, atschool, on the streets and in the media.=85 an equal age of consent=85 the equal right to marryThe ANC's position on gay and lesbian relationships sets a new principledstand on equality for all political parties and civil society organisations=...We challenge all political parties to adopt unequivocal and detailed polici=esin support of lesbian and gay equality in the same way that the ANC has don=e.Lesbian and gay voters will watch the policy statements of all the otherpolitical parties.The Coalition will launch its 1999 Election Platform early in the New Year-=theANC's commitment has set the standard. Particularly important for translat=ingthe policy into reality is the Conference call that "lesbian and gay comrad=esshould be included in the National Assembly list for the 1999 elections toensure proper representation of all groups in the ANC".In the next year, the National Coalition for Gay and Lesbian Equality willcontinue to campaign for the rights of lesbian and gay people throughParliament, the South African Courts and our communities.In conclusion, the National Coalition for Gay and Lesbian Equality salutesComrade Nelson Rolihlahla Mandela for his leadership and sacrifice in ourstruggle for national liberation. President Mandela's courage has been anexample to all democrats and those fighting for freedom, dignity and equali=ty.We congratulate the new ANC President, Comrade Thabo Mbeki and the newNational Executive Committee on their election. The Coalition also takes th=isopportunity to salute a friend and supporter, Comrade Cheryl Carolus for he=untiring commitment to justice and equality for all and wish her well in he=new post as a representative of the South African people.The ANC's commitment allows all lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgenderedpeople to celebrate the New Year with a sense of pride and dignity.The National Coalition for Gay and Lesbian Equality is an affiliation of mo=rethan 70 lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgendered organisations. We campai=gnand lobby for equal rights. Our work includes leadership development, lobby=ingand advocacy, law reform and litigation.For comment on this statement please contact:Zackie Achmat (011) 648 7942Mazibuko Jara (011) 648 2409Phumi Mtetwa (011) 726 2769Clayton Wakeford (021) 689 8959AFRICAN NATIONAL CONGRESS 50TH NATIONAL CONFERENCE16 December 1997 to 20 December 1997University of the North West, Mafeking, South AfricaRESOLUTION ON DISCRIMINATION ON SEXUAL ORIENTATIONNoting:The ANC's support for the inclusion of sexual orientation in the equalityclause of the Interim Constitution;The retention of equality on the basis of sexual orientation in the finalConstitution, as motivated and voted for by the ANC in the ConstitutionalAssembly;The ANC's long standing support of equality for all citizens, includinglesbians, gay, bisexual and transgendered South Africans as contained in th=policy guide: "Ready to Govern" of March 1993;Government's obligation in terms of the final Constitution to securesubstantive equality for all citizens;The ongoing discrimination against lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgenderedSouth Africans.Believing :That the extension of substantial equality to lesbian and gay South African=is an important sign of the ANC's consistent commitment to the ideals ofequality, dignity and freedom;That all persons should be treated equally under the law; andThat the ANC should develop and acknowledge its own lesbian and gay members=...Resolves that the ANC National Conference=85 expresses its solidarity with lesbian and gay comrades in their work fo=substantive equality for all;=85 tasks its representatives in all levels of government to establish equa=lityfor lesbian and gay people in the following areas in particular:EMPLOYMENTEqual rights for all workers, including lesbian and gay workers in both theprivate and public sectors;The recognition of same sex relationships for worker benefits (e.g. housing=medical aid and bereavement leave).HEALTHThe appropriate inclusion of the mental health needs of lesbian and gay peo=plein all mental health programmes;Addressing issues around lesbian and gay people in relation to HIV and AIDSand breast cancer for lesbian women.FAMILY RIGHTSCustody and access, maintenance, immigration and adoption rights for lesbia=and gay persons and the recognition of lesbian and gay families;Establishing the equal right to marry for people of the same sex.YOUTHThe appropriate inclusion of lesbian and gay youth in all youth programmes,policy and law;The protection of lesbian and gay youth from discrimination at home, atschool, on the streets and in the media;Equalising the age of consent;Running programmes to counter anti-gay prejudice and inclusive sexualityeducation programmes for all scholars.Directs that lesbian and gay comrades should be included in the NationalAssembly list for the 1999 elections to ensure proper representation in theANC.Directs that all levels of the ANC should discuss with lesbian and gaycomrades ways in which lesbian and gay equality can be promoted in the ANC.*********************************************************************National Coalition for Gay and Lesbian EqualityMazibuko Kanyiso Jara - Equal Rights ProjectPhysical address - 1c Rockey Street, Bellevue (Yeoville), Johannesburg, Sou=thAfricaPostal address - P.O. Box 27811, Yeoville, 2143Telephone - (++27) 011 4873810/11/12 Fax - (++27) 011 4871670Voicemail - 0881 24 5633 email - coalmj@iafrica.c om*********************************************************************The National Coalition for Gay and Lesbian Equality ("the Coalition") is acoalition of more than 64 lesbian, gay, bi-sexual and transgenderedorganisations in South Africa. The Coalition was formed in December 1994 an=was successful in lobbying for the retention of sexual orientation as one o=the grounds of non-discrimination in the new Constitution of South Africa.We are fully representative and are mandated by our affiliates to work towa=rdsfull equality in all spheres of our community. Our work includes law refor=m,lobbying, advocacy, employment equity, leadership training and development.------------------------------Date: Mon, 2 Feb 1998 19:13:24 -0500 (EST)From: Ancha Bala-Gaye u < bala7500@mach1.wlu.ca To: Gambia < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: FW: Rejected Rejection (fwd)Message-ID: < Pine.3.89.9802021952.A10856-0100000@mach1.wlu.ca MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIII thought this was really funny!!!Ancha.> Rejected Rejection> Dear Ms. Ezell:> Thank you for your letter of April 17. After careful consideration I> regret to inform you that I am unable to accept your refusal to offer> me employment with your firm. This year I have been particularly> fortunate in receiving an unusually large number of rejection letters.> With such a varied and promising field of candidates it is impossible> for me to accept all refusals.> Despite your company's outstanding qualifications and previous> experience in rejecting applicants, I find that your rejection does> not meet with my needs at this time. Therefore, I will initiate> employment with your firm immediately following graduation. I look> forward to seeing you then.> Best of luck in rejecting future candidates.> Sincerely,> Matt Taylor> ------------------------------------------------------------------------Date: Mon, 2 Feb 1998 19:27:23 ESTFrom: JawaraB@aol.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Cc: Akalley@aol.com Subject: New MemberMessage-ID: < e85bbe8e.34d6646d@aol.com Mime-Version: 1.0Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-transfer-encoding: 7bitHi List Managers,Please add Aboubacar Kalley to the list, his e-mailaddress is ( akalley@aol.com ). I know he will make valuable contributions tothe list. Thanks, and keep up the good work.Mohamadu.------------------------------Date: Mon, 02 Feb 1998 21:12:18 -0800From: Paul < bgibba@interlog.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Are US Bombs Falling on Bagdad Once Again?Message-ID: < 3.0.2.32.19980202211218.0068cd6c@mail.interlog.com Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"Hi! Folks,Once again, it seems eminent that the US is ready to drop bombs on Bagdad.The reason for this, as many of know, is that Iraqi president Sadam Huseinis refusing to allow UN weapons inspectors access to certain cites in Iraq.According to the US, Sadam has weapons of mass destruction, such aschemical weapopns. As a result,it is the duty of the US to rid Sadam ofsuch deadly weapons. The US argues that these deadly weapons must bedestroyed to prevent them from falling on the wrong hands. If the hands ofSadam and others in the area are the wrong ones, whose are the right ones?I am neither a friend of Sadam nor an enemy of Israel. However, I amcompelled to question the consistency of America foreign policy concerningthe Middle-East. Regarding weapons of mass destruction, there is no doubththat Israel had developed and continuous to develop them, yet Uncle Sam isturning a blind eye on the matter.Can anyone tell me why this is the case?The US wants to force Iraq to comply with UN resolutions while Israelviolated and refused to comply with some of the UN resolutions regardingits relationship with Palestine without the same consequences. Hey! what isgood for the goose is good for the gander. I think the de factor boss ofthe UN and the world, for that matter (US), should take a second look atits questionable foreign policy.B. Paul Gibba.------------------------------Date: Wed, 04 Feb 1998 10:41:55 -0500From: Habib Ghanim < hghanim@erols.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Are US Bombs Falling on Bagdad Once Again?Message-ID: < 34D88C43.5205@erols.com MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-asciiContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitPaul wrote:> Hi! Folks,> Once again, it seems eminent that the US is ready to drop bombs on Bagdad.> The reason for this, as many of know, is that Iraqi president Sadam Husein> is refusing to allow UN weapons inspectors access to certain cites in Iraq.> According to the US, Sadam has weapons of mass destruction, such as> chemical weapopns. As a result,it is the duty of the US to rid Sadam of> such deadly weapons. The US argues that these deadly weapons must be> destroyed to prevent them from falling on the wrong hands. If the hands of> Sadam and others in the area are the wrong ones, whose are the right ones?> I am neither a friend of Sadam nor an enemy of Israel. However, I am> compelled to question the consistency of America foreign policy concerning> the Middle-East. Regarding weapons of mass destruction, there is no doubth> that Israel had developed and continuous to develop them, yet Uncle Sam is> turning a blind eye on the matter.Can anyone tell me why this is the case?> The US wants to force Iraq to comply with UN resolutions while Israel> violated and refused to comply with some of the UN resolutions regarding> its relationship with Palestine without the same consequences. Hey! what is> good for the goose is good for the gander. I think the de factor boss of> the UN and the world, for that matter (US), should take a second look at> its questionable foreign policy.> B. Paul Gibba.PaulIt is double standard. period..--Habib Diab Ghanim------------------------------Date: Mon, 2 Feb 1998 23:44:34 -0500 (EST)From: mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Rejected Rejection (fwd)Message-ID: < 9802030444.AA63166@st6000.sct.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-Transfer-Encoding: 8bitAncha, you wrote:> I thought this was really funny!!!> Ancha.> > Rejected Rejection> >> > Dear Ms. Ezell:> >> > Thank you for your letter of April 17. After careful consideration I> > regret to inform you that I am unable to accept your refusal to offer> > me employment with your firm.Ancha, that was very funny indeed. I have been enjoying the jokes you'vebeen forwarding very well. After a long day at the office, it always feelsgood to have a few good laughs.To complement your joke, I am also forwarding this one on the same subjectof employer/employee relationship.Hope you get the humor in it.Regards,Moe S. Jallow*************************************************************************Recommendation Letter1*. While working with Mr. Smith, I have always found him2. working studiously and sincerely at his table without idling or3*. gossiping with colleagues in the office. He seldom4. wastes his time on useless things. Given a job, he always5*. finishes the given assignment on time. He is always6. deeply engrossed in his official work, and can never be7*. found chitchatting in the canteen. He has absolutely no8. vanity in spite of his high accomplishment and profound9*. knowledge of his field. I think he can easily be10.classed as outstanding, and should on no account be11*.dispensed with. I strongly feel that Mr. Smith should be12.pushed to accept promotion, and a proposal to administration be13*.sent away as soon as possible.Branch ManagerThis second and very interesting note follows the report:Sir,Smith was present when I was writing his report mail to you today.For my true assessment of him, please kindly read the alternatinglines 1,3,5,7,9,11,13. onlyRegards,Branch Manager------------------------------Date: Tue, 3 Feb 1998 00:43:31 ESTFrom: BobbySil@aol.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Meeting with Gambian parlimentariansMessage-ID: < a6b65b0b.34d6ae85@aol.com Mime-Version: 1.0Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-transfer-encoding: 7bitFolks,Well, here is another one of our inconsistencies. The highly anticipatedmeeting with representatives Tamsir Jallow and Kemeseng Jammeh, majority andminority leaders respectively never took place. The gentlemen were AWOL,nowhere to be found. Tombong's point man, Malafy Jarju who was supposed toput-up the the gentlemen could not be reached. The guys were supposed to be atthe "Koriteh" party on saturday night inorder for us to meet, and discussplace and ground rules for the meeting, and they never showed up. Don't knowif they ever made it to town at all. Disappointed, because this could havebeen a very interesting situation since it is a bipartisan representation.Here are some questions I was hit with by some friends while running aroundtrying to locate our two political MIA's:1. Since Mr.Jallow is a nominated member and not an elected member, would itnot be better for elected members to elect/nominate an elected member asmajority leader instead; or was he nominated and appointed majority leader bythe president?2. Can one conclude that since the new constitution does not allow one to be asecretary (minister) and also be a representative (MP) or vice versa, has thisscenario attracted less intelectuals to become representatives. Also, howrealistic is the separation of the lagislative and executive powers?3. Is term-limits concerning the presidency ever going to be lagislated oreven introduced in the house? Note: This was highly touted in the early daysof the AFPRC.4. Do you really think your salaries' are comparable to your responsibilitiesor are you fairly rewarded for the work you perform?5. Since Gambian parties tend to be personality cults whereby the leader iseverything: the only glue holding the party together, the presidentialcandidate for life, etc. What, if anything, are your respective parties doingto institutionalize as well as democratize themselves? Can your partiessurvive without Jammeh and Darboe at the helm?Tombong, I know you are miles away but if you can shed some light to the reps.whereabouts, the list will be very appreciative.Good nightBaboucarr Sillah------------------------------Date: Tue, 3 Feb 1998 09:57:54 + 0100 METFrom: "Alpha Robinson" < garob1@cip.hx.uni-paderborn.de To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Can't we just be honest?Message-ID: < E9B72372D8@cip.hx.uni-paderborn.de MIME-Version: 1.0Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-transfer-encoding: 7BITBass wrote,>I find it>terribly amusing that you and Mr.Robison tend to think that all those>Gambians who disagree with what Pdois have to say do so because they don't>know what Pdois is talking about.But maybe some do precisely because they>know so very well what Pdois is talking about.Bass I am beggining to get irritated by your capacity to twist aroundfacts. I mentioned your lack of knowledge about PDOIS' programmesimply because it was so obvious that you have not read PDOIS'writnings on its economic programme before. Proof of this is found inyour statement "as a result, the economicstrategy it is NOW putting forward and confidently portraying as theonly cure of the economic ailments of our nation". I underline nowbecause reading through your writing critically I understood you tobe saying that PDOIS which is after all a Semi-socialist or socialistparty which after all is hostile (by default) to market forces, hasNOW turned around to pretend to us that they are open to privateownership. That is just not true, period.See the point! For that reason alone have I made my contentions.Let me make this clear Bass, I do not at all expect everyone toembrace PDOIS' ideas for that would be very naive. What I wish to seethough is an honest stand on what they say IN PRINCIPLE and not justslander and distortions based on one's own imaginations. Any politically mature person will know thatpeople affiliate with parties which either best serve their ownpersonal interests or the collective interest of society as they seeit. Of coursethose who wish to continue to live at the expense of the people,those who do not wish to make any sacrifice for the country cannotaccept PDOIS' programme. On the other hand, those in whose interestPDOIS speaks will be more receptive to PDOIS' ideas. I can hear yousaying, but why are they not in government, that's another matter.Once they manage to free themselves from the Shackles of the criminalvices of post colonial politics, it will become obvious to afarmer that he/she has nothing to gain by enriching a few Gambians athis/her own expense. If you ask the farmer with a liberated mind orone of those Gambians out in the streets he/shewill tell you that nothing has changed since independence. Theirlives remain miserable. The same colanuts they recieved from Jawarathey recieve from Jammeh today. Such people who have not tasted thehoneys of independence are logically (once free) bound to thinkdifferent from educated ones like you. You have the chances to live adecent life and you do not want to loose those standards which youhave aquired simply by virtue of your education. See, if you were apoor farmer you are bound to react differently to financialdiscipline, for that would have improved your life and give youdignity!So to cut the story short yes, some Gambians do not understand PDOIS'programme, some on the other hand disagree with it because it refusesthem the previledge to live like kings. But in any case we must behonest about it and simply disagree in principle, INFORM and EDUCATE theGambian people, those who were less fortunate, those who weredeliberately and still are deliberately kept ignorant, who should be the final judges.Simple!much respect,Alpha------------------------------Date: Tue, 3 Feb 1998 08:51:27 -0000From: " tgr@commit.gm " < gambia-l@commit.gm To: "Gambia-L" < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Are US Bombs Falling on Bagdad Once Again?Message-ID: < B0000047188@south.commit.gm MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitSent by "Torstein Grotnes" < tgr@commit.gm via CommitPaul & Habib.One name for you guys regarding Mr.Saddam.The Kurds...It's not a question of having MDW.It's a question of being mad enough to use it.Have a nice day,ToshThe Gambia------------------------------Date: Tue, 3 Feb 1998 12:16:24 +2000From: mmjeng@image.dk To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Are US Bombs Falling on Bagdad Once Again?Message-ID: < 199802031117.MAA29876@mail.image.dk MIME-Version: 1.0Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-transfer-encoding: 7BITPaulOne has to tell the American the truth when it comes to their foreignpolicy. But who would do so??? Not from the Third World Countriesanyway as they would be punish by the Americans. Not the UN SecetaryGeneral as he might not finish his four years term. England alwaysfollow the Americans whiles most of the European countries are quite.France and Russia sometimes tell them the truth but in the end wouldendup supporting them or be netural after heavy American lobbying.When the americans first talk of bombing Bagdad, the Rusians and theFrench said they are against any military strikes against Bagdad. solets see how it will end. The Russians and the French has theirintrests in Iraq but the American intrest always win.GreetingsMatarr M. Jeng.------------------------------Date: Tue, 3 Feb 1998 07:40:01 -0500From: AYONELSONHOMIAH@compuserve.com To: "INTERNET: gambia-l@u.washington.edu " < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Gambia High SchoolMessage-ID: < 199802030740_MC2-31B7-73C1@compuserve.com MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printableContent-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1Content-Disposition: inlineIS THERE ANY BODY OUT THERE THAT WENT TO KANIFING SCHOOL:DURING THE TIME OF : WILLIAM MAHONEY :CHAM MENDY:AYO HOMIAH FROMTALLINDING:ANY INFO WIL BE WELCOMED =THANKS AYO NELSON HOMIAH( SONKO)------------------------------Date: Tue, 3 Feb 1998 09:39:25 -0500 (EST)From: "Simeon J. Robinson Jr." < gt6726c@prism.gatech.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: IntroductionMessage-ID: < 199802031439.JAA15127@acmey.gatech.edu MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit> Greetings Everyone,> It was my intention to introduce myself to all the list members sooner,> but for some reason I forgot.> Thanks RAYE for sharing the idea about the list with me. I must say it is> a great tool to share views with some of my home folks.> The name is SIMEON J. ROBINSON currently in Atlanta, Georgia. I attented> St. Peter's High School and a year at Saints. I also played for Young> African's Soccer Team.> Thanks.> SIMEON R.------------------------------Date: Tue, 3 Feb 1998 13:41:21 -0000From: " foroyaa@commit.gm " < gambia-l@commit.gm To: < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: RE: The central point at issue should not recede to the backgroundMessage-ID: < B0000047320@south.commit.gm MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitSent by "Foroyaa" < foroyaa@commit.gm via CommitThis message is forwarded from foroyaa@commit.gm Giving and receiving ideas constitute the unity of opposites which enablesus to acquire mental dexterity and broaden the horizon of our minds.Since we had exercised our right to communicate to you, we also feel dutybound to read what you have to say as long as people have something to saybefore making comments. Fear that this discussion, which is of suchfundamental importance, could go astray has compelled us to intervene.The objective is not to comment now on the views which raised doubts, suchas the contributions made by Bassirou Drammeh and Pa Musa Jallow. We willdeal with those comments in a very precise, apt and refined manner so as tofacilitate greater understanding of what we are driving at.The objective of intervening is to sum up the common values which may bindour discourse if we wish it to have meaning and continuity.No one will dispute that Africa suffers much because of ignorance. It isincontrovertible that the key to Africa's progress in the 21st century ismental liberation. Ignorance is the father, and apathy the mother oftyranny and poverty. Deception and domination are only possible where thereis ignorance and lack of consciousness of one's true worth as a humanbeing.Now that we have this universe for communication in our grip, let us use itto wage a battle against ignorance.It goes without saying that enlightenment is a major weapon againstpoverty, deception and tyranny. When people are aware, no one is capable ofcontrolling their minds. Such people must become the guardians of their ownbrains. No one is capable of misleading or dominating such minds. Knowledgeis, therefore, a shield which protects the freedom of minds to think andthe freedom of our mouths and hands to communicate what we think withoutfear.The new information technology, that all of us are utilising now, offers usoverwhelming possibilities to exchange ideas without any restriction. Wemust, therefore, refuse to establish our own restrictions by displayingintolerance to each other's views or by insisting on the misrepresentationof the views of others.Africa needs a rebirth, but this is not possible until we know where wewant to go and how to get there. This is not possible until we debateissues thoroughly and convincingly. This calls for sincerity and humilityon all our part. Humility enables us not to pretend to be omniscient andomnipotent. It enables us to listen or read carefully what others aresaying and form a mature opinion which we can communicate with clarity andprecision. In this way, we can expose the contradictions in each other'sarguments and thus facilitate greater mental penetration of a world thatmay have been unknown to us.The searching mind is the free mind. This can only be if one leaves itopen. One can only have an open mind if one has an open heart for thetruth. Such a heart is not moved by sentiments. Sentiments cloud the eye ofthe mind and plague our reasoning with likes and dislikes. It makes theperson proned to prejudices. It makes a person to impute motives where theydo not exist and replace sound arguments with angry invectives.Those of us who use Gambia-l should know that the medium does not belong tous. As the wisdom of the ages holds: Water that pours on the dry groundcannot be retracted.Similarly, ideas that flow in the "neuro-transmitters" of our cellularorganisms that we call computers no longer belong to us. We may note thatsuch ideas may become cosmic debris which will continue to pollute theintellectual atmosphere for generations to come.Hence, as we engage in this seriously meant debate about the destiny of TheGambia, and Africa and humanity, at large, it is necessary that we putcertain principles in place.It is our view that if our freedom of expression is to remain unfettered byantagonism, we must use a very refined language in our exchanges.Secondly, it is best not to impute motives when people express theiropinions, but rather take their words for what they are worth.Thirdly, we should not attribute to others what they do not say and thenargue to refute what is a figment of our imagination. We must say whatpeople say and argue to refute what we disagree with.Fourthly, we should try to deal with the points at issue rather than strayout of the topic.Lastly, we should deal with issues in a very mature way so that we will notearn the disrespect of others who are monitoring this channel. Let us builda culture of dialogue so that we can put our different views across andlearn from each other without resolving to castigation. We must develop thecharacteristic of the intellectually versatille, or should I say mentallyversatille, to move away from a bookish interpretation of what aknowledgable person is. We should not engage in comments which are full ofsound and fury but signify nothing, as the student of literature would say.To conclude this piece which is meant to outline the parametres withinwhich we feel our debate could best be prevented from degenerating intosubtefuges and tirades, allow us to emphasise that debates have posts andfences. Once we move out of the fences, the central point at issue mustrecede into the background and empty quakeries which are likely to generatemore misunderstanding must come to the fore.We decided to put the letter to the Secretary of State for Finance andEconomic Affairs at your disposal not to engineer an intellectual footballmatch where some become emotionally allied to one team and are ready toscream, kick, scratch and bite the noses of the others and finally choketheir throats just to nurture our fantasies or rationalise our mentalfrailties, but rather to encourage all readers, irrespective of the sourcefrom which their intellectual inspiration springs to look at the picture ofthe Gambian economy as presented to them, expound on or tear apart theconclusion or conclusions and then put forth an alternative view, if any.It was anticipated that through the exercise, we will all be enriched,irrespective of where we stand.The letter is a by-product of differences in conceptions of the nationaleconomy. We do not expect uniformity of views in its review. We do not alsoexpect the comments to come only from those who consider themselves to beintellectuals. The debate is free for all.This is precisely the reason why we opened up the debate with the followingremarks, part of which was quoted by Bassirou Drammeh, and which we feelwas not very well understood:"This calls for a major alterations in economic policy. The alterationsmust be rooted in a systematic evaluation of what is made possible by ourconcrete realities. We must be determined to rely on facts and not dogma todiscover the optimal solutions to our socio-economic problems."Hence, the issue is not whether one is committed to a private sector ledgrowth or public sector led growth. The issue is the question of finding analternative policy that could provide appropriate solutions to our deficitsand indebtness."In short, development does not proceed according to our whims and designsno matter how noble; on the contrary, they proceed according to thedictates of objective reality which we can shape only if we understandtheir nature and characteristics. This imposes a burden on policy makers tostudy the concrete realities of their countries and work out appropriatepolicies."It is unfortunate that Bassirou Drammeh misunderstood the spirit andmisinterpreted the remarks as if we do not hold a position. The remarkscannot by any stretch of the imagination be deemed to indicate that we areindecisive on where we stand. It simply sums up our desire to open up thefrontiers of the discourse. We hope those who see the need would reviewthe letter again. In our reply to Pa Musa and Bassirou, we shall recall thecentral point at issue and show with overwhelming thoroughness where westand.See our reply by Friday, 6 February, 1998. Until then keep up the debate.We are expecting to read more exchanges.Pursue knowledge and the truth; they shall set Africa free.HALIFA SALLAH.------------------------------Date: Tue, 03 Feb 1998 10:35:28 -0800From: Paul < bgibba@interlog.com To: < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Are US Bombs Falling on Bagdad Once Again?Message-ID: < 3.0.2.32.19980203103528.0068b118@mail.interlog.com Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"At 08:51 AM 2/3/98 -0000, you wrote:>Sent by "Torstein Grotnes" < tgr@commit.gm > via Commit>Tosh,As I mentioned in my commenatary, I am not a friend of Sadam, however, Iquestioned the inconsistency of the US foreign policy, at least when theMiddle-East is at the receiving end of that policy. yes, I am aware of whatSadam did with chemical weapons against his own people and I wholeheartedly condemn it. However, you must also remember that the US was theonly country on this planet that used nuclear weapons against anothercountry. How would you explain the action of the US in dropping atomicbombs on Hirosima and Nagasaki (Japan) in 1949? As that was the case, canthe US be trusted to have the right hands that should handle weapons ofmass destruction? Thin about it. Mr. Jeng, thank you for your input. Nowthat the USSR is dead, I guess the world is in deep trouble as no credibleor strong country can challenge the might of Uncle Sam. Hi! Habib, thanxxxxx!B. Paul Gibba.>Paul & Habib.>One name for you guys regarding Mr.Saddam.>The Kurds...>It's not a question of having MDW.>It's a question of being mad enough to use it.>Have a nice day,>Tosh>The Gambia------------------------------Date: Tue, 03 Feb 1998 11:19:23 -0500From: Solomon Sylva < ssylva@emory.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Greetings!!!!!!!!!!!!Message-ID: < 34D7438A.0@emory.edu MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-asciiContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitPlease join me in welcoming and say hello to Dagma and Rolf Christensento the list.This is your cousin Solomon Sylva in Atlanta.Looking forward to keeping in touch.Peace and Love,Solomon------------------------------Date: Tue, 03 Feb 1998 11:55:38 -0500From: Solomon Sylva < ssylva@emory.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: IntroductionMessage-ID: < 34D74C0A.6428@emory.edu MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-asciiContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitHello Kojo Boy,Welcome to the Bantaba, my brother!!!! I think the people on the listwill probably remember you if I use your nickname.Please join me in welcoming him to the group.PeaceKing SolomonSimeon J. Robinson Jr. wrote:> >> > Greetings Everyone,> > It was my intention to introduce myself to all the list members sooner,> > but for some reason I forgot.> > Thanks RAYE for sharing the idea about the list with me. I must say it is> > a great tool to share views with some of my home folks.> > The name is SIMEON J. ROBINSON currently in Atlanta, Georgia. I attented> > St. Peter's High School and a year at Saints. I also played for Young> > African's Soccer Team.> >> > Thanks.> >> > SIMEON R.> >> >> >------------------------------Date: Tue, 03 Feb 1998 12:38:14 -0500From: Solomon Sylva < ssylva@emory.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: ScandalMessage-ID: < 34D75606.779C@emory.edu MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-asciiContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitTamsir,How about filling us in on the big story in Texas today? What is themood of the general public in Texas, on the airwaves, radios andtelevisions.I think time is running out for this Karla Faye Tucker. What do youthink George Bush Jr. will do? Spear her another 30 days or take hishands of it.To the list members please comment:-Should She be executed?-Should her life be speared (1.) because She is a Woman or (2.) becauseShe claimed to have changed and be "born again".Peace,King SolomonTamsir Mbai wrote:> With all due respect to all those who have thus far contributed to the> alleged scandal of Clinton's infidelity, i would like to sway the discussion> to another more potent area. For the moment, i think it is inconsequential> whether Clinton is found guilty to have adultered or not. In my opinion, i> think the point that needs to be discussed is whetehr or not the outside> world is taking any lessons as the story unfolds. The not-so-obvious, yet> most important lesson from this drama is that of ACCOUNTABILITY and being> ANSWERABLE to the law. I cannot overemphasize the accountability issue here.> Clinton and AMERICA has demonstrated to the entire universe that nobody> should be above the law. (notice that this single sentence is a paragraph).> Everyone, irrespective of their leverage or authoritative capacity, should> be answerable to the law. Maybe some of the African DESPOTS should be given> free cable so that they can see what is going on in America. Can somebody> help????? I don't mean to be sarcastic, but i find it really fascinating and> commendable that a sitting president is chided, harassed, molested, and> downright trodden by the media without any fear of retribution. What makes> it even more admirable is the fact that Clinton and his Democratic party are> BEGGING the public to wait for the facts before passing judgment.> Putting aside the external forces that are responsible for the> scandal, i think that Clinton's GLOOMY predicament is a SHINING example of> democracy at best. Without openly trying to circumvent the law, Bill has> chosen to be judged by a jury of his peers. Maybe somebody should explain to> us the underlying facts behind "OPERATION GREEN MONEY" without being too> confrontrational. Africa, are we going to learn from the American> experience, or are we going to blatantly ignore history again as we have> done on numerous accounts in the past???? Our future lies in what lessons> we take from this scandal. Our leaders MUST subordinate themselves to the> people they represent rather than act as the MIGHTY overseers of the> yeomanry class.> Just a thought people. I reiterate that i have definitely been> impressed by America's respect for the rule of law in the Lewinski-Gate scandal.> Best of luck to all. ID Mubarak!!!!!!> (Managers, please subscribe Basiru Ndow to the list. His e-mail address is bn0005@unt.edu ---- bee--en--zero--zero--zero--five. Thanx!!! )> It's Tamsir.------------------------------Date: Tue, 3 Feb 1998 12:42:35 -0500 (EST)From: "N'Deye Marie N'Jie" < njie.1@osu.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Cc: gott@monmouth.com, Subject: Smile of the week (fwd)Message-ID: < 2.2.16.19980203123930.300fbf74@postbox.acs.ohio-state.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii">Quick Comebacks to that ever annoying Question> > "SO WHY AREN'T YOU MARRIED YET?"> > *****************************************> >> > 1. I already have enough LAUNDRY to do, thank you.> >> > 2. Because I think it would take all the spontaneity out of dating> >> > 3. It gives my mother something to live for> >> > 4. It didn't seem worth a blood test.> >> > 5. I was hoping to do something meaningful with my life.> >> > 6. What? And spoil my great sex life?> >> > 7. Nobody would believe me in white.> >> > 8. Because I just love hearing this question.> >> > 9. (Bonus reply for Single Mothers) Because having a husband and a> > child would be redundant.> >> > 10. Do you know how hard it is to get TWO tickets to Miss Saigon?> >> > 11. My co-op board doesn't allow spouses. (A New York Special)> >> > 12. I guess it just goes to prove that you can't trust those> > voodoo doll rituals.> >> > 13. I wouldn't want my parents to drop dead from sheer happiness.> >> > ==================================================================> > Two cannibals were walking through the jungle talking when the first> > mentioned to the second that he had a belly ache. The second cannibal> > asked, "Well, did you eat anything out of the ordinary lately?"> >> > "No," replied the first, "All I've eaten recently was a missionary."> >> > "Hmm," said the second, "And how did you cook him?"> >> > "I boiled him as usual," replied the first.> >> > The second asked, "Was he tall, thin and wearing a black robe with a> > white collar?"> >> > "No" replied the first, "He was short, fat, balding, and wore a brown> > robe."> >> > "Ah ha!" exclaimed the second, "There's your problem, you shouldn't> > have boiled him. That was a Friar!"> > ------------------------------------------------------------------> > The World's First Profession> > ------------------------------> > A doctor, and engineer, a rabbi and a lawyer were debating who was> > the world's first professional.> >> > The Doctor said "It must have been a doctor. Who else could have> > helpd with the world's first surgery of taking a rib from Adam to> > create Eve, the first woman.> >> > "No," said the rabbi. "It must have been a rabbi, since the Lord> > needed someone to help preach his message to Adam and the world.> >> > "Wait," Said the engineer "The world was created in 6 days from> > nothing.> > Do you know what a master engineering feat that must have been to> > create the whole world into an orgnanized civilized place from utter> > choas?"> >> > "And WHO created the chaos?" said the lawyer. >>>> Heavenly Entrance Exam>>>>>> The day finally arrived: Forrest Gump dies and goes to Heaven.>>>> He is met at the Pearly Gates by Saint Peter himself. The gates are>> closed, however, and Forrest approaches the gatekeeper.>>>> Saint Peter says, "Well, Forrest, it's certainly good to see you.>> We have heard a lot about you. I must inform you that the place>> is filling up fast, and we've been administering an entrance exam>> for everyone. The tests are fairly short, but you need to pass>> before you can get into Heaven.">>>> Forrest responds, "It shore is good to be here, Saint Peter. I was>> looking forward to this. Nobody ever told me about any entrance>> exams>> Shore hope the test ain't too hard;life was a big enough test as it>> wa>>>> Saint Peter goes on, "Yes, I know Forrest. But, the test I have has>> only three questions. Here is the first: What days of the week>> begin>> with the letter 'T'? Second, how many seconds are there in a year?>> Third, what is God's first name?">>>> Forrest goes away to think the questions over .Forrest returns the>> next day and goes up to Saint Peter to try to answer the exam>> questions.>>>> Saint Peter waves him up and asks, "Now that you have had a chance to>> think the questions over, tell me your answers.">>>> Forrest says, "Well, the first one, how many days of the week begin>> with the letter 'T'? Shucks, that one's easy; that'd be Today and>> Tomorrow.>>>> The saint's eyes opened wide and he exclaims, "Forrest! That's not>> what I was thinking, but... you do have a point though, and I guess I>> didn't specify, so I give you credit for that answer." "How about>> the>> next one?" says Saint Peter, "How many seconds in a year?">>>> "Now that one's harder," says Forrest. "But, I thunk and thunk about>> that, and I guess the only answer can be twelve.">>>> Astounded, Saint Peter says, "Twelve! Twelve! Forrest, how could>> you come up with twelve seconds in a year?">>>> Forrest says, "Shucks, there gotta be twelve: January second,>> February>> second, March second.......">>>> "Hold it," interrupts Saint Peter. "I see where you're going with>> it.>> And I guess I see your point, though that wasn't quite what I had in>> mind. I'll give you credit for that one too.">>>> "Let's go on with the next and final question." says Saint Peter,>> "Can>> you tell me God's first name?">>>> Forrest says, "Well, shore, I know God's first name. Everybody knows>> it. It's Howard.">>>> "Howard?!" asks Saint Peter. "What makes you think it's Howard?!">>>> Forrest answers, "It's in the prayer.">>>> "The prayer?" asks Saint Peter, "Which prayer?">>>> "You know, The Lord's Prayer," responds Forrest:>> "Our Father, which art in Heaven, Howard be thy name......"-----------------------------------N'Deye Marie N'JieGraduate Research AssociateThe Ohio State UniversityRm 260 Agricultural Engineering Bldg590 Woody Hayes DriveColumbus, OH 43210Fax: (614)292-9448Phone: (614) 688-3445 (W)E-mail: njie.1@osu.edu ------------------------------Date: Tue, 3 Feb 1998 18:47:03 +0100From: =?iso-8859-1?Q?Asbj=F8rn_Nordam?= < asbjorn.nordam@dif.dk To: "' gambia-l@u.washington.edu' " < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: SV: Are US Bombs Falling on Bagdad Once Again?Message-ID: <9B236DF9AF96CF11A5C94044F32190311DB3CA@DKDIFS02>MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain;charset="iso-8859-1"Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printablePaul, I think that you are right. There is no superpower to challenge =ORCONTROL the USA. That=B4s wh, USA behave like that. USA believe that =theycontrol on behalf of UN, Denmark, danish people, me. Just look how USAbehave in South- and Midamerica (Cuba, Grenada just to mention some).But on the question on chemical weapons I hope that the people of Iraqcould do something themselves. USA was one of very few nations, whowould not join the international choir of people, of nations on the banof landmines. Why not ?What I=B4m afraid of is that USA think that they can do anything on =behalfof the UN or other nations. I think that it should not only be Iraqwhich should be under inspection. Also USA, GB, France, China or anycountry who produce weapons and has been involved in actions within thelast 25 years. All people should ask their own government to cut downmilitary, weapons-production. And how should I as a person thank anamerican soldier who risc his life in an action in Iraq, because of =hisleaders in Washinton demand him to go. We want peace, but we also wantto get rid of tyrans. All over. Just a comment. Asbj=F8rn> ----------> Fra: Paul[SMTP: bgibba@interlog.com > Svar til: gambia-l@u.washington.edu > Sendt: 3. februar 1998 19:35> Til: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List> Emne: Re: Are US Bombs Falling on Bagdad Once Again?>=20> Now> that the USSR is dead, I guess the world is in deep trouble as no> credible> or strong country can challenge the might of Uncle Sam. Hi! Habib,> thanxxxxx!>=20> B. Paul Gibba.>=20> >>=20------------------------------Date: Tue, 3 Feb 1998 12:47:26 -0500 (EST)From: mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: A coup plot is foiled!Message-ID: < 9802031747.AA53136@st6000.sct.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-Transfer-Encoding: 8bitfolks,An internationally sponsored coup (or terrorism)??? What do you make ofthis?Please, read on......Full article is in the February 9 issue of U.S. News And World Report.Regards,Moe S. Jallow***********************************************************************A Coup Plotter is Tripped Up"A scheme to return former Sierra Leone President AhmadTejan Kabbah to power began to unravel when a key playerwas arrested in Canada last week. Rakesh Saxena, a NewDelhi-born Thai banker, is in Vancouver facing extraditionto Thailand, where he is wanted on charges of embezzling asmuch as $2 billion from a Bangkok bank. Saxena apparentlyhad made a deal with the democratically elected Kabbah, whowas ousted in a May coup, to pay for the services of aBritish military security and consulting firm, SandlineInternational, to provide equipment, logistics, andintelligence for his own coup attempt. In return, Saxena,was to receive commercial concession in Sierra Leone. Thefirst payment of $1.5 million was reportedly made recently,and Sandline logistics teams are currently operating inSierra Leone and neighboring Guinea. The firm has arrangedto fly in guns and supplies from Bulgaria through Nigeria,which also supports Kabbah. But the second payment of $3.5million for helicopters and heavier weaponry was delayedlast week when Saxena was arrested before he could pay up.Canada took him into custody after discovering Saxena wascarrying a Yugoslav passport in the name of a dead man."Source:U.S. News And World Report (Feb. 9, 1998 edition)------------------------------Date: Tue, 3 Feb 1998 14:40:58 -0500From: AYONELSONHOMIAH@compuserve.com To: "INTERNET: gambia-l@u.washington.edu " < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: IntroductionMessage-ID: < 199802031441_MC2-31BD-FF0F@compuserve.com MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printableContent-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1Content-Disposition: inlineGREAT JOKES !!thanks from ayo from tallindingsonko Momodou





Denmark

10500 Posts Posted - 10 Sep 2021 : 16:59:40

------------------------------



Date: Tue, 03 Feb 1998 16:03:22 -0500

From: Solomon Sylva <

To:

Subject: Re: GAMBIAN MEETING IN ATLANTA

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit



Hello G-lers,



Unfortunately, this meeting did not take place due to some

miscommunications between the MPs and us, mainly on their arrival

time in Atlanta. It collapsed somewhere.

May Tombong Saidy can ellaborate more on this when he gets to talk to

the MPs on what happened.











wrote:

>

> There will be a meeting in Atlanta on Saturday, January 31st 1998 and all

> Gambians and Friends of The Gambia in Atlanta area are invited. The Majority

> Leader of the National Assembly, Honourable Tamsir Jallow and the Minority

> Leader, Honourable Kemesseng Jammeh, will be in Atlanta for a few days and

> would like to meet with the Gambian community.

>

> They are transiting from Mexico, where they were attending the Global

> Parliamentarian Forum.

>

> Details of the meeting could be received from Malafy Jarju (Home tel:

> 404-288-0026, Office Tel: 404-773-9483). The meeting will be held in the same

> hall as the Koriteh Party according to Malafy.

>

> This will be a historical meeting, because this is the fist time both the

> ruling party and the opposition will share a podium to discuss issues of

> common interest to The Gambia.

>

> Give us your feed backs of the meeting.

>

> PEACE

>

> Tombong Saidy



------------------------------



Date: Tue, 03 Feb 1998 16:19:23 -0500

From: Solomon Sylva <

To:

Subject: Re: A coup plot is foiled!

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit



Wow!!!



What a blow? This shows you the mentality of a typical crazy man Ahmad

Tejan Kabbah was, and how desparate he is.



This is not Africa needs to be a Great Continent heading to the next

mellinum.



It's great news for Africa that these people got caught.



Peace

King Solomon







Modou Jallow wrote:

>

> folks,

>

> An internationally sponsored coup (or terrorism)??? What do you make of

> this?

>

> Please, read on......

>

> Full article is in the February 9 issue of U.S. News And World Report.

>

> Regards,

> Moe S. Jallow

>

> ***********************************************************************

>

> A Coup Plotter is Tripped Up

>

> "A scheme to return former Sierra Leone President Ahmad

> Tejan Kabbah to power began to unravel when a key player

> was arrested in Canada last week. Rakesh Saxena, a New

> Delhi-born Thai banker, is in Vancouver facing extradition

> to Thailand, where he is wanted on charges of embezzling as

> much as $2 billion from a Bangkok bank. Saxena apparently

> had made a deal with the democratically elected Kabbah, who

> was ousted in a May coup, to pay for the services of a

> British military security and consulting firm, Sandline

> International, to provide equipment, logistics, and

> intelligence for his own coup attempt. In return, Saxena,

> was to receive commercial concession in Sierra Leone. The

> first payment of $1.5 million was reportedly made recently,

> and Sandline logistics teams are currently operating in

> Sierra Leone and neighboring Guinea. The firm has arranged

> to fly in guns and supplies from Bulgaria through Nigeria,

> which also supports Kabbah. But the second payment of $3.5

> million for helicopters and heavier weaponry was delayed

> last week when Saxena was arrested before he could pay up.

> Canada took him into custody after discovering Saxena was

> carrying a Yugoslav passport in the name of a dead man."

>

> Source:

> U.S. News And World Report (Feb. 9, 1998 edition)



------------------------------



Date: Tue, 03 Feb 1998 16:41:13 -0800

From: Paul <

To:

Subject: Re: SV: Are US Bombs Falling on Bagdad Once Again?

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset="iso-8859-1"

Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable



Absjorn,

I could not have said it better than you did. I have nothing particular

against the US but its foreign policies are worth scrutinizing. The US

unsuccessfully tried for almost three decades to topple Cuban leader Fidel

Castro. It succeeded in having Maurice Bishop of Grenada toppled and

murdered, and it overthrew, captured, and imprisoned the Panamanian strong

man, Manuel Noriega for crimes that I do not understand, yet it is doing

very little about the problems of many parts of the world, especially

Africa, where, I guess, its interests are minimal. I don't support or

condone tyrany but I equally detest US hegemony and bully-like attitude

towards those who resist American imperialism or dare challenge American

prowess. "The New Worl Order", as declared by former US president George

Bush is nothing sort of the "Old World Disorder". LIVE AND LET LIVE.........

Paul Gibba.





At 06:47 PM 2/3/98 +0100, you wrote:

>Paul, I think that you are right. There is no superpower to challenge OR

>CONTROL the USA. That=B4s wh, USA behave like that. USA believe that they

>control on behalf of UN, Denmark, danish people, me. Just look how USA

>behave in South- and Midamerica (Cuba, Grenada just to mention some).

>But on the question on chemical weapons I hope that the people of Iraq

>could do something themselves. USA was one of very few nations, who

>would not join the international choir of people, of nations on the ban

>of landmines. Why not ?

>What I=B4m afraid of is that USA think that they can do anything on behalf

>of the UN or other nations. I think that it should not only be Iraq

>which should be under inspection. Also USA, GB, France, China or any

>country who produce weapons and has been involved in actions within the

>last 25 years. All people should ask their own government to cut down

>military, weapons-production. And how should I as a person thank an

>american soldier who risc his life in an action in Iraq, because of his

>leaders in Washinton demand him to go. We want peace, but we also want

>to get rid of tyrans. All over. Just a comment. Asbj=F8rn

>

>> ----------

>> Fra: Paul[SMTP:

>> Svar til:

>> Sendt: 3. februar 1998 19:35

>> Til: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List

>> Emne: Re: Are US Bombs Falling on Bagdad Once Again?

>>=20

>> Now

>> that the USSR is dead, I guess the world is in deep trouble as no

>> credible

>> or strong country can challenge the might of Uncle Sam. Hi! Habib,

>> thanxxxxx!

>>=20

>> B. Paul Gibba.

>>=20

>> >

>>=20

>

>



------------------------------



Date: Tue, 03 Feb 1998 23:15:09 -0800

From: MOMODOU BUHARRY GASSAMA <

To:

Subject: Subscription

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit



Hi List Managers!

Please add Pa Modou Jack to the list. His E-mail address is:



pa-modou@mailcity.com



Thanks in advance for your help.

Buharry.



------------------------------



Date: Tue, 3 Feb 1998 17:24:55 -0500 (EST)

From: Ancha Bala-Gaye u <

To: Gambia <

Subject: Try This (fwd)

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII



I thought this was pretty cool!!!! try it!!





>>>Japanese Puzzle

>>>

>>> This is short and it will tell you something about yourself. Write

>>> down the order in which you drop the animals. You are in a desert.

>>>You

>>> have with you the following five animals: A lion, a cow, a horse, a

>>>sheep,

>>> and a monkey. To escape the desert you are going to have to get rid

>>>of one

>>>of your animals. Which one do you drop? (You can use whatever logic

>>>you like BUT keep

>>> track of which animal is discarded when!)

>>>

>>> You have 4 animals left. The desert is burning up! It goes on for

>>>miles. Sand is everywhere.

>>> You realize, to get out, you are going to have to drop another animal.

>>> Which do you drop?

>>>

>>> Walk, walk, walk. Hot, hot, hot. Disaster! The Oasis that you were

>>>looking for is dried up! You have no choice but to drop another

>>>animal.

>>>

>>> You have 2 animals left. OK, it's a long hot walk. You can see the

>>>edge of the desert a long way away on the horizon. Unfortunately,

>>>you can only leave the desert with ONE animal. Which one do you drop

>>>and which one do you keep?

>>>

>>>Before looking at the answers, make sure you know which animal you

>>> dropped in what order.

>>>

>>> Now scroll down

>>>

>>>

>>>

>>>

>>>

>>>

>>>

>>>

>>>

>>> ******************************************************

>>> Analysis

>>>

>>> These are based on Japanese Archetypes.

>>> The desert represents a severe hardship. The animals represent

>>>

>>>

>>> Lion = Pride

>>> Monkey = Your Children

>>> Sheep = friendship

>>> Cow = Basic Needs

>>> Horse = Your Passion.

>>>

>>> So, in the face of hardship, you will sacrifice each of these

>>> things in turn. Your last animal represents that thing which you

>>>cling to at

>>> the expense of all others.

>

>











------------------------------



Date: Thu, 05 Feb 1998 08:15:27 -0500

From: Habib Ghanim <

To:

Subject: Re: Are US Bombs Falling on Bagdad Once Again?

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit



wrote:

>

> Sent by "Torstein Grotnes" <

> via Commit

>

> Paul & Habib.

>

> One name for you guys regarding Mr.Saddam.

>

> The Kurds...

>

> It's not a question of having MDW.

> It's a question of being mad enough to use it.

>

> Have a nice day,

> Tosh

> The Gambia

Torstien

We might agree that Saddam is a mad man but remember who made him that

way by providing him money, weapons and acess to the same gas the are

trying to destroy????

When they wanted to eliminate Iran they did not think of the Kurds nor

did they stop the Turkish government also because of it's alliance with

Israel. Either way it is double standard. Saddam was and is a disgrace

and if the US really wanted to get rid of him all it takes is a few

merceneries like they do in the third world . Remember Lumumba,.

I still stand by what my principles are --Why should the children of

Iraq suffer when the butcher and mad man is spared??



--

Habib Diab Ghanim



------------------------------



Date: Thu, 05 Feb 1998 08:25:42 -0500

From: Habib Ghanim <

To:

Subject: Re: Are US Bombs Falling on Bagdad Once Again?

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit



Paul wrote:

>

> At 08:51 AM 2/3/98 -0000, you wrote:

> >Sent by "Torstein Grotnes" <

> > via Commit

> >

> >Tosh,

> As I mentioned in my commenatary, I am not a friend of Sadam, however, I

> questioned the inconsistency of the US foreign policy, at least when the

> Middle-East is at the receiving end of that policy. yes, I am aware of what

> Sadam did with chemical weapons against his own people and I whole

> heartedly condemn it. However, you must also remember that the US was the

> only country on this planet that used nuclear weapons against another

> country. How would you explain the action of the US in dropping atomic

> bombs on Hirosima and Nagasaki (Japan) in 1949? As that was the case, can

> the US be trusted to have the right hands that should handle weapons of

> mass destruction? Thin about it. Mr. Jeng, thank you for your input. Now

> that the USSR is dead, I guess the world is in deep trouble as no credible

> or strong country can challenge the might of Uncle Sam. Hi! Habib, thanxxxxx!

>

> B. Paul Gibba.

>

> >Paul & Habib.

> >

> >One name for you guys regarding Mr.Saddam.

> >

> >The Kurds...

> >

> >It's not a question of having MDW.

> >It's a question of being mad enough to use it.

> >

> >Have a nice day,

> >Tosh

> >The Gambia

> >

> >

> >

Hello Paul and Tosh

We all seem to be on the same page on this issue but on different

angles. I respect the fact that Madman Saddan is sick- ( I have an Iraqi

friend that can proove it with examples of Saddam's wickedness to his

own people ) but why let the masses suffer. America that created this

monster can easily also destroy him. The sooner the better in my opinion

but tactifully with commandos not mass bombs on civilians

--

Habib Diab Ghanim



------------------------------



Date: Thu, 05 Feb 1998 08:28:32 -0500

From: Habib Ghanim <

To:

Subject: Re: Scandal

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit



Solomon Sylva wrote:

>

> Tamsir,

>

> How about filling us in on the big story in Texas today? What is the

> mood of the general public in Texas, on the airwaves, radios and

> televisions.

>

> I think time is running out for this Karla Faye Tucker. What do you

> think George Bush Jr. will do? Spear her another 30 days or take his

> hands of it.

>

> To the list members please comment:

>

> -Should She be executed?

>

> -Should her life be speared (1.) because She is a Woman or (2.) because

> She claimed to have changed and be "born again".

>

> Peace,

> King Solomon

>

> Tamsir Mbai wrote:

> >

> > With all due respect to all those who have thus far contributed to the

> > alleged scandal of Clinton's infidelity, i would like to sway the discussion

> > to another more potent area. For the moment, i think it is inconsequential

> > whether Clinton is found guilty to have adultered or not. In my opinion, i

> > think the point that needs to be discussed is whetehr or not the outside

> > world is taking any lessons as the story unfolds. The not-so-obvious, yet

> > most important lesson from this drama is that of ACCOUNTABILITY and being

> > ANSWERABLE to the law. I cannot overemphasize the accountability issue here.

> >

> > Clinton and AMERICA has demonstrated to the entire universe that nobody

> > should be above the law. (notice that this single sentence is a paragraph).

> >

> > Everyone, irrespective of their leverage or authoritative capacity, should

> > be answerable to the law. Maybe some of the African DESPOTS should be given

> > free cable so that they can see what is going on in America. Can somebody

> > help????? I don't mean to be sarcastic, but i find it really fascinating and

> > commendable that a sitting president is chided, harassed, molested, and

> > downright trodden by the media without any fear of retribution. What makes

> > it even more admirable is the fact that Clinton and his Democratic party are

> > BEGGING the public to wait for the facts before passing judgment.

> > Putting aside the external forces that are responsible for the

> > scandal, i think that Clinton's GLOOMY predicament is a SHINING example of

> > democracy at best. Without openly trying to circumvent the law, Bill has

> > chosen to be judged by a jury of his peers. Maybe somebody should explain to

> > us the underlying facts behind "OPERATION GREEN MONEY" without being too

> > confrontrational. Africa, are we going to learn from the American

> > experience, or are we going to blatantly ignore history again as we have

> > done on numerous accounts in the past???? Our future lies in what lessons

> > we take from this scandal. Our leaders MUST subordinate themselves to the

> > people they represent rather than act as the MIGHTY overseers of the

> > yeomanry class.

> > Just a thought people. I reiterate that i have definitely been

> > impressed by America's respect for the rule of law in the Lewinski-Gate scandal.

> >

> > Best of luck to all. ID Mubarak!!!!!!

> >

> > (Managers, please subscribe Basiru Ndow to the list. His e-mail address is

> >

> > It's Tamsir.



Tamsir

As I write Karla Turker is now history. The execution is done about half

an hour ago.

May her soul rest in peace and let our creator Allah be her judge.

I feel sorry for her and the victims also

--

Habib Diab Ghanim



------------------------------



Date: Thu, 05 Feb 1998 08:32:23 -0500

From: Habib Ghanim <

To:

Subject: Re: SV: Are US Bombs Falling on Bagdad Once Again?

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=iso-8859-1

Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable



Asbj=F8rn Nordam wrote:

> =



> Paul, I think that you are right. There is no superpower to challenge O=

R

> CONTROL the USA. That=B4s wh, USA behave like that. USA believe that th=

ey

> control on behalf of UN, Denmark, danish people, me. Just look how USA

> behave in South- and Midamerica (Cuba, Grenada just to mention some).

> But on the question on chemical weapons I hope that the people of Iraq=



> could do something themselves. USA was one of very few nations, who

> would not join the international choir of people, of nations on the ban=



> of landmines. Why not ?

> What I=B4m afraid of is that USA think that they can do anything on beh=

alf

> of the UN or other nations. I think that it should not only be Iraq

> which should be under inspection. Also USA, GB, France, China or any

> country who produce weapons and has been involved in actions within the=



> last 25 years. All people should ask their own government to cut down

> military, weapons-production. And how should I as a person thank an

> american soldier who risc his life in an action in Iraq, because of hi=

s

> leaders in Washinton demand him to go. We want peace, but we also want

> to get rid of tyrans. All over. Just a comment. Asbj=F8rn

> =



> > ----------

> > Fra: Paul[SMTP:

> > Svar til:

> > Sendt: 3. februar 1998 19:35

> > Til: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List

> > Emne: Re: Are US Bombs Falling on Bagdad Once Again?

> >

> > Now

> > that the USSR is dead, I guess the world is in deep trouble as no

> > credible

> > or strong country can challenge the might of Uncle Sam. Hi! Habib,

> > thanxxxxx!

> >

> > B. Paul Gibba.

> >

> > >

> >

Yes Asbjorn

There are others on the list like Libya and Israel too .

To me Netenyahu is no different from Gaddafi-- just in different strokes

-- =



Habib Diab Ghanim



------------------------------



Date: Thu, 05 Feb 1998 08:35:41 -0500

From: Habib Ghanim <

To:

Subject: Re: A coup plot is foiled!

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit



Solomon Sylva wrote:

>

> Wow!!!

>

> What a blow? This shows you the mentality of a typical crazy man Ahmad

> Tejan Kabbah was, and how desparate he is.

>

> This is not Africa needs to be a Great Continent heading to the next

> mellinum.

>

> It's great news for Africa that these people got caught.

>

> Peace

> King Solomon

>

> Modou Jallow wrote:

> >

> > folks,

> >

> > An internationally sponsored coup (or terrorism)??? What do you make of

> > this?

> >

> > Please, read on......

> >

> > Full article is in the February 9 issue of U.S. News And World Report.

> >

> > Regards,

> > Moe S. Jallow

> >

> > ***********************************************************************

> >

> > A Coup Plotter is Tripped Up

> >

> > "A scheme to return former Sierra Leone President Ahmad

> > Tejan Kabbah to power began to unravel when a key player

> > was arrested in Canada last week. Rakesh Saxena, a New

> > Delhi-born Thai banker, is in Vancouver facing extradition

> > to Thailand, where he is wanted on charges of embezzling as

> > much as $2 billion from a Bangkok bank. Saxena apparently

> > had made a deal with the democratically elected Kabbah, who

> > was ousted in a May coup, to pay for the services of a

> > British military security and consulting firm, Sandline

> > International, to provide equipment, logistics, and

> > intelligence for his own coup attempt. In return, Saxena,

> > was to receive commercial concession in Sierra Leone. The

> > first payment of $1.5 million was reportedly made recently,

> > and Sandline logistics teams are currently operating in

> > Sierra Leone and neighboring Guinea. The firm has arranged

> > to fly in guns and supplies from Bulgaria through Nigeria,

> > which also supports Kabbah. But the second payment of $3.5

> > million for helicopters and heavier weaponry was delayed

> > last week when Saxena was arrested before he could pay up.

> > Canada took him into custody after discovering Saxena was

> > carrying a Yugoslav passport in the name of a dead man."

> >

> > Source:

> > U.S. News And World Report (Feb. 9, 1998 edition)



Solomon

You see what I was trying to say earlier with Paul Gibba and Torstien

also.

This maddness has to stop. The people end up suffering not the leaders

--

Habib Diab Ghanim



------------------------------



Date: Tue, 3 Feb 1998 20:36:22 EST

From:

To:

Subject: Bombing Iraq

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII

Content-transfer-encoding: 7bit



Matarr, the french did a turn about and are now in favour of bombing Bagdad

and as far as the Russians are concerned, they will eventually agree with the

U.S. Just remember the U.S. is punping a lot of money to "sure up" the Russian

economy and eventually they will follow/or go where their bread is buttered.

Thanks

Daddy Sang



------------------------------



Date: Tue, 03 Feb 1998 18:50:09 PST

From: "sillah conateh" <

To:

Subject: Re: Fwd: Gambia High School

Message-ID: <

Content-Type: text/plain



Dear Andy,



The principal of Gambia High School is Mr. Willie carr and the vice

principal is Mr. Jeniere Sanyang. You can reach Gambia High School on

tel.no (220)227394 ( secretary ). Gambia High school is operating both

morning and afternnon sessions. The morning shift operates from Monday

to Friday while the afternoon operates from Monday to Saturday.



Morning Session



Monday - Thursday 8a.m to 2p.m



Friday 8a.m to 12.30p.m





Afternoon Session



Monday - Thursday 2p.m to 6.10p.m



Friday 2.30 to 6.10p.m



Saturday 8a.m to 1.30p.m



Sunday free day for all.



This is as at June 1995 and I believe even if there are changes, they

will be minor.



Sillah Conateh



One time teacher at Gambia High School.



>From

>Received: from host (lists.u.washington.edu [140.142.56.13])

> by lists2.u.washington.edu (8.8.4+UW97.07/8.8.4+UW97.05) with

SMTP

> id SAA03030; Thu, 29 Jan 1998 18:49:52 -0800

>Received: from mxu4.u.washington.edu (mxu4.u.washington.edu

[140.142.33.8])

> by lists.u.washington.edu (8.8.4+UW97.07/8.8.4+UW97.05) with

ESMTP

> id SAA33388 for <

18:49:34 -0800

>Received: from nervm.nerdc.ufl.edu (nervm.nerdc.ufl.edu [128.227.75.9])

> by mxu4.u.washington.edu (8.8.4+UW97.07/8.8.4+UW97.09) with

SMTP

> id SAA30087 for <

18:49:28 -0800

>Received: from LAPTOP (128.227.242.43) by nervm.nerdc.ufl.edu (IBM VM

SMTP V2R3)

> with TCP; Thu, 29 Jan 98 21:49:23 EST

>Message-Id: <

>Date: Thu, 29 Jan 1998 21:45:49 -0500

>Reply-To:

>Sender:

>Precedence: bulk

>From: Andy Lyons <

>To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List

<gambia-l@u.washington.edu>

>Subject: Fwd: Gambia High School

>Mime-Version: 1.0

>Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"

>X-Sender:

>X-Listprocessor-Version: 8.1 beta -- ListProcessor(tm) by CREN

>

>Hi all, can anyone help this man?

>

>>Subject: Gambia High School

>>

>>Dear Mr Lyons

>>Many years ago (63-64) I was a VSO volunteer at Gambia High School.

>>Probably the best year of my life!

>>Now my son, himself a GAP volunteer in Nepal some years ago, is

visiting

>>The Gambia in a couple of weeks time. I have never been back but am

>>keen to help him make some contacts for me and to enrich his own

visit.

>>Many of my ex-pupils must be in their mid 40's; perhaps some might

>>remember me!

>>Do you have any details of the Gambia High School. Headteacher etc.

>>Also, is there a local paper published in Banjul?

>>Wouls appreciate your help.

>>Anthony Lunch <

>

>

>





______________________________________________________

Get Your Private, Free Email at



------------------------------



Date: Wed, 4 Feb 1998 00:58:44 EST

From:

To:

Subject: halifa's prposal

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII

Content-transfer-encoding: 7bit



After reading Halifa's second commentary, i cannot help it to jump in the

fray, because the issue is of the utmost important. After reading the first

letter to the Secretary of State, it only reinforcedmy admiration to Halifa's

unyielding and unbending commitment to the affairs of the country. Although, I

would have to confess that he would not be the person I would hire to design

and oversee the economic policies of the Gambia. Clearly over the years PDOIS,

and I am not separating the man from the party, has demonstrated a commitment

and a passion in the socio-economic development of the country, but their

successes is less to be desired for. Whether is in terms of becoming a

political factor to be reckon with, or to be in a position to actively involve

in governance.



Commenting on the macro-economic forces fo the Gambia, in relation to the

budget, Mr. Sallah raised crucial issues about debt, deficit, spending and

what he calls alternative economic policies. I would like to revisit some of

the issues raised:



A. To paraphrase, He clearly did not like the Secretary's reaction to the said

proposal as rhetorical, unfortunately these proposals were never brought up

for the list to evaluate whether it is mere rhetoric or relevant economic

policies.



B. Mr. Sallah argued against salary increases of the legislature because the

country is not in a position to afford it, and was well substantiated.



C. Mr. Sallah raised a crucial question which is a fundamental economic issue.

Paraphrasing, Gambia is face with a deficit and a debt crisis. There is an

over reaction with the debt issue; Gambia is a poor country and most of what

we produce we consume. It takes capital formation through savings and

investments to pursue ec onomic growth. Due to the vicious cycle of a low

income country, low income leads to consumption and nothing left over to save

and re-invest for job creation and future development. Therfore, it becomes

fundamental to bring in external capital to jump start economic development.

Also one can of course argue that it is a trap that can only further our

economic problems, which I personally disagree. The problem is not the

deficit, or that debt can lead to a crisis, but how these resources are

effectively utilized for job creation and economic development. Most Finance

students will agree that infact, there is a financial leverage in using debt

security for investment purposes. I would definitely agree with Mr. Sallah

that using these resources for travelling expenses and per diem can only set

the next generation with a negative growth economy. The problem is not with

the debt, but rather with how it is utilized.. Mr. Sallah also proposed to

utilized more of our resources and less of loans to finance developmental

projects. I would like to have him dilate on were these resources would come

from, frankly this can be an ideal solution but at our economic juncture, how

realistic is it.



His calling for financial discipline is fundamental, and for any hope of job

creation and economic development we would have to stay away from expenditures

that are not link with developmental projects.



Finally, I would like to say that the core of Mr.sallah;s message is that a

committed leadership using and allocating it's resources in public corporation

can lead to economic development and can raise the standard of living of all

Gambians. Although he does not believe that private enterprise driven by

profit can achieve similar objectives. Although, I would like to add that a

government own corporation with free enterprize features like efficiency,

effective management and not to be driven by too much of social consideration

can lead to job creation and economic development. On the other hand, a

private led economy with the backing of a dynamic leadership with regulfatory

mechanism as a free enterprize system can very well achieve similar goals.



To conclude I will reiterate, the issue is not whether PDOIS is a socialist or

not, labelling can sometimes obscure the importance of a serious dialogue.

Halifa Sallah clearly believes that government has to play a major role in the

search for socio-economic development, but he is also very tepid with the free

enterprize system (laugh) Don't take my word for it because the devil is in

the detail.



Thank you for your time !



Mussa Jeng



------------------------------



Date: Wed, 4 Feb 1998 03:52:24 -0000

From: "

To: <

Subject: Re: Are US Bombs Falling on Bagdad Once Again?

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit



Sent by "Torstein Grotnes" <

via Commit







Hi Paul.



Somehow I expected that there would be a mentioning of the A-bombs of WW2.

You are talking about a totally different world some 50 years ago, where

most of the world was caught up in the madness of war and destruction.

MDW was new and unproven and the knowledge of its terrible impacts

were unknown to the world.

The US was reacting to a mad Germany and Japan that also was trying to

develop MDW and would not have had ANY restrictions in using these to

their fullest extent. History has questioned the necessarity of dropping

these

bombs and it is not pleasant to think about the effects of these first

gen.bombs.

But, lets say that Iraq and Libya was the two super-powers of the cold war

area.

Somehow I have the feeling that the end result would have been a little

different...

Why? Because the US are not run by one almighty "god" sent leader with

paranoia

tendencies that can command any person or be above any regulation or law.

Its amazing what a little common sense and a pinch of respect for human

lives in general

can do to to the sanity of a country.

The US is not a nice country but it is our (and I mean all of the world)

best choice of avoiding

new pictures of innocent women,childen and men gassed to death like

animals.



Control of MDW first, political agendas and soverignity of internal affairs

second.

Anybody want to put it the other way around?



Tosh

The Gambia



BTW: wasn't the a-bombs dropped in 1945 at the end of the war?

BTW2:

You wrote:

>Now that the USSR is dead,

>I guess the world is in deep trouble....

So the cold war era was better? Maybe the world is better of than ever?

I'll give you ten good reasons why if you want.



T.





----------

> From: Paul <



> >Tosh,

> As I mentioned in my commenatary, I am not a friend of Sadam, however, I

> questioned the inconsistency of the US foreign policy, at least when the

> Middle-East is at the receiving end of that policy. yes, I am aware of

what

> Sadam did with chemical weapons against his own people and I whole

> heartedly condemn it. However, you must also remember that the US was

the

> only country on this planet that used nuclear weapons against another

> country. How would you explain the action of the US in dropping atomic

> bombs on Hirosima and Nagasaki (Japan) in 1949? As that was the case, can

> the US be trusted to have the right hands that should handle weapons of

> mass destruction? Thin about it. Mr. Jeng, thank you for your input. Now

> that the USSR is dead, I guess the world is in deep trouble as no

credible

> or strong country can challenge the might of Uncle Sam. Hi! Habib,

thanxxxxx!

>

> B. Paul Gibba.

>

> >Paul & Habib.

> >

> >One name for you guys regarding Mr.Saddam.

> >

> >The Kurds...

> >

> >It's not a question of having MDW.

> >It's a question of being mad enough to use it.

> >

> >Have a nice day,

> >Tosh

> >The Gambia

> >

> >

> >

>





------------------------------



Date: Wed, 4 Feb 1998 03:11:24 EST

From:

To:

Subject: Re: GAMBIAN MEETING IN ATLANTA

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII

Content-transfer-encoding: 7bit



I am sure what happened to the Members of the National Assembly. I gave them

all contact numbers, they were to contact Manlafy and the others while they

are in Mexico. It seems something went wrong some how. They are yet to contact

me and as soon as they do, i will shed light to what happened.



PEACE

TOMBONG SAIDY



------------------------------



Date: Wed, 4 Feb 1998 11:15:36 +2000

From:

To:

Subject: Re: Bombing Iraq

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII

Content-transfer-encoding: 7BIT



> Date: Tue, 3 Feb 1998 20:36:22 EST

> Reply-to:

> From:

> To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List <

> Subject: Bombing Iraq



> Matarr, the french did a turn about and are now in favour of bombing Bagdad

> and as far as the Russians are concerned, they will eventually agree with the

> U.S. Just remember the U.S. is punping a lot of money to "sure up" the Russian

> economy and eventually they will follow/or go where their bread is buttered.

> Thanks

> Daddy Sang

>

Daddy, you are quite right. By the way I just saw in CNN that Russian

President Borris Yeltsin warned American President Bill Clinton that

he ( Clinton ) may provoke a world war if the American use force

against Iraq. So lets hope the Americans think twice before taking

any action.



> >

> >

> >.

America that created this monster can easily also destroy him. The

sooner the better in my opinion but tactifully with commandos not

mass bombs on civilians --

Habib Diab Ghanim



Habib, The Americans will never use commandos and if they do then

Iraq will win the war. If you remember they wanted to use commandos

during the gulf war but later found out that it was too risky and

instead they used air strikes to the dissapointment of the Iraq

ground troops. But every peace loving person would agree with you

"not mass bombs on civilian". President Yeltsin said " One must be

accurate with such weapons and not shower them with airplanes and

bombs".

So lets hope for peace.

Greetings

Matarr M. Jeng.



------------------------------



Date: Wed, 4 Feb 1998 11:50:13 +2000

From:

To:

Subject: Re: A coup plot is foiled!

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII

Content-transfer-encoding: 7BIT



Moe, Thanks for that piece of information. My question is how can we

eradicate corruption in Africa? President Tejan Kabbah is an

intellectual. He was a UN man before becoming President of Sierre

Leone. Now he is charge of corruption. Many times even in this list

we talk of educated people to run our countries. If the educated

people are corrupt, the less educated people are currupt, the

business people are currupt, then what group can eradicate

corruption?

Is corruption in the African blood or is it an Africa sickness? Sorry

for my language.

Greetings

Matarr M. Jeng.



------------------------------



Date: Wed, 04 Feb 1998 13:09:50 -0800

From: MOMODOU BUHARRY GASSAMA <

To:

Subject: Re: Are US Bombs Falling on Bagdad Once Again?

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=iso-8859-1

Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable



Hi Tosh!

I have to jump in and comment on your last post. You wrote:



> MDW was new and unproven and the knowledge of its terrible impacts

> were unknown to the world.

> The US was reacting to a mad Germany and Japan that also was trying to

> develop MDW and would not have had ANY restrictions in using these to

> their fullest extent.



Do you really believe that knowledge of the destructive power and nature

of atomic bombs was unknown? C=B4mon now. All the sides in the war knew

their destructive nature. That was why there was a rush to acquire the

first one. When the U.S. succeeded, it had to demonstrate its awsome

destructive force as a warning. The decision as to which country to

demonstrate it on was a racist one. There was the choice of dropping it

on the cause of and major aggressor in the war which was Germany, on

Germany=B4s allies in Europe, on Japan, on both Germany and Japan as the

major players in the war. Japan was chosen because it was not in Europe

and wasn=B4t populated by Europeans. So you believe that the US had

restrictions in using weapons of mass destruction? Why did it use two in

Japan then when it was basically evident that the allies were going to

win the war? And why drop two bombs on Japan? If the US was so

restrained, why didn=B4t it drop only one bomb to make its point? If the

decision to drop a bomb was not motivated by racist tendencies, why

didn=B4t the US drop one bomb on say Hiroshima and one on Berlin? Are you=



shuddering at the thought because Berlin is so close to OSLO?



You also wrote:



> But, lets say that Iraq and Libya was the two super-powers of the cold =

war

> area.

> Somehow I have the feeling that the end result would have been a little=



> different...

> Why? Because the US are not run by one almighty "god" sent leader with

> paranoia

> tendencies that can command any person or be above any regulation or la=

w.



How would the result have been different? What is the difference between

Bill Clinton, Gaddafi and Saddam Hussein apart from the fact that Bill

Clinton has CNN, BBC and the rest of the Western media on his side to

justify and turn into right anything he does no matter how much it

stinks? And the fact that Gaddafi and Saddam are reacting to the

dictatorial tendencies of America by refusing to tote the American line?

If America, as you are trying to portray, is the ultimate democracy in

the world, why can=B4t it live with the fact that the world is a diverse

place and that countries are bound to have different interests,

ideologies etc.? Unless of course it believes it is 'one almighty "god"

sent (government) with paranoia tendencies that can command any person

(or government) or be above any (international) regulation or law' as

you put it. And then, how is it different from Iraq or Libya?



You also wrote:



> Its amazing what a little common sense and a pinch of respect for human=



> lives in general

> can do to to the sanity of a country.

> The US is not a nice country but it is our (and I mean all of the world=

)

> best choice of avoiding

> new pictures of innocent women,childen and men gassed to death like

> animals.



Where were you when the US used napalm on innocent Vietnamese women and

children? How about the Tuskegee experiment? How about the bombs on

Tripoli? How about when the FBI deliberately supplied drugs in black

neighbourhoods? How about when its money buys weapons that Israel uses

to bomb innocent Palestinian women and children? How about the

helicopter gunships used in Mogadishu? Would a country with "a little

common sense and a pinch of respect for human lives in general" do such

things? Maybe you perceive the US as sane because such things are not

being done in Europe. If napalm was dropped on women and children in

Bergen, helicopter gunships unleashed in Malm=F6, innocent Norwegians wit=

h

syphilis locked up and refused treatment to check how the disease

destroys the body, Trondheim bombed because Norway refuses to swallow

the American line hook, line and sinker, drugs distributed by an

American government agency in Oslo etc., maybe then and only then would

you realise that America is not as sane as you would like us to believe.

Maybe then you would wake up, smell the coffee and look behind the hype

of CNN, BBC, Newsweek, Time and the Western media.



Finally, you wrote:



> Control of MDW first, political agendas and soverignity of internal aff=

airs

> second.



This is the typical white supremacy line. Control weapons of mass

destruction and then ensure the white supremacy line at all costs.

Control the world=B4s economy, dictate the policies of the weaker nations=



to suit your economic and political whims, control the world=B4s media

with your CNNs, BBCs etc. Deal with those "madmen", "rebels", "warlords"

or whatever you want to call them who refuse to subscribe to the

garbage. Bomb them. Slander them on CNN, BBC etc. and turn the rest of

the world against them. See the pattern? Of course. You see, America is

the current pinnacle of white supremacy and all Iraq, Iran, Libya, Cuba

etc. are doing is rebelling against white supremacy. Many of us cannot

see this because we swallow the media=B4s line hook, line and sinker

without using judgment. America therefore has no moral backbone to

preach to us about how evil Saddam is because it is equally evil.

Thanks.

Buharry.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------=



wrote:

> =



> Sent by "Torstein Grotnes" <

> via Commit

> =



> Hi Paul.

> =



> Somehow I expected that there would be a mentioning of the A-bombs of W=

W2.

> You are talking about a totally different world some 50 years ago, wher=

e

> most of the world was caught up in the madness of war and destruction.

> MDW was new and unproven and the knowledge of its terrible impacts

> were unknown to the world.

> The US was reacting to a mad Germany and Japan that also was trying to

> develop MDW and would not have had ANY restrictions in using these to

> their fullest extent. History has questioned the necessarity of droppin=

g

> these

> bombs and it is not pleasant to think about the effects of these first

> gen.bombs.

> But, lets say that Iraq and Libya was the two super-powers of the cold =

war

> area.

> Somehow I have the feeling that the end result would have been a little=



> different...

> Why? Because the US are not run by one almighty "god" sent leader with

> paranoia

> tendencies that can command any person or be above any regulation or la=

w.

> Its amazing what a little common sense and a pinch of respect for human=



> lives in general

> can do to to the sanity of a country.

> The US is not a nice country but it is our (and I mean all of the world=

)

> best choice of avoiding

> new pictures of innocent women,childen and men gassed to death like

> animals.

> =



> Control of MDW first, political agendas and soverignity of internal aff=

airs

> second.

> Anybody want to put it the other way around?

> =



> Tosh

> The Gambia

> =



> BTW: wasn't the a-bombs dropped in 1945 at the end of the war?

> BTW2:

> You wrote:

> >Now that the USSR is dead,

> >I guess the world is in deep trouble....

> So the cold war era was better? Maybe the world is better of than ever?=



> I'll give you ten good reasons why if you want.

> =



> T.

> =



> ----------

> > From: Paul <

> =



> > >Tosh,

> > As I mentioned in my commenatary, I am not a friend of Sadam, h=

owever, I

> > questioned the inconsistency of the US foreign policy, at least when =

the

> > Middle-East is at the receiving end of that policy. yes, I am aware o=

f

> what

> > Sadam did with chemical weapons against his own people and I whole

> > heartedly condemn it. However, you must also remember that the US wa=

s

> the

> > only country on this planet that used nuclear weapons against another=



> > country. How would you explain the action of the US in dropping atom=

ic

> > bombs on Hirosima and Nagasaki (Japan) in 1949? As that was the case,=

can

> > the US be trusted to have the right hands that should handle weapons =

of

> > mass destruction? Thin about it. Mr. Jeng, thank you for your input. =

Now

> > that the USSR is dead, I guess the world is in deep trouble as no

> credible

> > or strong country can challenge the might of Uncle Sam. Hi! Habib,

> thanxxxxx!

> >

> > B. Paul Gibba.

> >

> > >Paul & Habib.

> > >

> > >One name for you guys regarding Mr.Saddam.

> > >

> > >The Kurds...

> > >

> > >It's not a question of having MDW.

> > >It's a question of being mad enough to use it.

> > >

> > >Have a nice day,

> > >Tosh

> > >The Gambia

> > >

> > >

> > >

> >



------------------------------



Date: Wed, 04 Feb 1998 10:09:53 -0500

From: Solomon Sylva <

To:

Subject: Re: GAMBIAN MEETING IN ATLANTA

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit



Thanks Tombong for staying on top this.



Have a nice day.



Solomon







wrote:

>

> I am sure what happened to the Members of the National Assembly. I gave them

> all contact numbers, they were to contact Manlafy and the others while they

> are in Mexico. It seems something went wrong some how. They are yet to contact

> me and as soon as they do, i will shed light to what happened.

>

> PEACE

> TOMBONG SAIDY



------------------------------



Date: Wed, 4 Feb 1998 10:25:25 -0500 (EST)

From: Anna Secka <

To:

Subject: Cute joke.....pass this on. (fwd)

Message-ID: <Pine.SUN.3.91.980204102359.25980B-100000@cse>

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII



Subject: Programmer and the Frog

> A Programmer was crossing a road one day when a frog called out to him

> and said, "If you kiss me, I'll turn into a beautiful princess." He

> bent over, picked up the frog, and put it in his pocket.

>

> The frog spoke up again and said, "If you kiss me and turn me back

> into a beautiful princess, I will tell everyone how smart and brave

> you are and how you are my hero" The man took the frog out of his

> pocket,

> smiled at it, and returned it to his pocket.

>

> The frog spoke up again and said, "If you kiss me and turn me back

> into a beautiful princess, I will be your loving companion for an

> entire week." The man took the frog out of his pocket, smiled at it,

> and returned

> it to his pocket.

>

> The frog then cried out, "If you kiss me and turn me back into a

> princess, I'll stay with you for a year and do ANYTHING you want."

> Again the man took the frog out, smiled at it, and put it back into

> his pocket.

>

> Finally, the frog asked, "What is the matter? I've told you I'm a

> beautiful princess, that I'll stay with you for a year and do anything

> you want. Why won't you kiss me?"

>

> Terry said, "Look, I'm a computer programmer. I don't have time for a

> girlfriend, but a talking frog is COOL."

















------------------------------



Date: Wed, 04 Feb 1998 10:29:03 -0500

From: habib <

To:

Subject: Re: Bombing Iraq

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=iso-8859-1

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 8bit



wrote:

>

> > Date: Tue, 3 Feb 1998 20:36:22 EST

> > Reply-to:

> > From:

> > To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List <

> > Subject: Bombing Iraq

>

> > Matarr, the french did a turn about and are now in favour of bombing Bagdad

> > and as far as the Russians are concerned, they will eventually agree with the

> > U.S. Just remember the U.S. is punping a lot of money to "sure up" the Russian

> > economy and eventually they will follow/or go where their bread is buttered.

> > Thanks

> > Daddy Sang

> >

> Daddy, you are quite right. By the way I just saw in CNN that Russian

> President Borris Yeltsin warned American President Bill Clinton that

> he ( Clinton ) may provoke a world war if the American use force

> against Iraq. So lets hope the Americans think twice before taking

> any action.

>

> > >

> > >

> > >.

> America that created this monster can easily also destroy him. The

> sooner the better in my opinion but tactifully with commandos not

> mass bombs on civilians --

> Habib Diab Ghanim

>

> Habib, The Americans will never use commandos and if they do then

> Iraq will win the war. If you remember they wanted to use commandos

> during the gulf war but later found out that it was too risky and

> instead they used air strikes to the dissapointment of the Iraq

> ground troops. But every peace loving person would agree with you

> "not mass bombs on civilian". President Yeltsin said " One must be

> accurate with such weapons and not shower them with airplanes and

> bombs".

> So lets hope for peace.

> Greetings

> Matarr M. Jeng.

Matarr

Believe me it can be done.

There has been many opportunities to kill Saddam but due to the lack of

US interest to do so ( in my opinion) nothing has been attempted with

sincerity

Saddam has cost the Arab Countries and Muslims a lot of financial

damages and lost respect--

Who gained from it??

The countries that sold the weapons and the US who got paid (yes got

paid) or reimbursed by the Gulf Arab countries at least 30 BILLION

dollars for their contribution to the past Gulf war. That money could

have sustained all of Africa for a decade instaed of wasting it and

finally ending with Saddam still in power

I could go on but I better get back to work

Have a nice day and let's pray that God help the poor victims that are

giong to be hit when even those pricise bombs fall

MZ



------------------------------



Date: Wed, 04 Feb 1998 10:31:40 -0500

From: habib <

To:

Subject: Re: A coup plot is foiled!

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=iso-8859-1

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 8bit



wrote:

>

> Moe, Thanks for that piece of information. My question is how can we

> eradicate corruption in Africa? President Tejan Kabbah is an

> intellectual. He was a UN man before becoming President of Sierre

> Leone. Now he is charge of corruption. Many times even in this list

> we talk of educated people to run our countries. If the educated

> people are corrupt, the less educated people are currupt, the

> business people are currupt, then what group can eradicate

> corruption?

> Is corruption in the African blood or is it an Africa sickness? Sorry

> for my language.

> Greetings

> Matarr M. Jeng.



Mattarr

The present coup leaders governing Sierra Leone are doing the same with

a South African company who are actively mining diamond and gold while

training the army. Sixty minuites had a piece on that last year

Habib

--

MZ



------------------------------



Date: Wed, 4 Feb 1998 10:47:57 EST

From:

To:

Subject: Re: A coup plot is foiled!

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII

Content-transfer-encoding: 7bit



Hi Matarr:

It is not corruption and I dare to say it is not educated leaders

either!!!!!!!! IT IS GREED. We Africans think only in terms of who has the

most money the most wives etc. When are we going to think of the masses?, the

people who make our country clean?, the people who take care of our children

at school?, the people who look after the sick? The way the waging in Africa

is carried out is overwhelming and can be changed. It is the leaders that we

choose that have to say enough let us take care of the people whop put us here

and sel their peanuts at the highest possible price and give them all the

money that we had from that.



UNTIL THE GREED IS OUT OF THE WAY PROGRESS CANNOT BE MENTAINED.

EDUCATION WILL BE MEANINGLESS.

WOMEN AND CHILDREN ARE THE MOST IMPORTANT NOT GROWN MEN.



Think about it and let us try to build our nations with that in mind.



Thanks

Cis



------------------------------



Date: Wed, 4 Feb 1998 11:22:32 EST

From:

To:

Subject: Re: Introduction

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII

Content-transfer-encoding: 7bit



Simeon

did you leave at or around Macdonaldd street?

Number 11or 12 or maybe 26 Macdonald street.



------------------------------



Date: Wed, 4 Feb 1998 10:45:06 -0600

From: Keretha Cash <

To: "'

Subject: RE: A coup plot is foiled!

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain



Words of Wisdom. Let him hear who has ears....



Keretha



> ----------

> From:

> Sent: Wednesday, February 04, 1998 9:47 AM

> To: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List

> Subject: Re: A coup plot is foiled!

>

> Hi Matarr:

> It is not corruption and I dare to say it is not educated leaders

> either!!!!!!!! IT IS GREED. We Africans think only in terms of who

> has the

> most money the most wives etc. When are we going to think of the

> masses?, the people who make our country clean?, the people who take

> care of our children at school?, the people who look after the sick?

> The way the waging in Africa is carried out is overwhelming and can be

> changed. It is the leaders that we choose that have to say enough let

> us take care of the people whop put us here and sel their peanuts at

> the highest possible price and give them all the

> money that we had from that.

>

> UNTIL THE GREED IS OUT OF THE WAY PROGRESS CANNOT BE MENTAINED.

> EDUCATION WILL BE MEANINGLESS.

> WOMEN AND CHILDREN ARE THE MOST IMPORTANT NOT GROWN MEN.

>

> Think about it and let us try to build our nations with that in mind.

>

> Thanks

> Cis

>



------------------------------



Date: Wed, 4 Feb 1998 16:47:59 +0000 (GMT)

From: "B.M.Jones" <

To: bantaba <

Subject: The Gambian Economy

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; CHARSET=US-ASCII





I would like to make some general comments about the debate

on the list regarding the Gambian economy without getting

into the arguments for/against socialism, capitalism or any

isms for that matter.



It is pertinent to note that there is the need to pursue

sound and sustainable macroeconomic policies within the

context of implementing any form of economic program to

respond to the changes in the economic fundamentals of the

Gambian economy.



Therefore policy reform measures are necessary to ensure

sustainable growth and stability of our economy bearing in

mind the low economic base of the Gambia as a starting

point. Any constructive and practical ideas and suggestions

from any quarters that will improve the standard of living

of the populace is a welcome development.



Our economy is a classical example of the economic paradigm

that economics is about the optimal and efficient(stress

efficient) allocation of scarce resources to satisfy the

unlimited wants of Gambians suffering from economic and

social deprivation. It is a truism that we need improved

access to health, education and literacy levels, increased

agricultural production, better road networks, higher

income levels, more domestically generated savings as the

competition for international aid is intense and is dwindling

anyway, more investment and the list goes on and on....



The solution to these myriad of problems needs a concerted

effort by all patriotic Gambians be they APRC, PDOIS,

NRP,UDP. On one group or organization has a monopoly of

ideas that is needed to move the Gambia towards its

"economic frontier". Conventional wisdom dictates that for

effective management of the economy, the lower the

macroeconomic imbalances the better the chance of improved

performance.



It is true to say that we have some of our economic

fundamentals right i.e. stable exchange rates and low

levels of inflation. These are necessary but not sufficient

conditions for increased business confidence. I personally

believe that the private sector is the most dynamic engine

for growth. The key and critical element for sustainable

growth is the public finance of the government.The more

prudent our public finances the better it is for the

economy as a whole. The government inevitably have to

spend, but it must spend wisely contingent upon the revenue

base at its disposal. This is where the allocative

efficiency of resources comes into the equation.



Macroeconomic imbalances usually originates from the budget

deficit and as a result the government has to borrow either

internally or abroad incurring both domestic and external

debt or it can run arrears which undermines its

credibility (The explosive domestic debt of the USA during

Reganomics). Government borrowing domestically crowds out

the private sector. If the private sector cannot borrow to

invest, and has to compete with the government, how can we

have a private sector led growth? If there is going to be

any meaningful transformation of the Gambian economy,

public policies should be geared towards the private sector

and the government's role should be complementary and

supportive by concentrating on providing the public goods

needed by all Gambians (health and education).



I beg your indulgence if my discussion is general in

tone but I do believe that it is only when we

discuss issues pertinent to our motherland and have

solutions that will result in effective and steady policy

strategies, then we can convince foreign investors of the

credibility of out economic policies and thus create a more

favorable and conducive economic climate in the Gambia.



cheers



Basil Jones

Research Student

School of Economic Studies

Univ of Hull.

----------------------

B.M.Jones

B.M.Jones@econ.hull.ac.uk





------------------------------



Date: Wed, 4 Feb 1998 16:49:51 GMT

From: SADAMS <

To:

Subject: Its' not Kojo Boy but Kojs

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII

Content-transfer-encoding: 7BIT



Kojs,

Keep in touch.

Sebja



------------------------------



Date: Wed, 4 Feb 1998 13:06:30 -0500 (EST)

From:

To:

Subject: How were they thinking?? (fwd)

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 8bit



folks,



Below are some graet quotes of the past. How time changes history!



Hope you enjoy!



Regards,

Moe S. Jallow

**********************************************************************



Computers in the future may weigh no more than 1.5 tons." --Popular

Mechanics, forecasting the relentless march of science, 1949



"Everything that can be invented has been invented." --Charles H.

Duell, Commissioner, U.S. Office of Patents, 1899.



"I'm just glad it'll be Clark Gable who's falling on his face and not

Gary Cooper." --Gary Cooper on his decision not to take the leading

role in "Gone With The Wind."



"I think there is a world market for maybe five computers." --Thomas

Watson, chairman of IBM, 1943



"640K ought to be enough for anybody." -- Bill Gates, 1981



"I have traveled the length and breadth of this country and talked

with the best people, and I can assure you that data processing is a

fad that won't last out the year." --The editor in charge of business

books for Prentice Hall, 1957



"But what is it good for?" --Engineer at the Advanced Computing

Systems Division of IBM, 1968, commenting on the microchip.



"There is no reason anyone would want a computer in their home." --Ken

Olson, president, chairman and founder of Digital Equipment Corp., 1977



"This 'telephone' has too many shortcomings to be seriously considered

as a means of communication. The device is inherently of no value to

us." --Western Union internal memo, 1876.



"The wireless music box has no imaginable commercial value. Who would

pay for a message sent to nobody in particular?" --David Sarnoff's

associates in response to his urgings for investment in the radio in

the 1920s.



"The concept is interesting and well-formed, but in order to earn

better than a 'C,' the idea must be feasible." --A Yale University

management professor in response to Fred Smith's paper proposing

reliable overnight delivery service. (Smith went on to found Federal

Express Corp.)



"Who the hell wants to hear actors talk?" --H.M. Warner, Warner

Brothers, 1927.



A cookie store is a bad idea. Besides, the market research reports say

America likes crispy cookies, not soft and chewy cookies like you

make." --Response to Debbi Fields' idea of starting Mrs. Fields'

Cookies.



"We don't like their sound, and guitar music is on the way out."

--Decca Recording Co. rejecting the Beatles, 1962.



"Heavier-than-air flying machines are impossible." --Lord Kelvin,

president, Royal Society, 1895.



"If I had thought about it, I wouldn't have done the experiment. The

literature was full of examples that said you can't do this."

--Spencer Silver on the work that led to the unique adhesives for 3-M

"Post-It" Notepads.



"So we went to Atari and said, 'Hey, we've got this amazing thing,

even built with some of your parts, and what do you think about

funding us? Or we'll give it to you. We just want to do it. Pay our

salary, we'll come work for you.' And they said, 'No.' So then we went

to Hewlett-Packard, and they said, 'Hey, we don't need you. You

haven't got through college yet.'" --Apple Computer Inc. founder Steve

Jobs on attempts to get Atari and HP interested in his and Steve

Wozniak's personal computer.



"Professor Goddard does not know the relation between action and

reaction and the need to have something better than a vacuum against

which to react. He seems to lack the basic knowledge ladled out daily

in high schools." --1921 New York Times editorial about Robert

Goddard's revolutionary rocket work.



"You want to have consistent and uniform muscle development across all

of your muscles? It can't be done. It's just a fact of life. You just

have to accept inconsistent muscle development as an unalterable

condition of weight training." --Response to Arthur Jones, who solved

the "unsolvable" problem by inventing Nautilus.



"Drill for oil? You mean drill into the ground to try and find oil?

You're crazy." --Drillers who Edwin L. Drake tried to enlist to his

project to drill for oil in 1859.



"Stocks have reached what looks like a permanently high plateau."

--Irving Fisher, Professor of Economics, Yale University, 1929.



Airplanes are interesting toys but of no military value." --Marechal

Ferdinand Foch, Professor of Strategy, Ecole Superieure de Guerre.



"Louis Pasteur's theory of germs is ridiculous fiction". --Pierre

Pachet, Professor of Physiology at Toulouse, 1872



"The abdomen, the chest, and the brain will forever be shut from the

intrusion of the wise and humane surgeon". --Sir John Eric Ericksen,

British surgeon, appointed Surgeon-Extraordinary to Queen Victoria 1873.







------------------------------



Date: Wed, 4 Feb 1998 17:36:56 -0000

From: "

To: <

Subject: Re: The central point at issue should not recede to the background

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit



Sent by "Pa Musa Jallow" <

via Commit





Folks,

I for one eagerly await Mr Sallah's next issue and appreciate his approach.

Mr Sallah is quite right..the central point should not reced to the

background...what is the central point?

1) Public-sector led or Private sector led growth? or

2) The Budget of The Gambia 1998

if the answer is 1) then there I am ver wary of public-sector led

growth..hence my "been there" and "done that", the problem here is not in

my opinion socialism but the practice of central planning which has a poor

track record even though Singapore stands out. It failed in the Gambia

because all it allowed was the direct looting of state coffers (my

opinion) so i believe a regulated free entreprise system is probably the

better approach for us at this point in our history because after all the

State directly employs 14,000 persons, that is 1.4% of the population and

the rest of the working people fend for themselves (private entreprise) one

way or the other;

if the answer is 2) here I completely subscribe to the reservations

expressed by Mr Sallah as he has rightly pointed out the pitfalls of a

debt- and deficit- led economy, the Reagan years are ample example.



I will stay engaged and look forward to a broad discourse on these matters

which are rightly the concern of all of us.

On a brief note, I commend Mr Jeng for a great article

Bye for now, back to work

pmj





----------





------------------------------



Date: Wed, 4 Feb 1998 22:44:35 +0300

From: "Bassirou Dodou Drammeh" <

To: "GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List" <

Subject: Re: Greetings to all

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain;

charset="iso-8859-1"

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit



Mr.BOJANG!

Welcome back to the fold! You know,I am very

seriously considering taking your Smoked Fish offer.I can't remember the

last time I got hold of that kind of stuff.But because I am the Supreme

Alkaloo of Sukuru Kundaa and because we have decided to go ahead with the

proposed imposition of visa restrictions on all those little village

dwellers who have over the years caused a lot of noise and pollution in our

venerable city ,I would want to talk to my lawyer before making any final

decision,since I don't want to accept or be seen to accept or be perceived

to accept anything from you that could be construed as a bribe.oh, No! Our

City is too decent for that.



But until then.... Keep Up The Good Work down There!





Regards Basss!

-----Original Message-----

From: Mambuna Bojang <

To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List

<gambia-l@u.washington.edu>

Date: Tuesday, February 03, 1998 3:50 AM

Subject: Greetings to all





>Brothers and Sisters;

>I just want to say greetings from the Gambia. It was really nice to

>visit home for a little while. The wheather was really nice through out

>my stay.I am also glad to rejion the list after I get my Email back up

>and runnig again. Brother Bass, I have a whole bag of dry and smoked

>fish from the remodeled Gunjur beach, so just incase you want some

>please don't hesitate to say so. Once again greetings from home to you

>all.

>

>God speed!

>Pa-MMambuna, The BlueGrass State.

>





------------------------------



Date: Wed, 4 Feb 1998 18:04:40 -0400 (AST)

From:

Subject: Re: Cute joke.....pass this on.

Message-ID: <



Date: Today is...



Anna Secka wrote:

[snip]

> Terry said, "Look, I'm a computer programmer. I don't have time for a

> girlfriend, but a talking frog is COOL."



ouch!





------------------------------



Date: Wed, 4 Feb 1998 18:32:20 EST

From:

To:

Subject: THE US & THE GAMBIA'S JOINT STATEMENT

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII

Content-transfer-encoding: 7bit





JOINT STATEMENT



BANJUL, THE GAMBIA

4 February 1998



On Wednesday, February 4, 1998, His Excellency, The President, Colonel (Rte)

Yahya A.J.J. Jammeh received United States Permanent Representative to the

United Nations, Ambassador Bill Richardson, in a meeting lasting more than one

hour.



Ambassador Bill Richardson is on a Worldwide mission to consult with Chiefs of

States whose countries are represented on the United Nations Security Council.

Particularly aware of the important role of The Gambia, Ambassador Richardson

consulted with President Jammeh regarding the narrowing alternatives in the

Iraqi situation.



President Jammeh and Ambassador Richardson also reviewed other topics of

concern to the Security Council, regional issues, and the recent visit to the

United States of Honourable Dr. Momodou Lamin Sedad Jobe, who had met

Ambassador Richardson in New York and who was received at the highest levels

of the Department of State.



Ambassador Richardson holds cabinet rank and is the senior-most American

visitor to The Gambia in many years. He was introduced to President Jammeh by

Ambassador Gerald W. Scott. Also present were the Vice President, Secretary of

State for Foreign Affairs, Secretary of State for Presidential Affairs and

Secretary General, Office of the President.







Joint Statement from:



Dr. Momodou Lamin Sedad Jobe

Secretary of State for Foreign Affairs



And



Ambassador Bill Richardson

United States Permanent Representative to the United Nations





This has been a very interesting and historical visit especially if one takes

into consideration the relationship between the two countries three years ago.

It was also a very positive and healthy meeting, and this visit is a signal to

the pivotal role The Gambia will be playing in global politics in the next two

years.



The Gambia is becoming very important in US foreign policy and this is because

of two main reasons among others. The first reason is because The Gambia is a

member of the United Nations Security Council (for the next two years) and

will be assuming the Presidency of the Security Council in March, 1998. The

second reason is the fact that The Gambia is strategically located on the

route of the space shuttle, making it the only emergency landing ground of the

space shuttle. I know we will play our role in global politics in an exemplary

manner as dictated by our foreign and human rights policies:



FOREIGN POLICY



"In an era of increasing interdependence among countries, no country can

achieve any meaningful socio-economic development in isolation. At the same

time, a country can not develop without peace and stability. Therefore, the

foreign policy goals of the Second Republic of The Gambia will be to adopt a

more pro-active stance in international affairs, with the aim of mobilising

greater support for the country's development. The focal points of The

Gambia`s foreign policy objectives stem not only from the desire to ensure

national security, but extend to the realm of economic development assistance.



The Gambia will continue to participate fully with global, regional, and sub-

regional bodies in the implementation of programs and plans to enhance the

insertion of our country in the international scene. Special attention will

be given to increasing south-south co-operation and improving collaboration

with The Gambia`s West African neighbours. As a member of the Economic

community of West African States (ECOWAS), The Gambia will ensure its full

compliance with ECOWAS protocols on the free movement of goods, capital and

labour within the integrating markets of the sixteen ECOWAS member states.



The Second Republic will also look for international donor organisations to

provide assistance in developing The Gambia. In particular, The Second

Republic hopes to be a trusted friend of the West. With the dissolution of

the Armed forces Provisional Ruling Council and the establishment of the

Second Republic, any apprehension that the West may have had about the state

of democracy in The Gambia should be put to rest. The President and the

legislators in the National Assembly are the directly elected representatives

of the Gambian citizens. The Second Republic is a functioning, multiparty

democracy, which is responsive to the needs of its people.



The Gambia is a responsible member of the international community and is

actively engaged in promoting greater co-operation and understanding between

nations. The Gambia is currently a member of United Nations and its principal

organs, the Organisation of African Unity (OAU) and the British Commonwealth

of Nations, among other entities. The Second Republic will ensure that The

Gambia continues to participate in peace-making, peace-keeping and peace-

enforcement operations on the African continent as well as elsewhere in the

world.





Human Rights Policies in The Gambia





The most essential human rights are the necessities of existence - food,

shelter, education, medical care, clean water, work and the opportunity to

live and develop in a free society and in peace and dignity. The Second

Republic pledges to work assiduously towards making these rights accessible to

all Gambians.



Chapter IV of The Gambia`s Constitution of 1996 upholds and enshrines these

human rights and fundamental freedoms, particularly the rights to life,

personal liberty and property, and freedom of speech, association, assembly,

movement, privacy, equality before the law and freedom of the press.



At the same time Gambians of all backgrounds can proudly look back at a common

background of tolerance and peaceful co-existence. Gambians recognise that

rights and freedoms are not absolute. Instead, they are accompanied by the

notion of social responsibility. Gambians know where one's rights end and

where another's rights begin.



The Gambian population is a mix of many ethnic groups with a rich and diverse

culture coupled with different religious affiliations. In contrast with many

African nations, a high degree of religious and ethnic tolerance exists in The

Gambia. The inter-marriage between people of difference religious and

cultural identities are common.



Religious tolerance is also practised in The Gambia. Although Islam is the

predominant religion, the country is a secular state with the citizenry

manifesting respect for each other's cultural, religious and traditional

values. The high level of cultural and religious tolerance continues to

provide a sound basis for the peaceful coexistence of the Gambian people."





Peace

Tombong Saidy





------------------------------



Date: Thu, 05 Feb 1998 01:05:19 +0100

From: Bala S Jallow <

To: gambia-l gambia-l <

Subject: Equation

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit



THIS IS SCARY BUT IT REALLY WORKS. DON'T CHEAT BY SCROLLING DOWN

FIRST!!!

It

only takes 30 seconds.

Work this out as you read. Don't read the bottom until you have worked

it

out.!!!

1.First of all, pick the number of days a week that you would like to go



out.













2.Multiply this number by 2.

















3.Add 5.













4.Multiply it by 50.

























5.If you have already had your birthday this year, add 1748. >If you

haven't,

add 1747.

















6.Last step: Subtract the four digit year that you were born.





SEE BELOW:



















RESULTS:

You should now have a three digit number:

The first digit of this was your original number (ie how many times you



want to

go out each week).

The second two digits are your age!!! It really works.

This is the only year (1998) it will ever work, so spread the joy around

by

mailing this to everyone you know.









--

/Bala & Family







------------------------------



Date: Wed, 4 Feb 1998 19:24:15 EST

From:

To:

Subject: Re: Bombing Iraq

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII

Content-transfer-encoding: 7bit



Matarr, we again are saying the same thing; In the case of Yelson I do believe

he's trying to gain access to the influence Russia once commamded in that part

of the world. Habib, I concurr leave the civilians out of this however, it

must be also said that Saddam should also leave the civilians out of it and

not parade them around just for propaganda purposes.

Thanks

Daddy Sang



------------------------------



Date: Wed, 04 Feb 1998 20:00:51 -0800

From: Paul <

To: <

Subject: Re: Are US Bombs Falling on Bagdad Once Again?

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"



At 03:52 AM 2/4/98 -0000, you wrote:

>Sent by "Torstein Grotnes" <

> via Commit

>

>

>

>Hi Tosh,

I could not have said it better than Mr. Buharry did. His comment is so

detailed that saying something might be repetitious. However, I might jump

in once again if necessary.

paul Gibba.



>develop MDW and would not have had ANY restrictions in using these to

>their fullest extent. History has questioned the necessarity of dropping

>these

>bombs and it is not pleasant to think about the effects of these first

>gen.bombs.

>But, lets say that Iraq and Libya was the two super-powers of the cold war

>area.

>Somehow I have the feeling that the end result would have been a little

>different...

>Why? Because the US are not run by one almighty "god" sent leader with

>paranoia

>tendencies that can command any person or be above any regulation or law.

>Its amazing what a little common sense and a pinch of respect for human

>lives in general

>can do to to the sanity of a country.

>The US is not a nice country but it is our (and I mean all of the world)

>best choice of avoiding

>new pictures of innocent women,childen and men gassed to death like

>animals.

>

>Control of MDW first, political agendas and soverignity of internal affairs

>second.

>Anybody want to put it the other way around?

>

>Tosh

>The Gambia

>

>BTW: wasn't the a-bombs dropped in 1945 at the end of the war?

>BTW2:

>You wrote:

>>Now that the USSR is dead,

>>I guess the world is in deep trouble....

>So the cold war era was better? Maybe the world is better of than ever?

>I'll give you ten good reasons why if you want.

>

>T.

>

>

>----------

>> From: Paul <

>

>> >Tosh,

>> As I mentioned in my commenatary, I am not a friend of Sadam, however, I

>> questioned the inconsistency of the US foreign policy, at least when the

>> Middle-East is at the receiving end of that policy. yes, I am aware of

>what

>> Sadam did with chemical weapons against his own people and I whole

>> heartedly condemn it. However, you must also remember that the US was

>the

>> only country on this planet that used nuclear weapons against another

>> country. How would you explain the action of the US in dropping atomic

>> bombs on Hirosima and Nagasaki (Japan) in 1949? As that was the case, can

>> the US be trusted to have the right hands that should handle weapons of

>> mass destruction? Thin about it. Mr. Jeng, thank you for your input. Now

>> that the USSR is dead, I guess the world is in deep trouble as no

>credible

>> or strong country can challenge the might of Uncle Sam. Hi! Habib,

>thanxxxxx!

>>

>> B. Paul Gibba.

>>

>> >Paul & Habib.

>> >

>> >One name for you guys regarding Mr.Saddam.

>> >

>> >The Kurds...

>> >

>> >It's not a question of having MDW.

>> >It's a question of being mad enough to use it.

>> >

>> >Have a nice day,

>> >Tosh

>> >The Gambia

>> >

>> >

>> >

>>

>

>

>



------------------------------



Date: Wed, 04 Feb 1998 20:05:58 -0800

From: Paul <

To:

Subject: Re: Are US Bombs Falling on Bagdad Once Again?

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset="iso-8859-1"

Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable



At 01:09 PM 2/4/98 -0800, you wrote:

>Hi Tosh!

> I have to jump in and comment on your last post. You wrote:

>

>> MDW was new and unproven and the knowledge of its terrible impacts

>> were unknown to the world.

>> The US was reacting to a mad Germany and Japan that also was trying to

>> develop MDW and would not have had ANY restrictions in using these to

>> their fullest extent.

>

>Do you really believe that knowledge of the destructive power and nature

>of atomic bombs was unknown? C=B4mon now. All the sides in the war knew

>their destructive nature. That was why there was a rush to acquire the

>first one. When the U.S. succeeded, it had to demonstrate its awsome

>destructive force as a warning. The decision as to which country to

>demonstrate it on was a racist one. There was the choice of dropping it

>on the cause of and major aggressor in the war which was Germany, on

>Germany=B4s allies in Europe, on Japan, on both Germany and Japan as the

>major players in the war. Japan was chosen because it was not in Europe

>and wasn=B4t populated by Europeans. So you believe that the US had

>restrictions in using weapons of mass destruction? Why did it use two in

>Japan then when it was basically evident that the allies were going to

>win the war? And why drop two bombs on Japan? If the US was so

>restrained, why didn=B4t it drop only one bomb to make its point? If the

>decision to drop a bomb was not motivated by racist tendencies, why

>didn=B4t the US drop one bomb on say Hiroshima and one on Berlin? Are you

>shuddering at the thought because Berlin is so close to OSLO?

>

>You also wrote:

>

>> But, lets say that Iraq and Libya was the two super-powers of the cold=

war

>> area.

>> Somehow I have the feeling that the end result would have been a little

>> different...

>> Why? Because the US are not run by one almighty "god" sent leader with

>> paranoia

>> tendencies that can command any person or be above any regulation or law.

>

>How would the result have been different? What is the difference between

>Bill Clinton, Gaddafi and Saddam Hussein apart from the fact that Bill

>Clinton has CNN, BBC and the rest of the Western media on his side to

>justify and turn into right anything he does no matter how much it

>stinks? And the fact that Gaddafi and Saddam are reacting to the

>dictatorial tendencies of America by refusing to tote the American line?

>If America, as you are trying to portray, is the ultimate democracy in

>the world, why can=B4t it live with the fact that the world is a diverse

>place and that countries are bound to have different interests,

>ideologies etc.? Unless of course it believes it is 'one almighty "god"

>sent (government) with paranoia tendencies that can command any person

>(or government) or be above any (international) regulation or law' as

>you put it. And then, how is it different from Iraq or Libya?

>

>You also wrote:

>

>> Its amazing what a little common sense and a pinch of respect for human

>> lives in general

>> can do to to the sanity of a country.

>> The US is not a nice country but it is our (and I mean all of the world)

>> best choice of avoiding

>> new pictures of innocent women,childen and men gassed to death like

>> animals.

>

>Where were you when the US used napalm on innocent Vietnamese women and

>children? How about the Tuskegee experiment? How about the bombs on

>Tripoli? How about when the FBI deliberately supplied drugs in black

>neighbourhoods? How about when its money buys weapons that Israel uses

>to bomb innocent Palestinian women and children? How about the

>helicopter gunships used in Mogadishu? Would a country with "a little

>common sense and a pinch of respect for human lives in general" do such

>things? Maybe you perceive the US as sane because such things are not

>being done in Europe. If napalm was dropped on women and children in

>Bergen, helicopter gunships unleashed in Malm=F6, innocent Norwegians with

>syphilis locked up and refused treatment to check how the disease

>destroys the body, Trondheim bombed because Norway refuses to swallow

>the American line hook, line and sinker, drugs distributed by an

>American government agency in Oslo etc., maybe then and only then would

>you realise that America is not as sane as you would like us to believe.

>Maybe then you would wake up, smell the coffee and look behind the hype

>of CNN, BBC, Newsweek, Time and the Western media.

>

>Finally, you wrote:

>

>> Control of MDW first, political agendas and soverignity of internal=

affairs

>> second.

>

>This is the typical white supremacy line. Control weapons of mass

>destruction and then ensure the white supremacy line at all costs.

>Control the world=B4s economy, dictate the policies of the weaker nations

>to suit your economic and political whims, control the world=B4s media

>with your CNNs, BBCs etc. Deal with those "madmen", "rebels", "warlords"

>or whatever you want to call them who refuse to subscribe to the

>garbage. Bomb them. Slander them on CNN, BBC etc. and turn the rest of

>the world against them. See the pattern? Of course. You see, America is

>the current pinnacle of white supremacy and all Iraq, Iran, Libya, Cuba

>etc. are doing is rebelling against white supremacy. Many of us cannot

>see this because we swallow the media=B4s line hook, line and sinker

>without using judgment. America therefore has no moral backbone to

>preach to us about how evil Saddam is because it is equally evil.

>Thanks.

> Buharry.

>-------------------------------------------------------------------------

Mr. Buharry,

You have just hit the nail on the head. I hope Tosh finds time to go

through your brilliant commentary. Thanks for a job well done.

Paul Gibba.









>> You are talking about a totally different world some 50 years ago, where

>> most of the world was caught up in the madness of war and destruction.

>> MDW was new and unproven and the knowledge of its terrible impacts

>> were unknown to the world.

>> The US was reacting to a mad Germany and Japan that also was trying to

>> develop MDW and would not have had ANY restrictions in using these to

>> their fullest extent. History has questioned the necessarity of dropping

>> these

>> bombs and it is not pleasant to think about the effects of these first

>> gen.bombs.

>> But, lets say that Iraq and Libya was the two super-powers of the cold=

war

>> area.

>> Somehow I have the feeling that the end result would have been a little

>> different...

>> Why? Because the US are not run by one almighty "god" sent leader with

>> paranoia

>> tendencies that can command any person or be above any regulation or law.

>> Its amazing what a little common sense and a pinch of respect for human

>> lives in general

>> can do to to the sanity of a country.

>> The US is not a nice country but it is our (and I mean all of the world)

>> best choice of avoiding

>> new pictures of innocent women,childen and men gassed to death like

>> animals.

>>=20

>> Control of MDW first, political agendas and soverignity of internal=

affairs

>> second.

>> Anybody want to put it the other way around?

>>=20

>> Tosh

>> The Gambia

>>=20

>> BTW: wasn't the a-bombs dropped in 1945 at the end of the war?

>> BTW2:

>> You wrote:

>> >Now that the USSR is dead,

>> >I guess the world is in deep trouble....

>> So the cold war era was better? Maybe the world is better of than ever?

>> I'll give you ten good reasons why if you want.

>>=20

>> T.

>>=20

>> ----------

>> > From: Paul <

>>=20

>> > >Tosh,

>> > As I mentioned in my commenatary, I am not a friend of Sadam,

however, I

>> > questioned the inconsistency of the US foreign policy, at least when=

the

>> > Middle-East is at the receiving end of that policy. yes, I am aware of

>> what

>> > Sadam did with chemical weapons against his own people and I whole

>> > heartedly condemn it. However, you must also remember that the US was

>> the

>> > only country on this planet that used nuclear weapons against another

>> > country. How would you explain the action of the US in dropping atomic

>> > bombs on Hirosima and Nagasaki (Japan) in 1949? As that was the case,=

can

>> > the US be trusted to have the right hands that should handle weapons of

>> > mass destruction? Thin about it. Mr. Jeng, thank you for your input.=

Now

>> > that the USSR is dead, I guess the world is in deep trouble as no

>> credible

>> > or strong country can challenge the might of Uncle Sam. Hi! Habib,

>> thanxxxxx!

>> >

>> > B. Paul Gibba.

>> >

>> > >Paul & Habib.

>> > >

>> > >One name for you guys regarding Mr.Saddam.

>> > >

>> > >The Kurds...

>> > >

>> > >It's not a question of having MDW.

>> > >It's a question of being mad enough to use it.

>> > >

>> > >Have a nice day,

>> > >Tosh

>> > >The Gambia

>> > >

>> > >

>> > >

>> >

>

>



------------------------------



Date: Wed, 4 Feb 1998 20:24:09 EST

From:

To:

Subject: Gambians shot

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII

Content-transfer-encoding: 7bit







Dear List Members,



I had there has been shootings of two Gambians here in the USA. Do you know

anything about this.



Jagana



------------------------------



Date: Wed, 4 Feb 98 22:02:54 AST

From:

Subject: Re: Equation



Message-ID: <



On Thu, 5 Feb 1998, Bala S Jallow wrote:



[snip]

> RESULTS:

> You should now have a three digit number:

> The first digit of this was your original number (ie how many times you

>

> want to

> go out each week).

> The second two digits are your age!!! It really works.



Interesting :)



> This is the only year (1998) it will ever work, so spread the joy around

> by

> mailing this to everyone you know.

>



And just in case you still want to spread

the joy next year, just change the numbers

to add to 1748 and 1749 instead...



See the pattern (ie. the math)?



> --

> /Bala & Family



Cherno



------------------------------



Date: Wed, 4 Feb 1998 21:25:06 -0500 (EST)

From: "Solomon P. Sylva" <

To: "GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List" <

Subject: Re: Gambians shot

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII



Yes, unfortunately.



I just received a call from a friend of mine named Musa Faal adout this.

The two that were shot are brothers named Walley and Saul Loum. May their

souls rest in peace.



As I understand this tragedy happened two days ago in Kansas City, Kansas,

according to Musa Faal. Musa's brother, Lie Faal, has been in touch with

their Sister, Sainabou Loum in Connecticut, and they are trying to raise

funds to take the bodies back to Gambia.



Anyone willing to donate to this cause, an account has been set up at the

First Union Bank in Raleigh, North Carolina.

Account number 300000639762 , under Simeon Camara.

Please be grenarous.



Our Hearts and Prayers go to them and their family.



I will keep you posted as receive more details.



King Solomon









On Wed, 4 Feb 1998



>

>

> Dear List Members,

>

> I had there has been shootings of two Gambians here in the USA. Do you know

> anything about this.

>

> Jagana

>





------------------------------



Date: Wed, 4 Feb 1998 21:38:18 EST

From:

To:

Subject: Re: Its' not Kojo Boy but Kojs

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII

Content-transfer-encoding: 7bit



hi,

sebja how are you,keep in touch.



Handouboy.



------------------------------



Date: Wed, 4 Feb 1998 23:55:10 -0600

From: Tamsir Mbai <

To:

Subject: Re: A coup plot is foiled!

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"



At 11:50 AM 2/4/98 +2000, you wrote:

> Many times even in this list

>we talk of educated people to run our countries. If the educated

>people are corrupt, the less educated people are currupt, the

>business people are currupt, then what group can eradicate

>corruption?

>Is corruption in the African blood or is it an Africa sickness? Sorry

>for my language.

> Greetings

>Matarr M. Jeng.

>



These statements are very irresponsible. You look around the world and tell

me where there is no corruption!!! Give credit where credit is due. Maybe

there are but a few Africans whose moral etiquette is unblemished by the

whims and caprices of our worldly needs.



On another note, i have been away the past two days and was not able to

respond to Solomon Sylva's request for me to provide the list with the

details of the Carla Faye Tucker saga. Now that we all know the fate that

befell her, i guess there is no need to dwell into the matter. Sorry for the

delay Solomon.

It's Tamsir.





------------------------------



Date: Thu, 5 Feb 1998 00:37:06 -0600

From: "HURAI BETTS" <

To: <

Subject: Fw: bizarre happenings

Message-ID: <



Hi Folks,

My sister sent this message to me, whether it is true or not, we may

need to watch our backs out there!

Peace,

Hurai Betts







-----Original Message-----

From: Rakey Campbell <

To: 'ONEKE@MSN.COM>

Date: Wednesday, February 04, 1998 8:14 AM

Subject: FW: bizarre happenings





>

>

>> ----------

>> From: Pat Terlaak

>> Sent: Monday, February 02, 1998 11:11 AM

>> To: Dallas Office; Dallas Operations; Dallas Production; Dallas

>> Underwriting; Dallas Account Executives; PAMCO - Tamara Rogers; PAMCO

>> - Rick Swanson; PAMCO - Rachel Karnes; PAMCO - Pat McGowan; PAMCO -

>> Mary Leeper; PAMCO - Mary Hill; PAMCO - Marilyn Haubrich; PAMCO -

>> Loretta Simpson; PAMCO - Leslie King; PAMCO - Kristi Walton; PAMCO -

>> Katha Sokoll; PAMCO - Jimmie Schellinger; PAMCO - Eugene Barham; PAMCO

>> - Dwayne Stewart; PAMCO - Diana Mathis; PAMCO - Clif Cassidy; PAMCO -

>> Chad Bradford; Irvine Account Executives; Irvine Coordinators; Irvine

>> Office

>> Subject: FW: bizarre happenings

>>

>> This is very sick and scary...........please read.

>>

>>

>>

>> FOR THOSE OF US WHO LIKE TO PARTY OR TRAVEL, YOU HAVE TO READ THIS ...

>>

>> This is not a joke. it is a rather sick and unfortunately, true story,

>> so beware. This story came from the "Daily Texan" - the University of

>> Texas newspaper.

>>

>> Apparently it occurred during Fall Premier-a UT tradition that is a

>> celebration of the end of midterms.

>>

>> "REASON NOT TO PARTY ANYMORE" -

>> This guy went out last Saturday night to a party. He was having a good

>> time,

>> had a couple of beers and some girl seemed to like him and invited him

>> to go to another party. He quickly agreed and decided to go along with

>> her. She took him to a party in some apartment and they continued to

>> drink, and even got involved with some other drugs (unknown which).

>> The

>> next thing he knew, he woke up completely naked in a bathtub filled

>> with

>> ice. He was still feeling the effects of the drugs, but looked around

>> to

>> see he was alone. He looked down at his chest, which had "CALL 911 OR

>> YOU WILL DIE" written on it in lipstick. He saw a phone was on a stand

>> next to the tub, so he picked it up and dialed. He explained to the

>> EMS

>> operator what the situation was and that he didn't know where he was,

>> what he took, or why he was really calling. She advised him to get out

>> of the tub. He did, and she asked him to look himself over in the

>> mirror. He did, and appeared normal, so she told him to check his

>> back.

>> He did, only to find two 9 inch slits on his lower back. She told him

>> to

>> get back in the tub immediately, and they sent a rescue team over.

>> Apparently, after being examined, he found out more of what had

>> happened. His kidneys were stolen. They are worth 10,000 dollars each

>> on

>> the black market. Several guesses are in order: The second party was a

>> sham, the people involved had to be at least medical students, and it

>> was not just recreational drugs he was given. Regardless, he is

>> currently in the hospital on life support, awaiting a spare kidney.

>> The

>> University of Texas in conjunction with Baylor University Medical

>> Center

>> is conducting tissue research to match the sophomore student with a

>> donor. I wish to warn you about a new crime ring that is targeting

>> business travelers. This ring is well organized, well funded, has very

>> skilled personnel, and is currently in most major cities and recently

>> very active in New Orleans. The crime begins when a business traveler

>> goes to a lounge for a drink at the end of the work day. A person in

>> the

>> bar walks up as they sit alone and offers to buy them a drink. The

>> last

>> thing the traveler remember until they wake up in a hotel room bath

>> tub,

>> their body submerged to their neck in ice, is sipping that drink.

>> There

>> is a note taped to the wall instructing them not to move and to call

>> 911. A phone is on a small table next to the bathtub for them to call.

>> The business traveler calls 911 who have become quite familiar with

>> this

>> crime. The business traveler is instructed by the 911 operator to very

>> slowly and carefully reach behind them and feel if there is a tube

>> protruding from their lower back. The business traveler finds the tube

>> and answers, "Yes." The 911 operator tells them to remain still,

>> having

>> already sent paramedics to help. The operator knows that both of the

>> business traveler's kidneys have been harvested. This is not a scam or

>> out of a science fiction novel, it is real. It is documented and can

>> be

>> confirmed. If you travel or someone close to you travels, please be

>> careful. Sadly, this is very true. My husband is a Houston

>> Firefighter/EMT and they have received alerts regarding this crime

>> ring.

>> It is to be taken very seriously. The daughter of a friend of a fellow

>> firefighter had this happen to her. Skilled doctor's are performing

>> these crimes! (which, by the way have been highly noted in the Las

>> Vegas

>> area). Additionally, the military has received alerts regarding this.

>> This story blew me away. I really want as many people to see this as

>> possible so please bounce this to whoever you can.

>>

>>

>>

>>

>>

>>

>











------------------------------



Date: Thu, 5 Feb 1998 10:27:00 +2000

From:

To:

Subject: Re: A coup plot is foiled!

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII

Content-transfer-encoding: 7BIT



> Date: Wed, 4 Feb 1998 10:47:57 EST

> Reply-to:

> From:

> To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List <

> Subject: Re: A coup plot is foiled!



> Hi Matarr:

> It is not corruption and I dare to say it is not educated leaders

> either!!!!!!!! IT IS GREED. We Africans think only in terms of who has the

> most money the most wives etc. When are we going to think of the masses?, the

> people who make our country clean?, the people who take care of our children

> at school?, the people who look after the sick? The way the waging in Africa

> is carried out is overwhelming and can be changed. It is the leaders that we

> choose that have to say enough let us take care of the people whop put us here

> and sel their peanuts at the highest possible price and give them all the

> money that we had from that.

>

> UNTIL THE GREED IS OUT OF THE WAY PROGRESS CANNOT BE MENTAINED.

> EDUCATION WILL BE MEANINGLESS.

> WOMEN AND CHILDREN ARE THE MOST IMPORTANT NOT GROWN MEN.

>

> Think about it and let us try to build our nations with that in mind.

>

> Thanks

> Cis

>

We should avoid temptation just like in the month of Ramadan LAUGH!

Or is GREED around also in the month of Ramadan? LAUGH! again.

Thank you for the input.

Greetings

Matarr M. Jeng



------------------------------



Date: Thu, 5 Feb 1998 10:27:00 +2000

From:

To:

Subject: Re: A coup plot is foiled!

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII

Content-transfer-encoding: 7BIT



> Date: Wed, 4 Feb 1998 23:55:10 -0600

> Reply-to:

> From: Tamsir Mbai <

> To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List <

> Subject: Re: A coup plot is foiled!





> >

>

> These statements are very irresponsible. You look around the world and tell

> me where there is no corruption!!! Give credit where credit is due. Maybe

> there are but a few Africans whose moral etiquette is unblemished by the

> whims and caprices of our worldly needs.



> It's Tamsir.



Tamsir, My statements may be very irresponsible as you said but I

still believe that educated Africans should know better. They should

aviod all kinds of temptations. They know about the slave trade,

they know about how we were exploited during the colonial days, they

know where the African economic stands today in the world

market.etc.etc. There is corruption all over the world but what

continent can you compare with Africa as regards social and economic

developements. What position are we in the world? Who can help us?

No one but ourselves.

Greetings

Matarr M. Jeng.



------------------------------



Date: Thu, 5 Feb 1998 10:16:23 GMT

From: SADAMS <

To:

Subject: Handouboy.

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII

Content-transfer-encoding: 7BIT





Handouboy was last heard of in UK. Please clarify besides he does

not calls me Sebja (got ya!!)

Still waiting

Sebja



> Date: Wed, 4 Feb 1998 21:38:18 EST

> Reply-to:

> From:

> To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List

> <

> Subject: Re: Its' not Kojo Boy but Kojs



> hi,

> sebja how are you,keep in touch.

>

> Handouboy.

>



------------------------------



Date: Thu, 05 Feb 1998 05:57:16 -0500

From: M W Payne <

To:

Subject: Re: Fw: bizarre happenings...NOT

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: multipart/mixed; boundary="------------F7B7742849AA71001214FAE2"



This is a multi-part message in MIME format.

--------------F7B7742849AA71001214FAE2

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit



This is referred to an Urban Legend, which although horrifying, is totally

baseless and false. One can check out the Urban Legends page for some

history on this tale, which has been circulating for quite a number of years

(I first heard ths one over the net, about two years ago.)



The page for the Urban Legend reference to this is:



http://www2.best.com/~snopes/



You might also want to look at the National Kidney Fondation's page, which

references the same ugly rumor, which is attached (if you have an internet

connection):



http://www.kidney.org/myths.html



Sorry for the scare, but the rumor is FALSE, although one should still be

careful about the company one keeps, and what you eat!



MWP



HURAI BETTS wrote:



> Hi Folks,

> My sister sent this message to me, whether it is true or not, we may

> need to watch our backs out there!

> Peace,

> Hurai Betts



> >> This is very sick and scary...........please read.

> >>

> >>

> >>

> >> FOR THOSE OF US WHO LIKE TO PARTY OR TRAVEL, YOU HAVE TO READ THIS ...

> >>

> >> This is not a joke. it is a rather sick and unfortunately, true story,

> >> so beware. This story came from the "Daily Texan" - the University of

> >> Texas newspaper.

> >>

> >> Apparently it occurred during Fall Premier-a UT tradition that is a

> >> celebration of the end of midterms.

> >>

> >> "REASON NOT TO PARTY ANYMORE" -

> >> This guy went out last Saturday night to a party. He was having a good

> >> time,

> >> had a couple of beers and some girl seemed to like him and invited him

> >> to go to another party. He quickly agreed and decided to go along with

> >> her. She took him to a party in some apartment and they continued to

> >> drink, and even got involved with some other drugs (unknown which).

> >> The

> >> next thing he knew, he woke up completely naked in a bathtub filled

> >> with

> >> ice. He was still feeling the effects of the drugs, but looked around

> >> to

> >> see he was alone. He looked down at his chest, which had "CALL 911 OR

> >> YOU WILL DIE" written on it in lipstick. He saw a phone was on a stand

> >> next to the tub, so he picked it up and dialed. He explained to the

> >> EMS

> >> operator what the situation was and that he didn't know where he was,

> >> what he took, or why he was really calling. She advised him to get out

> >> of the tub. He did, and she asked him to look himself over in the

> >> mirror. He did, and appeared normal, so she told him to check his

> >> back.

> >> He did, only to find two 9 inch slits on his lower back. She told him

> >> to

> >> get back in the tub immediately, and they sent a rescue team over.

> >> Apparently, after being examined, he found out more of what had

> >> happened. His kidneys were stolen. They are worth 10,000 dollars each

> >> on

> >> the black market. Several guesses are in order: The second party was a

> >> sham, the people involved had to be at least medical students, and it

> >> was not just recreational drugs he was given. Regardless, he is

> >> currently in the hospital on life support, awaiting a spare kidney.

> >> The

> >> University of Texas in conjunction with Baylor University Medical

> >> Center

> >> is conducting tissue research to match the sophomore student with a

> >> donor. I wish to warn you about a new crime ring that is targeting

> >> business travelers. This ring is well organized, well funded, has very

> >> skilled personnel, and is currently in most major cities and recently

> >> very active in New Orleans. The crime begins when a business traveler

> >> goes to a lounge for a drink at the end of the work day. A person in

> >> the

> >> bar walks up as they sit alone and offers to buy them a drink. The

> >> last

> >> thing the traveler remember until they wake up in a hotel room bath

> >> tub,

> >> their body submerged to their neck in ice, is sipping that drink.

> >> There

> >> is a note taped to the wall instructing them not to move and to call

> >> 911. A phone is on a small table next to the bathtub for them to call.

> >> The business traveler calls 911 who have become quite familiar with

> >> this

> >> crime. The business traveler is instructed by the 911 operator to very

> >> slowly and carefully reach behind them and feel if there is a tube

> >> protruding from their lower back. The business traveler finds the tube

> >> and answers, "Yes." The 911 operator tells them to remain still,

> >> having

> >> already sent paramedics to help. The operator knows that both of the

> >> business traveler's kidneys have been harvested. This is not a scam or

> >> out of a science fiction novel, it is real. It is documented and can

> >> be

> >> confirmed. If you travel or someone close to you travels, please be

> >> careful. Sadly, this is very true. My husband is a Houston

> >> Firefighter/EMT and they have received alerts regarding this crime

> >> ring.

> >> It is to be taken very seriously. The daughter of a friend of a fellow

> >> firefighter had this happen to her. Skilled doctor's are performing

> >> these crimes! (which, by the way have been highly noted in the Las

> >> Vegas

> >> area). Additionally, the military has received alerts regarding this.

> >> This story blew me away. I really want as many people to see this as

> >> possible so please bounce this to whoever you can.



--------------F7B7742849AA71001214FAE2

Content-Type: text/html; charset=us-ascii; name="myths.html"

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit

Content-Disposition: inline; filename="myths.html"

Content-Base: "



<!DOCTYPE HTML PUBLIC "-//W3C//DTD HTML 3.2//EN">

<HTML>

<HEAD>

<TITLE>The National Kidney Foundation Dispels Rumors About Illegally Harvested

Kidneys</TITLE>

<META NAME="Author" CONTENT="jptxs">

<META NAME="GENERATOR" CONTENT="Mozilla/3.01Gold (Win95; I) [Netscape]">

</HEAD>

<BODY TEXT="#000000" BGCOLOR="#FFFFFF" LINK="#800000" VLINK="#808080" ALINK="#FF0000">



<TABLE CELLSPACING=5 >

<TR>

<TD COLSPAN="2"><IMG USEMAP="#1kidney" SRC="http://www.kidney.org/images/1kidney.gif" BORDER="0" HEIGHT=100 WIDTH=552></TD>

</TR>



<TR>

<TD ALIGN=CENTER VALIGN=TOP BGCOLOR="#1A9DEC"><BR>

<A HREF="http://www.kidney.org/cgi-bin/wwwwais"><IMG SRC="http://www.kidney.org/images/asearch.GIF" BORDER=0 HEIGHT=70 WIDTH=51></A><A HREF="http://www.kidney.org/cgi-bin/wwwwais">

<BR>

Search</A>

<CENTER><P><A HREF="http://www.kidney.org/news/"><IMG SRC="http://www.kidney.org/images/news.GIF" BORDER=0 HEIGHT=100 WIDTH=70></A><BR>

<A HREF="http://www.kidney.org/news/">The Newsroom</A></P></CENTER>



<CENTER><P><A HREF="http://www.kidney.org/aff.html">Affiliates</A></P></CENTER>



<CENTER><P><I><U>Coming Soon</U></I></P></CENTER>



<CENTER>

Our Catalog <BR>On-Line</P></CENTER>

</TD>



<TD VALIGN=TOP>

<H1>The National Kidney Foundation Dispels Rumors About Illegally Harvested

Kidneys</H1>



<P>

<HR></P>



<P>A persistent rumor that has been circulating for the past ten years

has recently been reborn on the Internet: a business traveler has a drink

with a stranger and wakes up in a tub full of ice, minus both kidneys.

</P>



<P>The foundation has received calls from concerned business travelers

who have been warned by their travel agents to beware of this "crime

ring" when traveling. "It's an urban myth run amok," says

Dr. Wendy Brown, chairman of the <B>National Kidney Foundation</B>. "There

is no evidence that such activity has ever occurred in the United States,"

explains Dr. Brown. </P>



<P>Although this story is unfounded and untrue, many who hear it believe

that this could really happen. "It is unfortunate when inaccurate

information is reported about the organ donor process," states Dr.

Brown. "In truth, transplanting a kidney from a living donor involves

numerous tests for compatibility that must be performed before the kidney

is removed. So it's highly unlikely that a gang could operate in secrecy

to recover organs that would be viable for a transplant," Dr. Brown

explains.</P>



<P>The much-traveled e-mail message gives specifics details about incidents

in New Orleans and Las Vegas, with embellishments by other Internet users

that seem to give credence to the story, but none of the supposed victims

is ever identified. In an effort to dispel this urban myth, the <B>National

Kidney Foundation</B> is asking any individual who claims to have had his

or her kidneys illegally removed to step forward and contact the foundation.</P>



<P>Dr. Brown is concerned that the unfortunate rumors will affect the public's

willingness to become organ donors at a time when more than 50,000 Americans

are awaiting life-saving organ transplants and nine to 10 people on the

waiting list die each day. She urges the public to call the <B>National

Kidney Foundation at 1-800-622-9010</B> for accurate information about

the organ donor process and to receive a free organ donor card.</P>



<P>

<HR></P>



<CENTER><P>[ <A HREF="home.htm">Home</A> | <A HREF="eleckid.html">Electronic

Kidney Index</A>]</P></CENTER>



<P>

<HR></P>

<A HREF="http://www.kidney.org/home.htm"></A></TD>

</TR>



<TR>

<TD VALIGN=BOTTOM BGCOLOR="#008080"><I><A HREF="mailto:jonathans@kidney.org">E-mail

the<BR>

Webmaster</A></I></TD>



<TD>

<HR WIDTH="100%">If you would like to become a volunteer and find out more

about what's happening where you live, contact one of your local

<P><A HREF="http://www.kidney.org/aff.html">NKF AFFILIATES</A> </P>



<P>If you would like more information please call 1-800-622-9010 or write

to us at the National Kidney Foundation, 30 East 33rd Street, New York,

NY 10016. </P>



<P><A HREF="http://www.kidney.org/home.htm">Home</A>

<HR>© 1997 by the National Kidney Foundation, Inc. </P>



<P>All rights reserved. No portion of this site may be reproduced, either

electronically or otherwise, in whole or in part, without the express written

consent of the National Kidney Foundation, Inc.</P>



<P>This material does not constitute medical advice. It is intended for

informational purposes only. No one associated with the National Kidney

Foundation will answer medical questions via e-mail. Please consult a physician

for specific treatment recommendations. </P>

</TD>

</TR>

</TABLE>



<P><MAP name="1kidney"><AREA shape="rect" coords="8,78,70,99" href="http://www.kidney.org/"><AREA shape="rect" coords="89,77,184,100" href="http://www.kidney.org/aboutNKF/main.html"><AREA shape="rect" coords="212,6,375,26" href="http://www.kidney.org/aboutdisease/problem.html"><AREA shape="rect" coords="212,28,375,47" href="http://www.kidney.org/donor/"><AREA shape="rect" coords="212,50,375,71" href="http://www.kidney.org/pat&fam"><AREA shape="rect" coords="382,26,548,47" href="http://www.kidney.org/Pysfile/"><AREA shape="rect" coords="385,73,547,97" href="http://www.kidney.org/transplants/transact.html"><AREA shape="rect" coords="383,50,549,71" href="http://www.kidney.org/CNNT/"><AREA shape="rect" coords="381,5,549,24" href="http://www.kidney.org/CRN/"><AREA shape="rect" coords="213,74,375,95" href="http://www.kidney.org/Cnsw"><AREA shape="default" nohref></MAP></P>



</BODY>

</HTML>



--------------F7B7742849AA71001214FAE2--





------------------------------



Date: Thu, 05 Feb 1998 14:05:40 -0800

From: MOMODOU BUHARRY GASSAMA <

To:

Subject: Re: My Commentary On What PDOIS Had To Say On The ECONOMY!!

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=iso-8859-1

Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable



Hi!

I would like to comment on Halifa Sallah=B4s letter to the Secretar=

y

of State for Finance and Economic Affairs on the 1998 Budget and on some

responses to the letter. Before going further, I have to admit that I am

commenting from a weak position because of the fact that I do not access

to current material related to The Gambia.

Now to the letter. The first comment relates to the charge that the

secretary of state dismissed "very concrete proposals as very light

rhetorics" in response to contributions made by some members of the

National Assembly without thorough consideration of their weight. If

this is a result of partisan politics rather than consideration for the

interests of The Gambia, I cannot help but register my disappointment

and wonder if there is any difference between this parliament and that

of the PPP era.

Secondly, the first thing I did after reading the letter was to take

out my calculator and calculate the amount of money spent on the

salaries listed by Halifa. Here, as I stated above, I was limited by my

lack of current information about The Gambia. I however opened the

Gamtel 1991 telephone directory which lists 12 ministries and based my

calculations for the salaries of the secretaries of state on that

number. The number might not be accurate. Because of the fact that I do

not know the correct number of Members of the National Assembly (MNAs),

I also estimated the number at 30. There might be more or less. (Maybe

the correct numbers can be supplied) Based on these figures, I

calculated the listed salaries and came up with a total of D 427, 000

per month and D 5, 124, 000 per year. These are significant sums of

money given the country=B4s financial position.

Thirdly, I was disturbed by the deficits for both the 1996/97 year and

the 1998 estimates. I was also disturbed by the loan component of the

development budget which stood at 60% and the charge that continued

borrowing takes place despite the fact that it is evident that the

country has fallen into the debt trap. The reason is simple. If the

country continues to take such huge loans, most of our future earnings

will be spent servicing those debts. This will mean taking more loans to

finance the country=B4s future governments and projects which will in tur=

n

mean more debt servicing charges. The cycle goes on. The current D439

million out of a budget of D934.7 million spent on debt servicing is

alarming. =



Fourth, given the dangers of the debt trap, I am inclined to agree that

we have to find means of depending more on our own resources and less on

loans. I also have to agree that financial discipline is very important.

However, even though cutting on extravagance would create extra money,

the amount created would be rather insignificant compared to both the

deficit and the country=B4s debt as acknowledged by Halifa=B4s acceptance=



that "such measures will not be sufficient to create a surplus for

development expenditure and thus reduce the loan component." Even though

the amount would be small in relation to the deficit and debt, it might

be significant in relation to many other areas.

On whether it is wishful thinking "to expect the private sector to

generate enough tax revenue to enable government to eradicate its

deficits and have surplus to increase spending on development projects",

I would maintain that it would be such if this was the government=B4s

position. Is it however the government=B4s position? =



On PDOIS=B4 alternatives. First, on Sidia=B4s acceptance of D2, 500 inst=

ead

of D7, 000, I cannot but be moved by admiration for the man=B4s sacrifice=

=2E

Because of this act, the Wulli Fund would generate D54, 000 per year. If

my estimated number of 30 MNAs plus the majority and minority leaders

were to accept D2, 500 per month as salary, about D149, 000 per month or

D1, 788, 000 per year would be saved or diverted to the various

constituencies. Even though this cannot solve the country=B4s problems, i=

t

can make a remarkable difference if invested in projects which can make

a difference in ordinary Gambians=B4 lives. =



Second, the idea of turning the AMRC into an investment bank that would

invest in light scale industries is a good idea. However, from what I

understand from the paragraph referring to it, it is mentioned that such

industries would be geared towards consumption. Whilst industries geared

towards local consumption would among other things reduce the amount

imported thereby also saving valuable foreign exchange, they would not

help much in bringing income from outside. If such investments are to

take place, why shouldn=B4t the possibility of exporting the finished

products be explored? Especially in light of the fact that The Gambia as

a market is very small.

The possibility of carrying forward with less dependence on loans plus

the expansion of of the national output of course exists with the

agricultural figures given. All that is needed is careful planning and

design. It is really disheartening that with all our resources we have

to import such things that we can produce ourselves. It is just like

Farakhan said to the Ghanaians when he visited Ghana. He produced a

variety of products bought from different Ghanaian shops. He asked why

Ghanaians were importing such things as milk from Holland, corned beef

from other places etc. Weren=B4t there any cows in Ghana? The same could

be said about The Gambia. There are people with money to invest

including Gambians. If the government were to design concrete plans with

regards to industries which would aid The Gambia=B4s development and guid=

e

the investors into investing in such sectors, whilst at the same time

investing in some of them, the reliance on both loans and imports would

diminish.

Finally, Halifa contrasted PDOIS=B4 strategy with that of the

government=B4s. Whereas investment in public corporations effeciently and=



business-mindedly run can yield results, one should be cautioned that

that does not mean that the government=B4s plan based on private

investment cannot yield results if properly administered. So instead of

dismissing private investment, the government=B4s plan needs to be studie=

d

to see why it has not yielded the desired results. What has the

government done to make private investment a reality? What sectors have

been targeted and how feasible is it that those sectors can turn up the

desired investment? Have potential investors been targeted and has the

government done anything to entice them into investing? Such questions

need to be asked. Only then would it be possible to determine whether it

is the government=B4s position that is at fault or whether the

government=B4s failure to implement its plan that is at fault. Succinctly=



put, both private and public investment are necessary at this stage of

The Gambia=B4s development.



COMMENTS ON PREVIOUS POSTS

Pa Musa Jallow wrote:



Some of us remember the good ole days of PWD and GPMB and GUC when

everyone was employed in the "general do nothing".



I beg to differ with you here Pa Musa. Just because those public

corporations were not effeicently run does not mean that all public

corporations are bound to be failures. If one asks a Gambian to name one

of the successes of Gambian business, one of the names that springs up

is Gamtel. Isn=B4t Gamtel a parastatal? If public corporations

business-mindedly run are invested in, there is no reason to believe

that they would not be successful.



You also wrote:



there is no doubt that unless we pay a decent livable wage, we will only

attract mediocres to run our institutions and not the best.



Does it necessarily follow that paying people a decent wage would

attract less mediocres? Does it also necessarily follow that paying

people a decent wage would guarantee the best people getting the job or

giving it their best?



You also wrote:



so in principle I support a full readjustment of wages for civil or

public servants and also streamlining the numbers to the bare minimum

necessary. However I am quite worried about increased govt. taxes and

borrowing



Isn=B4t this a contradiction? If the government is taxing businesses to

the extent that tax evasion is a necessity for survival and the

increased government borrowing is a worry, where would the money come

from to support a readjustment of wages?



You also wrote:



I do not believe that for example HAlifa Sallah with all his good

intentions should be given the portfolio of Sec. of State for say

Agriculture but maybe Musa Mbenga with a

Msc. Agronomy etc..



I beg to differ here also. Not that Halifa Sallah should be given the

portfolio but with your deduction that Musa Mbenga with a degree in

Agronomy would do a good job of managing the Ministry of Agriculture. A

secretary of state position is a management position and one does not

have to study agriculture to effectively handle the agriculture

ministry. One has one=B4s officials for technical know how. What is

necessary is for the secretary of state to have a knowledge of the

agricultural setup of the country and good management skills. Musa

Mbenga might probably function best in the field because of the fact

that he has an MSc. In Agronomy. This is similar to the notion that GUC

(I don=B4t know what it is called today) is best managed by an electricia=

n

or physicist etc. That person might be very knowledgeable about the

technical aspects of his field but might be a very poor manager. By

appointing him a manager, his talents are being wasted whilst the

company is not being managed by the best possible person.



Bassirou Dodou Drammeh



First, I beg to differ with your assumption that just because their is

an "s" in PDOIS the party has to subscribe to "the Socialist view of how

economic problems should be handled by the state." This is not to defend

PDOIS in any way but as Momodou Njie commented, many EU states are

socialist but I don=B4t see any of them implementing textbook "socialist"=



policies. I also agree with him when he says " I think what we =



should be concerned about is what works in our particular =



situation. We should also be more flexible in the way we =



describe political philosophies. If a party says it is =



socialist, I think we should take the trouble to study their =



type of socialism, instead of branding them Marxists, =



Communists etc." Even though I do not know the type of socialism PDOIS

stands for, I would not jump to conclusions and expect them to implement

Soviet type economic policies. Remember that China is a communist

country yet it is implementing very capitalist policies.



You also wrote:



But we cannot also forget the fact that unless we provide our leadership

with a respectable standard of living,they would end up doing to us what

they have always done since independence,namely,emptying the national

coffers and use it for themselves and their immediate families.



If someone is bent on stealing from the government, the amount of money

they are paid would not stop them from doing so. It is human nature not

to be satisfied. If we take the case of a secretary of state for

example. He/she earns D13, 000 per month and D156, 000 per year. If

he/she wants to buy a car that costs D200, 000, a house that costs D500,

000 etc., should his/her salary be increased to enable him/her to be

able to buy those items without having to steal? And then what happens

if he/she wants to buy a helicopter? And even if his/her salary is

raised to meet his/her desires, is it guarantee enough that he/she would

not loot the national coffers?



I really have to stop here. I am getting carried away. I sincerely

apologise for the length but hope that you have not been bored. Thanks.

Buharry.



------------------------------



Date: Thu, 05 Feb 1998 14:20:40 -0800

From: MOMODOU BUHARRY GASSAMA <

To:

Subject: Re: Gambians shot

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=iso-8859-1

Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable



Hi Solomon!

It is always sad to learn of the death of fellow countrymen

especially away from home. I have been wondering since I first read your

post. I had a junior at Saints who was called Walley Loum. He lived in

Kanifing and his father used to work for GPTC. I don=B4t know if he lived=



in the Washington, DC area around 1989 but I met him at the ALD

celebrations there. Is it the same Walley Loum? =



May both their souls rest in peace. My condolences to their family.

Buharry.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------=



Solomon P. Sylva wrote:

> =



> Yes, unfortunately.

> =



> I just received a call from a friend of mine named Musa Faal adout this=

=2E

> The two that were shot are brothers named Walley and Saul Loum. May the=

ir

> souls rest in peace.

> =



> As I understand this tragedy happened two days ago in Kansas City, Kans=

as,

> according to Musa Faal. Musa's brother, Lie Faal, has been in touch wit=

h

> their Sister, Sainabou Loum in Connecticut, and they are trying to rais=

e

> funds to take the bodies back to Gambia.

> =



> Anyone willing to donate to this cause, an account has been set up at t=

he

> First Union Bank in Raleigh, North Carolina.

> Account number 300000639762 , under Simeon Camara.

> Please be grenarous.

> =



> Our Hearts and Prayers go to them and their family.

> =



> I will keep you posted as receive more details.

> =



> King Solomon

> =



> On Wed, 4 Feb 1998

> =



> >

> >

> > Dear List Members,

> >

> > I had there has been shootings of two Gambians here in the USA. Do yo=

u know

> > anything about this.

> >

> > Jagana

> >



------------------------------



Date: Thu, 5 Feb 1998 13:23:19 +0000

From: MOMODOU JASSEH <

To:

Subject: Re: Equation

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-type: text/plain; charset="US-ASCII"

Content-disposition: inline

Content-transfer-encoding: 7bit



Hi Bala & Family,



thanks for the "1998" equation. I agree that it does work as

presented for the year 1998, but can be updated annually by simply

adding 1 (one) to the



------------------------------



Date: Thu, 5 Feb 1998 13:56:04 +0000

From: MOMODOU JASSEH <

To:

Subject: Re: Equation

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-type: text/plain; charset="US-ASCII"

Content-disposition: inline

Content-transfer-encoding: 7bit



Hi Bala and Family,



sorry for the incomplete message sent earlier on --- it was a "slip

of the mouse"!!



Thanks again for the "1998" equation. It does work for 1998 as

presented, but can be modified annually by simply adding 1 (one) to

the numbers 1748 & 1747 that you have included in the equation. For

instance in 1999, the figures will be 1749 and 1748 respectively.

This will make it applicable till the end of time!!



Unfortunately, I wasn't very much impressed with it because the

trick was quite apparent (maybe for those who are mathematically

inclined). Your equation simply multiplies the chosen number of days

by 100, which obviously is a 3-digit figure --- the first being

the same as the number of days selected, and the last two being

zeros. This is then added to the difference between the year of last

birthday celebrated and the year of birth. Naturally, that difference

is the age of the person. Unless the person is 100 or more years old,

the age will be a 2-digit figure, replacing the two zeros in the

first part of the equation. Hence the first digit of the result

represents the number of days the person goes out in a week, and the

last two his/her age. Simple, isn't it?



Follow the breakdown as follows:



Assuming the number selected is y (which can only range between 1

and 7, since its a week), and the person has already celebrated

his/her birthday:



a. (y x 2 + 5) x 50 + 1748 - [year of birth]



= 100 x y + 250 + 1748 - [year of birth]



= 100 x y + 1998 - [year of birth]



from this, 100 x y = y00, and 1998 minus year of birth gives the

age.



I'm sure you can make the rest.



Regards and yours in elementary mathematics.



MJ







> From:

> Reply-to:

> To:

> Subject: Equation

> Date: 5-Feb-98 0:05:19 +0000



> THIS IS SCARY BUT IT REALLY WORKS. DON'T CHEAT BY SCROLLING DOWN

> FIRST!!!

> It

> only takes 30 seconds.

> Work this out as you read. Don't read the bottom until you have worked

> it

> out.!!!

> 1.First of all, pick the number of days a week that you would like to go

>

> out.

>

>

>

>

>

>

> 2.Multiply this number by 2.

>

>

>

>

>

>

>

>

> 3.Add 5.

>

>

>

>

>

>

> 4.Multiply it by 50.

>

>

>

>

>

>

>

>

>

>

>

>

> 5.If you have already had your birthday this year, add 1748. >If you

> haven't,

> add 1747.

>

>

>

>

>

>

>

>

> 6.Last step: Subtract the four digit year that you were born.

>

>

> SEE BELOW:

>

>

>

>

>

>

>

>

>

> RESULTS:

> You should now have a three digit number:

> The first digit of this was your original number (ie how many times you

>

> want to

> go out each week).

> The second two digits are your age!!! It really works.

> This is the only year (1998) it will ever work, so spread the joy around

> by

> mailing this to everyone you know.

>

>

>

>

> --

> /Bala & Family

>

>

>



------------------------------



Date: Thu, 05 Feb 1998 09:50:38 -0500

From: Solomon Sylva <

To:

Subject: Re: Gambians shot

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=iso-8859-1

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 8bit



Hello Buharry,



Yes, it was confirmed that it is the same Wally Loum that you knew.

Apperently, they moved Kansas to further their education.



I have not had any more details from friends in Kansas and North

Carolina. But hope to, shortly.



King Solomon



MOMODOU BUHARRY GASSAMA wrote:

>

> Hi Solomon!

> It is always sad to learn of the death of fellow countrymen

> especially away from home. I have been wondering since I first read your

> post. I had a junior at Saints who was called Walley Loum. He lived in

> Kanifing and his father used to work for GPTC. I donīt know if he lived

> in the Washington, DC area around 1989 but I met him at the ALD

> celebrations there. Is it the same Walley Loum?

> May both their souls rest in peace. My condolences to their family.

> Buharry.

> -------------------------------------------------------------------------



------------------------------



Date: Thu, 5 Feb 1998 10:08:10 -0500 (EST)

From:

To:

Subject: Re: Gambians shot

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 8bit



Hi Solomon,



I am also interested in knowing who this Wally Loum is. Buharry, we may be

thinking of the same fellow. If so, then yes, he was in Saints, but later

transfered to GHS, and we were in the same class level, and used to hang

together during lunch breaks. The last time I saw him, he was residing in

the DC area, and used to hang with his former saints colleagues like Emo

Goswell and others whose name I could not recall.



Solomon, could you please identify the victims? Thank you in advance.



May they RIP!



Regards,

Moe S. Jallow



********************************************************************



Buharry wrote:

>

> Hi Solomon!

> It is always sad to learn of the death of fellow countrymen

> especially away from home. I have been wondering since I first read your

> post. I had a junior at Saints who was called Walley Loum. He lived in

> Kanifing and his father used to work for GPTC. I don=B4t know if he lived=

>

> in the Washington, DC area around 1989 but I met him at the ALD

> celebrations there. Is it the same Walley Loum?

>

> May both their souls rest in peace. My condolences to their family.

> Buharry.

> -------------------------------------------------------------------------=



------------------------------



Date: Thu, 5 Feb 1998 10:10:38 -0500 (EST)

From:

To:

Subject: Re: Gambians shot

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 8bit



Thanks Solomon,



I received this message right after I sent my message. Sorry for the cross

mail.



Regards,

Moe S. Jallow



>

> Hello Buharry,

>

> Yes, it was confirmed that it is the same Wally Loum that you knew.

> Apperently, they moved Kansas to further their education.

>

> I have not had any more details from friends in Kansas and North

> Carolina. But hope to, shortly.

>

> King Solomon



------------------------------



Date: Thu, 5 Feb 1998 11:37:51 -0500 (EST)

From:

To:

Subject: Re: A coup plot is foiled!

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 8bit



Greetings Matarr,



Very good open-minded points! I admire your candid professionalism of

calling "a spade a spade", whether irresponsible or not.



Stay well!



Regards,

Moe S. Jallow

********************************************************************

>

> Tamsir, My statements may be very irresponsible as you said but I

> still believe that educated Africans should know better. They should

> aviod all kinds of temptations. They know about the slave trade,

> they know about how we were exploited during the colonial days, they

> know where the African economic stands today in the world

> market.etc.etc. There is corruption all over the world but what

> continent can you compare with Africa as regards social and economic

> developements. What position are we in the world? Who can help us?

> No one but ourselves.

> Greetings

> Matarr M. Jeng.

>





------------------------------



Date: Thu, 05 Feb 1998 18:38:32 -0800

From: MOMODOU BUHARRY GASSAMA <

To:

Subject: Re: My Commentary On What PDOIS Had To Say On The ECONOMY!!

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit



Hi!

This is to correct a typing error. I wrote:



> First, I beg to differ with your assumption that just because their is

> an "s" in PDOIS the party has to subscribe to "the Socialist view of how

> economic problems should be handled by the state."



"their" should be "there". Thanks.

Buharry.



------------------------------



Date: Thu, 05 Feb 1998 19:42:01 -0800

From: MOMODOU BUHARRY GASSAMA <

To:

Subject: Re: Gambians shot

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=iso-8859-1

Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable



Hi Solomon!

Thanks for the information. I am still reeling from the shock. It is

a real tragedy. I hope the Almighty has mercy on their souls. Please

keep us posted as events unfold. Thanks.

Buharry.

P.S.

Moe,

We were thinking of the same person. It is really a shock.

D.S.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------=



Solomon Sylva wrote:

> =



> Hello Buharry,

> =



> Yes, it was confirmed that it is the same Wally Loum that you knew.

> Apperently, they moved Kansas to further their education.

> =



> I have not had any more details from friends in Kansas and North

> Carolina. But hope to, shortly.

> =



> King Solomon

> =



> MOMODOU BUHARRY GASSAMA wrote:

> >

> > Hi Solomon!

> > It is always sad to learn of the death of fellow countrymen=



> > especially away from home. I have been wondering since I first read y=

our

> > post. I had a junior at Saints who was called Walley Loum. He lived i=

n

> > Kanifing and his father used to work for GPTC. I don=B4t know if he l=

ived

> > in the Washington, DC area around 1989 but I met him at the ALD

> > celebrations there. Is it the same Walley Loum?

> > May both their souls rest in peace. My condolences to their f=

amily.

> > Buhar=

ry.

> > ---------------------------------------------------------------------=

----



------------------------------



Date: Thu, 05 Feb 1998 14:18:07 -0500

From: Latir Downes-Thomas <

To: Gambia-L <

Subject: Senegalese and Ivorian mailing lists

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit



Fellow members,



I am trying to find out about mailing lists like our own that relate to

Senegal and lists that relate to Cote d'Ivoire. I would appreciate any

help you can offer in obtaining this information. Please feel free to

reply to me personally at my email address:



Thanks,



Latir Gheran





------------------------------



Date: Thu, 5 Feb 1998 15:06:44 EST

From:

To:

Subject: Re: Gambians shot

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII

Content-transfer-encoding: 7bit



In a message dated 98-02-05 08:20:39 EST, you write:



<< I had a junior at Saints who was called Walley Loum. He lived in

Kanifing and his father used to work for GPTC. I donīt know if he lived

in the Washington, DC area around 1989 but I met him at the ALD

celebrations there. Is it the same Walley Loum? >>



Buharry,

You're very right, its the same person with his brother, Sulay Loum. They

stayed in the DC area before moving to the mid-west. Yes, their dad Mr. Gaffa

Loum worked for GPTC.



It's an extremely sad news for their parents! May Allah bless them...



PS: Extend my greetings to Jagne and B.O.



Baboucarr Sillah>>>>>



------------------------------



Date: Thu, 5 Feb 1998 21:33:04 +0000 (GMT)

From: Adama Cham <

To: gambia-l <

Subject: Re: Is it a new Gambia?

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII





Hi Janko,



I want to thank you very much for the interesting

messages you are sending. I was really happy to hear the bumperharvest you

were expecting added to all the good things in the Gambia. Oh Gambia my

mother land I miss it and all the good people. My best greetings to

Ramou,Ba-Sana and to anybody who knows you and I.

Tell Ramou that F.D.is saying ALLO to you all especially the

F.N.U. folks...

Bye......



It's ADAMA B. CHAM

University of Reading UK.







------------------------------



Date: Thu, 05 Feb 1998 16:09:34 PST

From: "ebrima drameh" <

To:

Subject: help-Baboucarr Mbye

Message-ID: <

Content-Type: text/plain



Hello list members,

Does any one know the whereabouts of Baboucarr Mbye?

The last time I heard about him was that he is in Amsterdam. I urgently

need to get in touch with him please help.



Thanks,Ebrima.



______________________________________________________

Get Your Private, Free Email at



------------------------------



Date: Thu, 5 Feb 1998 19:18:57 EST

From:

To:

Subject: Re: Gambians shot

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII

Content-transfer-encoding: 7bit



Solomon did Wally Loum play soccer and attended GHS with the likes of Ebou

Saye

I am asking because I remember meeting a gambian at Ebou Saye's with that

name.

May god have mercy on their souls. Requiem Cantim Pacem.(R.I.P)

Thanks

Daddy Sang



------------------------------



Date: Thu, 5 Feb 1998 20:56:40 -0500 (EST)

From: ABDOU <

To:

Subject: Re: Gambians Shot

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII



Folks,

Here is some news from the Kansas City Star (



Two men found shot to death last week near Marshall, Mo., were

brothers from Gambia who lived in the Kansas City area for

the last

couple of years.



The bodies of Sulayman Loum, 27, and Wally Loum, 29, were

discovered in a tributary of the Blackwater River by a

woman

searching for arrowheads about 11 a.m. Jan. 27.



"We just don't know what's going on here," said Saline

County

Sheriff Wally George. "We certainly don't know where they

were

killed."



The men were killed by gunshots. Their heads were wrapped

in

material and secured by duct tape. George said he was sure

they

were not killed where they were found.



Both bodies were found on a creek bed beneath a bridge that

runs

along a gravel county road. The site is about three miles

north of

Interstate 70 and about 80 miles east of Kansas City.



George said he was unsure exactly where they lived. The

brothers

had a sister in Kansas City, Kan. Their parents in Gambia

also were

notified of their deaths.





*******************************************************************************

A.TOURAY

Computer Science

Columbia University

New York, NY 10027



MY URL ON THE WWW=



A FINITE IN A LAND OF INFINITY.

SEEKING BUT THE REACHABLE.

I WANDER AND I WONDER.

ALAS, ALL RESPITE IS FINAL.

*******************************************************************************







------------------------------



Date: Thu, 05 Feb 1998 22:52:02 -0500

From: Latir Downes-Thomas <

To: Gambia-L <

Subject: Third Annual Roots Festival

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit



Fellow List members,



Information on the upcoming Third Annual Roots Festival in The Gambia

can be found on the web at:



http://www.gambia.com/roots98.html



Take a look at it when you have the time and pass on the information to

anyone who might be interested. Just by sharing the information alone

you could play a part in making it an even bigger success.



Peace.



Latir Gheran





------------------------------



Date: Thu, 5 Feb 1998 23:04:09 -0500 (EST)

From: Ancha Bala-Gaye u <

To:

Cc: Gambia <

Subject: Fw: phone scam (fwd)

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII







-

> > >

> > >On Saturday, 24 January 1998, Naval Air Station, Joint Reserve Base,

> > >New Orleans' Quarterdeck received a telephone call from an individual

> > >identifying himself as an AT&T Service Technician that was running a

> > >test on our telephone lines. He stated that to complete the test the

> > >QMOW should touch nine (9), zero (0), pound sign (#) and hang up.

> > >Luckily, the QMOW was suspicious and refused. Upon contacting the

> > >telephone company we were informed that by pushing 90# you end up

> > >giving the individual that called you access to your telephone line

and

> > >allows them to place a long distance telephone call, with the charge

> > >appearing on your telephone call. We were further informed that this

> > >scam has been originating from many of the local jails/prisons.

Please

> > >"pass the word".

>

>

>

>











------------------------------



Date: Thu, 05 Feb 1998 20:21:17 -0800

From: Lamin Jaiteh <

To:

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"



Hi could u kindly resubscribe this young fellow Ousainou Demba. His adress

is





------------------------------



Date: Thu, 5 Feb 1998 20:22:55 -0800 (PST)

From: lamin marenah <

To:

Subject: brief please

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii





Hello people,

Could anybody please brief us on outcome

of the american u.n ambassador's visit to the gambia

for possible backing against Iraq.

Anybody's cooperation would be kindly

appreciated.

Lamin marenah









---MOMODOU BUHARRY GASSAMA <

wrote:

>

> Hi Solomon!

> Thanks for the information. I am still reeling

from the shock. It is

> a real tragedy. I hope the Almighty has mercy on

their souls. Please

> keep us posted as events unfold. Thanks.

> Buharry.

> P.S.

> Moe,

> We were thinking of the same person. It is

really a shock.

> D.S.

>

-------------------------------------------------------------------------

> Solomon Sylva wrote:

> >

> > Hello Buharry,

> >

> > Yes, it was confirmed that it is the same Wally

Loum that you knew.

> > Apperently, they moved Kansas to further their

education.

> >

> > I have not had any more details from friends in

Kansas and North

> > Carolina. But hope to, shortly.

> >

> > King Solomon

> >

> > MOMODOU BUHARRY GASSAMA wrote:

> > >

> > > Hi Solomon!

> > > It is always sad to learn of the

death of fellow countrymen

> > > especially away from home. I have been

wondering since I first read your

> > > post. I had a junior at Saints who was called

Walley Loum. He lived in

> > > Kanifing and his father used to work for GPTC.

I donīt know if he lived

> > > in the Washington, DC area around 1989 but I

met him at the ALD

> > > celebrations there. Is it the same Walley Loum?

> > > May both their souls rest in peace. My

condolences to their family.

> > >

Buharry.

> > >

-------------------------------------------------------------------------

>



_________________________________________________________

DO YOU YAHOO!?

Get your free @yahoo.com address at





------------------------------



Date: Fri, 6 Feb 1998 07:37:15 +0300

From: "Bassirou Dodou Drammeh" <

To: <

Subject: Re: Gambians Shot

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain;

charset="iso-8859-1"

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit



May the animals who destroyed these two young lives get more than they

deserve here on earth. America! This is not fair! They were your guests, and

they were so young.How could their family cope with such a painful double

tragedy?!





Regards Bassss!

-----Original Message-----

From: ABDOU <

To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List

<gambia-l@u.washington.edu>

Date: Friday, February 06, 1998 10:52 AM

Subject: Re: Gambians Shot





>Folks,

> Here is some news from the Kansas City Star (

>

>Two men found shot to death last week near Marshall, Mo., were

> brothers from Gambia who lived in the Kansas City area for

>the last

> couple of years.

>

> The bodies of Sulayman Loum, 27, and Wally Loum, 29, were

> discovered in a tributary of the Blackwater River by a

>woman

> searching for arrowheads about 11 a.m. Jan. 27.

>

> "We just don't know what's going on here," said Saline

>County

> Sheriff Wally George. "We certainly don't know where they

>were

> killed."

>

> The men were killed by gunshots. Their heads were wrapped

>in

> material and secured by duct tape. George said he was sure

>they

> were not killed where they were found.

>

> Both bodies were found on a creek bed beneath a bridge that

>runs

> along a gravel county road. The site is about three miles

>north of

> Interstate 70 and about 80 miles east of Kansas City.

>

> George said he was unsure exactly where they lived. The

>brothers

> had a sister in Kansas City, Kan. Their parents in Gambia

>also were

> notified of their deaths.

>

>

>***************************************************************************

****

>A.TOURAY

>Computer Science

>Columbia University

>New York, NY 10027

>

>MY URL ON THE WWW=

>

>A FINITE IN A LAND OF INFINITY.

>SEEKING BUT THE REACHABLE.

>I WANDER AND I WONDER.

>ALAS, ALL RESPITE IS FINAL.

>***************************************************************************

****

>

>

>





------------------------------



Date: Fri, 6 Feb 1998 00:53:38 EST

From:

To:

Subject: IRAQ BOMBING

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-type: multipart/mixed;

boundary="part0_886744418_boundary"



This is a multi-part message in MIME format.



--part0_886744418_boundary

Content-ID: <

Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII



Following attachment acknowledges the Gambia's approval (as member of the U.N.

security council) for the U.S. to drop bombs on IRAQ:



--part0_886744418_boundary

Content-ID: <

Content-type: text/plain;

name="RICHAR~1"

Content-transfer-encoding: quoted-printable

Content-disposition: inline



<HTML><PRE><FONT COLOR=3D"#000000" SIZE=3D5><B>Bill Richardson Visits Ga=

mbia



<FONT COLOR=3D"#000000" SIZE=3D3>By JEFFREY ULBRICH

</B><I>.c The Associated Press<FONT COLOR=3D"#000000" SIZE=3D3></I>



BANJUL, <A HREF=3D"aol://4344:30.GR_Gambi.5246317.541961538">Gambia</A> (=

AP) - For Bill Richardson, Washington's top man at the United Nations, Ga=

mbia was stop No. 6 on a hectic three-continent tour.



For Gambians, Richardson was the first American of any consequence to vis=

it them since Franklin D. Roosevelt blew through on his way to the Casabl=

anca Conference in 1943.



So on Wednesday when the fashionably rumpled envoy came to inquire of Gam=

bians' feelings about a U.S. military strike against Iraq, they had plent=

y to say.



Although it's the smallest country in Africa, Gambia is wise in the ways =

of the world, stuck in the middle of one of its more turbulent regions.



Roughly the size of New Jersey, the cigar-shaped nation of a million peop=

le is jabbed into the western flank of the African continent, squeezing a=

river of the same name along some 200 miles.



It is important if only because it is a member of the U.N. Security Counc=

il and Washington would like all 15 of those countries to throw their sup=

port behind an attack on Iraq should Baghdad persist in defying U.N. reso=

lutions telling it to stop making weapons of mass destruction.



Gambian President Yahya Jammeh, a 32-year-old retired colonel who carried=

a ceremonial sword, had no problem with that.



Yes, he said, to all points of Washington's policy toward Iraq. He came a=

cross as forceful and articulate, despite having relatively little politi=

cal experience.



Richardson pronounced himself ``pleased that the United States and Gambia=

had a common policy'' toward Iraq.



But that wasn't the end of the discussion.



The young president had more to say, not about Iraq but about his own reg=

ion and where he said the United States was going wrong there. Richardson=

listened attentively.



Jammeh seized power here on a hot July day in 1994, overthrowing Dawda Ja=

warah, the president since independence from Britain in 1965.



Yes, it was a coup, Jammeh admitted to the American delegation, a method =

of changing power all too familiar on this frequently bloody continent. B=

ut he said it was a coup ``so non-violent not even a dog died.''



Jammeh was elected to office two years later. How freely and how fairly i=

s open to interpretation.



But what worries Washington most about Gambia is its cozy relationship wi=

th Libya, headed by another colonel who came to power in a long-ago coup.=





Jammeh doesn't think it's anything to get excited about. The relationship=

provides jobs for 20,000 Gambians, he says.



Gambia was the sixth country of Richardson's three-continent itinerary. A=

nd, according to the ambassador, he was batting 6-for-6 in keeping open t=

he military option in Iraq.



The ambassador's plane landed on a fine airstrip here provided by NASA, w=

hich uses it as a Transoceanic Abort Landing site for the space shuttle. =

He passed under a gleaming, four-columned Arch of Triumph, less grand tha=

n the Paris version but nonetheless a prideful symbol of the new Gambia.



``We look upon today as a landmark in our relationship,'' said Foreign Mi=

nister M.L. Sedat Jobe said.



The local press provided Richardson with the toughest questioning of his =

entire trip.



How would the Americans feel if other United Nations members decided they=

wanted to inspect the White House for weapons?



Why is the United States spearheading a U.N. attack against Iraq?



What exactly is the legal basis for any American strike on Iraq?



Washington might worry about whether the Gambian government is totally de=

mocratic. But Richardson noted that its press seems to have got the idea.=





AP-NY-02-05-98 1505EST



<FONT COLOR=3D"#000000" SIZE=3D2><I>Copyright 1998 The Associated Press.=

The information contained in the AP news report may not be published, br=

oadcast, rewritten or otherwise distributed without the prior written aut=

hority of The Associated Press. All active hyperlinks have been inserted=

by AOL. </I></PRE></HTML>





--part0_886744418_boundary-- ------------------------------Date: Tue, 03 Feb 1998 16:03:22 -0500From: Solomon Sylva < ssylva@emory.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: GAMBIAN MEETING IN ATLANTAMessage-ID: < 34D78619.574D@emory.edu MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-asciiContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitHello G-lers,Unfortunately, this meeting did not take place due to somemiscommunications between the MPs and us, mainly on their arrivaltime in Atlanta. It collapsed somewhere.May Tombong Saidy can ellaborate more on this when he gets to talk tothe MPs on what happened. TSaidy1050@aol.com wrote:> There will be a meeting in Atlanta on Saturday, January 31st 1998 and all> Gambians and Friends of The Gambia in Atlanta area are invited. The Majority> Leader of the National Assembly, Honourable Tamsir Jallow and the Minority> Leader, Honourable Kemesseng Jammeh, will be in Atlanta for a few days and> would like to meet with the Gambian community.> They are transiting from Mexico, where they were attending the Global> Parliamentarian Forum.> Details of the meeting could be received from Malafy Jarju (Home tel:> 404-288-0026, Office Tel: 404-773-9483). The meeting will be held in the same> hall as the Koriteh Party according to Malafy.> This will be a historical meeting, because this is the fist time both the> ruling party and the opposition will share a podium to discuss issues of> common interest to The Gambia.> Give us your feed backs of the meeting.> PEACE> Tombong Saidy------------------------------Date: Tue, 03 Feb 1998 16:19:23 -0500From: Solomon Sylva < ssylva@emory.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: A coup plot is foiled!Message-ID: < 34D789DA.712E@emory.edu MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-asciiContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitWow!!!What a blow? This shows you the mentality of a typical crazy man AhmadTejan Kabbah was, and how desparate he is.This is not Africa needs to be a Great Continent heading to the nextmellinum.It's great news for Africa that these people got caught.PeaceKing SolomonModou Jallow wrote:> folks,> An internationally sponsored coup (or terrorism)??? What do you make of> this?> Please, read on......> Full article is in the February 9 issue of U.S. News And World Report.> Regards,> Moe S. Jallow> ***********************************************************************> A Coup Plotter is Tripped Up> "A scheme to return former Sierra Leone President Ahmad> Tejan Kabbah to power began to unravel when a key player> was arrested in Canada last week. Rakesh Saxena, a New> Delhi-born Thai banker, is in Vancouver facing extradition> to Thailand, where he is wanted on charges of embezzling as> much as $2 billion from a Bangkok bank. Saxena apparently> had made a deal with the democratically elected Kabbah, who> was ousted in a May coup, to pay for the services of a> British military security and consulting firm, Sandline> International, to provide equipment, logistics, and> intelligence for his own coup attempt. In return, Saxena,> was to receive commercial concession in Sierra Leone. The> first payment of $1.5 million was reportedly made recently,> and Sandline logistics teams are currently operating in> Sierra Leone and neighboring Guinea. The firm has arranged> to fly in guns and supplies from Bulgaria through Nigeria,> which also supports Kabbah. But the second payment of $3.5> million for helicopters and heavier weaponry was delayed> last week when Saxena was arrested before he could pay up.> Canada took him into custody after discovering Saxena was> carrying a Yugoslav passport in the name of a dead man."> Source:> U.S. News And World Report (Feb. 9, 1998 edition)------------------------------Date: Tue, 03 Feb 1998 16:41:13 -0800From: Paul < bgibba@interlog.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: SV: Are US Bombs Falling on Bagdad Once Again?Message-ID: < 3.0.2.32.19980203164113.0068d118@mail.interlog.com Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset="iso-8859-1"Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printableAbsjorn,I could not have said it better than you did. I have nothing particularagainst the US but its foreign policies are worth scrutinizing. The USunsuccessfully tried for almost three decades to topple Cuban leader FidelCastro. It succeeded in having Maurice Bishop of Grenada toppled andmurdered, and it overthrew, captured, and imprisoned the Panamanian strongman, Manuel Noriega for crimes that I do not understand, yet it is doingvery little about the problems of many parts of the world, especiallyAfrica, where, I guess, its interests are minimal. I don't support orcondone tyrany but I equally detest US hegemony and bully-like attitudetowards those who resist American imperialism or dare challenge Americanprowess. "The New Worl Order", as declared by former US president GeorgeBush is nothing sort of the "Old World Disorder". LIVE AND LET LIVE.........Paul Gibba.At 06:47 PM 2/3/98 +0100, you wrote:>Paul, I think that you are right. There is no superpower to challenge OR>CONTROL the USA. That=B4s wh, USA behave like that. USA believe that they>control on behalf of UN, Denmark, danish people, me. Just look how USA>behave in South- and Midamerica (Cuba, Grenada just to mention some).>But on the question on chemical weapons I hope that the people of Iraq>could do something themselves. USA was one of very few nations, who>would not join the international choir of people, of nations on the ban>of landmines. Why not ?>What I=B4m afraid of is that USA think that they can do anything on behalf>of the UN or other nations. I think that it should not only be Iraq>which should be under inspection. Also USA, GB, France, China or any>country who produce weapons and has been involved in actions within the>last 25 years. All people should ask their own government to cut down>military, weapons-production. And how should I as a person thank an>american soldier who risc his life in an action in Iraq, because of his>leaders in Washinton demand him to go. We want peace, but we also want>to get rid of tyrans. All over. Just a comment. Asbj=F8rn>> ---------->> Fra: Paul[SMTP: bgibba@interlog.com >> Svar til: gambia-l@u.washington.edu >> Sendt: 3. februar 1998 19:35>> Til: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List>> Emne: Re: Are US Bombs Falling on Bagdad Once Again?>>=20>> Now>> that the USSR is dead, I guess the world is in deep trouble as no>> credible>> or strong country can challenge the might of Uncle Sam. Hi! Habib,>> thanxxxxx!>>=20>> B. Paul Gibba.>>=20>> >>>=20------------------------------Date: Tue, 03 Feb 1998 23:15:09 -0800From: MOMODOU BUHARRY GASSAMA < m.gassama@swipnet.se To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: SubscriptionMessage-ID: < 34D8157D.4526@swipnet.se MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-asciiContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitHi List Managers!Please add Pa Modou Jack to the list. His E-mail address is:Thanks in advance for your help.Buharry.------------------------------Date: Tue, 3 Feb 1998 17:24:55 -0500 (EST)From: Ancha Bala-Gaye u < bala7500@mach1.wlu.ca To: Gambia < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Try This (fwd)Message-ID: < Pine.3.89.9802031719.A15057-0100000@mach1.wlu.ca MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIII thought this was pretty cool!!!! try it!!>>>Japanese Puzzle>>>>>> This is short and it will tell you something about yourself. Write>>> down the order in which you drop the animals. You are in a desert.>>>You>>> have with you the following five animals: A lion, a cow, a horse, a>>>sheep,>>> and a monkey. To escape the desert you are going to have to get rid>>>of one>>>of your animals. Which one do you drop? (You can use whatever logic>>>you like BUT keep>>> track of which animal is discarded when!)>>>>>> You have 4 animals left. The desert is burning up! It goes on for>>>miles. Sand is everywhere.>>> You realize, to get out, you are going to have to drop another animal.>>> Which do you drop?>>>>>> Walk, walk, walk. Hot, hot, hot. Disaster! The Oasis that you were>>>looking for is dried up! You have no choice but to drop another>>>animal.>>>>>> You have 2 animals left. OK, it's a long hot walk. You can see the>>>edge of the desert a long way away on the horizon. Unfortunately,>>>you can only leave the desert with ONE animal. Which one do you drop>>>and which one do you keep?>>>>>>Before looking at the answers, make sure you know which animal you>>> dropped in what order.>>>>>> Now scroll down>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>> ******************************************************>>> Analysis>>>>>> These are based on Japanese Archetypes.>>> The desert represents a severe hardship. The animals represent>>>>>>>>> Lion = Pride>>> Monkey = Your Children>>> Sheep = friendship>>> Cow = Basic Needs>>> Horse = Your Passion.>>>>>> So, in the face of hardship, you will sacrifice each of these>>> things in turn. Your last animal represents that thing which you>>>cling to at>>> the expense of all others.------------------------------Date: Thu, 05 Feb 1998 08:15:27 -0500From: Habib Ghanim < hghanim@erols.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Are US Bombs Falling on Bagdad Once Again?Message-ID: < 34D9BB6F.61DE@erols.com MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-asciiContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit tgr@commit.gm wrote:> Sent by "Torstein Grotnes" < tgr@commit.gm > via Commit> Paul & Habib.> One name for you guys regarding Mr.Saddam.> The Kurds...> It's not a question of having MDW.> It's a question of being mad enough to use it.> Have a nice day,> Tosh> The GambiaTorstienWe might agree that Saddam is a mad man but remember who made him thatway by providing him money, weapons and acess to the same gas the aretrying to destroy????When they wanted to eliminate Iran they did not think of the Kurds nordid they stop the Turkish government also because of it's alliance withIsrael. Either way it is double standard. Saddam was and is a disgraceand if the US really wanted to get rid of him all it takes is a fewmerceneries like they do in the third world . Remember Lumumba,.I still stand by what my principles are --Why should the children ofIraq suffer when the butcher and mad man is spared??--Habib Diab Ghanim------------------------------Date: Thu, 05 Feb 1998 08:25:42 -0500From: Habib Ghanim < hghanim@erols.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Are US Bombs Falling on Bagdad Once Again?Message-ID: < 34D9BDD6.2CD3@erols.com MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-asciiContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitPaul wrote:> At 08:51 AM 2/3/98 -0000, you wrote:> >Sent by "Torstein Grotnes" < tgr@commit.gm > > via Commit> >> >Tosh,> As I mentioned in my commenatary, I am not a friend of Sadam, however, I> questioned the inconsistency of the US foreign policy, at least when the> Middle-East is at the receiving end of that policy. yes, I am aware of what> Sadam did with chemical weapons against his own people and I whole> heartedly condemn it. However, you must also remember that the US was the> only country on this planet that used nuclear weapons against another> country. How would you explain the action of the US in dropping atomic> bombs on Hirosima and Nagasaki (Japan) in 1949? As that was the case, can> the US be trusted to have the right hands that should handle weapons of> mass destruction? Thin about it. Mr. Jeng, thank you for your input. Now> that the USSR is dead, I guess the world is in deep trouble as no credible> or strong country can challenge the might of Uncle Sam. Hi! Habib, thanxxxxx!> B. Paul Gibba.> >Paul & Habib.> >> >One name for you guys regarding Mr.Saddam.> >> >The Kurds...> >> >It's not a question of having MDW.> >It's a question of being mad enough to use it.> >> >Have a nice day,> >Tosh> >The Gambia> >> >> >Hello Paul and ToshWe all seem to be on the same page on this issue but on differentangles. I respect the fact that Madman Saddan is sick- ( I have an Iraqifriend that can proove it with examples of Saddam's wickedness to hisown people ) but why let the masses suffer. America that created thismonster can easily also destroy him. The sooner the better in my opinionbut tactifully with commandos not mass bombs on civilians--Habib Diab Ghanim------------------------------Date: Thu, 05 Feb 1998 08:28:32 -0500From: Habib Ghanim < hghanim@erols.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: ScandalMessage-ID: < 34D9BE80.6D9D@erols.com MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-asciiContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitSolomon Sylva wrote:> Tamsir,> How about filling us in on the big story in Texas today? What is the> mood of the general public in Texas, on the airwaves, radios and> televisions.> I think time is running out for this Karla Faye Tucker. What do you> think George Bush Jr. will do? Spear her another 30 days or take his> hands of it.> To the list members please comment:> -Should She be executed?> -Should her life be speared (1.) because She is a Woman or (2.) because> She claimed to have changed and be "born again".> Peace,> King Solomon> Tamsir Mbai wrote:> >> > With all due respect to all those who have thus far contributed to the> > alleged scandal of Clinton's infidelity, i would like to sway the discussion> > to another more potent area. For the moment, i think it is inconsequential> > whether Clinton is found guilty to have adultered or not. In my opinion, i> > think the point that needs to be discussed is whetehr or not the outside> > world is taking any lessons as the story unfolds. The not-so-obvious, yet> > most important lesson from this drama is that of ACCOUNTABILITY and being> > ANSWERABLE to the law. I cannot overemphasize the accountability issue here.> >> > Clinton and AMERICA has demonstrated to the entire universe that nobody> > should be above the law. (notice that this single sentence is a paragraph).> >> > Everyone, irrespective of their leverage or authoritative capacity, should> > be answerable to the law. Maybe some of the African DESPOTS should be given> > free cable so that they can see what is going on in America. Can somebody> > help????? I don't mean to be sarcastic, but i find it really fascinating and> > commendable that a sitting president is chided, harassed, molested, and> > downright trodden by the media without any fear of retribution. What makes> > it even more admirable is the fact that Clinton and his Democratic party are> > BEGGING the public to wait for the facts before passing judgment.> > Putting aside the external forces that are responsible for the> > scandal, i think that Clinton's GLOOMY predicament is a SHINING example of> > democracy at best. Without openly trying to circumvent the law, Bill has> > chosen to be judged by a jury of his peers. Maybe somebody should explain to> > us the underlying facts behind "OPERATION GREEN MONEY" without being too> > confrontrational. Africa, are we going to learn from the American> > experience, or are we going to blatantly ignore history again as we have> > done on numerous accounts in the past???? Our future lies in what lessons> > we take from this scandal. Our leaders MUST subordinate themselves to the> > people they represent rather than act as the MIGHTY overseers of the> > yeomanry class.> > Just a thought people. I reiterate that i have definitely been> > impressed by America's respect for the rule of law in the Lewinski-Gate scandal.> >> > Best of luck to all. ID Mubarak!!!!!!> >> > (Managers, please subscribe Basiru Ndow to the list. His e-mail address is> > bn0005@unt.edu ---- bee--en--zero--zero--zero--five. Thanx!!! )> > It's Tamsir.TamsirAs I write Karla Turker is now history. The execution is done about halfan hour ago.May her soul rest in peace and let our creator Allah be her judge.I feel sorry for her and the victims also--Habib Diab Ghanim------------------------------Date: Thu, 05 Feb 1998 08:32:23 -0500From: Habib Ghanim < hghanim@erols.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: SV: Are US Bombs Falling on Bagdad Once Again?Message-ID: < 34D9BF67.3F31@erols.com MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=iso-8859-1Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printableAsbj=F8rn Nordam wrote:> => Paul, I think that you are right. There is no superpower to challenge O=> CONTROL the USA. That=B4s wh, USA behave like that. USA believe that th=ey> control on behalf of UN, Denmark, danish people, me. Just look how USA> behave in South- and Midamerica (Cuba, Grenada just to mention some).> But on the question on chemical weapons I hope that the people of Iraq=> could do something themselves. USA was one of very few nations, who> would not join the international choir of people, of nations on the ban=> of landmines. Why not ?> What I=B4m afraid of is that USA think that they can do anything on beh=alf> of the UN or other nations. I think that it should not only be Iraq> which should be under inspection. Also USA, GB, France, China or any> country who produce weapons and has been involved in actions within the=> last 25 years. All people should ask their own government to cut down> military, weapons-production. And how should I as a person thank an> american soldier who risc his life in an action in Iraq, because of hi=> leaders in Washinton demand him to go. We want peace, but we also want> to get rid of tyrans. All over. Just a comment. Asbj=F8rn> => > ----------> > Fra: Paul[SMTP: bgibba@interlog.com > > Svar til: gambia-l@u.washington.edu > > Sendt: 3. februar 1998 19:35> > Til: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List> > Emne: Re: Are US Bombs Falling on Bagdad Once Again?> >> > Now> > that the USSR is dead, I guess the world is in deep trouble as no> > credible> > or strong country can challenge the might of Uncle Sam. Hi! Habib,> > thanxxxxx!> >> > B. Paul Gibba.> >> > >> >Yes AsbjornThere are others on the list like Libya and Israel too .To me Netenyahu is no different from Gaddafi-- just in different strokes-- =Habib Diab Ghanim------------------------------Date: Thu, 05 Feb 1998 08:35:41 -0500From: Habib Ghanim < hghanim@erols.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: A coup plot is foiled!Message-ID: < 34D9C02D.63CA@erols.com MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-asciiContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitSolomon Sylva wrote:> Wow!!!> What a blow? This shows you the mentality of a typical crazy man Ahmad> Tejan Kabbah was, and how desparate he is.> This is not Africa needs to be a Great Continent heading to the next> mellinum.> It's great news for Africa that these people got caught.> Peace> King Solomon> Modou Jallow wrote:> >> > folks,> >> > An internationally sponsored coup (or terrorism)??? What do you make of> > this?> >> > Please, read on......> >> > Full article is in the February 9 issue of U.S. News And World Report.> >> > Regards,> > Moe S. Jallow> >> > ***********************************************************************> >> > A Coup Plotter is Tripped Up> >> > "A scheme to return former Sierra Leone President Ahmad> > Tejan Kabbah to power began to unravel when a key player> > was arrested in Canada last week. Rakesh Saxena, a New> > Delhi-born Thai banker, is in Vancouver facing extradition> > to Thailand, where he is wanted on charges of embezzling as> > much as $2 billion from a Bangkok bank. Saxena apparently> > had made a deal with the democratically elected Kabbah, who> > was ousted in a May coup, to pay for the services of a> > British military security and consulting firm, Sandline> > International, to provide equipment, logistics, and> > intelligence for his own coup attempt. In return, Saxena,> > was to receive commercial concession in Sierra Leone. The> > first payment of $1.5 million was reportedly made recently,> > and Sandline logistics teams are currently operating in> > Sierra Leone and neighboring Guinea. The firm has arranged> > to fly in guns and supplies from Bulgaria through Nigeria,> > which also supports Kabbah. But the second payment of $3.5> > million for helicopters and heavier weaponry was delayed> > last week when Saxena was arrested before he could pay up.> > Canada took him into custody after discovering Saxena was> > carrying a Yugoslav passport in the name of a dead man."> >> > Source:> > U.S. News And World Report (Feb. 9, 1998 edition)SolomonYou see what I was trying to say earlier with Paul Gibba and Torstienalso.This maddness has to stop. The people end up suffering not the leaders--Habib Diab Ghanim------------------------------Date: Tue, 3 Feb 1998 20:36:22 ESTFrom: SANG1220@aol.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Bombing IraqMessage-ID: < 6f2ddd18.34d7c61a@aol.com Mime-Version: 1.0Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-transfer-encoding: 7bitMatarr, the french did a turn about and are now in favour of bombing Bagdadand as far as the Russians are concerned, they will eventually agree with theU.S. Just remember the U.S. is punping a lot of money to "sure up" the Russianeconomy and eventually they will follow/or go where their bread is buttered.ThanksDaddy Sang------------------------------Date: Tue, 03 Feb 1998 18:50:09 PSTFrom: "sillah conateh" < sillahconateh@hotmail.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Fwd: Gambia High SchoolMessage-ID: < 19980204025018.14978.qmail@hotmail.com Content-Type: text/plainDear Andy,The principal of Gambia High School is Mr. Willie carr and the viceprincipal is Mr. Jeniere Sanyang. You can reach Gambia High School ontel.no (220)227394 ( secretary ). Gambia High school is operating bothmorning and afternnon sessions. The morning shift operates from Mondayto Friday while the afternoon operates from Monday to Saturday.Morning SessionMonday - Thursday 8a.m to 2p.mFriday 8a.m to 12.30p.mAfternoon SessionMonday - Thursday 2p.m to 6.10p.mFriday 2.30 to 6.10p.mSaturday 8a.m to 1.30p.mSunday free day for all.This is as at June 1995 and I believe even if there are changes, theywill be minor.Sillah ConatehOne time teacher at Gambia High School.>From gambia-l-owner@u.washington.edu Thu Jan 29 18:50:09 1998>Received: from host (lists.u.washington.edu [140.142.56.13])> by lists2.u.washington.edu (8.8.4+UW97.07/8.8.4+UW97.05) withSMTP> id SAA03030; Thu, 29 Jan 1998 18:49:52 -0800>Received: from mxu4.u.washington.edu (mxu4.u.washington.edu[140.142.33.8])> by lists.u.washington.edu (8.8.4+UW97.07/8.8.4+UW97.05) withESMTP> id SAA33388 for < gambia-l@lists.u.washington.edu >; Thu, 29 Jan 199818:49:34 -0800>Received: from nervm.nerdc.ufl.edu (nervm.nerdc.ufl.edu [128.227.75.9])> by mxu4.u.washington.edu (8.8.4+UW97.07/8.8.4+UW97.09) withSMTP> id SAA30087 for < gambia-l@u.washington.edu >; Thu, 29 Jan 199818:49:28 -0800>Received: from LAPTOP (128.227.242.43) by nervm.nerdc.ufl.edu (IBM VMSMTP V2R3)> with TCP; Thu, 29 Jan 98 21:49:23 EST>Message-Id: < 2.2.16.19980130024549.2ea77766@nervm.nerdc.ufl.edu >Date: Thu, 29 Jan 1998 21:45:49 -0500>Reply-To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu >Sender: GAMBIA-L-owner@u.washington.edu >Precedence: bulk>From: Andy Lyons < alyons@nervm.nerdc.ufl.edu >To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List>Subject: Fwd: Gambia High School>Mime-Version: 1.0>Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii">X-Sender: alyons@nervm.nerdc.ufl.edu >X-Listprocessor-Version: 8.1 beta -- ListProcessor(tm) by CREN>Hi all, can anyone help this man?>>Subject: Gambia High School>>>>Dear Mr Lyons>>Many years ago (63-64) I was a VSO volunteer at Gambia High School.>>Probably the best year of my life!>>Now my son, himself a GAP volunteer in Nepal some years ago, isvisiting>>The Gambia in a couple of weeks time. I have never been back but am>>keen to help him make some contacts for me and to enrich his ownvisit.>>Many of my ex-pupils must be in their mid 40's; perhaps some might>>remember me!>>Do you have any details of the Gambia High School. Headteacher etc.>>Also, is there a local paper published in Banjul?>>Wouls appreciate your help.>>Anthony Lunch < 101516.2420@compuserve.com ______________________________________________________Get Your Private, Free Email at http://www.hotmail.com ------------------------------Date: Wed, 4 Feb 1998 00:58:44 ESTFrom: JENGFANNEH@aol.com To: Gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: halifa's prposalMessage-ID: < 263fd0db.34d80396@aol.com Mime-Version: 1.0Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-transfer-encoding: 7bitAfter reading Halifa's second commentary, i cannot help it to jump in thefray, because the issue is of the utmost important. After reading the firstletter to the Secretary of State, it only reinforcedmy admiration to Halifa'sunyielding and unbending commitment to the affairs of the country. Although, Iwould have to confess that he would not be the person I would hire to designand oversee the economic policies of the Gambia. Clearly over the years PDOIS,and I am not separating the man from the party, has demonstrated a commitmentand a passion in the socio-economic development of the country, but theirsuccesses is less to be desired for. Whether is in terms of becoming apolitical factor to be reckon with, or to be in a position to actively involvein governance.Commenting on the macro-economic forces fo the Gambia, in relation to thebudget, Mr. Sallah raised crucial issues about debt, deficit, spending andwhat he calls alternative economic policies. I would like to revisit some ofthe issues raised:A. To paraphrase, He clearly did not like the Secretary's reaction to the saidproposal as rhetorical, unfortunately these proposals were never brought upfor the list to evaluate whether it is mere rhetoric or relevant economicpolicies.B. Mr. Sallah argued against salary increases of the legislature because thecountry is not in a position to afford it, and was well substantiated.C. Mr. Sallah raised a crucial question which is a fundamental economic issue.Paraphrasing, Gambia is face with a deficit and a debt crisis. There is anover reaction with the debt issue; Gambia is a poor country and most of whatwe produce we consume. It takes capital formation through savings andinvestments to pursue ec onomic growth. Due to the vicious cycle of a lowincome country, low income leads to consumption and nothing left over to saveand re-invest for job creation and future development. Therfore, it becomesfundamental to bring in external capital to jump start economic development.Also one can of course argue that it is a trap that can only further oureconomic problems, which I personally disagree. The problem is not thedeficit, or that debt can lead to a crisis, but how these resources areeffectively utilized for job creation and economic development. Most Financestudents will agree that infact, there is a financial leverage in using debtsecurity for investment purposes. I would definitely agree with Mr. Sallahthat using these resources for travelling expenses and per diem can only setthe next generation with a negative growth economy. The problem is not withthe debt, but rather with how it is utilized.. Mr. Sallah also proposed toutilized more of our resources and less of loans to finance developmentalprojects. I would like to have him dilate on were these resources would comefrom, frankly this can be an ideal solution but at our economic juncture, howrealistic is it.His calling for financial discipline is fundamental, and for any hope of jobcreation and economic development we would have to stay away from expendituresthat are not link with developmental projects.Finally, I would like to say that the core of Mr.sallah;s message is that acommitted leadership using and allocating it's resources in public corporationcan lead to economic development and can raise the standard of living of allGambians. Although he does not believe that private enterprise driven byprofit can achieve similar objectives. Although, I would like to add that agovernment own corporation with free enterprize features like efficiency,effective management and not to be driven by too much of social considerationcan lead to job creation and economic development. On the other hand, aprivate led economy with the backing of a dynamic leadership with regulfatorymechanism as a free enterprize system can very well achieve similar goals.To conclude I will reiterate, the issue is not whether PDOIS is a socialist ornot, labelling can sometimes obscure the importance of a serious dialogue.Halifa Sallah clearly believes that government has to play a major role in thesearch for socio-economic development, but he is also very tepid with the freeenterprize system (laugh) Don't take my word for it because the devil is inthe detail.Thank you for your time !Mussa Jeng------------------------------Date: Wed, 4 Feb 1998 03:52:24 -0000From: " tgr@commit.gm " < gambia-l@commit.gm To: < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Are US Bombs Falling on Bagdad Once Again?Message-ID: < B0000047724@south.commit.gm MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitSent by "Torstein Grotnes" < tgr@commit.gm via CommitHi Paul.Somehow I expected that there would be a mentioning of the A-bombs of WW2.You are talking about a totally different world some 50 years ago, wheremost of the world was caught up in the madness of war and destruction.MDW was new and unproven and the knowledge of its terrible impactswere unknown to the world.The US was reacting to a mad Germany and Japan that also was trying todevelop MDW and would not have had ANY restrictions in using these totheir fullest extent. History has questioned the necessarity of droppingthesebombs and it is not pleasant to think about the effects of these firstgen.bombs.But, lets say that Iraq and Libya was the two super-powers of the cold wararea.Somehow I have the feeling that the end result would have been a littledifferent...Why? Because the US are not run by one almighty "god" sent leader withparanoiatendencies that can command any person or be above any regulation or law.Its amazing what a little common sense and a pinch of respect for humanlives in generalcan do to to the sanity of a country.The US is not a nice country but it is our (and I mean all of the world)best choice of avoidingnew pictures of innocent women,childen and men gassed to death likeanimals.Control of MDW first, political agendas and soverignity of internal affairssecond.Anybody want to put it the other way around?ToshThe GambiaBTW: wasn't the a-bombs dropped in 1945 at the end of the war?BTW2:You wrote:>Now that the USSR is dead,>I guess the world is in deep trouble....So the cold war era was better? Maybe the world is better of than ever?I'll give you ten good reasons why if you want.T.----------> From: Paul < bgibba@interlog.com > >Tosh,> As I mentioned in my commenatary, I am not a friend of Sadam, however, I> questioned the inconsistency of the US foreign policy, at least when the> Middle-East is at the receiving end of that policy. yes, I am aware ofwhat> Sadam did with chemical weapons against his own people and I whole> heartedly condemn it. However, you must also remember that the US wasthe> only country on this planet that used nuclear weapons against another> country. How would you explain the action of the US in dropping atomic> bombs on Hirosima and Nagasaki (Japan) in 1949? As that was the case, can> the US be trusted to have the right hands that should handle weapons of> mass destruction? Thin about it. Mr. Jeng, thank you for your input. Now> that the USSR is dead, I guess the world is in deep trouble as nocredible> or strong country can challenge the might of Uncle Sam. Hi! Habib,thanxxxxx!> B. Paul Gibba.> >Paul & Habib.> >> >One name for you guys regarding Mr.Saddam.> >> >The Kurds...> >> >It's not a question of having MDW.> >It's a question of being mad enough to use it.> >> >Have a nice day,> >Tosh> >The Gambia> >> >> >------------------------------Date: Wed, 4 Feb 1998 03:11:24 ESTFrom: TSaidy1050@aol.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: GAMBIAN MEETING IN ATLANTAMessage-ID: < 36289cd9.34d822ae@aol.com Mime-Version: 1.0Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-transfer-encoding: 7bitI am sure what happened to the Members of the National Assembly. I gave themall contact numbers, they were to contact Manlafy and the others while theyare in Mexico. It seems something went wrong some how. They are yet to contactme and as soon as they do, i will shed light to what happened.PEACETOMBONG SAIDY------------------------------Date: Wed, 4 Feb 1998 11:15:36 +2000From: mmjeng@image.dk To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Bombing IraqMessage-ID: < 199802041017.LAA29478@mail.image.dk MIME-Version: 1.0Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-transfer-encoding: 7BIT> Date: Tue, 3 Feb 1998 20:36:22 EST> Reply-to: gambia-l@u.washington.edu > From: SANG1220@aol.com > To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List < gambia-l@u.washington.edu > Subject: Bombing Iraq> Matarr, the french did a turn about and are now in favour of bombing Bagdad> and as far as the Russians are concerned, they will eventually agree with the> U.S. Just remember the U.S. is punping a lot of money to "sure up" the Russian> economy and eventually they will follow/or go where their bread is buttered.> Thanks> Daddy SangDaddy, you are quite right. By the way I just saw in CNN that RussianPresident Borris Yeltsin warned American President Bill Clinton thathe ( Clinton ) may provoke a world war if the American use forceagainst Iraq. So lets hope the Americans think twice before takingany action.> >> >> >.America that created this monster can easily also destroy him. Thesooner the better in my opinion but tactifully with commandos notmass bombs on civilians --Habib Diab GhanimHabib, The Americans will never use commandos and if they do thenIraq will win the war. If you remember they wanted to use commandosduring the gulf war but later found out that it was too risky andinstead they used air strikes to the dissapointment of the Iraqground troops. But every peace loving person would agree with you"not mass bombs on civilian". President Yeltsin said " One must beaccurate with such weapons and not shower them with airplanes andbombs".So lets hope for peace.GreetingsMatarr M. Jeng.------------------------------Date: Wed, 4 Feb 1998 11:50:13 +2000From: mmjeng@image.dk To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: A coup plot is foiled!Message-ID: < 199802041051.LAA20739@mail.image.dk MIME-Version: 1.0Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-transfer-encoding: 7BITMoe, Thanks for that piece of information. My question is how can weeradicate corruption in Africa? President Tejan Kabbah is anintellectual. He was a UN man before becoming President of SierreLeone. Now he is charge of corruption. Many times even in this listwe talk of educated people to run our countries. If the educatedpeople are corrupt, the less educated people are currupt, thebusiness people are currupt, then what group can eradicatecorruption?Is corruption in the African blood or is it an Africa sickness? Sorryfor my language.GreetingsMatarr M. Jeng.------------------------------Date: Wed, 04 Feb 1998 13:09:50 -0800From: MOMODOU BUHARRY GASSAMA < m.gassama@swipnet.se To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Are US Bombs Falling on Bagdad Once Again?Message-ID: < 34D8D91E.4407@swipnet.se MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=iso-8859-1Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printableHi Tosh!I have to jump in and comment on your last post. You wrote:> MDW was new and unproven and the knowledge of its terrible impacts> were unknown to the world.> The US was reacting to a mad Germany and Japan that also was trying to> develop MDW and would not have had ANY restrictions in using these to> their fullest extent.Do you really believe that knowledge of the destructive power and natureof atomic bombs was unknown? C=B4mon now. All the sides in the war knewtheir destructive nature. That was why there was a rush to acquire thefirst one. When the U.S. succeeded, it had to demonstrate its awsomedestructive force as a warning. The decision as to which country todemonstrate it on was a racist one. There was the choice of dropping iton the cause of and major aggressor in the war which was Germany, onGermany=B4s allies in Europe, on Japan, on both Germany and Japan as themajor players in the war. Japan was chosen because it was not in Europeand wasn=B4t populated by Europeans. So you believe that the US hadrestrictions in using weapons of mass destruction? Why did it use two inJapan then when it was basically evident that the allies were going towin the war? And why drop two bombs on Japan? If the US was sorestrained, why didn=B4t it drop only one bomb to make its point? If thedecision to drop a bomb was not motivated by racist tendencies, whydidn=B4t the US drop one bomb on say Hiroshima and one on Berlin? Are you=shuddering at the thought because Berlin is so close to OSLO?You also wrote:> But, lets say that Iraq and Libya was the two super-powers of the cold =war> area.> Somehow I have the feeling that the end result would have been a little=> different...> Why? Because the US are not run by one almighty "god" sent leader with> paranoia> tendencies that can command any person or be above any regulation or la=w.How would the result have been different? What is the difference betweenBill Clinton, Gaddafi and Saddam Hussein apart from the fact that BillClinton has CNN, BBC and the rest of the Western media on his side tojustify and turn into right anything he does no matter how much itstinks? And the fact that Gaddafi and Saddam are reacting to thedictatorial tendencies of America by refusing to tote the American line?If America, as you are trying to portray, is the ultimate democracy inthe world, why can=B4t it live with the fact that the world is a diverseplace and that countries are bound to have different interests,ideologies etc.? Unless of course it believes it is 'one almighty "god"sent (government) with paranoia tendencies that can command any person(or government) or be above any (international) regulation or law' asyou put it. And then, how is it different from Iraq or Libya?You also wrote:> Its amazing what a little common sense and a pinch of respect for human=> lives in general> can do to to the sanity of a country.> The US is not a nice country but it is our (and I mean all of the world=> best choice of avoiding> new pictures of innocent women,childen and men gassed to death like> animals.Where were you when the US used napalm on innocent Vietnamese women andchildren? How about the Tuskegee experiment? How about the bombs onTripoli? How about when the FBI deliberately supplied drugs in blackneighbourhoods? How about when its money buys weapons that Israel usesto bomb innocent Palestinian women and children? How about thehelicopter gunships used in Mogadishu? Would a country with "a littlecommon sense and a pinch of respect for human lives in general" do suchthings? Maybe you perceive the US as sane because such things are notbeing done in Europe. If napalm was dropped on women and children inBergen, helicopter gunships unleashed in Malm=F6, innocent Norwegians wit=syphilis locked up and refused treatment to check how the diseasedestroys the body, Trondheim bombed because Norway refuses to swallowthe American line hook, line and sinker, drugs distributed by anAmerican government agency in Oslo etc., maybe then and only then wouldyou realise that America is not as sane as you would like us to believe.Maybe then you would wake up, smell the coffee and look behind the hypeof CNN, BBC, Newsweek, Time and the Western media.Finally, you wrote:> Control of MDW first, political agendas and soverignity of internal aff=airs> second.This is the typical white supremacy line. Control weapons of massdestruction and then ensure the white supremacy line at all costs.Control the world=B4s economy, dictate the policies of the weaker nations=to suit your economic and political whims, control the world=B4s mediawith your CNNs, BBCs etc. Deal with those "madmen", "rebels", "warlords"or whatever you want to call them who refuse to subscribe to thegarbage. Bomb them. Slander them on CNN, BBC etc. and turn the rest ofthe world against them. See the pattern? Of course. You see, America isthe current pinnacle of white supremacy and all Iraq, Iran, Libya, Cubaetc. are doing is rebelling against white supremacy. Many of us cannotsee this because we swallow the media=B4s line hook, line and sinkerwithout using judgment. America therefore has no moral backbone topreach to us about how evil Saddam is because it is equally evil.Thanks.Buharry.-------------------------------------------------------------------------= tgr@commit.gm wrote:> => Sent by "Torstein Grotnes" < tgr@commit.gm > via Commit> => Hi Paul.> => Somehow I expected that there would be a mentioning of the A-bombs of W=W2.> You are talking about a totally different world some 50 years ago, wher=> most of the world was caught up in the madness of war and destruction.> MDW was new and unproven and the knowledge of its terrible impacts> were unknown to the world.> The US was reacting to a mad Germany and Japan that also was trying to> develop MDW and would not have had ANY restrictions in using these to> their fullest extent. History has questioned the necessarity of droppin=> these> bombs and it is not pleasant to think about the effects of these first> gen.bombs.> But, lets say that Iraq and Libya was the two super-powers of the cold =war> area.> Somehow I have the feeling that the end result would have been a little=> different...> Why? Because the US are not run by one almighty "god" sent leader with> paranoia> tendencies that can command any person or be above any regulation or la=w.> Its amazing what a little common sense and a pinch of respect for human=> lives in general> can do to to the sanity of a country.> The US is not a nice country but it is our (and I mean all of the world=> best choice of avoiding> new pictures of innocent women,childen and men gassed to death like> animals.> => Control of MDW first, political agendas and soverignity of internal aff=airs> second.> Anybody want to put it the other way around?> => Tosh> The Gambia> => BTW: wasn't the a-bombs dropped in 1945 at the end of the war?> BTW2:> You wrote:> >Now that the USSR is dead,> >I guess the world is in deep trouble....> So the cold war era was better? Maybe the world is better of than ever?=> I'll give you ten good reasons why if you want.> => T.> => ----------> > From: Paul < bgibba@interlog.com > => > >Tosh,> > As I mentioned in my commenatary, I am not a friend of Sadam, h=owever, I> > questioned the inconsistency of the US foreign policy, at least when =the> > Middle-East is at the receiving end of that policy. yes, I am aware o=> what> > Sadam did with chemical weapons against his own people and I whole> > heartedly condemn it. However, you must also remember that the US wa=> the> > only country on this planet that used nuclear weapons against another=> > country. How would you explain the action of the US in dropping atom=ic> > bombs on Hirosima and Nagasaki (Japan) in 1949? As that was the case,=can> > the US be trusted to have the right hands that should handle weapons =of> > mass destruction? Thin about it. Mr. Jeng, thank you for your input. =Now> > that the USSR is dead, I guess the world is in deep trouble as no> credible> > or strong country can challenge the might of Uncle Sam. Hi! Habib,> thanxxxxx!> >> > B. Paul Gibba.> >> > >Paul & Habib.> > >> > >One name for you guys regarding Mr.Saddam.> > >> > >The Kurds...> > >> > >It's not a question of having MDW.> > >It's a question of being mad enough to use it.> > >> > >Have a nice day,> > >Tosh> > >The Gambia> > >> > >> > >> >------------------------------Date: Wed, 04 Feb 1998 10:09:53 -0500From: Solomon Sylva < ssylva@emory.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: GAMBIAN MEETING IN ATLANTAMessage-ID: < 34D884C0.6DE1@emory.edu MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-asciiContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitThanks Tombong for staying on top this.Have a nice day.Solomon TSaidy1050@aol.com wrote:> I am sure what happened to the Members of the National Assembly. I gave them> all contact numbers, they were to contact Manlafy and the others while they> are in Mexico. It seems something went wrong some how. They are yet to contact> me and as soon as they do, i will shed light to what happened.> PEACE> TOMBONG SAIDY------------------------------Date: Wed, 4 Feb 1998 10:25:25 -0500 (EST)From: Anna Secka < secka@cse.bridgeport.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Cute joke.....pass this on. (fwd)Message-ID: Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIISubject: Programmer and the Frog> A Programmer was crossing a road one day when a frog called out to him> and said, "If you kiss me, I'll turn into a beautiful princess." He> bent over, picked up the frog, and put it in his pocket.> The frog spoke up again and said, "If you kiss me and turn me back> into a beautiful princess, I will tell everyone how smart and brave> you are and how you are my hero" The man took the frog out of his> pocket,> smiled at it, and returned it to his pocket.> The frog spoke up again and said, "If you kiss me and turn me back> into a beautiful princess, I will be your loving companion for an> entire week." The man took the frog out of his pocket, smiled at it,> and returned> it to his pocket.> The frog then cried out, "If you kiss me and turn me back into a> princess, I'll stay with you for a year and do ANYTHING you want."> Again the man took the frog out, smiled at it, and put it back into> his pocket.> Finally, the frog asked, "What is the matter? I've told you I'm a> beautiful princess, that I'll stay with you for a year and do anything> you want. Why won't you kiss me?"> Terry said, "Look, I'm a computer programmer. I don't have time for a> girlfriend, but a talking frog is COOL."------------------------------Date: Wed, 04 Feb 1998 10:29:03 -0500From: habib < hghanim@erols.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Bombing IraqMessage-ID: < 34D8893F.5FDD@erols.com MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=iso-8859-1Content-Transfer-Encoding: 8bit mmjeng@image.dk wrote:> > Date: Tue, 3 Feb 1998 20:36:22 EST> > Reply-to: gambia-l@u.washington.edu > > From: SANG1220@aol.com > > To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List < gambia-l@u.washington.edu > > Subject: Bombing Iraq> > Matarr, the french did a turn about and are now in favour of bombing Bagdad> > and as far as the Russians are concerned, they will eventually agree with the> > U.S. Just remember the U.S. is punping a lot of money to "sure up" the Russian> > economy and eventually they will follow/or go where their bread is buttered.> > Thanks> > Daddy Sang> >> Daddy, you are quite right. By the way I just saw in CNN that Russian> President Borris Yeltsin warned American President Bill Clinton that> he ( Clinton ) may provoke a world war if the American use force> against Iraq. So lets hope the Americans think twice before taking> any action.> > >> > >> > >.> America that created this monster can easily also destroy him. The> sooner the better in my opinion but tactifully with commandos not> mass bombs on civilians --> Habib Diab Ghanim> Habib, The Americans will never use commandos and if they do then> Iraq will win the war. If you remember they wanted to use commandos> during the gulf war but later found out that it was too risky and> instead they used air strikes to the dissapointment of the Iraq> ground troops. But every peace loving person would agree with you> "not mass bombs on civilian". President Yeltsin said " One must be> accurate with such weapons and not shower them with airplanes and> bombs".> So lets hope for peace.> Greetings> Matarr M. Jeng.MatarrBelieve me it can be done.There has been many opportunities to kill Saddam but due to the lack ofUS interest to do so ( in my opinion) nothing has been attempted withsinceritySaddam has cost the Arab Countries and Muslims a lot of financialdamages and lost respect--Who gained from it??The countries that sold the weapons and the US who got paid (yes gotpaid) or reimbursed by the Gulf Arab countries at least 30 BILLIONdollars for their contribution to the past Gulf war. That money couldhave sustained all of Africa for a decade instaed of wasting it andfinally ending with Saddam still in powerI could go on but I better get back to workHave a nice day and let's pray that God help the poor victims that aregiong to be hit when even those pricise bombs fallMZ------------------------------Date: Wed, 04 Feb 1998 10:31:40 -0500From: habib < hghanim@erols.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: A coup plot is foiled!Message-ID: < 34D889DC.35E4@erols.com MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=iso-8859-1Content-Transfer-Encoding: 8bit mmjeng@image.dk wrote:> Moe, Thanks for that piece of information. My question is how can we> eradicate corruption in Africa? President Tejan Kabbah is an> intellectual. He was a UN man before becoming President of Sierre> Leone. Now he is charge of corruption. Many times even in this list> we talk of educated people to run our countries. If the educated> people are corrupt, the less educated people are currupt, the> business people are currupt, then what group can eradicate> corruption?> Is corruption in the African blood or is it an Africa sickness? Sorry> for my language.> Greetings> Matarr M. Jeng.MattarrThe present coup leaders governing Sierra Leone are doing the same witha South African company who are actively mining diamond and gold whiletraining the army. Sixty minuites had a piece on that last yearHabib--MZ------------------------------Date: Wed, 4 Feb 1998 10:47:57 ESTFrom: ELLA23K@aol.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: A coup plot is foiled!Message-ID: < d0c12f4a.34d88daf@aol.com Mime-Version: 1.0Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-transfer-encoding: 7bitHi Matarr:It is not corruption and I dare to say it is not educated leaderseither!!!!!!!! IT IS GREED. We Africans think only in terms of who has themost money the most wives etc. When are we going to think of the masses?, thepeople who make our country clean?, the people who take care of our childrenat school?, the people who look after the sick? The way the waging in Africais carried out is overwhelming and can be changed. It is the leaders that wechoose that have to say enough let us take care of the people whop put us hereand sel their peanuts at the highest possible price and give them all themoney that we had from that.UNTIL THE GREED IS OUT OF THE WAY PROGRESS CANNOT BE MENTAINED.EDUCATION WILL BE MEANINGLESS.WOMEN AND CHILDREN ARE THE MOST IMPORTANT NOT GROWN MEN.Think about it and let us try to build our nations with that in mind.ThanksCis------------------------------Date: Wed, 4 Feb 1998 11:22:32 ESTFrom: ELLA23K@aol.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: IntroductionMessage-ID: < 1cf78757.34d895ca@aol.com Mime-Version: 1.0Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-transfer-encoding: 7bitSimeondid you leave at or around Macdonaldd street?Number 11or 12 or maybe 26 Macdonald street.------------------------------Date: Wed, 4 Feb 1998 10:45:06 -0600From: Keretha Cash < kcash@RBVDNR.com To: "' gambia-l@u.washington.edu' " < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: RE: A coup plot is foiled!Message-ID: < 81F3CC6EBB6FD011917800805FC17836C82A50@panthers.rbvdnr.com MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plainWords of Wisdom. Let him hear who has ears....Keretha> ----------> From: ELLA23K@aol.com [SMTP: ELLA23K@aol.com > Sent: Wednesday, February 04, 1998 9:47 AM> To: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List> Subject: Re: A coup plot is foiled!> Hi Matarr:> It is not corruption and I dare to say it is not educated leaders> either!!!!!!!! IT IS GREED. We Africans think only in terms of who> has the> most money the most wives etc. When are we going to think of the> masses?, the people who make our country clean?, the people who take> care of our children at school?, the people who look after the sick?> The way the waging in Africa is carried out is overwhelming and can be> changed. It is the leaders that we choose that have to say enough let> us take care of the people whop put us here and sel their peanuts at> the highest possible price and give them all the> money that we had from that.> UNTIL THE GREED IS OUT OF THE WAY PROGRESS CANNOT BE MENTAINED.> EDUCATION WILL BE MEANINGLESS.> WOMEN AND CHILDREN ARE THE MOST IMPORTANT NOT GROWN MEN.> Think about it and let us try to build our nations with that in mind.> Thanks> Cis------------------------------Date: Wed, 4 Feb 1998 16:47:59 +0000 (GMT)From: "B.M.Jones" < B.M.Jones@econ.hull.ac.uk To: bantaba < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: The Gambian EconomyMessage-ID: < SIMEON.9802041659.A@p017.gri.hull.ac.uk MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; CHARSET=US-ASCIII would like to make some general comments about the debateon the list regarding the Gambian economy without gettinginto the arguments for/against socialism, capitalism or anyisms for that matter.It is pertinent to note that there is the need to pursuesound and sustainable macroeconomic policies within thecontext of implementing any form of economic program torespond to the changes in the economic fundamentals of theGambian economy.Therefore policy reform measures are necessary to ensuresustainable growth and stability of our economy bearing inmind the low economic base of the Gambia as a startingpoint. Any constructive and practical ideas and suggestionsfrom any quarters that will improve the standard of livingof the populace is a welcome development.Our economy is a classical example of the economic paradigmthat economics is about the optimal and efficient(stressefficient) allocation of scarce resources to satisfy theunlimited wants of Gambians suffering from economic andsocial deprivation. It is a truism that we need improvedaccess to health, education and literacy levels, increasedagricultural production, better road networks, higherincome levels, more domestically generated savings as thecompetition for international aid is intense and is dwindlinganyway, more investment and the list goes on and on....The solution to these myriad of problems needs a concertedeffort by all patriotic Gambians be they APRC, PDOIS,NRP,UDP. On one group or organization has a monopoly ofideas that is needed to move the Gambia towards its"economic frontier". Conventional wisdom dictates that foreffective management of the economy, the lower themacroeconomic imbalances the better the chance of improvedperformance.It is true to say that we have some of our economicfundamentals right i.e. stable exchange rates and lowlevels of inflation. These are necessary but not sufficientconditions for increased business confidence. I personallybelieve that the private sector is the most dynamic enginefor growth. The key and critical element for sustainablegrowth is the public finance of the government.The moreprudent our public finances the better it is for theeconomy as a whole. The government inevitably have tospend, but it must spend wisely contingent upon the revenuebase at its disposal. This is where the allocativeefficiency of resources comes into the equation.Macroeconomic imbalances usually originates from the budgetdeficit and as a result the government has to borrow eitherinternally or abroad incurring both domestic and externaldebt or it can run arrears which undermines itscredibility (The explosive domestic debt of the USA duringReganomics). Government borrowing domestically crowds outthe private sector. If the private sector cannot borrow toinvest, and has to compete with the government, how can wehave a private sector led growth? If there is going to beany meaningful transformation of the Gambian economy,public policies should be geared towards the private sectorand the government's role should be complementary andsupportive by concentrating on providing the public goodsneeded by all Gambians (health and education).I beg your indulgence if my discussion is general intone but I do believe that it is only when wediscuss issues pertinent to our motherland and havesolutions that will result in effective and steady policystrategies, then we can convince foreign investors of thecredibility of out economic policies and thus create a morefavorable and conducive economic climate in the Gambia.cheersBasil JonesResearch StudentSchool of Economic StudiesUniv of Hull.----------------------B.M.Jones------------------------------Date: Wed, 4 Feb 1998 16:49:51 GMTFrom: SADAMS < SADAMS@geog.gla.ac.uk To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Its' not Kojo Boy but KojsMessage-ID: < 1CE8CF80FEA@geog.gla.ac.uk MIME-Version: 1.0Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-transfer-encoding: 7BITKojs,Keep in touch.Sebja------------------------------Date: Wed, 4 Feb 1998 13:06:30 -0500 (EST)From: mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: How were they thinking?? (fwd)Message-ID: < 9802041806.AA35024@st6000.sct.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-Transfer-Encoding: 8bitfolks,Below are some graet quotes of the past. How time changes history!Hope you enjoy!Regards,Moe S. Jallow**********************************************************************Computers in the future may weigh no more than 1.5 tons." --PopularMechanics, forecasting the relentless march of science, 1949"Everything that can be invented has been invented." --Charles H.Duell, Commissioner, U.S. Office of Patents, 1899."I'm just glad it'll be Clark Gable who's falling on his face and notGary Cooper." --Gary Cooper on his decision not to take the leadingrole in "Gone With The Wind.""I think there is a world market for maybe five computers." --ThomasWatson, chairman of IBM, 1943"640K ought to be enough for anybody." -- Bill Gates, 1981"I have traveled the length and breadth of this country and talkedwith the best people, and I can assure you that data processing is afad that won't last out the year." --The editor in charge of businessbooks for Prentice Hall, 1957"But what is it good for?" --Engineer at the Advanced ComputingSystems Division of IBM, 1968, commenting on the microchip."There is no reason anyone would want a computer in their home." --KenOlson, president, chairman and founder of Digital Equipment Corp., 1977"This 'telephone' has too many shortcomings to be seriously consideredas a means of communication. The device is inherently of no value tous." --Western Union internal memo, 1876."The wireless music box has no imaginable commercial value. Who wouldpay for a message sent to nobody in particular?" --David Sarnoff'sassociates in response to his urgings for investment in the radio inthe 1920s."The concept is interesting and well-formed, but in order to earnbetter than a 'C,' the idea must be feasible." --A Yale Universitymanagement professor in response to Fred Smith's paper proposingreliable overnight delivery service. (Smith went on to found FederalExpress Corp.)"Who the hell wants to hear actors talk?" --H.M. Warner, WarnerBrothers, 1927.A cookie store is a bad idea. Besides, the market research reports sayAmerica likes crispy cookies, not soft and chewy cookies like youmake." --Response to Debbi Fields' idea of starting Mrs. Fields'Cookies."We don't like their sound, and guitar music is on the way out."--Decca Recording Co. rejecting the Beatles, 1962."Heavier-than-air flying machines are impossible." --Lord Kelvin,president, Royal Society, 1895."If I had thought about it, I wouldn't have done the experiment. Theliterature was full of examples that said you can't do this."--Spencer Silver on the work that led to the unique adhesives for 3-M"Post-It" Notepads."So we went to Atari and said, 'Hey, we've got this amazing thing,even built with some of your parts, and what do you think aboutfunding us? Or we'll give it to you. We just want to do it. Pay oursalary, we'll come work for you.' And they said, 'No.' So then we wentto Hewlett-Packard, and they said, 'Hey, we don't need you. Youhaven't got through college yet.'" --Apple Computer Inc. founder SteveJobs on attempts to get Atari and HP interested in his and SteveWozniak's personal computer."Professor Goddard does not know the relation between action andreaction and the need to have something better than a vacuum againstwhich to react. He seems to lack the basic knowledge ladled out dailyin high schools." --1921 New York Times editorial about RobertGoddard's revolutionary rocket work."You want to have consistent and uniform muscle development across allof your muscles? It can't be done. It's just a fact of life. You justhave to accept inconsistent muscle development as an unalterablecondition of weight training." --Response to Arthur Jones, who solvedthe "unsolvable" problem by inventing Nautilus."Drill for oil? You mean drill into the ground to try and find oil?You're crazy." --Drillers who Edwin L. Drake tried to enlist to hisproject to drill for oil in 1859."Stocks have reached what looks like a permanently high plateau."--Irving Fisher, Professor of Economics, Yale University, 1929.Airplanes are interesting toys but of no military value." --MarechalFerdinand Foch, Professor of Strategy, Ecole Superieure de Guerre."Louis Pasteur's theory of germs is ridiculous fiction". --PierrePachet, Professor of Physiology at Toulouse, 1872"The abdomen, the chest, and the brain will forever be shut from theintrusion of the wise and humane surgeon". --Sir John Eric Ericksen,British surgeon, appointed Surgeon-Extraordinary to Queen Victoria 1873.------------------------------Date: Wed, 4 Feb 1998 17:36:56 -0000From: " pmj@commit.gm " < gambia-l@commit.gm To: < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: The central point at issue should not recede to the backgroundMessage-ID: < B0000048160@south.commit.gm MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitSent by "Pa Musa Jallow" < pmj@commit.gm via CommitFolks,I for one eagerly await Mr Sallah's next issue and appreciate his approach.Mr Sallah is quite right..the central point should not reced to thebackground...what is the central point?1) Public-sector led or Private sector led growth? or2) The Budget of The Gambia 1998if the answer is 1) then there I am ver wary of public-sector ledgrowth..hence my "been there" and "done that", the problem here is not inmy opinion socialism but the practice of central planning which has a poortrack record even though Singapore stands out. It failed in the Gambiabecause all it allowed was the direct looting of state coffers (myopinion) so i believe a regulated free entreprise system is probably thebetter approach for us at this point in our history because after all theState directly employs 14,000 persons, that is 1.4% of the population andthe rest of the working people fend for themselves (private entreprise) oneway or the other;if the answer is 2) here I completely subscribe to the reservationsexpressed by Mr Sallah as he has rightly pointed out the pitfalls of adebt- and deficit- led economy, the Reagan years are ample example.I will stay engaged and look forward to a broad discourse on these matterswhich are rightly the concern of all of us.On a brief note, I commend Mr Jeng for a great articleBye for now, back to workpmj----------------------------------------Date: Wed, 4 Feb 1998 22:44:35 +0300From: "Bassirou Dodou Drammeh" < kolls567@qatar.net.qa To: "GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List" < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Greetings to allMessage-ID: < 01bd31a5$5217d3a0$2a2385c2@q-tel.qatar.net MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain;charset="iso-8859-1"Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitMr.BOJANG!Welcome back to the fold! You know,I am veryseriously considering taking your Smoked Fish offer.I can't remember thelast time I got hold of that kind of stuff.But because I am the SupremeAlkaloo of Sukuru Kundaa and because we have decided to go ahead with theproposed imposition of visa restrictions on all those little villagedwellers who have over the years caused a lot of noise and pollution in ourvenerable city ,I would want to talk to my lawyer before making any finaldecision,since I don't want to accept or be seen to accept or be perceivedto accept anything from you that could be construed as a bribe.oh, No! OurCity is too decent for that.But until then.... Keep Up The Good Work down There!Regards Basss!-----Original Message-----From: Mambuna Bojang < mbojang@mail.transy.edu To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing ListDate: Tuesday, February 03, 1998 3:50 AMSubject: Greetings to all>Brothers and Sisters;>I just want to say greetings from the Gambia. It was really nice to>visit home for a little while. The wheather was really nice through out>my stay.I am also glad to rejion the list after I get my Email back up>and runnig again. Brother Bass, I have a whole bag of dry and smoked>fish from the remodeled Gunjur beach, so just incase you want some>please don't hesitate to say so. Once again greetings from home to you>all.>God speed!>Pa-MMambuna, The BlueGrass State.------------------------------Date: Wed, 4 Feb 1998 18:04:40 -0400 (AST)From: cherno@acm.org Subject: Re: Cute joke.....pass this on.Message-ID: < 199802042204.SAA27861@ipv6-1.ee.tuns.ca Date: Today is...Anna Secka wrote:[snip]> Terry said, "Look, I'm a computer programmer. I don't have time for a> girlfriend, but a talking frog is COOL."ouch!------------------------------Date: Wed, 4 Feb 1998 18:32:20 ESTFrom: TSaidy1050@aol.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: THE US & THE GAMBIA'S JOINT STATEMENTMessage-ID: < b8b7bc02.34d8fa87@aol.com Mime-Version: 1.0Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-transfer-encoding: 7bitJOINT STATEMENTBANJUL, THE GAMBIA4 February 1998On Wednesday, February 4, 1998, His Excellency, The President, Colonel (Rte)Yahya A.J.J. Jammeh received United States Permanent Representative to theUnited Nations, Ambassador Bill Richardson, in a meeting lasting more than onehour.Ambassador Bill Richardson is on a Worldwide mission to consult with Chiefs ofStates whose countries are represented on the United Nations Security Council.Particularly aware of the important role of The Gambia, Ambassador Richardsonconsulted with President Jammeh regarding the narrowing alternatives in theIraqi situation.President Jammeh and Ambassador Richardson also reviewed other topics ofconcern to the Security Council, regional issues, and the recent visit to theUnited States of Honourable Dr. Momodou Lamin Sedad Jobe, who had metAmbassador Richardson in New York and who was received at the highest levelsof the Department of State.Ambassador Richardson holds cabinet rank and is the senior-most Americanvisitor to The Gambia in many years. He was introduced to President Jammeh byAmbassador Gerald W. Scott. Also present were the Vice President, Secretary ofState for Foreign Affairs, Secretary of State for Presidential Affairs andSecretary General, Office of the President.Joint Statement from:Dr. Momodou Lamin Sedad JobeSecretary of State for Foreign AffairsAndAmbassador Bill RichardsonUnited States Permanent Representative to the United NationsThis has been a very interesting and historical visit especially if one takesinto consideration the relationship between the two countries three years ago.It was also a very positive and healthy meeting, and this visit is a signal tothe pivotal role The Gambia will be playing in global politics in the next twoyears.The Gambia is becoming very important in US foreign policy and this is becauseof two main reasons among others. The first reason is because The Gambia is amember of the United Nations Security Council (for the next two years) andwill be assuming the Presidency of the Security Council in March, 1998. Thesecond reason is the fact that The Gambia is strategically located on theroute of the space shuttle, making it the only emergency landing ground of thespace shuttle. I know we will play our role in global politics in an exemplarymanner as dictated by our foreign and human rights policies:FOREIGN POLICY"In an era of increasing interdependence among countries, no country canachieve any meaningful socio-economic development in isolation. At the sametime, a country can not develop without peace and stability. Therefore, theforeign policy goals of the Second Republic of The Gambia will be to adopt amore pro-active stance in international affairs, with the aim of mobilisinggreater support for the country's development. The focal points of TheGambia`s foreign policy objectives stem not only from the desire to ensurenational security, but extend to the realm of economic development assistance.The Gambia will continue to participate fully with global, regional, and sub-regional bodies in the implementation of programs and plans to enhance theinsertion of our country in the international scene. Special attention willbe given to increasing south-south co-operation and improving collaborationwith The Gambia`s West African neighbours. As a member of the Economiccommunity of West African States (ECOWAS), The Gambia will ensure its fullcompliance with ECOWAS protocols on the free movement of goods, capital andlabour within the integrating markets of the sixteen ECOWAS member states.The Second Republic will also look for international donor organisations toprovide assistance in developing The Gambia. In particular, The SecondRepublic hopes to be a trusted friend of the West. With the dissolution ofthe Armed forces Provisional Ruling Council and the establishment of theSecond Republic, any apprehension that the West may have had about the stateof democracy in The Gambia should be put to rest. The President and thelegislators in the National Assembly are the directly elected representativesof the Gambian citizens. The Second Republic is a functioning, multipartydemocracy, which is responsive to the needs of its people.The Gambia is a responsible member of the international community and isactively engaged in promoting greater co-operation and understanding betweennations. The Gambia is currently a member of United Nations and its principalorgans, the Organisation of African Unity (OAU) and the British Commonwealthof Nations, among other entities. The Second Republic will ensure that TheGambia continues to participate in peace-making, peace-keeping and peace-enforcement operations on the African continent as well as elsewhere in theworld.Human Rights Policies in The GambiaThe most essential human rights are the necessities of existence - food,shelter, education, medical care, clean water, work and the opportunity tolive and develop in a free society and in peace and dignity. The SecondRepublic pledges to work assiduously towards making these rights accessible toall Gambians.Chapter IV of The Gambia`s Constitution of 1996 upholds and enshrines thesehuman rights and fundamental freedoms, particularly the rights to life,personal liberty and property, and freedom of speech, association, assembly,movement, privacy, equality before the law and freedom of the press.At the same time Gambians of all backgrounds can proudly look back at a commonbackground of tolerance and peaceful co-existence. Gambians recognise thatrights and freedoms are not absolute. Instead, they are accompanied by thenotion of social responsibility. Gambians know where one's rights end andwhere another's rights begin.The Gambian population is a mix of many ethnic groups with a rich and diverseculture coupled with different religious affiliations. In contrast with manyAfrican nations, a high degree of religious and ethnic tolerance exists in TheGambia. The inter-marriage between people of difference religious andcultural identities are common.Religious tolerance is also practised in The Gambia. Although Islam is thepredominant religion, the country is a secular state with the citizenrymanifesting respect for each other's cultural, religious and traditionalvalues. The high level of cultural and religious tolerance continues toprovide a sound basis for the peaceful coexistence of the Gambian people."PeaceTombong Saidy------------------------------Date: Thu, 05 Feb 1998 01:05:19 +0100From: Bala S Jallow < bala@algonet.se To: gambia-l gambia-l < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: EquationMessage-ID: < 34D9023F.E9C6460A@algonet.se MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-asciiContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitTHIS IS SCARY BUT IT REALLY WORKS. DON'T CHEAT BY SCROLLING DOWNFIRST!!!Itonly takes 30 seconds.Work this out as you read. Don't read the bottom until you have workeditout.!!!1.First of all, pick the number of days a week that you would like to goout.2.Multiply this number by 2.3.Add 5.4.Multiply it by 50.5.If you have already had your birthday this year, add 1748. >If youhaven't,add 1747.6.Last step: Subtract the four digit year that you were born.SEE BELOW:RESULTS:You should now have a three digit number:The first digit of this was your original number (ie how many times youwant togo out each week).The second two digits are your age!!! It really works.This is the only year (1998) it will ever work, so spread the joy aroundbymailing this to everyone you know.--/Bala & Family------------------------------Date: Wed, 4 Feb 1998 19:24:15 ESTFrom: SANG1220@aol.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Bombing IraqMessage-ID: < 4615ddcc.34d906b2@aol.com Mime-Version: 1.0Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-transfer-encoding: 7bitMatarr, we again are saying the same thing; In the case of Yelson I do believehe's trying to gain access to the influence Russia once commamded in that partof the world. Habib, I concurr leave the civilians out of this however, itmust be also said that Saddam should also leave the civilians out of it andnot parade them around just for propaganda purposes.ThanksDaddy Sang------------------------------Date: Wed, 04 Feb 1998 20:00:51 -0800From: Paul < bgibba@interlog.com To: < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Are US Bombs Falling on Bagdad Once Again?Message-ID: < 3.0.2.32.19980204200051.0068c3a4@mail.interlog.com Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"At 03:52 AM 2/4/98 -0000, you wrote:>Sent by "Torstein Grotnes" < tgr@commit.gm > via Commit>Hi Tosh,I could not have said it better than Mr. Buharry did. His comment is sodetailed that saying something might be repetitious. However, I might jumpin once again if necessary.paul Gibba.>develop MDW and would not have had ANY restrictions in using these to>their fullest extent. History has questioned the necessarity of dropping>these>bombs and it is not pleasant to think about the effects of these first>gen.bombs.>But, lets say that Iraq and Libya was the two super-powers of the cold war>area.>Somehow I have the feeling that the end result would have been a little>different...>Why? Because the US are not run by one almighty "god" sent leader with>paranoia>tendencies that can command any person or be above any regulation or law.>Its amazing what a little common sense and a pinch of respect for human>lives in general>can do to to the sanity of a country.>The US is not a nice country but it is our (and I mean all of the world)>best choice of avoiding>new pictures of innocent women,childen and men gassed to death like>animals.>Control of MDW first, political agendas and soverignity of internal affairs>second.>Anybody want to put it the other way around?>Tosh>The Gambia>BTW: wasn't the a-bombs dropped in 1945 at the end of the war?>BTW2:>You wrote:>>Now that the USSR is dead,>>I guess the world is in deep trouble....>So the cold war era was better? Maybe the world is better of than ever?>I'll give you ten good reasons why if you want.>T.>---------->> From: Paul < bgibba@interlog.com >> >Tosh,>> As I mentioned in my commenatary, I am not a friend of Sadam, however, I>> questioned the inconsistency of the US foreign policy, at least when the>> Middle-East is at the receiving end of that policy. yes, I am aware of>what>> Sadam did with chemical weapons against his own people and I whole>> heartedly condemn it. However, you must also remember that the US was>the>> only country on this planet that used nuclear weapons against another>> country. How would you explain the action of the US in dropping atomic>> bombs on Hirosima and Nagasaki (Japan) in 1949? As that was the case, can>> the US be trusted to have the right hands that should handle weapons of>> mass destruction? Thin about it. Mr. Jeng, thank you for your input. Now>> that the USSR is dead, I guess the world is in deep trouble as no>credible>> or strong country can challenge the might of Uncle Sam. Hi! Habib,>thanxxxxx!>>>> B. Paul Gibba.>>>> >Paul & Habib.>> >>> >One name for you guys regarding Mr.Saddam.>> >>> >The Kurds...>> >>> >It's not a question of having MDW.>> >It's a question of being mad enough to use it.>> >>> >Have a nice day,>> >Tosh>> >The Gambia>> >>> >>> >>>------------------------------Date: Wed, 04 Feb 1998 20:05:58 -0800From: Paul < bgibba@interlog.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Are US Bombs Falling on Bagdad Once Again?Message-ID: < 3.0.2.32.19980204200558.0068cb44@mail.interlog.com Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset="iso-8859-1"Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printableAt 01:09 PM 2/4/98 -0800, you wrote:>Hi Tosh!> I have to jump in and comment on your last post. You wrote:>> MDW was new and unproven and the knowledge of its terrible impacts>> were unknown to the world.>> The US was reacting to a mad Germany and Japan that also was trying to>> develop MDW and would not have had ANY restrictions in using these to>> their fullest extent.>Do you really believe that knowledge of the destructive power and nature>of atomic bombs was unknown? C=B4mon now. All the sides in the war knew>their destructive nature. That was why there was a rush to acquire the>first one. When the U.S. succeeded, it had to demonstrate its awsome>destructive force as a warning. The decision as to which country to>demonstrate it on was a racist one. There was the choice of dropping it>on the cause of and major aggressor in the war which was Germany, on>Germany=B4s allies in Europe, on Japan, on both Germany and Japan as the>major players in the war. Japan was chosen because it was not in Europe>and wasn=B4t populated by Europeans. So you believe that the US had>restrictions in using weapons of mass destruction? Why did it use two in>Japan then when it was basically evident that the allies were going to>win the war? And why drop two bombs on Japan? If the US was so>restrained, why didn=B4t it drop only one bomb to make its point? If the>decision to drop a bomb was not motivated by racist tendencies, why>didn=B4t the US drop one bomb on say Hiroshima and one on Berlin? Are you>shuddering at the thought because Berlin is so close to OSLO?>You also wrote:>> But, lets say that Iraq and Libya was the two super-powers of the cold=war>> area.>> Somehow I have the feeling that the end result would have been a little>> different...>> Why? Because the US are not run by one almighty "god" sent leader with>> paranoia>> tendencies that can command any person or be above any regulation or law.>How would the result have been different? What is the difference between>Bill Clinton, Gaddafi and Saddam Hussein apart from the fact that Bill>Clinton has CNN, BBC and the rest of the Western media on his side to>justify and turn into right anything he does no matter how much it>stinks? And the fact that Gaddafi and Saddam are reacting to the>dictatorial tendencies of America by refusing to tote the American line?>If America, as you are trying to portray, is the ultimate democracy in>the world, why can=B4t it live with the fact that the world is a diverse>place and that countries are bound to have different interests,>ideologies etc.? Unless of course it believes it is 'one almighty "god">sent (government) with paranoia tendencies that can command any person>(or government) or be above any (international) regulation or law' as>you put it. And then, how is it different from Iraq or Libya?>You also wrote:>> Its amazing what a little common sense and a pinch of respect for human>> lives in general>> can do to to the sanity of a country.>> The US is not a nice country but it is our (and I mean all of the world)>> best choice of avoiding>> new pictures of innocent women,childen and men gassed to death like>> animals.>Where were you when the US used napalm on innocent Vietnamese women and>children? How about the Tuskegee experiment? How about the bombs on>Tripoli? How about when the FBI deliberately supplied drugs in black>neighbourhoods? How about when its money buys weapons that Israel uses>to bomb innocent Palestinian women and children? How about the>helicopter gunships used in Mogadishu? Would a country with "a little>common sense and a pinch of respect for human lives in general" do such>things? Maybe you perceive the US as sane because such things are not>being done in Europe. If napalm was dropped on women and children in>Bergen, helicopter gunships unleashed in Malm=F6, innocent Norwegians with>syphilis locked up and refused treatment to check how the disease>destroys the body, Trondheim bombed because Norway refuses to swallow>the American line hook, line and sinker, drugs distributed by an>American government agency in Oslo etc., maybe then and only then would>you realise that America is not as sane as you would like us to believe.>Maybe then you would wake up, smell the coffee and look behind the hype>of CNN, BBC, Newsweek, Time and the Western media.>Finally, you wrote:>> Control of MDW first, political agendas and soverignity of internal=affairs>> second.>This is the typical white supremacy line. Control weapons of mass>destruction and then ensure the white supremacy line at all costs.>Control the world=B4s economy, dictate the policies of the weaker nations>to suit your economic and political whims, control the world=B4s media>with your CNNs, BBCs etc. Deal with those "madmen", "rebels", "warlords">or whatever you want to call them who refuse to subscribe to the>garbage. Bomb them. Slander them on CNN, BBC etc. and turn the rest of>the world against them. See the pattern? Of course. You see, America is>the current pinnacle of white supremacy and all Iraq, Iran, Libya, Cuba>etc. are doing is rebelling against white supremacy. Many of us cannot>see this because we swallow the media=B4s line hook, line and sinker>without using judgment. America therefore has no moral backbone to>preach to us about how evil Saddam is because it is equally evil.>Thanks.> Buharry.>-------------------------------------------------------------------------Mr. Buharry,You have just hit the nail on the head. I hope Tosh finds time to gothrough your brilliant commentary. Thanks for a job well done.Paul Gibba.>> You are talking about a totally different world some 50 years ago, where>> most of the world was caught up in the madness of war and destruction.>> MDW was new and unproven and the knowledge of its terrible impacts>> were unknown to the world.>> The US was reacting to a mad Germany and Japan that also was trying to>> develop MDW and would not have had ANY restrictions in using these to>> their fullest extent. History has questioned the necessarity of dropping>> these>> bombs and it is not pleasant to think about the effects of these first>> gen.bombs.>> But, lets say that Iraq and Libya was the two super-powers of the cold=war>> area.>> Somehow I have the feeling that the end result would have been a little>> different...>> Why? Because the US are not run by one almighty "god" sent leader with>> paranoia>> tendencies that can command any person or be above any regulation or law.>> Its amazing what a little common sense and a pinch of respect for human>> lives in general>> can do to to the sanity of a country.>> The US is not a nice country but it is our (and I mean all of the world)>> best choice of avoiding>> new pictures of innocent women,childen and men gassed to death like>> animals.>>=20>> Control of MDW first, political agendas and soverignity of internal=affairs>> second.>> Anybody want to put it the other way around?>>=20>> Tosh>> The Gambia>>=20>> BTW: wasn't the a-bombs dropped in 1945 at the end of the war?>> BTW2:>> You wrote:>> >Now that the USSR is dead,>> >I guess the world is in deep trouble....>> So the cold war era was better? Maybe the world is better of than ever?>> I'll give you ten good reasons why if you want.>>=20>> T.>>=20>> ---------->> > From: Paul < bgibba@interlog.com >>=20>> > >Tosh,>> > As I mentioned in my commenatary, I am not a friend of Sadam,however, I>> > questioned the inconsistency of the US foreign policy, at least when=the>> > Middle-East is at the receiving end of that policy. yes, I am aware of>> what>> > Sadam did with chemical weapons against his own people and I whole>> > heartedly condemn it. However, you must also remember that the US was>> the>> > only country on this planet that used nuclear weapons against another>> > country. How would you explain the action of the US in dropping atomic>> > bombs on Hirosima and Nagasaki (Japan) in 1949? As that was the case,=can>> > the US be trusted to have the right hands that should handle weapons of>> > mass destruction? Thin about it. Mr. Jeng, thank you for your input.=Now>> > that the USSR is dead, I guess the world is in deep trouble as no>> credible>> > or strong country can challenge the might of Uncle Sam. Hi! Habib,>> thanxxxxx!>> >>> > B. Paul Gibba.>> >>> > >Paul & Habib.>> > >>> > >One name for you guys regarding Mr.Saddam.>> > >>> > >The Kurds...>> > >>> > >It's not a question of having MDW.>> > >It's a question of being mad enough to use it.>> > >>> > >Have a nice day,>> > >Tosh>> > >The Gambia>> > >>> > >>> > >>> >------------------------------Date: Wed, 4 Feb 1998 20:24:09 ESTFrom: MJagana@aol.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Gambians shotMessage-ID: < ca4efbd7.34d914bb@aol.com Mime-Version: 1.0Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-transfer-encoding: 7bitDear List Members,I had there has been shootings of two Gambians here in the USA. Do you knowanything about this.Jagana------------------------------Date: Wed, 4 Feb 98 22:02:54 ASTFrom: cherno@acm.org Subject: Re: EquationMessage-ID: < 9802050203.AA23244@hamming.bc.tuns.ca.bc.tuns.ca On Thu, 5 Feb 1998, Bala S Jallow wrote:[snip]> RESULTS:> You should now have a three digit number:> The first digit of this was your original number (ie how many times you> want to> go out each week).> The second two digits are your age!!! It really works.Interesting :)> This is the only year (1998) it will ever work, so spread the joy around> by> mailing this to everyone you know.And just in case you still want to spreadthe joy next year, just change the numbersto add to 1748 and 1749 instead...See the pattern (ie. the math)?> --> /Bala & FamilyCherno------------------------------Date: Wed, 4 Feb 1998 21:25:06 -0500 (EST)From: "Solomon P. Sylva" < ssylva@emory.edu To: "GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List" < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Gambians shotMessage-ID: < Pine.GSO.3.96.980204204831.20569A-100000@paladin.cc.emory.edu MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIIYes, unfortunately.I just received a call from a friend of mine named Musa Faal adout this.The two that were shot are brothers named Walley and Saul Loum. May theirsouls rest in peace.As I understand this tragedy happened two days ago in Kansas City, Kansas,according to Musa Faal. Musa's brother, Lie Faal, has been in touch withtheir Sister, Sainabou Loum in Connecticut, and they are trying to raisefunds to take the bodies back to Gambia.Anyone willing to donate to this cause, an account has been set up at theFirst Union Bank in Raleigh, North Carolina.Account number 300000639762 , under Simeon Camara.Please be grenarous.Our Hearts and Prayers go to them and their family.I will keep you posted as receive more details.King SolomonOn Wed, 4 Feb 1998 MJagana@aol.com wrote:> Dear List Members,> I had there has been shootings of two Gambians here in the USA. Do you know> anything about this.> Jagana------------------------------Date: Wed, 4 Feb 1998 21:38:18 ESTFrom: Tamnette@aol.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Its' not Kojo Boy but KojsMessage-ID: < 12e99f95.34d9261d@aol.com Mime-Version: 1.0Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-transfer-encoding: 7bithi,sebja how are you,keep in touch.Handouboy.------------------------------Date: Wed, 4 Feb 1998 23:55:10 -0600From: Tamsir Mbai < mba4224@etbu.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: A coup plot is foiled!Message-ID: < 1.5.4.16.19980204232944.3d97811c@etbu.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"At 11:50 AM 2/4/98 +2000, you wrote:> Many times even in this list>we talk of educated people to run our countries. If the educated>people are corrupt, the less educated people are currupt, the>business people are currupt, then what group can eradicate>corruption?>Is corruption in the African blood or is it an Africa sickness? Sorry>for my language.> Greetings>Matarr M. Jeng.These statements are very irresponsible. You look around the world and tellme where there is no corruption!!! Give credit where credit is due. Maybethere are but a few Africans whose moral etiquette is unblemished by thewhims and caprices of our worldly needs.On another note, i have been away the past two days and was not able torespond to Solomon Sylva's request for me to provide the list with thedetails of the Carla Faye Tucker saga. Now that we all know the fate thatbefell her, i guess there is no need to dwell into the matter. Sorry for thedelay Solomon.It's Tamsir.------------------------------Date: Thu, 5 Feb 1998 00:37:06 -0600From: "HURAI BETTS" < oneke@email.msn.com To: < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Fw: bizarre happeningsMessage-ID: < 0d6ca1435060528UPIMSSMTPUSR04@email.msn.com Hi Folks,My sister sent this message to me, whether it is true or not, we mayneed to watch our backs out there!Peace,Hurai Betts-----Original Message-----From: Rakey Campbell < rcampbell@mpsmortgage.com To: ' ONEKE@MSN.COM' Date: Wednesday, February 04, 1998 8:14 AMSubject: FW: bizarre happenings>> ---------->> From: Pat Terlaak>> Sent: Monday, February 02, 1998 11:11 AM>> To: Dallas Office; Dallas Operations; Dallas Production; Dallas>> Underwriting; Dallas Account Executives; PAMCO - Tamara Rogers; PAMCO>> - Rick Swanson; PAMCO - Rachel Karnes; PAMCO - Pat McGowan; PAMCO ->> Mary Leeper; PAMCO - Mary Hill; PAMCO - Marilyn Haubrich; PAMCO ->> Loretta Simpson; PAMCO - Leslie King; PAMCO - Kristi Walton; PAMCO ->> Katha Sokoll; PAMCO - Jimmie Schellinger; PAMCO - Eugene Barham; PAMCO>> - Dwayne Stewart; PAMCO - Diana Mathis; PAMCO - Clif Cassidy; PAMCO ->> Chad Bradford; Irvine Account Executives; Irvine Coordinators; Irvine>> Office>> Subject: FW: bizarre happenings>>>> This is very sick and scary...........please read.>>>>>>>> FOR THOSE OF US WHO LIKE TO PARTY OR TRAVEL, YOU HAVE TO READ THIS ...>>>> This is not a joke. it is a rather sick and unfortunately, true story,>> so beware. This story came from the "Daily Texan" - the University of>> Texas newspaper.>>>> Apparently it occurred during Fall Premier-a UT tradition that is a>> celebration of the end of midterms.>>>> "REASON NOT TO PARTY ANYMORE" ->> This guy went out last Saturday night to a party. He was having a good>> time,>> had a couple of beers and some girl seemed to like him and invited him>> to go to another party. He quickly agreed and decided to go along with>> her. She took him to a party in some apartment and they continued to>> drink, and even got involved with some other drugs (unknown which).>> The>> next thing he knew, he woke up completely naked in a bathtub filled>> with>> ice. He was still feeling the effects of the drugs, but looked around>> to>> see he was alone. He looked down at his chest, which had "CALL 911 OR>> YOU WILL DIE" written on it in lipstick. He saw a phone was on a stand>> next to the tub, so he picked it up and dialed. He explained to the>> EMS>> operator what the situation was and that he didn't know where he was,>> what he took, or why he was really calling. She advised him to get out>> of the tub. He did, and she asked him to look himself over in the>> mirror. He did, and appeared normal, so she told him to check his>> back.>> He did, only to find two 9 inch slits on his lower back. She told him>> to>> get back in the tub immediately, and they sent a rescue team over.>> Apparently, after being examined, he found out more of what had>> happened. His kidneys were stolen. They are worth 10,000 dollars each>> on>> the black market. Several guesses are in order: The second party was a>> sham, the people involved had to be at least medical students, and it>> was not just recreational drugs he was given. Regardless, he is>> currently in the hospital on life support, awaiting a spare kidney.>> The>> University of Texas in conjunction with Baylor University Medical>> Center>> is conducting tissue research to match the sophomore student with a>> donor. I wish to warn you about a new crime ring that is targeting>> business travelers. This ring is well organized, well funded, has very>> skilled personnel, and is currently in most major cities and recently>> very active in New Orleans. The crime begins when a business traveler>> goes to a lounge for a drink at the end of the work day. A person in>> the>> bar walks up as they sit alone and offers to buy them a drink. The>> last>> thing the traveler remember until they wake up in a hotel room bath>> tub,>> their body submerged to their neck in ice, is sipping that drink.>> There>> is a note taped to the wall instructing them not to move and to call>> 911. A phone is on a small table next to the bathtub for them to call.>> The business traveler calls 911 who have become quite familiar with>> this>> crime. The business traveler is instructed by the 911 operator to very>> slowly and carefully reach behind them and feel if there is a tube>> protruding from their lower back. The business traveler finds the tube>> and answers, "Yes." The 911 operator tells them to remain still,>> having>> already sent paramedics to help. The operator knows that both of the>> business traveler's kidneys have been harvested. This is not a scam or>> out of a science fiction novel, it is real. It is documented and can>> be>> confirmed. If you travel or someone close to you travels, please be>> careful. Sadly, this is very true. My husband is a Houston>> Firefighter/EMT and they have received alerts regarding this crime>> ring.>> It is to be taken very seriously. The daughter of a friend of a fellow>> firefighter had this happen to her. Skilled doctor's are performing>> these crimes! (which, by the way have been highly noted in the Las>> Vegas>> area). Additionally, the military has received alerts regarding this.>> This story blew me away. I really want as many people to see this as>> possible so please bounce this to whoever you can.>>>>>>>>>>>>------------------------------Date: Thu, 5 Feb 1998 10:27:00 +2000From: mmjeng@image.dk To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: A coup plot is foiled!Message-ID: < 199802050928.KAA26076@mail.image.dk MIME-Version: 1.0Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-transfer-encoding: 7BIT> Date: Wed, 4 Feb 1998 10:47:57 EST> Reply-to: gambia-l@u.washington.edu > From: ELLA23K@aol.com > To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List < gambia-l@u.washington.edu > Subject: Re: A coup plot is foiled!> Hi Matarr:> It is not corruption and I dare to say it is not educated leaders> either!!!!!!!! IT IS GREED. We Africans think only in terms of who has the> most money the most wives etc. When are we going to think of the masses?, the> people who make our country clean?, the people who take care of our children> at school?, the people who look after the sick? The way the waging in Africa> is carried out is overwhelming and can be changed. It is the leaders that we> choose that have to say enough let us take care of the people whop put us here> and sel their peanuts at the highest possible price and give them all the> money that we had from that.> UNTIL THE GREED IS OUT OF THE WAY PROGRESS CANNOT BE MENTAINED.> EDUCATION WILL BE MEANINGLESS.> WOMEN AND CHILDREN ARE THE MOST IMPORTANT NOT GROWN MEN.> Think about it and let us try to build our nations with that in mind.> Thanks> CisWe should avoid temptation just like in the month of Ramadan LAUGH!Or is GREED around also in the month of Ramadan? LAUGH! again.Thank you for the input.GreetingsMatarr M. Jeng------------------------------Date: Thu, 5 Feb 1998 10:27:00 +2000From: mmjeng@image.dk To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: A coup plot is foiled!Message-ID: < 199802050928.KAA26125@mail.image.dk MIME-Version: 1.0Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-transfer-encoding: 7BIT> Date: Wed, 4 Feb 1998 23:55:10 -0600> Reply-to: gambia-l@u.washington.edu > From: Tamsir Mbai < mba4224@etbu.edu > To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List < gambia-l@u.washington.edu > Subject: Re: A coup plot is foiled!> >> These statements are very irresponsible. You look around the world and tell> me where there is no corruption!!! Give credit where credit is due. Maybe> there are but a few Africans whose moral etiquette is unblemished by the> whims and caprices of our worldly needs.> It's Tamsir.Tamsir, My statements may be very irresponsible as you said but Istill believe that educated Africans should know better. They shouldaviod all kinds of temptations. They know about the slave trade,they know about how we were exploited during the colonial days, theyknow where the African economic stands today in the worldmarket.etc.etc. There is corruption all over the world but whatcontinent can you compare with Africa as regards social and economicdevelopements. What position are we in the world? Who can help us?No one but ourselves.GreetingsMatarr M. Jeng.------------------------------Date: Thu, 5 Feb 1998 10:16:23 GMTFrom: SADAMS < SADAMS@geog.gla.ac.uk To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Handouboy.Message-ID: < 1DFFEDB4419@geog.gla.ac.uk MIME-Version: 1.0Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-transfer-encoding: 7BITHandouboy was last heard of in UK. Please clarify besides he doesnot calls me Sebja (got ya!!)Still waitingSebja> Date: Wed, 4 Feb 1998 21:38:18 EST> Reply-to: gambia-l@u.washington.edu > From: Tamnette@aol.com > To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List> < gambia-l@u.washington.edu > Subject: Re: Its' not Kojo Boy but Kojs> hi,> sebja how are you,keep in touch.> Handouboy.------------------------------Date: Thu, 05 Feb 1998 05:57:16 -0500From: M W Payne < awo@mindspring.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Fw: bizarre happenings...NOTMessage-ID: < 34D99B0C.9E2E494E@mindspring.com MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: multipart/mixed; boundary="------------F7B7742849AA71001214FAE2"This is a multi-part message in MIME format.--------------F7B7742849AA71001214FAE2Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-asciiContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitThis is referred to an Urban Legend, which although horrifying, is totallybaseless and false. One can check out the Urban Legends page for somehistory on this tale, which has been circulating for quite a number of years(I first heard ths one over the net, about two years ago.)The page for the Urban Legend reference to this is:You might also want to look at the National Kidney Fondation's page, whichreferences the same ugly rumor, which is attached (if you have an internetconnection):Sorry for the scare, but the rumor is FALSE, although one should still becareful about the company one keeps, and what you eat!MWPHURAI BETTS wrote:> Hi Folks,> My sister sent this message to me, whether it is true or not, we may> need to watch our backs out there!> Peace,> Hurai Betts> >> This is very sick and scary...........please read.> >>> >>> >>> >> FOR THOSE OF US WHO LIKE TO PARTY OR TRAVEL, YOU HAVE TO READ THIS ...> >>> >> This is not a joke. it is a rather sick and unfortunately, true story,> >> so beware. This story came from the "Daily Texan" - the University of> >> Texas newspaper.> >>> >> Apparently it occurred during Fall Premier-a UT tradition that is a> >> celebration of the end of midterms.> >>> >> "REASON NOT TO PARTY ANYMORE" -> >> This guy went out last Saturday night to a party. He was having a good> >> time,> >> had a couple of beers and some girl seemed to like him and invited him> >> to go to another party. He quickly agreed and decided to go along with> >> her. She took him to a party in some apartment and they continued to> >> drink, and even got involved with some other drugs (unknown which).> >> The> >> next thing he knew, he woke up completely naked in a bathtub filled> >> with> >> ice. He was still feeling the effects of the drugs, but looked around> >> to> >> see he was alone. He looked down at his chest, which had "CALL 911 OR> >> YOU WILL DIE" written on it in lipstick. He saw a phone was on a stand> >> next to the tub, so he picked it up and dialed. He explained to the> >> EMS> >> operator what the situation was and that he didn't know where he was,> >> what he took, or why he was really calling. She advised him to get out> >> of the tub. He did, and she asked him to look himself over in the> >> mirror. He did, and appeared normal, so she told him to check his> >> back.> >> He did, only to find two 9 inch slits on his lower back. She told him> >> to> >> get back in the tub immediately, and they sent a rescue team over.> >> Apparently, after being examined, he found out more of what had> >> happened. His kidneys were stolen. They are worth 10,000 dollars each> >> on> >> the black market. Several guesses are in order: The second party was a> >> sham, the people involved had to be at least medical students, and it> >> was not just recreational drugs he was given. Regardless, he is> >> currently in the hospital on life support, awaiting a spare kidney.> >> The> >> University of Texas in conjunction with Baylor University Medical> >> Center> >> is conducting tissue research to match the sophomore student with a> >> donor. I wish to warn you about a new crime ring that is targeting> >> business travelers. This ring is well organized, well funded, has very> >> skilled personnel, and is currently in most major cities and recently> >> very active in New Orleans. The crime begins when a business traveler> >> goes to a lounge for a drink at the end of the work day. A person in> >> the> >> bar walks up as they sit alone and offers to buy them a drink. The> >> last> >> thing the traveler remember until they wake up in a hotel room bath> >> tub,> >> their body submerged to their neck in ice, is sipping that drink.> >> There> >> is a note taped to the wall instructing them not to move and to call> >> 911. A phone is on a small table next to the bathtub for them to call.> >> The business traveler calls 911 who have become quite familiar with> >> this> >> crime. The business traveler is instructed by the 911 operator to very> >> slowly and carefully reach behind them and feel if there is a tube> >> protruding from their lower back. The business traveler finds the tube> >> and answers, "Yes." The 911 operator tells them to remain still,> >> having> >> already sent paramedics to help. The operator knows that both of the> >> business traveler's kidneys have been harvested. This is not a scam or> >> out of a science fiction novel, it is real. It is documented and can> >> be> >> confirmed. If you travel or someone close to you travels, please be> >> careful. Sadly, this is very true. My husband is a Houston> >> Firefighter/EMT and they have received alerts regarding this crime> >> ring.> >> It is to be taken very seriously. The daughter of a friend of a fellow> >> firefighter had this happen to her. Skilled doctor's are performing> >> these crimes! (which, by the way have been highly noted in the Las> >> Vegas> >> area). Additionally, the military has received alerts regarding this.> >> This story blew me away. I really want as many people to see this as> >> possible so please bounce this to whoever you can.--------------F7B7742849AA71001214FAE2Content-Type: text/html; charset=us-ascii; name="myths.html"Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitContent-Disposition: inline; filename="myths.html"Content-Base: " http://www.kidney.org/myths.html The National Kidney Foundation Dispels Rumors About Illegally HarvestedKidneys



Search

The Newsroom Affiliates Coming Soon Our Catalog

On-Line The National Kidney Foundation Dispels Rumors About Illegally HarvestedKidneys A persistent rumor that has been circulating for the past ten yearshas recently been reborn on the Internet: a business traveler has a drinkwith a stranger and wakes up in a tub full of ice, minus both kidneys. The foundation has received calls from concerned business travelerswho have been warned by their travel agents to beware of this "crimering" when traveling. "It's an urban myth run amok," saysDr. Wendy Brown, chairman of the National Kidney Foundation. "Thereis no evidence that such activity has ever occurred in the United States,"explains Dr. Brown. Although this story is unfounded and untrue, many who hear it believethat this could really happen. "It is unfortunate when inaccurateinformation is reported about the organ donor process," states Dr.Brown. "In truth, transplanting a kidney from a living donor involvesnumerous tests for compatibility that must be performed before the kidneyis removed. So it's highly unlikely that a gang could operate in secrecyto recover organs that would be viable for a transplant," Dr. Brownexplains. The much-traveled e-mail message gives specifics details about incidentsin New Orleans and Las Vegas, with embellishments by other Internet usersthat seem to give credence to the story, but none of the supposed victimsis ever identified. In an effort to dispel this urban myth, the NationalKidney Foundation is asking any individual who claims to have had hisor her kidneys illegally removed to step forward and contact the foundation. Dr. Brown is concerned that the unfortunate rumors will affect the public'swillingness to become organ donors at a time when more than 50,000 Americansare awaiting life-saving organ transplants and nine to 10 people on thewaiting list die each day. She urges the public to call the NationalKidney Foundation at 1-800-622-9010 for accurate information aboutthe organ donor process and to receive a free organ donor card. [ Home | ElectronicKidney Index] E-mailthe

Webmaster If you would like to become a volunteer and find out moreabout what's happening where you live, contact one of your local NKF AFFILIATES If you would like more information please call 1-800-622-9010 or writeto us at the National Kidney Foundation, 30 East 33rd Street, New York,NY 10016. Home © 1997 by the National Kidney Foundation, Inc. All rights reserved. No portion of this site may be reproduced, eitherelectronically or otherwise, in whole or in part, without the express writtenconsent of the National Kidney Foundation, Inc. This material does not constitute medical advice. It is intended forinformational purposes only. No one associated with the National KidneyFoundation will answer medical questions via e-mail. Please consult a physicianfor specific treatment recommendations. --------------F7B7742849AA71001214FAE2--------------------------------Date: Thu, 05 Feb 1998 14:05:40 -0800From: MOMODOU BUHARRY GASSAMA < m.gassama@swipnet.se To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: My Commentary On What PDOIS Had To Say On The ECONOMY!!Message-ID: < 34DA37B4.34B6@swipnet.se MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=iso-8859-1Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printableHi!I would like to comment on Halifa Sallah=B4s letter to the Secretar=of State for Finance and Economic Affairs on the 1998 Budget and on someresponses to the letter. Before going further, I have to admit that I amcommenting from a weak position because of the fact that I do not accessto current material related to The Gambia.Now to the letter. The first comment relates to the charge that thesecretary of state dismissed "very concrete proposals as very lightrhetorics" in response to contributions made by some members of theNational Assembly without thorough consideration of their weight. Ifthis is a result of partisan politics rather than consideration for theinterests of The Gambia, I cannot help but register my disappointmentand wonder if there is any difference between this parliament and thatof the PPP era.Secondly, the first thing I did after reading the letter was to takeout my calculator and calculate the amount of money spent on thesalaries listed by Halifa. Here, as I stated above, I was limited by mylack of current information about The Gambia. I however opened theGamtel 1991 telephone directory which lists 12 ministries and based mycalculations for the salaries of the secretaries of state on thatnumber. The number might not be accurate. Because of the fact that I donot know the correct number of Members of the National Assembly (MNAs),I also estimated the number at 30. There might be more or less. (Maybethe correct numbers can be supplied) Based on these figures, Icalculated the listed salaries and came up with a total of D 427, 000per month and D 5, 124, 000 per year. These are significant sums ofmoney given the country=B4s financial position.Thirdly, I was disturbed by the deficits for both the 1996/97 year andthe 1998 estimates. I was also disturbed by the loan component of thedevelopment budget which stood at 60% and the charge that continuedborrowing takes place despite the fact that it is evident that thecountry has fallen into the debt trap. The reason is simple. If thecountry continues to take such huge loans, most of our future earningswill be spent servicing those debts. This will mean taking more loans tofinance the country=B4s future governments and projects which will in tur=mean more debt servicing charges. The cycle goes on. The current D439million out of a budget of D934.7 million spent on debt servicing isalarming. =Fourth, given the dangers of the debt trap, I am inclined to agree thatwe have to find means of depending more on our own resources and less onloans. I also have to agree that financial discipline is very important.However, even though cutting on extravagance would create extra money,the amount created would be rather insignificant compared to both thedeficit and the country=B4s debt as acknowledged by Halifa=B4s acceptance=that "such measures will not be sufficient to create a surplus fordevelopment expenditure and thus reduce the loan component." Even thoughthe amount would be small in relation to the deficit and debt, it mightbe significant in relation to many other areas.On whether it is wishful thinking "to expect the private sector togenerate enough tax revenue to enable government to eradicate itsdeficits and have surplus to increase spending on development projects",I would maintain that it would be such if this was the government=B4sposition. Is it however the government=B4s position? =On PDOIS=B4 alternatives. First, on Sidia=B4s acceptance of D2, 500 inst=eadof D7, 000, I cannot but be moved by admiration for the man=B4s sacrifice==2EBecause of this act, the Wulli Fund would generate D54, 000 per year. Ifmy estimated number of 30 MNAs plus the majority and minority leaderswere to accept D2, 500 per month as salary, about D149, 000 per month orD1, 788, 000 per year would be saved or diverted to the variousconstituencies. Even though this cannot solve the country=B4s problems, i=can make a remarkable difference if invested in projects which can makea difference in ordinary Gambians=B4 lives. =Second, the idea of turning the AMRC into an investment bank that wouldinvest in light scale industries is a good idea. However, from what Iunderstand from the paragraph referring to it, it is mentioned that suchindustries would be geared towards consumption. Whilst industries gearedtowards local consumption would among other things reduce the amountimported thereby also saving valuable foreign exchange, they would nothelp much in bringing income from outside. If such investments are totake place, why shouldn=B4t the possibility of exporting the finishedproducts be explored? Especially in light of the fact that The Gambia asa market is very small.The possibility of carrying forward with less dependence on loans plusthe expansion of of the national output of course exists with theagricultural figures given. All that is needed is careful planning anddesign. It is really disheartening that with all our resources we haveto import such things that we can produce ourselves. It is just likeFarakhan said to the Ghanaians when he visited Ghana. He produced avariety of products bought from different Ghanaian shops. He asked whyGhanaians were importing such things as milk from Holland, corned beeffrom other places etc. Weren=B4t there any cows in Ghana? The same couldbe said about The Gambia. There are people with money to investincluding Gambians. If the government were to design concrete plans withregards to industries which would aid The Gambia=B4s development and guid=the investors into investing in such sectors, whilst at the same timeinvesting in some of them, the reliance on both loans and imports woulddiminish.Finally, Halifa contrasted PDOIS=B4 strategy with that of thegovernment=B4s. Whereas investment in public corporations effeciently and=business-mindedly run can yield results, one should be cautioned thatthat does not mean that the government=B4s plan based on privateinvestment cannot yield results if properly administered. So instead ofdismissing private investment, the government=B4s plan needs to be studie=to see why it has not yielded the desired results. What has thegovernment done to make private investment a reality? What sectors havebeen targeted and how feasible is it that those sectors can turn up thedesired investment? Have potential investors been targeted and has thegovernment done anything to entice them into investing? Such questionsneed to be asked. Only then would it be possible to determine whether itis the government=B4s position that is at fault or whether thegovernment=B4s failure to implement its plan that is at fault. Succinctly=put, both private and public investment are necessary at this stage ofThe Gambia=B4s development.COMMENTS ON PREVIOUS POSTSPa Musa Jallow wrote:Some of us remember the good ole days of PWD and GPMB and GUC wheneveryone was employed in the "general do nothing".I beg to differ with you here Pa Musa. Just because those publiccorporations were not effeicently run does not mean that all publiccorporations are bound to be failures. If one asks a Gambian to name oneof the successes of Gambian business, one of the names that springs upis Gamtel. Isn=B4t Gamtel a parastatal? If public corporationsbusiness-mindedly run are invested in, there is no reason to believethat they would not be successful.You also wrote:there is no doubt that unless we pay a decent livable wage, we will onlyattract mediocres to run our institutions and not the best.Does it necessarily follow that paying people a decent wage wouldattract less mediocres? Does it also necessarily follow that payingpeople a decent wage would guarantee the best people getting the job orgiving it their best?You also wrote:so in principle I support a full readjustment of wages for civil orpublic servants and also streamlining the numbers to the bare minimumnecessary. However I am quite worried about increased govt. taxes andborrowingIsn=B4t this a contradiction? If the government is taxing businesses tothe extent that tax evasion is a necessity for survival and theincreased government borrowing is a worry, where would the money comefrom to support a readjustment of wages?You also wrote:I do not believe that for example HAlifa Sallah with all his goodintentions should be given the portfolio of Sec. of State for sayAgriculture but maybe Musa Mbenga with aMsc. Agronomy etc..I beg to differ here also. Not that Halifa Sallah should be given theportfolio but with your deduction that Musa Mbenga with a degree inAgronomy would do a good job of managing the Ministry of Agriculture. Asecretary of state position is a management position and one does nothave to study agriculture to effectively handle the agricultureministry. One has one=B4s officials for technical know how. What isnecessary is for the secretary of state to have a knowledge of theagricultural setup of the country and good management skills. MusaMbenga might probably function best in the field because of the factthat he has an MSc. In Agronomy. This is similar to the notion that GUC(I don=B4t know what it is called today) is best managed by an electricia=or physicist etc. That person might be very knowledgeable about thetechnical aspects of his field but might be a very poor manager. Byappointing him a manager, his talents are being wasted whilst thecompany is not being managed by the best possible person.Bassirou Dodou DrammehFirst, I beg to differ with your assumption that just because their isan "s" in PDOIS the party has to subscribe to "the Socialist view of howeconomic problems should be handled by the state." This is not to defendPDOIS in any way but as Momodou Njie commented, many EU states aresocialist but I don=B4t see any of them implementing textbook "socialist"=policies. I also agree with him when he says " I think what we =should be concerned about is what works in our particular =situation. We should also be more flexible in the way we =describe political philosophies. If a party says it is =socialist, I think we should take the trouble to study their =type of socialism, instead of branding them Marxists, =Communists etc." Even though I do not know the type of socialism PDOISstands for, I would not jump to conclusions and expect them to implementSoviet type economic policies. Remember that China is a communistcountry yet it is implementing very capitalist policies.You also wrote:But we cannot also forget the fact that unless we provide our leadershipwith a respectable standard of living,they would end up doing to us whatthey have always done since independence,namely,emptying the nationalcoffers and use it for themselves and their immediate families.If someone is bent on stealing from the government, the amount of moneythey are paid would not stop them from doing so. It is human nature notto be satisfied. If we take the case of a secretary of state forexample. He/she earns D13, 000 per month and D156, 000 per year. Ifhe/she wants to buy a car that costs D200, 000, a house that costs D500,000 etc., should his/her salary be increased to enable him/her to beable to buy those items without having to steal? And then what happensif he/she wants to buy a helicopter? And even if his/her salary israised to meet his/her desires, is it guarantee enough that he/she wouldnot loot the national coffers?I really have to stop here. I am getting carried away. I sincerelyapologise for the length but hope that you have not been bored. Thanks.Buharry.------------------------------Date: Thu, 05 Feb 1998 14:20:40 -0800From: MOMODOU BUHARRY GASSAMA < m.gassama@swipnet.se To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Gambians shotMessage-ID: < 34DA3B38.4069@swipnet.se MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=iso-8859-1Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printableHi Solomon!It is always sad to learn of the death of fellow countrymenespecially away from home. I have been wondering since I first read yourpost. I had a junior at Saints who was called Walley Loum. He lived inKanifing and his father used to work for GPTC. I don=B4t know if he lived=in the Washington, DC area around 1989 but I met him at the ALDcelebrations there. Is it the same Walley Loum? =May both their souls rest in peace. My condolences to their family.Buharry.-------------------------------------------------------------------------=Solomon P. Sylva wrote:> => Yes, unfortunately.> => I just received a call from a friend of mine named Musa Faal adout this==2E> The two that were shot are brothers named Walley and Saul Loum. May the=ir> souls rest in peace.> => As I understand this tragedy happened two days ago in Kansas City, Kans=as,> according to Musa Faal. Musa's brother, Lie Faal, has been in touch wit=> their Sister, Sainabou Loum in Connecticut, and they are trying to rais=> funds to take the bodies back to Gambia.> => Anyone willing to donate to this cause, an account has been set up at t=he> First Union Bank in Raleigh, North Carolina.> Account number 300000639762 , under Simeon Camara.> Please be grenarous.> => Our Hearts and Prayers go to them and their family.> => I will keep you posted as receive more details.> => King Solomon> => On Wed, 4 Feb 1998 MJagana@aol.com wrote:> => >> >> > Dear List Members,> >> > I had there has been shootings of two Gambians here in the USA. Do yo=u know> > anything about this.> >> > Jagana> >------------------------------Date: Thu, 5 Feb 1998 13:23:19 +0000From: MOMODOU JASSEH < momodou.jasseh@lshtm.ac.uk To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: EquationMessage-ID: < CDBBD93481B6687C%CDBBD93481B6687C@lshtm.ac.uk MIME-Version: 1.0Content-type: text/plain; charset="US-ASCII"Content-disposition: inlineContent-transfer-encoding: 7bitHi Bala & Family,thanks for the "1998" equation. I agree that it does work aspresented for the year 1998, but can be updated annually by simplyadding 1 (one) to the------------------------------Date: Thu, 5 Feb 1998 13:56:04 +0000From: MOMODOU JASSEH < momodou.jasseh@lshtm.ac.uk To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: EquationMessage-ID: < 5AC4D93481B6687C%5AC4D93481B6687C@lshtm.ac.uk MIME-Version: 1.0Content-type: text/plain; charset="US-ASCII"Content-disposition: inlineContent-transfer-encoding: 7bitHi Bala and Family,sorry for the incomplete message sent earlier on --- it was a "slipof the mouse"!!Thanks again for the "1998" equation. It does work for 1998 aspresented, but can be modified annually by simply adding 1 (one) tothe numbers 1748 & 1747 that you have included in the equation. Forinstance in 1999, the figures will be 1749 and 1748 respectively.This will make it applicable till the end of time!!Unfortunately, I wasn't very much impressed with it because thetrick was quite apparent (maybe for those who are mathematicallyinclined). Your equation simply multiplies the chosen number of daysby 100, which obviously is a 3-digit figure --- the first beingthe same as the number of days selected, and the last two beingzeros. This is then added to the difference between the year of lastbirthday celebrated and the year of birth. Naturally, that differenceis the age of the person. Unless the person is 100 or more years old,the age will be a 2-digit figure, replacing the two zeros in thefirst part of the equation. Hence the first digit of the resultrepresents the number of days the person goes out in a week, and thelast two his/her age. Simple, isn't it?Follow the breakdown as follows:Assuming the number selected is y (which can only range between 1and 7, since its a week), and the person has already celebratedhis/her birthday:a. (y x 2 + 5) x 50 + 1748 - [year of birth]= 100 x y + 250 + 1748 - [year of birth]= 100 x y + 1998 - [year of birth]from this, 100 x y = y00, and 1998 minus year of birth gives theage.I'm sure you can make the rest.Regards and yours in elementary mathematics.MJ> From: bala@algonet.se > Reply-to: bala@algonet.se > To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu (GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List)> Subject: Equation> Date: 5-Feb-98 0:05:19 +0000> THIS IS SCARY BUT IT REALLY WORKS. DON'T CHEAT BY SCROLLING DOWN> FIRST!!!> It> only takes 30 seconds.> Work this out as you read. Don't read the bottom until you have worked> it> out.!!!> 1.First of all, pick the number of days a week that you would like to go> out.> 2.Multiply this number by 2.> 3.Add 5.> 4.Multiply it by 50.> 5.If you have already had your birthday this year, add 1748. >If you> haven't,> add 1747.> 6.Last step: Subtract the four digit year that you were born.> SEE BELOW:> RESULTS:> You should now have a three digit number:> The first digit of this was your original number (ie how many times you> want to> go out each week).> The second two digits are your age!!! It really works.> This is the only year (1998) it will ever work, so spread the joy around> by> mailing this to everyone you know.> --> /Bala & Family------------------------------Date: Thu, 05 Feb 1998 09:50:38 -0500From: Solomon Sylva < ssylva@emory.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Gambians shotMessage-ID: < 34D9D1BD.7D5E@emory.edu MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=iso-8859-1Content-Transfer-Encoding: 8bitHello Buharry,Yes, it was confirmed that it is the same Wally Loum that you knew.Apperently, they moved Kansas to further their education.I have not had any more details from friends in Kansas and NorthCarolina. But hope to, shortly.King SolomonMOMODOU BUHARRY GASSAMA wrote:> Hi Solomon!> It is always sad to learn of the death of fellow countrymen> especially away from home. I have been wondering since I first read your> post. I had a junior at Saints who was called Walley Loum. He lived in> Kanifing and his father used to work for GPTC. I donīt know if he lived> in the Washington, DC area around 1989 but I met him at the ALD> celebrations there. Is it the same Walley Loum?> May both their souls rest in peace. My condolences to their family.> Buharry.> -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------Date: Thu, 5 Feb 1998 10:08:10 -0500 (EST)From: mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Gambians shotMessage-ID: < 9802051508.AA35394@st6000.sct.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-Transfer-Encoding: 8bitHi Solomon,I am also interested in knowing who this Wally Loum is. Buharry, we may bethinking of the same fellow. If so, then yes, he was in Saints, but latertransfered to GHS, and we were in the same class level, and used to hangtogether during lunch breaks. The last time I saw him, he was residing inthe DC area, and used to hang with his former saints colleagues like EmoGoswell and others whose name I could not recall.Solomon, could you please identify the victims? Thank you in advance.May they RIP!Regards,Moe S. Jallow********************************************************************Buharry wrote:> Hi Solomon!> It is always sad to learn of the death of fellow countrymen> especially away from home. I have been wondering since I first read your> post. I had a junior at Saints who was called Walley Loum. He lived in> Kanifing and his father used to work for GPTC. I don=B4t know if he lived=> in the Washington, DC area around 1989 but I met him at the ALD> celebrations there. Is it the same Walley Loum?> May both their souls rest in peace. My condolences to their family.> Buharry.> -------------------------------------------------------------------------=------------------------------Date: Thu, 5 Feb 1998 10:10:38 -0500 (EST)From: mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Gambians shotMessage-ID: < 9802051510.AA31920@st6000.sct.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-Transfer-Encoding: 8bitThanks Solomon,I received this message right after I sent my message. Sorry for the crossmail.Regards,Moe S. Jallow> Hello Buharry,> Yes, it was confirmed that it is the same Wally Loum that you knew.> Apperently, they moved Kansas to further their education.> I have not had any more details from friends in Kansas and North> Carolina. But hope to, shortly.> King Solomon------------------------------Date: Thu, 5 Feb 1998 11:37:51 -0500 (EST)From: mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: A coup plot is foiled!Message-ID: < 9802051637.AA52238@st6000.sct.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-Transfer-Encoding: 8bitGreetings Matarr,Very good open-minded points! I admire your candid professionalism ofcalling "a spade a spade", whether irresponsible or not.Stay well!Regards,Moe S. Jallow********************************************************************> Tamsir, My statements may be very irresponsible as you said but I> still believe that educated Africans should know better. They should> aviod all kinds of temptations. They know about the slave trade,> they know about how we were exploited during the colonial days, they> know where the African economic stands today in the world> market.etc.etc. There is corruption all over the world but what> continent can you compare with Africa as regards social and economic> developements. What position are we in the world? Who can help us?> No one but ourselves.> Greetings> Matarr M. Jeng.------------------------------Date: Thu, 05 Feb 1998 18:38:32 -0800From: MOMODOU BUHARRY GASSAMA < m.gassama@swipnet.se To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: My Commentary On What PDOIS Had To Say On The ECONOMY!!Message-ID: < 34DA77A8.628@swipnet.se MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-asciiContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitHi!This is to correct a typing error. I wrote:> First, I beg to differ with your assumption that just because their is> an "s" in PDOIS the party has to subscribe to "the Socialist view of how> economic problems should be handled by the state.""their" should be "there". Thanks.Buharry.------------------------------Date: Thu, 05 Feb 1998 19:42:01 -0800From: MOMODOU BUHARRY GASSAMA < m.gassama@swipnet.se To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Gambians shotMessage-ID: < 34DA8689.3660@swipnet.se MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=iso-8859-1Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printableHi Solomon!Thanks for the information. I am still reeling from the shock. It isa real tragedy. I hope the Almighty has mercy on their souls. Pleasekeep us posted as events unfold. Thanks.Buharry.P.S.Moe,We were thinking of the same person. It is really a shock.D.S.-------------------------------------------------------------------------=Solomon Sylva wrote:> => Hello Buharry,> => Yes, it was confirmed that it is the same Wally Loum that you knew.> Apperently, they moved Kansas to further their education.> => I have not had any more details from friends in Kansas and North> Carolina. But hope to, shortly.> => King Solomon> => MOMODOU BUHARRY GASSAMA wrote:> >> > Hi Solomon!> > It is always sad to learn of the death of fellow countrymen=> > especially away from home. I have been wondering since I first read y=our> > post. I had a junior at Saints who was called Walley Loum. He lived i=> > Kanifing and his father used to work for GPTC. I don=B4t know if he l=ived> > in the Washington, DC area around 1989 but I met him at the ALD> > celebrations there. Is it the same Walley Loum?> > May both their souls rest in peace. My condolences to their f=amily.> > Buhar=ry.> > ---------------------------------------------------------------------=----------------------------------Date: Thu, 05 Feb 1998 14:18:07 -0500From: Latir Downes-Thomas < latir@earthlink.net To: Gambia-L < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Senegalese and Ivorian mailing listsMessage-ID: < 34DA106F.9BF5EEDD@earthlink.net MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-asciiContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitFellow members,I am trying to find out about mailing lists like our own that relate toSenegal and lists that relate to Cote d'Ivoire. I would appreciate anyhelp you can offer in obtaining this information. Please feel free toreply to me personally at my email address: latir@earthlink.net Thanks,Latir Gheran------------------------------Date: Thu, 5 Feb 1998 15:06:44 ESTFrom: BobbySil@aol.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Gambians shotMessage-ID: < 246745a.34da1bd6@aol.com Mime-Version: 1.0Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-transfer-encoding: 7bitIn a message dated 98-02-05 08:20:39 EST, you write:<< I had a junior at Saints who was called Walley Loum. He lived inKanifing and his father used to work for GPTC. I donīt know if he livedin the Washington, DC area around 1989 but I met him at the ALDcelebrations there. Is it the same Walley Loum? >>Buharry,You're very right, its the same person with his brother, Sulay Loum. Theystayed in the DC area before moving to the mid-west. Yes, their dad Mr. GaffaLoum worked for GPTC.It's an extremely sad news for their parents! May Allah bless them...PS: Extend my greetings to Jagne and B.O.Baboucarr Sillah>>>>>------------------------------Date: Thu, 5 Feb 1998 21:33:04 +0000 (GMT)From: Adama Cham < A.Cham@reading.ac.uk To: gambia-l < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Is it a new Gambia?Message-ID: < Pine.SOL.3.96.980205211848.8840A-100000@suma3.reading.ac.uk MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIIHi Janko,I want to thank you very much for the interestingmessages you are sending. I was really happy to hear the bumperharvest youwere expecting added to all the good things in the Gambia. Oh Gambia mymother land I miss it and all the good people. My best greetings toRamou,Ba-Sana and to anybody who knows you and I.Tell Ramou that F.D.is saying ALLO to you all especially theF.N.U. folks...Bye......It's ADAMA B. CHAMUniversity of Reading UK.------------------------------Date: Thu, 05 Feb 1998 16:09:34 PSTFrom: "ebrima drameh" < njogou@hotmail.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: help-Baboucarr MbyeMessage-ID: < 19980206000935.22317.qmail@hotmail.com Content-Type: text/plainHello list members,Does any one know the whereabouts of Baboucarr Mbye?The last time I heard about him was that he is in Amsterdam. I urgentlyneed to get in touch with him please help.Thanks,Ebrima.______________________________________________________Get Your Private, Free Email at http://www.hotmail.com ------------------------------Date: Thu, 5 Feb 1998 19:18:57 ESTFrom: SANG1220@aol.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Gambians shotMessage-ID: < d0c71a00.34da56f3@aol.com Mime-Version: 1.0Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-transfer-encoding: 7bitSolomon did Wally Loum play soccer and attended GHS with the likes of EbouSayeI am asking because I remember meeting a gambian at Ebou Saye's with thatname.May god have mercy on their souls. Requiem Cantim Pacem.(R.I.P)ThanksDaddy Sang------------------------------Date: Thu, 5 Feb 1998 20:56:40 -0500 (EST)From: ABDOU < at137@columbia.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Gambians ShotMessage-ID: < Pine.SUN.3.95L.980205205604.2994I-100000@terve.cc.columbia.edu MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIIFolks,Here is some news from the Kansas City Star ( www.kstar.com ).Two men found shot to death last week near Marshall, Mo., werebrothers from Gambia who lived in the Kansas City area forthe lastcouple of years.The bodies of Sulayman Loum, 27, and Wally Loum, 29, werediscovered in a tributary of the Blackwater River by awomansearching for arrowheads about 11 a.m. Jan. 27."We just don't know what's going on here," said SalineCountySheriff Wally George. "We certainly don't know where theywerekilled."The men were killed by gunshots. Their heads were wrappedinmaterial and secured by duct tape. George said he was suretheywere not killed where they were found.Both bodies were found on a creek bed beneath a bridge thatrunsalong a gravel county road. The site is about three milesnorth ofInterstate 70 and about 80 miles east of Kansas City.George said he was unsure exactly where they lived. Thebrothershad a sister in Kansas City, Kan. Their parents in Gambiaalso werenotified of their deaths.*******************************************************************************A.TOURAYComputer ScienceColumbia UniversityNew York, NY 10027MY URL ON THE WWW= http://www.cc.columbia.edu/~at137 A FINITE IN A LAND OF INFINITY.SEEKING BUT THE REACHABLE.I WANDER AND I WONDER.ALAS, ALL RESPITE IS FINAL.*******************************************************************************------------------------------Date: Thu, 05 Feb 1998 22:52:02 -0500From: Latir Downes-Thomas < latir@earthlink.net To: Gambia-L < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Third Annual Roots FestivalMessage-ID: < 34DA88E2.BB07D5DF@earthlink.net MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-asciiContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitFellow List members,Information on the upcoming Third Annual Roots Festival in The Gambiacan be found on the web at:Take a look at it when you have the time and pass on the information toanyone who might be interested. Just by sharing the information aloneyou could play a part in making it an even bigger success.Peace.Latir Gheran------------------------------Date: Thu, 5 Feb 1998 23:04:09 -0500 (EST)From: Ancha Bala-Gaye u < bala7500@mach1.wlu.ca To: bsa@mach1.wlu.ca Cc: Gambia < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Fw: phone scam (fwd)Message-ID: < Pine.3.89.9802052338.A3890-0100000@mach1.wlu.ca MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII> > >> > >On Saturday, 24 January 1998, Naval Air Station, Joint Reserve Base,> > >New Orleans' Quarterdeck received a telephone call from an individual> > >identifying himself as an AT&T Service Technician that was running a> > >test on our telephone lines. He stated that to complete the test the> > >QMOW should touch nine (9), zero (0), pound sign (#) and hang up.> > >Luckily, the QMOW was suspicious and refused. Upon contacting the> > >telephone company we were informed that by pushing 90# you end up> > >giving the individual that called you access to your telephone lineand> > >allows them to place a long distance telephone call, with the charge> > >appearing on your telephone call. We were further informed that this> > >scam has been originating from many of the local jails/prisons.Please> > >"pass the word".------------------------------Date: Thu, 05 Feb 1998 20:21:17 -0800From: Lamin Jaiteh < ljaiteh@mail.wsu.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Message-ID: < 3.0.5.32.19980205202117.007aa870@mail.wsu.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"Hi could u kindly resubscribe this young fellow Ousainou Demba. His adressis Odemba@eec.wsu.edu ------------------------------Date: Thu, 5 Feb 1998 20:22:55 -0800 (PST)From: lamin marenah < keita@rocketmail.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: brief pleaseMessage-ID: < 19980206042255.2457.rocketmail@web4.rocketmail.com MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-asciiHello people,Could anybody please brief us on outcomeof the american u.n ambassador's visit to the gambiafor possible backing against Iraq.Anybody's cooperation would be kindlyappreciated.Lamin marenah---MOMODOU BUHARRY GASSAMA < m.gassama@swipnet.se wrote:> Hi Solomon!> Thanks for the information. I am still reelingfrom the shock. It is> a real tragedy. I hope the Almighty has mercy ontheir souls. Please> keep us posted as events unfold. Thanks.> Buharry.> P.S.> Moe,> We were thinking of the same person. It isreally a shock.> D.S.-------------------------------------------------------------------------> Solomon Sylva wrote:> >> > Hello Buharry,> >> > Yes, it was confirmed that it is the same WallyLoum that you knew.> > Apperently, they moved Kansas to further theireducation.> >> > I have not had any more details from friends inKansas and North> > Carolina. But hope to, shortly.> >> > King Solomon> >> > MOMODOU BUHARRY GASSAMA wrote:> > >> > > Hi Solomon!> > > It is always sad to learn of thedeath of fellow countrymen> > > especially away from home. I have beenwondering since I first read your> > > post. I had a junior at Saints who was calledWalley Loum. He lived in> > > Kanifing and his father used to work for GPTC.I donīt know if he lived> > > in the Washington, DC area around 1989 but Imet him at the ALD> > > celebrations there. Is it the same Walley Loum?> > > May both their souls rest in peace. Mycondolences to their family.> > >Buharry.> > >-------------------------------------------------------------------------_________________________________________________________DO YOU YAHOO!?Get your free @yahoo.com address at http://mail.yahoo.com ------------------------------Date: Fri, 6 Feb 1998 07:37:15 +0300From: "Bassirou Dodou Drammeh" < kolls567@qatar.net.qa To: < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Gambians ShotMessage-ID: < 01bd32b8$e61be140$a22385c2@q-tel.qatar.net MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain;charset="iso-8859-1"Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitMay the animals who destroyed these two young lives get more than theydeserve here on earth. America! This is not fair! They were your guests, andthey were so young.How could their family cope with such a painful doubletragedy?!Regards Bassss!-----Original Message-----From: ABDOU < at137@columbia.edu To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing ListDate: Friday, February 06, 1998 10:52 AMSubject: Re: Gambians Shot>Folks,> Here is some news from the Kansas City Star ( www.kstar.com ).>Two men found shot to death last week near Marshall, Mo., were> brothers from Gambia who lived in the Kansas City area for>the last> couple of years.> The bodies of Sulayman Loum, 27, and Wally Loum, 29, were> discovered in a tributary of the Blackwater River by a>woman> searching for arrowheads about 11 a.m. Jan. 27.> "We just don't know what's going on here," said Saline>County> Sheriff Wally George. "We certainly don't know where they>were> killed."> The men were killed by gunshots. Their heads were wrapped>in> material and secured by duct tape. George said he was sure>they> were not killed where they were found.> Both bodies were found on a creek bed beneath a bridge that>runs> along a gravel county road. The site is about three miles>north of> Interstate 70 and about 80 miles east of Kansas City.> George said he was unsure exactly where they lived. The>brothers> had a sister in Kansas City, Kan. Their parents in Gambia>also were> notified of their deaths.>*******************************************************************************>A.TOURAY>Computer Science>Columbia University>New York, NY 10027>MY URL ON THE WWW= http://www.cc.columbia.edu/~at137 >A FINITE IN A LAND OF INFINITY.>SEEKING BUT THE REACHABLE.>I WANDER AND I WONDER.>ALAS, ALL RESPITE IS FINAL.>*******************************************************************************------------------------------Date: Fri, 6 Feb 1998 00:53:38 ESTFrom: BobbySil@aol.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: IRAQ BOMBINGMessage-ID: < 94bbe9d.34daa564@aol.com Mime-Version: 1.0Content-type: multipart/mixed;boundary="part0_886744418_boundary"This is a multi-part message in MIME format.--part0_886744418_boundaryContent-ID: < 0_886744418@inet_out.mail.aol.com.1 Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIFollowing attachment acknowledges the Gambia's approval (as member of the U.N.security council) for the U.S. to drop bombs on IRAQ:--part0_886744418_boundaryContent-ID: < 0_886744418@inet_out.mail.aol.com.2 Content-type: text/plain;name="RICHAR~1"Content-transfer-encoding: quoted-printableContent-disposition: inline Bill Richardson Visits Ga=mbia By JEFFREY ULBRICH .c The Associated Press BANJUL, Gambia (=AP) - For Bill Richardson, Washington's top man at the United Nations, Ga=mbia was stop No. 6 on a hectic three-continent tour.For Gambians, Richardson was the first American of any consequence to vis=it them since Franklin D. Roosevelt blew through on his way to the Casabl=anca Conference in 1943.So on Wednesday when the fashionably rumpled envoy came to inquire of Gam=bians' feelings about a U.S. military strike against Iraq, they had plent=y to say.Although it's the smallest country in Africa, Gambia is wise in the ways =of the world, stuck in the middle of one of its more turbulent regions.Roughly the size of New Jersey, the cigar-shaped nation of a million peop=le is jabbed into the western flank of the African continent, squeezing a=river of the same name along some 200 miles.It is important if only because it is a member of the U.N. Security Counc=il and Washington would like all 15 of those countries to throw their sup=port behind an attack on Iraq should Baghdad persist in defying U.N. reso=lutions telling it to stop making weapons of mass destruction.Gambian President Yahya Jammeh, a 32-year-old retired colonel who carried=a ceremonial sword, had no problem with that.Yes, he said, to all points of Washington's policy toward Iraq. He came a=cross as forceful and articulate, despite having relatively little politi=cal experience.Richardson pronounced himself ``pleased that the United States and Gambia=had a common policy'' toward Iraq.But that wasn't the end of the discussion.The young president had more to say, not about Iraq but about his own reg=ion and where he said the United States was going wrong there. Richardson=listened attentively.Jammeh seized power here on a hot July day in 1994, overthrowing Dawda Ja=warah, the president since independence from Britain in 1965.Yes, it was a coup, Jammeh admitted to the American delegation, a method =of changing power all too familiar on this frequently bloody continent. B=ut he said it was a coup ``so non-violent not even a dog died.''Jammeh was elected to office two years later. How freely and how fairly i=s open to interpretation.But what worries Washington most about Gambia is its cozy relationship wi=th Libya, headed by another colonel who came to power in a long-ago coup.=Jammeh doesn't think it's anything to get excited about. The relationship=provides jobs for 20,000 Gambians, he says.Gambia was the sixth country of Richardson's three-continent itinerary. A=nd, according to the ambassador, he was batting 6-for-6 in keeping open t=he military option in Iraq.The ambassador's plane landed on a fine airstrip here provided by NASA, w=hich uses it as a Transoceanic Abort Landing site for the space shuttle. =He passed under a gleaming, four-columned Arch of Triumph, less grand tha=n the Paris version but nonetheless a prideful symbol of the new Gambia.``We look upon today as a landmark in our relationship,'' said Foreign Mi=nister M.L. Sedat Jobe said.The local press provided Richardson with the toughest questioning of his =entire trip.How would the Americans feel if other United Nations members decided they=wanted to inspect the White House for weapons?Why is the United States spearheading a U.N. attack against Iraq?What exactly is the legal basis for any American strike on Iraq?Washington might worry about whether the Gambian government is totally de=mocratic. But Richardson noted that its press seems to have got the idea.=AP-NY-02-05-98 1505EST Copyright 1998 The Associated Press.=The information contained in the AP news report may not be published, br=oadcast, rewritten or otherwise distributed without the prior written aut=hority of The Associated Press. All active hyperlinks have been inserted=by AOL. --part0_886744418_boundary-- Momodou





Denmark

10500 Posts Posted - 10 Sep 2021 : 17:00:19

------------------------------



Date: Fri, 6 Feb 1998 01:56:02 EST

From:

To:

Subject: Cup of Nations 1998

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII

Content-transfer-encoding: 7bit



Well the 1998 version of the African Cup of Nations will kick-off in

Burkinafasso this sat Feb 7th. Notably absent from the party (also absent in

South Africa 1996), will be reigning Olympic Champions, the Super Eagles of

Nigeria. Nigeria is suspended from CAF (Confederation of African Football)

participation until the year 2000, stemming from a political row between

Nigeria and South Africa. When Nigeria abruptly refused to compete in South

Africa four years ago, CAF slapped them on the hand with a four year ban.

Well, when CAF summoned FIFA (World governing body) to levy some more

punishment on the Eagles, it never happened. FIFA's position was that, a

political reason should not be a determining factor to suspend Nigeria, so

Nigeria continued World Cup qualifications, and indeed qualified for the

tournament in France.

Should Nigeria be shut out for four years, you be the jury? I think not,

looking at the potential revenue Nigeria would have brought the cash strapped

CAF, it was a poor strategy on their part. Nigeria is the hottest soccer team

anywhere right now. If CAF have a financial strategist, I think he/she should

be handed his pink slip. FIFA been more revenue oriented kept Nigeria and will

boost their bottom line this summer, because everybody will love to see

Nigeria in that "group of death."

I do not know about you, but whoever wins this cup of nations I will put a big

astrick next to their name, to signify the finals every African soccer fan was

robbed. Robbed to see the best in the continent, and the Olympic champs. I

just do not think politics should interfere with sports!!!



Your thoughts.



Baboucarr Sillah



PS: BTW I think Ivory Coast will win it all, albeit the experts choice,

Morocco.



------------------------------



Date: Fri, 6 Feb 1998 02:49:01 EST

From:

To:

Subject: Re: Gambians Shot

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII

Content-transfer-encoding: 7bit



Certainly this is not fair. We are here with peaceful intents wwhy such a

shameful thing. I think the Gambiam population should do something about this

bring it to the attention of the authorities, let them know about this and let

it be in the news. If anyone has more details please relay it to us ......MAY

THEIR SOULS REST IN PERFECT PEACE.....May justice prevail also.



------------------------------



Date: Fri, 6 Feb 1998 02:55:00 EST

From:

To:

Subject: Re: Cup of Nations 1998

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII

Content-transfer-encoding: 7bit



If Nigeria did do what is said of them then it is right. The reason being

even if the political aspect of the games do apply the games are mainly for

entertainment and all parties should participate. We Africans have to start

being all diplomatic and always willing to participate in all world issues and

stop picking and choosing.



------------------------------



Date: Fri, 6 Feb 1998 03:03:25 EST

From:

To:

Subject: Re: Third Annual Roots Festival

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII

Content-transfer-encoding: 7bit



Some questions about roots and it's benefactors.

1. How many Gambian actors or actresses are in the movie

2. Where are the music played in this movie from.

3. How much of htis is invested in the Gambia especially in Jufure.

4. Do we believe that the whole story is true and that that is how we behave

in our small and blessed country.

I would like to hear from some historian or some one who knows about this

whole issue

Thanks



------------------------------



Date: Fri, 06 Feb 1998 00:21:30 PST

From: "sillah conateh" <

To:

Subject: New Member

Message-ID: <

Content-Type: text/plain



Dear List Managers,



Please add Kemo Touray to the list. Your usual co-operation is highly

appreciated.



Sillah Conateh.



______________________________________________________

Get Your Private, Free Email at



------------------------------



Date: Fri, 6 Feb 1998 09:33:43 +0100

From: =?iso-8859-1?Q?Asbj=F8rn_Nordam?= <

To: "'

Subject: SV: brief please

Message-ID: <9B236DF9AF96CF11A5C94044F32190311DB3CC@DKDIFS02>

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain;

charset="iso-8859-1"

Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable



I was so surprised when I saw danish news yesterday, because they came

from BANJUL. They were all saying that The Gambia, which should become

member of the UN security counsil has given it=B4s support to USA if =

they

should attack Iraq. This is typical US-policy, I think. Fast out and =

get

the comming members of the UN council on their side. That was my

thaught. Maybe not fair ? Asbj=F8rn Nordam from Denmark



> ----------

> Fra: lamin marenah[SMTP:

> Svar til:

> Sendt: 6. februar 1998 05:22

> Til: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List

> Emne: brief please

>=20

>=20

> Hello people,

> Could anybody please brief us on outcome

> of the american u.n ambassador's visit to the gambia

> for possible backing against Iraq.

> Anybody's cooperation would be kindly

> appreciated.

> Lamin marenah

>=20

>=20

>=20



------------------------------



Date: Fri, 06 Feb 1998 01:41:05 PST

From: "sillah conateh" <

To:

Subject: New member

Message-ID: <

Content-Type: text/plain



Dear List Manager,



Kemo Touray's e-mail address is <<

the omission. So please add him to the list.



Sillah.



______________________________________________________

Get Your Private, Free Email at



------------------------------



Date: Fri, 6 Feb 1998 11:44:12 +0000 (GMT)

From: Adama Cham <

To:

Subject: Re: Is it a new Gambia? (fwd)

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII







---------- Forwarded message ----------

Date: Thu, 5 Feb 1998 21:33:04 +0000 (GMT)

From: Adama Cham <

Reply-To:

To: GAMBIA-L:

The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List <

;

Subject: Re: Is it a new Gambia?





Hi Janko,



I want to thank you very much for the interesting

messages you are sending. I was really happy to hear the bumperharvest you

were expecting added to all the good things in the Gambia. Oh Gambia my

mother land I miss it and all the good people. My best greetings to

Ramou,Ba-Sana and to anybody who knows you and I.

Tell Ramou that F.D.is saying ALLO to you all especially the

F.N.U. folks...

Bye......



It's ADAMA B. CHAM

University of Reading UK.









------------------------------



Date: Fri, 6 Feb 1998 14:52:01 GMT

From: SADAMS <

To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List

<gambia-l@u.washington.edu>

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII

Content-transfer-encoding: 7BIT



Hello there could you kindly resubscribe this Gambian

Paul Sagnia. His adress is "Sagnia, Paul" <





------------------------------



Date: Fri, 06 Feb 1998 10:49:53 -0500

From: Solomon Sylva <

To:

Subject: Re: Gambians shot

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit



Sang,



I believe he is the person we all knew from Saints to GHS.



King S.









wrote:

>

> Solomon did Wally Loum play soccer and attended GHS with the likes of Ebou

> Saye

> I am asking because I remember meeting a gambian at Ebou Saye's with that

> name.

> May god have mercy on their souls. Requiem Cantim Pacem.(R.I.P)

> Thanks

> Daddy Sang



------------------------------



Date: Fri, 6 Feb 1998 10:59:30 -0500

From: "Rolf Christensen" <

To: <

Subject: Intro

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit



Hello list members,



I would like to take this opportunity to thank you very much for including

me in your cyber community, and to introduce myself.

I graduated from Saints with the class of 78, and then proceeded to the U.K

to

do my a levels and start my studies in Computer Science. In then moved to

Ottawa in 82

to complete my studies and have lived here ever since. Enough about me.



I have been monitoring the exchanges over the last couple of weeks to get a

feel for the

nature and content of the discussions, prior to actually participating. I

have been very

please to see that open dialogue is alive and well in "Cyber Gambia".



Finally, Kudo's to the list manager and all you regular contributors.

Keep up the good work.



Regards:



Rolf Christensen





------------------------------



Date: Fri, 06 Feb 1998 11:10:46 -0500

From: Latir Downes-Thomas <

To:

Subject: Re: IRAQ BOMBING

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit







wrote:



> Bill Richardson Visits Gambia

>

> By JEFFREY ULBRICH

> .c The Associated Press

>

> BANJUL, Gambia (AP) - For Bill Richardson, Washington's top man at the United Nations, Gambia was stop No. 6 on a hectic three-continent tour.

>



<snip>



> The local press provided Richardson with the toughest questioning of his entire trip.

>

> How would the Americans feel if other United Nations members decided they wanted to inspect the White House for weapons?

>

> Why is the United States spearheading a U.N. attack against Iraq?

>

> What exactly is the legal basis for any American strike on Iraq?

>

> Washington might worry about whether the Gambian government is totally democratic. But Richardson noted that its press seems to have got the idea.



Could anyone, especially our list members residing back home, tell us what the present relationship is between Jammeh's administration and the Gambian press? Has the President's office resumed the practice of holding regular press conferences or do they still see the press as antagonists and continue to snub them?



I would also appreciate comments on the depth of local reporting on sensitive issues like the recent change in appointment of the Secretary of State for External Affairs.



Also, how is the local press reporting the stand-off with Iraq and Gambia's new international role as both a member of the Security Council and it's upcoming role when it presides over the council during the month of March?



Thanks,



Latir Gheran





------------------------------



Date: Fri, 06 Feb 1998 11:29:46 -0500

From: Solomon Sylva <

To:

Cc:

Subject: Re: Intro

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit



Hey Rolf,



Once again welcome to the "CYBER GAMBIA" (BANTABA). It's great to hear

form you. Been a long while!!



How are you and your family? Did you managed to survive the ice storm

that went through the northeastern US and Canada?



Please keep in touch.

Solomon







Rolf Christensen wrote:

>

> Hello list members,

>

> I would like to take this opportunity to thank you very much for including

> me in your cyber community, and to introduce myself.

> I graduated from Saints with the class of 78, and then proceeded to the U.K

> to

> do my a levels and start my studies in Computer Science. In then moved to

> Ottawa in 82

> to complete my studies and have lived here ever since. Enough about me.

>

> I have been monitoring the exchanges over the last couple of weeks to get a

> feel for the

> nature and content of the discussions, prior to actually participating. I

> have been very

> please to see that open dialogue is alive and well in "Cyber Gambia".

>

> Finally, Kudo's to the list manager and all you regular contributors.

> Keep up the good work.

>

> Regards:

>

> Rolf Christensen



------------------------------



Date: Fri, 6 Feb 1998 12:58:40 -0500 (EST)

From:

To:

Subject: Re: Cup of Nations 1998

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 8bit



Soccer lovers,



Here's something to add to the countdown and your predictions...



Note:- the article was received almost 2 weeks ago.



Regards,

Moe S. Jallow



************************************************************************

COUNTDOWN TO BURKINA-FASO '98



By Jubril Tahiru, ABUJA MIRROR



Barely two weeks to the kick off of the 21st edition of the African Cup of

Nations in Ouagadougou, the capital city of Burkina Faso, tension has now

heightened among the 16 top teams from Africa who will be campaigning for

honours in one of Africa's greatest soccer fiestas.



This week, Abuja Mirror sports takes a closer look at each of the teams

from groups A to D with special emphasis on their past records and

achievements and their chances at the fiesta.



With African soccer giant, Nigeria, out of the race, following CAF ban for

failing to participate in the 1996 Nations Cup in South Africa for four

years, the pendulum may be swinging in favour of the four other World Cup

Qualifiers despite credibility problems that may face the eventual winners

just like in South Africa where Nigeria failed to turn up due to political

squabbles between Nigeria and South Africa at the time.



Group A three times World Cup Qualifier, Cameroon, looms large as the

group favourites.



Parading the likes of rested goal-keeper Jacques Songo in goal, Patrick

Mbomba and French born Joseph Dorince in the attack, the Imdomitable Lions

look good as the hot favourite to advance to the second round of the

competition.



Though the Indomitable Lions will trade tackles with host Nation Burkina

Faso in the opening match, it is most unlikely that they will capitalise

on their home advantage to upset the Lions even though their preparations

under former Super Eagles technical adviser, Phillippe Troussier may make

them tough to break down.



Other teams in group A alongside Cameroon and Burkina Faso are Algeria and

Guinea. Algeria known for their dominance on the African soccer scene in

the 80s may use this nations cup to once again bounce back into reckoning

as they now parade core talents in the European league and are sure good

bet to progress to the second round alongside Cameroon in group A, with

Moussa Sa'id as the danger man to watch.



On the other side, Guinea, though an enigma and parading old reliable

Aboubacar "Titi" Camara as the man to watch may not live up to their

billing in their match against Algeria as the Guineans are only reputed to

be brilliant in Conakry and hapless abroad.



In group B, World Cup qualifier Tunisia whose players dominated last

year's cup winners cup are hot favourites to advance to the second round

as four times African champion (Ghana) are still finding it difficult to

translate their huge successes at junior level into meaningful results at

the full Black Stars' squad.



The Tunisians, who boast of individual talents of stars like Adel Sellim

and Zoubeir Raya will also be a hard nut to crack for the Black Stars

whose latest show of shame was their failure to qualify for the France '98

World Cup Final.



In another group B match between the Republic of Congo and the Togolese

national team, Togo already dubbed as the underdogs in the group making

only their second appearance in the nations cup finals since inception,

will have to go extra mile to save them from the bottom of the table as

their opponents from Congo are likely to spring a surprise or two by

making life difficult for any team that comes their way to cruise to the

second round.



Watch out next week for the concluding part of countdown to Burkina Faso

'98 on groups C and D.







BobbySil wrote:

>

> Well the 1998 version of the African Cup of Nations will kick-off in

> Burkinafasso this sat Feb 7th. Notably absent from the party (also absent in

> South Africa 1996), will be reigning Olympic Champions, the Super Eagles of

> Nigeria. Nigeria is suspended from CAF (Confederation of African Football)

> participation until the year 2000, stemming from a political row between

> Nigeria and South Africa. When Nigeria abruptly refused to compete in South

> Africa four years ago, CAF slapped them on the hand with a four year ban.



------------------------------



Date: Fri, 6 Feb 1998 14:17:40 +0100

From: Amadou Kabir Njie <

To: "'

Subject: Recall: RE : The Economy Debate

Message-ID: <FBF1001D6A18D1118AC100A0C942F230A67E@AVIA-A>

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain



Amadou Kabir Njie would like to recall the message, "RE : The Economy

Debate".



------------------------------



Date: Fri, 6 Feb 1998 13:35:35 +0100

From: Amadou Kabir Njie <

To: "'

Subject: RE : The Economy Debate

Message-ID: <FBF1001D6A18D1118AC100A0C942F230A67D@AVIA-A>

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain



Hey Buharry,



Thank your for a well written contribution to the ongoing debate on our

National Economy. I must admit that after reading you very articulate

piece, the first thing I realized was that you have really taken time to

read and digest what had been written and said during the past few days.

My desire to write a piece was also diminished because what you said

left me bereft of any other points I may have wanted to delv on. I

however, would like to say a few things in response to what Pa Musa

Jallow said in passing about Ghandi and Mandela.



I feel these are both significant and relevant to the debate, eventhough

it may seem otherwise to some; for however much investment and planning

that is generated, the quality of leadership is a very important factor

that must not be over-looked. Good and selfless leadership inspires

dedication and sacrifice on the part of the led.



When Ghandi discarded his well taylored three-peice attire in favour of

his "loin-clothes" it was meant more as a political statement than

anything else. It was part of a campaign against "British Rule". Buying

British goods was tantamount to supporting British trade; wearing

"loin-clothes" amounted to killing two birds with a single stone:

supporting local industry and at the same time denying the imperialist

exploiter the motive for his venture. He was never against private

enterprise, eventhough he maintained to his last day that the two most

important moments inherited from British Rule was Parliamentary

Democracy and the English language. His posture and strategy reflected a

need at that stage in India's political struggle, for what is the

purpose of a thriving industry when the owners of the country are held

in bondage and living hopelessly. Halifa points out that central point

of the issue should not recede to the background and I would not want to

be seen to be engendering just that, but I am of firm belief that

PDOIS's example in rejecting luxurious salaries (especially given the

nature of gambian politics where deception is the norm ) is commendable

and inspiring.



The same arguement can be applied as far as the Mandelas and the

Sankaras and the Nyreres are concerned. Though Mandela himself has

dismissed the comparison between himself and the Mahatma, calling the

latter a Saint whose virtues and dedication he (Mandela) could never

match, the similarities between the two Liberation Struggle Leaders are

quite apparent. Though I would be the first to condemn personality

cults, these are humble people who put the welfare of the people beyond

any personal, and may I add, family luxury.



As the debate drags on (I anticipate Halifa's impending posting), we

must define the meaning of and the reason for development. How do we

measure development? Socialist or not, if development is not people

oriented and inclusive there is bound to be political instability as we

have seen elsewhere.



Saikou Toure's statement to De Gaul (do I have the spelling right?) at

Conakry Airport which so infuriated the imperialist that he turned round

and reboarded his plane, that "We prefer freedom in poverty than riches

in slavery" comes to mind.



Meaningful economic development cannot take place in the absence of

dedicated political leadership. The PDOIS leadership has demonstrated

over the years their total and unamputated dedication to the struggle

for selfworth, which is the essence of all development. They are and

example and an inspiration to many youth and progressive intellectual.



I have taken time to read their political manifesto and program and have

closely followed the party's development over the years and they have

earned both my admiration and respect. They inspires hope! So keep up

the crucial task of enlightenment. The truth shall prevail!!!



A. Kabir Njie.







------------------------------



Date: Fri, 6 Feb 1998 14:20:23 +0100

From: Amadou Kabir Njie <

To: "'

Subject: RE : The Economy Debate

Message-ID: <FBF1001D6A18D1118AC100A0C942F230A67F@AVIA-A>

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain



Hey Buharry,



Thank your for a well written contribution to the ongoing debate on our

National Economy. I must admit that after reading you very articulate

piece, the first thing I realized was that you have really taken time to

read and digest what had been written and said during the past few days.

My desire to write a piece was also diminished because what you said

left me bereft of any other points I may have wanted to delv on. I

however, would like to say a few things in response to what Pa Musa

Jallow said in passing about Ghandi and Mandela.



I feel these are both significant and relevant to the debate, eventhough

it may seem otherwise to some; for however much investment and planning

that is generated, the quality of leadership is a very important factor

that must not be over-looked. Good and selfless leadership inspires

dedication and sacrifice on the part of the led.



When Ghandi discarded his well taylored three-peice attire in favour of

his "loin-clothes" it was meant more as a political statement than

anything else. It was part of a campaign against "British Rule". Buying

British goods was tantamount to supporting British trade; wearing

"loin-clothes" amounted to killing two birds with a single stone:

supporting local industry and at the same time denying the imperialist

exploiter the motive for his venture. He was never against private

enterprise, eventhough he maintained to his last day that the two most

important moments inherited from British Rule was Parliamentary

Democracy and the English language. His posture and strategy reflected a

need at that stage in India's political struggle, for what is the

purpose of a thriving industry when the owners of the country are held

in bondage and living hopelessly. Halifa points out that central point

of the issue should not recede to the background and I would not want to

be seen to be engendering just that, but I am of firm belief that

PDOIS's example in rejecting luxurious salaries (especially given the

nature of gambian politics where deception is the norm ) is commendable

and inspiring.



The same arguement can be applied as far as the Mandelas and the

Sankaras and the Nyreres are concerned. Though Mandela himself has

dismissed the comparison between himself and the Mahatma, calling the

latter a Saint whose virtues and dedication he (Mandela) could never

match, the similarities between the two Liberation Struggle Leaders are

quite apparent. Though I would be the first to condemn personality

cults, these are humble people who put the welfare of the people beyond

any personal, and may I add, farmily luxury.



As the debate drags on (I anticipate Halifa's impending posting), we

must define the meaning of and the reason for development. How do we

measure development? Socialist or not, if development is not people

oriented and inclusive there is bound to be political instability as we

have seen elsewhere.



Saikou Toure's statement to De Gaul (do I have the spelling right?) at

Conakry Airport which so infuriated the imperialist that he turned round

and reboarded his plane, that "We prefer freedom in poverty than riches

in slavery" comes to mind.



Meaningful economic development cannot take place in the absence of

dedicated political leadership. The PDOIS leadership has demonstrated

over the years their total and unamputated dedication to the struggle

for selfworth, which is the essence of all development. They are an

example and an inspiration to many youth and progressive intellectual.



I have taken time to read their political manifesto and program and have

closely followed the party's development over the years and they have

earned both my admiration and respect. They inspires hope! So keep up

the crucial task of enlightenment. The truth shall prevail!!!



A. Kabir Njie.







------------------------------



Date: Fri, 6 Feb 1998 12:45:19 +0100

From: Amadou Kabir Njie <

To: "'

Subject: RE : The Economy Debate

Message-ID: <FBF1001D6A18D1118AC100A0C942F230A67B@AVIA-A>

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain



Hey Buharry,



Thank you for a well written contribution to the ongoing debate on our

National Economy. I must admit that after reading you very articulate

piece, the first thing I realized was that you have really taken time to

read and digest what had been written and said during the past few days.

My desire to write a piece was also diminished because what you said

left me bereft of any other points I may have wanted to delv on. I

however, would like to say a few things in response to what Pa Musa

Jallow said in passing about Ghandi and Mandela.



I feel these are both significant and relevant to the debate, eventhough

it may seem otherwise to some; for however much investment and planning

that is generated, the quality of leadership is a very important factor

that must not be over-looked. Good and selfless leadership inspires

dedication and sacrifice on the part of the led.



When Ghandi discarded his well taylored three-peice attire in favour of

his "loin-clothes" it was meant more as a political statement than

anything else. It was part of a campaign against "British Rule". Buying

British goods was tantamount to supporting British trade; wearing

"loin-clothes" amounted to killing two birds with a single stone:

supporting local industry and at the same time denying the imperialist

exploiter the motive for his venture. He was never against private

enterprise, eventhough he maintained to his last day that the two most

important moments inherited from British Rule was Parliamentary

Democracy and the English language. His posture and strategy reflected a

need at that stage in India's political struggle, for what is the

purpose of a thriving industry when the owners of the country are held

in bondage and living hopelessly. Halifa points out that central point

of the issue should not recede to the background and I would not want to

be seen to be engendering just that, but I am of firm belief that

PDOIS's example in rejecting luxurious salaries (especially given the

nature of gambian politics where deception is the norm ) is commendable

and inspiring.



The same arguement can be applied as far as the Mandelas and the

Sankaras and the Nyreres are concerned. Though Mandela himself has

dismissed the comparison between himself and the Mahatma, calling the

latter a Saint whose virtues and dedication he (Mandela) could never

match, the similarities between the two Liberation Struggle Leaders are

quite apparent. Though I would be the first to condemn personality

cults, these are humble people who put the welfare of the people beyond

any personal, and may I add, family luxury.



As the debate drags on (I anticipate Halifa's impending posting), we

must define the meaning of and the reason for development. How do we

measure development? Socialist or not, if development is not people

oriented and inclusive there is bound to be political instability as we

have seen elsewhere.



Saikou Toure's statement to De Gaul (do I have the spelling right?) at

Conakry Airport which so infuriated the imperialist that he turned round

and reboarded his plane, that "We prefer freedom in poverty than riches

in slavery" comes to mind.



Meaningful economic development cannot take place in the absence of

dedicated political leadership. The PDOIS leadership has demonstrated

over the years their total and unamputated dedication to the struggle

for selfworth, which is the essence of all development. They are and

example and an inspiration to many youth and progressive intellectual.



I have taken time to read their political manifesto and program and have

closely followed the party's development over the years and they have

earned both my admiration and respect. They inspires hope! So keep up

the crucial task of enlightenment. The truth shall prevail!!!



A. Kabir Njie.







------------------------------



Date: Fri, 6 Feb 1998 20:25:20 +0200

From:

To:

Subject: New Members added during the week

Message-ID: <19980206192558.AAB45002@nijii>

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII

Content-transfer-encoding: 7BIT



Gambia-l ,

Chreno Bah, Gabriel Gomez, Aboubacar Kalley, Pa Modou Jack,

Janko Jawara, and Kemo Touray were added to the list during the

week. We welcome them and look forward to their contributions. You

can send you introductions to



Regards,

Momodou Camara













------------------------------



Date: Fri, 6 Feb 1998 14:53:22 -0500 (EST)

From:

To:

Subject: Re: Gambians Shot

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 8bit



ELLA23K wrote:



> I think the Gambiam population should do something about this

> bring it to the attention of the authorities, let them know about this and let

> it be in the news.



More important, I think the Gambia government must not remain mute on this

latest act of victimisation of foreigners in America. Imagine, what would

happen if an American citizen was shot and killed or murdered in another

foreign country! I do not know what the Gambian Embassy's stance is on

this tragedy but I feel that it should be made known to the American

government that foreigners are also people with blood flowing in their

veins. Too many guns, too much violence, too much hatred and Racism -

What a tangled web this so-called "land of opportunity" is! Perhaps, it

should also be dubbed as the "nightmare of the unfortunate".



May God help us all!



Regards,

Moe S. Jallow

************************************************************************

mjallow@sct.edu mjallow@hayes.com

------------------------------------------------------------------------





------------------------------



Date: Fri, 6 Feb 1998 15:34:20 -0500 (EST)

From: Anna Secka <

To:

Subject: Re: Gambians Shot

Message-ID: <Pine.SUN.3.91.980206153027.22757A-100000@cse>

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII



Being a cousin of the deceased, I have been informed that the Gambian

Embassy has taken over the case. In addition, the police department is

also ivestigating the case. May Allah have mercy on them and may their

souls rest in peace.



Anna Secka



On Fri, 6 Feb 1998, Modou Jallow wrote:



> ELLA23K wrote:

>

> > I think the Gambiam population should do something about this

> > bring it to the attention of the authorities, let them know about this and let

> > it be in the news.

>

> More important, I think the Gambia government must not remain mute on this

> latest act of victimisation of foreigners in America. Imagine, what would

> happen if an American citizen was shot and killed or murdered in another

> foreign country! I do not know what the Gambian Embassy's stance is on

> this tragedy but I feel that it should be made known to the American

> government that foreigners are also people with blood flowing in their

> veins. Too many guns, too much violence, too much hatred and Racism -

> What a tangled web this so-called "land of opportunity" is! Perhaps, it

> should also be dubbed as the "nightmare of the unfortunate".

>

> May God help us all!

>

> Regards,

> Moe S. Jallow

> ************************************************************************

> mjallow@sct.edu mjallow@hayes.com

> ------------------------------------------------------------------------

>

>





------------------------------



Date: Fri, 6 Feb 1998 21:37:20 +0200

From:

To:

Subject: Mamber list

Message-ID: <19980206203758.AAA6176@nijii>

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII

Content-transfer-encoding: 7BIT



Gambia-l,

There have been a lot of private mails to the list during the last

period. Please use this list below to find the address you wish to

write to, if the mail is personal.



These personal mails can be irritating to most of us who are not

interested in them. The topic has been discussed several times

earlier but it seems that we have to send a reminder once a while.



Please try to avoid sending mails not meant for the whole list to

gambia-l@u.washington.edu.





Thanks,

Momodou Camara

PS. Let us know if you find an address which is invalid!



--- Here is the current list of subscribers:



Lamin Jagne

Lamin Demba

Sean Oleary

Alieu Badara Senghore

Adama Cham

Alberta Davis

Abba

Pa-Abdou Barrow

Abdou Gibba

Abdou Bobb

Abdoulie Sidibeh

Abdoulie Darboe

Alasana Demba

Alasana Demba

Ebrima Jawara

Mbemba Dahada

Assan Jagne

Amadou Jaiteh

Aboubacar Kalley

Alex P. Swarray

Alh. Alasana Jammeh

ALHAGI MANTA DRAMMEH

Alieu Bah

Alikali Bah

Andy Lyons

Amdou Kabir Njie

Amadou Janneh

Amie Joof

Amy Aidara

Annie Bittaye

Phillip Sowe

Arona John

Adama Sey

Abdoulie Sanyang

Asbjorn Nordam

Abdou Touray

astrid

christensen-tasong

W Payne

Ayo.N.H

BASIL JONES

Abdoulie S. Jallow

Nuha Jatta

Ba-Musa Ceesay

Alagie Babou Njie

Karafa Badjie

Bahary Dukuray

Awa Sey

Ancha Bala-Gaye

Balla Jallow

Yai-Fatou Bala-Gaye

Yai-Fatou Bala-Gaye

Barry Mahon

Buba Bojang

Baboucarr Sey

Beran & Pullo Samba

Batch Samba Gaye

Batch Gaye

B. Paul Gibba

Basaikou Jabang

Tor Blaha

Baboucarr Manneh

Brian Manga Touray

Basirou Ndow

Baba Ngum

Baboucarr Sillah

Lamin Bojang

Mathew Roberts

Babou Sallah

Buba Njie

Famalang Barrow

Basiru Ndow

Ebrima Bah

Francis Njie

BAKEBBA CAMARA

LAMIN CEESAY

Amie Ceesay

Soffie Ceesay

Chakys Kone

Cheikh Fall

Musa Sowe

Cherno Waka Jagne

Chreno Bah

Lamin Conteh

Charles Sarr

Sulayman Mbenga

Dawda Singhateh

Debra Bade

Katim S. Touray

Mactar Diagne

Momadou Jobe

Dodou Jobe

Dana Ott

Debbie Sonko

EDWARD J VAN KLOBERG

III

Ebrima Ceesay

Mathew Belford

Ebrima Mboob

Ebrima Sall

Ebrima Kah

Edi Jallow

Emmanuel Ndow

Eliman Jeng

Cecilia Wright

Ebrima Ceesay

Emily Achieng Awour

Famara Demba

Famara A Sanyang

Mustapha Fanneh

Saikou B M Njai

FATOU DIBBA

Charles Fernandez

Fafanding Fatajo

Fatou K.

Scattred-Janneh

Famara Saidykhan

Sanyang

Gajigoo

Grotnes

Baldeh

ABDOUL SALAAM

AL-HASSAN SECKA

Christensen

Rebecca Glass

Ghanim

MENDY

Haddijatou Secka

Simeom Robenson

Raye Sosseh

Hugh Clifton

Hamedou Drammeh

Harald Pflueger

Hamadi Banna

Heidi Skramstad

Habib Diab Hghanim

Housainou Waggeh

Housainou Taal

Alpha Segnian

Isatou Sanneh

Isatou Sanneh

Jawara Gaye

Joanna Azzi

Ahmad Jack

Malick N Jagne

Momodou Jagne

Njaga Jagne

Musa Ceesay

Jainaba Diallo

Ousainou Mbenga

Ousainou Mbenga

Morro Krubally

Amadou L Fall

Janko Jawara

muhamadou Jawara

Ebrima Jobe

Musa Jeng

Joseph Jassey

Jacob Krubally

Joe NDiaye

Dagmar Christensen

Jobst Munderlein

Kaira Isatou Boubacar

Kebba A.K. Trawally

Omar Gassama

Keretha Cash

Dr. Karamba Ceesay

Kebba Barrow

Isatou Jobe

Lamin Marenah

Kemo Touray

Andrea Klump

Bassirou Drammeh

Deequa Kosar

Sambujang Kouyateh

Keks Sanyang

Karamba Touray

Dan Rorsman

LAMIN SABALLY

LaminLams Bojang

Baboucar sallah

Malang Maane

Latir Downes-Thomas

gambia-l

latjor ndow

Laura Munzel

Abdoulie Manjang

Lamin Bojang

Ceesay

Lang Conteh

Lie Drammeh

Lamin Jaiteh

Leo Peterson

LAURA T RADER

Momodou Buharry

Gassama

Musa Jawara

KEBBA JALLOW

Fatim Sallah

Lamin Ceesay

Ousman K. Manjang

Momodou Kolley

Muhammed Turay

Marie Gillen

Mary Amy Davis

Tamsir Mbye

M.B. Krubally

Mambuna Bojang

Marie Darboe

M.Darboe

Fatou Khan

Momodou Jagana

Moee Jallow

Musa Jawara

Muhammed Kah

Mamadi Corra

Matar M. Jeng

Matarr Jeng

Momodou Njie

Momodou Njie

Momodou Camara

Momodou Jassey

Momodou Jasseh

Momodou

M.S

Momodou Camara

Momodou Sanneh

Mousa Jeng

Mohammed Cole

Soffie Ceesay

Malanding Jaiteh

Musa Sonko

Michael Gomez

Gabriel Mendy

Ndey Drammeh

Njundu Sillah

Nkoyo Faal

N. Sambou

Momodou Camara

Naffie Jeng

NDEY JABBIE

Naffie Jammeh

N'Deye Marie N'Jie

Binta Njie

Adama S. Njie

Ebrima Drameh

Noha Jatta

Nyada Baldeh

Dr Sulayman Nyang

Sulayman Gassama

Omar Baldeh

Omar Baldeh

Ousman Corr

Ousainou Demba

Omar Jobe

OUSAINOU JALLOW

Omar Gibba

Omar Saho

Omadi Diarra

Omar Manjang

O.S

HURAI BETTS

Ousman Sawaneh

Pa Lamin Beyai

P. L. Beyai

Cherno Jaye

yusuph Jatta

Per Egil Grotnes

Dr. Evelyn Newman

Phillips

Paul Bariteau

R. T. Cole

Winston Abraham

Lamin Camara

Rene Prom

Rena Takahashi

Rohey Ceesay

Oliver Roberts

Rohey Khan

Rolf Christensen

Maila Touray

Sainey Keita

Sam N'jie

Musa Sohna

Sebja S. Adams

Sahir Drammeh

Sainabou Jah

Sarjo Santa Bojang

Tony Loum

Daddy Sang Ndow

Sang Mendy

Sankung Sawo

Sarian Loum

Lamin Sawo

Saihou Drammeh

Anna Secka

Seedy Kany

Cheikh Faty

Sailey Sey

Sukai Gaye

Symerre Grey-Johnson

Shieriff Drammeh

Sillah Conateh

Bubacarr Jallow

Yaya Sisay

Sigga Jagne

Sarjo Marenah

Saikou Marong

Samba Njie

Sompo Sinyan

Pa Sowe

Yangkuba Saidy

Saul Sylva

Nyang (Daddy) Njie

Lala Jabang

Senssie Turay

Paul D. Jammeh

Michael Jatta

Baba Krubally

Svend Kvilesjoe

Sal Barry

Thomas Forster

Patricia Collier

Mohammed Hydara

Tamsir Mbai

Mame Thierno Jallow

Ahmed Tijan Deen

Lamin Touray

Tombong Saidy

Alieu B. Jawara

Mats Utbult

Buba badjie

Theodor Stenevang

Nathan Van Hooser

Yvan Russell

Amadou Wadda

BILL ROBERTS

Yaikah Jeng

Yassin Jobe

Batch Samba Total

number of subscribers: 340 (340 shown here)





Members in Gambia using Commit enterprise email services



Torstein Grotnes

Jorn Grotnes

Pa Musa Jallow

Mr.Adama Samba

Mr.Benjamin John

Mr.Archibald Graham

Mr.Lamin Doudou

Mr.Jaiteh

Mr.Jaiteh

Mr.Bye Malleh Wadda

Mr.Joseph Cann

Mr.Janko Fofana

Mr.Valdemar Jensen

Abdoulie S.Sey

(Foroyaa) Adama Bah



------------------------------



Date: Fri, 6 Feb 1998 15:43:34 -0500 (EST)

From:

To:

Subject: Re: Gambians Shot

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 8bit



Anna,



Thank you for the info., and please accept my sympathy.



Regards,

Brother Moe.

******************************************************************





>

> Being a cousin of the deceased, I have been informed that the Gambian

> Embassy has taken over the case. In addition, the police department is

> also ivestigating the case. May Allah have mercy on them and may their

> souls rest in peace.

>

> Anna Secka

>

> On Fri, 6 Feb 1998, Modou Jallow wrote:

>

> > ELLA23K wrote:

> >

> > > I think the Gambiam population should do something about this

> > > bring it to the attention of the authorities, let them know about this and let

> > > it be in the news.

> >

> > More important, I think the Gambia government must not remain mute on this

> > latest act of victimisation of foreigners in America. Imagine, what would

> > happen if an American citizen was shot and killed or murdered in another

> > foreign country! I do not know what the Gambian Embassy's stance is on

> > this tragedy but I feel that it should be made known to the American

> > government that foreigners are also people with blood flowing in their

> > veins. Too many guns, too much violence, too much hatred and Racism -

> > What a tangled web this so-called "land of opportunity" is! Perhaps, it

> > should also be dubbed as the "nightmare of the unfortunate".

> >

> > May God help us all!

> >

> > Regards,

> > Moe S. Jallow

> > ************************************************************************

> > mjallow@hayes.com

> > ------------------------------------------------------------------------

> >

> >

>

>





------------------------------



Date: Fri, 6 Feb 1998 17:06:21 EST

From:

To:

Subject: New Member

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII

Content-transfer-encoding: 7bit



Greetings to you all

I'm a new subscriber, Aboubacar Kalley and I'm looking forward to some lively

discussion and exchanges on issues that interest us all, sincerely a.kalley.



------------------------------



Date: Fri, 6 Feb 1998 16:27:59 -0600

From: "Katim S. Touray" <

To: <

Cc: "<Frank Kooistra" <

Subject: Re: Gambians Shot

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit



Hi folks,



i'm writing to shed on light on the murder of two Gambians in Kansas City.

i've been wanting to do that for a while now, but held off because i wanted

to liase a little more with their sister, Zainabou.



as a matter of fact, Zainabou lives here in Madison, Wisconsin, and not

Connecticut, as someone had posted on the list. in these circumstances,

it's very easy to miss some facts here and there. anyway, as i was saying,

Zainabou lives here in Madison with her husband, Frank Kooistra and their

family. Zainabous brother, Badou has flown in from Texas to join them.



the circumstances surrounding the death of Sulayman and Wally are still not

clear, and being investigated. as has been pointed out by Anna, the

Gambian Embassy in DC has been very helpful. indeed, Frank told me two

nights ago that the Embassy is sending an emissary to Kansas City today

(Fri. Feb. 6) to talk to the Gambian community there. so if you know

anyone in Kansas City that you think might be able to help, you can get in

touch with them and let them know.



here in Madison, the African and Africanists community has been rendering a

lot of moral support and comfort to Zainabou and her family. i must say

here that members of the African Women's Association (AWA) here in Madison

has again taught all of us a lesson in sisterhood and unity. they've done

a wonderful job of helping Zainabou cope with this unimaginable tradedy.



also, the African Association of Madison (AAM), in collaboration with AWA

will be organizing a memorial gathering and fund-raising event tomorrow

(Sat. Feb. 7) evening. i'll be forwarding, under seperate cover, the

e-mail message sent out on the AAM mailing list to announce the event. the

e-mail also includes Zaiabou's address and phone number, for those of you

who might want to call.



another development that did not make the e-mail is that Zainabou has setup

a trust fund for donations toward helping sending the bodies home. the

account number for the fund is 791-593-015 and is named "Wally and Sulayman

Loum" further, the account also is at the Firststar Bank in Madison,

Wisconsin. although someone has already posted info about another account,

you should feel free to contact Zainabou or send money to the above account

if you so desire.



i guess that's about all for now. i want to say a big thanks to all of you

for all your efforts in providing information, help, and whatever else it's

taken to help Zainabou and her family in these trying times.



Katim



----------

> From: Modou Jallow <

> To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List

<gambia-l@u.washington.edu>

> Subject: Re: Gambians Shot

> Date: Friday, February 06, 1998 2:43 PM

>

> Anna,

>

> Thank you for the info., and please accept my sympathy.

>

> Regards,

> Brother Moe.

> ******************************************************************

>

>

> >

> > Being a cousin of the deceased, I have been informed that the Gambian

> > Embassy has taken over the case. In addition, the police department is

> > also ivestigating the case. May Allah have mercy on them and may their

> > souls rest in peace.

> >

> > Anna Secka

> >

> > On Fri, 6 Feb 1998, Modou Jallow wrote:

> >

> > > ELLA23K wrote:

> > >

> > > > I think the Gambiam population should do something about this

> > > > bring it to the attention of the authorities, let them know about

this and let

> > > > it be in the news.

> > >

> > > More important, I think the Gambia government must not remain mute on

this





------------------------------



Date: Fri, 6 Feb 1998 16:30:00 -0600

From: "Katim S. Touray" <

To: <

Subject: Fw: TRAGEDY IN THE LOUM-KOOISTRA FAMILY

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit







----------

> From: E. AGGO AKYEA <

> To:

> Subject: TRAGEDY IN THE LOUM-KOOISTRA FAMILY

> Date: Friday, February 06, 1998 6:50 AM

>

> On behalf of the African Women's Association, the African Association of

> Madison, Inc., and the family and friends of the Loum-Kooistra family of

> Madison, you are cordially invited to a funeral service and fund raiser

to

> help in the funeral arrangements of two brothers of Zainabu

Loum-Kooistra,

> who were killed last week. The event will take place at 5:00 p.m. on

> Saturday, February 7 at the Asbury Church located at 6101 University

> Avenue.

>

> On January 27th, the two young Gambian brothers were murdered in a double

> homicide in Kansas City, Missouri. The circumstances surrounding the

> deaths of WALLY and SULAYMAN LOUM of Serrekunda, The Gambia, remains a

> mystery because the two brothers were devout Muslims and good young men.

> Police efforts to resolve this tragedy were hampered for five days

because

> they could not identify the victims. However, the investigation is now

> progressing, despite the usual delays and legal obstacles.

>

> The cost of returning the bodies of these two young brothers to their

> parents, family and friends in their native land for burial will total

> approximately $13,000. Some additional legal costs are also expected.

>

> Therefore, please join us on Saturday to celebrate these young lives, cut

> short in their prime, and give a monetary contribution or donation to

help

> their sister, Zainabu. Please come, and tell a friend to come along too.

> Food and beverages will be made available. Any contribution, no matter

how

> small will be very much appreciated. If you cannot come, you may send

your

> contribution or donation by mail to:

>

> Zainabu Loum-Kooistra

> 106 Wolf Street

> Madison, WI 53719

> Tel: 608/827-5469

>

> Please include your name and address so that the family can acknowledge

> your contribution. Your prayers and support are really appreciated.

Thank

> you.

> -------------------------------------------------------------------

> E. Aggo Akyea

> President

> African Association of Madison, Inc

> PO Box 1016

> Madison, WI 53701

> Tel: 608/258-0261



------------------------------



Date: Fri, 06 Feb 1998 21:16:06 -0800

From: Paul <

To:

Subject: Gambians Shot

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"



Hi! Folks,

We can never say enough about our horror and sorrow about the untimely

death of our beloved brothers in Kansas. Their killings were cowardice on

the part of the person(s) who did it. Whoever was responsible for such

horrible crimes will surely be punished by the All Mighty Allah. My

condolence goes to the family of our dear brothers. May the souls of the

deceased REST IN PEACE.



Paul Gibba.



------------------------------



Date: Fri, 06 Feb 1998 21:41:40 -0800

From: Paul <

To:

Subject: Neo-Nazi Attacks in Germany

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"



Dear List Members,

Every time I listen to the BBC these days I hear about neo-Nazis in

Germany attacking foreigners. For some reason, these thugs blame Germany's

immigrant community for their unemployment. Blaming foreigners for the woes

of a country is deja vue. Such things happen in many countries. However,

when the blaming is accompanied by insults, name-calling, house-burning,

beatings, and even murder, then the whole issue deserves a close attention.

Where will such events lead to? I think it is in the interest of the world

community to put a stop to this racial prejudice before the whole thing

explodes in our face. Let us learn from the past. A repetitive history

will be extremely catastrohic. In this age of globalization, residing and

working in a foreign country is not a crime. After all, many foreign

workers in many countries do jobs that are often scorned by citizens. Yet

they are blamed for taking the jobs away from citizens. Something should be

done.

Paul Gibba.



------------------------------



Date: Fri, 06 Feb 1998 22:11:13 -0800

From: Paul <

To:

Subject: Carla Fay-Tucker

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"





Hi! Lers,

A few days ago, a young woman was put to death in Texas for butchering two

people about fourteen years ago. Although she told the whole world that she

was a born-again Xtian, she was still put to death. As we know, Gov. George

Bush of the state of Texas refused to grant Carla stay of the execution. My

questions to all of you are:



1- Did Carla deserve the death penalty?

2- Has Gov. Bush done the right thing?

3- Is capital punishment good or bad?

4- Will capital punishment stop fatal crimes?



If you are answering these questions, I would like you to consider the

following:



1= How would the relatives of Carla's victims have felt if she had been

granted a stay of execution?

2= Would they have felt that justice was served?

3= Would her stay of execution open a floodgate for similar cases?

4= Would other death-row inmates who became born-again Muslims or other

religions have their death sentences comuted?

5= What would be the general consequences...will male death-row inmates

receive the same attention?

6= If your beloved ones were murdered, will you support the eye for an eye

argument?



Think about this issue.

Paul Gibba.



------------------------------



Date: Fri, 06 Feb 1998 20:12:52 PST

From: "latjor ndow" <

To:

Subject: Re: Gambians shot

Message-ID: <

Content-Type: text/plain



Greetings:

Let me join the rest in expressing my deepest sympathies to the family

and relatives of the Loum brothers.

While we cannot do anything in bringing them back, perhaps what we in

the u.s. gambia-lers ought to do is to circulate as widely as possible

the address/tel/account number of sis. Zainabou among our friends and

acquaintances. Printing the info and making several copies and taking

them to our places of gathering would inform and provide others with

info on where to send donations. Another way is by calling others and

giving them the info.

This weekend, I know of at least two events in the D.C. area. I intend

to do what I have just finished saying and urge others to do the same.

BTW, Mr. Lamin Bojang of the Gambian Embassy left yesterday afternoon

for Kansas. He did attempt to send me a fax so I could post it on the

list, unfortunately it was unsuccessful. I also sent him the info that

was posted by other list members on this sad issue to help keep him

abreast of all the info available. If I do know anymore I'll post it.

This incident is again a sobering reminder of our situation living

abroad. Perhaps now is not the time to dwell on this matter.

I salute the leadership role of the AWA and the AAM on this issue.

Should we not follow suit?



LatJor



______________________________________________________

Get Your Private, Free Email at



------------------------------



Date: Fri, 6 Feb 1998 23:57:52 -0000

From: "

To: <

Subject: ON PA MUSA JALLOW'S REACTION

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit



Sent by "Foroyaa" <

via Commit





We are compelled to begin by conveying to all contributors our deep

appreciation for the effort being made by Gambians of diverse schools of

thought to engage in a dialogue regarding the destiny of the country. Only

those who are determined to do their duty to their country in the context

of their era can be guardians of their destiny.



The death of the Loum brothers sent spasms down our central nervous systems

and compel us to wonder when Africa shall be able to embrace her children

in her bossom and accord them a dignified life in liberty and prosperity

under the clear light of the sun.



The answer, however, is rhetorical. In short, what one should rather ask

is: when will each of us search for the route to progress and assume our

responsibility to be part of the solutionto Africa's problems?



We have a constellation of ideas to explore and galaxies of experience to

discover in order to get the cognitive compass necessary to find our route

in the world. This, however, is inconceivable unless we break the chain of

our fettered minds.



The steps we have taken so far are significant. The reflections taking

place are profound. What is of importance now is sustainability. We hope

you will continue to have the drive to contribute your quota to this

historic dialogue which has taken a universal dimension. We are inspired.



To ride towards the point at issue, it is necessary to lay the foundation

that development is the pursuit of the necessary and the possible.

Intellectual honesty constitutes the capacity to acknowledge the relevant

and recognise the inevitable. It manifests itself in the pursuit of

knowledge, not for its sake but with the view to translate it into actions

in order to address the needs and aspirations of one's generation.

Intellectual honesty calls for an open and critical mind. Only those who

have such minds can harvest knowledge that can make them instrumental in

the development process.



It is evident that the contributions are wide and varied. We will,

therefore, review them dialectically by moving from the simple to the

complex by taking a microscopic view of the main point at issue and a

telescopic view of its interconnections. We will start with the individual

trees with the hope that it will ultimately lead us to have a wholistic

conception of the forest.



We will first deal with Pa Musa Jallow's views and that of Bassirou Drammeh

with the hope of breaking the shell of the issue and then proceed to the

views of Jones, Jeng and Buharry to penetrate the kernel.



Without wasting much time, let us state categorically that the central

point at issue which provides the axis around which all the other issues

spin is the budget. The concept of public sector and private sector led

growth are very profound issues but in this instance they are mere adjuncts

of the central issue.



The National Assembly session from whose womb the debate sprang is a budget

session. We should, therefore, concentrate more extensively on the issue of

public finance which is just one factor in the development equation.



Regardless of whether one implements a public sector or private sector led

strategy, a government must engage in the technical work regarding the

extraction, accumulation and distribution of financial resources in order

to provide social services. Public finance or budgeting constitutes the

kernel of government activity. Without it no government can function.



We will, therefore, examine what Pa Musa has to say on this issue and

others, and then proceed to examine schematic approach taken by Jones, Jeng

and Buharry in order to handle the issue with thoroughness.



In his review, Pa Musa did more than the casting of a bird's eye view on

the budget. He made a preamble which manifests a biting aversion for any

messianic tendency in matters of development.



One would, therefore, assume that Pa Musa stands for an objective and

scientific approach. As we all know, this approach starts by summoning a

hypothesis before the judgment seat of critical thinking and subject it to

examination, cross examination and re-examination in order to arrive at a

truth we call theories that can stand the test of scientific analysis. In

this way, a proper foundation shall be laid to make realistic

generalization regarding a phenomenon or thing.



In passing, pardon us to briefly stray from the central point at issue so

as to show that even though Pa Musa cautioned us against messianic

tendencies, he failed to obey his wise counsel by opening up his

contribution with remarks that are a derivative of his own cognitive

process hinging on no substantive base. It reads: "I want to again commend

you (again) on a superb piece most especially on the "been there" and "done

that" of public corporations. It is like saying that "the road to hell is

paved with good intentions"."



Of course, a proverb is a figurative approach in drawing conclusions. The

scientific approach is to draw conclusions from evidence. Evidence provides

the roots and stem that holds the conclusion erect. A proverb without roots

and stem must fall.



Now, let us knit our brows to release a mental impulse in order to

understand Pa Musa's cognitive process which gave rise to the conclusion.



In the absence of evidence, we are being compelled to become mind readers

which certainly falls within the messianic hemisphere. Hence, the only

thing we could do in order to question the relevance of the preamble is to

ask: If good intentions are backed with good deeds, would a person still

pave his or her way to hell? All reasonable persons would answer in the

negative.



Calling logic to our aid, we could only deduce that the proverb is simply

saying that those who fail to practice what they preach are likely to reap

the very opposite of what they intended. Can such a tendency be attributed

to us, Pa Musa? Does your preamble have any relevance to the debate? We

pause for the discerning readers to draw their own conclusions.



The lesson, however, is clear. Generalization should be derived from facts

if our arguments in this debate are to stand on their feet instead of their

heads.



The second thesis advanced by Pa Musa is contained in the following

sarcastic remarks: "Some of us remember the good old days of PWD and GPMB

and GUC when everyone was employed in the "general do nothing"."



Here, it appears that some imaginary personalities have nostalgia for old

GPMB. We only hope that he is not referring to PDOIS. Those who have

followed FOROYAA over the years know fully well that we were at the heart

of the exposure of the mismanagement of public corporations. We have shown

in many publications how GPMB, which had more than 100 million dalasi in

its foreign accounts by the latter part of the 1970's went into total

insolvency to the point that in 1987/88 a sum of 130.8 million dalasi had

to be transferred from they tax payers money to GPMB to help it to vegetate

at public expense.



Suffice it to say, PDOIS had no seat in the House of Representatives in

1987 when the Minister of Finance indicated that 72.8 million dalasi had to

be set aside into a Managed Fund to finance loans issued by The Gambia

Commercial and Development Bank under government guarantees.



The members of the House of Representatives said nothing. We exposed this

and questioned why the public had to pay for defaulters in loan repayment.



In the 1988/89 budget, 126 million dalasi was again transferred to GCDB to

cover up for defaulters. We exposed that the government had driven public

corporations to bankruptcy, but had been using the public coffers to cover

up the loopholes.



Pa Musa, these continuous exposures is what eventually marvelled USAID who

laid conditionality for AMRC to be established in order to recover the bad

debts.



It should, therefore, be clear that we harbour no nostalgia for those

corporations. Our difference is simple. Pa Musa proceeds from a fact that

everyone knows only to draw the sentimental conclusion that all public

corporations are "good for nothings". We have relied on a decade of

exposure of mismanagement of public corporations to conclude that no public

corporation can survive the assault of parasitic bureaucrats who divert

public funds to set up lucrative businesses which they manage efficiently

while public corporations are allowed to decay with impunity. We conclude

that the problem is one of management.



During the 1997/98 budget session, public corporations like Atlantic Hotel

reported a net profit of 4.3 million dalasi for the period 1996/97; Gambia

International Airlines made a profit, before tax, of 7.825 million dalasi;

AMRC, by June 30, 1997, recovered an aggregate amount of 128 million

dalasi, 70 million cash collection and 58 million dalasi representing the

value of repossessed properties transferred to the government; Social

Security and Housing Finance Corporation recorded a gross income of 58.5

million dalasi. It is indicated that the Social Security members Fund rose

to 414.8 million dalasi and the net asset of the corporation grew to 465

million dalasi as at June, 1997; NAWEC reported a profit, after tax, of 1.1

million dalasi; Gambia Civil Aviation Authority registered a turn-over of

23 million dalasi. Gambia Ports Authority recorded a turn over of 96.077

million dalasi.



Hence, it is clear that Pa Musa Jallow did not proceed from careful

analysis of the realities on the ground to assess the merit of public

corporations. The issue is who manages public corporations and in whose

interest. Who manages public corporations, how and in whose interest? that

is the question.





Pa Musa seems to be saying that regardless of who manages public

corporations the end result is futile. This, in short, seems to be

synonymous to the view that children should be condemned for the sins of

their fathers. Such a conclusion would certainly be a predeterministic

conception which is in deed a messianic conception of development.



With such a conception, one moves from prejudices to give generalizations

that are unconnected with and isolated from the objective realities which

obtain on the ground.



Now, let us proceed to the central theme. Here, too, Pa Musa fails to

realise that a budget is an organism whose parts are interconnected. There

are positive and negative correlation between the various parts as they

shift to and for in various directions.



The science of management constitutes the objective conceptualization of

the relation of the parts in order to be able to predict their modus

operandi so as to provide the regulatory framework to direct them towards

development objectives. This is what gives rise to fiscal and monetary

policies which are designed to impact on the macro-economic state of

countries.



The fact that Pa Musa did not take a schematic approach to consider the

relation of the parts of the budget, but had adopted a common sense

approach, which he is free to adopt, he could only arrive at contradictory

conclusions.



Let us offer proof. Pa Musa is told that there is a deficit in the 1998

budget. Based on two figures given by the Secretary of State for Finance,

which will be referred to later, the deficit could either be 527,506,011

or 111,333,081 depending on the figures we rely on. So instead of arguing

how to deal with the deficit, Pa Musa proceeded to justify why D7000 should

not be considered as a substantial amount since, according to him, "D7000

has the value today as D2400 in 1984". He further went on to justify the

need to incur more cost by adding that "there is no doubt that unless we

pay a decent livable wage, we will only attract mediocres to run our

institutions and not the best....." Who is saying that people should be

paid mediocre wages? The issue is not one of desirability. It is one of

affordability.



One may now ask: Where will the money come from? Interestingly enough, Pa

Musa refused to recognise that between 80 and 89% of the budget comes

from taxation, and proceeded to lament that he is "quite worried about

increased government taxes and borrowing...." He then went further to say

that "businesses are now being taxed to the extent that tax evasion is a

must for survival...."



Now, if government does not borrow or tax, as it is doing, where will the

money come from to pay "livable wage(s)"? We are sure Pa Musa will not

recommend the use of magic or rely on a World Bank in the sky for he,

certainly, is opposed to any messianic leader to appear willy nilly to

perform economic miracles. This is the dilemma, Pa Musa! This is the

dilemma!



Our letter springs precisely from this dilemma, that a government cannot

spend more than it owns unless it borrows or begs. Furthermore, a

government cannot have what it has not produced unless it imposes taxation.

This is why borrowing and taxation constitute the limbs of the budget.



You realise the problem of excessive borrowing and taxation, but still want

the sweets of comfortable living. You acknowledge that businesses are being

strangulated by over taxation. Business persons are, therefore, calling for

tax relief and less interest rates to reduce the cost of borrowing. The

people are saying more jobs, more services, more income. The financial

institutions are saying more interests to cope with exchange rate

fluctuations that are externally determined. Where do we go from here, Pa

Musa? It is a vicious cycle. A vicious cycle, in deed. We are sure by now

that you would acknowledge that you have only offered lamentations and no

solutions.



Now, we will proceed to examine the various parts of the budget and draw

conclusions from them. The Secretary of State gave different figures

regarding expenditure. We will quote the different figures and calculate

the deficits on the basis of the figures given.





ON THE RECURRENT BUDGET



1996/97:



REVENUE EXPENDITURE DEFICIT



1) D787,722,796 D972,600,966

D189,878,170

2) D782,722,796 D1,348,255,000

D565,532,204





1998:



REVENUE EXPENDITURE DEFICIT



1) D961,655,989 D1,072,989,070

D111,333,081

2) D961,655,989 D1,489,162,000

D527,506,011



Debt service charges for 1996/97 increased from the estimated sum of

D367,588,240 to the actual figure of D437,662,410. For 1998, the estimated

figure is D438,795,360.



More than 80% of the revenue comes from taxation.





ON THE DEVELOPMENT BUDGET:



1996/97:



Development Budget Govt. Contribution External Loans

Grants



D370,294,760 D38,617,368 D269,701,407

D61,975,985







1998:



D324,399,719 D40,325,987 D243,958,562

D40,115,170





Let us now look into the interconnection.



There is no doubt that the economy is suffering from a deficit, a debt

crises and over-taxation.



No one can doubt that deficits lead to more borrowing. More borrowing leads

to more indebtedness; more indebtedness leads to more taxation to service

debts in order to maintain credit worthiness.



A review of the Development Estimates reveal a loan component of

D269,701,407 for 1996/97 and D243,958,562 for 1998. The sum total for the

two years is D531,659,969.



It is obvious that as long as this loan component continues to increase,

the indebtedness will intensify and debt service charges will increase.

Taxation will also increase.



In order to resolve the dilemma, we propose an alternative policy of

ensuring financial discipline to move away from deficit financing to

surplus financing in order to minimize borrowing just to stop the deficit.

Can you imagine D2 million being spent on the inauguration of the

President? With surplus financing, one will also be able to increase the

local contribution to the development budget and thus reduce the loan

component. In this way, the indebtedness will be contained.



We, however, indicated that one cannot rely entirely on fiscal policy to

create the type of surplus that will significantly increase the local

contribution to the development budget and reduce the loan component. This

is what gave rise to our suggestion that public corporations could be

established so that they can increase the non-tax revenue component of the

budget. This can enable a government reduce the tax revenue component and

borrowing and thus leave enough in the hands of people for consumption and

investment.



We will develop this thesis further as we proceed with our analysis of

Bassirou Drammeh's contribution. We will analyse the concept of public

sector/private sector led growth more fully. It will become clear that we

are simply proceeding from what is necessary and possible and not what is

irrelevant and unfeasible.



Pa Musa, you will not make me your Minister of Agriculture. Well! Well!

within PDOIS we have people like Dr Omar Touray who would make a good

Minister of Agriculture. He is an animal scientist who had his own cottage

industry producing butter, sour milk, cream and yogurt which enabled him to

provide income to many herdsmen (herds person) and their agents until we

sent him abroad after the coup d'etat.



However, it is good for you to heed Buharry's position. Cabinet members are

policy makers. You say that you want a President who will do his or her

work according to the constitution, period. Constitutions, however, are

declarations of principles. They do not produce policies and programmes.

The science of management of public services calls for a linkage between

principles, as enshrined in constitutions or other declarations, policies

which constitute an elaboration of principles, and programmes which

constitute the concrete strategies for the materialization of policies.



Policy makers simply need to have all the ingredients and they can make

policies for any institution in collaboration with technical advisers.



This is why under section 73 of your constitution, cabinet is made an

instrument of policy and all cabinet members, under section 74 of the

constitution are collectively responsible for such policies.



Finally, you refer to Mandela as a messianic leader and you indicated that

you want leaders who you can remove with feeling that you have committed

sacrilege. Mandela, however, is leaving office within a short time while a

non messianic leader like Moi is still at it.



I will come to your issue of governance in our analysis of Bassirou's

contribution. As far as we are concerned, we have no taste for the sweets

of office. This is why Sidia accepts a reduced income, not because his

peasant sisters and brothers do not need it, but because of the need to

sacrifice for the general good.



It stands to reason that those who have nothing to gain from public office

should have the least inkling to cling onto power. Conversely, those who

have lust for the sweets of office should have the least inkling to vacate

their seats. We do not see any logic in linking high salaries to political

office. If you were to argue that a doctor, engineer, teacher and other

professionals should be paid their due in order to retain their

professional capacity, one would agree to your proposition.



In short, Sidia Jatta or anybody who seeks political office has the option

of earning an income through their professional capacities or pursue other

business interests. However, if one wants to be the custodian of public

property, one must be ready to deprive oneself of what belongs to all in

order to ensure its use to safeguard the collective interest. The more one

is ready to sacrifice and still display maximum commitment, the more one is

well prepared to serve. Public office is a place of service, not a place of

privilege. If earnings in public political office are lower than in other

professions, no opportunist will seek it and only those who are ready to

sacrifice will seek it. The public political office holder should be like a

mother and father who toil day and night so that their children can live a

better way of life than they did.



Greedy persons who believe that by occupying political office they have the

right to the lion share according to the height of their posts can never

salvage an Africa which is heading towards doom because of the dishonesty

and greed of few like Mobutu who invest billions in foreign banks while

their countries starve of capital. We must, therefore, contemplate what

gave rise to the Mobutus as we engage in this search for a route for

Africa's salvation.



KNOWLEDGE IS THE KEY TO THE ROUTE THAT WE SEEK;

SEARCH FOR IT WITH DETERMINATION AND PERSEVERANCE;

THAT IS THE TASK BEFORE THE INTELLIGENTSIA OF THE AFRICAN CONTINENT;

WHERE DO YOU STAND?



HALIFA SALLAH







------------------------------



Date: Sun, 08 Feb 1998 11:23:18 -0500

From: Habib Ghanim <

To:

Subject: Re: help-Baboucarr Mbye

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit



ebrima drameh wrote:

>

> Hello list members,

> Does any one know the whereabouts of Baboucarr Mbye?

> The last time I heard about him was that he is in Amsterdam. I urgently

> need to get in touch with him please help.

>

> Thanks,Ebrima.

>

> ______________________________________________________

> Get Your Private, Free Email at

Ebrima

I suggest you contact the foreign office or the council in Amsterdam.

They will need his name and date of birth to get it for you .

Good luck

--

Habib Diab Ghanim



------------------------------



Date: Sun, 08 Feb 1998 11:40:58 -0500

From: Habib Ghanim <

To:

Subject: Re: Gambians Shot

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit



Bassirou Dodou Drammeh wrote:

>

> May the animals who destroyed these two young lives get more than they

> deserve here on earth. America! This is not fair! They were your guests, and

> they were so young.How could their family cope with such a painful double

> tragedy?!

>

> Regards Bassss!

> -----Original Message-----

> From: ABDOU <

> To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List

> <

> Date: Friday, February 06, 1998 10:52 AM

> Subject: Re: Gambians Shot

>

> >Folks,

> > Here is some news from the Kansas City Star (

> >

> >Two men found shot to death last week near Marshall, Mo., were

> > brothers from Gambia who lived in the Kansas City area for

> >the last

> > couple of years.

> >

> > The bodies of Sulayman Loum, 27, and Wally Loum, 29, were

> > discovered in a tributary of the Blackwater River by a

> >woman

> > searching for arrowheads about 11 a.m. Jan. 27.

> >

> > "We just don't know what's going on here," said Saline

> >County

> > Sheriff Wally George. "We certainly don't know where they

> >were

> > killed."

> >

> > The men were killed by gunshots. Their heads were wrapped

> >in

> > material and secured by duct tape. George said he was sure

> >they

> > were not killed where they were found.

> >

> > Both bodies were found on a creek bed beneath a bridge that

> >runs

> > along a gravel county road. The site is about three miles

> >north of

> > Interstate 70 and about 80 miles east of Kansas City.

> >

> > George said he was unsure exactly where they lived. The

> >brothers

> > had a sister in Kansas City, Kan. Their parents in Gambia

> >also were

> > notified of their deaths.

> >

> >

> >***************************************************************************

> ****

> >A.TOURAY

> >Computer Science

> >Columbia University

> >New York, NY 10027

> >

> >MY URL ON THE WWW=

> >

> >A FINITE IN A LAND OF INFINITY.

> >SEEKING BUT THE REACHABLE.

> >I WANDER AND I WONDER.

> >ALAS, ALL RESPITE IS FINAL.

> >***************************************************************************

> ****

> >

> >

> >

Basss

Let us wait until we find out the real story before we assume that some

Americans did it to their GUESTS.

Remember recently a Gambian girl was killed (aledgely) by her own

husband.

Only Allah knows who did those terrible acts and I also hope they find

the criminals who did this.

Maybe a $ 5000 reward will hasten the process and some witnesses may

come out to speak or give good leads. It helps

--

Habib Diab Ghanim



------------------------------



Date: Sun, 08 Feb 1998 12:06:13 -0500

From: Habib Ghanim <

To:

Subject: Re: Gambians Shot

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit



Modou Jallow wrote:

>

> ELLA23K wrote:

>

> > I think the Gambiam population should do something about this

> > bring it to the attention of the authorities, let them know about this and let

> > it be in the news.

>

> More important, I think the Gambia government must not remain mute on this

> latest act of victimisation of foreigners in America. Imagine, what would

> happen if an American citizen was shot and killed or murdered in another

> foreign country! I do not know what the Gambian Embassy's stance is on

> this tragedy but I feel that it should be made known to the American

> government that foreigners are also people with blood flowing in their

> veins. Too many guns, too much violence, too much hatred and Racism -

> What a tangled web this so-called "land of opportunity" is! Perhaps, it

> should also be dubbed as the "nightmare of the unfortunate".

>

> May God help us all!

>

> Regards,

> Moe S. Jallow

> ************************************************************************

> mjallow@sct.edu mjallow@hayes.com

> ------------------------------------------------------------------------

Moe

We should all do something about this violence always because it could

have been even you or me, and please let us first make sure who are the

suspects before we point fingers at anyone .

We also tend to pick up some of the bad habits as well as the good ones

too. In the mid seventies there was a Gambian that was found dead in his

room and his fellow Gambian roommate was later accused of trying to

withdraw his savings ( In Philadelphia ) and so on

I think we should be careful not to jump into conclusions please



--

Habib Diab Ghanim



------------------------------



Date: Sun, 08 Feb 1998 12:09:29 -0500

From: Habib Ghanim <

To:

Subject: Re: Gambians Shot

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit



Anna Secka wrote:

>

> Being a cousin of the deceased, I have been informed that the Gambian

> Embassy has taken over the case. In addition, the police department is

> also ivestigating the case. May Allah have mercy on them and may their

> souls rest in peace.

>

> Anna Secka

>

> On Fri, 6 Feb 1998, Modou Jallow wrote:

>

> > ELLA23K wrote:

> >

> > > I think the Gambiam population should do something about this

> > > bring it to the attention of the authorities, let them know about this and let

> > > it be in the news.

> >

> > More important, I think the Gambia government must not remain mute on this

> > latest act of victimisation of foreigners in America. Imagine, what would

> > happen if an American citizen was shot and killed or murdered in another

> > foreign country! I do not know what the Gambian Embassy's stance is on

> > this tragedy but I feel that it should be made known to the American

> > government that foreigners are also people with blood flowing in their

> > veins. Too many guns, too much violence, too much hatred and Racism -

> > What a tangled web this so-called "land of opportunity" is! Perhaps, it

> > should also be dubbed as the "nightmare of the unfortunate".

> >

> > May God help us all!

> >

> > Regards,

> > Moe S. Jallow

> > ************************************************************************

> > mjallow@hayes.com

> > ------------------------------------------------------------------------

> >

> >

Good

I hope they( Gambia Embassy) stay on top of this case which is sad.

Kindly accept my sympathy and may God our creator give them eternal

peace

--

Habib Diab Ghanim



------------------------------



Date: Sun, 08 Feb 1998 12:12:43 -0500

From: Habib Ghanim <

To:

Cc: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List <

Subject: Re: Gambians Shot

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit



Katim S. Touray wrote:

>

> Hi folks,

>

> i'm writing to shed on light on the murder of two Gambians in Kansas City.

> i've been wanting to do that for a while now, but held off because i wanted

> to liase a little more with their sister, Zainabou.

>

> as a matter of fact, Zainabou lives here in Madison, Wisconsin, and not

> Connecticut, as someone had posted on the list. in these circumstances,

> it's very easy to miss some facts here and there. anyway, as i was saying,

> Zainabou lives here in Madison with her husband, Frank Kooistra and their

> family. Zainabous brother, Badou has flown in from Texas to join them.

>

> the circumstances surrounding the death of Sulayman and Wally are still not

> clear, and being investigated. as has been pointed out by Anna, the

> Gambian Embassy in DC has been very helpful. indeed, Frank told me two

> nights ago that the Embassy is sending an emissary to Kansas City today

> (Fri. Feb. 6) to talk to the Gambian community there. so if you know

> anyone in Kansas City that you think might be able to help, you can get in

> touch with them and let them know.

>

> here in Madison, the African and Africanists community has been rendering a

> lot of moral support and comfort to Zainabou and her family. i must say

> here that members of the African Women's Association (AWA) here in Madison

> has again taught all of us a lesson in sisterhood and unity. they've done

> a wonderful job of helping Zainabou cope with this unimaginable tradedy.

>

> also, the African Association of Madison (AAM), in collaboration with AWA

> will be organizing a memorial gathering and fund-raising event tomorrow

> (Sat. Feb. 7) evening. i'll be forwarding, under seperate cover, the

> e-mail message sent out on the AAM mailing list to announce the event. the

> e-mail also includes Zaiabou's address and phone number, for those of you

> who might want to call.

>

> another development that did not make the e-mail is that Zainabou has setup

> a trust fund for donations toward helping sending the bodies home. the

> account number for the fund is 791-593-015 and is named "Wally and Sulayman

> Loum" further, the account also is at the Firststar Bank in Madison,

> Wisconsin. although someone has already posted info about another account,

> you should feel free to contact Zainabou or send money to the above account

> if you so desire.

>

> i guess that's about all for now. i want to say a big thanks to all of you

> for all your efforts in providing information, help, and whatever else it's

> taken to help Zainabou and her family in these trying times.

>

> Katim

>

> ----------

> > From: Modou Jallow <

> > To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List

> <

> > Subject: Re: Gambians Shot

> > Date: Friday, February 06, 1998 2:43 PM

> >

> > Anna,

> >

> > Thank you for the info., and please accept my sympathy.

> >

> > Regards,

> > Brother Moe.

> > ******************************************************************

> >

> >

> > >

> > > Being a cousin of the deceased, I have been informed that the Gambian

> > > Embassy has taken over the case. In addition, the police department is

> > > also ivestigating the case. May Allah have mercy on them and may their

> > > souls rest in peace.

> > >

> > > Anna Secka

> > >

> > > On Fri, 6 Feb 1998, Modou Jallow wrote:

> > >

> > > > ELLA23K wrote:

> > > >

> > > > > I think the Gambiam population should do something about this

> > > > > bring it to the attention of the authorities, let them know about

> this and let

> > > > > it be in the news.

> > > >

> > > > More important, I think the Gambia government must not remain mute on

> this



Thanks brother Katim on the timely and important update

Is ther a telephone number that we can get to reach the sister?

--

Habib Diab Ghanim



------------------------------



Date: Sun, 08 Feb 1998 12:19:21 -0500

From: Habib Ghanim <

To:

Subject: Re: Carla Fay-Tucker

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit



Paul wrote:

>

> Hi! Lers,

> A few days ago, a young woman was put to death in Texas for butchering two

> people about fourteen years ago. Although she told the whole world that she

> was a born-again Xtian, she was still put to death. As we know, Gov. George

> Bush of the state of Texas refused to grant Carla stay of the execution. My

> questions to all of you are:

>

> 1- Did Carla deserve the death penalty?

> 2- Has Gov. Bush done the right thing?

> 3- Is capital punishment good or bad?

> 4- Will capital punishment stop fatal crimes?

>

> If you are answering these questions, I would like you to consider the

> following:

>

> 1= How would the relatives of Carla's victims have felt if she had been

> granted a stay of execution?

> 2= Would they have felt that justice was served?

> 3= Would her stay of execution open a floodgate for similar cases?

> 4= Would other death-row inmates who became born-again Muslims or other

> religions have their death sentences comuted?

> 5= What would be the general consequences...will male death-row inmates

> receive the same attention?

> 6= If your beloved ones were murdered, will you support the eye for an eye

> argument?

>

> Think about this issue.

> Paul Gibba.



Paul

All I can say is that it was done as a deterant to stop others from

doing what happened to the Loum brothers for example.

Also any violent criminal can say they are born again and use Karla's

case to go free if she was pardoned.

But having heared her I think she was genuinely a changed person who

should have been spared the death penalty.

May God forgive her and help the victims heal too

--

Habib Diab Ghanim



------------------------------



Date: Sun, 08 Feb 1998 12:29:58 -0500

From: Habib Ghanim <

To:

Subject: Re: Gambians shot

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit



latjor ndow wrote:

>

> Greetings:

> Let me join the rest in expressing my deepest sympathies to the family

> and relatives of the Loum brothers.

> While we cannot do anything in bringing them back, perhaps what we in

> the u.s. gambia-lers ought to do is to circulate as widely as possible

> the address/tel/account number of sis. Zainabou among our friends and

> acquaintances. Printing the info and making several copies and taking

> them to our places of gathering would inform and provide others with

> info on where to send donations. Another way is by calling others and

> giving them the info.

> This weekend, I know of at least two events in the D.C. area. I intend

> to do what I have just finished saying and urge others to do the same.

> BTW, Mr. Lamin Bojang of the Gambian Embassy left yesterday afternoon

> for Kansas. He did attempt to send me a fax so I could post it on the

> list, unfortunately it was unsuccessful. I also sent him the info that

> was posted by other list members on this sad issue to help keep him

> abreast of all the info available. If I do know anymore I'll post it.

> This incident is again a sobering reminder of our situation living

> abroad. Perhaps now is not the time to dwell on this matter.

> I salute the leadership role of the AWA and the AAM on this issue.

> Should we not follow suit?

>

> LatJor

>

> ______________________________________________________

> Get Your Private, Free Email at



LatJor

I agree. At MCC ( Muslim Community Center ) the event is on the 14 th.

I am sure Pa Ndarow will bring it up. I will be in Kansas on business so

please give me the address in Kansas where one can visit or call

Thanks

Would it not be cheaper to bury them here in the US instead of sending

the bodies home. Most Islamic centers will help with the funeral

expenses only if the burial takes place locally. That might be another

option we can look into also.

I hope Mr Lamin Bojang all the best in his mission and thank him for his

efforts

--

Habib Diab Ghanim



------------------------------



Date: Sat, 7 Feb 1998 00:51:17 EST

From:

To:

Subject: Suggestion???

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII

Content-transfer-encoding: 7bit



If possible, can Latjor, Katim or anyone for that matter retrieve hardcopies

of all the postings of condolence and make them available to Zainabou and the

Loum family. Believe me, it will help in their griefing process.



I like the attention given to the loss of Wally and Sulay by the this list,

and I hope this continues. Does of you in the Atlanta area may very well

understand what I'm talking about, and thats all I'm gonna say about that.



Lets include them in our prayers, and hope they are resting in a better place

than this.



To Zainab: On behalf of Absa and myself, please accept our sympathy!



Baboucarr Sillah

<<<<>>>>>>



------------------------------



Date: Sun, 08 Feb 1998 13:04:43 -0500

From: Habib Ghanim <

To:

Subject: Re: Suggestion???

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit



wrote:

>

> If possible, can Latjor, Katim or anyone for that matter retrieve hardcopies

> of all the postings of condolence and make them available to Zainabou and the

> Loum family. Believe me, it will help in their griefing process.

>

> I like the attention given to the loss of Wally and Sulay by the this list,

> and I hope this continues. Does of you in the Atlanta area may very well

> understand what I'm talking about, and thats all I'm gonna say about that.

>

> Lets include them in our prayers, and hope they are resting in a better place

> than this.

>

> To Zainab: On behalf of Absa and myself, please accept our sympathy!

>

> Baboucarr Sillah

> <<<<>>>>>>

I agree Baboucarr and further suggest we call her if we can afford it

even for just a couple of minuites//or send a card with some change in

dollars or a small amount by check.

Maybe inform their classmates from the schools they were attending to

help if they are can ( sometimes if you do not specifically ask for

financial help for the funeral expenses our American friends will assume

insurance is paying for it automatically )

--

Habib Diab Ghanim



------------------------------



Date: Sat, 7 Feb 1998 12:24:15 +2000

From:

To:

Subject: Re: Gambians Shot

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII

Content-transfer-encoding: 7BIT



Anna

Accept my sympathy. May their souls rest in perfect peace.

AMEN.

Matarr M. Jeng



------------------------------



Date: Sat, 7 Feb 1998 07:38:28 EST

From:

To:

Subject: Government and Gambian Shot

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1

Content-transfer-encoding: quoted-printable



Gambia-l,=0A=0AThe death of the Loum brothers is indeed another sad momen=

t for all Gambians,=0Aparticularly the immediate family members and frien=

ds. I am deeply saddened by=0Ait, not only because they were very young, =

but also I happen to know them very=0Awell. We were in DC together and Sa=

ul used to be one of our leading goal=0Ascorers, and he was a fun guy. I =

am extending sympathy to the family and may=0Atheir Souls Rest in Peace. =

=0A=0AThis tragic death and others that befell the Gambian Community in t=

he past=0Ashould be a galvanising force that will unit all Gambian=0AAsso=

ciations/Organisations to form an umbrella organisation that could take=

=0Acare of matters arising from such tragedy or other matters. It is very=

=0Aembarrassing for us to be appealing and asking for contributions any t=

ime some=0Aone dies or someone is in trouble and needs legal or financial=

help. The=0AGambia Foundation based in DC, which I co-founded, was geare=

d to perform such=0Aa function. This role of the Foundation could still b=

e facilitated with the=0Afull support of the Gambian Community. Even thou=

gh some things happened and=0Athere are other splinter organisations, now=

is the time to address this issue=0Aand I hope it will be addressed duri=

ng the up-coming Leadership Conference=0Abeing organised by Latjor and co=

.. in the DC Area.=0A=0AI was however disappointed by Moe S. Jallow's post=

on this tragic event. His=0Afirst sentence read:=0A=0A"More important, I=

think The Gambia Government must not remain mute on this=0Alatest act of=

victimisation of foreigners in America=85=85=85=85=85..I do not know wha=

t=0Athe Gambian Embassy's stance is on this tragedy=85=85=85=85=85=85=85"=

=0A=0Athe above was unwarranted, why did Moe assume that The Gambia Gover=

nment was=0A"mute on this"? The best thing any body could have done was t=

o contact the=0AEmbassy in DC and find out about this or inform them of t=

he tragedy. I wonder=0Ahow many of us have the telephone numbers of the E=

mbassy, much more contacted=0Athem. It is always wise to contact the Emba=

ssy immediate when such things=0Ahappen. I would like for all Gambia-lers=

to know that the APRC Government=0Aalways cares about Gambians no matter=

where they are, and even the President=0Ais in the picture. The Embassy =

in DC is involved and presently the Financial=0AAttach=E9, Mr. Lamin Boja=

ng is in Kansa to liase with the authorities. I am=0Aquite sure some of y=

ou were aware of the action the Government took when the=0ABritish Police=

d killed Biran Sey in London, and also the case of Labage, who=0Awas kill=

ed 1996 in Tifton, Georgia. This Government is never mute on issues=0Acon=

cerning Gambians, especially those in foreign lands. After all this=0AGov=

ernment is here for all Gambians. =0A=0AI would like to advise all Gambia=

ns to register with the Embassy or Consular=0AOffice within their jurisdi=

ctions. This is very important and would benefit us=0Aall. Less than 10% =

of Gambians in the US, for instance, registered with the=0AEmbassy, and t=

his is bad. An accurate count of Gambians in any foreign=0Acountry, would=

assist the Government in dealing with the foreign government=0Aconcerned=

when such matters arise. How many of us have registered with the=0Aneare=

st Gambian Embassy or Consular Office? I would advice those with Gambian=

=0APassports to read what is written on the last page of their passports =

may be=0Athis would help. Whether one supports the Government or not, we =

need to=0Aregister with the Embassy.=0A=0AOnce again may Allah bless thei=

r Souls and guide them to eternal peace.=0A=0A=0APEACE=0A=0ATombong Saidy=

=0A





------------------------------



Date: Sat, 07 Feb 1998 10:52:26 -0500

From: "A. Scattred Janneh" <

To:

Subject: Condolences, etc

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit



Gambia-l:



I wish to extend my family's sincere condolences to the Loum family on

the tragic deaths of Wally and Sulayman. May their souls rest in peace.



Let's all spread the word (particularly info given by Katim and Latjor)

to help the family in these trying times.



Salaam!

Amadou SJ



------------------------------



Date: Sat, 07 Feb 1998 11:19:56 -0500

From: "A. Scattred Janneh" <

To:

Subject: the Embassy & Other matters

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit



Gambia-l:



I believe the Gambia Embassy in the USA has undergone a significant

transformation in recent years. I also believe Tombong played an

instrumental role in that. The Embassy is light years ahead of what it

used to be like during Fafa Jawara's time. I know that from experience!



On other matters, below are excerpts from US State Department reports to

bring to your attention. Reactions welcome, too!



"Government radio and television cover opposition remarks made in the

National Assembly, but otherwise serve as propaganda instruments for

Government and its supporters" (The Gambia Report, Jan. 1998).



"...CONSIDERATIONS FOR ADJUDICATORS" (of asylum cases in the USA)

"Our Embassy in Banjul reports increasing evidence that some Gambians

are using any means, including the publishing of false articles in the

local press, to try and qualify for political asylum in the U.S. One

such method was the subject of an item published on March 18, 1997 in

one of the most prestigious newspapers in the Gambia. The article

stated that some Gambians presently in the United States have asked

their relatives and friends still in the Gambia to find some way of

having the local press write that they are being sought by the Gambian

authorities for past political activities. The objective is to use such

publications to strengthen their applications for political asylum in

the U.S. In one case reported by the newspaper, efforts were made to

replace a published picture with that of an asylum seeker and surround

it with a headline that he was wanted and would be arrested and detained

if he returned to the Gambia.

"Adjudicators may therefore wish to examine documents and purported

press clippings submitted by Gambian applicants very carefully. The

Gambia is an extremely poor country with limited economic opportunities

(the per capita income is U.S. $373), and the motivation for Gambian

visitors to remain in the U.S. for economic reasons is very strong."

(Source: "Gambia - Profile of Asylum Claims & Country Conditions")



Take note, too!

Peace.



Amadou SJ



------------------------------



Date: Sat, 7 Feb 1998 12:27:31 EST

From:

To:

Subject: new member

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII

Content-transfer-encoding: 7bit



hello list managers, could you please do me a favor and add sankung Ceesay

to your mailing list. His e-mail address is

Thanks.

peace and love!



Musa Ceesay



------------------------------



Date: Sat, 7 Feb 1998 14:18:28 -0500 (EST)

From: ABDOU <

To:

Subject: Excerpt of News Coverage of Loum Brothers.

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII



Hi folks,

Below is an excerpt of the news coverage of Saul and Wally's

murder. It looks like there is intense coverage of this story in the

Kansas City, Mo. area and that the police are paying great attention to

the investigation.

To follow this story, point your browser to (i)

(ii)

-Abdou.



The investigation into the deaths of two brothers from the African nation

of Gambia has moved from Saline County to

Kansas City.



The bodies of Sulyman Loum, 27, and Wally Loum, 29, were found Jan. 27 in

a Saline County creek bed. Their hands

and ankles were bound with tape, and both had been shot to death. Each

victim's head was wrapped with material and

secured with tape.



Saline County sheriff Wally George said today that authorities believe the

men were killed in Kansas City and that their

bodies were dumped in Saline County.



Last night and early today, George said, investigators searched a Kansas

City home where they believe the murders

occurred. Kansas City police and the Missouri Highway Patrol also searched

a car at the house for evidence of the

homcides.



No arrests had been made by this morning, George said.



The investigation has been turned over to the highway patrol and Kansas

City police. George said that any charges in the

case will be filed in Kansas City.



The victims were discovered lying in mud below a bridge along a county

road, which prompted George to speculate that

the murderer might have had a Marshall connection.





*******************************************************************************

A.TOURAY

Computer Science

Columbia University

New York, NY 10027



MY URL ON THE WWW=



A FINITE IN A LAND OF INFINITY.

SEEKING BUT THE REACHABLE.

I WANDER AND I WONDER.

ALAS, ALL RESPITE IS FINAL.

*******************************************************************************





------------------------------



Date: Sat, 7 Feb 1998 16:10:36 -0500 (EST)

From: Ebrima Sall <

To:

Subject: Farakhan's Road in Nigeria (fwd)

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII





Subject: Farakhan's Road in Nigeria (fwd)



FYI





---------- Forwarded message ----------

Date: Sat, 7 Feb 1998 12:16:57 -0500 (EST)

From: "Patrick O. Idwasi" <

To:

Subject: Farakhan's Road in Nigeria



LAGOS, Feb 5 (Reuters) - Local authorities in Nigeria on Thursday

renamed the street where the U.S. embassy is located after radical

black Moslem leader Louis Farrakhan.

The change came two weeks after the naming of the New York street

where Nigeria's consulate is located after the murdered wife of

detained Nigerian opposition leader Moshood Abiola.

"It is part of the statutory functions of the local government to

rename streets," one official of the Eti-Osa local government said.

Farrakhan has spoken in defence of military ruler General Sani

Abacha and the Nigerian government, which has been condemned by the

United States for human rights abuses and lack of democracy.

Nigerian authorities failed in U.S. courts to stop the naming of a

New York street after Kudirat Abiola in January.

She was shot dead on a Lagos street in 1996 and had been a vocal

campaigner for the release of her husband -- the presumed winner of

Nigeria's last presidential elections in 1993.











------------------------------



Date: Sat, 07 Feb 1998 23:10:39 -0800

From: MOMODOU BUHARRY GASSAMA <

To:

Subject: Subscription

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit



Hi List Managers!

Please add Malick Nyang to the list. His e-mail address is:



Malick91@hotmail.com



Thanks in advance for your help.

Buharry.



------------------------------



Date: Sat, 7 Feb 1998 20:12:04 -0000

From: "

To: <

Subject: Re: Are US Bombs Falling on Bagdad Once Again?

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 8bit



Sent by "Torstein Grotnes" <

via Commit









Hi MBG!



Sorry for being late in replying.

The business is taking most of my day and evening now.



Here is my comments to your reply:

------



First, to talk about WW2 you have to remind yourself that this was a World

war where human rights were not the topic of the day, but rather to kill to

survive..



>Do you really believe that knowledge of the destructive power and nature

>of atomic bombs was unknown? Cīmon now. All the sides in the war knew

>their destructive nature.



You are actually misinterpreting me, what I am saying is that the general

public did not know about the devestating effects from these types of

weapons.

Therefore there would not be any public pressure against using these kind

of weapons.



>That was why there was a rush to acquire the

>first one. When the U.S. succeeded, it had to demonstrate its awsome

>destructive force as a warning. The decision as to which country to

>demonstrate it on was a racist one.

There was the choice of dropping it

>on the cause of and major aggressor in the war which was Germany, on

>Germanyīs allies in Europe, on Japan, on both Germany and Japan as the

>major players in the war. Japan was chosen because it was not in Europe

>and wasnīt populated by Europeans.



Seems like you have really a definite idea of why this and that happened.

I must admit that it is hard for me even to have a notion of why

decisicions like where to drop bombs etc. were made. I can only read

history and make up my own view of it.

Based on this I would rather say that the reason why Japan was bombed

and not Europe was that by the time the bombs where dropped

the european "enemy" countries had surrendered and only Japan (Asia) was

left as the final war-frontier.

Just to "comfort" you I could perhaps give you the statistics of how many

"ethnic european"(or even "arian" people..just a joke, DBU) were killed by

their "fellow" Europeans and Americans??

I think I remember something about these two large German cities that were

bombed

by an armada of allied bombers just to make sure Germany "got the point".

Unfortunately the heavy bombing started a flamewall that engulfed the

cities and burnt up most of their citizens, including children and

women.....hmm, that must have been really rasistic...



>So you believe that the US had

>restrictions in using weapons of mass destruction? Why did it use two in

>Japan then when it was basically evident that the allies were going to

>win the war?



Your strong ideas of how the war stood really baffles me..

It might be "basically evident" for you today, but how can you be so sure

about how they viewed it 50 years ago?



And why drop two bombs on Japan? If the US was so

>restrained, why didnīt it drop only one bomb to make its point?



Actually, I think the meaning was to drop three bombs, but b'cause of

clouds over one city they only dropped two...

Again the decisions of numbers are impossible for me say anything about..

It would only be speculation..



>If the

>decision to drop a bomb was not motivated by racist tendencies, why

>didnīt the US drop one bomb on say Hiroshima and one on Berlin? Are you

>shuddering at the thought because Berlin is so close to OSLO?



Simply because when they dropped the bombs on Japan, Berlin was roaming

with allied and russian troops..how's that for logic...:-)



You also wrote:



>How would the result have been different? What is the difference between

>Bill Clinton, Gaddafi and Saddam Hussein apart from the fact that Bill

>Clinton has CNN, BBC and the rest of the Western media on his side to

>justify and turn into right anything he does no matter how much it

>stinks?



Media is a powerful influence i agree, but that does not change the fact

that Bill actually just cannot push his atomic weapon buttons when ever he

wants to.On the other hand I would like to see any "tired of life" guy who

would

object to Mr.Saddam or Mr.Gadaffi from sending their potentional

rockets....



>And the fact that Gaddafi and Saddam are reacting to the

>dictatorial tendencies of America by refusing to tote the American line?

>If America, as you are trying to portray, is the ultimate democracy in

>the world, why canīt it live with the fact that the world is a diverse

>place and that countries are bound to have different interests,

>ideologies etc.?

>Unless of course it believes it is 'one almighty "god"

>sent (government) with paranoia tendencies that can command any person

>(or government) or be above any (international) regulation or law' as

>you put it. And then, how is it different from Iraq or Libya?



Your logic reasoning here is almost to cooked up for me to really be able

to answer to here.. I belive the world has a responsebility to control

countries from obtaining MDW without any public knowledge/acceptance of it.

This should come before any integrity or political situation because of the

absolute dangers they represent.

The US is a bully country with a air of arrogance over it, but it is not

"above" any international law (and you know it..)

Why else does it need acceptance from other countries including

UN security council member The Gambia?

That is a point also that the representative to the US spoke about on

Gambian television. Iraq are in violation of a UN resolution and NOT an

American resolution.



>Where were you when the US used napalm on innocent Vietnamese women and

>children?



I would caraterizise napalm definitely as a MDW and it is really a shame

for the US.

Generally the use of napalm and the Vietnam war is looked upon today as

something of the worst the US has done in terms of warfare..Today I don't

think napalm is seen upon even as a potentional weapon to use...because of

its

MDW classification.



How about the Tuskegee experiment? How about the bombs on

>Tripoli? How about when the FBI deliberately supplied drugs in black

>neighbourhoods?



Hey, that's a nice jump..from MDW to drugs...



>How about when its money buys weapons that Israel uses

>to bomb innocent Palestinian women and children?



How about the drug-money that comes from Tripoli to buy bombs for Hamas to

blow up busses with Innocent Israeli schoolchildren..?



>How about the

>helicopter gunships used in Mogadishu? Would a country with "a little

>common sense and a pinch of respect for human lives in general" do such

>things?



War is war, my friend, and helicopters are not MDW but weapons used

commonly by any warring country.



>Maybe you perceive the US as sane because such things are not

>being done in Europe.

>If napalm was dropped on women and children in

>Bergen, helicopter gunships unleashed in Malmö, innocent Norwegians with

>syphilis locked up and refused treatment to check how the disease

>destroys the body, Trondheim bombed because Norway refuses to swallow

>the American line hook, line and sinker, drugs distributed by an

>American government agency in Oslo etc., maybe then and only then would

>you realise that America is not as sane as you would like us to believe.

>Maybe then you would wake up, smell the coffee and look behind the hype

>of CNN, BBC, Newsweek, Time and the Western media.



My friend, dogmatics are very nice to read and listen to, but I think it is

better to not mix up things. All countries in the world has bad stains on

their history, and it is easy to compile just the bad happenings and then

present

the country as evilness itself. Especially since human rights are so new to

the world.

I belive in the practical view of things, and common sence tells me that a

person that has the power to release MDW at any time, and has done so just

resently, is a danger to the world population and SHOULD be hindered from

doing/making

it again.



>Finally, you wrote:



>> Control of MDW first, political agendas and soverignity of internal

>> affairs second.



>This is the typical white supremacy line. Control weapons of mass

>destruction and then ensure the white supremacy line at all costs.



Your a real hardliner aren't you? Anything said must be twisted into

something that can be resembled of a "racial notion" as another "professor"

here earlier insinuated.

Have you seen any other respond to my first sentence with the view "white

supremacy"?



MASS DESTRUCTION WEAPONS are MASS-K-I-L-L-E-R-S and MUST be controlled.

Being it white, black, yellow, red, green or whatever god damn color the

people has. It doesen't matter...

To avoid the USE matters...period!!!



>Control the worldīs economy, dictate the policies of the weaker nations

>to suit your economic and political whims, control the worldīs media

>with your CNNs, BBCs etc. Deal with those "madmen", "rebels", "warlords"

>or whatever you want to call them who refuse to subscribe to the

>garbage. Bomb them. Slander them on CNN, BBC etc. and turn the rest of

>the world against them. See the pattern?



Conspiracy theory galore, that's the only thing I have to say about that...



>Of course. You see, America is

>the current pinnacle of white supremacy and all Iraq, Iran, Libya, Cuba

>etc. are doing is rebelling against white supremacy.



I don't even think you belive that yourself.

All that these small innocent human rights oppressing,religious

extremist, civilian killing, corrupt etc. countries are doing is to stand

up to the big oppressor", right?? Don't make me laugh.



>Many of us cannot

>see this because we swallow the mediaīs line hook, line and sinker

>without using judgment. America therefore has no moral backbone to

>preach to us about how evil Saddam is because it is equally evil.

>Thanks.

>Buharry.



Why don't you skip the moral clasule, and start focusing on what to do to

avoid potentional mass killing. Just a suggestion.



Best regards,

Tosh

The Gambia







------------------------------



Date: Sat, 7 Feb 1998 18:15:40 -0500 (EST)

From: Ancha Bala-Gaye u <

To: Gambia <

Subject: Condolences

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII





Anna, I'ld like to extend my sympathies to you and the

members of the Loum family. May their soules rest in peace.

Take care,

Ancha.



------------------------------



Date: Sun, 8 Feb 1998 00:29:21 +0000

From: "Ousman Sawaneh" <

To:

Subject: Re: Gambians shot

Message-ID: <19980207233707.AAA50256@default>

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII

Content-transfer-encoding: 7BIT



Gambia-l:

My deepest sympathy to the family of the victims (Loum). It

is so sad that the Gambians cannot figth their rights

abroad this is not the first time it happen and nothing

was done about it. 19th of oct 1990 a Gambia call Babanding

Fatty was brutally turtured at the Danish prison, the

Gambian Embassy in london was notified but they didnt take

any action.

The 9th of july 1997 a Gambia called Jonkong Dibba was

killed in the prison even though me and Momodou Camara have

tried to fight the case, nothing comes out of it because

there was no support from the Government.

My fellow Gambians with out unity among us there will be

no peace.



Thank you.



Regards,

Ousman Sawaneh



------------------------------



Date: Sat, 7 Feb 1998 23:03:58 -0000

From: "

To: <

Subject: Re: Gambians shot

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit



Sent by "Archibald H. R. Graham" <

via Commit





It is with deep shock and sorrow to us here when the news of the untimely

death of the Loums was relayed to us earlier this week.



May I use this medium to extend to the Sister, relatives and friends of the

deceased my sincere condolence and that of a number of other concerned

members in our local circle.



We do hope that the respective authorities would be able to reprimand and

bring to justice the perpetrators of such inhumane act as has untimely

befell the Loums.



Our sympathy.





------------------------------



Date: Sat, 7 Feb 1998 23:04:44 EST

From:

To:

Subject: Death of 2 Gambians

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII

Content-transfer-encoding: 7bit



Anna & The Loum Family:



Please accept my condolence for this traggic occurence. It must have been

heart wrenching for their poor mother to receive information like this!!!



The comprehension that this could happen to anyone of us also, is a scary

thought.



My their souls rest in peace; and may Allah also give this family the strength

to process the pain and grief they are experiencing.



Amin Allah





Awa Sey





------------------------------



Date: Sat, 7 Feb 1998 23:14:30 EST

From:

To:

Subject: Re: Registering With The Embassy in DC

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII

Content-transfer-encoding: 7bit







In a message dated 98-02-07 07:39:14 EST, Tombong Saidy wrote:



<< would like to advise all Gambians to register with the Embassy or Consular

Office within their jurisdictions. This is very important and would benefit

us

all. Less than 10% of Gambians in the US, for instance, registered with the

Embassy, and this is bad. An accurate count of Gambians in any foreign

country, would assist the Government in dealing with the foreign government

concerned when such matters arise. How many of us have registered with the

nearest Gambian Embassy or Consular Office? I would advice those with Gambian

Passports to read what is written on the last page of their passports may be

this would help. Whether one supports the Government or not, we need to

register with the Embassy.



Once again may Allah bless their Souls and guide them to eternal peace.





PEACE



Tombong Saidy

******************************************************************************

******

Mr. Saidy:



This is a wake up call for some of us and I happen to be one of those

individuals who never registered with the Embassy in DC. In fact, I don't

even know what the address and phone number is. Therefore, I'll apprecaite it

if you would please give us that information.



Thank you very much for reminding us of such an important matter.



Awa Sey



















----------------------- Headers --------------------------------

Return-Path: <

Received: from relay07.mail.aol.com (relay07.mail.aol.com [172.31.109.7]) by

air09.mail.aol.com (v38.1) with SMTP; Sat, 07 Feb 1998 07:39:14 -0500

Received: from lists3.u.washington.edu (lists3.u.washington.edu

[140.142.56.3])

by relay07.mail.aol.com (8.8.5/8.8.5/AOL-4.0.0)

with ESMTP id HAA11581;

Sat, 7 Feb 1998 07:39:03 -0500 (EST)

Received: from host (lists.u.washington.edu [140.142.56.13])

by lists3.u.washington.edu (8.8.4+UW97.07/8.8.4+UW97.05) with SMTP

id EAA17767; Sat, 7 Feb 1998 04:38:59 -0800

Received: from mxu4.u.washington.edu (mxu4.u.washington.edu [140.142.33.8])

by lists.u.washington.edu (8.8.4+UW97.07/8.8.4+UW97.05) with ESMTP

id EAA21394 for <

04:38:41 -0800

Received: from imo25.mail.aol.com (imo25.mx.aol.com [198.81.19.153])

by mxu4.u.washington.edu (8.8.4+UW97.07/8.8.4+UW97.09) with ESMTP

id EAA19131 for <

-0800

Received: from

by imo25.mx.aol.com (IMOv12/Dec1997) id 4EMJa26146

for <

Message-Id: <

Date: Sat, 7 Feb 1998 07:38:28 EST

Reply-To:

Sender:

Precedence: bulk

From:

To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List <gambia-

l@u.washington.edu>

Subject: Government and Gambian Shot

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1

Content-transfer-encoding: quoted-printable

X-Listpr >>



------------------------------



Date: Sat, 07 Feb 1998 22:07:26 PST

From: "adama jombel" <

To:

Subject: INTRODUCTION

Message-ID: <

Content-Type: text/plain



Hello everyone,

To conform with the list's protocol I introduce myself , I'm Dagmar

Christensen - no surprise to many of you from The Gambia also. I

currently live in the Metro DC area with my family.



My Alma Mater is St. Joseph's - class of 1971 .



I'Il stay connected for the cyber-chat.



Many Thanks.

Dagmar



______________________________________________________

Get Your Private, Free Email at



------------------------------



End of GAMBIA-L Digest 106

************************** ------------------------------Date: Fri, 6 Feb 1998 01:56:02 ESTFrom: BobbySil@aol.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Cup of Nations 1998Message-ID: < 50eed32c.34dab404@aol.com Mime-Version: 1.0Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-transfer-encoding: 7bitWell the 1998 version of the African Cup of Nations will kick-off inBurkinafasso this sat Feb 7th. Notably absent from the party (also absent inSouth Africa 1996), will be reigning Olympic Champions, the Super Eagles ofNigeria. Nigeria is suspended from CAF (Confederation of African Football)participation until the year 2000, stemming from a political row betweenNigeria and South Africa. When Nigeria abruptly refused to compete in SouthAfrica four years ago, CAF slapped them on the hand with a four year ban.Well, when CAF summoned FIFA (World governing body) to levy some morepunishment on the Eagles, it never happened. FIFA's position was that, apolitical reason should not be a determining factor to suspend Nigeria, soNigeria continued World Cup qualifications, and indeed qualified for thetournament in France.Should Nigeria be shut out for four years, you be the jury? I think not,looking at the potential revenue Nigeria would have brought the cash strappedCAF, it was a poor strategy on their part. Nigeria is the hottest soccer teamanywhere right now. If CAF have a financial strategist, I think he/she shouldbe handed his pink slip. FIFA been more revenue oriented kept Nigeria and willboost their bottom line this summer, because everybody will love to seeNigeria in that "group of death."I do not know about you, but whoever wins this cup of nations I will put a bigastrick next to their name, to signify the finals every African soccer fan wasrobbed. Robbed to see the best in the continent, and the Olympic champs. Ijust do not think politics should interfere with sports!!!Your thoughts.Baboucarr SillahPS: BTW I think Ivory Coast will win it all, albeit the experts choice,Morocco.------------------------------Date: Fri, 6 Feb 1998 02:49:01 ESTFrom: ELLA23K@aol.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Gambians ShotMessage-ID: < 342d3abf.34dac06f@aol.com Mime-Version: 1.0Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-transfer-encoding: 7bitCertainly this is not fair. We are here with peaceful intents wwhy such ashameful thing. I think the Gambiam population should do something about thisbring it to the attention of the authorities, let them know about this and letit be in the news. If anyone has more details please relay it to us ......MAYTHEIR SOULS REST IN PERFECT PEACE.....May justice prevail also.------------------------------Date: Fri, 6 Feb 1998 02:55:00 ESTFrom: ELLA23K@aol.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Cup of Nations 1998Message-ID: < 352a22ad.34dac1d6@aol.com Mime-Version: 1.0Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-transfer-encoding: 7bitIf Nigeria did do what is said of them then it is right. The reason beingeven if the political aspect of the games do apply the games are mainly forentertainment and all parties should participate. We Africans have to startbeing all diplomatic and always willing to participate in all world issues andstop picking and choosing.------------------------------Date: Fri, 6 Feb 1998 03:03:25 ESTFrom: ELLA23K@aol.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Third Annual Roots FestivalMessage-ID: < 50eec241.34dac3cf@aol.com Mime-Version: 1.0Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-transfer-encoding: 7bitSome questions about roots and it's benefactors.1. How many Gambian actors or actresses are in the movie2. Where are the music played in this movie from.3. How much of htis is invested in the Gambia especially in Jufure.4. Do we believe that the whole story is true and that that is how we behavein our small and blessed country.I would like to hear from some historian or some one who knows about thiswhole issueThanks------------------------------Date: Fri, 06 Feb 1998 00:21:30 PSTFrom: "sillah conateh" < sillahconateh@hotmail.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: New MemberMessage-ID: < 19980206082131.9374.qmail@hotmail.com Content-Type: text/plainDear List Managers,Please add Kemo Touray to the list. Your usual co-operation is highlyappreciated.Sillah Conateh.______________________________________________________Get Your Private, Free Email at http://www.hotmail.com ------------------------------Date: Fri, 6 Feb 1998 09:33:43 +0100From: =?iso-8859-1?Q?Asbj=F8rn_Nordam?= < asbjorn.nordam@dif.dk To: "' gambia-l@u.washington.edu' " < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: SV: brief pleaseMessage-ID: <9B236DF9AF96CF11A5C94044F32190311DB3CC@DKDIFS02>MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain;charset="iso-8859-1"Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printableI was so surprised when I saw danish news yesterday, because they camefrom BANJUL. They were all saying that The Gambia, which should becomemember of the UN security counsil has given it=B4s support to USA if =theyshould attack Iraq. This is typical US-policy, I think. Fast out and =getthe comming members of the UN council on their side. That was mythaught. Maybe not fair ? Asbj=F8rn Nordam from Denmark> ----------> Fra: lamin marenah[SMTP: keita@rocketmail.com > Svar til: gambia-l@u.washington.edu > Sendt: 6. februar 1998 05:22> Til: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List> Emne: brief please>=20>=20> Hello people,> Could anybody please brief us on outcome> of the american u.n ambassador's visit to the gambia> for possible backing against Iraq.> Anybody's cooperation would be kindly> appreciated.> Lamin marenah>=20>=20>=20------------------------------Date: Fri, 06 Feb 1998 01:41:05 PSTFrom: "sillah conateh" < sillahconateh@hotmail.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: New memberMessage-ID: < 19980206094105.3812.qmail@hotmail.com Content-Type: text/plainDear List Manager,Kemo Touray's e-mail address is << kemo73@hotmail.com >>. Sorry forthe omission. So please add him to the list.Sillah.______________________________________________________Get Your Private, Free Email at http://www.hotmail.com ------------------------------Date: Fri, 6 Feb 1998 11:44:12 +0000 (GMT)From: Adama Cham < A.Cham@reading.ac.uk To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Is it a new Gambia? (fwd)Message-ID: < Pine.SOL.3.96.980206114211.28677B-100000@suma3.reading.ac.uk MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII---------- Forwarded message ----------Date: Thu, 5 Feb 1998 21:33:04 +0000 (GMT)From: Adama Cham < A.Cham@reading.ac.uk Reply-To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu To: GAMBIA-L:The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Is it a new Gambia?Hi Janko,I want to thank you very much for the interestingmessages you are sending. I was really happy to hear the bumperharvest youwere expecting added to all the good things in the Gambia. Oh Gambia mymother land I miss it and all the good people. My best greetings toRamou,Ba-Sana and to anybody who knows you and I.Tell Ramou that F.D.is saying ALLO to you all especially theF.N.U. folks...Bye......It's ADAMA B. CHAMUniversity of Reading UK.------------------------------Date: Fri, 6 Feb 1998 14:52:01 GMTFrom: SADAMS < SADAMS@geog.gla.ac.uk To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing ListMessage-ID: < 1FC98342F2F@geog.gla.ac.uk MIME-Version: 1.0Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-transfer-encoding: 7BITHello there could you kindly resubscribe this GambianPaul Sagnia. His adress is "Sagnia, Paul" < PSAGNIA@SCBTANZ.MHS.compuserve.com ------------------------------Date: Fri, 06 Feb 1998 10:49:53 -0500From: Solomon Sylva < ssylva@emory.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Gambians shotMessage-ID: < 34DB3121.4FC@emory.edu MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-asciiContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitSang,I believe he is the person we all knew from Saints to GHS.King S. SANG1220@aol.com wrote:> Solomon did Wally Loum play soccer and attended GHS with the likes of Ebou> Saye> I am asking because I remember meeting a gambian at Ebou Saye's with that> name.> May god have mercy on their souls. Requiem Cantim Pacem.(R.I.P)> Thanks> Daddy Sang------------------------------Date: Fri, 6 Feb 1998 10:59:30 -0500From: "Rolf Christensen" < Rolfch@core.ca To: < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: IntroMessage-ID: < 199802061559.KAA03093@cyberus.ca MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitHello list members,I would like to take this opportunity to thank you very much for includingme in your cyber community, and to introduce myself.I graduated from Saints with the class of 78, and then proceeded to the U.Ktodo my a levels and start my studies in Computer Science. In then moved toOttawa in 82to complete my studies and have lived here ever since. Enough about me.I have been monitoring the exchanges over the last couple of weeks to get afeel for thenature and content of the discussions, prior to actually participating. Ihave been veryplease to see that open dialogue is alive and well in "Cyber Gambia".Finally, Kudo's to the list manager and all you regular contributors.Keep up the good work.Regards:Rolf Christensen------------------------------Date: Fri, 06 Feb 1998 11:10:46 -0500From: Latir Downes-Thomas < latir@earthlink.net To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: IRAQ BOMBINGMessage-ID: < 34DB3606.708109EE@earthlink.net MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-asciiContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit BobbySil@aol.com wrote:> Bill Richardson Visits Gambia> By JEFFREY ULBRICH> .c The Associated Press> BANJUL, Gambia (AP) - For Bill Richardson, Washington's top man at the United Nations, Gambia was stop No. 6 on a hectic three-continent tour. > The local press provided Richardson with the toughest questioning of his entire trip.> How would the Americans feel if other United Nations members decided they wanted to inspect the White House for weapons?> Why is the United States spearheading a U.N. attack against Iraq?> What exactly is the legal basis for any American strike on Iraq?> Washington might worry about whether the Gambian government is totally democratic. But Richardson noted that its press seems to have got the idea.Could anyone, especially our list members residing back home, tell us what the present relationship is between Jammeh's administration and the Gambian press? Has the President's office resumed the practice of holding regular press conferences or do they still see the press as antagonists and continue to snub them?I would also appreciate comments on the depth of local reporting on sensitive issues like the recent change in appointment of the Secretary of State for External Affairs.Also, how is the local press reporting the stand-off with Iraq and Gambia's new international role as both a member of the Security Council and it's upcoming role when it presides over the council during the month of March?Thanks,Latir Gheran------------------------------Date: Fri, 06 Feb 1998 11:29:46 -0500From: Solomon Sylva < ssylva@emory.edu To: rolfch@core.ca Cc: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: IntroMessage-ID: < 34DB3A79.7550@emory.edu MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-asciiContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitHey Rolf,Once again welcome to the "CYBER GAMBIA" (BANTABA). It's great to hearform you. Been a long while!!How are you and your family? Did you managed to survive the ice stormthat went through the northeastern US and Canada?Please keep in touch.SolomonRolf Christensen wrote:> Hello list members,> I would like to take this opportunity to thank you very much for including> me in your cyber community, and to introduce myself.> I graduated from Saints with the class of 78, and then proceeded to the U.K> to> do my a levels and start my studies in Computer Science. In then moved to> Ottawa in 82> to complete my studies and have lived here ever since. Enough about me.> I have been monitoring the exchanges over the last couple of weeks to get a> feel for the> nature and content of the discussions, prior to actually participating. I> have been very> please to see that open dialogue is alive and well in "Cyber Gambia".> Finally, Kudo's to the list manager and all you regular contributors.> Keep up the good work.> Regards:> Rolf Christensen------------------------------Date: Fri, 6 Feb 1998 12:58:40 -0500 (EST)From: mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Cup of Nations 1998Message-ID: < 9802061758.AA34780@st6000.sct.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-Transfer-Encoding: 8bitSoccer lovers,Here's something to add to the countdown and your predictions...Note:- the article was received almost 2 weeks ago.Regards,Moe S. Jallow************************************************************************COUNTDOWN TO BURKINA-FASO '98By Jubril Tahiru, ABUJA MIRRORBarely two weeks to the kick off of the 21st edition of the African Cup ofNations in Ouagadougou, the capital city of Burkina Faso, tension has nowheightened among the 16 top teams from Africa who will be campaigning forhonours in one of Africa's greatest soccer fiestas.This week, Abuja Mirror sports takes a closer look at each of the teamsfrom groups A to D with special emphasis on their past records andachievements and their chances at the fiesta.With African soccer giant, Nigeria, out of the race, following CAF ban forfailing to participate in the 1996 Nations Cup in South Africa for fouryears, the pendulum may be swinging in favour of the four other World CupQualifiers despite credibility problems that may face the eventual winnersjust like in South Africa where Nigeria failed to turn up due to politicalsquabbles between Nigeria and South Africa at the time.Group A three times World Cup Qualifier, Cameroon, looms large as thegroup favourites.Parading the likes of rested goal-keeper Jacques Songo in goal, PatrickMbomba and French born Joseph Dorince in the attack, the Imdomitable Lionslook good as the hot favourite to advance to the second round of thecompetition.Though the Indomitable Lions will trade tackles with host Nation BurkinaFaso in the opening match, it is most unlikely that they will capitaliseon their home advantage to upset the Lions even though their preparationsunder former Super Eagles technical adviser, Phillippe Troussier may makethem tough to break down.Other teams in group A alongside Cameroon and Burkina Faso are Algeria andGuinea. Algeria known for their dominance on the African soccer scene inthe 80s may use this nations cup to once again bounce back into reckoningas they now parade core talents in the European league and are sure goodbet to progress to the second round alongside Cameroon in group A, withMoussa Sa'id as the danger man to watch.On the other side, Guinea, though an enigma and parading old reliableAboubacar "Titi" Camara as the man to watch may not live up to theirbilling in their match against Algeria as the Guineans are only reputed tobe brilliant in Conakry and hapless abroad.In group B, World Cup qualifier Tunisia whose players dominated lastyear's cup winners cup are hot favourites to advance to the second roundas four times African champion (Ghana) are still finding it difficult totranslate their huge successes at junior level into meaningful results atthe full Black Stars' squad.The Tunisians, who boast of individual talents of stars like Adel Sellimand Zoubeir Raya will also be a hard nut to crack for the Black Starswhose latest show of shame was their failure to qualify for the France '98World Cup Final.In another group B match between the Republic of Congo and the Togolesenational team, Togo already dubbed as the underdogs in the group makingonly their second appearance in the nations cup finals since inception,will have to go extra mile to save them from the bottom of the table astheir opponents from Congo are likely to spring a surprise or two bymaking life difficult for any team that comes their way to cruise to thesecond round.Watch out next week for the concluding part of countdown to Burkina Faso'98 on groups C and D.BobbySil wrote:> Well the 1998 version of the African Cup of Nations will kick-off in> Burkinafasso this sat Feb 7th. Notably absent from the party (also absent in> South Africa 1996), will be reigning Olympic Champions, the Super Eagles of> Nigeria. Nigeria is suspended from CAF (Confederation of African Football)> participation until the year 2000, stemming from a political row between> Nigeria and South Africa. When Nigeria abruptly refused to compete in South> Africa four years ago, CAF slapped them on the hand with a four year ban.------------------------------Date: Fri, 6 Feb 1998 14:17:40 +0100From: Amadou Kabir Njie < Amadou.Kabir.Njie@Aviaplan.no To: "' Gambia-L@U.Washington.edu' " < Gambia-L@U.Washington.edu Subject: Recall: RE : The Economy DebateMessage-ID: MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plainAmadou Kabir Njie would like to recall the message, "RE : The EconomyDebate".------------------------------Date: Fri, 6 Feb 1998 13:35:35 +0100From: Amadou Kabir Njie < Amadou.Kabir.Njie@Aviaplan.no To: "' Gambia-L@U.Washington.edu' " < Gambia-L@U.Washington.edu Subject: RE : The Economy DebateMessage-ID: MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plainHey Buharry,Thank your for a well written contribution to the ongoing debate on ourNational Economy. I must admit that after reading you very articulatepiece, the first thing I realized was that you have really taken time toread and digest what had been written and said during the past few days.My desire to write a piece was also diminished because what you saidleft me bereft of any other points I may have wanted to delv on. Ihowever, would like to say a few things in response to what Pa MusaJallow said in passing about Ghandi and Mandela.I feel these are both significant and relevant to the debate, eventhoughit may seem otherwise to some; for however much investment and planningthat is generated, the quality of leadership is a very important factorthat must not be over-looked. Good and selfless leadership inspiresdedication and sacrifice on the part of the led.When Ghandi discarded his well taylored three-peice attire in favour ofhis "loin-clothes" it was meant more as a political statement thananything else. It was part of a campaign against "British Rule". BuyingBritish goods was tantamount to supporting British trade; wearing"loin-clothes" amounted to killing two birds with a single stone:supporting local industry and at the same time denying the imperialistexploiter the motive for his venture. He was never against privateenterprise, eventhough he maintained to his last day that the two mostimportant moments inherited from British Rule was ParliamentaryDemocracy and the English language. His posture and strategy reflected aneed at that stage in India's political struggle, for what is thepurpose of a thriving industry when the owners of the country are heldin bondage and living hopelessly. Halifa points out that central pointof the issue should not recede to the background and I would not want tobe seen to be engendering just that, but I am of firm belief thatPDOIS's example in rejecting luxurious salaries (especially given thenature of gambian politics where deception is the norm ) is commendableand inspiring.The same arguement can be applied as far as the Mandelas and theSankaras and the Nyreres are concerned. Though Mandela himself hasdismissed the comparison between himself and the Mahatma, calling thelatter a Saint whose virtues and dedication he (Mandela) could nevermatch, the similarities between the two Liberation Struggle Leaders arequite apparent. Though I would be the first to condemn personalitycults, these are humble people who put the welfare of the people beyondany personal, and may I add, family luxury.As the debate drags on (I anticipate Halifa's impending posting), wemust define the meaning of and the reason for development. How do wemeasure development? Socialist or not, if development is not peopleoriented and inclusive there is bound to be political instability as wehave seen elsewhere.Saikou Toure's statement to De Gaul (do I have the spelling right?) atConakry Airport which so infuriated the imperialist that he turned roundand reboarded his plane, that "We prefer freedom in poverty than richesin slavery" comes to mind.Meaningful economic development cannot take place in the absence ofdedicated political leadership. The PDOIS leadership has demonstratedover the years their total and unamputated dedication to the strugglefor selfworth, which is the essence of all development. They are andexample and an inspiration to many youth and progressive intellectual.I have taken time to read their political manifesto and program and haveclosely followed the party's development over the years and they haveearned both my admiration and respect. They inspires hope! So keep upthe crucial task of enlightenment. The truth shall prevail!!!A. Kabir Njie.------------------------------Date: Fri, 6 Feb 1998 14:20:23 +0100From: Amadou Kabir Njie < Amadou.Kabir.Njie@Aviaplan.no To: "' Gambia-L@U.Washington.edu' " < Gambia-L@U.Washington.edu Subject: RE : The Economy DebateMessage-ID: MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plainHey Buharry,Thank your for a well written contribution to the ongoing debate on ourNational Economy. I must admit that after reading you very articulatepiece, the first thing I realized was that you have really taken time toread and digest what had been written and said during the past few days.My desire to write a piece was also diminished because what you saidleft me bereft of any other points I may have wanted to delv on. Ihowever, would like to say a few things in response to what Pa MusaJallow said in passing about Ghandi and Mandela.I feel these are both significant and relevant to the debate, eventhoughit may seem otherwise to some; for however much investment and planningthat is generated, the quality of leadership is a very important factorthat must not be over-looked. Good and selfless leadership inspiresdedication and sacrifice on the part of the led.When Ghandi discarded his well taylored three-peice attire in favour ofhis "loin-clothes" it was meant more as a political statement thananything else. It was part of a campaign against "British Rule". BuyingBritish goods was tantamount to supporting British trade; wearing"loin-clothes" amounted to killing two birds with a single stone:supporting local industry and at the same time denying the imperialistexploiter the motive for his venture. He was never against privateenterprise, eventhough he maintained to his last day that the two mostimportant moments inherited from British Rule was ParliamentaryDemocracy and the English language. His posture and strategy reflected aneed at that stage in India's political struggle, for what is thepurpose of a thriving industry when the owners of the country are heldin bondage and living hopelessly. Halifa points out that central pointof the issue should not recede to the background and I would not want tobe seen to be engendering just that, but I am of firm belief thatPDOIS's example in rejecting luxurious salaries (especially given thenature of gambian politics where deception is the norm ) is commendableand inspiring.The same arguement can be applied as far as the Mandelas and theSankaras and the Nyreres are concerned. Though Mandela himself hasdismissed the comparison between himself and the Mahatma, calling thelatter a Saint whose virtues and dedication he (Mandela) could nevermatch, the similarities between the two Liberation Struggle Leaders arequite apparent. Though I would be the first to condemn personalitycults, these are humble people who put the welfare of the people beyondany personal, and may I add, farmily luxury.As the debate drags on (I anticipate Halifa's impending posting), wemust define the meaning of and the reason for development. How do wemeasure development? Socialist or not, if development is not peopleoriented and inclusive there is bound to be political instability as wehave seen elsewhere.Saikou Toure's statement to De Gaul (do I have the spelling right?) atConakry Airport which so infuriated the imperialist that he turned roundand reboarded his plane, that "We prefer freedom in poverty than richesin slavery" comes to mind.Meaningful economic development cannot take place in the absence ofdedicated political leadership. The PDOIS leadership has demonstratedover the years their total and unamputated dedication to the strugglefor selfworth, which is the essence of all development. They are anexample and an inspiration to many youth and progressive intellectual.I have taken time to read their political manifesto and program and haveclosely followed the party's development over the years and they haveearned both my admiration and respect. They inspires hope! So keep upthe crucial task of enlightenment. The truth shall prevail!!!A. Kabir Njie.------------------------------Date: Fri, 6 Feb 1998 12:45:19 +0100From: Amadou Kabir Njie < Amadou.Kabir.Njie@Aviaplan.no To: "' Gambia-L@U.Washington.edu' " < Gambia-L@U.Washington.edu Subject: RE : The Economy DebateMessage-ID: MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plainHey Buharry,Thank you for a well written contribution to the ongoing debate on ourNational Economy. I must admit that after reading you very articulatepiece, the first thing I realized was that you have really taken time toread and digest what had been written and said during the past few days.My desire to write a piece was also diminished because what you saidleft me bereft of any other points I may have wanted to delv on. Ihowever, would like to say a few things in response to what Pa MusaJallow said in passing about Ghandi and Mandela.I feel these are both significant and relevant to the debate, eventhoughit may seem otherwise to some; for however much investment and planningthat is generated, the quality of leadership is a very important factorthat must not be over-looked. Good and selfless leadership inspiresdedication and sacrifice on the part of the led.When Ghandi discarded his well taylored three-peice attire in favour ofhis "loin-clothes" it was meant more as a political statement thananything else. It was part of a campaign against "British Rule". BuyingBritish goods was tantamount to supporting British trade; wearing"loin-clothes" amounted to killing two birds with a single stone:supporting local industry and at the same time denying the imperialistexploiter the motive for his venture. He was never against privateenterprise, eventhough he maintained to his last day that the two mostimportant moments inherited from British Rule was ParliamentaryDemocracy and the English language. His posture and strategy reflected aneed at that stage in India's political struggle, for what is thepurpose of a thriving industry when the owners of the country are heldin bondage and living hopelessly. Halifa points out that central pointof the issue should not recede to the background and I would not want tobe seen to be engendering just that, but I am of firm belief thatPDOIS's example in rejecting luxurious salaries (especially given thenature of gambian politics where deception is the norm ) is commendableand inspiring.The same arguement can be applied as far as the Mandelas and theSankaras and the Nyreres are concerned. Though Mandela himself hasdismissed the comparison between himself and the Mahatma, calling thelatter a Saint whose virtues and dedication he (Mandela) could nevermatch, the similarities between the two Liberation Struggle Leaders arequite apparent. Though I would be the first to condemn personalitycults, these are humble people who put the welfare of the people beyondany personal, and may I add, family luxury.As the debate drags on (I anticipate Halifa's impending posting), wemust define the meaning of and the reason for development. How do wemeasure development? Socialist or not, if development is not peopleoriented and inclusive there is bound to be political instability as wehave seen elsewhere.Saikou Toure's statement to De Gaul (do I have the spelling right?) atConakry Airport which so infuriated the imperialist that he turned roundand reboarded his plane, that "We prefer freedom in poverty than richesin slavery" comes to mind.Meaningful economic development cannot take place in the absence ofdedicated political leadership. The PDOIS leadership has demonstratedover the years their total and unamputated dedication to the strugglefor selfworth, which is the essence of all development. They are andexample and an inspiration to many youth and progressive intellectual.I have taken time to read their political manifesto and program and haveclosely followed the party's development over the years and they haveearned both my admiration and respect. They inspires hope! So keep upthe crucial task of enlightenment. The truth shall prevail!!!A. Kabir Njie.------------------------------Date: Fri, 6 Feb 1998 20:25:20 +0200From: momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: New Members added during the weekMessage-ID: <19980206192558.AAB45002@nijii>MIME-Version: 1.0Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-transfer-encoding: 7BITGambia-l ,Chreno Bah, Gabriel Gomez, Aboubacar Kalley, Pa Modou Jack,Janko Jawara, and Kemo Touray were added to the list during theweek. We welcome them and look forward to their contributions. Youcan send you introductions to gambia-l@u.washington.edu. Regards,Momodou Camara------------------------------Date: Fri, 6 Feb 1998 14:53:22 -0500 (EST)From: mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Gambians ShotMessage-ID: < 9802061953.AA31028@st6000.sct.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-Transfer-Encoding: 8bitELLA23K wrote:> I think the Gambiam population should do something about this> bring it to the attention of the authorities, let them know about this and let> it be in the news.More important, I think the Gambia government must not remain mute on thislatest act of victimisation of foreigners in America. Imagine, what wouldhappen if an American citizen was shot and killed or murdered in anotherforeign country! I do not know what the Gambian Embassy's stance is onthis tragedy but I feel that it should be made known to the Americangovernment that foreigners are also people with blood flowing in theirveins. Too many guns, too much violence, too much hatred and Racism -What a tangled web this so-called "land of opportunity" is! Perhaps, itshould also be dubbed as the "nightmare of the unfortunate".May God help us all!Regards,Moe S. Jallow************************************************************************------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------Date: Fri, 6 Feb 1998 15:34:20 -0500 (EST)From: Anna Secka < secka@cse.bridgeport.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Gambians ShotMessage-ID: Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIIBeing a cousin of the deceased, I have been informed that the GambianEmbassy has taken over the case. In addition, the police department isalso ivestigating the case. May Allah have mercy on them and may theirsouls rest in peace.Anna SeckaOn Fri, 6 Feb 1998, Modou Jallow wrote:> ELLA23K wrote:> > I think the Gambiam population should do something about this> > bring it to the attention of the authorities, let them know about this and let> > it be in the news.> More important, I think the Gambia government must not remain mute on this> latest act of victimisation of foreigners in America. Imagine, what would> happen if an American citizen was shot and killed or murdered in another> foreign country! I do not know what the Gambian Embassy's stance is on> this tragedy but I feel that it should be made known to the American> government that foreigners are also people with blood flowing in their> veins. Too many guns, too much violence, too much hatred and Racism -> What a tangled web this so-called "land of opportunity" is! Perhaps, it> should also be dubbed as the "nightmare of the unfortunate".> May God help us all!> Regards,> Moe S. Jallow> ************************************************************************> ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------Date: Fri, 6 Feb 1998 21:37:20 +0200From: momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Mamber listMessage-ID: <19980206203758.AAA6176@nijii>MIME-Version: 1.0Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-transfer-encoding: 7BITGambia-l,There have been a lot of private mails to the list during the lastperiod. Please use this list below to find the address you wish towrite to, if the mail is personal.These personal mails can be irritating to most of us who are notinterested in them. The topic has been discussed several timesearlier but it seems that we have to send a reminder once a while.Please try to avoid sending mails not meant for the whole list toThanks,Momodou CamaraPS. Let us know if you find an address which is invalid!--- Here is the current list of subscribers: 100731.2004@CompuServe.com Lamin Jagne 106170.3155@CompuServe.COM Lamin Demba 76453.1037@compuserve.com Sean Oleary A.B.Senghore@reading.ac.uk Alieu Badara Senghore A.cham@reading.ac.uk Adama Cham a.davis@lycosemail.com Alberta Davis ABALM@aol.com Abba abarrow@rr5.intel.com Pa-Abdou Barrow Abdou.Gibba@smr.uib.no Abdou Gibba abdoub@math.uio.no Abdou Bobb abdoulis@evitech.fi Abdoulie Sidibeh Adarboe@bambi.accu.nccu.edu Abdoulie Darboe Ademba@aol.com Alasana Demba Ademba@Gardner-Webb.edu Alasana Demba aep97ej@reading.ac.uk Ebrima Jawara aep97mad@reading.ac.uk Mbemba Dahada AJagne@aol.com Assan Jagne Ajaiteh@cc.memphis.edu Amadou Jaiteh akalley@aol.com Aboubacar Kalley alexp@login.eunet.no Alex P. Swarray alh.jammeh@strath.ac.uk Alh. Alasana Jammeh alhagi@iiu.my ALHAGI MANTA DRAMMEH alieu@hotmail.com Alieu Bah alkali_bah@hotmail.com Alikali Bah alyons@nervm.nerdc.ufl.edu Andy Lyons Amadou.Kabir.Njie@Aviaplan.no Amdou Kabir Njie amadou@mail.lig.bellsouth.net Amadou Janneh amiejoof@midway.uchicago.edu Amie Joof amyaidara@hotmail.com Amy Aidara annie_bittaye@hotmail.com Annie Bittaye ardopadel@aol.com Phillip Sowe aronajohn@hotmail.com Arona John as2eng@bolton.ac.uk Adama Sey asanyang@vkol.pspt.fi Abdoulie Sanyang asbjorn.nordam@dif.dk Asbjorn Nordam at137@columbia.edu Abdou Touray attatas@hotmail.com astridchristensen-tasong awo@mindspring.com W Payne ayasall@erols.com Amar Sall AYONELSONHOMIAH@compuserve.com Ayo.N.H B.M.Jones@econ.hull.ac.uk BASIL JONES B6L6@MUSICB.MCGILL.CA Abdoulie S. Jallow b96nj@mh1.hh.se Nuha Jatta Ba-Musa.Ceesay@Oslo.Norad.telemax.no Ba-Musa Ceesay babounjie@hotmail.com Alagie Babou Njie badjiek@unixg.ubc.ca Karafa Badjie baharydu@online.no Bahary Dukuray BAKSAWA@aol.com Awa Sey bala7500@mach1.wlu.ca Ancha Bala-Gaye bala@algonet.se Balla Jallow balagay@muss.CIA.McMaster.CA Yai-Fatou Bala-Gaye balagay@muss.CIS.McMaster.CA Yai-Fatou Bala-Gaye barry.mahon@ci.rech.lu Barry Mahon BBOJANG@MUSIC.TRANSY.EDU Buba Bojang beesey@aol.com Baboucarr Sey beezo96@aol.com Beran & Pullo Samba BG970855@caper1.uccb.ns.ca Batch Samba Gaye bg970855@taper1p.uccv.ns.ca Batch Gaye bgibba@interlog.com B. Paul Gibba BJABANG@GARDNER-WEBB.EDU Basaikou Jabang blaha@online.no Tor Blaha bmanneh@hotmail.com Baboucarr Manneh bmtouray@mho.net Brian Manga Touray bn0005@unt.edu Basirou Ndow Bngum@MSN.Com Baba Ngum BobbySil@aol.com Baboucarr Sillah Bojang@juno.com Lamin Bojang Bolsey225@aol.com Mathew Roberts bsallah@aol.com Babou Sallah Buba.Njie@econ.uib.no Buba Njie BubaBarrow@msn.com Famalang Barrow bxn4929@omega.uta.edu Basiru Ndow c027@ee-alta.bham.ac.uk Ebrima Bah c3p0@xsite.net Francis Njie cb714@greenwich.ac.uk BAKEBBA CAMARA ceesay@bellsouth.net LAMIN CEESAY ceesay@cse.bridgeport.edu Amie Ceesay ceesay_soffie@prc.com Soffie Ceesay chakys@image.dk Chakys Kone cheikh@cse.bridgeport.edu Cheikh Fall chemsm@panther.gsu.edu Musa Sowe cherno@acm.org Cherno Waka Jagne CHERNOB@STUDENT.SV.UIO.NO Chreno Bah conteh@usa.net Lamin Conteh cwsarr@aol.com Charles Sarr cyberwiz@hotmail.com Sulayman Mbenga Dawdas@u.washington.edu Dawda Singhateh debra@mindspring.com Debra Bade dekat@itis.com Katim S. Touray diagnem@gwis2.circ.gwu.edu Mactar Diagne dodo@slg.se Momadou Jobe dodou@slg.se Dodou Jobe dott@usaid.gov Dana Ott dsonko@hotmail.com Debbie Sonko DWLF24A@prodigy.com EDWARD J VAN KLOBERGIII E.Jawara@reading.ac.uk Ebrima Jawara Eb12Csay@aol.com Ebrima Ceesay ebbs@is2.dal.ca Mathew Belford ebrima.mboob@posten.se Ebrima Mboob ebrima.sall@yale.edu Ebrima Sall ebrima@online.no Ebrima Kah ederisa@aol.com Edi Jallow ejndow@wico.net Emmanuel Ndow eliman@online.no Eliman Jeng Ella23K@aol.com Cecilia Wright emceesay@pacifier.com Ebrima Ceesay Emily.Awour@aorg.uib.no Emily Achieng Awour f-demba@cougarnet.netexp.net Famara Demba FAMARAAS@amadeus.cmi.no Famara A Sanyang Fannehm@eng.und.ac.za Mustapha Fanneh Fantamadi@hotmail.com Saikou B M Njai FATIS76@aol.com FATOU DIBBA Fernan100@aol.com Charles Fernandez ffatajo@hotmail.com Fafanding Fatajo fjanneh@juno.com Fatou K.Scattred-Janneh fsaidykh@vkol.pspt.fi Famara Saidykhan fsanyang@is2.dal.ca FafaSanyang gajigoo@wabash.edu OusmanGajigoo gambia-l@commit.gm TorsteinGrotnes gamembdc@primanet..com JuliannaBaldeh garob1@cip.hx.uni-paderborn.de Alpha Robinson GCCI@delphi.com ABDOUL SALAAMAL-HASSAN SECKA george_radio1_gmb@compuserve.com G.Christensen glassj@ava.bcc.orst.edu JennyRebecca Glass globexinc@erols.com HabibGhanim GMENDY@HOTMAIL.COM GABRIEL D.MENDY gomezg@juno.com Mr G. Gomez gso5hss@panther.gsu.edu Haddijatou Secka gt6726c@prism.gatech.edu Simeom Robenson GT8065B@PRISM.GATECH.EDU Raye Sosseh GTZW80A@prodigy.com Hugh Clifton h.drammeh@swipnet.se Hamedou Drammeh h.pflueger@gam-line.win.net Harald Pflueger hbanna@hotmail.com Hamadi Banna HEIDIS@amadeus.cmi.no Heidi Skramstad hghanim@erols.com Habib Diab Hghanim hous@aol.com Housainou Waggeh HOUSAINOU.TAAL@WFP.ORG Housainou Taal Hyena25@aol.com Alpha Segnian isanneh@olemiss.edu Isatou Sanneh isanneh@sunset.backbone.olemiss.edu Isatou Sanneh J.Gaye@Bradford.ac.uk Jawara Gaye ja132509@gwmail.kysu.edu Joanna Azzi jacka@netwalk.co Ahmad Jack jagnem@db.erau.edu Malick N Jagne JagneM@wabash.edu Momodou Jagne jagnen25@hotmail.com Njaga Jagne Jaimus@aol.com Musa Ceesay jai_diallo@hotmail.com Jainaba Diallo jaliba@bellsouth.net Ousainou Mbenga jalibaa@bellatlantic.net Ousainou Mbenga jamba@cyberramp.net Morro Krubally jambaar@enter.net Amadou L Fall Janko92@aol.com Janko Jawara JawaraB@aol.com muhamadou Jawara jebrima@hotmail.com Ebrima Jobe JENGFANNEH@AOL.COM Musa Jeng jjassey@MCIONE.com Joseph Jassey jkrubally@aol.com Jacob Krubally joe.ndiaye@simrad.no Joe NDiaye jombel@hotmail.com Dagmar Christensen joppl@hotmail.com Jobst Munderlein kaiisa@hs.nki.no Kaira Isatou Boubacar Kaktra@hotmail.com Kebba A.K. Trawally kassama@hotmail.com Omar Gassama kcash@RBVDNR.com Keretha Cash Kceesay@utmem1.utmem.edu Dr. Karamba Ceesay kebba@Ameritech.net Kebba Barrow keday@u.washington.edu Isatou Jobe keita@rocketmail.com Lamin Marenah kemo73@hotmail.com Kemo Touray klumpp@kar.dec.com Andrea Klump kolls567@qatar.net.qa Bassirou Drammeh kosarsar@msn.com Deequa Kosar kouyateh@hotmail.com Sambujang Kouyateh ksagnia@hamilton.edu Keks Sanyang KTouray@aol.com Karamba Touray l-opokdk@llo.se Dan Rorsman l.sabally@ic.ac.uk LAMIN SABALLY LaminLams.Bojang@fco.mh.se LaminLams Bojang Lamtoro@aol.com Baboucar sallah langjr@worldnet.att.net Malang Maane latir@earthlink.net Latir Downes-Thomas latjor@hotmail.com gambia-l latjor@hotmail.com latjor ndow laura@thorn.net Laura Munzel LAYE_GMB@msn.com Abdoulie Manjang LBojang@aol.com Lamin Bojang ley5mc1@nottingham.ac.uk ElhajCeesay lha7edsi@kyamk.fi Edi Sidibeh lha7muko@kyamk.fi Lang Conteh liedrammeh@aol.com Lie Drammeh Ljaiteh@mail.wsu.edu Lamin Jaiteh lpeterson@sushiking.com Leo Peterson LTR6685@owl.forestry.uga.edu LAURA T RADER m.gassama@swipnet.se Momodou BuharryGassama m.jallow@ento.uq.edu.au M. Jallow m.jawara@gam.healthnet.org Musa Jawara MADOUJALLOW@HOTMAIL.COM KEBBA JALLOW MAFA40@aol.com Fatim Sallah MALAMIN@IX.NETCOM.COM Lamin Ceesay manjango@db.erau.edu Ousman K. Manjang MANSALA@aol.com Momodou Kolley maramy@hotmail.com Muhammed Turay marie.gillen@swipnet.se Marie Gillen mary86@hotmail.com Mary Amy Davis mba4224@etbu.edu Tamsir Mbye Mbk007@aol.com M.B. Krubally mbojang@mail.transy.edu Mambuna Bojang mdarboe@hotmail.com Marie Darboe mdarboe@SCVAX2.WVNET.EDU M.Darboe mec97a14@tron.lyngbyes.dk Fatou Khan MJagana@aol.com Momodou Jagana mjallow@st6000.sct.edu Moee Jallow Mjawara@aol.com Musa Jawara mkah@fac.howard.edu Muhammed Kah MKCORRA@VM.SC.EDU Mamadi Corra mmjeng@image.dk Matar M. Jeng mmjeng@inform-bbs.dk Matarr Jeng mn015@students.stir.ac.uk Momodou Njie momhnjie@hotmail.com Momodou Njie momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk Momodou Camara momodou.jasseh@Ishtm.ac.uk Momodou Jassey momodou.jasseh@lshtm.ac.uk Momodou Jasseh Momodou.Jobarteh@HORDALAND.vegvesen.no Momodou momodou.sidibeh@stockholm.mail.telia.com M.S momodou@inform-bbs.dk Momodou Camara momodous@stud.ntnu.no Momodou Sanneh mousa.jeng@nrc-no-telemax.no Mousa Jeng mozcole@itis.com Mohammed Cole MSARR27100@AOL.COM Soffie Ceesay msjaiteh@mtu.edu Malanding Jaiteh msonko@yahoo.com Musa Sonko nahak@juno.com Michael Gomez namartin.gem@worldnet.att.com Gabriel Mendy ndramme@wpo.it.luc.edu Ndey Drammeh ndunyakoi@hotmail.com Njundu Sillah nfaal@is2.dal.ca Nkoyo Faal Nicholas.Sambou@akh-wien.ac.at N. Sambou nijii@hotmail.com Momodou Camara NJ132209@gwmail.kysu.edu Naffie Jeng NJ173949@GWMAIL.KYSU.EDU NDEY JABBIE Njammeh@hotmail.com Naffie Jammeh njie.1@osu.edu N'Deye Marie N'Jie njie@gwis2.circ.gwu.edu Binta Njie njie@online.no Adama S. Njie njogou@hotmail.com Ebrima Drameh noha.jatta@kungalv.se Noha Jatta nyada@geisnet.gn.apc.org Nyada Baldeh nyang@cldc.howard.edu Dr Sulayman Nyang nyima.gassama@stockholm.mail.telia.com Sulayman Gassama O.Baldeh@Bradford.ac.uk Omar Baldeh obaldeh@bradford.ac.uk Omar Baldeh OCORR@GARDNER-WEBB.EDU Ousman Corr Odemba@eec.wsu.edu Ousainou Demba oijobe@aol.com Omar Jobe OJallow@mail.idt.net OUSAINOU JALLOW ojgibba@hotmail.com Omar Gibba olafia@online.no Omar Saho Omadi@hotmail.com Omadi Diarra Omar@avana.net Omar Manjang OmarSheik.Saho@Ulleval.oslohelse.telemax.no O.S Oneke@email.msn.com HURAI BETTS osawaneh@post9.tele.dk Ousman Sawaneh P.L.Beyai@ncl.ac.uk Pa Lamin Beyai P.L.Beyai@newcastle.ac.uk P. L. Beyai p15a001@rrz.uni-hamburg.de Cherno Jaye payus@image.dk yusuph Jatta perg@nfh.uit.no Per Egil Grotnes Phillipse@ccsu.edu Dr. Evelyn NewmanPhillips PSAGNIA@SCBTANZ.MHS.compuserve.com Pa Sagnia p_bariteau@msn.com Paul Bariteau r.t.cole@usa.net R. T. Cole Rabani@aol.com Winston Abraham radise@accessv.com Lamin Camara rap@cushman.com Rene Prom Rena.M.Takahashi@lawrence.edu Rena Takahashi ROBERTAS@EROL.COM Rohey Ceesay roberts@ollnen.itsnet.co.uk Oliver Roberts rokst1+@pitt.edu Rohey Khan rolfch@core.ca Rolf Christensen rosemariam@aol.com Maila Touray S.Keita@reading.ac.uk Sainey Keita S.Njie@commonwealth.int Sam N'jie s3960217@citymail.lacc.cc.ca.us Musa Sohna sadams@geog.gla.ac.uk Sebja S. Adams sahir.drammeh@bok.bonnier.se Sahir Drammeh sai-j@usa.net Sainabou Jah SAJOKONO@AOL.COM Sarjo Santa Bojang sambabalangarr@classic.msn.com Tony Loum SANG1220@aol.com Daddy Sang Ndow sang_candebak_s.mendy@berea.edu Sang Mendy sankungsawo@delphi.com Sankung Sawo sarian.loum@corp.sun.com Sarian Loum sawol1@eng.und.ac.za Lamin Sawo Sdramm@nsccx.sccd.ctc.edu Saihou Drammeh secka@cse.bridgeport.edu Anna Secka seedyk@hotmail.com Seedy Kany seela@oz.net Cheikh Faty seys@husson.edu Sailey Sey sg125909@gwmail.kysu.edu Sukai Gaye sgreyjoh@is.dal.ca Symerre Grey-Johnson shieboyc@aol.com Shieriff Drammeh sillahconateh@hotmail.com Sillah Conateh sireh@aol.com Bubacarr Jallow sisayy@wabash.edu Yaya Sisay SJ044947@gwmail.kysu.edu Sigga Jagne smarenah@hotmail.com Sarjo Marenah smarong@hotmail.com Saikou Marong snjie@gis.net Samba Njie Sompo.Sinyan@udac.se Sompo Sinyan sowe@online.no Pa Sowe Ssaidy76@aol.com Yangkuba Saidy ssylva@emory.edu Saul Sylva st0021@student-mail.jsu.edu Nyang (Daddy) Njie st1638@student-mail.jsu.edu Lala Jabang st1@iiu.edu.my Senssie Turay st2063@student-mail.jsu.edu Paul D. Jammeh st4022@student-mail.jsu.edu Michael Jatta StinkyM@juno.com Baba Krubally svendok@online.no Svend Kvilesjoe Sxb04673@student.astate.edu Sal Barry T.Forster@mang.canterbury.ac.nz Thomas Forster TAIKAIN@aol.com Patricia Collier tamnette@aol.com Mohammed Hydara Tamsir@hotmail.co Tamsir Mbai thier@rocketmail.com Mame Thierno Jallow Tijan@wam.umd.edu Ahmed Tijan Deen TOURAY1@aol.com Lamin Touray TSaidy1050@aol.com Tombong Saidy umjawara@cc.UManitoba.CA Alieu B. Jawara utbult@bahnhof.se Mats Utbult v5bubbad@ulmo.stud.slu.se Buba badjie v97tst@sokrates.mip.ki.se Theodor Stenevang vanjakim@comet.net Nathan Van Hooser vbu053@freenet.mb.ca Yvan Russell wadda@ihe.nl Amadou Wadda wcroberts@osprey.smcm.edu BILL ROBERTS yjeng@welchlink.welch.jhu.edu Yaikah Jeng yjobe@aol.com Yassin Jobe yulbsore@aol.com Batch Samba Totalnumber of subscribers: 340 (340 shown here)Members in Gambia using Commit enterprise email services tgr@commit.gm Torstein Grotnes jgr@commit.gm Jorn Grotnes pmj@commit.gm Pa Musa Jallow adama.samba@commit.gm Mr.Adama Samba aith@commit.gm Mr.Benjamin John archibald.graham@commit.gm Mr.Archibald Graham doudou@commit.gm Mr.Lamin Doudou ffhc.banjul@commit.gm Mr.Jaiteh ffhc.wrp@commit.gm Mr.Jaiteh hellam@commit.gm Mr.Bye Malleh Wadda itsgam@commit.gm Mr.Joseph Cann janko.fofana@commit.gm Mr.Janko Fofana jensen@commit.gm Mr.Valdemar Jensen sahel.invest@commit.gm Abdoulie S.Sey foroyaa@commit.gm (Foroyaa) Adama Bah------------------------------Date: Fri, 6 Feb 1998 15:43:34 -0500 (EST)From: mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Gambians ShotMessage-ID: < 9802062043.AA56196@st6000.sct.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-Transfer-Encoding: 8bitAnna,Thank you for the info., and please accept my sympathy.Regards,Brother Moe.******************************************************************> Being a cousin of the deceased, I have been informed that the Gambian> Embassy has taken over the case. In addition, the police department is> also ivestigating the case. May Allah have mercy on them and may their> souls rest in peace.> Anna Secka> On Fri, 6 Feb 1998, Modou Jallow wrote:> > ELLA23K wrote:> >> > > I think the Gambiam population should do something about this> > > bring it to the attention of the authorities, let them know about this and let> > > it be in the news.> >> > More important, I think the Gambia government must not remain mute on this> > latest act of victimisation of foreigners in America. Imagine, what would> > happen if an American citizen was shot and killed or murdered in another> > foreign country! I do not know what the Gambian Embassy's stance is on> > this tragedy but I feel that it should be made known to the American> > government that foreigners are also people with blood flowing in their> > veins. Too many guns, too much violence, too much hatred and Racism -> > What a tangled web this so-called "land of opportunity" is! Perhaps, it> > should also be dubbed as the "nightmare of the unfortunate".> >> > May God help us all!> >> > Regards,> > Moe S. Jallow> > ************************************************************************> > mjallow@sct.edu > > ------------------------------------------------------------------------> >> >------------------------------Date: Fri, 6 Feb 1998 17:06:21 ESTFrom: Akalley@aol.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: New MemberMessage-ID: < b2d0e0ef.34db895f@aol.com Mime-Version: 1.0Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-transfer-encoding: 7bitGreetings to you allI'm a new subscriber, Aboubacar Kalley and I'm looking forward to some livelydiscussion and exchanges on issues that interest us all, sincerely a.kalley.------------------------------Date: Fri, 6 Feb 1998 16:27:59 -0600From: "Katim S. Touray" < dekat@itis.com To: < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Cc: " fwkooistra@facstaff.wisc.edu Subject: Re: Gambians ShotMessage-ID: < 199802062240.QAA26303@tower.itis.com MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitHi folks,i'm writing to shed on light on the murder of two Gambians in Kansas City.i've been wanting to do that for a while now, but held off because i wantedto liase a little more with their sister, Zainabou.as a matter of fact, Zainabou lives here in Madison, Wisconsin, and notConnecticut, as someone had posted on the list. in these circumstances,it's very easy to miss some facts here and there. anyway, as i was saying,Zainabou lives here in Madison with her husband, Frank Kooistra and theirfamily. Zainabous brother, Badou has flown in from Texas to join them.the circumstances surrounding the death of Sulayman and Wally are still notclear, and being investigated. as has been pointed out by Anna, theGambian Embassy in DC has been very helpful. indeed, Frank told me twonights ago that the Embassy is sending an emissary to Kansas City today(Fri. Feb. 6) to talk to the Gambian community there. so if you knowanyone in Kansas City that you think might be able to help, you can get intouch with them and let them know.here in Madison, the African and Africanists community has been rendering alot of moral support and comfort to Zainabou and her family. i must sayhere that members of the African Women's Association (AWA) here in Madisonhas again taught all of us a lesson in sisterhood and unity. they've donea wonderful job of helping Zainabou cope with this unimaginable tradedy.also, the African Association of Madison (AAM), in collaboration with AWAwill be organizing a memorial gathering and fund-raising event tomorrow(Sat. Feb. 7) evening. i'll be forwarding, under seperate cover, thee-mail message sent out on the AAM mailing list to announce the event. thee-mail also includes Zaiabou's address and phone number, for those of youwho might want to call.another development that did not make the e-mail is that Zainabou has setupa trust fund for donations toward helping sending the bodies home. theaccount number for the fund is 791-593-015 and is named "Wally and SulaymanLoum" further, the account also is at the Firststar Bank in Madison,Wisconsin. although someone has already posted info about another account,you should feel free to contact Zainabou or send money to the above accountif you so desire.i guess that's about all for now. i want to say a big thanks to all of youfor all your efforts in providing information, help, and whatever else it'staken to help Zainabou and her family in these trying times.Katim----------> From: Modou Jallow < mjallow@st6000.sct.edu > To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List> Subject: Re: Gambians Shot> Date: Friday, February 06, 1998 2:43 PM> Anna,> Thank you for the info., and please accept my sympathy.> Regards,> Brother Moe.> ******************************************************************> >> > Being a cousin of the deceased, I have been informed that the Gambian> > Embassy has taken over the case. In addition, the police department is> > also ivestigating the case. May Allah have mercy on them and may their> > souls rest in peace.> >> > Anna Secka> >> > On Fri, 6 Feb 1998, Modou Jallow wrote:> >> > > ELLA23K wrote:> > >> > > > I think the Gambiam population should do something about this> > > > bring it to the attention of the authorities, let them know aboutthis and let> > > > it be in the news.> > >> > > More important, I think the Gambia government must not remain mute onthis------------------------------Date: Fri, 6 Feb 1998 16:30:00 -0600From: "Katim S. Touray" < dekat@itis.com To: < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Fw: TRAGEDY IN THE LOUM-KOOISTRA FAMILYMessage-ID: < 199802062242.QAA26762@tower.itis.com MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit----------> From: E. AGGO AKYEA < aggo@itis.com > To: AAM@MAELSTROM.STJOHNS.EDU > Subject: TRAGEDY IN THE LOUM-KOOISTRA FAMILY> Date: Friday, February 06, 1998 6:50 AM> On behalf of the African Women's Association, the African Association of> Madison, Inc., and the family and friends of the Loum-Kooistra family of> Madison, you are cordially invited to a funeral service and fund raiserto> help in the funeral arrangements of two brothers of ZainabuLoum-Kooistra,> who were killed last week. The event will take place at 5:00 p.m. on> Saturday, February 7 at the Asbury Church located at 6101 University> Avenue.> On January 27th, the two young Gambian brothers were murdered in a double> homicide in Kansas City, Missouri. The circumstances surrounding the> deaths of WALLY and SULAYMAN LOUM of Serrekunda, The Gambia, remains a> mystery because the two brothers were devout Muslims and good young men.> Police efforts to resolve this tragedy were hampered for five daysbecause> they could not identify the victims. However, the investigation is now> progressing, despite the usual delays and legal obstacles.> The cost of returning the bodies of these two young brothers to their> parents, family and friends in their native land for burial will total> approximately $13,000. Some additional legal costs are also expected.> Therefore, please join us on Saturday to celebrate these young lives, cut> short in their prime, and give a monetary contribution or donation tohelp> their sister, Zainabu. Please come, and tell a friend to come along too.> Food and beverages will be made available. Any contribution, no matterhow> small will be very much appreciated. If you cannot come, you may sendyour> contribution or donation by mail to:> Zainabu Loum-Kooistra> 106 Wolf Street> Madison, WI 53719> Tel: 608/827-5469> Please include your name and address so that the family can acknowledge> your contribution. Your prayers and support are really appreciated.Thank> you.> -------------------------------------------------------------------> E. Aggo Akyea> President> African Association of Madison, Inc> PO Box 1016> Madison, WI 53701> Tel: 608/258-0261------------------------------Date: Fri, 06 Feb 1998 21:16:06 -0800From: Paul < bgibba@interlog.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Gambians ShotMessage-ID: < 3.0.2.32.19980206211606.0068c6f4@mail.interlog.com Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"Hi! Folks,We can never say enough about our horror and sorrow about the untimelydeath of our beloved brothers in Kansas. Their killings were cowardice onthe part of the person(s) who did it. Whoever was responsible for suchhorrible crimes will surely be punished by the All Mighty Allah. Mycondolence goes to the family of our dear brothers. May the souls of thedeceased REST IN PEACE.Paul Gibba.------------------------------Date: Fri, 06 Feb 1998 21:41:40 -0800From: Paul < bgibba@interlog.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Neo-Nazi Attacks in GermanyMessage-ID: < 3.0.2.32.19980206214140.0068c6f4@mail.interlog.com Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"Dear List Members,Every time I listen to the BBC these days I hear about neo-Nazis inGermany attacking foreigners. For some reason, these thugs blame Germany'simmigrant community for their unemployment. Blaming foreigners for the woesof a country is deja vue. Such things happen in many countries. However,when the blaming is accompanied by insults, name-calling, house-burning,beatings, and even murder, then the whole issue deserves a close attention.Where will such events lead to? I think it is in the interest of the worldcommunity to put a stop to this racial prejudice before the whole thingexplodes in our face. Let us learn from the past. A repetitive historywill be extremely catastrohic. In this age of globalization, residing andworking in a foreign country is not a crime. After all, many foreignworkers in many countries do jobs that are often scorned by citizens. Yetthey are blamed for taking the jobs away from citizens. Something should bedone.Paul Gibba.------------------------------Date: Fri, 06 Feb 1998 22:11:13 -0800From: Paul < bgibba@interlog.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Carla Fay-TuckerMessage-ID: < 3.0.2.32.19980206221113.0068c6f4@mail.interlog.com Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"Hi! Lers,A few days ago, a young woman was put to death in Texas for butchering twopeople about fourteen years ago. Although she told the whole world that shewas a born-again Xtian, she was still put to death. As we know, Gov. GeorgeBush of the state of Texas refused to grant Carla stay of the execution. Myquestions to all of you are:1- Did Carla deserve the death penalty?2- Has Gov. Bush done the right thing?3- Is capital punishment good or bad?4- Will capital punishment stop fatal crimes?If you are answering these questions, I would like you to consider thefollowing:1= How would the relatives of Carla's victims have felt if she had beengranted a stay of execution?2= Would they have felt that justice was served?3= Would her stay of execution open a floodgate for similar cases?4= Would other death-row inmates who became born-again Muslims or otherreligions have their death sentences comuted?5= What would be the general consequences...will male death-row inmatesreceive the same attention?6= If your beloved ones were murdered, will you support the eye for an eyeargument?Think about this issue.Paul Gibba.------------------------------Date: Fri, 06 Feb 1998 20:12:52 PSTFrom: "latjor ndow" < latjor@hotmail.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Gambians shotMessage-ID: < 19980207041252.4263.qmail@hotmail.com Content-Type: text/plainGreetings:Let me join the rest in expressing my deepest sympathies to the familyand relatives of the Loum brothers.While we cannot do anything in bringing them back, perhaps what we inthe u.s. gambia-lers ought to do is to circulate as widely as possiblethe address/tel/account number of sis. Zainabou among our friends andacquaintances. Printing the info and making several copies and takingthem to our places of gathering would inform and provide others withinfo on where to send donations. Another way is by calling others andgiving them the info.This weekend, I know of at least two events in the D.C. area. I intendto do what I have just finished saying and urge others to do the same.BTW, Mr. Lamin Bojang of the Gambian Embassy left yesterday afternoonfor Kansas. He did attempt to send me a fax so I could post it on thelist, unfortunately it was unsuccessful. I also sent him the info thatwas posted by other list members on this sad issue to help keep himabreast of all the info available. If I do know anymore I'll post it.This incident is again a sobering reminder of our situation livingabroad. Perhaps now is not the time to dwell on this matter.I salute the leadership role of the AWA and the AAM on this issue.Should we not follow suit?LatJor______________________________________________________Get Your Private, Free Email at http://www.hotmail.com ------------------------------Date: Fri, 6 Feb 1998 23:57:52 -0000From: " foroyaa@commit.gm " < gambia-l@commit.gm To: < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: ON PA MUSA JALLOW'S REACTIONMessage-ID: < B0000049690@south.commit.gm MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitSent by "Foroyaa" < foroyaa@commit.gm via CommitWe are compelled to begin by conveying to all contributors our deepappreciation for the effort being made by Gambians of diverse schools ofthought to engage in a dialogue regarding the destiny of the country. Onlythose who are determined to do their duty to their country in the contextof their era can be guardians of their destiny.The death of the Loum brothers sent spasms down our central nervous systemsand compel us to wonder when Africa shall be able to embrace her childrenin her bossom and accord them a dignified life in liberty and prosperityunder the clear light of the sun.The answer, however, is rhetorical. In short, what one should rather askis: when will each of us search for the route to progress and assume ourresponsibility to be part of the solutionto Africa's problems?We have a constellation of ideas to explore and galaxies of experience todiscover in order to get the cognitive compass necessary to find our routein the world. This, however, is inconceivable unless we break the chain ofour fettered minds.The steps we have taken so far are significant. The reflections takingplace are profound. What is of importance now is sustainability. We hopeyou will continue to have the drive to contribute your quota to thishistoric dialogue which has taken a universal dimension. We are inspired.To ride towards the point at issue, it is necessary to lay the foundationthat development is the pursuit of the necessary and the possible.Intellectual honesty constitutes the capacity to acknowledge the relevantand recognise the inevitable. It manifests itself in the pursuit ofknowledge, not for its sake but with the view to translate it into actionsin order to address the needs and aspirations of one's generation.Intellectual honesty calls for an open and critical mind. Only those whohave such minds can harvest knowledge that can make them instrumental inthe development process.It is evident that the contributions are wide and varied. We will,therefore, review them dialectically by moving from the simple to thecomplex by taking a microscopic view of the main point at issue and atelescopic view of its interconnections. We will start with the individualtrees with the hope that it will ultimately lead us to have a wholisticconception of the forest.We will first deal with Pa Musa Jallow's views and that of Bassirou Drammehwith the hope of breaking the shell of the issue and then proceed to theviews of Jones, Jeng and Buharry to penetrate the kernel.Without wasting much time, let us state categorically that the centralpoint at issue which provides the axis around which all the other issuesspin is the budget. The concept of public sector and private sector ledgrowth are very profound issues but in this instance they are mere adjunctsof the central issue.The National Assembly session from whose womb the debate sprang is a budgetsession. We should, therefore, concentrate more extensively on the issue ofpublic finance which is just one factor in the development equation.Regardless of whether one implements a public sector or private sector ledstrategy, a government must engage in the technical work regarding theextraction, accumulation and distribution of financial resources in orderto provide social services. Public finance or budgeting constitutes thekernel of government activity. Without it no government can function.We will, therefore, examine what Pa Musa has to say on this issue andothers, and then proceed to examine schematic approach taken by Jones, Jengand Buharry in order to handle the issue with thoroughness.In his review, Pa Musa did more than the casting of a bird's eye view onthe budget. He made a preamble which manifests a biting aversion for anymessianic tendency in matters of development.One would, therefore, assume that Pa Musa stands for an objective andscientific approach. As we all know, this approach starts by summoning ahypothesis before the judgment seat of critical thinking and subject it toexamination, cross examination and re-examination in order to arrive at atruth we call theories that can stand the test of scientific analysis. Inthis way, a proper foundation shall be laid to make realisticgeneralization regarding a phenomenon or thing.In passing, pardon us to briefly stray from the central point at issue soas to show that even though Pa Musa cautioned us against messianictendencies, he failed to obey his wise counsel by opening up hiscontribution with remarks that are a derivative of his own cognitiveprocess hinging on no substantive base. It reads: "I want to again commendyou (again) on a superb piece most especially on the "been there" and "donethat" of public corporations. It is like saying that "the road to hell ispaved with good intentions"."Of course, a proverb is a figurative approach in drawing conclusions. Thescientific approach is to draw conclusions from evidence. Evidence providesthe roots and stem that holds the conclusion erect. A proverb without rootsand stem must fall.Now, let us knit our brows to release a mental impulse in order tounderstand Pa Musa's cognitive process which gave rise to the conclusion.In the absence of evidence, we are being compelled to become mind readerswhich certainly falls within the messianic hemisphere. Hence, the onlything we could do in order to question the relevance of the preamble is toask: If good intentions are backed with good deeds, would a person stillpave his or her way to hell? All reasonable persons would answer in thenegative.Calling logic to our aid, we could only deduce that the proverb is simplysaying that those who fail to practice what they preach are likely to reapthe very opposite of what they intended. Can such a tendency be attributedto us, Pa Musa? Does your preamble have any relevance to the debate? Wepause for the discerning readers to draw their own conclusions.The lesson, however, is clear. Generalization should be derived from factsif our arguments in this debate are to stand on their feet instead of theirheads.The second thesis advanced by Pa Musa is contained in the followingsarcastic remarks: "Some of us remember the good old days of PWD and GPMBand GUC when everyone was employed in the "general do nothing"."Here, it appears that some imaginary personalities have nostalgia for oldGPMB. We only hope that he is not referring to PDOIS. Those who havefollowed FOROYAA over the years know fully well that we were at the heartof the exposure of the mismanagement of public corporations. We have shownin many publications how GPMB, which had more than 100 million dalasi inits foreign accounts by the latter part of the 1970's went into totalinsolvency to the point that in 1987/88 a sum of 130.8 million dalasi hadto be transferred from they tax payers money to GPMB to help it to vegetateat public expense.Suffice it to say, PDOIS had no seat in the House of Representatives in1987 when the Minister of Finance indicated that 72.8 million dalasi had tobe set aside into a Managed Fund to finance loans issued by The GambiaCommercial and Development Bank under government guarantees.The members of the House of Representatives said nothing. We exposed thisand questioned why the public had to pay for defaulters in loan repayment.In the 1988/89 budget, 126 million dalasi was again transferred to GCDB tocover up for defaulters. We exposed that the government had driven publiccorporations to bankruptcy, but had been using the public coffers to coverup the loopholes.Pa Musa, these continuous exposures is what eventually marvelled USAID wholaid conditionality for AMRC to be established in order to recover the baddebts.It should, therefore, be clear that we harbour no nostalgia for thosecorporations. Our difference is simple. Pa Musa proceeds from a fact thateveryone knows only to draw the sentimental conclusion that all publiccorporations are "good for nothings". We have relied on a decade ofexposure of mismanagement of public corporations to conclude that no publiccorporation can survive the assault of parasitic bureaucrats who divertpublic funds to set up lucrative businesses which they manage efficientlywhile public corporations are allowed to decay with impunity. We concludethat the problem is one of management.During the 1997/98 budget session, public corporations like Atlantic Hotelreported a net profit of 4.3 million dalasi for the period 1996/97; GambiaInternational Airlines made a profit, before tax, of 7.825 million dalasi;AMRC, by June 30, 1997, recovered an aggregate amount of 128 milliondalasi, 70 million cash collection and 58 million dalasi representing thevalue of repossessed properties transferred to the government; SocialSecurity and Housing Finance Corporation recorded a gross income of 58.5million dalasi. It is indicated that the Social Security members Fund roseto 414.8 million dalasi and the net asset of the corporation grew to 465million dalasi as at June, 1997; NAWEC reported a profit, after tax, of 1.1million dalasi; Gambia Civil Aviation Authority registered a turn-over of23 million dalasi. Gambia Ports Authority recorded a turn over of 96.077million dalasi.Hence, it is clear that Pa Musa Jallow did not proceed from carefulanalysis of the realities on the ground to assess the merit of publiccorporations. The issue is who manages public corporations and in whoseinterest. Who manages public corporations, how and in whose interest? thatis the question.Pa Musa seems to be saying that regardless of who manages publiccorporations the end result is futile. This, in short, seems to besynonymous to the view that children should be condemned for the sins oftheir fathers. Such a conclusion would certainly be a predeterministicconception which is in deed a messianic conception of development.With such a conception, one moves from prejudices to give generalizationsthat are unconnected with and isolated from the objective realities whichobtain on the ground.Now, let us proceed to the central theme. Here, too, Pa Musa fails torealise that a budget is an organism whose parts are interconnected. Thereare positive and negative correlation between the various parts as theyshift to and for in various directions.The science of management constitutes the objective conceptualization ofthe relation of the parts in order to be able to predict their modusoperandi so as to provide the regulatory framework to direct them towardsdevelopment objectives. This is what gives rise to fiscal and monetarypolicies which are designed to impact on the macro-economic state ofcountries.The fact that Pa Musa did not take a schematic approach to consider therelation of the parts of the budget, but had adopted a common senseapproach, which he is free to adopt, he could only arrive at contradictoryconclusions.Let us offer proof. Pa Musa is told that there is a deficit in the 1998budget. Based on two figures given by the Secretary of State for Finance,which will be referred to later, the deficit could either be 527,506,011or 111,333,081 depending on the figures we rely on. So instead of arguinghow to deal with the deficit, Pa Musa proceeded to justify why D7000 shouldnot be considered as a substantial amount since, according to him, "D7000has the value today as D2400 in 1984". He further went on to justify theneed to incur more cost by adding that "there is no doubt that unless wepay a decent livable wage, we will only attract mediocres to run ourinstitutions and not the best....." Who is saying that people should bepaid mediocre wages? The issue is not one of desirability. It is one ofaffordability.One may now ask: Where will the money come from? Interestingly enough, PaMusa refused to recognise that between 80 and 89% of the budget comesfrom taxation, and proceeded to lament that he is "quite worried aboutincreased government taxes and borrowing...." He then went further to saythat "businesses are now being taxed to the extent that tax evasion is amust for survival...."Now, if government does not borrow or tax, as it is doing, where will themoney come from to pay "livable wage(s)"? We are sure Pa Musa will notrecommend the use of magic or rely on a World Bank in the sky for he,certainly, is opposed to any messianic leader to appear willy nilly toperform economic miracles. This is the dilemma, Pa Musa! This is thedilemma!Our letter springs precisely from this dilemma, that a government cannotspend more than it owns unless it borrows or begs. Furthermore, agovernment cannot have what it has not produced unless it imposes taxation.This is why borrowing and taxation constitute the limbs of the budget.You realise the problem of excessive borrowing and taxation, but still wantthe sweets of comfortable living. You acknowledge that businesses are beingstrangulated by over taxation. Business persons are, therefore, calling fortax relief and less interest rates to reduce the cost of borrowing. Thepeople are saying more jobs, more services, more income. The financialinstitutions are saying more interests to cope with exchange ratefluctuations that are externally determined. Where do we go from here, PaMusa? It is a vicious cycle. A vicious cycle, in deed. We are sure by nowthat you would acknowledge that you have only offered lamentations and nosolutions.Now, we will proceed to examine the various parts of the budget and drawconclusions from them. The Secretary of State gave different figuresregarding expenditure. We will quote the different figures and calculatethe deficits on the basis of the figures given.ON THE RECURRENT BUDGET1996/97:REVENUE EXPENDITURE DEFICIT1) D787,722,796 D972,600,966D189,878,1702) D782,722,796 D1,348,255,000D565,532,2041998:REVENUE EXPENDITURE DEFICIT1) D961,655,989 D1,072,989,070D111,333,0812) D961,655,989 D1,489,162,000D527,506,011Debt service charges for 1996/97 increased from the estimated sum ofD367,588,240 to the actual figure of D437,662,410. For 1998, the estimatedfigure is D438,795,360.More than 80% of the revenue comes from taxation.ON THE DEVELOPMENT BUDGET:1996/97:Development Budget Govt. Contribution External LoansGrantsD370,294,760 D38,617,368 D269,701,407D61,975,9851998:D324,399,719 D40,325,987 D243,958,562D40,115,170Let us now look into the interconnection.There is no doubt that the economy is suffering from a deficit, a debtcrises and over-taxation.No one can doubt that deficits lead to more borrowing. More borrowing leadsto more indebtedness; more indebtedness leads to more taxation to servicedebts in order to maintain credit worthiness.A review of the Development Estimates reveal a loan component ofD269,701,407 for 1996/97 and D243,958,562 for 1998. The sum total for thetwo years is D531,659,969.It is obvious that as long as this loan component continues to increase,the indebtedness will intensify and debt service charges will increase.Taxation will also increase.In order to resolve the dilemma, we propose an alternative policy ofensuring financial discipline to move away from deficit financing tosurplus financing in order to minimize borrowing just to stop the deficit.Can you imagine D2 million being spent on the inauguration of thePresident? With surplus financing, one will also be able to increase thelocal contribution to the development budget and thus reduce the loancomponent. In this way, the indebtedness will be contained.We, however, indicated that one cannot rely entirely on fiscal policy tocreate the type of surplus that will significantly increase the localcontribution to the development budget and reduce the loan component. Thisis what gave rise to our suggestion that public corporations could beestablished so that they can increase the non-tax revenue component of thebudget. This can enable a government reduce the tax revenue component andborrowing and thus leave enough in the hands of people for consumption andinvestment.We will develop this thesis further as we proceed with our analysis ofBassirou Drammeh's contribution. We will analyse the concept of publicsector/private sector led growth more fully. It will become clear that weare simply proceeding from what is necessary and possible and not what isirrelevant and unfeasible.Pa Musa, you will not make me your Minister of Agriculture. Well! Well!within PDOIS we have people like Dr Omar Touray who would make a goodMinister of Agriculture. He is an animal scientist who had his own cottageindustry producing butter, sour milk, cream and yogurt which enabled him toprovide income to many herdsmen (herds person) and their agents until wesent him abroad after the coup d'etat.However, it is good for you to heed Buharry's position. Cabinet members arepolicy makers. You say that you want a President who will do his or herwork according to the constitution, period. Constitutions, however, aredeclarations of principles. They do not produce policies and programmes.The science of management of public services calls for a linkage betweenprinciples, as enshrined in constitutions or other declarations, policieswhich constitute an elaboration of principles, and programmes whichconstitute the concrete strategies for the materialization of policies.Policy makers simply need to have all the ingredients and they can makepolicies for any institution in collaboration with technical advisers.This is why under section 73 of your constitution, cabinet is made aninstrument of policy and all cabinet members, under section 74 of theconstitution are collectively responsible for such policies.Finally, you refer to Mandela as a messianic leader and you indicated thatyou want leaders who you can remove with feeling that you have committedsacrilege. Mandela, however, is leaving office within a short time while anon messianic leader like Moi is still at it.I will come to your issue of governance in our analysis of Bassirou'scontribution. As far as we are concerned, we have no taste for the sweetsof office. This is why Sidia accepts a reduced income, not because hispeasant sisters and brothers do not need it, but because of the need tosacrifice for the general good.It stands to reason that those who have nothing to gain from public officeshould have the least inkling to cling onto power. Conversely, those whohave lust for the sweets of office should have the least inkling to vacatetheir seats. We do not see any logic in linking high salaries to politicaloffice. If you were to argue that a doctor, engineer, teacher and otherprofessionals should be paid their due in order to retain theirprofessional capacity, one would agree to your proposition.In short, Sidia Jatta or anybody who seeks political office has the optionof earning an income through their professional capacities or pursue otherbusiness interests. However, if one wants to be the custodian of publicproperty, one must be ready to deprive oneself of what belongs to all inorder to ensure its use to safeguard the collective interest. The more oneis ready to sacrifice and still display maximum commitment, the more one iswell prepared to serve. Public office is a place of service, not a place ofprivilege. If earnings in public political office are lower than in otherprofessions, no opportunist will seek it and only those who are ready tosacrifice will seek it. The public political office holder should be like amother and father who toil day and night so that their children can live abetter way of life than they did.Greedy persons who believe that by occupying political office they have theright to the lion share according to the height of their posts can neversalvage an Africa which is heading towards doom because of the dishonestyand greed of few like Mobutu who invest billions in foreign banks whiletheir countries starve of capital. We must, therefore, contemplate whatgave rise to the Mobutus as we engage in this search for a route forAfrica's salvation.KNOWLEDGE IS THE KEY TO THE ROUTE THAT WE SEEK;SEARCH FOR IT WITH DETERMINATION AND PERSEVERANCE;THAT IS THE TASK BEFORE THE INTELLIGENTSIA OF THE AFRICAN CONTINENT;WHERE DO YOU STAND?HALIFA SALLAH------------------------------Date: Sun, 08 Feb 1998 11:23:18 -0500From: Habib Ghanim < hghanim@erols.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: help-Baboucarr MbyeMessage-ID: < 34DDDBF6.5E4C@erols.com MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-asciiContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitebrima drameh wrote:> Hello list members,> Does any one know the whereabouts of Baboucarr Mbye?> The last time I heard about him was that he is in Amsterdam. I urgently> need to get in touch with him please help.> Thanks,Ebrima.> ______________________________________________________> Get Your Private, Free Email at http://www.hotmail.com EbrimaI suggest you contact the foreign office or the council in Amsterdam.They will need his name and date of birth to get it for you .Good luck--Habib Diab Ghanim------------------------------Date: Sun, 08 Feb 1998 11:40:58 -0500From: Habib Ghanim < hghanim@erols.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Gambians ShotMessage-ID: < 34DDE01A.1C2E@erols.com MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-asciiContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitBassirou Dodou Drammeh wrote:> May the animals who destroyed these two young lives get more than they> deserve here on earth. America! This is not fair! They were your guests, and> they were so young.How could their family cope with such a painful double> tragedy?!> Regards Bassss!> -----Original Message-----> From: ABDOU < at137@columbia.edu > To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List> < gambia-l@u.washington.edu > Date: Friday, February 06, 1998 10:52 AM> Subject: Re: Gambians Shot> >Folks,> > Here is some news from the Kansas City Star ( www.kstar.com ).> >> >Two men found shot to death last week near Marshall, Mo., were> > brothers from Gambia who lived in the Kansas City area for> >the last> > couple of years.> >> > The bodies of Sulayman Loum, 27, and Wally Loum, 29, were> > discovered in a tributary of the Blackwater River by a> >woman> > searching for arrowheads about 11 a.m. Jan. 27.> >> > "We just don't know what's going on here," said Saline> >County> > Sheriff Wally George. "We certainly don't know where they> >were> > killed."> >> > The men were killed by gunshots. Their heads were wrapped> >in> > material and secured by duct tape. George said he was sure> >they> > were not killed where they were found.> >> > Both bodies were found on a creek bed beneath a bridge that> >runs> > along a gravel county road. The site is about three miles> >north of> > Interstate 70 and about 80 miles east of Kansas City.> >> > George said he was unsure exactly where they lived. The> >brothers> > had a sister in Kansas City, Kan. Their parents in Gambia> >also were> > notified of their deaths.> >> >> >***************************************************************************> ****> >A.TOURAY> >Computer Science> >Columbia University> >New York, NY 10027> >> >MY URL ON THE WWW= http://www.cc.columbia.edu/~at137 > >> >A FINITE IN A LAND OF INFINITY.> >SEEKING BUT THE REACHABLE.> >I WANDER AND I WONDER.> >ALAS, ALL RESPITE IS FINAL.> >***************************************************************************> ****> >> >> >BasssLet us wait until we find out the real story before we assume that someAmericans did it to their GUESTS.Remember recently a Gambian girl was killed (aledgely) by her ownhusband.Only Allah knows who did those terrible acts and I also hope they findthe criminals who did this.Maybe a $ 5000 reward will hasten the process and some witnesses maycome out to speak or give good leads. It helps--Habib Diab Ghanim------------------------------Date: Sun, 08 Feb 1998 12:06:13 -0500From: Habib Ghanim < hghanim@erols.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Gambians ShotMessage-ID: < 34DDE605.3D0A@erols.com MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-asciiContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitModou Jallow wrote:> ELLA23K wrote:> > I think the Gambiam population should do something about this> > bring it to the attention of the authorities, let them know about this and let> > it be in the news.> More important, I think the Gambia government must not remain mute on this> latest act of victimisation of foreigners in America. Imagine, what would> happen if an American citizen was shot and killed or murdered in another> foreign country! I do not know what the Gambian Embassy's stance is on> this tragedy but I feel that it should be made known to the American> government that foreigners are also people with blood flowing in their> veins. Too many guns, too much violence, too much hatred and Racism -> What a tangled web this so-called "land of opportunity" is! Perhaps, it> should also be dubbed as the "nightmare of the unfortunate".> May God help us all!> Regards,> Moe S. Jallow> ************************************************************************> ------------------------------------------------------------------------MoeWe should all do something about this violence always because it couldhave been even you or me, and please let us first make sure who are thesuspects before we point fingers at anyone .We also tend to pick up some of the bad habits as well as the good onestoo. In the mid seventies there was a Gambian that was found dead in hisroom and his fellow Gambian roommate was later accused of trying towithdraw his savings ( In Philadelphia ) and so onI think we should be careful not to jump into conclusions please--Habib Diab Ghanim------------------------------Date: Sun, 08 Feb 1998 12:09:29 -0500From: Habib Ghanim < hghanim@erols.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Gambians ShotMessage-ID: < 34DDE6C9.4E80@erols.com MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-asciiContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitAnna Secka wrote:> Being a cousin of the deceased, I have been informed that the Gambian> Embassy has taken over the case. In addition, the police department is> also ivestigating the case. May Allah have mercy on them and may their> souls rest in peace.> Anna Secka> On Fri, 6 Feb 1998, Modou Jallow wrote:> > ELLA23K wrote:> >> > > I think the Gambiam population should do something about this> > > bring it to the attention of the authorities, let them know about this and let> > > it be in the news.> >> > More important, I think the Gambia government must not remain mute on this> > latest act of victimisation of foreigners in America. Imagine, what would> > happen if an American citizen was shot and killed or murdered in another> > foreign country! I do not know what the Gambian Embassy's stance is on> > this tragedy but I feel that it should be made known to the American> > government that foreigners are also people with blood flowing in their> > veins. Too many guns, too much violence, too much hatred and Racism -> > What a tangled web this so-called "land of opportunity" is! Perhaps, it> > should also be dubbed as the "nightmare of the unfortunate".> >> > May God help us all!> >> > Regards,> > Moe S. Jallow> > ************************************************************************> > mjallow@sct.edu > > ------------------------------------------------------------------------> >> >GoodI hope they( Gambia Embassy) stay on top of this case which is sad.Kindly accept my sympathy and may God our creator give them eternalpeace--Habib Diab Ghanim------------------------------Date: Sun, 08 Feb 1998 12:12:43 -0500From: Habib Ghanim < hghanim@erols.com To: dekat@itis.com Cc: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Gambians ShotMessage-ID: < 34DDE78B.7AEE@erols.com MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-asciiContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitKatim S. Touray wrote:> Hi folks,> i'm writing to shed on light on the murder of two Gambians in Kansas City.> i've been wanting to do that for a while now, but held off because i wanted> to liase a little more with their sister, Zainabou.> as a matter of fact, Zainabou lives here in Madison, Wisconsin, and not> Connecticut, as someone had posted on the list. in these circumstances,> it's very easy to miss some facts here and there. anyway, as i was saying,> Zainabou lives here in Madison with her husband, Frank Kooistra and their> family. Zainabous brother, Badou has flown in from Texas to join them.> the circumstances surrounding the death of Sulayman and Wally are still not> clear, and being investigated. as has been pointed out by Anna, the> Gambian Embassy in DC has been very helpful. indeed, Frank told me two> nights ago that the Embassy is sending an emissary to Kansas City today> (Fri. Feb. 6) to talk to the Gambian community there. so if you know> anyone in Kansas City that you think might be able to help, you can get in> touch with them and let them know.> here in Madison, the African and Africanists community has been rendering a> lot of moral support and comfort to Zainabou and her family. i must say> here that members of the African Women's Association (AWA) here in Madison> has again taught all of us a lesson in sisterhood and unity. they've done> a wonderful job of helping Zainabou cope with this unimaginable tradedy.> also, the African Association of Madison (AAM), in collaboration with AWA> will be organizing a memorial gathering and fund-raising event tomorrow> (Sat. Feb. 7) evening. i'll be forwarding, under seperate cover, the> e-mail message sent out on the AAM mailing list to announce the event. the> e-mail also includes Zaiabou's address and phone number, for those of you> who might want to call.> another development that did not make the e-mail is that Zainabou has setup> a trust fund for donations toward helping sending the bodies home. the> account number for the fund is 791-593-015 and is named "Wally and Sulayman> Loum" further, the account also is at the Firststar Bank in Madison,> Wisconsin. although someone has already posted info about another account,> you should feel free to contact Zainabou or send money to the above account> if you so desire.> i guess that's about all for now. i want to say a big thanks to all of you> for all your efforts in providing information, help, and whatever else it's> taken to help Zainabou and her family in these trying times.> Katim> ----------> > From: Modou Jallow < mjallow@st6000.sct.edu > > To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List> < gambia-l@u.washington.edu > > Subject: Re: Gambians Shot> > Date: Friday, February 06, 1998 2:43 PM> >> > Anna,> >> > Thank you for the info., and please accept my sympathy.> >> > Regards,> > Brother Moe.> > ******************************************************************> >> >> > >> > > Being a cousin of the deceased, I have been informed that the Gambian> > > Embassy has taken over the case. In addition, the police department is> > > also ivestigating the case. May Allah have mercy on them and may their> > > souls rest in peace.> > >> > > Anna Secka> > >> > > On Fri, 6 Feb 1998, Modou Jallow wrote:> > >> > > > ELLA23K wrote:> > > >> > > > > I think the Gambiam population should do something about this> > > > > bring it to the attention of the authorities, let them know about> this and let> > > > > it be in the news.> > > >> > > > More important, I think the Gambia government must not remain mute on> thisThanks brother Katim on the timely and important updateIs ther a telephone number that we can get to reach the sister?--Habib Diab Ghanim------------------------------Date: Sun, 08 Feb 1998 12:19:21 -0500From: Habib Ghanim < hghanim@erols.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Carla Fay-TuckerMessage-ID: < 34DDE919.5C61@erols.com MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-asciiContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitPaul wrote:> Hi! Lers,> A few days ago, a young woman was put to death in Texas for butchering two> people about fourteen years ago. Although she told the whole world that she> was a born-again Xtian, she was still put to death. As we know, Gov. George> Bush of the state of Texas refused to grant Carla stay of the execution. My> questions to all of you are:> 1- Did Carla deserve the death penalty?> 2- Has Gov. Bush done the right thing?> 3- Is capital punishment good or bad?> 4- Will capital punishment stop fatal crimes?> If you are answering these questions, I would like you to consider the> following:> 1= How would the relatives of Carla's victims have felt if she had been> granted a stay of execution?> 2= Would they have felt that justice was served?> 3= Would her stay of execution open a floodgate for similar cases?> 4= Would other death-row inmates who became born-again Muslims or other> religions have their death sentences comuted?> 5= What would be the general consequences...will male death-row inmates> receive the same attention?> 6= If your beloved ones were murdered, will you support the eye for an eye> argument?> Think about this issue.> Paul Gibba.PaulAll I can say is that it was done as a deterant to stop others fromdoing what happened to the Loum brothers for example.Also any violent criminal can say they are born again and use Karla'scase to go free if she was pardoned.But having heared her I think she was genuinely a changed person whoshould have been spared the death penalty.May God forgive her and help the victims heal too--Habib Diab Ghanim------------------------------Date: Sun, 08 Feb 1998 12:29:58 -0500From: Habib Ghanim < hghanim@erols.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Gambians shotMessage-ID: < 34DDEB96.283E@erols.com MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-asciiContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitlatjor ndow wrote:> Greetings:> Let me join the rest in expressing my deepest sympathies to the family> and relatives of the Loum brothers.> While we cannot do anything in bringing them back, perhaps what we in> the u.s. gambia-lers ought to do is to circulate as widely as possible> the address/tel/account number of sis. Zainabou among our friends and> acquaintances. Printing the info and making several copies and taking> them to our places of gathering would inform and provide others with> info on where to send donations. Another way is by calling others and> giving them the info.> This weekend, I know of at least two events in the D.C. area. I intend> to do what I have just finished saying and urge others to do the same.> BTW, Mr. Lamin Bojang of the Gambian Embassy left yesterday afternoon> for Kansas. He did attempt to send me a fax so I could post it on the> list, unfortunately it was unsuccessful. I also sent him the info that> was posted by other list members on this sad issue to help keep him> abreast of all the info available. If I do know anymore I'll post it.> This incident is again a sobering reminder of our situation living> abroad. Perhaps now is not the time to dwell on this matter.> I salute the leadership role of the AWA and the AAM on this issue.> Should we not follow suit?> LatJor> ______________________________________________________> Get Your Private, Free Email at http://www.hotmail.com LatJorI agree. At MCC ( Muslim Community Center ) the event is on the 14 th.I am sure Pa Ndarow will bring it up. I will be in Kansas on business soplease give me the address in Kansas where one can visit or callThanksWould it not be cheaper to bury them here in the US instead of sendingthe bodies home. Most Islamic centers will help with the funeralexpenses only if the burial takes place locally. That might be anotheroption we can look into also.I hope Mr Lamin Bojang all the best in his mission and thank him for hisefforts--Habib Diab Ghanim------------------------------Date: Sat, 7 Feb 1998 00:51:17 ESTFrom: BobbySil@aol.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Suggestion???Message-ID: < e4a583c.34dbf657@aol.com Mime-Version: 1.0Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-transfer-encoding: 7bitIf possible, can Latjor, Katim or anyone for that matter retrieve hardcopiesof all the postings of condolence and make them available to Zainabou and theLoum family. Believe me, it will help in their griefing process.I like the attention given to the loss of Wally and Sulay by the this list,and I hope this continues. Does of you in the Atlanta area may very wellunderstand what I'm talking about, and thats all I'm gonna say about that.Lets include them in our prayers, and hope they are resting in a better placethan this.To Zainab: On behalf of Absa and myself, please accept our sympathy!Baboucarr Sillah<<<<>>>>>>------------------------------Date: Sun, 08 Feb 1998 13:04:43 -0500From: Habib Ghanim < hghanim@erols.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Suggestion???Message-ID: < 34DDF3BB.3AF0@erols.com MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-asciiContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit BobbySil@aol.com wrote:> If possible, can Latjor, Katim or anyone for that matter retrieve hardcopies> of all the postings of condolence and make them available to Zainabou and the> Loum family. Believe me, it will help in their griefing process.> I like the attention given to the loss of Wally and Sulay by the this list,> and I hope this continues. Does of you in the Atlanta area may very well> understand what I'm talking about, and thats all I'm gonna say about that.> Lets include them in our prayers, and hope they are resting in a better place> than this.> To Zainab: On behalf of Absa and myself, please accept our sympathy!> Baboucarr Sillah> <<<<>>>>>>I agree Baboucarr and further suggest we call her if we can afford iteven for just a couple of minuites//or send a card with some change indollars or a small amount by check.Maybe inform their classmates from the schools they were attending tohelp if they are can ( sometimes if you do not specifically ask forfinancial help for the funeral expenses our American friends will assumeinsurance is paying for it automatically )--Habib Diab Ghanim------------------------------Date: Sat, 7 Feb 1998 12:24:15 +2000From: mmjeng@image.dk To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Gambians ShotMessage-ID: < 199802071127.MAA18751@mail.image.dk MIME-Version: 1.0Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-transfer-encoding: 7BITAnnaAccept my sympathy. May their souls rest in perfect peace.AMEN.Matarr M. Jeng------------------------------Date: Sat, 7 Feb 1998 07:38:28 ESTFrom: TSaidy1050@aol.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Government and Gambian ShotMessage-ID: < a6c52d20.34dc55c7@aol.com Mime-Version: 1.0Content-type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1Content-transfer-encoding: quoted-printableGambia-l,=0A=0AThe death of the Loum brothers is indeed another sad momen=t for all Gambians,=0Aparticularly the immediate family members and frien=ds. I am deeply saddened by=0Ait, not only because they were very young, =but also I happen to know them very=0Awell. We were in DC together and Sa=ul used to be one of our leading goal=0Ascorers, and he was a fun guy. I =am extending sympathy to the family and may=0Atheir Souls Rest in Peace. ==0A=0AThis tragic death and others that befell the Gambian Community in t=he past=0Ashould be a galvanising force that will unit all Gambian=0AAsso=ciations/Organisations to form an umbrella organisation that could take==0Acare of matters arising from such tragedy or other matters. It is very==0Aembarrassing for us to be appealing and asking for contributions any t=ime some=0Aone dies or someone is in trouble and needs legal or financial=help. The=0AGambia Foundation based in DC, which I co-founded, was geare=d to perform such=0Aa function. This role of the Foundation could still b=e facilitated with the=0Afull support of the Gambian Community. Even thou=gh some things happened and=0Athere are other splinter organisations, now=is the time to address this issue=0Aand I hope it will be addressed duri=ng the up-coming Leadership Conference=0Abeing organised by Latjor and co=.. in the DC Area.=0A=0AI was however disappointed by Moe S. Jallow's post=on this tragic event. His=0Afirst sentence read:=0A=0A"More important, I=think The Gambia Government must not remain mute on this=0Alatest act of=victimisation of foreigners in America=85=85=85=85=85..I do not know wha=t=0Athe Gambian Embassy's stance is on this tragedy=85=85=85=85=85=85=85"==0A=0Athe above was unwarranted, why did Moe assume that The Gambia Gover=nment was=0A"mute on this"? The best thing any body could have done was t=o contact the=0AEmbassy in DC and find out about this or inform them of t=he tragedy. I wonder=0Ahow many of us have the telephone numbers of the E=mbassy, much more contacted=0Athem. It is always wise to contact the Emba=ssy immediate when such things=0Ahappen. I would like for all Gambia-lers=to know that the APRC Government=0Aalways cares about Gambians no matter=where they are, and even the President=0Ais in the picture. The Embassy =in DC is involved and presently the Financial=0AAttach=E9, Mr. Lamin Boja=ng is in Kansa to liase with the authorities. I am=0Aquite sure some of y=ou were aware of the action the Government took when the=0ABritish Police=d killed Biran Sey in London, and also the case of Labage, who=0Awas kill=ed 1996 in Tifton, Georgia. This Government is never mute on issues=0Acon=cerning Gambians, especially those in foreign lands. After all this=0AGov=ernment is here for all Gambians. =0A=0AI would like to advise all Gambia=ns to register with the Embassy or Consular=0AOffice within their jurisdi=ctions. This is very important and would benefit us=0Aall. Less than 10% =of Gambians in the US, for instance, registered with the=0AEmbassy, and t=his is bad. An accurate count of Gambians in any foreign=0Acountry, would=assist the Government in dealing with the foreign government=0Aconcerned=when such matters arise. How many of us have registered with the=0Aneare=st Gambian Embassy or Consular Office? I would advice those with Gambian==0APassports to read what is written on the last page of their passports =may be=0Athis would help. Whether one supports the Government or not, we =need to=0Aregister with the Embassy.=0A=0AOnce again may Allah bless thei=r Souls and guide them to eternal peace.=0A=0A=0APEACE=0A=0ATombong Saidy==0A------------------------------Date: Sat, 07 Feb 1998 10:52:26 -0500From: "A. Scattred Janneh" < amadou@mail.lig.bellsouth.net To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Condolences, etcMessage-ID: < 34DC833A.6D05@Mail.lig.bellsouth.net MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-asciiContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitGambia-l:I wish to extend my family's sincere condolences to the Loum family onthe tragic deaths of Wally and Sulayman. May their souls rest in peace.Let's all spread the word (particularly info given by Katim and Latjor)to help the family in these trying times.Salaam!Amadou SJ------------------------------Date: Sat, 07 Feb 1998 11:19:56 -0500From: "A. Scattred Janneh" < amadou@mail.lig.bellsouth.net To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: the Embassy & Other mattersMessage-ID: < 34DC89AC.6B1B@Mail.lig.bellsouth.net MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-asciiContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitGambia-l:I believe the Gambia Embassy in the USA has undergone a significanttransformation in recent years. I also believe Tombong played aninstrumental role in that. The Embassy is light years ahead of what itused to be like during Fafa Jawara's time. I know that from experience!On other matters, below are excerpts from US State Department reports tobring to your attention. Reactions welcome, too!"Government radio and television cover opposition remarks made in theNational Assembly, but otherwise serve as propaganda instruments forGovernment and its supporters" (The Gambia Report, Jan. 1998)."...CONSIDERATIONS FOR ADJUDICATORS" (of asylum cases in the USA)"Our Embassy in Banjul reports increasing evidence that some Gambiansare using any means, including the publishing of false articles in thelocal press, to try and qualify for political asylum in the U.S. Onesuch method was the subject of an item published on March 18, 1997 inone of the most prestigious newspapers in the Gambia. The articlestated that some Gambians presently in the United States have askedtheir relatives and friends still in the Gambia to find some way ofhaving the local press write that they are being sought by the Gambianauthorities for past political activities. The objective is to use suchpublications to strengthen their applications for political asylum inthe U.S. In one case reported by the newspaper, efforts were made toreplace a published picture with that of an asylum seeker and surroundit with a headline that he was wanted and would be arrested and detainedif he returned to the Gambia."Adjudicators may therefore wish to examine documents and purportedpress clippings submitted by Gambian applicants very carefully. TheGambia is an extremely poor country with limited economic opportunities(the per capita income is U.S. $373), and the motivation for Gambianvisitors to remain in the U.S. for economic reasons is very strong."(Source: "Gambia - Profile of Asylum Claims & Country Conditions")Take note, too!Peace.Amadou SJ------------------------------Date: Sat, 7 Feb 1998 12:27:31 ESTFrom: Jaimus@aol.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: new memberMessage-ID: < c2c263d4.34dc9985@aol.com Mime-Version: 1.0Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-transfer-encoding: 7bithello list managers, could you please do me a favor and add sankung Ceesayto your mailing list. His e-mail address is Ljzj80A@prodigy.com. Thanks.peace and love!Musa Ceesay------------------------------Date: Sat, 7 Feb 1998 14:18:28 -0500 (EST)From: ABDOU < at137@columbia.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Excerpt of News Coverage of Loum Brothers.Message-ID: < Pine.SUN.3.95L.980207140150.20976C-100000@terve.cc.columbia.edu MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIIHi folks,Below is an excerpt of the news coverage of Saul and Wally'smurder. It looks like there is intense coverage of this story in theKansas City, Mo. area and that the police are paying great attention tothe investigation.To follow this story, point your browser to (i) www.trib.net (ii) www.kcstar.com (iii) www.kansascity.com [local TV links available]-Abdou.The investigation into the deaths of two brothers from the African nationof Gambia has moved from Saline County toKansas City.The bodies of Sulyman Loum, 27, and Wally Loum, 29, were found Jan. 27 ina Saline County creek bed. Their handsand ankles were bound with tape, and both had been shot to death. Eachvictim's head was wrapped with material andsecured with tape.Saline County sheriff Wally George said today that authorities believe themen were killed in Kansas City and that theirbodies were dumped in Saline County.Last night and early today, George said, investigators searched a KansasCity home where they believe the murdersoccurred. Kansas City police and the Missouri Highway Patrol also searcheda car at the house for evidence of thehomcides.No arrests had been made by this morning, George said.The investigation has been turned over to the highway patrol and KansasCity police. George said that any charges in thecase will be filed in Kansas City.The victims were discovered lying in mud below a bridge along a countyroad, which prompted George to speculate thatthe murderer might have had a Marshall connection.*******************************************************************************A.TOURAYComputer ScienceColumbia UniversityNew York, NY 10027MY URL ON THE WWW= http://www.cc.columbia.edu/~at137 A FINITE IN A LAND OF INFINITY.SEEKING BUT THE REACHABLE.I WANDER AND I WONDER.ALAS, ALL RESPITE IS FINAL.*******************************************************************************------------------------------Date: Sat, 7 Feb 1998 16:10:36 -0500 (EST)From: Ebrima Sall < ebrima.sall@yale.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Farakhan's Road in Nigeria (fwd)Message-ID: < Pine.GSO.3.94.980207160815.27924P-100000@minerva.cis.yale.edu MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIISubject: Farakhan's Road in Nigeria (fwd)FYI---------- Forwarded message ----------Date: Sat, 7 Feb 1998 12:16:57 -0500 (EST)From: "Patrick O. Idwasi" < idwasi@iris1.chem.ohiou.edu To: asunet@valinor.chem.ohiou.edu Subject: Farakhan's Road in NigeriaLAGOS, Feb 5 (Reuters) - Local authorities in Nigeria on Thursdayrenamed the street where the U.S. embassy is located after radicalblack Moslem leader Louis Farrakhan.The change came two weeks after the naming of the New York streetwhere Nigeria's consulate is located after the murdered wife ofdetained Nigerian opposition leader Moshood Abiola."It is part of the statutory functions of the local government torename streets," one official of the Eti-Osa local government said.Farrakhan has spoken in defence of military ruler General SaniAbacha and the Nigerian government, which has been condemned by theUnited States for human rights abuses and lack of democracy.Nigerian authorities failed in U.S. courts to stop the naming of aNew York street after Kudirat Abiola in January.She was shot dead on a Lagos street in 1996 and had been a vocalcampaigner for the release of her husband -- the presumed winner ofNigeria's last presidential elections in 1993.------------------------------Date: Sat, 07 Feb 1998 23:10:39 -0800From: MOMODOU BUHARRY GASSAMA < m.gassama@swipnet.se To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: SubscriptionMessage-ID: < 34DD5A6F.26A7@swipnet.se MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-asciiContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitHi List Managers!Please add Malick Nyang to the list. His e-mail address is:Thanks in advance for your help.Buharry.------------------------------Date: Sat, 7 Feb 1998 20:12:04 -0000From: " tgr@commit.gm " < gambia-l@commit.gm To: < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Are US Bombs Falling on Bagdad Once Again?Message-ID: < B0000050032@south.commit.gm MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1Content-Transfer-Encoding: 8bitSent by "Torstein Grotnes" < tgr@commit.gm via CommitHi MBG!Sorry for being late in replying.The business is taking most of my day and evening now.Here is my comments to your reply:------First, to talk about WW2 you have to remind yourself that this was a Worldwar where human rights were not the topic of the day, but rather to kill tosurvive..>Do you really believe that knowledge of the destructive power and nature>of atomic bombs was unknown? Cīmon now. All the sides in the war knew>their destructive nature.You are actually misinterpreting me, what I am saying is that the generalpublic did not know about the devestating effects from these types ofweapons.Therefore there would not be any public pressure against using these kindof weapons.>That was why there was a rush to acquire the>first one. When the U.S. succeeded, it had to demonstrate its awsome>destructive force as a warning. The decision as to which country to>demonstrate it on was a racist one.There was the choice of dropping it>on the cause of and major aggressor in the war which was Germany, on>Germanyīs allies in Europe, on Japan, on both Germany and Japan as the>major players in the war. Japan was chosen because it was not in Europe>and wasnīt populated by Europeans.Seems like you have really a definite idea of why this and that happened.I must admit that it is hard for me even to have a notion of whydecisicions like where to drop bombs etc. were made. I can only readhistory and make up my own view of it.Based on this I would rather say that the reason why Japan was bombedand not Europe was that by the time the bombs where droppedthe european "enemy" countries had surrendered and only Japan (Asia) wasleft as the final war-frontier.Just to "comfort" you I could perhaps give you the statistics of how many"ethnic european"(or even "arian" people..just a joke, DBU) were killed bytheir "fellow" Europeans and Americans??I think I remember something about these two large German cities that werebombedby an armada of allied bombers just to make sure Germany "got the point".Unfortunately the heavy bombing started a flamewall that engulfed thecities and burnt up most of their citizens, including children andwomen.....hmm, that must have been really rasistic...>So you believe that the US had>restrictions in using weapons of mass destruction? Why did it use two in>Japan then when it was basically evident that the allies were going to>win the war?Your strong ideas of how the war stood really baffles me..It might be "basically evident" for you today, but how can you be so sureabout how they viewed it 50 years ago?And why drop two bombs on Japan? If the US was so>restrained, why didnīt it drop only one bomb to make its point?Actually, I think the meaning was to drop three bombs, but b'cause ofclouds over one city they only dropped two...Again the decisions of numbers are impossible for me say anything about..It would only be speculation..>If the>decision to drop a bomb was not motivated by racist tendencies, why>didnīt the US drop one bomb on say Hiroshima and one on Berlin? Are you>shuddering at the thought because Berlin is so close to OSLO?Simply because when they dropped the bombs on Japan, Berlin was roamingwith allied and russian troops..how's that for logic...:-)You also wrote:>How would the result have been different? What is the difference between>Bill Clinton, Gaddafi and Saddam Hussein apart from the fact that Bill>Clinton has CNN, BBC and the rest of the Western media on his side to>justify and turn into right anything he does no matter how much it>stinks?Media is a powerful influence i agree, but that does not change the factthat Bill actually just cannot push his atomic weapon buttons when ever hewants to.On the other hand I would like to see any "tired of life" guy whowouldobject to Mr.Saddam or Mr.Gadaffi from sending their potentionalrockets....>And the fact that Gaddafi and Saddam are reacting to the>dictatorial tendencies of America by refusing to tote the American line?>If America, as you are trying to portray, is the ultimate democracy in>the world, why canīt it live with the fact that the world is a diverse>place and that countries are bound to have different interests,>ideologies etc.?>Unless of course it believes it is 'one almighty "god">sent (government) with paranoia tendencies that can command any person>(or government) or be above any (international) regulation or law' as>you put it. And then, how is it different from Iraq or Libya?Your logic reasoning here is almost to cooked up for me to really be ableto answer to here.. I belive the world has a responsebility to controlcountries from obtaining MDW without any public knowledge/acceptance of it.This should come before any integrity or political situation because of theabsolute dangers they represent.The US is a bully country with a air of arrogance over it, but it is not"above" any international law (and you know it..)Why else does it need acceptance from other countries includingUN security council member The Gambia?That is a point also that the representative to the US spoke about onGambian television. Iraq are in violation of a UN resolution and NOT anAmerican resolution.>Where were you when the US used napalm on innocent Vietnamese women and>children?I would caraterizise napalm definitely as a MDW and it is really a shamefor the US.Generally the use of napalm and the Vietnam war is looked upon today assomething of the worst the US has done in terms of warfare..Today I don'tthink napalm is seen upon even as a potentional weapon to use...because ofitsMDW classification.How about the Tuskegee experiment? How about the bombs on>Tripoli? How about when the FBI deliberately supplied drugs in black>neighbourhoods?Hey, that's a nice jump..from MDW to drugs...>How about when its money buys weapons that Israel uses>to bomb innocent Palestinian women and children?How about the drug-money that comes from Tripoli to buy bombs for Hamas toblow up busses with Innocent Israeli schoolchildren..?>How about the>helicopter gunships used in Mogadishu? Would a country with "a little>common sense and a pinch of respect for human lives in general" do such>things?War is war, my friend, and helicopters are not MDW but weapons usedcommonly by any warring country.>Maybe you perceive the US as sane because such things are not>being done in Europe.>If napalm was dropped on women and children in>Bergen, helicopter gunships unleashed in Malmö, innocent Norwegians with>syphilis locked up and refused treatment to check how the disease>destroys the body, Trondheim bombed because Norway refuses to swallow>the American line hook, line and sinker, drugs distributed by an>American government agency in Oslo etc., maybe then and only then would>you realise that America is not as sane as you would like us to believe.>Maybe then you would wake up, smell the coffee and look behind the hype>of CNN, BBC, Newsweek, Time and the Western media.My friend, dogmatics are very nice to read and listen to, but I think it isbetter to not mix up things. All countries in the world has bad stains ontheir history, and it is easy to compile just the bad happenings and thenpresentthe country as evilness itself. Especially since human rights are so new tothe world.I belive in the practical view of things, and common sence tells me that aperson that has the power to release MDW at any time, and has done so justresently, is a danger to the world population and SHOULD be hindered fromdoing/makingit again.>Finally, you wrote:>> Control of MDW first, political agendas and soverignity of internal>> affairs second.>This is the typical white supremacy line. Control weapons of mass>destruction and then ensure the white supremacy line at all costs.Your a real hardliner aren't you? Anything said must be twisted intosomething that can be resembled of a "racial notion" as another "professor"here earlier insinuated.Have you seen any other respond to my first sentence with the view "whitesupremacy"?MASS DESTRUCTION WEAPONS are MASS-K-I-L-L-E-R-S and MUST be controlled.Being it white, black, yellow, red, green or whatever god damn color thepeople has. It doesen't matter...To avoid the USE matters...period!!!>Control the worldīs economy, dictate the policies of the weaker nations>to suit your economic and political whims, control the worldīs media>with your CNNs, BBCs etc. Deal with those "madmen", "rebels", "warlords">or whatever you want to call them who refuse to subscribe to the>garbage. Bomb them. Slander them on CNN, BBC etc. and turn the rest of>the world against them. See the pattern?Conspiracy theory galore, that's the only thing I have to say about that...>Of course. You see, America is>the current pinnacle of white supremacy and all Iraq, Iran, Libya, Cuba>etc. are doing is rebelling against white supremacy.I don't even think you belive that yourself.All that these small innocent human rights oppressing,religiousextremist, civilian killing, corrupt etc. countries are doing is to standup to the big oppressor", right?? Don't make me laugh.>Many of us cannot>see this because we swallow the mediaīs line hook, line and sinker>without using judgment. America therefore has no moral backbone to>preach to us about how evil Saddam is because it is equally evil.>Thanks.>Buharry.Why don't you skip the moral clasule, and start focusing on what to do toavoid potentional mass killing. Just a suggestion.Best regards,ToshThe Gambia------------------------------Date: Sat, 7 Feb 1998 18:15:40 -0500 (EST)From: Ancha Bala-Gaye u < bala7500@mach1.wlu.ca To: Gambia < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: CondolencesMessage-ID: < Pine.3.89.9802071830.A4605-0100000@mach1.wlu.ca MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIIAnna, I'ld like to extend my sympathies to you and themembers of the Loum family. May their soules rest in peace.Take care,Ancha.------------------------------Date: Sun, 8 Feb 1998 00:29:21 +0000From: "Ousman Sawaneh" < osawaneh@post9.tele.dk To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Gambians shotMessage-ID: <19980207233707.AAA50256@default>MIME-Version: 1.0Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-transfer-encoding: 7BITGambia-l:My deepest sympathy to the family of the victims (Loum). Itis so sad that the Gambians cannot figth their rightsabroad this is not the first time it happen and nothingwas done about it. 19th of oct 1990 a Gambia call BabandingFatty was brutally turtured at the Danish prison, theGambian Embassy in london was notified but they didnt takeany action.The 9th of july 1997 a Gambia called Jonkong Dibba waskilled in the prison even though me and Momodou Camara havetried to fight the case, nothing comes out of it becausethere was no support from the Government.My fellow Gambians with out unity among us there will beno peace.Thank you.Regards,Ousman Sawaneh------------------------------Date: Sat, 7 Feb 1998 23:03:58 -0000From: " archibald.graham@commit.gm " < gambia-l@commit.gm To: < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Gambians shotMessage-ID: < B0000050064@south.commit.gm MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitSent by "Archibald H. R. Graham" < archibald.graham@commit.gm via CommitIt is with deep shock and sorrow to us here when the news of the untimelydeath of the Loums was relayed to us earlier this week.May I use this medium to extend to the Sister, relatives and friends of thedeceased my sincere condolence and that of a number of other concernedmembers in our local circle.We do hope that the respective authorities would be able to reprimand andbring to justice the perpetrators of such inhumane act as has untimelybefell the Loums.Our sympathy.------------------------------Date: Sat, 7 Feb 1998 23:04:44 ESTFrom: BAKSAWA@aol.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Death of 2 GambiansMessage-ID: < fa5c9161.34dd2ede@aol.com Mime-Version: 1.0Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-transfer-encoding: 7bitAnna & The Loum Family:Please accept my condolence for this traggic occurence. It must have beenheart wrenching for their poor mother to receive information like this!!!The comprehension that this could happen to anyone of us also, is a scarythought.My their souls rest in peace; and may Allah also give this family the strengthto process the pain and grief they are experiencing.Amin AllahAwa Sey------------------------------Date: Sat, 7 Feb 1998 23:14:30 ESTFrom: BAKSAWA@aol.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Registering With The Embassy in DCMessage-ID: < 314fd0e4.34dd3132@aol.com Mime-Version: 1.0Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-transfer-encoding: 7bitIn a message dated 98-02-07 07:39:14 EST, Tombong Saidy wrote:<< would like to advise all Gambians to register with the Embassy or ConsularOffice within their jurisdictions. This is very important and would benefitusall. Less than 10% of Gambians in the US, for instance, registered with theEmbassy, and this is bad. An accurate count of Gambians in any foreigncountry, would assist the Government in dealing with the foreign governmentconcerned when such matters arise. How many of us have registered with thenearest Gambian Embassy or Consular Office? I would advice those with GambianPassports to read what is written on the last page of their passports may bethis would help. Whether one supports the Government or not, we need toregister with the Embassy.Once again may Allah bless their Souls and guide them to eternal peace.PEACETombong Saidy************************************************************************************Mr. Saidy:This is a wake up call for some of us and I happen to be one of thoseindividuals who never registered with the Embassy in DC. In fact, I don'teven know what the address and phone number is. Therefore, I'll apprecaite itif you would please give us that information.Thank you very much for reminding us of such an important matter.Awa Sey----------------------- Headers --------------------------------Return-Path: < GAMBIA-L-owner@u.washington.edu Received: from relay07.mail.aol.com (relay07.mail.aol.com [172.31.109.7]) byair09.mail.aol.com (v38.1) with SMTP; Sat, 07 Feb 1998 07:39:14 -0500Received: from lists3.u.washington.edu (lists3.u.washington.edu[140.142.56.3])by relay07.mail.aol.com (8.8.5/8.8.5/AOL-4.0.0)with ESMTP id HAA11581;Sat, 7 Feb 1998 07:39:03 -0500 (EST)Received: from host (lists.u.washington.edu [140.142.56.13])by lists3.u.washington.edu (8.8.4+UW97.07/8.8.4+UW97.05) with SMTPid EAA17767; Sat, 7 Feb 1998 04:38:59 -0800Received: from mxu4.u.washington.edu (mxu4.u.washington.edu [140.142.33.8])by lists.u.washington.edu (8.8.4+UW97.07/8.8.4+UW97.05) with ESMTPid EAA21394 for < gambia-l@lists.u.washington.edu >; Sat, 7 Feb 199804:38:41 -0800Received: from imo25.mail.aol.com (imo25.mx.aol.com [198.81.19.153])by mxu4.u.washington.edu (8.8.4+UW97.07/8.8.4+UW97.09) with ESMTPid EAA19131 for < gambia-l@u.washington.edu >; Sat, 7 Feb 1998 04:38:38-0800Received: from TSaidy1050@aol.com by imo25.mx.aol.com (IMOv12/Dec1997) id 4EMJa26146for < gambia-l@u.washington.edu >; Sat, 7 Feb 1998 07:38:28 -0500 (EST)Message-Id: < a6c52d20.34dc55c7@aol.com Date: Sat, 7 Feb 1998 07:38:28 ESTReply-To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Sender: GAMBIA-L-owner@u.washington.edu Precedence: bulkFrom: TSaidy1050@aol.com To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List >------------------------------Date: Sat, 07 Feb 1998 22:07:26 PSTFrom: "adama jombel" < jombel@hotmail.com To: GAMBIA-L@U.WASHINGTON.EDU Subject: INTRODUCTIONMessage-ID: < 199802080607.WAA00370@f155.hotmail.com Content-Type: text/plainHello everyone,To conform with the list's protocol I introduce myself , I'm DagmarChristensen - no surprise to many of you from The Gambia also. Icurrently live in the Metro DC area with my family.My Alma Mater is St. Joseph's - class of 1971 .I'Il stay connected for the cyber-chat.Many Thanks.Dagmar______________________________________________________Get Your Private, Free Email at http://www.hotmail.com ------------------------------End of GAMBIA-L Digest 106************************** Topic