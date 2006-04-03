Bantaba in Cyberspace Home | Profile | Register | Active Topics | Active Polls | Members | Private Messages | Search | FAQ | Invite a friend Username:

Topics covered in this issue include:



1) Unsubcribe

by Yusupha AK Ceesay <

2) Re-enlistment in the Bush

by "Dr. Amadou S. Janneh" <

3) Re: Is It In Our Nature : A Discussion With Mr.Sidibeh!!

by "Bassirou Dodou Drammeh" <

4) Is It In Our Nature: A Discussion With Mr.Sidibeh - A CORRECTION!

by "Bassirou Dodou Drammeh" <

5) An article I sent to Observer news paper in The

Gambia!!!!!!!!!! Enjoy!!!!!!!!

by

6) Re: New Members

by LBojang <

7) (Fwd) Looking for Autobiography/Biography on Cheikh Anta Diop.

by

8) Re: Gambia Education Support Plan/ REMINDER

by Musa Sowe <

9) telefone #

by ABA LM <

10) Re: unlist

by Matthew Belford <

11) New Member

by "Katim S. Touray" <

12) Re: KYSU UNDERGRAD. FORMS

by "malang maane" <

13) Re: KYSU UNDERGRAD. FORMS

by "malang maane" <

14) webpage

by "malang maane" <

15) Subscribe new member

by

16) Re: Is It In Our Nature : A Discussion With Mr.Sidibeh!!

by

17) Re: GambiaNet's Progress Report & Response to Recent Inquiries/

by

18) New Member - Edi Jallow

by "Katim S. Touray" <

19) Re: France '98

by

20) Hello Dr. Kah

by

21) Re: Is It In Our Nature: A Discussion With Mr.Sidibeh - A

CORRECTION!

by Per Grotnes <

22) Re: SV: Endangered Gambian Beaches!!

by Abdou O Gibba <

23) Re: Nigerians in South Africa! (fwd)

by Ebrima Jawara <

24) Re: SV: Endangered Gambian Beaches!!

by Fafa Sanyang <

25) Re: Nigerians in South Africa! (fwd)

by "Bassirou Dodou Drammeh" <

26) Re: France '98

by "

27) Subscription

by BAKSAWA <

28) Re: Subscription

by

29) This just in....

by

30) 01/19-19:34 Automatic MimeLink Message

by

31) 01/19-19:34 Automatic MimeLink Message

by

32) New Passports

by "

33) Re: Toshiba Laptops

by

34) The Gambia has a Secretary of State for Foreign Affairs

by TSaidy1050 <

35) Re: Toshiba Laptops

by

36) Re: The Gambia has a Secretary of State for Foreign Affairs

by

37) 01/19-21:37 Automatic MimeLink Message

by

38) 01/19-21:37 Automatic MimeLink Message (fwd)

by

39) 01/19-22:40 Automatic MimeLink Message

by

40) 01/19-22:40 Automatic MimeLink Message

by

41) Re: This just in....

by "

42) Re: Bush List

by "

43) Re: telefone #

by badjie karafa sw <

44) Re: (Fwd) Looking for Autobiography/Biography on Cheikh Anta

Diop.

by "latjor ndow" <

45) Re: New Passports

by Paul <

46) Re: (Fwd) Looking for Autobiography/Biography on Cheikh Anta

by

47) 01/19-23:42 Automatic MimeLink Message

by

48) 01/19-23:42 Automatic MimeLink Message

by

49) 01/19-23:42 Automatic MimeLink Message

by

50) 01/19-23:42 Automatic MimeLink Message

by

51) 01/20-08:03 Automatic MimeLink Message

by

52) 01/20-08:03 Automatic MimeLink Message

by

53) 01/20-08:03 Automatic MimeLink Message

by

54) 01/20-08:03 Automatic MimeLink Message

by

55) 01/20-08:03 Automatic MimeLink Message

by

56) 01/20-08:03 Automatic MimeLink Message

by

57) 01/20-08:03 Automatic MimeLink Message

by

58) 01/20-08:53 Automatic MimeLink Message

by

59) 01/20-09:58 Automatic MimeLink Message

by

60) 01/20-09:58 Automatic MimeLink Message

by

61) Re: 01/19-21:37 Automatic MimeLink Message (fwd)

by

62) 01/20-11:18 Automatic MimeLink Message

by

63) 01/20-12:09 Automatic MimeLink Message

by

64) 01/20-12:09 Automatic MimeLink Message

by

65) Re: SV: Endangered Gambian Beaches!!

by "Housainou Taal"<

66) RE: 01/19-21:37 Automatic MimeLink Message (fwd)

by Amadou Kabir Njie <

67) Crawling from DAKAR to BANJUL!!!

by Theodor Stenevang med <

68) 01/20-14:20 Automatic MimeLink Message

by

69) 01/20-14:19 Automatic MimeLink Message

by

70) 01/20-14:19 Automatic MimeLink Message

by

71) SV: Is It In Our Nature : A Discussion With Mr.Sidibeh!!

by "Momodou S Sidibeh" <

72) SV: Is It Our Nature: A Discussion With Mr.Sidibeh!!

by "Momodou S Sidibeh" <

73) SV: Is It In Our Nature : A Discussion With Mr.Sidibeh!!

by "Momodou S Sidibeh" <

74) Re: New Member (fwd)

by

75) Re: SV: Endangered Gambian Beaches!!

by Fafa Sanyang <

76) Re: 01/20-14:19 Automatic MimeLink Message

by "Malanding S. Jaiteh" <

77) CORRECTION

by "Momodou S Sidibeh" <

78) Re: 01/20-14:19 Automatic MimeLink Message

by

79) Re: Subscribe new member

by Bolsey225 <

80) Re: New Passports

by "Malanding S. Jaiteh" <

81) Re: 01/20-14:19 Automatic MimeLink Message---Humor of the Day!!!!!!!

by Solomon Sylva <

82) 01/20-17:23 Automatic MimeLink Message

by

83) 01/20-17:23 Automatic MimeLink Message

by

84) 01/20-17:23 Automatic MimeLink Message

by

85) 01/20-17:23 Automatic MimeLink Message

by

86) 01/20-17:23 Automatic MimeLink Message

by

87) 01/20-17:23 Automatic MimeLink Message

by

88) (Fwd) DELETE GAMBIA-L XXXXXXXX

by

89) Re: 01/20-17:23 Automatic MimeLink Message - Here we go again !!!!!!

by Solomon Sylva <

90) Re: Subscribe new member

by

91) FW:

by Ceesay Soffie <

92) Recent error messages

by

93) cancer research in the gambia

by Ceesay Soffie <

94) new member

by Bolsey225 <

95) 25 years ago today....

by

96) Singhateh: Closer to Being Veep?

by "Dr. Amadou S. Janneh" <

97) Caught in the cross-fire

by "Katim S. Touray" <

98) Re: Singhateh: Closer to Being Veep?

by

99) Re: Caught in the cross-fire

by

100) Is it in Our Nature

by =?iso-8859-1?Q?Asbj=F8rn_Nordam?= <

101) SV: Is it in Our Nature

by "Momodou S Sidibeh" <

102) Re: Is it in Our Nature

by "Bassirou Dodou Drammeh" <

103) Hotels and resthouses in The Gambia

by =?iso-8859-1?Q?Asbj=F8rn_Nordam?= <

104) Graduate Assistantships Available

by "Malanding S. Jaiteh" <

105) Re: Hotels and resthouses in The Gambia

by "Bassirou Dodou Drammeh" <

106) New members

by

107) DEASE-PEOPLE: News of the Dumb (fwd)

by Anna Secka <

108) Re: DEASE-PEOPLE: News of the Dumb (fwd)

by

109) (Fwd) Message from Momodou Buhary Gassama

by

110) Re: DEASE-PEOPLE: News of the Dumb (fwd)

by "JALLOW,ABDOULIE SIREH,MR" <

111) Re: Singhateh: Closer to Being Veep?

by "

112) Re: Crawling from DAKAR to BANJUL!!!

by "

113) Re: New members

by ELLA23K <

114) Re: Message from Momodou Buhary Gassama

by Tamsir Mbai <

115) Re: Singhateh: WHY DOUBT?????

by Musa Sonko <

116) Re: Singhateh: WHY DOUBT?????

by Abdou O Gibba <

117) New addition to list

by Alieu Badara Senghore <

118) SV: (Fwd) Message from Momodou Buhary Gassama

by "Momodou S Sidibeh" <

119) SV: Message from Momodou Buhary Gassama

by "Momodou S Sidibeh" <

120) Clinton To Visit Ghana (fwd)

by

121) Re: DEASE-PEOPLE: News of the Dumb (fwd)

by

122) Re: Singhateh: Closer to Being Veep?

by

123) Re: Crawling from DAKAR to BANJUL!!!

by

124) Re: Crawling from DAKAR to BANJUL!!!

by Svend Ole Kvilesjo <

125) Re: Singhateh: WHY DOUBT?????

by

126) GESO document approval- final call

by "Malanding S. Jaiteh" <

127) GESO document part 1 of 3

by "Malanding S. Jaiteh" <

128) Re: GESO document part 2 of 3

by "Malanding S. Jaiteh" <

129) Re: GESO document part 3 of 3

by "Malanding S. Jaiteh" <

130) Re: New members

by

131) Re: Message from Momodou Buhary Gassama

by MOMODOU BUHARRY GASSAMA <

132) Dumping on the developing world (fw)

by

133) New Member

by

134) Re: SV: (Fwd) Message from Momodou Buhary Gassama

by MOMODOU BUHARRY GASSAMA <

135)

by

136) Re: GESO document part 1 of 3

by "Bassirou Dodou Drammeh" <

137) Re: Singhateh: Closer to Being Veep?

by "

138) Re: Crawling from DAKAR to BANJUL!!!

by "

139) Re: Singhateh: Closer to Being Veep?

by "A. Scattred Janneh" <

140) Re:

by ELLA23K <

141) Re: New members

by ELLA23K <

142) Is it a New Gambia

by JENGFANNEH <

143) Re: New addition to list

by ELLA23K <

144) Re: Is it a New Gambia

by

145) re:conference

by "latjor ndow" <

146) Re: Is it a New Gambia

by "A. Scattred Janneh" <

147) RE : Caught in the Cross-fire

by Amadou Kabir Njie <

148) New Member

by Alieu Badara Senghore <

149) Joke (again) (fwd)

by Ebrima Jawara <

150) introduction

by "Saikou Marong" <

151) Re: Is it a New Gambia

by "Bassirou Dodou Drammeh" <

152) Email Update

by

153) RE: Joke (again) (fwd)

by Amadou Kabir Njie <

154) Re: KYSU UNDERGRAD. FORMS

by "NJAGA JAGNE" <

155) RE: Hotels and resthouses in The Gambia

by Keretha Cash <

156) The Day Baboon Wept For Teachers (JOKE)

by "

157) Re: Email Update

by Jaimus <

158) RE: Email Update

by Keretha Cash <

159) Re: Email Update

by

160) Re: Is it a New Gambia

by "sillah conateh" <

161) Selamat Hari Raya Aidil Fitri

by "sillah conateh" <

162) Re: Joke

by "sillah conateh" <

163) Re: Joke

by "latjor ndow" <

164) new member

by "latjor ndow" <

165) Is it a New Gambia continues with Part 2

by JENGFANNEH <

166) Re: KYSU UNDERGRAD. FORMS

by "malang maane" <

167) Part 3 cont

by

168) New address and members

by "Anthony Loum" <

169) Re: Part 3 cont

by "Bassirou Dodou Drammeh" <

170) Re: School reunion

by ELLA23K <

171) Re: Is it a New Gambia

by ELLA23K <

172) Is it a New Gambia?

by Ebrima Jawara <

173) Re: Part 3 cont

by lamin marenah <

174) Re: Is it a New Gambia

by

175) private mails

by "latjor ndow" <

176) Re: Part 3 cont

by "latjor ndow" <

177) mail overload?

by "latjor ndow" <

178) Re: Selamat Hari Raya Aidil Fitri

by BAKSAWA <

179) Re: Joke

by BAKSAWA <



Date: Sun, 18 Jan 1998 02:52:32 -0500

From: Yusupha AK Ceesay <

To: "'Gambia L'" <

Subject: Unsubcribe

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Please can you take my name of your mailing list A.S.P.

Yusupha.



Yusupha.







Date: Sun, 18 Jan 1998 10:19:45 -0500

From: "Dr. Amadou S. Janneh" <

To:

Subject: Re-enlistment in the Bush

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit



Compatriots:



please re-enlist me on the Bush List. I wondered into the Sahara

Desert, but I'm back.



Peace! I wish everyone a prosperous 1998!



Date: Sun, 18 Jan 1998 19:08:17 +0300

From: "Bassirou Dodou Drammeh" <

To: "GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List" <

Subject: Re: Is It In Our Nature : A Discussion With Mr.Sidibeh!!

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain;

charset="iso-8859-1"

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit



In Part Two: -



1)You reasoned that the instability and economic stagnation we are faced

with has its source in our inability to organize and sustain mass-oriented

organizations;but you did not explain whether this incapacity to organize

ourselves is a relatively new phenomenon in Black Africa or whether that has

always been the case,bearing in mind here the organizational sophistication

of the Mali Empire,its commercial prosperity and the diversity of the ethnic

groups in it.



2) You Explained that a major reason why social bonds weaken between

Gambians in the Diaspora is that when the longest resident Gambians become

much more comfortable economically and culturally in the new country,they

tend to withdraw.That surely must have serious organizational consequences,

since they are the much more experienced ones! But is this phenomenon a

uniquely Gambian desease ?



3)You Mentioned that for us to understand fully the factors responsible for

our incapacity to organize ourselves,we must go back to Gambia and see the

experiences and backgrounds that we as individuals are exposed to as

children.I would have thought that because rural Gambia is highly organized

according to age groups,Rural Gambia should have been able to produce (as

opposed to our towns and cities) individuals who are very competent at

organizing the youths,but that does not seem to be the case.I can't see that

the average guy/gal from Gunjurr or Kartong is better at organizing people

than,say,a guy/gal from the Sukuru City!



4) You Disagreed with the notion that it is in the nature of the Gambians to

be inimical to the interest of the group or to hate seeing other gambians

succeed.You refuted that by arguing that many of those gambians who were

brought up in liberal and tolerant families are indeed opened-minded and

have very generous spirits.But are those not the exceptions that prove the

rule?!



5)You Gave a brief run down of the history of the Gambian organization in

Sweden and its contribution to the welfare of gambians in that country;and

you argued that the former success and cohesiveness of that organization is

evidence that Gambians can indeed come together abroad and achieve great

things,and you went on to say that the now lackluster performance of that

organization is the result of the founding fathers (the Moja members)

withdrawal because of loss of enthusiasm or disillusionment.But you did not

explain the reason for that disillusionment; and you did not touch on the

fact that African leaders ( country or organization leaders) are aversed to

recruiting their heirs (the younger people who could take their places in

the future),which is primarily responsible for the choas and dysfunction

that follows whenever a strong and efficient leader is replaced in Africa

and African organizations.



6) You Argued that Gambians do not have the sense of national identity that

countries such as Eritrea and uganda have.You said that that is because the

histories and tragedies of those two countries produced a kind of bonding

between the citizens of those countries that has no parallel in the gambian

Case.But is violent history the only condition that produces such bonding?

Are our post-independent leaders' lack of the vision and foresight to

aggressively construct a unifying national identity also not to blame?!



7)You Disagreed with the notion that most well informed gambians know the

analyses of the problems that afflict our nation;and you argued that if such

a knowledge was available,solutions could have been found very easily by us

as a society,which clearly is not the case right now.But I tend to incline

towards Latdjor here: Gambian Culture is an Moralized one.The spoken word

has some magic to it, so that sometimes powerful oral analyses could be

confused with powerful practical solutions.That is why "follow-up" is not so

much part of Gambian culture.





Regards Bassss!









Date: Sun, 18 Jan 1998 19:20:52 +0300

From: "Bassirou Dodou Drammeh" <

To: "GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List" <

Subject: Is It In Our Nature: A Discussion With Mr.Sidibeh - A CORRECTION!

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain;

charset="iso-8859-1"

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit



Part Two:



CORRECTION:-





The Sentence: "Gambian Culture is an Moralized one" should have read : "

Gambian Culture is an ORALIZED one"





Regards Bassss!







Date: Sun, 18 Jan 1998 12:06:08 -0500

From:

To:

Subject: An article I sent to Observer news paper in The

Gambia!!!!!!!!!! Enjoy!!!!!!!!

Message-ID: <



1-17-98



EDUCATION FOR A SUSTAINABLE AFRICAN SOCIETY



"Be not dismayed, O peoples of the world, when the daystar of my beauty

is

set, and the heaven of My tabernacle is concealed from your eyes. Arise

to

further My Cause, and to exalt My Word amongst men. We are with you at

all

times. Whoso hath recognized Me will arise and serve Me with such

determination that the powers of earth and heaven shall be unable to

defeat

his purpose." Baha'u'llah, Section 38, THE KITÁB-I-AQDAS.

"Therefore, whosoever heareth these sayings of mine, and doeth them, I

will

liken him unto a wise man, who built his house upon a rock; and the rain

decended, and the floods came, and the winds blew, and beat upon the

house;

and it fell not: for it was founded upon a rock. And every one that

heareth

these sayings of mine, and doeth them not, sahll be likened unto a

foolish

man, who built his house upon the sand: and the rain decended, and the

floods

came, and the winds blew, and beat upon that house; and it fell: and

great was

the fall of it." Jesus of Nazareth, Matthew, verses 24-27, THE HOLY

BIBLE.

"Who is there that will offer to Allah a good gift so He will double it

for

him, and he shall have an excellent reward. On that day you will see the

faithful man and the faithful women - their light running before them -

good

news for you today: gardens beneath which rivers flow, to abide therein,

that

is the grand achievement." Surah LVII, vrs.11,12, THE QURÁN



Education for a sustainable African society is something that we, as

Africans,

need to think deeply about in order to come up with ideas so that we all

can

be part of its implementation. It is easy for one to say, "I'm going to

import all the textbooks that are published and used in Western

institutions,

such as those in the United States, Great Britain, France, Germany or any

other European country", but it is harder to think about whether those

type of

textbooks, teaching aids, and teachers' guides can be used in Africa. We

should first ask, "What purpose will doing this serve? Will the

information

those materials contain be applicable to the current situations in

African

nations?" I believe that if we Africans truly desire to create and

maintain

education for a sustainable African society, we should look beyond our

short-

term role as consumer, and become citizens of Africa, people who can

utilize

the things they have at hand in our own nations. By doing this, we will

be

able to maintain ourselves by utilizing, in a more effective way, what we

produce in our own society. Then, our children will feel more proud of

us and

be prepared to pass on the skills we have taught them, which they have

gladly

benefited from, to future generations. To me, education for a

sustainable

African society means for us, as groups of African citizens of diverse

communities, to brainstorm and then prioritize issues, as well as, come

up

with implementation plans in regard to those issues. In this way, each

and

every one of us will recognize that we, individually, are responsible for

the

results and effects of those ideas all of us came up with via a consensus

process. In doing this, we will be proud when we will realize that

utilizing

consensus is a method with which we can come up with positive ideas that

will

enhance and enrich the institutions that we have in our own African

society.

How long shall we Africans be willing to remain beggars throughout the

history

of human society? I believe this will change if we take up our

responsibility

to become more accountable, to become more concerned, to realize that we

are

human beings. As long as we are willing to remain as beggars, we devalue

our

own selves, our own society, our own nation and our own people; this, I

believe. I am completely convinced that this is a shame to all African

nations. It is a shame to African intellectuals. It is a shame to have

Africans who leave Africa and go to other countries because the only

thing

they dream about is importing things they have seen in Western societies,

instead of coming up with ideas of how they can create those things in

their

own land, our Africa. I believe that we have a long way to go, not only

to

become self-sustainable individuals in our own society but also, we have

a

long way to go in order to become humans who can be accountable for what

goes

on in their own society. So often, we spend most of our time blaming,

pointing fingers, gossiping, sitting around saying someone has to do it.

The

question I ask myself and fellow Africans is, "Who is that somebody we

are

talking about all the time?" I believe if you take a minute to think

about

how we always point our finger at somebody, you will see that it is your

own

finger that you use to do this. If you point your finger at someone,

that

person is going to point his or her finger at you. What does it mean

when we

point our fingers at each other? It means we are each saying, "I am not

responsible." If you are not responsible, who else will be responsible

for

the problems of our society?

Yes, we often say we have conflict, bad government, our teachers are not

well

educated, and we appear to have no resources and materials at this time.

No

one will ever, ever, create those things for us. We, ourselves, have to

do

it. I have begun to ask this question: "How long shall we Africans be

willing

remain to be like this?" I am deeply concerned. I am concerned that we

tend

to forget all the things our ancestors have done for us. They were not

depending on anyone to serve them. Nor were they depending on anyone to

help

them. They were depending on their own skills, their land, their

resources

and the intelligence that God gave them. Why are we no longer making

good use

of this, as they did? I ask myself this question. I ask every African I

meet

this question. I want you to also to ask yourself this question because

it is

only when we begin to challenge ourselves can we thereby realize that we

actually do have skills, intelligence, and knowledge. We, as Africans,

can

use all these things we have, to work together, because no one else will

do it

for us.

Let us not fool ourselves. Let us not become helpless people. Let us

utilize

that which God has created in us and that which our ancestors left us.

Let us

utilize that which our land provides us, which Nature has given us. All

these

are our current available resources. All these are what I am referring

to

when I say, "We should use what we have, to create education for a

sustainable

African society." We could do this if only you and I, as well as those

Africans, who are outside Africa, would come together and put our agendas

on

one common table. Both females and males, we all have a lot to give to

each

other, a lot to learn from each other. We cannot succeed without

accepting

that we can learn from both females and males, in our society. Each

gender

has skills, knowledge and experience they can share with the other gender

in

order to help sustain Africa and develop African nations.

If we fail to do this, we will face problems that you and I will not be

able

to handle. What will be left except for us to run away from our own

society?

When we do that, we lose our sense of responsibility and our sense of

self-

esteem. When we do that, we become empty human beings, no matter what

society

we live in around the world! As we become empty, our society becomes

weak;

vulnerable to be blown by any wind that comes from any direction. This

will

happen if we no longer have any connection to our roots to keep us

strong. We

will have no roots to help germinate a strong, healthy new generation.

Our

society is sinking down into chaos and eventually, it may completely

disappear. How could our society possibly disappear? This will happen

because we don't have room for improvement. We have created only a small

niche for our society that is as tiny as the eye of a needle. We are in

the

darkness and can no longer see light. Because we are fighting each other

in

this darkness, we feel we have no way to move forward or backward, left

or

right so just stay where we are and just become paralyzed.

This impenetrable and paralyzing darkness is caused by the emptiness

inside

us; the emptiness at the center of our society. This emptiness within

our

society is shameful; it is an insult to ourselves, every human being in

Africa.

Yes, everyone wants to go to America, England, France, Germany,

Denmark,

Sweden and the other Western countries, but why? Do you think all the

things

Europeans have in their society just appeared there one day? No; that is

not

true! Do you think only one person came up with ideas and created all

those

material things that we all cry for in Africa? No; it was not one

person!

Different people with different conflicting ideas struggled through

disagreements because they believed in the hope of a more positive day

for

their own nations. In spite of their disagreements, their attitude was,

"Regardless of our disagreements, there is much, of a positive nature, we

can

give to each other. We all can learn from each other. We can all

contribute

so that our nation can become one of the best." This was their dream for

their

society. What is our dream for our society, as Africans? Is it non-

existence? Do we not dream? Yes, we dream but what is lacking is

accountability! Accountability is lacking but most importantly, we lack

the

willingness to be pro-active in our own communities. This is what we are

missing. Being pro-active means you don't just say, "I'd love to have

this"

or "I will do this" but you have to move yourself to work on creating,

with

your own resources at hand, that which you dream about and cry for and

believe

will benefit your society! You need to do this. You don't get it by

sitting

down and saying, "I have to have all these things right now." They don't

come

to you in one day. They will not drop from the sky. God will not give

them

to you overnight. God gave you a brain to think of ideas. God gave you

all

you need. You must be willing to use it in a more positive way to

benefit

your society.

Yes, we can do it. But I am afraid that we are more interested

in talking

about them than in performing the actions that are actually needed. When

will

we be willing to perform the necessary action? Why do we have to wait

for our

neighbor to take action? The longer we wait, the longer we will be

oppressed!

As long as we are oppressed, what do we have to show for it besides more

oppression? We have to turn around and look at ourselves and stop

killing

each other. We think that by killing each other we can get rid of what

is

oppressing us. Why do we continue to think that when it is clear that

the

more we kill each other, the more oppressed we become! Those who

encourage us

to believe that some of us are oppressing the rest of us are those

outside of

Africa. It is time to ask ourselves what purpose it serves outsiders for

Africans to see each one another as oppressors. Viewing one another as

oppressors creates conflict that wastes Africans' time, energy and

valuable

resources. The longer we believe it is other Africans that are

oppressing us,

the more wars and civil unrest weaken us. As we continue to weaken, the

more

dependent we become on outsiders. As long as we are dependent on them,

as

long as we do not have education for a sustainable African society,

outsiders

can do with us as THEY like and we will not even be able to see our

culture,

and valuable human and natural resources draining away.

My question is, "If we Africans, who are outside Africa actually

have better

ideas than those who are in power in Africa, why don't we bring those

ideas

back to Africa to the discussion table in Africa?" Let us put everything,

all

of our ideas, on the table and see what will benefit our whole society.

We

need to view these ideas as not just our own or those of one political

party

or as ideas which originate with those who have higher education. We

need to

look at all these ideas to see how they can be applied in such a way that

will

be beneficial to Africa, from one generation to the next. We need to

find

ways to implement ideas in Africa so that the next generation will be

able to

easily modify and modernize what we establish and build today. This is

what I

call education for a sustainable African society. To me, education for a

sustainable African society means to transform Africa so that our society

is

more accountable for itself. If educational systems fail to do this,

they

fail to accomplish their purpose in any society. This is what we

Africans

need to realize. Yes, indeed, we can look at each other and say, "Who is

going to do this?" I say, "You and I have to do it." I declare 1998 as

the

year for self-reflection by Africans to think about education for a

sustainable African society. United we stand, divided we fall.





By



Michael B.B. J. Gomez, Ph.D candidate

Case Western Reserve University

Weatherhead School of Management

Department of Organizational Behavior

Cleveland, Ohio

U.S.A



Home: 2772 Lancashire Rd. Apt. 2

Cleveland Heights,

Ohio 44106

E-mail:

Fax: 216-932-2257



Date: Sun, 18 Jan 1998 12:24:50 EST

From: LBojang <

To:

Subject: Re: New Members

Message-ID: <

Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII

Content-transfer-encoding: 7bit



Hi



About your request for assistance for contact in Banjul, I have some in

mind.

Dembo F. Bojang at the Gambia national Lottery. Dembo is not a teacher but he

wrote some books that helped prepare primary school students for common

enterance exams.

He may be able to give you a good starting point.





Good luck.



Date: Sun, 18 Jan 1998 18:29:55 +0200

From:

To:

Subject: (Fwd) Looking for Autobiography/Biography on Cheikh Anta Diop.

Message-ID: <19980118173100.AAB70168@nijii>

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII

Content-transfer-encoding: 7BIT



Gambia-l,

Is there anyone on the list who can help in answering these

questions. I am also interested to know if there is any autobiography

on Cheikh Anta.



Momodou Camara





------- Forwarded Message Follows -------

From: MuyibiCin <

Date: Sun, 18 Jan 1998 10:15:31 EST

To:

Cc:

Subject: Looking for Autobiography/Biography on Cheikh Anta

Diop.!! Organization: AOL (



January 18, 1998





Dear MCamara:



I came across your page on the WWW and thought perhaps you could help

me with finding out if there is an Autobiography/Biography on Cheikh

Anna Diop. I would like to find more about his personal life. Such

things as was he married, if so how many marriages, did he have

children, where was he born, how did he die, his age at the time of

his death...etc I would like to do a thesis on on him. I'm

fascinated with his contributions on the History of Africa and

Civilization in general, and very much appreciate his scholarly study.

If you know of such a book or where I can find additional information

on the life and times of Cheikh Anna Diop your help would be of great

value to many.



Thanks

Cin Muyibi



Email:



Date: Sun, 18 Jan 1998 15:44:15 -0500 (EST)
From: Musa Sowe

From: Musa Sowe <

To: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List <

Subject: Re: Gambia Education Support Plan/ REMINDER

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII





Hopefully, by now everyone has had an oppurtunity to read the

Education Support Plan presented by Malanding on behalf of the Ed.

Committee. So far we have received 5 ballots. Hopefully, we will receive

more feedback/ballots in the comming week to enable us to move to the next

step. Thanks...................Musa





------------------------------



Date: Sun, 18 Jan 1998 18:01:53 EST

From: ABA LM <

To:

Subject: telefone #

Message-ID: <

Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII

Content-transfer-encoding: 7bit



Hello everybody !



I need to get the telephone number of the Gambian Embassy in France.

Maybe somebody has it and can forward it to me.



I would appreciate it.



Abba Sanneh



Date: Sun, 18 Jan 1998 21:37:14 -0400 (AST)

From: Matthew Belford <

To: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List <

Subject: Re: unlist

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII





Please unlist until further notice.





Cheers!



Matthew





Date: Sun, 18 Jan 1998 21:11:56 -0600

From: "Katim S. Touray" <

To: "Gambia-l" <

Subject: New Member

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit



Hi folks,



i've just subscribed Alieu Badara Senghore to our list. please join me in

welcoming him to Gambia-L, and hoping he finds the list worthy of his

while.



and, Badou, please send us a brief self-introduction when you have the

time.



have a great week!



Katim



Date: Sun, 18 Jan 1998 13:47:57 +0330

From: "malang maane" <

To: <

Subject: Re: KYSU UNDERGRAD. FORMS

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit



Folks,

Could someone at kentucky state please request undergraduate application

forms for my sister Aisatou Maane at the following address..

P.O.BOX 2258

SEREKUNDA

KSMD

THE GAMBIA

W/AFRICA.

It is highly appreciated...Waiting to hear from ya'll.

------------------------------



Date: Sun, 18 Jan 1998 14:25:37 +0330

From: "malang maane" <

To: <

Subject: Re: KYSU UNDERGRAD. FORMS

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit



Folks,

If you guys have time please check out my homepage and give me some

feedback.(

Thank you very much

------------------------------



Date: Sun, 18 Jan 1998 14:37:56 +0330

From: "malang maane" <

To: <

Subject: webpage

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit



Gambia-Lers

Please check out my page whenever time permits and make some criticisms..

Thank you.

------------------------------



Date: Sun, 18 Jan 1998 23:20:24 -0500 (EST)

From:

To:

Subject: Subscribe new member

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 8bit



List managers,



If it has not been done already, kindly subscribe brother Edi Jallow to

the list. His email address is



Gracias Amigos!



Regards,

Moe S. Jallow

Hayes MicroComputer Products, Inc.

Norcross, GA 30092



=====================================================================

mjallow@sct.edu mjallow@hayes.com

---------------------------------------------------------------------



Date: Mon, 19 Jan 1998 00:04:20 -0500 (EST)

From:

To:

Subject: Re: Is It In Our Nature : A Discussion With Mr.Sidibeh!!

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 8bit



Hi Bass,



Your counter-arguments have been, in my opinion, as they say, "right on

the money". So to reciprocate, I would like to say, just as your favorite

little saying goes, "keep up the good work down there". :-))).



It's all good bro.



Regards,

Moe S. Jallow



=======================================================================

mjallow@sct.edu mjallow@hayes.com

-----------------------------------------------------------------------



Date: Mon, 19 Jan 1998 00:23:04 -0500 (EST)

From:

To:

Subject: Re: GambiaNet's Progress Report & Response to Recent Inquiries/

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 8bit



Momodou Camara (& GambiaNet),



Thank you for the long awaited update on the Observer Online project. I

thank you all kindly for your voluntary efforts that you have put into

this project. As always, your efforts are always very much appreciated and

hopefully you will continue the good work so that we can get to the final

stages of the project through the same old process of volunteerism.



Among other things, you wrote:



> so maybe we should move forward and look to the future.



I second the motion. And by the almighty's will, not what someone else

thinks, we will achieve that better future that we are all looking

forward to.



> "To make friends is easy, just use pure ingredients"***



Could you please send me such "pure ingredients"? :-)))))))).



I wish you all the best Tomaa.



Regards,

Moe S. Jallow



=======================================================================

mjallow@sct.edu mjallow@hayes.com

-----------------------------------------------------------------------



Date: Mon, 19 Jan 1998 00:34:08 -0600

From: "Katim S. Touray" <

To: "Gambia-l" <

Subject: New Member - Edi Jallow

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit



Hi folks,



i just caught a request for an add from Modou Jallow and i proceeded to

subscribe the person concerned, Edi Jallow. i did it for the simple reason

that i'm still up! so my apologies to the list managers who would have

ordinarily done this. i'm sure they're sound asleep.



please join me in welcoming Edi to Gambia-L, and in hoping he finds our

company worth his while. have a great week!



Katim





Date: Mon, 19 Jan 1998 03:05:03 -0500 (EST)

From:

To:

Subject: Re: France '98

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 8bit



Archi, you wrote:

>

> What are the chances of one of the qualified African teams to lift the Word

> Cup trophy?

>

> The ratings out here in the papers here seem to suggest Nigeria as a

> hopeful.

>

> What are the ratings elsewhere?

>

> I would like to know if possible.

>

> Regards to all.

> Archi



Greetings Archi,



For a better respose to your question(s) above, I have forwared your

message to the soccer list (SOCCER-L), of which I am also an active

member. I recommended that they send their resposes to you personally at

<

on the prospects of this years world cup teams in France '98. I hope that

you will get some insightful responses.



Regards,

Moe S. Jallow

=======================================================================

mjallow@sct.edu mjallow@hayes.com

----------------------------------------------------------------------



Date: Mon, 19 Jan 1998 03:12:42 -0500 (EST)

From:

To:

Subject: Hello Dr. Kah

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 8bit



Dr. Kah,



Are you still a member of Gambia-L? I have sent you some messages as

promised during our last meeting but I still have not heard from you. I

sent it to your email address after looking it up on the FILE LIST of

Gambia-L. Is that address still your current and correct address? Please

let me know.



My regards to the family.



Regards,

Moe S. Jallow



======================================================================

mjallow@sct.edu mjallow@hayes.com

----------------------------------------------------------------------







Date: Mon, 19 Jan 1998 11:48:39 +0100
From: Per Grotnes

From: Per Grotnes <

To:

Subject: Re: Is It In Our Nature: A Discussion With Mr.Sidibeh - A
CORRECTION!

CORRECTION!

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"



At 19:20 18.01.98 +0300, you wrote:

>Part Two:

>

>CORRECTION:-

>

>

>The Sentence: "Gambian Culture is an Moralized one" should have read : "

>Gambian Culture is an ORALIZED one"

>

>

>Regards Bassss!

>

Bass! you indeed are a wise man

perG





Date: Mon, 19 Jan 1998 12:13:57 +0000

From: Abdou O Gibba <

To:

Subject: Re: SV: Endangered Gambian Beaches!!

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"



Fafa!



At the time Bass forwarded the article (which I am already familiar with), I

was thinking of appealing for your expertise and time. So your response was

very timely. Thanks for the devotion.



you wrote:



"....lets put heads together for more ideas particular on management issues.

It is time to call for ideas from experts such as Amadou Wadda at Delft and

Abdou Gibba in Norway...."



You have covered the physical aspects of the situation very articulately and

I belief that many of us have now got a slight idea on the status quo.

Looking from the social perspective, you wrote:



"....my recommendation, without hesitation would be to look into the

management of human activities in the coastal area. A better planning of the

coastal zone is required... One of the way for such planning was what we

(several government and municipal, and quassigovernment, planners,

geologists, engineers, and economists) have recommended in the " Strategies

for Integrated Coastal Zone Management in The Gambia ".( 1996)unpublished is

to plan and enforce a setback line. That is to say to disallow any human

activity within say 50 or 100 or 500 meters from the high water mark i.e the

high tide mark. To determine this setback line a lot of work is required

because you must determine accurately the rate of erosion, (up - to- date)

at all the areas of the coastline, and also put other urgent socio-economic

factors into consideration. For example you cannot put a port or ferry

terminal at 50 or 500 metres away from the sea front..."



I agree with your recommendation. I don't know what the recommendations of

the "Strategies for Integrated Coastal Zone Management in The Gambia " are,

but to the list of experts and agencies you mentioned, I would like to, if I

may, identify other important partners in such management incentives. As the

notion is clearly stating, "Integrated" Coastal Zone Management should

integrate all parties who derive their livelihood from coastal areas. The

range of these in Gambia may be (apart from those you already mentioned),

the hotel industry, sand miners, fishermen, and in Banjul in particular, the

muslim and christian community leaders who are tirelessly making efforts to

save the remaining parts of the graveyards. As we have already discussed

earlier on, the keyword here is "co-management". While government should

take a leading role, all the other stake holders should be active partners

in the process of managing our coastal area.



Another important element in this process is public education and opinion

without which many efforts made by any ICZM program might be wasteful. It is

crucial for the public to be aware of such efforts in order to achieve

appropriate and effective conservation. Regulative or restrictive measures

you mentioned are fine and necessary but without adequate public awareness,

they will not be respected to that significant level.



Finally,a national CZM dept./agency should be established to co-ordinate the

planning and management of our coast. In my opinion such a dept. or agency

should have gained it's place in Gambia's public sector many years ago,

given the physical structure of our tiny strip. I still can't figure out why

we are still lacking back when it comes to this. As I am made to understand,

most of the efforts being made are somehow short-term ?? (correct me). If

there are or should be long-term plans, in my opinion, only a specialized

dept./agency should be able to carry out such tasks appropriately and

effectively.



Hey Fafa, thanks again for your input and as it has become a popular slogan

here... "Keep Up The Good Work Down There!"



Regards,

::)))Abdou Oujimai







Date: Mon, 19 Jan 1998 13:59:01 +0000 (GMT)
From: Ebrima Jawara

From: Ebrima Jawara <

To: Gambia Mailing List <

Subject: Re: Nigerians in South Africa! (fwd)

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/PLAIN; charset="US-ASCII"







---------- Forwarded message ----------

Date: Sun, 18 Jan 1998 21:27:14 +0000 (GMT)

From: Mwangi Murage <

To:

Subject: Re: Nigerians in South Africa!



> >

> >The Mail & Guardian

> >139 Smit Street, Braamfontein, Johannesburg, South

> >Africa

> >Tel: 27-11-403-7111 | Fax: 27-11-403-1025

> >email:

> >

> >They Came To Find Their Fortune - Instead They Lost

> >Their Souls

> >

> >October 17, 1997

> >By Emeka Nwandiko

> >

> >JOHANNESBURG - Contrary to the widely held belief,

> >there are honest, hard-working Nigerians living in

> >South Africa, but many of them are too scared to own

> >up to their nationality.

> >

> >Despite his neatly coiffured hair and delicate pencil

> >moustache, Sammi's serenity is betrayed by the

> >violent gesticulations of his arms towards the street

> >beyond his hairdressing salon in Hillbrow.

> >

> >Outside a car stereo blasts Nigerian fuji reggae music,

> >adding to the already chaotic scene. People line the

> >streets, some in heated discussion, while idle minds'

> >eyes stare at passers-by, diffuse smoke rises from a

> >braai where a crowd watches cow intestines being

> >grilled, bedsheets and clothing hang unceremoniously

> >from a myriad of balconies.

> >

> >A skinny white prostitute crosses the street in the hope

> >of being solicited by one of three black occupants of a

> >car that has pulled up outside a hotel. Trees that line

> >either side of the street look like menacing statues

> >without their leaves. It looks and feels like an urban

> >squatter camp for nationals from the African continent.

> >

> >Sammi says despondently: "South Africa is not a

> >place for Nigerians to live." He arrived in South

> >Africa over a year ago, lured by the prospect of

> >working in an economy far superior to that of his

> >native Nigeria.

> >

> >Dressed modestly in a white T-shirt and blue jeans, he

> >says he had intended to work as a quantity surveyor in

> >South Africa, but he was not granted a work permit.

> >Now he works as a barber in a three-by-three metre

> >brick hut which he built nine months after he arrived.

> >Sublime it isn't: a single antiquated hairdryer stands

> >solemn guard in a corner, while two assistants lie fast

> >asleep huddled in a heap on plastic chairs.

> >

> >The 38-year-old father of four says trade is sluggish

> >but he thinks it will improve as summer approaches.

> >Nevertheless, he has found that despite his sincere

> >efforts, he is viewed with a degree of suspicion by

> >sections of the host society. "I started out by borrowing

> >money to buy clippers and a tent so I could cut hair on

> >the pavement here in Hillbrow, and even though I built

> >this shack with my bare hands, I am called a drug

> >dealer," he says.

> >

> >Nigerians have found living in South Africa a bit of a

> >culture shock, to say the least. Some had thought that

> >on arrival they would be welcomed with open arms out

> >of gratitude to the government of Nigeria for its role in

> >providing arms and cash to the African National

> >Congress during its protracted battle to end the last

> >bastion of white rule on the African continent.

> >

> >Instead, Nigerians have found - much to their

> >amazement - that black South Africans have a rather

> >insular attitude which, at times, explodes into

> >xenophobic fits of rage. During a demonstration

> >against foreign street traders in Johannesburg last

> >month, Sammi, a Yoruba (one of three main Nigerian

> >ethnic groups) from western Nigeria, says he was

> >lucky that his shop was not torched by a mob on the

> >rampage.

> >

> >He says he cannot understand why he and other black

> >foreigners (who are called, collectively, kwere-kwere)

> >are so loathed when they are simply conducting

> >business at a time when black South Africans feel too

> >proud to do menial jobs and do not have the same

> >level of entrepreneurial acumen as their West African

> >counterparts.

> >

> >Nigerians live in fear of their lives in a country

> >reminiscent of the old Wild West: where disputes are

> >more likely to be settled with the pull of a trigger than

> >the flapping of the tongue. Every Nigerian in Hillbrow

> >knows of a compatriot who has been gunned down.

> >Sammi still cannot believe that three of his closest

> >friends are dead, shot in bars while having a drink.

> >Since the murders, Sammi has curtailed his late- night

> >soirees into bars and clubs lest he suffer the same

> >fate.

> >

> >Not only do they live in dread - law- abiding Nigerians

> >are saddled with the image of being fiendishly corrupt,

> >drug- dealing individuals linked to any one of the

> >numerous financial scams exposed by the media and

> >busted by the much overworked South African Police

> >Service.

> >

> >Nigerians have found, to their cost, that even to

> >whisper in a crowded room their nationality would

> >be a foolhardy exercise, as they are very likely to run

> >the risk of being shunned, abused or ridiculed by the

> >company they keep. Some Nigerians say they have

> >had the misfortune of mentioning their nationality in

> >Hillbrow to SAPS officials. The result, it is claimed, is

> >several nights in detention without charge in the new

> >democratic South Africa.

> >

> >Dr Raymond Nkado, a lecturer in quantity surveying at

> >Witwatersrand University, is all chuckles when he

> >recalls the time when he was constantly ribbed by his

> >head of department on whether he "had the stuff?" - a

> >reference to cocaine. At the time he was overwhelmed

> >by a deep sense of shame at the villainy of some of

> >his compatriots.

> >

> >In his plush office in Sandton, Johannesburg, the head

> >of the Union Bank of Nigeria in South Africa, Austin

> >Aikhorin, says people react with shock, followed by a

> >deep wariness, when he mentions that he is a

> >Nigerian.

> >

> >As a defensive ploy, Nigerians do not disclose their

> >country of origin, let alone allow themselves to be seen

> >within a metre of their compatriots (unless, of course,

> >they live in Hillbrow). A diplomat at the Nigerian

> >consulate in Johannesburg reveals there are many

> >expatriate Nigerians who have spent over a year

> >working for reputable firms in South Africa, but have

> >decided to live incognito because of the stigma

> >attached to being a Nigerian.

> >

> >This strange behaviour of Nigerians prompted a

> >much-travelled South African businessman, MK

> >Malefane, to remark that most of the Nigerians he has

> >met outside South Africa are a felicitious bunch who

> >like all to know they are fun-loving people. But "the

> >Nigerians I have met in this country have lost their

> >soul". Life for the Nigerian in South Africa is one of

> >virtual social isolation, almost as if apartheid were still

> >in place.

> >

> >There are an estimated 10 000 Nigerians residing in

> >South Africa, living in two distinct and exclusively

> >separate communities. The haves - doctors, university

> >lecturers and teachers, and the managing consultant -

> >generally live in the northern suburbs of Johannesburg;

> >and the have-nots -university graduates and small

> >businessmen, denied work permits - languish in the

> >depths of Hillbrow. The former are contemptuous of

> >the latter for bringing shame to their country and

> >forcing them to live like hermits. The latter only wish

> >for their dilemma to be heard. Never the twain shall

> >meet.

> >

> >But there is one thing they do have in common: a

> >strong sense of patriotism and of living abroad in

> >self-exile. A vast proportion of Nigerians believe they

> >have no option but to seek prosperity abroad. In a

> >sense, the Nigerian migrational trend is comparable to

> >the flight of white South Africans to New Zealand,

> >Australia, Europe and North America, which has

> >increased over the years since the transfer of power

> >from the white minority population to the black majority

> >in 1994.

> >

> >Both exoduses are political in origin: one born out of

> >fear of what the country might become; and the other

> >a result of what the country has become after nearly

> >40 years of self-rule.

> >

> >In Nigeria today the infrastructure is either degraded or

> >dilapidated. It is virtually impossible to drive a distance

> >in Nigeria equivalent to Johannesburg-to-Cape Town

> >without causing serious harm to yourself, or damage

> >to your vehicle. Interstate highways are not just riddled

> >with pot-holes; whole gullies intersect roads, making

> >them treacherously impassable. Despite being

> >blessed with abundant mineral resources, electricity

> >blackouts - some lasting more than five hours - are the

> >norm.

> >

> >Even more remarkable is the fact that a country

> >whose chief export is crude oil - over 90 - in parts

> >of the south, where oil is extracted, kilometre-long

> >queues for petrol are not an uncommon sight.

> >

> >Among the Nigerian community here in Johannesburg

> >a joke is currently doing the rounds.

> >

> >As part of the conclusion of a world economic summit

> >during the 1980s, each head of state paid homage to

> >God and asked Him when their respective countries

> >would be self-sufficient. The Almighty boomed to each

> >of them in turn that it would happen, but not in their

> >lifetime. Crestfallen and much in tears the delegates

> >returned home.

> >

> >When it came the turn of the Nigerian head of state to

> >ask when his country would be self-sufficient, it was

> >God who wept, replying: "It won't happen in My

> >lifetime."

> >

> >Nowhere is the sense of a nation foresaken by its God

> >more evident than outside The Sands Hotel in Hillbrow,

> >one of several hotels in the area where Nigerians have

> >formed colonies. With Star beer drunk in abundance

> >and Igbo, one of the three main Nigerian languages,

> >the lingua franca, one would be forgiven for thinking

> >one is in an eastern Nigerian town.

> >

> >The conditions inside the hotel are squalid. There is

> >also much talk among lodgers of not being able to

> >afford the rent; a majority of the lodgers are

> >unemployed. Rooms designed for one person sleep

> >four people instead. At any one time, up to 100

> >Nigerians can be seen outside the hotel, engaged in

> >different activities. On a patch of derelict land a small

> >group watches a game of table tennis, some are in

> >deep conversation, others roam the streets, more still

> >are drinking bottles of Star beer. The rest deal in

> >drugs.

> >

> >It is not hard to witness drug transactions taking place.

> >A car drives into the hotel parking lot. The occupants,

> >usually white, hand over money to a look-out who

> >promptly disappears. Within seconds an accomplice

> >appears and hands over what looks like pipes to the

> >driver of the vehicle. All this is ignored by police who

> >constantly patrol the area.

> >

> >Michael, a rather handsome man in his mid- twenties,

> >is spokesman for his peers from his community in

> >Nigeria. He explains their plight: "We came to this

> >country because we thought there was a greater

> >prospect of finding work."

> >

> >When asked about the drug dealing reputation of

> >Nigerians, the becapped Michael professes to know

> >nothing about the illicit trade. But he adds wryly:

> >"Nigerians are involved because it is the only way to

> >earn some money to get out of this country." And he

> >offers the information that those who peddle drugs

> >earn little money, as it is a commission- based job.

> >

> >He is quick to blame the Chinese, Pakistanis, and

> >Indians for importing drugs into South Africa and asks

> >the indignant question: "Have you ever heard of

> >cocaine being made in Nigeria?"

> >

> >He is joined by Nnamdi, with whom he studied for a

> >political science degree at the University of Nsukka in

> >eastern Nigeria. Nnamdi interjects: "We are stranded

> >here. If someone gave us a ticket to leave South Africa

> >today we would gladly take it" - but only if the

> >destination is anywhere other than Nigeria.

> >

> >A cellphone rings. Nnamdi is in deep conversation for

> >a few minutes. He returns and announces that the pair

> >have been advised by a friend in America to apply for a

> >US green card in the lottery scheme run by the US

> >government.

> >

> >Such is the desperation of Nigeria's youth that they are

> >willing to gamble their future in any country but their

> >own which, they feel, has failed effectively to use its

> >own natural resource, namely, its citizens, as a result

> >of rampant corruption and economic mismanagement.

> >

> >As if to emphasise the point Edwin, who once had a

> >legitimate pharmaceutical business in Lagos, the

> >commercial capital of Nigeria, says forlornly: "****-all

> >is happening here and back home." He darts off

> >towards a car to solicit the needs of its occupants.

> >

> >Ask any of the Nigerians, young men in their prime -

> >each with a university degree or a background in small

> >business - and the reply is often the same. Emenike, a

> >recent graduate in economic science at the University

> >of Port Harcourt in south- eastern Nigeria, and Ali, a

> >computer components salesman, comment on the

> >disastrous state of affairs back home. They strongly

> >urge the need to end corruption and build a stable

> >economy. Ask them what can be done to achieve

> >these goals and derisive laughter is the reply.

> >

> >There is nothing more pitiful than to hear a people

> >crying out to be saved by their country. There is

> >nothing more disheartening than to see the failure of

> >will and imagination among these same people as the

> >main cause of their woes.

> >

> >Aikhorin is certain that democracy will be the panacea

> >for all his country's ills. "What they want to see is

> >political stability," says the banker. He astutely warns

> >that if the current state of affairs continues, Nigeria

> >"will remain stagnant - or get worse".

> >

> >The khaki-clad businessmen who run the country have

> >earmarked 1998 as the year when political power will

> >be transferred to a democratically elected head of

> >state. For the first time in its history, the northern

> >hegemony that has steadfastly gripped Nigeria since

> >independence will be relinquished, with the

> >introduction of a unique formula of power-sharing

> >among the diverse regions of the country.

> >

> >Whether this arrangement will work in a country that

> >has well over 250 ethnic groups and a population

> >above 100-million is anyone's guess.

> >

> >Nevertheless, Nigerians in South Africa hope the reins

> >of political power will be firmly in the grasp of civilians

> >by October 1998 and beyond. However, many seem to

> >have forgotten that civilians are equally to blame for

> >Nigeria's turbulent past. Six years after independence

> >in 1960 bitter ethnic rivalry resulted in the deaths of

> >thousands, and the army intervened in an

> >unsuccessful attempt to arrest the disintegration of the

> >new republic into regionalism and anarchy.

> >

> >Many of the young men outside The Sands Hotel were

> >not even born when their parents fought a savage

> >three-year civil war when Igbos from the eastern

> >region attempted to secede from the federation to form

> >the Republic of Biafra in 1967.

> >

> >They were teenagers about to enter university in the

> >early 1980s when their elders failed them yet again

> >during Nigerias second experiment with democracy. It

> >was a time when education was a growth industry -

> >textbooks were scarce, teachers were on strike but it

> >seemed that every state government had enough

> >resources to build a university in every local

> >government capital; one was even called Pope John

> >Paul University.

> >

> >To put an end to this madness, the military intervened.

> >In a radio broadcast, Sani Abacha, then a brigadier,

> >proclaimed to stunned citizens that he and his

> >colleagues in the armed forces deemed it necessary

> >to "effect change in the system of government" after

> >excessive "squandermania" (corruption) by civilians.

> >

> >The country's political instability is borne out by the

> >composition of its exiles. A vast majority of Nigerians

> >are southerners by origin. It is rare to find a northerner

> >in the depths of Hillbrow or lecturing at Wits; one finds

> >them in high government positions or in the diplomatic

> >corps. Since independence northerners have

> >dominated Nigerian political history, which explains, to

> >an extent, why the presidential elections of 1993 were

> >annulled.

> >

> >The avidity of generals aside, Nigeria stands to be in a

> >unique position if its impending and latest experiment

> >with democracy succeeds. It will be the first ethnically

> >diverse country with a huge population in Africa to

> >settle harmoniously, once and for all, the competing

> >aspirations of ethnic groups within one boundary.

> >

> >It could be the first to keep the generals (and aspiring

> >ones) where they belong: in the barracks, and not in

> >the business of arresting the development of millions

> >as if they were commodities to be disposed of during

> >their quest for power and self- aggrandisement.

> >

> >And if the experiment fails? Life as an exile in South

> >Africa will continue unabated for the men standing

> >around The Sands Hotel in Hillbrow, and for thousands

> >more. Bogeyman or not, who - in their right mind

> >-wants that?

> >

> >Copyright * 1997 Mail and Guardian. Distributed via

> >Africa News Online(

> >

>

Date: Mon, 19 Jan 1998 10:41:23 -0400 (AST)
From: Fafa Sanyang

From: Fafa Sanyang <

To: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List <

Subject: Re: SV: Endangered Gambian Beaches!!

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII



Hi Abdou,



Thanks for your comments and your invaluable imput. You are very right in

your suggestion for A specialized CZM Agency and public participation.

Actually the National Environment Agency is currently responsible for CZM,

coordinated by a one person programme officer. I am writing another paper

on " Institutional Framework and Capacity Building for Integrated Coastal

Zone Management in The Gambia". Your ideas as usual is once again

solicited.



On Mon, 19 Jan 1998, Abdou O Gibba wrote:



> Fafa!

>

> At the time Bass forwarded the article (which I am already familiar with), I

> was thinking of appealing for your expertise and time. So your response was

> very timely. Thanks for the devotion.

>

> you wrote:

>

> "....lets put heads together for more ideas particular on management issues.

> It is time to call for ideas from experts such as Amadou Wadda at Delft and

> Abdou Gibba in Norway...."

>

> You have covered the physical aspects of the situation very articulately and

> I belief that many of us have now got a slight idea on the status quo.

> Looking from the social perspective, you wrote:

>

> "....my recommendation, without hesitation would be to look into the

> management of human activities in the coastal area. A better planning of the

> coastal zone is required... One of the way for such planning was what we

> (several government and municipal, and quassigovernment, planners,

> geologists, engineers, and economists) have recommended in the " Strategies

> for Integrated Coastal Zone Management in The Gambia ".( 1996)unpublished is

> to plan and enforce a setback line. That is to say to disallow any human

> activity within say 50 or 100 or 500 meters from the high water mark i.e the

> high tide mark. To determine this setback line a lot of work is required

> because you must determine accurately the rate of erosion, (up - to- date)

> at all the areas of the coastline, and also put other urgent socio-economic

> factors into consideration. For example you cannot put a port or ferry

> terminal at 50 or 500 metres away from the sea front..."

>

> I agree with your recommendation. I don't know what the recommendations of

> the "Strategies for Integrated Coastal Zone Management in The Gambia " are,

> but to the list of experts and agencies you mentioned, I would like to, if I

> may, identify other important partners in such management incentives. As the

> notion is clearly stating, "Integrated" Coastal Zone Management should

> integrate all parties who derive their livelihood from coastal areas. The

> range of these in Gambia may be (apart from those you already mentioned),

> the hotel industry, sand miners, fishermen, and in Banjul in particular, the

> muslim and christian community leaders who are tirelessly making efforts to

> save the remaining parts of the graveyards. As we have already discussed

> earlier on, the keyword here is "co-management". While government should

> take a leading role, all the other stake holders should be active partners

> in the process of managing our coastal area.

>

> Another important element in this process is public education and opinion

> without which many efforts made by any ICZM program might be wasteful. It is

> crucial for the public to be aware of such efforts in order to achieve

> appropriate and effective conservation. Regulative or restrictive measures

> you mentioned are fine and necessary but without adequate public awareness,

> they will not be respected to that significant level.

>

> Finally,a national CZM dept./agency should be established to co-ordinate the

> planning and management of our coast. In my opinion such a dept. or agency

> should have gained it's place in Gambia's public sector many years ago,

> given the physical structure of our tiny strip. I still can't figure out why

> we are still lacking back when it comes to this. As I am made to understand,

> most of the efforts being made are somehow short-term ?? (correct me). If

> there are or should be long-term plans, in my opinion, only a specialized

> dept./agency should be able to carry out such tasks appropriately and

> effectively.

>

> Hey Fafa, thanks again for your input and as it has become a popular slogan

> here... "Keep Up The Good Work Down There!"

>

> Regards,

> ::)))Abdou Oujimai

>

>

>





------------------------------



Date: Mon, 19 Jan 1998 18:38:42 +0300

From: "Bassirou Dodou Drammeh" <

To: <

Subject: Re: Nigerians in South Africa! (fwd)

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain;

charset="iso-8859-1"

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit



>> >There is nothing more pitiful than to hear a people

>> >crying out to be saved by their country. There is

>> >nothing more disheartening than to see the failure of

>> >will and imagination among these same people as the

>> >main cause of their woes.

****************************************************************************

***********************

Mr.Jawara!

Thanks for that great forward,and keep up the good

work down there!





Regards Bassss!







------------------------------



Date: Mon, 19 Jan 1998 14:32:19 -0000

From: "

To: <

Subject: Re: France '98

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit



Sent by "Freedom From Hunger Campaign" <

via Commit





Hi Moe



Thanks for the consideration. I'm looking forward to getting the response

from the SOCCER-L



regards

Archi

----------

> For a better respose to your question(s) above, I have forwared your

> message to the soccer list (SOCCER-L), of which I am also an active

> member. I recommended that they send their resposes to you personally at

> <

> on the prospects of this years world cup teams in France '98. I hope that

> you will get some insightful responses.

>

> Regards,

> Moe S. Jallow

> =======================================================================

> mjallow@sct.edu mjallow@hayes.com

> ----------------------------------------------------------------------

>





------------------------------



Date: Mon, 19 Jan 1998 11:37:32 EST

From: BAKSAWA <

To:

Subject: Subscription

Message-ID: <

Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII

Content-transfer-encoding: 7bit



List Managers:



My brother Adama Sey was recently added to the list, and consequently

receiving postings from the Bantaba. However, in the last two weeks, he did

not get mail and was wondering if his name was removed from the list. If this

is the case, Adama wants to stay on the list and will be appreciative if you

would send him mail at:

as2eng@bolton.ac.uk



Thanks in advance.



Awa Sey



------------------------------



Date: Mon, 19 Jan 1998 18:20:54 +0200

From:

To:

Subject: Re: Subscription

Message-ID: <19980119172206.AAA85620@nijii>

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII

Content-transfer-encoding: 7BIT



Adama has been added again. Some people are automatically removed by

the list server if it keeps on receiving error messages from the other

end.



Regards,

Momodou Camara



On 19 Jan 98 at 11:37, BAKSAWA wrote:



> List Managers:

>

> My brother Adama Sey was recently added to the list, and

> consequently receiving postings from the Bantaba. However, in the

> last two weeks, he did not get mail and was wondering if his name

> was removed from the list. If this is the case, Adama wants to stay

> on the list and will be appreciative if you would send him mail at:

> as2eng@bolton.ac.uk

>

> Thanks in advance.

>

> Awa Sey

*******************************************************

http://home3.inet.tele.dk/mcamara



**"Start by doing what's necessary, then what's

possible and suddenly you are doing the impossible"***



------------------------------



Date: Mon, 19 Jan 1998 13:12:52 -0500 (EST)

From:

To:

Subject: This just in....

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 8bit



Greetings folks,



I just heard that Mr. Omar Njie, secretary for Foreign affairs has been

replaced by Mr. Sedat Jobe. Could anyone confirm this? What prompted the

sudden replacement?



Thank you.



Regards,

Moe s. Jallow



========================================================================

mjallow@sct.edu mjallow@hayes.com

------------------------------------------------------------------------



------------------------------



------------------------------



------------------------------



Date: Mon, 19 Jan 1998 18:57:30 -0000

From: "

To: "GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List" <

Subject: New Passports

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit



Sent by "Archibald H. R. Graham" <

via Commit





With the kind and consented permission of the Management of HIBAAR *, I

reproduce the following front page article in this week's free issue of

HIBAAR:



"Major Bojang tells Hibaar about new passports"



"Government is to introduce new passports, Momodou Bojang, Secretary of

State for the Interior, has told Hibaar.



"Speaking to our reporter in his office, Major Bojang said new passport are

needed because the existing ones 'can easily be forged'.



"He continued: 'The Gambian passport is not up to the security standard

that we want it to be.' The new passport will be difficult to forge.



"The secretary of state said present passport-holders will be given a 'year

of grace' in which to acquire new ones. He added that the fee for the new

passport will remain D250.......



".........He stressed that the new (car) number plates will be unlike those

at present in use. The issuing of them will be computerised and linked to

number plate data in countries such as Guinea Bissau, Mauritania, and

Senegal, so that car theft can be swiftly countered.



"Major Bojang said that recent attackers on a Casamance Village had arrived

in vehicles bearing Gambian number plates - 'which can easily be forged'.



"The secretary of state said the new high-security number plates will be

reflective at night, thus helping to cut down accidents......"



* - Hibaar is a new free newspaper published weekly by HIBAAR, P O Box

2745, Serrekunda, The Gambia. Tel. 497939



Regards

Archi





------------------------------



Date: Mon, 19 Jan 1998 15:32:06 -0500 (EST)

From:

To:

Subject: Re: Toshiba Laptops

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 8bit



James,



A new file has just been released that might be the cure for all your

headaches. Browsing through the Toshiba site today, I came accross the

following file : CWINFFIX.EXE 195, 355 Bytes



It is an updated WIZ.EXE and repair utility to fix problem with CardWorks

and Win95 (especially Win95 OSR2) where PC cards are not properly

recognized. I recommend that you download it and take a look at the README

file, as it claims to be the fix for the dreaded error of PCMCIA cards in

most of the newer Toshiba laptops.



I also hope that our friends at NEC will soon come up with their own

versions of the fix to eradicate the "could not open port" error that has

become a nuissance in the NEC VERSA M/75 notebooks.



As for IBM, I'm still waiting for Frank to send me the MOT files for beta

testing on the Satelite S10 notebook. As of yet, no errors have been

reported and therefore no calls for any alarms.



Let me know of any last minute changes by tomorrow evening.



Thanks much.

Moe







------------------------------



Date: Mon, 19 Jan 1998 15:25:01 EST

From: TSaidy1050 <

To:

Subject: The Gambia has a Secretary of State for Foreign Affairs

Message-ID: <

Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII

Content-transfer-encoding: 7bit







Gambia -l,



PRESS RELEASE



In exercise of the powers conferred on him under Section 71 (1) and 71 (3) 0f

the Constitution of the Republic of The Gambia, His Excellency the President,

Retired Colonel Yahya A J J Jammeh has with effect from today 19th January,

1998, appointed:-



Dr. Momodou Lamin Sedat Jobe as Secretary of State for Foreign Affairs to

succeed Mr. Omar Y Njie who has been relieved of his appointment in accordance

with Section 71 (4) (b) of the Constitution of The Republic of The Gambia.





Office of The President

State House

Banjul

19th January, 1998







Dr. Jobe was until his appointment the regional representative of UNESCO based

in Dakar. For the past three years he has been The Gambia's Ambassador at

large.





------------------------------



Date: Mon, 19 Jan 1998 15:55:45 -0500 (EST)

From:

To:

Subject: Re: Toshiba Laptops

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 8bit



In the words of Homer Simpson, "DOH!!!"



Folks, I apologize for sending to the list the previous message with

heading Re: Toshiba Laptops. This was an oversight on my part as it was

never intended for the list or any list member(s). In the midst of a

rather busy day, I must have lost my head somewhere along the way. Once

again, I apologize for the inconvenience.



Regards,

Moe S. Jallow





------------------------------



Date: Mon, 19 Jan 1998 16:01:53 -0500 (EST)

From:

To:

Subject: Re: The Gambia has a Secretary of State for Foreign Affairs

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 8bit



Tombong,



Thanks for the confirmation.



Regards,

Moe S. Jallow







>

> Gambia -l,

>

> PRESS RELEASE

>

> In exercise of the powers conferred on him under Section 71 (1) and 71 (3) 0f

> the Constitution of the Republic of The Gambia, His Excellency the President,

> Retired Colonel Yahya A J J Jammeh has with effect from today 19th January,

> 1998, appointed:-

>

> Dr. Momodou Lamin Sedat Jobe as Secretary of State for Foreign Affairs to

> succeed Mr. Omar Y Njie who has been relieved of his appointment in accordance

> with Section 71 (4) (b) of the Constitution of The Republic of The Gambia.

>

>

> Office of The President

> State House

> Banjul

> 19th January, 1998

>

>

>

> Dr. Jobe was until his appointment the regional representative of UNESCO based

> in Dakar. For the past three years he has been The Gambia's Ambassador at

> large.

>

>





------------------------------



------------------------------



Date: Mon, 19 Jan 1998 16:10:33 -0500 (EST)

From:

To:

Subject: 01/19-21:37 Automatic MimeLink Message (fwd)

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 8bit



List managers,



The following error message is resent to me everytime I send a message to

gambia-L. Can you help?



Regards,

Moe S. Jallow



------------------------------------------------------------------------

> Concerning your message with subject:

> This just in....

>

> The message can not be delivered because

> the following recipients could not be reached:

>

> amadou.kabir.njie@nsw.no





------------------------------



------------------------------



------------------------------



Date: Mon, 19 Jan 1998 23:10:05 -0000

From: "

To: <

Subject: Re: This just in....

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit



Sent by "Pa Musa Jallow" <

via Commit





Mr Jallow,

This is so and it has been announced over the wire..why?? no reason given

yet except the President exercising his powers under sections 212.??? of

the Constitution and that Dr.or Mr Lamin Sedat Jobe is the new Secretary of

State.

Head of State..

pmj



----------

> From: Modou Jallow <





------------------------------



Date: Mon, 19 Jan 1998 23:23:35 -0000

From: "

To: "gambia-l" <

Subject: Re: Bush List

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit



Sent by "Pa Musa Jallow" <

via Commit





Folks,

please help me enlist on the bush list..I will take any warrior name

assigned

thanks





------------------------------



Date: Mon, 19 Jan 1998 16:20:36 -0800 (PST)

From: badjie karafa sw <

To: ABA LM <

Cc: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List <

Subject: Re: telefone #

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII





Hi Abba,



Please try The Gambia Web Site (

minidirectory of government telephone numbers including foreign offices.

I hope that help!



Karafa Badjie

UBC, Vancouver



@e,



On Sun, 18 Jan 1998, ABA LM wrote:



> Hello everybody !

>

> I need to get the telephone number of the Gambian Embassy in France.

> Maybe somebody has it and can forward it to me.

>

> I would appreciate it.

>

> Abba Sanneh

>





------------------------------



Date: Mon, 19 Jan 1998 16:52:41 PST

From: "latjor ndow" <

To:

Subject: Re: (Fwd) Looking for Autobiography/Biography on Cheikh Anta

Diop.

Message-ID: <

Content-Type: text/plain



Greetings Momodou:



The book entitled, 'GREAT AFRICAN THINKERS - Vol. 1: Cheikh Anta Diop'

Edited by Ivan Van Sertima will answer all the questions you raised

concerning Diop's biographical info. It also includes articles by noted

scholars each writing on one of the many areas of research Diop's

scholarly investigations focused on.

ISSN 0270-2495

ISBN 0-88738-680-6



BTW, Feb 7 is the 12 year anniversary of his departure from this world.

It would be a great idea if we could dedicate an entire week (either

ending or beginning on the 7th) honoring his memory on gambia-l. The

best way to do so would be for us to discuss his contributions, by first

publishing excerpts of his works representative of his

multi-disciplinary approach to the resurrection of African civilization,

then discussing them and their relevance to us as gambians/Africans. It

is sad that to this day many among us have yet to acquaint themselves

with a man who has been named as 'one of two persons in the Black world

who most significantly contributed to the consciousness of Black people

this century'!



Regards,

LatJor





>From

>Received: from host (

> by lists.u.washington.edu (8.8.4+UW97.07/8.8.4+UW97.05) with

SMTP

> id JAA37046; Sun, 18 Jan 1998 09:32:44 -0800

>Received: from mxu2.u.washington.edu (mxu2.u.washington.edu

[140.142.32.9])

> by lists.u.washington.edu (8.8.4+UW97.07/8.8.4+UW97.05) with

ESMTP

> id JAA48120 for <

09:31:11 -0800

>Received: from mail-in1.inet.tele.dk (mail-in1.inet.tele.dk

[194.182.148.158])

> by mxu2.u.washington.edu (8.8.4+UW97.07/8.8.4+UW97.09) with

SMTP

> id JAA04190 for <

09:31:06 -0800

>Received: (qmail 25068 invoked from network); 18 Jan 1998 17:31:05

-0000

>Received: from post3.tele.dk (194.239.134.166)

> by mail-in1.inet.tele.dk with SMTP; 18 Jan 1998 17:31:05 -0000

>Received: from nijii ([194.239.169.37]) by post3.tele.dk

> (Netscape Mail Server v2.02) with SMTP id AAB70168

> for <

+0100

>Message-Id: <19980118173100.AAB70168@nijii>

>Date: Sun, 18 Jan 1998 18:29:55 +0200

>Reply-To:

>Sender:

>Precedence: bulk

>From:

>To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List

<gambia-l@u.washington.edu>

>Subject: (Fwd) Looking for Autobiography/Biography on Cheikh Anta Diop.

>MIME-Version: 1.0

>Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII

>Content-transfer-encoding: 7BIT

>X-Listprocessor-Version: 8.1 beta -- ListProcessor(tm) by CREN

>

>Gambia-l,

>Is there anyone on the list who can help in answering these

>questions. I am also interested to know if there is any autobiography

>on Cheikh Anta.

>

>Momodou Camara

>

>

>------- Forwarded Message Follows -------

>From: MuyibiCin <

>Date: Sun, 18 Jan 1998 10:15:31 EST

>To:

>Cc:

>Subject: Looking for Autobiography/Biography on Cheikh Anta

>Diop.!! Organization: AOL (

>

>January 18, 1998

>

>

>Dear MCamara:

>

>I came across your page on the WWW and thought perhaps you could help

>me with finding out if there is an Autobiography/Biography on Cheikh

>Anna Diop. I would like to find more about his personal life. Such

>things as was he married, if so how many marriages, did he have

>children, where was he born, how did he die, his age at the time of

>his death...etc I would like to do a thesis on on him. I'm

>fascinated with his contributions on the History of Africa and

>Civilization in general, and very much appreciate his scholarly study.

> If you know of such a book or where I can find additional information

>on the life and times of Cheikh Anna Diop your help would be of great

>value to many.

>

>Thanks

>Cin Muyibi

>

>Email:

>





______________________________________________________

Get Your Private, Free Email at



------------------------------



Date: Mon, 19 Jan 1998 21:54:36 -0800

From: Paul <

To: <

Subject: Re: New Passports

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"



You are really doing a good job Archi. Thanks a lot. Keep up with the

good work down there. your pieces of information often come in handy.

Paul Gibba.





At 06:57 PM 1/19/98 -0000, you wrote:

>Sent by "Archibald H. R. Graham" <

> via Commit

>

>

>With the kind and consented permission of the Management of HIBAAR *, I

>reproduce the following front page article in this week's free issue of

>HIBAAR:

>

>"Major Bojang tells Hibaar about new passports"

>

>"Government is to introduce new passports, Momodou Bojang, Secretary of

>State for the Interior, has told Hibaar.

>

>"Speaking to our reporter in his office, Major Bojang said new passport are

>needed because the existing ones 'can easily be forged'.

>

>"He continued: 'The Gambian passport is not up to the security standard

>that we want it to be.' The new passport will be difficult to forge.

>

>"The secretary of state said present passport-holders will be given a 'year

>of grace' in which to acquire new ones. He added that the fee for the new

>passport will remain D250.......

>

>".........He stressed that the new (car) number plates will be unlike those

>at present in use. The issuing of them will be computerised and linked to

>number plate data in countries such as Guinea Bissau, Mauritania, and

>Senegal, so that car theft can be swiftly countered.

>

>"Major Bojang said that recent attackers on a Casamance Village had arrived

>in vehicles bearing Gambian number plates - 'which can easily be forged'.

>

>"The secretary of state said the new high-security number plates will be

>reflective at night, thus helping to cut down accidents......"

>

>* - Hibaar is a new free newspaper published weekly by HIBAAR, P O Box

>2745, Serrekunda, The Gambia. Tel. 497939

>

>Regards

>Archi

>

>

>



------------------------------



Date: Tue, 20 Jan 1998 07:16:28 +0200

From:

To: "latjor ndow" <

Cc:

Subject: Re: (Fwd) Looking for Autobiography/Biography on Cheikh Anta

Message-ID: <19980120061744.AAD17084@nijii>

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII

Content-transfer-encoding: 7BIT



Thanks Latjor, and I look forward to learning more about this great

African!!!



Momodou Camara







On 19 Jan 98 at 16:52, latjor ndow wrote:



> Greetings Momodou:

>

> The book entitled, 'GREAT AFRICAN THINKERS - Vol. 1: Cheikh Anta

> Diop' Edited by Ivan Van Sertima will answer all the questions you

> raised concerning Diop's biographical info. It also includes

> articles by noted scholars each writing on one of the many areas of

> research Diop's scholarly investigations focused on. ISSN 0270-2495

> ISBN 0-88738-680-6

>

> BTW, Feb 7 is the 12 year anniversary of his departure from this

> world. It would be a great idea if we could dedicate an entire week

> (either ending or beginning on the 7th) honoring his memory on

> gambia-l. The best way to do so would be for us to discuss his

> contributions, by first publishing excerpts of his works

> representative of his multi-disciplinary approach to the

> resurrection of African civilization, then discussing them and their

> relevance to us as gambians/Africans. It is sad that to this day

> many among us have yet to acquaint themselves with a man who has

> been named as 'one of two persons in the Black world who most

> significantly contributed to the consciousness of Black people this

> century'!

>

> Regards,

> LatJor

>

> >Gambia-l,

> >Is there anyone on the list who can help in answering these

> >questions. I am also interested to know if there is any autobiography

> >on Cheikh Anta.

> >

> >Momodou Camara

> >

> >



------------------------------



------------------------------



------------------------------



------------------------------



------------------------------



------------------------------



------------------------------



------------------------------



------------------------------



------------------------------



------------------------------



------------------------------



------------------------------



------------------------------



Date: Tue, 20 Jan 1998 10:32:24 +2000

From:

To:

Subject: Re: 01/19-21:37 Automatic MimeLink Message (fwd)

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII

Content-transfer-encoding: 7BIT



> Date: Mon, 19 Jan 1998 16:10:33 -0500 (EST)

> Reply-to:

> From:

> To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List <

> Subject: 01/19-21:37 Automatic MimeLink Message (fwd)



> List managers,

>

> The following error message is resent to me everytime I send a message to

> gambia-L. Can you help?

>

> Regards,

> Moe S. Jallow

>

> ------------------------------------------------------------------------

> > Concerning your message with subject:

> > This just in....

> >

> > The message can not be delivered because

> > the following recipients could not be reached:

> >

> >

>

I .have the same problem with different subjects like for eg.Re: New

Passports, Re: Bush List, Re:introduction and so on. I have so far

counted 20 messages of this kind even though I have not sent any

messages to the list recently.



Greetings

Matarr M. Jeng.

GAMBIA-L Digest 104 FORMSby "malang maane" < langjr@worldnet.att.net 13) Re: KYSU UNDERGRAD. FORMSby "malang maane" < langjr@worldnet.att.net 14) webpageby "malang maane" < langjr@worldnet.att.net 15) Subscribe new memberby mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)16) Re: Is It In Our Nature : A Discussion With Mr.Sidibeh!!by mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)17) Re: GambiaNet's Progress Report & Response to Recent Inquiries/by mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)18) New Member - Edi Jallowby "Katim S. Touray" < dekat@itis.com 19) Re: France '98by mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)20) Hello Dr. Kahby mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)21) Re: Is It In Our Nature: A Discussion With Mr.Sidibeh - ACORRECTION!by Per Grotnes < perg@nfh.uit.no 22) Re: SV: Endangered Gambian Beaches!!by Abdou O Gibba < Abdou.Gibba@smr.uib.no 23) Re: Nigerians in South Africa! (fwd)by Ebrima Jawara < E.Jawara@reading.ac.uk 24) Re: SV: Endangered Gambian Beaches!!by Fafa Sanyang < fsanyang@is2.dal.ca 25) Re: Nigerians in South Africa! (fwd)by "Bassirou Dodou Drammeh" < kolls567@qatar.net.qa 26) Re: France '98by " ffhc.banjul@commit.gm " < gambia-l@COMMIT.GM 27) Subscriptionby BAKSAWA < BAKSAWA@aol.com 28) Re: Subscriptionby momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)29) This just in....by mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)30) 01/19-19:34 Automatic MimeLink Messageby postmaster@nsw.no 31) 01/19-19:34 Automatic MimeLink Messageby postmaster@nsw.no 32) New Passportsby " archibald.graham@commit.gm " < gambia-l@commit.gm 33) Re: Toshiba Laptopsby mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)34) The Gambia has a Secretary of State for Foreign Affairsby TSaidy1050 < TSaidy1050@aol.com 35) Re: Toshiba Laptopsby mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)36) Re: The Gambia has a Secretary of State for Foreign Affairsby mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)37) 01/19-21:37 Automatic MimeLink Messageby postmaster@nsw.no 38) 01/19-21:37 Automatic MimeLink Message (fwd)by mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)39) 01/19-22:40 Automatic MimeLink Messageby postmaster@nsw.no 40) 01/19-22:40 Automatic MimeLink Messageby postmaster@nsw.no 41) Re: This just in....by " pmj@commit.gm " < gambia-l@commit.gm 42) Re: Bush Listby " pmj@commit.gm " < gambia-l@commit.gm 43) Re: telefone #by badjie karafa sw < badjiek@unixg.ubc.ca 44) Re: (Fwd) Looking for Autobiography/Biography on Cheikh AntaDiop.by "latjor ndow" < latjor@hotmail.com 45) Re: New Passportsby Paul < bgibba@interlog.com 46) Re: (Fwd) Looking for Autobiography/Biography on Cheikh Antaby momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)47) 01/19-23:42 Automatic MimeLink Messageby postmaster@nsw.no 48) 01/19-23:42 Automatic MimeLink Messageby postmaster@nsw.no 49) 01/19-23:42 Automatic MimeLink Messageby postmaster@nsw.no 50) 01/19-23:42 Automatic MimeLink Messageby postmaster@nsw.no 51) 01/20-08:03 Automatic MimeLink Messageby postmaster@nsw.no 52) 01/20-08:03 Automatic MimeLink Messageby postmaster@nsw.no 53) 01/20-08:03 Automatic MimeLink Messageby postmaster@nsw.no 54) 01/20-08:03 Automatic MimeLink Messageby postmaster@nsw.no 55) 01/20-08:03 Automatic MimeLink Messageby postmaster@nsw.no 56) 01/20-08:03 Automatic MimeLink Messageby postmaster@nsw.no 57) 01/20-08:03 Automatic MimeLink Messageby postmaster@nsw.no 58) 01/20-08:53 Automatic MimeLink Messageby postmaster@nsw.no 59) 01/20-09:58 Automatic MimeLink Messageby postmaster@nsw.no 60) 01/20-09:58 Automatic MimeLink Messageby postmaster@nsw.no 61) Re: 01/19-21:37 Automatic MimeLink Message (fwd)by mmjeng@image.dk 62) 01/20-11:18 Automatic MimeLink Messageby postmaster@nsw.no 63) 01/20-12:09 Automatic MimeLink Messageby postmaster@nsw.no 64) 01/20-12:09 Automatic MimeLink Messageby postmaster@nsw.no 65) Re: SV: Endangered Gambian Beaches!!by "Housainou Taal"< Housainou.Taal@wfp.org 66) RE: 01/19-21:37 Automatic MimeLink Message (fwd)by Amadou Kabir Njie < Amadou.Kabir.Njie@Aviaplan.no 67) Crawling from DAKAR to BANJUL!!!by Theodor Stenevang med < v97tst@sokrates.mip.ki.se 68) 01/20-14:20 Automatic MimeLink Messageby postmaster@nsw.no 69) 01/20-14:19 Automatic MimeLink Messageby postmaster@nsw.no 70) 01/20-14:19 Automatic MimeLink Messageby postmaster@nsw.no 71) SV: Is It In Our Nature : A Discussion With Mr.Sidibeh!!by "Momodou S Sidibeh" < momodou.sidibeh@stockholm.mail.telia.com 72) SV: Is It Our Nature: A Discussion With Mr.Sidibeh!!by "Momodou S Sidibeh" < momodou.sidibeh@stockholm.mail.telia.com 73) SV: Is It In Our Nature : A Discussion With Mr.Sidibeh!!by "Momodou S Sidibeh" < momodou.sidibeh@stockholm.mail.telia.com 74) Re: New Member (fwd)by mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)75) Re: SV: Endangered Gambian Beaches!!by Fafa Sanyang < fsanyang@is2.dal.ca 76) Re: 01/20-14:19 Automatic MimeLink Messageby "Malanding S. Jaiteh" < msjaiteh@mtu.edu 77) CORRECTIONby "Momodou S Sidibeh" < momodou.sidibeh@stockholm.mail.telia.com 78) Re: 01/20-14:19 Automatic MimeLink Messageby momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)79) Re: Subscribe new memberby Bolsey225 < Bolsey225@aol.com 80) Re: New Passportsby "Malanding S. Jaiteh" < msjaiteh@mtu.edu 81) Re: 01/20-14:19 Automatic MimeLink Message---Humor of the Day!!!!!!!by Solomon Sylva < ssylva@emory.edu 82) 01/20-17:23 Automatic MimeLink Messageby postmaster@nsw.no 83) 01/20-17:23 Automatic MimeLink Messageby postmaster@nsw.no 84) 01/20-17:23 Automatic MimeLink Messageby postmaster@nsw.no 85) 01/20-17:23 Automatic MimeLink Messageby postmaster@nsw.no 86) 01/20-17:23 Automatic MimeLink Messageby postmaster@nsw.no 87) 01/20-17:23 Automatic MimeLink Messageby postmaster@nsw.no 88) (Fwd) DELETE GAMBIA-L XXXXXXXX postmaster@nsw.no by momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)89) Re: 01/20-17:23 Automatic MimeLink Message - Here we go again !!!!!!by Solomon Sylva < ssylva@emory.edu 90) Re: Subscribe new memberby momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)91) FW:by Ceesay Soffie < Ceesay_Soffie@prc.com 92) Recent error messagesby momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)93) cancer research in the gambiaby Ceesay Soffie < Ceesay_Soffie@prc.com 94) new memberby Bolsey225 < Bolsey225@aol.com 95) 25 years ago today....by mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)96) Singhateh: Closer to Being Veep?by "Dr. Amadou S. Janneh" < amadou@mail.lig.bellsouth.net 97) Caught in the cross-fireby "Katim S. Touray" < dekat@itis.com 98) Re: Singhateh: Closer to Being Veep?by mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)99) Re: Caught in the cross-fireby mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)100) Is it in Our Natureby =?iso-8859-1?Q?Asbj=F8rn_Nordam?= < asbjorn.nordam@dif.dk 101) SV: Is it in Our Natureby "Momodou S Sidibeh" < momodou.sidibeh@stockholm.mail.telia.com 102) Re: Is it in Our Natureby "Bassirou Dodou Drammeh" < kolls567@qatar.net.qa 103) Hotels and resthouses in The Gambiaby =?iso-8859-1?Q?Asbj=F8rn_Nordam?= < asbjorn.nordam@dif.dk 104) Graduate Assistantships Availableby "Malanding S. Jaiteh" < msjaiteh@mtu.edu 105) Re: Hotels and resthouses in The Gambiaby "Bassirou Dodou Drammeh" < kolls567@qatar.net.qa 106) New membersby momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)107) DEASE-PEOPLE: News of the Dumb (fwd)by Anna Secka < secka@cse.bridgeport.edu 108) Re: DEASE-PEOPLE: News of the Dumb (fwd)by mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)109) (Fwd) Message from Momodou Buhary Gassamaby momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)110) Re: DEASE-PEOPLE: News of the Dumb (fwd)by "JALLOW,ABDOULIE SIREH,MR" < B6L6@MUSICB.MCGILL.CA 111) Re: Singhateh: Closer to Being Veep?by " pmj@commit.gm " < gambia-l@commit.gm 112) Re: Crawling from DAKAR to BANJUL!!!by " pmj@commit.gm " < gambia-l@commit.gm 113) Re: New membersby ELLA23K < ELLA23K@aol.com 114) Re: Message from Momodou Buhary Gassamaby Tamsir Mbai < mba4224@etbu.edu 115) Re: Singhateh: WHY DOUBT?????by Musa Sonko < msonko@yahoo.com 116) Re: Singhateh: WHY DOUBT?????by Abdou O Gibba < Abdou.Gibba@smr.uib.no 117) New addition to listby Alieu Badara Senghore < A.B.Senghore@reading.ac.uk 118) SV: (Fwd) Message from Momodou Buhary Gassamaby "Momodou S Sidibeh" < momodou.sidibeh@stockholm.mail.telia.com 119) SV: Message from Momodou Buhary Gassamaby "Momodou S Sidibeh" < momodou.sidibeh@stockholm.mail.telia.com 120) Clinton To Visit Ghana (fwd)by mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)121) Re: DEASE-PEOPLE: News of the Dumb (fwd)by mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)122) Re: Singhateh: Closer to Being Veep?by mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)123) Re: Crawling from DAKAR to BANJUL!!!by mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)124) Re: Crawling from DAKAR to BANJUL!!!by Svend Ole Kvilesjo < svendok@online.no 125) Re: Singhateh: WHY DOUBT?????by mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)126) GESO document approval- final callby "Malanding S. Jaiteh" < msjaiteh@mtu.edu 127) GESO document part 1 of 3by "Malanding S. Jaiteh" < msjaiteh@mtu.edu 128) Re: GESO document part 2 of 3by "Malanding S. Jaiteh" < msjaiteh@mtu.edu 129) Re: GESO document part 3 of 3by "Malanding S. Jaiteh" < msjaiteh@mtu.edu 130) Re: New membersby mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)131) Re: Message from Momodou Buhary Gassamaby MOMODOU BUHARRY GASSAMA < m.gassama@swipnet.se 132) Dumping on the developing world (fw)by mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)133) New Memberby momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)134) Re: SV: (Fwd) Message from Momodou Buhary Gassamaby MOMODOU BUHARRY GASSAMA < m.gassama@swipnet.se 135)by a.davis@lycosemail.com 136) Re: GESO document part 1 of 3by "Bassirou Dodou Drammeh" < kolls567@qatar.net.qa 137) Re: Singhateh: Closer to Being Veep?by " pmj@commit.gm " < gambia-l@commit.gm 138) Re: Crawling from DAKAR to BANJUL!!!by " pmj@commit.gm " < gambia-l@commit.gm 139) Re: Singhateh: Closer to Being Veep?by "A. Scattred Janneh" < amadou@mail.lig.bellsouth.net 140) Re:by ELLA23K < ELLA23K@aol.com 141) Re: New membersby ELLA23K < ELLA23K@aol.com 142) Is it a New Gambiaby JENGFANNEH < JENGFANNEH@aol.com 143) Re: New addition to listby ELLA23K < ELLA23K@aol.com 144) Re: Is it a New Gambiaby mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)145) re:conferenceby "latjor ndow" < latjor@hotmail.com 146) Re: Is it a New Gambiaby "A. Scattred Janneh" < amadou@mail.lig.bellsouth.net 147) RE : Caught in the Cross-fireby Amadou Kabir Njie < Amadou.Kabir.Njie@Aviaplan.no 148) New Memberby Alieu Badara Senghore < A.B.Senghore@reading.ac.uk 149) Joke (again) (fwd)by Ebrima Jawara < E.Jawara@reading.ac.uk 150) introductionby "Saikou Marong" < smarong@hotmail.com 151) Re: Is it a New Gambiaby "Bassirou Dodou Drammeh" < kolls567@qatar.net.qa 152) Email Updateby mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)153) RE: Joke (again) (fwd)by Amadou Kabir Njie < Amadou.Kabir.Njie@Aviaplan.no 154) Re: KYSU UNDERGRAD. FORMSby "NJAGA JAGNE" < jagnen25@hotmail.com 155) RE: Hotels and resthouses in The Gambiaby Keretha Cash < kcash@RBVDNR.com 156) The Day Baboon Wept For Teachers (JOKE)by " archibald.graham@commit.gm " < gambia-l@commit.gm 157) Re: Email Updateby Jaimus < Jaimus@aol.com 158) RE: Email Updateby Keretha Cash < kcash@RBVDNR.com 159) Re: Email Updateby Jaimus@aol.com 160) Re: Is it a New Gambiaby "sillah conateh" < sillahconateh@hotmail.com 161) Selamat Hari Raya Aidil Fitriby "sillah conateh" < sillahconateh@hotmail.com 162) Re: Jokeby "sillah conateh" < sillahconateh@hotmail.com 163) Re: Jokeby "latjor ndow" < latjor@hotmail.com 164) new memberby "latjor ndow" < latjor@hotmail.com 165) Is it a New Gambia continues with Part 2by JENGFANNEH < JENGFANNEH@aol.com 166) Re: KYSU UNDERGRAD. FORMSby "malang maane" < langjr@worldnet.att.net 167) Part 3 contby JENGFANNEH@aol.com 168) New address and membersby "Anthony Loum" < sambabalangarr@classic.msn.com 169) Re: Part 3 contby "Bassirou Dodou Drammeh" < kolls567@qatar.net.qa 170) Re: School reunionby ELLA23K < ELLA23K@aol.com 171) Re: Is it a New Gambiaby ELLA23K < ELLA23K@aol.com 172) Is it a New Gambia?by Ebrima Jawara < E.Jawara@reading.ac.uk 173) Re: Part 3 contby lamin marenah < keita@rocketmail.com 174) Re: Is it a New Gambiaby TSaidy1050@aol.com 175) private mailsby "latjor ndow" < latjor@hotmail.com 176) Re: Part 3 contby "latjor ndow" < latjor@hotmail.com 177) mail overload?by "latjor ndow" < latjor@hotmail.com 178) Re: Selamat Hari Raya Aidil Fitriby BAKSAWA < BAKSAWA@aol.com 179) Re: Jokeby BAKSAWA < BAKSAWA@aol.com ----------------------------------------------------------------------Date: Sun, 18 Jan 1998 02:52:32 -0500From: Yusupha AK Ceesay < yusupha@elephantwalk.com To: "'Gambia L'" < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: UnsubcribeMessage-ID: < 01BD23BC.612E73E0@remote172.channel1.com MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: multipart/mixed; boundary="---- =_NextPart_000_01BD23BC.617ABF20"------ =_NextPart_000_01BD23BC.617ABF20Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitPlease can you take my name of your mailing list A.S.P.Yusupha.------------------------------Date: Sun, 18 Jan 1998 10:19:45 -0500From: "Dr. Amadou S. Janneh" < amadou@mail.lig.bellsouth.net To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re-enlistment in the BushMessage-ID: < 34C21D91.3F13@Mail.lig.bellsouth.net MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-asciiContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitCompatriots:please re-enlist me on the Bush List. I wondered into the SaharaDesert, but I'm back.Peace! I wish everyone a prosperous 1998!------------------------------Date: Sun, 18 Jan 1998 19:08:17 +0300From: "Bassirou Dodou Drammeh" < kolls567@qatar.net.qa To: "GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List" < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Is It In Our Nature : A Discussion With Mr.Sidibeh!!Message-ID: < 01bd242b$49cb5d20$302185c2@q-tel.qatar.net MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain;charset="iso-8859-1"Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitIn Part Two: -1)You reasoned that the instability and economic stagnation we are facedwith has its source in our inability to organize and sustain mass-orientedorganizations;but you did not explain whether this incapacity to organizeourselves is a relatively new phenomenon in Black Africa or whether that hasalways been the case,bearing in mind here the organizational sophisticationof the Mali Empire,its commercial prosperity and the diversity of the ethnicgroups in it.2) You Explained that a major reason why social bonds weaken betweenGambians in the Diaspora is that when the longest resident Gambians becomemuch more comfortable economically and culturally in the new country,theytend to withdraw.That surely must have serious organizational consequences,since they are the much more experienced ones! But is this phenomenon auniquely Gambian desease ?3)You Mentioned that for us to understand fully the factors responsible forour incapacity to organize ourselves,we must go back to Gambia and see theexperiences and backgrounds that we as individuals are exposed to aschildren.I would have thought that because rural Gambia is highly organizedaccording to age groups,Rural Gambia should have been able to produce (asopposed to our towns and cities) individuals who are very competent atorganizing the youths,but that does not seem to be the case.I can't see thatthe average guy/gal from Gunjurr or Kartong is better at organizing peoplethan,say,a guy/gal from the Sukuru City!4) You Disagreed with the notion that it is in the nature of the Gambians tobe inimical to the interest of the group or to hate seeing other gambianssucceed.You refuted that by arguing that many of those gambians who werebrought up in liberal and tolerant families are indeed opened-minded andhave very generous spirits.But are those not the exceptions that prove therule?!5)You Gave a brief run down of the history of the Gambian organization inSweden and its contribution to the welfare of gambians in that country;andyou argued that the former success and cohesiveness of that organization isevidence that Gambians can indeed come together abroad and achieve greatthings,and you went on to say that the now lackluster performance of thatorganization is the result of the founding fathers (the Moja members)withdrawal because of loss of enthusiasm or disillusionment.But you did notexplain the reason for that disillusionment; and you did not touch on thefact that African leaders ( country or organization leaders) are aversed torecruiting their heirs (the younger people who could take their places inthe future),which is primarily responsible for the choas and dysfunctionthat follows whenever a strong and efficient leader is replaced in Africaand African organizations.6) You Argued that Gambians do not have the sense of national identity thatcountries such as Eritrea and uganda have.You said that that is because thehistories and tragedies of those two countries produced a kind of bondingbetween the citizens of those countries that has no parallel in the gambianCase.But is violent history the only condition that produces such bonding?Are our post-independent leaders' lack of the vision and foresight toaggressively construct a unifying national identity also not to blame?!7)You Disagreed with the notion that most well informed gambians know theanalyses of the problems that afflict our nation;and you argued that if sucha knowledge was available,solutions could have been found very easily by usas a society,which clearly is not the case right now.But I tend to inclinetowards Latdjor here: Gambian Culture is an Moralized one.The spoken wordhas some magic to it, so that sometimes powerful oral analyses could beconfused with powerful practical solutions.That is why "follow-up" is not somuch part of Gambian culture.Regards Bassss!------------------------------Date: Sun, 18 Jan 1998 19:20:52 +0300From: "Bassirou Dodou Drammeh" < kolls567@qatar.net.qa To: "GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List" < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Is It In Our Nature: A Discussion With Mr.Sidibeh - A CORRECTION!Message-ID: < 01bd242d$0c0c41a0$302185c2@q-tel.qatar.net MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain;charset="iso-8859-1"Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitPart Two:CORRECTION:-The Sentence: "Gambian Culture is an Moralized one" should have read : "Gambian Culture is an ORALIZED one"Regards Bassss!------------------------------Date: Sun, 18 Jan 1998 12:06:08 -0500From: nahak@juno.com (Michael J Gomez)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: An article I sent to Observer news paper in TheGambia!!!!!!!!!! Enjoy!!!!!!!!Message-ID: < 19980118.120610.5046.0.nahak@juno.com 1-17-98EDUCATION FOR A SUSTAINABLE AFRICAN SOCIETY"Be not dismayed, O peoples of the world, when the daystar of my beautyisset, and the heaven of My tabernacle is concealed from your eyes. Arisetofurther My Cause, and to exalt My Word amongst men. We are with you atalltimes. Whoso hath recognized Me will arise and serve Me with suchdetermination that the powers of earth and heaven shall be unable todefeathis purpose." Baha'u'llah, Section 38, THE KITÁB-I-AQDAS."Therefore, whosoever heareth these sayings of mine, and doeth them, Iwillliken him unto a wise man, who built his house upon a rock; and the raindecended, and the floods came, and the winds blew, and beat upon thehouse;and it fell not: for it was founded upon a rock. And every one thatheareththese sayings of mine, and doeth them not, sahll be likened unto afoolishman, who built his house upon the sand: and the rain decended, and thefloodscame, and the winds blew, and beat upon that house; and it fell: andgreat wasthe fall of it." Jesus of Nazareth, Matthew, verses 24-27, THE HOLYBIBLE."Who is there that will offer to Allah a good gift so He will double itforhim, and he shall have an excellent reward. On that day you will see thefaithful man and the faithful women - their light running before them -goodnews for you today: gardens beneath which rivers flow, to abide therein,thatis the grand achievement." Surah LVII, vrs.11,12, THE QURÁNEducation for a sustainable African society is something that we, asAfricans,need to think deeply about in order to come up with ideas so that we allcanbe part of its implementation. It is easy for one to say, "I'm going toimport all the textbooks that are published and used in Westerninstitutions,such as those in the United States, Great Britain, France, Germany or anyother European country", but it is harder to think about whether thosetype oftextbooks, teaching aids, and teachers' guides can be used in Africa. Weshould first ask, "What purpose will doing this serve? Will theinformationthose materials contain be applicable to the current situations inAfricannations?" I believe that if we Africans truly desire to create andmaintaineducation for a sustainable African society, we should look beyond ourshort-term role as consumer, and become citizens of Africa, people who canutilizethe things they have at hand in our own nations. By doing this, we willbeable to maintain ourselves by utilizing, in a more effective way, what weproduce in our own society. Then, our children will feel more proud ofus andbe prepared to pass on the skills we have taught them, which they havegladlybenefited from, to future generations. To me, education for asustainableAfrican society means for us, as groups of African citizens of diversecommunities, to brainstorm and then prioritize issues, as well as, comeupwith implementation plans in regard to those issues. In this way, eachandevery one of us will recognize that we, individually, are responsible fortheresults and effects of those ideas all of us came up with via a consensusprocess. In doing this, we will be proud when we will realize thatutilizingconsensus is a method with which we can come up with positive ideas thatwillenhance and enrich the institutions that we have in our own Africansociety.How long shall we Africans be willing to remain beggars throughout thehistoryof human society? I believe this will change if we take up ourresponsibilityto become more accountable, to become more concerned, to realize that wearehuman beings. As long as we are willing to remain as beggars, we devalueourown selves, our own society, our own nation and our own people; this, Ibelieve. I am completely convinced that this is a shame to all Africannations. It is a shame to African intellectuals. It is a shame to haveAfricans who leave Africa and go to other countries because the onlythingthey dream about is importing things they have seen in Western societies,instead of coming up with ideas of how they can create those things intheirown land, our Africa. I believe that we have a long way to go, not onlytobecome self-sustainable individuals in our own society but also, we havelong way to go in order to become humans who can be accountable for whatgoeson in their own society. So often, we spend most of our time blaming,pointing fingers, gossiping, sitting around saying someone has to do it.Thequestion I ask myself and fellow Africans is, "Who is that somebody wearetalking about all the time?" I believe if you take a minute to thinkabouthow we always point our finger at somebody, you will see that it is yourownfinger that you use to do this. If you point your finger at someone,thatperson is going to point his or her finger at you. What does it meanwhen wepoint our fingers at each other? It means we are each saying, "I am notresponsible." If you are not responsible, who else will be responsibleforthe problems of our society?Yes, we often say we have conflict, bad government, our teachers are notwelleducated, and we appear to have no resources and materials at this time.Noone will ever, ever, create those things for us. We, ourselves, have todoit. I have begun to ask this question: "How long shall we Africans bewillingremain to be like this?" I am deeply concerned. I am concerned that wetendto forget all the things our ancestors have done for us. They were notdepending on anyone to serve them. Nor were they depending on anyone tohelpthem. They were depending on their own skills, their land, theirresourcesand the intelligence that God gave them. Why are we no longer makinggood useof this, as they did? I ask myself this question. I ask every African Imeetthis question. I want you to also to ask yourself this question becauseit isonly when we begin to challenge ourselves can we thereby realize that weactually do have skills, intelligence, and knowledge. We, as Africans,canuse all these things we have, to work together, because no one else willdo itfor us.Let us not fool ourselves. Let us not become helpless people. Let usutilizethat which God has created in us and that which our ancestors left us.Let usutilize that which our land provides us, which Nature has given us. Alltheseare our current available resources. All these are what I am referringtowhen I say, "We should use what we have, to create education for asustainableAfrican society." We could do this if only you and I, as well as thoseAfricans, who are outside Africa, would come together and put our agendasonone common table. Both females and males, we all have a lot to give toeachother, a lot to learn from each other. We cannot succeed withoutacceptingthat we can learn from both females and males, in our society. Eachgenderhas skills, knowledge and experience they can share with the other genderinorder to help sustain Africa and develop African nations.If we fail to do this, we will face problems that you and I will not beableto handle. What will be left except for us to run away from our ownsociety?When we do that, we lose our sense of responsibility and our sense ofself-esteem. When we do that, we become empty human beings, no matter whatsocietywe live in around the world! As we become empty, our society becomesweak;vulnerable to be blown by any wind that comes from any direction. Thiswillhappen if we no longer have any connection to our roots to keep usstrong. Wewill have no roots to help germinate a strong, healthy new generation.Oursociety is sinking down into chaos and eventually, it may completelydisappear. How could our society possibly disappear? This will happenbecause we don't have room for improvement. We have created only a smallniche for our society that is as tiny as the eye of a needle. We are inthedarkness and can no longer see light. Because we are fighting each otherinthis darkness, we feel we have no way to move forward or backward, leftorright so just stay where we are and just become paralyzed.This impenetrable and paralyzing darkness is caused by the emptinessinsideus; the emptiness at the center of our society. This emptiness withinoursociety is shameful; it is an insult to ourselves, every human being inAfrica.Yes, everyone wants to go to America, England, France, Germany,Denmark,Sweden and the other Western countries, but why? Do you think all thethingsEuropeans have in their society just appeared there one day? No; that isnottrue! Do you think only one person came up with ideas and created allthosematerial things that we all cry for in Africa? No; it was not oneperson!Different people with different conflicting ideas struggled throughdisagreements because they believed in the hope of a more positive dayfortheir own nations. In spite of their disagreements, their attitude was,"Regardless of our disagreements, there is much, of a positive nature, wecangive to each other. We all can learn from each other. We can allcontributeso that our nation can become one of the best." This was their dream fortheirsociety. What is our dream for our society, as Africans? Is it non-existence? Do we not dream? Yes, we dream but what is lacking isaccountability! Accountability is lacking but most importantly, we lackthewillingness to be pro-active in our own communities. This is what we aremissing. Being pro-active means you don't just say, "I'd love to havethis"or "I will do this" but you have to move yourself to work on creating,withyour own resources at hand, that which you dream about and cry for andbelievewill benefit your society! You need to do this. You don't get it bysittingdown and saying, "I have to have all these things right now." They don'tcometo you in one day. They will not drop from the sky. God will not givethemto you overnight. God gave you a brain to think of ideas. God gave youallyou need. You must be willing to use it in a more positive way tobenefityour society.Yes, we can do it. But I am afraid that we are more interestedin talkingabout them than in performing the actions that are actually needed. Whenwillwe be willing to perform the necessary action? Why do we have to waitfor ourneighbor to take action? The longer we wait, the longer we will beoppressed!As long as we are oppressed, what do we have to show for it besides moreoppression? We have to turn around and look at ourselves and stopkillingeach other. We think that by killing each other we can get rid of whatisoppressing us. Why do we continue to think that when it is clear thatthemore we kill each other, the more oppressed we become! Those whoencourage usto believe that some of us are oppressing the rest of us are thoseoutside ofAfrica. It is time to ask ourselves what purpose it serves outsiders forAfricans to see each one another as oppressors. Viewing one another asoppressors creates conflict that wastes Africans' time, energy andvaluableresources. The longer we believe it is other Africans that areoppressing us,the more wars and civil unrest weaken us. As we continue to weaken, themoredependent we become on outsiders. As long as we are dependent on them,aslong as we do not have education for a sustainable African society,outsiderscan do with us as THEY like and we will not even be able to see ourculture,and valuable human and natural resources draining away.My question is, "If we Africans, who are outside Africa actuallyhave betterideas than those who are in power in Africa, why don't we bring thoseideasback to Africa to the discussion table in Africa?" Let us put everything,allof our ideas, on the table and see what will benefit our whole society.Weneed to view these ideas as not just our own or those of one politicalpartyor as ideas which originate with those who have higher education. Weneed tolook at all these ideas to see how they can be applied in such a way thatwillbe beneficial to Africa, from one generation to the next. We need tofindways to implement ideas in Africa so that the next generation will beable toeasily modify and modernize what we establish and build today. This iswhat Icall education for a sustainable African society. To me, education for asustainable African society means to transform Africa so that our societyismore accountable for itself. If educational systems fail to do this,theyfail to accomplish their purpose in any society. This is what weAfricansneed to realize. Yes, indeed, we can look at each other and say, "Who isgoing to do this?" I say, "You and I have to do it." I declare 1998 astheyear for self-reflection by Africans to think about education for asustainable African society. United we stand, divided we fall.ByMichael B.B. J. Gomez, Ph.D candidateCase Western Reserve UniversityWeatherhead School of ManagementDepartment of Organizational BehaviorCleveland, OhioU.S.AHome: 2772 Lancashire Rd. Apt. 2Cleveland Heights,Ohio 44106E-mail: Unnisaa@aol.com Fax: 216-932-2257------------------------------Date: Sun, 18 Jan 1998 12:24:50 ESTFrom: LBojang < LBojang@aol.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: New MembersMessage-ID: < 244351a6.34c23ae4@aol.com Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-transfer-encoding: 7bitHiAbout your request for assistance for contact in Banjul, I have some inmind.Dembo F. Bojang at the Gambia national Lottery. Dembo is not a teacher but hewrote some books that helped prepare primary school students for commonenterance exams.He may be able to give you a good starting point.Good luck.------------------------------Date: Sun, 18 Jan 1998 18:29:55 +0200From: momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: (Fwd) Looking for Autobiography/Biography on Cheikh Anta Diop.Message-ID: <19980118173100.AAB70168@nijii>MIME-Version: 1.0Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-transfer-encoding: 7BITGambia-l,Is there anyone on the list who can help in answering thesequestions. I am also interested to know if there is any autobiographyon Cheikh Anta.Momodou Camara------- Forwarded Message Follows -------From: MuyibiCin < MuyibiCin@aol.com Date: Sun, 18 Jan 1998 10:15:31 ESTTo: mcamara@post3.tele.dk Cc: MuyibiCin@aol.com Subject: Looking for Autobiography/Biography on Cheikh AntaDiop.!! Organization: AOL ( http://www.aol.com January 18, 1998Dear MCamara:I came across your page on the WWW and thought perhaps you could helpme with finding out if there is an Autobiography/Biography on CheikhAnna Diop. I would like to find more about his personal life. Suchthings as was he married, if so how many marriages, did he havechildren, where was he born, how did he die, his age at the time ofhis death...etc I would like to do a thesis on on him. I'mfascinated with his contributions on the History of Africa andCivilization in general, and very much appreciate his scholarly study.If you know of such a book or where I can find additional informationon the life and times of Cheikh Anna Diop your help would be of greatvalue to many.ThanksCin MuyibiEmail: MuyibiCin@aol.com ------------------------------Date: Sun, 18 Jan 1998 15:44:15 -0500 (EST)From: Musa Sowe < chemsm@panther.Gsu.EDU To: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Gambia Education Support Plan/ REMINDERMessage-ID: < Pine.GSO.3.95.980118152932.26203C-100000@panther.Gsu.EDU MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIIHopefully, by now everyone has had an oppurtunity to read theEducation Support Plan presented by Malanding on behalf of the Ed.Committee. So far we have received 5 ballots. Hopefully, we will receivemore feedback/ballots in the comming week to enable us to move to the nextstep. Thanks...................Musa------------------------------Date: Sun, 18 Jan 1998 18:01:53 ESTFrom: ABA LM < ABALM@aol.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: telefone #Message-ID: < de485c36.34c289ec@aol.com Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-transfer-encoding: 7bitHello everybody !I need to get the telephone number of the Gambian Embassy in France.Maybe somebody has it and can forward it to me.I would appreciate it.Abba Sanneh------------------------------Date: Sun, 18 Jan 1998 21:37:14 -0400 (AST)From: Matthew Belford < ebbs@is2.dal.ca To: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: unlistMessage-ID: < Pine.A41.3.95.980118213439.155288A-100000@is2.dal.ca MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIIPlease unlist until further notice.Cheers!Matthew------------------------------Date: Sun, 18 Jan 1998 21:11:56 -0600From: "Katim S. Touray" < dekat@itis.com To: "Gambia-l" < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: New MemberMessage-ID: < 199801190321.VAA13939@tower.itis.com MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitHi folks,i've just subscribed Alieu Badara Senghore to our list. please join me inwelcoming him to Gambia-L, and hoping he finds the list worthy of hiswhile.and, Badou, please send us a brief self-introduction when you have thetime.have a great week!Katim------------------------------Date: Sun, 18 Jan 1998 13:47:57 +0330From: "malang maane" < langjr@worldnet.att.net To: < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: KYSU UNDERGRAD. FORMSMessage-ID: < 19980119033106.AAA3210@kansala.avana.net MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitFolks,Could someone at kentucky state please request undergraduate applicationforms for my sister Aisatou Maane at the following address..P.O.BOX 2258SEREKUNDAKSMDTHE GAMBIAW/AFRICA.It is highly appreciated...Waiting to hear from ya'll.Lang Jr.------------------------------Date: Sun, 18 Jan 1998 14:25:37 +0330From: "malang maane" < langjr@worldnet.att.net To: < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: KYSU UNDERGRAD. FORMSMessage-ID: < 19980119041154.AAB4423@kansala.avana.net MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitFolks,If you guys have time please check out my homepage and give me somefeedback.( http://home.att.net/~langjr Thank you very muchLang Jr.------------------------------Date: Sun, 18 Jan 1998 14:37:56 +0330From: "malang maane" < langjr@worldnet.att.net To: < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: webpageMessage-ID: < 19980119042048.AAA16275@kansala.avana.net MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitGambia-LersPlease check out my page whenever time permits and make some criticisms..Thank you.Lang Jr.------------------------------Date: Sun, 18 Jan 1998 23:20:24 -0500 (EST)From: mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Subscribe new memberMessage-ID: < 9801190420.AA34980@st6000.sct.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-Transfer-Encoding: 8bitList managers,If it has not been done already, kindly subscribe brother Edi Jallow tothe list. His email address is ederisa@aol.com. Gracias Amigos!Regards,Moe S. JallowHayes MicroComputer Products, Inc.Norcross, GA 30092=====================================================================---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------Date: Mon, 19 Jan 1998 00:04:20 -0500 (EST)From: mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Is It In Our Nature : A Discussion With Mr.Sidibeh!!Message-ID: < 9801190504.AA27674@st6000.sct.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-Transfer-Encoding: 8bitHi Bass,Your counter-arguments have been, in my opinion, as they say, "right onthe money". So to reciprocate, I would like to say, just as your favoritelittle saying goes, "keep up the good work down there". :-))).It's all good bro.Regards,Moe S. Jallow=======================================================================-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------Date: Mon, 19 Jan 1998 00:23:04 -0500 (EST)From: mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: GambiaNet's Progress Report & Response to Recent Inquiries/Message-ID: < 9801190523.AA27846@st6000.sct.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-Transfer-Encoding: 8bitMomodou Camara (& GambiaNet),Thank you for the long awaited update on the Observer Online project. Ithank you all kindly for your voluntary efforts that you have put intothis project. As always, your efforts are always very much appreciated andhopefully you will continue the good work so that we can get to the finalstages of the project through the same old process of volunteerism.Among other things, you wrote:> so maybe we should move forward and look to the future.I second the motion. And by the almighty's will, not what someone elsethinks, we will achieve that better future that we are all lookingforward to.> "To make friends is easy, just use pure ingredients"***Could you please send me such "pure ingredients"? :-)))))))).I wish you all the best Tomaa.Regards,Moe S. Jallow=======================================================================-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------Date: Mon, 19 Jan 1998 00:34:08 -0600From: "Katim S. Touray" < dekat@itis.com To: "Gambia-l" < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: New Member - Edi JallowMessage-ID: < 199801190644.AAA11733@tower.itis.com MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitHi folks,i just caught a request for an add from Modou Jallow and i proceeded tosubscribe the person concerned, Edi Jallow. i did it for the simple reasonthat i'm still up! so my apologies to the list managers who would haveordinarily done this. i'm sure they're sound asleep.please join me in welcoming Edi to Gambia-L, and in hoping he finds ourcompany worth his while. have a great week!Katim------------------------------Date: Mon, 19 Jan 1998 03:05:03 -0500 (EST)From: mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: France '98Message-ID: < 9801190805.AA26876@st6000.sct.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-Transfer-Encoding: 8bitArchi, you wrote:> What are the chances of one of the qualified African teams to lift the Word> Cup trophy?> The ratings out here in the papers here seem to suggest Nigeria as a> hopeful.> What are the ratings elsewhere?> I would like to know if possible.> Regards to all.> ArchiGreetings Archi,For a better respose to your question(s) above, I have forwared yourmessage to the soccer list (SOCCER-L), of which I am also an activemember. I recommended that they send their resposes to you personally at archibald.graham@commit.gm >. FWIW, we did have very interesting debateson the prospects of this years world cup teams in France '98. I hope thatyou will get some insightful responses.Regards,Moe S. Jallow=======================================================================----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------Date: Mon, 19 Jan 1998 03:12:42 -0500 (EST)From: mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Hello Dr. KahMessage-ID: < 9801190812.AA24560@st6000.sct.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-Transfer-Encoding: 8bitDr. Kah,Are you still a member of Gambia-L? I have sent you some messages aspromised during our last meeting but I still have not heard from you. Isent it to your email address after looking it up on the FILE LIST ofGambia-L. Is that address still your current and correct address? Pleaselet me know.My regards to the family.Regards,Moe S. Jallow======================================================================----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------Date: Mon, 19 Jan 1998 11:48:39 +0100From: Per Grotnes < perg@nfh.uit.no To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Is It In Our Nature: A Discussion With Mr.Sidibeh - ACORRECTION!Message-ID: < 3.0.1.32.19980119114839.00695c50@draugen.nfh.uit.no Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"At 19:20 18.01.98 +0300, you wrote:>Part Two:>CORRECTION:->The Sentence: "Gambian Culture is an Moralized one" should have read : ">Gambian Culture is an ORALIZED one">Regards Bassss!Bass! you indeed are a wise manperG------------------------------Date: Mon, 19 Jan 1998 12:13:57 +0000From: Abdou O Gibba < Abdou.Gibba@smr.uib.no To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: SV: Endangered Gambian Beaches!!Message-ID: < 2.2.32.19980119121357.0076c514@alf.uib.no Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"Fafa!At the time Bass forwarded the article (which I am already familiar with), Iwas thinking of appealing for your expertise and time. So your response wasvery timely. Thanks for the devotion.you wrote:"....lets put heads together for more ideas particular on management issues.It is time to call for ideas from experts such as Amadou Wadda at Delft andAbdou Gibba in Norway...."You have covered the physical aspects of the situation very articulately andI belief that many of us have now got a slight idea on the status quo.Looking from the social perspective, you wrote:"....my recommendation, without hesitation would be to look into themanagement of human activities in the coastal area. A better planning of thecoastal zone is required... One of the way for such planning was what we(several government and municipal, and quassigovernment, planners,geologists, engineers, and economists) have recommended in the " Strategiesfor Integrated Coastal Zone Management in The Gambia ".( 1996)unpublished isto plan and enforce a setback line. That is to say to disallow any humanactivity within say 50 or 100 or 500 meters from the high water mark i.e thehigh tide mark. To determine this setback line a lot of work is requiredbecause you must determine accurately the rate of erosion, (up - to- date)at all the areas of the coastline, and also put other urgent socio-economicfactors into consideration. For example you cannot put a port or ferryterminal at 50 or 500 metres away from the sea front..."I agree with your recommendation. I don't know what the recommendations ofthe "Strategies for Integrated Coastal Zone Management in The Gambia " are,but to the list of experts and agencies you mentioned, I would like to, if Imay, identify other important partners in such management incentives. As thenotion is clearly stating, "Integrated" Coastal Zone Management shouldintegrate all parties who derive their livelihood from coastal areas. Therange of these in Gambia may be (apart from those you already mentioned),the hotel industry, sand miners, fishermen, and in Banjul in particular, themuslim and christian community leaders who are tirelessly making efforts tosave the remaining parts of the graveyards. As we have already discussedearlier on, the keyword here is "co-management". While government shouldtake a leading role, all the other stake holders should be active partnersin the process of managing our coastal area.Another important element in this process is public education and opinionwithout which many efforts made by any ICZM program might be wasteful. It iscrucial for the public to be aware of such efforts in order to achieveappropriate and effective conservation. Regulative or restrictive measuresyou mentioned are fine and necessary but without adequate public awareness,they will not be respected to that significant level.Finally,a national CZM dept./agency should be established to co-ordinate theplanning and management of our coast. In my opinion such a dept. or agencyshould have gained it's place in Gambia's public sector many years ago,given the physical structure of our tiny strip. I still can't figure out whywe are still lacking back when it comes to this. As I am made to understand,most of the efforts being made are somehow short-term ?? (correct me). Ifthere are or should be long-term plans, in my opinion, only a specializeddept./agency should be able to carry out such tasks appropriately andeffectively.Hey Fafa, thanks again for your input and as it has become a popular sloganhere... "Keep Up The Good Work Down There!"Regards,::)))Abdou Oujimai------------------------------Date: Mon, 19 Jan 1998 13:59:01 +0000 (GMT)From: Ebrima Jawara < E.Jawara@reading.ac.uk To: Gambia Mailing List < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Nigerians in South Africa! (fwd)Message-ID: < Pine.SOL.3.96.980119135852.17434A-100000@suma3.reading.ac.uk MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/PLAIN; charset="US-ASCII"---------- Forwarded message ----------Date: Sun, 18 Jan 1998 21:27:14 +0000 (GMT)From: Mwangi Murage < kcu96mm2@reading.ac.uk To: afro-caribbean@reading.ac.uk Subject: Re: Nigerians in South Africa!> >> >The Mail & Guardian> >139 Smit Street, Braamfontein, Johannesburg, South> >Africa> >Tel: 27-11-403-7111 | Fax: 27-11-403-1025> >email: info@wmail.misanet.org > >> >They Came To Find Their Fortune - Instead They Lost> >Their Souls> >> >October 17, 1997> >By Emeka Nwandiko> >> >JOHANNESBURG - Contrary to the widely held belief,> >there are honest, hard-working Nigerians living in> >South Africa, but many of them are too scared to own> >up to their nationality.> >> >Despite his neatly coiffured hair and delicate pencil> >moustache, Sammi's serenity is betrayed by the> >violent gesticulations of his arms towards the street> >beyond his hairdressing salon in Hillbrow.> >> >Outside a car stereo blasts Nigerian fuji reggae music,> >adding to the already chaotic scene. People line the> >streets, some in heated discussion, while idle minds'> >eyes stare at passers-by, diffuse smoke rises from a> >braai where a crowd watches cow intestines being> >grilled, bedsheets and clothing hang unceremoniously> >from a myriad of balconies.> >> >A skinny white prostitute crosses the street in the hope> >of being solicited by one of three black occupants of a> >car that has pulled up outside a hotel. Trees that line> >either side of the street look like menacing statues> >without their leaves. It looks and feels like an urban> >squatter camp for nationals from the African continent.> >> >Sammi says despondently: "South Africa is not a> >place for Nigerians to live." He arrived in South> >Africa over a year ago, lured by the prospect of> >working in an economy far superior to that of his> >native Nigeria.> >> >Dressed modestly in a white T-shirt and blue jeans, he> >says he had intended to work as a quantity surveyor in> >South Africa, but he was not granted a work permit.> >Now he works as a barber in a three-by-three metre> >brick hut which he built nine months after he arrived.> >Sublime it isn't: a single antiquated hairdryer stands> >solemn guard in a corner, while two assistants lie fast> >asleep huddled in a heap on plastic chairs.> >> >The 38-year-old father of four says trade is sluggish> >but he thinks it will improve as summer approaches.> >Nevertheless, he has found that despite his sincere> >efforts, he is viewed with a degree of suspicion by> >sections of the host society. "I started out by borrowing> >money to buy clippers and a tent so I could cut hair on> >the pavement here in Hillbrow, and even though I built> >this shack with my bare hands, I am called a drug> >dealer," he says.> >> >Nigerians have found living in South Africa a bit of a> >culture shock, to say the least. Some had thought that> >on arrival they would be welcomed with open arms out> >of gratitude to the government of Nigeria for its role in> >providing arms and cash to the African National> >Congress during its protracted battle to end the last> >bastion of white rule on the African continent.> >> >Instead, Nigerians have found - much to their> >amazement - that black South Africans have a rather> >insular attitude which, at times, explodes into> >xenophobic fits of rage. During a demonstration> >against foreign street traders in Johannesburg last> >month, Sammi, a Yoruba (one of three main Nigerian> >ethnic groups) from western Nigeria, says he was> >lucky that his shop was not torched by a mob on the> >rampage.> >> >He says he cannot understand why he and other black> >foreigners (who are called, collectively, kwere-kwere)> >are so loathed when they are simply conducting> >business at a time when black South Africans feel too> >proud to do menial jobs and do not have the same> >level of entrepreneurial acumen as their West African> >counterparts.> >> >Nigerians live in fear of their lives in a country> >reminiscent of the old Wild West: where disputes are> >more likely to be settled with the pull of a trigger than> >the flapping of the tongue. Every Nigerian in Hillbrow> >knows of a compatriot who has been gunned down.> >Sammi still cannot believe that three of his closest> >friends are dead, shot in bars while having a drink.> >Since the murders, Sammi has curtailed his late- night> >soirees into bars and clubs lest he suffer the same> >fate.> >> >Not only do they live in dread - law- abiding Nigerians> >are saddled with the image of being fiendishly corrupt,> >drug- dealing individuals linked to any one of the> >numerous financial scams exposed by the media and> >busted by the much overworked South African Police> >Service.> >> >Nigerians have found, to their cost, that even to> >whisper in a crowded room their nationality would> >be a foolhardy exercise, as they are very likely to run> >the risk of being shunned, abused or ridiculed by the> >company they keep. Some Nigerians say they have> >had the misfortune of mentioning their nationality in> >Hillbrow to SAPS officials. The result, it is claimed, is> >several nights in detention without charge in the new> >democratic South Africa.> >> >Dr Raymond Nkado, a lecturer in quantity surveying at> >Witwatersrand University, is all chuckles when he> >recalls the time when he was constantly ribbed by his> >head of department on whether he "had the stuff?" - a> >reference to cocaine. At the time he was overwhelmed> >by a deep sense of shame at the villainy of some of> >his compatriots.> >> >In his plush office in Sandton, Johannesburg, the head> >of the Union Bank of Nigeria in South Africa, Austin> >Aikhorin, says people react with shock, followed by a> >deep wariness, when he mentions that he is a> >Nigerian.> >> >As a defensive ploy, Nigerians do not disclose their> >country of origin, let alone allow themselves to be seen> >within a metre of their compatriots (unless, of course,> >they live in Hillbrow). A diplomat at the Nigerian> >consulate in Johannesburg reveals there are many> >expatriate Nigerians who have spent over a year> >working for reputable firms in South Africa, but have> >decided to live incognito because of the stigma> >attached to being a Nigerian.> >> >This strange behaviour of Nigerians prompted a> >much-travelled South African businessman, MK> >Malefane, to remark that most of the Nigerians he has> >met outside South Africa are a felicitious bunch who> >like all to know they are fun-loving people. But "the> >Nigerians I have met in this country have lost their> >soul". Life for the Nigerian in South Africa is one of> >virtual social isolation, almost as if apartheid were still> >in place.> >> >There are an estimated 10 000 Nigerians residing in> >South Africa, living in two distinct and exclusively> >separate communities. The haves - doctors, university> >lecturers and teachers, and the managing consultant -> >generally live in the northern suburbs of Johannesburg;> >and the have-nots -university graduates and small> >businessmen, denied work permits - languish in the> >depths of Hillbrow. The former are contemptuous of> >the latter for bringing shame to their country and> >forcing them to live like hermits. The latter only wish> >for their dilemma to be heard. Never the twain shall> >meet.> >> >But there is one thing they do have in common: a> >strong sense of patriotism and of living abroad in> >self-exile. A vast proportion of Nigerians believe they> >have no option but to seek prosperity abroad. In a> >sense, the Nigerian migrational trend is comparable to> >the flight of white South Africans to New Zealand,> >Australia, Europe and North America, which has> >increased over the years since the transfer of power> >from the white minority population to the black majority> >in 1994.> >> >Both exoduses are political in origin: one born out of> >fear of what the country might become; and the other> >a result of what the country has become after nearly> >40 years of self-rule.> >> >In Nigeria today the infrastructure is either degraded or> >dilapidated. It is virtually impossible to drive a distance> >in Nigeria equivalent to Johannesburg-to-Cape Town> >without causing serious harm to yourself, or damage> >to your vehicle. Interstate highways are not just riddled> >with pot-holes; whole gullies intersect roads, making> >them treacherously impassable. Despite being> >blessed with abundant mineral resources, electricity> >blackouts - some lasting more than five hours - are the> >norm.> >> >Even more remarkable is the fact that a country> >whose chief export is crude oil - over 90 - in parts> >of the south, where oil is extracted, kilometre-long> >queues for petrol are not an uncommon sight.> >> >Among the Nigerian community here in Johannesburg> >a joke is currently doing the rounds.> >> >As part of the conclusion of a world economic summit> >during the 1980s, each head of state paid homage to> >God and asked Him when their respective countries> >would be self-sufficient. The Almighty boomed to each> >of them in turn that it would happen, but not in their> >lifetime. Crestfallen and much in tears the delegates> >returned home.> >> >When it came the turn of the Nigerian head of state to> >ask when his country would be self-sufficient, it was> >God who wept, replying: "It won't happen in My> >lifetime."> >> >Nowhere is the sense of a nation foresaken by its God> >more evident than outside The Sands Hotel in Hillbrow,> >one of several hotels in the area where Nigerians have> >formed colonies. With Star beer drunk in abundance> >and Igbo, one of the three main Nigerian languages,> >the lingua franca, one would be forgiven for thinking> >one is in an eastern Nigerian town.> >> >The conditions inside the hotel are squalid. There is> >also much talk among lodgers of not being able to> >afford the rent; a majority of the lodgers are> >unemployed. Rooms designed for one person sleep> >four people instead. At any one time, up to 100> >Nigerians can be seen outside the hotel, engaged in> >different activities. On a patch of derelict land a small> >group watches a game of table tennis, some are in> >deep conversation, others roam the streets, more still> >are drinking bottles of Star beer. The rest deal in> >drugs.> >> >It is not hard to witness drug transactions taking place.> >A car drives into the hotel parking lot. The occupants,> >usually white, hand over money to a look-out who> >promptly disappears. Within seconds an accomplice> >appears and hands over what looks like pipes to the> >driver of the vehicle. All this is ignored by police who> >constantly patrol the area.> >> >Michael, a rather handsome man in his mid- twenties,> >is spokesman for his peers from his community in> >Nigeria. He explains their plight: "We came to this> >country because we thought there was a greater> >prospect of finding work."> >> >When asked about the drug dealing reputation of> >Nigerians, the becapped Michael professes to know> >nothing about the illicit trade. But he adds wryly:> >"Nigerians are involved because it is the only way to> >earn some money to get out of this country." And he> >offers the information that those who peddle drugs> >earn little money, as it is a commission- based job.> >> >He is quick to blame the Chinese, Pakistanis, and> >Indians for importing drugs into South Africa and asks> >the indignant question: "Have you ever heard of> >cocaine being made in Nigeria?"> >> >He is joined by Nnamdi, with whom he studied for a> >political science degree at the University of Nsukka in> >eastern Nigeria. Nnamdi interjects: "We are stranded> >here. If someone gave us a ticket to leave South Africa> >today we would gladly take it" - but only if the> >destination is anywhere other than Nigeria.> >> >A cellphone rings. Nnamdi is in deep conversation for> >a few minutes. He returns and announces that the pair> >have been advised by a friend in America to apply for a> >US green card in the lottery scheme run by the US> >government.> >> >Such is the desperation of Nigeria's youth that they are> >willing to gamble their future in any country but their> >own which, they feel, has failed effectively to use its> >own natural resource, namely, its citizens, as a result> >of rampant corruption and economic mismanagement.> >> >As if to emphasise the point Edwin, who once had a> >legitimate pharmaceutical business in Lagos, the> >commercial capital of Nigeria, says forlornly: "****-all> >is happening here and back home." He darts off> >towards a car to solicit the needs of its occupants.> >> >Ask any of the Nigerians, young men in their prime -> >each with a university degree or a background in small> >business - and the reply is often the same. Emenike, a> >recent graduate in economic science at the University> >of Port Harcourt in south- eastern Nigeria, and Ali, a> >computer components salesman, comment on the> >disastrous state of affairs back home. They strongly> >urge the need to end corruption and build a stable> >economy. Ask them what can be done to achieve> >these goals and derisive laughter is the reply.> >> >There is nothing more pitiful than to hear a people> >crying out to be saved by their country. There is> >nothing more disheartening than to see the failure of> >will and imagination among these same people as the> >main cause of their woes.> >> >Aikhorin is certain that democracy will be the panacea> >for all his country's ills. "What they want to see is> >political stability," says the banker. He astutely warns> >that if the current state of affairs continues, Nigeria> >"will remain stagnant - or get worse".> >> >The khaki-clad businessmen who run the country have> >earmarked 1998 as the year when political power will> >be transferred to a democratically elected head of> >state. For the first time in its history, the northern> >hegemony that has steadfastly gripped Nigeria since> >independence will be relinquished, with the> >introduction of a unique formula of power-sharing> >among the diverse regions of the country.> >> >Whether this arrangement will work in a country that> >has well over 250 ethnic groups and a population> >above 100-million is anyone's guess.> >> >Nevertheless, Nigerians in South Africa hope the reins> >of political power will be firmly in the grasp of civilians> >by October 1998 and beyond. However, many seem to> >have forgotten that civilians are equally to blame for> >Nigeria's turbulent past. Six years after independence> >in 1960 bitter ethnic rivalry resulted in the deaths of> >thousands, and the army intervened in an> >unsuccessful attempt to arrest the disintegration of the> >new republic into regionalism and anarchy.> >> >Many of the young men outside The Sands Hotel were> >not even born when their parents fought a savage> >three-year civil war when Igbos from the eastern> >region attempted to secede from the federation to form> >the Republic of Biafra in 1967.> >> >They were teenagers about to enter university in the> >early 1980s when their elders failed them yet again> >during Nigerias second experiment with democracy. It> >was a time when education was a growth industry -> >textbooks were scarce, teachers were on strike but it> >seemed that every state government had enough> >resources to build a university in every local> >government capital; one was even called Pope John> >Paul University.> >> >To put an end to this madness, the military intervened.> >In a radio broadcast, Sani Abacha, then a brigadier,> >proclaimed to stunned citizens that he and his> >colleagues in the armed forces deemed it necessary> >to "effect change in the system of government" after> >excessive "squandermania" (corruption) by civilians.> >> >The country's political instability is borne out by the> >composition of its exiles. A vast majority of Nigerians> >are southerners by origin. It is rare to find a northerner> >in the depths of Hillbrow or lecturing at Wits; one finds> >them in high government positions or in the diplomatic> >corps. Since independence northerners have> >dominated Nigerian political history, which explains, to> >an extent, why the presidential elections of 1993 were> >annulled.> >> >The avidity of generals aside, Nigeria stands to be in a> >unique position if its impending and latest experiment> >with democracy succeeds. It will be the first ethnically> >diverse country with a huge population in Africa to> >settle harmoniously, once and for all, the competing> >aspirations of ethnic groups within one boundary.> >> >It could be the first to keep the generals (and aspiring> >ones) where they belong: in the barracks, and not in> >the business of arresting the development of millions> >as if they were commodities to be disposed of during> >their quest for power and self- aggrandisement.> >> >And if the experiment fails? Life as an exile in South> >Africa will continue unabated for the men standing> >around The Sands Hotel in Hillbrow, and for thousands> >more. Bogeyman or not, who - in their right mind> >-wants that?> >> >Copyright * 1997 Mail and Guardian. Distributed via> >Africa News Online( www.africanews.org ).> >------------------------------Date: Mon, 19 Jan 1998 10:41:23 -0400 (AST)From: Fafa Sanyang < fsanyang@is2.dal.ca To: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: SV: Endangered Gambian Beaches!!Message-ID: < Pine.A41.3.95.980119103453.184152A-100000@is2.dal.ca MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIIHi Abdou,Thanks for your comments and your invaluable imput. You are very right inyour suggestion for A specialized CZM Agency and public participation.Actually the National Environment Agency is currently responsible for CZM,coordinated by a one person programme officer. I am writing another paperon " Institutional Framework and Capacity Building for Integrated CoastalZone Management in The Gambia". Your ideas as usual is once againsolicited.On Mon, 19 Jan 1998, Abdou O Gibba wrote:> Fafa!> At the time Bass forwarded the article (which I am already familiar with), I> was thinking of appealing for your expertise and time. So your response was> very timely. Thanks for the devotion.> you wrote:> "....lets put heads together for more ideas particular on management issues.> It is time to call for ideas from experts such as Amadou Wadda at Delft and> Abdou Gibba in Norway...."> You have covered the physical aspects of the situation very articulately and> I belief that many of us have now got a slight idea on the status quo.> Looking from the social perspective, you wrote:> "....my recommendation, without hesitation would be to look into the> management of human activities in the coastal area. A better planning of the> coastal zone is required... One of the way for such planning was what we> (several government and municipal, and quassigovernment, planners,> geologists, engineers, and economists) have recommended in the " Strategies> for Integrated Coastal Zone Management in The Gambia ".( 1996)unpublished is> to plan and enforce a setback line. That is to say to disallow any human> activity within say 50 or 100 or 500 meters from the high water mark i.e the> high tide mark. To determine this setback line a lot of work is required> because you must determine accurately the rate of erosion, (up - to- date)> at all the areas of the coastline, and also put other urgent socio-economic> factors into consideration. For example you cannot put a port or ferry> terminal at 50 or 500 metres away from the sea front..."> I agree with your recommendation. I don't know what the recommendations of> the "Strategies for Integrated Coastal Zone Management in The Gambia " are,> but to the list of experts and agencies you mentioned, I would like to, if I> may, identify other important partners in such management incentives. As the> notion is clearly stating, "Integrated" Coastal Zone Management should> integrate all parties who derive their livelihood from coastal areas. The> range of these in Gambia may be (apart from those you already mentioned),> the hotel industry, sand miners, fishermen, and in Banjul in particular, the> muslim and christian community leaders who are tirelessly making efforts to> save the remaining parts of the graveyards. As we have already discussed> earlier on, the keyword here is "co-management". While government should> take a leading role, all the other stake holders should be active partners> in the process of managing our coastal area.> Another important element in this process is public education and opinion> without which many efforts made by any ICZM program might be wasteful. It is> crucial for the public to be aware of such efforts in order to achieve> appropriate and effective conservation. Regulative or restrictive measures> you mentioned are fine and necessary but without adequate public awareness,> they will not be respected to that significant level.> Finally,a national CZM dept./agency should be established to co-ordinate the> planning and management of our coast. In my opinion such a dept. or agency> should have gained it's place in Gambia's public sector many years ago,> given the physical structure of our tiny strip. I still can't figure out why> we are still lacking back when it comes to this. As I am made to understand,> most of the efforts being made are somehow short-term ?? (correct me). If> there are or should be long-term plans, in my opinion, only a specialized> dept./agency should be able to carry out such tasks appropriately and> effectively.> Hey Fafa, thanks again for your input and as it has become a popular slogan> here... "Keep Up The Good Work Down There!"> Regards,> ::)))Abdou Oujimai------------------------------Date: Mon, 19 Jan 1998 18:38:42 +0300From: "Bassirou Dodou Drammeh" < kolls567@qatar.net.qa To: < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Nigerians in South Africa! (fwd)Message-ID: < 01bd24f0$51fb0c00$512385c2@q-tel.qatar.net MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain;charset="iso-8859-1"Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit>> >There is nothing more pitiful than to hear a people>> >crying out to be saved by their country. There is>> >nothing more disheartening than to see the failure of>> >will and imagination among these same people as the>> >main cause of their woes.***************************************************************************************************Mr.Jawara!Thanks for that great forward,and keep up the goodwork down there!Regards Bassss!------------------------------Date: Mon, 19 Jan 1998 14:32:19 -0000From: " ffhc.banjul@commit.gm " < gambia-l@COMMIT.GM To: < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: France '98Message-ID: < B0000039172@south.commit.gm MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitSent by "Freedom From Hunger Campaign" < FFHC.BANJUL@COMMIT.GM via CommitHi MoeThanks for the consideration. I'm looking forward to getting the responsefrom the SOCCER-LregardsArchi----------> For a better respose to your question(s) above, I have forwared your> message to the soccer list (SOCCER-L), of which I am also an active> member. I recommended that they send their resposes to you personally at> < archibald.graham@commit.gm >. FWIW, we did have very interesting debates> on the prospects of this years world cup teams in France '98. I hope that> you will get some insightful responses.> Regards,> Moe S. Jallow> =======================================================================> ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------Date: Mon, 19 Jan 1998 11:37:32 ESTFrom: BAKSAWA < BAKSAWA@aol.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: SubscriptionMessage-ID: < 968455ad.34c3814e@aol.com Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-transfer-encoding: 7bitList Managers:My brother Adama Sey was recently added to the list, and consequentlyreceiving postings from the Bantaba. However, in the last two weeks, he didnot get mail and was wondering if his name was removed from the list. If thisis the case, Adama wants to stay on the list and will be appreciative if youwould send him mail at:Thanks in advance.Awa Sey------------------------------Date: Mon, 19 Jan 1998 18:20:54 +0200From: momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: SubscriptionMessage-ID: <19980119172206.AAA85620@nijii>MIME-Version: 1.0Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-transfer-encoding: 7BITAdama has been added again. Some people are automatically removed bythe list server if it keeps on receiving error messages from the otherend.Regards,Momodou CamaraOn 19 Jan 98 at 11:37, BAKSAWA wrote:> List Managers:> My brother Adama Sey was recently added to the list, and> consequently receiving postings from the Bantaba. However, in the> last two weeks, he did not get mail and was wondering if his name> was removed from the list. If this is the case, Adama wants to stay> on the list and will be appreciative if you would send him mail at:> Thanks in advance.> Awa Sey*********************************************************"Start by doing what's necessary, then what'spossible and suddenly you are doing the impossible"***------------------------------Date: Mon, 19 Jan 1998 13:12:52 -0500 (EST)From: mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: This just in....Message-ID: < 9801191812.AA34476@st6000.sct.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-Transfer-Encoding: 8bitGreetings folks,I just heard that Mr. Omar Njie, secretary for Foreign affairs has beenreplaced by Mr. Sedat Jobe. Could anyone confirm this? What prompted thesudden replacement?Thank you.Regards,Moe s. Jallow========================================================================------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------Date: Mon, 19 Jan 1998 20:04:00 +0100From: postmaster@nsw.no To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: 01/19-19:34 Automatic MimeLink MessageMessage-ID: < 34c3a3d5.narud@relay.nsw.no MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitContent-Type: text/plain; charset=iso-8859-1; name=body.txtConcerning your message with subject:SubscriptionThe message can not be delivered becausethe following recipients could not be reached:------------------------------Date: Mon, 19 Jan 1998 20:04:00 +0100From: postmaster@nsw.no To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: 01/19-19:34 Automatic MimeLink MessageMessage-ID: < 34c3a3d3.narud@relay.nsw.no MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitContent-Type: text/plain; charset=iso-8859-1; name=body.txtConcerning your message with subject:Re: SubscriptionThe message can not be delivered becausethe following recipients could not be reached:------------------------------Date: Mon, 19 Jan 1998 18:57:30 -0000From: " archibald.graham@commit.gm " < gambia-l@commit.gm To: "GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List" < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: New PassportsMessage-ID: < B0000039353@south.commit.gm MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitSent by "Archibald H. R. Graham" < archibald.graham@commit.gm via CommitWith the kind and consented permission of the Management of HIBAAR *, Ireproduce the following front page article in this week's free issue ofHIBAAR:"Major Bojang tells Hibaar about new passports""Government is to introduce new passports, Momodou Bojang, Secretary ofState for the Interior, has told Hibaar."Speaking to our reporter in his office, Major Bojang said new passport areneeded because the existing ones 'can easily be forged'."He continued: 'The Gambian passport is not up to the security standardthat we want it to be.' The new passport will be difficult to forge."The secretary of state said present passport-holders will be given a 'yearof grace' in which to acquire new ones. He added that the fee for the newpassport will remain D250.......".........He stressed that the new (car) number plates will be unlike thoseat present in use. The issuing of them will be computerised and linked tonumber plate data in countries such as Guinea Bissau, Mauritania, andSenegal, so that car theft can be swiftly countered."Major Bojang said that recent attackers on a Casamance Village had arrivedin vehicles bearing Gambian number plates - 'which can easily be forged'."The secretary of state said the new high-security number plates will bereflective at night, thus helping to cut down accidents......"* - Hibaar is a new free newspaper published weekly by HIBAAR, P O Box2745, Serrekunda, The Gambia. Tel. 497939RegardsArchi------------------------------Date: Mon, 19 Jan 1998 15:32:06 -0500 (EST)From: mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Toshiba LaptopsMessage-ID: < 9801192032.AA39222@st6000.sct.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-Transfer-Encoding: 8bitJames,A new file has just been released that might be the cure for all yourheadaches. Browsing through the Toshiba site today, I came accross thefollowing file : CWINFFIX.EXE 195, 355 BytesIt is an updated WIZ.EXE and repair utility to fix problem with CardWorksand Win95 (especially Win95 OSR2) where PC cards are not properlyrecognized. I recommend that you download it and take a look at the READMEfile, as it claims to be the fix for the dreaded error of PCMCIA cards inmost of the newer Toshiba laptops.I also hope that our friends at NEC will soon come up with their ownversions of the fix to eradicate the "could not open port" error that hasbecome a nuissance in the NEC VERSA M/75 notebooks.As for IBM, I'm still waiting for Frank to send me the MOT files for betatesting on the Satelite S10 notebook. As of yet, no errors have beenreported and therefore no calls for any alarms.Let me know of any last minute changes by tomorrow evening.Thanks much.Moe------------------------------Date: Mon, 19 Jan 1998 15:25:01 ESTFrom: TSaidy1050 < TSaidy1050@aol.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: The Gambia has a Secretary of State for Foreign AffairsMessage-ID: < d6431001.34c3b6a0@aol.com Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-transfer-encoding: 7bitGambia -l,PRESS RELEASEIn exercise of the powers conferred on him under Section 71 (1) and 71 (3) 0fthe Constitution of the Republic of The Gambia, His Excellency the President,Retired Colonel Yahya A J J Jammeh has with effect from today 19th January,1998, appointed:-Dr. Momodou Lamin Sedat Jobe as Secretary of State for Foreign Affairs tosucceed Mr. Omar Y Njie who has been relieved of his appointment in accordancewith Section 71 (4) (b) of the Constitution of The Republic of The Gambia.Office of The PresidentState HouseBanjul19th January, 1998Dr. Jobe was until his appointment the regional representative of UNESCO basedin Dakar. For the past three years he has been The Gambia's Ambassador atlarge.------------------------------Date: Mon, 19 Jan 1998 15:55:45 -0500 (EST)From: mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Toshiba LaptopsMessage-ID: < 9801192055.AA34598@st6000.sct.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-Transfer-Encoding: 8bitIn the words of Homer Simpson, "DOH!!!"Folks, I apologize for sending to the list the previous message withheading Re: Toshiba Laptops. This was an oversight on my part as it wasnever intended for the list or any list member(s). In the midst of arather busy day, I must have lost my head somewhere along the way. Onceagain, I apologize for the inconvenience.Regards,Moe S. Jallow------------------------------Date: Mon, 19 Jan 1998 16:01:53 -0500 (EST)From: mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: The Gambia has a Secretary of State for Foreign AffairsMessage-ID: < 9801192101.AA45750@st6000.sct.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-Transfer-Encoding: 8bitTombong,Thanks for the confirmation.Regards,Moe S. Jallow> Gambia -l,> PRESS RELEASE> In exercise of the powers conferred on him under Section 71 (1) and 71 (3) 0f> the Constitution of the Republic of The Gambia, His Excellency the President,> Retired Colonel Yahya A J J Jammeh has with effect from today 19th January,> 1998, appointed:-> Dr. Momodou Lamin Sedat Jobe as Secretary of State for Foreign Affairs to> succeed Mr. Omar Y Njie who has been relieved of his appointment in accordance> with Section 71 (4) (b) of the Constitution of The Republic of The Gambia.> Office of The President> State House> Banjul> 19th January, 1998> Dr. Jobe was until his appointment the regional representative of UNESCO based> in Dakar. For the past three years he has been The Gambia's Ambassador at> large.------------------------------Date: Mon, 19 Jan 1998 22:07:00 +0100From: postmaster@nsw.no To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: 01/19-21:37 Automatic MimeLink MessageMessage-ID: < 34c3c0af.narud@relay.nsw.no MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitContent-Type: text/plain; charset=iso-8859-1; name=body.txtConcerning your message with subject:This just in....The message can not be delivered becausethe following recipients could not be reached:------------------------------Date: Mon, 19 Jan 1998 16:10:33 -0500 (EST)From: mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: 01/19-21:37 Automatic MimeLink Message (fwd)Message-ID: < 9801192110.AA42040@st6000.sct.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-Transfer-Encoding: 8bitList managers,The following error message is resent to me everytime I send a message togambia-L. Can you help?Regards,Moe S. Jallow------------------------------------------------------------------------> Concerning your message with subject:> This just in....> The message can not be delivered because> the following recipients could not be reached:------------------------------Date: Mon, 19 Jan 1998 23:10:00 +0100From: postmaster@nsw.no To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: 01/19-22:40 Automatic MimeLink MessageMessage-ID: < 34c3cf46.narud@relay.nsw.no MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitContent-Type: text/plain; charset=iso-8859-1; name=body.txtConcerning your message with subject:01/19-19:34 Automatic MimeLink MessageThe message can not be delivered becausethe following recipients could not be reached:------------------------------Date: Mon, 19 Jan 1998 23:10:00 +0100From: postmaster@nsw.no To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: 01/19-22:40 Automatic MimeLink MessageMessage-ID: < 34c3cf48.narud@relay.nsw.no MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitContent-Type: text/plain; charset=iso-8859-1; name=body.txtConcerning your message with subject:New PassportsThe message can not be delivered becausethe following recipients could not be reached:------------------------------Date: Mon, 19 Jan 1998 23:10:05 -0000From: " pmj@commit.gm " < gambia-l@commit.gm To: < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: This just in....Message-ID: < B0000039510@south.commit.gm MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitSent by "Pa Musa Jallow" < pmj@commit.gm via CommitMr Jallow,This is so and it has been announced over the wire..why?? no reason givenyet except the President exercising his powers under sections 212.??? ofthe Constitution and that Dr.or Mr Lamin Sedat Jobe is the new Secretary ofState.Head of State..pmj----------> From: Modou Jallow < mjallow@st6000.sct.edu ------------------------------Date: Mon, 19 Jan 1998 23:23:35 -0000From: " pmj@commit.gm " < gambia-l@commit.gm To: "gambia-l" < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Bush ListMessage-ID: < B0000039511@south.commit.gm MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitSent by "Pa Musa Jallow" < pmj@commit.gm via CommitFolks,please help me enlist on the bush list..I will take any warrior nameassignedthanks------------------------------Date: Mon, 19 Jan 1998 16:20:36 -0800 (PST)From: badjie karafa sw < badjiek@unixg.ubc.ca To: ABA LM < ABALM@aol.com Cc: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List < gambia-l@u.washington.edu >, ;Subject: Re: telefone #Message-ID: < Pine.GSO.3.95q.980119161607.9199A-100000@netinfo2.ubc.ca MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIIHi Abba,Please try The Gambia Web Site ( WWW.gambia.com ) because it has aminidirectory of government telephone numbers including foreign offices.I hope that help!Karafa BadjieUBC, Vancouver@e,On Sun, 18 Jan 1998, ABA LM wrote:> Hello everybody !> I need to get the telephone number of the Gambian Embassy in France.> Maybe somebody has it and can forward it to me.> I would appreciate it.> Abba Sanneh------------------------------Date: Mon, 19 Jan 1998 16:52:41 PSTFrom: "latjor ndow" < latjor@hotmail.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: (Fwd) Looking for Autobiography/Biography on Cheikh AntaDiop.Message-ID: < 19980120005242.3227.qmail@hotmail.com Content-Type: text/plainGreetings Momodou:The book entitled, 'GREAT AFRICAN THINKERS - Vol. 1: Cheikh Anta Diop'Edited by Ivan Van Sertima will answer all the questions you raisedconcerning Diop's biographical info. It also includes articles by notedscholars each writing on one of the many areas of research Diop'sscholarly investigations focused on.ISSN 0270-2495ISBN 0-88738-680-6BTW, Feb 7 is the 12 year anniversary of his departure from this world.It would be a great idea if we could dedicate an entire week (eitherending or beginning on the 7th) honoring his memory on gambia-l. Thebest way to do so would be for us to discuss his contributions, by firstpublishing excerpts of his works representative of hismulti-disciplinary approach to the resurrection of African civilization,then discussing them and their relevance to us as gambians/Africans. Itis sad that to this day many among us have yet to acquaint themselveswith a man who has been named as 'one of two persons in the Black worldwho most significantly contributed to the consciousness of Black peoplethis century'!Regards,LatJor>From gambia-l-owner@u.washington.edu Sun Jan 18 09:32:47 1998>Received: from host ( server@lists.u.washington.edu [140.142.56.13])> by lists.u.washington.edu (8.8.4+UW97.07/8.8.4+UW97.05) withSMTP> id JAA37046; Sun, 18 Jan 1998 09:32:44 -0800>Received: from mxu2.u.washington.edu (mxu2.u.washington.edu[140.142.32.9])> by lists.u.washington.edu (8.8.4+UW97.07/8.8.4+UW97.05) withESMTP> id JAA48120 for < gambia-l@lists.u.washington.edu >; Sun, 18 Jan 199809:31:11 -0800>Received: from mail-in1.inet.tele.dk (mail-in1.inet.tele.dk[194.182.148.158])> by mxu2.u.washington.edu (8.8.4+UW97.07/8.8.4+UW97.09) withSMTP> id JAA04190 for < gambia-l@u.washington.edu >; Sun, 18 Jan 199809:31:06 -0800>Received: (qmail 25068 invoked from network); 18 Jan 1998 17:31:05-0000>Received: from post3.tele.dk (194.239.134.166)> by mail-in1.inet.tele.dk with SMTP; 18 Jan 1998 17:31:05 -0000>Received: from nijii ([194.239.169.37]) by post3.tele.dk> (Netscape Mail Server v2.02) with SMTP id AAB70168> for < gambia-l@u.washington.edu >; Sun, 18 Jan 1998 18:31:04+0100>Message-Id: <19980118173100.AAB70168@nijii>>Date: Sun, 18 Jan 1998 18:29:55 +0200>Reply-To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu >Sender: GAMBIA-L-owner@u.washington.edu >Precedence: bulk>From: momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)>To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List>Subject: (Fwd) Looking for Autobiography/Biography on Cheikh Anta Diop.>MIME-Version: 1.0>Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII>Content-transfer-encoding: 7BIT>X-Listprocessor-Version: 8.1 beta -- ListProcessor(tm) by CREN>Gambia-l,>Is there anyone on the list who can help in answering these>questions. I am also interested to know if there is any autobiography>on Cheikh Anta.>Momodou Camara>------- Forwarded Message Follows ------->From: MuyibiCin < MuyibiCin@aol.com >Date: Sun, 18 Jan 1998 10:15:31 EST>To: mcamara@post3.tele.dk >Cc: MuyibiCin@aol.com >Subject: Looking for Autobiography/Biography on Cheikh Anta>Diop.!! Organization: AOL ( http://www.aol.com >January 18, 1998>Dear MCamara:>I came across your page on the WWW and thought perhaps you could help>me with finding out if there is an Autobiography/Biography on Cheikh>Anna Diop. I would like to find more about his personal life. Such>things as was he married, if so how many marriages, did he have>children, where was he born, how did he die, his age at the time of>his death...etc I would like to do a thesis on on him. I'm>fascinated with his contributions on the History of Africa and>Civilization in general, and very much appreciate his scholarly study.> If you know of such a book or where I can find additional information>on the life and times of Cheikh Anna Diop your help would be of great>value to many.>Thanks>Cin Muyibi>Email: MuyibiCin@aol.com ______________________________________________________Get Your Private, Free Email at http://www.hotmail.com ------------------------------Date: Mon, 19 Jan 1998 21:54:36 -0800From: Paul < bgibba@interlog.com To: < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: New PassportsMessage-ID: < 3.0.2.32.19980119215436.00692178@mail.interlog.com Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"You are really doing a good job Archi. Thanks a lot. Keep up with thegood work down there. your pieces of information often come in handy.Paul Gibba.At 06:57 PM 1/19/98 -0000, you wrote:>Sent by "Archibald H. R. Graham" < archibald.graham@commit.gm > via Commit>With the kind and consented permission of the Management of HIBAAR *, I>reproduce the following front page article in this week's free issue of>HIBAAR:>"Major Bojang tells Hibaar about new passports">"Government is to introduce new passports, Momodou Bojang, Secretary of>State for the Interior, has told Hibaar.>"Speaking to our reporter in his office, Major Bojang said new passport are>needed because the existing ones 'can easily be forged'.>"He continued: 'The Gambian passport is not up to the security standard>that we want it to be.' The new passport will be difficult to forge.>"The secretary of state said present passport-holders will be given a 'year>of grace' in which to acquire new ones. He added that the fee for the new>passport will remain D250.......>".........He stressed that the new (car) number plates will be unlike those>at present in use. The issuing of them will be computerised and linked to>number plate data in countries such as Guinea Bissau, Mauritania, and>Senegal, so that car theft can be swiftly countered.>"Major Bojang said that recent attackers on a Casamance Village had arrived>in vehicles bearing Gambian number plates - 'which can easily be forged'.>"The secretary of state said the new high-security number plates will be>reflective at night, thus helping to cut down accidents......">* - Hibaar is a new free newspaper published weekly by HIBAAR, P O Box>2745, Serrekunda, The Gambia. Tel. 497939>Regards>Archi------------------------------Date: Tue, 20 Jan 1998 07:16:28 +0200From: momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)To: "latjor ndow" < latjor@hotmail.com Cc: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: (Fwd) Looking for Autobiography/Biography on Cheikh AntaMessage-ID: <19980120061744.AAD17084@nijii>MIME-Version: 1.0Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-transfer-encoding: 7BITThanks Latjor, and I look forward to learning more about this greatAfrican!!!Momodou CamaraOn 19 Jan 98 at 16:52, latjor ndow wrote:> Greetings Momodou:> The book entitled, 'GREAT AFRICAN THINKERS - Vol. 1: Cheikh Anta> Diop' Edited by Ivan Van Sertima will answer all the questions you> raised concerning Diop's biographical info. It also includes> articles by noted scholars each writing on one of the many areas of> research Diop's scholarly investigations focused on. ISSN 0270-2495> ISBN 0-88738-680-6> BTW, Feb 7 is the 12 year anniversary of his departure from this> world. It would be a great idea if we could dedicate an entire week> (either ending or beginning on the 7th) honoring his memory on> gambia-l. The best way to do so would be for us to discuss his> contributions, by first publishing excerpts of his works> representative of his multi-disciplinary approach to the> resurrection of African civilization, then discussing them and their> relevance to us as gambians/Africans. It is sad that to this day> many among us have yet to acquaint themselves with a man who has> been named as 'one of two persons in the Black world who most> significantly contributed to the consciousness of Black people this> century'!> Regards,> LatJor> >Gambia-l,> >Is there anyone on the list who can help in answering these> >questions. I am also interested to know if there is any autobiography> >on Cheikh Anta.> >> >Momodou Camara> >> >------------------------------Date: Tue, 20 Jan 1998 08:00:00 +0100From: postmaster@nsw.no To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: 01/19-23:42 Automatic MimeLink MessageMessage-ID: < 34c44b78.narud@relay.nsw.no MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitContent-Type: text/plain; charset=iso-8859-1; name=body.txtConcerning your message with subject:The Gambia has a Secretary of State for Foreign AffairsThe message can not be delivered becausethe following recipients could not be reached:------------------------------Date: Tue, 20 Jan 1998 08:00:00 +0100From: postmaster@nsw.no To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: 01/19-23:42 Automatic MimeLink MessageMessage-ID: < 34c44b7a.narud@relay.nsw.no MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitContent-Type: text/plain; charset=iso-8859-1; name=body.txtConcerning your message with subject:01/19-21:37 Automatic MimeLink Message (fwd)The message can not be delivered becausethe following recipients could not be reached:------------------------------Date: Tue, 20 Jan 1998 08:00:00 +0100From: postmaster@nsw.no To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: 01/19-23:42 Automatic MimeLink MessageMessage-ID: < 34c44b7c.narud@relay.nsw.no MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitContent-Type: text/plain; charset=iso-8859-1; name=body.txtConcerning your message with subject:01/19-21:37 Automatic MimeLink MessageThe message can not be delivered becausethe following recipients could not be reached:------------------------------Date: Tue, 20 Jan 1998 08:00:00 +0100From: postmaster@nsw.no To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: 01/19-23:42 Automatic MimeLink MessageMessage-ID: < 34c44b7e.narud@relay.nsw.no MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitContent-Type: text/plain; charset=iso-8859-1; name=body.txtConcerning your message with subject:Re: Toshiba LaptopsThe message can not be delivered becausethe following recipients could not be reached:------------------------------Date: Tue, 20 Jan 1998 08:18:00 +0100From: postmaster@nsw.no To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: 01/20-08:03 Automatic MimeLink MessageMessage-ID: < 34c44fcb.narud@relay.nsw.no MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitContent-Type: text/plain; charset=iso-8859-1; name=body.txtConcerning your message with subject:Re: The Gambia has a Secretary of State for Foreign AffairsThe message can not be delivered becausethe following recipients could not be reached:------------------------------Date: Tue, 20 Jan 1998 08:18:00 +0100From: postmaster@nsw.no To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: 01/20-08:03 Automatic MimeLink MessageMessage-ID: < 34c44fdd.narud@relay.nsw.no MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitContent-Type: text/plain; charset=iso-8859-1; name=body.txtConcerning your message with subject:01/19-22:40 Automatic MimeLink MessageThe message can not be delivered becausethe following recipients could not be reached:------------------------------Date: Tue, 20 Jan 1998 08:18:00 +0100From: postmaster@nsw.no To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: 01/20-08:03 Automatic MimeLink MessageMessage-ID: < 34c44fd2.narud@relay.nsw.no MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitContent-Type: text/plain; charset=iso-8859-1; name=body.txtConcerning your message with subject:Re: (Fwd) Looking for Autobiography/Biography on Cheikh Anta Diop.The message can not be delivered becausethe following recipients could not be reached:------------------------------Date: Tue, 20 Jan 1998 08:18:00 +0100From: postmaster@nsw.no To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: 01/20-08:03 Automatic MimeLink MessageMessage-ID: < 34c44fd1.narud@relay.nsw.no MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitContent-Type: text/plain; charset=iso-8859-1; name=body.txtConcerning your message with subject:Re: This just in....The message can not be delivered becausethe following recipients could not be reached:------------------------------Date: Tue, 20 Jan 1998 08:18:00 +0100From: postmaster@nsw.no To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: 01/20-08:03 Automatic MimeLink MessageMessage-ID: < 34c44fcf.narud@relay.nsw.no MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitContent-Type: text/plain; charset=iso-8859-1; name=body.txtConcerning your message with subject:Re: telefone #The message can not be delivered becausethe following recipients could not be reached:------------------------------Date: Tue, 20 Jan 1998 08:18:00 +0100From: postmaster@nsw.no To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: 01/20-08:03 Automatic MimeLink MessageMessage-ID: < 34c44fd5.narud@relay.nsw.no MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitContent-Type: text/plain; charset=iso-8859-1; name=body.txtConcerning your message with subject:Re: New PassportsThe message can not be delivered becausethe following recipients could not be reached:------------------------------Date: Tue, 20 Jan 1998 08:18:00 +0100From: postmaster@nsw.no To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: 01/20-08:03 Automatic MimeLink MessageMessage-ID: < 34c44fcd.narud@relay.nsw.no MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitContent-Type: text/plain; charset=iso-8859-1; name=body.txtConcerning your message with subject:Re: Bush ListThe message can not be delivered becausethe following recipients could not be reached:------------------------------Date: Tue, 20 Jan 1998 09:08:00 +0100From: postmaster@nsw.no To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: 01/20-08:53 Automatic MimeLink MessageMessage-ID: < 34c45b70.narud@relay.nsw.no MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitContent-Type: text/plain; charset=iso-8859-1; name=body.txtConcerning your message with subject:Re: (Fwd) Looking for Autobiography/Biography on Cheikh AntaThe message can not be delivered becausethe following recipients could not be reached:------------------------------Date: Tue, 20 Jan 1998 10:13:00 +0100From: postmaster@nsw.no To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: 01/20-09:58 Automatic MimeLink MessageMessage-ID: < 34c46aca.narud@relay.nsw.no MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitContent-Type: text/plain; charset=iso-8859-1; name=body.txtConcerning your message with subject:01/19-23:42 Automatic MimeLink MessageThe message can not be delivered becausethe following recipients could not be reached:------------------------------Date: Tue, 20 Jan 1998 10:13:00 +0100From: postmaster@nsw.no To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: 01/20-09:58 Automatic MimeLink MessageMessage-ID: < 34c46abb.narud@relay.nsw.no MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitContent-Type: text/plain; charset=iso-8859-1; name=body.txtConcerning your message with subject:01/20-08:03 Automatic MimeLink MessageThe message can not be delivered becausethe following recipients could not be reached:------------------------------Date: Tue, 20 Jan 1998 10:32:24 +2000From: mmjeng@image.dk To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: 01/19-21:37 Automatic MimeLink Message (fwd)Message-ID: < 199801200933.KAA07408@mail.image.dk MIME-Version: 1.0Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-transfer-encoding: 7BIT> Date: Mon, 19 Jan 1998 16:10:33 -0500 (EST)> Reply-to: gambia-l@u.washington.edu > From: mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)> To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List < gambia-l@u.washington.edu > Subject: 01/19-21:37 Automatic MimeLink Message (fwd)> List managers,> The following error message is resent to me everytime I send a message to> gambia-L. Can you help?> Regards,> Moe S. Jallow> ------------------------------------------------------------------------> > Concerning your message with subject:> > This just in....> >> > The message can not be delivered because> > the following recipients could not be reached:> >> > amadou.kabir.njie@nsw.no I .have the same problem with different subjects like for eg.Re: NewPassports, Re: Bush List, Re:introduction and so on. I have so farcounted 20 messages of this kind even though I have not sent anymessages to the list recently.GreetingsMatarr M. Jeng. Momodou





Denmark

10500 Posts Posted - 10 Sep 2021 : 16:28:55

------------------------------



------------------------------



------------------------------



------------------------------



Date: Tue, 20 Jan 1998 12:31:02 +0100

From: "Housainou Taal"<

To:

Subject: Re: SV: Endangered Gambian Beaches!!

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII











Dear Bantaba folks,



I very much appreciated the very insightful discussion by Malanding, Fafa,

Abdou and others concerning our endangered coastline. I would very much

like to add the following comments to complement what has already been

said:



(1) Approach to the problem: A publicity drive to stimulate more

awareness about the coastline erosion problem could put the issue at the

public forefront and provoke more action. A classic example is the Banjul

Declaration on Polution and Conservation which was used to raise awareness

about natural resource conservation and management issues. The formation of

a specific Government agency could help but there is need to integrate

community initiatives as well. A publicity drive could be well supported by

the formation of a TASK FORCE to look at both short and long term measures

that are needed to inform people about the problem and how to tackle it.



(2) Short-term soultions: Some of the short-term measures have already been

outlined, i.e. moving sand to the points that are eroding very fast,

groins, etc These short-term measures may not be the best solutions but

they could help in the short-term whilst resources and research is being

conducted for long-term solutons. This problem is indeed very serious and

global so every effort must be made to solicit support from the

international sector e.g. bilateral donors, UNDP,UNEP and WFP. Low-cost

interventions utilising a labour-intensive package could be supported under

community based initiatives often funded by various international agencies.

I was recently involved in the formulation of a Food-for-work initiative in

Malawi which will help construct public facilities including feeder roads

in floods-affected areas. I know WFP recently approved a school feeding

project for The Gambia so perhaps WFP could also be approached to see if a

Quick Action Project on Environmental Rehabilitation could be jointly

supported with the Government and other interested parties.



(3) Long-term solutions: Long-term solutions are often the most difficult

since they require sustainability. Experts like Fafa who are very

up-to-date with research on this subject must be encouraged to come

forward with the long-term answers. However, as an economist with a

research backgroud myself, sometimes it takes us too long to come with

those vital answers at the right time. This is why researchers must be

supported to be able to dedicate adequate time and effort to society's

problems.



Regards to all and lets organise and support a "SAVE OUR BEACHES CAMPAGN!".









on 19-01-98 15:41:23



Please respond to



To:

cc: (bcc: Housainou Taal/OD/WFP)

Subject: Re: SV: Endangered Gambian Beaches!!









Hi Abdou,

Thanks for your comments and your invaluable imput. You are very right in

your suggestion for A specialized CZM Agency and public participation.

Actually the National Environment Agency is currently responsible for CZM,

coordinated by a one person programme officer. I am writing another paper

on " Institutional Framework and Capacity Building for Integrated Coastal

Zone Management in The Gambia". Your ideas as usual is once again

solicited.

On Mon, 19 Jan 1998, Abdou O Gibba wrote:

> Fafa!

>

> At the time Bass forwarded the article (which I am already familiar

with), I

> was thinking of appealing for your expertise and time. So your response

was

> very timely. Thanks for the devotion.

>

> you wrote:

>

> "....lets put heads together for more ideas particular on management

issues.

> It is time to call for ideas from experts such as Amadou Wadda at Delft

and

> Abdou Gibba in Norway...."

>

> You have covered the physical aspects of the situation very articulately

and

> I belief that many of us have now got a slight idea on the status quo.

> Looking from the social perspective, you wrote:

>

> "....my recommendation, without hesitation would be to look into the

> management of human activities in the coastal area. A better planning of

the

> coastal zone is required... One of the way for such planning was what we

> (several government and municipal, and quassigovernment, planners,

> geologists, engineers, and economists) have recommended in the "

Strategies

> for Integrated Coastal Zone Management in The Gambia ".( 1996)unpublished

is

> to plan and enforce a setback line. That is to say to disallow any human

> activity within say 50 or 100 or 500 meters from the high water mark i.e

the

> high tide mark. To determine this setback line a lot of work is required

> because you must determine accurately the rate of erosion, (up - to-

date)

> at all the areas of the coastline, and also put other urgent

socio-economic

> factors into consideration. For example you cannot put a port or ferry

> terminal at 50 or 500 metres away from the sea front..."

>

> I agree with your recommendation. I don't know what the recommendations

of

> the "Strategies for Integrated Coastal Zone Management in The Gambia "

are,

> but to the list of experts and agencies you mentioned, I would like to,

if I

> may, identify other important partners in such management incentives. As

the

> notion is clearly stating, "Integrated" Coastal Zone Management should

> integrate all parties who derive their livelihood from coastal areas. The

> range of these in Gambia may be (apart from those you already mentioned),

> the hotel industry, sand miners, fishermen, and in Banjul in particular,

the

> muslim and christian community leaders who are tirelessly making efforts

to

> save the remaining parts of the graveyards. As we have already discussed

> earlier on, the keyword here is "co-management". While government should

> take a leading role, all the other stake holders should be active

partners

> in the process of managing our coastal area.

>

> Another important element in this process is public education and opinion

> without which many efforts made by any ICZM program might be wasteful. It

is

> crucial for the public to be aware of such efforts in order to achieve

> appropriate and effective conservation. Regulative or restrictive

measures

> you mentioned are fine and necessary but without adequate public

awareness,

> they will not be respected to that significant level.

>

> Finally,a national CZM dept./agency should be established to co-ordinate

the

> planning and management of our coast. In my opinion such a dept. or

agency

> should have gained it's place in Gambia's public sector many years ago,

> given the physical structure of our tiny strip. I still can't figure out

why

> we are still lacking back when it comes to this. As I am made to

understand,

> most of the efforts being made are somehow short-term ?? (correct me). If

> there are or should be long-term plans, in my opinion, only a specialized

> dept./agency should be able to carry out such tasks appropriately and

> effectively.

>

> Hey Fafa, thanks again for your input and as it has become a popular

slogan

> here... "Keep Up The Good Work Down There!"

>

> Regards,

> ::)))Abdou Oujimai

>

>

>

















------------------------------



Date: Tue, 20 Jan 1998 11:05:19 +0100

From: Amadou Kabir Njie <

To: "'

Subject: RE: 01/19-21:37 Automatic MimeLink Message (fwd)

Message-ID: <FBF1001D6A18D1118AC100A0C942F230A66A@AVIA-A>

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain





I received a call from Abdou O. Gibba earlier this morning about the

same problem. So it seems to be affecting numerous, if not all list

members.



On the 5th of may I had returned to my permanent address and requested

that the one at nsw.no be re removed as I would not be using that

address any more. The administrator there must have forfeited that

address after forwarding all mail I had there at the end of that week.



I encountered problems with my present address (at Aviaplan) until

Abdou fixed it yesterday. On Friday I had received a message saying that

I had been "removed from the list as requested", which was wrong because

I had not sent in the request.



I will try and get hold of the administrator at NSW to try and find out

if the fault may have originated there (she may have tried to forward

incomming mail to me but with wrong commands!).



Alternatively, the list managers may scan the list to make sure that my

address at NSW.NO has been permanently deleted!

Bush List managers may also do the same.



I regret any inconvinience caused by the mixup. I am however curious to

find out the real cause so that such incidents may be avoided later.



A. Kabir Njie.



> -----Original Message-----

> From:

> Sent: 20. januar 1998 11:32

> To: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List

> Subject: Re: 01/19-21:37 Automatic MimeLink Message (fwd)

>

> > Date: Mon, 19 Jan 1998 16:10:33 -0500 (EST)

> > Reply-to:

> > From:

> > To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List

> <

> > Subject: 01/19-21:37 Automatic MimeLink Message (fwd)

>

> > List managers,

> >

> > The following error message is resent to me everytime I send a

> message to

> > gambia-L. Can you help?

> >

> > Regards,

> > Moe S. Jallow

> >

> >

> ----------------------------------------------------------------------

> --

> > > Concerning your message with subject:

> > > This just in....

> > >

> > > The message can not be delivered because

> > > the following recipients could not be reached:

> > >

> > >

> >

> I .have the same problem with different subjects like for eg.Re: New

> Passports, Re: Bush List, Re:introduction and so on. I have so far

> counted 20 messages of this kind even though I have not sent any

> messages to the list recently.

>

> Greetings

> Matarr M. Jeng.

>

>



------------------------------



Date: Tue, 20 Jan 1998 14:28:03 +0100 (CET)

From: Theodor Stenevang med <

To: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List <

Subject: Crawling from DAKAR to BANJUL!!!

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=ISO-8859-1

Content-Transfer-Encoding: QUOTED-PRINTABLE



Hello



How can I go from Dakar to Banjul? Ferry? Bus? Taxi? Walk? I will travel

in may and june, will the weather affect the roads so that driving is

impossible?



Anyone who can tell me anything about this; prices, duration and distance

etc, please drop a line to:



=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=

=3D=3D=3D=3D

I Theodor Stenevang I

I Arm=E9gatan 32:818 I

I S-171 71 Solna I

I I

I phone: +46-8-827417 I

I reply to:

=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=

=3D=3D=3D=3D







------------------------------



------------------------------



------------------------------



------------------------------



Date: Tue, 20 Jan 1998 15:35:58 +0100

From: "Momodou S Sidibeh" <

To: <

Subject: SV: Is It In Our Nature : A Discussion With Mr.Sidibeh!!

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit









> 5)You Gave a brief run down of the history of the Gambian organization

in

> Sweden and its contribution to the welfare of gambians in that

country;and

> you argued that the former success and cohesiveness of that organization

is

> evidence that Gambians can indeed come together abroad and achieve great

> things,and you went on to say that the now lackluster performance of that

> organization is the result of the founding fathers (the Moja members)

> withdrawal because of loss of enthusiasm or disillusionment.But you did

not

> explain the reason for that disillusionment; and you did not touch on the

> fact that African leaders ( country or organization leaders) are aversed

to

> recruiting their heirs (the younger people who could take their places in

> the future),which is primarily responsible for the choas and dysfunction

> that follows whenever a strong and efficient leader is replaced in Africa

> and African organizations.



It must be borne in mind that MOJA members were by far simply the most

active members of OGIS, and it can be stated without exaggeration that 90%

of the labour that the success required was done by them. Their

disillusionement, however has little to do with OGIS. (Infact attempts were

made over the years to encourage others to participate fully in the

Executive Comittee, but they almost always declined. Another reason (I

forgot to mention earlier) was the fact that perhaps most Gambians were

afraid of being asociated with MOJA militants in Sweden because many were

harassed and detained when ever they travelled to Gambia during Fafa

Jawara's reign. But this is not a history of MOJA. So there is no need

telling you the causes of that disillusionement now.





> 6) You Argued that Gambians do not have the sense of national identity

that

> countries such as Eritrea and uganda have.You said that that is because

the

> histories and tragedies of those two countries produced a kind of bonding

> between the citizens of those countries that has no parallel in the

gambian

> Case.But is violent history the only condition that produces such

bonding?

> Are our post-independent leaders' lack of the vision and foresight to

> aggressively construct a unifying national identity also not to blame?!



No certainly not. Violence is not the only means by which a strong national

identity can be created. You are right also in that our leaders

intransigence is very significant in this matter - as I have myself

maintained in an earlier discussion.

Nevertheless, in black Africa's borderless, fluid, and transitory

pre-colonial states, the exercise of violence, i.e war, to establish

political identity was the rule, rather than the exception, to keep so many

nations under unified rule.(The exceptions are Ethiopia and the Malagasy

republic of Madagascar). Islam, which is obviously a much more stronger

unifying and oragnizing force than either political affiliation or

ethnicity, itself triumphed in Gambia after more than half a century of

bloody warfare was waged in its name.



> 7)You Disagreed with the notion that most well informed gambians know the

> analyses of the problems that afflict our nation;and you argued that if

such

> a knowledge was available,solutions could have been found very easily by

us

> as a society,which clearly is not the case right now.But I tend to

incline

> towards Latdjor here: Gambian Culture is an oralized one.The spoken word

> has some magic to it, so that sometimes powerful oral analyses could be

> confused with powerful practical solutions.That is why "follow-up" is not

so

> much part of Gambian culture.



I see. So because our culture is oral, well-educated Gambians like

yourself, Latjor, and me should be excused for suggesting half-baked

solutions to our problems, a catalogue of past failures, resting on

confusion, notwithstanding? (Let me remind you that President Yahya Jammeh

is very keen in dismissing incompetents)

All culture in the world is oral. Like most of black Africa, ours is more

oralized because it is one produced by non-literate thought. Writing

promotes precision, systematizes thinking, accuracy in record-keeping,

enhances communication in time and space in a way that orality alone cannot

match. Do we have to wonder why illiterates (in the strict sense of not

being able to write) cannot become rocket scientists? or computer

programmers (some programs are thousands of lines long)?

or should we be contemplating the reasons why most of Africa's history is

to be found in museums and university libraries in the West? Have we not

been receiving our history from the memories of randomly accessed griots

and bards?

It seems to me that being products of an oral culture, who have also gained

a little Western education, is the very reason why we ought to analyse our

problems with faculties other than those produced by orality alone. Many

social scientists engaged in Africa come to the realization that perhaps

errors recur frequently not because the solutions per se are poor, but

rather because PROBLEM FORMULATION HAS BEEN ERRONEOUS IN THE FIRST PLACE.



Thank you.

Momodou Sidibeh, Kartong/Stockholm.



------------------------------



Date: Tue, 20 Jan 1998 14:21:24 +0100

From: "Momodou S Sidibeh" <

To: <

Subject: SV: Is It Our Nature: A Discussion With Mr.Sidibeh!!

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit



Mr. Drammeh,

I appreciate your questions and comments. I think however, that a number of

them are unwarranted. For very obvious reasons, I do not think IS It In OUr

Nature can be exhaustively treated here, not the least, by three or four

individuals. That is why I believe it would have been better if you

submitted your points of view and answers to your own questions rather than

directing them to me. I do not only have difficulty in allocating time, but

I also do not have all the answers and so this submission should be my last

on this topic - I might add, whether or not you think I would have done any

justice to your questions. And believe me this has nothing to do with what

you think are Kartong tricks....it would be a disservice to the people of

Kartong if such an important topic is not honestly dealt with.



Bass wrote..





> In Part One,You

>

> 1) Agreed with Prof Nyiang and President Museveni of Uganda,as opposed to

> what Tamsir was saying,that without the active participation of the black

> people themselves and mostly their leaders in buying and selling of

slaves

> ,black slavery could not have reached the horrifying proportions that it

> assumed.But you did not explain to us whether there could be a difference

> between a black person selling another black person in a black land/ and

a

> white person buying a black person and taking him/her to a white land.I

> would assume that it is now much more difficult to identify the negative

> impact of slavery on the blacks whose ancestors were sold and bought

within

> the black countries than for the ones exported to Europe,Americas and the

> Middle east.



My interest is, learning from Saint Steve Biko, to establish our

identity on our own by, delving into our past - whether this is bright or

dark - in order to gain self-esteem and, like real men, take our rightful

place at the rendez-vous of victory. Only then can we deal with our friends

or enemies in dignified terms of true equality. (This spectre of an

awakened black man that looked into the eyes of whites without blinking -

Apartheid,like all oppression, is sustained by fear of the oppressor - is

what terrified white South Africans, to the extent that they had to kill

Biko).

The transactionary details of who sold, bought and owned a slave are

speculatively interesting. Why don't you give us your own thoughts about

it?





> 2) You agreed with President Jammeh that Gambian intellectuals in the

> diaspora could have contributed culturally and technically much more

> effectively for their homeland if they were actually inside the

Gambia.But

> you at the same time counte-argued that they are still contributing

> significantly financially by subsidising their families back home as well

as

> buying properties from there.So,maybe we should not just pack our bags

and

> go home as some suggested sometime ago....



Your cousin in Stockholm has on many occasions assured me that even if he

were a missile locked on some target in Banjul, he would either fall into

the sea or in Guinea-Bissau; but never on Gambian soil. There are others

who think that the only solution is to go home. These are two extremes that

are both unacceptable to me. But in between them there is a vast land of

diasporan Gambians, and Africans, who have peraonal histories enhancing or

stifling attempts to return home. These must be respected. Yet I believe

ultimately every Gambian must strive to return home. Now, that does not

mean that at any given time we must be willing to pack up and go. One might

just get killed? Tell me, would anyone insist that Wole Soyinka should go

back now to his native Nigeria? Where is being most useful to his people at

this point in time?



> 3) You posited that our past history is responsible for our ethnic

divisions

> and that our ethnic loyalties are stronger than our nationalism.You also

> raised the very significant issue of the reverence that our culture gives

to

> AGE: that being old means being more knowledgeable and wise.But you did

not

> tell us why we revere age,and how sometimes our elders abuse that

> reverence.You also did not tell us how each age group is considered as a

> specific level of social education which does not normally allow into it

> members of a lower age group, for fear that they have not yet got the

level

> of maturity required to handle the issues or skills specific to that age

> group.



I did not tell you why we revere age? Would you kindly read that paragraph

again!

(Part 3, parag.7).



Momodou Sidibeh.







------------------------------



Date: Tue, 20 Jan 1998 13:27:20 +0100

From: "Momodou S Sidibeh" <

To: <

Subject: SV: Is It In Our Nature : A Discussion With Mr.Sidibeh!!

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit



I should cease this opportunity to thank once again all those who

telephoned or wrote privately to express their appreciation of my

contribution to this topic. I think Bass raised some important questions

and I would juxtapose my views and comments with what he wrote:



Mr. Drammeh wrote...



> In Part Two: -

>

> 1)You reasoned that the instability and economic stagnation we are faced

> with has its source in our inability to organize and sustain

mass-oriented

> organizations;but you did not explain whether this incapacity to organize

> ourselves is a relatively new phenomenon in Black Africa or whether that

has

> always been the case,bearing in mind here the organizational

sophistication

> of the Mali Empire,its commercial prosperity and the diversity of the

ethnic

> groups in it.



I am referring to the general situation as it obtains in post-independence

Africa. (BTW Buharry's questions cannot by any measure of logic refer to

the organizational dynamics of empires such as rose and fell some 700!

years ago - remeber, he wrote about Gambians in Atlanta and Stockholm).

Even so, a qualitative difference is in need of pointing out here. Old

Mali's organizational sophistication was ethnic- centred, gender-biased,

and structured to enhance the state's administration of its subjects. Our

concern here is to analyse predicaments that stand in the way of building

effective, autonomous, mass-based and democratically structured

organizations, which even if they are political, should be free from state

control.





> 2) You Explained that a major reason why social bonds weaken between

> Gambians in the Diaspora is that when the longest resident Gambians

become

> much more comfortable economically and culturally in the new country,they

> tend to withdraw.That surely must have serious organizational

consequences,

> since they are the much more experienced ones! But is this phenomenon a

> uniquely Gambian desease ?



....."when the longest residents become more comfortable

economically....they

tend to withdraw". I wrote nothing like this. So perhaps it would be more

helpful if you explain why your interpretation is this different.

On the other hand, I wrote: "This is in general, how immigrant communities

EVERYWHERE evolve and villages develop. (2nd paragraph, part 2)."

I hoped the generalisation here should inform adequately that this is not a

uniquely Gambian phenonmenon.



> 3)You Mentioned that for us to understand fully the factors responsible

for

> our incapacity to organize ourselves,we must go back to Gambia and see

the

> experiences and backgrounds that we as individuals are exposed to as

> children.I would have thought that because rural Gambia is highly

organized

> according to age groups,Rural Gambia should have been able to produce (as

> opposed to our towns and cities) individuals who are very competent at

> organizing the youths,but that does not seem to be the case.I can't see

that

> the average guy/gal from Gunjurr or Kartong is better at organizing

people

> than,say,a guy/gal from the Sukuru City!



You need to qualify your statements here. What do you mean by rural Gambia

being HIGHLY ORGANIZED? How democratic are the "kaabilos"? Earlier on if

you failed to show up for work on behalf of the "kaabilo", you were whipped

into pulp! If youth are assaulted these days, a complaint is filed at the

police. (I am writing from experience). Western institutions in conflict

with African tradition, where the latter are gradually disappearing (my

point in part 3 parag.7 - the Social Distribution of Power)....How many

"kaabilos" (clan-based associations) are now operational in Serre-kunda,

please??





> 4) You Disagreed with the notion that it is in the nature of the Gambians

to

> be inimical to the interest of the group or to hate seeing other gambians

> succeed.You refuted that by arguing that many of those gambians who were

> brought up in liberal and tolerant families are indeed opened-minded and

> have very generous spirits.But are those not the exceptions that prove

the

> rule?!



I did not say what you say I said. Unless you insist on treating my

writing as a literary piece open to textual criticism (in which case we

should be dealing with an entirely different matter) I would suggest that

you read that portion again.

However, your question brings forth an imporatnt matter. Among defeated,

humiliated, dominated, and oppressed people the phenomenon of self-hate,

negative self-feeling are well known. (This was discussed here sometime

ago). Most black people (African-Americans during slavery, for example) did

not just show symptoms of inferiority complexes, but also believe they were

NATURALLY OF LESS WORTH. If Rosa Parks believed that, the Civil Rights

struggle would have been indefinitely postponed. The realisation that there

are concrete historical forces influencing ones condition and through that

realization to act to change that condition, is a process of liberation.

The same applies to Gambians. Even if the majority of Gambians believe that

they are by nature self-destructive, it does not of neccessity follow that

they are right. (Is there anyone on this list who has never heard that the

whites of this world live sweet lives because they have nothing saved for

them in heaven? And that we muslims would get our reward after when we are

dead? - a queer justification of backwardness ordained by God!). i believe

that our consciousnes is a consequence of the material conditions we live

in; and that our duty, after understanding how those material cnditions

operate, is to change them for the better. No, it is not the case of the

exception proving the rule. It is rather that the majority needs mental

decolonisation. (Ngugi Wa Thiongo is very helpful here).



I will finish this later on. For the moment, I have to go.



Momodou S Sidibeh.







------------------------------



Date: Tue, 20 Jan 1998 09:54:37 -0500 (EST)

From:

To:

Subject: Re: New Member (fwd)

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 8bit



Greetings,



This is a forwarded intro. of ABDOUL SALAAM AL-HASSAN SECKA.



Regards,

Moe S. Jallow



---------------------------------------------------------------------



> Moe, pls redirect to Gambia-l 4 me.I mistakenly deleted the

> address

>

>

> Hi Managers !

>

> Thanks 4 subscr'ng me. A brief intro you said ?

>

> To start with, I'm someone with a rather long name. By the way I'm not

> an Arab. Just pretending to be one.

>

> And U know what? I have 1 of D most boring professions. My lecturers

> told me 3 yrs ago that I graduated as an "economist". I

> wonder what that means. In any case, I'm doing what I think economists

> usually do.

>

> I hope the "Gambia Chamber of Commerce and Industry"

> appreciates what I do in it's name.

>

>

> I don't need to bore U with my hobbies. But I can tell U the

> latest in my list is reading Gambia-L mail. Boy aren't

> they too many? I sure will need a course on "Gambia-L Data

> Management". Will someone offer me 1? But is fun I can tell U

> that.





------------------------------



Date: Tue, 20 Jan 1998 10:56:58 -0400 (AST)

From: Fafa Sanyang <

To: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List <

Subject: Re: SV: Endangered Gambian Beaches!!

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII



Your comments and ideas are very good. Currently there is in place a

Technical Working Group called Coastal and Marine Environment Management

Working Group (CMEMWG) under the auspices of the National Environment

Agency. The mandate or TOR of this Group includes your suggestions. This

is an interdesciplinary group which is required to and has been trying to

include public, particularly local coastal community participation and

utilizing local knowledge in coastal resources and environment management.

I can remember a workshop where Banjul, Bakau and all coastal villages

were represented and all languages were spoken to get local ideas. I can

also remember that the Alkali of Bijilo saying he beleived that the

accretion or sedimentation occuring at oyster creek is blocking somehow

the natural tidal flow into the marshland between the creek and Tobacco

road. He beleives that this is concentrating wave energy eastwards towards

Banjul Muslim Cemetery area. His comments or ideas was based on long term

observation of some offshore islands which were eroding at one time and

the

fishermen tried to do some control but the moment they intevened the

matter got worst.This Alikali was a fisherman before retiring and become

the head of Bijilo village. So community participation has accualy started

through workshops, taskforce meeting and village meeting. I have been

involved in all these activities.I can remember also that I assisted one

NGO The World View in preparing a documentary on coastal environmental

problems. I had a two days tour with them to some critically eroding sites

at Banjul area, Bijilo and the sand mining site at Kartong. The video is

meant for public education. But more effort is needed and

so far a one person at NEA coordinating Coastal Zone Management, may

not be as effective as one would like.



Coastal environments are very unique and complex. This is where land and

water meets, so the characteristics are completely different from real

land or sea. This environment is very fragile and dynamic as well.Managing

it require expertise in both biophysical science and people management.

Accually it the people who interfere with nature and end up creating

problems for themselves. But can we live without interfering with nature?

How do we live in the coastal area living natural processes to take their

natural courses. That is living in harmony with mother nature.This would

require a better understanding of our coast.So research, not on ad hoc

bases as so far been done in the Gambia and many places to solve an

immediate problem, would be key the key tool to understand our coast.



Let me also add that Regional, subregional, and international cooperation

is highly reqired in managing the coast. The general littoral drift in

Senegambia coast is southwords. this is the general trend generated by

the predomenated Northwest swell; although there

are some local deflections. So some human activities in Senagal can affect

the Gambia and likewise what happens in the Gambia can affect Cassamance.

Howmany 100s or 1000s of miles do oilspill travel.



So in short managing our coast reqires all desciplines and economists are

important in this group. So operation "Save our Beaches Campaign" is great

and all experts in history, ethics, economics and scientists and managers

should join heads.



Thanks



Fafa







On Tue, 20 Jan 1998, Housainou Taal wrote:



>

>

>

>

> Dear Bantaba folks,

>

> I very much appreciated the very insightful discussion by Malanding, Fafa,

> Abdou and others concerning our endangered coastline. I would very much

> like to add the following comments to complement what has already been

> said:

>

> (1) Approach to the problem: A publicity drive to stimulate more

> awareness about the coastline erosion problem could put the issue at the

> public forefront and provoke more action. A classic example is the Banjul

> Declaration on Polution and Conservation which was used to raise awareness

> about natural resource conservation and management issues. The formation of

> a specific Government agency could help but there is need to integrate

> community initiatives as well. A publicity drive could be well supported by

> the formation of a TASK FORCE to look at both short and long term measures

> that are needed to inform people about the problem and how to tackle it.

>

> (2) Short-term soultions: Some of the short-term measures have already been

> outlined, i.e. moving sand to the points that are eroding very fast,

> groins, etc These short-term measures may not be the best solutions but

> they could help in the short-term whilst resources and research is being

> conducted for long-term solutons. This problem is indeed very serious and

> global so every effort must be made to solicit support from the

> international sector e.g. bilateral donors, UNDP,UNEP and WFP. Low-cost

> interventions utilising a labour-intensive package could be supported under

> community based initiatives often funded by various international agencies.

> I was recently involved in the formulation of a Food-for-work initiative in

> Malawi which will help construct public facilities including feeder roads

> in floods-affected areas. I know WFP recently approved a school feeding

> project for The Gambia so perhaps WFP could also be approached to see if a

> Quick Action Project on Environmental Rehabilitation could be jointly

> supported with the Government and other interested parties.

>

> (3) Long-term solutions: Long-term solutions are often the most difficult

> since they require sustainability. Experts like Fafa who are very

> up-to-date with research on this subject must be encouraged to come

> forward with the long-term answers. However, as an economist with a

> research backgroud myself, sometimes it takes us too long to come with

> those vital answers at the right time. This is why researchers must be

> supported to be able to dedicate adequate time and effort to society's

> problems.

>

> Regards to all and lets organise and support a "SAVE OUR BEACHES CAMPAGN!".

>

>

>

>

>

>

> Please respond to

>

> To:

> cc: (bcc: Housainou Taal/OD/WFP)

> Subject: Re: SV: Endangered Gambian Beaches!!

>

>

>

>

> Hi Abdou,

> Thanks for your comments and your invaluable imput. You are very right in

> your suggestion for A specialized CZM Agency and public participation.

> Actually the National Environment Agency is currently responsible for CZM,

> coordinated by a one person programme officer. I am writing another paper

> on " Institutional Framework and Capacity Building for Integrated Coastal

> Zone Management in The Gambia". Your ideas as usual is once again

> solicited.

> On Mon, 19 Jan 1998, Abdou O Gibba wrote:

> > Fafa!

> >

> > At the time Bass forwarded the article (which I am already familiar

> with), I

> > was thinking of appealing for your expertise and time. So your response

> was

> > very timely. Thanks for the devotion.

> >

> > you wrote:

> >

> > "....lets put heads together for more ideas particular on management

> issues.

> > It is time to call for ideas from experts such as Amadou Wadda at Delft

> and

> > Abdou Gibba in Norway...."

> >

> > You have covered the physical aspects of the situation very articulately

> and

> > I belief that many of us have now got a slight idea on the status quo.

> > Looking from the social perspective, you wrote:

> >

> > "....my recommendation, without hesitation would be to look into the

> > management of human activities in the coastal area. A better planning of

> the

> > coastal zone is required... One of the way for such planning was what we

> > (several government and municipal, and quassigovernment, planners,

> > geologists, engineers, and economists) have recommended in the "

> Strategies

> > for Integrated Coastal Zone Management in The Gambia ".( 1996)unpublished

> is

> > to plan and enforce a setback line. That is to say to disallow any human

> > activity within say 50 or 100 or 500 meters from the high water mark i.e

> the

> > high tide mark. To determine this setback line a lot of work is required

> > because you must determine accurately the rate of erosion, (up - to-

> date)

> > at all the areas of the coastline, and also put other urgent

> socio-economic

> > factors into consideration. For example you cannot put a port or ferry

> > terminal at 50 or 500 metres away from the sea front..."

> >

> > I agree with your recommendation. I don't know what the recommendations

> of

> > the "Strategies for Integrated Coastal Zone Management in The Gambia "

> are,

> > but to the list of experts and agencies you mentioned, I would like to,

> if I

> > may, identify other important partners in such management incentives. As

> the

> > notion is clearly stating, "Integrated" Coastal Zone Management should

> > integrate all parties who derive their livelihood from coastal areas. The

> > range of these in Gambia may be (apart from those you already mentioned),

> > the hotel industry, sand miners, fishermen, and in Banjul in particular,

> the

> > muslim and christian community leaders who are tirelessly making efforts

> to

> > save the remaining parts of the graveyards. As we have already discussed

> > earlier on, the keyword here is "co-management". While government should

> > take a leading role, all the other stake holders should be active

> partners

> > in the process of managing our coastal area.

> >

> > Another important element in this process is public education and opinion

> > without which many efforts made by any ICZM program might be wasteful. It

> is

> > crucial for the public to be aware of such efforts in order to achieve

> > appropriate and effective conservation. Regulative or restrictive

> measures

> > you mentioned are fine and necessary but without adequate public

> awareness,

> > they will not be respected to that significant level.

> >

> > Finally,a national CZM dept./agency should be established to co-ordinate

> the

> > planning and management of our coast. In my opinion such a dept. or

> agency

> > should have gained it's place in Gambia's public sector many years ago,

> > given the physical structure of our tiny strip. I still can't figure out

> why

> > we are still lacking back when it comes to this. As I am made to

> understand,

> > most of the efforts being made are somehow short-term ?? (correct me). If

> > there are or should be long-term plans, in my opinion, only a specialized

> > dept./agency should be able to carry out such tasks appropriately and

> > effectively.

> >

> > Hey Fafa, thanks again for your input and as it has become a popular

> slogan

> > here... "Keep Up The Good Work Down There!"

> >

> > Regards,

> > ::)))Abdou Oujimai

> >

> >

> >

>

>

>

>

>

>

>

>





------------------------------



Date: Tue, 20 Jan 1998 10:33:00 -0500 (EST)

From: "Malanding S. Jaiteh" <

To:

Subject: Re: 01/20-14:19 Automatic MimeLink Message

Message-ID: <

Content-Type: text



Can someone help with Mr Amadou kabir Njie's address? I am getting

lots of error messages. Perhaps the managers are aware but just

in case.



malanding

>

> Concerning your message with subject:

> 01/20-11:18 Automatic MimeLink Message

>

> The message can not be delivered because

> the following recipients could not be reached:

>

> amadou.kabir.njie@nsw.no

>

>





------------------------------



Date: Tue, 20 Jan 1998 16:34:02 +0100

From: "Momodou S Sidibeh" <

To: "gambia-l" <

Subject: CORRECTION

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit



ON THE LAST POINT RAISED BY BASS:



First statement should have read. All cultures in the world are largely

oral.

I should also have added:

There are many positive attributes of non-literate societies which need

mention: develop capacity to listen, developed memory, spontaneity in

expression, heightened sense of imagination, and the production of powerful

orators. On the other hand, oralized cultures are handicapped when it comes

to what may called scientific analyses of specialised data.

Momodou.



------------------------------



Date: Tue, 20 Jan 1998 16:57:37 +0200

From:

To:

Subject: Re: 01/20-14:19 Automatic MimeLink Message

Message-ID: <19980120155855.AAA25104@nijii>

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII

Content-transfer-encoding: 7BIT



The address has been removed from Gambia-l.

Momodou Camara



On 20 Jan 98 at 10:33, Malanding S. Jaiteh wrote:



> Can someone help with Mr Amadou kabir Njie's address? I am getting

> lots of error messages. Perhaps the managers are aware but just in

> case.

>

> malanding



------------------------------



Date: Tue, 20 Jan 1998 10:57:40 EST

From: Bolsey225 <

To:

Subject: Re: Subscribe new member

Message-ID: <

Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII

Content-transfer-encoding: 7bit



Please can u please subscribe

Thanks and God bless





------------------------------



Date: Tue, 20 Jan 1998 11:12:01 -0500 (EST)

From: "Malanding S. Jaiteh" <

To:

Cc:

Subject: Re: New Passports

Message-ID: <

Content-Type: text



I thought I should put in my few cents worth in this new Hihaars from the

Interior Secretariat. Don't you think these are not too expensive for the

benefits they are claiming? I think passport and license plates can be

abused by those who who really want to. My position is that most of the

passports in wrong hands were indeed acquired by legal means. Its just that

they were not properly screened by the authorities or were knowingly issued

to them by officers not doing their job right. So a change to new passports

can only make life difficult to the tens of thousands of Gambians living abroad

and not keep passports out from the wrong hands. Also it is not hard to look

around to see the difficulties involved in controlling vehicle theft.

The US has probably one of the most

computerized registration systems. This does not stop the hundreds of thousands

of automobiles stolen or carjacked each year. Armed bandits need not steal

a car. They can always take it by force.



What is clear is that all these are not cheap. The Secretariat must not only

look at the potential revenue or the so called security gain. These could be

trivial when you consider other impacts on Gambians.



Malanding Jaiteh



>

>

> At 06:57 PM 1/19/98 -0000, you wrote:

> >Sent by "Archibald H. R. Graham" <

> > via Commit

> >

> >

> >With the kind and consented permission of the Management of HIBAAR *, I

> >reproduce the following front page article in this week's free issue of

> >HIBAAR:

> >

> >"Major Bojang tells Hibaar about new passports"

> >

> >"Government is to introduce new passports, Momodou Bojang, Secretary of

> >State for the Interior, has told Hibaar.

> >

> >"Speaking to our reporter in his office, Major Bojang said new passport are

> >needed because the existing ones 'can easily be forged'.

> >

> >"He continued: 'The Gambian passport is not up to the security standard

> >that we want it to be.' The new passport will be difficult to forge.

> >

> >"The secretary of state said present passport-holders will be given a 'year

> >of grace' in which to acquire new ones. He added that the fee for the new

> >passport will remain D250.......

> >

> >".........He stressed that the new (car) number plates will be unlike those

> >at present in use. The issuing of them will be computerised and linked to

> >number plate data in countries such as Guinea Bissau, Mauritania, and

> >Senegal, so that car theft can be swiftly countered.

> >

> >"Major Bojang said that recent attackers on a Casamance Village had arrived

> >in vehicles bearing Gambian number plates - 'which can easily be forged'.

> >

> >"The secretary of state said the new high-security number plates will be

> >reflective at night, thus helping to cut down accidents......"

> >

> >* - Hibaar is a new free newspaper published weekly by HIBAAR, P O Box

> >2745, Serrekunda, The Gambia. Tel. 497939

> >

> >Regards

> >Archi

> >

> >

> >

>





------------------------------



Date: Tue, 20 Jan 1998 11:49:16 -0500

From: Solomon Sylva <

To:

Subject: Re: 01/20-14:19 Automatic MimeLink Message---Humor of the Day!!!!!!!

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit



Camara, Momodou wrote:

>

> The address has been removed from Gambia-l.

> Momodou Camara

>

> On 20 Jan 98 at 10:33, Malanding S. Jaiteh wrote:

>

> > Can someone help with Mr Amadou kabir Njie's address? I am getting

> > lots of error messages. Perhaps the managers are aware but just in

> > case.

> >

> > malanding



Thank Goodness!!! I was wondering what was happening here. After a rough

morning after the MLK Holiday, it was starting to get to me.

Thank You. Now I feel much better.



Keep up the good work.



Peace,

King Solomon



------------------------------



------------------------------



Date: Tue, 20 Jan 1998 18:11:17 +0200

From:

To:

Subject: (Fwd) DELETE GAMBIA-L XXXXXXXX

Message-ID: <19980120171235.AAA72108@nijii>

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII

Content-transfer-encoding: 7BIT



Gambia-L,

User

gambia-l@u.washington.edu.



Hopefully this time it is succedded!!!!



Momodou



------------------------------



Date: Tue, 20 Jan 1998 12:13:54 -0500

From: Solomon Sylva <

To:

Subject: Re: 01/20-17:23 Automatic MimeLink Message - Here we go again !!!!!!

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit



Here we go again, can somebody help this guy?

I would have if I could from my end.



Thank you.

King Solomon



------------------------------



Date: Tue, 20 Jan 1998 18:14:26 +0200

From:

To: Bolsey225 <

Cc:

Subject: Re: Subscribe new member

Message-ID: <19980120171544.AAA69678@nijii>

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII

Content-transfer-encoding: 7BIT



On 20 Jan 98 at 10:57, Bolsey225 wrote:



> Please can u please subscribe

> Thanks and God bless

>



Please write the Name and surname too !!



You can send the reply to one of the managers.



Regards,



Momodou Camara



------------------------------



Date: Tue, 20 Jan 1998 12:11:15 -0500

From: Ceesay Soffie <

To: "'

Subject: FW:

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain;

charset="iso-8859-1"



------------------------------



Date: Tue, 20 Jan 1998 18:39:22 +0200

From:

To:

Subject: Recent error messages

Message-ID: <19980120174040.AAA49162@nijii>

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII

Content-transfer-encoding: 7BIT



Gambia-l,

We have all been receiving error messages on the list during the

last 24 hours which was due to the fact that Kabir was added to the

list with a wrong address.

A subscription request was received by the subscription managers on

the 19th January 1998 to add Kabir but unfortunately the email

address was

errors.

I have now deleted the address. FYI none subscribers can't send

messages to the list!!!!



Best regards to every one,



Momodou Camara



------------------------------



Date: Tue, 20 Jan 1998 14:49:47 -0500

From: Ceesay Soffie <

To: "'

Subject: cancer research in the gambia

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain



Hello Gambia-L



I would greatly appreciate any information on research on cancer in the

Gambia - lung cancer, breast cancer, and prostate cancer. What are the

statistics on sufferers, deaths due to the disease, and the kind of

preventive measures currently in place. Information or direction to

information can sent to my personal mailbox. Thank you.



Soffie Ceesay



------------------------------



Date: Tue, 20 Jan 1998 16:08:25 EST

From: Bolsey225 <

To:

Subject: new member

Message-ID: <

Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII

Content-transfer-encoding: 7bit



HI, AM SORRY FOR NOT SENDING THE FULL INFORMATION ABOUT ELLA. PLEASE AGAIN

CAN YOU INCLUDE HER NAME ON YOUR LIST HER ADDRESS IS

(cecilia wright)

THANK YOU FELLOW GAMBIANS

YOU GUYS ARE DOING A GREAT JOB KEEPING US IN TOUCH, BECAUSE WE ARE IN A VERY

REMOTE AREA OF THE US. HENCE WE SELDOM GET NEWS OR SUCH INFORMATION ABOUT

HOME. KEEP UP THE GOOD WORK.



THANKS AGAIN AND GOD BLESS

SEE YA

PLEASE







------------------------------



Date: Tue, 20 Jan 1998 16:48:03 -0500 (EST)

From:

To:

Subject: 25 years ago today....

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 8bit



The date was January 20th, 1973, twenty-five years ago today, that Amilcar

Cabral, the Guinea-Bissau nationalist leader, was assassinated in Conakry.



In memory of the late African revolutionary, I am forwarding the following

about his distinctions. May his soul rest in peace.



Regards,

Moe S. Jallow

---------------------------------------------------------------------------



AMILCAR CABRAL - LIFETIME DISTINCTIONS:



Member of the Presidency of the World Peace Council

January 1972 --- Awarded the Gamal Abdel Nasser Medal at the 5th

conference of the Organization of Solidarity of

the African and Asian Peoples.

October 1972 --- Awarded Frederico Joliot-Curie Medal by the World Peace

Council.

October 1972 --- Awarded Honorary Doctorate of Law degree by Lincoln

University, in Pensylvania, USA.

December 1972 -- Awarded Honorary Doctorate of Political and Social

Sciences by the African Institute of the Academy of

Science of the USSR.



AMILCAR CABRAL - POSTHUMOUS DISTINCTIONS:



January 1973 --- Gold Medal of Fidelity to the People by the president

Ahmed Sekou Toure in the name of the Central

Committee of the Democratic Party of Guine Conakry.

April 1973 ----- Medal of the Anti-Imperialist Unity by the Democratic

World Youth Federation.

May 1973 ------ The World Peace Council creates the Amilcar Cabral Award

to recognize organizations and groups for

exemplary contribution in the struggle against the

colonialism andimperialism.

May 1973 ------ One the principal Squares in Argel, Tunisia is named

Amilcar Cabral Square. In the Republic of

Congo of the principal avenues is renamed Amilcar Cabral

Avenue.

May 1973 ------ In Pavia, Italy, the Amilcar Cabral Elementary School is

named in his honor.

May 1973 ------ The Indian government creates the Amilcar Cabral

Scholarship to be awarded anually to an African

student, preferably a militant of a moviment for African

liberation or the fight against racism.

May 1973 ------ In Rome, Italy, the the Liberation and Development

committee created the Amilcar Cabral Center of

Documentation. In Sweden Zentrum Amilcar Cabral, and in

Washington, US, the Amilcar Cabral Institute.



And I must ask, how about the Amilcar Cabral Tournament????



------------------------------



Date: Tue, 20 Jan 1998 21:22:03 -0500

From: "Dr. Amadou S. Janneh" <

To:

Subject: Singhateh: Closer to Being Veep?

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit



Gambia-l:



I was just discussing Omar Njie's removal with someone who arrived from

The Gambia recently and she made some interesting observations. She

reminded me that Edward Sighateh turned 31 last December, and that it

may be a matter of time for him to step into the vice presidency.



Are you hearing the same thing? What are your thoughts? What would be

the implication? Should we expect any explanations from the government

IF that happens?



------------------------------



Date: Tue, 20 Jan 1998 21:53:36 -0600

From: "Katim S. Touray" <

To: "Gambia-l" <

Subject: Caught in the cross-fire

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit



Hi folks,



i'm writing to say a few words about recent error messages we've been

getting on the list.



first, thanks to Momodou Camara for working on root cause of the problem by

unsubscribing Amadou's culprit address. second, the bad news is that we're

not quite done with the problem yet. you might notice that we're still

getting some mail from

offending address from Gambia-L.



the reason for our plight is that we're caught in the traffic between two

machines. even though Momodou has unsubscribed Amadou's offending address,

his mail server keeps sending mail to Gambia-L to the effect that it could

not deliver mail to Amadou. in turn, the Gambia-L server replies to

Amadou's mail server (

subscribed to Gambia-L. and on and on ...



in theory, this traffic should stop after a certain number of tries, or

days. so we should just lied down low, and hope this thing goes away soon.

this is a time to stay strong!!



for your info, the following is a clean-up version of traffic between the

two machines:



Step 1: mail from





>

----------------------------------------------------------------------------

---

> From:

> Date: Tue, 20 Jan 1998 20:06:00 +0100

> To:

> Subject: 01/20-19:36 Automatic MimeLink Message

> The message can not be delivered because

> the following recipients could not be reached:

>

> amadou.kabir.njie@nsw.no

>



Step 2: mail from LISTPROC to



> From:

> To:

> Cc: at137@columbia.edu; dekat@itis.com

> Subject: Error Condition Re: 01/20-19:36 Automatic MimeLink Message

> Date: Tuesday, January 20, 1998 1:06 PM

>

>

> Your message is returned to you unprocessed. If you want to subscribe,

> send mail to

>

> subscribe GAMBIA-L Your Name

>

> This message cannot be resent again from your address shown above, unless

> its body is slightly modified.



it's really funny that they are having an argument over nothing. so much

for how smart computers are.





i'll stop here for now. please pardon the inconveniences or any problems

caused. have a great weekend!



Katim



------------------------------



Date: Tue, 20 Jan 1998 23:56:40 -0500 (EST)

From:

To:

Subject: Re: Singhateh: Closer to Being Veep?

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 8bit



Dr. Janneh, you wrote:

>

> Gambia-l:

>

> I was just discussing Omar Njie's removal with someone who arrived from

> The Gambia recently and she made some interesting observations. She

> reminded me that Edward Sighateh turned 31 last December, and that it

> may be a matter of time for him to step into the vice presidency.

>

> What would be the implication?



That the government has played the Gambian people by knowingly falsifying

and bypassing the constitution, shrewdly, to suit their needs. This would

suggest that Sighateh may sill be a feared man by the president and his

cabinet, else, why go through this formfitting plot only to have the

Gambian people inflict on them a(nother) blow of non-confidentiality?

Let's hope this is only "rumours" of time. Perhaps, there ought to be a

genuine explanation for the swift removal of Mr. Omar Njie.



Regards,

Moe S. Jallow



======================================================================

mjallow@sct.edu mjallow@hayes.com

---------------------------------------------------------------------



------------------------------



Date: Wed, 21 Jan 1998 00:29:59 -0500 (EST)

From:

To:

Subject: Re: Caught in the cross-fire

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 8bit



Katim wrote:

>

> it's really funny that they are having an argument over nothing. so much

> for how smart computers are.

>



Ceratinly, only half as smart as its programmer. After all, it is the

programmer who tells it what to do. Did you ever hear the expression, "All

programmers are playwrights and all computers are lousy actors"? (just a

joke).



Regards,

Moe S. Jallow



------------------------------



Date: Wed, 21 Jan 1998 09:31:58 +0100

From: =?iso-8859-1?Q?Asbj=F8rn_Nordam?= <

To: "'Gambia-L'" <

Subject: Is it in Our Nature

Message-ID: <9B236DF9AF96CF11A5C94044F32190311DB3AF@DKDIFS02>

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: multipart/mixed;

boundary="---- =_NextPart_000_01BD264F.6D4014F0"



I can see that M.S.Sidibeh is answering comments on that topic from =

Bass

and Drammeh, but on my mail there is no comments from the two persons.

When are they posted to the list. Maybe there is more I missed ? =

Asbj=F8rn



------------------------------



Date: Wed, 21 Jan 1998 13:25:52 +0100

From: "Momodou S Sidibeh" <

To: <

Subject: SV: Is it in Our Nature

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 8bit



Mr. Nordam,

In case you have not already received them from someone else,I will send

you copies of the source of the discussion with Bass, alias Mr. Drammeh.

(Note that Bass and Mr. Drammeh are one and the same person - Bass Dodou

Drammeh). I hope your work is less demanding now?



Momodou.



Asbjorn wrote:



I can see that M.S.Sidibeh is answering comments on that topic from Bass

and Drammeh, but on my mail there is no comments from the two persons.

When are they posted to the list. Maybe there is more I missed ? Asbjørn



----------





------------------------------



Date: Wed, 21 Jan 1998 16:59:32 +0300

From: "Bassirou Dodou Drammeh" <

To: <

Subject: Re: Is it in Our Nature

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain;

charset="iso-8859-1"

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 8bit



Elakeh,

Okay,do that, because I myself was going to.I was also going

to tease him for multiplying me into two.And until later,all of you keep up

the good work down there!!



My regards to the family!





Basss!



-----Original Message-----

From: Momodou S Sidibeh <

To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List

<gambia-l@u.washington.edu>

Date: Wednesday, January 21, 1998 9:32 PM

Subject: SV: Is it in Our Nature





Mr. Nordam,

In case you have not already received them from someone else,I will send

you copies of the source of the discussion with Bass, alias Mr. Drammeh.

(Note that Bass and Mr. Drammeh are one and the same person - Bass Dodou

Drammeh). I hope your work is less demanding now?



Momodou.



Asbjorn wrote:



I can see that M.S.Sidibeh is answering comments on that topic from Bass

and Drammeh, but on my mail there is no comments from the two persons.

When are they posted to the list. Maybe there is more I missed ? Asbjørn



----------









------------------------------



Date: Wed, 21 Jan 1998 17:39:25 +0100

From: =?iso-8859-1?Q?Asbj=F8rn_Nordam?= <

To: "'Gambia-L'" <

Subject: Hotels and resthouses in The Gambia

Message-ID: <9B236DF9AF96CF11A5C94044F32190311DB3B3@DKDIFS02>

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: multipart/mixed;

One of you from the Gambia-L some times ago asked for hotel adresses.

>From tours to the Gambia I come to stay in several hotels, and I met

other toourists. The list enclosed is not total or detailed, or divide

the hotels into a classification-system. I have tried to group them

depending on the site. All gambians must excuse me for putting the list

here, but I don=B4t remember who were asking. If you are interessted =

you

can give comments or corrections. Regards from Asbj=F8rn

My system is WP 6.0. If you who were asking can not open it please =

write

me.



=20



------------------------------



Date: Wed, 21 Jan 1998 12:09:15 -0500 (EST)

From: "Malanding S. Jaiteh" <

To:

Subject: Graduate Assistantships Available

Message-ID: <



Some of you may be interested in this. Good luck.



Malanding Jaiteh



----- Begin Included Message -----



>From

X-Received: MTU Resend v1.3 for forgrad-l

X-Authentication-Warning: hemlock.ffr.mtu.edu: Host ffrpc110.ffr [141.219.149.110] claimed to be ffrpc110.ffr.mtu.edu

X-Sender:

Date: Wed, 21 Jan 1998 07:44:18 -0500

To: forgrad-l@mtu.edu, eagaff@mtu.edu

From: "Glenn D. Mroz" <

Subject: Graduate Assistantships Available

Mime-Version: 1.0





>X-Sun-Charset: US-ASCII

>Approved-By: Chris Bennett <

>Date: Tue, 20 Jan 1998 16:52:33 -0600

>Reply-To: Chris Bennett <

>Sender:

>From: Chris Bennett <

>Subject: Graduate Assistantships Available

>To: Multiple recipients of list FOREST <

>

>GIS, GPS, and Remote Sensing Assistantships, University of Arkansas

>-------------------------------------------------------------------

>

>The School of Forest Resources, University of Arkansas, Monticello has

>over five graduate assistantships available for outstanding M.S.

>candidates who plan to enroll in graduate school in the fall of 1998.

>Assistantships are half-time and carry a stipend of US$11,000 per year

>plus tuition. Entrance requirements include a 3.0 undergraduate grade

>point average and a GRE score of 1000. Persons with undergraduate

>degrees in forestry, wildlife management, natural resources or

>environmental science are encouraged to apply. Applicants in other

>fields are also encouraged to apply, but may be required to take some

>undergraduate work in forest resources. A degree in forestry is not

>required for admission to the program. For additional information

>contact Dean Bob Blackmon, P.O. Box 3468, Monticello, AR 71656. Phone:

>870-460-1052, E-mail:

>(

>

>The School of Forest Resources has a very progressive GIS/Remote

>Sensing laboratory, the Spatial Analysis Laboratory (SAL) which is

>directed by Dr. Robert C. Weih. The SAL is involved in research and

>development in the areas of Geographic Information Systems (GIS),

>Global Positioning Systems (GPS), Remote Sensing, and Expert Systems.

>The lab utilizes these technologies to focus on developing applications

>and research to improve natural resource management. This is

>accomplished by integrating state-of-the-art GIS facilities with

>expertise of the faculty and staff of the Arkansas Forest Resources

>Center to evaluate complex problems and provide solutions for more

>effective forest management strategies.

>

>The SAL utilizes seven Sun Solaris workstations and seven PCs to

>accomplish these tasks. More than ten types of devices are available

>for reading and storing data, including two optical drives capable of

>storing more than four gigabytes and two recordable CD systems to

>master CD ROMs. More than 100 gigabytes of hard disk space are

>available for software and data storage. The SAL has numerous

>high-quality output devices (laser printers, ink-jet printers and

>plotters, dye-sublimation printer, etc.) for visualization of spatial

>and tabular information. Spatial data input is accomplished using Altek

>backlit digitizers and scanners. The lab also incorporates other

>technologies, such as nine field GPS units, a GPS Base Station, GER

>2600 Spectroradiometer , GER 1500 Spectroradiometer, and a Kodak DCS420

>Digital Camera System in its research and development efforts. ESRI

>products (Arc/Info, ArcView, Spatial Analyst, etc.) are the primary

>software tools used in the lab. The SAL also has software for remote

>sensing (Imagine, PCI, ER Mapper, etc), GPS, and Expert System

>methodology and application development. To complement the SAL,

>another lab (Authorized ESRI ArcView Learning Center) consisting of

>Pentium PCs has been established for undergraduate training, continuing

>education and technology transfer of spatial analysis techniques and

>applications related to natural resource management.

>

>

>Graduate students working in GIS, Remote Sensing, or GPS will be

>working in the SAL along with four full time staff professionals. The

>SAL provides an avenue through which the expertise of the faculty and

>the natural resource community can be integrated with new technology to

>develop solutions to current and future problems that face natural

>resource managers. These efforts allow natural resource managers to

>address a changing social climate and meet natural resource demands in

>the 21st century.

>

> ******** Bringing Technology to Natural Resource Management ********

>

>

Glenn D. Mroz

Program Coordinator, Forest Ecology and Management

School of Forestry and Wood Products

Michigan Tech University

Houghton Michigan 49931

(906) 487 2496 Phone

(906) 487 2915

http://forestry.mtu.edu







----- End Included Message -----





------------------------------



Date: Wed, 21 Jan 1998 20:13:48 +0300

From: "Bassirou Dodou Drammeh" <

To: <

Subject: Re: Hotels and resthouses in The Gambia

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain;

charset="iso-8859-1"

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 8bit



Asbjorn,

I think you have to Re-send that message,because I can't see

the Attachment you are reffering to as written with WP 6.0.And send it

quick ,and thank you very much in advance because I need those addresses

very much.



In the meantime,Keep Up The Good Work Down There!





Regards

Bassss!



-----Original Message-----

From: Asbjørn Nordam <

To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List

<gambia-l@u.washington.edu>

Date: Thursday, January 22, 1998 1:35 AM

Subject: Hotels and resthouses in The Gambia





One of you from the Gambia-L some times ago asked for hotel adresses.

>From tours to the Gambia I come to stay in several hotels, and I met

other toourists. The list enclosed is not total or detailed, or divide

the hotels into a classification-system. I have tried to group them

depending on the site. All gambians must excuse me for putting the list

here, but I don´t remember who were asking. If you are interessted you

can give comments or corrections. Regards from Asbjørn

My system is WP 6.0. If you who were asking can not open it please write

me.











------------------------------



Date: Wed, 21 Jan 1998 18:59:13 +0200

From:

To:

Subject: New members

Message-ID: <19980121175928.AAB77586@nijii>

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII

Content-transfer-encoding: 7BIT



Greetings,

Cecilia Wright and Alberta Davis have been added to the bantaba.

Welcome to the Gambia-l, you can send a brief introduction to

gambia-l@u.washington.edu.



Regards,

Momodou Camara



*******************************************************

http://home3.inet.tele.dk/mcamara



**"Start by doing what's necessary, then what's

possible and suddenly you are doing the impossible"***



------------------------------



Date: Wed, 21 Jan 1998 13:23:36 -0500 (EST)

From: Anna Secka <

To:

Subject: DEASE-PEOPLE: News of the Dumb (fwd)

Message-ID: <Pine.SUN.3.91.980121131444.3118B-100000@cse>

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII



A true story out of San Francisco:



It seems a man, wanting to rob a downtown Bank of America,

walked into the branch and wrote "This iz a stikkup. Put all

your muny in this bag."



While standing in line, waiting to give his note to the teller, he

began to worry that someone had seen him write the note and

might call the police before he reached

the teller window. So he left the Bank of America and crossed

the street to Wells Fargo. After waiting a few minutes in line,

he handed his note to the Wells Fargo teller. She read it and,

surmising from his spelling errors that he was not the brightest

light in the harbor, told him that she could not accept his stick-

up note because it was written on a Bank of America deposit slip

and that he would either have to fill out a Wells Fargo deposit

slip or go back to Bank of America. Looking somewhat defeated,

the man said "Ok" and left. The Wells Fargo teller then called

the police who arrested the man a few minutes later, as he was

waiting in line back at Bank of America.



========================================================



Also from San Francisco:



A motorist was unknowingly caught in an automated speed trap that

measured his speed using radar and photographed his car. He later

received in the mail a ticket for $40 and a photo of his car.



Instead of payment, he sent the police department a photograph

of $40.



Several days later, he received a letter from the police that

contained another picture... of handcuffs.



========================================================



Seattle...



When a man attempted to siphon gasoline from a motor home

parked on a Seattle street, he got much more than he bargained for.

Police arrived at the scene to find an ill man curled up next to a

motor home near spilled sewage. A police spokesman said that the

man admitted to trying to steal gasoline and plugged his hose into the

motor home's sewage tank by mistake. The owner of the vehicle declined

to

press charges, saying it was the best laugh he'd ever had.



========================================================



A woman was reporting her car as stolen, and mentioned that there

was a car phone in it. The policeman taking the report called the

phone

and told the guy that answered that he had read the ad in the newspaper

and wanted to buy the car. They arranged to meet, and the thief was

arrested.



========================================================



45 year old Amy Brasher was arrested in San Antonio, Texas after a

mechanic reported to police that 18 packages of marijuana were

packed in the engine compartment of the car which she had brought to

the

mechanic for an oil change. According to police, Brasher later said

that she didn't realize that the mechanic would have to raise the hood

to

change the oil.



========================================================



David Posman, 33, was arrested recently in Providence, R.I., after

allegedly knocking out an armored car driver and stealing the

closest four bags of money.



It turned out they contained $800 in PENNIES, weighed 30 pounds

each, and slowed him to a stagger during his getaway so that police

officers easily jumped him from behind.



========================================================



Drug possession defendant Christopher Johns, on trial in March in

Pontiac, Michigan, said he had been searched without a warrant. The

prosecutor said the officer didn't need a warrant because a "bulge"

in Christopher's jacket could have been a gun. Nonsense, said

Christopher, who happened to be wearing the same jacket that day in

court. He handed it over so the judge could see it. The judge

discovered a packet of cocaine in the pocket and laughed so hard he

required a five-minute recess to compose himself.



========================================================



Clever drug traffickers used a propane tanker truck entering El Paso

from Mexico. They rigged it so propane gas would be released from

all of its valves while the truck concealed 6,240 pounds of marijuana.

They were clever, but not bright. They misspelled the name of the gas

company

on the side of the truck.



========================================================



Oklahoma City...

Dennis Newton was on trial for the armed robbery of a convenience

store in a district court this week when he fired his lawyer.

Assistant district attorney Larry Jones said Newton, 47, was doing a

fair job

of defending himself until the store manager testified that Newton was

the robber. Newton jumped up, accused the woman of lying and then

said, "I should have blown your [expletive] head off." The

defendant paused, then quickly added, "-if I'd been the one that was

there." The jury

took 20 minutes to convict Newton and recommended a 30 year sentence.



========================================================



R.C. Gaitlin, 21, walked up to two patrol officers who were showing

their squad car computer equipment to children in a Detroit

neighborhood.

When he asked how the system worked, the officer's asked him for a

piece of identification. Gaitlin give them his driver's license,

they entered it into the computer, and moments later they arrested

Gaitlin because information on the screen showed Gaitlin was wanted for a

two year old armed robbery in St. Louis, Missouri.











------------------------------



Date: Wed, 21 Jan 1998 13:52:31 -0500 (EST)

From:

To:

Subject: Re: DEASE-PEOPLE: News of the Dumb (fwd)

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 8bit



Hahahahahahahahahahahahah!!!!!!!



Atlast someone made my day! I enjoyed all of them! But the three below

just got me rolling. The first of the three below made me laugh so hard

(and loud) that my co-workers thought I was loosing it.



What a good feeling to have a good laugh!



Well done Anna.



Regards,

Moe S. Jallow



----------------



> Seattle...

>

> When a man attempted to siphon gasoline from a motor home

> parked on a Seattle street, he got much more than he bargained for.

> Police arrived at the scene to find an ill man curled up next to a

> motor home near spilled sewage. A police spokesman said that the

> man admitted to trying to steal gasoline and plugged his hose into the

> motor home's sewage tank by mistake. The owner of the vehicle declined

> to

> press charges, saying it was the best laugh he'd ever had.

>

> ========================================================

>

> Drug possession defendant Christopher Johns, on trial in March in

> Pontiac, Michigan, said he had been searched without a warrant. The

> prosecutor said the officer didn't need a warrant because a "bulge"

> in Christopher's jacket could have been a gun. Nonsense, said

> Christopher, who happened to be wearing the same jacket that day in

> court. He handed it over so the judge could see it. The judge

> discovered a packet of cocaine in the pocket and laughed so hard he

> required a five-minute recess to compose himself.

>

>

> ========================================================

>

> R.C. Gaitlin, 21, walked up to two patrol officers who were showing

> their squad car computer equipment to children in a Detroit

> neighborhood.

> When he asked how the system worked, the officer's asked him for a

> piece of identification. Gaitlin give them his driver's license,

> they entered it into the computer, and moments later they arrested

> Gaitlin because information on the screen showed Gaitlin was wanted for a

> two year old armed robbery in St. Louis, Missouri.



------------------------------



Date: Wed, 21 Jan 1998 20:43:50 +0200

From:

To:

Subject: (Fwd) Message from Momodou Buhary Gassama

Message-ID: <19980121194404.AAA68666@nijii>

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1

Content-transfer-encoding: 8BIT



------- Forwarded Message Follows -------

Date: Wed, 21 Jan 1998 19:35:50 -0800

From: MOMODOU BUHARRY GASSAMA <

To:

Subject: Resubscription



Hi Momodou!

I sent the post below to Gambia-l but it was returned to me with

the

message that I was not a member. Could you please resubscribe me and

forward the message to Gambia-l? Thanks in advance for your help.

Buharry.

P.S.

Count me in as interested in subscribing to the Daily Observer.

D.S.

----------------------------------------------------------------------

--



Hi Sidibeh!

Thanks for your response. As usual, I had to archive

it. I hope the time you took to write the ten pages (I printed the

entire response, minus your first post on the subject which I cannot

find, to be better able to read it) will be acknowledged by a better

response. I have not been active so far this year because I travelled

to Oslo for the holidays.(Where incidentally, the problem of tribalism

is as big a problem as anywhere else. I learnt that there were two

organisations - the Gambian organisation and one for Mandinkas. There

is a Muslim association within which tribalism is playing a big role.

Maybe those list members in Oslo can expand on the issue). When I

came back I found over 600 messages waiting for me between Gambia-l

and another list I am subscribed to. I have had the chance to read

only about hundred of my messages whilst the rest I have placed in an

"Unread" folder to browse through now and then. This coupled with the

fact that I had to edit some videos kept me from being as active as I

would like to be.

In response to your first post (which as I mentioned above I

cannot find), an apology was not necessary but is accepted. My

spreading news of John Bojang´s meeting with the Gambian community in

Stockholm was a pleasure.

Before going further, I have to acknowledge the fact that the

Organisation of Gambians in Sweden (OGIS), like all other

organisations, has positive aspects. My post was not an analysis of

the organisation but a breakdown of the negative aspects of Gambian

behaviour within Gambians abroad in general, the organisation and the

Gambian community in Stockholm.

I have to agree with you that President Jammeh´s statement

regarding Gambians abroad was rather unfortunate. Despite the nature

of the jobs that we have, we play a very important role in The

Gambia´s economic, social etc. life. Like I urged in my dual

citizenship letter to the then constitutional committee through Halifa

Sallah, I believe that the Gambia Government should carry out a study

to determine the amount of money yearly transferred to The Gambia by

Gambians abroad, the sectors that benefit from such transfers and the

impact on both the economy and the Gambian people. If such a study

were carried out, maybe our role in the country´s economy would be

better understood and ways would be devised to make it easier for us.

You responded to my criticisms of the OGIS in part 2. You

raised

the

question of the OGIS activities during the 1980s and early 1990s. Yes,

the OGIS did try to create activities for the Gambian community but in

many instances such efforts were undermined by negativity from the

Gambian community. In the case of the disco, among other factors that

led to its closure were disorderliness, fighting, drug dealing etc.

The organisation´s cultural activities are also very

important.

However, the OGIS had nearly become synonymous with parties before the

past couple of years or so when it has been practically non-existent

in many a Gambian´s eye. That is one of the reasons why it is

difficult to engage in meaningful projects without having opposition

from Gambians who cannot divorce themselves from the organisation´s

party function. It is also one of the reasons why the organisation´s

Cultural Week parties are attended by hundreds yet symposia, lectures

etc. are nearly always empty. The result among other factors has been

the organisation´s near collapse the past years when the Cultural Week

function was taken over by Houmbal Sounds.

Inviting musicians from Gambia has not escaped the demon of

tribalism. Tribal considerations were issues with members when both

Alagie Nying and Jaliba were invited. Wollofs and Mandinkas clamoured

for their tribal music. Members complained when one tribal music was

represented and the other was not.

The fact that the OGIS financed the transportation of the

equipment was very good. It is however the events that unfolded before

agreement was reached to do so that are disturbing. Some members were

against the project and some even went on to claim that they knew

people back home who were handicapped and that they would rather the

organisation sponsored those people. They were in short saying that it

was better for the organisation to help only those Gambians they knew.



You also mentioned that my comparing the OGIS with the

Eritreans

and

Ugandans was unfair because the factors of violence that brought the

latter groups together are absent in the Gambian community. I can

neither agree nor disagree that it is because of these factors that

the mentioned communities have closed ranks because I simply don´t

know. Whilst the argument might have something in it, I personally do

not believe that that is all it takes to bond people together.

Communities have been known to co-operate to better themselves without

such factors being present. Communities within which such factors are

present have also been known to despise each other. In short, the

absence of such factors shouldn´t excuse Gambians´ reluctance to

co-operate to better themselves both in Sweden and back home.

Concerning the reluctance of some Gambians to be identified

with

the

Gambian community, you wrote that the only way to convince such people

is perhaps through activity. Yes, this might be the solution. However,

activities need to be balanced to produce a healthy mix. Whilst

parties and cultural activities are nice, they need to be complimented

with creative activities that can help better our lot both here and

back home. We are faced with a host of problems ranging from

unemployment, dependence on the social system, breakdown of the family

fabric, drug and alcohol dependence, HIV to uncountable others here in

Sweden. Gambia is faced with numerous other problems. Balancing

parties and cultural activities with projects that can help us here

and back home are examples of activities that the organisation can

undertake to change the fixation of Gambians with parties. I am not

saying that the organisation does not undertake meaningful projects

but more needs to be done to orientate Gambians with the fact the

organisation can do much more here and back home than merely

organising parties and cultural weeks.

In relation to the issue of the organisation´s money, I think

certain factors are responsible for Stockholmers´ speculation. The

first like you mentioned is Stockholmers´ ability to spread rumours.

Good news about Gambians travels at a very slow pace if it ever does

whilst gossip, speculation, the misery or downfall of fellow Gambians

travels at supersonic speed. So when executive members are put on the

spot and they cannot account for the organisation´s money, the rumour

machine is put into action.

The second reason deals with lack of financial reports and

even

when

they are given, their incompleteness. The basic reasons for this are

the poor accounting and archiving systems. Pieces of paper are with

this person, others with another person, one receipt is here and

another there. When we worked on the organisation´s interim financial

report, these are some of the problems we encountered. Even where we

got papers from one person, some papers were many a time in one paper

bag whilst others were in a plastic bag in no order whatsoever. It

therefore took forever to locate all the papers related to a specific

project. We included in our recommendations the need to have a proper

accounting system.

The third reason is the reluctance of many members to give

receipts. Some even take offence when asked for receipts. Some feel

that they are not trusted enough because if they were, they would not

be asked for receipts. This is a problem because in order to properly

account for the organisation´s money, it is imperative that all the

organisation´s expenditures are accounted for. It is not enough to say

that so and so was given such and such amount to buy this and that. A

receipt is needed to verify the transaction. Otherwise, anyone can

claim to have bought such and such and there would be chaos. Another

issue was members using their money to buy things for the organisation

and then putting in claims. There were disputes over such claims and

this led to more speculation. We recommended that such a practice be

abolished. The organisation needs to budget on a yearly basis and

enough money needs to be set aside for each activity. All items need

to be budgeted for and the person responsible for buying such items

should be given enough money to cover the budgeted items. Non-budgeted

items should not be bought. This would help in tackling the problem of

members using their money. In short, the organisation needs to plan

its activities on a yearly basis in advance instead of impulsively

organising activities with a week or so notice. Another reason and

probably one of the most significant ones for the speculation about

the money, is the amount of money lost through projects undertaken.

When we prepared the organisation´s interim financial report, we

discovered that nearly all the organisation´s activities around that

time were carried out at very, very significant losses. I think that

is one of the main reasons for speculation about the organisation´s

finances. If the organisation delares today that it has such and such

amount of money and after a few projects declares a sum that is a

hundred or so thousand Crowns less, people find it difficult to

understand why this is so. Such losses, coupled with the fact that

reports are seldom given, give rise to more and more speculation.

Leaving the issue of the OGIS and commenting on another point you

made, I am surprised that the sisters on this list have not made any

comments on your proposal concerning Women´s Day. I think it is a very

good idea that on such a day we show special consideration and

appreciation of the role women play in our lives. Even though a day

out of a year is nothing, the significance of experiencing what women

go through for many Gambian men would change some attitudes. The day

could also be utilised to campaign for attitude changes that would

continue for the rest of the year. I hope that I have not bored you. I

also hope that you realise that my post was not meant to be an

unjustified criticism of the OGIS. I admit that the organisation has

done some positive things. There are however many ways in which it can

improve and it is only through discussions like this that we can share

ideas. Thanks.



Buharry.



------------------------------



Date: Wed, 21 Jan 1998 14:49:42 EST

From: "JALLOW,ABDOULIE SIREH,MR" <

To: <

Subject: Re: DEASE-PEOPLE: News of the Dumb (fwd)

Message-ID: <



Hi Anna,



Thank you very much for these funny pieces, they are spirit uplifting.

It has been sometime we did not get cracked up.



By the way MOE S Jallow, I miss your Humour quotes and hope they would

return.



Thank You.

A.Sireh-Jallow













> A true story out of San Francisco:

>

> It seems a man, wanting to rob a downtown Bank of America,

> walked into the branch and wrote "This iz a stikkup. Put all

> your muny in this bag."

>

> While standing in line, waiting to give his note to the teller, he

> began to worry that someone had seen him write the note and

> might call the police before he reached

> the teller window. So he left the Bank of America and crossed

> the street to Wells Fargo. After waiting a few minutes in line,

> he handed his note to the Wells Fargo teller. She read it and,

> surmising from his spelling errors that he was not the brightest

> light in the harbor, told him that she could not accept his stick-

> up note because it was written on a Bank of America deposit slip

> and that he would either have to fill out a Wells Fargo deposit

> slip or go back to Bank of America. Looking somewhat defeated,

> the man said "Ok" and left. The Wells Fargo teller then called

> the police who arrested the man a few minutes later, as he was

> waiting in line back at Bank of America.

>

> ========================================================

>

> Also from San Francisco:

>

> A motorist was unknowingly caught in an automated speed trap that

> measured his speed using radar and photographed his car. He later

> received in the mail a ticket for $40 and a photo of his car.

>

> Instead of payment, he sent the police department a photograph

> of $40.

>

> Several days later, he received a letter from the police that

> contained another picture... of handcuffs.

>

> ========================================================

>

> Seattle...

>

> When a man attempted to siphon gasoline from a motor home

> parked on a Seattle street, he got much more than he bargained for.

> Police arrived at the scene to find an ill man curled up next to a

> motor home near spilled sewage. A police spokesman said that the

> man admitted to trying to steal gasoline and plugged his hose into the

> motor home's sewage tank by mistake. The owner of the vehicle declined

>to

> press charges, saying it was the best laugh he'd ever had.

>

> ========================================================

>

> A woman was reporting her car as stolen, and mentioned that there

> was a car phone in it. The policeman taking the report called the

>phone

> and told the guy that answered that he had read the ad in the newspaper

> and wanted to buy the car. They arranged to meet, and the thief was

> arrested.

>

>

> 45 year old Amy Brasher was arrested in San Antonio, Texas after a

> mechanic reported to police that 18 packages of marijuana were

> packed in the engine compartment of the car which she had brought to

>the

> mechanic for an oil change. According to police, Brasher later said

> that she didn't realize that the mechanic would have to raise the hood

>to

> change the oil.

>

>

> David Posman, 33, was arrested recently in Providence, R.I., after

> allegedly knocking out an armored car driver and stealing the

> closest four bags of money.

>

> It turned out they contained $800 in PENNIES, weighed 30 pounds

> each, and slowed him to a stagger during his getaway so that police

> officers easily jumped him from behind.

>

>

> Drug possession defendant Christopher Johns, on trial in March in

> Pontiac, Michigan, said he had been searched without a warrant. The

> prosecutor said the officer didn't need a warrant because a "bulge"

> in Christopher's jacket could have been a gun. Nonsense, said

> Christopher, who happened to be wearing the same jacket that day in

> court. He handed it over so the judge could see it. The judge

> discovered a packet of cocaine in the pocket and laughed so hard he

> required a five-minute recess to compose himself.

>

>

> Clever drug traffickers used a propane tanker truck entering El Paso

> from Mexico. They rigged it so propane gas would be released from

> all of its valves while the truck concealed 6,240 pounds of marijuana.

> They were clever, but not bright. They misspelled the name of the gas

>company

> on the side of the truck.

>

>

> Oklahoma City...

> Dennis Newton was on trial for the armed robbery of a convenience

> store in a district court this week when he fired his lawyer.

> Assistant district attorney Larry Jones said Newton, 47, was doing a

>fair job

> of defending himself until the store manager testified that Newton was

> the robber. Newton jumped up, accused the woman of lying and then

> said, "I should have blown your [expletive] head off." The

> defendant paused, then quickly added, "-if I'd been the one that was

>there." The jury

> took 20 minutes to convict Newton and recommended a 30 year sentence.

>

>

> R.C. Gaitlin, 21, walked up to two patrol officers who were showing

> their squad car computer equipment to children in a Detroit

>neighborhood.

> When he asked how the system worked, the officer's asked him for a

> piece of identification. Gaitlin give them his driver's license,

> they entered it into the computer, and moments later they arrested

> Gaitlin because information on the screen showed Gaitlin was wanted for a

> two year old armed robbery in St. Louis, Missouri.

>

>

>

>



Mr Jallow,

I just wanted to correct something, if Singhateh turned anything it is 29

not 31..he was 25 when the coup took place..and that was in '94. There is

no doubt that the Constitution was somewhat tailor-made given the age of

the presidency, the lack of term-limits et cetera, but anyhow you look at

it, the YEs vote for the Constitution was more or less a Vote against

further military rule.now we do have somewhat..constitutional rule



pmj



Hi Theodor,

>From Dakar to banjul, you can fly with air Senegal or Air Dabia or other

airlines, a one-way ticket is about $50-60 and a two-way ticket is about

$900-1000..

you could alsotake the coach service operated by the Gambia Public

Transport Corporation..costs about $10 or also by taxi..

by air it is about 35 minutes and by road about 5-6hours given stops at the

border point, et cetera

regarding the condition of the roads in may or june, well execept for a 30

km section form Sorghom"?? to Karang on the Senegalese side, all the road

is paved and not affected (greatly) by the weather

also by road, there is only one ferry crossing at Barra-Banjul, about 40

minutes and the ferry is operated by GPTC

all in all a road trip should cost you about $20-25 including say foodstops

and should be quite interesting----------



I hope i have been of help

bye

pmj





Well I am delighted to know that a system of communication between Gambians

all over the world has been activated. I am also fortunate to be able to use

this system and pray that it will become available to all.



I am a Gambian, born in Banjul and raised there too. I wass an athlete at

Gambia high school as well as a basketball player. I would like to talk to as

many Gambians as possible on a daily basis.



I think I know Mrs Davis whom you have on the list as a new member of the

network. Thank you for letting me be a member.



Good bye, Cis



Masters Sidibeh and Buharry,

It is always a pleasure to read your postings. They are always rich

in thought and very well formulated. Thanx gentlemen!!! I herewith submit

my ADMIRATION to both of you for the insightful contributions you make on

gambia-l. I hope you will continue to give us the privilege of enjoying the

blessings of your ingenuity. Peace to all!!!!!



It's Tamsir.





Mr. Jallow,



Do you really think the government has manipulated the constitution

just to give room to Mr singhated? They could have incorporated that

at the very time the Constitution was first drafted to enable the said

man to qualify for vice presidency rather than wait this long.



Let us try to substantiate what ever we say with adequate evidence or

facts and not on mare speculation or rumor mongering.



Secondly, Mr Singhated, as any other Gambian, can be chosen for the

job provided he proves himself capable for it. He is one among a

thousand citizens of the Gambia who may be trusted to lead the affairs

of our beloved Country.



Therefore, if you have any reservation regarding Singhated's possible

candidacy, then that is what you should disclose to the Gambia-l

(Bantaba) for all to digest. Mare rhetoric would only create an

atmosphere of uncertainty and misunderstanding among political parties

at home, let alone the general public. Example, just mentioning the

word "FEAR" may not go down very well with others.



Let us all hope that who ever is the vice president or would be chosen

to be one, has God's blessings and people's support to move the

country into an era of peace, progress and prosperity and many more

years of success and accomplishment.



An innocent observer,

---Modou Jallow <

>

> Dr. Janneh, you wrote:

> >

> > Gambia-l:

> >

> > I was just discussing Omar Njie's removal with someone who arrived

from

> > The Gambia recently and she made some interesting observations. She

> > reminded me that Edward Sighateh turned 31 last December, and that

it

> > may be a matter of time for him to step into the vice presidency.

> >

> > What would be the implication?

>

> That the government has played the Gambian people by knowingly

falsifying

> and bypassing the constitution, shrewdly, to suit their needs. This

would

> suggest that Sighateh may sill be a feared man by the president and

his

> cabinet, else, why go through this formfitting plot only to have the

> Gambian people inflict on them a(nother) blow of non-confidentiality?

> Let's hope this is only "rumours" of time. Perhaps, there ought to

be a

> genuine explanation for the swift removal of Mr. Omar Njie.

>

> Regards,

> Moe S. Jallow

>

Mr Sonko!



I can't help... but I must share your sentiments, if I may. Thanks for your

time.



....And keep up the good work down there!



Regards,

Abdou Oujimai

-----------------------



At 01:47 22/01/98 -0800, you wrote:

>

>Mr. Jallow,

>

>Do you really think the government has manipulated the constitution

>just to give room to Mr singhated? They could have incorporated that

>at the very time the Constitution was first drafted to enable the said

>man to qualify for vice presidency rather than wait this long.

>

>Let us try to substantiate what ever we say with adequate evidence or

>facts and not on mare speculation or rumor mongering.

>

>Secondly, Mr Singhated, as any other Gambian, can be chosen for the

>job provided he proves himself capable for it. He is one among a

>thousand citizens of the Gambia who may be trusted to lead the affairs

>of our beloved Country.

>

>Therefore, if you have any reservation regarding Singhated's possible

>candidacy, then that is what you should disclose to the Gambia-l

>(Bantaba) for all to digest. Mare rhetoric would only create an

>atmosphere of uncertainty and misunderstanding among political parties

>at home, let alone the general public. Example, just mentioning the

>word "FEAR" may not go down very well with others.

>

>Let us all hope that who ever is the vice president or would be chosen

>to be one, has God's blessings and people's support to move the

>country into an era of peace, progress and prosperity and many more

>years of success and accomplishment.

>

>An innocent observer,

>msonko@yahoo.com

>

>

>

>

>

>

>---Modou Jallow <

>>

>> Dr. Janneh, you wrote:

>> >

>> > Gambia-l:

>> >

>> > I was just discussing Omar Njie's removal with someone who arrived

>from

>> > The Gambia recently and she made some interesting observations. She

>> > reminded me that Edward Sighateh turned 31 last December, and that

>it

>> > may be a matter of time for him to step into the vice presidency.

>> >

>> > What would be the implication?

>>

>> That the government has played the Gambian people by knowingly

>falsifying

>> and bypassing the constitution, shrewdly, to suit their needs. This

>would

>> suggest that Sighateh may sill be a feared man by the president and

>his

>> cabinet, else, why go through this formfitting plot only to have the

>> Gambian people inflict on them a(nother) blow of non-confidentiality?

>> Let's hope this is only "rumours" of time. Perhaps, there ought to

>be a

>> genuine explanation for the swift removal of Mr. Omar Njie.

>>

>> Regards,

>> Moe S. Jallow

>>

>> ======================================================================

>> mjallow@hayes.com

>> ---------------------------------------------------------------------

>>

>

>_________________________________________________________

>DO YOU YAHOO!?

>Get your free @yahoo.com address at

>

>

>





Than you katim for adding my name to the list of Gambia-L, i appreciate it

very much and i look forward to being in touch with events happening in

the Gambia and with Gambians in the whole wide world. I am currently a

Ph.D student at the University of Reading in the UK. My field of research

is in the area of Agricultural Education and Training of Agricultural

field workers and the relevance of such training in their work in

agriculture and rural development. I will be very greatful to receive any

information, ideas, suggestions and references related to this area of

study. Prior to embarking on this training i have been lecturing at the

School of Agriculture, Gambia College for the past 14 years.

Badou Senghore.





Hi Buharry,

Many many thanks for a great piece. I cannot but concur with almost all of

what you raised.

My language on the Eritreans and Ugandans was probably too dramatic as to

have obscured the inferences that could be drawn from my mentioning that

"...it was the shearing thirst for national liberation..." that helped weld

Eritreans together, while on the other hand the Ugandans are more easily

mobilized among other things because of the " present climate of optimism".

In both cases, the implication is that even hugely positive hopes and

circumstances can be tremendously important sources for unifying people

around concerns beyond that of the ethnic group. Quick economic success,

for example, can become a catalyst for enhancing the growth of nationalism

and the rapid decline of ethnicity in many countries. I think Malaysia is a

good example. My mention of war and tragedy in the case of the above two

countries were simply the factors which were most obvious and known to me.

It is also worth mentioning that the majority of Eritreans here are

political refugees and in the late 1970s and early 80 members of different

groups were often fighting one another; and you know who the peacemakers

were? Gambians!

Your rundown on OGIS made great reading. I can only say that all those

squabbles you mentioned are inevitable, in that they are part of the

process of learning to behave in a democratic manner. We are after all

learning to listen to one another in spite of our backgrounds and age

group. I do not think we have any other choice. [ In Metro yesterday it was

claimed in a long story about Taiwan that Chinese leaders tell their people

" ...democracy is not good. Just see how they fight in the parliament in

Taiwan...." the fighting is sometimes so spectacular that CNN shows it

under Sports News". I have been laughing at this since yesterday afternoon.

Indeed, you must agree with me that we cannot accept this Chinese recipe].

I hope the sisters in stockholm will forgive you for calling their music

tribal. The suggestions you gave about accounting and planning are very

important and I do really hope that we would make improvements based on

them.



Thanks, once again.

Sidibeh.







Mr. Mbai,

What can one say except thank you for your excessive generosity. But

please, remember that we are all equal on this. I must in fact tell you

that some people who read your posting on the slavery issue telephoned me

to say how moved they were by it. I felt it that way too. So keep up the

good work down there!!

Thanks,

Sidibeh.







Mr. Mbai wrote,

> Masters Sidibeh and Buharry,

> It is always a pleasure to read your postings. They are always

rich

> in thought and very well formulated. Thanx gentlemen!!! I herewith

submit

> my ADMIRATION to both of you for the insightful contributions you make on

> gambia-l. I hope you will continue to give us the privilege of enjoying

the

> blessings of your ingenuity. Peace to all!!!!!

>

> It's Tamsir.

>



This may have been long overdue. Unfortunately, Gambia will be bypassed.



See George Ayittey's comments below.



Regards,

Moe S. Jallow

**************************************************************************



> CLINTON TO VISIT GHANA

>

> President Set To Visit Sub-Saharan Africa

>

> Warren P. Strobel

>

> The Washington Times (Jan 21, 1998; p.A8).

>

> President Clinton will visit South Africa, Ghana, Senegal, Botswana and

> Uganda on a March trip that will mark the first journey to sub-Saharan

> Africa by a sitting U.S. president since Jimmy Carter's tenure.

>

> Mr. Clinton's itinerary for the March 22 - April 3 trip, to be announced

> this week, also reflects one of the central themes of his mission.

>

> A White House official said the president will spend considerable time

> "trying to project a new Africa with all the possibilities that exist

> there for democracy to take root, for economic growth, for trade

> liberalization. There really is a wonderful tale to tell about Africa,"

> the official said.

>

> Second, officials said, Mr. Clinton will try to promote ways to manage

> the conflicts, often over tribe or clan, that have wracked large

> portions of the continent. He will promote nonviolent conflict

> resolution, the rule of law and women's rights, they said.

>

> Despite the focus on ending conflict, Mr. Clinton plans to avoid the

> Great Lakes region of Central Africa, that has seen ethnic violence in

> Rwanda, Burundi and Zaire leave hundreds of thousands dead. A dramatic

> possible stopover in Angola, recovering from more than two decades of

> civil war, did not materialize either.

>

> While a stop in South Africa and meetings with President Nelson Mandela

> were always a sure bet, Uganda and Botswana are examples of recent

> economic success that Mr. Clinton can use to entice U.S. interest and

> investment in the often-overlooked continent.

>

> Conspicuously absent from his itinerary is Kenya, once a close U.S.

> ally, but increasingly beset by political instability. President Daniel

> arap Moi, on the last of Africa's "big men" of the post-colonial era,

> recently was re-elected in a vote critics called flawed.

>

> _______________________________________________

>

> AYITTEY COMMENTS:

>

> The original itinerary, which was prematurely leaked by Angola's

> Ambassador, included stops in Uganda, Congo (Kinshasa), Rwanda, Angola,

> South Africa and Zimbabwe. No West African country was included. Nor was

> Ghana included because, as I pointed out in an earlier post, the Clinton

> administration is unhappy with Ghana's pace of reform.

>

> But stung by harsh criticism of the make-up of the countries Clinton was

> going to visit, administration officials retreated and completely

> revamped the itinerary. Too many of those countries are ruled by

> "leaders" who shot their way to power. And guess which African

> rabble-rouser denounced this.

>

> The Clinton administration, according to my sources, was forced to

> revise the itinerary and look at other countries and regions. Senegal, a

> Francophone country, became a sure bet but had to be "balanced" with an

> Anglophone country. There are only six of them: Gambia, Liberia, Sierra

> Leone, Ghana, Nigeria and Cameroon. I was told that INTENSE lobbying by

> the Rawlings government and Ghanaians in the diaspora - thanks to the

> petition drive launched by Okomfo Simpson, paid off. Congratulations,

> Okomfo. I must say that I was not part of this lobbying effort to

> include Ghana in the itinerary. However, that's not the end of the

> matter.

>

> If President Clinton really wants democracy to work in Africa, he must

> not only visit with African government officials but also "the other

> side" -- opposition leaders. Another lobbying campaign coming? Trust me.

>

>

> George Ayittey,

> Washington, DC





A. Sireh Jallow wrote:



> By the way MOE S Jallow, I miss your Humour quotes and hope they would

> return.

>

> Thank You.

> A.Sireh-Jallow



Greeting brother Sireh,



Yes...yes...they will be back after the Ramadhan. Insa allah.



My regards to the family.



Regards,

Moe S. Jallow



==========================================================================

mjallow@sct.edu mjallow@hayes.com

--------------------------------------------------------------------------



Pa Musa Jallow wrote:



>

> Mr Jallow,

> I just wanted to correct something, if Singhateh turned anything it is 29

> not 31..he was 25 when the coup took place..and that was in '94.

>

> pmj





Pa Musa,



Thank you for the correction. I believe that the original sender of the

message, Dr. Janneh, also stands corrected here, as he wrote:



"I was just discussing Omar Njie's removal with someone

who arrived from The Gambia recently and she made some

interesting observations. She reminded me that Edward Sighateh

turned 31 last December, and that it may be a matter of time for

him to step into the vice presidency."





Regards,

Moe S. Jallow

=======================================================================

mjallow@sct.edu mjallow@hayes.com

-----------------------------------------------------------------------



Pa Musa wrote:

>

> Hi Theodor,

> >From Dakar to banjul, you can fly with air Senegal or Air Dabia or other

> airlines, a one-way ticket is about $50-60 and a two-way ticket is about

> $900-1000..



Pa Musa, do you mean to say 900-1000 dalasis or is actual dollars? I am

thinking dalasis, but again, I could be wrong.



Regards,

Moe S. Jallow



Or... $90-100 - it would be the same as 900-100 dalasis!



Svend Ole Kvilesjoe,

Oslo Norway



Modou Jallow wrote:



> Pa Musa wrote:

> >

> > Hi Theodor,

> > >From Dakar to banjul, you can fly with air Senegal or Air Dabia or other

> > airlines, a one-way ticket is about $50-60 and a two-way ticket is about

> > $900-1000..

>

> Pa Musa, do you mean to say 900-1000 dalasis or is actual dollars? I am

> thinking dalasis, but again, I could be wrong.

>

> Regards,

> Moe S. Jallow









Musa Sonko wrote:

>

> Mr. Jallow,

>

> Do you really think the government has manipulated the constitution

> just to give room to Mr singhated?



Mr. Sonko,



Where in my response did I say or insinuate the above? Please, read the

original message again and then look back to what I wrote.



The original message (by Dr. Janneh) follows:



Gambia-l:



I was just discussing Omar Njie's removal with someone

who arrived from The Gambia recently and she made some

interesting observations. She reminded me that Edward

Sighateh turned 31 last December, and that it

may be a matter of time for him to step into the

vice presidency.



Are you hearing the same thing? What are your thoughts?

What would be the implication? Should we expect any

explanations from the government IF that happens?



Note that I chose to response ONLY to the question: What WOULD be the

implication? Also note the capital IF in the following question: Should we

expect any explanations from the government IF that happens?



These two questions are closely linked together but I chose to answer the

former rather than the latter for a simple reason, which now seems to be

closer to being exaggerated due to the difficulty of reading context into

email. However, unless I am mistaken, the following questions are in the

conditional future, which means it may or may not happen. But what IF it

does happen? What would be the IMPLICATION? In other words, what would be

the thinking of the some of the general public, including myself, about

the situation BEFORE it becomes readily and transparently explanable by

the obvious forces of power? That, Mr. Sonko, is the question that I

attempted to surmise below. And I also said in my response, "Let's hope

this is only "rumours" of time", and have since termed it as "hearsay".



Once again, here is my response to the question:



> What would be the implication?



That the government has played the Gambian people by knowingly

falsifying and bypassing the constitution, shrewdly, to suit their

needs. This would suggest that Sighateh may sill be a feared man by

the president and his cabinet, else, why go through this formfitting

plot only to have the Gambian people inflict on them a(nother) blow of

non-confidentiality? Let's hope this is only "rumours" of time.

Perhaps, there ought to be a genuine explanation for the swift removal

of Mr. Omar Njie.



So, Mr. Sonko, unless you want to give me some lessons in the usage of the

English Language, I see no reason why you have to force words in my mouth.

The consequences of that Mr. Sonko, could be very detrimental,

devastating, deteriorating and destructive to my personal and professional

image.



Regards,

Moe S. Jallow



=======================================================================

mjallow@sct.edu mjallow@hayes.com

-----------------------------------------------------------------------



ps I am aware that new members might not understand what this note is all about. For there interest I will post the document separately. Those who do not wish to recieve ANOTHER copy I would suggest you delete as soon as syouee in subject line: GESO document part ? of ??.





This is just a friendly reminder that its been a week since the Gambia

Education Support Organization (GESO) constitution and operation plan

had been sent to all members of Gambia-l for their approval.

To our new members. Just about 1 yr ago a proposal was sent to

Gambia-l to establish an organization for assisting Gambia individuals and

institutions in education. An education committee was established and

to develope a plan for this organization. Early this month a final

draft of the plan was submitted to Gambia-l for member approval. It is

hoped that once an approve or not approved not is received from all

members of Gambia-l interested members will be called upon to

register.



So far the education committees drafting team received only 5

responses. We hoped that this do not reflect the true feeling of the

members. Certainly a number of people must be very busy or missed the

posting. To that effect I will once more send the document (its in 2

parts). My apologies to those who received my previous posting.



malanding Jaiteh



ps I thought I might add that the proposal could only be implemented

if people do not show interest and approving or not approving in one

sure way of doing that.







Gambia Education Support Organization



I. Mission



The mission of the Gambia Education Support Organization is to provide

assistance to Gambians and Gambian institutions in education in the Gambia.

A vital part of the Organization's mission will be to become a medium through

which intellectual, logistic and material resources of Gambians and friends

of the Gambia can be utilized to improve education in the Gambia.



To this end, the Organization will:



Provide intellectual, material, logistic and other support to individuals and

institutions in need at all levels of education in the Gambia.



Facilitate access to information and resources on education and research in

the Gambia.



Improve coordination and communication among members to support education in

the Gambia.



Develop and maintain a responsive and financially stable organization.



II. Organizational structure:



General Membership



Membership to the Organization is open to all(Gambians and non-Gambians).

There shall be two categories of membership, voting-and non-voting members.

Non-voting members are one-time contributors. Voting members will be required

to pay annual membership fees as determined by the Organization. All voting

members will have the right to vote and run for office. Members who fail to

fulfill their obligations will cease to have the above rights.



Executive Committee



The Organization will conduct its overall activity through the Executive Committee.

The Executive Committee will oversee the planning and implementation of the

Organization's activities. The Committee will be voted in every two years. It

shall consist of the Executive Director, Deputy Executive Director, ex-Executive

Director, three Zone Coordinators (Gambia, Europe and America), and a Treasurer.



Zones/Regions



Geographically the Organization will be divided to three zones: Europe,

North America and Gambia. Members in other regions can chose their zone of

affiliation at their convenience. Zone Coordinators will oversee Organizational

activities in their zones and will act and speak on behave of their zones.



Nomination and Election Committee



A three member Nomination and Election committee shall be chosen to oversee

and supervise nominations and elections of officials. The committee shall be

independent from all other committees in the Organization and will have final

say on election results.



The Constitution





Article I Name



The name of the organization (hereinafter referred to as the Organization)

shall be the GAMBIA EDUCATION SUPPORT ORGANIZATION, GESO.



Article II Location and Address



The Principal office of the organization shall be at the address of the

current GESO Executive Director.



Article III Membership



section 1. membership of the Organization is open to all (Gambians and non-

Gambians). There shall be two categories of membership, voting and honorary

members. Voting members shall be required to pay annual membership fees to be

determined by the Executive Committee in consultation with the

Financial/Fund Raising Committee. All voting members will have the right

to vote and run for office. Contributors who do not wish to active members

in the organization

shall be given honorary membership.



Section 2. The membership year is the calendar year ending December 31.



Article IV Membership fees



The annual membership fees shall be determined by the Financial Committee in

consultation with the Executive Committee.



The following membership fee will be charged accordingly.



US $10 per month for adult members residing in North America, Europe,

Australia and Japan.



US $2.5 adult members elsewhere including Gambia.



US $5 Students in North America, Europe, Australia and Japan.



US $1.00 for students living elsewhere.



Article V The Executive Committee



Section 1. The Executive Committee, subject always to the provisions of these

by-laws, shall have general supervision and control of the management and

administration of the affairs of GESO and may exercise all or any of the power

of GESO including, without limitation , power to make donations of, and accept

donations to, the funds of GESO and to invest and reinvest its funds in any

property, real or personal, to such extent deem advisable PROVIDED, HOWEVER,

no such donation shall be made to any member and no such investment shall be

made in the securities of, and no loan made to, any member.



Section 2. Special meetings of the Executive Committee may be called by the

Executive Director or by any five (5) or more of the officers.



Section 3. A quorum for the transaction of business at any meeting of the

Executive Committee shall constitute a majority of officers.



Section 4. Every officer shall be entitled to vote at any meetings on all

matters.



Section 5. The Executive Director shall give notice of every meeting of

the Executive Committee to each officer at least one (1) week before the

meeting. Notice of the Executive Council meetings must specify the purpose.



Article VI Officers



Section 1. The officers of GESO shall be a Executive Director, Deputy

Executive Director, a Treasurer, and a Recording Secretary, Corresponding

Secretary, four Representative-at-Large, one from each Zone. An Executive

Council shall consist of all the officers, who shall have the power of a Board

of Directors and in addition, be editors of GESO Newsletter, Chairs of

standing or ad-hoc committees, and other such members that the Executive

Council shall appoint to serve from time to time at the discretion of the

Council.



Section 2. The Executive Director, Deputy Executive Director, Treasurer,

Recording Secretary, Corresponding Secretary, and Representative-at-Large

shall be elected by the members as specified in Article VII. They shall hold

office until their respective successors are chosen.



Section 3. The Executive Council may designate one or more individuals as

temporary officers, to continue as such during such term as shall be specified

by the Executive Council. Such temporary officers need not be members of the

Executive Council.



Section 4. Any temporary officer appointed by the Executive Council may be

removed from office by the Executive Council when his or her duties as

prescribed by Executive Council, has been executed out as determined by the

Executive Council.



Section 5. Any officer may resign by filing with the Recording Secretary or

filed with the Executive Council a written resignation, which shall take

effect on being filed or at such other time as may be prescribed therein. Any

vacancy at any time existing in the Executive Council or in any other office

or in any committee may be filled by the Executive Council at any meeting and

the person chosen to fill the vacancy shall hold office, except as in these

by-laws provided, until the next annual meeting of the members and his/her

successor is chosen. Any officer may be removed from office with just cause by

the Executive Council following notice, which states his/her removal, is

proposed.



Article VII Powers and Duties of officers



Section 1. The Executive Director shall be the chief executive officer of

GESO, shall preside at all meetings of GESO and of the Executive Council, and

shall have the general and active management of the affairs of the Executive

Council, subject to the approval and direction of the Executive Council.



Section 2. In the absence of the Executive Director, or in case of his/her

death, resignation, incapacity or refusal to act, the duties pertaining to the

office shall, until the election of new Executive Director, be performed by

the Deputy Executive Director, or in the event of the absence, death,

resignation, incapacity, or refusal to act by the Deputy Executive Director,

the Executive Council shall designate one member to act.



Section 3. The Treasurer shall be in charge of all moneys of GESO, shall

collect all moneys due to GESO, shall have the power to accept donations to

GESO and (subject to the control of the Executive Council) shall deposit the

funds of GESO in its bank account, and may invest the funds of GESO subject to

the prior approval of the Executive Council. He/She shall keep such books as

may be necessary for the duties of his/her office, which at all times shall be

open to the Executive Council. He/she shall report in detail annually, and as

often as required by the Executive Council, all moneys collected, expended or

invested, all outstanding obligation of GESO, and such other matters as may be

deemed proper in connection with his/her office, and shall perform such other

duties as the Executive Director or the Executive Council may require. He/she

shall keep updated records of the membership and updated records of the

mailing lists with the help of the Corresponding Secretary.



Section 4. The Deputy Executive Director and three (3) Member-at-Large of

the Executive Council shall be responsible for convening standing and ad hoc

Committees, and responsible for conference programs, minutes from Executive

Council and Annual meetings, and other GESO documents. All four (4) shall

perform such other duties as the Executive Director and the Executive Council

may require.



Section 5. The Recording Secretary shall keep a record of all meetings and

correspondence of GESO and act when requested as secretary of any committee.



Section 6. The primary responsibility of the Corresponding Secretary shall be

to act as liaison between GESO and outside organizations; the secretary shall

insure that notification of GESO meetings be posted in other organizations'

Newsletters. The Corresponding Secretary shall also assist the Treasurer in

updating mailing lists and assist the editor of the Newsletter as needed.

He/she shall conduct all correspondence of GESO and assist the Executive

Director in maintaining contact with the standing committees. He/she shall

perform such other duties as the Executive Director and the Executive Council

of GESO may require.



Section 7. Zone Coordinators: Geographically the Organization will be

divided to four zones: Europe, America Canada and Gambia. Members in other

region can chose their zone of affiliation at their convenience. Each zone

will have a committee of five and shall be coordinated by zonal Coordinators.

Each Coordinator will oversee Organizational activities in their zones and

will act and speak on behave of their zones.

Section 8. Ex-Executive Director: The responsibility of the ex-Executive

Director shall be to facilitate smooth transition from one Executive

Committees to another. The role is largely advisory and would only vote within

the committee to break a tie.







Article VIII Committees



The Executive Council and the Executive Director may from time to time appoint

such committees, consisting of such persons, for such purposes and with such

powers as the Executive Council or the Executive Director shall determine. The

members of any such committees shall serve at the discretion of the Executive

Council. A member of the Executive Council shall serve on, but need not chair,

each committee, and shall act as liaison between the committee and the

Executive Council.



Ad hoc Committees (Working Committees) The Working Committee members will be

appointed by the Executive Committee on need bases. The Working Committees

will be technical working groups to prepare activity plans, or implement

activities. The Working Committee will be dissolved at the end of their

assignment or at the discretion of the Executive Committee.



Financial/Fund Raising Committee: The Organizations will raise the necessary

finances through membership fees, individual contributions and fundraisers.

The Committee will be the Organization's official fund raiser. The committee

shall coordinate all Fund Raising activities and will consist of four members.

The Committee will be responsible to consult with Executive Council to

determine annual membership dues. If this Organization is dissolved all its

net funds will be donated to an institution or institutions of its choice.



Audit Unit

This unit will help ensure that the organization's funds are used as

specified. The unit will comprise of a Chairperson and two committee members.

Members of the committee will be voted every two years and shall not

concurrently hold any other positions within the organization. The unit will

prepare its own operational document to be approved by the General membership.





Article IX Elections and Nominations



Section 1 There shall be a Nominating Committee of six (6) voting members,

four (4) of whom shall be nominated with their consent by a majority vote of

those present and voting at the annual meeting of GESO. Nominations for these

positions shall be made only from the floor. The new officers of GESO shall

appoint the additional two members no later than four (4) months following the

annual meeting. The Nominating Committee shall elect one (1) of its members to

serve as head of the Committee.



Section 2. The Nominating and Election Committee shall request suggestions

from the members for nominations for the GESO'S officers at least two (2)

months before the annual meeting. The Committee shall devise and mail to the

voting members a proposed slate of nominees at least thirty (30) days prior to

the annual meeting. Biographical sketches, together with optional statement of

intent consisting of no more than one hundred words, shall accompany all

nominations. All nominations shall also submit a statement to the Committee on

Nominations of their willingness to serve. The general body shall choose a

four member nominating and election committee every two years. Members of this

committee cannot run for any other office during their tenure as election

officials. The committee shall prepare their own working document to be

approved by the general membership. They will be independent from other

committees in the Organization and will have final say in on election results.





Section 3. All elections shall be held by ballot and candidates receiving

the largest vote cast shall be considered elected. In the case of ties, the

Executive Director shall cast another vote.



Section 4. A Executive Director-elect shall be elected every two (2) years

and shall serve in the two succeeding years as Executive Director. The term of

the Executive Director shall be two years.



Section 5. The Deputy Executive Director, Treasurer, Recording Secretary,

Corresponding Secretary, and Representative-at-Large shall be elected every

other year to a two-year term.



Section 6. The term of the office shall begin and end at the annual meeting.

Each officer shall serve a maximum of two terms in the office.





Article X Checks, Notes, Drafts and Other Instruments



The treasurer must draw up checks, Notes, Drafts, and other Instruments for

the payment of money drawn or endorsed in the name of GESO but he or she

should not sign it. The signatories are the Executive Director and two (2)

other Executive Council members besides the Treasurer. Neither the Executive

Director nor other members shall sign any such instrument as foresaid unless

authorized by the Executive Council to do so.







Article XI Fiscal Year



The Fiscal year of GESO shall be the year ending with the thirty-first (31) day

of December of each year.



Article XII Amendments



Section 1. All proposed amendments to the by-laws, together with comments and

recommendations of the officers of GESO shall be submitted to all voting members

for ballot by postal or electronic mail.



Section 2. A two third majority of the members returning their ballots within

thirty (30) days of the date of mailing of the proposed amendment(s) shall amend

the Constitution.



Article XIII Agreement of GESO



The provisions of the Agreement of GESO as they from time to time exist are a part

of these Constitution. We, whose names are hereto subscribed, do, by this agreement,

associate ourselves with the intention of forming an organization under the

General Laws of ...



>





Part 2.



Activity Plan.



Focus 1: Program for Institutions in Education .



The long-term goal of this focus is to help upgrade library and

laboratory facilities(including computer) facilities in selected

schools and intitutions. The activities will be implemented

concurrently. With some initiatives already being discussed every

effort will be made to make those the priority. These are the

Gambia College Library and Coputer facilities initiative and the

Give-a-book drive.



Activity 1.1 Gambia College library support



Several members have reported the poor state of the Gambia

College library. The Primary objective of ths activity is to

provide the College Library with basic textbooks Reference

material. To achieve this objective the following are suggested:



that each member to contribute one book and $10 for shipping and

handling each year.



that each Zone will be resposible for collection and shipping to

the Gambia.



that the organization approach agencies and other bodies for

assistance in transportation of these books.





Activity 1.2 Computer facility upgrade

The objective of this activity is to donate 10 computers to

Gambia College, the National Library system and secondary schools

in the Country over a 5 year period.



This will include:

5 Pentium based Multi-media Pcs @ $1500 = $7500

5 x86 PCs (preferably used) @ $750 = $3750

5 Bubble jet printers @ $500 = $2500



Activity 1.3 School classroom support



The aim of this activity is to provide classroom materials and

textbooks to selected Primary and Junior Secondary schools each.



Primary and middle School

5000 Pencils

5000 erasers

2000 sharperners

2000 rulers

2000 color pencils

2000 crayons

500 textbooks

50 teachers guides





Focus 2: Program for Individual Development



The goal of this is to support students in need. To achieve this,

the organization will provide financial assistance through short

grants and scholarships, stationery and book award to students in

financial difficulties. The organization will set up a Students

Advisory and Mentorship Program to advice students.



Activity 2.1 Adopt a student/pupil



This is one of the first activity the organization will

undertake. The Organization will sponsor 10 students, 5 at

Primary and 5 at Secondary Schooleach years. These sponsorship

could range from one time payment of bills to payment of tuition

and books. Recipients will have to demonstrate they are in

considerable financial hardship. The Gambia Zonal Co-ordinator

will in consultation with the rest of the Executive Committee

oversee selection of recipients and disbursement of funds.



Cost of funding 5 Secondary School students at $150 per student

per year amounts to $750. Cost of funding Primary school students

is estimated at $50 per student per year. This amounts to $250

per year.



Cost of 1 year sponsorship.



5 Student @ $150 - $750

5 Pupils @ $50 = $250



Starting 1999, competitions will be supported in essay writing,

science and art projects and award granted. Awards in these

competitions will be in the form of one-time awards.



Activity 2.1 Mentorship and Guidance activity



It is the belief that members of this Organization are notable

role models to many Gambian students. The purpose of this

activity is to take advantage of this relationship. The objective

is to established contact between students particularly Senior

Secondary school students and those established in their intended

careers. The activity will also focus on aadvising students on

matters such as careers, courses and study abroad. A Working

Committe to compile guidelines on careers, scholarships and study

abroad.



Focus 3: Education Information Pragram



A comprehensive information on education in the Gambia is vital

for planning and development of the system. The goal of this

focus is to facilitate access to basic information on eduction

sich as school enrolment, student-teacher ratio, as well as

laboratory and classroom facilities. It is hoped that easy access

to such data would assist planners aid organizations in

determining eligibility.



Activity 3.1 Develop and maintain an Internet Education

Resource Center for the Gambia



The primary objective of this activity is to develop a HomePage

to publish basic information database on education in the Gambia.

The directory contain information on school enrollment; number of

teachers and qualification; The database will contain information

on all schools from Primaty to Higher Edcuation Institutions.



Primary Scools

Year

No. of Classrooms

No. of students

No. of Teachers (uncertified and certified)

student-textbook ratio



Secondary Schools

Year

No. of classrooms

no. of students

no. of teachers(qualification)

student-textbook ratio



Higher Institutions

No. of classrooms

no. of students

No. of teachers(qualification)

Programs offered



A database of Gambians professonals abroad



The purpose of this is to develop and maintain a database on

Gambian professionals around the world. It is hoped that the

Organization will convince employers in the Gambia will in the

future find the Organization a resource pool. To that effect

maintaining such a database will facilitate access to the many

qualified Gambians. It is important to note that entries in this

database will be purely voluntary and will include names,

profession(or intended profession), and contact address.





----- End Included Message -----





ELLA23K, you wrote:



> Well I am delighted to know that a system of communication between Gambians

> all over the world has been activated. I am also fortunate to be able to use

> this system and pray that it will become available to all.

>

> I am a Gambian, born in Banjul and raised there too. I wass an athlete at

> Gambia high school as well as a basketball player. I would like to talk to as

> many Gambians as possible on a daily basis.

>

> I think I know Mrs Davis whom you have on the list as a new member of the

> network. Thank you for letting me be a member.

>

> Good bye, Cis





Welcome aboard!



I must have missed your name. When did you attend GHS?



Regards,

Moe S. Jallow

(also a GHS alumnus)



------------------------------



Date: Thu, 22 Jan 1998 19:37:57 -0800

From: MOMODOU BUHARRY GASSAMA <

To:

Subject: Re: Message from Momodou Buhary Gassama

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit



Hi Tamsir!

Thanks for your kind comments. Like Sidibeh mentioned, you do send

some great stuff too. Have a great day and once again, thanks a lot.

Buharry.



Buharry.

Tamsir Mbai wrote:

>

> Masters Sidibeh and Buharry,

> It is always a pleasure to read your postings. They are always rich

> in thought and very well formulated. Thanx gentlemen!!! I herewith submit

> my ADMIRATION to both of you for the insightful contributions you make on

> gambia-l. I hope you will continue to give us the privilege of enjoying the

> blessings of your ingenuity. Peace to all!!!!!

>

> It's Tamsir.



The silent war on harzadous dumping of waste material: Is it a war we can

win? I would like to hope so.



Regards,

Moe S. Jallow





**************************************************************************

> Environmental Research Foundation

> P.O. Box 5036, Annapolis, MD 21403

> Fax (410) 263-8944; Internet:

> ==========

> The Back issues and Index are available here.

> The official RACHEL archive is here. It's updated constantly.

> To subscribe, send E-mail to rachel- weekly-

> with the single word SUBSCRIBE in the message. It's free.

**************************************************************************

>

> DUMPING ON THE DEVELOPING WORLD.

>

> American industry is desperately seeking places to dump

> hazardous waste and household garbage. A reporter for the

> CHRISTIAN SCIENCE MONITOR'S bureau in Sydney,

> Australia, phoned recently to inquire what we knew about the

> toxicity of leachate from municipal dumps. (We faxed him

> RHWN #90, "Leachate from Municipal Dumps has Same

> Toxicity as Leachate from Hazardous Waste Dumps."). He

> was investigating a promoter named Dan Fleming, who is angling

> to sign a contract with natives of the Marshall Islands, where Mr.

> Fleming hopes to dump 10% of all the household garbage

> produced on the U.S. West Coast. Mr. Fleming says his scheme

> will "create new land" in the Marshalls. Mr. Fleming says if the

> Marshalls don't increase their altitude by heaping on the garbage,

> they'll disappear beneath the sea, victims of the greenhouse

> effect.

>

> The last time the U.S. undertook largescale experiments in the

> Marshalls, it had ill effects on the land: we tested the H-bomb on

> Bikini atoll, which promptly disappeared, leaving behind a legacy

> of cancer and misery that the Marshall Islanders (and many

> unsuspecting U.S. Navy men) are still enduring. So far as we

> know, the only environmental group tracking this latest scam is

> Greenpeace; they wrote about it in GREENPEACE MAGAZINE

> March/April, 1989, pg. 5. The magazine is yours six times a

> year for a donation of $20 to Greenpeace, 1436 U Street,

> NW, Washington, DC 20009.

>

> As the price of hazardous waste disposal in the "civilized world"

> is approaching $2500 per ton in some areas, a new "profession"

> has emerged: international "waste merchants," who arrange to

> dump the stuff in third world countries. In the last two years,

> Africa has emerged as the favored target. Consider these facts:

> In March, 1988, a Norwegian ship dumped 15,000 tons of

> material labeled "raw material for bricks" in a quarry on Kassa

> Island, off the mainland capital of Conakry, Guinea. Guinea is a

> small west-African country bordered by Sierra Leone, Liberia

> and Mali. In June, Guinea newspapers reported that vegetation

> on the island was drying up and dying. Investigations revealed

> that the "raw material for bricks" was toxic incinerator ash from

> Philadelphia's now-infamous garbage burners. Norway's Honorary

> Consul, Mr. Sigmund Stromme, was arrested and charged with

> forging documents in order to bring in the shipment; Mr. Stromme

> turned out to be a principal in Guinomar, the company that had a

> contract to bring in a total of 85,000 tons of Philadelphia's ash. By

> July the original shipment had been removed from Kassa.

>

> On February 9, 1989, Guinea-Bissau, a west-African neighbor of

> Guinea, signed a five-year contract with two British companies to

> receive 15 million tons of tanning and pharmaceutical wastes for a

> payment of $600 million ($40 per ton). The wastes would come

> from U.S. and European firms. (This contract has since been

> canceled due to unfavorable publicity.)

>

> An undetermined quantity of hazardous wastes from U.S. military

> agencies was dumped in a phosphate mine pit in Zimbabwe

> in southern Africa. The U.S. exporters responsible, Jack and

> Charles Colbert, were sentenced in February, 1988, to 13 years'

> imprisonment for fraudulent business practices.

>

> WEST AFRICA HOTLINE, a newsletter, reports that President

> Bongo of Gabon (bordering Cameroon and the Congo) met

> with representatives of the Denis Mining Company in 1987 and

> agreed to take radioactive mine wastes from Colorado uranium

> mines.

>

> A report in ENVIRONMENTAL SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY,

> a journal of the American Chemical Society, quotes Greenpeace

> saying a Dutch shipping company signed a contract with the

> government of the Congo (bordering Zaire and Cameroon) to deliver

> a million tons of solvent, paint, pesticide sludge, and chemical wastes

> from the U.S. and Europe between June, 1988, and May, 1989, for

> a fee of $84 million ($84 per ton). Bad publicity subsequently queered

> this deal too.

>

> President Kerekou of Benin, a tiny country sandwiched between

> Nigeria and Togo, signed a contract in January, 1988, with a Gibralter

> firm, Sesco, Ltd, agreeing that Benin will take up to five million tons

> per year of non-nuclear industrial wastes from North America and

> Europe. The price? Two dollars and fifty cents per ton.

>

> Nigeria has taken the lead in denouncing waste dumping in Africa.

> At the Organization of African Unity (OAU) summit in May,

> 1988, President Babangida of Nigeria said "No government, no

> matter the financial inducement, has the right to mortgage the

> destiny of future generations of African children."

>

> Ironically, within a week of President Babangida's speech, eight

> Nigerian students living in Italy, reacting to reports in Italian

> newspapers, alerted the Nigerian government to a scheme

> involving collusion between Nigerian and Italian businessmen.

> The men had shipped 3800 tons of hazardous wastes and stored

> them in Koko, Nigeria. The chief Italian suspect escaped from

> Nigeria June 2, but 15 Nigerians are awaiting trial. The

> newspapers in Nigeria June 14 carried headlines, "Culprits may

> face firing squad," and "Death penalty likely."

>

> African journalist Arti Vir, writing in ENVIRONMENTAL

> SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY (Vol. 23, March, 1989, pgs.

> 23-25) summed it up:

>

> "...the demands by Nigeria and Guinea that foreign governments

> remove illegally dumped hazardous materials from their

> territories are warnings to industrial nations to keep waste

> away from African shores." NIGERIA'S FIRING SQUADS

> WILL PERHAPS CONVINCE WOULD-BE WASTE

> MERCHANTS THAT AFRICA IS SERIOUS ABOUT

> PROTECTING ITSELF FROM PREDATORY BUSINESSMEN.

>

> We have just scratched the surface here. This problem is

> broad and deep and getting worse. However, there's a bright side:

> the toxics campaigners in Greenpeace, led by Dave Rapoport,

> are on this case in a major way. In January, 1989, Jim Vallette

> published the fourth edition of his INTERNATIONAL

> TRADE IN WASTES: A GREENPEACE INVENTORY

> (144 pages of horror stories from all parts of the globe).

> The INVENTORY, which is available in English, German,

> French and Spanish editions, also contains policy statements

> by various governments. In general, the "civilized" nations

> want to "control" and "manage" the import and export of

> toxics wastes to the developing world. For their part, the

> developing nations, particularly those in Africa, favor a

> total ban on the international waste trade. Togo's environment

> minister, Yao Komlavi, sums up this view, saying, "If Africa

> is not going to import toxic waste, what control do we need

> on such imports?" Greenpeace is publishing a newsletter

> called GREENPEACE WASTE TRADE UPDATE. With

> the Natural Resources Defense Council, Greenpeace

> has joined organizations in Malaysia and Kenya founding

> Itwan, the International Toxic Waste Action Network,

> working closely with the United Nations, pressing for

> passage of the U.N.'s "global Convention on the

> Transboundary Movement of Hazardous Wastes.

> "Once again, hats off to the toxics campaigners at

> Greenpeace! Contact them at 1436 U Street, Nw,

> Washington, Dc 207009; phone (202) 462-1177.."

> --Peter Montague, Ph.D.



Greetings,

Ousman Sawaneh has been added to the bantaba. Welcome to Gambia-l

Ousman, you can send a brief introduction to

gambia-l@u.washington.edu.



Regards,

Momodou Camara







Hi Sidibeh!

Thanks for your explanation. I read the Metro article too and it was

rather funny that CNN chose to include Taiwan=B4s parliamentary brawl

under Sports News. It was also amazing that China should use that excuse

to stay away from democracy. I hope the squabbles we have as Gambians

are part of the process that will lead us to true democracy. Have a good

night.

Buharry.

Buharry.



Momodou S Sidibeh wrote:

> =



> Hi Buharry,

> Many many thanks for a great piece. I cannot but concur with almost all=

of

> what you raised.

> My language on the Eritreans and Ugandans was probably too dramatic as =

to

> have obscured the inferences that could be drawn from my mentioning tha=

t

> "...it was the shearing thirst for national liberation..." that helped =

weld

> Eritreans together, while on the other hand the Ugandans are more easil=

y

> mobilized among other things because of the " present climate of optimi=

sm".

> In both cases, the implication is that even hugely positive hopes and

> circumstances can be tremendously important sources for unifying people=



> around concerns beyond that of the ethnic group. Quick economic success=

,

> for example, can become a catalyst for enhancing the growth of national=

ism

> and the rapid decline of ethnicity in many countries. I think Malaysia =

is a

> good example. My mention of war and tragedy in the case of the above tw=

o

> countries were simply the factors which were most obvious and known to =

me.

> It is also worth mentioning that the majority of Eritreans here are

> political refugees and in the late 1970s and early 80 members of differ=

ent

> groups were often fighting one another; and you know who the peacemaker=

s

> were? Gambians!

> Your rundown on OGIS made great reading. I can only say that all thos=

e

> squabbles you mentioned are inevitable, in that they are part of the

> process of learning to behave in a democratic manner. We are after all

> learning to listen to one another in spite of our backgrounds and age

> group. I do not think we have any other choice. [ In Metro yesterday it=

was

> claimed in a long story about Taiwan that Chinese leaders tell their pe=

ople

> " ...democracy is not good. Just see how they fight in the parliament i=

n

> Taiwan...." the fighting is sometimes so spectacular that CNN shows it

> under Sports News". I have been laughing at this since yesterday aftern=

oon.

> Indeed, you must agree with me that we cannot accept this Chinese recip=

e].

> I hope the sisters in stockholm will forgive you for calling their m=

usic

> tribal. The suggestions you gave about accounting and planning are very=



> important and I do really hope that we would make improvements based on=



> them.

> =



> Thanks, once again.

> Sidibeh.



Hello my name is Alberta Davis. I was a Peace Corps Volunteer in The Gambia from July 1994 until August 1997. I taught math and science at Pakalinding Junior Secondary School. I think this is a great way to stay in touch with The Gambia.



Thanks,



Alberta Davis



Mr.Jaiteh,

I have just finished reading the Education document.I

think its a good document and you have my support,and please keep up the

good work down there!





Regards Bassss!

****************************************************************************

**********************





>To our newest members of gambia-l. This is the the fist 3 documents

relating to Gambia Education Support Organization to help you catch up with

the past. Please feel free to contact me at:

>

>Malanding Jaiteh







Sent by "Pa Musa Jallow" <

via Commit





Hi Mr Jallow (aussi),

Thanks for your reply and thanks for reading my mailing,

sincerely

pmj



----------

> From: Modou Jallow <

> To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List

<gambia-l@u.washington.edu>

> Subject: Re: Singhateh: Closer to Being Veep?

> Date: Thursday, January 22, 1998 3:15 PM

> > I just wanted to correct something, if Singhateh turned anything it is

29

> > not 31..he was 25 when the coup took place..and that was in '94.

> Thank you for the correction. I believe that the original sender of the

> message, Dr. Janneh, also stands corrected here, as he wrote:

> "I was just discussing Omar Njie's removal with someone

> who arrived from The Gambia recently and she made some

> interesting observations. She reminded me that Edward Sighateh

> turned 31 last December, and that it may be a matter of time for

> him to step into the vice presidency."

> Moe S. Jallow

Mr Jallow,

my mistake..it is or should be $90-100 or D900 - 1000

thanks for the correction

pmj



> > >From Dakar to banjul, you can fly with air Senegal or Air Dabia or

other

> > airlines, a one-way ticket is about $50-60 and a two-way ticket is

about

> > $900-1000..

>

> Pa Musa, do you mean to say 900-1000 dalasis or is actual dollars? I am

> thinking dalasis, but again, I could be wrong.

>

> Regards,

> Moe S. Jallow

>





------------------------------



Date: Thu, 22 Jan 1998 21:34:21 -0500

From: "A. Scattred Janneh" <

To:

Subject: Re: Singhateh: Closer to Being Veep?

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit



Modou Jallow wrote:

>

> Pa Musa Jallow wrote:

>

> >

> > Mr Jallow,

> > I just wanted to correct something, if Singhateh turned anything it is 29

> > not 31..he was 25 when the coup took place..and that was in '94.

> >

> > pmj

>

> Pa Musa,

>

> Thank you for the correction. I believe that the original sender of the

> message, Dr. Janneh, also stands corrected here, as he wrote:

>

> "I was just discussing Omar Njie's removal with someone

> who arrived from The Gambia recently and she made some

> interesting observations. She reminded me that Edward Sighateh

> turned 31 last December, and that it may be a matter of time for

> him to step into the vice presidency."

>

> Regards,

> Moe S. Jallow

> =======================================================================

> mjallow@sct.edu mjallow@hayes.com

> -----------------------------------------------------------------------

The quote: "She reminded me that Edward Sighateh turned 31 last

December..." Either way, thanks for the correction.



Amadou SJ



------------------------------



Date: Thu, 22 Jan 1998 22:13:38 EST

From: ELLA23K <

To:

Subject: Re:

Message-ID: <

Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII

Content-transfer-encoding: 7bit



I thought I knew you but i must be mistaken. I had left The Gambia before you

went there. Anyway I knew a lot of Peace Corps Volunteers who taught me in

high school and who I worked with. I would like to keep in touch with a few

of them. Do you know how to trace them or how to contact the organization to

find old friends? Please reply soon.



------------------------------



Date: Thu, 22 Jan 1998 22:04:20 EST

From: ELLA23K <

To:

Subject: Re: New members

Message-ID: <

Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII

Content-transfer-encoding: 7bit



Moe I finished in 1978, and did all my high school years there. When did you

attend? Where do you live now?



------------------------------



Date: Thu, 22 Jan 1998 22:30:05 EST

From: JENGFANNEH <

To:

Subject: Is it a New Gambia

Message-ID: <

Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII

Content-transfer-encoding: 7bit



The feeling of returning back to a country I love, a country I belong and a

country of love ones was over whelming. The announcement from the pilot that

are descending into Banjul Int'l brought a mixture of nostalgia, fear and that

anxiety that most of us experience when returning back to the motherland. I

got off the airplane and headed to the New Banjul Terminal. For a moment I

thought I have just walked into a modern airport terminal in a developing

country, this was definitely not the Gambia I knew, standing beside me were

also some tourists struck with a similar awe, and were busy appreciating the

structure. As a Gambian, I have never felt so proud, yes I have always been

proud of my Gambian heritage, but there was this special feeling of

patriotism. To most of the supporters of the New leadership, this is one of

the signpost to the new path of the New Gambia.



To the Bantaba, I would like to use my two weeks vacation to the Gambia and

raise crucial issues about democracy, political and socio-economic development

of our motherland, and try to put it in some realistic perspective.



Arriving in the Gambia, I was picked from the airport by my brother

accompanied by my young daughter whom I missed immensely and was extremely

delighted to see her. Driving from the air port towards Serekunda, the weather

was relatively cool, but to some extend the Old Gambia was still visibly

present. There was the delapidated highways, red dusty roads, that look of

poverty, and a question like how are things , still brings that respond of

hopelessness mixed into that durable Gambian spirit. At home, it was beautiful

and refreshing to see love ones, especially my old mother who was extremely

delighted to see me again. Turning on the TV set, I was again struck with that

special feeling, very much impressed with our own TV station. The New

leadership has definitely built a bridge between our motherland to the rest of

the world community. CNN was brought into our living rooms, major sporting

events, like the olympics were televised live to most Gambian households, and

our own Gambian dialects are being transmitted through the tube of technology.

To any resonable person, the New Leadership has to be commended for their

initiative and commitment to the infrastructural development of the country.

And to the arguement raised by his critiques and non-supporters pertaining to

priorities of different infrastuctural projects could sometimes dilute and

diminishes their efforts. Critiques would even go further by questioning the

relevance of different projects to our present situation, and that these

projects were only initiated and hastily purported to get themselves elected

into the reins of power.



Talking about critiques, or opposition are important and vital in any

political entity and the New leadership should accomodate and even promote it

inorder to raise the level of dialogue to include every Gambian. Although at

home the TV station is an indicative of a New Gambia, but watching the

programs, ther was still that Old Gambia. There was still that continuous

presence of Mr Jammeh, although this was during Tour of the Provinces and one

would expect that it is only resonable to cover it as a piece of news, but

that constant glorification of the New Leadership only reminde us of times

pass. And to listen to the speeches and the rhetoric, it only reinforces the

presence of the Old Gambia with a twist, Mr Jammeh and most of the speech

makers sounded like Jawara and the Old gang, only in a different medium. There

was the rhetoric of divisiveness, chastisement of all forms of opposition, and

oh! that tendency that usually surface among African leaders, that feeling of

invisibility and that somehow they are being ordained by some supernatural

force.



Listening to Mr Jammeh during his tour of the provinces I found myself yelling

to the TV, sir the elections are over and you have been given the mandate to

govern. Clinging to the elections rhetoric can only breed differences and

divisiiveness in the country; infact such a tour should have an agenda of

reconcilition, acceptance of the opposition and aggreressively campaigned to

every Gambian a that this is a national government for all our people and

party affiliation has no place. In most stops during the tour is not only what

he said as the leader of the New Gambia, but also speeches of Alcalos, Chiefs

and party elders were strictly on party lines and unfortunately just like the

Old Gambia. The New leadership has to be consciously involve in promoting the

invovement of the opposition in putting the New Gambia to a new path of

political dialogue; not all Gambians are ever going to like them and should

not even waste an iota of energy in identifying or trying to get back at them.

Those wer the politics of a corriupt past, the politics of yester year and has

never helped in our search for socio-economic development. After listening to

Mr Jammeh's

tour of the provinces in one of his stops, we had alittle discussion about the

political climat, and I would like to raise some of the salient points to the

Bantaba. " Well my wife is urging me to quit and talk to her , sorry I will

bring the rest of the discussion tomorrow, and thank you for your time



Musa Jeng



------------------------------



Date: Thu, 22 Jan 1998 22:24:02 EST

From: ELLA23K <

To:

Subject: Re: New addition to list

Message-ID: <

Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII

Content-transfer-encoding: 7bit



Welcome Badou if you are the Badou Senghore I Know from GHS---Basketball

Player; well done. My name is Cecilia Wright. I live in the U.S. and I am

happy to welcome you and to talk to you Good luck in your studies.



------------------------------



Date: Thu, 22 Jan 1998 23:00:55 -0500 (EST)

From:

To:

Subject: Re: Is it a New Gambia

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 8bit



Musa Jeng wrote:

>

> The feeling of returning back to a country I love, a country I belong

> and a country of love ones was over whelming.



Mr. Jeng,



Thank you so much for this useful information. I plan to follow your

nostalgic report(s) with special effort.



Welcome to the list.



Regards,

Moe S. Jallow



====================================================================

mjallow@sct.edu mjallow@hayes.com

-------------------------------------------------------------------



------------------------------



Date: Thu, 22 Jan 1998 21:10:04 PST

From: "latjor ndow" <

To:

Subject: re:conference

Message-ID: <

Content-Type: text/plain



Greetings:

Since I am not sure if some of what Mr. Sidibeh had to say was in direct

reference to some of my statements regarding the conference I am

proposing for us to have in the Washington area (i.e. his comments on

'...half baked ideas ...'), I shall safely distance myself from drawing

any conclusions or jumping into the 'Is is in our nature debate' that

has been going on. There is too much work for me at the moment to

indulge in analysis at the moment. Organizing a major event along with a

full course load (started the ph.d program in physics) often forces me

to say what needs to be said in the shortest possible time then move on.

Thus if I have in my previous posting conveyed the image of being

anti-analytical that would be an unfortunate one. Far from being

anti-analytical, I champion the human intellect for being capable of

addressing and ultimately finding solutions to the problems of humanity.

However, I do also hold in high esteem 'action'. I do value human

warmth, and generosity of spirit (i.e. matters pertaining to the heart

far removed from the intellect) all of which at the end of the day are

major contributors to human social organizing tendencies.

By the way, let us not forget who actually lives in our communities? Are

they not the very individuals that populte gambia-l? It is unfortunate

though that most of them while actively following the debates prefer to

reserve their analytically structured views and share them only when we

meet in informat social gatherings. i.e. in the 'kampekaays', the

'kabudus', ... Perhaps this may have led some to assume that only

half-baked ideas and analysis goes on within our communities.



In celebration of Gambian Independence Anniversary -

LEADERSHIP CONFERENCE - WASHINGTON D.C.

Tentative Conference Date: Sat. Feb. 21

Tentative Location: Howard University Campus

Evening Event: Cultural Gala Night (organized by the GPA)

Featuring Sabar (Sing Sing Rhythm), Baati Linguere Choral

Group of Atlanta, Gambian DJ Rhythm King Shakie, Wolof Rap Artist Karim

Wagan, and much more ...



I shall be contacting this weekend all those who either sent me mail or

called or spoke to me in persond. Will keep the rest of the gambia-l

family posted.



Best regards,

LatJor



______________________________________________________

Get Your Private, Free Email at



------------------------------



Date: Fri, 23 Jan 1998 01:54:54 -0500

From: "A. Scattred Janneh" <

To:

Subject: Re: Is it a New Gambia

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit



JENGFANNEH wrote:

>

> The feeling of returning back to a country I love, a country I belong and a

> country of love ones was over whelming.

..................



> Musa Jeng



Insightful observations! Awaiting concluding part.



Amadou SJ



------------------------------



Date: Fri, 23 Jan 1998 08:47:50 +0100

From: Amadou Kabir Njie <

To: "'

Subject: RE : Caught in the Cross-fire

Message-ID: <FBF1001D6A18D1118AC100A0C942F230A670@AVIA-A>

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain







I am glad to inform the list that the cause of the error messages that

plaqued us all lately has been found, and was due to no other reason

than that our network administrator had forgotten to remove a "rule"

she had placed in my "Inbox" (Microsoft Outlook) whilst I was at nsw,

that simply forwarded all mail automatically to that temporary e-mail

address. It seems that everything went okay until the address at nsw was

deleted a few days ago.



Anyway, for those using Microsoft Outlook and interested, the

autoforward rule is executed simply by choosing the TOOLS menu (whilst

in Inbox), then Inbox Assistant and Add Rule which opens a dialogue box

with several useful options.



Once again, I regret the inconvinience caused by what ultimately turned

out to be a human error.



A. Kabir Njie.







------------------------------



Date: Fri, 23 Jan 1998 10:51:54 +0000 (GMT)

From: Alieu Badara Senghore <

To: Gambia <

Subject: New Member

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/PLAIN; charset="US-ASCII"



I have been trying to post my acknowledgement and gratitude to editors of

Gambia-l and particularly to Katim Touray these past few days, for

including my name in the mailing list, but without success. I'm trying one

more time after reading in the mail that the apparent problem that was

afflicting the system has been rectified. One more time thanks for adding

my name to your interesting and informative network, i have been finding

it very enjoyable these past couple of days.

I am presently a Ph.D student at the University of Reading, UK, and i'm

researching on Agricultural education and Training; particularly of

agricultural field workers and the relevance of their training to

agricultural and rural development. I humbly invite any proposals,

information, ideas, suggestions etc in this area.



NB: Cecilia Wright, yes you are right i'm the same Badou Senghore at

Gambia High School, i played basketball together with Modou

Sallah(English), Ousman Jobe, Jewru Baldeh and the rest of the gang. I

remember you been an active sportswoman. I hope you are still active? Nice

to hear from you, and i hope to be in touch more.

Bye for now.

Badou Senghore.





------------------------------



Date: Fri, 23 Jan 1998 12:27:41 +0000 (GMT)

From: Ebrima Jawara <

To: Gambia Mailing List <

Subject: Joke (again) (fwd)

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/PLAIN; charset="US-ASCII"







---------- Forwarded message ----------

Date: Thu, 22 Jan 1998 17:28:24 +0000 (GMT)

From: Joana Serwah Kwateng <

To:

Subject: Joke (again) (fwd)









---------- Forwarded message ----------

Date: Sat, 6 Dec 1997 17:11:21 +0000 (GMT)

From: Dennis Ochieng Keya <

To: Joana Serwah Kwateng <

Subject: Joke (again) (fwd)







---------- Forwarded message ----------

Date: Wed, 12 Nov 1997 09:26:53 -0600 (CST)

From: Timothy Mungania <

To: DENNIS KEYA <

Subject: Joke (again) (fwd)







---------- Forwarded message ----------

Date: Wed, 12 Nov 1997 15:17:01 GMT

From: Hubert Dutton <

To: lygl1@leicester.ac.uk, hrao@frodo.okcu.edu,

jmunoz@hotmail.com, gikonyo@jinx.sckans.edu, esvaw@csv.warwick.ac.uk,

ugm6mbp@leeds.ac.uk, abu0ac@bangor.ac.uk, jr-14@cuileann.ucd.ie,

sl6112@Bristol.ac.uk, sherita@lec.okcu.edu, SCHANDRA@frodo.okcu.edu,

sjw31@le.ac.uk, mungania@jinx.sckans.edu

Subject: Joke (again)



>A Poem Written by an African Shakespeare

>

> Dear white fella

> Couple things you should know

> When I born, I black

> When I grow up, I black

> When I go in sun, I black

> When I cold, I black

> When I scared, I black

> When I sick, I black

> And when I die, I still black.

>

> You white fella

> When you born, you pink

> When you grow up, you white

> When you go in sun, you red

> When you cold, you blue

> When you scared, you yellow

> When you sick, you green

> And when you die, you grey.

> And you have the cheek to call me colored?????













______________________________________________________

Get Your Private, Free Email at











------------------------------



Date: Fri, 23 Jan 1998 04:42:05 PST

From: "Saikou Marong" <

To:

Subject: introduction

Message-ID: <

Content-Type: text/plain



Hello gambia-lers,

Many thanks to you. I am very glad to join you and share these grate

oppotunity with you.Am a gambian by nationality currently residing in

Finland, just started my undergraduate studies in telecommunications

programme at Mikkeli polytecnic.Originally i am from Jambur village,

kombo south, western division.



PEACE,



Saikou Marong.



______________________________________________________

Get Your Private, Free Email at



------------------------------



Date: Fri, 23 Jan 1998 17:04:47 +0300

From: "Bassirou Dodou Drammeh" <

To: <

Subject: Re: Is it a New Gambia

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain;

charset="iso-8859-1"

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit



Mr.Jeng!

Tell your wife that we also have a right to have a piece of

you, especially given the mature observations you have just made to us about

"for the Gambia our homeland" .So,please tell her to allow you to come back

and tell us more about your visit.



But, in the meantime,Keep Up The Good Work Down There!





Regards Bassss!

-----Original Message-----

From: JENGFANNEH <

To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List

<gambia-l@u.washington.edu>

Date: Friday, January 23, 1998 2:51 PM

Subject: Is it a New Gambia





>The feeling of returning back to a country I love, a country I belong and a

>country of love ones was over whelming. The announcement from the pilot

that

>are descending into Banjul Int'l brought a mixture of nostalgia, fear and

that

>anxiety that most of us experience when returning back to the motherland. I

>got off the airplane and headed to the New Banjul Terminal. For a moment I

>thought I have just walked into a modern airport terminal in a developing

>country, this was definitely not the Gambia I knew, standing beside me were

>also some tourists struck with a similar awe, and were busy appreciating

the

>structure. As a Gambian, I have never felt so proud, yes I have always been

>proud of my Gambian heritage, but there was this special feeling of

>patriotism. To most of the supporters of the New leadership, this is one of

>the signpost to the new path of the New Gambia.



.. " Well my wife is urging me to quit and talk to her , sorry I will

>bring the rest of the discussion tomorrow, and thank you for your time

>

>Musa Jeng

>





------------------------------



Date: Fri, 23 Jan 1998 10:36:03 -0500 (EST)

From:

To:

Subject: Email Update

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 8bit



Folks,



Just a quick message to tell those who have sent me messages, either

privately or on Gambia-L, that I will not be able to respond to you until

Monday, as my server is being shut down for upgrading this weekend. I

apologize if you were expecting a swift response from me, but rest assured

that I will respond to all your messages.



For those football fanatics (american football, that is) this will be a

good weekend to see some "butt kicking". I can't wait for superbowl

sunday when Brett Favre and the GB Packers trample on John Elway and the

Denver Broncos. The Broncos will require more than a miracle to dethrone

the "world" (as in america) champions. For those sorry Broncos fans, well

what can I say except....down you will go :-))).



Have a wonderful weekend!



Regards,

Moe S. Jallow



=========================================================================

mjallow@sct.edu mjallow@hayes.com

-------------------------------------------------------------------------





------------------------------



Date: Fri, 23 Jan 1998 14:05:43 +0100

From: Amadou Kabir Njie <

To: "'

Subject: RE: Joke (again) (fwd)

Message-ID: <FBF1001D6A18D1118AC100A0C942F230A672@AVIA-A>

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain



Hey Ebrima,



Beautiful piece this indeed. My only regret is the header "African

SHAKESPEARE" (my emphasis).



I never noticed until tis second that I can't even spell the celebrated

whiteman's name!

But that's beside the point, the poem made me laugh like I haven't in

quite a while.



A. Kabir Njie





> -----Original Message-----

> From: Ebrima Jawara [SMTP:

> Sent: 23. januar 1998 13:28

> To: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List

> Subject: Joke (again) (fwd)

>

>

> Hey Ebrima,

>

> Beautiful piece this indeed. My only regret is the header "African

> SHAKESPEARE" (my emphasis).

>

> I never noticed until tis second that I can't even spell the

> celebrated whiteman's name!

> But that's beside the point, the poem made me laugh like I haven't in

> quite a while.

>

> A. Kabir Njie

>

> ---------- Forwarded message ----------

> Date: Thu, 22 Jan 1998 17:28:24 +0000 (GMT)

> From: Joana Serwah Kwateng <

> To:

> Subject: Joke (again) (fwd)

>

>

>

>

> ---------- Forwarded message ----------

> Date: Sat, 6 Dec 1997 17:11:21 +0000 (GMT)

> From: Dennis Ochieng Keya <

> To: Joana Serwah Kwateng <

> Subject: Joke (again) (fwd)

>

>

>

> ---------- Forwarded message ----------

> Date: Wed, 12 Nov 1997 09:26:53 -0600 (CST)

> From: Timothy Mungania <

> To: DENNIS KEYA <

> Subject: Joke (again) (fwd)

>

>

>

> ---------- Forwarded message ----------

> Date: Wed, 12 Nov 1997 15:17:01 GMT

> From: Hubert Dutton <

> To: lygl1@leicester.ac.uk, hrao@frodo.okcu.edu,

> jmunoz@hotmail.com, gikonyo@jinx.sckans.edu,

> esvaw@csv.warwick.ac.uk,

> ugm6mbp@leeds.ac.uk, abu0ac@bangor.ac.uk, jr-14@cuileann.ucd.ie,

> sl6112@Bristol.ac.uk, sherita@lec.okcu.edu,

> SCHANDRA@frodo.okcu.edu,

> sjw31@le.ac.uk, mungania@jinx.sckans.edu

> Subject: Joke (again)

>

> >A Poem Written by an African Shakespeare

> >

> > Dear white fella

> > Couple things you should know

> > When I born, I black

> > When I grow up, I black

> > When I go in sun, I black

> > When I cold, I black

> > When I scared, I black

> > When I sick, I black

> > And when I die, I still black.

> >

> > You white fella

> > When you born, you pink

> > When you grow up, you white

> > When you go in sun, you red

> > When you cold, you blue

> > When you scared, you yellow

> > When you sick, you green

> > And when you die, you grey.

> > And you have the cheek to call me colored?????

>

>

>

>

>

>

> ______________________________________________________

> Get Your Private, Free Email at

>

>

>



------------------------------



Date: Fri, 23 Jan 1998 09:50:13 PST

From: "NJAGA JAGNE" <

To:

Subject: Re: KYSU UNDERGRAD. FORMS

Message-ID: <

Content-Type: text/plain





>Folks,

>Could someone at kentucky state please request undergraduate

application

>forms for my sister Aisatou Maane at the following address..

>P.O.BOX 2258

>SEREKUNDA

>KSMD

>THE GAMBIA

>W/AFRICA.

>It is highly appreciated...Waiting to hear from ya'll.

>Lang Jr.

>

>

WHAT'S UP LANG...

this is NJAGA at k-state. i forwarded your request to

the office of admissions today the 23rd of january and they

will duely mail her all relevant material.

see you around the bantaba.



***********************************************************

* /~~~~~~\ Smile - It will get better..... *

* [ <> <> ] SMILE - You will feel better..... *

* | || | SMILE - Spread a little love and sunshine* *

| | *

* | -__- | Smile - It is much easier than frowning..*

* \ / SMIle - You will get as much as you give..*

* S - M - I - L - E - IT IS F - R - E - E......*

***********************************************************





______________________________________________________

Get Your Private, Free Email at



------------------------------



Date: Fri, 23 Jan 1998 15:42:39 -0600

From: Keretha Cash <

To: "'

Subject: RE: Hotels and resthouses in The Gambia

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain;

charset="iso-8859-1"

Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable



Happy New Year Asbjorn! Thanks for the information however, I'm not

able to open the attachment. Could you please send me instructions? I

am on Word for Windows 95 version 4.0. Thanks.



Keretha in Wisconsin. Go Packers!!!!



> ----------

> From: Asbj=F8rn Nordam[SMTP:

> Reply To:

> Sent: Wednesday, January 21, 1998 10:39 AM

> To: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List

> Subject: Hotels and resthouses in The Gambia

>=20

> One of you from the Gambia-L some times ago asked for hotel adresses.

> From tours to the Gambia I come to stay in several hotels, and I met

> other toourists. The list enclosed is not total or detailed, or =

divide

> the hotels into a classification-system. I have tried to group them

> depending on the site. All gambians must excuse me for putting the

> list here, but I don=B4t remember who were asking. If you are

> interessted you can give comments or corrections. Regards from =

Asbj=F8rn

> My system is WP 6.0. If you who were asking can not open it please

> write me.

>=20

> <<File: Hotelgam.wpd>>

>=20



------------------------------



Date: Fri, 23 Jan 1998 20:41:26 -0000

From: "

To: "GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List" <

Subject: The Day Baboon Wept For Teachers (JOKE)

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit



Sent by "Archibald H. R. Graham" <

via Commit





Today's Weekend Observer* carried the following story under the Share a

Joke

column that you may like to read also:



"The Day Baboon Wept For Teachers"



'An animal contest was planned at a stadium. Participant came with various

kinds of animals. horses, donkeys, monkey, tortoise and several other

animals performed to the great admiration of the spectators. However, most

people's attention was focused on a baboon that was reappearing on the show

for a second time. It was widely believed that no one could get the

unemotional baboon to laugh, cry or shake its body.



'Midway into the show, the owner announced a cash reward for anyone who

could get the creature to either laugh, cry or move its body. Several

people tried but nobody could get this stoic animal to move. Shortly

afterwards, a teacher passing-by was told of the contest. He figured his

shabby dressing alone was sufficient to move the baboon.



'His toes showing out of his worn-out crepe shoes and hands in the pockets,

the teacher walked majestically to the baboon where it was placed on a dais

in the center of the stadium. Whispering into the baboon's ears, the

teacher announced that he was a teacher. Simultaneously the baboon roared

into laughter.



'As the Baboon calmed down, the teacher bent towards it again and

whispered, "as an unqualified teacher, I am paid D350 a month"



'No sooner had he finished than the baboon began weeping for the teacher.

The spectators who could not hear the conversations between the two were

dazed and dazzled.



'Undone with, the teacher whispered yet again to the baboon, "the minister

of education is here in the crowd to recruit you as a teacher".



'Members of the crowd were to swear thereafter that they had never seen a

baboon run the way it ran from the stadium!



'Courtesy - Augustine Kanjia'





* - Weekend Observer is a weekend edition of the Daily Observer newspaper

published by the Observer Company (Gambia) Ltd. PMB 131 Banjul The Gambia.

Tel. 496608







------------------------------



Date: Fri, 23 Jan 1998 17:21:57 EST

From: Jaimus <

To:

Subject: Re: Email Update

Message-ID: <

Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII

Content-transfer-encoding: 7bit



yeah right. If you really think the packers are going to defeat the broncos,

you are dreaming buddy. The packers may be better than the broncos, but watch

them choke this weekend. Don't forget that the best doesn't always win. This

is the year for John Elway and the broncos and nothing is going to stop them

from becoming world champions. Peace and love to all you Gambia-lers!

Balamusa Ceesay!!!!!



------------------------------



Date: Fri, 23 Jan 1998 17:23:07 -0600

From: Keretha Cash <

To: "'

Subject: RE: Email Update

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain



You are so right! The winner will be whoever is the hongriest and I

will speak with you on Monday regarding that wonderful dinner the

Packers will have on Sunday (smile).



Have a good weekend and talk with you on Monday!



Peace. Keretha in the "FROZEN TUNDRA."



> ----------

> From: Jaimus[SMTP:

> Reply To:

> Sent: Friday, January 23, 1998 4:21 PM

> To: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List

> Subject: Re: Email Update

>

> yeah right. If you really think the packers are going to defeat the

> broncos,

> you are dreaming buddy. The packers may be better than the broncos,

> but watch

> them choke this weekend. Don't forget that the best doesn't always

> win. This

> is the year for John Elway and the broncos and nothing is going to

> stop them

> from becoming world champions. Peace and love to all you Gambia-lers!

> Balamusa Ceesay!!!!!

>



------------------------------



Date: Fri, 23 Jan 1998 19:17:39 EST

From:

To:

Subject: Re: Email Update

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII

Content-transfer-encoding: 7bit



So what are you trying to say? Are you telling me that the packers are

hungrier than the broncos. The broncos were there four times before and came

out empty handed. For that reason, i think, they are hungrier than the

packers(defending champs). Anyway, i'll like to hear what you have to say

after the broncos are crowned world champions on sunday night. Talk to you

soon. Until then, peace and love!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!





BALA CEESAY



------------------------------



Date: Fri, 23 Jan 1998 18:02:01 PST

From: "sillah conateh" <

To:

Subject: Re: Is it a New Gambia

Message-ID: <

Content-Type: text/plain



Hi Mr. Jeng,



I also want to take this opportunity to thank you for a work well done.

It is quite interesting going through your contribution and I eagerly

look forward to what your wife prevented you from giving. I want to

appeal to her to allow you to complete this interesting work. Credit

will be hers. As soon as the work is completed, I will also give my

contribution.



Regards to your wife.



Sillah.



>From

>Received: from host (lists.u.washington.edu [140.142.56.13])

> by lists2.u.washington.edu (8.8.4+UW97.07/8.8.4+UW97.05) with

SMTP

> id TAA20540; Thu, 22 Jan 1998 19:42:35 -0800

>Received: from mx4.u.washington.edu (mx4.u.washington.edu

[140.142.33.5])

> by lists.u.washington.edu (8.8.4+UW97.07/8.8.4+UW97.05) with

ESMTP

> id TAA50750 for <

19:42:23 -0800

>Received: from imo17.mx.aol.com (imo17.mx.aol.com [198.81.19.174])

> by mx4.u.washington.edu (8.8.4+UW97.07/8.8.4+UW97.09) with

ESMTP

> id TAA11546 for <

19:42:20 -0800

>Message-Id: <

>Date: Thu, 22 Jan 1998 22:30:05 EST

>Reply-To:

>Sender:

>Precedence: bulk

>From: JENGFANNEH <

>To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List

<gambia-l@u.washington.edu>

>Subject: Is it a New Gambia

>Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII

>Content-transfer-encoding: 7bit

>X-To:

>X-Listprocessor-Version: 8.1 beta -- ListProcessor(tm) by CREN

>

>The feeling of returning back to a country I love, a country I belong

and a

>country of love ones was over whelming. The announcement from the pilot

that

>are descending into Banjul Int'l brought a mixture of nostalgia, fear

and that

>anxiety that most of us experience when returning back to the

motherland. I

>got off the airplane and headed to the New Banjul Terminal. For a

moment I

>thought I have just walked into a modern airport terminal in a

developing

>country, this was definitely not the Gambia I knew, standing beside me

were

>also some tourists struck with a similar awe, and were busy

appreciating the

>structure. As a Gambian, I have never felt so proud, yes I have always

been

>proud of my Gambian heritage, but there was this special feeling of

>patriotism. To most of the supporters of the New leadership, this is

one of

>the signpost to the new path of the New Gambia.

>

>To the Bantaba, I would like to use my two weeks vacation to the Gambia

and

>raise crucial issues about democracy, political and socio-economic

development

>of our motherland, and try to put it in some realistic perspective.

>

>Arriving in the Gambia, I was picked from the airport by my brother

>accompanied by my young daughter whom I missed immensely and was

extremely

>delighted to see her. Driving from the air port towards Serekunda, the

weather

>was relatively cool, but to some extend the Old Gambia was still

visibly

>present. There was the delapidated highways, red dusty roads, that look

of

>poverty, and a question like how are things , still brings that respond

of

>hopelessness mixed into that durable Gambian spirit. At home, it was

beautiful

>and refreshing to see love ones, especially my old mother who was

extremely

>delighted to see me again. Turning on the TV set, I was again struck

with that

>special feeling, very much impressed with our own TV station. The New

>leadership has definitely built a bridge between our motherland to the

rest of

>the world community. CNN was brought into our living rooms, major

sporting

>events, like the olympics were televised live to most Gambian

households, and

>our own Gambian dialects are being transmitted through the tube of

technology.

>To any resonable person, the New Leadership has to be commended for

their

>initiative and commitment to the infrastructural development of the

country.

>And to the arguement raised by his critiques and non-supporters

pertaining to

>priorities of different infrastuctural projects could sometimes dilute

and

>diminishes their efforts. Critiques would even go further by

questioning the

>relevance of different projects to our present situation, and that

these

>projects were only initiated and hastily purported to get themselves

elected

>into the reins of power.

>

>Talking about critiques, or opposition are important and vital in any

>political entity and the New leadership should accomodate and even

promote it

>inorder to raise the level of dialogue to include every Gambian.

Although at

>home the TV station is an indicative of a New Gambia, but watching the

>programs, ther was still that Old Gambia. There was still that

continuous

>presence of Mr Jammeh, although this was during Tour of the Provinces

and one

>would expect that it is only resonable to cover it as a piece of news,

but

>that constant glorification of the New Leadership only reminde us of

times

>pass. And to listen to the speeches and the rhetoric, it only

reinforces the

>presence of the Old Gambia with a twist, Mr Jammeh and most of the

speech

>makers sounded like Jawara and the Old gang, only in a different

medium. There

>was the rhetoric of divisiveness, chastisement of all forms of

opposition, and

>oh! that tendency that usually surface among African leaders, that

feeling of

>invisibility and that somehow they are being ordained by some

supernatural

>force.

>

>Listening to Mr Jammeh during his tour of the provinces I found myself

yelling

>to the TV, sir the elections are over and you have been given the

mandate to

>govern. Clinging to the elections rhetoric can only breed differences

and

>divisiiveness in the country; infact such a tour should have an agenda

of

>reconcilition, acceptance of the opposition and aggreressively

campaigned to

>every Gambian a that this is a national government for all our people

and

>party affiliation has no place. In most stops during the tour is not

only what

>he said as the leader of the New Gambia, but also speeches of Alcalos,

Chiefs

>and party elders were strictly on party lines and unfortunately just

like the

>Old Gambia. The New leadership has to be consciously involve in

promoting the

>invovement of the opposition in putting the New Gambia to a new path of

>political dialogue; not all Gambians are ever going to like them and

should

>not even waste an iota of energy in identifying or trying to get back

at them.

>Those wer the politics of a corriupt past, the politics of yester year

and has

>never helped in our search for socio-economic development. After

listening to

>Mr Jammeh's

>tour of the provinces in one of his stops, we had alittle discussion

about the

>political climat, and I would like to raise some of the salient points

to the

>Bantaba. " Well my wife is urging me to quit and talk to her , sorry I

will

>bring the rest of the discussion tomorrow, and thank you for your time

>

>Musa Jeng

>





______________________________________________________

Get Your Private, Free Email at



------------------------------



Date: Fri, 23 Jan 1998 18:51:57 PST

From: "sillah conateh" <

To:

Subject: Selamat Hari Raya Aidil Fitri

Message-ID: <

Content-Type: text/plain



Hi Members,



Selamat Hari Raya Aidil Fitri ( A Happy Aidul Fitri ) to all of you in

advance. May it bring for us all the best of luck. Anyone who wants to

learn this language, please come to Malaysia.



Sillah Conateh.



______________________________________________________

Get Your Private, Free Email at



------------------------------



Date: Fri, 23 Jan 1998 19:15:49 PST

From: "sillah conateh" <

To:

Subject: Re: Joke

Message-ID: <

Content-Type: text/plain



Hi members,



There once lived one Member of Parliament in a certain country. He has

been a very influential figure among his people and also in the

Parliament but unfortunately for him, his command of the official

language of the House, English language is far below standard.



One day he lost a dear relative. As usual, a delegation of of the House

of Parliament was at his house to attend the burial and to extend their

condolences. When any of those members told him, " Accept my sympathy "

he in reply told them " I wish you the same" unknowingly. Quite

interesting but these were old time politicians. What should he have

said in reply?



Sillah.



______________________________________________________

Get Your Private, Free Email at



------------------------------



Date: Fri, 23 Jan 1998 20:31:19 PST

From: "latjor ndow" <

To:

Subject: Re: Joke

Message-ID: <

Content-Type: text/plain



Sigil sa waala.



LatJor



>From

>Received: from host (lists.u.washington.edu [140.142.56.13])

> by lists2.u.washington.edu (8.8.4+UW97.07/8.8.4+UW97.05) with

SMTP

> id TAA06981; Fri, 23 Jan 1998 19:16:08 -0800

>Received: from mx3.u.washington.edu (mx3.u.washington.edu

[140.142.13.230])

> by lists.u.washington.edu (8.8.4+UW97.07/8.8.4+UW97.05) with

ESMTP

> id TAA25880 for <

19:15:54 -0800

>Received: from hotmail.com (F58.hotmail.com [207.82.250.144])

> by mx3.u.washington.edu (8.8.4+UW97.07/8.8.4+UW97.09) with

SMTP

> id TAA02090 for <

19:15:53 -0800

>Received: (qmail 962 invoked by uid 0); 24 Jan 1998 03:15:49 -0000

>Received: from 202.190.191.197 by

> Fri, 23 Jan 1998 19:15:49 PST

>Message-Id: <

>Date: Fri, 23 Jan 1998 19:15:49 PST

>Reply-To:

>Sender:

>Precedence: bulk

>From: "sillah conateh" <

>To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List

<gambia-l@u.washington.edu>

>Subject: Re: Joke

>Content-Type: text/plain

>X-Originating-IP: [202.190.191.197]

>X-Listprocessor-Version: 8.1 beta -- ListProcessor(tm) by CREN

>

>Hi members,

>

>There once lived one Member of Parliament in a certain country. He has

>been a very influential figure among his people and also in the

>Parliament but unfortunately for him, his command of the official

>language of the House, English language is far below standard.

>

>One day he lost a dear relative. As usual, a delegation of of the House

>of Parliament was at his house to attend the burial and to extend their

>condolences. When any of those members told him, " Accept my sympathy "

>he in reply told them " I wish you the same" unknowingly. Quite

>interesting but these were old time politicians. What should he have

>said in reply?

>

>Sillah.

>

>______________________________________________________

>Get Your Private, Free Email at

>





______________________________________________________

Get Your Private, Free Email at



------------------------------



Date: Fri, 23 Jan 1998 20:35:39 PST

From: "latjor ndow" <

To:

Subject: new member

Message-ID: <

Content-Type: text/plain



Greetings:

Jenny Rebecca Glass has been added to the list. Welcome Jenny to our

bantaba. Please introduce yourself to the group (we are close to 300

members), when you have time. Our address is:



LatJor



______________________________________________________

Get Your Private, Free Email at



------------------------------



Date: Sat, 24 Jan 1998 01:44:12 EST

From: JENGFANNEH <

To:

Subject: Is it a New Gambia continues with Part 2

Message-ID: <

Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII

Content-transfer-encoding: 7bit



Guys, the computer can be seen as a second wife (a Sate), and they (wives)

tend to seek for that attention when you are most busy with it. Also please

excuse me for the mis-spelling, not the greatest typist in the world.



Back to the issue, after listening to Mr Jammeh on one of his stops, these

were some of the points debated upon . Mr Jammeh actually took over and

initially was commited to pursue and maybe still does to put the country on a

right path, he was driven to action by the injustice, rampant corruption,

mismanagement at the highest level and clearly leading to the eventual

distruction of our economy and every aspect of the Gambian future. There isn't

a single reasonable Gambian who would argue that the politics of yesteryear

was not leading the country to the wrong path and a change was definitely

needed if Gambia is to survive as a country as we know it. Now is the time to

close that chapter and put it some context whereby the country can be put on

different path, and the past should never be used as some barometer against

the successes of the present status quo. Jawara's failures, and he had lots of

them cannot be a justification for our present short-comings, or to

objectively address the path of becoming a better country. Identifying athe

problems and the remnants of that terrible system was done through the

commission of inquiries, and anyone who is not lock into partisan politics

would definitely agree that the Jawara era led the country to the doldrums of

economic under-development and ther was no serious or genuine policies to deal

with the future of this small country. Going through this political rebirth,

most Gambians became politically aware,and begin to realize how important

accountability, transparency and openness are to the path to socio-economic

development. Mr Jammeh, these are words you injected into the Gambian diction,

and it is only fair to stay with it up to your grave, you cannot quit on them

now.



Clearly the dust has settled and Mr.is the elected leader of the New Gambia

and the country needs a new direction. Infrastructural developments are vital

components for the economic development of the country, bur also extremely

important is political stability, that is to have a system of governance that

only concentrates in what is in the interest of the country, and would protect

the rights of every Gambian. It would have to be a system that whatever happen

every person would atleast know that the system works and it is fair. To build

such a system is not an impossible task, most developed countries have it, and

interestingly most of the poorest countries don't have it.............could it

be the missing link to economic development. Pursuing with the idea of

building such a system, the New Leadership cannot begin to question how it

would affect their political survival or sustainability; Mr Jawara and his

politics of yesteryear has practised that strategy for thirty years. every

decision made was done on the context of political survival. It made me wonder

whether the events of july 22nd gave them that option of political survival.



It was generally agreed through our discussion that such a system is the only

guarantee for a successful New Gambia in our search for socio-economic

development. The system of governance needs to have some of thes fundamentals,

and we are trying to deliberately stay away from sophisticated politically

driven words:





------------------------------



Date: Fri, 23 Jan 1998 15:59:10 +0330

From: "malang maane" <

To: <

Subject: Re: KYSU UNDERGRAD. FORMS

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit



Njaga,

Thanks a lot..see you around.

Lang Jr.





------------------------------



Date: Sat, 24 Jan 1998 02:18:33 EST

From:

To:

Subject: Part 3 cont

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII

Content-transfer-encoding: 7bit



The system of governance needs to have these features:



A. Create a justice system compleely independent and so powerful

that no individual or organization can control, influence or manipulate. By

virtue of its power and independence all rights of every citizen is protected,

especially minority opinions.

B. Revolutionized and developed a powerful media, completely

independent from government control. Media institution like TV stations, print

and radio should not in any way be another extended arm of the central

government.



C. The system should allowed minority views, the Opposition should

not be viewed with resentment , social outcast or even becoming an impediment

to their career or survival.



Finally, It is interesting to note that most poor under-developed countries do

not have the above features in their system of governance. For instance a

country like Nigeria do have quite a few infrastructural programs and are

still hoping that it would have a positve impact to their economic

development, but without a fair, honest and open system of governance,

generations of generations are going to face the realities of disappointments

upon disappointments. In the case of the Gambia, The New Leadership has

initiated different projects, an impressive modern Airport, A New TV station,

High Schools in the provinces, major Hospital in the provinces and other

series of programs which are all vital on the path to socio-economic

development. But unless the New Leadership takes a bold initiative and seek

for a political solution through having an unshakable, fair system of

governance, and there is going to be a tremendous amount of risk involve, all

these projects are going to be counter productive and would be eventually

destroyed. And our sons and daughters of the next generation would be in the

same dilemma we are in today. Mr. Jawara and his generation were never capable

of building a foundation of justice, honesty and liberty for all Gambians and

eventually they fell; therefore you take a risk a search for a political

solution because we definitely do not want to be another Sierra Leone, Rwanda

or even Nigeria for that matter.



Guys, these two weeks visit to the Gambia was very interesting, and there is

definitely a New Gambia, but like I said with a twist. Thank you all your time



Musa Jeng



------------------------------



Date: Sat, 24 Jan 98 08:14:28 UT

From: "Anthony Loum" <

To:

Subject: New address and members

Message-ID: <









Hi Everybody,



I will now be receiving Gambia-l postings in this new address. It is as

follows:

I am still maintaining my regular UW address (

for list management functions. Private emails can now be directed to the new

address.

On another note, Dagma Christensen and Rolf Christensen have been added to

the list. We welcome them and will be looking forward to their introductions

and contributions.



Thanks

Tony Loum





------------------------------



Date: Sat, 24 Jan 1998 13:59:00 +0300

From: "Bassirou Dodou Drammeh" <

To: <

Subject: Re: Part 3 cont

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain;

charset="iso-8859-1"

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit



Mr.Jeng!

We are thankful that your wife eventually allowed you to

finish your run down of your visit to the Gambia.The report you have just

given is both fair and broadminded;so, thank you so much for your time and

Keep Up The Good Work Down There!



Regards

Bassss!

-----Original Message-----

From: JENGFANNEH@aol.com>

To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List

<gambia-l@u.washington.edu>

Date: Saturday, January 24, 1998 4:13 PM

Subject: Part 3 cont





>The system of governance needs to have these features:

>

> A. Create a justice system compleely independent and so powerful

>that no individual or organization can control, influence or manipulate. By

>virtue of its power and independence all rights of every citizen is

protected,

>especially minority opinions.

> B. Revolutionized and developed a powerful media, completely

>independent from government control. Media institution like TV stations,

print

>and radio should not in any way be another extended arm of the central

>government.

>

> C. The system should allowed minority views, the Opposition should

>not be viewed with resentment , social outcast or even becoming an

impediment

>to their career or survival.

>







------------------------------



Date: Sat, 24 Jan 1998 07:32:54 EST

From: ELLA23K <

To:

Subject: Re: School reunion

Message-ID: <

Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII

Content-transfer-encoding: 7bit



I thought I was right on the name and I do know you for sure. How is the U.K.

I am in the U.S. and I am just too happy to be able to stay in touch with a

few people I can remember. Yes I do remember all them folks at GHS and

wold'nt it be nice to just have a re-union with the whole sports team again.

I know Mr faye is somewhere in the U.S. but I am yet to be in touvh with him.



By the way Doreen Savage is also in Reading Pennylvania-that's where I am too.

I am not as active as I use to be(laugh!!!) but I sure do my best to stay in

shape and keep fit. How abot you? still playing ball? Nice to talk you

please keep in touch.



Cecilia



------------------------------



Date: Sat, 24 Jan 1998 07:41:59 EST

From: ELLA23K <

To:

Subject: Re: Is it a New Gambia

Message-ID: <

Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII

Content-transfer-encoding: 7bit



I do know aa musa Jeng of Methodist Prep is it you? If not it does not

matter. Good commenting. The Gambia is sure on the way to developing and I

wish we would give the leaders a chance to do their best and help our children

move into the new melineum at power with the rest of the world. I myself have

not been to the Gambia for the past 6-7years but I do keep in touch with my

friends and relatives and I am proud to say I am a Gambian.



I do have to go now so bye



Cecilia



------------------------------



Date: Sat, 24 Jan 1998 13:49:17 +0000 (GMT)

From: Ebrima Jawara <

To: Gambia Mailing List <

Subject: Is it a New Gambia?

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/PLAIN; charset="US-ASCII"



Well done Musa, on what I believe to be an objective piece of work, and to

use Bass's words, which I guess have become an institution on the list,

Keep up the good work down there.



I only have one question to ask. Is it a new Gambia?



Much obliged,



EBS.



Amadou, sorry about the title, but I am glad you found it funny.

Welcome Badou.





------------------------------



Date: Sat, 24 Jan 1998 12:37:35 -0800 (PST)

From: lamin marenah <

To:

Subject: Re: Part 3 cont

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii



Mr jeng,

Thanks a bunch for such detail and

nostalgic briefing on your observation of our beloved

motherland.

Am certainly impressed by some of your

analogies of our situation but my concern rests with

the poverty stricken 85% of the gambian population

who live in neglected rural areas, for whom the

attention given to them by the power hunger

politicians during election time becomes the only

amenity they are deemed fit. I would be more than

pleased if you would in detail(at your own

convenience) just give me a little feedback

pertaining to the following;



1) How has the average rural Gambian benefited i.e

any economic programs aimed at progressing

their plight?



2) How has they benefited from the television as a

means on educational and informative interaction?



3) Communication, roads and electricity what are

their status on such basic essentials of man?



4) Education , are our brothers and sisters still

facing facing a scarcity of high school and

returning to the farm as a resort.



5) Finally are politician keeping up their

positive promises if any that they could keep?





Again, i find it important to note that am not

expecting affirmative answers to all these

issues i just want get a working knowledge of

what the plight of The average Gambian really

is.



Again i must reiterate my utmost pleasure to Mr

Jeng for such an informative piece.

KEEP IT UP.

Lamin Marenah.













---

>

> The system of governance needs to have these

features:

>

> A. Create a justice system compleely

independent and so powerful

> that no individual or organization can control,

influence or manipulate. By

> virtue of its power and independence all rights of

every citizen is protected,

> especially minority opinions.

> B. Revolutionized and developed a

powerful media, completely

> independent from government control. Media

institution like TV stations, print

> and radio should not in any way be another extended

arm of the central

> government.

>

> C. The system should allowed minority

views, the Opposition should

> not be viewed with resentment , social outcast or

even becoming an impediment

> to their career or survival.

>

> Finally, It is interesting to note that most poor

under-developed countries do

> not have the above features in their system of

governance. For instance a

> country like Nigeria do have quite a few

infrastructural programs and are

> still hoping that it would have a positve impact

to their economic

> development, but without a fair, honest and open

system of governance,

> generations of generations are going to face the

realities of disappointments

> upon disappointments. In the case of the Gambia,

The New Leadership has

> initiated different projects, an impressive modern

Airport, A New TV station,

> High Schools in the provinces, major Hospital in

the provinces and other

> series of programs which are all vital on the path

to socio-economic

> development. But unless the New Leadership takes a

bold initiative and seek

> for a political solution through having an

unshakable, fair system of

> governance, and there is going to be a tremendous

amount of risk involve, all

> these projects are going to be counter productive

and would be eventually

> destroyed. And our sons and daughters of the next

generation would be in the

> same dilemma we are in today. Mr. Jawara and his

generation were never capable

> of building a foundation of justice, honesty and

liberty for all Gambians and

> eventually they fell; therefore you take a risk a

search for a political

> solution because we definitely do not want to be

another Sierra Leone, Rwanda

> or even Nigeria for that matter.

>

> Guys, these two weeks visit to the Gambia was very

interesting, and there is

> definitely a New Gambia, but like I said with a

twist. Thank you all your time

>

> Musa Jeng

>



_________________________________________________________

DO YOU YAHOO!?

Get your free @yahoo.com address at





------------------------------



Date: Sat, 24 Jan 1998 15:45:25 EST

From:

To:

Subject: Re: Is it a New Gambia

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII

Content-transfer-encoding: 7bit



Father Mose,



I want to commend you for your candid analysis of the situation in The Gambia

as you see it. I am not surprised, however, for your honesty and the fair

analysis of the current socio-economic and political situation in the country.

Thank you, I think you have done a big service to the entire list and to all

Gambians in general. Tell your wife not to worry about the computer as a

'wujjah', the computer can never replace the human touch.



Anyway I agree with most of your analysis, and the present Government share

most of your views too. And your comments will help in spurring more debates

on good governance with the leadership. The Gambia, like most developing

countries, is in the teething stage or the first evolutionary stage of

democracy. So there will be some hitches are and there. Some of us have been

privileged to live a countries where the tenets of democracy (such as freedom

of speech, the press, human rights etc.) is a given and this helps our

tolerance and analytical skills. The leadership is trying its best to

cultivate that culture of genuine democracy.



Democracy is more than just having a well-written constitution or having

multi-party elections. Democracy is not acquired overnight. It is acquired

over a period of time after some battle with previous political cultures,

whatever they may be. Being in the Mids of things, I can honestly assure

those who wish to listen that we have a bright future in The Gambia, and we

are in the right path.



With the positive contribution of all concerned, be they Gambians or not, we

will reach that satisfactory level of democracy at a much shorter time than

usual.



Once again, thank you Mose, and this is a good beginning for 1998.



PEACE



Tombong Saidy



------------------------------



Date: Sat, 24 Jan 1998 15:15:17 PST

From: "latjor ndow" <

To:

Subject: private mails

Message-ID: <

Content-Type: text/plain



Greetings:

This is just a friendly reminder to our newer members to avoid sending

private mails to the entire list. Please send such mails directly to the

person(s) concerned. i.e. make sure you have their addresses on the

'TO:' field and not gambia-l's.



Welcome to the new members (Dagma, Rolf, Cecelia, and others)



Best regards,

LatJOr



______________________________________________________

Get Your Private, Free Email at



------------------------------



Date: Sat, 24 Jan 1998 15:29:43 PST

From: "latjor ndow" <

To:

Subject: Re: Part 3 cont

Message-ID: <

Content-Type: text/plain



Greetings:

Let me join the chorus thanking Mr. Jeng for his observations on the

current situation in The Gambia. In view of Mr. Saidy's positive remarks

on Jeng's piece, and the fact that he (Mr. Saidy) is the head of Radio

Gambia and Gambia TV, both of which have direct relevance to Mr. Jeng's

commentary, it would be nice to hear what he has to say on those aspects

of Jeng's comments that relate to the TV. Also Marenah's questions could

be discussed by him as well as those other members of gambia-l who

reside in The Gambia, and the rest of us diasporans.

As Tombong said, this could initiate a healthy debate. I agree. Let us

indulge in it and not pass the buck to some invisible party outside the

reach of gambia-l.

Yours in positive engagement,

LatJor



______________________________________________________

Get Your Private, Free Email at



------------------------------



Date: Sat, 24 Jan 1998 15:59:20 PST

From: "latjor ndow" <

To:

Subject: mail overload?

Message-ID: <

Content-Type: text/plain



Greetings:



I wish to share with the list a way to ease the burden of mails you may

be receiving from gambia-l and elsewhere into your private account. I

have found it quite useful these past two months to use the 'free mail'

services that are on the 'net' such as hotmail for mails from discussion

groups like this one.

This way my personal account with my ISP is not overwhelmed with mails.

Some gambia-lers are already doing this but most are not aware of it.

Due to the complaints I have received from members complaining of

receiving too many mails (often resulting in their unsubscribing from

the list), I think this could alleviate some of our woes.

Anyone with full access to the worldwide web can point their browser to:

and sign on. You do not have to provide them with

any information you do not wish to reveal (or you may just do what I do,

give them some bogus info. and then not sign on to anything else.). You

can then request from the list managers that all your mails be sent to

that address, thus freeing up your other account. You can read our mails

at your leisure and delete mails at your own convenience without having

some System Administrator breathing over your neck complaining that you

have too many mails (esp. for those of us who have access from a

college.) Bookmark the site for future convenience.

One note though. As we all know, ain't nothing free. The trade off is

that the company, (hotmail in this case) would be flashing ads at the

bottom of your screen. If you think that is not a big deal,(you get

thousands of these daily anyway) then go for it. This is just a

suggestion.



LatJor



______________________________________________________

Get Your Private, Free Email at



------------------------------



Date: Sat, 24 Jan 1998 20:30:33 EST

From: BAKSAWA <

To:

Subject: Re: Selamat Hari Raya Aidil Fitri

Message-ID: <

Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII

Content-transfer-encoding: 7bit



Mr. Conateh:



In a message dated 98-01-23 21:53:01 EST, you wrote:



<< Hi Members,



<Selamat Hari Raya Aidil Fitri ( A Happy Aidul Fitri ) to all of you in

<advance. >>





Happy Eid to you as well.



It is my understanding that Laila Tul Hadr (Kitim) is on Tuesday, 1/27/98 in

the Middle East. Does this mean it will be on Wednesday, 1/28/98, in the

U.S.A? Input/information on this subect will be highly appreciated from

anyone on the List.



Wishing everyone a nice weekend.



Awa Sey









------------------------------



Date: Sat, 24 Jan 1998 20:42:13 EST

From: BAKSAWA <

To:

Subject: Re: Joke

Message-ID: <

Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII

Content-transfer-encoding: 7bit





Sillah:



In a message dated 98-01-23 23:32:39 EST, you wrote:



<< One day he lost a dear relative. As usual, a delegation of of the House

>of Parliament was at his house to attend the burial and to extend their

>condolences. When any of those members told him, " Accept my sympathy "

>he in reply told them " I wish you the same" unknowingly. Quite

>interesting but these were old time politicians. What should he have

>said in reply? >>



I think it was quite logical for him to respond "thanks for your support" or

just a simple "thanks" (especially if he was not confident with his command of

the English language!).



That was a very funny joke. It is nice to have something to laugh about once

in a while!!



Awa Sey



------------------------------



End of GAMBIA-L Digest 104

**************************

Date: Thu, 22 Jan 1998 11:24:54 -0500 (EST)From: "Malanding S. Jaiteh" < msjaiteh@mtu.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Cc: msjaiteh@mtu.edu, Subject: GESO document approval- final callMessage-ID: < 199801221624.LAA13208@aspen.ffr.mtu.edu ----- Begin Included Message ----->From msjaiteh@mtu.edu Thu Jan 22 11:17:13 1998From: "Malanding S. Jaiteh" < msjaiteh@mtu.edu Date: Thu, 22 Jan 1998 11:15:04 -0500 (EST)To: gabia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: GESO document approval- final callCc: msjaiteh@mtu.edu, We are now into the third week since the Gambia Education Support Organization Plan was submitted for Gambia-l approval. We have recieved six (6) responses all YEAs. I suppose that the silent majority signify NEAs. Many of us in the education committee believed that for ventures like this to be sustainable, those taking part in it must be able to participate fully throughout the decision making process. Presently we are at the point of defining what the organization should be like, i.e. the vision, goals, and activities. It is my humble opinion that this approval processs should be viewed as an opportunity for us all to have a say in shaping the Organization.I assume that there are few things that may need clarification. The education committee could have written the document and establish the organization and then call for interested members to sign up. It is clear that there are disadvantages to that too. Many may wonder whether by approving the document they are effectively signing up. Certainly that is not the impression we have. We hoped that the approval process is a way to measure the level support for the fundamentals of the Organization. Once it is determined that majority support the document the way it is or with some modification then we will call for membership registration. It is only after reigstering that one becomes a full part of organization.In sum its our feeling that there is no point to establish an organization without gauging how much support there is among potential members given that organizations can not function without members!To conclude it is suggested that we continued to accept approval ballots until Monday Feb 2 1998, after which date we will publish the results and suggestions for the next step.Malanding Jaitehps I am aware that new members might not understand what this note is all about. For there interest I will post the document separately. Those who do not wish to recieve ANOTHER copy I would suggest you delete as soon as syouee in subject line: GESO document part ? of ??.----- End Included Message -----------------------------------Date: Thu, 22 Jan 1998 11:34:31 -0500 (EST)From: "Malanding S. Jaiteh" < msjaiteh@mtu.edu To: Gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: GESO document part 1 of 3Message-ID: < 199801221634.LAA13214@aspen.ffr.mtu.edu To our newest members of gambia-l. This is the the fist 3 documents relating to Gambia Education Support Organization to help you catch up with the past. Please feel free to contact me at: msjaiteh@mtu.edu for details.Malanding Jaiteh----- Begin Included Message ----->From msjaiteh@mtu.edu Wed Jan 14 11:44:14 1998From: "Malanding S. Jaiteh" < msjaiteh@mtu.edu Subject: Gambia Education Support Organization Plan- reminderTo: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Date: Wed, 14 Jan 1998 11:42:16 -0500 (EST)Cc: msjaiteh@mtu.edu (Malanding S. Jaiteh)This is just a friendly reminder that its been a week since the GambiaEducation Support Organization (GESO) constitution and operation planhad been sent to all members of Gambia-l for their approval.To our new members. Just about 1 yr ago a proposal was sent toGambia-l to establish an organization for assisting Gambia individuals andinstitutions in education. An education committee was established andto develope a plan for this organization. Early this month a finaldraft of the plan was submitted to Gambia-l for member approval. It ishoped that once an approve or not approved not is received from allmembers of Gambia-l interested members will be called upon toregister.So far the education committees drafting team received only 5responses. We hoped that this do not reflect the true feeling of themembers. Certainly a number of people must be very busy or missed theposting. To that effect I will once more send the document (its in 2parts). My apologies to those who received my previous posting.malanding Jaitehps I thought I might add that the proposal could only be implementedif people do not show interest and approving or not approving in onesure way of doing that.----- End Included Message -----------------------------------Date: Thu, 22 Jan 1998 11:35:57 -0500 (EST)From: "Malanding S. Jaiteh" < msjaiteh@mtu.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Cc: msjaiteh@mtu.edu Subject: Re: GESO document part 2 of 3Message-ID: < 199801221635.LAA13217@aspen.ffr.mtu.edu ----- Begin Included Message -----the following is part 1.i the mission, goals and Constitution.Gambia Education Support OrganizationI. MissionThe mission of the Gambia Education Support Organization is to provideassistance to Gambians and Gambian institutions in education in the Gambia.A vital part of the Organization's mission will be to become a medium throughwhich intellectual, logistic and material resources of Gambians and friendsof the Gambia can be utilized to improve education in the Gambia.To this end, the Organization will:Provide intellectual, material, logistic and other support to individuals andinstitutions in need at all levels of education in the Gambia.Facilitate access to information and resources on education and research inthe Gambia.Improve coordination and communication among members to support education inthe Gambia.Develop and maintain a responsive and financially stable organization.II. Organizational structure:General MembershipMembership to the Organization is open to all(Gambians and non-Gambians).There shall be two categories of membership, voting-and non-voting members.Non-voting members are one-time contributors. Voting members will be requiredto pay annual membership fees as determined by the Organization. All votingmembers will have the right to vote and run for office. Members who fail tofulfill their obligations will cease to have the above rights.Executive CommitteeThe Organization will conduct its overall activity through the Executive Committee.The Executive Committee will oversee the planning and implementation of theOrganization's activities. The Committee will be voted in every two years. Itshall consist of the Executive Director, Deputy Executive Director, ex-ExecutiveDirector, three Zone Coordinators (Gambia, Europe and America), and a Treasurer.Zones/RegionsGeographically the Organization will be divided to three zones: Europe,North America and Gambia. Members in other regions can chose their zone ofaffiliation at their convenience. Zone Coordinators will oversee Organizationalactivities in their zones and will act and speak on behave of their zones.Nomination and Election CommitteeA three member Nomination and Election committee shall be chosen to overseeand supervise nominations and elections of officials. The committee shall beindependent from all other committees in the Organization and will have finalsay on election results.The ConstitutionArticle I NameThe name of the organization (hereinafter referred to as the Organization)shall be the GAMBIA EDUCATION SUPPORT ORGANIZATION, GESO.Article II Location and AddressThe Principal office of the organization shall be at the address of thecurrent GESO Executive Director.Article III Membershipsection 1. membership of the Organization is open to all (Gambians and non-Gambians). There shall be two categories of membership, voting and honorarymembers. Voting members shall be required to pay annual membership fees to bedetermined by the Executive Committee in consultation with theFinancial/Fund Raising Committee. All voting members will have the rightto vote and run for office. Contributors who do not wish to active membersin the organizationshall be given honorary membership.Section 2. The membership year is the calendar year ending December 31.Article IV Membership feesThe annual membership fees shall be determined by the Financial Committee inconsultation with the Executive Committee.The following membership fee will be charged accordingly.US $10 per month for adult members residing in North America, Europe,Australia and Japan.US $2.5 adult members elsewhere including Gambia.US $5 Students in North America, Europe, Australia and Japan.US $1.00 for students living elsewhere.Article V The Executive CommitteeSection 1. The Executive Committee, subject always to the provisions of theseby-laws, shall have general supervision and control of the management andadministration of the affairs of GESO and may exercise all or any of the powerof GESO including, without limitation , power to make donations of, and acceptdonations to, the funds of GESO and to invest and reinvest its funds in anyproperty, real or personal, to such extent deem advisable PROVIDED, HOWEVER,no such donation shall be made to any member and no such investment shall bemade in the securities of, and no loan made to, any member.Section 2. Special meetings of the Executive Committee may be called by theExecutive Director or by any five (5) or more of the officers.Section 3. A quorum for the transaction of business at any meeting of theExecutive Committee shall constitute a majority of officers.Section 4. Every officer shall be entitled to vote at any meetings on allmatters.Section 5. The Executive Director shall give notice of every meeting ofthe Executive Committee to each officer at least one (1) week before themeeting. Notice of the Executive Council meetings must specify the purpose.Article VI OfficersSection 1. The officers of GESO shall be a Executive Director, DeputyExecutive Director, a Treasurer, and a Recording Secretary, CorrespondingSecretary, four Representative-at-Large, one from each Zone. An ExecutiveCouncil shall consist of all the officers, who shall have the power of a Boardof Directors and in addition, be editors of GESO Newsletter, Chairs ofstanding or ad-hoc committees, and other such members that the ExecutiveCouncil shall appoint to serve from time to time at the discretion of theCouncil.Section 2. The Executive Director, Deputy Executive Director, Treasurer,Recording Secretary, Corresponding Secretary, and Representative-at-Largeshall be elected by the members as specified in Article VII. They shall holdoffice until their respective successors are chosen.Section 3. The Executive Council may designate one or more individuals astemporary officers, to continue as such during such term as shall be specifiedby the Executive Council. Such temporary officers need not be members of theExecutive Council.Section 4. Any temporary officer appointed by the Executive Council may beremoved from office by the Executive Council when his or her duties asprescribed by Executive Council, has been executed out as determined by theExecutive Council.Section 5. Any officer may resign by filing with the Recording Secretary orfiled with the Executive Council a written resignation, which shall takeeffect on being filed or at such other time as may be prescribed therein. Anyvacancy at any time existing in the Executive Council or in any other officeor in any committee may be filled by the Executive Council at any meeting andthe person chosen to fill the vacancy shall hold office, except as in theseby-laws provided, until the next annual meeting of the members and his/hersuccessor is chosen. Any officer may be removed from office with just cause bythe Executive Council following notice, which states his/her removal, isproposed.Article VII Powers and Duties of officersSection 1. The Executive Director shall be the chief executive officer ofGESO, shall preside at all meetings of GESO and of the Executive Council, andshall have the general and active management of the affairs of the ExecutiveCouncil, subject to the approval and direction of the Executive Council.Section 2. In the absence of the Executive Director, or in case of his/herdeath, resignation, incapacity or refusal to act, the duties pertaining to theoffice shall, until the election of new Executive Director, be performed bythe Deputy Executive Director, or in the event of the absence, death,resignation, incapacity, or refusal to act by the Deputy Executive Director,the Executive Council shall designate one member to act.Section 3. The Treasurer shall be in charge of all moneys of GESO, shallcollect all moneys due to GESO, shall have the power to accept donations toGESO and (subject to the control of the Executive Council) shall deposit thefunds of GESO in its bank account, and may invest the funds of GESO subject tothe prior approval of the Executive Council. He/She shall keep such books asmay be necessary for the duties of his/her office, which at all times shall beopen to the Executive Council. He/she shall report in detail annually, and asoften as required by the Executive Council, all moneys collected, expended orinvested, all outstanding obligation of GESO, and such other matters as may bedeemed proper in connection with his/her office, and shall perform such otherduties as the Executive Director or the Executive Council may require. He/sheshall keep updated records of the membership and updated records of themailing lists with the help of the Corresponding Secretary.Section 4. The Deputy Executive Director and three (3) Member-at-Large ofthe Executive Council shall be responsible for convening standing and ad hocCommittees, and responsible for conference programs, minutes from ExecutiveCouncil and Annual meetings, and other GESO documents. All four (4) shallperform such other duties as the Executive Director and the Executive Councilmay require.Section 5. The Recording Secretary shall keep a record of all meetings andcorrespondence of GESO and act when requested as secretary of any committee.Section 6. The primary responsibility of the Corresponding Secretary shall beto act as liaison between GESO and outside organizations; the secretary shallinsure that notification of GESO meetings be posted in other organizations'Newsletters. The Corresponding Secretary shall also assist the Treasurer inupdating mailing lists and assist the editor of the Newsletter as needed.He/she shall conduct all correspondence of GESO and assist the ExecutiveDirector in maintaining contact with the standing committees. He/she shallperform such other duties as the Executive Director and the Executive Councilof GESO may require.Section 7. Zone Coordinators: Geographically the Organization will bedivided to four zones: Europe, America Canada and Gambia. Members in otherregion can chose their zone of affiliation at their convenience. Each zonewill have a committee of five and shall be coordinated by zonal Coordinators.Each Coordinator will oversee Organizational activities in their zones andwill act and speak on behave of their zones.Section 8. Ex-Executive Director: The responsibility of the ex-ExecutiveDirector shall be to facilitate smooth transition from one ExecutiveCommittees to another. The role is largely advisory and would only vote withinthe committee to break a tie.Article VIII CommitteesThe Executive Council and the Executive Director may from time to time appointsuch committees, consisting of such persons, for such purposes and with suchpowers as the Executive Council or the Executive Director shall determine. Themembers of any such committees shall serve at the discretion of the ExecutiveCouncil. A member of the Executive Council shall serve on, but need not chair,each committee, and shall act as liaison between the committee and theExecutive Council.Ad hoc Committees (Working Committees) The Working Committee members will beappointed by the Executive Committee on need bases. The Working Committeeswill be technical working groups to prepare activity plans, or implementactivities. The Working Committee will be dissolved at the end of theirassignment or at the discretion of the Executive Committee.Financial/Fund Raising Committee: The Organizations will raise the necessaryfinances through membership fees, individual contributions and fundraisers.The Committee will be the Organization's official fund raiser. The committeeshall coordinate all Fund Raising activities and will consist of four members.The Committee will be responsible to consult with Executive Council todetermine annual membership dues. If this Organization is dissolved all itsnet funds will be donated to an institution or institutions of its choice.Audit UnitThis unit will help ensure that the organization's funds are used asspecified. The unit will comprise of a Chairperson and two committee members.Members of the committee will be voted every two years and shall notconcurrently hold any other positions within the organization. The unit willprepare its own operational document to be approved by the General membership.Article IX Elections and NominationsSection 1 There shall be a Nominating Committee of six (6) voting members,four (4) of whom shall be nominated with their consent by a majority vote ofthose present and voting at the annual meeting of GESO. Nominations for thesepositions shall be made only from the floor. The new officers of GESO shallappoint the additional two members no later than four (4) months following theannual meeting. The Nominating Committee shall elect one (1) of its members toserve as head of the Committee.Section 2. The Nominating and Election Committee shall request suggestionsfrom the members for nominations for the GESO'S officers at least two (2)months before the annual meeting. The Committee shall devise and mail to thevoting members a proposed slate of nominees at least thirty (30) days prior tothe annual meeting. Biographical sketches, together with optional statement ofintent consisting of no more than one hundred words, shall accompany allnominations. All nominations shall also submit a statement to the Committee onNominations of their willingness to serve. The general body shall choose afour member nominating and election committee every two years. Members of thiscommittee cannot run for any other office during their tenure as electionofficials. The committee shall prepare their own working document to beapproved by the general membership. They will be independent from othercommittees in the Organization and will have final say in on election results.Section 3. All elections shall be held by ballot and candidates receivingthe largest vote cast shall be considered elected. In the case of ties, theExecutive Director shall cast another vote.Section 4. A Executive Director-elect shall be elected every two (2) yearsand shall serve in the two succeeding years as Executive Director. The term ofthe Executive Director shall be two years.Section 5. The Deputy Executive Director, Treasurer, Recording Secretary,Corresponding Secretary, and Representative-at-Large shall be elected everyother year to a two-year term.Section 6. The term of the office shall begin and end at the annual meeting.Each officer shall serve a maximum of two terms in the office.Article X Checks, Notes, Drafts and Other InstrumentsThe treasurer must draw up checks, Notes, Drafts, and other Instruments forthe payment of money drawn or endorsed in the name of GESO but he or sheshould not sign it. The signatories are the Executive Director and two (2)other Executive Council members besides the Treasurer. Neither the ExecutiveDirector nor other members shall sign any such instrument as foresaid unlessauthorized by the Executive Council to do so.Article XI Fiscal YearThe Fiscal year of GESO shall be the year ending with the thirty-first (31) dayof December of each year.Article XII AmendmentsSection 1. All proposed amendments to the by-laws, together with comments andrecommendations of the officers of GESO shall be submitted to all voting membersfor ballot by postal or electronic mail.Section 2. A two third majority of the members returning their ballots withinthirty (30) days of the date of mailing of the proposed amendment(s) shall amendthe Constitution.Article XIII Agreement of GESOThe provisions of the Agreement of GESO as they from time to time exist are a partof these Constitution. We, whose names are hereto subscribed, do, by this agreement,associate ourselves with the intention of forming an organization under theGeneral Laws of ...> This message is in MIME format. Since your mail reader does not understand> this format, some or all of this message may not be legible.> ------ =_NextPart_000_01BD21C3.DBF49320> Content-Type: text/plain;> charset="iso-8859-1"> Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable> Hello friend,> I have been very busy since my return from The Gambia in november, and> not been so good in signing on and reading post on Gambia-list. Now => I=B4ve> been one week back and I can not find the GESO part 1 and 2.> You now that I am very interested in education in the gambia, and => around> last summer I asked to join the educational group, but I don=B4t think => I> ever got an answer. Now I can not remember who I adressed my request => to.> But no matter. Please count me on your list, but please also post me> GESO plan 2, because I can see that I have recieved plan 1 today. You> will hear from me soon. My bad consciense is that I met people at => gambia> college and got their requestion on help from us outside, but I have => not> found time to write my report to the list. My english is so bad, that => it> takes hours just to write few lines. But I do hope to get time the> upcomming week-end. Many regards from Asbj=F8rn Nordam----- End Included Message -----------------------------------Date: Thu, 22 Jan 1998 11:37:39 -0500 (EST)From: "Malanding S. Jaiteh" < msjaiteh@mtu.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Cc: msjaiteh@mtu.edu Subject: Re: GESO document part 3 of 3Message-ID: < 199801221637.LAA13220@aspen.ffr.mtu.edu This is part 3 of 3 part document. Please contact me if you cannot read it.malanding Jaiteh----- Begin Included Message -----Part 2.Activity Plan.Focus 1: Program for Institutions in Education .The long-term goal of this focus is to help upgrade library andlaboratory facilities(including computer) facilities in selectedschools and intitutions. The activities will be implementedconcurrently. With some initiatives already being discussed everyeffort will be made to make those the priority. These are theGambia College Library and Coputer facilities initiative and theGive-a-book drive.Activity 1.1 Gambia College library supportSeveral members have reported the poor state of the GambiaCollege library. The Primary objective of ths activity is toprovide the College Library with basic textbooks Referencematerial. To achieve this objective the following are suggested:that each member to contribute one book and $10 for shipping andhandling each year.that each Zone will be resposible for collection and shipping tothe Gambia.that the organization approach agencies and other bodies forassistance in transportation of these books.Activity 1.2 Computer facility upgradeThe objective of this activity is to donate 10 computers toGambia College, the National Library system and secondary schoolsin the Country over a 5 year period.This will include:5 Pentium based Multi-media Pcs @ $1500 = $75005 x86 PCs (preferably used) @ $750 = $37505 Bubble jet printers @ $500 = $2500Activity 1.3 School classroom supportThe aim of this activity is to provide classroom materials andtextbooks to selected Primary and Junior Secondary schools each.Primary and middle School5000 Pencils5000 erasers2000 sharperners2000 rulers2000 color pencils2000 crayons500 textbooks50 teachers guidesFocus 2: Program for Individual DevelopmentThe goal of this is to support students in need. To achieve this,the organization will provide financial assistance through shortgrants and scholarships, stationery and book award to students infinancial difficulties. The organization will set up a StudentsAdvisory and Mentorship Program to advice students.Activity 2.1 Adopt a student/pupilThis is one of the first activity the organization willundertake. The Organization will sponsor 10 students, 5 atPrimary and 5 at Secondary Schooleach years. These sponsorshipcould range from one time payment of bills to payment of tuitionand books. Recipients will have to demonstrate they are inconsiderable financial hardship. The Gambia Zonal Co-ordinatorwill in consultation with the rest of the Executive Committeeoversee selection of recipients and disbursement of funds.Cost of funding 5 Secondary School students at $150 per studentper year amounts to $750. Cost of funding Primary school studentsis estimated at $50 per student per year. This amounts to $250per year.Cost of 1 year sponsorship.5 Student @ $150 - $7505 Pupils @ $50 = $250Starting 1999, competitions will be supported in essay writing,science and art projects and award granted. Awards in thesecompetitions will be in the form of one-time awards.Activity 2.1 Mentorship and Guidance activityIt is the belief that members of this Organization are notablerole models to many Gambian students. The purpose of thisactivity is to take advantage of this relationship. The objectiveis to established contact between students particularly SeniorSecondary school students and those established in their intendedcareers. The activity will also focus on aadvising students onmatters such as careers, courses and study abroad. A WorkingCommitte to compile guidelines on careers, scholarships and studyabroad.Focus 3: Education Information PragramA comprehensive information on education in the Gambia is vitalfor planning and development of the system. The goal of thisfocus is to facilitate access to basic information on eductionsich as school enrolment, student-teacher ratio, as well aslaboratory and classroom facilities. It is hoped that easy accessto such data would assist planners aid organizations indetermining eligibility.Activity 3.1 Develop and maintain an Internet EducationResource Center for the GambiaThe primary objective of this activity is to develop a HomePageto publish basic information database on education in the Gambia.The directory contain information on school enrollment; number ofteachers and qualification; The database will contain informationon all schools from Primaty to Higher Edcuation Institutions.Primary ScoolsYearNo. of ClassroomsNo. of studentsNo. of Teachers (uncertified and certified)student-textbook ratioSecondary SchoolsYearNo. of classroomsno. of studentsno. of teachers(qualification)student-textbook ratioHigher InstitutionsNo. of classroomsno. of studentsNo. of teachers(qualification)Programs offeredA database of Gambians professonals abroadThe purpose of this is to develop and maintain a database onGambian professionals around the world. It is hoped that theOrganization will convince employers in the Gambia will in thefuture find the Organization a resource pool. To that effectmaintaining such a database will facilitate access to the manyqualified Gambians. It is important to note that entries in thisdatabase will be purely voluntary and will include names,profession(or intended profession), and contact address.----- End Included Message -----------------------------------Date: Thu, 22 Jan 1998 11:47:26 -0500 (EST)From: mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: New membersMessage-ID: < 9801221647.AA54904@st6000.sct.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-Transfer-Encoding: 8bitELLA23K, you wrote:> Well I am delighted to know that a system of communication between Gambians> all over the world has been activated. I am also fortunate to be able to use> this system and pray that it will become available to all.> I am a Gambian, born in Banjul and raised there too. I wass an athlete at> Gambia high school as well as a basketball player. I would like to talk to as> many Gambians as possible on a daily basis.> I think I know Mrs Davis whom you have on the list as a new member of the> network. Thank you for letting me be a member.> Good bye, CisWelcome aboard!I must have missed your name. When did you attend GHS?Regards,Moe S. Jallow(also a GHS alumnus)------------------------------Date: Thu, 22 Jan 1998 19:37:57 -0800From: MOMODOU BUHARRY GASSAMA < m.gassama@swipnet.se To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Message from Momodou Buhary GassamaMessage-ID: < 34C81095.34F2@swipnet.se MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-asciiContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitHi Tamsir!Thanks for your kind comments. Like Sidibeh mentioned, you do sendsome great stuff too. Have a great day and once again, thanks a lot.Buharry.-------------------------------------------------------------------------Tamsir Mbai wrote:> Masters Sidibeh and Buharry,> It is always a pleasure to read your postings. They are always rich> in thought and very well formulated. Thanx gentlemen!!! I herewith submit> my ADMIRATION to both of you for the insightful contributions you make on> gambia-l. I hope you will continue to give us the privilege of enjoying the> blessings of your ingenuity. Peace to all!!!!!> It's Tamsir.------------------------------Date: Thu, 22 Jan 1998 15:18:28 -0500 (EST)From: mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Dumping on the developing world (fw)Message-ID: < 9801222018.AA68720@st6000.sct.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-Transfer-Encoding: 8bitThe silent war on harzadous dumping of waste material: Is it a war we canwin? I would like to hope so.Regards,Moe S. Jallow**************************************************************************> Environmental Research Foundation> P.O. Box 5036, Annapolis, MD 21403> Fax (410) 263-8944; Internet: erf@igc.apc.org > ==========> The Back issues and Index are available here.> The official RACHEL archive is here. It's updated constantly.> To subscribe, send E-mail to rachel- weekly- request@world.std.com > with the single word SUBSCRIBE in the message. It's free.**************************************************************************> DUMPING ON THE DEVELOPING WORLD.> American industry is desperately seeking places to dump> hazardous waste and household garbage. A reporter for the> CHRISTIAN SCIENCE MONITOR'S bureau in Sydney,> Australia, phoned recently to inquire what we knew about the> toxicity of leachate from municipal dumps. (We faxed him> RHWN #90, "Leachate from Municipal Dumps has Same> Toxicity as Leachate from Hazardous Waste Dumps."). He> was investigating a promoter named Dan Fleming, who is angling> to sign a contract with natives of the Marshall Islands, where Mr.> Fleming hopes to dump 10% of all the household garbage> produced on the U.S. West Coast. Mr. Fleming says his scheme> will "create new land" in the Marshalls. Mr. Fleming says if the> Marshalls don't increase their altitude by heaping on the garbage,> they'll disappear beneath the sea, victims of the greenhouse> effect.> The last time the U.S. undertook largescale experiments in the> Marshalls, it had ill effects on the land: we tested the H-bomb on> Bikini atoll, which promptly disappeared, leaving behind a legacy> of cancer and misery that the Marshall Islanders (and many> unsuspecting U.S. Navy men) are still enduring. So far as we> know, the only environmental group tracking this latest scam is> Greenpeace; they wrote about it in GREENPEACE MAGAZINE> March/April, 1989, pg. 5. The magazine is yours six times a> year for a donation of $20 to Greenpeace, 1436 U Street,> NW, Washington, DC 20009.> As the price of hazardous waste disposal in the "civilized world"> is approaching $2500 per ton in some areas, a new "profession"> has emerged: international "waste merchants," who arrange to> dump the stuff in third world countries. In the last two years,> Africa has emerged as the favored target. Consider these facts:> In March, 1988, a Norwegian ship dumped 15,000 tons of> material labeled "raw material for bricks" in a quarry on Kassa> Island, off the mainland capital of Conakry, Guinea. Guinea is a> small west-African country bordered by Sierra Leone, Liberia> and Mali. In June, Guinea newspapers reported that vegetation> on the island was drying up and dying. Investigations revealed> that the "raw material for bricks" was toxic incinerator ash from> Philadelphia's now-infamous garbage burners. Norway's Honorary> Consul, Mr. Sigmund Stromme, was arrested and charged with> forging documents in order to bring in the shipment; Mr. Stromme> turned out to be a principal in Guinomar, the company that had a> contract to bring in a total of 85,000 tons of Philadelphia's ash. By> July the original shipment had been removed from Kassa.> On February 9, 1989, Guinea-Bissau, a west-African neighbor of> Guinea, signed a five-year contract with two British companies to> receive 15 million tons of tanning and pharmaceutical wastes for a> payment of $600 million ($40 per ton). The wastes would come> from U.S. and European firms. (This contract has since been> canceled due to unfavorable publicity.)> An undetermined quantity of hazardous wastes from U.S. military> agencies was dumped in a phosphate mine pit in Zimbabwe> in southern Africa. The U.S. exporters responsible, Jack and> Charles Colbert, were sentenced in February, 1988, to 13 years'> imprisonment for fraudulent business practices.> WEST AFRICA HOTLINE, a newsletter, reports that President> Bongo of Gabon (bordering Cameroon and the Congo) met> with representatives of the Denis Mining Company in 1987 and> agreed to take radioactive mine wastes from Colorado uranium> mines.> A report in ENVIRONMENTAL SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY,> a journal of the American Chemical Society, quotes Greenpeace> saying a Dutch shipping company signed a contract with the> government of the Congo (bordering Zaire and Cameroon) to deliver> a million tons of solvent, paint, pesticide sludge, and chemical wastes> from the U.S. and Europe between June, 1988, and May, 1989, for> a fee of $84 million ($84 per ton). Bad publicity subsequently queered> this deal too.> President Kerekou of Benin, a tiny country sandwiched between> Nigeria and Togo, signed a contract in January, 1988, with a Gibralter> firm, Sesco, Ltd, agreeing that Benin will take up to five million tons> per year of non-nuclear industrial wastes from North America and> Europe. The price? Two dollars and fifty cents per ton.> Nigeria has taken the lead in denouncing waste dumping in Africa.> At the Organization of African Unity (OAU) summit in May,> 1988, President Babangida of Nigeria said "No government, no> matter the financial inducement, has the right to mortgage the> destiny of future generations of African children."> Ironically, within a week of President Babangida's speech, eight> Nigerian students living in Italy, reacting to reports in Italian> newspapers, alerted the Nigerian government to a scheme> involving collusion between Nigerian and Italian businessmen.> The men had shipped 3800 tons of hazardous wastes and stored> them in Koko, Nigeria. The chief Italian suspect escaped from> Nigeria June 2, but 15 Nigerians are awaiting trial. The> newspapers in Nigeria June 14 carried headlines, "Culprits may> face firing squad," and "Death penalty likely."> African journalist Arti Vir, writing in ENVIRONMENTAL> SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY (Vol. 23, March, 1989, pgs.> 23-25) summed it up:> "...the demands by Nigeria and Guinea that foreign governments> remove illegally dumped hazardous materials from their> territories are warnings to industrial nations to keep waste> away from African shores." NIGERIA'S FIRING SQUADS> WILL PERHAPS CONVINCE WOULD-BE WASTE> MERCHANTS THAT AFRICA IS SERIOUS ABOUT> PROTECTING ITSELF FROM PREDATORY BUSINESSMEN.> We have just scratched the surface here. This problem is> broad and deep and getting worse. However, there's a bright side:> the toxics campaigners in Greenpeace, led by Dave Rapoport,> are on this case in a major way. In January, 1989, Jim Vallette> published the fourth edition of his INTERNATIONAL> TRADE IN WASTES: A GREENPEACE INVENTORY> (144 pages of horror stories from all parts of the globe).> The INVENTORY, which is available in English, German,> French and Spanish editions, also contains policy statements> by various governments. In general, the "civilized" nations> want to "control" and "manage" the import and export of> toxics wastes to the developing world. For their part, the> developing nations, particularly those in Africa, favor a> total ban on the international waste trade. Togo's environment> minister, Yao Komlavi, sums up this view, saying, "If Africa> is not going to import toxic waste, what control do we need> on such imports?" Greenpeace is publishing a newsletter> called GREENPEACE WASTE TRADE UPDATE. With> the Natural Resources Defense Council, Greenpeace> has joined organizations in Malaysia and Kenya founding> Itwan, the International Toxic Waste Action Network,> working closely with the United Nations, pressing for> passage of the U.N.'s "global Convention on the> Transboundary Movement of Hazardous Wastes.> "Once again, hats off to the toxics campaigners at> Greenpeace! Contact them at 1436 U Street, Nw,> Washington, Dc 207009; phone (202) 462-1177.."> --Peter Montague, Ph.D.------------------------------Date: Thu, 22 Jan 1998 21:53:04 +0200From: momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: New MemberMessage-ID: <19980122205328.AAA71156@nijii>MIME-Version: 1.0Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-transfer-encoding: 7BITGreetings,Ousman Sawaneh has been added to the bantaba. Welcome to Gambia-lOusman, you can send a brief introduction toRegards,Momodou Camara------------------------------Date: Thu, 22 Jan 1998 22:11:35 -0800From: MOMODOU BUHARRY GASSAMA < m.gassama@swipnet.se To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: SV: (Fwd) Message from Momodou Buhary GassamaMessage-ID: < 34C83497.2B05@swipnet.se MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=iso-8859-1Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printableHi Sidibeh!Thanks for your explanation. I read the Metro article too and it wasrather funny that CNN chose to include Taiwan=B4s parliamentary brawlunder Sports News. It was also amazing that China should use that excuseto stay away from democracy. I hope the squabbles we have as Gambiansare part of the process that will lead us to true democracy. Have a goodnight.Buharry.-------------------------------------------------------------------------=Momodou S Sidibeh wrote:> => Hi Buharry,> Many many thanks for a great piece. I cannot but concur with almost all=of> what you raised.> My language on the Eritreans and Ugandans was probably too dramatic as =to> have obscured the inferences that could be drawn from my mentioning tha=> "...it was the shearing thirst for national liberation..." that helped =weld> Eritreans together, while on the other hand the Ugandans are more easil=> mobilized among other things because of the " present climate of optimi=sm".> In both cases, the implication is that even hugely positive hopes and> circumstances can be tremendously important sources for unifying people=> around concerns beyond that of the ethnic group. Quick economic success=> for example, can become a catalyst for enhancing the growth of national=ism> and the rapid decline of ethnicity in many countries. I think Malaysia =is a> good example. My mention of war and tragedy in the case of the above tw=> countries were simply the factors which were most obvious and known to =me.> It is also worth mentioning that the majority of Eritreans here are> political refugees and in the late 1970s and early 80 members of differ=ent> groups were often fighting one another; and you know who the peacemaker=> were? Gambians!> Your rundown on OGIS made great reading. I can only say that all thos=> squabbles you mentioned are inevitable, in that they are part of the> process of learning to behave in a democratic manner. We are after all> learning to listen to one another in spite of our backgrounds and age> group. I do not think we have any other choice. [ In Metro yesterday it=was> claimed in a long story about Taiwan that Chinese leaders tell their pe=ople> " ...democracy is not good. Just see how they fight in the parliament i=> Taiwan...." the fighting is sometimes so spectacular that CNN shows it> under Sports News". I have been laughing at this since yesterday aftern=oon.> Indeed, you must agree with me that we cannot accept this Chinese recip=e].> I hope the sisters in stockholm will forgive you for calling their m=usic> tribal. The suggestions you gave about accounting and planning are very=> important and I do really hope that we would make improvements based on=> them.> => Thanks, once again.> Sidibeh.------------------------------Date: Thu, 22 Jan 1998 16:45:11 -0500 (EST)From: a.davis@lycosemail.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Message-ID: < 199801222145.QAA05793@web01.globecomm.net Content-Type: text/plainMIME-Version: 1.0Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitHello my name is Alberta Davis. I was a Peace Corps Volunteer in The Gambia from July 1994 until August 1997. I taught math and science at Pakalinding Junior Secondary School. I think this is a great way to stay in touch with The Gambia.Thanks,Alberta Davis--------------------------------------------------------Get free personalized email at http://www.lycosemail.com ------------------------------Date: Fri, 23 Jan 1998 00:12:03 +0300From: "Bassirou Dodou Drammeh" < kolls567@qatar.net.qa To: < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: GESO document part 1 of 3Message-ID: < 01bd277a$66e94960$LocalHost@q-tel.qatar.net MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain;charset="iso-8859-1"Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitMr.Jaiteh,I have just finished reading the Education document.Ithink its a good document and you have my support,and please keep up thegood work down there!Regards Bassss!**************************************************************************************************>To our newest members of gambia-l. This is the the fist 3 documentsrelating to Gambia Education Support Organization to help you catch up withthe past. Please feel free to contact me at: msjaiteh@mtu.edu for details.>Malanding Jaiteh------------------------------Date: Thu, 22 Jan 1998 21:02:04 -0000From: " pmj@commit.gm " < gambia-l@commit.gm To: < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Singhateh: Closer to Being Veep?Message-ID: < B0000041408@south.commit.gm MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitSent by "Pa Musa Jallow" < pmj@commit.gm via CommitHi Mr Jallow (aussi),Thanks for your reply and thanks for reading my mailing,sincerelypmj----------> From: Modou Jallow < mjallow@st6000.sct.edu > To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List> Subject: Re: Singhateh: Closer to Being Veep?> Date: Thursday, January 22, 1998 3:15 PM> Pa Musa Jallow wrote:> >> > Mr Jallow,> > I just wanted to correct something, if Singhateh turned anything it is29> > not 31..he was 25 when the coup took place..and that was in '94.> >> > pmj> Pa Musa,> Thank you for the correction. I believe that the original sender of the> message, Dr. Janneh, also stands corrected here, as he wrote:> "I was just discussing Omar Njie's removal with someone> who arrived from The Gambia recently and she made some> interesting observations. She reminded me that Edward Sighateh> turned 31 last December, and that it may be a matter of time for> him to step into the vice presidency."> Regards,> Moe S. Jallow> =======================================================================> -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------Date: Thu, 22 Jan 1998 21:05:26 -0000From: " pmj@commit.gm " < gambia-l@commit.gm To: < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Crawling from DAKAR to BANJUL!!!Message-ID: < B0000041409@south.commit.gm MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitSent by "Pa Musa Jallow" < pmj@commit.gm via CommitMr Jallow,my mistake..it is or should be $90-100 or D900 - 1000thanks for the correctionpmj----------> From: Modou Jallow < mjallow@st6000.sct.edu > To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List> Subject: Re: Crawling from DAKAR to BANJUL!!!> Date: Thursday, January 22, 1998 3:23 PM> Pa Musa wrote:> >> > Hi Theodor,> > >From Dakar to banjul, you can fly with air Senegal or Air Dabia orother> > airlines, a one-way ticket is about $50-60 and a two-way ticket isabout> > $900-1000..> Pa Musa, do you mean to say 900-1000 dalasis or is actual dollars? I am> thinking dalasis, but again, I could be wrong.> Regards,> Moe S. Jallow------------------------------Date: Thu, 22 Jan 1998 21:34:21 -0500From: "A. Scattred Janneh" < amadou@mail.lig.bellsouth.net To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Singhateh: Closer to Being Veep?Message-ID: < 34C801AD.20F@Mail.lig.bellsouth.net MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-asciiContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitModou Jallow wrote:> Pa Musa Jallow wrote:> >> > Mr Jallow,> > I just wanted to correct something, if Singhateh turned anything it is 29> > not 31..he was 25 when the coup took place..and that was in '94.> >> > pmj> Pa Musa,> Thank you for the correction. I believe that the original sender of the> message, Dr. Janneh, also stands corrected here, as he wrote:> "I was just discussing Omar Njie's removal with someone> who arrived from The Gambia recently and she made some> interesting observations. She reminded me that Edward Sighateh> turned 31 last December, and that it may be a matter of time for> him to step into the vice presidency."> Regards,> Moe S. Jallow> =======================================================================> -----------------------------------------------------------------------The quote: "She reminded me that Edward Sighateh turned 31 lastDecember..." Either way, thanks for the correction.Amadou SJ------------------------------Date: Thu, 22 Jan 1998 22:13:38 ESTFrom: ELLA23K < ELLA23K@aol.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re:Message-ID: < dc4b1397.34c80ae5@aol.com Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-transfer-encoding: 7bitI thought I knew you but i must be mistaken. I had left The Gambia before youwent there. Anyway I knew a lot of Peace Corps Volunteers who taught me inhigh school and who I worked with. I would like to keep in touch with a fewof them. Do you know how to trace them or how to contact the organization tofind old friends? Please reply soon.------------------------------Date: Thu, 22 Jan 1998 22:04:20 ESTFrom: ELLA23K < ELLA23K@aol.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: New membersMessage-ID: < 180cb0f5.34c808b6@aol.com Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-transfer-encoding: 7bitMoe I finished in 1978, and did all my high school years there. When did youattend? Where do you live now?------------------------------Date: Thu, 22 Jan 1998 22:30:05 ESTFrom: JENGFANNEH < JENGFANNEH@aol.com To: Gambia-l@U.Washington.edu Subject: Is it a New GambiaMessage-ID: < 36089f0c.34c80ec4@aol.com Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-transfer-encoding: 7bitThe feeling of returning back to a country I love, a country I belong and acountry of love ones was over whelming. The announcement from the pilot thatare descending into Banjul Int'l brought a mixture of nostalgia, fear and thatanxiety that most of us experience when returning back to the motherland. Igot off the airplane and headed to the New Banjul Terminal. For a moment Ithought I have just walked into a modern airport terminal in a developingcountry, this was definitely not the Gambia I knew, standing beside me werealso some tourists struck with a similar awe, and were busy appreciating thestructure. As a Gambian, I have never felt so proud, yes I have always beenproud of my Gambian heritage, but there was this special feeling ofpatriotism. To most of the supporters of the New leadership, this is one ofthe signpost to the new path of the New Gambia.To the Bantaba, I would like to use my two weeks vacation to the Gambia andraise crucial issues about democracy, political and socio-economic developmentof our motherland, and try to put it in some realistic perspective.Arriving in the Gambia, I was picked from the airport by my brotheraccompanied by my young daughter whom I missed immensely and was extremelydelighted to see her. Driving from the air port towards Serekunda, the weatherwas relatively cool, but to some extend the Old Gambia was still visiblypresent. There was the delapidated highways, red dusty roads, that look ofpoverty, and a question like how are things , still brings that respond ofhopelessness mixed into that durable Gambian spirit. At home, it was beautifuland refreshing to see love ones, especially my old mother who was extremelydelighted to see me again. Turning on the TV set, I was again struck with thatspecial feeling, very much impressed with our own TV station. The Newleadership has definitely built a bridge between our motherland to the rest ofthe world community. CNN was brought into our living rooms, major sportingevents, like the olympics were televised live to most Gambian households, andour own Gambian dialects are being transmitted through the tube of technology.To any resonable person, the New Leadership has to be commended for theirinitiative and commitment to the infrastructural development of the country.And to the arguement raised by his critiques and non-supporters pertaining topriorities of different infrastuctural projects could sometimes dilute anddiminishes their efforts. Critiques would even go further by questioning therelevance of different projects to our present situation, and that theseprojects were only initiated and hastily purported to get themselves electedinto the reins of power.Talking about critiques, or opposition are important and vital in anypolitical entity and the New leadership should accomodate and even promote itinorder to raise the level of dialogue to include every Gambian. Although athome the TV station is an indicative of a New Gambia, but watching theprograms, ther was still that Old Gambia. There was still that continuouspresence of Mr Jammeh, although this was during Tour of the Provinces and onewould expect that it is only resonable to cover it as a piece of news, butthat constant glorification of the New Leadership only reminde us of timespass. And to listen to the speeches and the rhetoric, it only reinforces thepresence of the Old Gambia with a twist, Mr Jammeh and most of the speechmakers sounded like Jawara and the Old gang, only in a different medium. Therewas the rhetoric of divisiveness, chastisement of all forms of opposition, andoh! that tendency that usually surface among African leaders, that feeling ofinvisibility and that somehow they are being ordained by some supernaturalforce.Listening to Mr Jammeh during his tour of the provinces I found myself yellingto the TV, sir the elections are over and you have been given the mandate togovern. Clinging to the elections rhetoric can only breed differences anddivisiiveness in the country; infact such a tour should have an agenda ofreconcilition, acceptance of the opposition and aggreressively campaigned toevery Gambian a that this is a national government for all our people andparty affiliation has no place. In most stops during the tour is not only whathe said as the leader of the New Gambia, but also speeches of Alcalos, Chiefsand party elders were strictly on party lines and unfortunately just like theOld Gambia. The New leadership has to be consciously involve in promoting theinvovement of the opposition in putting the New Gambia to a new path ofpolitical dialogue; not all Gambians are ever going to like them and shouldnot even waste an iota of energy in identifying or trying to get back at them.Those wer the politics of a corriupt past, the politics of yester year and hasnever helped in our search for socio-economic development. After listening toMr Jammeh'stour of the provinces in one of his stops, we had alittle discussion about thepolitical climat, and I would like to raise some of the salient points to theBantaba. " Well my wife is urging me to quit and talk to her , sorry I willbring the rest of the discussion tomorrow, and thank you for your timeMusa Jeng------------------------------Date: Thu, 22 Jan 1998 22:24:02 ESTFrom: ELLA23K < ELLA23K@aol.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: New addition to listMessage-ID: < 6f0abc9d.34c80d5f@aol.com Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-transfer-encoding: 7bitWelcome Badou if you are the Badou Senghore I Know from GHS---BasketballPlayer; well done. My name is Cecilia Wright. I live in the U.S. and I amhappy to welcome you and to talk to you Good luck in your studies.------------------------------Date: Thu, 22 Jan 1998 23:00:55 -0500 (EST)From: mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Is it a New GambiaMessage-ID: < 9801230400.AA62224@st6000.sct.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-Transfer-Encoding: 8bitMusa Jeng wrote:> The feeling of returning back to a country I love, a country I belong> and a country of love ones was over whelming.Mr. Jeng,Thank you so much for this useful information. I plan to follow yournostalgic report(s) with special effort.Welcome to the list.Regards,Moe S. Jallow====================================================================-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------Date: Thu, 22 Jan 1998 21:10:04 PSTFrom: "latjor ndow" < latjor@hotmail.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: re:conferenceMessage-ID: < 19980123051005.26385.qmail@hotmail.com Content-Type: text/plainGreetings:Since I am not sure if some of what Mr. Sidibeh had to say was in directreference to some of my statements regarding the conference I amproposing for us to have in the Washington area (i.e. his comments on'...half baked ideas ...'), I shall safely distance myself from drawingany conclusions or jumping into the 'Is is in our nature debate' thathas been going on. There is too much work for me at the moment toindulge in analysis at the moment. Organizing a major event along with afull course load (started the ph.d program in physics) often forces meto say what needs to be said in the shortest possible time then move on.Thus if I have in my previous posting conveyed the image of beinganti-analytical that would be an unfortunate one. Far from beinganti-analytical, I champion the human intellect for being capable ofaddressing and ultimately finding solutions to the problems of humanity.However, I do also hold in high esteem 'action'. I do value humanwarmth, and generosity of spirit (i.e. matters pertaining to the heartfar removed from the intellect) all of which at the end of the day aremajor contributors to human social organizing tendencies.By the way, let us not forget who actually lives in our communities? Arethey not the very individuals that populte gambia-l? It is unfortunatethough that most of them while actively following the debates prefer toreserve their analytically structured views and share them only when wemeet in informat social gatherings. i.e. in the 'kampekaays', the'kabudus', ... Perhaps this may have led some to assume that onlyhalf-baked ideas and analysis goes on within our communities.In celebration of Gambian Independence Anniversary -LEADERSHIP CONFERENCE - WASHINGTON D.C.Tentative Conference Date: Sat. Feb. 21Tentative Location: Howard University CampusEvening Event: Cultural Gala Night (organized by the GPA)Featuring Sabar (Sing Sing Rhythm), Baati Linguere ChoralGroup of Atlanta, Gambian DJ Rhythm King Shakie, Wolof Rap Artist KarimWagan, and much more ...I shall be contacting this weekend all those who either sent me mail orcalled or spoke to me in persond. Will keep the rest of the gambia-lfamily posted.Best regards,LatJor______________________________________________________Get Your Private, Free Email at http://www.hotmail.com ------------------------------Date: Fri, 23 Jan 1998 01:54:54 -0500From: "A. Scattred Janneh" < amadou@mail.lig.bellsouth.net To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Is it a New GambiaMessage-ID: < 34C83EBE.44F9@Mail.lig.bellsouth.net MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-asciiContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitJENGFANNEH wrote:> The feeling of returning back to a country I love, a country I belong and a> country of love ones was over whelming...................> Musa JengInsightful observations! Awaiting concluding part.Amadou SJ------------------------------Date: Fri, 23 Jan 1998 08:47:50 +0100From: Amadou Kabir Njie < Amadou.Kabir.Njie@Aviaplan.no To: "' Gambia-L@u.Washington.edu' " < Gambia-L@u.Washington.edu Subject: RE : Caught in the Cross-fireMessage-ID: MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plainI am glad to inform the list that the cause of the error messages thatplaqued us all lately has been found, and was due to no other reasonthan that our network administrator had forgotten to remove a "rule"she had placed in my "Inbox" (Microsoft Outlook) whilst I was at nsw,that simply forwarded all mail automatically to that temporary e-mailaddress. It seems that everything went okay until the address at nsw wasdeleted a few days ago.Anyway, for those using Microsoft Outlook and interested, theautoforward rule is executed simply by choosing the TOOLS menu (whilstin Inbox), then Inbox Assistant and Add Rule which opens a dialogue boxwith several useful options.Once again, I regret the inconvinience caused by what ultimately turnedout to be a human error.A. Kabir Njie.------------------------------Date: Fri, 23 Jan 1998 10:51:54 +0000 (GMT)From: Alieu Badara Senghore < A.B.Senghore@reading.ac.uk To: Gambia < Gambia-L@u.washington.edu Subject: New MemberMessage-ID: < Pine.SUN.3.96.980123103814.18151A-100000@snsscsc1.reading.ac.uk MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/PLAIN; charset="US-ASCII"I have been trying to post my acknowledgement and gratitude to editors ofGambia-l and particularly to Katim Touray these past few days, forincluding my name in the mailing list, but without success. I'm trying onemore time after reading in the mail that the apparent problem that wasafflicting the system has been rectified. One more time thanks for addingmy name to your interesting and informative network, i have been findingit very enjoyable these past couple of days.I am presently a Ph.D student at the University of Reading, UK, and i'mresearching on Agricultural education and Training; particularly ofagricultural field workers and the relevance of their training toagricultural and rural development. I humbly invite any proposals,information, ideas, suggestions etc in this area.NB: Cecilia Wright, yes you are right i'm the same Badou Senghore atGambia High School, i played basketball together with ModouSallah(English), Ousman Jobe, Jewru Baldeh and the rest of the gang. Iremember you been an active sportswoman. I hope you are still active? Niceto hear from you, and i hope to be in touch more.Bye for now.Badou Senghore.------------------------------Date: Fri, 23 Jan 1998 12:27:41 +0000 (GMT)From: Ebrima Jawara < E.Jawara@reading.ac.uk To: Gambia Mailing List < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Joke (again) (fwd)Message-ID: < Pine.SOL.3.96.980123122733.7675C-100000@suma3.reading.ac.uk MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/PLAIN; charset="US-ASCII"---------- Forwarded message ----------Date: Thu, 22 Jan 1998 17:28:24 +0000 (GMT)From: Joana Serwah Kwateng < aeu97jsk@reading.ac.uk To: afro-caribbean@reading.ac.uk Subject: Joke (again) (fwd)---------- Forwarded message ----------Date: Sat, 6 Dec 1997 17:11:21 +0000 (GMT)From: Dennis Ochieng Keya < aeu97dok@reading.ac.uk To: Joana Serwah Kwateng < aeu97jsk@reading.ac.uk Subject: Joke (again) (fwd)---------- Forwarded message ----------Date: Wed, 12 Nov 1997 09:26:53 -0600 (CST)From: Timothy Mungania < mungania@jinx.sckans.edu To: DENNIS KEYA < aeu97dok@reading.ac.uk Subject: Joke (again) (fwd)---------- Forwarded message ----------Date: Wed, 12 Nov 1997 15:17:01 GMTFrom: Hubert Dutton < hdutton78@hotmail.com To: pulang@hotmail.com, Subject: Joke (again)>A Poem Written by an African Shakespeare> Dear white fella> Couple things you should know> When I born, I black> When I grow up, I black> When I go in sun, I black> When I cold, I black> When I scared, I black> When I sick, I black> And when I die, I still black.> You white fella> When you born, you pink> When you grow up, you white> When you go in sun, you red> When you cold, you blue> When you scared, you yellow> When you sick, you green> And when you die, you grey.> And you have the cheek to call me colored?????______________________________________________________Get Your Private, Free Email at http://www.hotmail.com ------------------------------Date: Fri, 23 Jan 1998 04:42:05 PSTFrom: "Saikou Marong" < smarong@hotmail.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: introductionMessage-ID: < 19980123124205.11720.qmail@hotmail.com Content-Type: text/plainHello gambia-lers,Many thanks to you. I am very glad to join you and share these grateoppotunity with you.Am a gambian by nationality currently residing inFinland, just started my undergraduate studies in telecommunicationsprogramme at Mikkeli polytecnic.Originally i am from Jambur village,kombo south, western division.PEACE,Saikou Marong.______________________________________________________Get Your Private, Free Email at http://www.hotmail.com ------------------------------Date: Fri, 23 Jan 1998 17:04:47 +0300From: "Bassirou Dodou Drammeh" < kolls567@qatar.net.qa To: < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Is it a New GambiaMessage-ID: < 01bd2807$dd5291a0$292185c2@q-tel.qatar.net MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain;charset="iso-8859-1"Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitMr.Jeng!Tell your wife that we also have a right to have a piece ofyou, especially given the mature observations you have just made to us about"for the Gambia our homeland" .So,please tell her to allow you to come backand tell us more about your visit.But, in the meantime,Keep Up The Good Work Down There!Regards Bassss!-----Original Message-----From: JENGFANNEH < JENGFANNEH@aol.com To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing ListDate: Friday, January 23, 1998 2:51 PMSubject: Is it a New Gambia>The feeling of returning back to a country I love, a country I belong and a>country of love ones was over whelming. The announcement from the pilotthat>are descending into Banjul Int'l brought a mixture of nostalgia, fear andthat>anxiety that most of us experience when returning back to the motherland. I>got off the airplane and headed to the New Banjul Terminal. For a moment I>thought I have just walked into a modern airport terminal in a developing>country, this was definitely not the Gambia I knew, standing beside me were>also some tourists struck with a similar awe, and were busy appreciatingthe>structure. As a Gambian, I have never felt so proud, yes I have always been>proud of my Gambian heritage, but there was this special feeling of>patriotism. To most of the supporters of the New leadership, this is one of>the signpost to the new path of the New Gambia... " Well my wife is urging me to quit and talk to her , sorry I will>bring the rest of the discussion tomorrow, and thank you for your time>Musa Jeng------------------------------Date: Fri, 23 Jan 1998 10:36:03 -0500 (EST)From: mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Email UpdateMessage-ID: < 9801231536.AA23992@st6000.sct.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-Transfer-Encoding: 8bitFolks,Just a quick message to tell those who have sent me messages, eitherprivately or on Gambia-L, that I will not be able to respond to you untilMonday, as my server is being shut down for upgrading this weekend. Iapologize if you were expecting a swift response from me, but rest assuredthat I will respond to all your messages.For those football fanatics (american football, that is) this will be agood weekend to see some "butt kicking". I can't wait for superbowlsunday when Brett Favre and the GB Packers trample on John Elway and theDenver Broncos. The Broncos will require more than a miracle to dethronethe "world" (as in america) champions. For those sorry Broncos fans, wellwhat can I say except....down you will go :-))).Have a wonderful weekend!Regards,Moe S. Jallow=========================================================================-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------Date: Fri, 23 Jan 1998 14:05:43 +0100From: Amadou Kabir Njie < Amadou.Kabir.Njie@Aviaplan.no To: "' gambia-l@u.washington.edu' " < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: RE: Joke (again) (fwd)Message-ID: MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plainHey Ebrima,Beautiful piece this indeed. My only regret is the header "AfricanSHAKESPEARE" (my emphasis).I never noticed until tis second that I can't even spell the celebratedwhiteman's name!But that's beside the point, the poem made me laugh like I haven't inquite a while.A. Kabir Njie> -----Original Message-----> From: Ebrima Jawara [SMTP: E.Jawara@reading.ac.uk > Sent: 23. januar 1998 13:28> To: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List> Subject: Joke (again) (fwd)> Hey Ebrima,> Beautiful piece this indeed. My only regret is the header "African> SHAKESPEARE" (my emphasis).> I never noticed until tis second that I can't even spell the> celebrated whiteman's name!> But that's beside the point, the poem made me laugh like I haven't in> quite a while.> A. Kabir Njie> ---------- Forwarded message ----------> Date: Thu, 22 Jan 1998 17:28:24 +0000 (GMT)> From: Joana Serwah Kwateng < aeu97jsk@reading.ac.uk > To: afro-caribbean@reading.ac.uk > Subject: Joke (again) (fwd)> ---------- Forwarded message ----------> Date: Sat, 6 Dec 1997 17:11:21 +0000 (GMT)> From: Dennis Ochieng Keya < aeu97dok@reading.ac.uk > To: Joana Serwah Kwateng < aeu97jsk@reading.ac.uk > Subject: Joke (again) (fwd)> ---------- Forwarded message ----------> Date: Wed, 12 Nov 1997 09:26:53 -0600 (CST)> From: Timothy Mungania < mungania@jinx.sckans.edu > To: DENNIS KEYA < aeu97dok@reading.ac.uk > Subject: Joke (again) (fwd)> ---------- Forwarded message ----------> Date: Wed, 12 Nov 1997 15:17:01 GMT> From: Hubert Dutton < hdutton78@hotmail.com > To: pulang@hotmail.com, > Subject: Joke (again)> >A Poem Written by an African Shakespeare> >> > Dear white fella> > Couple things you should know> > When I born, I black> > When I grow up, I black> > When I go in sun, I black> > When I cold, I black> > When I scared, I black> > When I sick, I black> > And when I die, I still black.> >> > You white fella> > When you born, you pink> > When you grow up, you white> > When you go in sun, you red> > When you cold, you blue> > When you scared, you yellow> > When you sick, you green> > And when you die, you grey.> > And you have the cheek to call me colored?????> ______________________________________________________> Get Your Private, Free Email at http://www.hotmail.com ------------------------------Date: Fri, 23 Jan 1998 09:50:13 PSTFrom: "NJAGA JAGNE" < jagnen25@hotmail.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: KYSU UNDERGRAD. FORMSMessage-ID: < 19980123175013.2774.qmail@hotmail.com Content-Type: text/plain>Folks,>Could someone at kentucky state please request undergraduateapplication>forms for my sister Aisatou Maane at the following address..>P.O.BOX 2258>SEREKUNDA>KSMD>THE GAMBIA>W/AFRICA.>It is highly appreciated...Waiting to hear from ya'll.>Lang Jr.WHAT'S UP LANG...this is NJAGA at k-state. i forwarded your request tothe office of admissions today the 23rd of january and theywill duely mail her all relevant material.see you around the bantaba.************************************************************ /~~~~~~\ Smile - It will get better..... ** [ <> <> ] SMILE - You will feel better..... ** | || | SMILE - Spread a little love and sunshine* *| | ** | -__- | Smile - It is much easier than frowning..** \ / SMIle - You will get as much as you give..** S - M - I - L - E - IT IS F - R - E - E......************************************************************______________________________________________________Get Your Private, Free Email at http://www.hotmail.com ------------------------------Date: Fri, 23 Jan 1998 15:42:39 -0600From: Keretha Cash < kcash@RBVDNR.com To: "' gambia-l@u.washington.edu' " < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: RE: Hotels and resthouses in The GambiaMessage-ID: < 81F3CC6EBB6FD011917800805FC17836988F13@panthers.rbvdnr.com MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain;charset="iso-8859-1"Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printableHappy New Year Asbjorn! Thanks for the information however, I'm notable to open the attachment. Could you please send me instructions? Iam on Word for Windows 95 version 4.0. Thanks.Keretha in Wisconsin. Go Packers!!!!> ----------> From: Asbj=F8rn Nordam[SMTP: asbjorn.nordam@dif.dk > Reply To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu > Sent: Wednesday, January 21, 1998 10:39 AM> To: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List> Subject: Hotels and resthouses in The Gambia>=20> One of you from the Gambia-L some times ago asked for hotel adresses.> From tours to the Gambia I come to stay in several hotels, and I met> other toourists. The list enclosed is not total or detailed, or =divide> the hotels into a classification-system. I have tried to group them> depending on the site. All gambians must excuse me for putting the> list here, but I don=B4t remember who were asking. If you are> interessted you can give comments or corrections. Regards from =Asbj=F8rn> My system is WP 6.0. If you who were asking can not open it please> write me.>=20> < >>=20------------------------------Date: Fri, 23 Jan 1998 20:41:26 -0000From: " archibald.graham@commit.gm " < gambia-l@commit.gm To: "GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List" < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: The Day Baboon Wept For Teachers (JOKE)Message-ID: < B0000042043@south.commit.gm MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitSent by "Archibald H. R. Graham" < archibald.graham@commit.gm via CommitToday's Weekend Observer* carried the following story under the Share aJokecolumn that you may like to read also:"The Day Baboon Wept For Teachers"'An animal contest was planned at a stadium. Participant came with variouskinds of animals. horses, donkeys, monkey, tortoise and several otheranimals performed to the great admiration of the spectators. However, mostpeople's attention was focused on a baboon that was reappearing on the showfor a second time. It was widely believed that no one could get theunemotional baboon to laugh, cry or shake its body.'Midway into the show, the owner announced a cash reward for anyone whocould get the creature to either laugh, cry or move its body. Severalpeople tried but nobody could get this stoic animal to move. Shortlyafterwards, a teacher passing-by was told of the contest. He figured hisshabby dressing alone was sufficient to move the baboon.'His toes showing out of his worn-out crepe shoes and hands in the pockets,the teacher walked majestically to the baboon where it was placed on a daisin the center of the stadium. Whispering into the baboon's ears, theteacher announced that he was a teacher. Simultaneously the baboon roaredinto laughter.'As the Baboon calmed down, the teacher bent towards it again andwhispered, "as an unqualified teacher, I am paid D350 a month"'No sooner had he finished than the baboon began weeping for the teacher.The spectators who could not hear the conversations between the two weredazed and dazzled.'Undone with, the teacher whispered yet again to the baboon, "the ministerof education is here in the crowd to recruit you as a teacher".'Members of the crowd were to swear thereafter that they had never seen ababoon run the way it ran from the stadium!'Courtesy - Augustine Kanjia'* - Weekend Observer is a weekend edition of the Daily Observer newspaperpublished by the Observer Company (Gambia) Ltd. PMB 131 Banjul The Gambia.Tel. 496608------------------------------Date: Fri, 23 Jan 1998 17:21:57 ESTFrom: Jaimus < Jaimus@aol.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Email UpdateMessage-ID: < bc9bb55c.34c91807@aol.com Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-transfer-encoding: 7bityeah right. If you really think the packers are going to defeat the broncos,you are dreaming buddy. The packers may be better than the broncos, but watchthem choke this weekend. Don't forget that the best doesn't always win. Thisis the year for John Elway and the broncos and nothing is going to stop themfrom becoming world champions. Peace and love to all you Gambia-lers!Balamusa Ceesay!!!!!------------------------------Date: Fri, 23 Jan 1998 17:23:07 -0600From: Keretha Cash < kcash@RBVDNR.com To: "' gambia-l@u.washington.edu' " < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: RE: Email UpdateMessage-ID: < 81F3CC6EBB6FD011917800805FC17836988F18@panthers.rbvdnr.com MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plainYou are so right! The winner will be whoever is the hongriest and Iwill speak with you on Monday regarding that wonderful dinner thePackers will have on Sunday (smile).Have a good weekend and talk with you on Monday!Peace. Keretha in the "FROZEN TUNDRA."> ----------> From: Jaimus[SMTP: Jaimus@aol.com > Reply To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu > Sent: Friday, January 23, 1998 4:21 PM> To: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List> Subject: Re: Email Update> yeah right. If you really think the packers are going to defeat the> broncos,> you are dreaming buddy. The packers may be better than the broncos,> but watch> them choke this weekend. Don't forget that the best doesn't always> win. This> is the year for John Elway and the broncos and nothing is going to> stop them> from becoming world champions. Peace and love to all you Gambia-lers!> Balamusa Ceesay!!!!!------------------------------Date: Fri, 23 Jan 1998 19:17:39 ESTFrom: Jaimus@aol.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Email UpdateMessage-ID: < 80d9b88d.34c93324@aol.com Mime-Version: 1.0Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-transfer-encoding: 7bitSo what are you trying to say? Are you telling me that the packers arehungrier than the broncos. The broncos were there four times before and cameout empty handed. For that reason, i think, they are hungrier than thepackers(defending champs). Anyway, i'll like to hear what you have to sayafter the broncos are crowned world champions on sunday night. Talk to yousoon. Until then, peace and love!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!BALA CEESAY------------------------------Date: Fri, 23 Jan 1998 18:02:01 PSTFrom: "sillah conateh" < sillahconateh@hotmail.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Is it a New GambiaMessage-ID: < 19980124020215.10803.qmail@hotmail.com Content-Type: text/plainHi Mr. Jeng,I also want to take this opportunity to thank you for a work well done.It is quite interesting going through your contribution and I eagerlylook forward to what your wife prevented you from giving. I want toappeal to her to allow you to complete this interesting work. Creditwill be hers. As soon as the work is completed, I will also give mycontribution.Regards to your wife.Sillah.>From gambia-l-owner@u.washington.edu Thu Jan 22 19:43:04 1998>Received: from host (lists.u.washington.edu [140.142.56.13])> by lists2.u.washington.edu (8.8.4+UW97.07/8.8.4+UW97.05) withSMTP> id TAA20540; Thu, 22 Jan 1998 19:42:35 -0800>Received: from mx4.u.washington.edu (mx4.u.washington.edu[140.142.33.5])> by lists.u.washington.edu (8.8.4+UW97.07/8.8.4+UW97.05) withESMTP> id TAA50750 for < gambia-l@lists.u.washington.edu >; Thu, 22 Jan 199819:42:23 -0800>Received: from imo17.mx.aol.com (imo17.mx.aol.com [198.81.19.174])> by mx4.u.washington.edu (8.8.4+UW97.07/8.8.4+UW97.09) withESMTP> id TAA11546 for < Gambia-l@U.Washington.edu >; Thu, 22 Jan 199819:42:20 -0800>Message-Id: < 36089f0c.34c80ec4@aol.com >Date: Thu, 22 Jan 1998 22:30:05 EST>Reply-To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu >Sender: GAMBIA-L-owner@u.washington.edu >Precedence: bulk>From: JENGFANNEH < JENGFANNEH@AOL.COM >To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List>Subject: Is it a New Gambia>Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII>Content-transfer-encoding: 7bit>X-To: Gambia-l@U.Washington.edu >X-Listprocessor-Version: 8.1 beta -- ListProcessor(tm) by CREN>The feeling of returning back to a country I love, a country I belongand a>country of love ones was over whelming. The announcement from the pilotthat>are descending into Banjul Int'l brought a mixture of nostalgia, fearand that>anxiety that most of us experience when returning back to themotherland. I>got off the airplane and headed to the New Banjul Terminal. For amoment I>thought I have just walked into a modern airport terminal in adeveloping>country, this was definitely not the Gambia I knew, standing beside mewere>also some tourists struck with a similar awe, and were busyappreciating the>structure. As a Gambian, I have never felt so proud, yes I have alwaysbeen>proud of my Gambian heritage, but there was this special feeling of>patriotism. To most of the supporters of the New leadership, this isone of>the signpost to the new path of the New Gambia.>To the Bantaba, I would like to use my two weeks vacation to the Gambiaand>raise crucial issues about democracy, political and socio-economicdevelopment>of our motherland, and try to put it in some realistic perspective.>Arriving in the Gambia, I was picked from the airport by my brother>accompanied by my young daughter whom I missed immensely and wasextremely>delighted to see her. Driving from the air port towards Serekunda, theweather>was relatively cool, but to some extend the Old Gambia was stillvisibly>present. There was the delapidated highways, red dusty roads, that lookof>poverty, and a question like how are things , still brings that respondof>hopelessness mixed into that durable Gambian spirit. At home, it wasbeautiful>and refreshing to see love ones, especially my old mother who wasextremely>delighted to see me again. Turning on the TV set, I was again struckwith that>special feeling, very much impressed with our own TV station. The New>leadership has definitely built a bridge between our motherland to therest of>the world community. CNN was brought into our living rooms, majorsporting>events, like the olympics were televised live to most Gambianhouseholds, and>our own Gambian dialects are being transmitted through the tube oftechnology.>To any resonable person, the New Leadership has to be commended fortheir>initiative and commitment to the infrastructural development of thecountry.>And to the arguement raised by his critiques and non-supporterspertaining to>priorities of different infrastuctural projects could sometimes diluteand>diminishes their efforts. Critiques would even go further byquestioning the>relevance of different projects to our present situation, and thatthese>projects were only initiated and hastily purported to get themselveselected>into the reins of power.>Talking about critiques, or opposition are important and vital in any>political entity and the New leadership should accomodate and evenpromote it>inorder to raise the level of dialogue to include every Gambian.Although at>home the TV station is an indicative of a New Gambia, but watching the>programs, ther was still that Old Gambia. There was still thatcontinuous>presence of Mr Jammeh, although this was during Tour of the Provincesand one>would expect that it is only resonable to cover it as a piece of news,but>that constant glorification of the New Leadership only reminde us oftimes>pass. And to listen to the speeches and the rhetoric, it onlyreinforces the>presence of the Old Gambia with a twist, Mr Jammeh and most of thespeech>makers sounded like Jawara and the Old gang, only in a differentmedium. There>was the rhetoric of divisiveness, chastisement of all forms ofopposition, and>oh! that tendency that usually surface among African leaders, thatfeeling of>invisibility and that somehow they are being ordained by somesupernatural>force.>Listening to Mr Jammeh during his tour of the provinces I found myselfyelling>to the TV, sir the elections are over and you have been given themandate to>govern. Clinging to the elections rhetoric can only breed differencesand>divisiiveness in the country; infact such a tour should have an agendaof>reconcilition, acceptance of the opposition and aggreressivelycampaigned to>every Gambian a that this is a national government for all our peopleand>party affiliation has no place. In most stops during the tour is notonly what>he said as the leader of the New Gambia, but also speeches of Alcalos,Chiefs>and party elders were strictly on party lines and unfortunately justlike the>Old Gambia. The New leadership has to be consciously involve inpromoting the>invovement of the opposition in putting the New Gambia to a new path of>political dialogue; not all Gambians are ever going to like them andshould>not even waste an iota of energy in identifying or trying to get backat them.>Those wer the politics of a corriupt past, the politics of yester yearand has>never helped in our search for socio-economic development. Afterlistening to>Mr Jammeh's>tour of the provinces in one of his stops, we had alittle discussionabout the>political climat, and I would like to raise some of the salient pointsto the>Bantaba. " Well my wife is urging me to quit and talk to her , sorry Iwill>bring the rest of the discussion tomorrow, and thank you for your time>Musa Jeng______________________________________________________Get Your Private, Free Email at http://www.hotmail.com ------------------------------Date: Fri, 23 Jan 1998 18:51:57 PSTFrom: "sillah conateh" < sillahconateh@hotmail.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Selamat Hari Raya Aidil FitriMessage-ID: < 19980124025158.28055.qmail@hotmail.com Content-Type: text/plainHi Members,Selamat Hari Raya Aidil Fitri ( A Happy Aidul Fitri ) to all of you inadvance. May it bring for us all the best of luck. Anyone who wants tolearn this language, please come to Malaysia.Sillah Conateh.______________________________________________________Get Your Private, Free Email at http://www.hotmail.com ------------------------------Date: Fri, 23 Jan 1998 19:15:49 PSTFrom: "sillah conateh" < sillahconateh@hotmail.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: JokeMessage-ID: < 19980124031549.961.qmail@hotmail.com Content-Type: text/plainHi members,There once lived one Member of Parliament in a certain country. He hasbeen a very influential figure among his people and also in theParliament but unfortunately for him, his command of the officiallanguage of the House, English language is far below standard.One day he lost a dear relative. As usual, a delegation of of the Houseof Parliament was at his house to attend the burial and to extend theircondolences. When any of those members told him, " Accept my sympathy "he in reply told them " I wish you the same" unknowingly. Quiteinteresting but these were old time politicians. What should he havesaid in reply?Sillah.______________________________________________________Get Your Private, Free Email at http://www.hotmail.com ------------------------------Date: Fri, 23 Jan 1998 20:31:19 PSTFrom: "latjor ndow" < latjor@hotmail.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: JokeMessage-ID: < 19980124043119.27065.qmail@hotmail.com Content-Type: text/plainSigil sa waala.LatJor>From gambia-l-owner@u.washington.edu Fri Jan 23 19:16:18 1998>Received: from host (lists.u.washington.edu [140.142.56.13])> by lists2.u.washington.edu (8.8.4+UW97.07/8.8.4+UW97.05) withSMTP> id TAA06981; Fri, 23 Jan 1998 19:16:08 -0800>Received: from mx3.u.washington.edu (mx3.u.washington.edu[140.142.13.230])> by lists.u.washington.edu (8.8.4+UW97.07/8.8.4+UW97.05) withESMTP> id TAA25880 for < gambia-l@lists.u.washington.edu >; Fri, 23 Jan 199819:15:54 -0800>Received: from hotmail.com (F58.hotmail.com [207.82.250.144])> by mx3.u.washington.edu (8.8.4+UW97.07/8.8.4+UW97.09) withSMTP> id TAA02090 for < gambia-l@u.washington.edu >; Fri, 23 Jan 199819:15:53 -0800>Received: (qmail 962 invoked by uid 0); 24 Jan 1998 03:15:49 -0000>Received: from 202.190.191.197 by www.hotmail.com with HTTP;> Fri, 23 Jan 1998 19:15:49 PST>Message-Id: < 19980124031549.961.qmail@hotmail.com >Date: Fri, 23 Jan 1998 19:15:49 PST>Reply-To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu >Sender: GAMBIA-L-owner@u.washington.edu >Precedence: bulk>From: "sillah conateh" < sillahconateh@hotmail.com >To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List>Subject: Re: Joke>Content-Type: text/plain>X-Originating-IP: [202.190.191.197]>X-Listprocessor-Version: 8.1 beta -- ListProcessor(tm) by CREN>Hi members,>There once lived one Member of Parliament in a certain country. He has>been a very influential figure among his people and also in the>Parliament but unfortunately for him, his command of the official>language of the House, English language is far below standard.>One day he lost a dear relative. As usual, a delegation of of the House>of Parliament was at his house to attend the burial and to extend their>condolences. When any of those members told him, " Accept my sympathy ">he in reply told them " I wish you the same" unknowingly. Quite>interesting but these were old time politicians. What should he have>said in reply?>Sillah.>______________________________________________________>Get Your Private, Free Email at http://www.hotmail.com ______________________________________________________Get Your Private, Free Email at http://www.hotmail.com ------------------------------Date: Fri, 23 Jan 1998 20:35:39 PSTFrom: "latjor ndow" < latjor@hotmail.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: new memberMessage-ID: < 19980124043539.22936.qmail@hotmail.com Content-Type: text/plainGreetings:Jenny Rebecca Glass has been added to the list. Welcome Jenny to ourbantaba. Please introduce yourself to the group (we are close to 300members), when you have time. Our address is: gambia-l@u.washington.edu LatJor______________________________________________________Get Your Private, Free Email at http://www.hotmail.com ------------------------------Date: Sat, 24 Jan 1998 01:44:12 ESTFrom: JENGFANNEH < JENGFANNEH@aol.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Is it a New Gambia continues with Part 2Message-ID: < 1eabf333.34c98dbe@aol.com Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-transfer-encoding: 7bitGuys, the computer can be seen as a second wife (a Sate), and they (wives)tend to seek for that attention when you are most busy with it. Also pleaseexcuse me for the mis-spelling, not the greatest typist in the world.Back to the issue, after listening to Mr Jammeh on one of his stops, thesewere some of the points debated upon . Mr Jammeh actually took over andinitially was commited to pursue and maybe still does to put the country on aright path, he was driven to action by the injustice, rampant corruption,mismanagement at the highest level and clearly leading to the eventualdistruction of our economy and every aspect of the Gambian future. There isn'ta single reasonable Gambian who would argue that the politics of yesteryearwas not leading the country to the wrong path and a change was definitelyneeded if Gambia is to survive as a country as we know it. Now is the time toclose that chapter and put it some context whereby the country can be put ondifferent path, and the past should never be used as some barometer againstthe successes of the present status quo. Jawara's failures, and he had lots ofthem cannot be a justification for our present short-comings, or toobjectively address the path of becoming a better country. Identifying atheproblems and the remnants of that terrible system was done through thecommission of inquiries, and anyone who is not lock into partisan politicswould definitely agree that the Jawara era led the country to the doldrums ofeconomic under-development and ther was no serious or genuine policies to dealwith the future of this small country. Going through this political rebirth,most Gambians became politically aware,and begin to realize how importantaccountability, transparency and openness are to the path to socio-economicdevelopment. Mr Jammeh, these are words you injected into the Gambian diction,and it is only fair to stay with it up to your grave, you cannot quit on themnow.Clearly the dust has settled and Mr.is the elected leader of the New Gambiaand the country needs a new direction. Infrastructural developments are vitalcomponents for the economic development of the country, bur also extremelyimportant is political stability, that is to have a system of governance thatonly concentrates in what is in the interest of the country, and would protectthe rights of every Gambian. It would have to be a system that whatever happenevery person would atleast know that the system works and it is fair. To buildsuch a system is not an impossible task, most developed countries have it, andinterestingly most of the poorest countries don't have it.............could itbe the missing link to economic development. Pursuing with the idea ofbuilding such a system, the New Leadership cannot begin to question how itwould affect their political survival or sustainability; Mr Jawara and hispolitics of yesteryear has practised that strategy for thirty years. everydecision made was done on the context of political survival. It made me wonderwhether the events of july 22nd gave them that option of political survival.It was generally agreed through our discussion that such a system is the onlyguarantee for a successful New Gambia in our search for socio-economicdevelopment. The system of governance needs to have some of thes fundamentals,and we are trying to deliberately stay away from sophisticated politicallydriven words:------------------------------Date: Fri, 23 Jan 1998 15:59:10 +0330From: "malang maane" < langjr@worldnet.att.net To: < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: KYSU UNDERGRAD. FORMSMessage-ID: < 19980124054229.AAA17656@kansala.avana.net MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitNjaga,Thanks a lot..see you around.Lang Jr.------------------------------Date: Sat, 24 Jan 1998 02:18:33 ESTFrom: JENGFANNEH@aol.com To: Gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Part 3 contMessage-ID: < a0b9f03a.34c995ca@aol.com Mime-Version: 1.0Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-transfer-encoding: 7bitThe system of governance needs to have these features:A. Create a justice system compleely independent and so powerfulthat no individual or organization can control, influence or manipulate. Byvirtue of its power and independence all rights of every citizen is protected,especially minority opinions.B. Revolutionized and developed a powerful media, completelyindependent from government control. Media institution like TV stations, printand radio should not in any way be another extended arm of the centralgovernment.C. The system should allowed minority views, the Opposition shouldnot be viewed with resentment , social outcast or even becoming an impedimentto their career or survival.Finally, It is interesting to note that most poor under-developed countries donot have the above features in their system of governance. For instance acountry like Nigeria do have quite a few infrastructural programs and arestill hoping that it would have a positve impact to their economicdevelopment, but without a fair, honest and open system of governance,generations of generations are going to face the realities of disappointmentsupon disappointments. In the case of the Gambia, The New Leadership hasinitiated different projects, an impressive modern Airport, A New TV station,High Schools in the provinces, major Hospital in the provinces and otherseries of programs which are all vital on the path to socio-economicdevelopment. But unless the New Leadership takes a bold initiative and seekfor a political solution through having an unshakable, fair system ofgovernance, and there is going to be a tremendous amount of risk involve, allthese projects are going to be counter productive and would be eventuallydestroyed. And our sons and daughters of the next generation would be in thesame dilemma we are in today. Mr. Jawara and his generation were never capableof building a foundation of justice, honesty and liberty for all Gambians andeventually they fell; therefore you take a risk a search for a politicalsolution because we definitely do not want to be another Sierra Leone, Rwandaor even Nigeria for that matter.Guys, these two weeks visit to the Gambia was very interesting, and there isdefinitely a New Gambia, but like I said with a twist. Thank you all your timeMusa Jeng------------------------------Date: Sat, 24 Jan 98 08:14:28 UTFrom: "Anthony Loum" < sambabalangarr@classic.msn.com To: Gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: New address and membersMessage-ID: < UPMAIL08.199801240808270162@classic.msn.com Hi Everybody,I will now be receiving Gambia-l postings in this new address. It is asfollows: sambabalangarr@classic.msn.com I am still maintaining my regular UW address ( tloum@u.washington.edu ) justfor list management functions. Private emails can now be directed to the newaddress.On another note, Dagma Christensen and Rolf Christensen have been added tothe list. We welcome them and will be looking forward to their introductionsand contributions.ThanksTony Loum------------------------------Date: Sat, 24 Jan 1998 13:59:00 +0300From: "Bassirou Dodou Drammeh" < kolls567@qatar.net.qa To: < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Part 3 contMessage-ID: < 01bd28b7$135e1120$8f2185c2@q-tel.qatar.net MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain;charset="iso-8859-1"Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitMr.Jeng!We are thankful that your wife eventually allowed you tofinish your run down of your visit to the Gambia.The report you have justgiven is both fair and broadminded;so, thank you so much for your time andKeep Up The Good Work Down There!RegardsBassss!-----Original Message-----From: JENGFANNEH@aol.com To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing ListDate: Saturday, January 24, 1998 4:13 PMSubject: Part 3 cont>The system of governance needs to have these features:> A. Create a justice system compleely independent and so powerful>that no individual or organization can control, influence or manipulate. By>virtue of its power and independence all rights of every citizen isprotected,>especially minority opinions.> B. Revolutionized and developed a powerful media, completely>independent from government control. Media institution like TV stations,print>and radio should not in any way be another extended arm of the central>government.> C. The system should allowed minority views, the Opposition should>not be viewed with resentment , social outcast or even becoming animpediment>to their career or survival.------------------------------Date: Sat, 24 Jan 1998 07:32:54 ESTFrom: ELLA23K < ELLA23K@aol.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: School reunionMessage-ID: < 60496c19.34c9df78@aol.com Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-transfer-encoding: 7bitI thought I was right on the name and I do know you for sure. How is the U.K.I am in the U.S. and I am just too happy to be able to stay in touch with afew people I can remember. Yes I do remember all them folks at GHS andwold'nt it be nice to just have a re-union with the whole sports team again.I know Mr faye is somewhere in the U.S. but I am yet to be in touvh with him.By the way Doreen Savage is also in Reading Pennylvania-that's where I am too.I am not as active as I use to be(laugh!!!) but I sure do my best to stay inshape and keep fit. How abot you? still playing ball? Nice to talk youplease keep in touch.Cecilia------------------------------Date: Sat, 24 Jan 1998 07:41:59 ESTFrom: ELLA23K < ELLA23K@aol.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Is it a New GambiaMessage-ID: < 380b169a.34c9e199@aol.com Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-transfer-encoding: 7bitI do know aa musa Jeng of Methodist Prep is it you? If not it does notmatter. Good commenting. The Gambia is sure on the way to developing and Iwish we would give the leaders a chance to do their best and help our childrenmove into the new melineum at power with the rest of the world. I myself havenot been to the Gambia for the past 6-7years but I do keep in touch with myfriends and relatives and I am proud to say I am a Gambian.I do have to go now so byeCecilia------------------------------Date: Sat, 24 Jan 1998 13:49:17 +0000 (GMT)From: Ebrima Jawara < E.Jawara@reading.ac.uk To: Gambia Mailing List < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Is it a New Gambia?Message-ID: < Pine.SOL.3.96.980124134359.20323B-100000@suma3.reading.ac.uk MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/PLAIN; charset="US-ASCII"Well done Musa, on what I believe to be an objective piece of work, and touse Bass's words, which I guess have become an institution on the list,Keep up the good work down there.I only have one question to ask. Is it a new Gambia?Much obliged,EBS.Amadou, sorry about the title, but I am glad you found it funny.Welcome Badou.------------------------------Date: Sat, 24 Jan 1998 12:37:35 -0800 (PST)From: lamin marenah < keita@rocketmail.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Part 3 contMessage-ID: < 19980124203735.8684.rocketmail@web1.rocketmail.com MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-asciiMr jeng,Thanks a bunch for such detail andnostalgic briefing on your observation of our belovedmotherland.Am certainly impressed by some of youranalogies of our situation but my concern rests withthe poverty stricken 85% of the gambian populationwho live in neglected rural areas, for whom theattention given to them by the power hungerpoliticians during election time becomes the onlyamenity they are deemed fit. I would be more thanpleased if you would in detail(at your ownconvenience) just give me a little feedbackpertaining to the following;1) How has the average rural Gambian benefited i.eany economic programs aimed at progressingtheir plight?2) How has they benefited from the television as ameans on educational and informative interaction?3) Communication, roads and electricity what aretheir status on such basic essentials of man?4) Education , are our brothers and sisters stillfacing facing a scarcity of high school andreturning to the farm as a resort.5) Finally are politician keeping up theirpositive promises if any that they could keep?Again, i find it important to note that am notexpecting affirmative answers to all theseissues i just want get a working knowledge ofwhat the plight of The average Gambian reallyis.Again i must reiterate my utmost pleasure to MrJeng for such an informative piece.KEEP IT UP.Lamin Marenah.--- JENGFANNEH@aol.com wrote:> The system of governance needs to have thesefeatures:> A. Create a justice system compleelyindependent and so powerful> that no individual or organization can control,influence or manipulate. By> virtue of its power and independence all rights ofevery citizen is protected,> especially minority opinions.> B. Revolutionized and developed apowerful media, completely> independent from government control. Mediainstitution like TV stations, print> and radio should not in any way be another extendedarm of the central> government.> C. The system should allowed minorityviews, the Opposition should> not be viewed with resentment , social outcast oreven becoming an impediment> to their career or survival.> Finally, It is interesting to note that most poorunder-developed countries do> not have the above features in their system ofgovernance. For instance a> country like Nigeria do have quite a fewinfrastructural programs and are> still hoping that it would have a positve impactto their economic> development, but without a fair, honest and opensystem of governance,> generations of generations are going to face therealities of disappointments> upon disappointments. In the case of the Gambia,The New Leadership has> initiated different projects, an impressive modernAirport, A New TV station,> High Schools in the provinces, major Hospital inthe provinces and other> series of programs which are all vital on the pathto socio-economic> development. But unless the New Leadership takes abold initiative and seek> for a political solution through having anunshakable, fair system of> governance, and there is going to be a tremendousamount of risk involve, all> these projects are going to be counter productiveand would be eventually> destroyed. And our sons and daughters of the nextgeneration would be in the> same dilemma we are in today. Mr. Jawara and hisgeneration were never capable> of building a foundation of justice, honesty andliberty for all Gambians and> eventually they fell; therefore you take a risk asearch for a political> solution because we definitely do not want to beanother Sierra Leone, Rwanda> or even Nigeria for that matter.> Guys, these two weeks visit to the Gambia was veryinteresting, and there is> definitely a New Gambia, but like I said with atwist. Thank you all your time> Musa Jeng_________________________________________________________DO YOU YAHOO!?Get your free @yahoo.com address at http://mail.yahoo.com ------------------------------Date: Sat, 24 Jan 1998 15:45:25 ESTFrom: TSaidy1050@aol.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Is it a New GambiaMessage-ID: < 252fa93d.34ca52e8@aol.com Mime-Version: 1.0Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-transfer-encoding: 7bitFather Mose,I want to commend you for your candid analysis of the situation in The Gambiaas you see it. I am not surprised, however, for your honesty and the fairanalysis of the current socio-economic and political situation in the country.Thank you, I think you have done a big service to the entire list and to allGambians in general. Tell your wife not to worry about the computer as a'wujjah', the computer can never replace the human touch.Anyway I agree with most of your analysis, and the present Government sharemost of your views too. And your comments will help in spurring more debateson good governance with the leadership. The Gambia, like most developingcountries, is in the teething stage or the first evolutionary stage ofdemocracy. So there will be some hitches are and there. Some of us have beenprivileged to live a countries where the tenets of democracy (such as freedomof speech, the press, human rights etc.) is a given and this helps ourtolerance and analytical skills. The leadership is trying its best tocultivate that culture of genuine democracy.Democracy is more than just having a well-written constitution or havingmulti-party elections. Democracy is not acquired overnight. It is acquiredover a period of time after some battle with previous political cultures,whatever they may be. Being in the Mids of things, I can honestly assurethose who wish to listen that we have a bright future in The Gambia, and weare in the right path.With the positive contribution of all concerned, be they Gambians or not, wewill reach that satisfactory level of democracy at a much shorter time thanusual.Once again, thank you Mose, and this is a good beginning for 1998.PEACETombong Saidy------------------------------Date: Sat, 24 Jan 1998 15:15:17 PSTFrom: "latjor ndow" < latjor@hotmail.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: private mailsMessage-ID: < 19980124231517.17657.qmail@hotmail.com Content-Type: text/plainGreetings:This is just a friendly reminder to our newer members to avoid sendingprivate mails to the entire list. Please send such mails directly to theperson(s) concerned. i.e. make sure you have their addresses on the'TO:' field and not gambia-l's.Welcome to the new members (Dagma, Rolf, Cecelia, and others)Best regards,LatJOr______________________________________________________Get Your Private, Free Email at http://www.hotmail.com ------------------------------Date: Sat, 24 Jan 1998 15:29:43 PSTFrom: "latjor ndow" < latjor@hotmail.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Part 3 contMessage-ID: < 19980124232943.15069.qmail@hotmail.com Content-Type: text/plainGreetings:Let me join the chorus thanking Mr. Jeng for his observations on thecurrent situation in The Gambia. In view of Mr. Saidy's positive remarkson Jeng's piece, and the fact that he (Mr. Saidy) is the head of RadioGambia and Gambia TV, both of which have direct relevance to Mr. Jeng'scommentary, it would be nice to hear what he has to say on those aspectsof Jeng's comments that relate to the TV. Also Marenah's questions couldbe discussed by him as well as those other members of gambia-l whoreside in The Gambia, and the rest of us diasporans.As Tombong said, this could initiate a healthy debate. I agree. Let usindulge in it and not pass the buck to some invisible party outside thereach of gambia-l.Yours in positive engagement,LatJor______________________________________________________Get Your Private, Free Email at http://www.hotmail.com ------------------------------Date: Sat, 24 Jan 1998 15:59:20 PSTFrom: "latjor ndow" < latjor@hotmail.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: mail overload?Message-ID: < 19980124235921.3727.qmail@hotmail.com Content-Type: text/plainGreetings:I wish to share with the list a way to ease the burden of mails you maybe receiving from gambia-l and elsewhere into your private account. Ihave found it quite useful these past two months to use the 'free mail'services that are on the 'net' such as hotmail for mails from discussiongroups like this one.This way my personal account with my ISP is not overwhelmed with mails.Some gambia-lers are already doing this but most are not aware of it.Due to the complaints I have received from members complaining ofreceiving too many mails (often resulting in their unsubscribing fromthe list), I think this could alleviate some of our woes.Anyone with full access to the worldwide web can point their browser to: http://www.hotmail.com and sign on. You do not have to provide them withany information you do not wish to reveal (or you may just do what I do,give them some bogus info. and then not sign on to anything else.). Youcan then request from the list managers that all your mails be sent tothat address, thus freeing up your other account. You can read our mailsat your leisure and delete mails at your own convenience without havingsome System Administrator breathing over your neck complaining that youhave too many mails (esp. for those of us who have access from acollege.) Bookmark the site for future convenience.One note though. As we all know, ain't nothing free. The trade off isthat the company, (hotmail in this case) would be flashing ads at thebottom of your screen. If you think that is not a big deal,(you getthousands of these daily anyway) then go for it. This is just asuggestion.LatJor______________________________________________________Get Your Private, Free Email at http://www.hotmail.com ------------------------------Date: Sat, 24 Jan 1998 20:30:33 ESTFrom: BAKSAWA < BAKSAWA@aol.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Selamat Hari Raya Aidil FitriMessage-ID: < 4f3bba09.34ca95bb@aol.com Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-transfer-encoding: 7bitMr. Conateh:In a message dated 98-01-23 21:53:01 EST, you wrote:<< Hi Members, >Happy Eid to you as well.It is my understanding that Laila Tul Hadr (Kitim) is on Tuesday, 1/27/98 inthe Middle East. Does this mean it will be on Wednesday, 1/28/98, in theU.S.A? Input/information on this subect will be highly appreciated fromanyone on the List.Wishing everyone a nice weekend.Awa Sey------------------------------Date: Sat, 24 Jan 1998 20:42:13 ESTFrom: BAKSAWA < BAKSAWA@aol.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: JokeMessage-ID: < 20aeb90d.34ca9877@aol.com Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-transfer-encoding: 7bitSillah:In a message dated 98-01-23 23:32:39 EST, you wrote:<< One day he lost a dear relative. As usual, a delegation of of the House>of Parliament was at his house to attend the burial and to extend their>condolences. When any of those members told him, " Accept my sympathy ">he in reply told them " I wish you the same" unknowingly. Quite>interesting but these were old time politicians. What should he have>said in reply? >>I think it was quite logical for him to respond "thanks for your support" orjust a simple "thanks" (especially if he was not confident with his command ofthe English language!).That was a very funny joke. It is nice to have something to laugh about oncein a while!!Awa Sey------------------------------End of GAMBIA-L Digest 104************************** Topic New Topic Reply to Topic

