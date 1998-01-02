|
|
|
|
|
|Author
|
Topic
|
|
Momodou
Denmark
10500 Posts
|
|
Posted - 10 Sep 2021 : 16:59:14
|
GAMBIA-L Digest 106
Topics covered in this issue include:
1) Re: Resp.
by chakys@image.dk
2) KORITEH AMNESTY FOR PRISONERS
by TSaidy1050@aol.com
3) New Member
by momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)
4) :Unsubscribe
by Musa Jalamang Ceesay <mceesay@sunset.backbone.olemiss.edu>
5) New member
by momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)
6) New member -Reply
by Annie Bittaye <ab063147@gwmail.kysu.edu>
7) Re: Scandal (fwd)
by Habib Ghanim <hghanim@erols.com>
8) Re: Scandal
by Habib Ghanim <hghanim@erols.com>
9) Quota System For Ivorian Women!
by "Bassirou Dodou Drammeh" <kolls567@qatar.net.qa>
10) Quality Education
by JENGFANNEH@aol.com
11) Re: RESP: A DECENT WAGE
by "pmj@commit.gm" <gambia-l@commit.gm>
12) New Member
by "A. Scattred Janneh" <amadou@mail.lig.bellsouth.net>
13) Re: GESO document approval- final call
by "Katim S. Touray" <dekat@itis.com>
14) Re: conference
by "Katim S. Touray" <dekat@itis.com>
15) Re: RESP: A DECENT WAGE
by "Alpha Robinson" <garob1@cip.hx.uni-paderborn.de>
16) New Member
by Amadou Kabir Njie <Amadou.Kabir.Njie@Aviaplan.no>
17) Fwd: Re: Resp.
by momodou@inform-bbs.dk (Momodou Camara), abarrow@rr5.rr.intel.com
18) Re: RESP: A DECENT WAGE
by "pmj@commit.gm" <gambia-l@commit.gm>
19) Re: New member
by ELLA23K@aol.com
20) Greetings to all
by "Mambuna Bojang" <mbojang@mail.transy.edu>
21) Re: Resp.
by "Bassirou Dodou Drammeh" <kolls567@qatar.net.qa>
22) Re: Quality Education
by TSaidy1050@aol.com
23) Re: SEX SCANDAL IN THE WHITE HOUSE
by Solomon Sylva <ssylva@emory.edu>
24) Fwd: PLEASE READ! YOULL BE GLAD YOU DID! you must scroll thru to get the message (fwd)
by Ancha Bala-Gaye u <bala7500@mach1.wlu.ca>
25) FWD: ANC Conference Resolution on Sexual Orientation - South Africa (fwd)
by Ancha Bala-Gaye u <bala7500@mach1.wlu.ca>
26) FW: Rejected Rejection (fwd)
by Ancha Bala-Gaye u <bala7500@mach1.wlu.ca>
27) New Member
by JawaraB@aol.com
28) Are US Bombs Falling on Bagdad Once Again?
by Paul <bgibba@interlog.com>
29) Re: Are US Bombs Falling on Bagdad Once Again?
by Habib Ghanim <hghanim@erols.com>
30) Re: Rejected Rejection (fwd)
by mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)
31) Re: Meeting with Gambian parlimentarians
by BobbySil@aol.com
32) Can't we just be honest?
by "Alpha Robinson" <garob1@cip.hx.uni-paderborn.de>
33) Re: Are US Bombs Falling on Bagdad Once Again?
by "tgr@commit.gm" <gambia-l@commit.gm>
34) Re: Are US Bombs Falling on Bagdad Once Again?
by mmjeng@image.dk
35) Re: Gambia High School
by AYONELSONHOMIAH@compuserve.com
36) Introduction
by "Simeon J. Robinson Jr." <gt6726c@prism.gatech.edu>
37) RE: The central point at issue should not recede to the background
by "foroyaa@commit.gm" <gambia-l@commit.gm>
38) Re: Are US Bombs Falling on Bagdad Once Again?
by Paul <bgibba@interlog.com>
39) Greetings!!!!!!!!!!!!
by Solomon Sylva <ssylva@emory.edu>
40) Re: Introduction
by Solomon Sylva <ssylva@emory.edu>
41) Re: Scandal
by Solomon Sylva <ssylva@emory.edu>
42) Smile of the week (fwd)
by "N'Deye Marie N'Jie" <njie.1@osu.edu>
43) SV: Are US Bombs Falling on Bagdad Once Again?
by =?iso-8859-1?Q?Asbj=F8rn_Nordam?= <asbjorn.nordam@dif.dk>
44) A coup plot is foiled!
by mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)
45) Re: Introduction
by AYONELSONHOMIAH@compuserve.com
46) Re: GAMBIAN MEETING IN ATLANTA
by Solomon Sylva <ssylva@emory.edu>
47) Re: A coup plot is foiled!
by Solomon Sylva <ssylva@emory.edu>
48) Re: SV: Are US Bombs Falling on Bagdad Once Again?
by Paul <bgibba@interlog.com>
49) Subscription
by MOMODOU BUHARRY GASSAMA <m.gassama@swipnet.se>
50) Try This (fwd)
by Ancha Bala-Gaye u <bala7500@mach1.wlu.ca>
51) Re: Are US Bombs Falling on Bagdad Once Again?
by Habib Ghanim <hghanim@erols.com>
52) Re: Are US Bombs Falling on Bagdad Once Again?
by Habib Ghanim <hghanim@erols.com>
53) Re: Scandal
by Habib Ghanim <hghanim@erols.com>
54) Re: SV: Are US Bombs Falling on Bagdad Once Again?
by Habib Ghanim <hghanim@erols.com>
55) Re: A coup plot is foiled!
by Habib Ghanim <hghanim@erols.com>
56) Bombing Iraq
by SANG1220@aol.com
57) Re: Fwd: Gambia High School
by "sillah conateh" <sillahconateh@hotmail.com>
58) halifa's prposal
by JENGFANNEH@aol.com
59) Re: Are US Bombs Falling on Bagdad Once Again?
by "tgr@commit.gm" <gambia-l@commit.gm>
60) Re: GAMBIAN MEETING IN ATLANTA
by TSaidy1050@aol.com
61) Re: Bombing Iraq
by mmjeng@image.dk
62) Re: A coup plot is foiled!
by mmjeng@image.dk
63) Re: Are US Bombs Falling on Bagdad Once Again?
by MOMODOU BUHARRY GASSAMA <m.gassama@swipnet.se>
64) Re: GAMBIAN MEETING IN ATLANTA
by Solomon Sylva <ssylva@emory.edu>
65) Cute joke.....pass this on. (fwd)
by Anna Secka <secka@cse.bridgeport.edu>
66) Re: Bombing Iraq
by habib <hghanim@erols.com>
67) Re: A coup plot is foiled!
by habib <hghanim@erols.com>
68) Re: A coup plot is foiled!
by ELLA23K@aol.com
69) Re: Introduction
by ELLA23K@aol.com
70) RE: A coup plot is foiled!
by Keretha Cash <kcash@RBVDNR.com>
71) The Gambian Economy
by "B.M.Jones" <B.M.Jones@econ.hull.ac.uk>
72) Its' not Kojo Boy but Kojs
by SADAMS <SADAMS@geog.gla.ac.uk>
73) How were they thinking?? (fwd)
by mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)
74) Re: The central point at issue should not recede to the background
by "pmj@commit.gm" <gambia-l@commit.gm>
75) Re: Greetings to all
by "Bassirou Dodou Drammeh" <kolls567@qatar.net.qa>
76) Re: Cute joke.....pass this on.
by cherno@acm.org
77) THE US & THE GAMBIA'S JOINT STATEMENT
by TSaidy1050@aol.com
78) Equation
by Bala S Jallow <bala@algonet.se>
79) Re: Bombing Iraq
by SANG1220@aol.com
80) Re: Are US Bombs Falling on Bagdad Once Again?
by Paul <bgibba@interlog.com>
81) Re: Are US Bombs Falling on Bagdad Once Again?
by Paul <bgibba@interlog.com>
82) Gambians shot
by MJagana@aol.com
83) Re: Equation
by cherno@acm.org
84) Re: Gambians shot
by "Solomon P. Sylva" <ssylva@emory.edu>
85) Re: Its' not Kojo Boy but Kojs
by Tamnette@aol.com
86) Re: A coup plot is foiled!
by Tamsir Mbai <mba4224@etbu.edu>
87) Fw: bizarre happenings
by "HURAI BETTS" <oneke@email.msn.com>
88) Re: A coup plot is foiled!
by mmjeng@image.dk
89) Re: A coup plot is foiled!
by mmjeng@image.dk
90) Handouboy.
by SADAMS <SADAMS@geog.gla.ac.uk>
91) Re: Fw: bizarre happenings...NOT
by M W Payne <awo@mindspring.com>
92) Re: My Commentary On What PDOIS Had To Say On The ECONOMY!!
by MOMODOU BUHARRY GASSAMA <m.gassama@swipnet.se>
93) Re: Gambians shot
by MOMODOU BUHARRY GASSAMA <m.gassama@swipnet.se>
94) Re: Equation
by MOMODOU JASSEH <momodou.jasseh@lshtm.ac.uk>
95) Re: Equation
by MOMODOU JASSEH <momodou.jasseh@lshtm.ac.uk>
96) Re: Gambians shot
by Solomon Sylva <ssylva@emory.edu>
97) Re: Gambians shot
by mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)
98) Re: Gambians shot
by mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)
99) Re: A coup plot is foiled!
by mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)
100) Re: My Commentary On What PDOIS Had To Say On The ECONOMY!!
by MOMODOU BUHARRY GASSAMA <m.gassama@swipnet.se>
101) Re: Gambians shot
by MOMODOU BUHARRY GASSAMA <m.gassama@swipnet.se>
102) Senegalese and Ivorian mailing lists
by Latir Downes-Thomas <latir@earthlink.net>
103) Re: Gambians shot
by BobbySil@aol.com
104) Re: Is it a new Gambia?
by Adama Cham <A.Cham@reading.ac.uk>
105) help-Baboucarr Mbye
by "ebrima drameh" <njogou@hotmail.com>
106) Re: Gambians shot
by SANG1220@aol.com
107) Re: Gambians Shot
by ABDOU <at137@columbia.edu>
108) Third Annual Roots Festival
by Latir Downes-Thomas <latir@earthlink.net>
109) Fw: phone scam (fwd)
by Ancha Bala-Gaye u <bala7500@mach1.wlu.ca>
110)
by Lamin Jaiteh <ljaiteh@mail.wsu.edu>
111) brief please
by lamin marenah <keita@rocketmail.com>
112) Re: Gambians Shot
by "Bassirou Dodou Drammeh" <kolls567@qatar.net.qa>
113) IRAQ BOMBING
by BobbySil@aol.com
114) Cup of Nations 1998
by BobbySil@aol.com
115) Re: Gambians Shot
by ELLA23K@aol.com
116) Re: Cup of Nations 1998
by ELLA23K@aol.com
117) Re: Third Annual Roots Festival
by ELLA23K@aol.com
118) New Member
by "sillah conateh" <sillahconateh@hotmail.com>
119) SV: brief please
by =?iso-8859-1?Q?Asbj=F8rn_Nordam?= <asbjorn.nordam@dif.dk>
120) New member
by "sillah conateh" <sillahconateh@hotmail.com>
121) Re: Is it a new Gambia? (fwd)
by Adama Cham <A.Cham@reading.ac.uk>
122)
by SADAMS <SADAMS@geog.gla.ac.uk>
123) Re: Gambians shot
by Solomon Sylva <ssylva@emory.edu>
124) Intro
by "Rolf Christensen" <Rolfch@core.ca>
125) Re: IRAQ BOMBING
by Latir Downes-Thomas <latir@earthlink.net>
126) Re: Intro
by Solomon Sylva <ssylva@emory.edu>
127) Re: Cup of Nations 1998
by mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)
128) Recall: RE : The Economy Debate
by Amadou Kabir Njie <Amadou.Kabir.Njie@Aviaplan.no>
129) RE : The Economy Debate
by Amadou Kabir Njie <Amadou.Kabir.Njie@Aviaplan.no>
130) RE : The Economy Debate
by Amadou Kabir Njie <Amadou.Kabir.Njie@Aviaplan.no>
131) RE : The Economy Debate
by Amadou Kabir Njie <Amadou.Kabir.Njie@Aviaplan.no>
132) New Members added during the week
by momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)
133) Re: Gambians Shot
by mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)
134) Re: Gambians Shot
by Anna Secka <secka@cse.bridgeport.edu>
135) Mamber list
by momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)
136) Re: Gambians Shot
by mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)
137) New Member
by Akalley@aol.com
138) Re: Gambians Shot
by "Katim S. Touray" <dekat@itis.com>
139) Fw: TRAGEDY IN THE LOUM-KOOISTRA FAMILY
by "Katim S. Touray" <dekat@itis.com>
140) Gambians Shot
by Paul <bgibba@interlog.com>
141) Neo-Nazi Attacks in Germany
by Paul <bgibba@interlog.com>
142) Carla Fay-Tucker
by Paul <bgibba@interlog.com>
143) Re: Gambians shot
by "latjor ndow" <latjor@hotmail.com>
144) ON PA MUSA JALLOW'S REACTION
by "foroyaa@commit.gm" <gambia-l@commit.gm>
145) Re: help-Baboucarr Mbye
by Habib Ghanim <hghanim@erols.com>
146) Re: Gambians Shot
by Habib Ghanim <hghanim@erols.com>
147) Re: Gambians Shot
by Habib Ghanim <hghanim@erols.com>
148) Re: Gambians Shot
by Habib Ghanim <hghanim@erols.com>
149) Re: Gambians Shot
by Habib Ghanim <hghanim@erols.com>
150) Re: Carla Fay-Tucker
by Habib Ghanim <hghanim@erols.com>
151) Re: Gambians shot
by Habib Ghanim <hghanim@erols.com>
152) Suggestion???
by BobbySil@aol.com
153) Re: Suggestion???
by Habib Ghanim <hghanim@erols.com>
154) Re: Gambians Shot
by mmjeng@image.dk
155) Government and Gambian Shot
by TSaidy1050@aol.com
156) Condolences, etc
by "A. Scattred Janneh" <amadou@mail.lig.bellsouth.net>
157) the Embassy & Other matters
by "A. Scattred Janneh" <amadou@mail.lig.bellsouth.net>
158) new member
by Jaimus@aol.com
159) Excerpt of News Coverage of Loum Brothers.
by ABDOU <at137@columbia.edu>
160) Farakhan's Road in Nigeria (fwd)
by Ebrima Sall <ebrima.sall@yale.edu>
161) Subscription
by MOMODOU BUHARRY GASSAMA <m.gassama@swipnet.se>
162) Re: Are US Bombs Falling on Bagdad Once Again?
by "tgr@commit.gm" <gambia-l@commit.gm>
163) Condolences
by Ancha Bala-Gaye u <bala7500@mach1.wlu.ca>
164) Re: Gambians shot
by "Ousman Sawaneh" <osawaneh@post9.tele.dk>
165) Re: Gambians shot
by "archibald.graham@commit.gm" <gambia-l@commit.gm>
166) Death of 2 Gambians
by BAKSAWA@aol.com
167) Re: Registering With The Embassy in DC
by BAKSAWA@aol.com
168) INTRODUCTION
by "adama jombel" <jombel@hotmail.com>
----------------------------------------------------------------------
Date: Sun, 1 Feb 1998 10:39:51 +0200
From: chakys@image.dk
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: Resp.
Message-ID: <199802010936.KAA09486@mail.image.dk>
MIME-Version: 1.0
Content-type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1
Content-transfer-encoding: Quoted-printable
Hi G-lers,
Iam more than sure that providing our leaders a respectable standard
of living is not a guarantee that they'll end up by doin' the right
thing. The matter of the fact is just about political convictions
where the front line of our ideology or background is a kind a
mirror which can be reflected in a social life.
The political moral and separation of the jurisdictions are very
determinant to empede anyone to steal from the national coffer.
Of course, some will pretty sure bring up the concept of Democracy
which a framework of a ``clean=B4=B4 society.
The main criteria our leaders & co have to complete is to have the
skill to be honest and there is no reason to encourage them to steal
from the treasury by giving them more than a decent life. Thomas
Sankara had a clear idea about his function and he was getting pay
for that just like an ordinary burkinab=E8-cityzen. I mean they can
also do the same, if they want their beloved country to be
developed. It will be their part of sacrifice.
I do believe also that liberalisation of the economy can be a big
help to prevent our leaders & co from stealing ``our money=B4=B4
Best regards
Chakys
------------------------------
Date: Sun, 1 Feb 1998 07:51:23 EST
From: TSaidy1050@aol.com
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: KORITEH AMNESTY FOR PRISONERS
Message-ID: <f44b384f.34d46fce@aol.com>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII
Content-transfer-encoding: 7bit
On Friday, January 30, 1998, President Jammeh pardoned 49 prisoners and this
information was contained in the press release below;
'His Excellency, Rte. Col. Yahya A.J.J. Jammeh, President of the Republic of
The Gambia and Commander - in - Chief of the Armed Forces, in exercise of the
powers conferred upon him by section 54 of the Constitution of The Gambia and
in observance of the feast of Eid-Al-Fitr, do hereby grant remission of the
remaining unserved sentences of the imprisonment of the following prisoners
with immediate effect: (the list of prisoners to be pardoned is attached
hereto.'
The list is too long and as such I do not think it is necessary reproduce it
here. The list contain only the names and no addresses. There is only one
female on the list.
PEACE
Tombong Saidy
------------------------------
Date: Sun, 1 Feb 1998 14:25:00 +0200
From: momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: New Member
Message-ID: <19980201132638.AAA50574@nijii>
MIME-Version: 1.0
Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII
Content-transfer-encoding: 7BIT
Greetings,
Fatim Sallah has been added to the bantaba. Welcome to the Gambia-l
Fatim, you can send a brief introduction to gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Regards
Momodou Camara
*******************************************************
http://home3.inet.tele.dk/mcamara
**"Start by doing what's necessary, then what's
possible and suddenly you are doing the impossible"***
------------------------------
Date: Sun, 1 Feb 1998 10:16:36 -0600 (CST)
From: Musa Jalamang Ceesay <mceesay@sunset.backbone.olemiss.edu>
To: "GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List" <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
Subject: :Unsubscribe
Message-ID: <Pine.SGI.3.96.980201101233.1792A-100000@sunset.backbone.olemiss.edu>
MIME-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII
List managers could you please temporalily unsubscribe Musa J. ceesay. My
e-mail address is mceesay@olemiss.edu
Thanks
------------------------------
Date: Sun, 1 Feb 1998 20:48:23 +0200
From: momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: New member
Message-ID: <19980201194827.AAB79138@nijii>
MIME-Version: 1.0
Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII
Content-transfer-encoding: 7BIT
Charles Sarr has been added to the to the list. Welcome on board,
you can sen a brief introduction. our address is
gambia-l@u.washington.edu.
Regards,
Momodou Camara
*******************************************************
http://home3.inet.tele.dk/mcamara
**"Start by doing what's necessary, then what's
possible and suddenly you are doing the impossible"***
------------------------------
Date: Sun, 01 Feb 1998 15:50:54 -0500
From: Annie Bittaye <ab063147@gwmail.kysu.edu>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: New member -Reply
Message-ID: <s4d499e7.025@gwmail.kysu.edu>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain
Content-Disposition: inline
Hi Momodou,
Please change my address on the list to this new address:
annie_bittaye@hotmail.com
Thanks.
------------------------------
Date: Tue, 03 Feb 1998 03:57:35 -0500
From: Habib Ghanim <hghanim@erols.com>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: Scandal (fwd)
Message-ID: <34D6DBFF.3AB@erols.com>
MIME-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii
Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit
Ancha Bala-Gaye u wrote:
>
> ;
> Subject: Re: Scandal (fwd)
>
> Ancha Bala-Gaye u wrote:
> >
> > With the hope that I didn't misunderstand anything you said, these are my
> > comments. If I did misunderstand, I appologise in advance.
> >
> > Habib wrote:
> >
> > >Yes
> > >No woman in her correct mind would go about saying she had sex with this
> > >and that especially other people's husbands publicly.
> >
> > I'm sorry, I don't see why not. This is not Saudi Arabia where a woman
> > would not dare tell she slept with someone. It's a "free" country and you
> > may say whatever you like. Unless of course, you and your partner decided
> > to keep it quiet.
>
>
> The reason for using this comparison (Saudi and the US) is because Habib,
> made a
> generalisation when he said "No woman in her correct mind would go around
> saying she had sex with this and that ......".
> Since sleeping with a married person doesn't seem to be a big deal in
> the US, then why
> should telling others be? Whereas in Saudi, a woman couldn't or wouldn't do
> this, since the Sharia law holds and one is delt with accordingly.
> The use of Saudi isn't a big deal at all, it was the country that came to
> mind when I was writing the message.
>
> >Ancha
> >You definately misunderstood what I meant.
> >It is disgraceful for a man or woman to go public talking about who they
> >slept wether it is Saudi Arabia , Gambia or USA.
> >No one forced these women to sleep with the President or anyone so they
> >should keep their dirty linen to themselves.
> >I am pretty sure Clinton did not force these fame and bounty hunters to
> >have sexual relations with him.
> >Yes he is wrong to approach a girl thirty years younger even if she
> >pushed herself on him. BUT I think she should keep it private.
>
> As I said in my earlier message, I'm sorry for misunderstanding.
> Actually, in my opinion, IF!! he was stupid enough to commit adultery,
> esp. in a country where sueing others (for whatever reason one can come
> up with) has now become a
> pass time, and publically humiliating others isn't given a second thought,
> then it serves him right.
> Ancha.
Yes it definately serves him right and he deserves what he got. He
should have been careful especially with all the scrutiny he has had
from previous affairs like Jeneifer Flowers and Paula Jones and who
knows how many else.
What I could not understand is the way the media is pushing this to the
wall and some going to the extent of impeachment. That is the part I
could not swallow quite frankly.
--
Habib Diab Ghanim
------------------------------
Date: Tue, 03 Feb 1998 04:00:29 -0500
From: Habib Ghanim <hghanim@erols.com>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: Scandal
Message-ID: <34D6DCAD.3DED@erols.com>
MIME-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii
Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit
BobbySil@aol.com wrote:
>
> Salam
> Baboucarr Sillah
>
> ---------------------------------------------------------------
> <HTML><PRE>In a message dated 98-01-31 17:56:18 EST, you write:
>
> << Agreed
> Why Saudi Arabia ??
> They do not commit adultry instead they legally marry the woman involved
> so that if a child is concived in the relationship that child will be
> able to inherit from the father's assets after his death.
> ( this protects the children)
> --
> Habib Diab Ghanim
> <FONT COLOR="#0f0f0f" BACK="#fffffe" SIZE=3>
> </FONT></FONT><FONT COLOR="#000000" BACK="#FFFFFF" SIZE=3> >>
> Habib,
> Please don't say "they do not commit adultry" in Saudi Arabia. You cannot prove that, Mr. Ghanim.Yes, it is against their laws (the Shariah) to commit adultry and that does not mean it doesn't take place. Would you agree with me, that the law is in place, inorder to deter people from committing adultery; besides being against the Islamic rule? It is happening and has happened that is why it is still a law in Saudi. Even if there was a zero tolerence, it would still be a law.
>
> Anyway, so much for this adultry subject! I hope we all stay away from this mess. May I should have never brought up this presidential infidelity, it took a different angle of discussion. Sorry.
>
> Salam
> Baboucarr Sillah</PRE></HTML>
Babs
What I meant was instead of Adulty they marry.
Yes it is a mess and I agree let's stay away from it
peace
--
Habib Diab Ghanim
------------------------------
Date: Mon, 2 Feb 1998 00:09:32 +0300
From: "Bassirou Dodou Drammeh" <kolls567@qatar.net.qa>
To: "GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List" <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
Subject: Quota System For Ivorian Women!
Message-ID: <01bd2f55$b0ca1040$7a2185c2@q-tel.qatar.net>
MIME-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain;
charset="iso-8859-1"
Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit
ABIDJAN, Jan 28 (IPS) -- After years of being marginalised by
their male counterparts, Ivoirian women politicians are calling
for a quota system as an equity measure to increase the number of
women in positions of power.
''Our development efforts would be faster, if all political
parties should impose a quota system among their ranks to give
equal representation to competent women,'' said Enise Kanate
Namizata, a member of the Rally of Democratic Republicans(RDR),
and mayor of Mankono, in Northern Cote d'Ivoire.
According to Kanate, a former journalist turned politician,
there are enough competent women who are not making a useful
contribution to the country's development, because they have been
sidelined when it comes to nominations to positions of authority and
responsibility.
''But we cannot continue like that. We need change which can
come through political power sharing,'' she said.
A quota system has already been adopted by the leading
opposition parties in the country. Some parties have begun to
allocate up to 30 percent of their party posts to their female
members.
But the ruling Democratic Party of Cote d'Ivoire(PDCI), which
has been in power since independence in 1960, is yet to make its
position clear.
Women comprise 51.4 percent of the national population of over
14 million. But they have little say in the country's affairs,
although the constitution guarantees equal rights regardless of
sex. Cote d'Ivoire also has signed and ratified international
conventions like the Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of
Discrimination Against Women (CEDAW).
[c] 1997, InterPress Third World News Agency (IPS
****************************************************************************
****************
Well,the struggle for the political and economic upliftment of the African
woman continues! 30% is of course not much,but a giant step nonetheless
towards breaking the male stranglehold on the sources of power,influence and
decision making on the black continent.
Regards Basssss!
------------------------------
Date: Sun, 1 Feb 1998 16:40:23 EST
From: JENGFANNEH@aol.com
To: Gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Quality Education
Message-ID: <a4babf3e.34d4ebc9@aol.com>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII
Content-transfer-encoding: 7bit
Attention to Tombong Saidy:
This piece is attention to Tombong being the Managing Director of Information
which includes the TV station, and to coordinate with the Ministry of
Education, you can push for the implementation of this proposal:
Education is the be-all and the end-all of the survivability of any country,
and the New leadership to its credit has demonstrated a commitment in this
area. High schools are being built all over the country, especially the one at
Kaur Dandimayo which personally makes me extremely proud. Although this is a
positive move but not without problems, and one of those problems is the lack
of qualify teachers to achieve quality education that can make a difference to
the future economic development of our country. Clearly one of the solutions
could be the return of the educated Gambians in the developed world to help in
this area, but realistically that may not happen very soon.
SOLUTION:
The New TV station can be definitely used as one of the most radical tool for
education. Curriculum, syllabuses and lessons can be designed and taught by
the best instuctors available in math, languages and the sciences. This can be
directly transmitted to every high school and eventually extended to primary
level education. Just imagine the best math teacher can introduce basic math
to every high school student, and the complexity of the sciences can be
handled by the best teachers. Teachers are still going to be utilized to be
teachers, but also to coordinate the transfering of this information from the
tube to the class room. Remember Quality Education is the watchword here.
Tombong, please look into the proposal and sell it to the Ministry, even if it
is initially implemented for the basic courses, Math, English and the Sciences
Musa Jeng
------------------------------
Date: Sun, 1 Feb 1998 22:07:52 -0000
From: "pmj@commit.gm" <gambia-l@commit.gm>
To: "gambia-l" <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
Subject: Re: RESP: A DECENT WAGE
Message-ID: <B0000046359@south.commit.gm>
MIME-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1
Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit
Sent by "Pa Musa Jallow" <pmj@commit.gm>
via Commit
Folks or Fellow G-lers,
I think the sooner we know and accept that GOVERNANCE especially GOOD
GOVENANCE requires more that CONVICTION and FAITH and DO GOODISM the better
as all these could be misplaced..so I believe if the right and qualified
persons are given the jobs, maybe it will be better. I do not believe that
for example HAlifa Sallah with all his good intentions should be given the
portfolio of Sec. of State for say Agriculture but maybe Musa Mbenga with a
Msc. Agronomy etc..so if we keep insisting all our leaders should be
messianic or suffer from this MESSIAH complex..no wonder they all insist on
staying forever..doing "GOD's " will..I want to pay people to do a job and
when they fail I want to be able to FIRE them without committing SACRILEGE
....ps..that is just a rhetorical point anfd given for example not insult
intended...and I do not want my elected leader to lead me to heaven I
expect him/her to do a good job as constitutionally required (PERIOD)
I expect for AFRICA to develop less GANDHIs and MANDELAs and more practical
and PRAGMATIC leaders..sadly I cannot come up with an AFRICAN example
currently.I do not believe the RAWLINGS and SANKARAs or DOES are the answer
as THOSE WHO SHOOOT THEIR WAY TO POWER is LUCKY DIP AND ypu may come with
**** like DOE (excuse my language) .if we crave for JUSTICE..social and
economic, then we must leave our emotional baggage behind us and if you
want good leaders elect good leaders..qualified leaders, and set the proper
and appropriate REQUIREMENTS imagine if INDIA followed GANDHI's example
and everyone wore a loincloth and spin their own cotton..where will they be
today..let us face it..our modern world have its prerequisites and we need
to prepare to live in it..EDUCATION is the key..in GOVERNANCE, in
ENGINEERING, AGRICULTURE etc..
I apologise for my brief points but I have to quit and get back to
work...later
pmj
----------
pss
for those at the ATLANTA gathering..please ask MR TAMSIR JALLOW, unelected
but NOMINATED MAJORITY (APRC) LEADER in THE GAMBIA NATIONAL ASSEMBLY what
he meant when he said..that DEMOCRACY is UNSUITABLE for AFRICANS..I am very
interested in his explanation before I draw any futher conclsuions about
and of HIM
thanks
------------------------------
Date: Sun, 01 Feb 1998 19:27:35 -0500
From: "A. Scattred Janneh" <amadou@mail.lig.bellsouth.net>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: New Member
Message-ID: <34D512F7.7C2D@Mail.lig.bellsouth.net>
MIME-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii
Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit
Gambia-l:
Mohammed Hydara has been added to the "bantaba." A formal intro is
expected from him.
Amadou SJ
------------------------------
Date: Sun, 1 Feb 1998 23:43:12 -0600
From: "Katim S. Touray" <dekat@itis.com>
To: <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
Subject: Re: GESO document approval- final call
Message-ID: <199802020604.AAA29632@tower.itis.com>
MIME-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1
Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit
Hi folks,
here's my thinking on the GESO thing:
1. i vote "YES" to the document
2. i would like consideration be given to a number of issues in the next
round of work on the document, and organization:
a) i think requiring people to send in monthly contributions might just be
cumbersome, if not a logistical nightmare. why not have people pay up the
whole amount in the first month of the year. we would have one whole year
to save whatever it is the dues will be.
b) we should make use of opportnities offered by present and emerging
technologies in communications. imagine where we have the organizations
officers located in different parts of the world and doing business by
e-mail. or agreeing to log on a a Web site at agreed times, and carrying
out online chat sessions on the business of the organization. i'm not
saying these might be realizable right now, but i think it will be
unfortunate if we don't imagine the possibilities and prepare to make the
most of them for our own good.
c) if i recall correctly, the figures quoted in the budget for computers
were a little too much. computer prices are falling like meteors and maybe
such a budget should be revised on every 6 months or so. but then again, if
the number were there purely for planning purposes, i think they might be
good ball park figures.
that's about all that's come to my mind for now. please send in your
ballots and have your voices heard on what might well turn out to be a
seminal document developed for the development of education in The Gambia.
and i must also say a BIG "THANK YOU!!" to all members of the drafting
committee for such a fantastic job! have a great week!
Katim
------------------------------
Date: Sun, 1 Feb 1998 23:53:23 -0600
From: "Katim S. Touray" <dekat@itis.com>
To: <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
Subject: Re: conference
Message-ID: <199802020604.AAA29641@tower.itis.com>
MIME-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1
Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit
Hi folks,
it's me again. i'm writing to wish Latjor and others success in the
conference on leadership they are organizing in DC. it is my hope that the
conference helps in the development of the leadership skills of Gambians,
and also forsters unity among the Gambian community in the DC area.
for all i know, what they learn at the conference might very well be
applicable back in The Gambia. even though some of us might not be able to
be physically in your midst, be sure that we are with you in spirit, and
wish you fruitful deliberations. so keep up the good work: "towards the
common good"
have a great week!
Katim
------------------------------
Date: Mon, 2 Feb 1998 12:01:24 + 0100 MET
From: "Alpha Robinson" <garob1@cip.hx.uni-paderborn.de>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: RESP: A DECENT WAGE
Message-ID: <D3C5797EBA@cip.hx.uni-paderborn.de>
MIME-Version: 1.0
Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII
Content-transfer-encoding: 7BIT
Mr. pmj,
Asd time does not allow me to dea with your remarks, let me just ask
you why is nigeria where it is today? They are educated and they
certainly do not wear loins. By the way your remarks about Ghandi
sounds like the englishman who described him as a "half naked Fakir".
Yet Ghandi remains immortal, not because he led his peolpe to heaven
but because of his humanity. Hey development here development there,
it is FOR PEOPLE and it must therefore be human, so those who honour
people will always be remembered. Development entails more than Skyrises and fast
car, and fast food. Is europe not sick despite its industries? Africa NEEDS a new
way and only those who grasp this basic fact will have a role to play
in her future.
much respect,
Alpha
------------------------------
Date: Mon, 2 Feb 1998 12:04:50 +0100
From: Amadou Kabir Njie <Amadou.Kabir.Njie@Aviaplan.no>
To: "'Gambia-L@u.washington.edu'" <Gambia-L@u.washington.edu>
Subject: New Member
Message-ID: <FBF1001D6A18D1118AC100A0C942F230A679@AVIA-A>
MIME-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain
Hey,
Can the list managers please subscribe Cherno Bah. His e-mail address
is:
CHERNOB@STUDENT.SV.UIO.NO
Thanks.
A. Kabir Njie.
------------------------------
Date: Mon, 02 Feb 1998 17:41:17 +0100
From: momodou@inform-bbs.dk (Momodou Camara), abarrow@rr5.rr.intel.com
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Fwd: Re: Resp.
Message-ID: <148430749.36452029@inform-bbs.dk>
Modou,
I would appreciate it if you could forward this message to Gambia-l for me as
you could see I had an error when I tried to send this. You can subscribe me
at the following address abarrow@rr5.rr.intel.com....I remember that took care
of the problem last time.
Thanks in advance....Pa-Abdou
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
<<<<No,its not our responsibility to make make our leaders
rich,but yes,its our responsibility to make them financially comfortable,so
that they would have the desire to work for us and more importantly,be in a
position where they can resist the temptation of stealing the very thing
they are supposed to protect.We have to understand and accept the fact that
not all our politicians can be as decent,modest ,sincere and dedicated as
Sedia and Halifa.Most of the rest of them are just ordinary Gambians like
you and me>>>>.
Regards Bassss!
Bass, I do not think it is our responsibility to make our leaders financially
comfortable, if can't afford it. The average Gambian cannot afford D15,000.00
in a whole year and yet they toil from dusk to dawn just to make ends meet.
These are people who cannot afford the basic needs of life....am talking basic
needs that you and I and the ministers take for granted. May be we should
remember those people when we are making decisions about raises for ministers.
We should invest in the plight of average citizens, for our nation will remain
submerge in poverty as long as the we ignore the cry of the "silent voices".
We should do what the we can afford for our leaders. Does that mean they have
to be satisfy? Absolute not!! And am not trying to undermine the efforts of
the ministers here....their efforts and dedication are highly appreciated,
the fact of the matter is we can't afford to make them comfortable as Bass put
it at the expense of the mass. There is no excuse for embezzling public
funds....it is ones obligation to resign from public office if one is not
satisfy with any circumstances that a particular job offers including pay rate
and ones performance.
The point that I don't understand is that, Bass seems to agree that not all of
us are as descent, modest, sincere and dedicated as Sidia and Halifa, yet he
damn the system that they want to put in place. The system that PDOIS wants to
put in place is not Marxism nor a carbon copy of any other system....it is a
system that will best suit our nation....does it matter if one calls it
socialism or Gambianism....not at all as long as it works. Most of the
Gambians that I see talk ill about PDOIS's socialism are people who can read
and write but fail to pursue finding out the facts about the organisation.
They make judgements base on their existing frame of mind on socialism
portrayed during the "cold war" era. I guess we need to take Alpha Robinson's
advice and look into the organisation before drawing conclusion. Someone has
to be a pioneer of a system that will work well for our nation and if it has to
be PDOIS, let it be. We give them credit that they deserve and yet fail to
give them the responsibility that they duly deserve....something is not right
here.
Duty is calling and I have to go...but with all due respect, Basss, and am
talking serious business here, I have some tapes and 1992 election's manifesto
of PDOIS, if you want to acquaint yourself with the organisation, I will be
more than glad to let you use them.
Thanks for reading and nuff respect to all.
Pa-Abdou Barrow
PS: By the way, I like the adjectives that you use to describe Sidia and
Halifa.....thought I could let you know that.
>>Hi,
>>Well Bass I really do not understand what u meant by the statement "But we
>>cannot also forget the fact that unless
>>we provide our leadership with a respectable standard of living,they would
>>end up doing to us what they have always done since
>>independence,namely,emptying the national coffers and use it for themselves
>>and their immediate families".
>>I guess my question is that, is it our responsibiliy to make our leaders
>>rich and comfortable first irrespective of how thet came to power before
>>they govern us the right way.If so that is IS VERY SAD INDEED.
>>Please could u explain concisely what u meant by the above!
>>Thanks
>>
>>
------------------------------
Date: Mon, 2 Feb 1998 15:29:25 -0000
From: "pmj@commit.gm" <gambia-l@commit.gm>
To: <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
Subject: Re: RESP: A DECENT WAGE
Message-ID: <B0000046748@south.commit.gm>
MIME-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1
Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit
Sent by "Pa Musa Jallow" <pmj@commit.gm>
via Commit
Mr Robinson,
Point taken ..wrt..the half naked fakir..it was the Churchill..an
imperialist and fascist..but my point remains that if we want to get beyond
Presidents for life..mansa..ALLLA-LA-KEHS..we need to demystify and
de-mythologise leadership in our times...
(I apologise for using two of the greatest figures of the 20th century to
illustrate my point)...additionally it is hard standard to require leadres
to be like GANDHI..and I really want to stress that what we need is not
GANDHIAN type leaders anymore with all the religious and mythic over- and
undertones..we just need QUALIFIED leaders and we the PEOPLE will have to
set the QUALIFICATIONS by consensus..
again point taken and thanks for the reminder
on what Africa needs..I think we Africans will have to decide that and then
map a way there and I believe both Nkrumahs...political kingdom and
Rawlings economic kingdom have failed cos they have not treated in problem
directly only the symptoms...but that is another topic
pmj
----------
------------------------------
Date: Mon, 2 Feb 1998 12:20:57 EST
From: ELLA23K@aol.com
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: New member
Message-ID: <1a2dd954.34d6007b@aol.com>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII
Content-transfer-encoding: 7bit
wellcome abord charles. Is it the same charles I know? How is uncle John.
How is Goree? Bye.....
Cis
------------------------------
Date: Mon, 02 Feb 1998 13:59:18 -0500
From: "Mambuna Bojang" <mbojang@mail.transy.edu>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Greetings to all
Message-ID: <34D61786.6B86@mail.transy.edu>
MIME-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii
Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit
Brothers and Sisters;
I just want to say greetings from the Gambia. It was really nice to
visit home for a little while. The wheather was really nice through out
my stay.I am also glad to rejion the list after I get my Email back up
and runnig again. Brother Bass, I have a whole bag of dry and smoked
fish from the remodeled Gunjur beach, so just incase you want some
please don't hesitate to say so. Once again greetings from home to you
all.
God speed!
Pa-MMambuna, The BlueGrass State.
------------------------------
Date: Mon, 2 Feb 1998 23:22:53 +0300
From: "Bassirou Dodou Drammeh" <kolls567@qatar.net.qa>
To: "Bassirou Dodou Drammeh" <kolls567@qatar.net.qa>,
"Momodou Camara" <momodou@inform-bbs.dk>,
Subject: Re: Resp.
Message-ID: <01bd3018$576c36e0$b62185c2@q-tel.qatar.net>
MIME-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain;
charset="iso-8859-1"
Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit
---
>PA ABDOU Wrote:-
>>
>>Bass, I do not think it is our responsibility to make our leaders
>financially
>>comfortable, if can't afford it. The average Gambian cannot afford
>D15,000.00
>>in a whole year and yet they toil from dusk to dawn just to make ends
meet.
>>These are people who cannot afford the basic needs of life....am talking
>basic
>>needs that you and I and the ministers take for granted. May be we should
>>remember those people when we are making decisions about raises for
>ministers.
>>We should invest in the plight of average citizens, for our nation will
>remain
>>submerge in poverty as long as the we ignore the cry of the "silent
>voices".
>>We should do what the we can afford for our leaders. Does that mean they
>have
>>to be satisfy? Absolute not!! And am not trying to undermine the efforts
>of
>>the ministers here....their efforts and dedication are highly appreciated,
>>the fact of the matter is we can't afford to make them comfortable as Bass
>put
>>it at the expense of the mass. There is no excuse for embezzling public
>>funds....it is ones obligation to resign from public office if one is not
>>satisfy with any circumstances that a particular job offers including pay
>rate
>>and ones performance.
>***************************************************************************
*
>********************
>On the surface,it may seem that I am not terribly concerned about the
>material deprivation that the majority of our masses are suffering from,
but
>that is far from being the case.I am supporting a reasonably high salary
for
>our leaders because its high time we had practical solutions(as opposed to
>only complaining about it) for the crisis of governance that we have had
>since independence. And high on the list of the problems that have always
>afflicted our governments are corruption and theft.
>Now,many of our officials in high offices who end up stealing from us do so
>simply ,not because they are pathological thieves, but because the couple
of
>peanuts we have been paying them as salaries could not afford them the
>standard of living that many of their peers in similar positions are
>enjoying.So,if by raising the salaries we would reduce or eliminate the
>very pressures that force many of them into stealing in the first place, we
>would have saved ourselves a lot of money and projects by the end of each
>financial year.Of course,not all those
>who steal from our nations' treasury do so as a result of NEED,but that
>belongs to a sparate discussion.
>*
>***************************************************************************
*
>****************
>PA ABDOU Wrote:-
>
>>The point that I don't understand is that, Bass seems to agree that not
all
>of
>>us are as descent, modest, sincere and dedicated as Sidia and Halifa, yet
>he
>>damn the system that they want to put in place. The system that PDOIS
>wants to
>>put in place is not Marxism nor a carbon copy of any other system....it is
>a
>>system that will best suit our nation....does it matter if one calls it
>>socialism or Gambianism....not at all as long as it works. Most of the
>>Gambians that I see talk ill about PDOIS's socialism are people who can
>read
>>and write but fail to pursue finding out the facts about the organisation.
>>They make judgements base on their existing frame of mind on socialism
>>portrayed during the "cold war" era. I guess we need to take Alpha
>Robinson's
>>advice and look into the organisation before drawing conclusion. Someone
>has
>>to be a pioneer of a system that will work well for our nation and if it
>has to
>>be PDOIS, let it be. We give them credit that they deserve and yet fail
to
>>give them the responsibility that they duly deserve....something is not
>right
>>here.
>***************************************************************************
*
>*******************
>The reason you don't seem to understand me here is because you are a REAL
>Gambian.And in the book of a real Gambian,you cannot criticise someone that
>everyone believes is doing a great job! Almost every Gambian intellectual
is
>crazy about PDOIS and for good reason.They are
>smart,sincere,clear,modest,courageous and above all committed to the
>welfare of our country no matter what.Now the fact that the Pdois people
are
>fantastically good people does not mean that they are correct all the
>time,but in gambian culture those two things are inherently linked,which
>brings us back to the fact that you, the REAL Gambian, find it baffling
that
>I like the Pdois people very much, but at the same time believe that some
of
>the arguments they put forward are faulty.
>***************************************************************************
*
>*******************
>>Duty is calling and I have to go...but with all due respect, Basss, and am
>>talking serious business here, I have some tapes and 1992 election's
>manifesto
>>of PDOIS, if you want to acquaint yourself with the organisation, I will
be
>>more than glad to let you use them.
>>
>>Thanks for reading and nuff respect to all.
>>
>>Pa-Abdou Barrow
>>
>>PS: By the way, I like the adjectives that you use to describe Sidia and
>>Halifa.....thought I could let you know that.
>***************************************************************************
*
>*******************
>If you want to send me Pdois' campaign tapes of six years ago,I will
receive
>them with pleasure.But I have to warn you that I don't believe that they
>would be able to tell me anything about Pdois' Economic Programme that
>Halifas recent letter to the Finance Secretary has not covered.I find it
>terribly amusing that you and Mr.Robison tend to think that all those
>Gambians who disagree with what Pdois have to say do so because they don't
>know what Pdois is talking about.But maybe some do precisely because they
>know so very well what Pdois is talking about.
>
>And until later ......... Thank you and keep Up The Good Work Down There!
>
>
>Regards Basss!
>
>
------------------------------
Date: Mon, 2 Feb 1998 15:30:33 EST
From: TSaidy1050@aol.com
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: Quality Education
Message-ID: <e4e8556b.34d62ceb@aol.com>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII
Content-transfer-encoding: 7bit
Mose, thank you for your advise and input. As a matter of fact, we are already
thinking of a similar project. The only different between yours and our, is
the point of focus. We are thinking of an adult literacy programme being
taught from the television four times a week. One of our major problems is the
accessibility of television sets to those who are to benefit from such a
programme. We are exploring funding sources from UNESCO, UNFPA, and some NGOs.
We are planning on building 'television houses' or 'video houses' where
villages could congregate to watch the adult literacy programmes and other
television programme. This would require battery or solar operated television
sets for the villages.
Your suggestion of teaching students through the television will be discussed
and looked into. It will also mean television sets for each school and it
could work. It is a brilliant idea. It could be programmed to be shown during
study hours (after school between 3:00PM and 6:00pm.
Once again, thank and we will look into your suggestion.
PEACE
Tombong Saidy
------------------------------
Date: Mon, 02 Feb 1998 16:40:21 -0500
From: Solomon Sylva <ssylva@emory.edu>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: SEX SCANDAL IN THE WHITE HOUSE
Message-ID: <34D63D45.31B4@emory.edu>
MIME-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii
Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit
Hey Babou:
You were so right that no one wants to talk about the White House Sex
Scandal, mainly because the holy month. I though of bringing it up
myself but waiting to get more info from the media before I put my dimes
in. Well put together.
But let me add this:
- The White House will not be defeated on this on. As you know by now
that the First Lady (Mrs. Clinton) is leading the charge against the
investigators.
- I don't think they can impeach him on just the sex scandal, in which
overall his wife needs to worry or be concern about, rather than the
"Republican Appointed Investigators".
- I cannot see Ms. Lewinsky doing a 90degree turn and go against her
original sworn affidavit that such thing never happen. She knows that
she could her self in alot of trouble!!!!!!!
- CNN is just reporting that Lewinsky's lawyer is predicting clearance
for her and the President.
Outside of that, what do Gambia-L Members think about this Ms. Faye
Tucker in Taxas scheduled to be executed tommorow.
Peace to all
King Solomon
BobbySil wrote:
>
> List members,
>
> I am really surprised that nobody is talking about the alleged sex scandal
> involving President Clinton. Is this been avoided because it deals with sex
> and generally in our Gambian culture, this topic is always pushed under the
> rug, never to be discussed, or could it be the "Ramadan." Sorry, but I was
> taught that these things can be discussed even in the Holy month. How can it
> be avoided, its on TV 24/7, on front pages of every major news papers, and on
> our very own internet. Oh, I know what, it's not a Gambian issue, i.e; its not
> Pres. Jammeh allegedly cheating on the first lady. Hey, I'm trying to beat
> around the bush until somebody wakes me up. Ok, I'm up , lets talk about it.
> What do you think?
>
> Should the Pres. be impeached if proven that he had sex with Monica Lewinsky
> and lied to cover it up? Remember water gate! If we are to continue to live in
> this global village, I think we have to be globally dimensioned. Please lets
> start discussing these issues and continue with those concerning our beloved
> Gambia if this is to be real "Bantaba."
>
> IMHO, I do not care who the Pres. is making out with, so long as the alleged
> infidelity is not impeding his job, and I do not see any evidence of that. As
> Geraldo puts it, "the American people are not worried about Monica Lewinsky or
> Paula Jones, all they worry about is the DOW JONES."
>
> Finally, if I intrude on anybody's space for bringing up this so considered
> "super-sensitive issue" in Gambian context, I am extremely sorry. To the rest
> of you, keep the debate on.
>
> Happy Eid
------------------------------
Date: Mon, 2 Feb 1998 17:19:07 -0500 (EST)
From: Ancha Bala-Gaye u <bala7500@mach1.wlu.ca>
To: Gambia <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>, balagay@muss.CIS.McMaster.CA,
bg970855@caer1.uccb.ns.ca, bsa@mach1.wlu.ca, matmuleme@rocketmail.ca,
Subject: Fwd: PLEASE READ! YOULL BE GLAD YOU DID! you must scroll thru to get the message (fwd)
Message-ID: <Pine.3.89.9802021739.A23775-0100000@mach1.wlu.ca>
MIME-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII
Okay, I got this and....well you'll just have to decide for yourself. if
you have the command button that says "next page" then use it cause
there's a long list of addresses, and you have to go through them. I was
going to cut it all out and only send you the essential part but I don't
know if that'll still make the message valid. it's not a chain letter!!!!
I'ld explain but as it is you already have to go through lots of
addresses, bare with it, cause if it's true then you'll benefit from it.
Ancha.
---------- Forwarded message ----------
Date: Mon, 2 Feb 1998 15:43:51 -0400
From: Rachel Munyaradzi <Rachel_Munyaradzi@ns.stercomm.com>
To: bala7500@mach1.wlu.ca, nbarrett@surfsouth.com, jafful@maranatha.net,
kennethch@dttzim.gaia.co.zw, cchimombe@Kilcom1.UCIS.Dal.ca,
angreenl@imagine.uwaterloo.ca, aa3907@wayne.edu, JKariyo@juno.com,
likezo.karn@utoronto.ca, kubayanda.1@osu.edu, lewisl7@nationwide.com,
mmageza@capital.edu, makamure@hotmail.com, D.J.Makoni@lse.ac.uk,
rumbi_mambara@interconti.com, 0217166@acad.nwmissouri.edu,
lmebe@aol.com, cmunyara@stevens-tech.edu, RMunyaradzi@guardian.co.za,
munyaradzi.1@osu.edu, EMupfumira@aol.com, bmusoni54@hotmail.com,
ANCUBE@CHEMISTRY.watstar.uwaterloo.ca, JNDARI@juno.com, joce@erols.com,
rega5670@mach1.wlu.ca
Subject: Fwd: PLEASE READ! YOULL BE GLAD YOU DID! you must scroll thru to get the message
---------------------- Forwarded by Rachel Munyaradzi/Sterling Commerce on
02/02/98 03:47 PM ---------------------------
Shari McKinley
02/02/98 08:25 AM
Ext: 7225
To: Wayne Benson/Sterling Commerce@Sterling Commerce, Arlene
Mendoza/Sterling Commerce@Sterling Commerce, Taira Harris/Sterling
Commerce@Sterling Commerce, Rachel Munyaradzi/Sterling
Commerce@Sterling Commerce, Linda Garver/Sterling Commerce@Sterling
Commerce, Rob Ridlehoover/Sterling Commerce@Sterling Commerce, Rick
Landry/Sterling Commerce@Sterling Commerce, James Latham/Sterling
Commerce@Sterling Commerce
cc:
Subject: Fwd: PLEASE READ! YOULL BE GLAD YOU DID! you must scroll thru to
get the message
I don't know what to make of this......................
---------------------- Forwarded by Shari McKinley/Sterling Commerce on
02/02/98 08:21 AM ---------------------------
Brian Mooney
02/02/98 08:08 AM
Ext: 6591
To: kingt@battelle.org, mikec@ghg.net, langlh@aol.com,
Mcowleyl@ccgate.hac.com, balababd@flyernet.udayton.edu,
pamelliott@gbonline.com, 102156.2674@compuserve.com,
JosephW@metatec.com, Shari McKinley/Sterling Commerce@Sterling
Commerce, Dennis Sewell/Sterling Commerce@Sterling Commerce, Farid
Shams/Sterling Commerce@Sterling Commerce, Greg Collins/Sterling
Commerce@Sterling Commerce, Wayne Brookover/Sterling
Commerce@Sterling Commerce, OTMOVE@aol.com, Rod Ross/Sterling
Commerce@Sterling Commerce, Joe Miller/Sterling Commerce@Sterling
Commerce, Kathryn Manecke/Sterling Commerce@Sterling Commerce
cc:
Subject: Fwd: PLEASE READ! YOULL BE GLAD YOU DID! you must scroll thru to
get the message
---------------------- Forwarded by Brian Mooney/Sterling Commerce on
02/02/98 08:04 AM ---------------------------
EMooney747@aol.com on 02/01/98 04:14:38 PM
Ext: Unknown
To: vnjs30a@prodigy.com
cc: Dgrovesgsg@aol.com, Davidlum@aol.com, jtabla@pcok.com,
RFMZ39A@prodigy.com, RAYnBARB@aol.com, Brian_Mooney@ns.stercomm.com,
YARRA1@aol.com, JMWONSIK@aol.com, aw405@yfn.ysu.edu (bcc: Brian
Mooney/Sterling Commerce)
Subject: Fwd: PLEASE READ! YOULL BE GLAD YOU DID! you must scroll thru to
get the message
From: Roundzy@aol.com
Return-path: <Roundzy@aol.com>
To: EMooney747@aol.com, Brian_Mooney@stercomm.com, plothow@mymail.net,
hkershaw@opm.sppn.af.mil, margotb@emu.melbpc.org.au,
GCrombie@vcrpmap.telstra.com.au, Staidans@dingley.net.au,
nearpass@netspace.net.au, MCWESLEY@worldnet.att.net, RAYnBARB@aol.com,
dblewis@ix.netcom.com, williat8@nevada.edu, larams@expert.cc.purdue.edu,
brandon@interactex.com, tlamm@bdsinc.com, ryan_watts@aici.com,
kayj@elmail.cc.purdue.edu, ROUNDSB@aol.com
Subject: Fwd: PLEASE READ! YOULL BE GLAD YOU DID! you must scroll thru to
get the message
Date: Sun, 1 Feb 1998 13:02:19 EST
Organization: AOL (http://www.aol.com)
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-type: multipart/mixed; boundary="part1_886367678_boundary"
From: Jcantelope@aol.com
Return-path: <Jcantelope@aol.com>
To: Roundzy@aol.com
Subject: Fwd: PLEASE READ! YOULL BE GLAD YOU DID! you must scroll thru to
get the message
Date: Sun, 1 Feb 1998 10:58:20 EST
Organization: AOL (http://www.aol.com)
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-type: multipart/mixed; boundary="part2_886367678_boundary"
From: Getclove@aol.com
Return-path: <Getclove@aol.com>
To: jjoldpro@juno.com, steph@arrakis.es, alannaj@expert.cc.purdue.edu,
RJohnson@JSPLaw.com, Mlally@ereyarmouth.com, Kna2jph@aol.com,
CVChili@aol.com, TNels2@aol.com, Jcantelope@aol.com
Subject: Fwd: PLEASE READ! YOULL BE GLAD YOU DID! you must scroll thru to
get the message
Date: Sat, 31 Jan 1998 16:39:06 EST
Organization: AOL (http://www.aol.com)
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-type: multipart/mixed; boundary="part3_886367678_boundary"
From: MwBarbie@aol.com
Return-path: <MwBarbie@aol.com>
To: Alannaj@expert.cc.purdue.edu, JPreuss848@aol.com, MasterCrow@aol.com,
Getclove@aol.com
Subject: Fwd: PLEASE READ! YOULL BE GLAD YOU DID! you must scroll thru to
get the message
Date: Sat, 31 Jan 1998 16:26:00 EST
Organization: AOL (http://www.aol.com)
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-type: multipart/mixed; boundary="part4_886367678_boundary"
From: Meems55@aol.com
Return-path: <Meems55@aol.com>
To: DebZavadil@aol.com, sspiers@indygov.org, Noanslice@aol.com,
KATZS@PINENET.COM, ANDYKATZ@MAXKATZBAG.COM, SASCH57@aol.com,
SBanyon@aol.com, BOBO50@JUNO.COM, EKBRING@aol.com, Witty68@aol.com,
WITTENMB@UC.EDU, JEANNZ@aol.com, WIC1090@aol.com, ChuckIndy@aol.com,
TCONNOR2@COMPUSERVE.COM, M2P2Cook@aol.com, JOSH58@aol.com,
Crowpro@aol.com, Dalfam@aol.com, Daleeee@aol.com, WIDDY@NETDIRECT.NET,
DONKYSR@JUNO.COM, DebDorman@aol.com, JERLICHMAN@STRATOS.NET,
PuddyF@aol.com, JONFRANZ@aol.com, FREDMAN@NETA.COM, BLYCSailor@aol.com,
IFreed7178@aol.com, LawBob@aol.com, GKEYS@MIBOR.NET, WALGREEN@JUNO.COM,
HotAirJim@aol.com, SAHILL16@aol.com, Tfhollett@aol.com,
ALICAT@MINDSPRING.COM, BJeffr6827@aol.com, jeffw@dpslink.com,
ISEL4U@JUNO.COM, JKATZ@HIGHWAY1.COM, JAASCHLE@BAKERD.COM,
MwBarbie@aol.com, JUDYK@PLAINFIELD.BYPASS.COM, SHARONAPJ@aol.com,
GoArtie@aol.com, KIRemley@aol.com, MrsXmas@aol.com, Lar6119@aol.com,
KEETERD@aol.com, GOLFER2@IQUEST.NET, PJJAMMERS@aol.com,
PhydLentz@aol.com, Sherylles@aol.com, SLEVIN@IQUEST.NET,
SueL9592@aol.com, MLewis1048@aol.com, Busylis@aol.com, Mlkjdmt@aol.com,
PIPSTEIN@aol.com, Jdmtlyon@aol.com, IMalament@aol.com,
MALARNEY@BUTLER.EDU, ANNETTE.COULOMBE@MCD.COM, CALLENM@WISHARD.EDU,
KRAFTM@WISHARD.EDU, MissWitty@aol.com, MadKatz@aol.com,
MorrieKatz@aol.com, DMLLC@aol.com, Kjochs@aol.com, BevOlsen@aol.com,
Imshepp@aol.com, JAPDANCE@EARTHLINK.NET, PACOURTER@aol.com,
RBeltzh789@aol.com, RAMFAM@INDY.NET, DAVE741@aol.com, PZR111@aol.com,
RReahard@aol.com, TAZMANON69@aol.com, Robyezzz@aol.com,
SALBERJ@ALLEGIANCE.NET, Janstoy97@aol.com, LSANETRA@MED.UNR.EDU,
Jawandsj@aol.com, TanMstr@aol.com, SRoman@aol.com, JSBoCat@aol.com,
SSKOK@IQUEST.NET, DSpitzb100@aol.com, BILLSTEARMAN@SPRINTMAIL.COM,
NSwingley@aol.com, RJ@DRTAVEL.COM, THROGMARTI@aol.com,
DTURNER@TALKTOTUCKER.COM, carmel@talk-to-tucker.com, Nanwarren@aol.com,
iwoc@neosoftcom, MRED@IQUEST.NET, WIZARD@IQUEST.NET
Subject: Fwd: PLEASE READ! YOULL BE GLAD YOU DID! you must scroll thru to
get the message
Date: Sat, 31 Jan 1998 13:03:07 EST
Organization: AOL (http://www.aol.com)
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-type: multipart/mixed; boundary="part5_886367678_boundary"
PLEASE SCROLL ALL THE WAY TO GET THE MESSAGE..........THANKS
From: JSBoCat@aol.com
Return-path: <JSBoCat@aol.com>
To: EllenClick@aol.com, BGEZUNT@aol.com, Cheeta1@aol.com, SueL9592@aol.com,
BenSChef@aol.com, EBSimon@aol.com, SRSimon727@aol.com, CSkinCity@aol.com,
Meems55@aol.com, Ziaforever@aol.com
Subject: Fwd: PLEASE READ! YOULL BE GLAD YOU DID!
Date: Sat, 31 Jan 1998 12:47:45 EST
Organization: AOL (http://www.aol.com)
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-type: multipart/mixed; boundary="part6_886367678_boundary"
From: JenAveshy@aol.com
Return-path: <JenAveshy@aol.com>
To: JSBoCat@aol.com, y_s_katz@hotmail.com, orenest@mail.inter.net.il,
RobMel@aol.com, EBSimon@aol.com, mseigel@compuserve.com,
barkey@planeteria.net
Subject: Fwd: PLEASE READ! YOULL BE GLAD YOU DID!
Date: Fri, 30 Jan 1998 20:50:27 EST
Organization: AOL (http://www.aol.com)
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-type: multipart/mixed; boundary="part7_886367678_boundary"
From: ShaiLaura@aol.com
Return-path: <ShaiLaura@aol.com>
To: ami_dana@hotmail.com, JenAveshy@aol.com, Y_S_katz@hotmail.com,
HappyTakei@aol.com, Br3wDud3@aol.com, caryn_ilan@hotmail.com,
sarahhg@hotmail.com
Subject: Fwd: PLEASE READ! YOULL BE GLAD YOU DID!
Date: Tue, 27 Jan 1998 23:31:01 EST
Organization: AOL (http://www.aol.com)
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-type: multipart/mixed; boundary="part8_886367678_boundary"
From: Smlystar@aol.com
Return-path: <Smlystar@aol.com>
To: ShaiLaura@aol.com, ReckABQ@aol.com
Subject: Fwd: PLEASE READ! YOULL BE GLAD YOU DID!
Date: Tue, 27 Jan 1998 14:33:01 EST
Organization: AOL (http://www.aol.com)
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-type: multipart/mixed; boundary="part9_886367678_boundary"
From: MINIBEAV@aol.com
Return-path: <MINIBEAV@aol.com>
To: RIDGEBACK5@aol.com, *****MAN@aol.com, Smlystar@aol.com
Subject: Fwd: PLEASE READ! YOULL BE GLAD YOU DID!
Date: Mon, 26 Jan 1998 22:31:50 EST
Organization: AOL (http://www.aol.com)
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-type: multipart/mixed; boundary="part10_886367678_boundary"
From: MattBRob@aol.com
Return-path: <MattBRob@aol.com>
To: MINIBEAV@aol.com
Subject: Fwd: PLEASE READ! YOULL BE GLAD YOU DID!
Date: Mon, 26 Jan 1998 17:28:38 EST
Organization: AOL (http://www.aol.com)
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-type: multipart/mixed; boundary="part11_886367678_boundary"
someone sent it to me
From: TAINA66@aol.com
Return-path: <TAINA66@aol.com>
To: MattBRob@aol.com
Subject: Fwd: PLEASE READ! YOULL BE GLAD YOU DID!
Date: Mon, 26 Jan 1998 16:55:08 EST
Organization: AOL (http://www.aol.com)
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-type: multipart/mixed; boundary="part12_886367678_boundary"
From: Q944S@aol.com
Return-path: <Q944S@aol.com>
To: IQGQKQ@aol.com
Subject: Fwd: PLEASE READ! YOULL BE GLAD YOU DID!
Date: Mon, 26 Jan 1998 02:24:01 EST
Organization: AOL (http://www.aol.com)
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-type: multipart/mixed; boundary="part13_886367678_boundary"
From: FUN2W84@aol.com
Return-path: <FUN2W84@aol.com>
To: ImABomb2UC@aol.com, IMBliss4U@aol.com, Flowrs2B@aol.com,
DJSnHawaii@aol.com, LADYZEE@aol.com, PEA@aol.com, Bvamp69@aol.com,
XXXRed69Me@aol.com, Kalanioi@aol.com, BorednHI@aol.com, FrostynHii@aol.com,
ItsMe01@aol.com, Playhrd01@aol.com, RCP69@aol.com, Stevesaasj@aol.com,
Afriend168@aol.com, SHESIRISH@aol.com, CinTa777@aol.com,
Ladyred528@aol.com, Wtexhale@aol.com, OceanSouI@aol.com,
TBlazer972@aol.com, ZoeZare@aol.com, GenOfEve1@aol.com,
Brhawaiigl@aol.com, ANGELIQ393@aol.com, PapayaLdy@aol.com,
RubrDoll4U@aol.com, Sniper5@aol.com, Sweetgr467@aol.com,
Trout113@aol.com, AnjelVixen@aol.com, Madwolf69@aol.com,
Kate322@aol.com, LickMeLada@aol.com, Brandi4286@aol.com, Q944S@aol.com,
Malimbar@aol.com, LErbey@aol.com, BigGreenB1@aol.com, GBuff26696@aol.com,
Shooby624@aol.com, SMILE83807@aol.com, RCLARK45@aol.com, Kenniki@aol.com,
Sugar16b@aol.com, HMS1123@aol.com, Rollinthun@aol.com, Butie94@aol.com,
Glenn444@aol.com, OPleco@aol.com, Mariabarrw@aol.com, TIGRISR@aol.com,
Chyu9382@aol.com, SCRUFERS@aol.com, TMA61@aol.com, Lalibo@aol.com,
Epona4261@aol.com, LadyJ070@aol.com, Dreamers99@aol.com,
Cinzia811@aol.com, GeoHetz@aol.com, WOLFIN2108@aol.com,
Poohbee911@aol.com, LRM08@aol.com, CLASSY1123@aol.com, Gr8fulenuf@aol.com,
Moldngrey@aol.com, MargieBurm@aol.com, Phlipmix@aol.com, Pooh2U7@aol.com,
FORDESTO@aol.com, Ukxtreme@aol.com, HisWillBe@aol.com, MARKGLIST@aol.com,
Whizzer711@aol.com, Boochie927@aol.com, RosebudARG@aol.com,
Caffmey@aol.com
Subject: Fwd: PLEASE READ! YOULL BE GLAD YOU DID!
Date: Sun, 25 Jan 1998 17:12:17 EST
Organization: AOL (http://www.aol.com)
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-type: multipart/mixed; boundary="part14_886367678_boundary"
Please read and forward to as many friends as possible...I've checked this
out and it's not a BS chain letter or something...Microsoft is giving away
Win98 & $$$ if this reaches 1,000 people...duplicate entries don't count,
though...So, please help & pass on...thanx
From: DoMeL8er@aol.com
Return-path: <DoMeL8er@aol.com>
To: FUN2W84@aol.com, RmePatrick@aol.com, LicUDri@aol.com,
Sapper12B@aol.com, Mbones1@aol.com, LuLuLickr@aol.com, QVODOC@aol.com,
Tiger0402@aol.com, Daflyer797@aol.com, DeBigMan4@aol.com
Subject: Fwd: PLEASE READ! YOULL BE GLAD YOU DID!
Date: Sun, 25 Jan 1998 10:45:51 EST
Organization: AOL (http://www.aol.com)
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-type: multipart/mixed; boundary="part15_886367678_boundary"
From: RottonMe@aol.com
Return-path: <RottonMe@aol.com>
To: MacMac3030@aol.com
Cc: Lovinit322@aol.com, SCRLET5@aol.com, RND143@aol.com, DoMeL8er@aol.com,
JCVANDYKE@aol.com, KellyR33@aol.com, MSulli4411@aol.com,
Becca581@aol.com, NativInjun@aol.com
Subject: Fwd: PLEASE READ! YOULL BE GLAD YOU DID!
Date: Sat, 24 Jan 1998 17:39:05 EST
Organization: AOL (http://www.aol.com)
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-type: multipart/mixed; boundary="part16_886367678_boundary"
here you go!!!
From: Lvesbears@aol.com
Return-path: <Lvesbears@aol.com>
To: Strwbry869@aol.com, ZebraHeart@aol.com, Ucangander@aol.com,
RottonMe@aol.com, NLamb9696@aol.com, Lilmom35@aol.com, Planter74@aol.com,
BRETeddy@aol.com, Monsiv9836@aol.com, BEARWIFME@aol.com
Subject: Fwd: PLEASE READ! YOULL BE GLAD YOU DID!
Date: Sat, 24 Jan 1998 12:14:09 EST
Organization: AOL (http://www.aol.com)
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-type: multipart/mixed; boundary="part17_886367678_boundary"
From: DKR723@aol.com
Return-path: <DKR723@aol.com>
To: Lvesbears@aol.com, BOSSM83730@aol.com, STRIPE30@aol.com,
JJABBER470@aol.com, JLowd07136@aol.com, Dreamer49@aol.com,
Nurstacy@aol.com, TaraFinne@aol.com, Kymmers9@aol.com, Denise154@aol.com
Subject: Fwd: PLEASE READ! YOULL BE GLAD YOU DID!
Date: Sat, 24 Jan 1998 08:21:03 EST
Organization: AOL (http://www.aol.com)
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-type: multipart/mixed; boundary="part18_886367678_boundary"
From: GinnySue2@aol.com
Return-path: <GinnySue2@aol.com>
To: PW4141@aol.com, Tuebor2@aol.com, ALNTRACE@aol.com, Beaver1048@aol.com,
Wants2laf@aol.com, CELEASTE@aol.com, Dianna27@aol.com, GARFLD293@aol.com,
MyLdyK@aol.com, DavisAgnt@aol.com, Lelede@aol.com, Lilbit5593@aol.com,
DKR723@aol.com, Urtweetie@aol.com, KenoJan@aol.com, TaReCz222@aol.com,
Doodlezzz@aol.com
Subject: Fwd: PLEASE READ! YOULL BE GLAD YOU DID!
Date: Sat, 24 Jan 1998 00:36:25 EST
Organization: AOL (http://www.aol.com)
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-type: multipart/mixed; boundary="part19_886367678_boundary"
From: Tuebor2@aol.com
Return-path: <Tuebor2@aol.com>
To: Ketch22106@aol.com, VikkiBluz@aol.com, Perk1938@aol.com,
DIngram363@aol.com, CAKLLA@aol.com, Lw403@aol.com, THEBRATGAL@aol.com,
JOliver365@aol.com, RCollsing@aol.com, CYNTEL@aol.com, Shynell@aol.com,
Azhay2@aol.com, Cookieyes@aol.com, J.Lovette@genie.geis.com,
NannC38@aol.com, RAVNSISTER@aol.com, Mobil69@aol.com, GinnySue2@aol.com,
MARIOHICKS@aol.com, Bhopk1@aol.com, SAB1944@aol.com, SlingLad@aol.com,
DeDeMark@aol.com, cwscottplus3@hotmail.com
Subject: Re: PLEASE READ! YOULL BE GLAD YOU DID!
Date: Fri, 23 Jan 1998 23:20:22 EST
Organization: AOL (http://www.aol.com)
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII
Content-transfer-encoding: 7bit
In a message dated 98-01-23 20:57:52 EST, you write:
<<
TO: MASSAOL@aol.com
FROM: GatesBeta@microsoft.com
ATTACH: Tracklog@microsoft.com/Track883432/~TraceActive/On.html
Hello Everyone,
And thank you for signing up for my Beta Email Tracking Application or
(BETA) for short. My name is Bill Gates. Here at Microsoft we have just
compiled an e-mail tracing program that tracks everyone to whom this
message is forwarded to. It does this through an unique IP (Internet
Protocol) address log book database.
We are experimenting with this and need your help. Forward this
to everyone you know and if it reaches 1000 people everyone
on the list you will receive $1000 and a copy of Windows98 at my expense.
Enjoy.
Note: Duplicate entries will not be counted. You will be notified by email
with further instructions once this email has reached 1000 people.
Windows98 will not be shipped unitl it has been released to the general
public.
Your friend,
Bill Gates & The Microsoft Development Team. >>
--part19_886367678_boundary--
--part18_886367678_boundary--
--part17_886367678_boundary--
--part16_886367678_boundary--
--part15_886367678_boundary--
--part14_886367678_boundary--
--part13_886367678_boundary--
--part12_886367678_boundary--
--part11_886367678_boundary--
--part10_886367678_boundary--
--part9_886367678_boundary--
--part8_886367678_boundary--
--part7_886367678_boundary--
--part6_886367678_boundary--
--part5_886367678_boundary--
--part4_886367678_boundary--
--part3_886367678_boundary--
--part2_886367678_boundary--
--part1_886367678_boundary--
--part0_886367678_boundary--
------------------------------
Date: Mon, 2 Feb 1998 17:26:09 -0500 (EST)
From: Ancha Bala-Gaye u <bala7500@mach1.wlu.ca>
To: Gambia <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
Subject: FWD: ANC Conference Resolution on Sexual Orientation - South Africa (fwd)
Message-ID: <Pine.3.89.9802021737.A23775-0100000@mach1.wlu.ca>
MIME-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII
Now this is interesting..........I have no idea what to think about the
topic. Any thoughts????
---------- Forwarded message ----------
Date: Mon, 2 Feb 1998 16:45:28 -0500 (EST)
From: Juan-Marie James u <jame3720@mach1.wlu.ca>
To: Multiple recipients of list <bsa@mach1.wlu.ca>
Subject: FWD: ANC Conference Resolution on Sexual Orientation - South Africa (fwd)
---------- Forwarded message --------
Important news from South Africa...
Dear friends
The governing party of South Africa, the African National Congress took a
resolution in full support of lesbian and gay equality at its 50th National
Conference ending today, 20 December 1997.
Below, find the press statement of the National Coalition for Gay and Lesbi=
an
Equality (South Africa) and the text of the ANC resolution.
Please send messages of support and congratulations to the President of the
ANC, Comrade Thabo Mbeki at the following address - ANC P.O. Box 61884,
Marshalltown, 2107, fax number (27 - 0 - 11 3360097), email
-president@anc.org.za).
Happy New Year
Mazibuko
20 December 1997
PRESS RELEASE (IMMEDIATE)
ANC SETS HISTORIC STANDARD ON GAY AND LESBIAN EQUALITY FOR ALL POLITICAL
PARTIES
The National Coalition for Gay and Lesbian Equality salutes the ANC for its
continued commitment to equality for all South Africans. In an historic a=
nd
comprehensive resolution before its 50th Conference, the African National
Congress has adopted a policy which includes amongst other issues:
=85 the recognition of same-sex relationships including maintenance, custod=
y,
adoption rights
=85 equal employment opportunities and benefits for lesbian and gay people
=85 the protection of lesbian and gay youth from discrimination at home, at
school, on the streets and in the media.
=85 an equal age of consent
=85 the equal right to marry
The ANC's position on gay and lesbian relationships sets a new principled
stand on equality for all political parties and civil society organisations=
...
We challenge all political parties to adopt unequivocal and detailed polici=
es
in support of lesbian and gay equality in the same way that the ANC has don=
e.
Lesbian and gay voters will watch the policy statements of all the other
political parties.
The Coalition will launch its 1999 Election Platform early in the New Year-=
the
ANC's commitment has set the standard. Particularly important for translat=
ing
the policy into reality is the Conference call that "lesbian and gay comrad=
es
should be included in the National Assembly list for the 1999 elections to
ensure proper representation of all groups in the ANC".
In the next year, the National Coalition for Gay and Lesbian Equality will
continue to campaign for the rights of lesbian and gay people through
Parliament, the South African Courts and our communities.
In conclusion, the National Coalition for Gay and Lesbian Equality salutes
Comrade Nelson Rolihlahla Mandela for his leadership and sacrifice in our
struggle for national liberation. President Mandela's courage has been an
example to all democrats and those fighting for freedom, dignity and equali=
ty.
We congratulate the new ANC President, Comrade Thabo Mbeki and the new
National Executive Committee on their election. The Coalition also takes th=
is
opportunity to salute a friend and supporter, Comrade Cheryl Carolus for he=
r
untiring commitment to justice and equality for all and wish her well in he=
r
new post as a representative of the South African people.
The ANC's commitment allows all lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgendered
people to celebrate the New Year with a sense of pride and dignity.
The National Coalition for Gay and Lesbian Equality is an affiliation of mo=
re
than 70 lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgendered organisations. We campai=
gn
and lobby for equal rights. Our work includes leadership development, lobby=
ing
and advocacy, law reform and litigation.
For comment on this statement please contact:
Zackie Achmat (011) 648 7942
Mazibuko Jara (011) 648 2409
Phumi Mtetwa (011) 726 2769
Clayton Wakeford (021) 689 8959
AFRICAN NATIONAL CONGRESS 50TH NATIONAL CONFERENCE
16 December 1997 to 20 December 1997
University of the North West, Mafeking, South Africa
RESOLUTION ON DISCRIMINATION ON SEXUAL ORIENTATION
Noting:
The ANC's support for the inclusion of sexual orientation in the equality
clause of the Interim Constitution;
The retention of equality on the basis of sexual orientation in the final
Constitution, as motivated and voted for by the ANC in the Constitutional
Assembly;
The ANC's long standing support of equality for all citizens, including
lesbians, gay, bisexual and transgendered South Africans as contained in th=
e
policy guide: "Ready to Govern" of March 1993;
Government's obligation in terms of the final Constitution to secure
substantive equality for all citizens;
The ongoing discrimination against lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgendered
South Africans.
Believing :
That the extension of substantial equality to lesbian and gay South African=
s
is an important sign of the ANC's consistent commitment to the ideals of
equality, dignity and freedom;
That all persons should be treated equally under the law; and
That the ANC should develop and acknowledge its own lesbian and gay members=
...
Resolves that the ANC National Conference
=85 expresses its solidarity with lesbian and gay comrades in their work fo=
r
substantive equality for all;
=85 tasks its representatives in all levels of government to establish equa=
lity
for lesbian and gay people in the following areas in particular:
EMPLOYMENT
Equal rights for all workers, including lesbian and gay workers in both the
private and public sectors;
The recognition of same sex relationships for worker benefits (e.g. housing=
,
medical aid and bereavement leave).
HEALTH
The appropriate inclusion of the mental health needs of lesbian and gay peo=
ple
in all mental health programmes;
Addressing issues around lesbian and gay people in relation to HIV and AIDS
and breast cancer for lesbian women.
FAMILY RIGHTS
Custody and access, maintenance, immigration and adoption rights for lesbia=
n
and gay persons and the recognition of lesbian and gay families;
Establishing the equal right to marry for people of the same sex.
YOUTH
The appropriate inclusion of lesbian and gay youth in all youth programmes,
policy and law;
The protection of lesbian and gay youth from discrimination at home, at
school, on the streets and in the media;
Equalising the age of consent;
Running programmes to counter anti-gay prejudice and inclusive sexuality
education programmes for all scholars.
Directs that lesbian and gay comrades should be included in the National
Assembly list for the 1999 elections to ensure proper representation in the
ANC.
Directs that all levels of the ANC should discuss with lesbian and gay
comrades ways in which lesbian and gay equality can be promoted in the ANC.
*********************************************************************
National Coalition for Gay and Lesbian Equality
Mazibuko Kanyiso Jara - Equal Rights Project
Physical address - 1c Rockey Street, Bellevue (Yeoville), Johannesburg, Sou=
th
Africa
Postal address - P.O. Box 27811, Yeoville, 2143
Telephone - (++27) 011 4873810/11/12 Fax - (++27) 011 4871670
Voicemail - 0881 24 5633 email - coalmj@iafrica.c=
om
*********************************************************************
The National Coalition for Gay and Lesbian Equality ("the Coalition") is a
coalition of more than 64 lesbian, gay, bi-sexual and transgendered
organisations in South Africa. The Coalition was formed in December 1994 an=
d
was successful in lobbying for the retention of sexual orientation as one o=
f
the grounds of non-discrimination in the new Constitution of South Africa.
We are fully representative and are mandated by our affiliates to work towa=
rds
full equality in all spheres of our community. Our work includes law refor=
m,
lobbying, advocacy, employment equity, leadership training and development.
------------------------------
Date: Mon, 2 Feb 1998 19:13:24 -0500 (EST)
From: Ancha Bala-Gaye u <bala7500@mach1.wlu.ca>
To: Gambia <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
Subject: FW: Rejected Rejection (fwd)
Message-ID: <Pine.3.89.9802021952.A10856-0100000@mach1.wlu.ca>
MIME-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII
I thought this was really funny!!!
Ancha.
> Rejected Rejection
>
> Dear Ms. Ezell:
>
> Thank you for your letter of April 17. After careful consideration I
> regret to inform you that I am unable to accept your refusal to offer
> me employment with your firm. This year I have been particularly
> fortunate in receiving an unusually large number of rejection letters.
> With such a varied and promising field of candidates it is impossible
> for me to accept all refusals.
>
> Despite your company's outstanding qualifications and previous
> experience in rejecting applicants, I find that your rejection does
> not meet with my needs at this time. Therefore, I will initiate
> employment with your firm immediately following graduation. I look
> forward to seeing you then.
>
> Best of luck in rejecting future candidates.
>
> Sincerely,
> Matt Taylor
>
> ------------------------------------------
------------------------------
Date: Mon, 2 Feb 1998 19:27:23 EST
From: JawaraB@aol.com
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Cc: Akalley@aol.com
Subject: New Member
Message-ID: <e85bbe8e.34d6646d@aol.com>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII
Content-transfer-encoding: 7bit
Hi List Managers,
Please add Aboubacar Kalley to the list, his e-mail
address is (akalley@aol.com). I know he will make valuable contributions to
the list. Thanks, and keep up the good work.
Mohamadu.
------------------------------
Date: Mon, 02 Feb 1998 21:12:18 -0800
From: Paul <bgibba@interlog.com>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Are US Bombs Falling on Bagdad Once Again?
Message-ID: <3.0.2.32.19980202211218.0068cd6c@mail.interlog.com>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"
Hi! Folks,
Once again, it seems eminent that the US is ready to drop bombs on Bagdad.
The reason for this, as many of know, is that Iraqi president Sadam Husein
is refusing to allow UN weapons inspectors access to certain cites in Iraq.
According to the US, Sadam has weapons of mass destruction, such as
chemical weapopns. As a result,it is the duty of the US to rid Sadam of
such deadly weapons. The US argues that these deadly weapons must be
destroyed to prevent them from falling on the wrong hands. If the hands of
Sadam and others in the area are the wrong ones, whose are the right ones?
I am neither a friend of Sadam nor an enemy of Israel. However, I am
compelled to question the consistency of America foreign policy concerning
the Middle-East. Regarding weapons of mass destruction, there is no doubth
that Israel had developed and continuous to develop them, yet Uncle Sam is
turning a blind eye on the matter.Can anyone tell me why this is the case?
The US wants to force Iraq to comply with UN resolutions while Israel
violated and refused to comply with some of the UN resolutions regarding
its relationship with Palestine without the same consequences. Hey! what is
good for the goose is good for the gander. I think the de factor boss of
the UN and the world, for that matter (US), should take a second look at
its questionable foreign policy.
B. Paul Gibba.
------------------------------
Date: Wed, 04 Feb 1998 10:41:55 -0500
From: Habib Ghanim <hghanim@erols.com>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: Are US Bombs Falling on Bagdad Once Again?
Message-ID: <34D88C43.5205@erols.com>
MIME-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii
Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit
Paul wrote:
>
> Hi! Folks,
> Once again, it seems eminent that the US is ready to drop bombs on Bagdad.
> The reason for this, as many of know, is that Iraqi president Sadam Husein
> is refusing to allow UN weapons inspectors access to certain cites in Iraq.
> According to the US, Sadam has weapons of mass destruction, such as
> chemical weapopns. As a result,it is the duty of the US to rid Sadam of
> such deadly weapons. The US argues that these deadly weapons must be
> destroyed to prevent them from falling on the wrong hands. If the hands of
> Sadam and others in the area are the wrong ones, whose are the right ones?
> I am neither a friend of Sadam nor an enemy of Israel. However, I am
> compelled to question the consistency of America foreign policy concerning
> the Middle-East. Regarding weapons of mass destruction, there is no doubth
> that Israel had developed and continuous to develop them, yet Uncle Sam is
> turning a blind eye on the matter.Can anyone tell me why this is the case?
> The US wants to force Iraq to comply with UN resolutions while Israel
> violated and refused to comply with some of the UN resolutions regarding
> its relationship with Palestine without the same consequences. Hey! what is
> good for the goose is good for the gander. I think the de factor boss of
> the UN and the world, for that matter (US), should take a second look at
> its questionable foreign policy.
> B. Paul Gibba.
Paul
It is double standard. period..
--
Habib Diab Ghanim
------------------------------
Date: Mon, 2 Feb 1998 23:44:34 -0500 (EST)
From: mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: Rejected Rejection (fwd)
Message-ID: <9802030444.AA63166@st6000.sct.edu>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII
Content-Transfer-Encoding: 8bit
Ancha, you wrote:
>
> I thought this was really funny!!!
> Ancha.
>
> > Rejected Rejection
> >
> > Dear Ms. Ezell:
> >
> > Thank you for your letter of April 17. After careful consideration I
> > regret to inform you that I am unable to accept your refusal to offer
> > me employment with your firm.
Ancha, that was very funny indeed. I have been enjoying the jokes you've
been forwarding very well. After a long day at the office, it always feels
good to have a few good laughs.
To complement your joke, I am also forwarding this one on the same subject
of employer/employee relationship.
Hope you get the humor in it.
Regards,
Moe S. Jallow
*************************************************************************
Recommendation Letter
1*. While working with Mr. Smith, I have always found him
2. working studiously and sincerely at his table without idling or
3*. gossiping with colleagues in the office. He seldom
4. wastes his time on useless things. Given a job, he always
5*. finishes the given assignment on time. He is always
6. deeply engrossed in his official work, and can never be
7*. found chitchatting in the canteen. He has absolutely no
8. vanity in spite of his high accomplishment and profound
9*. knowledge of his field. I think he can easily be
10.classed as outstanding, and should on no account be
11*.dispensed with. I strongly feel that Mr. Smith should be
12.pushed to accept promotion, and a proposal to administration be
13*.sent away as soon as possible.
Branch Manager
This second and very interesting note follows the report:
Sir,
Smith was present when I was writing his report mail to you today.
For my true assessment of him, please kindly read the alternating
lines 1,3,5,7,9,11,13. only
Regards,
Branch Manager
------------------------------
Date: Tue, 3 Feb 1998 00:43:31 EST
From: BobbySil@aol.com
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: Meeting with Gambian parlimentarians
Message-ID: <a6b65b0b.34d6ae85@aol.com>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII
Content-transfer-encoding: 7bit
Folks,
Well, here is another one of our inconsistencies. The highly anticipated
meeting with representatives Tamsir Jallow and Kemeseng Jammeh, majority and
minority leaders respectively never took place. The gentlemen were AWOL,
nowhere to be found. Tombong's point man, Malafy Jarju who was supposed to
put-up the the gentlemen could not be reached. The guys were supposed to be at
the "Koriteh" party on saturday night inorder for us to meet, and discuss
place and ground rules for the meeting, and they never showed up. Don't know
if they ever made it to town at all. Disappointed, because this could have
been a very interesting situation since it is a bipartisan representation.
Here are some questions I was hit with by some friends while running around
trying to locate our two political MIA's:
1. Since Mr.Jallow is a nominated member and not an elected member, would it
not be better for elected members to elect/nominate an elected member as
majority leader instead; or was he nominated and appointed majority leader by
the president?
2. Can one conclude that since the new constitution does not allow one to be a
secretary (minister) and also be a representative (MP) or vice versa, has this
scenario attracted less intelectuals to become representatives. Also, how
realistic is the separation of the lagislative and executive powers?
3. Is term-limits concerning the presidency ever going to be lagislated or
even introduced in the house? Note: This was highly touted in the early days
of the AFPRC.
4. Do you really think your salaries' are comparable to your responsibilities
or are you fairly rewarded for the work you perform?
5. Since Gambian parties tend to be personality cults whereby the leader is
everything: the only glue holding the party together, the presidential
candidate for life, etc. What, if anything, are your respective parties doing
to institutionalize as well as democratize themselves? Can your parties
survive without Jammeh and Darboe at the helm?
Tombong, I know you are miles away but if you can shed some light to the reps.
whereabouts, the list will be very appreciative.
Good night
Baboucarr Sillah
------------------------------
Date: Tue, 3 Feb 1998 09:57:54 + 0100 MET
From: "Alpha Robinson" <garob1@cip.hx.uni-paderborn.de>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Can't we just be honest?
Message-ID: <E9B72372D8@cip.hx.uni-paderborn.de>
MIME-Version: 1.0
Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII
Content-transfer-encoding: 7BIT
Bass wrote,
>I find it
>terribly amusing that you and Mr.Robison tend to think that all those
>Gambians who disagree with what Pdois have to say do so because they don't
>know what Pdois is talking about.But maybe some do precisely because they
>know so very well what Pdois is talking about.
Bass I am beggining to get irritated by your capacity to twist around
facts. I mentioned your lack of knowledge about PDOIS' programme
simply because it was so obvious that you have not read PDOIS'
writnings on its economic programme before. Proof of this is found in
your statement "as a result, the economic
strategy it is NOW putting forward and confidently portraying as the
only cure of the economic ailments of our nation". I underline now
because reading through your writing critically I understood you to
be saying that PDOIS which is after all a Semi-socialist or socialist
party which after all is hostile (by default) to market forces, has
NOW turned around to pretend to us that they are open to private
ownership. That is just not true, period.
See the point! For that reason alone have I made my contentions.
Let me make this clear Bass, I do not at all expect everyone to
embrace PDOIS' ideas for that would be very naive. What I wish to see
though is an honest stand on what they say IN PRINCIPLE and not just
slander and distortions based on one's own imaginations. Any politically mature person will know that
people affiliate with parties which either best serve their own
personal interests or the collective interest of society as they see
it. Of course
those who wish to continue to live at the expense of the people,
those who do not wish to make any sacrifice for the country cannot
accept PDOIS' programme. On the other hand, those in whose interest
PDOIS speaks will be more receptive to PDOIS' ideas. I can hear you
saying, but why are they not in government, that's another matter.
Once they manage to free themselves from the Shackles of the criminal
vices of post colonial politics, it will become obvious to a
farmer that he/she has nothing to gain by enriching a few Gambians at
his/her own expense. If you ask the farmer with a liberated mind or
one of those Gambians out in the streets he/she
will tell you that nothing has changed since independence. Their
lives remain miserable. The same colanuts they recieved from Jawara
they recieve from Jammeh today. Such people who have not tasted the
honeys of independence are logically (once free) bound to think
different from educated ones like you. You have the chances to live a
decent life and you do not want to loose those standards which you
have aquired simply by virtue of your education. See, if you were a
poor farmer you are bound to react differently to financial
discipline, for that would have improved your life and give you
dignity!
So to cut the story short yes, some Gambians do not understand PDOIS'
programme, some on the other hand disagree with it because it refuses
them the previledge to live like kings. But in any case we must be
honest about it and simply disagree in principle, INFORM and EDUCATE the
Gambian people, those who were less fortunate, those who were
deliberately and still are deliberately kept ignorant, who should be the final judges.
Simple!
much respect,
Alpha
------------------------------
Date: Tue, 3 Feb 1998 08:51:27 -0000
From: "tgr@commit.gm" <gambia-l@commit.gm>
To: "Gambia-L" <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
Subject: Re: Are US Bombs Falling on Bagdad Once Again?
Message-ID: <B0000047188@south.commit.gm>
MIME-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1
Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit
Sent by "Torstein Grotnes" <tgr@commit.gm>
via Commit
Paul & Habib.
One name for you guys regarding Mr.Saddam.
The Kurds...
It's not a question of having MDW.
It's a question of being mad enough to use it.
Have a nice day,
Tosh
The Gambia
------------------------------
Date: Tue, 3 Feb 1998 12:16:24 +2000
From: mmjeng@image.dk
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: Are US Bombs Falling on Bagdad Once Again?
Message-ID: <199802031117.MAA29876@mail.image.dk>
MIME-Version: 1.0
Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII
Content-transfer-encoding: 7BIT
Paul
One has to tell the American the truth when it comes to their foreign
policy. But who would do so??? Not from the Third World Countries
anyway as they would be punish by the Americans. Not the UN Secetary
General as he might not finish his four years term. England always
follow the Americans whiles most of the European countries are quite.
France and Russia sometimes tell them the truth but in the end would
endup supporting them or be netural after heavy American lobbying.
When the americans first talk of bombing Bagdad, the Rusians and the
French said they are against any military strikes against Bagdad. so
lets see how it will end. The Russians and the French has their
intrests in Iraq but the American intrest always win.
Greetings
Matarr M. Jeng.
------------------------------
Date: Tue, 3 Feb 1998 07:40:01 -0500
From: AYONELSONHOMIAH@compuserve.com
To: "INTERNET:gambia-l@u.washington.edu" <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
Subject: Re: Gambia High School
Message-ID: <199802030740_MC2-31B7-73C1@compuserve.com>
MIME-Version: 1.0
Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable
Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1
Content-Disposition: inline
IS THERE ANY BODY OUT THERE THAT WENT TO KANIFING SCHOOL:
DURING THE TIME OF : WILLIAM MAHONEY :CHAM MENDY:AYO HOMIAH FROM
TALLINDING:
ANY INFO WIL BE WELCOMED =
THANKS AYO NELSON HOMIAH( SONKO)
------------------------------
Date: Tue, 3 Feb 1998 09:39:25 -0500 (EST)
From: "Simeon J. Robinson Jr." <gt6726c@prism.gatech.edu>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Introduction
Message-ID: <199802031439.JAA15127@acmey.gatech.edu>
MIME-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII
Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit
>
> Greetings Everyone,
> It was my intention to introduce myself to all the list members sooner,
> but for some reason I forgot.
> Thanks RAYE for sharing the idea about the list with me. I must say it is
> a great tool to share views with some of my home folks.
> The name is SIMEON J. ROBINSON currently in Atlanta, Georgia. I attented
> St. Peter's High School and a year at Saints. I also played for Young
> African's Soccer Team.
>
> Thanks.
>
> SIMEON R.
>
>
>
------------------------------
Date: Tue, 3 Feb 1998 13:41:21 -0000
From: "foroyaa@commit.gm" <gambia-l@commit.gm>
To: <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
Subject: RE: The central point at issue should not recede to the background
Message-ID: <B0000047320@south.commit.gm>
MIME-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1
Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit
Sent by "Foroyaa" <foroyaa@commit.gm>
via Commit
This message is forwarded from foroyaa@commit.gm
Giving and receiving ideas constitute the unity of opposites which enables
us to acquire mental dexterity and broaden the horizon of our minds.
Since we had exercised our right to communicate to you, we also feel duty
bound to read what you have to say as long as people have something to say
before making comments. Fear that this discussion, which is of such
fundamental importance, could go astray has compelled us to intervene.
The objective is not to comment now on the views which raised doubts, such
as the contributions made by Bassirou Drammeh and Pa Musa Jallow. We will
deal with those comments in a very precise, apt and refined manner so as to
facilitate greater understanding of what we are driving at.
The objective of intervening is to sum up the common values which may bind
our discourse if we wish it to have meaning and continuity.
No one will dispute that Africa suffers much because of ignorance. It is
incontrovertible that the key to Africa's progress in the 21st century is
mental liberation. Ignorance is the father, and apathy the mother of
tyranny and poverty. Deception and domination are only possible where there
is ignorance and lack of consciousness of one's true worth as a human
being.
Now that we have this universe for communication in our grip, let us use it
to wage a battle against ignorance.
It goes without saying that enlightenment is a major weapon against
poverty, deception and tyranny. When people are aware, no one is capable of
controlling their minds. Such people must become the guardians of their own
brains. No one is capable of misleading or dominating such minds. Knowledge
is, therefore, a shield which protects the freedom of minds to think and
the freedom of our mouths and hands to communicate what we think without
fear.
The new information technology, that all of us are utilising now, offers us
overwhelming possibilities to exchange ideas without any restriction. We
must, therefore, refuse to establish our own restrictions by displaying
intolerance to each other's views or by insisting on the misrepresentation
of the views of others.
Africa needs a rebirth, but this is not possible until we know where we
want to go and how to get there. This is not possible until we debate
issues thoroughly and convincingly. This calls for sincerity and humility
on all our part. Humility enables us not to pretend to be omniscient and
omnipotent. It enables us to listen or read carefully what others are
saying and form a mature opinion which we can communicate with clarity and
precision. In this way, we can expose the contradictions in each other's
arguments and thus facilitate greater mental penetration of a world that
may have been unknown to us.
The searching mind is the free mind. This can only be if one leaves it
open. One can only have an open mind if one has an open heart for the
truth. Such a heart is not moved by sentiments. Sentiments cloud the eye of
the mind and plague our reasoning with likes and dislikes. It makes the
person proned to prejudices. It makes a person to impute motives where they
do not exist and replace sound arguments with angry invectives.
Those of us who use Gambia-l should know that the medium does not belong to
us. As the wisdom of the ages holds: Water that pours on the dry ground
cannot be retracted.
Similarly, ideas that flow in the "neuro-transmitters" of our cellular
organisms that we call computers no longer belong to us. We may note that
such ideas may become cosmic debris which will continue to pollute the
intellectual atmosphere for generations to come.
Hence, as we engage in this seriously meant debate about the destiny of The
Gambia, and Africa and humanity, at large, it is necessary that we put
certain principles in place.
It is our view that if our freedom of expression is to remain unfettered by
antagonism, we must use a very refined language in our exchanges.
Secondly, it is best not to impute motives when people express their
opinions, but rather take their words for what they are worth.
Thirdly, we should not attribute to others what they do not say and then
argue to refute what is a figment of our imagination. We must say what
people say and argue to refute what we disagree with.
Fourthly, we should try to deal with the points at issue rather than stray
out of the topic.
Lastly, we should deal with issues in a very mature way so that we will not
earn the disrespect of others who are monitoring this channel. Let us build
a culture of dialogue so that we can put our different views across and
learn from each other without resolving to castigation. We must develop the
characteristic of the intellectually versatille, or should I say mentally
versatille, to move away from a bookish interpretation of what a
knowledgable person is. We should not engage in comments which are full of
sound and fury but signify nothing, as the student of literature would say.
To conclude this piece which is meant to outline the parametres within
which we feel our debate could best be prevented from degenerating into
subtefuges and tirades, allow us to emphasise that debates have posts and
fences. Once we move out of the fences, the central point at issue must
recede into the background and empty quakeries which are likely to generate
more misunderstanding must come to the fore.
We decided to put the letter to the Secretary of State for Finance and
Economic Affairs at your disposal not to engineer an intellectual football
match where some become emotionally allied to one team and are ready to
scream, kick, scratch and bite the noses of the others and finally choke
their throats just to nurture our fantasies or rationalise our mental
frailties, but rather to encourage all readers, irrespective of the source
from which their intellectual inspiration springs to look at the picture of
the Gambian economy as presented to them, expound on or tear apart the
conclusion or conclusions and then put forth an alternative view, if any.
It was anticipated that through the exercise, we will all be enriched,
irrespective of where we stand.
The letter is a by-product of differences in conceptions of the national
economy. We do not expect uniformity of views in its review. We do not also
expect the comments to come only from those who consider themselves to be
intellectuals. The debate is free for all.
This is precisely the reason why we opened up the debate with the following
remarks, part of which was quoted by Bassirou Drammeh, and which we feel
was not very well understood:
"This calls for a major alterations in economic policy. The alterations
must be rooted in a systematic evaluation of what is made possible by our
concrete realities. We must be determined to rely on facts and not dogma to
discover the optimal solutions to our socio-economic problems.
"Hence, the issue is not whether one is committed to a private sector led
growth or public sector led growth. The issue is the question of finding an
alternative policy that could provide appropriate solutions to our deficits
and indebtness.
"In short, development does not proceed according to our whims and designs
no matter how noble; on the contrary, they proceed according to the
dictates of objective reality which we can shape only if we understand
their nature and characteristics. This imposes a burden on policy makers to
study the concrete realities of their countries and work out appropriate
policies."
It is unfortunate that Bassirou Drammeh misunderstood the spirit and
misinterpreted the remarks as if we do not hold a position. The remarks
cannot by any stretch of the imagination be deemed to indicate that we are
indecisive on where we stand. It simply sums up our desire to open up the
frontiers of the discourse. We hope those who see the need would review
the letter again. In our reply to Pa Musa and Bassirou, we shall recall the
central point at issue and show with overwhelming thoroughness where we
stand.
See our reply by Friday, 6 February, 1998. Until then keep up the debate.
We are expecting to read more exchanges.
Pursue knowledge and the truth; they shall set Africa free.
HALIFA SALLAH.
------------------------------
Date: Tue, 03 Feb 1998 10:35:28 -0800
From: Paul <bgibba@interlog.com>
To: <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
Subject: Re: Are US Bombs Falling on Bagdad Once Again?
Message-ID: <3.0.2.32.19980203103528.0068b118@mail.interlog.com>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"
At 08:51 AM 2/3/98 -0000, you wrote:
>Sent by "Torstein Grotnes" <tgr@commit.gm>
> via Commit
>
>Tosh,
As I mentioned in my commenatary, I am not a friend of Sadam, however, I
questioned the inconsistency of the US foreign policy, at least when the
Middle-East is at the receiving end of that policy. yes, I am aware of what
Sadam did with chemical weapons against his own people and I whole
heartedly condemn it. However, you must also remember that the US was the
only country on this planet that used nuclear weapons against another
country. How would you explain the action of the US in dropping atomic
bombs on Hirosima and Nagasaki (Japan) in 1949? As that was the case, can
the US be trusted to have the right hands that should handle weapons of
mass destruction? Thin about it. Mr. Jeng, thank you for your input. Now
that the USSR is dead, I guess the world is in deep trouble as no credible
or strong country can challenge the might of Uncle Sam. Hi! Habib, thanxxxxx!
B. Paul Gibba.
>Paul & Habib.
>
>One name for you guys regarding Mr.Saddam.
>
>The Kurds...
>
>It's not a question of having MDW.
>It's a question of being mad enough to use it.
>
>Have a nice day,
>Tosh
>The Gambia
>
>
>
------------------------------
Date: Tue, 03 Feb 1998 11:19:23 -0500
From: Solomon Sylva <ssylva@emory.edu>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Greetings!!!!!!!!!!!!
Message-ID: <34D7438A.0@emory.edu>
MIME-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii
Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit
Please join me in welcoming and say hello to Dagma and Rolf Christensen
to the list.
This is your cousin Solomon Sylva in Atlanta.
Looking forward to keeping in touch.
Peace and Love,
Solomon
------------------------------
Date: Tue, 03 Feb 1998 11:55:38 -0500
From: Solomon Sylva <ssylva@emory.edu>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: Introduction
Message-ID: <34D74C0A.6428@emory.edu>
MIME-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii
Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit
Hello Kojo Boy,
Welcome to the Bantaba, my brother!!!! I think the people on the list
will probably remember you if I use your nickname.
Please join me in welcoming him to the group.
Peace
King Solomon
Simeon J. Robinson Jr. wrote:
>
> >
> > Greetings Everyone,
> > It was my intention to introduce myself to all the list members sooner,
> > but for some reason I forgot.
> > Thanks RAYE for sharing the idea about the list with me. I must say it is
> > a great tool to share views with some of my home folks.
> > The name is SIMEON J. ROBINSON currently in Atlanta, Georgia. I attented
> > St. Peter's High School and a year at Saints. I also played for Young
> > African's Soccer Team.
> >
> > Thanks.
> >
> > SIMEON R.
> >
> >
> >
------------------------------
Date: Tue, 03 Feb 1998 12:38:14 -0500
From: Solomon Sylva <ssylva@emory.edu>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: Scandal
Message-ID: <34D75606.779C@emory.edu>
MIME-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii
Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit
Tamsir,
How about filling us in on the big story in Texas today? What is the
mood of the general public in Texas, on the airwaves, radios and
televisions.
I think time is running out for this Karla Faye Tucker. What do you
think George Bush Jr. will do? Spear her another 30 days or take his
hands of it.
To the list members please comment:
-Should She be executed?
-Should her life be speared (1.) because She is a Woman or (2.) because
She claimed to have changed and be "born again".
Peace,
King Solomon
Tamsir Mbai wrote:
>
> With all due respect to all those who have thus far contributed to the
> alleged scandal of Clinton's infidelity, i would like to sway the discussion
> to another more potent area. For the moment, i think it is inconsequential
> whether Clinton is found guilty to have adultered or not. In my opinion, i
> think the point that needs to be discussed is whetehr or not the outside
> world is taking any lessons as the story unfolds. The not-so-obvious, yet
> most important lesson from this drama is that of ACCOUNTABILITY and being
> ANSWERABLE to the law. I cannot overemphasize the accountability issue here.
>
> Clinton and AMERICA has demonstrated to the entire universe that nobody
> should be above the law. (notice that this single sentence is a paragraph).
>
> Everyone, irrespective of their leverage or authoritative capacity, should
> be answerable to the law. Maybe some of the African DESPOTS should be given
> free cable so that they can see what is going on in America. Can somebody
> help????? I don't mean to be sarcastic, but i find it really fascinating and
> commendable that a sitting president is chided, harassed, molested, and
> downright trodden by the media without any fear of retribution. What makes
> it even more admirable is the fact that Clinton and his Democratic party are
> BEGGING the public to wait for the facts before passing judgment.
> Putting aside the external forces that are responsible for the
> scandal, i think that Clinton's GLOOMY predicament is a SHINING example of
> democracy at best. Without openly trying to circumvent the law, Bill has
> chosen to be judged by a jury of his peers. Maybe somebody should explain to
> us the underlying facts behind "OPERATION GREEN MONEY" without being too
> confrontrational. Africa, are we going to learn from the American
> experience, or are we going to blatantly ignore history again as we have
> done on numerous accounts in the past???? Our future lies in what lessons
> we take from this scandal. Our leaders MUST subordinate themselves to the
> people they represent rather than act as the MIGHTY overseers of the
> yeomanry class.
> Just a thought people. I reiterate that i have definitely been
> impressed by America's respect for the rule of law in the Lewinski-Gate scandal.
>
> Best of luck to all. ID Mubarak!!!!!!
>
> (Managers, please subscribe Basiru Ndow to the list. His e-mail address is
> bn0005@unt.edu ---- bee--en--zero--zero--zero--five. Thanx!!! )
> It's Tamsir.
------------------------------
Date: Tue, 3 Feb 1998 12:42:35 -0500 (EST)
From: "N'Deye Marie N'Jie" <njie.1@osu.edu>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Cc: gott@monmouth.com, samba1@juno.com
Subject: Smile of the week (fwd)
Message-ID: <2.2.16.19980203123930.300fbf74@postbox.acs.ohio-state.edu>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"
>
>
>Quick Comebacks to that ever annoying Question
> > "SO WHY AREN'T YOU MARRIED YET?"
> > *****************************************
> >
> > 1. I already have enough LAUNDRY to do, thank you.
> >
> > 2. Because I think it would take all the spontaneity out of dating
> >
> > 3. It gives my mother something to live for
> >
> > 4. It didn't seem worth a blood test.
> >
> > 5. I was hoping to do something meaningful with my life.
> >
> > 6. What? And spoil my great sex life?
> >
> > 7. Nobody would believe me in white.
> >
> > 8. Because I just love hearing this question.
> >
> > 9. (Bonus reply for Single Mothers) Because having a husband and a
> > child would be redundant.
> >
> > 10. Do you know how hard it is to get TWO tickets to Miss Saigon?
> >
> > 11. My co-op board doesn't allow spouses. (A New York Special)
> >
> > 12. I guess it just goes to prove that you can't trust those
> > voodoo doll rituals.
> >
> > 13. I wouldn't want my parents to drop dead from sheer happiness.
> >
> > ==================================================================
> > Two cannibals were walking through the jungle talking when the first
> > mentioned to the second that he had a belly ache. The second cannibal
> > asked, "Well, did you eat anything out of the ordinary lately?"
> >
> > "No," replied the first, "All I've eaten recently was a missionary."
> >
> > "Hmm," said the second, "And how did you cook him?"
> >
> > "I boiled him as usual," replied the first.
> >
> > The second asked, "Was he tall, thin and wearing a black robe with a
> > white collar?"
> >
> > "No" replied the first, "He was short, fat, balding, and wore a brown
> > robe."
> >
> > "Ah ha!" exclaimed the second, "There's your problem, you shouldn't
> > have boiled him. That was a Friar!"
> > ------------------------------------------------------------------
> > The World's First Profession
> > ------------------------------
> > A doctor, and engineer, a rabbi and a lawyer were debating who was
> > the world's first professional.
> >
> > The Doctor said "It must have been a doctor. Who else could have
> > helpd with the world's first surgery of taking a rib from Adam to
> > create Eve, the first woman.
> >
> > "No," said the rabbi. "It must have been a rabbi, since the Lord
> > needed someone to help preach his message to Adam and the world.
> >
> > "Wait," Said the engineer "The world was created in 6 days from
> > nothing.
> > Do you know what a master engineering feat that must have been to
> > create the whole world into an orgnanized civilized place from utter
> > choas?"
> >
> > "And WHO created the chaos?" said the lawyer. >>
>
>> Heavenly Entrance Exam
>>
>>
>> The day finally arrived: Forrest Gump dies and goes to Heaven.
>>
>> He is met at the Pearly Gates by Saint Peter himself. The gates are
>> closed, however, and Forrest approaches the gatekeeper.
>>
>> Saint Peter says, "Well, Forrest, it's certainly good to see you.
>> We have heard a lot about you. I must inform you that the place
>> is filling up fast, and we've been administering an entrance exam
>> for everyone. The tests are fairly short, but you need to pass
>> before you can get into Heaven."
>>
>> Forrest responds, "It shore is good to be here, Saint Peter. I was
>> looking forward to this. Nobody ever told me about any entrance
>> exams
>> Shore hope the test ain't too hard;life was a big enough test as it
>> wa
>>
>> Saint Peter goes on, "Yes, I know Forrest. But, the test I have has
>> only three questions. Here is the first: What days of the week
>> begin
>> with the letter 'T'? Second, how many seconds are there in a year?
>> Third, what is God's first name?"
>>
>> Forrest goes away to think the questions over .Forrest returns the
>> next day and goes up to Saint Peter to try to answer the exam
>> questions.
>>
>> Saint Peter waves him up and asks, "Now that you have had a chance to
>> think the questions over, tell me your answers."
>>
>> Forrest says, "Well, the first one, how many days of the week begin
>> with the letter 'T'? Shucks, that one's easy; that'd be Today and
>> Tomorrow.
>>
>> The saint's eyes opened wide and he exclaims, "Forrest! That's not
>> what I was thinking, but... you do have a point though, and I guess I
>> didn't specify, so I give you credit for that answer." "How about
>> the
>> next one?" says Saint Peter, "How many seconds in a year?"
>>
>> "Now that one's harder," says Forrest. "But, I thunk and thunk about
>> that, and I guess the only answer can be twelve."
>>
>> Astounded, Saint Peter says, "Twelve! Twelve! Forrest, how could
>> you come up with twelve seconds in a year?"
>>
>> Forrest says, "Shucks, there gotta be twelve: January second,
>> February
>> second, March second......."
>>
>> "Hold it," interrupts Saint Peter. "I see where you're going with
>> it.
>> And I guess I see your point, though that wasn't quite what I had in
>> mind. I'll give you credit for that one too."
>>
>> "Let's go on with the next and final question." says Saint Peter,
>> "Can
>> you tell me God's first name?"
>>
>> Forrest says, "Well, shore, I know God's first name. Everybody knows
>> it. It's Howard."
>>
>> "Howard?!" asks Saint Peter. "What makes you think it's Howard?!"
>>
>> Forrest answers, "It's in the prayer."
>>
>> "The prayer?" asks Saint Peter, "Which prayer?"
>>
>> "You know, The Lord's Prayer," responds Forrest:
>> "Our Father, which art in Heaven, Howard be thy name......"
>
>
>
>
>
-----------------------------------
N'Deye Marie N'Jie
Graduate Research Associate
The Ohio State University
Rm 260 Agricultural Engineering Bldg
590 Woody Hayes Drive
Columbus, OH 43210
Fax: (614)292-9448
Phone: (614) 688-3445 (W)
E-mail: njie.1@osu.edu
------------------------------
Date: Tue, 3 Feb 1998 18:47:03 +0100
From: =?iso-8859-1?Q?Asbj=F8rn_Nordam?= <asbjorn.nordam@dif.dk>
To: "'gambia-l@u.washington.edu'" <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
Subject: SV: Are US Bombs Falling on Bagdad Once Again?
Message-ID: <9B236DF9AF96CF11A5C94044F32190311DB3CA@DKDIFS02>
MIME-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain;
charset="iso-8859-1"
Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable
Paul, I think that you are right. There is no superpower to challenge =
OR
CONTROL the USA. That=B4s wh, USA behave like that. USA believe that =
they
control on behalf of UN, Denmark, danish people, me. Just look how USA
behave in South- and Midamerica (Cuba, Grenada just to mention some).
But on the question on chemical weapons I hope that the people of Iraq
could do something themselves. USA was one of very few nations, who
would not join the international choir of people, of nations on the ban
of landmines. Why not ?
What I=B4m afraid of is that USA think that they can do anything on =
behalf
of the UN or other nations. I think that it should not only be Iraq
which should be under inspection. Also USA, GB, France, China or any
country who produce weapons and has been involved in actions within the
last 25 years. All people should ask their own government to cut down
military, weapons-production. And how should I as a person thank an
american soldier who risc his life in an action in Iraq, because of =
his
leaders in Washinton demand him to go. We want peace, but we also want
to get rid of tyrans. All over. Just a comment. Asbj=F8rn
> ----------
> Fra: Paul[SMTP:bgibba@interlog.com]
> Svar til: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
> Sendt: 3. februar 1998 19:35
> Til: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List
> Emne: Re: Are US Bombs Falling on Bagdad Once Again?
>=20
> Now
> that the USSR is dead, I guess the world is in deep trouble as no
> credible
> or strong country can challenge the might of Uncle Sam. Hi! Habib,
> thanxxxxx!
>=20
> B. Paul Gibba.
>=20
> >
>=20
------------------------------
Date: Tue, 3 Feb 1998 12:47:26 -0500 (EST)
From: mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: A coup plot is foiled!
Message-ID: <9802031747.AA53136@st6000.sct.edu>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII
Content-Transfer-Encoding: 8bit
folks,
An internationally sponsored coup (or terrorism)??? What do you make of
this?
Please, read on......
Full article is in the February 9 issue of U.S. News And World Report.
Regards,
Moe S. Jallow
***********************************************************************
A Coup Plotter is Tripped Up
"A scheme to return former Sierra Leone President Ahmad
Tejan Kabbah to power began to unravel when a key player
was arrested in Canada last week. Rakesh Saxena, a New
Delhi-born Thai banker, is in Vancouver facing extradition
to Thailand, where he is wanted on charges of embezzling as
much as $2 billion from a Bangkok bank. Saxena apparently
had made a deal with the democratically elected Kabbah, who
was ousted in a May coup, to pay for the services of a
British military security and consulting firm, Sandline
International, to provide equipment, logistics, and
intelligence for his own coup attempt. In return, Saxena,
was to receive commercial concession in Sierra Leone. The
first payment of $1.5 million was reportedly made recently,
and Sandline logistics teams are currently operating in
Sierra Leone and neighboring Guinea. The firm has arranged
to fly in guns and supplies from Bulgaria through Nigeria,
which also supports Kabbah. But the second payment of $3.5
million for helicopters and heavier weaponry was delayed
last week when Saxena was arrested before he could pay up.
Canada took him into custody after discovering Saxena was
carrying a Yugoslav passport in the name of a dead man."
Source:
U.S. News And World Report (Feb. 9, 1998 edition)
------------------------------
Date: Tue, 3 Feb 1998 14:40:58 -0500
From: AYONELSONHOMIAH@compuserve.com
To: "INTERNET:gambia-l@u.washington.edu" <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
Subject: Re: Introduction
Message-ID: <199802031441_MC2-31BD-FF0F@compuserve.com>
MIME-Version: 1.0
Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable
Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1
Content-Disposition: inline
GREAT JOKES !!
thanks from ayo from tallinding
sonko
|
Momodou
Denmark
10500 Posts
|
|
Posted - 10 Sep 2021 : 16:59:40
|
------------------------------
Date: Tue, 03 Feb 1998 16:03:22 -0500
From: Solomon Sylva <ssylva@emory.edu>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: GAMBIAN MEETING IN ATLANTA
Message-ID: <34D78619.574D@emory.edu>
MIME-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii
Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit
Hello G-lers,
Unfortunately, this meeting did not take place due to some
miscommunications between the MPs and us, mainly on their arrival
time in Atlanta. It collapsed somewhere.
May Tombong Saidy can ellaborate more on this when he gets to talk to
the MPs on what happened.
TSaidy1050@aol.com wrote:
>
> There will be a meeting in Atlanta on Saturday, January 31st 1998 and all
> Gambians and Friends of The Gambia in Atlanta area are invited. The Majority
> Leader of the National Assembly, Honourable Tamsir Jallow and the Minority
> Leader, Honourable Kemesseng Jammeh, will be in Atlanta for a few days and
> would like to meet with the Gambian community.
>
> They are transiting from Mexico, where they were attending the Global
> Parliamentarian Forum.
>
> Details of the meeting could be received from Malafy Jarju (Home tel:
> 404-288-0026, Office Tel: 404-773-9483). The meeting will be held in the same
> hall as the Koriteh Party according to Malafy.
>
> This will be a historical meeting, because this is the fist time both the
> ruling party and the opposition will share a podium to discuss issues of
> common interest to The Gambia.
>
> Give us your feed backs of the meeting.
>
> PEACE
>
> Tombong Saidy
------------------------------
Date: Tue, 03 Feb 1998 16:19:23 -0500
From: Solomon Sylva <ssylva@emory.edu>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: A coup plot is foiled!
Message-ID: <34D789DA.712E@emory.edu>
MIME-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii
Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit
Wow!!!
What a blow? This shows you the mentality of a typical crazy man Ahmad
Tejan Kabbah was, and how desparate he is.
This is not Africa needs to be a Great Continent heading to the next
mellinum.
It's great news for Africa that these people got caught.
Peace
King Solomon
Modou Jallow wrote:
>
> folks,
>
> An internationally sponsored coup (or terrorism)??? What do you make of
> this?
>
> Please, read on......
>
> Full article is in the February 9 issue of U.S. News And World Report.
>
> Regards,
> Moe S. Jallow
>
> ***********************************************************************
>
> A Coup Plotter is Tripped Up
>
> "A scheme to return former Sierra Leone President Ahmad
> Tejan Kabbah to power began to unravel when a key player
> was arrested in Canada last week. Rakesh Saxena, a New
> Delhi-born Thai banker, is in Vancouver facing extradition
> to Thailand, where he is wanted on charges of embezzling as
> much as $2 billion from a Bangkok bank. Saxena apparently
> had made a deal with the democratically elected Kabbah, who
> was ousted in a May coup, to pay for the services of a
> British military security and consulting firm, Sandline
> International, to provide equipment, logistics, and
> intelligence for his own coup attempt. In return, Saxena,
> was to receive commercial concession in Sierra Leone. The
> first payment of $1.5 million was reportedly made recently,
> and Sandline logistics teams are currently operating in
> Sierra Leone and neighboring Guinea. The firm has arranged
> to fly in guns and supplies from Bulgaria through Nigeria,
> which also supports Kabbah. But the second payment of $3.5
> million for helicopters and heavier weaponry was delayed
> last week when Saxena was arrested before he could pay up.
> Canada took him into custody after discovering Saxena was
> carrying a Yugoslav passport in the name of a dead man."
>
> Source:
> U.S. News And World Report (Feb. 9, 1998 edition)
------------------------------
Date: Tue, 03 Feb 1998 16:41:13 -0800
From: Paul <bgibba@interlog.com>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: SV: Are US Bombs Falling on Bagdad Once Again?
Message-ID: <3.0.2.32.19980203164113.0068d118@mail.interlog.com>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset="iso-8859-1"
Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable
Absjorn,
I could not have said it better than you did. I have nothing particular
against the US but its foreign policies are worth scrutinizing. The US
unsuccessfully tried for almost three decades to topple Cuban leader Fidel
Castro. It succeeded in having Maurice Bishop of Grenada toppled and
murdered, and it overthrew, captured, and imprisoned the Panamanian strong
man, Manuel Noriega for crimes that I do not understand, yet it is doing
very little about the problems of many parts of the world, especially
Africa, where, I guess, its interests are minimal. I don't support or
condone tyrany but I equally detest US hegemony and bully-like attitude
towards those who resist American imperialism or dare challenge American
prowess. "The New Worl Order", as declared by former US president George
Bush is nothing sort of the "Old World Disorder". LIVE AND LET LIVE.........
Paul Gibba.
At 06:47 PM 2/3/98 +0100, you wrote:
>Paul, I think that you are right. There is no superpower to challenge OR
>CONTROL the USA. That=B4s wh, USA behave like that. USA believe that they
>control on behalf of UN, Denmark, danish people, me. Just look how USA
>behave in South- and Midamerica (Cuba, Grenada just to mention some).
>But on the question on chemical weapons I hope that the people of Iraq
>could do something themselves. USA was one of very few nations, who
>would not join the international choir of people, of nations on the ban
>of landmines. Why not ?
>What I=B4m afraid of is that USA think that they can do anything on behalf
>of the UN or other nations. I think that it should not only be Iraq
>which should be under inspection. Also USA, GB, France, China or any
>country who produce weapons and has been involved in actions within the
>last 25 years. All people should ask their own government to cut down
>military, weapons-production. And how should I as a person thank an
>american soldier who risc his life in an action in Iraq, because of his
>leaders in Washinton demand him to go. We want peace, but we also want
>to get rid of tyrans. All over. Just a comment. Asbj=F8rn
>
>> ----------
>> Fra: Paul[SMTP:bgibba@interlog.com]
>> Svar til: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
>> Sendt: 3. februar 1998 19:35
>> Til: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List
>> Emne: Re: Are US Bombs Falling on Bagdad Once Again?
>>=20
>> Now
>> that the USSR is dead, I guess the world is in deep trouble as no
>> credible
>> or strong country can challenge the might of Uncle Sam. Hi! Habib,
>> thanxxxxx!
>>=20
>> B. Paul Gibba.
>>=20
>> >
>>=20
>
>
------------------------------
Date: Tue, 03 Feb 1998 23:15:09 -0800
From: MOMODOU BUHARRY GASSAMA <m.gassama@swipnet.se>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Subscription
Message-ID: <34D8157D.4526@swipnet.se>
MIME-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii
Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit
Hi List Managers!
Please add Pa Modou Jack to the list. His E-mail address is:
pa-modou@mailcity.com
Thanks in advance for your help.
Buharry.
------------------------------
Date: Tue, 3 Feb 1998 17:24:55 -0500 (EST)
From: Ancha Bala-Gaye u <bala7500@mach1.wlu.ca>
To: Gambia <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
Subject: Try This (fwd)
Message-ID: <Pine.3.89.9802031719.A15057-0100000@mach1.wlu.ca>
MIME-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII
I thought this was pretty cool!!!! try it!!
>>>Japanese Puzzle
>>>
>>> This is short and it will tell you something about yourself. Write
>>> down the order in which you drop the animals. You are in a desert.
>>>You
>>> have with you the following five animals: A lion, a cow, a horse, a
>>>sheep,
>>> and a monkey. To escape the desert you are going to have to get rid
>>>of one
>>>of your animals. Which one do you drop? (You can use whatever logic
>>>you like BUT keep
>>> track of which animal is discarded when!)
>>>
>>> You have 4 animals left. The desert is burning up! It goes on for
>>>miles. Sand is everywhere.
>>> You realize, to get out, you are going to have to drop another animal.
>>> Which do you drop?
>>>
>>> Walk, walk, walk. Hot, hot, hot. Disaster! The Oasis that you were
>>>looking for is dried up! You have no choice but to drop another
>>>animal.
>>>
>>> You have 2 animals left. OK, it's a long hot walk. You can see the
>>>edge of the desert a long way away on the horizon. Unfortunately,
>>>you can only leave the desert with ONE animal. Which one do you drop
>>>and which one do you keep?
>>>
>>>Before looking at the answers, make sure you know which animal you
>>> dropped in what order.
>>>
>>> Now scroll down
>>>
>>>
>>>
>>>
>>>
>>>
>>>
>>>
>>>
>>> ******************************************************
>>> Analysis
>>>
>>> These are based on Japanese Archetypes.
>>> The desert represents a severe hardship. The animals represent
>>>
>>>
>>> Lion = Pride
>>> Monkey = Your Children
>>> Sheep = friendship
>>> Cow = Basic Needs
>>> Horse = Your Passion.
>>>
>>> So, in the face of hardship, you will sacrifice each of these
>>> things in turn. Your last animal represents that thing which you
>>>cling to at
>>> the expense of all others.
>
>
------------------------------
Date: Thu, 05 Feb 1998 08:15:27 -0500
From: Habib Ghanim <hghanim@erols.com>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: Are US Bombs Falling on Bagdad Once Again?
Message-ID: <34D9BB6F.61DE@erols.com>
MIME-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii
Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit
tgr@commit.gm wrote:
>
> Sent by "Torstein Grotnes" <tgr@commit.gm>
> via Commit
>
> Paul & Habib.
>
> One name for you guys regarding Mr.Saddam.
>
> The Kurds...
>
> It's not a question of having MDW.
> It's a question of being mad enough to use it.
>
> Have a nice day,
> Tosh
> The Gambia
Torstien
We might agree that Saddam is a mad man but remember who made him that
way by providing him money, weapons and acess to the same gas the are
trying to destroy????
When they wanted to eliminate Iran they did not think of the Kurds nor
did they stop the Turkish government also because of it's alliance with
Israel. Either way it is double standard. Saddam was and is a disgrace
and if the US really wanted to get rid of him all it takes is a few
merceneries like they do in the third world . Remember Lumumba,.
I still stand by what my principles are --Why should the children of
Iraq suffer when the butcher and mad man is spared??
--
Habib Diab Ghanim
------------------------------
Date: Thu, 05 Feb 1998 08:25:42 -0500
From: Habib Ghanim <hghanim@erols.com>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: Are US Bombs Falling on Bagdad Once Again?
Message-ID: <34D9BDD6.2CD3@erols.com>
MIME-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii
Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit
Paul wrote:
>
> At 08:51 AM 2/3/98 -0000, you wrote:
> >Sent by "Torstein Grotnes" <tgr@commit.gm>
> > via Commit
> >
> >Tosh,
> As I mentioned in my commenatary, I am not a friend of Sadam, however, I
> questioned the inconsistency of the US foreign policy, at least when the
> Middle-East is at the receiving end of that policy. yes, I am aware of what
> Sadam did with chemical weapons against his own people and I whole
> heartedly condemn it. However, you must also remember that the US was the
> only country on this planet that used nuclear weapons against another
> country. How would you explain the action of the US in dropping atomic
> bombs on Hirosima and Nagasaki (Japan) in 1949? As that was the case, can
> the US be trusted to have the right hands that should handle weapons of
> mass destruction? Thin about it. Mr. Jeng, thank you for your input. Now
> that the USSR is dead, I guess the world is in deep trouble as no credible
> or strong country can challenge the might of Uncle Sam. Hi! Habib, thanxxxxx!
>
> B. Paul Gibba.
>
> >Paul & Habib.
> >
> >One name for you guys regarding Mr.Saddam.
> >
> >The Kurds...
> >
> >It's not a question of having MDW.
> >It's a question of being mad enough to use it.
> >
> >Have a nice day,
> >Tosh
> >The Gambia
> >
> >
> >
Hello Paul and Tosh
We all seem to be on the same page on this issue but on different
angles. I respect the fact that Madman Saddan is sick- ( I have an Iraqi
friend that can proove it with examples of Saddam's wickedness to his
own people ) but why let the masses suffer. America that created this
monster can easily also destroy him. The sooner the better in my opinion
but tactifully with commandos not mass bombs on civilians
--
Habib Diab Ghanim
------------------------------
Date: Thu, 05 Feb 1998 08:28:32 -0500
From: Habib Ghanim <hghanim@erols.com>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: Scandal
Message-ID: <34D9BE80.6D9D@erols.com>
MIME-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii
Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit
Solomon Sylva wrote:
>
> Tamsir,
>
> How about filling us in on the big story in Texas today? What is the
> mood of the general public in Texas, on the airwaves, radios and
> televisions.
>
> I think time is running out for this Karla Faye Tucker. What do you
> think George Bush Jr. will do? Spear her another 30 days or take his
> hands of it.
>
> To the list members please comment:
>
> -Should She be executed?
>
> -Should her life be speared (1.) because She is a Woman or (2.) because
> She claimed to have changed and be "born again".
>
> Peace,
> King Solomon
>
> Tamsir Mbai wrote:
> >
> > With all due respect to all those who have thus far contributed to the
> > alleged scandal of Clinton's infidelity, i would like to sway the discussion
> > to another more potent area. For the moment, i think it is inconsequential
> > whether Clinton is found guilty to have adultered or not. In my opinion, i
> > think the point that needs to be discussed is whetehr or not the outside
> > world is taking any lessons as the story unfolds. The not-so-obvious, yet
> > most important lesson from this drama is that of ACCOUNTABILITY and being
> > ANSWERABLE to the law. I cannot overemphasize the accountability issue here.
> >
> > Clinton and AMERICA has demonstrated to the entire universe that nobody
> > should be above the law. (notice that this single sentence is a paragraph).
> >
> > Everyone, irrespective of their leverage or authoritative capacity, should
> > be answerable to the law. Maybe some of the African DESPOTS should be given
> > free cable so that they can see what is going on in America. Can somebody
> > help????? I don't mean to be sarcastic, but i find it really fascinating and
> > commendable that a sitting president is chided, harassed, molested, and
> > downright trodden by the media without any fear of retribution. What makes
> > it even more admirable is the fact that Clinton and his Democratic party are
> > BEGGING the public to wait for the facts before passing judgment.
> > Putting aside the external forces that are responsible for the
> > scandal, i think that Clinton's GLOOMY predicament is a SHINING example of
> > democracy at best. Without openly trying to circumvent the law, Bill has
> > chosen to be judged by a jury of his peers. Maybe somebody should explain to
> > us the underlying facts behind "OPERATION GREEN MONEY" without being too
> > confrontrational. Africa, are we going to learn from the American
> > experience, or are we going to blatantly ignore history again as we have
> > done on numerous accounts in the past???? Our future lies in what lessons
> > we take from this scandal. Our leaders MUST subordinate themselves to the
> > people they represent rather than act as the MIGHTY overseers of the
> > yeomanry class.
> > Just a thought people. I reiterate that i have definitely been
> > impressed by America's respect for the rule of law in the Lewinski-Gate scandal.
> >
> > Best of luck to all. ID Mubarak!!!!!!
> >
> > (Managers, please subscribe Basiru Ndow to the list. His e-mail address is
> > bn0005@unt.edu ---- bee--en--zero--zero--zero--five. Thanx!!! )
> > It's Tamsir.
Tamsir
As I write Karla Turker is now history. The execution is done about half
an hour ago.
May her soul rest in peace and let our creator Allah be her judge.
I feel sorry for her and the victims also
--
Habib Diab Ghanim
------------------------------
Date: Thu, 05 Feb 1998 08:32:23 -0500
From: Habib Ghanim <hghanim@erols.com>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: SV: Are US Bombs Falling on Bagdad Once Again?
Message-ID: <34D9BF67.3F31@erols.com>
MIME-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset=iso-8859-1
Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable
Asbj=F8rn Nordam wrote:
> =
> Paul, I think that you are right. There is no superpower to challenge O=
R
> CONTROL the USA. That=B4s wh, USA behave like that. USA believe that th=
ey
> control on behalf of UN, Denmark, danish people, me. Just look how USA
> behave in South- and Midamerica (Cuba, Grenada just to mention some).
> But on the question on chemical weapons I hope that the people of Iraq=
> could do something themselves. USA was one of very few nations, who
> would not join the international choir of people, of nations on the ban=
> of landmines. Why not ?
> What I=B4m afraid of is that USA think that they can do anything on beh=
alf
> of the UN or other nations. I think that it should not only be Iraq
> which should be under inspection. Also USA, GB, France, China or any
> country who produce weapons and has been involved in actions within the=
> last 25 years. All people should ask their own government to cut down
> military, weapons-production. And how should I as a person thank an
> american soldier who risc his life in an action in Iraq, because of hi=
s
> leaders in Washinton demand him to go. We want peace, but we also want
> to get rid of tyrans. All over. Just a comment. Asbj=F8rn
> =
> > ----------
> > Fra: Paul[SMTP:bgibba@interlog.com]
> > Svar til: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
> > Sendt: 3. februar 1998 19:35
> > Til: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List
> > Emne: Re: Are US Bombs Falling on Bagdad Once Again?
> >
> > Now
> > that the USSR is dead, I guess the world is in deep trouble as no
> > credible
> > or strong country can challenge the might of Uncle Sam. Hi! Habib,
> > thanxxxxx!
> >
> > B. Paul Gibba.
> >
> > >
> >
Yes Asbjorn
There are others on the list like Libya and Israel too .
To me Netenyahu is no different from Gaddafi-- just in different strokes
-- =
Habib Diab Ghanim
------------------------------
Date: Thu, 05 Feb 1998 08:35:41 -0500
From: Habib Ghanim <hghanim@erols.com>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: A coup plot is foiled!
Message-ID: <34D9C02D.63CA@erols.com>
MIME-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii
Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit
Solomon Sylva wrote:
>
> Wow!!!
>
> What a blow? This shows you the mentality of a typical crazy man Ahmad
> Tejan Kabbah was, and how desparate he is.
>
> This is not Africa needs to be a Great Continent heading to the next
> mellinum.
>
> It's great news for Africa that these people got caught.
>
> Peace
> King Solomon
>
> Modou Jallow wrote:
> >
> > folks,
> >
> > An internationally sponsored coup (or terrorism)??? What do you make of
> > this?
> >
> > Please, read on......
> >
> > Full article is in the February 9 issue of U.S. News And World Report.
> >
> > Regards,
> > Moe S. Jallow
> >
> > ***********************************************************************
> >
> > A Coup Plotter is Tripped Up
> >
> > "A scheme to return former Sierra Leone President Ahmad
> > Tejan Kabbah to power began to unravel when a key player
> > was arrested in Canada last week. Rakesh Saxena, a New
> > Delhi-born Thai banker, is in Vancouver facing extradition
> > to Thailand, where he is wanted on charges of embezzling as
> > much as $2 billion from a Bangkok bank. Saxena apparently
> > had made a deal with the democratically elected Kabbah, who
> > was ousted in a May coup, to pay for the services of a
> > British military security and consulting firm, Sandline
> > International, to provide equipment, logistics, and
> > intelligence for his own coup attempt. In return, Saxena,
> > was to receive commercial concession in Sierra Leone. The
> > first payment of $1.5 million was reportedly made recently,
> > and Sandline logistics teams are currently operating in
> > Sierra Leone and neighboring Guinea. The firm has arranged
> > to fly in guns and supplies from Bulgaria through Nigeria,
> > which also supports Kabbah. But the second payment of $3.5
> > million for helicopters and heavier weaponry was delayed
> > last week when Saxena was arrested before he could pay up.
> > Canada took him into custody after discovering Saxena was
> > carrying a Yugoslav passport in the name of a dead man."
> >
> > Source:
> > U.S. News And World Report (Feb. 9, 1998 edition)
Solomon
You see what I was trying to say earlier with Paul Gibba and Torstien
also.
This maddness has to stop. The people end up suffering not the leaders
--
Habib Diab Ghanim
------------------------------
Date: Tue, 3 Feb 1998 20:36:22 EST
From: SANG1220@aol.com
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Bombing Iraq
Message-ID: <6f2ddd18.34d7c61a@aol.com>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII
Content-transfer-encoding: 7bit
Matarr, the french did a turn about and are now in favour of bombing Bagdad
and as far as the Russians are concerned, they will eventually agree with the
U.S. Just remember the U.S. is punping a lot of money to "sure up" the Russian
economy and eventually they will follow/or go where their bread is buttered.
Thanks
Daddy Sang
------------------------------
Date: Tue, 03 Feb 1998 18:50:09 PST
From: "sillah conateh" <sillahconateh@hotmail.com>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: Fwd: Gambia High School
Message-ID: <19980204025018.14978.qmail@hotmail.com>
Content-Type: text/plain
Dear Andy,
The principal of Gambia High School is Mr. Willie carr and the vice
principal is Mr. Jeniere Sanyang. You can reach Gambia High School on
tel.no (220)227394 ( secretary ). Gambia High school is operating both
morning and afternnon sessions. The morning shift operates from Monday
to Friday while the afternoon operates from Monday to Saturday.
Morning Session
Monday - Thursday 8a.m to 2p.m
Friday 8a.m to 12.30p.m
Afternoon Session
Monday - Thursday 2p.m to 6.10p.m
Friday 2.30 to 6.10p.m
Saturday 8a.m to 1.30p.m
Sunday free day for all.
This is as at June 1995 and I believe even if there are changes, they
will be minor.
Sillah Conateh
One time teacher at Gambia High School.
>From gambia-l-owner@u.washington.edu Thu Jan 29 18:50:09 1998
>Received: from host (lists.u.washington.edu [140.142.56.13])
> by lists2.u.washington.edu (8.8.4+UW97.07/8.8.4+UW97.05) with
SMTP
> id SAA03030; Thu, 29 Jan 1998 18:49:52 -0800
>Received: from mxu4.u.washington.edu (mxu4.u.washington.edu
[140.142.33.8])
> by lists.u.washington.edu (8.8.4+UW97.07/8.8.4+UW97.05) with
ESMTP
> id SAA33388 for <gambia-l@lists.u.washington.edu>; Thu, 29 Jan 1998
18:49:34 -0800
>Received: from nervm.nerdc.ufl.edu (nervm.nerdc.ufl.edu [128.227.75.9])
> by mxu4.u.washington.edu (8.8.4+UW97.07/8.8.4+UW97.09) with
SMTP
> id SAA30087 for <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>; Thu, 29 Jan 1998
18:49:28 -0800
>Received: from LAPTOP (128.227.242.43) by nervm.nerdc.ufl.edu (IBM VM
SMTP V2R3)
> with TCP; Thu, 29 Jan 98 21:49:23 EST
>Message-Id: <2.2.16.19980130024549.2ea77766@nervm.nerdc.ufl.edu>
>Date: Thu, 29 Jan 1998 21:45:49 -0500
>Reply-To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
>Sender: GAMBIA-L-owner@u.washington.edu
>Precedence: bulk
>From: Andy Lyons <alyons@nervm.nerdc.ufl.edu>
>To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List
<gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
>Subject: Fwd: Gambia High School
>Mime-Version: 1.0
>Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"
>X-Sender: alyons@nervm.nerdc.ufl.edu
>X-Listprocessor-Version: 8.1 beta -- ListProcessor(tm) by CREN
>
>Hi all, can anyone help this man?
>
>>Subject: Gambia High School
>>
>>Dear Mr Lyons
>>Many years ago (63-64) I was a VSO volunteer at Gambia High School.
>>Probably the best year of my life!
>>Now my son, himself a GAP volunteer in Nepal some years ago, is
visiting
>>The Gambia in a couple of weeks time. I have never been back but am
>>keen to help him make some contacts for me and to enrich his own
visit.
>>Many of my ex-pupils must be in their mid 40's; perhaps some might
>>remember me!
>>Do you have any details of the Gambia High School. Headteacher etc.
>>Also, is there a local paper published in Banjul?
>>Wouls appreciate your help.
>>Anthony Lunch <101516.2420@compuserve.com>
>
>
>
______________________________________________________
Get Your Private, Free Email at http://www.hotmail.com
------------------------------
Date: Wed, 4 Feb 1998 00:58:44 EST
From: JENGFANNEH@aol.com
To: Gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: halifa's prposal
Message-ID: <263fd0db.34d80396@aol.com>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII
Content-transfer-encoding: 7bit
After reading Halifa's second commentary, i cannot help it to jump in the
fray, because the issue is of the utmost important. After reading the first
letter to the Secretary of State, it only reinforcedmy admiration to Halifa's
unyielding and unbending commitment to the affairs of the country. Although, I
would have to confess that he would not be the person I would hire to design
and oversee the economic policies of the Gambia. Clearly over the years PDOIS,
and I am not separating the man from the party, has demonstrated a commitment
and a passion in the socio-economic development of the country, but their
successes is less to be desired for. Whether is in terms of becoming a
political factor to be reckon with, or to be in a position to actively involve
in governance.
Commenting on the macro-economic forces fo the Gambia, in relation to the
budget, Mr. Sallah raised crucial issues about debt, deficit, spending and
what he calls alternative economic policies. I would like to revisit some of
the issues raised:
A. To paraphrase, He clearly did not like the Secretary's reaction to the said
proposal as rhetorical, unfortunately these proposals were never brought up
for the list to evaluate whether it is mere rhetoric or relevant economic
policies.
B. Mr. Sallah argued against salary increases of the legislature because the
country is not in a position to afford it, and was well substantiated.
C. Mr. Sallah raised a crucial question which is a fundamental economic issue.
Paraphrasing, Gambia is face with a deficit and a debt crisis. There is an
over reaction with the debt issue; Gambia is a poor country and most of what
we produce we consume. It takes capital formation through savings and
investments to pursue ec onomic growth. Due to the vicious cycle of a low
income country, low income leads to consumption and nothing left over to save
and re-invest for job creation and future development. Therfore, it becomes
fundamental to bring in external capital to jump start economic development.
Also one can of course argue that it is a trap that can only further our
economic problems, which I personally disagree. The problem is not the
deficit, or that debt can lead to a crisis, but how these resources are
effectively utilized for job creation and economic development. Most Finance
students will agree that infact, there is a financial leverage in using debt
security for investment purposes. I would definitely agree with Mr. Sallah
that using these resources for travelling expenses and per diem can only set
the next generation with a negative growth economy. The problem is not with
the debt, but rather with how it is utilized.. Mr. Sallah also proposed to
utilized more of our resources and less of loans to finance developmental
projects. I would like to have him dilate on were these resources would come
from, frankly this can be an ideal solution but at our economic juncture, how
realistic is it.
His calling for financial discipline is fundamental, and for any hope of job
creation and economic development we would have to stay away from expenditures
that are not link with developmental projects.
Finally, I would like to say that the core of Mr.sallah;s message is that a
committed leadership using and allocating it's resources in public corporation
can lead to economic development and can raise the standard of living of all
Gambians. Although he does not believe that private enterprise driven by
profit can achieve similar objectives. Although, I would like to add that a
government own corporation with free enterprize features like efficiency,
effective management and not to be driven by too much of social consideration
can lead to job creation and economic development. On the other hand, a
private led economy with the backing of a dynamic leadership with regulfatory
mechanism as a free enterprize system can very well achieve similar goals.
To conclude I will reiterate, the issue is not whether PDOIS is a socialist or
not, labelling can sometimes obscure the importance of a serious dialogue.
Halifa Sallah clearly believes that government has to play a major role in the
search for socio-economic development, but he is also very tepid with the free
enterprize system (laugh) Don't take my word for it because the devil is in
the detail.
Thank you for your time !
Mussa Jeng
------------------------------
Date: Wed, 4 Feb 1998 03:52:24 -0000
From: "tgr@commit.gm" <gambia-l@commit.gm>
To: <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
Subject: Re: Are US Bombs Falling on Bagdad Once Again?
Message-ID: <B0000047724@south.commit.gm>
MIME-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1
Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit
Sent by "Torstein Grotnes" <tgr@commit.gm>
via Commit
Hi Paul.
Somehow I expected that there would be a mentioning of the A-bombs of WW2.
You are talking about a totally different world some 50 years ago, where
most of the world was caught up in the madness of war and destruction.
MDW was new and unproven and the knowledge of its terrible impacts
were unknown to the world.
The US was reacting to a mad Germany and Japan that also was trying to
develop MDW and would not have had ANY restrictions in using these to
their fullest extent. History has questioned the necessarity of dropping
these
bombs and it is not pleasant to think about the effects of these first
gen.bombs.
But, lets say that Iraq and Libya was the two super-powers of the cold war
area.
Somehow I have the feeling that the end result would have been a little
different...
Why? Because the US are not run by one almighty "god" sent leader with
paranoia
tendencies that can command any person or be above any regulation or law.
Its amazing what a little common sense and a pinch of respect for human
lives in general
can do to to the sanity of a country.
The US is not a nice country but it is our (and I mean all of the world)
best choice of avoiding
new pictures of innocent women,childen and men gassed to death like
animals.
Control of MDW first, political agendas and soverignity of internal affairs
second.
Anybody want to put it the other way around?
Tosh
The Gambia
BTW: wasn't the a-bombs dropped in 1945 at the end of the war?
BTW2:
You wrote:
>Now that the USSR is dead,
>I guess the world is in deep trouble....
So the cold war era was better? Maybe the world is better of than ever?
I'll give you ten good reasons why if you want.
T.
----------
> From: Paul <bgibba@interlog.com>
> >Tosh,
> As I mentioned in my commenatary, I am not a friend of Sadam, however, I
> questioned the inconsistency of the US foreign policy, at least when the
> Middle-East is at the receiving end of that policy. yes, I am aware of
what
> Sadam did with chemical weapons against his own people and I whole
> heartedly condemn it. However, you must also remember that the US was
the
> only country on this planet that used nuclear weapons against another
> country. How would you explain the action of the US in dropping atomic
> bombs on Hirosima and Nagasaki (Japan) in 1949? As that was the case, can
> the US be trusted to have the right hands that should handle weapons of
> mass destruction? Thin about it. Mr. Jeng, thank you for your input. Now
> that the USSR is dead, I guess the world is in deep trouble as no
credible
> or strong country can challenge the might of Uncle Sam. Hi! Habib,
thanxxxxx!
>
> B. Paul Gibba.
>
> >Paul & Habib.
> >
> >One name for you guys regarding Mr.Saddam.
> >
> >The Kurds...
> >
> >It's not a question of having MDW.
> >It's a question of being mad enough to use it.
> >
> >Have a nice day,
> >Tosh
> >The Gambia
> >
> >
> >
>
------------------------------
Date: Wed, 4 Feb 1998 03:11:24 EST
From: TSaidy1050@aol.com
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: GAMBIAN MEETING IN ATLANTA
Message-ID: <36289cd9.34d822ae@aol.com>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII
Content-transfer-encoding: 7bit
I am sure what happened to the Members of the National Assembly. I gave them
all contact numbers, they were to contact Manlafy and the others while they
are in Mexico. It seems something went wrong some how. They are yet to contact
me and as soon as they do, i will shed light to what happened.
PEACE
TOMBONG SAIDY
------------------------------
Date: Wed, 4 Feb 1998 11:15:36 +2000
From: mmjeng@image.dk
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: Bombing Iraq
Message-ID: <199802041017.LAA29478@mail.image.dk>
MIME-Version: 1.0
Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII
Content-transfer-encoding: 7BIT
> Date: Tue, 3 Feb 1998 20:36:22 EST
> Reply-to: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
> From: SANG1220@aol.com
> To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
> Subject: Bombing Iraq
> Matarr, the french did a turn about and are now in favour of bombing Bagdad
> and as far as the Russians are concerned, they will eventually agree with the
> U.S. Just remember the U.S. is punping a lot of money to "sure up" the Russian
> economy and eventually they will follow/or go where their bread is buttered.
> Thanks
> Daddy Sang
>
Daddy, you are quite right. By the way I just saw in CNN that Russian
President Borris Yeltsin warned American President Bill Clinton that
he ( Clinton ) may provoke a world war if the American use force
against Iraq. So lets hope the Americans think twice before taking
any action.
> >
> >
> >.
America that created this monster can easily also destroy him. The
sooner the better in my opinion but tactifully with commandos not
mass bombs on civilians --
Habib Diab Ghanim
Habib, The Americans will never use commandos and if they do then
Iraq will win the war. If you remember they wanted to use commandos
during the gulf war but later found out that it was too risky and
instead they used air strikes to the dissapointment of the Iraq
ground troops. But every peace loving person would agree with you
"not mass bombs on civilian". President Yeltsin said " One must be
accurate with such weapons and not shower them with airplanes and
bombs".
So lets hope for peace.
Greetings
Matarr M. Jeng.
------------------------------
Date: Wed, 4 Feb 1998 11:50:13 +2000
From: mmjeng@image.dk
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: A coup plot is foiled!
Message-ID: <199802041051.LAA20739@mail.image.dk>
MIME-Version: 1.0
Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII
Content-transfer-encoding: 7BIT
Moe, Thanks for that piece of information. My question is how can we
eradicate corruption in Africa? President Tejan Kabbah is an
intellectual. He was a UN man before becoming President of Sierre
Leone. Now he is charge of corruption. Many times even in this list
we talk of educated people to run our countries. If the educated
people are corrupt, the less educated people are currupt, the
business people are currupt, then what group can eradicate
corruption?
Is corruption in the African blood or is it an Africa sickness? Sorry
for my language.
Greetings
Matarr M. Jeng.
------------------------------
Date: Wed, 04 Feb 1998 13:09:50 -0800
From: MOMODOU BUHARRY GASSAMA <m.gassama@swipnet.se>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: Are US Bombs Falling on Bagdad Once Again?
Message-ID: <34D8D91E.4407@swipnet.se>
MIME-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset=iso-8859-1
Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable
Hi Tosh!
I have to jump in and comment on your last post. You wrote:
> MDW was new and unproven and the knowledge of its terrible impacts
> were unknown to the world.
> The US was reacting to a mad Germany and Japan that also was trying to
> develop MDW and would not have had ANY restrictions in using these to
> their fullest extent.
Do you really believe that knowledge of the destructive power and nature
of atomic bombs was unknown? C=B4mon now. All the sides in the war knew
their destructive nature. That was why there was a rush to acquire the
first one. When the U.S. succeeded, it had to demonstrate its awsome
destructive force as a warning. The decision as to which country to
demonstrate it on was a racist one. There was the choice of dropping it
on the cause of and major aggressor in the war which was Germany, on
Germany=B4s allies in Europe, on Japan, on both Germany and Japan as the
major players in the war. Japan was chosen because it was not in Europe
and wasn=B4t populated by Europeans. So you believe that the US had
restrictions in using weapons of mass destruction? Why did it use two in
Japan then when it was basically evident that the allies were going to
win the war? And why drop two bombs on Japan? If the US was so
restrained, why didn=B4t it drop only one bomb to make its point? If the
decision to drop a bomb was not motivated by racist tendencies, why
didn=B4t the US drop one bomb on say Hiroshima and one on Berlin? Are you=
shuddering at the thought because Berlin is so close to OSLO?
You also wrote:
> But, lets say that Iraq and Libya was the two super-powers of the cold =
war
> area.
> Somehow I have the feeling that the end result would have been a little=
> different...
> Why? Because the US are not run by one almighty "god" sent leader with
> paranoia
> tendencies that can command any person or be above any regulation or la=
w.
How would the result have been different? What is the difference between
Bill Clinton, Gaddafi and Saddam Hussein apart from the fact that Bill
Clinton has CNN, BBC and the rest of the Western media on his side to
justify and turn into right anything he does no matter how much it
stinks? And the fact that Gaddafi and Saddam are reacting to the
dictatorial tendencies of America by refusing to tote the American line?
If America, as you are trying to portray, is the ultimate democracy in
the world, why can=B4t it live with the fact that the world is a diverse
place and that countries are bound to have different interests,
ideologies etc.? Unless of course it believes it is 'one almighty "god"
sent (government) with paranoia tendencies that can command any person
(or government) or be above any (international) regulation or law' as
you put it. And then, how is it different from Iraq or Libya?
You also wrote:
> Its amazing what a little common sense and a pinch of respect for human=
> lives in general
> can do to to the sanity of a country.
> The US is not a nice country but it is our (and I mean all of the world=
)
> best choice of avoiding
> new pictures of innocent women,childen and men gassed to death like
> animals.
Where were you when the US used napalm on innocent Vietnamese women and
children? How about the Tuskegee experiment? How about the bombs on
Tripoli? How about when the FBI deliberately supplied drugs in black
neighbourhoods? How about when its money buys weapons that Israel uses
to bomb innocent Palestinian women and children? How about the
helicopter gunships used in Mogadishu? Would a country with "a little
common sense and a pinch of respect for human lives in general" do such
things? Maybe you perceive the US as sane because such things are not
being done in Europe. If napalm was dropped on women and children in
Bergen, helicopter gunships unleashed in Malm=F6, innocent Norwegians wit=
h
syphilis locked up and refused treatment to check how the disease
destroys the body, Trondheim bombed because Norway refuses to swallow
the American line hook, line and sinker, drugs distributed by an
American government agency in Oslo etc., maybe then and only then would
you realise that America is not as sane as you would like us to believe.
Maybe then you would wake up, smell the coffee and look behind the hype
of CNN, BBC, Newsweek, Time and the Western media.
Finally, you wrote:
> Control of MDW first, political agendas and soverignity of internal aff=
airs
> second.
This is the typical white supremacy line. Control weapons of mass
destruction and then ensure the white supremacy line at all costs.
Control the world=B4s economy, dictate the policies of the weaker nations=
to suit your economic and political whims, control the world=B4s media
with your CNNs, BBCs etc. Deal with those "madmen", "rebels", "warlords"
or whatever you want to call them who refuse to subscribe to the
garbage. Bomb them. Slander them on CNN, BBC etc. and turn the rest of
the world against them. See the pattern? Of course. You see, America is
the current pinnacle of white supremacy and all Iraq, Iran, Libya, Cuba
etc. are doing is rebelling against white supremacy. Many of us cannot
see this because we swallow the media=B4s line hook, line and sinker
without using judgment. America therefore has no moral backbone to
preach to us about how evil Saddam is because it is equally evil.
Thanks.
Buharry.
-------------------------------------------------------------------------=
tgr@commit.gm wrote:
> =
> Sent by "Torstein Grotnes" <tgr@commit.gm>
> via Commit
> =
> Hi Paul.
> =
> Somehow I expected that there would be a mentioning of the A-bombs of W=
W2.
> You are talking about a totally different world some 50 years ago, wher=
e
> most of the world was caught up in the madness of war and destruction.
> MDW was new and unproven and the knowledge of its terrible impacts
> were unknown to the world.
> The US was reacting to a mad Germany and Japan that also was trying to
> develop MDW and would not have had ANY restrictions in using these to
> their fullest extent. History has questioned the necessarity of droppin=
g
> these
> bombs and it is not pleasant to think about the effects of these first
> gen.bombs.
> But, lets say that Iraq and Libya was the two super-powers of the cold =
war
> area.
> Somehow I have the feeling that the end result would have been a little=
> different...
> Why? Because the US are not run by one almighty "god" sent leader with
> paranoia
> tendencies that can command any person or be above any regulation or la=
w.
> Its amazing what a little common sense and a pinch of respect for human=
> lives in general
> can do to to the sanity of a country.
> The US is not a nice country but it is our (and I mean all of the world=
)
> best choice of avoiding
> new pictures of innocent women,childen and men gassed to death like
> animals.
> =
> Control of MDW first, political agendas and soverignity of internal aff=
airs
> second.
> Anybody want to put it the other way around?
> =
> Tosh
> The Gambia
> =
> BTW: wasn't the a-bombs dropped in 1945 at the end of the war?
> BTW2:
> You wrote:
> >Now that the USSR is dead,
> >I guess the world is in deep trouble....
> So the cold war era was better? Maybe the world is better of than ever?=
> I'll give you ten good reasons why if you want.
> =
> T.
> =
> ----------
> > From: Paul <bgibba@interlog.com>
> =
> > >Tosh,
> > As I mentioned in my commenatary, I am not a friend of Sadam, h=
owever, I
> > questioned the inconsistency of the US foreign policy, at least when =
the
> > Middle-East is at the receiving end of that policy. yes, I am aware o=
f
> what
> > Sadam did with chemical weapons against his own people and I whole
> > heartedly condemn it. However, you must also remember that the US wa=
s
> the
> > only country on this planet that used nuclear weapons against another=
> > country. How would you explain the action of the US in dropping atom=
ic
> > bombs on Hirosima and Nagasaki (Japan) in 1949? As that was the case,=
can
> > the US be trusted to have the right hands that should handle weapons =
of
> > mass destruction? Thin about it. Mr. Jeng, thank you for your input. =
Now
> > that the USSR is dead, I guess the world is in deep trouble as no
> credible
> > or strong country can challenge the might of Uncle Sam. Hi! Habib,
> thanxxxxx!
> >
> > B. Paul Gibba.
> >
> > >Paul & Habib.
> > >
> > >One name for you guys regarding Mr.Saddam.
> > >
> > >The Kurds...
> > >
> > >It's not a question of having MDW.
> > >It's a question of being mad enough to use it.
> > >
> > >Have a nice day,
> > >Tosh
> > >The Gambia
> > >
> > >
> > >
> >
------------------------------
Date: Wed, 04 Feb 1998 10:09:53 -0500
From: Solomon Sylva <ssylva@emory.edu>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: GAMBIAN MEETING IN ATLANTA
Message-ID: <34D884C0.6DE1@emory.edu>
MIME-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii
Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit
Thanks Tombong for staying on top this.
Have a nice day.
Solomon
TSaidy1050@aol.com wrote:
>
> I am sure what happened to the Members of the National Assembly. I gave them
> all contact numbers, they were to contact Manlafy and the others while they
> are in Mexico. It seems something went wrong some how. They are yet to contact
> me and as soon as they do, i will shed light to what happened.
>
> PEACE
> TOMBONG SAIDY
------------------------------
Date: Wed, 4 Feb 1998 10:25:25 -0500 (EST)
From: Anna Secka <secka@cse.bridgeport.edu>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Cute joke.....pass this on. (fwd)
Message-ID: <Pine.SUN.3.91.980204102359.25980B-100000@cse>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII
Subject: Programmer and the Frog
> A Programmer was crossing a road one day when a frog called out to him
> and said, "If you kiss me, I'll turn into a beautiful princess." He
> bent over, picked up the frog, and put it in his pocket.
>
> The frog spoke up again and said, "If you kiss me and turn me back
> into a beautiful princess, I will tell everyone how smart and brave
> you are and how you are my hero" The man took the frog out of his
> pocket,
> smiled at it, and returned it to his pocket.
>
> The frog spoke up again and said, "If you kiss me and turn me back
> into a beautiful princess, I will be your loving companion for an
> entire week." The man took the frog out of his pocket, smiled at it,
> and returned
> it to his pocket.
>
> The frog then cried out, "If you kiss me and turn me back into a
> princess, I'll stay with you for a year and do ANYTHING you want."
> Again the man took the frog out, smiled at it, and put it back into
> his pocket.
>
> Finally, the frog asked, "What is the matter? I've told you I'm a
> beautiful princess, that I'll stay with you for a year and do anything
> you want. Why won't you kiss me?"
>
> Terry said, "Look, I'm a computer programmer. I don't have time for a
> girlfriend, but a talking frog is COOL."
------------------------------
Date: Wed, 04 Feb 1998 10:29:03 -0500
From: habib <hghanim@erols.com>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: Bombing Iraq
Message-ID: <34D8893F.5FDD@erols.com>
MIME-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset=iso-8859-1
Content-Transfer-Encoding: 8bit
mmjeng@image.dk wrote:
>
> > Date: Tue, 3 Feb 1998 20:36:22 EST
> > Reply-to: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
> > From: SANG1220@aol.com
> > To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
> > Subject: Bombing Iraq
>
> > Matarr, the french did a turn about and are now in favour of bombing Bagdad
> > and as far as the Russians are concerned, they will eventually agree with the
> > U.S. Just remember the U.S. is punping a lot of money to "sure up" the Russian
> > economy and eventually they will follow/or go where their bread is buttered.
> > Thanks
> > Daddy Sang
> >
> Daddy, you are quite right. By the way I just saw in CNN that Russian
> President Borris Yeltsin warned American President Bill Clinton that
> he ( Clinton ) may provoke a world war if the American use force
> against Iraq. So lets hope the Americans think twice before taking
> any action.
>
> > >
> > >
> > >.
> America that created this monster can easily also destroy him. The
> sooner the better in my opinion but tactifully with commandos not
> mass bombs on civilians --
> Habib Diab Ghanim
>
> Habib, The Americans will never use commandos and if they do then
> Iraq will win the war. If you remember they wanted to use commandos
> during the gulf war but later found out that it was too risky and
> instead they used air strikes to the dissapointment of the Iraq
> ground troops. But every peace loving person would agree with you
> "not mass bombs on civilian". President Yeltsin said " One must be
> accurate with such weapons and not shower them with airplanes and
> bombs".
> So lets hope for peace.
> Greetings
> Matarr M. Jeng.
Matarr
Believe me it can be done.
There has been many opportunities to kill Saddam but due to the lack of
US interest to do so ( in my opinion) nothing has been attempted with
sincerity
Saddam has cost the Arab Countries and Muslims a lot of financial
damages and lost respect--
Who gained from it??
The countries that sold the weapons and the US who got paid (yes got
paid) or reimbursed by the Gulf Arab countries at least 30 BILLION
dollars for their contribution to the past Gulf war. That money could
have sustained all of Africa for a decade instaed of wasting it and
finally ending with Saddam still in power
I could go on but I better get back to work
Have a nice day and let's pray that God help the poor victims that are
giong to be hit when even those pricise bombs fall
MZ
------------------------------
Date: Wed, 04 Feb 1998 10:31:40 -0500
From: habib <hghanim@erols.com>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: A coup plot is foiled!
Message-ID: <34D889DC.35E4@erols.com>
MIME-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset=iso-8859-1
Content-Transfer-Encoding: 8bit
mmjeng@image.dk wrote:
>
> Moe, Thanks for that piece of information. My question is how can we
> eradicate corruption in Africa? President Tejan Kabbah is an
> intellectual. He was a UN man before becoming President of Sierre
> Leone. Now he is charge of corruption. Many times even in this list
> we talk of educated people to run our countries. If the educated
> people are corrupt, the less educated people are currupt, the
> business people are currupt, then what group can eradicate
> corruption?
> Is corruption in the African blood or is it an Africa sickness? Sorry
> for my language.
> Greetings
> Matarr M. Jeng.
Mattarr
The present coup leaders governing Sierra Leone are doing the same with
a South African company who are actively mining diamond and gold while
training the army. Sixty minuites had a piece on that last year
Habib
--
MZ
------------------------------
Date: Wed, 4 Feb 1998 10:47:57 EST
From: ELLA23K@aol.com
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: A coup plot is foiled!
Message-ID: <d0c12f4a.34d88daf@aol.com>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII
Content-transfer-encoding: 7bit
Hi Matarr:
It is not corruption and I dare to say it is not educated leaders
either!!!!!!!! IT IS GREED. We Africans think only in terms of who has the
most money the most wives etc. When are we going to think of the masses?, the
people who make our country clean?, the people who take care of our children
at school?, the people who look after the sick? The way the waging in Africa
is carried out is overwhelming and can be changed. It is the leaders that we
choose that have to say enough let us take care of the people whop put us here
and sel their peanuts at the highest possible price and give them all the
money that we had from that.
UNTIL THE GREED IS OUT OF THE WAY PROGRESS CANNOT BE MENTAINED.
EDUCATION WILL BE MEANINGLESS.
WOMEN AND CHILDREN ARE THE MOST IMPORTANT NOT GROWN MEN.
Think about it and let us try to build our nations with that in mind.
Thanks
Cis
------------------------------
Date: Wed, 4 Feb 1998 11:22:32 EST
From: ELLA23K@aol.com
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: Introduction
Message-ID: <1cf78757.34d895ca@aol.com>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII
Content-transfer-encoding: 7bit
Simeon
did you leave at or around Macdonaldd street?
Number 11or 12 or maybe 26 Macdonald street.
------------------------------
Date: Wed, 4 Feb 1998 10:45:06 -0600
From: Keretha Cash <kcash@RBVDNR.com>
To: "'gambia-l@u.washington.edu'" <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
Subject: RE: A coup plot is foiled!
Message-ID: <81F3CC6EBB6FD011917800805FC17836C82A50@panthers.rbvdnr.com>
MIME-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain
Words of Wisdom. Let him hear who has ears....
Keretha
> ----------
> From: ELLA23K@aol.com[SMTP:ELLA23K@aol.com]
> Sent: Wednesday, February 04, 1998 9:47 AM
> To: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List
> Subject: Re: A coup plot is foiled!
>
> Hi Matarr:
> It is not corruption and I dare to say it is not educated leaders
> either!!!!!!!! IT IS GREED. We Africans think only in terms of who
> has the
> most money the most wives etc. When are we going to think of the
> masses?, the people who make our country clean?, the people who take
> care of our children at school?, the people who look after the sick?
> The way the waging in Africa is carried out is overwhelming and can be
> changed. It is the leaders that we choose that have to say enough let
> us take care of the people whop put us here and sel their peanuts at
> the highest possible price and give them all the
> money that we had from that.
>
> UNTIL THE GREED IS OUT OF THE WAY PROGRESS CANNOT BE MENTAINED.
> EDUCATION WILL BE MEANINGLESS.
> WOMEN AND CHILDREN ARE THE MOST IMPORTANT NOT GROWN MEN.
>
> Think about it and let us try to build our nations with that in mind.
>
> Thanks
> Cis
>
------------------------------
Date: Wed, 4 Feb 1998 16:47:59 +0000 (GMT)
From: "B.M.Jones" <B.M.Jones@econ.hull.ac.uk>
To: bantaba <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
Subject: The Gambian Economy
Message-ID: <SIMEON.9802041659.A@p017.gri.hull.ac.uk>
MIME-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; CHARSET=US-ASCII
I would like to make some general comments about the debate
on the list regarding the Gambian economy without getting
into the arguments for/against socialism, capitalism or any
isms for that matter.
It is pertinent to note that there is the need to pursue
sound and sustainable macroeconomic policies within the
context of implementing any form of economic program to
respond to the changes in the economic fundamentals of the
Gambian economy.
Therefore policy reform measures are necessary to ensure
sustainable growth and stability of our economy bearing in
mind the low economic base of the Gambia as a starting
point. Any constructive and practical ideas and suggestions
from any quarters that will improve the standard of living
of the populace is a welcome development.
Our economy is a classical example of the economic paradigm
that economics is about the optimal and efficient(stress
efficient) allocation of scarce resources to satisfy the
unlimited wants of Gambians suffering from economic and
social deprivation. It is a truism that we need improved
access to health, education and literacy levels, increased
agricultural production, better road networks, higher
income levels, more domestically generated savings as the
competition for international aid is intense and is dwindling
anyway, more investment and the list goes on and on....
The solution to these myriad of problems needs a concerted
effort by all patriotic Gambians be they APRC, PDOIS,
NRP,UDP. On one group or organization has a monopoly of
ideas that is needed to move the Gambia towards its
"economic frontier". Conventional wisdom dictates that for
effective management of the economy, the lower the
macroeconomic imbalances the better the chance of improved
performance.
It is true to say that we have some of our economic
fundamentals right i.e. stable exchange rates and low
levels of inflation. These are necessary but not sufficient
conditions for increased business confidence. I personally
believe that the private sector is the most dynamic engine
for growth. The key and critical element for sustainable
growth is the public finance of the government.The more
prudent our public finances the better it is for the
economy as a whole. The government inevitably have to
spend, but it must spend wisely contingent upon the revenue
base at its disposal. This is where the allocative
efficiency of resources comes into the equation.
Macroeconomic imbalances usually originates from the budget
deficit and as a result the government has to borrow either
internally or abroad incurring both domestic and external
debt or it can run arrears which undermines its
credibility (The explosive domestic debt of the USA during
Reganomics). Government borrowing domestically crowds out
the private sector. If the private sector cannot borrow to
invest, and has to compete with the government, how can we
have a private sector led growth? If there is going to be
any meaningful transformation of the Gambian economy,
public policies should be geared towards the private sector
and the government's role should be complementary and
supportive by concentrating on providing the public goods
needed by all Gambians (health and education).
I beg your indulgence if my discussion is general in
tone but I do believe that it is only when we
discuss issues pertinent to our motherland and have
solutions that will result in effective and steady policy
strategies, then we can convince foreign investors of the
credibility of out economic policies and thus create a more
favorable and conducive economic climate in the Gambia.
cheers
Basil Jones
Research Student
School of Economic Studies
Univ of Hull.
----------------------
B.M.Jones
B.M.Jones@econ.hull.ac.uk
------------------------------
Date: Wed, 4 Feb 1998 16:49:51 GMT
From: SADAMS <SADAMS@geog.gla.ac.uk>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Its' not Kojo Boy but Kojs
Message-ID: <1CE8CF80FEA@geog.gla.ac.uk>
MIME-Version: 1.0
Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII
Content-transfer-encoding: 7BIT
Kojs,
Keep in touch.
Sebja
------------------------------
Date: Wed, 4 Feb 1998 13:06:30 -0500 (EST)
From: mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: How were they thinking?? (fwd)
Message-ID: <9802041806.AA35024@st6000.sct.edu>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII
Content-Transfer-Encoding: 8bit
folks,
Below are some graet quotes of the past. How time changes history!
Hope you enjoy!
Regards,
Moe S. Jallow
**********************************************************************
Computers in the future may weigh no more than 1.5 tons." --Popular
Mechanics, forecasting the relentless march of science, 1949
"Everything that can be invented has been invented." --Charles H.
Duell, Commissioner, U.S. Office of Patents, 1899.
"I'm just glad it'll be Clark Gable who's falling on his face and not
Gary Cooper." --Gary Cooper on his decision not to take the leading
role in "Gone With The Wind."
"I think there is a world market for maybe five computers." --Thomas
Watson, chairman of IBM, 1943
"640K ought to be enough for anybody." -- Bill Gates, 1981
"I have traveled the length and breadth of this country and talked
with the best people, and I can assure you that data processing is a
fad that won't last out the year." --The editor in charge of business
books for Prentice Hall, 1957
"But what is it good for?" --Engineer at the Advanced Computing
Systems Division of IBM, 1968, commenting on the microchip.
"There is no reason anyone would want a computer in their home." --Ken
Olson, president, chairman and founder of Digital Equipment Corp., 1977
"This 'telephone' has too many shortcomings to be seriously considered
as a means of communication. The device is inherently of no value to
us." --Western Union internal memo, 1876.
"The wireless music box has no imaginable commercial value. Who would
pay for a message sent to nobody in particular?" --David Sarnoff's
associates in response to his urgings for investment in the radio in
the 1920s.
"The concept is interesting and well-formed, but in order to earn
better than a 'C,' the idea must be feasible." --A Yale University
management professor in response to Fred Smith's paper proposing
reliable overnight delivery service. (Smith went on to found Federal
Express Corp.)
"Who the hell wants to hear actors talk?" --H.M. Warner, Warner
Brothers, 1927.
A cookie store is a bad idea. Besides, the market research reports say
America likes crispy cookies, not soft and chewy cookies like you
make." --Response to Debbi Fields' idea of starting Mrs. Fields'
Cookies.
"We don't like their sound, and guitar music is on the way out."
--Decca Recording Co. rejecting the Beatles, 1962.
"Heavier-than-air flying machines are impossible." --Lord Kelvin,
president, Royal Society, 1895.
"If I had thought about it, I wouldn't have done the experiment. The
literature was full of examples that said you can't do this."
--Spencer Silver on the work that led to the unique adhesives for 3-M
"Post-It" Notepads.
"So we went to Atari and said, 'Hey, we've got this amazing thing,
even built with some of your parts, and what do you think about
funding us? Or we'll give it to you. We just want to do it. Pay our
salary, we'll come work for you.' And they said, 'No.' So then we went
to Hewlett-Packard, and they said, 'Hey, we don't need you. You
haven't got through college yet.'" --Apple Computer Inc. founder Steve
Jobs on attempts to get Atari and HP interested in his and Steve
Wozniak's personal computer.
"Professor Goddard does not know the relation between action and
reaction and the need to have something better than a vacuum against
which to react. He seems to lack the basic knowledge ladled out daily
in high schools." --1921 New York Times editorial about Robert
Goddard's revolutionary rocket work.
"You want to have consistent and uniform muscle development across all
of your muscles? It can't be done. It's just a fact of life. You just
have to accept inconsistent muscle development as an unalterable
condition of weight training." --Response to Arthur Jones, who solved
the "unsolvable" problem by inventing Nautilus.
"Drill for oil? You mean drill into the ground to try and find oil?
You're crazy." --Drillers who Edwin L. Drake tried to enlist to his
project to drill for oil in 1859.
"Stocks have reached what looks like a permanently high plateau."
--Irving Fisher, Professor of Economics, Yale University, 1929.
Airplanes are interesting toys but of no military value." --Marechal
Ferdinand Foch, Professor of Strategy, Ecole Superieure de Guerre.
"Louis Pasteur's theory of germs is ridiculous fiction". --Pierre
Pachet, Professor of Physiology at Toulouse, 1872
"The abdomen, the chest, and the brain will forever be shut from the
intrusion of the wise and humane surgeon". --Sir John Eric Ericksen,
British surgeon, appointed Surgeon-Extraordinary to Queen Victoria 1873.
------------------------------
Date: Wed, 4 Feb 1998 17:36:56 -0000
From: "pmj@commit.gm" <gambia-l@commit.gm>
To: <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
Subject: Re: The central point at issue should not recede to the background
Message-ID: <B0000048160@south.commit.gm>
MIME-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1
Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit
Sent by "Pa Musa Jallow" <pmj@commit.gm>
via Commit
Folks,
I for one eagerly await Mr Sallah's next issue and appreciate his approach.
Mr Sallah is quite right..the central point should not reced to the
background...what is the central point?
1) Public-sector led or Private sector led growth? or
2) The Budget of The Gambia 1998
if the answer is 1) then there I am ver wary of public-sector led
growth..hence my "been there" and "done that", the problem here is not in
my opinion socialism but the practice of central planning which has a poor
track record even though Singapore stands out. It failed in the Gambia
because all it allowed was the direct looting of state coffers (my
opinion) so i believe a regulated free entreprise system is probably the
better approach for us at this point in our history because after all the
State directly employs 14,000 persons, that is 1.4% of the population and
the rest of the working people fend for themselves (private entreprise) one
way or the other;
if the answer is 2) here I completely subscribe to the reservations
expressed by Mr Sallah as he has rightly pointed out the pitfalls of a
debt- and deficit- led economy, the Reagan years are ample example.
I will stay engaged and look forward to a broad discourse on these matters
which are rightly the concern of all of us.
On a brief note, I commend Mr Jeng for a great article
Bye for now, back to work
pmj
----------
------------------------------
Date: Wed, 4 Feb 1998 22:44:35 +0300
From: "Bassirou Dodou Drammeh" <kolls567@qatar.net.qa>
To: "GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List" <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
Subject: Re: Greetings to all
Message-ID: <01bd31a5$5217d3a0$2a2385c2@q-tel.qatar.net>
MIME-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain;
charset="iso-8859-1"
Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit
Mr.BOJANG!
Welcome back to the fold! You know,I am very
seriously considering taking your Smoked Fish offer.I can't remember the
last time I got hold of that kind of stuff.But because I am the Supreme
Alkaloo of Sukuru Kundaa and because we have decided to go ahead with the
proposed imposition of visa restrictions on all those little village
dwellers who have over the years caused a lot of noise and pollution in our
venerable city ,I would want to talk to my lawyer before making any final
decision,since I don't want to accept or be seen to accept or be perceived
to accept anything from you that could be construed as a bribe.oh, No! Our
City is too decent for that.
But until then.... Keep Up The Good Work down There!
Regards Basss!
-----Original Message-----
From: Mambuna Bojang <mbojang@mail.transy.edu>
To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List
<gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
Date: Tuesday, February 03, 1998 3:50 AM
Subject: Greetings to all
>Brothers and Sisters;
>I just want to say greetings from the Gambia. It was really nice to
>visit home for a little while. The wheather was really nice through out
>my stay.I am also glad to rejion the list after I get my Email back up
>and runnig again. Brother Bass, I have a whole bag of dry and smoked
>fish from the remodeled Gunjur beach, so just incase you want some
>please don't hesitate to say so. Once again greetings from home to you
>all.
>
>God speed!
>Pa-MMambuna, The BlueGrass State.
>
------------------------------
Date: Wed, 4 Feb 1998 18:04:40 -0400 (AST)
From: cherno@acm.org
Subject: Re: Cute joke.....pass this on.
Message-ID: <199802042204.SAA27861@ipv6-1.ee.tuns.ca>
Date: Today is...
Anna Secka wrote:
[snip]
> Terry said, "Look, I'm a computer programmer. I don't have time for a
> girlfriend, but a talking frog is COOL."
ouch!
------------------------------
Date: Wed, 4 Feb 1998 18:32:20 EST
From: TSaidy1050@aol.com
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: THE US & THE GAMBIA'S JOINT STATEMENT
Message-ID: <b8b7bc02.34d8fa87@aol.com>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII
Content-transfer-encoding: 7bit
JOINT STATEMENT
BANJUL, THE GAMBIA
4 February 1998
On Wednesday, February 4, 1998, His Excellency, The President, Colonel (Rte)
Yahya A.J.J. Jammeh received United States Permanent Representative to the
United Nations, Ambassador Bill Richardson, in a meeting lasting more than one
hour.
Ambassador Bill Richardson is on a Worldwide mission to consult with Chiefs of
States whose countries are represented on the United Nations Security Council.
Particularly aware of the important role of The Gambia, Ambassador Richardson
consulted with President Jammeh regarding the narrowing alternatives in the
Iraqi situation.
President Jammeh and Ambassador Richardson also reviewed other topics of
concern to the Security Council, regional issues, and the recent visit to the
United States of Honourable Dr. Momodou Lamin Sedad Jobe, who had met
Ambassador Richardson in New York and who was received at the highest levels
of the Department of State.
Ambassador Richardson holds cabinet rank and is the senior-most American
visitor to The Gambia in many years. He was introduced to President Jammeh by
Ambassador Gerald W. Scott. Also present were the Vice President, Secretary of
State for Foreign Affairs, Secretary of State for Presidential Affairs and
Secretary General, Office of the President.
Joint Statement from:
Dr. Momodou Lamin Sedad Jobe
Secretary of State for Foreign Affairs
And
Ambassador Bill Richardson
United States Permanent Representative to the United Nations
This has been a very interesting and historical visit especially if one takes
into consideration the relationship between the two countries three years ago.
It was also a very positive and healthy meeting, and this visit is a signal to
the pivotal role The Gambia will be playing in global politics in the next two
years.
The Gambia is becoming very important in US foreign policy and this is because
of two main reasons among others. The first reason is because The Gambia is a
member of the United Nations Security Council (for the next two years) and
will be assuming the Presidency of the Security Council in March, 1998. The
second reason is the fact that The Gambia is strategically located on the
route of the space shuttle, making it the only emergency landing ground of the
space shuttle. I know we will play our role in global politics in an exemplary
manner as dictated by our foreign and human rights policies:
FOREIGN POLICY
"In an era of increasing interdependence among countries, no country can
achieve any meaningful socio-economic development in isolation. At the same
time, a country can not develop without peace and stability. Therefore, the
foreign policy goals of the Second Republic of The Gambia will be to adopt a
more pro-active stance in international affairs, with the aim of mobilising
greater support for the country's development. The focal points of The
Gambia`s foreign policy objectives stem not only from the desire to ensure
national security, but extend to the realm of economic development assistance.
The Gambia will continue to participate fully with global, regional, and sub-
regional bodies in the implementation of programs and plans to enhance the
insertion of our country in the international scene. Special attention will
be given to increasing south-south co-operation and improving collaboration
with The Gambia`s West African neighbours. As a member of the Economic
community of West African States (ECOWAS), The Gambia will ensure its full
compliance with ECOWAS protocols on the free movement of goods, capital and
labour within the integrating markets of the sixteen ECOWAS member states.
The Second Republic will also look for international donor organisations to
provide assistance in developing The Gambia. In particular, The Second
Republic hopes to be a trusted friend of the West. With the dissolution of
the Armed forces Provisional Ruling Council and the establishment of the
Second Republic, any apprehension that the West may have had about the state
of democracy in The Gambia should be put to rest. The President and the
legislators in the National Assembly are the directly elected representatives
of the Gambian citizens. The Second Republic is a functioning, multiparty
democracy, which is responsive to the needs of its people.
The Gambia is a responsible member of the international community and is
actively engaged in promoting greater co-operation and understanding between
nations. The Gambia is currently a member of United Nations and its principal
organs, the Organisation of African Unity (OAU) and the British Commonwealth
of Nations, among other entities. The Second Republic will ensure that The
Gambia continues to participate in peace-making, peace-keeping and peace-
enforcement operations on the African continent as well as elsewhere in the
world.
Human Rights Policies in The Gambia
The most essential human rights are the necessities of existence - food,
shelter, education, medical care, clean water, work and the opportunity to
live and develop in a free society and in peace and dignity. The Second
Republic pledges to work assiduously towards making these rights accessible to
all Gambians.
Chapter IV of The Gambia`s Constitution of 1996 upholds and enshrines these
human rights and fundamental freedoms, particularly the rights to life,
personal liberty and property, and freedom of speech, association, assembly,
movement, privacy, equality before the law and freedom of the press.
At the same time Gambians of all backgrounds can proudly look back at a common
background of tolerance and peaceful co-existence. Gambians recognise that
rights and freedoms are not absolute. Instead, they are accompanied by the
notion of social responsibility. Gambians know where one's rights end and
where another's rights begin.
The Gambian population is a mix of many ethnic groups with a rich and diverse
culture coupled with different religious affiliations. In contrast with many
African nations, a high degree of religious and ethnic tolerance exists in The
Gambia. The inter-marriage between people of difference religious and
cultural identities are common.
Religious tolerance is also practised in The Gambia. Although Islam is the
predominant religion, the country is a secular state with the citizenry
manifesting respect for each other's cultural, religious and traditional
values. The high level of cultural and religious tolerance continues to
provide a sound basis for the peaceful coexistence of the Gambian people."
Peace
Tombong Saidy
------------------------------
Date: Thu, 05 Feb 1998 01:05:19 +0100
From: Bala S Jallow <bala@algonet.se>
To: gambia-l gambia-l <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
Subject: Equation
Message-ID: <34D9023F.E9C6460A@algonet.se>
MIME-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii
Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit
THIS IS SCARY BUT IT REALLY WORKS. DON'T CHEAT BY SCROLLING DOWN
FIRST!!!
It
only takes 30 seconds.
Work this out as you read. Don't read the bottom until you have worked
it
out.!!!
1.First of all, pick the number of days a week that you would like to go
out.
2.Multiply this number by 2.
3.Add 5.
4.Multiply it by 50.
5.If you have already had your birthday this year, add 1748. >If you
haven't,
add 1747.
6.Last step: Subtract the four digit year that you were born.
SEE BELOW:
RESULTS:
You should now have a three digit number:
The first digit of this was your original number (ie how many times you
want to
go out each week).
The second two digits are your age!!! It really works.
This is the only year (1998) it will ever work, so spread the joy around
by
mailing this to everyone you know.
--
/Bala & Family
------------------------------
Date: Wed, 4 Feb 1998 19:24:15 EST
From: SANG1220@aol.com
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: Bombing Iraq
Message-ID: <4615ddcc.34d906b2@aol.com>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII
Content-transfer-encoding: 7bit
Matarr, we again are saying the same thing; In the case of Yelson I do believe
he's trying to gain access to the influence Russia once commamded in that part
of the world. Habib, I concurr leave the civilians out of this however, it
must be also said that Saddam should also leave the civilians out of it and
not parade them around just for propaganda purposes.
Thanks
Daddy Sang
------------------------------
Date: Wed, 04 Feb 1998 20:00:51 -0800
From: Paul <bgibba@interlog.com>
To: <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
Subject: Re: Are US Bombs Falling on Bagdad Once Again?
Message-ID: <3.0.2.32.19980204200051.0068c3a4@mail.interlog.com>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"
At 03:52 AM 2/4/98 -0000, you wrote:
>Sent by "Torstein Grotnes" <tgr@commit.gm>
> via Commit
>
>
>
>Hi Tosh,
I could not have said it better than Mr. Buharry did. His comment is so
detailed that saying something might be repetitious. However, I might jump
in once again if necessary.
paul Gibba.
>develop MDW and would not have had ANY restrictions in using these to
>their fullest extent. History has questioned the necessarity of dropping
>these
>bombs and it is not pleasant to think about the effects of these first
>gen.bombs.
>But, lets say that Iraq and Libya was the two super-powers of the cold war
>area.
>Somehow I have the feeling that the end result would have been a little
>different...
>Why? Because the US are not run by one almighty "god" sent leader with
>paranoia
>tendencies that can command any person or be above any regulation or law.
>Its amazing what a little common sense and a pinch of respect for human
>lives in general
>can do to to the sanity of a country.
>The US is not a nice country but it is our (and I mean all of the world)
>best choice of avoiding
>new pictures of innocent women,childen and men gassed to death like
>animals.
>
>Control of MDW first, political agendas and soverignity of internal affairs
>second.
>Anybody want to put it the other way around?
>
>Tosh
>The Gambia
>
>BTW: wasn't the a-bombs dropped in 1945 at the end of the war?
>BTW2:
>You wrote:
>>Now that the USSR is dead,
>>I guess the world is in deep trouble....
>So the cold war era was better? Maybe the world is better of than ever?
>I'll give you ten good reasons why if you want.
>
>T.
>
>
>----------
>> From: Paul <bgibba@interlog.com>
>
>> >Tosh,
>> As I mentioned in my commenatary, I am not a friend of Sadam, however, I
>> questioned the inconsistency of the US foreign policy, at least when the
>> Middle-East is at the receiving end of that policy. yes, I am aware of
>what
>> Sadam did with chemical weapons against his own people and I whole
>> heartedly condemn it. However, you must also remember that the US was
>the
>> only country on this planet that used nuclear weapons against another
>> country. How would you explain the action of the US in dropping atomic
>> bombs on Hirosima and Nagasaki (Japan) in 1949? As that was the case, can
>> the US be trusted to have the right hands that should handle weapons of
>> mass destruction? Thin about it. Mr. Jeng, thank you for your input. Now
>> that the USSR is dead, I guess the world is in deep trouble as no
>credible
>> or strong country can challenge the might of Uncle Sam. Hi! Habib,
>thanxxxxx!
>>
>> B. Paul Gibba.
>>
>> >Paul & Habib.
>> >
>> >One name for you guys regarding Mr.Saddam.
>> >
>> >The Kurds...
>> >
>> >It's not a question of having MDW.
>> >It's a question of being mad enough to use it.
>> >
>> >Have a nice day,
>> >Tosh
>> >The Gambia
>> >
>> >
>> >
>>
>
>
>
------------------------------
Date: Wed, 04 Feb 1998 20:05:58 -0800
From: Paul <bgibba@interlog.com>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: Are US Bombs Falling on Bagdad Once Again?
Message-ID: <3.0.2.32.19980204200558.0068cb44@mail.interlog.com>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset="iso-8859-1"
Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable
At 01:09 PM 2/4/98 -0800, you wrote:
>Hi Tosh!
> I have to jump in and comment on your last post. You wrote:
>
>> MDW was new and unproven and the knowledge of its terrible impacts
>> were unknown to the world.
>> The US was reacting to a mad Germany and Japan that also was trying to
>> develop MDW and would not have had ANY restrictions in using these to
>> their fullest extent.
>
>Do you really believe that knowledge of the destructive power and nature
>of atomic bombs was unknown? C=B4mon now. All the sides in the war knew
>their destructive nature. That was why there was a rush to acquire the
>first one. When the U.S. succeeded, it had to demonstrate its awsome
>destructive force as a warning. The decision as to which country to
>demonstrate it on was a racist one. There was the choice of dropping it
>on the cause of and major aggressor in the war which was Germany, on
>Germany=B4s allies in Europe, on Japan, on both Germany and Japan as the
>major players in the war. Japan was chosen because it was not in Europe
>and wasn=B4t populated by Europeans. So you believe that the US had
>restrictions in using weapons of mass destruction? Why did it use two in
>Japan then when it was basically evident that the allies were going to
>win the war? And why drop two bombs on Japan? If the US was so
>restrained, why didn=B4t it drop only one bomb to make its point? If the
>decision to drop a bomb was not motivated by racist tendencies, why
>didn=B4t the US drop one bomb on say Hiroshima and one on Berlin? Are you
>shuddering at the thought because Berlin is so close to OSLO?
>
>You also wrote:
>
>> But, lets say that Iraq and Libya was the two super-powers of the cold=
war
>> area.
>> Somehow I have the feeling that the end result would have been a little
>> different...
>> Why? Because the US are not run by one almighty "god" sent leader with
>> paranoia
>> tendencies that can command any person or be above any regulation or law.
>
>How would the result have been different? What is the difference between
>Bill Clinton, Gaddafi and Saddam Hussein apart from the fact that Bill
>Clinton has CNN, BBC and the rest of the Western media on his side to
>justify and turn into right anything he does no matter how much it
>stinks? And the fact that Gaddafi and Saddam are reacting to the
>dictatorial tendencies of America by refusing to tote the American line?
>If America, as you are trying to portray, is the ultimate democracy in
>the world, why can=B4t it live with the fact that the world is a diverse
>place and that countries are bound to have different interests,
>ideologies etc.? Unless of course it believes it is 'one almighty "god"
>sent (government) with paranoia tendencies that can command any person
>(or government) or be above any (international) regulation or law' as
>you put it. And then, how is it different from Iraq or Libya?
>
>You also wrote:
>
>> Its amazing what a little common sense and a pinch of respect for human
>> lives in general
>> can do to to the sanity of a country.
>> The US is not a nice country but it is our (and I mean all of the world)
>> best choice of avoiding
>> new pictures of innocent women,childen and men gassed to death like
>> animals.
>
>Where were you when the US used napalm on innocent Vietnamese women and
>children? How about the Tuskegee experiment? How about the bombs on
>Tripoli? How about when the FBI deliberately supplied drugs in black
>neighbourhoods? How about when its money buys weapons that Israel uses
>to bomb innocent Palestinian women and children? How about the
>helicopter gunships used in Mogadishu? Would a country with "a little
>common sense and a pinch of respect for human lives in general" do such
>things? Maybe you perceive the US as sane because such things are not
>being done in Europe. If napalm was dropped on women and children in
>Bergen, helicopter gunships unleashed in Malm=F6, innocent Norwegians with
>syphilis locked up and refused treatment to check how the disease
>destroys the body, Trondheim bombed because Norway refuses to swallow
>the American line hook, line and sinker, drugs distributed by an
>American government agency in Oslo etc., maybe then and only then would
>you realise that America is not as sane as you would like us to believe.
>Maybe then you would wake up, smell the coffee and look behind the hype
>of CNN, BBC, Newsweek, Time and the Western media.
>
>Finally, you wrote:
>
>> Control of MDW first, political agendas and soverignity of internal=
affairs
>> second.
>
>This is the typical white supremacy line. Control weapons of mass
>destruction and then ensure the white supremacy line at all costs.
>Control the world=B4s economy, dictate the policies of the weaker nations
>to suit your economic and political whims, control the world=B4s media
>with your CNNs, BBCs etc. Deal with those "madmen", "rebels", "warlords"
>or whatever you want to call them who refuse to subscribe to the
>garbage. Bomb them. Slander them on CNN, BBC etc. and turn the rest of
>the world against them. See the pattern? Of course. You see, America is
>the current pinnacle of white supremacy and all Iraq, Iran, Libya, Cuba
>etc. are doing is rebelling against white supremacy. Many of us cannot
>see this because we swallow the media=B4s line hook, line and sinker
>without using judgment. America therefore has no moral backbone to
>preach to us about how evil Saddam is because it is equally evil.
>Thanks.
> Buharry.
>-------------------------------------------------------------------------
Mr. Buharry,
You have just hit the nail on the head. I hope Tosh finds time to go
through your brilliant commentary. Thanks for a job well done.
Paul Gibba.
>> You are talking about a totally different world some 50 years ago, where
>> most of the world was caught up in the madness of war and destruction.
>> MDW was new and unproven and the knowledge of its terrible impacts
>> were unknown to the world.
>> The US was reacting to a mad Germany and Japan that also was trying to
>> develop MDW and would not have had ANY restrictions in using these to
>> their fullest extent. History has questioned the necessarity of dropping
>> these
>> bombs and it is not pleasant to think about the effects of these first
>> gen.bombs.
>> But, lets say that Iraq and Libya was the two super-powers of the cold=
war
>> area.
>> Somehow I have the feeling that the end result would have been a little
>> different...
>> Why? Because the US are not run by one almighty "god" sent leader with
>> paranoia
>> tendencies that can command any person or be above any regulation or law.
>> Its amazing what a little common sense and a pinch of respect for human
>> lives in general
>> can do to to the sanity of a country.
>> The US is not a nice country but it is our (and I mean all of the world)
>> best choice of avoiding
>> new pictures of innocent women,childen and men gassed to death like
>> animals.
>>=20
>> Control of MDW first, political agendas and soverignity of internal=
affairs
>> second.
>> Anybody want to put it the other way around?
>>=20
>> Tosh
>> The Gambia
>>=20
>> BTW: wasn't the a-bombs dropped in 1945 at the end of the war?
>> BTW2:
>> You wrote:
>> >Now that the USSR is dead,
>> >I guess the world is in deep trouble....
>> So the cold war era was better? Maybe the world is better of than ever?
>> I'll give you ten good reasons why if you want.
>>=20
>> T.
>>=20
>> ----------
>> > From: Paul <bgibba@interlog.com>
>>=20
>> > >Tosh,
>> > As I mentioned in my commenatary, I am not a friend of Sadam,
however, I
>> > questioned the inconsistency of the US foreign policy, at least when=
the
>> > Middle-East is at the receiving end of that policy. yes, I am aware of
>> what
>> > Sadam did with chemical weapons against his own people and I whole
>> > heartedly condemn it. However, you must also remember that the US was
>> the
>> > only country on this planet that used nuclear weapons against another
>> > country. How would you explain the action of the US in dropping atomic
>> > bombs on Hirosima and Nagasaki (Japan) in 1949? As that was the case,=
can
>> > the US be trusted to have the right hands that should handle weapons of
>> > mass destruction? Thin about it. Mr. Jeng, thank you for your input.=
Now
>> > that the USSR is dead, I guess the world is in deep trouble as no
>> credible
>> > or strong country can challenge the might of Uncle Sam. Hi! Habib,
>> thanxxxxx!
>> >
>> > B. Paul Gibba.
>> >
>> > >Paul & Habib.
>> > >
>> > >One name for you guys regarding Mr.Saddam.
>> > >
>> > >The Kurds...
>> > >
>> > >It's not a question of having MDW.
>> > >It's a question of being mad enough to use it.
>> > >
>> > >Have a nice day,
>> > >Tosh
>> > >The Gambia
>> > >
>> > >
>> > >
>> >
>
>
------------------------------
Date: Wed, 4 Feb 1998 20:24:09 EST
From: MJagana@aol.com
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Gambians shot
Message-ID: <ca4efbd7.34d914bb@aol.com>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII
Content-transfer-encoding: 7bit
Dear List Members,
I had there has been shootings of two Gambians here in the USA. Do you know
anything about this.
Jagana
------------------------------
Date: Wed, 4 Feb 98 22:02:54 AST
From: cherno@acm.org
Subject: Re: Equation
Message-ID: <9802050203.AA23244@hamming.bc.tuns.ca.bc.tuns.ca>
On Thu, 5 Feb 1998, Bala S Jallow wrote:
[snip]
> RESULTS:
> You should now have a three digit number:
> The first digit of this was your original number (ie how many times you
>
> want to
> go out each week).
> The second two digits are your age!!! It really works.
Interesting :)
> This is the only year (1998) it will ever work, so spread the joy around
> by
> mailing this to everyone you know.
>
And just in case you still want to spread
the joy next year, just change the numbers
to add to 1748 and 1749 instead...
See the pattern (ie. the math)?
> --
> /Bala & Family
Cherno
------------------------------
Date: Wed, 4 Feb 1998 21:25:06 -0500 (EST)
From: "Solomon P. Sylva" <ssylva@emory.edu>
To: "GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List" <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
Subject: Re: Gambians shot
Message-ID: <Pine.GSO.3.96.980204204831.20569A-100000@paladin.cc.emory.edu>
MIME-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII
Yes, unfortunately.
I just received a call from a friend of mine named Musa Faal adout this.
The two that were shot are brothers named Walley and Saul Loum. May their
souls rest in peace.
As I understand this tragedy happened two days ago in Kansas City, Kansas,
according to Musa Faal. Musa's brother, Lie Faal, has been in touch with
their Sister, Sainabou Loum in Connecticut, and they are trying to raise
funds to take the bodies back to Gambia.
Anyone willing to donate to this cause, an account has been set up at the
First Union Bank in Raleigh, North Carolina.
Account number 300000639762 , under Simeon Camara.
Please be grenarous.
Our Hearts and Prayers go to them and their family.
I will keep you posted as receive more details.
King Solomon
On Wed, 4 Feb 1998 MJagana@aol.com wrote:
>
>
> Dear List Members,
>
> I had there has been shootings of two Gambians here in the USA. Do you know
> anything about this.
>
> Jagana
>
------------------------------
Date: Wed, 4 Feb 1998 21:38:18 EST
From: Tamnette@aol.com
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: Its' not Kojo Boy but Kojs
Message-ID: <12e99f95.34d9261d@aol.com>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII
Content-transfer-encoding: 7bit
hi,
sebja how are you,keep in touch.
Handouboy.
------------------------------
Date: Wed, 4 Feb 1998 23:55:10 -0600
From: Tamsir Mbai <mba4224@etbu.edu>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: A coup plot is foiled!
Message-ID: <1.5.4.16.19980204232944.3d97811c@etbu.edu>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"
At 11:50 AM 2/4/98 +2000, you wrote:
> Many times even in this list
>we talk of educated people to run our countries. If the educated
>people are corrupt, the less educated people are currupt, the
>business people are currupt, then what group can eradicate
>corruption?
>Is corruption in the African blood or is it an Africa sickness? Sorry
>for my language.
> Greetings
>Matarr M. Jeng.
>
These statements are very irresponsible. You look around the world and tell
me where there is no corruption!!! Give credit where credit is due. Maybe
there are but a few Africans whose moral etiquette is unblemished by the
whims and caprices of our worldly needs.
On another note, i have been away the past two days and was not able to
respond to Solomon Sylva's request for me to provide the list with the
details of the Carla Faye Tucker saga. Now that we all know the fate that
befell her, i guess there is no need to dwell into the matter. Sorry for the
delay Solomon.
It's Tamsir.
------------------------------
Date: Thu, 5 Feb 1998 00:37:06 -0600
From: "HURAI BETTS" <oneke@email.msn.com>
To: <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
Subject: Fw: bizarre happenings
Message-ID: <0d6ca1435060528UPIMSSMTPUSR04@email.msn.com>
Hi Folks,
My sister sent this message to me, whether it is true or not, we may
need to watch our backs out there!
Peace,
Hurai Betts
-----Original Message-----
From: Rakey Campbell <rcampbell@mpsmortgage.com>
To: 'ONEKE@MSN.COM' <ONEKE@MSN.COM>
Date: Wednesday, February 04, 1998 8:14 AM
Subject: FW: bizarre happenings
>
>
>> ----------
>> From: Pat Terlaak
>> Sent: Monday, February 02, 1998 11:11 AM
>> To: Dallas Office; Dallas Operations; Dallas Production; Dallas
>> Underwriting; Dallas Account Executives; PAMCO - Tamara Rogers; PAMCO
>> - Rick Swanson; PAMCO - Rachel Karnes; PAMCO - Pat McGowan; PAMCO -
>> Mary Leeper; PAMCO - Mary Hill; PAMCO - Marilyn Haubrich; PAMCO -
>> Loretta Simpson; PAMCO - Leslie King; PAMCO - Kristi Walton; PAMCO -
>> Katha Sokoll; PAMCO - Jimmie Schellinger; PAMCO - Eugene Barham; PAMCO
>> - Dwayne Stewart; PAMCO - Diana Mathis; PAMCO - Clif Cassidy; PAMCO -
>> Chad Bradford; Irvine Account Executives; Irvine Coordinators; Irvine
>> Office
>> Subject: FW: bizarre happenings
>>
>> This is very sick and scary...........please read.
>>
>>
>>
>> FOR THOSE OF US WHO LIKE TO PARTY OR TRAVEL, YOU HAVE TO READ THIS ...
>>
>> This is not a joke. it is a rather sick and unfortunately, true story,
>> so beware. This story came from the "Daily Texan" - the University of
>> Texas newspaper.
>>
>> Apparently it occurred during Fall Premier-a UT tradition that is a
>> celebration of the end of midterms.
>>
>> "REASON NOT TO PARTY ANYMORE" -
>> This guy went out last Saturday night to a party. He was having a good
>> time,
>> had a couple of beers and some girl seemed to like him and invited him
>> to go to another party. He quickly agreed and decided to go along with
>> her. She took him to a party in some apartment and they continued to
>> drink, and even got involved with some other drugs (unknown which).
>> The
>> next thing he knew, he woke up completely naked in a bathtub filled
>> with
>> ice. He was still feeling the effects of the drugs, but looked around
>> to
>> see he was alone. He looked down at his chest, which had "CALL 911 OR
>> YOU WILL DIE" written on it in lipstick. He saw a phone was on a stand
>> next to the tub, so he picked it up and dialed. He explained to the
>> EMS
>> operator what the situation was and that he didn't know where he was,
>> what he took, or why he was really calling. She advised him to get out
>> of the tub. He did, and she asked him to look himself over in the
>> mirror. He did, and appeared normal, so she told him to check his
>> back.
>> He did, only to find two 9 inch slits on his lower back. She told him
>> to
>> get back in the tub immediately, and they sent a rescue team over.
>> Apparently, after being examined, he found out more of what had
>> happened. His kidneys were stolen. They are worth 10,000 dollars each
>> on
>> the black market. Several guesses are in order: The second party was a
>> sham, the people involved had to be at least medical students, and it
>> was not just recreational drugs he was given. Regardless, he is
>> currently in the hospital on life support, awaiting a spare kidney.
>> The
>> University of Texas in conjunction with Baylor University Medical
>> Center
>> is conducting tissue research to match the sophomore student with a
>> donor. I wish to warn you about a new crime ring that is targeting
>> business travelers. This ring is well organized, well funded, has very
>> skilled personnel, and is currently in most major cities and recently
>> very active in New Orleans. The crime begins when a business traveler
>> goes to a lounge for a drink at the end of the work day. A person in
>> the
>> bar walks up as they sit alone and offers to buy them a drink. The
>> last
>> thing the traveler remember until they wake up in a hotel room bath
>> tub,
>> their body submerged to their neck in ice, is sipping that drink.
>> There
>> is a note taped to the wall instructing them not to move and to call
>> 911. A phone is on a small table next to the bathtub for them to call.
>> The business traveler calls 911 who have become quite familiar with
>> this
>> crime. The business traveler is instructed by the 911 operator to very
>> slowly and carefully reach behind them and feel if there is a tube
>> protruding from their lower back. The business traveler finds the tube
>> and answers, "Yes." The 911 operator tells them to remain still,
>> having
>> already sent paramedics to help. The operator knows that both of the
>> business traveler's kidneys have been harvested. This is not a scam or
>> out of a science fiction novel, it is real. It is documented and can
>> be
>> confirmed. If you travel or someone close to you travels, please be
>> careful. Sadly, this is very true. My husband is a Houston
>> Firefighter/EMT and they have received alerts regarding this crime
>> ring.
>> It is to be taken very seriously. The daughter of a friend of a fellow
>> firefighter had this happen to her. Skilled doctor's are performing
>> these crimes! (which, by the way have been highly noted in the Las
>> Vegas
>> area). Additionally, the military has received alerts regarding this.
>> This story blew me away. I really want as many people to see this as
>> possible so please bounce this to whoever you can.
>>
>>
>>
>>
>>
>>
>
------------------------------
Date: Thu, 5 Feb 1998 10:27:00 +2000
From: mmjeng@image.dk
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: A coup plot is foiled!
Message-ID: <199802050928.KAA26076@mail.image.dk>
MIME-Version: 1.0
Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII
Content-transfer-encoding: 7BIT
> Date: Wed, 4 Feb 1998 10:47:57 EST
> Reply-to: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
> From: ELLA23K@aol.com
> To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
> Subject: Re: A coup plot is foiled!
> Hi Matarr:
> It is not corruption and I dare to say it is not educated leaders
> either!!!!!!!! IT IS GREED. We Africans think only in terms of who has the
> most money the most wives etc. When are we going to think of the masses?, the
> people who make our country clean?, the people who take care of our children
> at school?, the people who look after the sick? The way the waging in Africa
> is carried out is overwhelming and can be changed. It is the leaders that we
> choose that have to say enough let us take care of the people whop put us here
> and sel their peanuts at the highest possible price and give them all the
> money that we had from that.
>
> UNTIL THE GREED IS OUT OF THE WAY PROGRESS CANNOT BE MENTAINED.
> EDUCATION WILL BE MEANINGLESS.
> WOMEN AND CHILDREN ARE THE MOST IMPORTANT NOT GROWN MEN.
>
> Think about it and let us try to build our nations with that in mind.
>
> Thanks
> Cis
>
We should avoid temptation just like in the month of Ramadan LAUGH!
Or is GREED around also in the month of Ramadan? LAUGH! again.
Thank you for the input.
Greetings
Matarr M. Jeng
------------------------------
Date: Thu, 5 Feb 1998 10:27:00 +2000
From: mmjeng@image.dk
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: A coup plot is foiled!
Message-ID: <199802050928.KAA26125@mail.image.dk>
MIME-Version: 1.0
Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII
Content-transfer-encoding: 7BIT
> Date: Wed, 4 Feb 1998 23:55:10 -0600
> Reply-to: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
> From: Tamsir Mbai <mba4224@etbu.edu>
> To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
> Subject: Re: A coup plot is foiled!
> >
>
> These statements are very irresponsible. You look around the world and tell
> me where there is no corruption!!! Give credit where credit is due. Maybe
> there are but a few Africans whose moral etiquette is unblemished by the
> whims and caprices of our worldly needs.
> It's Tamsir.
Tamsir, My statements may be very irresponsible as you said but I
still believe that educated Africans should know better. They should
aviod all kinds of temptations. They know about the slave trade,
they know about how we were exploited during the colonial days, they
know where the African economic stands today in the world
market.etc.etc. There is corruption all over the world but what
continent can you compare with Africa as regards social and economic
developements. What position are we in the world? Who can help us?
No one but ourselves.
Greetings
Matarr M. Jeng.
------------------------------
Date: Thu, 5 Feb 1998 10:16:23 GMT
From: SADAMS <SADAMS@geog.gla.ac.uk>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Handouboy.
Message-ID: <1DFFEDB4419@geog.gla.ac.uk>
MIME-Version: 1.0
Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII
Content-transfer-encoding: 7BIT
Handouboy was last heard of in UK. Please clarify besides he does
not calls me Sebja (got ya!!)
Still waiting
Sebja
> Date: Wed, 4 Feb 1998 21:38:18 EST
> Reply-to: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
> From: Tamnette@aol.com
> To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List
> <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
> Subject: Re: Its' not Kojo Boy but Kojs
> hi,
> sebja how are you,keep in touch.
>
> Handouboy.
>
------------------------------
Date: Thu, 05 Feb 1998 05:57:16 -0500
From: M W Payne <awo@mindspring.com>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: Fw: bizarre happenings...NOT
Message-ID: <34D99B0C.9E2E494E@mindspring.com>
MIME-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: multipart/mixed; boundary="------------F7B7742849AA71001214FAE2"
This is a multi-part message in MIME format.
--------------F7B7742849AA71001214FAE2
Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii
Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit
This is referred to an Urban Legend, which although horrifying, is totally
baseless and false. One can check out the Urban Legends page for some
history on this tale, which has been circulating for quite a number of years
(I first heard ths one over the net, about two years ago.)
The page for the Urban Legend reference to this is:
http://www2.best.com/~snopes/
You might also want to look at the National Kidney Fondation's page, which
references the same ugly rumor, which is attached (if you have an internet
connection):
http://www.kidney.org/myths.html
Sorry for the scare, but the rumor is FALSE, although one should still be
careful about the company one keeps, and what you eat!
MWP
HURAI BETTS wrote:
> Hi Folks,
> My sister sent this message to me, whether it is true or not, we may
> need to watch our backs out there!
> Peace,
> Hurai Betts
> >> This is very sick and scary...........please read.
> >>
> >>
> >>
> >> FOR THOSE OF US WHO LIKE TO PARTY OR TRAVEL, YOU HAVE TO READ THIS ...
> >>
> >> This is not a joke. it is a rather sick and unfortunately, true story,
> >> so beware. This story came from the "Daily Texan" - the University of
> >> Texas newspaper.
> >>
> >> Apparently it occurred during Fall Premier-a UT tradition that is a
> >> celebration of the end of midterms.
> >>
> >> "REASON NOT TO PARTY ANYMORE" -
> >> This guy went out last Saturday night to a party. He was having a good
> >> time,
> >> had a couple of beers and some girl seemed to like him and invited him
> >> to go to another party. He quickly agreed and decided to go along with
> >> her. She took him to a party in some apartment and they continued to
> >> drink, and even got involved with some other drugs (unknown which).
> >> The
> >> next thing he knew, he woke up completely naked in a bathtub filled
> >> with
> >> ice. He was still feeling the effects of the drugs, but looked around
> >> to
> >> see he was alone. He looked down at his chest, which had "CALL 911 OR
> >> YOU WILL DIE" written on it in lipstick. He saw a phone was on a stand
> >> next to the tub, so he picked it up and dialed. He explained to the
> >> EMS
> >> operator what the situation was and that he didn't know where he was,
> >> what he took, or why he was really calling. She advised him to get out
> >> of the tub. He did, and she asked him to look himself over in the
> >> mirror. He did, and appeared normal, so she told him to check his
> >> back.
> >> He did, only to find two 9 inch slits on his lower back. She told him
> >> to
> >> get back in the tub immediately, and they sent a rescue team over.
> >> Apparently, after being examined, he found out more of what had
> >> happened. His kidneys were stolen. They are worth 10,000 dollars each
> >> on
> >> the black market. Several guesses are in order: The second party was a
> >> sham, the people involved had to be at least medical students, and it
> >> was not just recreational drugs he was given. Regardless, he is
> >> currently in the hospital on life support, awaiting a spare kidney.
> >> The
> >> University of Texas in conjunction with Baylor University Medical
> >> Center
> >> is conducting tissue research to match the sophomore student with a
> >> donor. I wish to warn you about a new crime ring that is targeting
> >> business travelers. This ring is well organized, well funded, has very
> >> skilled personnel, and is currently in most major cities and recently
> >> very active in New Orleans. The crime begins when a business traveler
> >> goes to a lounge for a drink at the end of the work day. A person in
> >> the
> >> bar walks up as they sit alone and offers to buy them a drink. The
> >> last
> >> thing the traveler remember until they wake up in a hotel room bath
> >> tub,
> >> their body submerged to their neck in ice, is sipping that drink.
> >> There
> >> is a note taped to the wall instructing them not to move and to call
> >> 911. A phone is on a small table next to the bathtub for them to call.
> >> The business traveler calls 911 who have become quite familiar with
> >> this
> >> crime. The business traveler is instructed by the 911 operator to very
> >> slowly and carefully reach behind them and feel if there is a tube
> >> protruding from their lower back. The business traveler finds the tube
> >> and answers, "Yes." The 911 operator tells them to remain still,
> >> having
> >> already sent paramedics to help. The operator knows that both of the
> >> business traveler's kidneys have been harvested. This is not a scam or
> >> out of a science fiction novel, it is real. It is documented and can
> >> be
> >> confirmed. If you travel or someone close to you travels, please be
> >> careful. Sadly, this is very true. My husband is a Houston
> >> Firefighter/EMT and they have received alerts regarding this crime
> >> ring.
> >> It is to be taken very seriously. The daughter of a friend of a fellow
> >> firefighter had this happen to her. Skilled doctor's are performing
> >> these crimes! (which, by the way have been highly noted in the Las
> >> Vegas
> >> area). Additionally, the military has received alerts regarding this.
> >> This story blew me away. I really want as many people to see this as
> >> possible so please bounce this to whoever you can.
--------------F7B7742849AA71001214FAE2
Content-Type: text/html; charset=us-ascii; name="myths.html"
Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit
Content-Disposition: inline; filename="myths.html"
Content-Base: "http://www.kidney.org/myths.html"
<!DOCTYPE HTML PUBLIC "-//W3C//DTD HTML 3.2//EN">
<HTML>
<HEAD>
<TITLE>The National Kidney Foundation Dispels Rumors About Illegally Harvested
Kidneys</TITLE>
<META NAME="Author" CONTENT="jptxs">
<META NAME="GENERATOR" CONTENT="Mozilla/3.01Gold (Win95; I) [Netscape]">
</HEAD>
<BODY TEXT="#000000" BGCOLOR="#FFFFFF" LINK="#800000" VLINK="#808080" ALINK="#FF0000">
<TABLE CELLSPACING=5 >
<TR>
<TD COLSPAN="2"><IMG USEMAP="#1kidney" SRC="http://www.kidney.org/images/1kidney.gif" BORDER="0" HEIGHT=100 WIDTH=552></TD>
</TR>
<TR>
<TD ALIGN=CENTER VALIGN=TOP BGCOLOR="#1A9DEC"><BR>
<A HREF="http://www.kidney.org/cgi-bin/wwwwais"><IMG SRC="http://www.kidney.org/images/asearch.GIF" BORDER=0 HEIGHT=70 WIDTH=51></A><A HREF="http://www.kidney.org/cgi-bin/wwwwais">
<BR>
Search</A>
<CENTER><P><A HREF="http://www.kidney.org/news/"><IMG SRC="http://www.kidney.org/images/news.GIF" BORDER=0 HEIGHT=100 WIDTH=70></A><BR>
<A HREF="http://www.kidney.org/news/">The Newsroom</A></P></CENTER>
<CENTER><P><A HREF="http://www.kidney.org/aff.html">Affiliates</A></P></CENTER>
<CENTER><P><I><U>Coming Soon</U></I></P></CENTER>
<CENTER>
Our Catalog <BR>On-Line</P></CENTER>
</TD>
<TD VALIGN=TOP>
<H1>The National Kidney Foundation Dispels Rumors About Illegally Harvested
Kidneys</H1>
<P>
<HR></P>
<P>A persistent rumor that has been circulating for the past ten years
has recently been reborn on the Internet: a business traveler has a drink
with a stranger and wakes up in a tub full of ice, minus both kidneys.
</P>
<P>The foundation has received calls from concerned business travelers
who have been warned by their travel agents to beware of this "crime
ring" when traveling. "It's an urban myth run amok," says
Dr. Wendy Brown, chairman of the <B>National Kidney Foundation</B>. "There
is no evidence that such activity has ever occurred in the United States,"
explains Dr. Brown. </P>
<P>Although this story is unfounded and untrue, many who hear it believe
that this could really happen. "It is unfortunate when inaccurate
information is reported about the organ donor process," states Dr.
Brown. "In truth, transplanting a kidney from a living donor involves
numerous tests for compatibility that must be performed before the kidney
is removed. So it's highly unlikely that a gang could operate in secrecy
to recover organs that would be viable for a transplant," Dr. Brown
explains.</P>
<P>The much-traveled e-mail message gives specifics details about incidents
in New Orleans and Las Vegas, with embellishments by other Internet users
that seem to give credence to the story, but none of the supposed victims
is ever identified. In an effort to dispel this urban myth, the <B>National
Kidney Foundation</B> is asking any individual who claims to have had his
or her kidneys illegally removed to step forward and contact the foundation.</P>
<P>Dr. Brown is concerned that the unfortunate rumors will affect the public's
willingness to become organ donors at a time when more than 50,000 Americans
are awaiting life-saving organ transplants and nine to 10 people on the
waiting list die each day. She urges the public to call the <B>National
Kidney Foundation at 1-800-622-9010</B> for accurate information about
the organ donor process and to receive a free organ donor card.</P>
<P>
<HR></P>
<CENTER><P>[ <A HREF="home.htm">Home</A> | <A HREF="eleckid.html">Electronic
Kidney Index</A>]</P></CENTER>
<P>
<HR></P>
<A HREF="http://www.kidney.org/home.htm"></A></TD>
</TR>
<TR>
<TD VALIGN=BOTTOM BGCOLOR="#008080"><I><A HREF="mailto:jonathans@kidney.org">E-mail
the<BR>
Webmaster</A></I></TD>
<TD>
<HR WIDTH="100%">If you would like to become a volunteer and find out more
about what's happening where you live, contact one of your local
<P><A HREF="http://www.kidney.org/aff.html">NKF AFFILIATES</A> </P>
<P>If you would like more information please call 1-800-622-9010 or write
to us at the National Kidney Foundation, 30 East 33rd Street, New York,
NY 10016. </P>
<P><A HREF="http://www.kidney.org/home.htm">Home</A>
<HR>© 1997 by the National Kidney Foundation, Inc. </P>
<P>All rights reserved. No portion of this site may be reproduced, either
electronically or otherwise, in whole or in part, without the express written
consent of the National Kidney Foundation, Inc.</P>
<P>This material does not constitute medical advice. It is intended for
informational purposes only. No one associated with the National Kidney
Foundation will answer medical questions via e-mail. Please consult a physician
for specific treatment recommendations. </P>
</TD>
</TR>
</TABLE>
<P><MAP name="1kidney"><AREA shape="rect" coords="8,78,70,99" href="http://www.kidney.org/"><AREA shape="rect" coords="89,77,184,100" href="http://www.kidney.org/aboutNKF/main.html"><AREA shape="rect" coords="212,6,375,26" href="http://www.kidney.org/aboutdisease/problem.html"><AREA shape="rect" coords="212,28,375,47" href="http://www.kidney.org/donor/"><AREA shape="rect" coords="212,50,375,71" href="http://www.kidney.org/pat&fam"><AREA shape="rect" coords="382,26,548,47" href="http://www.kidney.org/Pysfile/"><AREA shape="rect" coords="385,73,547,97" href="http://www.kidney.org/transplants/transact.html"><AREA shape="rect" coords="383,50,549,71" href="http://www.kidney.org/CNNT/"><AREA shape="rect" coords="381,5,549,24" href="http://www.kidney.org/CRN/"><AREA shape="rect" coords="213,74,375,95" href="http://www.kidney.org/Cnsw"><AREA shape="default" nohref></MAP></P>
</BODY>
</HTML>
--------------F7B7742849AA71001214FAE2--
------------------------------
Date: Thu, 05 Feb 1998 14:05:40 -0800
From: MOMODOU BUHARRY GASSAMA <m.gassama@swipnet.se>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: My Commentary On What PDOIS Had To Say On The ECONOMY!!
Message-ID: <34DA37B4.34B6@swipnet.se>
MIME-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset=iso-8859-1
Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable
Hi!
I would like to comment on Halifa Sallah=B4s letter to the Secretar=
y
of State for Finance and Economic Affairs on the 1998 Budget and on some
responses to the letter. Before going further, I have to admit that I am
commenting from a weak position because of the fact that I do not access
to current material related to The Gambia.
Now to the letter. The first comment relates to the charge that the
secretary of state dismissed "very concrete proposals as very light
rhetorics" in response to contributions made by some members of the
National Assembly without thorough consideration of their weight. If
this is a result of partisan politics rather than consideration for the
interests of The Gambia, I cannot help but register my disappointment
and wonder if there is any difference between this parliament and that
of the PPP era.
Secondly, the first thing I did after reading the letter was to take
out my calculator and calculate the amount of money spent on the
salaries listed by Halifa. Here, as I stated above, I was limited by my
lack of current information about The Gambia. I however opened the
Gamtel 1991 telephone directory which lists 12 ministries and based my
calculations for the salaries of the secretaries of state on that
number. The number might not be accurate. Because of the fact that I do
not know the correct number of Members of the National Assembly (MNAs),
I also estimated the number at 30. There might be more or less. (Maybe
the correct numbers can be supplied) Based on these figures, I
calculated the listed salaries and came up with a total of D 427, 000
per month and D 5, 124, 000 per year. These are significant sums of
money given the country=B4s financial position.
Thirdly, I was disturbed by the deficits for both the 1996/97 year and
the 1998 estimates. I was also disturbed by the loan component of the
development budget which stood at 60% and the charge that continued
borrowing takes place despite the fact that it is evident that the
country has fallen into the debt trap. The reason is simple. If the
country continues to take such huge loans, most of our future earnings
will be spent servicing those debts. This will mean taking more loans to
finance the country=B4s future governments and projects which will in tur=
n
mean more debt servicing charges. The cycle goes on. The current D439
million out of a budget of D934.7 million spent on debt servicing is
alarming. =
Fourth, given the dangers of the debt trap, I am inclined to agree that
we have to find means of depending more on our own resources and less on
loans. I also have to agree that financial discipline is very important.
However, even though cutting on extravagance would create extra money,
the amount created would be rather insignificant compared to both the
deficit and the country=B4s debt as acknowledged by Halifa=B4s acceptance=
that "such measures will not be sufficient to create a surplus for
development expenditure and thus reduce the loan component." Even though
the amount would be small in relation to the deficit and debt, it might
be significant in relation to many other areas.
On whether it is wishful thinking "to expect the private sector to
generate enough tax revenue to enable government to eradicate its
deficits and have surplus to increase spending on development projects",
I would maintain that it would be such if this was the government=B4s
position. Is it however the government=B4s position? =
On PDOIS=B4 alternatives. First, on Sidia=B4s acceptance of D2, 500 inst=
ead
of D7, 000, I cannot but be moved by admiration for the man=B4s sacrifice=
=2E
Because of this act, the Wulli Fund would generate D54, 000 per year. If
my estimated number of 30 MNAs plus the majority and minority leaders
were to accept D2, 500 per month as salary, about D149, 000 per month or
D1, 788, 000 per year would be saved or diverted to the various
constituencies. Even though this cannot solve the country=B4s problems, i=
t
can make a remarkable difference if invested in projects which can make
a difference in ordinary Gambians=B4 lives. =
Second, the idea of turning the AMRC into an investment bank that would
invest in light scale industries is a good idea. However, from what I
understand from the paragraph referring to it, it is mentioned that such
industries would be geared towards consumption. Whilst industries geared
towards local consumption would among other things reduce the amount
imported thereby also saving valuable foreign exchange, they would not
help much in bringing income from outside. If such investments are to
take place, why shouldn=B4t the possibility of exporting the finished
products be explored? Especially in light of the fact that The Gambia as
a market is very small.
The possibility of carrying forward with less dependence on loans plus
the expansion of of the national output of course exists with the
agricultural figures given. All that is needed is careful planning and
design. It is really disheartening that with all our resources we have
to import such things that we can produce ourselves. It is just like
Farakhan said to the Ghanaians when he visited Ghana. He produced a
variety of products bought from different Ghanaian shops. He asked why
Ghanaians were importing such things as milk from Holland, corned beef
from other places etc. Weren=B4t there any cows in Ghana? The same could
be said about The Gambia. There are people with money to invest
including Gambians. If the government were to design concrete plans with
regards to industries which would aid The Gambia=B4s development and guid=
e
the investors into investing in such sectors, whilst at the same time
investing in some of them, the reliance on both loans and imports would
diminish.
Finally, Halifa contrasted PDOIS=B4 strategy with that of the
government=B4s. Whereas investment in public corporations effeciently and=
business-mindedly run can yield results, one should be cautioned that
that does not mean that the government=B4s plan based on private
investment cannot yield results if properly administered. So instead of
dismissing private investment, the government=B4s plan needs to be studie=
d
to see why it has not yielded the desired results. What has the
government done to make private investment a reality? What sectors have
been targeted and how feasible is it that those sectors can turn up the
desired investment? Have potential investors been targeted and has the
government done anything to entice them into investing? Such questions
need to be asked. Only then would it be possible to determine whether it
is the government=B4s position that is at fault or whether the
government=B4s failure to implement its plan that is at fault. Succinctly=
put, both private and public investment are necessary at this stage of
The Gambia=B4s development.
COMMENTS ON PREVIOUS POSTS
Pa Musa Jallow wrote:
Some of us remember the good ole days of PWD and GPMB and GUC when
everyone was employed in the "general do nothing".
I beg to differ with you here Pa Musa. Just because those public
corporations were not effeicently run does not mean that all public
corporations are bound to be failures. If one asks a Gambian to name one
of the successes of Gambian business, one of the names that springs up
is Gamtel. Isn=B4t Gamtel a parastatal? If public corporations
business-mindedly run are invested in, there is no reason to believe
that they would not be successful.
You also wrote:
there is no doubt that unless we pay a decent livable wage, we will only
attract mediocres to run our institutions and not the best.
Does it necessarily follow that paying people a decent wage would
attract less mediocres? Does it also necessarily follow that paying
people a decent wage would guarantee the best people getting the job or
giving it their best?
You also wrote:
so in principle I support a full readjustment of wages for civil or
public servants and also streamlining the numbers to the bare minimum
necessary. However I am quite worried about increased govt. taxes and
borrowing
Isn=B4t this a contradiction? If the government is taxing businesses to
the extent that tax evasion is a necessity for survival and the
increased government borrowing is a worry, where would the money come
from to support a readjustment of wages?
You also wrote:
I do not believe that for example HAlifa Sallah with all his good
intentions should be given the portfolio of Sec. of State for say
Agriculture but maybe Musa Mbenga with a
Msc. Agronomy etc..
I beg to differ here also. Not that Halifa Sallah should be given the
portfolio but with your deduction that Musa Mbenga with a degree in
Agronomy would do a good job of managing the Ministry of Agriculture. A
secretary of state position is a management position and one does not
have to study agriculture to effectively handle the agriculture
ministry. One has one=B4s officials for technical know how. What is
necessary is for the secretary of state to have a knowledge of the
agricultural setup of the country and good management skills. Musa
Mbenga might probably function best in the field because of the fact
that he has an MSc. In Agronomy. This is similar to the notion that GUC
(I don=B4t know what it is called today) is best managed by an electricia=
n
or physicist etc. That person might be very knowledgeable about the
technical aspects of his field but might be a very poor manager. By
appointing him a manager, his talents are being wasted whilst the
company is not being managed by the best possible person.
Bassirou Dodou Drammeh
First, I beg to differ with your assumption that just because their is
an "s" in PDOIS the party has to subscribe to "the Socialist view of how
economic problems should be handled by the state." This is not to defend
PDOIS in any way but as Momodou Njie commented, many EU states are
socialist but I don=B4t see any of them implementing textbook "socialist"=
policies. I also agree with him when he says " I think what we =
should be concerned about is what works in our particular =
situation. We should also be more flexible in the way we =
describe political philosophies. If a party says it is =
socialist, I think we should take the trouble to study their =
type of socialism, instead of branding them Marxists, =
Communists etc." Even though I do not know the type of socialism PDOIS
stands for, I would not jump to conclusions and expect them to implement
Soviet type economic policies. Remember that China is a communist
country yet it is implementing very capitalist policies.
You also wrote:
But we cannot also forget the fact that unless we provide our leadership
with a respectable standard of living,they would end up doing to us what
they have always done since independence,namely,emptying the national
coffers and use it for themselves and their immediate families.
If someone is bent on stealing from the government, the amount of money
they are paid would not stop them from doing so. It is human nature not
to be satisfied. If we take the case of a secretary of state for
example. He/she earns D13, 000 per month and D156, 000 per year. If
he/she wants to buy a car that costs D200, 000, a house that costs D500,
000 etc., should his/her salary be increased to enable him/her to be
able to buy those items without having to steal? And then what happens
if he/she wants to buy a helicopter? And even if his/her salary is
raised to meet his/her desires, is it guarantee enough that he/she would
not loot the national coffers?
I really have to stop here. I am getting carried away. I sincerely
apologise for the length but hope that you have not been bored. Thanks.
Buharry.
------------------------------
Date: Thu, 05 Feb 1998 14:20:40 -0800
From: MOMODOU BUHARRY GASSAMA <m.gassama@swipnet.se>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: Gambians shot
Message-ID: <34DA3B38.4069@swipnet.se>
MIME-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset=iso-8859-1
Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable
Hi Solomon!
It is always sad to learn of the death of fellow countrymen
especially away from home. I have been wondering since I first read your
post. I had a junior at Saints who was called Walley Loum. He lived in
Kanifing and his father used to work for GPTC. I don=B4t know if he lived=
in the Washington, DC area around 1989 but I met him at the ALD
celebrations there. Is it the same Walley Loum? =
May both their souls rest in peace. My condolences to their family.
Buharry.
-------------------------------------------------------------------------=
Solomon P. Sylva wrote:
> =
> Yes, unfortunately.
> =
> I just received a call from a friend of mine named Musa Faal adout this=
=2E
> The two that were shot are brothers named Walley and Saul Loum. May the=
ir
> souls rest in peace.
> =
> As I understand this tragedy happened two days ago in Kansas City, Kans=
as,
> according to Musa Faal. Musa's brother, Lie Faal, has been in touch wit=
h
> their Sister, Sainabou Loum in Connecticut, and they are trying to rais=
e
> funds to take the bodies back to Gambia.
> =
> Anyone willing to donate to this cause, an account has been set up at t=
he
> First Union Bank in Raleigh, North Carolina.
> Account number 300000639762 , under Simeon Camara.
> Please be grenarous.
> =
> Our Hearts and Prayers go to them and their family.
> =
> I will keep you posted as receive more details.
> =
> King Solomon
> =
> On Wed, 4 Feb 1998 MJagana@aol.com wrote:
> =
> >
> >
> > Dear List Members,
> >
> > I had there has been shootings of two Gambians here in the USA. Do yo=
u know
> > anything about this.
> >
> > Jagana
> >
------------------------------
Date: Thu, 5 Feb 1998 13:23:19 +0000
From: MOMODOU JASSEH <momodou.jasseh@lshtm.ac.uk>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: Equation
Message-ID: <CDBBD93481B6687C%CDBBD93481B6687C@lshtm.ac.uk>
MIME-Version: 1.0
Content-type: text/plain; charset="US-ASCII"
Content-disposition: inline
Content-transfer-encoding: 7bit
Hi Bala & Family,
thanks for the "1998" equation. I agree that it does work as
presented for the year 1998, but can be updated annually by simply
adding 1 (one) to the
------------------------------
Date: Thu, 5 Feb 1998 13:56:04 +0000
From: MOMODOU JASSEH <momodou.jasseh@lshtm.ac.uk>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: Equation
Message-ID: <5AC4D93481B6687C%5AC4D93481B6687C@lshtm.ac.uk>
MIME-Version: 1.0
Content-type: text/plain; charset="US-ASCII"
Content-disposition: inline
Content-transfer-encoding: 7bit
Hi Bala and Family,
sorry for the incomplete message sent earlier on --- it was a "slip
of the mouse"!!
Thanks again for the "1998" equation. It does work for 1998 as
presented, but can be modified annually by simply adding 1 (one) to
the numbers 1748 & 1747 that you have included in the equation. For
instance in 1999, the figures will be 1749 and 1748 respectively.
This will make it applicable till the end of time!!
Unfortunately, I wasn't very much impressed with it because the
trick was quite apparent (maybe for those who are mathematically
inclined). Your equation simply multiplies the chosen number of days
by 100, which obviously is a 3-digit figure --- the first being
the same as the number of days selected, and the last two being
zeros. This is then added to the difference between the year of last
birthday celebrated and the year of birth. Naturally, that difference
is the age of the person. Unless the person is 100 or more years old,
the age will be a 2-digit figure, replacing the two zeros in the
first part of the equation. Hence the first digit of the result
represents the number of days the person goes out in a week, and the
last two his/her age. Simple, isn't it?
Follow the breakdown as follows:
Assuming the number selected is y (which can only range between 1
and 7, since its a week), and the person has already celebrated
his/her birthday:
a. (y x 2 + 5) x 50 + 1748 - [year of birth]
= 100 x y + 250 + 1748 - [year of birth]
= 100 x y + 1998 - [year of birth]
from this, 100 x y = y00, and 1998 minus year of birth gives the
age.
I'm sure you can make the rest.
Regards and yours in elementary mathematics.
MJ
> From: bala@algonet.se
> Reply-to: bala@algonet.se
> To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu (GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List)
> Subject: Equation
> Date: 5-Feb-98 0:05:19 +0000
> THIS IS SCARY BUT IT REALLY WORKS. DON'T CHEAT BY SCROLLING DOWN
> FIRST!!!
> It
> only takes 30 seconds.
> Work this out as you read. Don't read the bottom until you have worked
> it
> out.!!!
> 1.First of all, pick the number of days a week that you would like to go
>
> out.
>
>
>
>
>
>
> 2.Multiply this number by 2.
>
>
>
>
>
>
>
>
> 3.Add 5.
>
>
>
>
>
>
> 4.Multiply it by 50.
>
>
>
>
>
>
>
>
>
>
>
>
> 5.If you have already had your birthday this year, add 1748. >If you
> haven't,
> add 1747.
>
>
>
>
>
>
>
>
> 6.Last step: Subtract the four digit year that you were born.
>
>
> SEE BELOW:
>
>
>
>
>
>
>
>
>
> RESULTS:
> You should now have a three digit number:
> The first digit of this was your original number (ie how many times you
>
> want to
> go out each week).
> The second two digits are your age!!! It really works.
> This is the only year (1998) it will ever work, so spread the joy around
> by
> mailing this to everyone you know.
>
>
>
>
> --
> /Bala & Family
>
>
>
------------------------------
Date: Thu, 05 Feb 1998 09:50:38 -0500
From: Solomon Sylva <ssylva@emory.edu>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: Gambians shot
Message-ID: <34D9D1BD.7D5E@emory.edu>
MIME-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset=iso-8859-1
Content-Transfer-Encoding: 8bit
Hello Buharry,
Yes, it was confirmed that it is the same Wally Loum that you knew.
Apperently, they moved Kansas to further their education.
I have not had any more details from friends in Kansas and North
Carolina. But hope to, shortly.
King Solomon
MOMODOU BUHARRY GASSAMA wrote:
>
> Hi Solomon!
> It is always sad to learn of the death of fellow countrymen
> especially away from home. I have been wondering since I first read your
> post. I had a junior at Saints who was called Walley Loum. He lived in
> Kanifing and his father used to work for GPTC. I donīt know if he lived
> in the Washington, DC area around 1989 but I met him at the ALD
> celebrations there. Is it the same Walley Loum?
> May both their souls rest in peace. My condolences to their family.
> Buharry.
> -------------------------------------------------------------------------
------------------------------
Date: Thu, 5 Feb 1998 10:08:10 -0500 (EST)
From: mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: Gambians shot
Message-ID: <9802051508.AA35394@st6000.sct.edu>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII
Content-Transfer-Encoding: 8bit
Hi Solomon,
I am also interested in knowing who this Wally Loum is. Buharry, we may be
thinking of the same fellow. If so, then yes, he was in Saints, but later
transfered to GHS, and we were in the same class level, and used to hang
together during lunch breaks. The last time I saw him, he was residing in
the DC area, and used to hang with his former saints colleagues like Emo
Goswell and others whose name I could not recall.
Solomon, could you please identify the victims? Thank you in advance.
May they RIP!
Regards,
Moe S. Jallow
********************************************************************
Buharry wrote:
>
> Hi Solomon!
> It is always sad to learn of the death of fellow countrymen
> especially away from home. I have been wondering since I first read your
> post. I had a junior at Saints who was called Walley Loum. He lived in
> Kanifing and his father used to work for GPTC. I don=B4t know if he lived=
>
> in the Washington, DC area around 1989 but I met him at the ALD
> celebrations there. Is it the same Walley Loum?
>
> May both their souls rest in peace. My condolences to their family.
> Buharry.
> -------------------------------------------------------------------------=
------------------------------
Date: Thu, 5 Feb 1998 10:10:38 -0500 (EST)
From: mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: Gambians shot
Message-ID: <9802051510.AA31920@st6000.sct.edu>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII
Content-Transfer-Encoding: 8bit
Thanks Solomon,
I received this message right after I sent my message. Sorry for the cross
mail.
Regards,
Moe S. Jallow
>
> Hello Buharry,
>
> Yes, it was confirmed that it is the same Wally Loum that you knew.
> Apperently, they moved Kansas to further their education.
>
> I have not had any more details from friends in Kansas and North
> Carolina. But hope to, shortly.
>
> King Solomon
------------------------------
Date: Thu, 5 Feb 1998 11:37:51 -0500 (EST)
From: mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: A coup plot is foiled!
Message-ID: <9802051637.AA52238@st6000.sct.edu>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII
Content-Transfer-Encoding: 8bit
Greetings Matarr,
Very good open-minded points! I admire your candid professionalism of
calling "a spade a spade", whether irresponsible or not.
Stay well!
Regards,
Moe S. Jallow
********************************************************************
>
> Tamsir, My statements may be very irresponsible as you said but I
> still believe that educated Africans should know better. They should
> aviod all kinds of temptations. They know about the slave trade,
> they know about how we were exploited during the colonial days, they
> know where the African economic stands today in the world
> market.etc.etc. There is corruption all over the world but what
> continent can you compare with Africa as regards social and economic
> developements. What position are we in the world? Who can help us?
> No one but ourselves.
> Greetings
> Matarr M. Jeng.
>
------------------------------
Date: Thu, 05 Feb 1998 18:38:32 -0800
From: MOMODOU BUHARRY GASSAMA <m.gassama@swipnet.se>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: My Commentary On What PDOIS Had To Say On The ECONOMY!!
Message-ID: <34DA77A8.628@swipnet.se>
MIME-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii
Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit
Hi!
This is to correct a typing error. I wrote:
> First, I beg to differ with your assumption that just because their is
> an "s" in PDOIS the party has to subscribe to "the Socialist view of how
> economic problems should be handled by the state."
"their" should be "there". Thanks.
Buharry.
------------------------------
Date: Thu, 05 Feb 1998 19:42:01 -0800
From: MOMODOU BUHARRY GASSAMA <m.gassama@swipnet.se>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: Gambians shot
Message-ID: <34DA8689.3660@swipnet.se>
MIME-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset=iso-8859-1
Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable
Hi Solomon!
Thanks for the information. I am still reeling from the shock. It is
a real tragedy. I hope the Almighty has mercy on their souls. Please
keep us posted as events unfold. Thanks.
Buharry.
P.S.
Moe,
We were thinking of the same person. It is really a shock.
D.S.
-------------------------------------------------------------------------=
Solomon Sylva wrote:
> =
> Hello Buharry,
> =
> Yes, it was confirmed that it is the same Wally Loum that you knew.
> Apperently, they moved Kansas to further their education.
> =
> I have not had any more details from friends in Kansas and North
> Carolina. But hope to, shortly.
> =
> King Solomon
> =
> MOMODOU BUHARRY GASSAMA wrote:
> >
> > Hi Solomon!
> > It is always sad to learn of the death of fellow countrymen=
> > especially away from home. I have been wondering since I first read y=
our
> > post. I had a junior at Saints who was called Walley Loum. He lived i=
n
> > Kanifing and his father used to work for GPTC. I don=B4t know if he l=
ived
> > in the Washington, DC area around 1989 but I met him at the ALD
> > celebrations there. Is it the same Walley Loum?
> > May both their souls rest in peace. My condolences to their f=
amily.
> > Buhar=
ry.
> > ---------------------------------------------------------------------=
----
------------------------------
Date: Thu, 05 Feb 1998 14:18:07 -0500
From: Latir Downes-Thomas <latir@earthlink.net>
To: Gambia-L <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
Subject: Senegalese and Ivorian mailing lists
Message-ID: <34DA106F.9BF5EEDD@earthlink.net>
MIME-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii
Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit
Fellow members,
I am trying to find out about mailing lists like our own that relate to
Senegal and lists that relate to Cote d'Ivoire. I would appreciate any
help you can offer in obtaining this information. Please feel free to
reply to me personally at my email address: latir@earthlink.net
Thanks,
Latir Gheran
------------------------------
Date: Thu, 5 Feb 1998 15:06:44 EST
From: BobbySil@aol.com
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: Gambians shot
Message-ID: <246745a.34da1bd6@aol.com>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII
Content-transfer-encoding: 7bit
In a message dated 98-02-05 08:20:39 EST, you write:
<< I had a junior at Saints who was called Walley Loum. He lived in
Kanifing and his father used to work for GPTC. I donīt know if he lived
in the Washington, DC area around 1989 but I met him at the ALD
celebrations there. Is it the same Walley Loum? >>
Buharry,
You're very right, its the same person with his brother, Sulay Loum. They
stayed in the DC area before moving to the mid-west. Yes, their dad Mr. Gaffa
Loum worked for GPTC.
It's an extremely sad news for their parents! May Allah bless them...
PS: Extend my greetings to Jagne and B.O.
Baboucarr Sillah>>>>>
------------------------------
Date: Thu, 5 Feb 1998 21:33:04 +0000 (GMT)
From: Adama Cham <A.Cham@reading.ac.uk>
To: gambia-l <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
Subject: Re: Is it a new Gambia?
Message-ID: <Pine.SOL.3.96.980205211848.8840A-100000@suma3.reading.ac.uk>
MIME-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII
Hi Janko,
I want to thank you very much for the interesting
messages you are sending. I was really happy to hear the bumperharvest you
were expecting added to all the good things in the Gambia. Oh Gambia my
mother land I miss it and all the good people. My best greetings to
Ramou,Ba-Sana and to anybody who knows you and I.
Tell Ramou that F.D.is saying ALLO to you all especially the
F.N.U. folks...
Bye......
It's ADAMA B. CHAM
University of Reading UK.
------------------------------
Date: Thu, 05 Feb 1998 16:09:34 PST
From: "ebrima drameh" <njogou@hotmail.com>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: help-Baboucarr Mbye
Message-ID: <19980206000935.22317.qmail@hotmail.com>
Content-Type: text/plain
Hello list members,
Does any one know the whereabouts of Baboucarr Mbye?
The last time I heard about him was that he is in Amsterdam. I urgently
need to get in touch with him please help.
Thanks,Ebrima.
______________________________________________________
Get Your Private, Free Email at http://www.hotmail.com
------------------------------
Date: Thu, 5 Feb 1998 19:18:57 EST
From: SANG1220@aol.com
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: Gambians shot
Message-ID: <d0c71a00.34da56f3@aol.com>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII
Content-transfer-encoding: 7bit
Solomon did Wally Loum play soccer and attended GHS with the likes of Ebou
Saye
I am asking because I remember meeting a gambian at Ebou Saye's with that
name.
May god have mercy on their souls. Requiem Cantim Pacem.(R.I.P)
Thanks
Daddy Sang
------------------------------
Date: Thu, 5 Feb 1998 20:56:40 -0500 (EST)
From: ABDOU <at137@columbia.edu>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: Gambians Shot
Message-ID: <Pine.SUN.3.95L.980205205604.2994I-100000@terve.cc.columbia.edu>
MIME-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII
Folks,
Here is some news from the Kansas City Star (www.kstar.com).
Two men found shot to death last week near Marshall, Mo., were
brothers from Gambia who lived in the Kansas City area for
the last
couple of years.
The bodies of Sulayman Loum, 27, and Wally Loum, 29, were
discovered in a tributary of the Blackwater River by a
woman
searching for arrowheads about 11 a.m. Jan. 27.
"We just don't know what's going on here," said Saline
County
Sheriff Wally George. "We certainly don't know where they
were
killed."
The men were killed by gunshots. Their heads were wrapped
in
material and secured by duct tape. George said he was sure
they
were not killed where they were found.
Both bodies were found on a creek bed beneath a bridge that
runs
along a gravel county road. The site is about three miles
north of
Interstate 70 and about 80 miles east of Kansas City.
George said he was unsure exactly where they lived. The
brothers
had a sister in Kansas City, Kan. Their parents in Gambia
also were
notified of their deaths.
*******************************************************************************
A.TOURAY
Computer Science
Columbia University
New York, NY 10027
MY URL ON THE WWW= http://www.cc.columbia.edu/~at137
A FINITE IN A LAND OF INFINITY.
SEEKING BUT THE REACHABLE.
I WANDER AND I WONDER.
ALAS, ALL RESPITE IS FINAL.
*******************************************************************************
------------------------------
Date: Thu, 05 Feb 1998 22:52:02 -0500
From: Latir Downes-Thomas <latir@earthlink.net>
To: Gambia-L <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
Subject: Third Annual Roots Festival
Message-ID: <34DA88E2.BB07D5DF@earthlink.net>
MIME-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii
Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit
Fellow List members,
Information on the upcoming Third Annual Roots Festival in The Gambia
can be found on the web at:
http://www.gambia.com/roots98.html
Take a look at it when you have the time and pass on the information to
anyone who might be interested. Just by sharing the information alone
you could play a part in making it an even bigger success.
Peace.
Latir Gheran
------------------------------
Date: Thu, 5 Feb 1998 23:04:09 -0500 (EST)
From: Ancha Bala-Gaye u <bala7500@mach1.wlu.ca>
To: bsa@mach1.wlu.ca
Cc: Gambia <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
Subject: Fw: phone scam (fwd)
Message-ID: <Pine.3.89.9802052338.A3890-0100000@mach1.wlu.ca>
MIME-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII
-
> > >
> > >On Saturday, 24 January 1998, Naval Air Station, Joint Reserve Base,
> > >New Orleans' Quarterdeck received a telephone call from an individual
> > >identifying himself as an AT&T Service Technician that was running a
> > >test on our telephone lines. He stated that to complete the test the
> > >QMOW should touch nine (9), zero (0), pound sign (#) and hang up.
> > >Luckily, the QMOW was suspicious and refused. Upon contacting the
> > >telephone company we were informed that by pushing 90# you end up
> > >giving the individual that called you access to your telephone line
and
> > >allows them to place a long distance telephone call, with the charge
> > >appearing on your telephone call. We were further informed that this
> > >scam has been originating from many of the local jails/prisons.
Please
> > >"pass the word".
>
>
>
>
------------------------------
Date: Thu, 05 Feb 1998 20:21:17 -0800
From: Lamin Jaiteh <ljaiteh@mail.wsu.edu>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Message-ID: <3.0.5.32.19980205202117.007aa870@mail.wsu.edu>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"
Hi could u kindly resubscribe this young fellow Ousainou Demba. His adress
is Odemba@eec.wsu.edu
------------------------------
Date: Thu, 5 Feb 1998 20:22:55 -0800 (PST)
From: lamin marenah <keita@rocketmail.com>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: brief please
Message-ID: <19980206042255.2457.rocketmail@web4.rocketmail.com>
MIME-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii
Hello people,
Could anybody please brief us on outcome
of the american u.n ambassador's visit to the gambia
for possible backing against Iraq.
Anybody's cooperation would be kindly
appreciated.
Lamin marenah
---MOMODOU BUHARRY GASSAMA <m.gassama@swipnet.se>
wrote:
>
> Hi Solomon!
> Thanks for the information. I am still reeling
from the shock. It is
> a real tragedy. I hope the Almighty has mercy on
their souls. Please
> keep us posted as events unfold. Thanks.
> Buharry.
> P.S.
> Moe,
> We were thinking of the same person. It is
really a shock.
> D.S.
>
-------------------------------------------------------------------------
> Solomon Sylva wrote:
> >
> > Hello Buharry,
> >
> > Yes, it was confirmed that it is the same Wally
Loum that you knew.
> > Apperently, they moved Kansas to further their
education.
> >
> > I have not had any more details from friends in
Kansas and North
> > Carolina. But hope to, shortly.
> >
> > King Solomon
> >
> > MOMODOU BUHARRY GASSAMA wrote:
> > >
> > > Hi Solomon!
> > > It is always sad to learn of the
death of fellow countrymen
> > > especially away from home. I have been
wondering since I first read your
> > > post. I had a junior at Saints who was called
Walley Loum. He lived in
> > > Kanifing and his father used to work for GPTC.
I donīt know if he lived
> > > in the Washington, DC area around 1989 but I
met him at the ALD
> > > celebrations there. Is it the same Walley Loum?
> > > May both their souls rest in peace. My
condolences to their family.
> > >
Buharry.
> > >
-------------------------------------------------------------------------
>
_________________________________________________________
DO YOU YAHOO!?
Get your free @yahoo.com address at http://mail.yahoo.com
------------------------------
Date: Fri, 6 Feb 1998 07:37:15 +0300
From: "Bassirou Dodou Drammeh" <kolls567@qatar.net.qa>
To: <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
Subject: Re: Gambians Shot
Message-ID: <01bd32b8$e61be140$a22385c2@q-tel.qatar.net>
MIME-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain;
charset="iso-8859-1"
Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit
May the animals who destroyed these two young lives get more than they
deserve here on earth. America! This is not fair! They were your guests, and
they were so young.How could their family cope with such a painful double
tragedy?!
Regards Bassss!
-----Original Message-----
From: ABDOU <at137@columbia.edu>
To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List
<gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
Date: Friday, February 06, 1998 10:52 AM
Subject: Re: Gambians Shot
>Folks,
> Here is some news from the Kansas City Star (www.kstar.com).
>
>Two men found shot to death last week near Marshall, Mo., were
> brothers from Gambia who lived in the Kansas City area for
>the last
> couple of years.
>
> The bodies of Sulayman Loum, 27, and Wally Loum, 29, were
> discovered in a tributary of the Blackwater River by a
>woman
> searching for arrowheads about 11 a.m. Jan. 27.
>
> "We just don't know what's going on here," said Saline
>County
> Sheriff Wally George. "We certainly don't know where they
>were
> killed."
>
> The men were killed by gunshots. Their heads were wrapped
>in
> material and secured by duct tape. George said he was sure
>they
> were not killed where they were found.
>
> Both bodies were found on a creek bed beneath a bridge that
>runs
> along a gravel county road. The site is about three miles
>north of
> Interstate 70 and about 80 miles east of Kansas City.
>
> George said he was unsure exactly where they lived. The
>brothers
> had a sister in Kansas City, Kan. Their parents in Gambia
>also were
> notified of their deaths.
>
>
>***************************************************************************
****
>A.TOURAY
>Computer Science
>Columbia University
>New York, NY 10027
>
>MY URL ON THE WWW= http://www.cc.columbia.edu/~at137
>
>A FINITE IN A LAND OF INFINITY.
>SEEKING BUT THE REACHABLE.
>I WANDER AND I WONDER.
>ALAS, ALL RESPITE IS FINAL.
>***************************************************************************
****
>
>
>
------------------------------
Date: Fri, 6 Feb 1998 00:53:38 EST
From: BobbySil@aol.com
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: IRAQ BOMBING
Message-ID: <94bbe9d.34daa564@aol.com>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-type: multipart/mixed;
boundary="part0_886744418_boundary"
This is a multi-part message in MIME format.
--part0_886744418_boundary
Content-ID: <0_886744418@inet_out.mail.aol.com.1>
Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII
Following attachment acknowledges the Gambia's approval (as member of the U.N.
security council) for the U.S. to drop bombs on IRAQ:
--part0_886744418_boundary
Content-ID: <0_886744418@inet_out.mail.aol.com.2>
Content-type: text/plain;
name="RICHAR~1"
Content-transfer-encoding: quoted-printable
Content-disposition: inline
<HTML><PRE><FONT COLOR=3D"#000000" SIZE=3D5><B>Bill Richardson Visits Ga=
mbia
<FONT COLOR=3D"#000000" SIZE=3D3>By JEFFREY ULBRICH
</B><I>.c The Associated Press<FONT COLOR=3D"#000000" SIZE=3D3></I>
BANJUL, <A HREF=3D"aol://4344:30.GR_Gambi.5246317.541961538">Gambia</A> (=
AP) - For Bill Richardson, Washington's top man at the United Nations, Ga=
mbia was stop No. 6 on a hectic three-continent tour.
For Gambians, Richardson was the first American of any consequence to vis=
it them since Franklin D. Roosevelt blew through on his way to the Casabl=
anca Conference in 1943.
So on Wednesday when the fashionably rumpled envoy came to inquire of Gam=
bians' feelings about a U.S. military strike against Iraq, they had plent=
y to say.
Although it's the smallest country in Africa, Gambia is wise in the ways =
of the world, stuck in the middle of one of its more turbulent regions.
Roughly the size of New Jersey, the cigar-shaped nation of a million peop=
le is jabbed into the western flank of the African continent, squeezing a=
river of the same name along some 200 miles.
It is important if only because it is a member of the U.N. Security Counc=
il and Washington would like all 15 of those countries to throw their sup=
port behind an attack on Iraq should Baghdad persist in defying U.N. reso=
lutions telling it to stop making weapons of mass destruction.
Gambian President Yahya Jammeh, a 32-year-old retired colonel who carried=
a ceremonial sword, had no problem with that.
Yes, he said, to all points of Washington's policy toward Iraq. He came a=
cross as forceful and articulate, despite having relatively little politi=
cal experience.
Richardson pronounced himself ``pleased that the United States and Gambia=
had a common policy'' toward Iraq.
But that wasn't the end of the discussion.
The young president had more to say, not about Iraq but about his own reg=
ion and where he said the United States was going wrong there. Richardson=
listened attentively.
Jammeh seized power here on a hot July day in 1994, overthrowing Dawda Ja=
warah, the president since independence from Britain in 1965.
Yes, it was a coup, Jammeh admitted to the American delegation, a method =
of changing power all too familiar on this frequently bloody continent. B=
ut he said it was a coup ``so non-violent not even a dog died.''
Jammeh was elected to office two years later. How freely and how fairly i=
s open to interpretation.
But what worries Washington most about Gambia is its cozy relationship wi=
th Libya, headed by another colonel who came to power in a long-ago coup.=
Jammeh doesn't think it's anything to get excited about. The relationship=
provides jobs for 20,000 Gambians, he says.
Gambia was the sixth country of Richardson's three-continent itinerary. A=
nd, according to the ambassador, he was batting 6-for-6 in keeping open t=
he military option in Iraq.
The ambassador's plane landed on a fine airstrip here provided by NASA, w=
hich uses it as a Transoceanic Abort Landing site for the space shuttle. =
He passed under a gleaming, four-columned Arch of Triumph, less grand tha=
n the Paris version but nonetheless a prideful symbol of the new Gambia.
``We look upon today as a landmark in our relationship,'' said Foreign Mi=
nister M.L. Sedat Jobe said.
The local press provided Richardson with the toughest questioning of his =
entire trip.
How would the Americans feel if other United Nations members decided they=
wanted to inspect the White House for weapons?
Why is the United States spearheading a U.N. attack against Iraq?
What exactly is the legal basis for any American strike on Iraq?
Washington might worry about whether the Gambian government is totally de=
mocratic. But Richardson noted that its press seems to have got the idea.=
AP-NY-02-05-98 1505EST
<FONT COLOR=3D"#000000" SIZE=3D2><I>Copyright 1998 The Associated Press.=
The information contained in the AP news report may not be published, br=
oadcast, rewritten or otherwise distributed without the prior written aut=
hority of The Associated Press. All active hyperlinks have been inserted=
by AOL. </I></PRE></HTML>
--part0_886744418_boundary--
|
|
Momodou
Denmark
10500 Posts
|
|
Posted - 10 Sep 2021 : 17:00:19
|
------------------------------
Date: Fri, 6 Feb 1998 01:56:02 EST
From: BobbySil@aol.com
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Cup of Nations 1998
Message-ID: <50eed32c.34dab404@aol.com>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII
Content-transfer-encoding: 7bit
Well the 1998 version of the African Cup of Nations will kick-off in
Burkinafasso this sat Feb 7th. Notably absent from the party (also absent in
South Africa 1996), will be reigning Olympic Champions, the Super Eagles of
Nigeria. Nigeria is suspended from CAF (Confederation of African Football)
participation until the year 2000, stemming from a political row between
Nigeria and South Africa. When Nigeria abruptly refused to compete in South
Africa four years ago, CAF slapped them on the hand with a four year ban.
Well, when CAF summoned FIFA (World governing body) to levy some more
punishment on the Eagles, it never happened. FIFA's position was that, a
political reason should not be a determining factor to suspend Nigeria, so
Nigeria continued World Cup qualifications, and indeed qualified for the
tournament in France.
Should Nigeria be shut out for four years, you be the jury? I think not,
looking at the potential revenue Nigeria would have brought the cash strapped
CAF, it was a poor strategy on their part. Nigeria is the hottest soccer team
anywhere right now. If CAF have a financial strategist, I think he/she should
be handed his pink slip. FIFA been more revenue oriented kept Nigeria and will
boost their bottom line this summer, because everybody will love to see
Nigeria in that "group of death."
I do not know about you, but whoever wins this cup of nations I will put a big
astrick next to their name, to signify the finals every African soccer fan was
robbed. Robbed to see the best in the continent, and the Olympic champs. I
just do not think politics should interfere with sports!!!
Your thoughts.
Baboucarr Sillah
PS: BTW I think Ivory Coast will win it all, albeit the experts choice,
Morocco.
------------------------------
Date: Fri, 6 Feb 1998 02:49:01 EST
From: ELLA23K@aol.com
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: Gambians Shot
Message-ID: <342d3abf.34dac06f@aol.com>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII
Content-transfer-encoding: 7bit
Certainly this is not fair. We are here with peaceful intents wwhy such a
shameful thing. I think the Gambiam population should do something about this
bring it to the attention of the authorities, let them know about this and let
it be in the news. If anyone has more details please relay it to us ......MAY
THEIR SOULS REST IN PERFECT PEACE.....May justice prevail also.
------------------------------
Date: Fri, 6 Feb 1998 02:55:00 EST
From: ELLA23K@aol.com
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: Cup of Nations 1998
Message-ID: <352a22ad.34dac1d6@aol.com>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII
Content-transfer-encoding: 7bit
If Nigeria did do what is said of them then it is right. The reason being
even if the political aspect of the games do apply the games are mainly for
entertainment and all parties should participate. We Africans have to start
being all diplomatic and always willing to participate in all world issues and
stop picking and choosing.
------------------------------
Date: Fri, 6 Feb 1998 03:03:25 EST
From: ELLA23K@aol.com
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: Third Annual Roots Festival
Message-ID: <50eec241.34dac3cf@aol.com>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII
Content-transfer-encoding: 7bit
Some questions about roots and it's benefactors.
1. How many Gambian actors or actresses are in the movie
2. Where are the music played in this movie from.
3. How much of htis is invested in the Gambia especially in Jufure.
4. Do we believe that the whole story is true and that that is how we behave
in our small and blessed country.
I would like to hear from some historian or some one who knows about this
whole issue
Thanks
------------------------------
Date: Fri, 06 Feb 1998 00:21:30 PST
From: "sillah conateh" <sillahconateh@hotmail.com>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: New Member
Message-ID: <19980206082131.9374.qmail@hotmail.com>
Content-Type: text/plain
Dear List Managers,
Please add Kemo Touray to the list. Your usual co-operation is highly
appreciated.
Sillah Conateh.
______________________________________________________
Get Your Private, Free Email at http://www.hotmail.com
------------------------------
Date: Fri, 6 Feb 1998 09:33:43 +0100
From: =?iso-8859-1?Q?Asbj=F8rn_Nordam?= <asbjorn.nordam@dif.dk>
To: "'gambia-l@u.washington.edu'" <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
Subject: SV: brief please
Message-ID: <9B236DF9AF96CF11A5C94044F32190311DB3CC@DKDIFS02>
MIME-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain;
charset="iso-8859-1"
Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable
I was so surprised when I saw danish news yesterday, because they came
from BANJUL. They were all saying that The Gambia, which should become
member of the UN security counsil has given it=B4s support to USA if =
they
should attack Iraq. This is typical US-policy, I think. Fast out and =
get
the comming members of the UN council on their side. That was my
thaught. Maybe not fair ? Asbj=F8rn Nordam from Denmark
> ----------
> Fra: lamin marenah[SMTP:keita@rocketmail.com]
> Svar til: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
> Sendt: 6. februar 1998 05:22
> Til: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List
> Emne: brief please
>=20
>=20
> Hello people,
> Could anybody please brief us on outcome
> of the american u.n ambassador's visit to the gambia
> for possible backing against Iraq.
> Anybody's cooperation would be kindly
> appreciated.
> Lamin marenah
>=20
>=20
>=20
------------------------------
Date: Fri, 06 Feb 1998 01:41:05 PST
From: "sillah conateh" <sillahconateh@hotmail.com>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: New member
Message-ID: <19980206094105.3812.qmail@hotmail.com>
Content-Type: text/plain
Dear List Manager,
Kemo Touray's e-mail address is << kemo73@hotmail.com >>. Sorry for
the omission. So please add him to the list.
Sillah.
______________________________________________________
Get Your Private, Free Email at http://www.hotmail.com
------------------------------
Date: Fri, 6 Feb 1998 11:44:12 +0000 (GMT)
From: Adama Cham <A.Cham@reading.ac.uk>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: Is it a new Gambia? (fwd)
Message-ID: <Pine.SOL.3.96.980206114211.28677B-100000@suma3.reading.ac.uk>
MIME-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII
---------- Forwarded message ----------
Date: Thu, 5 Feb 1998 21:33:04 +0000 (GMT)
From: Adama Cham <A.Cham@reading.ac.uk>
Reply-To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
To: GAMBIA-L:
The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
;
Subject: Re: Is it a new Gambia?
Hi Janko,
I want to thank you very much for the interesting
messages you are sending. I was really happy to hear the bumperharvest you
were expecting added to all the good things in the Gambia. Oh Gambia my
mother land I miss it and all the good people. My best greetings to
Ramou,Ba-Sana and to anybody who knows you and I.
Tell Ramou that F.D.is saying ALLO to you all especially the
F.N.U. folks...
Bye......
It's ADAMA B. CHAM
University of Reading UK.
------------------------------
Date: Fri, 6 Feb 1998 14:52:01 GMT
From: SADAMS <SADAMS@geog.gla.ac.uk>
To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List
<gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
Message-ID: <1FC98342F2F@geog.gla.ac.uk>
MIME-Version: 1.0
Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII
Content-transfer-encoding: 7BIT
Hello there could you kindly resubscribe this Gambian
Paul Sagnia. His adress is "Sagnia, Paul" <PSAGNIA@SCBTANZ.MHS.compuserve.com>
------------------------------
Date: Fri, 06 Feb 1998 10:49:53 -0500
From: Solomon Sylva <ssylva@emory.edu>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: Gambians shot
Message-ID: <34DB3121.4FC@emory.edu>
MIME-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii
Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit
Sang,
I believe he is the person we all knew from Saints to GHS.
King S.
SANG1220@aol.com wrote:
>
> Solomon did Wally Loum play soccer and attended GHS with the likes of Ebou
> Saye
> I am asking because I remember meeting a gambian at Ebou Saye's with that
> name.
> May god have mercy on their souls. Requiem Cantim Pacem.(R.I.P)
> Thanks
> Daddy Sang
------------------------------
Date: Fri, 6 Feb 1998 10:59:30 -0500
From: "Rolf Christensen" <Rolfch@core.ca>
To: <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
Subject: Intro
Message-ID: <199802061559.KAA03093@cyberus.ca>
MIME-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1
Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit
Hello list members,
I would like to take this opportunity to thank you very much for including
me in your cyber community, and to introduce myself.
I graduated from Saints with the class of 78, and then proceeded to the U.K
to
do my a levels and start my studies in Computer Science. In then moved to
Ottawa in 82
to complete my studies and have lived here ever since. Enough about me.
I have been monitoring the exchanges over the last couple of weeks to get a
feel for the
nature and content of the discussions, prior to actually participating. I
have been very
please to see that open dialogue is alive and well in "Cyber Gambia".
Finally, Kudo's to the list manager and all you regular contributors.
Keep up the good work.
Regards:
Rolf Christensen
------------------------------
Date: Fri, 06 Feb 1998 11:10:46 -0500
From: Latir Downes-Thomas <latir@earthlink.net>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: IRAQ BOMBING
Message-ID: <34DB3606.708109EE@earthlink.net>
MIME-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii
Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit
BobbySil@aol.com wrote:
> Bill Richardson Visits Gambia
>
> By JEFFREY ULBRICH
> .c The Associated Press
>
> BANJUL, Gambia (AP) - For Bill Richardson, Washington's top man at the United Nations, Gambia was stop No. 6 on a hectic three-continent tour.
>
<snip>
> The local press provided Richardson with the toughest questioning of his entire trip.
>
> How would the Americans feel if other United Nations members decided they wanted to inspect the White House for weapons?
>
> Why is the United States spearheading a U.N. attack against Iraq?
>
> What exactly is the legal basis for any American strike on Iraq?
>
> Washington might worry about whether the Gambian government is totally democratic. But Richardson noted that its press seems to have got the idea.
Could anyone, especially our list members residing back home, tell us what the present relationship is between Jammeh's administration and the Gambian press? Has the President's office resumed the practice of holding regular press conferences or do they still see the press as antagonists and continue to snub them?
I would also appreciate comments on the depth of local reporting on sensitive issues like the recent change in appointment of the Secretary of State for External Affairs.
Also, how is the local press reporting the stand-off with Iraq and Gambia's new international role as both a member of the Security Council and it's upcoming role when it presides over the council during the month of March?
Thanks,
Latir Gheran
------------------------------
Date: Fri, 06 Feb 1998 11:29:46 -0500
From: Solomon Sylva <ssylva@emory.edu>
To: rolfch@core.ca
Cc: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: Intro
Message-ID: <34DB3A79.7550@emory.edu>
MIME-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii
Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit
Hey Rolf,
Once again welcome to the "CYBER GAMBIA" (BANTABA). It's great to hear
form you. Been a long while!!
How are you and your family? Did you managed to survive the ice storm
that went through the northeastern US and Canada?
Please keep in touch.
Solomon
Rolf Christensen wrote:
>
> Hello list members,
>
> I would like to take this opportunity to thank you very much for including
> me in your cyber community, and to introduce myself.
> I graduated from Saints with the class of 78, and then proceeded to the U.K
> to
> do my a levels and start my studies in Computer Science. In then moved to
> Ottawa in 82
> to complete my studies and have lived here ever since. Enough about me.
>
> I have been monitoring the exchanges over the last couple of weeks to get a
> feel for the
> nature and content of the discussions, prior to actually participating. I
> have been very
> please to see that open dialogue is alive and well in "Cyber Gambia".
>
> Finally, Kudo's to the list manager and all you regular contributors.
> Keep up the good work.
>
> Regards:
>
> Rolf Christensen
------------------------------
Date: Fri, 6 Feb 1998 12:58:40 -0500 (EST)
From: mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: Cup of Nations 1998
Message-ID: <9802061758.AA34780@st6000.sct.edu>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII
Content-Transfer-Encoding: 8bit
Soccer lovers,
Here's something to add to the countdown and your predictions...
Note:- the article was received almost 2 weeks ago.
Regards,
Moe S. Jallow
************************************************************************
COUNTDOWN TO BURKINA-FASO '98
By Jubril Tahiru, ABUJA MIRROR
Barely two weeks to the kick off of the 21st edition of the African Cup of
Nations in Ouagadougou, the capital city of Burkina Faso, tension has now
heightened among the 16 top teams from Africa who will be campaigning for
honours in one of Africa's greatest soccer fiestas.
This week, Abuja Mirror sports takes a closer look at each of the teams
from groups A to D with special emphasis on their past records and
achievements and their chances at the fiesta.
With African soccer giant, Nigeria, out of the race, following CAF ban for
failing to participate in the 1996 Nations Cup in South Africa for four
years, the pendulum may be swinging in favour of the four other World Cup
Qualifiers despite credibility problems that may face the eventual winners
just like in South Africa where Nigeria failed to turn up due to political
squabbles between Nigeria and South Africa at the time.
Group A three times World Cup Qualifier, Cameroon, looms large as the
group favourites.
Parading the likes of rested goal-keeper Jacques Songo in goal, Patrick
Mbomba and French born Joseph Dorince in the attack, the Imdomitable Lions
look good as the hot favourite to advance to the second round of the
competition.
Though the Indomitable Lions will trade tackles with host Nation Burkina
Faso in the opening match, it is most unlikely that they will capitalise
on their home advantage to upset the Lions even though their preparations
under former Super Eagles technical adviser, Phillippe Troussier may make
them tough to break down.
Other teams in group A alongside Cameroon and Burkina Faso are Algeria and
Guinea. Algeria known for their dominance on the African soccer scene in
the 80s may use this nations cup to once again bounce back into reckoning
as they now parade core talents in the European league and are sure good
bet to progress to the second round alongside Cameroon in group A, with
Moussa Sa'id as the danger man to watch.
On the other side, Guinea, though an enigma and parading old reliable
Aboubacar "Titi" Camara as the man to watch may not live up to their
billing in their match against Algeria as the Guineans are only reputed to
be brilliant in Conakry and hapless abroad.
In group B, World Cup qualifier Tunisia whose players dominated last
year's cup winners cup are hot favourites to advance to the second round
as four times African champion (Ghana) are still finding it difficult to
translate their huge successes at junior level into meaningful results at
the full Black Stars' squad.
The Tunisians, who boast of individual talents of stars like Adel Sellim
and Zoubeir Raya will also be a hard nut to crack for the Black Stars
whose latest show of shame was their failure to qualify for the France '98
World Cup Final.
In another group B match between the Republic of Congo and the Togolese
national team, Togo already dubbed as the underdogs in the group making
only their second appearance in the nations cup finals since inception,
will have to go extra mile to save them from the bottom of the table as
their opponents from Congo are likely to spring a surprise or two by
making life difficult for any team that comes their way to cruise to the
second round.
Watch out next week for the concluding part of countdown to Burkina Faso
'98 on groups C and D.
BobbySil wrote:
>
> Well the 1998 version of the African Cup of Nations will kick-off in
> Burkinafasso this sat Feb 7th. Notably absent from the party (also absent in
> South Africa 1996), will be reigning Olympic Champions, the Super Eagles of
> Nigeria. Nigeria is suspended from CAF (Confederation of African Football)
> participation until the year 2000, stemming from a political row between
> Nigeria and South Africa. When Nigeria abruptly refused to compete in South
> Africa four years ago, CAF slapped them on the hand with a four year ban.
------------------------------
Date: Fri, 6 Feb 1998 14:17:40 +0100
From: Amadou Kabir Njie <Amadou.Kabir.Njie@Aviaplan.no>
To: "'Gambia-L@U.Washington.edu'" <Gambia-L@U.Washington.edu>
Subject: Recall: RE : The Economy Debate
Message-ID: <FBF1001D6A18D1118AC100A0C942F230A67E@AVIA-A>
MIME-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain
Amadou Kabir Njie would like to recall the message, "RE : The Economy
Debate".
------------------------------
Date: Fri, 6 Feb 1998 13:35:35 +0100
From: Amadou Kabir Njie <Amadou.Kabir.Njie@Aviaplan.no>
To: "'Gambia-L@U.Washington.edu'" <Gambia-L@U.Washington.edu>
Subject: RE : The Economy Debate
Message-ID: <FBF1001D6A18D1118AC100A0C942F230A67D@AVIA-A>
MIME-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain
Hey Buharry,
Thank your for a well written contribution to the ongoing debate on our
National Economy. I must admit that after reading you very articulate
piece, the first thing I realized was that you have really taken time to
read and digest what had been written and said during the past few days.
My desire to write a piece was also diminished because what you said
left me bereft of any other points I may have wanted to delv on. I
however, would like to say a few things in response to what Pa Musa
Jallow said in passing about Ghandi and Mandela.
I feel these are both significant and relevant to the debate, eventhough
it may seem otherwise to some; for however much investment and planning
that is generated, the quality of leadership is a very important factor
that must not be over-looked. Good and selfless leadership inspires
dedication and sacrifice on the part of the led.
When Ghandi discarded his well taylored three-peice attire in favour of
his "loin-clothes" it was meant more as a political statement than
anything else. It was part of a campaign against "British Rule". Buying
British goods was tantamount to supporting British trade; wearing
"loin-clothes" amounted to killing two birds with a single stone:
supporting local industry and at the same time denying the imperialist
exploiter the motive for his venture. He was never against private
enterprise, eventhough he maintained to his last day that the two most
important moments inherited from British Rule was Parliamentary
Democracy and the English language. His posture and strategy reflected a
need at that stage in India's political struggle, for what is the
purpose of a thriving industry when the owners of the country are held
in bondage and living hopelessly. Halifa points out that central point
of the issue should not recede to the background and I would not want to
be seen to be engendering just that, but I am of firm belief that
PDOIS's example in rejecting luxurious salaries (especially given the
nature of gambian politics where deception is the norm ) is commendable
and inspiring.
The same arguement can be applied as far as the Mandelas and the
Sankaras and the Nyreres are concerned. Though Mandela himself has
dismissed the comparison between himself and the Mahatma, calling the
latter a Saint whose virtues and dedication he (Mandela) could never
match, the similarities between the two Liberation Struggle Leaders are
quite apparent. Though I would be the first to condemn personality
cults, these are humble people who put the welfare of the people beyond
any personal, and may I add, family luxury.
As the debate drags on (I anticipate Halifa's impending posting), we
must define the meaning of and the reason for development. How do we
measure development? Socialist or not, if development is not people
oriented and inclusive there is bound to be political instability as we
have seen elsewhere.
Saikou Toure's statement to De Gaul (do I have the spelling right?) at
Conakry Airport which so infuriated the imperialist that he turned round
and reboarded his plane, that "We prefer freedom in poverty than riches
in slavery" comes to mind.
Meaningful economic development cannot take place in the absence of
dedicated political leadership. The PDOIS leadership has demonstrated
over the years their total and unamputated dedication to the struggle
for selfworth, which is the essence of all development. They are and
example and an inspiration to many youth and progressive intellectual.
I have taken time to read their political manifesto and program and have
closely followed the party's development over the years and they have
earned both my admiration and respect. They inspires hope! So keep up
the crucial task of enlightenment. The truth shall prevail!!!
A. Kabir Njie.
------------------------------
Date: Fri, 6 Feb 1998 14:20:23 +0100
From: Amadou Kabir Njie <Amadou.Kabir.Njie@Aviaplan.no>
To: "'Gambia-L@U.Washington.edu'" <Gambia-L@U.Washington.edu>
Subject: RE : The Economy Debate
Message-ID: <FBF1001D6A18D1118AC100A0C942F230A67F@AVIA-A>
MIME-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain
Hey Buharry,
Thank your for a well written contribution to the ongoing debate on our
National Economy. I must admit that after reading you very articulate
piece, the first thing I realized was that you have really taken time to
read and digest what had been written and said during the past few days.
My desire to write a piece was also diminished because what you said
left me bereft of any other points I may have wanted to delv on. I
however, would like to say a few things in response to what Pa Musa
Jallow said in passing about Ghandi and Mandela.
I feel these are both significant and relevant to the debate, eventhough
it may seem otherwise to some; for however much investment and planning
that is generated, the quality of leadership is a very important factor
that must not be over-looked. Good and selfless leadership inspires
dedication and sacrifice on the part of the led.
When Ghandi discarded his well taylored three-peice attire in favour of
his "loin-clothes" it was meant more as a political statement than
anything else. It was part of a campaign against "British Rule". Buying
British goods was tantamount to supporting British trade; wearing
"loin-clothes" amounted to killing two birds with a single stone:
supporting local industry and at the same time denying the imperialist
exploiter the motive for his venture. He was never against private
enterprise, eventhough he maintained to his last day that the two most
important moments inherited from British Rule was Parliamentary
Democracy and the English language. His posture and strategy reflected a
need at that stage in India's political struggle, for what is the
purpose of a thriving industry when the owners of the country are held
in bondage and living hopelessly. Halifa points out that central point
of the issue should not recede to the background and I would not want to
be seen to be engendering just that, but I am of firm belief that
PDOIS's example in rejecting luxurious salaries (especially given the
nature of gambian politics where deception is the norm ) is commendable
and inspiring.
The same arguement can be applied as far as the Mandelas and the
Sankaras and the Nyreres are concerned. Though Mandela himself has
dismissed the comparison between himself and the Mahatma, calling the
latter a Saint whose virtues and dedication he (Mandela) could never
match, the similarities between the two Liberation Struggle Leaders are
quite apparent. Though I would be the first to condemn personality
cults, these are humble people who put the welfare of the people beyond
any personal, and may I add, farmily luxury.
As the debate drags on (I anticipate Halifa's impending posting), we
must define the meaning of and the reason for development. How do we
measure development? Socialist or not, if development is not people
oriented and inclusive there is bound to be political instability as we
have seen elsewhere.
Saikou Toure's statement to De Gaul (do I have the spelling right?) at
Conakry Airport which so infuriated the imperialist that he turned round
and reboarded his plane, that "We prefer freedom in poverty than riches
in slavery" comes to mind.
Meaningful economic development cannot take place in the absence of
dedicated political leadership. The PDOIS leadership has demonstrated
over the years their total and unamputated dedication to the struggle
for selfworth, which is the essence of all development. They are an
example and an inspiration to many youth and progressive intellectual.
I have taken time to read their political manifesto and program and have
closely followed the party's development over the years and they have
earned both my admiration and respect. They inspires hope! So keep up
the crucial task of enlightenment. The truth shall prevail!!!
A. Kabir Njie.
------------------------------
Date: Fri, 6 Feb 1998 12:45:19 +0100
From: Amadou Kabir Njie <Amadou.Kabir.Njie@Aviaplan.no>
To: "'Gambia-L@U.Washington.edu'" <Gambia-L@U.Washington.edu>
Subject: RE : The Economy Debate
Message-ID: <FBF1001D6A18D1118AC100A0C942F230A67B@AVIA-A>
MIME-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain
Hey Buharry,
Thank you for a well written contribution to the ongoing debate on our
National Economy. I must admit that after reading you very articulate
piece, the first thing I realized was that you have really taken time to
read and digest what had been written and said during the past few days.
My desire to write a piece was also diminished because what you said
left me bereft of any other points I may have wanted to delv on. I
however, would like to say a few things in response to what Pa Musa
Jallow said in passing about Ghandi and Mandela.
I feel these are both significant and relevant to the debate, eventhough
it may seem otherwise to some; for however much investment and planning
that is generated, the quality of leadership is a very important factor
that must not be over-looked. Good and selfless leadership inspires
dedication and sacrifice on the part of the led.
When Ghandi discarded his well taylored three-peice attire in favour of
his "loin-clothes" it was meant more as a political statement than
anything else. It was part of a campaign against "British Rule". Buying
British goods was tantamount to supporting British trade; wearing
"loin-clothes" amounted to killing two birds with a single stone:
supporting local industry and at the same time denying the imperialist
exploiter the motive for his venture. He was never against private
enterprise, eventhough he maintained to his last day that the two most
important moments inherited from British Rule was Parliamentary
Democracy and the English language. His posture and strategy reflected a
need at that stage in India's political struggle, for what is the
purpose of a thriving industry when the owners of the country are held
in bondage and living hopelessly. Halifa points out that central point
of the issue should not recede to the background and I would not want to
be seen to be engendering just that, but I am of firm belief that
PDOIS's example in rejecting luxurious salaries (especially given the
nature of gambian politics where deception is the norm ) is commendable
and inspiring.
The same arguement can be applied as far as the Mandelas and the
Sankaras and the Nyreres are concerned. Though Mandela himself has
dismissed the comparison between himself and the Mahatma, calling the
latter a Saint whose virtues and dedication he (Mandela) could never
match, the similarities between the two Liberation Struggle Leaders are
quite apparent. Though I would be the first to condemn personality
cults, these are humble people who put the welfare of the people beyond
any personal, and may I add, family luxury.
As the debate drags on (I anticipate Halifa's impending posting), we
must define the meaning of and the reason for development. How do we
measure development? Socialist or not, if development is not people
oriented and inclusive there is bound to be political instability as we
have seen elsewhere.
Saikou Toure's statement to De Gaul (do I have the spelling right?) at
Conakry Airport which so infuriated the imperialist that he turned round
and reboarded his plane, that "We prefer freedom in poverty than riches
in slavery" comes to mind.
Meaningful economic development cannot take place in the absence of
dedicated political leadership. The PDOIS leadership has demonstrated
over the years their total and unamputated dedication to the struggle
for selfworth, which is the essence of all development. They are and
example and an inspiration to many youth and progressive intellectual.
I have taken time to read their political manifesto and program and have
closely followed the party's development over the years and they have
earned both my admiration and respect. They inspires hope! So keep up
the crucial task of enlightenment. The truth shall prevail!!!
A. Kabir Njie.
------------------------------
Date: Fri, 6 Feb 1998 20:25:20 +0200
From: momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: New Members added during the week
Message-ID: <19980206192558.AAB45002@nijii>
MIME-Version: 1.0
Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII
Content-transfer-encoding: 7BIT
Gambia-l ,
Chreno Bah, Gabriel Gomez, Aboubacar Kalley, Pa Modou Jack,
Janko Jawara, and Kemo Touray were added to the list during the
week. We welcome them and look forward to their contributions. You
can send you introductions to gambia-l@u.washington.edu.
Regards,
Momodou Camara
------------------------------
Date: Fri, 6 Feb 1998 14:53:22 -0500 (EST)
From: mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: Gambians Shot
Message-ID: <9802061953.AA31028@st6000.sct.edu>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII
Content-Transfer-Encoding: 8bit
ELLA23K wrote:
> I think the Gambiam population should do something about this
> bring it to the attention of the authorities, let them know about this and let
> it be in the news.
More important, I think the Gambia government must not remain mute on this
latest act of victimisation of foreigners in America. Imagine, what would
happen if an American citizen was shot and killed or murdered in another
foreign country! I do not know what the Gambian Embassy's stance is on
this tragedy but I feel that it should be made known to the American
government that foreigners are also people with blood flowing in their
veins. Too many guns, too much violence, too much hatred and Racism -
What a tangled web this so-called "land of opportunity" is! Perhaps, it
should also be dubbed as the "nightmare of the unfortunate".
May God help us all!
Regards,
Moe S. Jallow
************************************************************************
mjallow@sct.edu mjallow@hayes.com
------------------------------------------------------------------------
------------------------------
Date: Fri, 6 Feb 1998 15:34:20 -0500 (EST)
From: Anna Secka <secka@cse.bridgeport.edu>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: Gambians Shot
Message-ID: <Pine.SUN.3.91.980206153027.22757A-100000@cse>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII
Being a cousin of the deceased, I have been informed that the Gambian
Embassy has taken over the case. In addition, the police department is
also ivestigating the case. May Allah have mercy on them and may their
souls rest in peace.
Anna Secka
On Fri, 6 Feb 1998, Modou Jallow wrote:
> ELLA23K wrote:
>
> > I think the Gambiam population should do something about this
> > bring it to the attention of the authorities, let them know about this and let
> > it be in the news.
>
> More important, I think the Gambia government must not remain mute on this
> latest act of victimisation of foreigners in America. Imagine, what would
> happen if an American citizen was shot and killed or murdered in another
> foreign country! I do not know what the Gambian Embassy's stance is on
> this tragedy but I feel that it should be made known to the American
> government that foreigners are also people with blood flowing in their
> veins. Too many guns, too much violence, too much hatred and Racism -
> What a tangled web this so-called "land of opportunity" is! Perhaps, it
> should also be dubbed as the "nightmare of the unfortunate".
>
> May God help us all!
>
> Regards,
> Moe S. Jallow
> ************************************************************************
> mjallow@sct.edu mjallow@hayes.com
> ------------------------------------------------------------------------
>
>
------------------------------
Date: Fri, 6 Feb 1998 21:37:20 +0200
From: momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Mamber list
Message-ID: <19980206203758.AAA6176@nijii>
MIME-Version: 1.0
Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII
Content-transfer-encoding: 7BIT
Gambia-l,
There have been a lot of private mails to the list during the last
period. Please use this list below to find the address you wish to
write to, if the mail is personal.
These personal mails can be irritating to most of us who are not
interested in them. The topic has been discussed several times
earlier but it seems that we have to send a reminder once a while.
Please try to avoid sending mails not meant for the whole list to
gambia-l@u.washington.edu.
Thanks,
Momodou Camara
PS. Let us know if you find an address which is invalid!
--- Here is the current list of subscribers:
100731.2004@CompuServe.com Lamin Jagne
106170.3155@CompuServe.COM Lamin Demba
76453.1037@compuserve.com Sean Oleary
A.B.Senghore@reading.ac.uk Alieu Badara Senghore
A.cham@reading.ac.uk Adama Cham
a.davis@lycosemail.com Alberta Davis
ABALM@aol.com Abba
abarrow@rr5.intel.com Pa-Abdou Barrow
Abdou.Gibba@smr.uib.no Abdou Gibba
abdoub@math.uio.no Abdou Bobb
abdoulis@evitech.fi Abdoulie Sidibeh
Adarboe@bambi.accu.nccu.edu Abdoulie Darboe
Ademba@aol.com Alasana Demba
Ademba@Gardner-Webb.edu Alasana Demba
aep97ej@reading.ac.uk Ebrima Jawara
aep97mad@reading.ac.uk Mbemba Dahada
AJagne@aol.com Assan Jagne
Ajaiteh@cc.memphis.edu Amadou Jaiteh
akalley@aol.com Aboubacar Kalley
alexp@login.eunet.no Alex P. Swarray
alh.jammeh@strath.ac.uk Alh. Alasana Jammeh
alhagi@iiu.my ALHAGI MANTA DRAMMEH
alieu@hotmail.com Alieu Bah
alkali_bah@hotmail.com Alikali Bah
alyons@nervm.nerdc.ufl.edu Andy Lyons
Amadou.Kabir.Njie@Aviaplan.no Amdou Kabir Njie
amadou@mail.lig.bellsouth.net Amadou Janneh
amiejoof@midway.uchicago.edu Amie Joof
amyaidara@hotmail.com Amy Aidara
annie_bittaye@hotmail.com Annie Bittaye
ardopadel@aol.com Phillip Sowe
aronajohn@hotmail.com Arona John
as2eng@bolton.ac.uk Adama Sey
asanyang@vkol.pspt.fi Abdoulie Sanyang
asbjorn.nordam@dif.dk Asbjorn Nordam
at137@columbia.edu Abdou Touray
attatas@hotmail.com astrid
christensen-tasong awo@mindspring.com M
W Payne ayasall@erols.com Amar Sall
AYONELSONHOMIAH@compuserve.com Ayo.N.H
B.M.Jones@econ.hull.ac.uk BASIL JONES
B6L6@MUSICB.MCGILL.CA Abdoulie S. Jallow
b96nj@mh1.hh.se Nuha Jatta
Ba-Musa.Ceesay@Oslo.Norad.telemax.no Ba-Musa Ceesay
babounjie@hotmail.com Alagie Babou Njie
badjiek@unixg.ubc.ca Karafa Badjie
baharydu@online.no Bahary Dukuray
BAKSAWA@aol.com Awa Sey
bala7500@mach1.wlu.ca Ancha Bala-Gaye
bala@algonet.se Balla Jallow
balagay@muss.CIA.McMaster.CA Yai-Fatou Bala-Gaye
balagay@muss.CIS.McMaster.CA Yai-Fatou Bala-Gaye
barry.mahon@ci.rech.lu Barry Mahon
BBOJANG@MUSIC.TRANSY.EDU Buba Bojang
beesey@aol.com Baboucarr Sey
beezo96@aol.com Beran & Pullo Samba
BG970855@caper1.uccb.ns.ca Batch Samba Gaye
bg970855@taper1p.uccv.ns.ca Batch Gaye
bgibba@interlog.com B. Paul Gibba
BJABANG@GARDNER-WEBB.EDU Basaikou Jabang
blaha@online.no Tor Blaha
bmanneh@hotmail.com Baboucarr Manneh
bmtouray@mho.net Brian Manga Touray
bn0005@unt.edu Basirou Ndow
Bngum@MSN.Com Baba Ngum
BobbySil@aol.com Baboucarr Sillah
Bojang@juno.com Lamin Bojang
Bolsey225@aol.com Mathew Roberts
bsallah@aol.com Babou Sallah
Buba.Njie@econ.uib.no Buba Njie
BubaBarrow@msn.com Famalang Barrow
bxn4929@omega.uta.edu Basiru Ndow
c027@ee-alta.bham.ac.uk Ebrima Bah
c3p0@xsite.net Francis Njie
cb714@greenwich.ac.uk BAKEBBA CAMARA
ceesay@bellsouth.net LAMIN CEESAY
ceesay@cse.bridgeport.edu Amie Ceesay
ceesay_soffie@prc.com Soffie Ceesay
chakys@image.dk Chakys Kone
cheikh@cse.bridgeport.edu Cheikh Fall
chemsm@panther.gsu.edu Musa Sowe
cherno@acm.org Cherno Waka Jagne
CHERNOB@STUDENT.SV.UIO.NO Chreno Bah
conteh@usa.net Lamin Conteh
cwsarr@aol.com Charles Sarr
cyberwiz@hotmail.com Sulayman Mbenga
Dawdas@u.washington.edu Dawda Singhateh
debra@mindspring.com Debra Bade
dekat@itis.com Katim S. Touray
diagnem@gwis2.circ.gwu.edu Mactar Diagne
dodo@slg.se Momadou Jobe
dodou@slg.se Dodou Jobe
dott@usaid.gov Dana Ott
dsonko@hotmail.com Debbie Sonko
DWLF24A@prodigy.com EDWARD J VAN KLOBERG
III E.Jawara@reading.ac.uk Ebrima Jawara
Eb12Csay@aol.com Ebrima Ceesay
ebbs@is2.dal.ca Mathew Belford
ebrima.mboob@posten.se Ebrima Mboob
ebrima.sall@yale.edu Ebrima Sall
ebrima@online.no Ebrima Kah
ederisa@aol.com Edi Jallow
ejndow@wico.net Emmanuel Ndow
eliman@online.no Eliman Jeng
Ella23K@aol.com Cecilia Wright
emceesay@pacifier.com Ebrima Ceesay
Emily.Awour@aorg.uib.no Emily Achieng Awour
f-demba@cougarnet.netexp.net Famara Demba
FAMARAAS@amadeus.cmi.no Famara A Sanyang
Fannehm@eng.und.ac.za Mustapha Fanneh
Fantamadi@hotmail.com Saikou B M Njai
FATIS76@aol.com FATOU DIBBA
Fernan100@aol.com Charles Fernandez
ffatajo@hotmail.com Fafanding Fatajo
fjanneh@juno.com Fatou K.
Scattred-Janneh fsaidykh@vkol.pspt.fi
Famara Saidykhan fsanyang@is2.dal.ca Fafa
Sanyang gajigoo@wabash.edu Ousman
Gajigoo gambia-l@commit.gm Torstein
Grotnes gamembdc@primanet..com Julianna
Baldeh garob1@cip.hx.uni-paderborn.de Alpha Robinson
GCCI@delphi.com ABDOUL SALAAM
AL-HASSAN SECKA george_radio1_gmb@compuserve.com G.
Christensen glassj@ava.bcc.orst.edu Jenny
Rebecca Glass globexinc@erols.com Habib
Ghanim GMENDY@HOTMAIL.COM GABRIEL D.
MENDY gomezg@juno.com Mr G. Gomez
gso5hss@panther.gsu.edu Haddijatou Secka
gt6726c@prism.gatech.edu Simeom Robenson
GT8065B@PRISM.GATECH.EDU Raye Sosseh
GTZW80A@prodigy.com Hugh Clifton
h.drammeh@swipnet.se Hamedou Drammeh
h.pflueger@gam-line.win.net Harald Pflueger
hbanna@hotmail.com Hamadi Banna
HEIDIS@amadeus.cmi.no Heidi Skramstad
hghanim@erols.com Habib Diab Hghanim
hous@aol.com Housainou Waggeh
HOUSAINOU.TAAL@WFP.ORG Housainou Taal
Hyena25@aol.com Alpha Segnian
isanneh@olemiss.edu Isatou Sanneh
isanneh@sunset.backbone.olemiss.edu Isatou Sanneh
J.Gaye@Bradford.ac.uk Jawara Gaye
ja132509@gwmail.kysu.edu Joanna Azzi
jacka@netwalk.co Ahmad Jack
jagnem@db.erau.edu Malick N Jagne
JagneM@wabash.edu Momodou Jagne
jagnen25@hotmail.com Njaga Jagne
Jaimus@aol.com Musa Ceesay
jai_diallo@hotmail.com Jainaba Diallo
jaliba@bellsouth.net Ousainou Mbenga
jalibaa@bellatlantic.net Ousainou Mbenga
jamba@cyberramp.net Morro Krubally
jambaar@enter.net Amadou L Fall
Janko92@aol.com Janko Jawara
JawaraB@aol.com muhamadou Jawara
jebrima@hotmail.com Ebrima Jobe
JENGFANNEH@AOL.COM Musa Jeng
jjassey@MCIONE.com Joseph Jassey
jkrubally@aol.com Jacob Krubally
joe.ndiaye@simrad.no Joe NDiaye
jombel@hotmail.com Dagmar Christensen
joppl@hotmail.com Jobst Munderlein
kaiisa@hs.nki.no Kaira Isatou Boubacar
Kaktra@hotmail.com Kebba A.K. Trawally
kassama@hotmail.com Omar Gassama
kcash@RBVDNR.com Keretha Cash
Kceesay@utmem1.utmem.edu Dr. Karamba Ceesay
kebba@Ameritech.net Kebba Barrow
keday@u.washington.edu Isatou Jobe
keita@rocketmail.com Lamin Marenah
kemo73@hotmail.com Kemo Touray
klumpp@kar.dec.com Andrea Klump
kolls567@qatar.net.qa Bassirou Drammeh
kosarsar@msn.com Deequa Kosar
kouyateh@hotmail.com Sambujang Kouyateh
ksagnia@hamilton.edu Keks Sanyang
KTouray@aol.com Karamba Touray
l-opokdk@llo.se Dan Rorsman
l.sabally@ic.ac.uk LAMIN SABALLY
LaminLams.Bojang@fco.mh.se LaminLams Bojang
Lamtoro@aol.com Baboucar sallah
langjr@worldnet.att.net Malang Maane
latir@earthlink.net Latir Downes-Thomas
latjor@hotmail.com gambia-l
latjor@hotmail.com latjor ndow laura@thorn.net
Laura Munzel LAYE_GMB@msn.com
Abdoulie Manjang LBojang@aol.com
Lamin Bojang ley5mc1@nottingham.ac.uk Elhaj
Ceesay lha7edsi@kyamk.fi Edi Sidibeh
lha7muko@kyamk.fi Lang Conteh
liedrammeh@aol.com Lie Drammeh
Ljaiteh@mail.wsu.edu Lamin Jaiteh
lpeterson@sushiking.com Leo Peterson
LTR6685@owl.forestry.uga.edu LAURA T RADER
m.gassama@swipnet.se Momodou Buharry
Gassama m.jallow@ento.uq.edu.au M. Jallow
m.jawara@gam.healthnet.org Musa Jawara
MADOUJALLOW@HOTMAIL.COM KEBBA JALLOW
MAFA40@aol.com Fatim Sallah
MALAMIN@IX.NETCOM.COM Lamin Ceesay
manjango@db.erau.edu Ousman K. Manjang
MANSALA@aol.com Momodou Kolley
maramy@hotmail.com Muhammed Turay
marie.gillen@swipnet.se Marie Gillen
mary86@hotmail.com Mary Amy Davis
mba4224@etbu.edu Tamsir Mbye
Mbk007@aol.com M.B. Krubally
mbojang@mail.transy.edu Mambuna Bojang
mdarboe@hotmail.com Marie Darboe
mdarboe@SCVAX2.WVNET.EDU M.Darboe
mec97a14@tron.lyngbyes.dk Fatou Khan
MJagana@aol.com Momodou Jagana
mjallow@st6000.sct.edu Moee Jallow
Mjawara@aol.com Musa Jawara
mkah@fac.howard.edu Muhammed Kah
MKCORRA@VM.SC.EDU Mamadi Corra
mmjeng@image.dk Matar M. Jeng
mmjeng@inform-bbs.dk Matarr Jeng
mn015@students.stir.ac.uk Momodou Njie
momhnjie@hotmail.com Momodou Njie
momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk Momodou Camara
momodou.jasseh@Ishtm.ac.uk Momodou Jassey
momodou.jasseh@lshtm.ac.uk Momodou Jasseh
Momodou.Jobarteh@HORDALAND.vegvesen.no Momodou
momodou.sidibeh@stockholm.mail.telia.com M.S
momodou@inform-bbs.dk Momodou Camara
momodous@stud.ntnu.no Momodou Sanneh
mousa.jeng@nrc-no-telemax.no Mousa Jeng
mozcole@itis.com Mohammed Cole
MSARR27100@AOL.COM Soffie Ceesay
msjaiteh@mtu.edu Malanding Jaiteh
msonko@yahoo.com Musa Sonko
nahak@juno.com Michael Gomez
namartin.gem@worldnet.att.com Gabriel Mendy
ndramme@wpo.it.luc.edu Ndey Drammeh
ndunyakoi@hotmail.com Njundu Sillah
nfaal@is2.dal.ca Nkoyo Faal
Nicholas.Sambou@akh-wien.ac.at N. Sambou
nijii@hotmail.com Momodou Camara
NJ132209@gwmail.kysu.edu Naffie Jeng
NJ173949@GWMAIL.KYSU.EDU NDEY JABBIE
Njammeh@hotmail.com Naffie Jammeh
njie.1@osu.edu N'Deye Marie N'Jie
njie@gwis2.circ.gwu.edu Binta Njie
njie@online.no Adama S. Njie
njogou@hotmail.com Ebrima Drameh
noha.jatta@kungalv.se Noha Jatta
nyada@geisnet.gn.apc.org Nyada Baldeh
nyang@cldc.howard.edu Dr Sulayman Nyang
nyima.gassama@stockholm.mail.telia.com Sulayman Gassama
O.Baldeh@Bradford.ac.uk Omar Baldeh
obaldeh@bradford.ac.uk Omar Baldeh
OCORR@GARDNER-WEBB.EDU Ousman Corr
Odemba@eec.wsu.edu Ousainou Demba
oijobe@aol.com Omar Jobe
OJallow@mail.idt.net OUSAINOU JALLOW
ojgibba@hotmail.com Omar Gibba
olafia@online.no Omar Saho
Omadi@hotmail.com Omadi Diarra
Omar@avana.net Omar Manjang
OmarSheik.Saho@Ulleval.oslohelse.telemax.no O.S
Oneke@email.msn.com HURAI BETTS
osawaneh@post9.tele.dk Ousman Sawaneh
P.L.Beyai@ncl.ac.uk Pa Lamin Beyai
P.L.Beyai@newcastle.ac.uk P. L. Beyai
p15a001@rrz.uni-hamburg.de Cherno Jaye
payus@image.dk yusuph Jatta
perg@nfh.uit.no Per Egil Grotnes
Phillipse@ccsu.edu Dr. Evelyn Newman
Phillips PSAGNIA@SCBTANZ.MHS.compuserve.com Pa Sagnia
p_bariteau@msn.com Paul Bariteau
r.t.cole@usa.net R. T. Cole
Rabani@aol.com Winston Abraham
radise@accessv.com Lamin Camara
rap@cushman.com Rene Prom
Rena.M.Takahashi@lawrence.edu Rena Takahashi
ROBERTAS@EROL.COM Rohey Ceesay
roberts@ollnen.itsnet.co.uk Oliver Roberts
rokst1+@pitt.edu Rohey Khan
rolfch@core.ca Rolf Christensen
rosemariam@aol.com Maila Touray
S.Keita@reading.ac.uk Sainey Keita
S.Njie@commonwealth.int Sam N'jie
s3960217@citymail.lacc.cc.ca.us Musa Sohna
sadams@geog.gla.ac.uk Sebja S. Adams
sahir.drammeh@bok.bonnier.se Sahir Drammeh
sai-j@usa.net Sainabou Jah
SAJOKONO@AOL.COM Sarjo Santa Bojang
sambabalangarr@classic.msn.com Tony Loum
SANG1220@aol.com Daddy Sang Ndow
sang_candebak_s.mendy@berea.edu Sang Mendy
sankungsawo@delphi.com Sankung Sawo
sarian.loum@corp.sun.com Sarian Loum
sawol1@eng.und.ac.za Lamin Sawo
Sdramm@nsccx.sccd.ctc.edu Saihou Drammeh
secka@cse.bridgeport.edu Anna Secka
seedyk@hotmail.com Seedy Kany
seela@oz.net Cheikh Faty
seys@husson.edu Sailey Sey
sg125909@gwmail.kysu.edu Sukai Gaye
sgreyjoh@is.dal.ca Symerre Grey-Johnson
shieboyc@aol.com Shieriff Drammeh
sillahconateh@hotmail.com Sillah Conateh
sireh@aol.com Bubacarr Jallow
sisayy@wabash.edu Yaya Sisay
SJ044947@gwmail.kysu.edu Sigga Jagne
smarenah@hotmail.com Sarjo Marenah
smarong@hotmail.com Saikou Marong
snjie@gis.net Samba Njie
Sompo.Sinyan@udac.se Sompo Sinyan
sowe@online.no Pa Sowe
Ssaidy76@aol.com Yangkuba Saidy
ssylva@emory.edu Saul Sylva
st0021@student-mail.jsu.edu Nyang (Daddy) Njie
st1638@student-mail.jsu.edu Lala Jabang
st1@iiu.edu.my Senssie Turay
st2063@student-mail.jsu.edu Paul D. Jammeh
st4022@student-mail.jsu.edu Michael Jatta
StinkyM@juno.com Baba Krubally
svendok@online.no Svend Kvilesjoe
Sxb04673@student.astate.edu Sal Barry
T.Forster@mang.canterbury.ac.nz Thomas Forster
TAIKAIN@aol.com Patricia Collier
tamnette@aol.com Mohammed Hydara
Tamsir@hotmail.co Tamsir Mbai
thier@rocketmail.com Mame Thierno Jallow
Tijan@wam.umd.edu Ahmed Tijan Deen
TOURAY1@aol.com Lamin Touray
TSaidy1050@aol.com Tombong Saidy
umjawara@cc.UManitoba.CA Alieu B. Jawara
utbult@bahnhof.se Mats Utbult
v5bubbad@ulmo.stud.slu.se Buba badjie
v97tst@sokrates.mip.ki.se Theodor Stenevang
vanjakim@comet.net Nathan Van Hooser
vbu053@freenet.mb.ca Yvan Russell
wadda@ihe.nl Amadou Wadda
wcroberts@osprey.smcm.edu BILL ROBERTS
yjeng@welchlink.welch.jhu.edu Yaikah Jeng
yjobe@aol.com Yassin Jobe
yulbsore@aol.com Batch Samba Total
number of subscribers: 340 (340 shown here)
Members in Gambia using Commit enterprise email services
tgr@commit.gm Torstein Grotnes
jgr@commit.gm Jorn Grotnes
pmj@commit.gm Pa Musa Jallow
adama.samba@commit.gm Mr.Adama Samba
aith@commit.gm Mr.Benjamin John
archibald.graham@commit.gm Mr.Archibald Graham
doudou@commit.gm Mr.Lamin Doudou
ffhc.banjul@commit.gm Mr.Jaiteh
ffhc.wrp@commit.gm Mr.Jaiteh
hellam@commit.gm Mr.Bye Malleh Wadda
itsgam@commit.gm Mr.Joseph Cann
janko.fofana@commit.gm Mr.Janko Fofana
jensen@commit.gm Mr.Valdemar Jensen
sahel.invest@commit.gm Abdoulie S.Sey
foroyaa@commit.gm (Foroyaa) Adama Bah
------------------------------
Date: Fri, 6 Feb 1998 15:43:34 -0500 (EST)
From: mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: Gambians Shot
Message-ID: <9802062043.AA56196@st6000.sct.edu>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII
Content-Transfer-Encoding: 8bit
Anna,
Thank you for the info., and please accept my sympathy.
Regards,
Brother Moe.
******************************************************************
>
> Being a cousin of the deceased, I have been informed that the Gambian
> Embassy has taken over the case. In addition, the police department is
> also ivestigating the case. May Allah have mercy on them and may their
> souls rest in peace.
>
> Anna Secka
>
> On Fri, 6 Feb 1998, Modou Jallow wrote:
>
> > ELLA23K wrote:
> >
> > > I think the Gambiam population should do something about this
> > > bring it to the attention of the authorities, let them know about this and let
> > > it be in the news.
> >
> > More important, I think the Gambia government must not remain mute on this
> > latest act of victimisation of foreigners in America. Imagine, what would
> > happen if an American citizen was shot and killed or murdered in another
> > foreign country! I do not know what the Gambian Embassy's stance is on
> > this tragedy but I feel that it should be made known to the American
> > government that foreigners are also people with blood flowing in their
> > veins. Too many guns, too much violence, too much hatred and Racism -
> > What a tangled web this so-called "land of opportunity" is! Perhaps, it
> > should also be dubbed as the "nightmare of the unfortunate".
> >
> > May God help us all!
> >
> > Regards,
> > Moe S. Jallow
> > ************************************************************************
> > mjallow@sct.edu mjallow@hayes.com
> > ------------------------------------------------------------------------
> >
> >
>
>
------------------------------
Date: Fri, 6 Feb 1998 17:06:21 EST
From: Akalley@aol.com
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: New Member
Message-ID: <b2d0e0ef.34db895f@aol.com>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII
Content-transfer-encoding: 7bit
Greetings to you all
I'm a new subscriber, Aboubacar Kalley and I'm looking forward to some lively
discussion and exchanges on issues that interest us all, sincerely a.kalley.
------------------------------
Date: Fri, 6 Feb 1998 16:27:59 -0600
From: "Katim S. Touray" <dekat@itis.com>
To: <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
Cc: "<Frank Kooistra" <fwkooistra@facstaff.wisc.edu>
Subject: Re: Gambians Shot
Message-ID: <199802062240.QAA26303@tower.itis.com>
MIME-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1
Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit
Hi folks,
i'm writing to shed on light on the murder of two Gambians in Kansas City.
i've been wanting to do that for a while now, but held off because i wanted
to liase a little more with their sister, Zainabou.
as a matter of fact, Zainabou lives here in Madison, Wisconsin, and not
Connecticut, as someone had posted on the list. in these circumstances,
it's very easy to miss some facts here and there. anyway, as i was saying,
Zainabou lives here in Madison with her husband, Frank Kooistra and their
family. Zainabous brother, Badou has flown in from Texas to join them.
the circumstances surrounding the death of Sulayman and Wally are still not
clear, and being investigated. as has been pointed out by Anna, the
Gambian Embassy in DC has been very helpful. indeed, Frank told me two
nights ago that the Embassy is sending an emissary to Kansas City today
(Fri. Feb. 6) to talk to the Gambian community there. so if you know
anyone in Kansas City that you think might be able to help, you can get in
touch with them and let them know.
here in Madison, the African and Africanists community has been rendering a
lot of moral support and comfort to Zainabou and her family. i must say
here that members of the African Women's Association (AWA) here in Madison
has again taught all of us a lesson in sisterhood and unity. they've done
a wonderful job of helping Zainabou cope with this unimaginable tradedy.
also, the African Association of Madison (AAM), in collaboration with AWA
will be organizing a memorial gathering and fund-raising event tomorrow
(Sat. Feb. 7) evening. i'll be forwarding, under seperate cover, the
e-mail message sent out on the AAM mailing list to announce the event. the
e-mail also includes Zaiabou's address and phone number, for those of you
who might want to call.
another development that did not make the e-mail is that Zainabou has setup
a trust fund for donations toward helping sending the bodies home. the
account number for the fund is 791-593-015 and is named "Wally and Sulayman
Loum" further, the account also is at the Firststar Bank in Madison,
Wisconsin. although someone has already posted info about another account,
you should feel free to contact Zainabou or send money to the above account
if you so desire.
i guess that's about all for now. i want to say a big thanks to all of you
for all your efforts in providing information, help, and whatever else it's
taken to help Zainabou and her family in these trying times.
Katim
----------
> From: Modou Jallow <mjallow@st6000.sct.edu>
> To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List
<gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
> Subject: Re: Gambians Shot
> Date: Friday, February 06, 1998 2:43 PM
>
> Anna,
>
> Thank you for the info., and please accept my sympathy.
>
> Regards,
> Brother Moe.
> ******************************************************************
>
>
> >
> > Being a cousin of the deceased, I have been informed that the Gambian
> > Embassy has taken over the case. In addition, the police department is
> > also ivestigating the case. May Allah have mercy on them and may their
> > souls rest in peace.
> >
> > Anna Secka
> >
> > On Fri, 6 Feb 1998, Modou Jallow wrote:
> >
> > > ELLA23K wrote:
> > >
> > > > I think the Gambiam population should do something about this
> > > > bring it to the attention of the authorities, let them know about
this and let
> > > > it be in the news.
> > >
> > > More important, I think the Gambia government must not remain mute on
this
------------------------------
Date: Fri, 6 Feb 1998 16:30:00 -0600
From: "Katim S. Touray" <dekat@itis.com>
To: <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
Subject: Fw: TRAGEDY IN THE LOUM-KOOISTRA FAMILY
Message-ID: <199802062242.QAA26762@tower.itis.com>
MIME-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1
Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit
----------
> From: E. AGGO AKYEA <aggo@itis.com>
> To: AAM@MAELSTROM.STJOHNS.EDU
> Subject: TRAGEDY IN THE LOUM-KOOISTRA FAMILY
> Date: Friday, February 06, 1998 6:50 AM
>
> On behalf of the African Women's Association, the African Association of
> Madison, Inc., and the family and friends of the Loum-Kooistra family of
> Madison, you are cordially invited to a funeral service and fund raiser
to
> help in the funeral arrangements of two brothers of Zainabu
Loum-Kooistra,
> who were killed last week. The event will take place at 5:00 p.m. on
> Saturday, February 7 at the Asbury Church located at 6101 University
> Avenue.
>
> On January 27th, the two young Gambian brothers were murdered in a double
> homicide in Kansas City, Missouri. The circumstances surrounding the
> deaths of WALLY and SULAYMAN LOUM of Serrekunda, The Gambia, remains a
> mystery because the two brothers were devout Muslims and good young men.
> Police efforts to resolve this tragedy were hampered for five days
because
> they could not identify the victims. However, the investigation is now
> progressing, despite the usual delays and legal obstacles.
>
> The cost of returning the bodies of these two young brothers to their
> parents, family and friends in their native land for burial will total
> approximately $13,000. Some additional legal costs are also expected.
>
> Therefore, please join us on Saturday to celebrate these young lives, cut
> short in their prime, and give a monetary contribution or donation to
help
> their sister, Zainabu. Please come, and tell a friend to come along too.
> Food and beverages will be made available. Any contribution, no matter
how
> small will be very much appreciated. If you cannot come, you may send
your
> contribution or donation by mail to:
>
> Zainabu Loum-Kooistra
> 106 Wolf Street
> Madison, WI 53719
> Tel: 608/827-5469
>
> Please include your name and address so that the family can acknowledge
> your contribution. Your prayers and support are really appreciated.
Thank
> you.
> -------------------------------------------------------------------
> E. Aggo Akyea
> President
> African Association of Madison, Inc
> PO Box 1016
> Madison, WI 53701
> Tel: 608/258-0261
------------------------------
Date: Fri, 06 Feb 1998 21:16:06 -0800
From: Paul <bgibba@interlog.com>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Gambians Shot
Message-ID: <3.0.2.32.19980206211606.0068c6f4@mail.interlog.com>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"
Hi! Folks,
We can never say enough about our horror and sorrow about the untimely
death of our beloved brothers in Kansas. Their killings were cowardice on
the part of the person(s) who did it. Whoever was responsible for such
horrible crimes will surely be punished by the All Mighty Allah. My
condolence goes to the family of our dear brothers. May the souls of the
deceased REST IN PEACE.
Paul Gibba.
------------------------------
Date: Fri, 06 Feb 1998 21:41:40 -0800
From: Paul <bgibba@interlog.com>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Neo-Nazi Attacks in Germany
Message-ID: <3.0.2.32.19980206214140.0068c6f4@mail.interlog.com>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"
Dear List Members,
Every time I listen to the BBC these days I hear about neo-Nazis in
Germany attacking foreigners. For some reason, these thugs blame Germany's
immigrant community for their unemployment. Blaming foreigners for the woes
of a country is deja vue. Such things happen in many countries. However,
when the blaming is accompanied by insults, name-calling, house-burning,
beatings, and even murder, then the whole issue deserves a close attention.
Where will such events lead to? I think it is in the interest of the world
community to put a stop to this racial prejudice before the whole thing
explodes in our face. Let us learn from the past. A repetitive history
will be extremely catastrohic. In this age of globalization, residing and
working in a foreign country is not a crime. After all, many foreign
workers in many countries do jobs that are often scorned by citizens. Yet
they are blamed for taking the jobs away from citizens. Something should be
done.
Paul Gibba.
------------------------------
Date: Fri, 06 Feb 1998 22:11:13 -0800
From: Paul <bgibba@interlog.com>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Carla Fay-Tucker
Message-ID: <3.0.2.32.19980206221113.0068c6f4@mail.interlog.com>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"
Hi! Lers,
A few days ago, a young woman was put to death in Texas for butchering two
people about fourteen years ago. Although she told the whole world that she
was a born-again Xtian, she was still put to death. As we know, Gov. George
Bush of the state of Texas refused to grant Carla stay of the execution. My
questions to all of you are:
1- Did Carla deserve the death penalty?
2- Has Gov. Bush done the right thing?
3- Is capital punishment good or bad?
4- Will capital punishment stop fatal crimes?
If you are answering these questions, I would like you to consider the
following:
1= How would the relatives of Carla's victims have felt if she had been
granted a stay of execution?
2= Would they have felt that justice was served?
3= Would her stay of execution open a floodgate for similar cases?
4= Would other death-row inmates who became born-again Muslims or other
religions have their death sentences comuted?
5= What would be the general consequences...will male death-row inmates
receive the same attention?
6= If your beloved ones were murdered, will you support the eye for an eye
argument?
Think about this issue.
Paul Gibba.
------------------------------
Date: Fri, 06 Feb 1998 20:12:52 PST
From: "latjor ndow" <latjor@hotmail.com>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: Gambians shot
Message-ID: <19980207041252.4263.qmail@hotmail.com>
Content-Type: text/plain
Greetings:
Let me join the rest in expressing my deepest sympathies to the family
and relatives of the Loum brothers.
While we cannot do anything in bringing them back, perhaps what we in
the u.s. gambia-lers ought to do is to circulate as widely as possible
the address/tel/account number of sis. Zainabou among our friends and
acquaintances. Printing the info and making several copies and taking
them to our places of gathering would inform and provide others with
info on where to send donations. Another way is by calling others and
giving them the info.
This weekend, I know of at least two events in the D.C. area. I intend
to do what I have just finished saying and urge others to do the same.
BTW, Mr. Lamin Bojang of the Gambian Embassy left yesterday afternoon
for Kansas. He did attempt to send me a fax so I could post it on the
list, unfortunately it was unsuccessful. I also sent him the info that
was posted by other list members on this sad issue to help keep him
abreast of all the info available. If I do know anymore I'll post it.
This incident is again a sobering reminder of our situation living
abroad. Perhaps now is not the time to dwell on this matter.
I salute the leadership role of the AWA and the AAM on this issue.
Should we not follow suit?
LatJor
______________________________________________________
Get Your Private, Free Email at http://www.hotmail.com
------------------------------
Date: Fri, 6 Feb 1998 23:57:52 -0000
From: "foroyaa@commit.gm" <gambia-l@commit.gm>
To: <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
Subject: ON PA MUSA JALLOW'S REACTION
Message-ID: <B0000049690@south.commit.gm>
MIME-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1
Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit
Sent by "Foroyaa" <foroyaa@commit.gm>
via Commit
We are compelled to begin by conveying to all contributors our deep
appreciation for the effort being made by Gambians of diverse schools of
thought to engage in a dialogue regarding the destiny of the country. Only
those who are determined to do their duty to their country in the context
of their era can be guardians of their destiny.
The death of the Loum brothers sent spasms down our central nervous systems
and compel us to wonder when Africa shall be able to embrace her children
in her bossom and accord them a dignified life in liberty and prosperity
under the clear light of the sun.
The answer, however, is rhetorical. In short, what one should rather ask
is: when will each of us search for the route to progress and assume our
responsibility to be part of the solutionto Africa's problems?
We have a constellation of ideas to explore and galaxies of experience to
discover in order to get the cognitive compass necessary to find our route
in the world. This, however, is inconceivable unless we break the chain of
our fettered minds.
The steps we have taken so far are significant. The reflections taking
place are profound. What is of importance now is sustainability. We hope
you will continue to have the drive to contribute your quota to this
historic dialogue which has taken a universal dimension. We are inspired.
To ride towards the point at issue, it is necessary to lay the foundation
that development is the pursuit of the necessary and the possible.
Intellectual honesty constitutes the capacity to acknowledge the relevant
and recognise the inevitable. It manifests itself in the pursuit of
knowledge, not for its sake but with the view to translate it into actions
in order to address the needs and aspirations of one's generation.
Intellectual honesty calls for an open and critical mind. Only those who
have such minds can harvest knowledge that can make them instrumental in
the development process.
It is evident that the contributions are wide and varied. We will,
therefore, review them dialectically by moving from the simple to the
complex by taking a microscopic view of the main point at issue and a
telescopic view of its interconnections. We will start with the individual
trees with the hope that it will ultimately lead us to have a wholistic
conception of the forest.
We will first deal with Pa Musa Jallow's views and that of Bassirou Drammeh
with the hope of breaking the shell of the issue and then proceed to the
views of Jones, Jeng and Buharry to penetrate the kernel.
Without wasting much time, let us state categorically that the central
point at issue which provides the axis around which all the other issues
spin is the budget. The concept of public sector and private sector led
growth are very profound issues but in this instance they are mere adjuncts
of the central issue.
The National Assembly session from whose womb the debate sprang is a budget
session. We should, therefore, concentrate more extensively on the issue of
public finance which is just one factor in the development equation.
Regardless of whether one implements a public sector or private sector led
strategy, a government must engage in the technical work regarding the
extraction, accumulation and distribution of financial resources in order
to provide social services. Public finance or budgeting constitutes the
kernel of government activity. Without it no government can function.
We will, therefore, examine what Pa Musa has to say on this issue and
others, and then proceed to examine schematic approach taken by Jones, Jeng
and Buharry in order to handle the issue with thoroughness.
In his review, Pa Musa did more than the casting of a bird's eye view on
the budget. He made a preamble which manifests a biting aversion for any
messianic tendency in matters of development.
One would, therefore, assume that Pa Musa stands for an objective and
scientific approach. As we all know, this approach starts by summoning a
hypothesis before the judgment seat of critical thinking and subject it to
examination, cross examination and re-examination in order to arrive at a
truth we call theories that can stand the test of scientific analysis. In
this way, a proper foundation shall be laid to make realistic
generalization regarding a phenomenon or thing.
In passing, pardon us to briefly stray from the central point at issue so
as to show that even though Pa Musa cautioned us against messianic
tendencies, he failed to obey his wise counsel by opening up his
contribution with remarks that are a derivative of his own cognitive
process hinging on no substantive base. It reads: "I want to again commend
you (again) on a superb piece most especially on the "been there" and "done
that" of public corporations. It is like saying that "the road to hell is
paved with good intentions"."
Of course, a proverb is a figurative approach in drawing conclusions. The
scientific approach is to draw conclusions from evidence. Evidence provides
the roots and stem that holds the conclusion erect. A proverb without roots
and stem must fall.
Now, let us knit our brows to release a mental impulse in order to
understand Pa Musa's cognitive process which gave rise to the conclusion.
In the absence of evidence, we are being compelled to become mind readers
which certainly falls within the messianic hemisphere. Hence, the only
thing we could do in order to question the relevance of the preamble is to
ask: If good intentions are backed with good deeds, would a person still
pave his or her way to hell? All reasonable persons would answer in the
negative.
Calling logic to our aid, we could only deduce that the proverb is simply
saying that those who fail to practice what they preach are likely to reap
the very opposite of what they intended. Can such a tendency be attributed
to us, Pa Musa? Does your preamble have any relevance to the debate? We
pause for the discerning readers to draw their own conclusions.
The lesson, however, is clear. Generalization should be derived from facts
if our arguments in this debate are to stand on their feet instead of their
heads.
The second thesis advanced by Pa Musa is contained in the following
sarcastic remarks: "Some of us remember the good old days of PWD and GPMB
and GUC when everyone was employed in the "general do nothing"."
Here, it appears that some imaginary personalities have nostalgia for old
GPMB. We only hope that he is not referring to PDOIS. Those who have
followed FOROYAA over the years know fully well that we were at the heart
of the exposure of the mismanagement of public corporations. We have shown
in many publications how GPMB, which had more than 100 million dalasi in
its foreign accounts by the latter part of the 1970's went into total
insolvency to the point that in 1987/88 a sum of 130.8 million dalasi had
to be transferred from they tax payers money to GPMB to help it to vegetate
at public expense.
Suffice it to say, PDOIS had no seat in the House of Representatives in
1987 when the Minister of Finance indicated that 72.8 million dalasi had to
be set aside into a Managed Fund to finance loans issued by The Gambia
Commercial and Development Bank under government guarantees.
The members of the House of Representatives said nothing. We exposed this
and questioned why the public had to pay for defaulters in loan repayment.
In the 1988/89 budget, 126 million dalasi was again transferred to GCDB to
cover up for defaulters. We exposed that the government had driven public
corporations to bankruptcy, but had been using the public coffers to cover
up the loopholes.
Pa Musa, these continuous exposures is what eventually marvelled USAID who
laid conditionality for AMRC to be established in order to recover the bad
debts.
It should, therefore, be clear that we harbour no nostalgia for those
corporations. Our difference is simple. Pa Musa proceeds from a fact that
everyone knows only to draw the sentimental conclusion that all public
corporations are "good for nothings". We have relied on a decade of
exposure of mismanagement of public corporations to conclude that no public
corporation can survive the assault of parasitic bureaucrats who divert
public funds to set up lucrative businesses which they manage efficiently
while public corporations are allowed to decay with impunity. We conclude
that the problem is one of management.
During the 1997/98 budget session, public corporations like Atlantic Hotel
reported a net profit of 4.3 million dalasi for the period 1996/97; Gambia
International Airlines made a profit, before tax, of 7.825 million dalasi;
AMRC, by June 30, 1997, recovered an aggregate amount of 128 million
dalasi, 70 million cash collection and 58 million dalasi representing the
value of repossessed properties transferred to the government; Social
Security and Housing Finance Corporation recorded a gross income of 58.5
million dalasi. It is indicated that the Social Security members Fund rose
to 414.8 million dalasi and the net asset of the corporation grew to 465
million dalasi as at June, 1997; NAWEC reported a profit, after tax, of 1.1
million dalasi; Gambia Civil Aviation Authority registered a turn-over of
23 million dalasi. Gambia Ports Authority recorded a turn over of 96.077
million dalasi.
Hence, it is clear that Pa Musa Jallow did not proceed from careful
analysis of the realities on the ground to assess the merit of public
corporations. The issue is who manages public corporations and in whose
interest. Who manages public corporations, how and in whose interest? that
is the question.
Pa Musa seems to be saying that regardless of who manages public
corporations the end result is futile. This, in short, seems to be
synonymous to the view that children should be condemned for the sins of
their fathers. Such a conclusion would certainly be a predeterministic
conception which is in deed a messianic conception of development.
With such a conception, one moves from prejudices to give generalizations
that are unconnected with and isolated from the objective realities which
obtain on the ground.
Now, let us proceed to the central theme. Here, too, Pa Musa fails to
realise that a budget is an organism whose parts are interconnected. There
are positive and negative correlation between the various parts as they
shift to and for in various directions.
The science of management constitutes the objective conceptualization of
the relation of the parts in order to be able to predict their modus
operandi so as to provide the regulatory framework to direct them towards
development objectives. This is what gives rise to fiscal and monetary
policies which are designed to impact on the macro-economic state of
countries.
The fact that Pa Musa did not take a schematic approach to consider the
relation of the parts of the budget, but had adopted a common sense
approach, which he is free to adopt, he could only arrive at contradictory
conclusions.
Let us offer proof. Pa Musa is told that there is a deficit in the 1998
budget. Based on two figures given by the Secretary of State for Finance,
which will be referred to later, the deficit could either be 527,506,011
or 111,333,081 depending on the figures we rely on. So instead of arguing
how to deal with the deficit, Pa Musa proceeded to justify why D7000 should
not be considered as a substantial amount since, according to him, "D7000
has the value today as D2400 in 1984". He further went on to justify the
need to incur more cost by adding that "there is no doubt that unless we
pay a decent livable wage, we will only attract mediocres to run our
institutions and not the best....." Who is saying that people should be
paid mediocre wages? The issue is not one of desirability. It is one of
affordability.
One may now ask: Where will the money come from? Interestingly enough, Pa
Musa refused to recognise that between 80 and 89% of the budget comes
from taxation, and proceeded to lament that he is "quite worried about
increased government taxes and borrowing...." He then went further to say
that "businesses are now being taxed to the extent that tax evasion is a
must for survival...."
Now, if government does not borrow or tax, as it is doing, where will the
money come from to pay "livable wage(s)"? We are sure Pa Musa will not
recommend the use of magic or rely on a World Bank in the sky for he,
certainly, is opposed to any messianic leader to appear willy nilly to
perform economic miracles. This is the dilemma, Pa Musa! This is the
dilemma!
Our letter springs precisely from this dilemma, that a government cannot
spend more than it owns unless it borrows or begs. Furthermore, a
government cannot have what it has not produced unless it imposes taxation.
This is why borrowing and taxation constitute the limbs of the budget.
You realise the problem of excessive borrowing and taxation, but still want
the sweets of comfortable living. You acknowledge that businesses are being
strangulated by over taxation. Business persons are, therefore, calling for
tax relief and less interest rates to reduce the cost of borrowing. The
people are saying more jobs, more services, more income. The financial
institutions are saying more interests to cope with exchange rate
fluctuations that are externally determined. Where do we go from here, Pa
Musa? It is a vicious cycle. A vicious cycle, in deed. We are sure by now
that you would acknowledge that you have only offered lamentations and no
solutions.
Now, we will proceed to examine the various parts of the budget and draw
conclusions from them. The Secretary of State gave different figures
regarding expenditure. We will quote the different figures and calculate
the deficits on the basis of the figures given.
ON THE RECURRENT BUDGET
1996/97:
REVENUE EXPENDITURE DEFICIT
1) D787,722,796 D972,600,966
D189,878,170
2) D782,722,796 D1,348,255,000
D565,532,204
1998:
REVENUE EXPENDITURE DEFICIT
1) D961,655,989 D1,072,989,070
D111,333,081
2) D961,655,989 D1,489,162,000
D527,506,011
Debt service charges for 1996/97 increased from the estimated sum of
D367,588,240 to the actual figure of D437,662,410. For 1998, the estimated
figure is D438,795,360.
More than 80% of the revenue comes from taxation.
ON THE DEVELOPMENT BUDGET:
1996/97:
Development Budget Govt. Contribution External Loans
Grants
D370,294,760 D38,617,368 D269,701,407
D61,975,985
1998:
D324,399,719 D40,325,987 D243,958,562
D40,115,170
Let us now look into the interconnection.
There is no doubt that the economy is suffering from a deficit, a debt
crises and over-taxation.
No one can doubt that deficits lead to more borrowing. More borrowing leads
to more indebtedness; more indebtedness leads to more taxation to service
debts in order to maintain credit worthiness.
A review of the Development Estimates reveal a loan component of
D269,701,407 for 1996/97 and D243,958,562 for 1998. The sum total for the
two years is D531,659,969.
It is obvious that as long as this loan component continues to increase,
the indebtedness will intensify and debt service charges will increase.
Taxation will also increase.
In order to resolve the dilemma, we propose an alternative policy of
ensuring financial discipline to move away from deficit financing to
surplus financing in order to minimize borrowing just to stop the deficit.
Can you imagine D2 million being spent on the inauguration of the
President? With surplus financing, one will also be able to increase the
local contribution to the development budget and thus reduce the loan
component. In this way, the indebtedness will be contained.
We, however, indicated that one cannot rely entirely on fiscal policy to
create the type of surplus that will significantly increase the local
contribution to the development budget and reduce the loan component. This
is what gave rise to our suggestion that public corporations could be
established so that they can increase the non-tax revenue component of the
budget. This can enable a government reduce the tax revenue component and
borrowing and thus leave enough in the hands of people for consumption and
investment.
We will develop this thesis further as we proceed with our analysis of
Bassirou Drammeh's contribution. We will analyse the concept of public
sector/private sector led growth more fully. It will become clear that we
are simply proceeding from what is necessary and possible and not what is
irrelevant and unfeasible.
Pa Musa, you will not make me your Minister of Agriculture. Well! Well!
within PDOIS we have people like Dr Omar Touray who would make a good
Minister of Agriculture. He is an animal scientist who had his own cottage
industry producing butter, sour milk, cream and yogurt which enabled him to
provide income to many herdsmen (herds person) and their agents until we
sent him abroad after the coup d'etat.
However, it is good for you to heed Buharry's position. Cabinet members are
policy makers. You say that you want a President who will do his or her
work according to the constitution, period. Constitutions, however, are
declarations of principles. They do not produce policies and programmes.
The science of management of public services calls for a linkage between
principles, as enshrined in constitutions or other declarations, policies
which constitute an elaboration of principles, and programmes which
constitute the concrete strategies for the materialization of policies.
Policy makers simply need to have all the ingredients and they can make
policies for any institution in collaboration with technical advisers.
This is why under section 73 of your constitution, cabinet is made an
instrument of policy and all cabinet members, under section 74 of the
constitution are collectively responsible for such policies.
Finally, you refer to Mandela as a messianic leader and you indicated that
you want leaders who you can remove with feeling that you have committed
sacrilege. Mandela, however, is leaving office within a short time while a
non messianic leader like Moi is still at it.
I will come to your issue of governance in our analysis of Bassirou's
contribution. As far as we are concerned, we have no taste for the sweets
of office. This is why Sidia accepts a reduced income, not because his
peasant sisters and brothers do not need it, but because of the need to
sacrifice for the general good.
It stands to reason that those who have nothing to gain from public office
should have the least inkling to cling onto power. Conversely, those who
have lust for the sweets of office should have the least inkling to vacate
their seats. We do not see any logic in linking high salaries to political
office. If you were to argue that a doctor, engineer, teacher and other
professionals should be paid their due in order to retain their
professional capacity, one would agree to your proposition.
In short, Sidia Jatta or anybody who seeks political office has the option
of earning an income through their professional capacities or pursue other
business interests. However, if one wants to be the custodian of public
property, one must be ready to deprive oneself of what belongs to all in
order to ensure its use to safeguard the collective interest. The more one
is ready to sacrifice and still display maximum commitment, the more one is
well prepared to serve. Public office is a place of service, not a place of
privilege. If earnings in public political office are lower than in other
professions, no opportunist will seek it and only those who are ready to
sacrifice will seek it. The public political office holder should be like a
mother and father who toil day and night so that their children can live a
better way of life than they did.
Greedy persons who believe that by occupying political office they have the
right to the lion share according to the height of their posts can never
salvage an Africa which is heading towards doom because of the dishonesty
and greed of few like Mobutu who invest billions in foreign banks while
their countries starve of capital. We must, therefore, contemplate what
gave rise to the Mobutus as we engage in this search for a route for
Africa's salvation.
KNOWLEDGE IS THE KEY TO THE ROUTE THAT WE SEEK;
SEARCH FOR IT WITH DETERMINATION AND PERSEVERANCE;
THAT IS THE TASK BEFORE THE INTELLIGENTSIA OF THE AFRICAN CONTINENT;
WHERE DO YOU STAND?
HALIFA SALLAH
------------------------------
Date: Sun, 08 Feb 1998 11:23:18 -0500
From: Habib Ghanim <hghanim@erols.com>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: help-Baboucarr Mbye
Message-ID: <34DDDBF6.5E4C@erols.com>
MIME-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii
Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit
ebrima drameh wrote:
>
> Hello list members,
> Does any one know the whereabouts of Baboucarr Mbye?
> The last time I heard about him was that he is in Amsterdam. I urgently
> need to get in touch with him please help.
>
> Thanks,Ebrima.
>
> ______________________________________________________
> Get Your Private, Free Email at http://www.hotmail.com
Ebrima
I suggest you contact the foreign office or the council in Amsterdam.
They will need his name and date of birth to get it for you .
Good luck
--
Habib Diab Ghanim
------------------------------
Date: Sun, 08 Feb 1998 11:40:58 -0500
From: Habib Ghanim <hghanim@erols.com>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: Gambians Shot
Message-ID: <34DDE01A.1C2E@erols.com>
MIME-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii
Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit
Bassirou Dodou Drammeh wrote:
>
> May the animals who destroyed these two young lives get more than they
> deserve here on earth. America! This is not fair! They were your guests, and
> they were so young.How could their family cope with such a painful double
> tragedy?!
>
> Regards Bassss!
> -----Original Message-----
> From: ABDOU <at137@columbia.edu>
> To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List
> <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
> Date: Friday, February 06, 1998 10:52 AM
> Subject: Re: Gambians Shot
>
> >Folks,
> > Here is some news from the Kansas City Star (www.kstar.com).
> >
> >Two men found shot to death last week near Marshall, Mo., were
> > brothers from Gambia who lived in the Kansas City area for
> >the last
> > couple of years.
> >
> > The bodies of Sulayman Loum, 27, and Wally Loum, 29, were
> > discovered in a tributary of the Blackwater River by a
> >woman
> > searching for arrowheads about 11 a.m. Jan. 27.
> >
> > "We just don't know what's going on here," said Saline
> >County
> > Sheriff Wally George. "We certainly don't know where they
> >were
> > killed."
> >
> > The men were killed by gunshots. Their heads were wrapped
> >in
> > material and secured by duct tape. George said he was sure
> >they
> > were not killed where they were found.
> >
> > Both bodies were found on a creek bed beneath a bridge that
> >runs
> > along a gravel county road. The site is about three miles
> >north of
> > Interstate 70 and about 80 miles east of Kansas City.
> >
> > George said he was unsure exactly where they lived. The
> >brothers
> > had a sister in Kansas City, Kan. Their parents in Gambia
> >also were
> > notified of their deaths.
> >
> >
> >***************************************************************************
> ****
> >A.TOURAY
> >Computer Science
> >Columbia University
> >New York, NY 10027
> >
> >MY URL ON THE WWW= http://www.cc.columbia.edu/~at137
> >
> >A FINITE IN A LAND OF INFINITY.
> >SEEKING BUT THE REACHABLE.
> >I WANDER AND I WONDER.
> >ALAS, ALL RESPITE IS FINAL.
> >***************************************************************************
> ****
> >
> >
> >
Basss
Let us wait until we find out the real story before we assume that some
Americans did it to their GUESTS.
Remember recently a Gambian girl was killed (aledgely) by her own
husband.
Only Allah knows who did those terrible acts and I also hope they find
the criminals who did this.
Maybe a $ 5000 reward will hasten the process and some witnesses may
come out to speak or give good leads. It helps
--
Habib Diab Ghanim
------------------------------
Date: Sun, 08 Feb 1998 12:06:13 -0500
From: Habib Ghanim <hghanim@erols.com>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: Gambians Shot
Message-ID: <34DDE605.3D0A@erols.com>
MIME-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii
Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit
Modou Jallow wrote:
>
> ELLA23K wrote:
>
> > I think the Gambiam population should do something about this
> > bring it to the attention of the authorities, let them know about this and let
> > it be in the news.
>
> More important, I think the Gambia government must not remain mute on this
> latest act of victimisation of foreigners in America. Imagine, what would
> happen if an American citizen was shot and killed or murdered in another
> foreign country! I do not know what the Gambian Embassy's stance is on
> this tragedy but I feel that it should be made known to the American
> government that foreigners are also people with blood flowing in their
> veins. Too many guns, too much violence, too much hatred and Racism -
> What a tangled web this so-called "land of opportunity" is! Perhaps, it
> should also be dubbed as the "nightmare of the unfortunate".
>
> May God help us all!
>
> Regards,
> Moe S. Jallow
> ************************************************************************
> mjallow@sct.edu mjallow@hayes.com
> ------------------------------------------------------------------------
Moe
We should all do something about this violence always because it could
have been even you or me, and please let us first make sure who are the
suspects before we point fingers at anyone .
We also tend to pick up some of the bad habits as well as the good ones
too. In the mid seventies there was a Gambian that was found dead in his
room and his fellow Gambian roommate was later accused of trying to
withdraw his savings ( In Philadelphia ) and so on
I think we should be careful not to jump into conclusions please
--
Habib Diab Ghanim
------------------------------
Date: Sun, 08 Feb 1998 12:09:29 -0500
From: Habib Ghanim <hghanim@erols.com>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: Gambians Shot
Message-ID: <34DDE6C9.4E80@erols.com>
MIME-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii
Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit
Anna Secka wrote:
>
> Being a cousin of the deceased, I have been informed that the Gambian
> Embassy has taken over the case. In addition, the police department is
> also ivestigating the case. May Allah have mercy on them and may their
> souls rest in peace.
>
> Anna Secka
>
> On Fri, 6 Feb 1998, Modou Jallow wrote:
>
> > ELLA23K wrote:
> >
> > > I think the Gambiam population should do something about this
> > > bring it to the attention of the authorities, let them know about this and let
> > > it be in the news.
> >
> > More important, I think the Gambia government must not remain mute on this
> > latest act of victimisation of foreigners in America. Imagine, what would
> > happen if an American citizen was shot and killed or murdered in another
> > foreign country! I do not know what the Gambian Embassy's stance is on
> > this tragedy but I feel that it should be made known to the American
> > government that foreigners are also people with blood flowing in their
> > veins. Too many guns, too much violence, too much hatred and Racism -
> > What a tangled web this so-called "land of opportunity" is! Perhaps, it
> > should also be dubbed as the "nightmare of the unfortunate".
> >
> > May God help us all!
> >
> > Regards,
> > Moe S. Jallow
> > ************************************************************************
> > mjallow@sct.edu mjallow@hayes.com
> > ------------------------------------------------------------------------
> >
> >
Good
I hope they( Gambia Embassy) stay on top of this case which is sad.
Kindly accept my sympathy and may God our creator give them eternal
peace
--
Habib Diab Ghanim
------------------------------
Date: Sun, 08 Feb 1998 12:12:43 -0500
From: Habib Ghanim <hghanim@erols.com>
To: dekat@itis.com
Cc: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
Subject: Re: Gambians Shot
Message-ID: <34DDE78B.7AEE@erols.com>
MIME-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii
Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit
Katim S. Touray wrote:
>
> Hi folks,
>
> i'm writing to shed on light on the murder of two Gambians in Kansas City.
> i've been wanting to do that for a while now, but held off because i wanted
> to liase a little more with their sister, Zainabou.
>
> as a matter of fact, Zainabou lives here in Madison, Wisconsin, and not
> Connecticut, as someone had posted on the list. in these circumstances,
> it's very easy to miss some facts here and there. anyway, as i was saying,
> Zainabou lives here in Madison with her husband, Frank Kooistra and their
> family. Zainabous brother, Badou has flown in from Texas to join them.
>
> the circumstances surrounding the death of Sulayman and Wally are still not
> clear, and being investigated. as has been pointed out by Anna, the
> Gambian Embassy in DC has been very helpful. indeed, Frank told me two
> nights ago that the Embassy is sending an emissary to Kansas City today
> (Fri. Feb. 6) to talk to the Gambian community there. so if you know
> anyone in Kansas City that you think might be able to help, you can get in
> touch with them and let them know.
>
> here in Madison, the African and Africanists community has been rendering a
> lot of moral support and comfort to Zainabou and her family. i must say
> here that members of the African Women's Association (AWA) here in Madison
> has again taught all of us a lesson in sisterhood and unity. they've done
> a wonderful job of helping Zainabou cope with this unimaginable tradedy.
>
> also, the African Association of Madison (AAM), in collaboration with AWA
> will be organizing a memorial gathering and fund-raising event tomorrow
> (Sat. Feb. 7) evening. i'll be forwarding, under seperate cover, the
> e-mail message sent out on the AAM mailing list to announce the event. the
> e-mail also includes Zaiabou's address and phone number, for those of you
> who might want to call.
>
> another development that did not make the e-mail is that Zainabou has setup
> a trust fund for donations toward helping sending the bodies home. the
> account number for the fund is 791-593-015 and is named "Wally and Sulayman
> Loum" further, the account also is at the Firststar Bank in Madison,
> Wisconsin. although someone has already posted info about another account,
> you should feel free to contact Zainabou or send money to the above account
> if you so desire.
>
> i guess that's about all for now. i want to say a big thanks to all of you
> for all your efforts in providing information, help, and whatever else it's
> taken to help Zainabou and her family in these trying times.
>
> Katim
>
> ----------
> > From: Modou Jallow <mjallow@st6000.sct.edu>
> > To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List
> <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
> > Subject: Re: Gambians Shot
> > Date: Friday, February 06, 1998 2:43 PM
> >
> > Anna,
> >
> > Thank you for the info., and please accept my sympathy.
> >
> > Regards,
> > Brother Moe.
> > ******************************************************************
> >
> >
> > >
> > > Being a cousin of the deceased, I have been informed that the Gambian
> > > Embassy has taken over the case. In addition, the police department is
> > > also ivestigating the case. May Allah have mercy on them and may their
> > > souls rest in peace.
> > >
> > > Anna Secka
> > >
> > > On Fri, 6 Feb 1998, Modou Jallow wrote:
> > >
> > > > ELLA23K wrote:
> > > >
> > > > > I think the Gambiam population should do something about this
> > > > > bring it to the attention of the authorities, let them know about
> this and let
> > > > > it be in the news.
> > > >
> > > > More important, I think the Gambia government must not remain mute on
> this
Thanks brother Katim on the timely and important update
Is ther a telephone number that we can get to reach the sister?
--
Habib Diab Ghanim
------------------------------
Date: Sun, 08 Feb 1998 12:19:21 -0500
From: Habib Ghanim <hghanim@erols.com>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: Carla Fay-Tucker
Message-ID: <34DDE919.5C61@erols.com>
MIME-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii
Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit
Paul wrote:
>
> Hi! Lers,
> A few days ago, a young woman was put to death in Texas for butchering two
> people about fourteen years ago. Although she told the whole world that she
> was a born-again Xtian, she was still put to death. As we know, Gov. George
> Bush of the state of Texas refused to grant Carla stay of the execution. My
> questions to all of you are:
>
> 1- Did Carla deserve the death penalty?
> 2- Has Gov. Bush done the right thing?
> 3- Is capital punishment good or bad?
> 4- Will capital punishment stop fatal crimes?
>
> If you are answering these questions, I would like you to consider the
> following:
>
> 1= How would the relatives of Carla's victims have felt if she had been
> granted a stay of execution?
> 2= Would they have felt that justice was served?
> 3= Would her stay of execution open a floodgate for similar cases?
> 4= Would other death-row inmates who became born-again Muslims or other
> religions have their death sentences comuted?
> 5= What would be the general consequences...will male death-row inmates
> receive the same attention?
> 6= If your beloved ones were murdered, will you support the eye for an eye
> argument?
>
> Think about this issue.
> Paul Gibba.
Paul
All I can say is that it was done as a deterant to stop others from
doing what happened to the Loum brothers for example.
Also any violent criminal can say they are born again and use Karla's
case to go free if she was pardoned.
But having heared her I think she was genuinely a changed person who
should have been spared the death penalty.
May God forgive her and help the victims heal too
--
Habib Diab Ghanim
------------------------------
Date: Sun, 08 Feb 1998 12:29:58 -0500
From: Habib Ghanim <hghanim@erols.com>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: Gambians shot
Message-ID: <34DDEB96.283E@erols.com>
MIME-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii
Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit
latjor ndow wrote:
>
> Greetings:
> Let me join the rest in expressing my deepest sympathies to the family
> and relatives of the Loum brothers.
> While we cannot do anything in bringing them back, perhaps what we in
> the u.s. gambia-lers ought to do is to circulate as widely as possible
> the address/tel/account number of sis. Zainabou among our friends and
> acquaintances. Printing the info and making several copies and taking
> them to our places of gathering would inform and provide others with
> info on where to send donations. Another way is by calling others and
> giving them the info.
> This weekend, I know of at least two events in the D.C. area. I intend
> to do what I have just finished saying and urge others to do the same.
> BTW, Mr. Lamin Bojang of the Gambian Embassy left yesterday afternoon
> for Kansas. He did attempt to send me a fax so I could post it on the
> list, unfortunately it was unsuccessful. I also sent him the info that
> was posted by other list members on this sad issue to help keep him
> abreast of all the info available. If I do know anymore I'll post it.
> This incident is again a sobering reminder of our situation living
> abroad. Perhaps now is not the time to dwell on this matter.
> I salute the leadership role of the AWA and the AAM on this issue.
> Should we not follow suit?
>
> LatJor
>
> ______________________________________________________
> Get Your Private, Free Email at http://www.hotmail.com
LatJor
I agree. At MCC ( Muslim Community Center ) the event is on the 14 th.
I am sure Pa Ndarow will bring it up. I will be in Kansas on business so
please give me the address in Kansas where one can visit or call
Thanks
Would it not be cheaper to bury them here in the US instead of sending
the bodies home. Most Islamic centers will help with the funeral
expenses only if the burial takes place locally. That might be another
option we can look into also.
I hope Mr Lamin Bojang all the best in his mission and thank him for his
efforts
--
Habib Diab Ghanim
------------------------------
Date: Sat, 7 Feb 1998 00:51:17 EST
From: BobbySil@aol.com
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Suggestion???
Message-ID: <e4a583c.34dbf657@aol.com>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII
Content-transfer-encoding: 7bit
If possible, can Latjor, Katim or anyone for that matter retrieve hardcopies
of all the postings of condolence and make them available to Zainabou and the
Loum family. Believe me, it will help in their griefing process.
I like the attention given to the loss of Wally and Sulay by the this list,
and I hope this continues. Does of you in the Atlanta area may very well
understand what I'm talking about, and thats all I'm gonna say about that.
Lets include them in our prayers, and hope they are resting in a better place
than this.
To Zainab: On behalf of Absa and myself, please accept our sympathy!
Baboucarr Sillah
<<<<>>>>>>
------------------------------
Date: Sun, 08 Feb 1998 13:04:43 -0500
From: Habib Ghanim <hghanim@erols.com>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: Suggestion???
Message-ID: <34DDF3BB.3AF0@erols.com>
MIME-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii
Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit
BobbySil@aol.com wrote:
>
> If possible, can Latjor, Katim or anyone for that matter retrieve hardcopies
> of all the postings of condolence and make them available to Zainabou and the
> Loum family. Believe me, it will help in their griefing process.
>
> I like the attention given to the loss of Wally and Sulay by the this list,
> and I hope this continues. Does of you in the Atlanta area may very well
> understand what I'm talking about, and thats all I'm gonna say about that.
>
> Lets include them in our prayers, and hope they are resting in a better place
> than this.
>
> To Zainab: On behalf of Absa and myself, please accept our sympathy!
>
> Baboucarr Sillah
> <<<<>>>>>>
I agree Baboucarr and further suggest we call her if we can afford it
even for just a couple of minuites//or send a card with some change in
dollars or a small amount by check.
Maybe inform their classmates from the schools they were attending to
help if they are can ( sometimes if you do not specifically ask for
financial help for the funeral expenses our American friends will assume
insurance is paying for it automatically )
--
Habib Diab Ghanim
------------------------------
Date: Sat, 7 Feb 1998 12:24:15 +2000
From: mmjeng@image.dk
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: Gambians Shot
Message-ID: <199802071127.MAA18751@mail.image.dk>
MIME-Version: 1.0
Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII
Content-transfer-encoding: 7BIT
Anna
Accept my sympathy. May their souls rest in perfect peace.
AMEN.
Matarr M. Jeng
------------------------------
Date: Sat, 7 Feb 1998 07:38:28 EST
From: TSaidy1050@aol.com
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Government and Gambian Shot
Message-ID: <a6c52d20.34dc55c7@aol.com>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1
Content-transfer-encoding: quoted-printable
Gambia-l,=0A=0AThe death of the Loum brothers is indeed another sad momen=
t for all Gambians,=0Aparticularly the immediate family members and frien=
ds. I am deeply saddened by=0Ait, not only because they were very young, =
but also I happen to know them very=0Awell. We were in DC together and Sa=
ul used to be one of our leading goal=0Ascorers, and he was a fun guy. I =
am extending sympathy to the family and may=0Atheir Souls Rest in Peace. =
=0A=0AThis tragic death and others that befell the Gambian Community in t=
he past=0Ashould be a galvanising force that will unit all Gambian=0AAsso=
ciations/Organisations to form an umbrella organisation that could take=
=0Acare of matters arising from such tragedy or other matters. It is very=
=0Aembarrassing for us to be appealing and asking for contributions any t=
ime some=0Aone dies or someone is in trouble and needs legal or financial=
help. The=0AGambia Foundation based in DC, which I co-founded, was geare=
d to perform such=0Aa function. This role of the Foundation could still b=
e facilitated with the=0Afull support of the Gambian Community. Even thou=
gh some things happened and=0Athere are other splinter organisations, now=
is the time to address this issue=0Aand I hope it will be addressed duri=
ng the up-coming Leadership Conference=0Abeing organised by Latjor and co=
.. in the DC Area.=0A=0AI was however disappointed by Moe S. Jallow's post=
on this tragic event. His=0Afirst sentence read:=0A=0A"More important, I=
think The Gambia Government must not remain mute on this=0Alatest act of=
victimisation of foreigners in America=85=85=85=85=85..I do not know wha=
t=0Athe Gambian Embassy's stance is on this tragedy=85=85=85=85=85=85=85"=
=0A=0Athe above was unwarranted, why did Moe assume that The Gambia Gover=
nment was=0A"mute on this"? The best thing any body could have done was t=
o contact the=0AEmbassy in DC and find out about this or inform them of t=
he tragedy. I wonder=0Ahow many of us have the telephone numbers of the E=
mbassy, much more contacted=0Athem. It is always wise to contact the Emba=
ssy immediate when such things=0Ahappen. I would like for all Gambia-lers=
to know that the APRC Government=0Aalways cares about Gambians no matter=
where they are, and even the President=0Ais in the picture. The Embassy =
in DC is involved and presently the Financial=0AAttach=E9, Mr. Lamin Boja=
ng is in Kansa to liase with the authorities. I am=0Aquite sure some of y=
ou were aware of the action the Government took when the=0ABritish Police=
d killed Biran Sey in London, and also the case of Labage, who=0Awas kill=
ed 1996 in Tifton, Georgia. This Government is never mute on issues=0Acon=
cerning Gambians, especially those in foreign lands. After all this=0AGov=
ernment is here for all Gambians. =0A=0AI would like to advise all Gambia=
ns to register with the Embassy or Consular=0AOffice within their jurisdi=
ctions. This is very important and would benefit us=0Aall. Less than 10% =
of Gambians in the US, for instance, registered with the=0AEmbassy, and t=
his is bad. An accurate count of Gambians in any foreign=0Acountry, would=
assist the Government in dealing with the foreign government=0Aconcerned=
when such matters arise. How many of us have registered with the=0Aneare=
st Gambian Embassy or Consular Office? I would advice those with Gambian=
=0APassports to read what is written on the last page of their passports =
may be=0Athis would help. Whether one supports the Government or not, we =
need to=0Aregister with the Embassy.=0A=0AOnce again may Allah bless thei=
r Souls and guide them to eternal peace.=0A=0A=0APEACE=0A=0ATombong Saidy=
=0A
------------------------------
Date: Sat, 07 Feb 1998 10:52:26 -0500
From: "A. Scattred Janneh" <amadou@mail.lig.bellsouth.net>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Condolences, etc
Message-ID: <34DC833A.6D05@Mail.lig.bellsouth.net>
MIME-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii
Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit
Gambia-l:
I wish to extend my family's sincere condolences to the Loum family on
the tragic deaths of Wally and Sulayman. May their souls rest in peace.
Let's all spread the word (particularly info given by Katim and Latjor)
to help the family in these trying times.
Salaam!
Amadou SJ
------------------------------
Date: Sat, 07 Feb 1998 11:19:56 -0500
From: "A. Scattred Janneh" <amadou@mail.lig.bellsouth.net>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: the Embassy & Other matters
Message-ID: <34DC89AC.6B1B@Mail.lig.bellsouth.net>
MIME-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii
Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit
Gambia-l:
I believe the Gambia Embassy in the USA has undergone a significant
transformation in recent years. I also believe Tombong played an
instrumental role in that. The Embassy is light years ahead of what it
used to be like during Fafa Jawara's time. I know that from experience!
On other matters, below are excerpts from US State Department reports to
bring to your attention. Reactions welcome, too!
"Government radio and television cover opposition remarks made in the
National Assembly, but otherwise serve as propaganda instruments for
Government and its supporters" (The Gambia Report, Jan. 1998).
"...CONSIDERATIONS FOR ADJUDICATORS" (of asylum cases in the USA)
"Our Embassy in Banjul reports increasing evidence that some Gambians
are using any means, including the publishing of false articles in the
local press, to try and qualify for political asylum in the U.S. One
such method was the subject of an item published on March 18, 1997 in
one of the most prestigious newspapers in the Gambia. The article
stated that some Gambians presently in the United States have asked
their relatives and friends still in the Gambia to find some way of
having the local press write that they are being sought by the Gambian
authorities for past political activities. The objective is to use such
publications to strengthen their applications for political asylum in
the U.S. In one case reported by the newspaper, efforts were made to
replace a published picture with that of an asylum seeker and surround
it with a headline that he was wanted and would be arrested and detained
if he returned to the Gambia.
"Adjudicators may therefore wish to examine documents and purported
press clippings submitted by Gambian applicants very carefully. The
Gambia is an extremely poor country with limited economic opportunities
(the per capita income is U.S. $373), and the motivation for Gambian
visitors to remain in the U.S. for economic reasons is very strong."
(Source: "Gambia - Profile of Asylum Claims & Country Conditions")
Take note, too!
Peace.
Amadou SJ
------------------------------
Date: Sat, 7 Feb 1998 12:27:31 EST
From: Jaimus@aol.com
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: new member
Message-ID: <c2c263d4.34dc9985@aol.com>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII
Content-transfer-encoding: 7bit
hello list managers, could you please do me a favor and add sankung Ceesay
to your mailing list. His e-mail address is Ljzj80A@prodigy.com.
Thanks.
peace and love!
Musa Ceesay
------------------------------
Date: Sat, 7 Feb 1998 14:18:28 -0500 (EST)
From: ABDOU <at137@columbia.edu>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Excerpt of News Coverage of Loum Brothers.
Message-ID: <Pine.SUN.3.95L.980207140150.20976C-100000@terve.cc.columbia.edu>
MIME-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII
Hi folks,
Below is an excerpt of the news coverage of Saul and Wally's
murder. It looks like there is intense coverage of this story in the
Kansas City, Mo. area and that the police are paying great attention to
the investigation.
To follow this story, point your browser to (i) www.trib.net
(ii)www.kcstar.com (iii) www.kansascity.com [local TV links available]
-Abdou.
The investigation into the deaths of two brothers from the African nation
of Gambia has moved from Saline County to
Kansas City.
The bodies of Sulyman Loum, 27, and Wally Loum, 29, were found Jan. 27 in
a Saline County creek bed. Their hands
and ankles were bound with tape, and both had been shot to death. Each
victim's head was wrapped with material and
secured with tape.
Saline County sheriff Wally George said today that authorities believe the
men were killed in Kansas City and that their
bodies were dumped in Saline County.
Last night and early today, George said, investigators searched a Kansas
City home where they believe the murders
occurred. Kansas City police and the Missouri Highway Patrol also searched
a car at the house for evidence of the
homcides.
No arrests had been made by this morning, George said.
The investigation has been turned over to the highway patrol and Kansas
City police. George said that any charges in the
case will be filed in Kansas City.
The victims were discovered lying in mud below a bridge along a county
road, which prompted George to speculate that
the murderer might have had a Marshall connection.
*******************************************************************************
A.TOURAY
Computer Science
Columbia University
New York, NY 10027
MY URL ON THE WWW= http://www.cc.columbia.edu/~at137
A FINITE IN A LAND OF INFINITY.
SEEKING BUT THE REACHABLE.
I WANDER AND I WONDER.
ALAS, ALL RESPITE IS FINAL.
*******************************************************************************
------------------------------
Date: Sat, 7 Feb 1998 16:10:36 -0500 (EST)
From: Ebrima Sall <ebrima.sall@yale.edu>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Farakhan's Road in Nigeria (fwd)
Message-ID: <Pine.GSO.3.94.980207160815.27924P-100000@minerva.cis.yale.edu>
MIME-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII
Subject: Farakhan's Road in Nigeria (fwd)
FYI
---------- Forwarded message ----------
Date: Sat, 7 Feb 1998 12:16:57 -0500 (EST)
From: "Patrick O. Idwasi" <idwasi@iris1.chem.ohiou.edu>
To: asunet@valinor.chem.ohiou.edu
Subject: Farakhan's Road in Nigeria
LAGOS, Feb 5 (Reuters) - Local authorities in Nigeria on Thursday
renamed the street where the U.S. embassy is located after radical
black Moslem leader Louis Farrakhan.
The change came two weeks after the naming of the New York street
where Nigeria's consulate is located after the murdered wife of
detained Nigerian opposition leader Moshood Abiola.
"It is part of the statutory functions of the local government to
rename streets," one official of the Eti-Osa local government said.
Farrakhan has spoken in defence of military ruler General Sani
Abacha and the Nigerian government, which has been condemned by the
United States for human rights abuses and lack of democracy.
Nigerian authorities failed in U.S. courts to stop the naming of a
New York street after Kudirat Abiola in January.
She was shot dead on a Lagos street in 1996 and had been a vocal
campaigner for the release of her husband -- the presumed winner of
Nigeria's last presidential elections in 1993.
------------------------------
Date: Sat, 07 Feb 1998 23:10:39 -0800
From: MOMODOU BUHARRY GASSAMA <m.gassama@swipnet.se>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Subscription
Message-ID: <34DD5A6F.26A7@swipnet.se>
MIME-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii
Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit
Hi List Managers!
Please add Malick Nyang to the list. His e-mail address is:
Malick91@hotmail.com
Thanks in advance for your help.
Buharry.
------------------------------
Date: Sat, 7 Feb 1998 20:12:04 -0000
From: "tgr@commit.gm" <gambia-l@commit.gm>
To: <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
Subject: Re: Are US Bombs Falling on Bagdad Once Again?
Message-ID: <B0000050032@south.commit.gm>
MIME-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1
Content-Transfer-Encoding: 8bit
Sent by "Torstein Grotnes" <tgr@commit.gm>
via Commit
Hi MBG!
Sorry for being late in replying.
The business is taking most of my day and evening now.
Here is my comments to your reply:
------
First, to talk about WW2 you have to remind yourself that this was a World
war where human rights were not the topic of the day, but rather to kill to
survive..
>Do you really believe that knowledge of the destructive power and nature
>of atomic bombs was unknown? Cīmon now. All the sides in the war knew
>their destructive nature.
You are actually misinterpreting me, what I am saying is that the general
public did not know about the devestating effects from these types of
weapons.
Therefore there would not be any public pressure against using these kind
of weapons.
>That was why there was a rush to acquire the
>first one. When the U.S. succeeded, it had to demonstrate its awsome
>destructive force as a warning. The decision as to which country to
>demonstrate it on was a racist one.
There was the choice of dropping it
>on the cause of and major aggressor in the war which was Germany, on
>Germanyīs allies in Europe, on Japan, on both Germany and Japan as the
>major players in the war. Japan was chosen because it was not in Europe
>and wasnīt populated by Europeans.
Seems like you have really a definite idea of why this and that happened.
I must admit that it is hard for me even to have a notion of why
decisicions like where to drop bombs etc. were made. I can only read
history and make up my own view of it.
Based on this I would rather say that the reason why Japan was bombed
and not Europe was that by the time the bombs where dropped
the european "enemy" countries had surrendered and only Japan (Asia) was
left as the final war-frontier.
Just to "comfort" you I could perhaps give you the statistics of how many
"ethnic european"(or even "arian" people..just a joke, DBU) were killed by
their "fellow" Europeans and Americans??
I think I remember something about these two large German cities that were
bombed
by an armada of allied bombers just to make sure Germany "got the point".
Unfortunately the heavy bombing started a flamewall that engulfed the
cities and burnt up most of their citizens, including children and
women.....hmm, that must have been really rasistic...
>So you believe that the US had
>restrictions in using weapons of mass destruction? Why did it use two in
>Japan then when it was basically evident that the allies were going to
>win the war?
Your strong ideas of how the war stood really baffles me..
It might be "basically evident" for you today, but how can you be so sure
about how they viewed it 50 years ago?
And why drop two bombs on Japan? If the US was so
>restrained, why didnīt it drop only one bomb to make its point?
Actually, I think the meaning was to drop three bombs, but b'cause of
clouds over one city they only dropped two...
Again the decisions of numbers are impossible for me say anything about..
It would only be speculation..
>If the
>decision to drop a bomb was not motivated by racist tendencies, why
>didnīt the US drop one bomb on say Hiroshima and one on Berlin? Are you
>shuddering at the thought because Berlin is so close to OSLO?
Simply because when they dropped the bombs on Japan, Berlin was roaming
with allied and russian troops..how's that for logic...:-)
You also wrote:
>How would the result have been different? What is the difference between
>Bill Clinton, Gaddafi and Saddam Hussein apart from the fact that Bill
>Clinton has CNN, BBC and the rest of the Western media on his side to
>justify and turn into right anything he does no matter how much it
>stinks?
Media is a powerful influence i agree, but that does not change the fact
that Bill actually just cannot push his atomic weapon buttons when ever he
wants to.On the other hand I would like to see any "tired of life" guy who
would
object to Mr.Saddam or Mr.Gadaffi from sending their potentional
rockets....
>And the fact that Gaddafi and Saddam are reacting to the
>dictatorial tendencies of America by refusing to tote the American line?
>If America, as you are trying to portray, is the ultimate democracy in
>the world, why canīt it live with the fact that the world is a diverse
>place and that countries are bound to have different interests,
>ideologies etc.?
>Unless of course it believes it is 'one almighty "god"
>sent (government) with paranoia tendencies that can command any person
>(or government) or be above any (international) regulation or law' as
>you put it. And then, how is it different from Iraq or Libya?
Your logic reasoning here is almost to cooked up for me to really be able
to answer to here.. I belive the world has a responsebility to control
countries from obtaining MDW without any public knowledge/acceptance of it.
This should come before any integrity or political situation because of the
absolute dangers they represent.
The US is a bully country with a air of arrogance over it, but it is not
"above" any international law (and you know it..)
Why else does it need acceptance from other countries including
UN security council member The Gambia?
That is a point also that the representative to the US spoke about on
Gambian television. Iraq are in violation of a UN resolution and NOT an
American resolution.
>Where were you when the US used napalm on innocent Vietnamese women and
>children?
I would caraterizise napalm definitely as a MDW and it is really a shame
for the US.
Generally the use of napalm and the Vietnam war is looked upon today as
something of the worst the US has done in terms of warfare..Today I don't
think napalm is seen upon even as a potentional weapon to use...because of
its
MDW classification.
How about the Tuskegee experiment? How about the bombs on
>Tripoli? How about when the FBI deliberately supplied drugs in black
>neighbourhoods?
Hey, that's a nice jump..from MDW to drugs...
>How about when its money buys weapons that Israel uses
>to bomb innocent Palestinian women and children?
How about the drug-money that comes from Tripoli to buy bombs for Hamas to
blow up busses with Innocent Israeli schoolchildren..?
>How about the
>helicopter gunships used in Mogadishu? Would a country with "a little
>common sense and a pinch of respect for human lives in general" do such
>things?
War is war, my friend, and helicopters are not MDW but weapons used
commonly by any warring country.
>Maybe you perceive the US as sane because such things are not
>being done in Europe.
>If napalm was dropped on women and children in
>Bergen, helicopter gunships unleashed in Malmö, innocent Norwegians with
>syphilis locked up and refused treatment to check how the disease
>destroys the body, Trondheim bombed because Norway refuses to swallow
>the American line hook, line and sinker, drugs distributed by an
>American government agency in Oslo etc., maybe then and only then would
>you realise that America is not as sane as you would like us to believe.
>Maybe then you would wake up, smell the coffee and look behind the hype
>of CNN, BBC, Newsweek, Time and the Western media.
My friend, dogmatics are very nice to read and listen to, but I think it is
better to not mix up things. All countries in the world has bad stains on
their history, and it is easy to compile just the bad happenings and then
present
the country as evilness itself. Especially since human rights are so new to
the world.
I belive in the practical view of things, and common sence tells me that a
person that has the power to release MDW at any time, and has done so just
resently, is a danger to the world population and SHOULD be hindered from
doing/making
it again.
>Finally, you wrote:
>> Control of MDW first, political agendas and soverignity of internal
>> affairs second.
>This is the typical white supremacy line. Control weapons of mass
>destruction and then ensure the white supremacy line at all costs.
Your a real hardliner aren't you? Anything said must be twisted into
something that can be resembled of a "racial notion" as another "professor"
here earlier insinuated.
Have you seen any other respond to my first sentence with the view "white
supremacy"?
MASS DESTRUCTION WEAPONS are MASS-K-I-L-L-E-R-S and MUST be controlled.
Being it white, black, yellow, red, green or whatever god damn color the
people has. It doesen't matter...
To avoid the USE matters...period!!!
>Control the worldīs economy, dictate the policies of the weaker nations
>to suit your economic and political whims, control the worldīs media
>with your CNNs, BBCs etc. Deal with those "madmen", "rebels", "warlords"
>or whatever you want to call them who refuse to subscribe to the
>garbage. Bomb them. Slander them on CNN, BBC etc. and turn the rest of
>the world against them. See the pattern?
Conspiracy theory galore, that's the only thing I have to say about that...
>Of course. You see, America is
>the current pinnacle of white supremacy and all Iraq, Iran, Libya, Cuba
>etc. are doing is rebelling against white supremacy.
I don't even think you belive that yourself.
All that these small innocent human rights oppressing,religious
extremist, civilian killing, corrupt etc. countries are doing is to stand
up to the big oppressor", right?? Don't make me laugh.
>Many of us cannot
>see this because we swallow the mediaīs line hook, line and sinker
>without using judgment. America therefore has no moral backbone to
>preach to us about how evil Saddam is because it is equally evil.
>Thanks.
>Buharry.
Why don't you skip the moral clasule, and start focusing on what to do to
avoid potentional mass killing. Just a suggestion.
Best regards,
Tosh
The Gambia
------------------------------
Date: Sat, 7 Feb 1998 18:15:40 -0500 (EST)
From: Ancha Bala-Gaye u <bala7500@mach1.wlu.ca>
To: Gambia <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
Subject: Condolences
Message-ID: <Pine.3.89.9802071830.A4605-0100000@mach1.wlu.ca>
MIME-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII
Anna, I'ld like to extend my sympathies to you and the
members of the Loum family. May their soules rest in peace.
Take care,
Ancha.
------------------------------
Date: Sun, 8 Feb 1998 00:29:21 +0000
From: "Ousman Sawaneh" <osawaneh@post9.tele.dk>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: Gambians shot
Message-ID: <19980207233707.AAA50256@default>
MIME-Version: 1.0
Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII
Content-transfer-encoding: 7BIT
Gambia-l:
My deepest sympathy to the family of the victims (Loum). It
is so sad that the Gambians cannot figth their rights
abroad this is not the first time it happen and nothing
was done about it. 19th of oct 1990 a Gambia call Babanding
Fatty was brutally turtured at the Danish prison, the
Gambian Embassy in london was notified but they didnt take
any action.
The 9th of july 1997 a Gambia called Jonkong Dibba was
killed in the prison even though me and Momodou Camara have
tried to fight the case, nothing comes out of it because
there was no support from the Government.
My fellow Gambians with out unity among us there will be
no peace.
Thank you.
Regards,
Ousman Sawaneh
------------------------------
Date: Sat, 7 Feb 1998 23:03:58 -0000
From: "archibald.graham@commit.gm" <gambia-l@commit.gm>
To: <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
Subject: Re: Gambians shot
Message-ID: <B0000050064@south.commit.gm>
MIME-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1
Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit
Sent by "Archibald H. R. Graham" <archibald.graham@commit.gm>
via Commit
It is with deep shock and sorrow to us here when the news of the untimely
death of the Loums was relayed to us earlier this week.
May I use this medium to extend to the Sister, relatives and friends of the
deceased my sincere condolence and that of a number of other concerned
members in our local circle.
We do hope that the respective authorities would be able to reprimand and
bring to justice the perpetrators of such inhumane act as has untimely
befell the Loums.
Our sympathy.
------------------------------
Date: Sat, 7 Feb 1998 23:04:44 EST
From: BAKSAWA@aol.com
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Death of 2 Gambians
Message-ID: <fa5c9161.34dd2ede@aol.com>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII
Content-transfer-encoding: 7bit
Anna & The Loum Family:
Please accept my condolence for this traggic occurence. It must have been
heart wrenching for their poor mother to receive information like this!!!
The comprehension that this could happen to anyone of us also, is a scary
thought.
My their souls rest in peace; and may Allah also give this family the strength
to process the pain and grief they are experiencing.
Amin Allah
Awa Sey
------------------------------
Date: Sat, 7 Feb 1998 23:14:30 EST
From: BAKSAWA@aol.com
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: Registering With The Embassy in DC
Message-ID: <314fd0e4.34dd3132@aol.com>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII
Content-transfer-encoding: 7bit
In a message dated 98-02-07 07:39:14 EST, Tombong Saidy wrote:
<< would like to advise all Gambians to register with the Embassy or Consular
Office within their jurisdictions. This is very important and would benefit
us
all. Less than 10% of Gambians in the US, for instance, registered with the
Embassy, and this is bad. An accurate count of Gambians in any foreign
country, would assist the Government in dealing with the foreign government
concerned when such matters arise. How many of us have registered with the
nearest Gambian Embassy or Consular Office? I would advice those with Gambian
Passports to read what is written on the last page of their passports may be
this would help. Whether one supports the Government or not, we need to
register with the Embassy.
Once again may Allah bless their Souls and guide them to eternal peace.
PEACE
Tombong Saidy
******************************************************************************
******
Mr. Saidy:
This is a wake up call for some of us and I happen to be one of those
individuals who never registered with the Embassy in DC. In fact, I don't
even know what the address and phone number is. Therefore, I'll apprecaite it
if you would please give us that information.
Thank you very much for reminding us of such an important matter.
Awa Sey
----------------------- Headers --------------------------------
Return-Path: <GAMBIA-L-owner@u.washington.edu>
Received: from relay07.mail.aol.com (relay07.mail.aol.com [172.31.109.7]) by
air09.mail.aol.com (v38.1) with SMTP; Sat, 07 Feb 1998 07:39:14 -0500
Received: from lists3.u.washington.edu (lists3.u.washington.edu
[140.142.56.3])
by relay07.mail.aol.com (8.8.5/8.8.5/AOL-4.0.0)
with ESMTP id HAA11581;
Sat, 7 Feb 1998 07:39:03 -0500 (EST)
Received: from host (lists.u.washington.edu [140.142.56.13])
by lists3.u.washington.edu (8.8.4+UW97.07/8.8.4+UW97.05) with SMTP
id EAA17767; Sat, 7 Feb 1998 04:38:59 -0800
Received: from mxu4.u.washington.edu (mxu4.u.washington.edu [140.142.33.8])
by lists.u.washington.edu (8.8.4+UW97.07/8.8.4+UW97.05) with ESMTP
id EAA21394 for <gambia-l@lists.u.washington.edu>; Sat, 7 Feb 1998
04:38:41 -0800
Received: from imo25.mail.aol.com (imo25.mx.aol.com [198.81.19.153])
by mxu4.u.washington.edu (8.8.4+UW97.07/8.8.4+UW97.09) with ESMTP
id EAA19131 for <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>; Sat, 7 Feb 1998 04:38:38
-0800
Received: from TSaidy1050@aol.com
by imo25.mx.aol.com (IMOv12/Dec1997) id 4EMJa26146
for <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>; Sat, 7 Feb 1998 07:38:28 -0500 (EST)
Message-Id: <a6c52d20.34dc55c7@aol.com>
Date: Sat, 7 Feb 1998 07:38:28 EST
Reply-To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Sender: GAMBIA-L-owner@u.washington.edu
Precedence: bulk
From: TSaidy1050@aol.com
To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List <gambia-
l@u.washington.edu>
Subject: Government and Gambian Shot
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1
Content-transfer-encoding: quoted-printable
X-Listpr >>
------------------------------
Date: Sat, 07 Feb 1998 22:07:26 PST
From: "adama jombel" <jombel@hotmail.com>
To: GAMBIA-L@U.WASHINGTON.EDU
Subject: INTRODUCTION
Message-ID: <199802080607.WAA00370@f155.hotmail.com>
Content-Type: text/plain
Hello everyone,
To conform with the list's protocol I introduce myself , I'm Dagmar
Christensen - no surprise to many of you from The Gambia also. I
currently live in the Metro DC area with my family.
My Alma Mater is St. Joseph's - class of 1971 .
I'Il stay connected for the cyber-chat.
Many Thanks.
Dagmar
______________________________________________________
Get Your Private, Free Email at http://www.hotmail.com
------------------------------
End of GAMBIA-L Digest 106
**************************
|
|
|
Topic
|
|
|Bantaba in Cyberspace
|© 2005-2021 Nijii
|