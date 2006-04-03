|
|
|
|
|
|Author
|
Topic
|
|
Momodou
Denmark
10500 Posts
|
|
Posted - 10 Sep 2021 : 16:28:28
|
GAMBIA-L Digest 104
Topics covered in this issue include:
1) Unsubcribe
by Yusupha AK Ceesay <yusupha@elephantwalk.com>
2) Re-enlistment in the Bush
by "Dr. Amadou S. Janneh" <amadou@mail.lig.bellsouth.net>
3) Re: Is It In Our Nature : A Discussion With Mr.Sidibeh!!
by "Bassirou Dodou Drammeh" <kolls567@qatar.net.qa>
4) Is It In Our Nature: A Discussion With Mr.Sidibeh - A CORRECTION!
by "Bassirou Dodou Drammeh" <kolls567@qatar.net.qa>
5) An article I sent to Observer news paper in The
Gambia!!!!!!!!!! Enjoy!!!!!!!!
by nahak@juno.com (Michael J Gomez)
6) Re: New Members
by LBojang <LBojang@aol.com>
7) (Fwd) Looking for Autobiography/Biography on Cheikh Anta Diop.
by momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)
8) Re: Gambia Education Support Plan/ REMINDER
by Musa Sowe <chemsm@panther.Gsu.EDU>
9) telefone #
by ABA LM <ABALM@aol.com>
10) Re: unlist
by Matthew Belford <ebbs@is2.dal.ca>
11) New Member
by "Katim S. Touray" <dekat@itis.com>
12) Re: KYSU UNDERGRAD. FORMS
by "malang maane" <langjr@worldnet.att.net>
13) Re: KYSU UNDERGRAD. FORMS
by "malang maane" <langjr@worldnet.att.net>
14) webpage
by "malang maane" <langjr@worldnet.att.net>
15) Subscribe new member
by mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)
16) Re: Is It In Our Nature : A Discussion With Mr.Sidibeh!!
by mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)
17) Re: GambiaNet's Progress Report & Response to Recent Inquiries/
by mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)
18) New Member - Edi Jallow
by "Katim S. Touray" <dekat@itis.com>
19) Re: France '98
by mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)
20) Hello Dr. Kah
by mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)
21) Re: Is It In Our Nature: A Discussion With Mr.Sidibeh - A
CORRECTION!
by Per Grotnes <perg@nfh.uit.no>
22) Re: SV: Endangered Gambian Beaches!!
by Abdou O Gibba <Abdou.Gibba@smr.uib.no>
23) Re: Nigerians in South Africa! (fwd)
by Ebrima Jawara <E.Jawara@reading.ac.uk>
24) Re: SV: Endangered Gambian Beaches!!
by Fafa Sanyang <fsanyang@is2.dal.ca>
25) Re: Nigerians in South Africa! (fwd)
by "Bassirou Dodou Drammeh" <kolls567@qatar.net.qa>
26) Re: France '98
by "ffhc.banjul@commit.gm" <gambia-l@COMMIT.GM>
27) Subscription
by BAKSAWA <BAKSAWA@aol.com>
28) Re: Subscription
by momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)
29) This just in....
by mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)
30) 01/19-19:34 Automatic MimeLink Message
by postmaster@nsw.no
31) 01/19-19:34 Automatic MimeLink Message
by postmaster@nsw.no
32) New Passports
by "archibald.graham@commit.gm" <gambia-l@commit.gm>
33) Re: Toshiba Laptops
by mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)
34) The Gambia has a Secretary of State for Foreign Affairs
by TSaidy1050 <TSaidy1050@aol.com>
35) Re: Toshiba Laptops
by mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)
36) Re: The Gambia has a Secretary of State for Foreign Affairs
by mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)
37) 01/19-21:37 Automatic MimeLink Message
by postmaster@nsw.no
38) 01/19-21:37 Automatic MimeLink Message (fwd)
by mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)
39) 01/19-22:40 Automatic MimeLink Message
by postmaster@nsw.no
40) 01/19-22:40 Automatic MimeLink Message
by postmaster@nsw.no
41) Re: This just in....
by "pmj@commit.gm" <gambia-l@commit.gm>
42) Re: Bush List
by "pmj@commit.gm" <gambia-l@commit.gm>
43) Re: telefone #
by badjie karafa sw <badjiek@unixg.ubc.ca>
44) Re: (Fwd) Looking for Autobiography/Biography on Cheikh Anta
Diop.
by "latjor ndow" <latjor@hotmail.com>
45) Re: New Passports
by Paul <bgibba@interlog.com>
46) Re: (Fwd) Looking for Autobiography/Biography on Cheikh Anta
by momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)
47) 01/19-23:42 Automatic MimeLink Message
by postmaster@nsw.no
48) 01/19-23:42 Automatic MimeLink Message
by postmaster@nsw.no
49) 01/19-23:42 Automatic MimeLink Message
by postmaster@nsw.no
50) 01/19-23:42 Automatic MimeLink Message
by postmaster@nsw.no
51) 01/20-08:03 Automatic MimeLink Message
by postmaster@nsw.no
52) 01/20-08:03 Automatic MimeLink Message
by postmaster@nsw.no
53) 01/20-08:03 Automatic MimeLink Message
by postmaster@nsw.no
54) 01/20-08:03 Automatic MimeLink Message
by postmaster@nsw.no
55) 01/20-08:03 Automatic MimeLink Message
by postmaster@nsw.no
56) 01/20-08:03 Automatic MimeLink Message
by postmaster@nsw.no
57) 01/20-08:03 Automatic MimeLink Message
by postmaster@nsw.no
58) 01/20-08:53 Automatic MimeLink Message
by postmaster@nsw.no
59) 01/20-09:58 Automatic MimeLink Message
by postmaster@nsw.no
60) 01/20-09:58 Automatic MimeLink Message
by postmaster@nsw.no
61) Re: 01/19-21:37 Automatic MimeLink Message (fwd)
by mmjeng@image.dk
62) 01/20-11:18 Automatic MimeLink Message
by postmaster@nsw.no
63) 01/20-12:09 Automatic MimeLink Message
by postmaster@nsw.no
64) 01/20-12:09 Automatic MimeLink Message
by postmaster@nsw.no
65) Re: SV: Endangered Gambian Beaches!!
by "Housainou Taal"<Housainou.Taal@wfp.org>
66) RE: 01/19-21:37 Automatic MimeLink Message (fwd)
by Amadou Kabir Njie <Amadou.Kabir.Njie@Aviaplan.no>
67) Crawling from DAKAR to BANJUL!!!
by Theodor Stenevang med <v97tst@sokrates.mip.ki.se>
68) 01/20-14:20 Automatic MimeLink Message
by postmaster@nsw.no
69) 01/20-14:19 Automatic MimeLink Message
by postmaster@nsw.no
70) 01/20-14:19 Automatic MimeLink Message
by postmaster@nsw.no
71) SV: Is It In Our Nature : A Discussion With Mr.Sidibeh!!
by "Momodou S Sidibeh" <momodou.sidibeh@stockholm.mail.telia.com>
72) SV: Is It Our Nature: A Discussion With Mr.Sidibeh!!
by "Momodou S Sidibeh" <momodou.sidibeh@stockholm.mail.telia.com>
73) SV: Is It In Our Nature : A Discussion With Mr.Sidibeh!!
by "Momodou S Sidibeh" <momodou.sidibeh@stockholm.mail.telia.com>
74) Re: New Member (fwd)
by mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)
75) Re: SV: Endangered Gambian Beaches!!
by Fafa Sanyang <fsanyang@is2.dal.ca>
76) Re: 01/20-14:19 Automatic MimeLink Message
by "Malanding S. Jaiteh" <msjaiteh@mtu.edu>
77) CORRECTION
by "Momodou S Sidibeh" <momodou.sidibeh@stockholm.mail.telia.com>
78) Re: 01/20-14:19 Automatic MimeLink Message
by momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)
79) Re: Subscribe new member
by Bolsey225 <Bolsey225@aol.com>
80) Re: New Passports
by "Malanding S. Jaiteh" <msjaiteh@mtu.edu>
81) Re: 01/20-14:19 Automatic MimeLink Message---Humor of the Day!!!!!!!
by Solomon Sylva <ssylva@emory.edu>
82) 01/20-17:23 Automatic MimeLink Message
by postmaster@nsw.no
83) 01/20-17:23 Automatic MimeLink Message
by postmaster@nsw.no
84) 01/20-17:23 Automatic MimeLink Message
by postmaster@nsw.no
85) 01/20-17:23 Automatic MimeLink Message
by postmaster@nsw.no
86) 01/20-17:23 Automatic MimeLink Message
by postmaster@nsw.no
87) 01/20-17:23 Automatic MimeLink Message
by postmaster@nsw.no
88) (Fwd) DELETE GAMBIA-L XXXXXXXX postmaster@nsw.no
by momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)
89) Re: 01/20-17:23 Automatic MimeLink Message - Here we go again !!!!!!
by Solomon Sylva <ssylva@emory.edu>
90) Re: Subscribe new member
by momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)
91) FW:
by Ceesay Soffie <Ceesay_Soffie@prc.com>
92) Recent error messages
by momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)
93) cancer research in the gambia
by Ceesay Soffie <Ceesay_Soffie@prc.com>
94) new member
by Bolsey225 <Bolsey225@aol.com>
95) 25 years ago today....
by mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)
96) Singhateh: Closer to Being Veep?
by "Dr. Amadou S. Janneh" <amadou@mail.lig.bellsouth.net>
97) Caught in the cross-fire
by "Katim S. Touray" <dekat@itis.com>
98) Re: Singhateh: Closer to Being Veep?
by mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)
99) Re: Caught in the cross-fire
by mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)
100) Is it in Our Nature
by =?iso-8859-1?Q?Asbj=F8rn_Nordam?= <asbjorn.nordam@dif.dk>
101) SV: Is it in Our Nature
by "Momodou S Sidibeh" <momodou.sidibeh@stockholm.mail.telia.com>
102) Re: Is it in Our Nature
by "Bassirou Dodou Drammeh" <kolls567@qatar.net.qa>
103) Hotels and resthouses in The Gambia
by =?iso-8859-1?Q?Asbj=F8rn_Nordam?= <asbjorn.nordam@dif.dk>
104) Graduate Assistantships Available
by "Malanding S. Jaiteh" <msjaiteh@mtu.edu>
105) Re: Hotels and resthouses in The Gambia
by "Bassirou Dodou Drammeh" <kolls567@qatar.net.qa>
106) New members
by momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)
107) DEASE-PEOPLE: News of the Dumb (fwd)
by Anna Secka <secka@cse.bridgeport.edu>
108) Re: DEASE-PEOPLE: News of the Dumb (fwd)
by mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)
109) (Fwd) Message from Momodou Buhary Gassama
by momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)
110) Re: DEASE-PEOPLE: News of the Dumb (fwd)
by "JALLOW,ABDOULIE SIREH,MR" <B6L6@MUSICB.MCGILL.CA>
111) Re: Singhateh: Closer to Being Veep?
by "pmj@commit.gm" <gambia-l@commit.gm>
112) Re: Crawling from DAKAR to BANJUL!!!
by "pmj@commit.gm" <gambia-l@commit.gm>
113) Re: New members
by ELLA23K <ELLA23K@aol.com>
114) Re: Message from Momodou Buhary Gassama
by Tamsir Mbai <mba4224@etbu.edu>
115) Re: Singhateh: WHY DOUBT?????
by Musa Sonko <msonko@yahoo.com>
116) Re: Singhateh: WHY DOUBT?????
by Abdou O Gibba <Abdou.Gibba@smr.uib.no>
117) New addition to list
by Alieu Badara Senghore <A.B.Senghore@reading.ac.uk>
118) SV: (Fwd) Message from Momodou Buhary Gassama
by "Momodou S Sidibeh" <momodou.sidibeh@stockholm.mail.telia.com>
119) SV: Message from Momodou Buhary Gassama
by "Momodou S Sidibeh" <momodou.sidibeh@stockholm.mail.telia.com>
120) Clinton To Visit Ghana (fwd)
by mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)
121) Re: DEASE-PEOPLE: News of the Dumb (fwd)
by mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)
122) Re: Singhateh: Closer to Being Veep?
by mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)
123) Re: Crawling from DAKAR to BANJUL!!!
by mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)
124) Re: Crawling from DAKAR to BANJUL!!!
by Svend Ole Kvilesjo <svendok@online.no>
125) Re: Singhateh: WHY DOUBT?????
by mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)
126) GESO document approval- final call
by "Malanding S. Jaiteh" <msjaiteh@mtu.edu>
127) GESO document part 1 of 3
by "Malanding S. Jaiteh" <msjaiteh@mtu.edu>
128) Re: GESO document part 2 of 3
by "Malanding S. Jaiteh" <msjaiteh@mtu.edu>
129) Re: GESO document part 3 of 3
by "Malanding S. Jaiteh" <msjaiteh@mtu.edu>
130) Re: New members
by mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)
131) Re: Message from Momodou Buhary Gassama
by MOMODOU BUHARRY GASSAMA <m.gassama@swipnet.se>
132) Dumping on the developing world (fw)
by mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)
133) New Member
by momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)
134) Re: SV: (Fwd) Message from Momodou Buhary Gassama
by MOMODOU BUHARRY GASSAMA <m.gassama@swipnet.se>
135)
by a.davis@lycosemail.com
136) Re: GESO document part 1 of 3
by "Bassirou Dodou Drammeh" <kolls567@qatar.net.qa>
137) Re: Singhateh: Closer to Being Veep?
by "pmj@commit.gm" <gambia-l@commit.gm>
138) Re: Crawling from DAKAR to BANJUL!!!
by "pmj@commit.gm" <gambia-l@commit.gm>
139) Re: Singhateh: Closer to Being Veep?
by "A. Scattred Janneh" <amadou@mail.lig.bellsouth.net>
140) Re:
by ELLA23K <ELLA23K@aol.com>
141) Re: New members
by ELLA23K <ELLA23K@aol.com>
142) Is it a New Gambia
by JENGFANNEH <JENGFANNEH@aol.com>
143) Re: New addition to list
by ELLA23K <ELLA23K@aol.com>
144) Re: Is it a New Gambia
by mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)
145) re:conference
by "latjor ndow" <latjor@hotmail.com>
146) Re: Is it a New Gambia
by "A. Scattred Janneh" <amadou@mail.lig.bellsouth.net>
147) RE : Caught in the Cross-fire
by Amadou Kabir Njie <Amadou.Kabir.Njie@Aviaplan.no>
148) New Member
by Alieu Badara Senghore <A.B.Senghore@reading.ac.uk>
149) Joke (again) (fwd)
by Ebrima Jawara <E.Jawara@reading.ac.uk>
150) introduction
by "Saikou Marong" <smarong@hotmail.com>
151) Re: Is it a New Gambia
by "Bassirou Dodou Drammeh" <kolls567@qatar.net.qa>
152) Email Update
by mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)
153) RE: Joke (again) (fwd)
by Amadou Kabir Njie <Amadou.Kabir.Njie@Aviaplan.no>
154) Re: KYSU UNDERGRAD. FORMS
by "NJAGA JAGNE" <jagnen25@hotmail.com>
155) RE: Hotels and resthouses in The Gambia
by Keretha Cash <kcash@RBVDNR.com>
156) The Day Baboon Wept For Teachers (JOKE)
by "archibald.graham@commit.gm" <gambia-l@commit.gm>
157) Re: Email Update
by Jaimus <Jaimus@aol.com>
158) RE: Email Update
by Keretha Cash <kcash@RBVDNR.com>
159) Re: Email Update
by Jaimus@aol.com
160) Re: Is it a New Gambia
by "sillah conateh" <sillahconateh@hotmail.com>
161) Selamat Hari Raya Aidil Fitri
by "sillah conateh" <sillahconateh@hotmail.com>
162) Re: Joke
by "sillah conateh" <sillahconateh@hotmail.com>
163) Re: Joke
by "latjor ndow" <latjor@hotmail.com>
164) new member
by "latjor ndow" <latjor@hotmail.com>
165) Is it a New Gambia continues with Part 2
by JENGFANNEH <JENGFANNEH@aol.com>
166) Re: KYSU UNDERGRAD. FORMS
by "malang maane" <langjr@worldnet.att.net>
167) Part 3 cont
by JENGFANNEH@aol.com
168) New address and members
by "Anthony Loum" <sambabalangarr@classic.msn.com>
169) Re: Part 3 cont
by "Bassirou Dodou Drammeh" <kolls567@qatar.net.qa>
170) Re: School reunion
by ELLA23K <ELLA23K@aol.com>
171) Re: Is it a New Gambia
by ELLA23K <ELLA23K@aol.com>
172) Is it a New Gambia?
by Ebrima Jawara <E.Jawara@reading.ac.uk>
173) Re: Part 3 cont
by lamin marenah <keita@rocketmail.com>
174) Re: Is it a New Gambia
by TSaidy1050@aol.com
175) private mails
by "latjor ndow" <latjor@hotmail.com>
176) Re: Part 3 cont
by "latjor ndow" <latjor@hotmail.com>
177) mail overload?
by "latjor ndow" <latjor@hotmail.com>
178) Re: Selamat Hari Raya Aidil Fitri
by BAKSAWA <BAKSAWA@aol.com>
179) Re: Joke
by BAKSAWA <BAKSAWA@aol.com>
----------------------------------------------------------------------
Date: Sun, 18 Jan 1998 02:52:32 -0500
From: Yusupha AK Ceesay <yusupha@elephantwalk.com>
To: "'Gambia L'" <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
Subject: Unsubcribe
Message-ID: <01BD23BC.612E73E0@remote172.channel1.com>
MIME-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: multipart/mixed; boundary="---- =_NextPart_000_01BD23BC.617ABF20"
------ =_NextPart_000_01BD23BC.617ABF20
Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"
Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit
Yusupha.
------------------------------
Date: Sun, 18 Jan 1998 10:19:45 -0500
From: "Dr. Amadou S. Janneh" <amadou@mail.lig.bellsouth.net>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re-enlistment in the Bush
Message-ID: <34C21D91.3F13@Mail.lig.bellsouth.net>
MIME-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii
Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit
Compatriots:
please re-enlist me on the Bush List. I wondered into the Sahara
Desert, but I'm back.
Peace! I wish everyone a prosperous 1998!
------------------------------
Date: Sun, 18 Jan 1998 19:08:17 +0300
From: "Bassirou Dodou Drammeh" <kolls567@qatar.net.qa>
To: "GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List" <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
Subject: Re: Is It In Our Nature : A Discussion With Mr.Sidibeh!!
Message-ID: <01bd242b$49cb5d20$302185c2@q-tel.qatar.net>
MIME-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain;
charset="iso-8859-1"
Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit
In Part Two: -
1)You reasoned that the instability and economic stagnation we are faced
with has its source in our inability to organize and sustain mass-oriented
organizations;but you did not explain whether this incapacity to organize
ourselves is a relatively new phenomenon in Black Africa or whether that has
always been the case,bearing in mind here the organizational sophistication
of the Mali Empire,its commercial prosperity and the diversity of the ethnic
groups in it.
2) You Explained that a major reason why social bonds weaken between
Gambians in the Diaspora is that when the longest resident Gambians become
much more comfortable economically and culturally in the new country,they
tend to withdraw.That surely must have serious organizational consequences,
since they are the much more experienced ones! But is this phenomenon a
uniquely Gambian desease ?
3)You Mentioned that for us to understand fully the factors responsible for
our incapacity to organize ourselves,we must go back to Gambia and see the
experiences and backgrounds that we as individuals are exposed to as
children.I would have thought that because rural Gambia is highly organized
according to age groups,Rural Gambia should have been able to produce (as
opposed to our towns and cities) individuals who are very competent at
organizing the youths,but that does not seem to be the case.I can't see that
the average guy/gal from Gunjurr or Kartong is better at organizing people
than,say,a guy/gal from the Sukuru City!
4) You Disagreed with the notion that it is in the nature of the Gambians to
be inimical to the interest of the group or to hate seeing other gambians
succeed.You refuted that by arguing that many of those gambians who were
brought up in liberal and tolerant families are indeed opened-minded and
have very generous spirits.But are those not the exceptions that prove the
rule?!
5)You Gave a brief run down of the history of the Gambian organization in
Sweden and its contribution to the welfare of gambians in that country;and
you argued that the former success and cohesiveness of that organization is
evidence that Gambians can indeed come together abroad and achieve great
things,and you went on to say that the now lackluster performance of that
organization is the result of the founding fathers (the Moja members)
withdrawal because of loss of enthusiasm or disillusionment.But you did not
explain the reason for that disillusionment; and you did not touch on the
fact that African leaders ( country or organization leaders) are aversed to
recruiting their heirs (the younger people who could take their places in
the future),which is primarily responsible for the choas and dysfunction
that follows whenever a strong and efficient leader is replaced in Africa
and African organizations.
6) You Argued that Gambians do not have the sense of national identity that
countries such as Eritrea and uganda have.You said that that is because the
histories and tragedies of those two countries produced a kind of bonding
between the citizens of those countries that has no parallel in the gambian
Case.But is violent history the only condition that produces such bonding?
Are our post-independent leaders' lack of the vision and foresight to
aggressively construct a unifying national identity also not to blame?!
7)You Disagreed with the notion that most well informed gambians know the
analyses of the problems that afflict our nation;and you argued that if such
a knowledge was available,solutions could have been found very easily by us
as a society,which clearly is not the case right now.But I tend to incline
towards Latdjor here: Gambian Culture is an Moralized one.The spoken word
has some magic to it, so that sometimes powerful oral analyses could be
confused with powerful practical solutions.That is why "follow-up" is not so
much part of Gambian culture.
Regards Bassss!
------------------------------
Date: Sun, 18 Jan 1998 19:20:52 +0300
From: "Bassirou Dodou Drammeh" <kolls567@qatar.net.qa>
To: "GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List" <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
Subject: Is It In Our Nature: A Discussion With Mr.Sidibeh - A CORRECTION!
Message-ID: <01bd242d$0c0c41a0$302185c2@q-tel.qatar.net>
MIME-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain;
charset="iso-8859-1"
Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit
Part Two:
CORRECTION:-
The Sentence: "Gambian Culture is an Moralized one" should have read : "
Gambian Culture is an ORALIZED one"
Regards Bassss!
------------------------------
Date: Sun, 18 Jan 1998 12:06:08 -0500
From: nahak@juno.com (Michael J Gomez)
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: An article I sent to Observer news paper in The
Gambia!!!!!!!!!! Enjoy!!!!!!!!
Message-ID: <19980118.120610.5046.0.nahak@juno.com>
1-17-98
EDUCATION FOR A SUSTAINABLE AFRICAN SOCIETY
"Be not dismayed, O peoples of the world, when the daystar of my beauty
is
set, and the heaven of My tabernacle is concealed from your eyes. Arise
to
further My Cause, and to exalt My Word amongst men. We are with you at
all
times. Whoso hath recognized Me will arise and serve Me with such
determination that the powers of earth and heaven shall be unable to
defeat
his purpose." Baha'u'llah, Section 38, THE KITÁB-I-AQDAS.
"Therefore, whosoever heareth these sayings of mine, and doeth them, I
will
liken him unto a wise man, who built his house upon a rock; and the rain
decended, and the floods came, and the winds blew, and beat upon the
house;
and it fell not: for it was founded upon a rock. And every one that
heareth
these sayings of mine, and doeth them not, sahll be likened unto a
foolish
man, who built his house upon the sand: and the rain decended, and the
floods
came, and the winds blew, and beat upon that house; and it fell: and
great was
the fall of it." Jesus of Nazareth, Matthew, verses 24-27, THE HOLY
BIBLE.
"Who is there that will offer to Allah a good gift so He will double it
for
him, and he shall have an excellent reward. On that day you will see the
faithful man and the faithful women - their light running before them -
good
news for you today: gardens beneath which rivers flow, to abide therein,
that
is the grand achievement." Surah LVII, vrs.11,12, THE QURÁN
Education for a sustainable African society is something that we, as
Africans,
need to think deeply about in order to come up with ideas so that we all
can
be part of its implementation. It is easy for one to say, "I'm going to
import all the textbooks that are published and used in Western
institutions,
such as those in the United States, Great Britain, France, Germany or any
other European country", but it is harder to think about whether those
type of
textbooks, teaching aids, and teachers' guides can be used in Africa. We
should first ask, "What purpose will doing this serve? Will the
information
those materials contain be applicable to the current situations in
African
nations?" I believe that if we Africans truly desire to create and
maintain
education for a sustainable African society, we should look beyond our
short-
term role as consumer, and become citizens of Africa, people who can
utilize
the things they have at hand in our own nations. By doing this, we will
be
able to maintain ourselves by utilizing, in a more effective way, what we
produce in our own society. Then, our children will feel more proud of
us and
be prepared to pass on the skills we have taught them, which they have
gladly
benefited from, to future generations. To me, education for a
sustainable
African society means for us, as groups of African citizens of diverse
communities, to brainstorm and then prioritize issues, as well as, come
up
with implementation plans in regard to those issues. In this way, each
and
every one of us will recognize that we, individually, are responsible for
the
results and effects of those ideas all of us came up with via a consensus
process. In doing this, we will be proud when we will realize that
utilizing
consensus is a method with which we can come up with positive ideas that
will
enhance and enrich the institutions that we have in our own African
society.
How long shall we Africans be willing to remain beggars throughout the
history
of human society? I believe this will change if we take up our
responsibility
to become more accountable, to become more concerned, to realize that we
are
human beings. As long as we are willing to remain as beggars, we devalue
our
own selves, our own society, our own nation and our own people; this, I
believe. I am completely convinced that this is a shame to all African
nations. It is a shame to African intellectuals. It is a shame to have
Africans who leave Africa and go to other countries because the only
thing
they dream about is importing things they have seen in Western societies,
instead of coming up with ideas of how they can create those things in
their
own land, our Africa. I believe that we have a long way to go, not only
to
become self-sustainable individuals in our own society but also, we have
a
long way to go in order to become humans who can be accountable for what
goes
on in their own society. So often, we spend most of our time blaming,
pointing fingers, gossiping, sitting around saying someone has to do it.
The
question I ask myself and fellow Africans is, "Who is that somebody we
are
talking about all the time?" I believe if you take a minute to think
about
how we always point our finger at somebody, you will see that it is your
own
finger that you use to do this. If you point your finger at someone,
that
person is going to point his or her finger at you. What does it mean
when we
point our fingers at each other? It means we are each saying, "I am not
responsible." If you are not responsible, who else will be responsible
for
the problems of our society?
Yes, we often say we have conflict, bad government, our teachers are not
well
educated, and we appear to have no resources and materials at this time.
No
one will ever, ever, create those things for us. We, ourselves, have to
do
it. I have begun to ask this question: "How long shall we Africans be
willing
remain to be like this?" I am deeply concerned. I am concerned that we
tend
to forget all the things our ancestors have done for us. They were not
depending on anyone to serve them. Nor were they depending on anyone to
help
them. They were depending on their own skills, their land, their
resources
and the intelligence that God gave them. Why are we no longer making
good use
of this, as they did? I ask myself this question. I ask every African I
meet
this question. I want you to also to ask yourself this question because
it is
only when we begin to challenge ourselves can we thereby realize that we
actually do have skills, intelligence, and knowledge. We, as Africans,
can
use all these things we have, to work together, because no one else will
do it
for us.
Let us not fool ourselves. Let us not become helpless people. Let us
utilize
that which God has created in us and that which our ancestors left us.
Let us
utilize that which our land provides us, which Nature has given us. All
these
are our current available resources. All these are what I am referring
to
when I say, "We should use what we have, to create education for a
sustainable
African society." We could do this if only you and I, as well as those
Africans, who are outside Africa, would come together and put our agendas
on
one common table. Both females and males, we all have a lot to give to
each
other, a lot to learn from each other. We cannot succeed without
accepting
that we can learn from both females and males, in our society. Each
gender
has skills, knowledge and experience they can share with the other gender
in
order to help sustain Africa and develop African nations.
If we fail to do this, we will face problems that you and I will not be
able
to handle. What will be left except for us to run away from our own
society?
When we do that, we lose our sense of responsibility and our sense of
self-
esteem. When we do that, we become empty human beings, no matter what
society
we live in around the world! As we become empty, our society becomes
weak;
vulnerable to be blown by any wind that comes from any direction. This
will
happen if we no longer have any connection to our roots to keep us
strong. We
will have no roots to help germinate a strong, healthy new generation.
Our
society is sinking down into chaos and eventually, it may completely
disappear. How could our society possibly disappear? This will happen
because we don't have room for improvement. We have created only a small
niche for our society that is as tiny as the eye of a needle. We are in
the
darkness and can no longer see light. Because we are fighting each other
in
this darkness, we feel we have no way to move forward or backward, left
or
right so just stay where we are and just become paralyzed.
This impenetrable and paralyzing darkness is caused by the emptiness
inside
us; the emptiness at the center of our society. This emptiness within
our
society is shameful; it is an insult to ourselves, every human being in
Africa.
Yes, everyone wants to go to America, England, France, Germany,
Denmark,
Sweden and the other Western countries, but why? Do you think all the
things
Europeans have in their society just appeared there one day? No; that is
not
true! Do you think only one person came up with ideas and created all
those
material things that we all cry for in Africa? No; it was not one
person!
Different people with different conflicting ideas struggled through
disagreements because they believed in the hope of a more positive day
for
their own nations. In spite of their disagreements, their attitude was,
"Regardless of our disagreements, there is much, of a positive nature, we
can
give to each other. We all can learn from each other. We can all
contribute
so that our nation can become one of the best." This was their dream for
their
society. What is our dream for our society, as Africans? Is it non-
existence? Do we not dream? Yes, we dream but what is lacking is
accountability! Accountability is lacking but most importantly, we lack
the
willingness to be pro-active in our own communities. This is what we are
missing. Being pro-active means you don't just say, "I'd love to have
this"
or "I will do this" but you have to move yourself to work on creating,
with
your own resources at hand, that which you dream about and cry for and
believe
will benefit your society! You need to do this. You don't get it by
sitting
down and saying, "I have to have all these things right now." They don't
come
to you in one day. They will not drop from the sky. God will not give
them
to you overnight. God gave you a brain to think of ideas. God gave you
all
you need. You must be willing to use it in a more positive way to
benefit
your society.
Yes, we can do it. But I am afraid that we are more interested
in talking
about them than in performing the actions that are actually needed. When
will
we be willing to perform the necessary action? Why do we have to wait
for our
neighbor to take action? The longer we wait, the longer we will be
oppressed!
As long as we are oppressed, what do we have to show for it besides more
oppression? We have to turn around and look at ourselves and stop
killing
each other. We think that by killing each other we can get rid of what
is
oppressing us. Why do we continue to think that when it is clear that
the
more we kill each other, the more oppressed we become! Those who
encourage us
to believe that some of us are oppressing the rest of us are those
outside of
Africa. It is time to ask ourselves what purpose it serves outsiders for
Africans to see each one another as oppressors. Viewing one another as
oppressors creates conflict that wastes Africans' time, energy and
valuable
resources. The longer we believe it is other Africans that are
oppressing us,
the more wars and civil unrest weaken us. As we continue to weaken, the
more
dependent we become on outsiders. As long as we are dependent on them,
as
long as we do not have education for a sustainable African society,
outsiders
can do with us as THEY like and we will not even be able to see our
culture,
and valuable human and natural resources draining away.
My question is, "If we Africans, who are outside Africa actually
have better
ideas than those who are in power in Africa, why don't we bring those
ideas
back to Africa to the discussion table in Africa?" Let us put everything,
all
of our ideas, on the table and see what will benefit our whole society.
We
need to view these ideas as not just our own or those of one political
party
or as ideas which originate with those who have higher education. We
need to
look at all these ideas to see how they can be applied in such a way that
will
be beneficial to Africa, from one generation to the next. We need to
find
ways to implement ideas in Africa so that the next generation will be
able to
easily modify and modernize what we establish and build today. This is
what I
call education for a sustainable African society. To me, education for a
sustainable African society means to transform Africa so that our society
is
more accountable for itself. If educational systems fail to do this,
they
fail to accomplish their purpose in any society. This is what we
Africans
need to realize. Yes, indeed, we can look at each other and say, "Who is
going to do this?" I say, "You and I have to do it." I declare 1998 as
the
year for self-reflection by Africans to think about education for a
sustainable African society. United we stand, divided we fall.
By
Michael B.B. J. Gomez, Ph.D candidate
Case Western Reserve University
Weatherhead School of Management
Department of Organizational Behavior
Cleveland, Ohio
U.S.A
Home: 2772 Lancashire Rd. Apt. 2
Cleveland Heights,
Ohio 44106
E-mail: Unnisaa@aol.com
Fax: 216-932-2257
------------------------------
Date: Sun, 18 Jan 1998 12:24:50 EST
From: LBojang <LBojang@aol.com>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: New Members
Message-ID: <244351a6.34c23ae4@aol.com>
Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII
Content-transfer-encoding: 7bit
Hi
About your request for assistance for contact in Banjul, I have some in
mind.
Dembo F. Bojang at the Gambia national Lottery. Dembo is not a teacher but he
wrote some books that helped prepare primary school students for common
enterance exams.
He may be able to give you a good starting point.
Good luck.
------------------------------
Date: Sun, 18 Jan 1998 18:29:55 +0200
From: momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: (Fwd) Looking for Autobiography/Biography on Cheikh Anta Diop.
Message-ID: <19980118173100.AAB70168@nijii>
MIME-Version: 1.0
Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII
Content-transfer-encoding: 7BIT
Gambia-l,
Is there anyone on the list who can help in answering these
questions. I am also interested to know if there is any autobiography
on Cheikh Anta.
Momodou Camara
------- Forwarded Message Follows -------
From: MuyibiCin <MuyibiCin@aol.com>
Date: Sun, 18 Jan 1998 10:15:31 EST
To: mcamara@post3.tele.dk
Cc: MuyibiCin@aol.com
Subject: Looking for Autobiography/Biography on Cheikh Anta
Diop.!! Organization: AOL (http://www.aol.com)
January 18, 1998
Dear MCamara:
I came across your page on the WWW and thought perhaps you could help
me with finding out if there is an Autobiography/Biography on Cheikh
Anna Diop. I would like to find more about his personal life. Such
things as was he married, if so how many marriages, did he have
children, where was he born, how did he die, his age at the time of
his death...etc I would like to do a thesis on on him. I'm
fascinated with his contributions on the History of Africa and
Civilization in general, and very much appreciate his scholarly study.
If you know of such a book or where I can find additional information
on the life and times of Cheikh Anna Diop your help would be of great
value to many.
Thanks
Cin Muyibi
Email: MuyibiCin@aol.com
------------------------------
Date: Sun, 18 Jan 1998 15:44:15 -0500 (EST)
From: Musa Sowe <chemsm@panther.Gsu.EDU>
To: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
Subject: Re: Gambia Education Support Plan/ REMINDER
Message-ID: <Pine.GSO.3.95.980118152932.26203C-100000@panther.Gsu.EDU>
MIME-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII
Hopefully, by now everyone has had an oppurtunity to read the
Education Support Plan presented by Malanding on behalf of the Ed.
Committee. So far we have received 5 ballots. Hopefully, we will receive
more feedback/ballots in the comming week to enable us to move to the next
step. Thanks...................Musa
------------------------------
Date: Sun, 18 Jan 1998 18:01:53 EST
From: ABA LM <ABALM@aol.com>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: telefone #
Message-ID: <de485c36.34c289ec@aol.com>
Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII
Content-transfer-encoding: 7bit
Hello everybody !
I need to get the telephone number of the Gambian Embassy in France.
Maybe somebody has it and can forward it to me.
I would appreciate it.
Abba Sanneh
------------------------------
Date: Sun, 18 Jan 1998 21:37:14 -0400 (AST)
From: Matthew Belford <ebbs@is2.dal.ca>
To: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
Subject: Re: unlist
Message-ID: <Pine.A41.3.95.980118213439.155288A-100000@is2.dal.ca>
MIME-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII
------------------------------
Date: Sun, 18 Jan 1998 21:11:56 -0600
From: "Katim S. Touray" <dekat@itis.com>
To: "Gambia-l" <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
Subject: New Member
Message-ID: <199801190321.VAA13939@tower.itis.com>
MIME-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1
Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit
Hi folks,
i've just subscribed Alieu Badara Senghore to our list. please join me in
welcoming him to Gambia-L, and hoping he finds the list worthy of his
while.
and, Badou, please send us a brief self-introduction when you have the
time.
have a great week!
Katim
------------------------------
Date: Sun, 18 Jan 1998 13:47:57 +0330
From: "malang maane" <langjr@worldnet.att.net>
To: <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
Subject: Re: KYSU UNDERGRAD. FORMS
Message-ID: <19980119033106.AAA3210@kansala.avana.net>
MIME-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1
Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit
Folks,
Could someone at kentucky state please request undergraduate application
forms for my sister Aisatou Maane at the following address..
P.O.BOX 2258
SEREKUNDA
KSMD
THE GAMBIA
W/AFRICA.
It is highly appreciated...Waiting to hear from ya'll.
Lang Jr.
------------------------------
Date: Sun, 18 Jan 1998 14:25:37 +0330
From: "malang maane" <langjr@worldnet.att.net>
To: <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
Subject: Re: KYSU UNDERGRAD. FORMS
Message-ID: <19980119041154.AAB4423@kansala.avana.net>
MIME-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1
Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit
Folks,
If you guys have time please check out my homepage and give me some
feedback.(http://home.att.net/~langjr
Thank you very much
Lang Jr.
------------------------------
Date: Sun, 18 Jan 1998 14:37:56 +0330
From: "malang maane" <langjr@worldnet.att.net>
To: <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
Subject: webpage
Message-ID: <19980119042048.AAA16275@kansala.avana.net>
MIME-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1
Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit
Gambia-Lers
Please check out my page whenever time permits and make some criticisms..
Thank you.
Lang Jr.
------------------------------
Date: Sun, 18 Jan 1998 23:20:24 -0500 (EST)
From: mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Subscribe new member
Message-ID: <9801190420.AA34980@st6000.sct.edu>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII
Content-Transfer-Encoding: 8bit
List managers,
If it has not been done already, kindly subscribe brother Edi Jallow to
the list. His email address is ederisa@aol.com.
Gracias Amigos!
Regards,
Moe S. Jallow
Hayes MicroComputer Products, Inc.
Norcross, GA 30092
=====================================================================
mjallow@sct.edu mjallow@hayes.com
---------------------------------------------------------------------
------------------------------
Date: Mon, 19 Jan 1998 00:04:20 -0500 (EST)
From: mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: Is It In Our Nature : A Discussion With Mr.Sidibeh!!
Message-ID: <9801190504.AA27674@st6000.sct.edu>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII
Content-Transfer-Encoding: 8bit
Hi Bass,
Your counter-arguments have been, in my opinion, as they say, "right on
the money". So to reciprocate, I would like to say, just as your favorite
little saying goes, "keep up the good work down there". :-))).
It's all good bro.
Regards,
Moe S. Jallow
=======================================================================
mjallow@sct.edu mjallow@hayes.com
-----------------------------------------------------------------------
------------------------------
Date: Mon, 19 Jan 1998 00:23:04 -0500 (EST)
From: mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: GambiaNet's Progress Report & Response to Recent Inquiries/
Message-ID: <9801190523.AA27846@st6000.sct.edu>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII
Content-Transfer-Encoding: 8bit
Momodou Camara (& GambiaNet),
Thank you for the long awaited update on the Observer Online project. I
thank you all kindly for your voluntary efforts that you have put into
this project. As always, your efforts are always very much appreciated and
hopefully you will continue the good work so that we can get to the final
stages of the project through the same old process of volunteerism.
Among other things, you wrote:
> so maybe we should move forward and look to the future.
I second the motion. And by the almighty's will, not what someone else
thinks, we will achieve that better future that we are all looking
forward to.
> "To make friends is easy, just use pure ingredients"***
Could you please send me such "pure ingredients"? :-)))))))).
I wish you all the best Tomaa.
Regards,
Moe S. Jallow
=======================================================================
mjallow@sct.edu mjallow@hayes.com
-----------------------------------------------------------------------
------------------------------
Date: Mon, 19 Jan 1998 00:34:08 -0600
From: "Katim S. Touray" <dekat@itis.com>
To: "Gambia-l" <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
Subject: New Member - Edi Jallow
Message-ID: <199801190644.AAA11733@tower.itis.com>
MIME-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1
Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit
Hi folks,
i just caught a request for an add from Modou Jallow and i proceeded to
subscribe the person concerned, Edi Jallow. i did it for the simple reason
that i'm still up! so my apologies to the list managers who would have
ordinarily done this. i'm sure they're sound asleep.
please join me in welcoming Edi to Gambia-L, and in hoping he finds our
company worth his while. have a great week!
Katim
------------------------------
Date: Mon, 19 Jan 1998 03:05:03 -0500 (EST)
From: mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: France '98
Message-ID: <9801190805.AA26876@st6000.sct.edu>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII
Content-Transfer-Encoding: 8bit
Archi, you wrote:
>
> What are the chances of one of the qualified African teams to lift the Word
> Cup trophy?
>
> The ratings out here in the papers here seem to suggest Nigeria as a
> hopeful.
>
> What are the ratings elsewhere?
>
> I would like to know if possible.
>
> Regards to all.
> Archi
Greetings Archi,
For a better respose to your question(s) above, I have forwared your
message to the soccer list (SOCCER-L), of which I am also an active
member. I recommended that they send their resposes to you personally at
<archibald.graham@commit.gm>. FWIW, we did have very interesting debates
on the prospects of this years world cup teams in France '98. I hope that
you will get some insightful responses.
Regards,
Moe S. Jallow
=======================================================================
mjallow@sct.edu mjallow@hayes.com
----------------------------------------------------------------------
------------------------------
Date: Mon, 19 Jan 1998 03:12:42 -0500 (EST)
From: mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Hello Dr. Kah
Message-ID: <9801190812.AA24560@st6000.sct.edu>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII
Content-Transfer-Encoding: 8bit
Dr. Kah,
Are you still a member of Gambia-L? I have sent you some messages as
promised during our last meeting but I still have not heard from you. I
sent it to your email address after looking it up on the FILE LIST of
Gambia-L. Is that address still your current and correct address? Please
let me know.
My regards to the family.
Regards,
Moe S. Jallow
======================================================================
mjallow@sct.edu mjallow@hayes.com
----------------------------------------------------------------------
------------------------------
Date: Mon, 19 Jan 1998 11:48:39 +0100
From: Per Grotnes <perg@nfh.uit.no>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: Is It In Our Nature: A Discussion With Mr.Sidibeh - A
CORRECTION!
Message-ID: <3.0.1.32.19980119114839.00695c50@draugen.nfh.uit.no>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"
At 19:20 18.01.98 +0300, you wrote:
>Part Two:
>
>CORRECTION:-
>
>
>The Sentence: "Gambian Culture is an Moralized one" should have read : "
>Gambian Culture is an ORALIZED one"
>
>
>Regards Bassss!
>
Bass! you indeed are a wise man
perG
------------------------------
Date: Mon, 19 Jan 1998 12:13:57 +0000
From: Abdou O Gibba <Abdou.Gibba@smr.uib.no>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: SV: Endangered Gambian Beaches!!
Message-ID: <2.2.32.19980119121357.0076c514@alf.uib.no>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"
Fafa!
At the time Bass forwarded the article (which I am already familiar with), I
was thinking of appealing for your expertise and time. So your response was
very timely. Thanks for the devotion.
you wrote:
"....lets put heads together for more ideas particular on management issues.
It is time to call for ideas from experts such as Amadou Wadda at Delft and
Abdou Gibba in Norway...."
You have covered the physical aspects of the situation very articulately and
I belief that many of us have now got a slight idea on the status quo.
Looking from the social perspective, you wrote:
"....my recommendation, without hesitation would be to look into the
management of human activities in the coastal area. A better planning of the
coastal zone is required... One of the way for such planning was what we
(several government and municipal, and quassigovernment, planners,
geologists, engineers, and economists) have recommended in the " Strategies
for Integrated Coastal Zone Management in The Gambia ".( 1996)unpublished is
to plan and enforce a setback line. That is to say to disallow any human
activity within say 50 or 100 or 500 meters from the high water mark i.e the
high tide mark. To determine this setback line a lot of work is required
because you must determine accurately the rate of erosion, (up - to- date)
at all the areas of the coastline, and also put other urgent socio-economic
factors into consideration. For example you cannot put a port or ferry
terminal at 50 or 500 metres away from the sea front..."
I agree with your recommendation. I don't know what the recommendations of
the "Strategies for Integrated Coastal Zone Management in The Gambia " are,
but to the list of experts and agencies you mentioned, I would like to, if I
may, identify other important partners in such management incentives. As the
notion is clearly stating, "Integrated" Coastal Zone Management should
integrate all parties who derive their livelihood from coastal areas. The
range of these in Gambia may be (apart from those you already mentioned),
the hotel industry, sand miners, fishermen, and in Banjul in particular, the
muslim and christian community leaders who are tirelessly making efforts to
save the remaining parts of the graveyards. As we have already discussed
earlier on, the keyword here is "co-management". While government should
take a leading role, all the other stake holders should be active partners
in the process of managing our coastal area.
Another important element in this process is public education and opinion
without which many efforts made by any ICZM program might be wasteful. It is
crucial for the public to be aware of such efforts in order to achieve
appropriate and effective conservation. Regulative or restrictive measures
you mentioned are fine and necessary but without adequate public awareness,
they will not be respected to that significant level.
Finally,a national CZM dept./agency should be established to co-ordinate the
planning and management of our coast. In my opinion such a dept. or agency
should have gained it's place in Gambia's public sector many years ago,
given the physical structure of our tiny strip. I still can't figure out why
we are still lacking back when it comes to this. As I am made to understand,
most of the efforts being made are somehow short-term ?? (correct me). If
there are or should be long-term plans, in my opinion, only a specialized
dept./agency should be able to carry out such tasks appropriately and
effectively.
Hey Fafa, thanks again for your input and as it has become a popular slogan
here... "Keep Up The Good Work Down There!"
Regards,
::)))Abdou Oujimai
------------------------------
Date: Mon, 19 Jan 1998 13:59:01 +0000 (GMT)
From: Ebrima Jawara <E.Jawara@reading.ac.uk>
To: Gambia Mailing List <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
Subject: Re: Nigerians in South Africa! (fwd)
Message-ID: <Pine.SOL.3.96.980119135852.17434A-100000@suma3.reading.ac.uk>
MIME-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/PLAIN; charset="US-ASCII"
---------- Forwarded message ----------
Date: Sun, 18 Jan 1998 21:27:14 +0000 (GMT)
From: Mwangi Murage <kcu96mm2@reading.ac.uk>
To: afro-caribbean@reading.ac.uk
Subject: Re: Nigerians in South Africa!
> >
> >The Mail & Guardian
> >139 Smit Street, Braamfontein, Johannesburg, South
> >Africa
> >Tel: 27-11-403-7111 | Fax: 27-11-403-1025
> >email: info@wmail.misanet.org
> >
> >They Came To Find Their Fortune - Instead They Lost
> >Their Souls
> >
> >October 17, 1997
> >By Emeka Nwandiko
> >
> >JOHANNESBURG - Contrary to the widely held belief,
> >there are honest, hard-working Nigerians living in
> >South Africa, but many of them are too scared to own
> >up to their nationality.
> >
> >Despite his neatly coiffured hair and delicate pencil
> >moustache, Sammi's serenity is betrayed by the
> >violent gesticulations of his arms towards the street
> >beyond his hairdressing salon in Hillbrow.
> >
> >Outside a car stereo blasts Nigerian fuji reggae music,
> >adding to the already chaotic scene. People line the
> >streets, some in heated discussion, while idle minds'
> >eyes stare at passers-by, diffuse smoke rises from a
> >braai where a crowd watches cow intestines being
> >grilled, bedsheets and clothing hang unceremoniously
> >from a myriad of balconies.
> >
> >A skinny white prostitute crosses the street in the hope
> >of being solicited by one of three black occupants of a
> >car that has pulled up outside a hotel. Trees that line
> >either side of the street look like menacing statues
> >without their leaves. It looks and feels like an urban
> >squatter camp for nationals from the African continent.
> >
> >Sammi says despondently: "South Africa is not a
> >place for Nigerians to live." He arrived in South
> >Africa over a year ago, lured by the prospect of
> >working in an economy far superior to that of his
> >native Nigeria.
> >
> >Dressed modestly in a white T-shirt and blue jeans, he
> >says he had intended to work as a quantity surveyor in
> >South Africa, but he was not granted a work permit.
> >Now he works as a barber in a three-by-three metre
> >brick hut which he built nine months after he arrived.
> >Sublime it isn't: a single antiquated hairdryer stands
> >solemn guard in a corner, while two assistants lie fast
> >asleep huddled in a heap on plastic chairs.
> >
> >The 38-year-old father of four says trade is sluggish
> >but he thinks it will improve as summer approaches.
> >Nevertheless, he has found that despite his sincere
> >efforts, he is viewed with a degree of suspicion by
> >sections of the host society. "I started out by borrowing
> >money to buy clippers and a tent so I could cut hair on
> >the pavement here in Hillbrow, and even though I built
> >this shack with my bare hands, I am called a drug
> >dealer," he says.
> >
> >Nigerians have found living in South Africa a bit of a
> >culture shock, to say the least. Some had thought that
> >on arrival they would be welcomed with open arms out
> >of gratitude to the government of Nigeria for its role in
> >providing arms and cash to the African National
> >Congress during its protracted battle to end the last
> >bastion of white rule on the African continent.
> >
> >Instead, Nigerians have found - much to their
> >amazement - that black South Africans have a rather
> >insular attitude which, at times, explodes into
> >xenophobic fits of rage. During a demonstration
> >against foreign street traders in Johannesburg last
> >month, Sammi, a Yoruba (one of three main Nigerian
> >ethnic groups) from western Nigeria, says he was
> >lucky that his shop was not torched by a mob on the
> >rampage.
> >
> >He says he cannot understand why he and other black
> >foreigners (who are called, collectively, kwere-kwere)
> >are so loathed when they are simply conducting
> >business at a time when black South Africans feel too
> >proud to do menial jobs and do not have the same
> >level of entrepreneurial acumen as their West African
> >counterparts.
> >
> >Nigerians live in fear of their lives in a country
> >reminiscent of the old Wild West: where disputes are
> >more likely to be settled with the pull of a trigger than
> >the flapping of the tongue. Every Nigerian in Hillbrow
> >knows of a compatriot who has been gunned down.
> >Sammi still cannot believe that three of his closest
> >friends are dead, shot in bars while having a drink.
> >Since the murders, Sammi has curtailed his late- night
> >soirees into bars and clubs lest he suffer the same
> >fate.
> >
> >Not only do they live in dread - law- abiding Nigerians
> >are saddled with the image of being fiendishly corrupt,
> >drug- dealing individuals linked to any one of the
> >numerous financial scams exposed by the media and
> >busted by the much overworked South African Police
> >Service.
> >
> >Nigerians have found, to their cost, that even to
> >whisper in a crowded room their nationality would
> >be a foolhardy exercise, as they are very likely to run
> >the risk of being shunned, abused or ridiculed by the
> >company they keep. Some Nigerians say they have
> >had the misfortune of mentioning their nationality in
> >Hillbrow to SAPS officials. The result, it is claimed, is
> >several nights in detention without charge in the new
> >democratic South Africa.
> >
> >Dr Raymond Nkado, a lecturer in quantity surveying at
> >Witwatersrand University, is all chuckles when he
> >recalls the time when he was constantly ribbed by his
> >head of department on whether he "had the stuff?" - a
> >reference to cocaine. At the time he was overwhelmed
> >by a deep sense of shame at the villainy of some of
> >his compatriots.
> >
> >In his plush office in Sandton, Johannesburg, the head
> >of the Union Bank of Nigeria in South Africa, Austin
> >Aikhorin, says people react with shock, followed by a
> >deep wariness, when he mentions that he is a
> >Nigerian.
> >
> >As a defensive ploy, Nigerians do not disclose their
> >country of origin, let alone allow themselves to be seen
> >within a metre of their compatriots (unless, of course,
> >they live in Hillbrow). A diplomat at the Nigerian
> >consulate in Johannesburg reveals there are many
> >expatriate Nigerians who have spent over a year
> >working for reputable firms in South Africa, but have
> >decided to live incognito because of the stigma
> >attached to being a Nigerian.
> >
> >This strange behaviour of Nigerians prompted a
> >much-travelled South African businessman, MK
> >Malefane, to remark that most of the Nigerians he has
> >met outside South Africa are a felicitious bunch who
> >like all to know they are fun-loving people. But "the
> >Nigerians I have met in this country have lost their
> >soul". Life for the Nigerian in South Africa is one of
> >virtual social isolation, almost as if apartheid were still
> >in place.
> >
> >There are an estimated 10 000 Nigerians residing in
> >South Africa, living in two distinct and exclusively
> >separate communities. The haves - doctors, university
> >lecturers and teachers, and the managing consultant -
> >generally live in the northern suburbs of Johannesburg;
> >and the have-nots -university graduates and small
> >businessmen, denied work permits - languish in the
> >depths of Hillbrow. The former are contemptuous of
> >the latter for bringing shame to their country and
> >forcing them to live like hermits. The latter only wish
> >for their dilemma to be heard. Never the twain shall
> >meet.
> >
> >But there is one thing they do have in common: a
> >strong sense of patriotism and of living abroad in
> >self-exile. A vast proportion of Nigerians believe they
> >have no option but to seek prosperity abroad. In a
> >sense, the Nigerian migrational trend is comparable to
> >the flight of white South Africans to New Zealand,
> >Australia, Europe and North America, which has
> >increased over the years since the transfer of power
> >from the white minority population to the black majority
> >in 1994.
> >
> >Both exoduses are political in origin: one born out of
> >fear of what the country might become; and the other
> >a result of what the country has become after nearly
> >40 years of self-rule.
> >
> >In Nigeria today the infrastructure is either degraded or
> >dilapidated. It is virtually impossible to drive a distance
> >in Nigeria equivalent to Johannesburg-to-Cape Town
> >without causing serious harm to yourself, or damage
> >to your vehicle. Interstate highways are not just riddled
> >with pot-holes; whole gullies intersect roads, making
> >them treacherously impassable. Despite being
> >blessed with abundant mineral resources, electricity
> >blackouts - some lasting more than five hours - are the
> >norm.
> >
> >Even more remarkable is the fact that a country
> >whose chief export is crude oil - over 90 - in parts
> >of the south, where oil is extracted, kilometre-long
> >queues for petrol are not an uncommon sight.
> >
> >Among the Nigerian community here in Johannesburg
> >a joke is currently doing the rounds.
> >
> >As part of the conclusion of a world economic summit
> >during the 1980s, each head of state paid homage to
> >God and asked Him when their respective countries
> >would be self-sufficient. The Almighty boomed to each
> >of them in turn that it would happen, but not in their
> >lifetime. Crestfallen and much in tears the delegates
> >returned home.
> >
> >When it came the turn of the Nigerian head of state to
> >ask when his country would be self-sufficient, it was
> >God who wept, replying: "It won't happen in My
> >lifetime."
> >
> >Nowhere is the sense of a nation foresaken by its God
> >more evident than outside The Sands Hotel in Hillbrow,
> >one of several hotels in the area where Nigerians have
> >formed colonies. With Star beer drunk in abundance
> >and Igbo, one of the three main Nigerian languages,
> >the lingua franca, one would be forgiven for thinking
> >one is in an eastern Nigerian town.
> >
> >The conditions inside the hotel are squalid. There is
> >also much talk among lodgers of not being able to
> >afford the rent; a majority of the lodgers are
> >unemployed. Rooms designed for one person sleep
> >four people instead. At any one time, up to 100
> >Nigerians can be seen outside the hotel, engaged in
> >different activities. On a patch of derelict land a small
> >group watches a game of table tennis, some are in
> >deep conversation, others roam the streets, more still
> >are drinking bottles of Star beer. The rest deal in
> >drugs.
> >
> >It is not hard to witness drug transactions taking place.
> >A car drives into the hotel parking lot. The occupants,
> >usually white, hand over money to a look-out who
> >promptly disappears. Within seconds an accomplice
> >appears and hands over what looks like pipes to the
> >driver of the vehicle. All this is ignored by police who
> >constantly patrol the area.
> >
> >Michael, a rather handsome man in his mid- twenties,
> >is spokesman for his peers from his community in
> >Nigeria. He explains their plight: "We came to this
> >country because we thought there was a greater
> >prospect of finding work."
> >
> >When asked about the drug dealing reputation of
> >Nigerians, the becapped Michael professes to know
> >nothing about the illicit trade. But he adds wryly:
> >"Nigerians are involved because it is the only way to
> >earn some money to get out of this country." And he
> >offers the information that those who peddle drugs
> >earn little money, as it is a commission- based job.
> >
> >He is quick to blame the Chinese, Pakistanis, and
> >Indians for importing drugs into South Africa and asks
> >the indignant question: "Have you ever heard of
> >cocaine being made in Nigeria?"
> >
> >He is joined by Nnamdi, with whom he studied for a
> >political science degree at the University of Nsukka in
> >eastern Nigeria. Nnamdi interjects: "We are stranded
> >here. If someone gave us a ticket to leave South Africa
> >today we would gladly take it" - but only if the
> >destination is anywhere other than Nigeria.
> >
> >A cellphone rings. Nnamdi is in deep conversation for
> >a few minutes. He returns and announces that the pair
> >have been advised by a friend in America to apply for a
> >US green card in the lottery scheme run by the US
> >government.
> >
> >Such is the desperation of Nigeria's youth that they are
> >willing to gamble their future in any country but their
> >own which, they feel, has failed effectively to use its
> >own natural resource, namely, its citizens, as a result
> >of rampant corruption and economic mismanagement.
> >
> >As if to emphasise the point Edwin, who once had a
> >legitimate pharmaceutical business in Lagos, the
> >commercial capital of Nigeria, says forlornly: "****-all
> >is happening here and back home." He darts off
> >towards a car to solicit the needs of its occupants.
> >
> >Ask any of the Nigerians, young men in their prime -
> >each with a university degree or a background in small
> >business - and the reply is often the same. Emenike, a
> >recent graduate in economic science at the University
> >of Port Harcourt in south- eastern Nigeria, and Ali, a
> >computer components salesman, comment on the
> >disastrous state of affairs back home. They strongly
> >urge the need to end corruption and build a stable
> >economy. Ask them what can be done to achieve
> >these goals and derisive laughter is the reply.
> >
> >There is nothing more pitiful than to hear a people
> >crying out to be saved by their country. There is
> >nothing more disheartening than to see the failure of
> >will and imagination among these same people as the
> >main cause of their woes.
> >
> >Aikhorin is certain that democracy will be the panacea
> >for all his country's ills. "What they want to see is
> >political stability," says the banker. He astutely warns
> >that if the current state of affairs continues, Nigeria
> >"will remain stagnant - or get worse".
> >
> >The khaki-clad businessmen who run the country have
> >earmarked 1998 as the year when political power will
> >be transferred to a democratically elected head of
> >state. For the first time in its history, the northern
> >hegemony that has steadfastly gripped Nigeria since
> >independence will be relinquished, with the
> >introduction of a unique formula of power-sharing
> >among the diverse regions of the country.
> >
> >Whether this arrangement will work in a country that
> >has well over 250 ethnic groups and a population
> >above 100-million is anyone's guess.
> >
> >Nevertheless, Nigerians in South Africa hope the reins
> >of political power will be firmly in the grasp of civilians
> >by October 1998 and beyond. However, many seem to
> >have forgotten that civilians are equally to blame for
> >Nigeria's turbulent past. Six years after independence
> >in 1960 bitter ethnic rivalry resulted in the deaths of
> >thousands, and the army intervened in an
> >unsuccessful attempt to arrest the disintegration of the
> >new republic into regionalism and anarchy.
> >
> >Many of the young men outside The Sands Hotel were
> >not even born when their parents fought a savage
> >three-year civil war when Igbos from the eastern
> >region attempted to secede from the federation to form
> >the Republic of Biafra in 1967.
> >
> >They were teenagers about to enter university in the
> >early 1980s when their elders failed them yet again
> >during Nigerias second experiment with democracy. It
> >was a time when education was a growth industry -
> >textbooks were scarce, teachers were on strike but it
> >seemed that every state government had enough
> >resources to build a university in every local
> >government capital; one was even called Pope John
> >Paul University.
> >
> >To put an end to this madness, the military intervened.
> >In a radio broadcast, Sani Abacha, then a brigadier,
> >proclaimed to stunned citizens that he and his
> >colleagues in the armed forces deemed it necessary
> >to "effect change in the system of government" after
> >excessive "squandermania" (corruption) by civilians.
> >
> >The country's political instability is borne out by the
> >composition of its exiles. A vast majority of Nigerians
> >are southerners by origin. It is rare to find a northerner
> >in the depths of Hillbrow or lecturing at Wits; one finds
> >them in high government positions or in the diplomatic
> >corps. Since independence northerners have
> >dominated Nigerian political history, which explains, to
> >an extent, why the presidential elections of 1993 were
> >annulled.
> >
> >The avidity of generals aside, Nigeria stands to be in a
> >unique position if its impending and latest experiment
> >with democracy succeeds. It will be the first ethnically
> >diverse country with a huge population in Africa to
> >settle harmoniously, once and for all, the competing
> >aspirations of ethnic groups within one boundary.
> >
> >It could be the first to keep the generals (and aspiring
> >ones) where they belong: in the barracks, and not in
> >the business of arresting the development of millions
> >as if they were commodities to be disposed of during
> >their quest for power and self- aggrandisement.
> >
> >And if the experiment fails? Life as an exile in South
> >Africa will continue unabated for the men standing
> >around The Sands Hotel in Hillbrow, and for thousands
> >more. Bogeyman or not, who - in their right mind
> >-wants that?
> >
> >Copyright * 1997 Mail and Guardian. Distributed via
> >Africa News Online(www.africanews.org).
> >
>
>
------------------------------
Date: Mon, 19 Jan 1998 10:41:23 -0400 (AST)
From: Fafa Sanyang <fsanyang@is2.dal.ca>
To: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
Subject: Re: SV: Endangered Gambian Beaches!!
Message-ID: <Pine.A41.3.95.980119103453.184152A-100000@is2.dal.ca>
MIME-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII
Hi Abdou,
Thanks for your comments and your invaluable imput. You are very right in
your suggestion for A specialized CZM Agency and public participation.
Actually the National Environment Agency is currently responsible for CZM,
coordinated by a one person programme officer. I am writing another paper
on " Institutional Framework and Capacity Building for Integrated Coastal
Zone Management in The Gambia". Your ideas as usual is once again
solicited.
On Mon, 19 Jan 1998, Abdou O Gibba wrote:
> Fafa!
>
> At the time Bass forwarded the article (which I am already familiar with), I
> was thinking of appealing for your expertise and time. So your response was
> very timely. Thanks for the devotion.
>
> you wrote:
>
> "....lets put heads together for more ideas particular on management issues.
> It is time to call for ideas from experts such as Amadou Wadda at Delft and
> Abdou Gibba in Norway...."
>
> You have covered the physical aspects of the situation very articulately and
> I belief that many of us have now got a slight idea on the status quo.
> Looking from the social perspective, you wrote:
>
> "....my recommendation, without hesitation would be to look into the
> management of human activities in the coastal area. A better planning of the
> coastal zone is required... One of the way for such planning was what we
> (several government and municipal, and quassigovernment, planners,
> geologists, engineers, and economists) have recommended in the " Strategies
> for Integrated Coastal Zone Management in The Gambia ".( 1996)unpublished is
> to plan and enforce a setback line. That is to say to disallow any human
> activity within say 50 or 100 or 500 meters from the high water mark i.e the
> high tide mark. To determine this setback line a lot of work is required
> because you must determine accurately the rate of erosion, (up - to- date)
> at all the areas of the coastline, and also put other urgent socio-economic
> factors into consideration. For example you cannot put a port or ferry
> terminal at 50 or 500 metres away from the sea front..."
>
> I agree with your recommendation. I don't know what the recommendations of
> the "Strategies for Integrated Coastal Zone Management in The Gambia " are,
> but to the list of experts and agencies you mentioned, I would like to, if I
> may, identify other important partners in such management incentives. As the
> notion is clearly stating, "Integrated" Coastal Zone Management should
> integrate all parties who derive their livelihood from coastal areas. The
> range of these in Gambia may be (apart from those you already mentioned),
> the hotel industry, sand miners, fishermen, and in Banjul in particular, the
> muslim and christian community leaders who are tirelessly making efforts to
> save the remaining parts of the graveyards. As we have already discussed
> earlier on, the keyword here is "co-management". While government should
> take a leading role, all the other stake holders should be active partners
> in the process of managing our coastal area.
>
> Another important element in this process is public education and opinion
> without which many efforts made by any ICZM program might be wasteful. It is
> crucial for the public to be aware of such efforts in order to achieve
> appropriate and effective conservation. Regulative or restrictive measures
> you mentioned are fine and necessary but without adequate public awareness,
> they will not be respected to that significant level.
>
> Finally,a national CZM dept./agency should be established to co-ordinate the
> planning and management of our coast. In my opinion such a dept. or agency
> should have gained it's place in Gambia's public sector many years ago,
> given the physical structure of our tiny strip. I still can't figure out why
> we are still lacking back when it comes to this. As I am made to understand,
> most of the efforts being made are somehow short-term ?? (correct me). If
> there are or should be long-term plans, in my opinion, only a specialized
> dept./agency should be able to carry out such tasks appropriately and
> effectively.
>
> Hey Fafa, thanks again for your input and as it has become a popular slogan
> here... "Keep Up The Good Work Down There!"
>
> Regards,
> ::)))Abdou Oujimai
>
>
>
------------------------------
Date: Mon, 19 Jan 1998 18:38:42 +0300
From: "Bassirou Dodou Drammeh" <kolls567@qatar.net.qa>
To: <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
Subject: Re: Nigerians in South Africa! (fwd)
Message-ID: <01bd24f0$51fb0c00$512385c2@q-tel.qatar.net>
MIME-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain;
charset="iso-8859-1"
Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit
>> >There is nothing more pitiful than to hear a people
>> >crying out to be saved by their country. There is
>> >nothing more disheartening than to see the failure of
>> >will and imagination among these same people as the
>> >main cause of their woes.
****************************************************************************
***********************
Mr.Jawara!
Thanks for that great forward,and keep up the good
work down there!
Regards Bassss!
------------------------------
Date: Mon, 19 Jan 1998 14:32:19 -0000
From: "ffhc.banjul@commit.gm" <gambia-l@COMMIT.GM>
To: <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
Subject: Re: France '98
Message-ID: <B0000039172@south.commit.gm>
MIME-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1
Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit
Sent by "Freedom From Hunger Campaign" <FFHC.BANJUL@COMMIT.GM>
via Commit
Hi Moe
Thanks for the consideration. I'm looking forward to getting the response
from the SOCCER-L
regards
Archi
----------
> For a better respose to your question(s) above, I have forwared your
> message to the soccer list (SOCCER-L), of which I am also an active
> member. I recommended that they send their resposes to you personally at
> <archibald.graham@commit.gm>. FWIW, we did have very interesting debates
> on the prospects of this years world cup teams in France '98. I hope that
> you will get some insightful responses.
>
> Regards,
> Moe S. Jallow
> =======================================================================
> mjallow@sct.edu mjallow@hayes.com
> ----------------------------------------------------------------------
>
------------------------------
Date: Mon, 19 Jan 1998 11:37:32 EST
From: BAKSAWA <BAKSAWA@aol.com>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Subscription
Message-ID: <968455ad.34c3814e@aol.com>
Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII
Content-transfer-encoding: 7bit
------------------------------
Date: Mon, 19 Jan 1998 18:20:54 +0200
From: momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: Subscription
Message-ID: <19980119172206.AAA85620@nijii>
MIME-Version: 1.0
Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII
Content-transfer-encoding: 7BIT
Adama has been added again. Some people are automatically removed by
the list server if it keeps on receiving error messages from the other
end.
Regards,
Momodou Camara
On 19 Jan 98 at 11:37, BAKSAWA wrote:
> List Managers:
>
> My brother Adama Sey was recently added to the list, and
> consequently receiving postings from the Bantaba. However, in the
> last two weeks, he did not get mail and was wondering if his name
> was removed from the list. If this is the case, Adama wants to stay
> on the list and will be appreciative if you would send him mail at:
> as2eng@bolton.ac.uk
>
> Thanks in advance.
>
> Awa Sey
*******************************************************
http://home3.inet.tele.dk/mcamara
**"Start by doing what's necessary, then what's
possible and suddenly you are doing the impossible"***
------------------------------
Date: Mon, 19 Jan 1998 13:12:52 -0500 (EST)
From: mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: This just in....
Message-ID: <9801191812.AA34476@st6000.sct.edu>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII
Content-Transfer-Encoding: 8bit
Greetings folks,
I just heard that Mr. Omar Njie, secretary for Foreign affairs has been
replaced by Mr. Sedat Jobe. Could anyone confirm this? What prompted the
sudden replacement?
Thank you.
Regards,
Moe s. Jallow
========================================================================
mjallow@sct.edu mjallow@hayes.com
------------------------------------------------------------------------
------------------------------
Date: Mon, 19 Jan 1998 18:57:30 -0000
From: "archibald.graham@commit.gm" <gambia-l@commit.gm>
To: "GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List" <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
Subject: New Passports
Message-ID: <B0000039353@south.commit.gm>
MIME-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1
Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit
Sent by "Archibald H. R. Graham" <archibald.graham@commit.gm>
via Commit
With the kind and consented permission of the Management of HIBAAR *, I
reproduce the following front page article in this week's free issue of
HIBAAR:
"Major Bojang tells Hibaar about new passports"
"Government is to introduce new passports, Momodou Bojang, Secretary of
State for the Interior, has told Hibaar.
"Speaking to our reporter in his office, Major Bojang said new passport are
needed because the existing ones 'can easily be forged'.
"He continued: 'The Gambian passport is not up to the security standard
that we want it to be.' The new passport will be difficult to forge.
"The secretary of state said present passport-holders will be given a 'year
of grace' in which to acquire new ones. He added that the fee for the new
passport will remain D250.......
".........He stressed that the new (car) number plates will be unlike those
at present in use. The issuing of them will be computerised and linked to
number plate data in countries such as Guinea Bissau, Mauritania, and
Senegal, so that car theft can be swiftly countered.
"Major Bojang said that recent attackers on a Casamance Village had arrived
in vehicles bearing Gambian number plates - 'which can easily be forged'.
"The secretary of state said the new high-security number plates will be
reflective at night, thus helping to cut down accidents......"
* - Hibaar is a new free newspaper published weekly by HIBAAR, P O Box
2745, Serrekunda, The Gambia. Tel. 497939
Regards
Archi
------------------------------
Date: Mon, 19 Jan 1998 15:32:06 -0500 (EST)
From: mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: Toshiba Laptops
Message-ID: <9801192032.AA39222@st6000.sct.edu>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII
Content-Transfer-Encoding: 8bit
James,
A new file has just been released that might be the cure for all your
headaches. Browsing through the Toshiba site today, I came accross the
following file : CWINFFIX.EXE 195, 355 Bytes
It is an updated WIZ.EXE and repair utility to fix problem with CardWorks
and Win95 (especially Win95 OSR2) where PC cards are not properly
recognized. I recommend that you download it and take a look at the README
file, as it claims to be the fix for the dreaded error of PCMCIA cards in
most of the newer Toshiba laptops.
I also hope that our friends at NEC will soon come up with their own
versions of the fix to eradicate the "could not open port" error that has
become a nuissance in the NEC VERSA M/75 notebooks.
As for IBM, I'm still waiting for Frank to send me the MOT files for beta
testing on the Satelite S10 notebook. As of yet, no errors have been
reported and therefore no calls for any alarms.
Let me know of any last minute changes by tomorrow evening.
Thanks much.
Moe
------------------------------
Date: Mon, 19 Jan 1998 15:25:01 EST
From: TSaidy1050 <TSaidy1050@aol.com>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: The Gambia has a Secretary of State for Foreign Affairs
Message-ID: <d6431001.34c3b6a0@aol.com>
Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII
Content-transfer-encoding: 7bit
Gambia -l,
PRESS RELEASE
In exercise of the powers conferred on him under Section 71 (1) and 71 (3) 0f
the Constitution of the Republic of The Gambia, His Excellency the President,
Retired Colonel Yahya A J J Jammeh has with effect from today 19th January,
1998, appointed:-
Dr. Momodou Lamin Sedat Jobe as Secretary of State for Foreign Affairs to
succeed Mr. Omar Y Njie who has been relieved of his appointment in accordance
with Section 71 (4) (b) of the Constitution of The Republic of The Gambia.
Office of The President
State House
Banjul
19th January, 1998
Dr. Jobe was until his appointment the regional representative of UNESCO based
in Dakar. For the past three years he has been The Gambia's Ambassador at
large.
------------------------------
Date: Mon, 19 Jan 1998 15:55:45 -0500 (EST)
From: mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: Toshiba Laptops
Message-ID: <9801192055.AA34598@st6000.sct.edu>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII
Content-Transfer-Encoding: 8bit
In the words of Homer Simpson, "DOH!!!"
------------------------------
Date: Mon, 19 Jan 1998 16:01:53 -0500 (EST)
From: mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: The Gambia has a Secretary of State for Foreign Affairs
Message-ID: <9801192101.AA45750@st6000.sct.edu>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII
Content-Transfer-Encoding: 8bit
Tombong,
Thanks for the confirmation.
Regards,
Moe S. Jallow
>
> Gambia -l,
>
> PRESS RELEASE
>
> In exercise of the powers conferred on him under Section 71 (1) and 71 (3) 0f
> the Constitution of the Republic of The Gambia, His Excellency the President,
> Retired Colonel Yahya A J J Jammeh has with effect from today 19th January,
> 1998, appointed:-
>
> Dr. Momodou Lamin Sedat Jobe as Secretary of State for Foreign Affairs to
> succeed Mr. Omar Y Njie who has been relieved of his appointment in accordance
> with Section 71 (4) (b) of the Constitution of The Republic of The Gambia.
>
>
> Office of The President
> State House
> Banjul
> 19th January, 1998
>
>
>
> Dr. Jobe was until his appointment the regional representative of UNESCO based
> in Dakar. For the past three years he has been The Gambia's Ambassador at
> large.
>
>
------------------------------
Date: Mon, 19 Jan 1998 23:10:05 -0000
From: "pmj@commit.gm" <gambia-l@commit.gm>
To: <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
Subject: Re: This just in....
Message-ID: <B0000039510@south.commit.gm>
MIME-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1
Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit
Sent by "Pa Musa Jallow" <pmj@commit.gm>
via Commit
Mr Jallow,
This is so and it has been announced over the wire..why?? no reason given
yet except the President exercising his powers under sections 212.??? of
the Constitution and that Dr.or Mr Lamin Sedat Jobe is the new Secretary of
State.
Head of State..
pmj
----------
> From: Modou Jallow <mjallow@st6000.sct.edu>
------------------------------
Date: Mon, 19 Jan 1998 23:23:35 -0000
From: "pmj@commit.gm" <gambia-l@commit.gm>
To: "gambia-l" <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
Subject: Re: Bush List
Message-ID: <B0000039511@south.commit.gm>
MIME-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1
Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit
Sent by "Pa Musa Jallow" <pmj@commit.gm>
via Commit
Folks,
please help me enlist on the bush list..I will take any warrior name
assigned
thanks
------------------------------
Date: Mon, 19 Jan 1998 16:20:36 -0800 (PST)
From: badjie karafa sw <badjiek@unixg.ubc.ca>
To: ABA LM <ABALM@aol.com>
Cc: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>, ;
Subject: Re: telefone #
Message-ID: <Pine.GSO.3.95q.980119161607.9199A-100000@netinfo2.ubc.ca>
MIME-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII
Hi Abba,
Please try The Gambia Web Site (WWW.gambia.com) because it has a
minidirectory of government telephone numbers including foreign offices.
I hope that help!
Karafa Badjie
UBC, Vancouver
@e,
On Sun, 18 Jan 1998, ABA LM wrote:
> Hello everybody !
>
> I need to get the telephone number of the Gambian Embassy in France.
> Maybe somebody has it and can forward it to me.
>
> I would appreciate it.
>
> Abba Sanneh
>
------------------------------
Date: Mon, 19 Jan 1998 16:52:41 PST
From: "latjor ndow" <latjor@hotmail.com>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: (Fwd) Looking for Autobiography/Biography on Cheikh Anta
Diop.
Message-ID: <19980120005242.3227.qmail@hotmail.com>
Content-Type: text/plain
Greetings Momodou:
The book entitled, 'GREAT AFRICAN THINKERS - Vol. 1: Cheikh Anta Diop'
Edited by Ivan Van Sertima will answer all the questions you raised
concerning Diop's biographical info. It also includes articles by noted
scholars each writing on one of the many areas of research Diop's
scholarly investigations focused on.
ISSN 0270-2495
ISBN 0-88738-680-6
BTW, Feb 7 is the 12 year anniversary of his departure from this world.
It would be a great idea if we could dedicate an entire week (either
ending or beginning on the 7th) honoring his memory on gambia-l. The
best way to do so would be for us to discuss his contributions, by first
publishing excerpts of his works representative of his
multi-disciplinary approach to the resurrection of African civilization,
then discussing them and their relevance to us as gambians/Africans. It
is sad that to this day many among us have yet to acquaint themselves
with a man who has been named as 'one of two persons in the Black world
who most significantly contributed to the consciousness of Black people
this century'!
Regards,
LatJor
>From gambia-l-owner@u.washington.edu Sun Jan 18 09:32:47 1998
>Received: from host (server@lists.u.washington.edu [140.142.56.13])
> by lists.u.washington.edu (8.8.4+UW97.07/8.8.4+UW97.05) with
SMTP
> id JAA37046; Sun, 18 Jan 1998 09:32:44 -0800
>Received: from mxu2.u.washington.edu (mxu2.u.washington.edu
[140.142.32.9])
> by lists.u.washington.edu (8.8.4+UW97.07/8.8.4+UW97.05) with
ESMTP
> id JAA48120 for <gambia-l@lists.u.washington.edu>; Sun, 18 Jan 1998
09:31:11 -0800
>Received: from mail-in1.inet.tele.dk (mail-in1.inet.tele.dk
[194.182.148.158])
> by mxu2.u.washington.edu (8.8.4+UW97.07/8.8.4+UW97.09) with
SMTP
> id JAA04190 for <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>; Sun, 18 Jan 1998
09:31:06 -0800
>Received: (qmail 25068 invoked from network); 18 Jan 1998 17:31:05
-0000
>Received: from post3.tele.dk (194.239.134.166)
> by mail-in1.inet.tele.dk with SMTP; 18 Jan 1998 17:31:05 -0000
>Received: from nijii ([194.239.169.37]) by post3.tele.dk
> (Netscape Mail Server v2.02) with SMTP id AAB70168
> for <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>; Sun, 18 Jan 1998 18:31:04
+0100
>Message-Id: <19980118173100.AAB70168@nijii>
>Date: Sun, 18 Jan 1998 18:29:55 +0200
>Reply-To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
>Sender: GAMBIA-L-owner@u.washington.edu
>Precedence: bulk
>From: momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)
>To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List
<gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
>Subject: (Fwd) Looking for Autobiography/Biography on Cheikh Anta Diop.
>MIME-Version: 1.0
>Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII
>Content-transfer-encoding: 7BIT
>X-Listprocessor-Version: 8.1 beta -- ListProcessor(tm) by CREN
>
>Gambia-l,
>Is there anyone on the list who can help in answering these
>questions. I am also interested to know if there is any autobiography
>on Cheikh Anta.
>
>Momodou Camara
>
>
>------- Forwarded Message Follows -------
>From: MuyibiCin <MuyibiCin@aol.com>
>Date: Sun, 18 Jan 1998 10:15:31 EST
>To: mcamara@post3.tele.dk
>Cc: MuyibiCin@aol.com
>Subject: Looking for Autobiography/Biography on Cheikh Anta
>Diop.!! Organization: AOL (http://www.aol.com)
>
>January 18, 1998
>
>
>Dear MCamara:
>
>I came across your page on the WWW and thought perhaps you could help
>me with finding out if there is an Autobiography/Biography on Cheikh
>Anna Diop. I would like to find more about his personal life. Such
>things as was he married, if so how many marriages, did he have
>children, where was he born, how did he die, his age at the time of
>his death...etc I would like to do a thesis on on him. I'm
>fascinated with his contributions on the History of Africa and
>Civilization in general, and very much appreciate his scholarly study.
> If you know of such a book or where I can find additional information
>on the life and times of Cheikh Anna Diop your help would be of great
>value to many.
>
>Thanks
>Cin Muyibi
>
>Email: MuyibiCin@aol.com
>
______________________________________________________
Get Your Private, Free Email at http://www.hotmail.com
------------------------------
Date: Mon, 19 Jan 1998 21:54:36 -0800
From: Paul <bgibba@interlog.com>
To: <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
Subject: Re: New Passports
Message-ID: <3.0.2.32.19980119215436.00692178@mail.interlog.com>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"
You are really doing a good job Archi. Thanks a lot. Keep up with the
good work down there. your pieces of information often come in handy.
Paul Gibba.
At 06:57 PM 1/19/98 -0000, you wrote:
>Sent by "Archibald H. R. Graham" <archibald.graham@commit.gm>
> via Commit
>
>
>With the kind and consented permission of the Management of HIBAAR *, I
>reproduce the following front page article in this week's free issue of
>HIBAAR:
>
>"Major Bojang tells Hibaar about new passports"
>
>"Government is to introduce new passports, Momodou Bojang, Secretary of
>State for the Interior, has told Hibaar.
>
>"Speaking to our reporter in his office, Major Bojang said new passport are
>needed because the existing ones 'can easily be forged'.
>
>"He continued: 'The Gambian passport is not up to the security standard
>that we want it to be.' The new passport will be difficult to forge.
>
>"The secretary of state said present passport-holders will be given a 'year
>of grace' in which to acquire new ones. He added that the fee for the new
>passport will remain D250.......
>
>".........He stressed that the new (car) number plates will be unlike those
>at present in use. The issuing of them will be computerised and linked to
>number plate data in countries such as Guinea Bissau, Mauritania, and
>Senegal, so that car theft can be swiftly countered.
>
>"Major Bojang said that recent attackers on a Casamance Village had arrived
>in vehicles bearing Gambian number plates - 'which can easily be forged'.
>
>"The secretary of state said the new high-security number plates will be
>reflective at night, thus helping to cut down accidents......"
>
>* - Hibaar is a new free newspaper published weekly by HIBAAR, P O Box
>2745, Serrekunda, The Gambia. Tel. 497939
>
>Regards
>Archi
>
>
>
------------------------------
Date: Tue, 20 Jan 1998 07:16:28 +0200
From: momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)
To: "latjor ndow" <latjor@hotmail.com>
Cc: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: (Fwd) Looking for Autobiography/Biography on Cheikh Anta
Message-ID: <19980120061744.AAD17084@nijii>
MIME-Version: 1.0
Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII
Content-transfer-encoding: 7BIT
Thanks Latjor, and I look forward to learning more about this great
African!!!
Momodou Camara
On 19 Jan 98 at 16:52, latjor ndow wrote:
> Greetings Momodou:
>
> The book entitled, 'GREAT AFRICAN THINKERS - Vol. 1: Cheikh Anta
> Diop' Edited by Ivan Van Sertima will answer all the questions you
> raised concerning Diop's biographical info. It also includes
> articles by noted scholars each writing on one of the many areas of
> research Diop's scholarly investigations focused on. ISSN 0270-2495
> ISBN 0-88738-680-6
>
> BTW, Feb 7 is the 12 year anniversary of his departure from this
> world. It would be a great idea if we could dedicate an entire week
> (either ending or beginning on the 7th) honoring his memory on
> gambia-l. The best way to do so would be for us to discuss his
> contributions, by first publishing excerpts of his works
> representative of his multi-disciplinary approach to the
> resurrection of African civilization, then discussing them and their
> relevance to us as gambians/Africans. It is sad that to this day
> many among us have yet to acquaint themselves with a man who has
> been named as 'one of two persons in the Black world who most
> significantly contributed to the consciousness of Black people this
> century'!
>
> Regards,
> LatJor
>
> >Gambia-l,
> >Is there anyone on the list who can help in answering these
> >questions. I am also interested to know if there is any autobiography
> >on Cheikh Anta.
> >
> >Momodou Camara
> >
> >
------------------------------
Date: Tue, 20 Jan 1998 10:32:24 +2000
From: mmjeng@image.dk
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: 01/19-21:37 Automatic MimeLink Message (fwd)
Message-ID: <199801200933.KAA07408@mail.image.dk>
MIME-Version: 1.0
Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII
Content-transfer-encoding: 7BIT
> Date: Mon, 19 Jan 1998 16:10:33 -0500 (EST)
> Reply-to: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
> From: mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)
> To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
> Subject: 01/19-21:37 Automatic MimeLink Message (fwd)
> List managers,
>
> The following error message is resent to me everytime I send a message to
> gambia-L. Can you help?
>
> Regards,
> Moe S. Jallow
>
> ------------------------------------------------------------------------
> > Concerning your message with subject:
> > This just in....
> >
> > The message can not be delivered because
> > the following recipients could not be reached:
> >
> > amadou.kabir.njie@nsw.no
>
I .have the same problem with different subjects like for eg.Re: New
Passports, Re: Bush List, Re:introduction and so on. I have so far
counted 20 messages of this kind even though I have not sent any
messages to the list recently.
Greetings
Matarr M. Jeng.
|
Momodou
Denmark
10500 Posts
|
|
Posted - 10 Sep 2021 : 16:28:55
|
Date: Tue, 20 Jan 1998 12:31:02 +0100
From: "Housainou Taal"<Housainou.Taal@wfp.org>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: SV: Endangered Gambian Beaches!!
Message-ID: <C1256592.003A9333.00@wfp.org>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII
Dear Bantaba folks,
I very much appreciated the very insightful discussion by Malanding, Fafa,
Abdou and others concerning our endangered coastline. I would very much
like to add the following comments to complement what has already been
said:
(1) Approach to the problem: A publicity drive to stimulate more
awareness about the coastline erosion problem could put the issue at the
public forefront and provoke more action. A classic example is the Banjul
Declaration on Polution and Conservation which was used to raise awareness
about natural resource conservation and management issues. The formation of
a specific Government agency could help but there is need to integrate
community initiatives as well. A publicity drive could be well supported by
the formation of a TASK FORCE to look at both short and long term measures
that are needed to inform people about the problem and how to tackle it.
(2) Short-term soultions: Some of the short-term measures have already been
outlined, i.e. moving sand to the points that are eroding very fast,
groins, etc These short-term measures may not be the best solutions but
they could help in the short-term whilst resources and research is being
conducted for long-term solutons. This problem is indeed very serious and
global so every effort must be made to solicit support from the
international sector e.g. bilateral donors, UNDP,UNEP and WFP. Low-cost
interventions utilising a labour-intensive package could be supported under
community based initiatives often funded by various international agencies.
I was recently involved in the formulation of a Food-for-work initiative in
Malawi which will help construct public facilities including feeder roads
in floods-affected areas. I know WFP recently approved a school feeding
project for The Gambia so perhaps WFP could also be approached to see if a
Quick Action Project on Environmental Rehabilitation could be jointly
supported with the Government and other interested parties.
(3) Long-term solutions: Long-term solutions are often the most difficult
since they require sustainability. Experts like Fafa who are very
up-to-date with research on this subject must be encouraged to come
forward with the long-term answers. However, as an economist with a
research backgroud myself, sometimes it takes us too long to come with
those vital answers at the right time. This is why researchers must be
supported to be able to dedicate adequate time and effort to society's
problems.
Regards to all and lets organise and support a "SAVE OUR BEACHES CAMPAGN!".
fsanyang@is2.dal.ca on 19-01-98 15:41:23
Please respond to gambia-l@u.washington.edu
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
cc: (bcc: Housainou Taal/OD/WFP)
Subject: Re: SV: Endangered Gambian Beaches!!
Hi Abdou,
Thanks for your comments and your invaluable imput. You are very right in
your suggestion for A specialized CZM Agency and public participation.
Actually the National Environment Agency is currently responsible for CZM,
coordinated by a one person programme officer. I am writing another paper
on " Institutional Framework and Capacity Building for Integrated Coastal
Zone Management in The Gambia". Your ideas as usual is once again
solicited.
On Mon, 19 Jan 1998, Abdou O Gibba wrote:
> Fafa!
>
> At the time Bass forwarded the article (which I am already familiar
with), I
> was thinking of appealing for your expertise and time. So your response
was
> very timely. Thanks for the devotion.
>
> you wrote:
>
> "....lets put heads together for more ideas particular on management
issues.
> It is time to call for ideas from experts such as Amadou Wadda at Delft
and
> Abdou Gibba in Norway...."
>
> You have covered the physical aspects of the situation very articulately
and
> I belief that many of us have now got a slight idea on the status quo.
> Looking from the social perspective, you wrote:
>
> "....my recommendation, without hesitation would be to look into the
> management of human activities in the coastal area. A better planning of
the
> coastal zone is required... One of the way for such planning was what we
> (several government and municipal, and quassigovernment, planners,
> geologists, engineers, and economists) have recommended in the "
Strategies
> for Integrated Coastal Zone Management in The Gambia ".( 1996)unpublished
is
> to plan and enforce a setback line. That is to say to disallow any human
> activity within say 50 or 100 or 500 meters from the high water mark i.e
the
> high tide mark. To determine this setback line a lot of work is required
> because you must determine accurately the rate of erosion, (up - to-
date)
> at all the areas of the coastline, and also put other urgent
socio-economic
> factors into consideration. For example you cannot put a port or ferry
> terminal at 50 or 500 metres away from the sea front..."
>
> I agree with your recommendation. I don't know what the recommendations
of
> the "Strategies for Integrated Coastal Zone Management in The Gambia "
are,
> but to the list of experts and agencies you mentioned, I would like to,
if I
> may, identify other important partners in such management incentives. As
the
> notion is clearly stating, "Integrated" Coastal Zone Management should
> integrate all parties who derive their livelihood from coastal areas. The
> range of these in Gambia may be (apart from those you already mentioned),
> the hotel industry, sand miners, fishermen, and in Banjul in particular,
the
> muslim and christian community leaders who are tirelessly making efforts
to
> save the remaining parts of the graveyards. As we have already discussed
> earlier on, the keyword here is "co-management". While government should
> take a leading role, all the other stake holders should be active
partners
> in the process of managing our coastal area.
>
> Another important element in this process is public education and opinion
> without which many efforts made by any ICZM program might be wasteful. It
is
> crucial for the public to be aware of such efforts in order to achieve
> appropriate and effective conservation. Regulative or restrictive
measures
> you mentioned are fine and necessary but without adequate public
awareness,
> they will not be respected to that significant level.
>
> Finally,a national CZM dept./agency should be established to co-ordinate
the
> planning and management of our coast. In my opinion such a dept. or
agency
> should have gained it's place in Gambia's public sector many years ago,
> given the physical structure of our tiny strip. I still can't figure out
why
> we are still lacking back when it comes to this. As I am made to
understand,
> most of the efforts being made are somehow short-term ?? (correct me). If
> there are or should be long-term plans, in my opinion, only a specialized
> dept./agency should be able to carry out such tasks appropriately and
> effectively.
>
> Hey Fafa, thanks again for your input and as it has become a popular
slogan
> here... "Keep Up The Good Work Down There!"
>
> Regards,
> ::)))Abdou Oujimai
>
>
>
Date: Tue, 20 Jan 1998 14:28:03 +0100 (CET)
From: Theodor Stenevang med <v97tst@sokrates.mip.ki.se>
To: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
Subject: Crawling from DAKAR to BANJUL!!!
Message-ID: <Pine.BSF.3.96.980120142422.22299G-100000@sokrates.mip.ki.se>
MIME-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=ISO-8859-1
Content-Transfer-Encoding: QUOTED-PRINTABLE
Hello
How can I go from Dakar to Banjul? Ferry? Bus? Taxi? Walk? I will travel
in may and june, will the weather affect the roads so that driving is
impossible?
Anyone who can tell me anything about this; prices, duration and distance
etc, please drop a line to:
=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=
=3D=3D=3D=3D
I Theodor Stenevang I
I Arm=E9gatan 32:818 I
I S-171 71 Solna I
I I
I phone: +46-8-827417 I
I reply to: theo@mail.com I
=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=
=3D=3D=3D=3D
Date: Tue, 20 Jan 1998 15:35:58 +0100
From: "Momodou S Sidibeh" <momodou.sidibeh@stockholm.mail.telia.com>
To: <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
Subject: SV: Is It In Our Nature : A Discussion With Mr.Sidibeh!!
Message-ID: <199801201452.PAA26542@d1o2.telia.com>
MIME-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1
Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit
> 5)You Gave a brief run down of the history of the Gambian organization
in
> Sweden and its contribution to the welfare of gambians in that
country;and
> you argued that the former success and cohesiveness of that organization
is
> evidence that Gambians can indeed come together abroad and achieve great
> things,and you went on to say that the now lackluster performance of that
> organization is the result of the founding fathers (the Moja members)
> withdrawal because of loss of enthusiasm or disillusionment.But you did
not
> explain the reason for that disillusionment; and you did not touch on the
> fact that African leaders ( country or organization leaders) are aversed
to
> recruiting their heirs (the younger people who could take their places in
> the future),which is primarily responsible for the choas and dysfunction
> that follows whenever a strong and efficient leader is replaced in Africa
> and African organizations.
It must be borne in mind that MOJA members were by far simply the most
active members of OGIS, and it can be stated without exaggeration that 90%
of the labour that the success required was done by them. Their
disillusionement, however has little to do with OGIS. (Infact attempts were
made over the years to encourage others to participate fully in the
Executive Comittee, but they almost always declined. Another reason (I
forgot to mention earlier) was the fact that perhaps most Gambians were
afraid of being asociated with MOJA militants in Sweden because many were
harassed and detained when ever they travelled to Gambia during Fafa
Jawara's reign. But this is not a history of MOJA. So there is no need
telling you the causes of that disillusionement now.
> 6) You Argued that Gambians do not have the sense of national identity
that
> countries such as Eritrea and uganda have.You said that that is because
the
> histories and tragedies of those two countries produced a kind of bonding
> between the citizens of those countries that has no parallel in the
gambian
> Case.But is violent history the only condition that produces such
bonding?
> Are our post-independent leaders' lack of the vision and foresight to
> aggressively construct a unifying national identity also not to blame?!
No certainly not. Violence is not the only means by which a strong national
identity can be created. You are right also in that our leaders
intransigence is very significant in this matter - as I have myself
maintained in an earlier discussion.
Nevertheless, in black Africa's borderless, fluid, and transitory
pre-colonial states, the exercise of violence, i.e war, to establish
political identity was the rule, rather than the exception, to keep so many
nations under unified rule.(The exceptions are Ethiopia and the Malagasy
republic of Madagascar). Islam, which is obviously a much more stronger
unifying and oragnizing force than either political affiliation or
ethnicity, itself triumphed in Gambia after more than half a century of
bloody warfare was waged in its name.
> 7)You Disagreed with the notion that most well informed gambians know the
> analyses of the problems that afflict our nation;and you argued that if
such
> a knowledge was available,solutions could have been found very easily by
us
> as a society,which clearly is not the case right now.But I tend to
incline
> towards Latdjor here: Gambian Culture is an oralized one.The spoken word
> has some magic to it, so that sometimes powerful oral analyses could be
> confused with powerful practical solutions.That is why "follow-up" is not
so
> much part of Gambian culture.
I see. So because our culture is oral, well-educated Gambians like
yourself, Latjor, and me should be excused for suggesting half-baked
solutions to our problems, a catalogue of past failures, resting on
confusion, notwithstanding? (Let me remind you that President Yahya Jammeh
is very keen in dismissing incompetents)
All culture in the world is oral. Like most of black Africa, ours is more
oralized because it is one produced by non-literate thought. Writing
promotes precision, systematizes thinking, accuracy in record-keeping,
enhances communication in time and space in a way that orality alone cannot
match. Do we have to wonder why illiterates (in the strict sense of not
being able to write) cannot become rocket scientists? or computer
programmers (some programs are thousands of lines long)?
or should we be contemplating the reasons why most of Africa's history is
to be found in museums and university libraries in the West? Have we not
been receiving our history from the memories of randomly accessed griots
and bards?
It seems to me that being products of an oral culture, who have also gained
a little Western education, is the very reason why we ought to analyse our
problems with faculties other than those produced by orality alone. Many
social scientists engaged in Africa come to the realization that perhaps
errors recur frequently not because the solutions per se are poor, but
rather because PROBLEM FORMULATION HAS BEEN ERRONEOUS IN THE FIRST PLACE.
Thank you.
Momodou Sidibeh, Kartong/Stockholm.
------------------------------
Date: Tue, 20 Jan 1998 14:21:24 +0100
From: "Momodou S Sidibeh" <momodou.sidibeh@stockholm.mail.telia.com>
To: <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
Subject: SV: Is It Our Nature: A Discussion With Mr.Sidibeh!!
Message-ID: <199801201452.PAA26526@d1o2.telia.com>
MIME-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1
Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit
Mr. Drammeh,
I appreciate your questions and comments. I think however, that a number of
them are unwarranted. For very obvious reasons, I do not think IS It In OUr
Nature can be exhaustively treated here, not the least, by three or four
individuals. That is why I believe it would have been better if you
submitted your points of view and answers to your own questions rather than
directing them to me. I do not only have difficulty in allocating time, but
I also do not have all the answers and so this submission should be my last
on this topic - I might add, whether or not you think I would have done any
justice to your questions. And believe me this has nothing to do with what
you think are Kartong tricks....it would be a disservice to the people of
Kartong if such an important topic is not honestly dealt with.
Bass wrote..
> In Part One,You
>
> 1) Agreed with Prof Nyiang and President Museveni of Uganda,as opposed to
> what Tamsir was saying,that without the active participation of the black
> people themselves and mostly their leaders in buying and selling of
slaves
> ,black slavery could not have reached the horrifying proportions that it
> assumed.But you did not explain to us whether there could be a difference
> between a black person selling another black person in a black land/ and
a
> white person buying a black person and taking him/her to a white land.I
> would assume that it is now much more difficult to identify the negative
> impact of slavery on the blacks whose ancestors were sold and bought
within
> the black countries than for the ones exported to Europe,Americas and the
> Middle east.
My interest is, learning from Saint Steve Biko, to establish our
identity on our own by, delving into our past - whether this is bright or
dark - in order to gain self-esteem and, like real men, take our rightful
place at the rendez-vous of victory. Only then can we deal with our friends
or enemies in dignified terms of true equality. (This spectre of an
awakened black man that looked into the eyes of whites without blinking -
Apartheid,like all oppression, is sustained by fear of the oppressor - is
what terrified white South Africans, to the extent that they had to kill
Biko).
The transactionary details of who sold, bought and owned a slave are
speculatively interesting. Why don't you give us your own thoughts about
it?
> 2) You agreed with President Jammeh that Gambian intellectuals in the
> diaspora could have contributed culturally and technically much more
> effectively for their homeland if they were actually inside the
Gambia.But
> you at the same time counte-argued that they are still contributing
> significantly financially by subsidising their families back home as well
as
> buying properties from there.So,maybe we should not just pack our bags
and
> go home as some suggested sometime ago....
Your cousin in Stockholm has on many occasions assured me that even if he
were a missile locked on some target in Banjul, he would either fall into
the sea or in Guinea-Bissau; but never on Gambian soil. There are others
who think that the only solution is to go home. These are two extremes that
are both unacceptable to me. But in between them there is a vast land of
diasporan Gambians, and Africans, who have peraonal histories enhancing or
stifling attempts to return home. These must be respected. Yet I believe
ultimately every Gambian must strive to return home. Now, that does not
mean that at any given time we must be willing to pack up and go. One might
just get killed? Tell me, would anyone insist that Wole Soyinka should go
back now to his native Nigeria? Where is being most useful to his people at
this point in time?
> 3) You posited that our past history is responsible for our ethnic
divisions
> and that our ethnic loyalties are stronger than our nationalism.You also
> raised the very significant issue of the reverence that our culture gives
to
> AGE: that being old means being more knowledgeable and wise.But you did
not
> tell us why we revere age,and how sometimes our elders abuse that
> reverence.You also did not tell us how each age group is considered as a
> specific level of social education which does not normally allow into it
> members of a lower age group, for fear that they have not yet got the
level
> of maturity required to handle the issues or skills specific to that age
> group.
I did not tell you why we revere age? Would you kindly read that paragraph
again!
(Part 3, parag.7).
Momodou Sidibeh.
------------------------------
Date: Tue, 20 Jan 1998 13:27:20 +0100
From: "Momodou S Sidibeh" <momodou.sidibeh@stockholm.mail.telia.com>
To: <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
Subject: SV: Is It In Our Nature : A Discussion With Mr.Sidibeh!!
Message-ID: <199801201452.PAA26519@d1o2.telia.com>
MIME-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1
Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit
I should cease this opportunity to thank once again all those who
telephoned or wrote privately to express their appreciation of my
contribution to this topic. I think Bass raised some important questions
and I would juxtapose my views and comments with what he wrote:
Mr. Drammeh wrote...
> In Part Two: -
>
> 1)You reasoned that the instability and economic stagnation we are faced
> with has its source in our inability to organize and sustain
mass-oriented
> organizations;but you did not explain whether this incapacity to organize
> ourselves is a relatively new phenomenon in Black Africa or whether that
has
> always been the case,bearing in mind here the organizational
sophistication
> of the Mali Empire,its commercial prosperity and the diversity of the
ethnic
> groups in it.
I am referring to the general situation as it obtains in post-independence
Africa. (BTW Buharry's questions cannot by any measure of logic refer to
the organizational dynamics of empires such as rose and fell some 700!
years ago - remeber, he wrote about Gambians in Atlanta and Stockholm).
Even so, a qualitative difference is in need of pointing out here. Old
Mali's organizational sophistication was ethnic- centred, gender-biased,
and structured to enhance the state's administration of its subjects. Our
concern here is to analyse predicaments that stand in the way of building
effective, autonomous, mass-based and democratically structured
organizations, which even if they are political, should be free from state
control.
> 2) You Explained that a major reason why social bonds weaken between
> Gambians in the Diaspora is that when the longest resident Gambians
become
> much more comfortable economically and culturally in the new country,they
> tend to withdraw.That surely must have serious organizational
consequences,
> since they are the much more experienced ones! But is this phenomenon a
> uniquely Gambian desease ?
....."when the longest residents become more comfortable
economically....they
tend to withdraw". I wrote nothing like this. So perhaps it would be more
helpful if you explain why your interpretation is this different.
On the other hand, I wrote: "This is in general, how immigrant communities
EVERYWHERE evolve and villages develop. (2nd paragraph, part 2)."
I hoped the generalisation here should inform adequately that this is not a
uniquely Gambian phenonmenon.
> 3)You Mentioned that for us to understand fully the factors responsible
for
> our incapacity to organize ourselves,we must go back to Gambia and see
the
> experiences and backgrounds that we as individuals are exposed to as
> children.I would have thought that because rural Gambia is highly
organized
> according to age groups,Rural Gambia should have been able to produce (as
> opposed to our towns and cities) individuals who are very competent at
> organizing the youths,but that does not seem to be the case.I can't see
that
> the average guy/gal from Gunjurr or Kartong is better at organizing
people
> than,say,a guy/gal from the Sukuru City!
You need to qualify your statements here. What do you mean by rural Gambia
being HIGHLY ORGANIZED? How democratic are the "kaabilos"? Earlier on if
you failed to show up for work on behalf of the "kaabilo", you were whipped
into pulp! If youth are assaulted these days, a complaint is filed at the
police. (I am writing from experience). Western institutions in conflict
with African tradition, where the latter are gradually disappearing (my
point in part 3 parag.7 - the Social Distribution of Power)....How many
"kaabilos" (clan-based associations) are now operational in Serre-kunda,
please??
> 4) You Disagreed with the notion that it is in the nature of the Gambians
to
> be inimical to the interest of the group or to hate seeing other gambians
> succeed.You refuted that by arguing that many of those gambians who were
> brought up in liberal and tolerant families are indeed opened-minded and
> have very generous spirits.But are those not the exceptions that prove
the
> rule?!
I did not say what you say I said. Unless you insist on treating my
writing as a literary piece open to textual criticism (in which case we
should be dealing with an entirely different matter) I would suggest that
you read that portion again.
However, your question brings forth an imporatnt matter. Among defeated,
humiliated, dominated, and oppressed people the phenomenon of self-hate,
negative self-feeling are well known. (This was discussed here sometime
ago). Most black people (African-Americans during slavery, for example) did
not just show symptoms of inferiority complexes, but also believe they were
NATURALLY OF LESS WORTH. If Rosa Parks believed that, the Civil Rights
struggle would have been indefinitely postponed. The realisation that there
are concrete historical forces influencing ones condition and through that
realization to act to change that condition, is a process of liberation.
The same applies to Gambians. Even if the majority of Gambians believe that
they are by nature self-destructive, it does not of neccessity follow that
they are right. (Is there anyone on this list who has never heard that the
whites of this world live sweet lives because they have nothing saved for
them in heaven? And that we muslims would get our reward after when we are
dead? - a queer justification of backwardness ordained by God!). i believe
that our consciousnes is a consequence of the material conditions we live
in; and that our duty, after understanding how those material cnditions
operate, is to change them for the better. No, it is not the case of the
exception proving the rule. It is rather that the majority needs mental
decolonisation. (Ngugi Wa Thiongo is very helpful here).
I will finish this later on. For the moment, I have to go.
Momodou S Sidibeh.
------------------------------
Date: Tue, 20 Jan 1998 09:54:37 -0500 (EST)
From: mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: New Member (fwd)
Message-ID: <9801201454.AA50456@st6000.sct.edu>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII
Content-Transfer-Encoding: 8bit
Greetings,
This is a forwarded intro. of ABDOUL SALAAM AL-HASSAN SECKA.
Regards,
Moe S. Jallow
---------------------------------------------------------------------
> Moe, pls redirect to Gambia-l 4 me.I mistakenly deleted the
> address
>
>
> Hi Managers !
>
> Thanks 4 subscr'ng me. A brief intro you said ?
>
> To start with, I'm someone with a rather long name. By the way I'm not
> an Arab. Just pretending to be one.
>
> And U know what? I have 1 of D most boring professions. My lecturers
> told me 3 yrs ago that I graduated as an "economist". I
> wonder what that means. In any case, I'm doing what I think economists
> usually do.
>
> I hope the "Gambia Chamber of Commerce and Industry"
> appreciates what I do in it's name.
>
>
> I don't need to bore U with my hobbies. But I can tell U the
> latest in my list is reading Gambia-L mail. Boy aren't
> they too many? I sure will need a course on "Gambia-L Data
> Management". Will someone offer me 1? But is fun I can tell U
> that.
------------------------------
Date: Tue, 20 Jan 1998 10:56:58 -0400 (AST)
From: Fafa Sanyang <fsanyang@is2.dal.ca>
To: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
Subject: Re: SV: Endangered Gambian Beaches!!
Message-ID: <Pine.A41.3.95.980120095748.189206A-100000@is2.dal.ca>
MIME-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII
Your comments and ideas are very good. Currently there is in place a
Technical Working Group called Coastal and Marine Environment Management
Working Group (CMEMWG) under the auspices of the National Environment
Agency. The mandate or TOR of this Group includes your suggestions. This
is an interdesciplinary group which is required to and has been trying to
include public, particularly local coastal community participation and
utilizing local knowledge in coastal resources and environment management.
I can remember a workshop where Banjul, Bakau and all coastal villages
were represented and all languages were spoken to get local ideas. I can
also remember that the Alkali of Bijilo saying he beleived that the
accretion or sedimentation occuring at oyster creek is blocking somehow
the natural tidal flow into the marshland between the creek and Tobacco
road. He beleives that this is concentrating wave energy eastwards towards
Banjul Muslim Cemetery area. His comments or ideas was based on long term
observation of some offshore islands which were eroding at one time and
the
fishermen tried to do some control but the moment they intevened the
matter got worst.This Alikali was a fisherman before retiring and become
the head of Bijilo village. So community participation has accualy started
through workshops, taskforce meeting and village meeting. I have been
involved in all these activities.I can remember also that I assisted one
NGO The World View in preparing a documentary on coastal environmental
problems. I had a two days tour with them to some critically eroding sites
at Banjul area, Bijilo and the sand mining site at Kartong. The video is
meant for public education. But more effort is needed and
so far a one person at NEA coordinating Coastal Zone Management, may
not be as effective as one would like.
Coastal environments are very unique and complex. This is where land and
water meets, so the characteristics are completely different from real
land or sea. This environment is very fragile and dynamic as well.Managing
it require expertise in both biophysical science and people management.
Accually it the people who interfere with nature and end up creating
problems for themselves. But can we live without interfering with nature?
How do we live in the coastal area living natural processes to take their
natural courses. That is living in harmony with mother nature.This would
require a better understanding of our coast.So research, not on ad hoc
bases as so far been done in the Gambia and many places to solve an
immediate problem, would be key the key tool to understand our coast.
Let me also add that Regional, subregional, and international cooperation
is highly reqired in managing the coast. The general littoral drift in
Senegambia coast is southwords. this is the general trend generated by
the predomenated Northwest swell; although there
are some local deflections. So some human activities in Senagal can affect
the Gambia and likewise what happens in the Gambia can affect Cassamance.
Howmany 100s or 1000s of miles do oilspill travel.
So in short managing our coast reqires all desciplines and economists are
important in this group. So operation "Save our Beaches Campaign" is great
and all experts in history, ethics, economics and scientists and managers
should join heads.
Thanks
Fafa
On Tue, 20 Jan 1998, Housainou Taal wrote:
>
>
>
>
> Dear Bantaba folks,
>
> I very much appreciated the very insightful discussion by Malanding, Fafa,
> Abdou and others concerning our endangered coastline. I would very much
> like to add the following comments to complement what has already been
> said:
>
> (1) Approach to the problem: A publicity drive to stimulate more
> awareness about the coastline erosion problem could put the issue at the
> public forefront and provoke more action. A classic example is the Banjul
> Declaration on Polution and Conservation which was used to raise awareness
> about natural resource conservation and management issues. The formation of
> a specific Government agency could help but there is need to integrate
> community initiatives as well. A publicity drive could be well supported by
> the formation of a TASK FORCE to look at both short and long term measures
> that are needed to inform people about the problem and how to tackle it.
>
> (2) Short-term soultions: Some of the short-term measures have already been
> outlined, i.e. moving sand to the points that are eroding very fast,
> groins, etc These short-term measures may not be the best solutions but
> they could help in the short-term whilst resources and research is being
> conducted for long-term solutons. This problem is indeed very serious and
> global so every effort must be made to solicit support from the
> international sector e.g. bilateral donors, UNDP,UNEP and WFP. Low-cost
> interventions utilising a labour-intensive package could be supported under
> community based initiatives often funded by various international agencies.
> I was recently involved in the formulation of a Food-for-work initiative in
> Malawi which will help construct public facilities including feeder roads
> in floods-affected areas. I know WFP recently approved a school feeding
> project for The Gambia so perhaps WFP could also be approached to see if a
> Quick Action Project on Environmental Rehabilitation could be jointly
> supported with the Government and other interested parties.
>
> (3) Long-term solutions: Long-term solutions are often the most difficult
> since they require sustainability. Experts like Fafa who are very
> up-to-date with research on this subject must be encouraged to come
> forward with the long-term answers. However, as an economist with a
> research backgroud myself, sometimes it takes us too long to come with
> those vital answers at the right time. This is why researchers must be
> supported to be able to dedicate adequate time and effort to society's
> problems.
>
> Regards to all and lets organise and support a "SAVE OUR BEACHES CAMPAGN!".
>
>
>
>
> fsanyang@is2.dal.ca on 19-01-98 15:41:23
>
> Please respond to gambia-l@u.washington.edu
>
> To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
> cc: (bcc: Housainou Taal/OD/WFP)
> Subject: Re: SV: Endangered Gambian Beaches!!
>
>
>
>
> Hi Abdou,
> Thanks for your comments and your invaluable imput. You are very right in
> your suggestion for A specialized CZM Agency and public participation.
> Actually the National Environment Agency is currently responsible for CZM,
> coordinated by a one person programme officer. I am writing another paper
> on " Institutional Framework and Capacity Building for Integrated Coastal
> Zone Management in The Gambia". Your ideas as usual is once again
> solicited.
> On Mon, 19 Jan 1998, Abdou O Gibba wrote:
> > Fafa!
> >
> > At the time Bass forwarded the article (which I am already familiar
> with), I
> > was thinking of appealing for your expertise and time. So your response
> was
> > very timely. Thanks for the devotion.
> >
> > you wrote:
> >
> > "....lets put heads together for more ideas particular on management
> issues.
> > It is time to call for ideas from experts such as Amadou Wadda at Delft
> and
> > Abdou Gibba in Norway...."
> >
> > You have covered the physical aspects of the situation very articulately
> and
> > I belief that many of us have now got a slight idea on the status quo.
> > Looking from the social perspective, you wrote:
> >
> > "....my recommendation, without hesitation would be to look into the
> > management of human activities in the coastal area. A better planning of
> the
> > coastal zone is required... One of the way for such planning was what we
> > (several government and municipal, and quassigovernment, planners,
> > geologists, engineers, and economists) have recommended in the "
> Strategies
> > for Integrated Coastal Zone Management in The Gambia ".( 1996)unpublished
> is
> > to plan and enforce a setback line. That is to say to disallow any human
> > activity within say 50 or 100 or 500 meters from the high water mark i.e
> the
> > high tide mark. To determine this setback line a lot of work is required
> > because you must determine accurately the rate of erosion, (up - to-
> date)
> > at all the areas of the coastline, and also put other urgent
> socio-economic
> > factors into consideration. For example you cannot put a port or ferry
> > terminal at 50 or 500 metres away from the sea front..."
> >
> > I agree with your recommendation. I don't know what the recommendations
> of
> > the "Strategies for Integrated Coastal Zone Management in The Gambia "
> are,
> > but to the list of experts and agencies you mentioned, I would like to,
> if I
> > may, identify other important partners in such management incentives. As
> the
> > notion is clearly stating, "Integrated" Coastal Zone Management should
> > integrate all parties who derive their livelihood from coastal areas. The
> > range of these in Gambia may be (apart from those you already mentioned),
> > the hotel industry, sand miners, fishermen, and in Banjul in particular,
> the
> > muslim and christian community leaders who are tirelessly making efforts
> to
> > save the remaining parts of the graveyards. As we have already discussed
> > earlier on, the keyword here is "co-management". While government should
> > take a leading role, all the other stake holders should be active
> partners
> > in the process of managing our coastal area.
> >
> > Another important element in this process is public education and opinion
> > without which many efforts made by any ICZM program might be wasteful. It
> is
> > crucial for the public to be aware of such efforts in order to achieve
> > appropriate and effective conservation. Regulative or restrictive
> measures
> > you mentioned are fine and necessary but without adequate public
> awareness,
> > they will not be respected to that significant level.
> >
> > Finally,a national CZM dept./agency should be established to co-ordinate
> the
> > planning and management of our coast. In my opinion such a dept. or
> agency
> > should have gained it's place in Gambia's public sector many years ago,
> > given the physical structure of our tiny strip. I still can't figure out
> why
> > we are still lacking back when it comes to this. As I am made to
> understand,
> > most of the efforts being made are somehow short-term ?? (correct me). If
> > there are or should be long-term plans, in my opinion, only a specialized
> > dept./agency should be able to carry out such tasks appropriately and
> > effectively.
> >
> > Hey Fafa, thanks again for your input and as it has become a popular
> slogan
> > here... "Keep Up The Good Work Down There!"
> >
> > Regards,
> > ::)))Abdou Oujimai
> >
> >
> >
>
>
>
>
>
>
>
>
Date: Tue, 20 Jan 1998 10:57:40 EST
From: Bolsey225 <Bolsey225@aol.com>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: Subscribe new member
Message-ID: <a2994b3b.34c4c976@aol.com>
Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII
Content-transfer-encoding: 7bit
Please can u please subscribe Ella23K@aol.com.
Thanks and God bless
------------------------------
Date: Tue, 20 Jan 1998 11:12:01 -0500 (EST)
From: "Malanding S. Jaiteh" <msjaiteh@mtu.edu>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Cc: msjaiteh@mtu.edu (Malanding S. Jaiteh)
Subject: Re: New Passports
Message-ID: <199801201612.LAA02910@oak.ffr.mtu.edu>
Content-Type: text
I thought I should put in my few cents worth in this new Hihaars from the
Interior Secretariat. Don't you think these are not too expensive for the
benefits they are claiming? I think passport and license plates can be
abused by those who who really want to. My position is that most of the
passports in wrong hands were indeed acquired by legal means. Its just that
they were not properly screened by the authorities or were knowingly issued
to them by officers not doing their job right. So a change to new passports
can only make life difficult to the tens of thousands of Gambians living abroad
and not keep passports out from the wrong hands. Also it is not hard to look
around to see the difficulties involved in controlling vehicle theft.
The US has probably one of the most
computerized registration systems. This does not stop the hundreds of thousands
of automobiles stolen or carjacked each year. Armed bandits need not steal
a car. They can always take it by force.
What is clear is that all these are not cheap. The Secretariat must not only
look at the potential revenue or the so called security gain. These could be
trivial when you consider other impacts on Gambians.
Malanding Jaiteh
>
>
> At 06:57 PM 1/19/98 -0000, you wrote:
> >Sent by "Archibald H. R. Graham" <archibald.graham@commit.gm>
> > via Commit
> >
> >
> >With the kind and consented permission of the Management of HIBAAR *, I
> >reproduce the following front page article in this week's free issue of
> >HIBAAR:
> >
> >"Major Bojang tells Hibaar about new passports"
> >
> >"Government is to introduce new passports, Momodou Bojang, Secretary of
> >State for the Interior, has told Hibaar.
> >
> >"Speaking to our reporter in his office, Major Bojang said new passport are
> >needed because the existing ones 'can easily be forged'.
> >
> >"He continued: 'The Gambian passport is not up to the security standard
> >that we want it to be.' The new passport will be difficult to forge.
> >
> >"The secretary of state said present passport-holders will be given a 'year
> >of grace' in which to acquire new ones. He added that the fee for the new
> >passport will remain D250.......
> >
> >".........He stressed that the new (car) number plates will be unlike those
> >at present in use. The issuing of them will be computerised and linked to
> >number plate data in countries such as Guinea Bissau, Mauritania, and
> >Senegal, so that car theft can be swiftly countered.
> >
> >"Major Bojang said that recent attackers on a Casamance Village had arrived
> >in vehicles bearing Gambian number plates - 'which can easily be forged'.
> >
> >"The secretary of state said the new high-security number plates will be
> >reflective at night, thus helping to cut down accidents......"
> >
> >* - Hibaar is a new free newspaper published weekly by HIBAAR, P O Box
> >2745, Serrekunda, The Gambia. Tel. 497939
> >
> >Regards
> >Archi
> >
> >
> >
>
------------------------------
Date: Tue, 20 Jan 1998 11:49:16 -0500
From: Solomon Sylva <ssylva@emory.edu>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: 01/20-14:19 Automatic MimeLink Message---Humor of the Day!!!!!!!
Message-ID: <34C4D58C.44AF@emory.edu>
MIME-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii
Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit
Camara, Momodou wrote:
>
> The address has been removed from Gambia-l.
> Momodou Camara
>
> On 20 Jan 98 at 10:33, Malanding S. Jaiteh wrote:
>
> > Can someone help with Mr Amadou kabir Njie's address? I am getting
> > lots of error messages. Perhaps the managers are aware but just in
> > case.
> >
> > malanding
Thank Goodness!!! I was wondering what was happening here. After a rough
morning after the MLK Holiday, it was starting to get to me.
Thank You. Now I feel much better.
Keep up the good work.
Peace,
King Solomon
Date: Tue, 20 Jan 1998 12:13:54 -0500
From: Solomon Sylva <ssylva@emory.edu>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: 01/20-17:23 Automatic MimeLink Message - Here we go again !!!!!!
Message-ID: <34C4DB51.C02@emory.edu>
MIME-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii
Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit
postmaster@nsw.no wrote:
>
> Concerning your message with subject:
> Crawling from DAKAR to BANJUL!!!
>
> The message can not be delivered because
> the following recipients could not be reached:
>
> amadou.kabir.njie@nsw.no
Here we go again, can somebody help this guy?
I would have if I could from my end.
Thank you.
King Solomon
Date: Tue, 20 Jan 1998 12:11:15 -0500
From: Ceesay Soffie <Ceesay_Soffie@prc.com>
To: "'gambia-l@u.washington.edu'" <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
Subject: FW:
Message-ID: <C69DB1B2BFFBCF11B5D300000000000152DD75@Cry1.prc.com>
MIME-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain;
charset="iso-8859-1"
Just a little something to break the tedium -
Soffie
>
> Some of the world's greatest minds can be found
> anywhere...except in
> public life.
>
>
> SMOKING KILLS. AND IF YOU'RE KILLED, YOU'VE LOST A VERY
> IMPORTANT PART OF YOUR LIFE."
> - Brooke Shields
>
> "THE PRESIDENT HAS KEPT ALL OF THE PROMISES HE INTENDED TO
> KEEP." - Clinton aide George Stephanopolous speaking on "Larry
> King Live"
>
> "THE POLICE ARE NOT HERE TO CREATE DISORDER. THEY'RE HERE
> TO PRESERVE DISORDER."
> - Former Chicago mayor Daley during the infamous 1968
> convention
>
> "IF YOU'VE SEEN ONE REDWOOD TREE, YOU'VE SEEN THEM ALL."
>
> - Forestry expert Ronald Reagan
>
> "TRADITIONALLY, MOST OF AUSTRALIA'S IMPORTS COME FROM
> OVERSEAS." - Former Australian cabinet minister Keppel
> Enderbery
>
> "IT IS WONDERFUL TO BE HERE IN THE GREAT STATE OF
> CHICAGO."
> - Former U.S. Vice-President Dan Quayle
>
> "THE STREETS ARE SAFE IN PHILADELPHIA. IT'S ONLY THE
> PEOPLE
> THAT MAKE THEM UNSAFE."
> - Former Philadelphia Mayor and Police Chief Frank Rizzo
>
> "THE INTERNET IS A GREAT WAY TO GET ON THE NET." -
>
> Republican presidential candidate Bob Dole
>
> "IT IS BAD LUCK TO BE SUPERSTITIOUS." - Andrew
> Mathis
>
> "IT'S LIKE AN ALCATRAZ AROUND MY NECK."
> - Boston mayor Menino on the shortage of city parking
> spaces
>
> "I WAS RECENTLY ON A TOUR OF LATIN AMERICA, AND THE ONLY
>
> REGRET I HAVE WAS THAT I DIDN'T STUDY LATIN
> HARDER IN SCHOOL SO I COULD CONVERSE WITH THOSE PEOPLE."
> -
> Former U.S. Vice-President Dan Quayle
>
> "THEY'RE MULTIPURPOSE. NOT ONLY DO THEY PUT THE CLIPS ON,
> BUT THEY TAKE THEM OFF."
> - Pratt & Whitney spokesperson explaining why the company
> charged
> the Air Force nearly $1,000 for an ordinary pair of pliers
>
>
> "WE'RE GOING TO TURN THIS TEAM AROUND 360 DEGREES."
> - Jason Kidd, upon his drafting to the Dallas Mavericks
>
> "I'M NOT GOING TO HAVE SOME REPORTERS PAWING THROUGH OUR
> PAPERS. WE ARE THE PRESIDENT."
> - Hillary Clinton commenting on the release of subpoenaed
> documents
>
> "WHEN MORE AND MORE PEOPLE ARE THROWN OUT OF WORK,
> UNEMPLOYMENT RESULTS."
> - Former U.S. President Calvin Coolidge
>
"CHINA IS A BIG COUNTRY, INHABITED BY MANY CHINESE."
- Former French President Charles de Gaulle
>
> "THAT LOWDOWN SCOUNDREL DESERVES TO BE KICKED TO DEATH
> BY A JACKASS, AND I'M JUST THE ONE TO DO IT."
> - A congressional candidate in Texas
>
>
> "THINGS ARE MORE LIKE THEY ARE NOW THAN THEY EVER WERE
> BEFORE."
> - Former U.S. President Dwight D. Eisenhower
>
> "A BILLION HERE, A BILLION THERE -- SOONER OR LATER IT
> ADDS UP TO REAL MONEY."
> - Everett Dirksen
>
> "I DON'T FEEL WE DID WRONG IN TAKING THIS GREAT COUNTRY
> AWAY FROM THEM. THERE WERE GREAT NUMBERS OF PEOPLE WHO
> NEEDED NEW LAND, AND THE INDIANS WERE SELFISHLY TRYING TO KEEP IT
> FOR THEMSELVES."
> - John Wayne
>
> "HALF THIS GAME IS NINETY PERCENT MENTAL."
> - Philadelphia Phillies manager Danny Ozark
>
>
> "IT ISN'T POLLUTION THAT'S HARMING THE ENVIRONMENT. IT'S
> THE IMPURITIES IN OUR AIR AND WATER THAT ARE DOING IT."
> - Former U.S. Vice-President Dan Quayle
>
> "WITHOUT CENSORSHIP, THINGS CAN GET TERRIBLY CONFUSED IN
> THE PUBLIC MIND."
> - General William Westmoreland, during the war in Viet
> Nam
>
> "WHAT A WASTE IT IS TO LOSE ONE'S MIND. OR NOT TO HAVE A MIND IS BEING
> VERY WASTEFUL. HOW TRUE THAT IS."
> - Former U.S. Vice- President Dan Quayle at a fundraising event
> for the United Negro College Fund. He was attempting to quote the line
> "a mind is a terrible thing to waste."
>
> "IF YOU LET THAT SORT OF THING GO ON, YOUR BREAD AND
> BUTTER WILL BE CUT RIGHT OUT FROM UNDER YOUR FEET."
> - Former British foreign minister Ernest Bevin
>
> "I LOVE CALIFORNIA. I PRACTICALLY GREW UP IN PHOENIX."
> - Former U.S. Vice-President Dan Quayle
>
>
> Bill Gates dies and finds himself being sized up by God...
>
> "Well, Bill, I'm really confused on this call. I'm not sure
> whether to send you to Heaven or Hell. After all, you enormously
> helped society by putting a
> computer in almost every home in America, yet you also created that
> ghastly
> Windows '95. I'm going to do something I've never done before. I'm
> going to let you decide where you want to go."
>
> Bill replied, "Well, what's the difference between the two?"
>
>
> God said, "I'm willing to let you visit both places briefly, to see
> if it will help your decision."
>
> "Fine, but where should I go first?" Bill asked.
>
> "I'll leave that up to you," God replied.
>
> "Okay then," said Bill, "let's try Hell first." So Bill went to Hell.
> It was a beautiful, clean, sandy beach with clear waters and lots of
> beautiful women running around, playing in the water, laughing and
> frolicking about. The sun was shining; the temperature perfect. He was
> very pleased.
>
> "This is great," he told God. "If this is hell, I really want to see
> heaven."
>
> "Fine," said God, and off they went. Heaven was a place high in the
> clouds,
with angels drifting about, playing harps and singing. It was nice,
but not as
enticing as Hell. Bill thought for a quick minute, and rendered his
decision.
> "Hmmm. I think I'd prefer Hell," he told God.
>
> "Fine," replied God, "as you desire." So Bill Gates went to Hell.
> Two weeks later, God decided to check on the late billionaire to see
> how he was doing in Hell. When he got there, he found Bill, shackled
> to a wall screaming amongst hot flames in dark caves, being burned and
> tortured by demons, with no one to help him out of his dilemma no
> matter how loud he screamed.
>
> "How's everything going?" He asked Bill.
>
> Bill responded with his voice filled with anguish and tormented
> disappointment. "This is awful. This is nothing like the Hell I
> visited two weeks ago. I can't believe this is happening. What
> happened to that other place, with the beaches and the beautiful women
> playing in the water????"
>
> "Oh," God said, "that was Hell 3.1. This is Hell 95."
>
>
>
------------------------------
Date: Tue, 20 Jan 1998 18:39:22 +0200
From: momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Recent error messages
Message-ID: <19980120174040.AAA49162@nijii>
MIME-Version: 1.0
Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII
Content-transfer-encoding: 7BIT
Gambia-l,
We have all been receiving error messages on the list during the
last 24 hours which was due to the fact that Kabir was added to the
list with a wrong address.
A subscription request was received by the subscription managers on
the 19th January 1998 to add Kabir but unfortunately the email
address was postmaster@nsw.no which has been the cause of all these
errors.
I have now deleted the address. FYI none subscribers can't send
messages to the list!!!!
Best regards to every one,
Momodou Camara
------------------------------
Date: Tue, 20 Jan 1998 14:49:47 -0500
From: Ceesay Soffie <Ceesay_Soffie@prc.com>
To: "'gambia-l@u.washington.edu'" <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
Subject: cancer research in the gambia
Message-ID: <C69DB1B2BFFBCF11B5D300000000000152DD77@Cry1.prc.com>
MIME-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain
Hello Gambia-L
I would greatly appreciate any information on research on cancer in the
Gambia - lung cancer, breast cancer, and prostate cancer. What are the
statistics on sufferers, deaths due to the disease, and the kind of
preventive measures currently in place. Information or direction to
information can sent to my personal mailbox. Thank you.
Soffie Ceesay
------------------------------
Date: Tue, 20 Jan 1998 16:08:25 EST
From: Bolsey225 <Bolsey225@aol.com>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: new member
Message-ID: <65076878.34c5124b@aol.com>
Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII
Content-transfer-encoding: 7bit
HI, AM SORRY FOR NOT SENDING THE FULL INFORMATION ABOUT ELLA. PLEASE AGAIN
CAN YOU INCLUDE HER NAME ON YOUR LIST HER ADDRESS IS
Ella23K@aol.com (cecilia wright)
THANK YOU FELLOW GAMBIANS
YOU GUYS ARE DOING A GREAT JOB KEEPING US IN TOUCH, BECAUSE WE ARE IN A VERY
REMOTE AREA OF THE US. HENCE WE SELDOM GET NEWS OR SUCH INFORMATION ABOUT
HOME. KEEP UP THE GOOD WORK.
THANKS AGAIN AND GOD BLESS
SEE YA
PLEASE
------------------------------
Date: Tue, 20 Jan 1998 16:48:03 -0500 (EST)
From: mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: 25 years ago today....
Message-ID: <9801202148.AA34124@st6000.sct.edu>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII
Content-Transfer-Encoding: 8bit
The date was January 20th, 1973, twenty-five years ago today, that Amilcar
Cabral, the Guinea-Bissau nationalist leader, was assassinated in Conakry.
In memory of the late African revolutionary, I am forwarding the following
about his distinctions. May his soul rest in peace.
Regards,
Moe S. Jallow
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
AMILCAR CABRAL - LIFETIME DISTINCTIONS:
Member of the Presidency of the World Peace Council
January 1972 --- Awarded the Gamal Abdel Nasser Medal at the 5th
conference of the Organization of Solidarity of
the African and Asian Peoples.
October 1972 --- Awarded Frederico Joliot-Curie Medal by the World Peace
Council.
October 1972 --- Awarded Honorary Doctorate of Law degree by Lincoln
University, in Pensylvania, USA.
December 1972 -- Awarded Honorary Doctorate of Political and Social
Sciences by the African Institute of the Academy of
Science of the USSR.
AMILCAR CABRAL - POSTHUMOUS DISTINCTIONS:
January 1973 --- Gold Medal of Fidelity to the People by the president
Ahmed Sekou Toure in the name of the Central
Committee of the Democratic Party of Guine Conakry.
April 1973 ----- Medal of the Anti-Imperialist Unity by the Democratic
World Youth Federation.
May 1973 ------ The World Peace Council creates the Amilcar Cabral Award
to recognize organizations and groups for
exemplary contribution in the struggle against the
colonialism andimperialism.
May 1973 ------ One the principal Squares in Argel, Tunisia is named
Amilcar Cabral Square. In the Republic of
Congo of the principal avenues is renamed Amilcar Cabral
Avenue.
May 1973 ------ In Pavia, Italy, the Amilcar Cabral Elementary School is
named in his honor.
May 1973 ------ The Indian government creates the Amilcar Cabral
Scholarship to be awarded anually to an African
student, preferably a militant of a moviment for African
liberation or the fight against racism.
May 1973 ------ In Rome, Italy, the the Liberation and Development
committee created the Amilcar Cabral Center of
Documentation. In Sweden Zentrum Amilcar Cabral, and in
Washington, US, the Amilcar Cabral Institute.
And I must ask, how about the Amilcar Cabral Tournament????
------------------------------
Date: Tue, 20 Jan 1998 21:22:03 -0500
From: "Dr. Amadou S. Janneh" <amadou@mail.lig.bellsouth.net>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Singhateh: Closer to Being Veep?
Message-ID: <34C55BCB.52A6@Mail.lig.bellsouth.net>
MIME-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii
Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit
Gambia-l:
I was just discussing Omar Njie's removal with someone who arrived from
The Gambia recently and she made some interesting observations. She
reminded me that Edward Sighateh turned 31 last December, and that it
may be a matter of time for him to step into the vice presidency.
Are you hearing the same thing? What are your thoughts? What would be
the implication? Should we expect any explanations from the government
IF that happens?
------------------------------
Date: Tue, 20 Jan 1998 21:53:36 -0600
From: "Katim S. Touray" <dekat@itis.com>
To: "Gambia-l" <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
Subject: Caught in the cross-fire
Message-ID: <199801210439.WAA00469@tower.itis.com>
MIME-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1
Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit
Hi folks,
i'm writing to say a few words about recent error messages we've been
getting on the list.
first, thanks to Momodou Camara for working on root cause of the problem by
unsubscribing Amadou's culprit address. second, the bad news is that we're
not quite done with the problem yet. you might notice that we're still
getting some mail from postmaster@nsw.no even after Momodou has removed the
offending address from Gambia-L.
the reason for our plight is that we're caught in the traffic between two
machines. even though Momodou has unsubscribed Amadou's offending address,
his mail server keeps sending mail to Gambia-L to the effect that it could
not deliver mail to Amadou. in turn, the Gambia-L server replies to
Amadou's mail server (postmaster@nsw.no) that it (Amadou's server) is not
subscribed to Gambia-L. and on and on ...
in theory, this traffic should stop after a certain number of tries, or
days. so we should just lied down low, and hope this thing goes away soon.
this is a time to stay strong!!
for your info, the following is a clean-up version of traffic between the
two machines:
Step 1: mail from POSTMASTER@NSW.NO to Gambia-L:
>
----------------------------------------------------------------------------
---
> From: postmaster@nsw.no
> Date: Tue, 20 Jan 1998 20:06:00 +0100
> To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
> Subject: 01/20-19:36 Automatic MimeLink Message
> The message can not be delivered because
> the following recipients could not be reached:
>
> amadou.kabir.njie@nsw.no
>
Step 2: mail from LISTPROC to POSTMASTER@NSW.NO
> From: listproc@u.washington.edu
> To: postmaster@nsw.no
> Cc: tloum@u.washington.edu; at137@columbia.edu; dekat@itis.com
> Subject: Error Condition Re: 01/20-19:36 Automatic MimeLink Message
> Date: Tuesday, January 20, 1998 1:06 PM
>
> postmaster@nsw.no: You are not subscribed to gambia-l@u.washington.edu.
> Your message is returned to you unprocessed. If you want to subscribe,
> send mail to listproc@u.washington.edu with the following request:
>
> subscribe GAMBIA-L Your Name
>
> This message cannot be resent again from your address shown above, unless
> its body is slightly modified.
it's really funny that they are having an argument over nothing. so much
for how smart computers are.
i'll stop here for now. please pardon the inconveniences or any problems
caused. have a great weekend!
Katim
------------------------------
Date: Tue, 20 Jan 1998 23:56:40 -0500 (EST)
From: mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: Singhateh: Closer to Being Veep?
Message-ID: <9801210456.AA71176@st6000.sct.edu>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII
Content-Transfer-Encoding: 8bit
Dr. Janneh, you wrote:
>
> Gambia-l:
>
> I was just discussing Omar Njie's removal with someone who arrived from
> The Gambia recently and she made some interesting observations. She
> reminded me that Edward Sighateh turned 31 last December, and that it
> may be a matter of time for him to step into the vice presidency.
>
> What would be the implication?
That the government has played the Gambian people by knowingly falsifying
and bypassing the constitution, shrewdly, to suit their needs. This would
suggest that Sighateh may sill be a feared man by the president and his
cabinet, else, why go through this formfitting plot only to have the
Gambian people inflict on them a(nother) blow of non-confidentiality?
Let's hope this is only "rumours" of time. Perhaps, there ought to be a
genuine explanation for the swift removal of Mr. Omar Njie.
Regards,
Moe S. Jallow
======================================================================
mjallow@sct.edu mjallow@hayes.com
---------------------------------------------------------------------
------------------------------
Date: Wed, 21 Jan 1998 00:29:59 -0500 (EST)
From: mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: Caught in the cross-fire
Message-ID: <9801210529.AA30334@st6000.sct.edu>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII
Content-Transfer-Encoding: 8bit
Katim wrote:
>
> it's really funny that they are having an argument over nothing. so much
> for how smart computers are.
>
Ceratinly, only half as smart as its programmer. After all, it is the
programmer who tells it what to do. Did you ever hear the expression, "All
programmers are playwrights and all computers are lousy actors"? (just a
joke).
Regards,
Moe S. Jallow
------------------------------
Date: Wed, 21 Jan 1998 09:31:58 +0100
From: =?iso-8859-1?Q?Asbj=F8rn_Nordam?= <asbjorn.nordam@dif.dk>
To: "'Gambia-L'" <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
Subject: Is it in Our Nature
Message-ID: <9B236DF9AF96CF11A5C94044F32190311DB3AF@DKDIFS02>
MIME-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: multipart/mixed;
boundary="---- =_NextPart_000_01BD264F.6D4014F0"
This message is in MIME format. Since your mail reader does not understand
this format, some or all of this message may not be legible.
------ =_NextPart_000_01BD264F.6D4014F0
Content-Type: text/plain;
charset="iso-8859-1"
Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable
I can see that M.S.Sidibeh is answering comments on that topic from =
Bass
and Drammeh, but on my mail there is no comments from the two persons.
When are they posted to the list. Maybe there is more I missed ? =
Asbj=F8rn
------------------------------
Date: Wed, 21 Jan 1998 13:25:52 +0100
From: "Momodou S Sidibeh" <momodou.sidibeh@stockholm.mail.telia.com>
To: <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
Subject: SV: Is it in Our Nature
Message-ID: <199801211237.NAA20503@d1o2.telia.com>
MIME-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1
Content-Transfer-Encoding: 8bit
Mr. Nordam,
In case you have not already received them from someone else,I will send
you copies of the source of the discussion with Bass, alias Mr. Drammeh.
(Note that Bass and Mr. Drammeh are one and the same person - Bass Dodou
Drammeh). I hope your work is less demanding now?
Momodou.
Asbjorn wrote:
I can see that M.S.Sidibeh is answering comments on that topic from Bass
and Drammeh, but on my mail there is no comments from the two persons.
When are they posted to the list. Maybe there is more I missed ? Asbjørn
----------
------------------------------
Date: Wed, 21 Jan 1998 16:59:32 +0300
From: "Bassirou Dodou Drammeh" <kolls567@qatar.net.qa>
To: <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
Subject: Re: Is it in Our Nature
Message-ID: <01bd2674$cc7abea0$412385c2@q-tel.qatar.net>
MIME-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain;
charset="iso-8859-1"
Content-Transfer-Encoding: 8bit
Elakeh,
Okay,do that, because I myself was going to.I was also going
to tease him for multiplying me into two.And until later,all of you keep up
the good work down there!!
My regards to the family!
Basss!
-----Original Message-----
From: Momodou S Sidibeh <momodou.sidibeh@stockholm.mail.telia.com>
To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List
<gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
Date: Wednesday, January 21, 1998 9:32 PM
Subject: SV: Is it in Our Nature
Mr. Nordam,
In case you have not already received them from someone else,I will send
you copies of the source of the discussion with Bass, alias Mr. Drammeh.
(Note that Bass and Mr. Drammeh are one and the same person - Bass Dodou
Drammeh). I hope your work is less demanding now?
Momodou.
Asbjorn wrote:
I can see that M.S.Sidibeh is answering comments on that topic from Bass
and Drammeh, but on my mail there is no comments from the two persons.
When are they posted to the list. Maybe there is more I missed ? Asbjørn
----------
------------------------------
Date: Wed, 21 Jan 1998 17:39:25 +0100
From: =?iso-8859-1?Q?Asbj=F8rn_Nordam?= <asbjorn.nordam@dif.dk>
To: "'Gambia-L'" <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
Subject: Hotels and resthouses in The Gambia
Message-ID: <9B236DF9AF96CF11A5C94044F32190311DB3B3@DKDIFS02>
MIME-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: multipart/mixed;
boundary="---- =_NextPart_000_01BD2693.8565A100"
This message is in MIME format. Since your mail reader does not understand
this format, some or all of this message may not be legible.
------ =_NextPart_000_01BD2693.8565A100
Content-Type: text/plain;
charset="iso-8859-1"
Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable
One of you from the Gambia-L some times ago asked for hotel adresses.
>From tours to the Gambia I come to stay in several hotels, and I met
other toourists. The list enclosed is not total or detailed, or divide
the hotels into a classification-system. I have tried to group them
depending on the site. All gambians must excuse me for putting the list
here, but I don=B4t remember who were asking. If you are interessted =
you
can give comments or corrections. Regards from Asbj=F8rn
My system is WP 6.0. If you who were asking can not open it please =
write
me.
=20
------------------------------
Date: Wed, 21 Jan 1998 12:09:15 -0500 (EST)
From: "Malanding S. Jaiteh" <msjaiteh@mtu.edu>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Graduate Assistantships Available
Message-ID: <199801211709.MAA12592@aspen.ffr.mtu.edu>
Some of you may be interested in this. Good luck.
Malanding Jaiteh
----- Begin Included Message -----
>From owner-forgrad-l-outgoing@mtu.edu Wed Jan 21 07:41:26 1998
X-Received: MTU Resend v1.3 for forgrad-l
X-Authentication-Warning: hemlock.ffr.mtu.edu: Host ffrpc110.ffr [141.219.149.110] claimed to be ffrpc110.ffr.mtu.edu
X-Sender: gdmroz@141.219.149.237
Date: Wed, 21 Jan 1998 07:44:18 -0500
To: forestry-l@mtu.edu, forgrad-l@mtu.edu, eagaff@mtu.edu
From: "Glenn D. Mroz" <gdmroz@mtu.edu>
Subject: Graduate Assistantships Available
Mime-Version: 1.0
>X-Sun-Charset: US-ASCII
>Approved-By: Chris Bennett <bennett@FOREST.UAMONT.EDU>
>Date: Tue, 20 Jan 1998 16:52:33 -0600
>Reply-To: Chris Bennett <bennett@forest.uamont.edu>
>Sender: OWNER-FOREST@LISTSERV.FUNET.FI
>From: Chris Bennett <bennett@forest.uamont.edu>
>Subject: Graduate Assistantships Available
>To: Multiple recipients of list FOREST <FOREST@LISTSERV.FUNET.FI>
>
>GIS, GPS, and Remote Sensing Assistantships, University of Arkansas
>-------------------------------------------------------------------
>
>The School of Forest Resources, University of Arkansas, Monticello has
>over five graduate assistantships available for outstanding M.S.
>candidates who plan to enroll in graduate school in the fall of 1998.
>Assistantships are half-time and carry a stipend of US$11,000 per year
>plus tuition. Entrance requirements include a 3.0 undergraduate grade
>point average and a GRE score of 1000. Persons with undergraduate
>degrees in forestry, wildlife management, natural resources or
>environmental science are encouraged to apply. Applicants in other
>fields are also encouraged to apply, but may be required to take some
>undergraduate work in forest resources. A degree in forestry is not
>required for admission to the program. For additional information
>contact Dean Bob Blackmon, P.O. Box 3468, Monticello, AR 71656. Phone:
>870-460-1052, E-mail: BLACKMON@UAMONT.EDU
>(http://www.afrc.uamont.edu/sfr/index.htm)
>
>The School of Forest Resources has a very progressive GIS/Remote
>Sensing laboratory, the Spatial Analysis Laboratory (SAL) which is
>directed by Dr. Robert C. Weih. The SAL is involved in research and
>development in the areas of Geographic Information Systems (GIS),
>Global Positioning Systems (GPS), Remote Sensing, and Expert Systems.
>The lab utilizes these technologies to focus on developing applications
>and research to improve natural resource management. This is
>accomplished by integrating state-of-the-art GIS facilities with
>expertise of the faculty and staff of the Arkansas Forest Resources
>Center to evaluate complex problems and provide solutions for more
>effective forest management strategies.
>
>The SAL utilizes seven Sun Solaris workstations and seven PCs to
>accomplish these tasks. More than ten types of devices are available
>for reading and storing data, including two optical drives capable of
>storing more than four gigabytes and two recordable CD systems to
>master CD ROMs. More than 100 gigabytes of hard disk space are
>available for software and data storage. The SAL has numerous
>high-quality output devices (laser printers, ink-jet printers and
>plotters, dye-sublimation printer, etc.) for visualization of spatial
>and tabular information. Spatial data input is accomplished using Altek
>backlit digitizers and scanners. The lab also incorporates other
>technologies, such as nine field GPS units, a GPS Base Station, GER
>2600 Spectroradiometer , GER 1500 Spectroradiometer, and a Kodak DCS420
>Digital Camera System in its research and development efforts. ESRI
>products (Arc/Info, ArcView, Spatial Analyst, etc.) are the primary
>software tools used in the lab. The SAL also has software for remote
>sensing (Imagine, PCI, ER Mapper, etc), GPS, and Expert System
>methodology and application development. To complement the SAL,
>another lab (Authorized ESRI ArcView Learning Center) consisting of
>Pentium PCs has been established for undergraduate training, continuing
>education and technology transfer of spatial analysis techniques and
>applications related to natural resource management.
>
>
>Graduate students working in GIS, Remote Sensing, or GPS will be
>working in the SAL along with four full time staff professionals. The
>SAL provides an avenue through which the expertise of the faculty and
>the natural resource community can be integrated with new technology to
>develop solutions to current and future problems that face natural
>resource managers. These efforts allow natural resource managers to
>address a changing social climate and meet natural resource demands in
>the 21st century.
>
> ******** Bringing Technology to Natural Resource Management ********
>
>
Glenn D. Mroz
Program Coordinator, Forest Ecology and Management
School of Forestry and Wood Products
Michigan Tech University
Houghton Michigan 49931
(906) 487 2496 Phone
(906) 487 2915
http://forestry.mtu.edu
----- End Included Message -----
------------------------------
Date: Wed, 21 Jan 1998 20:13:48 +0300
From: "Bassirou Dodou Drammeh" <kolls567@qatar.net.qa>
To: <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
Subject: Re: Hotels and resthouses in The Gambia
Message-ID: <01bd268f$f009e100$412385c2@q-tel.qatar.net>
MIME-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain;
charset="iso-8859-1"
Content-Transfer-Encoding: 8bit
Asbjorn,
I think you have to Re-send that message,because I can't see
the Attachment you are reffering to as written with WP 6.0.And send it
quick ,and thank you very much in advance because I need those addresses
very much.
In the meantime,Keep Up The Good Work Down There!
Regards
Bassss!
-----Original Message-----
From: Asbjørn Nordam <asbjorn.nordam@dif.dk>
To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List
<gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
Date: Thursday, January 22, 1998 1:35 AM
Subject: Hotels and resthouses in The Gambia
One of you from the Gambia-L some times ago asked for hotel adresses.
>From tours to the Gambia I come to stay in several hotels, and I met
other toourists. The list enclosed is not total or detailed, or divide
the hotels into a classification-system. I have tried to group them
depending on the site. All gambians must excuse me for putting the list
here, but I don´t remember who were asking. If you are interessted you
can give comments or corrections. Regards from Asbjørn
My system is WP 6.0. If you who were asking can not open it please write
me.
------------------------------
Date: Wed, 21 Jan 1998 18:59:13 +0200
From: momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: New members
Message-ID: <19980121175928.AAB77586@nijii>
MIME-Version: 1.0
Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII
Content-transfer-encoding: 7BIT
Greetings,
Cecilia Wright and Alberta Davis have been added to the bantaba.
Welcome to the Gambia-l, you can send a brief introduction to
gambia-l@u.washington.edu.
Regards,
Momodou Camara
*******************************************************
http://home3.inet.tele.dk/mcamara
**"Start by doing what's necessary, then what's
possible and suddenly you are doing the impossible"***
------------------------------
Date: Wed, 21 Jan 1998 13:23:36 -0500 (EST)
From: Anna Secka <secka@cse.bridgeport.edu>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: DEASE-PEOPLE: News of the Dumb (fwd)
Message-ID: <Pine.SUN.3.91.980121131444.3118B-100000@cse>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII
A true story out of San Francisco:
It seems a man, wanting to rob a downtown Bank of America,
walked into the branch and wrote "This iz a stikkup. Put all
your muny in this bag."
While standing in line, waiting to give his note to the teller, he
began to worry that someone had seen him write the note and
might call the police before he reached
the teller window. So he left the Bank of America and crossed
the street to Wells Fargo. After waiting a few minutes in line,
he handed his note to the Wells Fargo teller. She read it and,
surmising from his spelling errors that he was not the brightest
light in the harbor, told him that she could not accept his stick-
up note because it was written on a Bank of America deposit slip
and that he would either have to fill out a Wells Fargo deposit
slip or go back to Bank of America. Looking somewhat defeated,
the man said "Ok" and left. The Wells Fargo teller then called
the police who arrested the man a few minutes later, as he was
waiting in line back at Bank of America.
========================================================
Also from San Francisco:
A motorist was unknowingly caught in an automated speed trap that
measured his speed using radar and photographed his car. He later
received in the mail a ticket for $40 and a photo of his car.
Instead of payment, he sent the police department a photograph
of $40.
Several days later, he received a letter from the police that
contained another picture... of handcuffs.
========================================================
Seattle...
When a man attempted to siphon gasoline from a motor home
parked on a Seattle street, he got much more than he bargained for.
Police arrived at the scene to find an ill man curled up next to a
motor home near spilled sewage. A police spokesman said that the
man admitted to trying to steal gasoline and plugged his hose into the
motor home's sewage tank by mistake. The owner of the vehicle declined
to
press charges, saying it was the best laugh he'd ever had.
========================================================
A woman was reporting her car as stolen, and mentioned that there
was a car phone in it. The policeman taking the report called the
phone
and told the guy that answered that he had read the ad in the newspaper
and wanted to buy the car. They arranged to meet, and the thief was
arrested.
========================================================
45 year old Amy Brasher was arrested in San Antonio, Texas after a
mechanic reported to police that 18 packages of marijuana were
packed in the engine compartment of the car which she had brought to
the
mechanic for an oil change. According to police, Brasher later said
that she didn't realize that the mechanic would have to raise the hood
to
change the oil.
========================================================
David Posman, 33, was arrested recently in Providence, R.I., after
allegedly knocking out an armored car driver and stealing the
closest four bags of money.
It turned out they contained $800 in PENNIES, weighed 30 pounds
each, and slowed him to a stagger during his getaway so that police
officers easily jumped him from behind.
========================================================
Drug possession defendant Christopher Johns, on trial in March in
Pontiac, Michigan, said he had been searched without a warrant. The
prosecutor said the officer didn't need a warrant because a "bulge"
in Christopher's jacket could have been a gun. Nonsense, said
Christopher, who happened to be wearing the same jacket that day in
court. He handed it over so the judge could see it. The judge
discovered a packet of cocaine in the pocket and laughed so hard he
required a five-minute recess to compose himself.
========================================================
Clever drug traffickers used a propane tanker truck entering El Paso
from Mexico. They rigged it so propane gas would be released from
all of its valves while the truck concealed 6,240 pounds of marijuana.
They were clever, but not bright. They misspelled the name of the gas
company
on the side of the truck.
========================================================
Oklahoma City...
Dennis Newton was on trial for the armed robbery of a convenience
store in a district court this week when he fired his lawyer.
Assistant district attorney Larry Jones said Newton, 47, was doing a
fair job
of defending himself until the store manager testified that Newton was
the robber. Newton jumped up, accused the woman of lying and then
said, "I should have blown your [expletive] head off." The
defendant paused, then quickly added, "-if I'd been the one that was
there." The jury
took 20 minutes to convict Newton and recommended a 30 year sentence.
========================================================
R.C. Gaitlin, 21, walked up to two patrol officers who were showing
their squad car computer equipment to children in a Detroit
neighborhood.
When he asked how the system worked, the officer's asked him for a
piece of identification. Gaitlin give them his driver's license,
they entered it into the computer, and moments later they arrested
Gaitlin because information on the screen showed Gaitlin was wanted for a
two year old armed robbery in St. Louis, Missouri.
------------------------------
Date: Wed, 21 Jan 1998 13:52:31 -0500 (EST)
From: mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: DEASE-PEOPLE: News of the Dumb (fwd)
Message-ID: <9801211852.AA62688@st6000.sct.edu>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII
Content-Transfer-Encoding: 8bit
Hahahahahahahahahahahahah!!!!!!!
Atlast someone made my day! I enjoyed all of them! But the three below
just got me rolling. The first of the three below made me laugh so hard
(and loud) that my co-workers thought I was loosing it.
What a good feeling to have a good laugh!
Well done Anna.
Regards,
Moe S. Jallow
----------------
> Seattle...
>
> When a man attempted to siphon gasoline from a motor home
> parked on a Seattle street, he got much more than he bargained for.
> Police arrived at the scene to find an ill man curled up next to a
> motor home near spilled sewage. A police spokesman said that the
> man admitted to trying to steal gasoline and plugged his hose into the
> motor home's sewage tank by mistake. The owner of the vehicle declined
> to
> press charges, saying it was the best laugh he'd ever had.
>
> ========================================================
>
> Drug possession defendant Christopher Johns, on trial in March in
> Pontiac, Michigan, said he had been searched without a warrant. The
> prosecutor said the officer didn't need a warrant because a "bulge"
> in Christopher's jacket could have been a gun. Nonsense, said
> Christopher, who happened to be wearing the same jacket that day in
> court. He handed it over so the judge could see it. The judge
> discovered a packet of cocaine in the pocket and laughed so hard he
> required a five-minute recess to compose himself.
>
>
> ========================================================
>
> R.C. Gaitlin, 21, walked up to two patrol officers who were showing
> their squad car computer equipment to children in a Detroit
> neighborhood.
> When he asked how the system worked, the officer's asked him for a
> piece of identification. Gaitlin give them his driver's license,
> they entered it into the computer, and moments later they arrested
> Gaitlin because information on the screen showed Gaitlin was wanted for a
> two year old armed robbery in St. Louis, Missouri.
------------------------------
Date: Wed, 21 Jan 1998 20:43:50 +0200
From: momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: (Fwd) Message from Momodou Buhary Gassama
Message-ID: <19980121194404.AAA68666@nijii>
MIME-Version: 1.0
Content-type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1
Content-transfer-encoding: 8BIT
------- Forwarded Message Follows -------
Date: Wed, 21 Jan 1998 19:35:50 -0800
From: MOMODOU BUHARRY GASSAMA <m.gassama@swipnet.se>
To: mcamara@post3.tele.dk
Subject: Resubscription
Hi Momodou!
I sent the post below to Gambia-l but it was returned to me with
the
message that I was not a member. Could you please resubscribe me and
forward the message to Gambia-l? Thanks in advance for your help.
Buharry.
P.S.
Count me in as interested in subscribing to the Daily Observer.
D.S.
----------------------------------------------------------------------
--
Hi Sidibeh!
Thanks for your response. As usual, I had to archive
it. I hope the time you took to write the ten pages (I printed the
entire response, minus your first post on the subject which I cannot
find, to be better able to read it) will be acknowledged by a better
response. I have not been active so far this year because I travelled
to Oslo for the holidays.(Where incidentally, the problem of tribalism
is as big a problem as anywhere else. I learnt that there were two
organisations - the Gambian organisation and one for Mandinkas. There
is a Muslim association within which tribalism is playing a big role.
Maybe those list members in Oslo can expand on the issue). When I
came back I found over 600 messages waiting for me between Gambia-l
and another list I am subscribed to. I have had the chance to read
only about hundred of my messages whilst the rest I have placed in an
"Unread" folder to browse through now and then. This coupled with the
fact that I had to edit some videos kept me from being as active as I
would like to be.
In response to your first post (which as I mentioned above I
cannot find), an apology was not necessary but is accepted. My
spreading news of John Bojang´s meeting with the Gambian community in
Stockholm was a pleasure.
Before going further, I have to acknowledge the fact that the
Organisation of Gambians in Sweden (OGIS), like all other
organisations, has positive aspects. My post was not an analysis of
the organisation but a breakdown of the negative aspects of Gambian
behaviour within Gambians abroad in general, the organisation and the
Gambian community in Stockholm.
I have to agree with you that President Jammeh´s statement
regarding Gambians abroad was rather unfortunate. Despite the nature
of the jobs that we have, we play a very important role in The
Gambia´s economic, social etc. life. Like I urged in my dual
citizenship letter to the then constitutional committee through Halifa
Sallah, I believe that the Gambia Government should carry out a study
to determine the amount of money yearly transferred to The Gambia by
Gambians abroad, the sectors that benefit from such transfers and the
impact on both the economy and the Gambian people. If such a study
were carried out, maybe our role in the country´s economy would be
better understood and ways would be devised to make it easier for us.
You responded to my criticisms of the OGIS in part 2. You
raised
the
question of the OGIS activities during the 1980s and early 1990s. Yes,
the OGIS did try to create activities for the Gambian community but in
many instances such efforts were undermined by negativity from the
Gambian community. In the case of the disco, among other factors that
led to its closure were disorderliness, fighting, drug dealing etc.
The organisation´s cultural activities are also very
important.
However, the OGIS had nearly become synonymous with parties before the
past couple of years or so when it has been practically non-existent
in many a Gambian´s eye. That is one of the reasons why it is
difficult to engage in meaningful projects without having opposition
from Gambians who cannot divorce themselves from the organisation´s
party function. It is also one of the reasons why the organisation´s
Cultural Week parties are attended by hundreds yet symposia, lectures
etc. are nearly always empty. The result among other factors has been
the organisation´s near collapse the past years when the Cultural Week
function was taken over by Houmbal Sounds.
Inviting musicians from Gambia has not escaped the demon of
tribalism. Tribal considerations were issues with members when both
Alagie Nying and Jaliba were invited. Wollofs and Mandinkas clamoured
for their tribal music. Members complained when one tribal music was
represented and the other was not.
The fact that the OGIS financed the transportation of the
equipment was very good. It is however the events that unfolded before
agreement was reached to do so that are disturbing. Some members were
against the project and some even went on to claim that they knew
people back home who were handicapped and that they would rather the
organisation sponsored those people. They were in short saying that it
was better for the organisation to help only those Gambians they knew.
You also mentioned that my comparing the OGIS with the
Eritreans
and
Ugandans was unfair because the factors of violence that brought the
latter groups together are absent in the Gambian community. I can
neither agree nor disagree that it is because of these factors that
the mentioned communities have closed ranks because I simply don´t
know. Whilst the argument might have something in it, I personally do
not believe that that is all it takes to bond people together.
Communities have been known to co-operate to better themselves without
such factors being present. Communities within which such factors are
present have also been known to despise each other. In short, the
absence of such factors shouldn´t excuse Gambians´ reluctance to
co-operate to better themselves both in Sweden and back home.
Concerning the reluctance of some Gambians to be identified
with
the
Gambian community, you wrote that the only way to convince such people
is perhaps through activity. Yes, this might be the solution. However,
activities need to be balanced to produce a healthy mix. Whilst
parties and cultural activities are nice, they need to be complimented
with creative activities that can help better our lot both here and
back home. We are faced with a host of problems ranging from
unemployment, dependence on the social system, breakdown of the family
fabric, drug and alcohol dependence, HIV to uncountable others here in
Sweden. Gambia is faced with numerous other problems. Balancing
parties and cultural activities with projects that can help us here
and back home are examples of activities that the organisation can
undertake to change the fixation of Gambians with parties. I am not
saying that the organisation does not undertake meaningful projects
but more needs to be done to orientate Gambians with the fact the
organisation can do much more here and back home than merely
organising parties and cultural weeks.
In relation to the issue of the organisation´s money, I think
certain factors are responsible for Stockholmers´ speculation. The
first like you mentioned is Stockholmers´ ability to spread rumours.
Good news about Gambians travels at a very slow pace if it ever does
whilst gossip, speculation, the misery or downfall of fellow Gambians
travels at supersonic speed. So when executive members are put on the
spot and they cannot account for the organisation´s money, the rumour
machine is put into action.
The second reason deals with lack of financial reports and
even
when
they are given, their incompleteness. The basic reasons for this are
the poor accounting and archiving systems. Pieces of paper are with
this person, others with another person, one receipt is here and
another there. When we worked on the organisation´s interim financial
report, these are some of the problems we encountered. Even where we
got papers from one person, some papers were many a time in one paper
bag whilst others were in a plastic bag in no order whatsoever. It
therefore took forever to locate all the papers related to a specific
project. We included in our recommendations the need to have a proper
accounting system.
The third reason is the reluctance of many members to give
receipts. Some even take offence when asked for receipts. Some feel
that they are not trusted enough because if they were, they would not
be asked for receipts. This is a problem because in order to properly
account for the organisation´s money, it is imperative that all the
organisation´s expenditures are accounted for. It is not enough to say
that so and so was given such and such amount to buy this and that. A
receipt is needed to verify the transaction. Otherwise, anyone can
claim to have bought such and such and there would be chaos. Another
issue was members using their money to buy things for the organisation
and then putting in claims. There were disputes over such claims and
this led to more speculation. We recommended that such a practice be
abolished. The organisation needs to budget on a yearly basis and
enough money needs to be set aside for each activity. All items need
to be budgeted for and the person responsible for buying such items
should be given enough money to cover the budgeted items. Non-budgeted
items should not be bought. This would help in tackling the problem of
members using their money. In short, the organisation needs to plan
its activities on a yearly basis in advance instead of impulsively
organising activities with a week or so notice. Another reason and
probably one of the most significant ones for the speculation about
the money, is the amount of money lost through projects undertaken.
When we prepared the organisation´s interim financial report, we
discovered that nearly all the organisation´s activities around that
time were carried out at very, very significant losses. I think that
is one of the main reasons for speculation about the organisation´s
finances. If the organisation delares today that it has such and such
amount of money and after a few projects declares a sum that is a
hundred or so thousand Crowns less, people find it difficult to
understand why this is so. Such losses, coupled with the fact that
reports are seldom given, give rise to more and more speculation.
Leaving the issue of the OGIS and commenting on another point you
made, I am surprised that the sisters on this list have not made any
comments on your proposal concerning Women´s Day. I think it is a very
good idea that on such a day we show special consideration and
appreciation of the role women play in our lives. Even though a day
out of a year is nothing, the significance of experiencing what women
go through for many Gambian men would change some attitudes. The day
could also be utilised to campaign for attitude changes that would
continue for the rest of the year. I hope that I have not bored you. I
also hope that you realise that my post was not meant to be an
unjustified criticism of the OGIS. I admit that the organisation has
done some positive things. There are however many ways in which it can
improve and it is only through discussions like this that we can share
ideas. Thanks.
Buharry.
------------------------------
Date: Wed, 21 Jan 1998 14:49:42 EST
From: "JALLOW,ABDOULIE SIREH,MR" <B6L6@MUSICB.MCGILL.CA>
To: <gambia-l@U.WASHINGTON.EDU>
Subject: Re: DEASE-PEOPLE: News of the Dumb (fwd)
Message-ID: <21JAN98.16014779.0317.MUSIC@MUSICB.MCGILL.CA>
Hi Anna,
Thank you very much for these funny pieces, they are spirit uplifting.
It has been sometime we did not get cracked up.
By the way MOE S Jallow, I miss your Humour quotes and hope they would
return.
Thank You.
A.Sireh-Jallow
> A true story out of San Francisco:
>
> It seems a man, wanting to rob a downtown Bank of America,
> walked into the branch and wrote "This iz a stikkup. Put all
> your muny in this bag."
>
> While standing in line, waiting to give his note to the teller, he
> began to worry that someone had seen him write the note and
> might call the police before he reached
> the teller window. So he left the Bank of America and crossed
> the street to Wells Fargo. After waiting a few minutes in line,
> he handed his note to the Wells Fargo teller. She read it and,
> surmising from his spelling errors that he was not the brightest
> light in the harbor, told him that she could not accept his stick-
> up note because it was written on a Bank of America deposit slip
> and that he would either have to fill out a Wells Fargo deposit
> slip or go back to Bank of America. Looking somewhat defeated,
> the man said "Ok" and left. The Wells Fargo teller then called
> the police who arrested the man a few minutes later, as he was
> waiting in line back at Bank of America.
>
> ========================================================
>
> Also from San Francisco:
>
> A motorist was unknowingly caught in an automated speed trap that
> measured his speed using radar and photographed his car. He later
> received in the mail a ticket for $40 and a photo of his car.
>
> Instead of payment, he sent the police department a photograph
> of $40.
>
> Several days later, he received a letter from the police that
> contained another picture... of handcuffs.
>
> ========================================================
>
> Seattle...
>
> When a man attempted to siphon gasoline from a motor home
> parked on a Seattle street, he got much more than he bargained for.
> Police arrived at the scene to find an ill man curled up next to a
> motor home near spilled sewage. A police spokesman said that the
> man admitted to trying to steal gasoline and plugged his hose into the
> motor home's sewage tank by mistake. The owner of the vehicle declined
>to
> press charges, saying it was the best laugh he'd ever had.
>
> ========================================================
>
> A woman was reporting her car as stolen, and mentioned that there
> was a car phone in it. The policeman taking the report called the
>phone
> and told the guy that answered that he had read the ad in the newspaper
> and wanted to buy the car. They arranged to meet, and the thief was
> arrested.
>
> ========================================================
>
> 45 year old Amy Brasher was arrested in San Antonio, Texas after a
> mechanic reported to police that 18 packages of marijuana were
> packed in the engine compartment of the car which she had brought to
>the
> mechanic for an oil change. According to police, Brasher later said
> that she didn't realize that the mechanic would have to raise the hood
>to
> change the oil.
>
> ========================================================
>
> David Posman, 33, was arrested recently in Providence, R.I., after
> allegedly knocking out an armored car driver and stealing the
> closest four bags of money.
>
> It turned out they contained $800 in PENNIES, weighed 30 pounds
> each, and slowed him to a stagger during his getaway so that police
> officers easily jumped him from behind.
>
> ========================================================
>
> Drug possession defendant Christopher Johns, on trial in March in
> Pontiac, Michigan, said he had been searched without a warrant. The
> prosecutor said the officer didn't need a warrant because a "bulge"
> in Christopher's jacket could have been a gun. Nonsense, said
> Christopher, who happened to be wearing the same jacket that day in
> court. He handed it over so the judge could see it. The judge
> discovered a packet of cocaine in the pocket and laughed so hard he
> required a five-minute recess to compose himself.
>
> ========================================================
>
> Clever drug traffickers used a propane tanker truck entering El Paso
> from Mexico. They rigged it so propane gas would be released from
> all of its valves while the truck concealed 6,240 pounds of marijuana.
> They were clever, but not bright. They misspelled the name of the gas
>company
> on the side of the truck.
>
> ========================================================
>
> Oklahoma City...
> Dennis Newton was on trial for the armed robbery of a convenience
> store in a district court this week when he fired his lawyer.
> Assistant district attorney Larry Jones said Newton, 47, was doing a
>fair job
> of defending himself until the store manager testified that Newton was
> the robber. Newton jumped up, accused the woman of lying and then
> said, "I should have blown your [expletive] head off." The
> defendant paused, then quickly added, "-if I'd been the one that was
>there." The jury
> took 20 minutes to convict Newton and recommended a 30 year sentence.
>
> ========================================================
>
> R.C. Gaitlin, 21, walked up to two patrol officers who were showing
> their squad car computer equipment to children in a Detroit
>neighborhood.
> When he asked how the system worked, the officer's asked him for a
> piece of identification. Gaitlin give them his driver's license,
> they entered it into the computer, and moments later they arrested
> Gaitlin because information on the screen showed Gaitlin was wanted for a
> two year old armed robbery in St. Louis, Missouri.
>
>
>
>
------------------------------
Date: Wed, 21 Jan 1998 16:32:10 -0000
From: "pmj@commit.gm" <gambia-l@commit.gm>
To: <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
Subject: Re: Singhateh: Closer to Being Veep?
Message-ID: <B0000040649@south.commit.gm>
MIME-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1
Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit
Sent by "Pa Musa Jallow" <pmj@commit.gm>
via Commit
Mr Jallow,
I just wanted to correct something, if Singhateh turned anything it is 29
not 31..he was 25 when the coup took place..and that was in '94. There is
no doubt that the Constitution was somewhat tailor-made given the age of
the presidency, the lack of term-limits et cetera, but anyhow you look at
it, the YEs vote for the Constitution was more or less a Vote against
further military rule.now we do have somewhat..constitutional rule
pmj
----------
> From: Modou Jallow <mjallow@st6000.sct.edu>
> To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List
<gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
> Subject: Re: Singhateh: Closer to Being Veep?
>
> ======================================================================
> mjallow@sct.edu mjallow@hayes.com
> ---------------------------------------------------------------------
>
------------------------------
Date: Wed, 21 Jan 1998 21:52:43 -0000
From: "pmj@commit.gm" <gambia-l@commit.gm>
To: <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
Subject: Re: Crawling from DAKAR to BANJUL!!!
Message-ID: <B0000040699@south.commit.gm>
MIME-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1
Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit
Sent by "Pa Musa Jallow" <pmj@commit.gm>
via Commit
Hi Theodor,
>From Dakar to banjul, you can fly with air Senegal or Air Dabia or other
airlines, a one-way ticket is about $50-60 and a two-way ticket is about
$900-1000..
you could alsotake the coach service operated by the Gambia Public
Transport Corporation..costs about $10 or also by taxi..
by air it is about 35 minutes and by road about 5-6hours given stops at the
border point, et cetera
regarding the condition of the roads in may or june, well execept for a 30
km section form Sorghom"?? to Karang on the Senegalese side, all the road
is paved and not affected (greatly) by the weather
also by road, there is only one ferry crossing at Barra-Banjul, about 40
minutes and the ferry is operated by GPTC
all in all a road trip should cost you about $20-25 including say foodstops
and should be quite interesting----------
I hope i have been of help
bye
pmj
Date: Thu, 22 Jan 1998 02:34:15 EST
From: ELLA23K <ELLA23K@aol.com>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: New members
Well I am delighted to know that a system of communication between Gambians
all over the world has been activated. I am also fortunate to be able to use
this system and pray that it will become available to all.
I am a Gambian, born in Banjul and raised there too. I wass an athlete at
Gambia high school as well as a basketball player. I would like to talk to as
many Gambians as possible on a daily basis.
I think I know Mrs Davis whom you have on the list as a new member of the
network. Thank you for letting me be a member.
Good bye, Cis
Date: Thu, 22 Jan 1998 02:48:05 -0600
From: Tamsir Mbai <mba4224@etbu.edu>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: Message from Momodou Buhary Gassama
Masters Sidibeh and Buharry,
It is always a pleasure to read your postings. They are always rich
in thought and very well formulated. Thanx gentlemen!!! I herewith submit
my ADMIRATION to both of you for the insightful contributions you make on
gambia-l. I hope you will continue to give us the privilege of enjoying the
blessings of your ingenuity. Peace to all!!!!!
It's Tamsir.
Date: Thu, 22 Jan 1998 01:47:01 -0800 (PST)
From: Musa Sonko <msonko@yahoo.com>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: Singhateh: WHY DOUBT?????
Mr. Jallow,
Do you really think the government has manipulated the constitution
just to give room to Mr singhated? They could have incorporated that
at the very time the Constitution was first drafted to enable the said
man to qualify for vice presidency rather than wait this long.
Let us try to substantiate what ever we say with adequate evidence or
facts and not on mare speculation or rumor mongering.
Secondly, Mr Singhated, as any other Gambian, can be chosen for the
job provided he proves himself capable for it. He is one among a
thousand citizens of the Gambia who may be trusted to lead the affairs
of our beloved Country.
Therefore, if you have any reservation regarding Singhated's possible
candidacy, then that is what you should disclose to the Gambia-l
(Bantaba) for all to digest. Mare rhetoric would only create an
atmosphere of uncertainty and misunderstanding among political parties
at home, let alone the general public. Example, just mentioning the
word "FEAR" may not go down very well with others.
Let us all hope that who ever is the vice president or would be chosen
to be one, has God's blessings and people's support to move the
country into an era of peace, progress and prosperity and many more
years of success and accomplishment.
An innocent observer,
msonko@yahoo.com
> Dr. Janneh, you wrote:
> >
> > Gambia-l:
> >
> > I was just discussing Omar Njie's removal with someone who arrived
from
> > The Gambia recently and she made some interesting observations. She
> > reminded me that Edward Sighateh turned 31 last December, and that
it
> > may be a matter of time for him to step into the vice presidency.
> >
> > What would be the implication?
>
> That the government has played the Gambian people by knowingly
falsifying
> and bypassing the constitution, shrewdly, to suit their needs. This
would
> suggest that Sighateh may sill be a feared man by the president and
his
> cabinet, else, why go through this formfitting plot only to have the
> Gambian people inflict on them a(nother) blow of non-confidentiality?
> Let's hope this is only "rumours" of time. Perhaps, there ought to
be a
> genuine explanation for the swift removal of Mr. Omar Njie.
>
> Regards,
> Moe S. Jallow
>
>
Date: Thu, 22 Jan 1998 11:41:11 +0000
From: Abdou O Gibba <Abdou.Gibba@smr.uib.no>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: Singhateh: WHY DOUBT?????
Mr Sonko!
I can't help... but I must share your sentiments, if I may. Thanks for your
time.
....And keep up the good work down there!
Regards,
Abdou Oujimai
>
>Mr. Jallow,
>
>Do you really think the government has manipulated the constitution
>just to give room to Mr singhated? They could have incorporated that
>at the very time the Constitution was first drafted to enable the said
>man to qualify for vice presidency rather than wait this long.
>
>Let us try to substantiate what ever we say with adequate evidence or
>facts and not on mare speculation or rumor mongering.
>
>Secondly, Mr Singhated, as any other Gambian, can be chosen for the
>job provided he proves himself capable for it. He is one among a
>thousand citizens of the Gambia who may be trusted to lead the affairs
>of our beloved Country.
>
>Therefore, if you have any reservation regarding Singhated's possible
>candidacy, then that is what you should disclose to the Gambia-l
>(Bantaba) for all to digest. Mare rhetoric would only create an
>atmosphere of uncertainty and misunderstanding among political parties
>at home, let alone the general public. Example, just mentioning the
>word "FEAR" may not go down very well with others.
>
>Let us all hope that who ever is the vice president or would be chosen
>to be one, has God's blessings and people's support to move the
>country into an era of peace, progress and prosperity and many more
>years of success and accomplishment.
>
>An innocent observer,
>msonko@yahoo.com
>
>
>
>
>
>
>---Modou Jallow <mjallow@st6000.sct.edu> wrote:
>>
>> Dr. Janneh, you wrote:
>> >
>> > Gambia-l:
>> >
>> > I was just discussing Omar Njie's removal with someone who arrived
>from
>> > The Gambia recently and she made some interesting observations. She
>> > reminded me that Edward Sighateh turned 31 last December, and that
>it
>> > may be a matter of time for him to step into the vice presidency.
>> >
>> > What would be the implication?
>>
>> That the government has played the Gambian people by knowingly
>falsifying
>> and bypassing the constitution, shrewdly, to suit their needs. This
>would
>> suggest that Sighateh may sill be a feared man by the president and
>his
>> cabinet, else, why go through this formfitting plot only to have the
>> Gambian people inflict on them a(nother) blow of non-confidentiality?
>> Let's hope this is only "rumours" of time. Perhaps, there ought to
>be a
>> genuine explanation for the swift removal of Mr. Omar Njie.
>>
>> Regards,
>> Moe S. Jallow
>>
>> ======================================================================
>> mjallow@sct.edu mjallow@hayes.com
>> ---------------------------------------------------------------------
>>
>
>_________________________________________________________
>DO YOU YAHOO!?
>Get your free @yahoo.com address at http://mail.yahoo.com
>
>
>
Date: Thu, 22 Jan 1998 11:56:23 +0000 (GMT)
From: Alieu Badara Senghore <A.B.Senghore@reading.ac.uk>
To: Gambia <Gambia-L@u.washington.edu>
Subject: New addition to list
Than you katim for adding my name to the list of Gambia-L, i appreciate it
very much and i look forward to being in touch with events happening in
the Gambia and with Gambians in the whole wide world. I am currently a
Ph.D student at the University of Reading in the UK. My field of research
is in the area of Agricultural Education and Training of Agricultural
field workers and the relevance of such training in their work in
agriculture and rural development. I will be very greatful to receive any
information, ideas, suggestions and references related to this area of
study. Prior to embarking on this training i have been lecturing at the
School of Agriculture, Gambia College for the past 14 years.
Badou Senghore.
Date: Thu, 22 Jan 1998 13:38:38 +0100
From: "Momodou S Sidibeh" <momodou.sidibeh@stockholm.mail.telia.com>
To: <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
Subject: SV: (Fwd) Message from Momodou Buhary Gassama
Hi Buharry,
Many many thanks for a great piece. I cannot but concur with almost all of
what you raised.
My language on the Eritreans and Ugandans was probably too dramatic as to
have obscured the inferences that could be drawn from my mentioning that
"...it was the shearing thirst for national liberation..." that helped weld
Eritreans together, while on the other hand the Ugandans are more easily
mobilized among other things because of the " present climate of optimism".
In both cases, the implication is that even hugely positive hopes and
circumstances can be tremendously important sources for unifying people
around concerns beyond that of the ethnic group. Quick economic success,
for example, can become a catalyst for enhancing the growth of nationalism
and the rapid decline of ethnicity in many countries. I think Malaysia is a
good example. My mention of war and tragedy in the case of the above two
countries were simply the factors which were most obvious and known to me.
It is also worth mentioning that the majority of Eritreans here are
political refugees and in the late 1970s and early 80 members of different
groups were often fighting one another; and you know who the peacemakers
were? Gambians!
Your rundown on OGIS made great reading. I can only say that all those
squabbles you mentioned are inevitable, in that they are part of the
process of learning to behave in a democratic manner. We are after all
learning to listen to one another in spite of our backgrounds and age
group. I do not think we have any other choice. [ In Metro yesterday it was
claimed in a long story about Taiwan that Chinese leaders tell their people
" ...democracy is not good. Just see how they fight in the parliament in
Taiwan...." the fighting is sometimes so spectacular that CNN shows it
under Sports News". I have been laughing at this since yesterday afternoon.
Indeed, you must agree with me that we cannot accept this Chinese recipe].
I hope the sisters in stockholm will forgive you for calling their music
tribal. The suggestions you gave about accounting and planning are very
important and I do really hope that we would make improvements based on
them.
Thanks, once again.
Sidibeh.
Date: Thu, 22 Jan 1998 14:08:30 +0100
From: "Momodou S Sidibeh" <momodou.sidibeh@stockholm.mail.telia.com>
To: <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
Subject: SV: Message from Momodou Buhary Gassama
Mr. Mbai,
What can one say except thank you for your excessive generosity. But
please, remember that we are all equal on this. I must in fact tell you
that some people who read your posting on the slavery issue telephoned me
to say how moved they were by it. I felt it that way too. So keep up the
good work down there!!
Thanks,
Sidibeh.
Mr. Mbai wrote,
> Masters Sidibeh and Buharry,
> It is always a pleasure to read your postings. They are always
rich
> in thought and very well formulated. Thanx gentlemen!!! I herewith
submit
> my ADMIRATION to both of you for the insightful contributions you make on
> gambia-l. I hope you will continue to give us the privilege of enjoying
the
> blessings of your ingenuity. Peace to all!!!!!
>
> It's Tamsir.
>
Date: Thu, 22 Jan 1998 09:32:14 -0500 (EST)
From: mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Clinton To Visit Ghana (fwd)
This may have been long overdue. Unfortunately, Gambia will be bypassed.
See George Ayittey's comments below.
Regards,
Moe S. Jallow
> CLINTON TO VISIT GHANA
>
> President Set To Visit Sub-Saharan Africa
>
> Warren P. Strobel
>
> The Washington Times (Jan 21, 1998; p.A8).
>
> President Clinton will visit South Africa, Ghana, Senegal, Botswana and
> Uganda on a March trip that will mark the first journey to sub-Saharan
> Africa by a sitting U.S. president since Jimmy Carter's tenure.
>
> Mr. Clinton's itinerary for the March 22 - April 3 trip, to be announced
> this week, also reflects one of the central themes of his mission.
>
> A White House official said the president will spend considerable time
> "trying to project a new Africa with all the possibilities that exist
> there for democracy to take root, for economic growth, for trade
> liberalization. There really is a wonderful tale to tell about Africa,"
> the official said.
>
> Second, officials said, Mr. Clinton will try to promote ways to manage
> the conflicts, often over tribe or clan, that have wracked large
> portions of the continent. He will promote nonviolent conflict
> resolution, the rule of law and women's rights, they said.
>
> Despite the focus on ending conflict, Mr. Clinton plans to avoid the
> Great Lakes region of Central Africa, that has seen ethnic violence in
> Rwanda, Burundi and Zaire leave hundreds of thousands dead. A dramatic
> possible stopover in Angola, recovering from more than two decades of
> civil war, did not materialize either.
>
> While a stop in South Africa and meetings with President Nelson Mandela
> were always a sure bet, Uganda and Botswana are examples of recent
> economic success that Mr. Clinton can use to entice U.S. interest and
> investment in the often-overlooked continent.
>
> Conspicuously absent from his itinerary is Kenya, once a close U.S.
> ally, but increasingly beset by political instability. President Daniel
> arap Moi, on the last of Africa's "big men" of the post-colonial era,
> recently was re-elected in a vote critics called flawed.
>
> _______________________________________________
>
> AYITTEY COMMENTS:
>
> The original itinerary, which was prematurely leaked by Angola's
> Ambassador, included stops in Uganda, Congo (Kinshasa), Rwanda, Angola,
> South Africa and Zimbabwe. No West African country was included. Nor was
> Ghana included because, as I pointed out in an earlier post, the Clinton
> administration is unhappy with Ghana's pace of reform.
>
> But stung by harsh criticism of the make-up of the countries Clinton was
> going to visit, administration officials retreated and completely
> revamped the itinerary. Too many of those countries are ruled by
> "leaders" who shot their way to power. And guess which African
> rabble-rouser denounced this.
>
> The Clinton administration, according to my sources, was forced to
> revise the itinerary and look at other countries and regions. Senegal, a
> Francophone country, became a sure bet but had to be "balanced" with an
> Anglophone country. There are only six of them: Gambia, Liberia, Sierra
> Leone, Ghana, Nigeria and Cameroon. I was told that INTENSE lobbying by
> the Rawlings government and Ghanaians in the diaspora - thanks to the
> petition drive launched by Okomfo Simpson, paid off. Congratulations,
> Okomfo. I must say that I was not part of this lobbying effort to
> include Ghana in the itinerary. However, that's not the end of the
> matter.
>
> If President Clinton really wants democracy to work in Africa, he must
> not only visit with African government officials but also "the other
> side" -- opposition leaders. Another lobbying campaign coming? Trust me.
>
>
> George Ayittey,
> Washington, DC
Date: Thu, 22 Jan 1998 09:36:27 -0500 (EST)
From: mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: DEASE-PEOPLE: News of the Dumb (fwd)
A. Sireh Jallow wrote:
> By the way MOE S Jallow, I miss your Humour quotes and hope they would
> return.
>
> Thank You.
> A.Sireh-Jallow
Greeting brother Sireh,
Yes...yes...they will be back after the Ramadhan. Insa allah.
My regards to the family.
Regards,
Moe S. Jallow
Date: Thu, 22 Jan 1998 10:15:15 -0500 (EST)
From: mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: Singhateh: Closer to Being Veep?
Pa Musa Jallow wrote:
>
> Mr Jallow,
> I just wanted to correct something, if Singhateh turned anything it is 29
> not 31..he was 25 when the coup took place..and that was in '94.
>
> pmj
Pa Musa,
Thank you for the correction. I believe that the original sender of the
message, Dr. Janneh, also stands corrected here, as he wrote:
"I was just discussing Omar Njie's removal with someone
who arrived from The Gambia recently and she made some
interesting observations. She reminded me that Edward Sighateh
turned 31 last December, and that it may be a matter of time for
him to step into the vice presidency."
Regards,
Moe S. Jallow
Date: Thu, 22 Jan 1998 10:23:13 -0500 (EST)
From: mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: Crawling from DAKAR to BANJUL!!!
Pa Musa wrote:
>
> Hi Theodor,
> >From Dakar to banjul, you can fly with air Senegal or Air Dabia or other
> airlines, a one-way ticket is about $50-60 and a two-way ticket is about
> $900-1000..
Pa Musa, do you mean to say 900-1000 dalasis or is actual dollars? I am
thinking dalasis, but again, I could be wrong.
Regards,
Moe S. Jallow
Date: Thu, 22 Jan 1998 16:36:58 +0100
From: Svend Ole Kvilesjo <svendok@online.no>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: Crawling from DAKAR to BANJUL!!!
Or... $90-100 - it would be the same as 900-100 dalasis!
Svend Ole Kvilesjoe,
Oslo Norway
Modou Jallow wrote:
> Pa Musa wrote:
> >
> > Hi Theodor,
> > >From Dakar to banjul, you can fly with air Senegal or Air Dabia or other
> > airlines, a one-way ticket is about $50-60 and a two-way ticket is about
> > $900-1000..
>
> Pa Musa, do you mean to say 900-1000 dalasis or is actual dollars? I am
> thinking dalasis, but again, I could be wrong.
>
> Regards,
> Moe S. Jallow
Date: Thu, 22 Jan 1998 11:20:46 -0500 (EST)
Musa Sonko wrote:
>
> Mr. Jallow,
>
> Do you really think the government has manipulated the constitution
> just to give room to Mr singhated?
Mr. Sonko,
Where in my response did I say or insinuate the above? Please, read the
original message again and then look back to what I wrote.
The original message (by Dr. Janneh) follows:
Gambia-l:
I was just discussing Omar Njie's removal with someone
who arrived from The Gambia recently and she made some
interesting observations. She reminded me that Edward
Sighateh turned 31 last December, and that it
may be a matter of time for him to step into the
vice presidency.
Are you hearing the same thing? What are your thoughts?
What would be the implication? Should we expect any
explanations from the government IF that happens?
Note that I chose to response ONLY to the question: What WOULD be the
implication? Also note the capital IF in the following question: Should we
expect any explanations from the government IF that happens?
These two questions are closely linked together but I chose to answer the
former rather than the latter for a simple reason, which now seems to be
closer to being exaggerated due to the difficulty of reading context into
email. However, unless I am mistaken, the following questions are in the
conditional future, which means it may or may not happen. But what IF it
does happen? What would be the IMPLICATION? In other words, what would be
the thinking of the some of the general public, including myself, about
the situation BEFORE it becomes readily and transparently explanable by
the obvious forces of power? That, Mr. Sonko, is the question that I
attempted to surmise below. And I also said in my response, "Let's hope
this is only "rumours" of time", and have since termed it as "hearsay".
Once again, here is my response to the question:
> What would be the implication?
That the government has played the Gambian people by knowingly
falsifying and bypassing the constitution, shrewdly, to suit their
needs. This would suggest that Sighateh may sill be a feared man by
the president and his cabinet, else, why go through this formfitting
plot only to have the Gambian people inflict on them a(nother) blow of
non-confidentiality? Let's hope this is only "rumours" of time.
Perhaps, there ought to be a genuine explanation for the swift removal
of Mr. Omar Njie.
So, Mr. Sonko, unless you want to give me some lessons in the usage of the
English Language, I see no reason why you have to force words in my mouth.
The consequences of that Mr. Sonko, could be very detrimental,
devastating, deteriorating and destructive to my personal and professional
image.
Regards,
Moe S. Jallow
mjallow@sct.edu mjallow@hayes.com
mjallow@sct.edu mjallow@hayes.com
-----------------------------------------------------------------------
Date: Thu, 22 Jan 1998 11:24:54 -0500 (EST)
From: "Malanding S. Jaiteh" <msjaiteh@mtu.edu>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Cc: msjaiteh@mtu.edu, chemsm@panther.gsu.edu, bala7500@mach1.wlu.ca
Subject: GESO document approval- final call
Message-ID: <199801221624.LAA13208@aspen.ffr.mtu.edu>
----- Begin Included Message -----
>From msjaiteh@mtu.edu Thu Jan 22 11:17:13 1998
From: "Malanding S. Jaiteh" <msjaiteh@mtu.edu>
Date: Thu, 22 Jan 1998 11:15:04 -0500 (EST)
To: gabia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: GESO document approval- final call
Cc: msjaiteh@mtu.edu, chemsm@panther.gsu.edu, bala7500@mach1.wlu.ca
We are now into the third week since the Gambia Education Support Organization Plan was submitted for Gambia-l approval. We have recieved six (6) responses all YEAs. I suppose that the silent majority signify NEAs. Many of us in the education committee believed that for ventures like this to be sustainable, those taking part in it must be able to participate fully throughout the decision making process. Presently we are at the point of defining what the organization should be like, i.e. the vision, goals, and activities. It is my humble opinion that this approval processs should be viewed as an opportunity for us all to have a say in shaping the Organization.
I assume that there are few things that may need clarification. The education committee could have written the document and establish the organization and then call for interested members to sign up. It is clear that there are disadvantages to that too. Many may wonder whether by approving the document they are effectively signing up. Certainly that is not the impression we have. We hoped that the approval process is a way to measure the level support for the fundamentals of the Organization. Once it is determined that majority support the document the way it is or with some modification then we will call for membership registration. It is only after reigstering that one becomes a full part of organization.
In sum its our feeling that there is no point to establish an organization without gauging how much support there is among potential members given that organizations can not function without members!
To conclude it is suggested that we continued to accept approval ballots until Monday Feb 2 1998, after which date we will publish the results and suggestions for the next step.
Malanding Jaiteh
ps I am aware that new members might not understand what this note is all about. For there interest I will post the document separately. Those who do not wish to recieve ANOTHER copy I would suggest you delete as soon as syouee in subject line: GESO document part ? of ??.
----- End Included Message -----
Date: Thu, 22 Jan 1998 11:34:31 -0500 (EST)
From: "Malanding S. Jaiteh" <msjaiteh@mtu.edu>
To: Gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: GESO document part 1 of 3
Message-ID: <199801221634.LAA13214@aspen.ffr.mtu.edu>
To our newest members of gambia-l. This is the the fist 3 documents relating to Gambia Education Support Organization to help you catch up with the past. Please feel free to contact me at: msjaiteh@mtu.edu for details.
Malanding Jaiteh
p
----- Begin Included Message -----
>From msjaiteh@mtu.edu Wed Jan 14 11:44:14 1998
From: "Malanding S. Jaiteh" <msjaiteh@mtu.edu>
Subject: Gambia Education Support Organization Plan- reminder
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Date: Wed, 14 Jan 1998 11:42:16 -0500 (EST)
Cc: msjaiteh@mtu.edu (Malanding S. Jaiteh)
This is just a friendly reminder that its been a week since the Gambia
Education Support Organization (GESO) constitution and operation plan
had been sent to all members of Gambia-l for their approval.
To our new members. Just about 1 yr ago a proposal was sent to
Gambia-l to establish an organization for assisting Gambia individuals and
institutions in education. An education committee was established and
to develope a plan for this organization. Early this month a final
draft of the plan was submitted to Gambia-l for member approval. It is
hoped that once an approve or not approved not is received from all
members of Gambia-l interested members will be called upon to
register.
So far the education committees drafting team received only 5
responses. We hoped that this do not reflect the true feeling of the
members. Certainly a number of people must be very busy or missed the
posting. To that effect I will once more send the document (its in 2
parts). My apologies to those who received my previous posting.
malanding Jaiteh
ps I thought I might add that the proposal could only be implemented
if people do not show interest and approving or not approving in one
sure way of doing that.
----- End Included Message -----
Date: Thu, 22 Jan 1998 11:35:57 -0500 (EST)
From: "Malanding S. Jaiteh" <msjaiteh@mtu.edu>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Cc: msjaiteh@mtu.edu
Subject: Re: GESO document part 2 of 3
Message-ID: <199801221635.LAA13217@aspen.ffr.mtu.edu>
the following is part 1.i the mission, goals and Constitution.
Gambia Education Support Organization
I. Mission
The mission of the Gambia Education Support Organization is to provide
assistance to Gambians and Gambian institutions in education in the Gambia.
A vital part of the Organization's mission will be to become a medium through
of the Gambia can be utilized to improve education in the Gambia.
To this end, the Organization will:
Provide intellectual, material, logistic and other support to individuals and
institutions in need at all levels of education in the Gambia.
Facilitate access to information and resources on education and research in
the Gambia.
Improve coordination and communication among members to support education in
the Gambia.
Develop and maintain a responsive and financially stable organization.
II. Organizational structure:
General Membership
Membership to the Organization is open to all(Gambians and non-Gambians).
There shall be two categories of membership, voting-and non-voting members.
Non-voting members are one-time contributors. Voting members will be required
to pay annual membership fees as determined by the Organization. All voting
members will have the right to vote and run for office. Members who fail to
fulfill their obligations will cease to have the above rights.
Executive Committee
The Organization will conduct its overall activity through the Executive Committee.
The Executive Committee will oversee the planning and implementation of the
Organization's activities. The Committee will be voted in every two years. It
shall consist of the Executive Director, Deputy Executive Director, ex-Executive
Director, three Zone Coordinators (Gambia, Europe and America), and a Treasurer.
Zones/Regions
Geographically the Organization will be divided to three zones: Europe,
North America and Gambia. Members in other regions can chose their zone of
affiliation at their convenience. Zone Coordinators will oversee Organizational
activities in their zones and will act and speak on behave of their zones.
Nomination and Election Committee
A three member Nomination and Election committee shall be chosen to oversee
and supervise nominations and elections of officials. The committee shall be
independent from all other committees in the Organization and will have final
say on election results.
The Constitution
Article I Name
The name of the organization (hereinafter referred to as the Organization)
shall be the GAMBIA EDUCATION SUPPORT ORGANIZATION, GESO.
Article II Location and Address
The Principal office of the organization shall be at the address of the
current GESO Executive Director.
Article III Membership
section 1. membership of the Organization is open to all (Gambians and non-
Gambians). There shall be two categories of membership, voting and honorary
members. Voting members shall be required to pay annual membership fees to be
determined by the Executive Committee in consultation with the
Financial/Fund Raising Committee. All voting members will have the right
to vote and run for office. Contributors who do not wish to active members
in the organization
shall be given honorary membership.
Section 2. The membership year is the calendar year ending December 31.
Article IV Membership fees
The annual membership fees shall be determined by the Financial Committee in
consultation with the Executive Committee.
The following membership fee will be charged accordingly.
US $10 per month for adult members residing in North America, Europe,
Australia and Japan.
US $2.5 adult members elsewhere including Gambia.
US $5 Students in North America, Europe, Australia and Japan.
US $1.00 for students living elsewhere.
Article V The Executive Committee
Section 1. The Executive Committee, subject always to the provisions of these
by-laws, shall have general supervision and control of the management and
administration of the affairs of GESO and may exercise all or any of the power
of GESO including, without limitation , power to make donations of, and accept
donations to, the funds of GESO and to invest and reinvest its funds in any
property, real or personal, to such extent deem advisable PROVIDED, HOWEVER,
no such donation shall be made to any member and no such investment shall be
made in the securities of, and no loan made to, any member.
Section 2. Special meetings of the Executive Committee may be called by the
Executive Director or by any five (5) or more of the officers.
Section 3. A quorum for the transaction of business at any meeting of the
Executive Committee shall constitute a majority of officers.
Section 4. Every officer shall be entitled to vote at any meetings on all
matters.
Section 5. The Executive Director shall give notice of every meeting of
the Executive Committee to each officer at least one (1) week before the
meeting. Notice of the Executive Council meetings must specify the purpose.
Article VI Officers
Section 1. The officers of GESO shall be a Executive Director, Deputy
Executive Director, a Treasurer, and a Recording Secretary, Corresponding
Secretary, four Representative-at-Large, one from each Zone. An Executive
Council shall consist of all the officers, who shall have the power of a Board
of Directors and in addition, be editors of GESO Newsletter, Chairs of
standing or ad-hoc committees, and other such members that the Executive
Council shall appoint to serve from time to time at the discretion of the
Council.
Section 2. The Executive Director, Deputy Executive Director, Treasurer,
Recording Secretary, Corresponding Secretary, and Representative-at-Large
shall be elected by the members as specified in Article VII. They shall hold
office until their respective successors are chosen.
Section 3. The Executive Council may designate one or more individuals as
temporary officers, to continue as such during such term as shall be specified
by the Executive Council. Such temporary officers need not be members of the
Executive Council.
Section 4. Any temporary officer appointed by the Executive Council may be
removed from office by the Executive Council when his or her duties as
prescribed by Executive Council, has been executed out as determined by the
Executive Council.
Section 5. Any officer may resign by filing with the Recording Secretary or
filed with the Executive Council a written resignation, which shall take
effect on being filed or at such other time as may be prescribed therein. Any
vacancy at any time existing in the Executive Council or in any other office
or in any committee may be filled by the Executive Council at any meeting and
the person chosen to fill the vacancy shall hold office, except as in these
by-laws provided, until the next annual meeting of the members and his/her
successor is chosen. Any officer may be removed from office with just cause by
the Executive Council following notice, which states his/her removal, is
proposed.
Article VII Powers and Duties of officers
Section 1. The Executive Director shall be the chief executive officer of
GESO, shall preside at all meetings of GESO and of the Executive Council, and
shall have the general and active management of the affairs of the Executive
Council, subject to the approval and direction of the Executive Council.
Section 2. In the absence of the Executive Director, or in case of his/her
death, resignation, incapacity or refusal to act, the duties pertaining to the
office shall, until the election of new Executive Director, be performed by
the Deputy Executive Director, or in the event of the absence, death,
resignation, incapacity, or refusal to act by the Deputy Executive Director,
the Executive Council shall designate one member to act.
Section 3. The Treasurer shall be in charge of all moneys of GESO, shall
collect all moneys due to GESO, shall have the power to accept donations to
GESO and (subject to the control of the Executive Council) shall deposit the
funds of GESO in its bank account, and may invest the funds of GESO subject to
the prior approval of the Executive Council. He/She shall keep such books as
may be necessary for the duties of his/her office, which at all times shall be
open to the Executive Council. He/she shall report in detail annually, and as
often as required by the Executive Council, all moneys collected, expended or
invested, all outstanding obligation of GESO, and such other matters as may be
deemed proper in connection with his/her office, and shall perform such other
duties as the Executive Director or the Executive Council may require. He/she
shall keep updated records of the membership and updated records of the
mailing lists with the help of the Corresponding Secretary.
Section 4. The Deputy Executive Director and three (3) Member-at-Large of
the Executive Council shall be responsible for convening standing and ad hoc
Committees, and responsible for conference programs, minutes from Executive
Council and Annual meetings, and other GESO documents. All four (4) shall
perform such other duties as the Executive Director and the Executive Council
may require.
Section 5. The Recording Secretary shall keep a record of all meetings and
correspondence of GESO and act when requested as secretary of any committee.
Section 6. The primary responsibility of the Corresponding Secretary shall be
to act as liaison between GESO and outside organizations; the secretary shall
insure that notification of GESO meetings be posted in other organizations'
Newsletters. The Corresponding Secretary shall also assist the Treasurer in
updating mailing lists and assist the editor of the Newsletter as needed.
He/she shall conduct all correspondence of GESO and assist the Executive
Director in maintaining contact with the standing committees. He/she shall
perform such other duties as the Executive Director and the Executive Council
of GESO may require.
Section 7. Zone Coordinators: Geographically the Organization will be
divided to four zones: Europe, America Canada and Gambia. Members in other
region can chose their zone of affiliation at their convenience. Each zone
will have a committee of five and shall be coordinated by zonal Coordinators.
Each Coordinator will oversee Organizational activities in their zones and
will act and speak on behave of their zones.
Section 8. Ex-Executive Director: The responsibility of the ex-Executive
Director shall be to facilitate smooth transition from one Executive
Committees to another. The role is largely advisory and would only vote within
the committee to break a tie.
Article VIII Committees
The Executive Council and the Executive Director may from time to time appoint
such committees, consisting of such persons, for such purposes and with such
powers as the Executive Council or the Executive Director shall determine. The
members of any such committees shall serve at the discretion of the Executive
Council. A member of the Executive Council shall serve on, but need not chair,
each committee, and shall act as liaison between the committee and the
Executive Council.
Ad hoc Committees (Working Committees) The Working Committee members will be
appointed by the Executive Committee on need bases. The Working Committees
will be technical working groups to prepare activity plans, or implement
activities. The Working Committee will be dissolved at the end of their
assignment or at the discretion of the Executive Committee.
Financial/Fund Raising Committee: The Organizations will raise the necessary
finances through membership fees, individual contributions and fundraisers.
The Committee will be the Organization's official fund raiser. The committee
shall coordinate all Fund Raising activities and will consist of four members.
The Committee will be responsible to consult with Executive Council to
determine annual membership dues. If this Organization is dissolved all its
net funds will be donated to an institution or institutions of its choice.
Audit Unit
This unit will help ensure that the organization's funds are used as
specified. The unit will comprise of a Chairperson and two committee members.
Members of the committee will be voted every two years and shall not
concurrently hold any other positions within the organization. The unit will
prepare its own operational document to be approved by the General membership.
Article IX Elections and Nominations
Section 1 There shall be a Nominating Committee of six (6) voting members,
four (4) of whom shall be nominated with their consent by a majority vote of
those present and voting at the annual meeting of GESO. Nominations for these
positions shall be made only from the floor. The new officers of GESO shall
appoint the additional two members no later than four (4) months following the
annual meeting. The Nominating Committee shall elect one (1) of its members to
serve as head of the Committee.
Section 2. The Nominating and Election Committee shall request suggestions
from the members for nominations for the GESO'S officers at least two (2)
months before the annual meeting. The Committee shall devise and mail to the
voting members a proposed slate of nominees at least thirty (30) days prior to
the annual meeting. Biographical sketches, together with optional statement of
intent consisting of no more than one hundred words, shall accompany all
nominations. All nominations shall also submit a statement to the Committee on
Nominations of their willingness to serve. The general body shall choose a
four member nominating and election committee every two years. Members of this
committee cannot run for any other office during their tenure as election
officials. The committee shall prepare their own working document to be
approved by the general membership. They will be independent from other
committees in the Organization and will have final say in on election results.
Section 3. All elections shall be held by ballot and candidates receiving
the largest vote cast shall be considered elected. In the case of ties, the
Executive Director shall cast another vote.
Section 4. A Executive Director-elect shall be elected every two (2) years
and shall serve in the two succeeding years as Executive Director. The term of
the Executive Director shall be two years.
Section 5. The Deputy Executive Director, Treasurer, Recording Secretary,
Corresponding Secretary, and Representative-at-Large shall be elected every
other year to a two-year term.
Section 6. The term of the office shall begin and end at the annual meeting.
Each officer shall serve a maximum of two terms in the office.
Article X Checks, Notes, Drafts and Other Instruments
The treasurer must draw up checks, Notes, Drafts, and other Instruments for
the payment of money drawn or endorsed in the name of GESO but he or she
should not sign it. The signatories are the Executive Director and two (2)
other Executive Council members besides the Treasurer. Neither the Executive
Director nor other members shall sign any such instrument as foresaid unless
authorized by the Executive Council to do so.
Article XI Fiscal Year
The Fiscal year of GESO shall be the year ending with the thirty-first (31) day
of December of each year.
Article XII Amendments
Section 1. All proposed amendments to the by-laws, together with comments and
recommendations of the officers of GESO shall be submitted to all voting members
for ballot by postal or electronic mail.
Section 2. A two third majority of the members returning their ballots within
thirty (30) days of the date of mailing of the proposed amendment(s) shall amend
the Constitution.
Article XIII Agreement of GESO
The provisions of the Agreement of GESO as they from time to time exist are a part
of these Constitution. We, whose names are hereto subscribed, do, by this agreement,
associate ourselves with the intention of forming an organization under the
General Laws of ...
> This message is in MIME format. Since your mail reader does not understand
> this format, some or all of this message may not be legible.
>
> ------ =_NextPart_000_01BD21C3.DBF49320
> Content-Type: text/plain;
> charset="iso-8859-1"
> Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable
>
> Hello friend,
> I have been very busy since my return from The Gambia in november, and
> not been so good in signing on and reading post on Gambia-list. Now =
> I=B4ve
> been one week back and I can not find the GESO part 1 and 2.
> You now that I am very interested in education in the gambia, and =
> around
> last summer I asked to join the educational group, but I don=B4t think =
> I
> ever got an answer. Now I can not remember who I adressed my request =
> to.
> But no matter. Please count me on your list, but please also post me
> GESO plan 2, because I can see that I have recieved plan 1 today. You
> will hear from me soon. My bad consciense is that I met people at =
> gambia
> college and got their requestion on help from us outside, but I have =
> not
> found time to write my report to the list. My english is so bad, that =
> it
> takes hours just to write few lines. But I do hope to get time the
> upcomming week-end. Many regards from Asbj=F8rn Nordam
>
>
Date: Thu, 22 Jan 1998 11:37:39 -0500 (EST)
From: "Malanding S. Jaiteh" <msjaiteh@mtu.edu>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Cc: msjaiteh@mtu.edu
Subject: Re: GESO document part 3 of 3
Message-ID: <199801221637.LAA13220@aspen.ffr.mtu.edu>
This is part 3 of 3 part document. Please contact me if you cannot read it.
malanding Jaiteh
----- Begin Included Message -----
Part 2.
Activity Plan.
Focus 1: Program for Institutions in Education .
The long-term goal of this focus is to help upgrade library and
laboratory facilities(including computer) facilities in selected
schools and intitutions. The activities will be implemented
concurrently. With some initiatives already being discussed every
effort will be made to make those the priority. These are the
Gambia College Library and Coputer facilities initiative and the
Give-a-book drive.
Activity 1.1 Gambia College library support
Several members have reported the poor state of the Gambia
College library. The Primary objective of ths activity is to
provide the College Library with basic textbooks Reference
material. To achieve this objective the following are suggested:
that each member to contribute one book and $10 for shipping and
handling each year.
that each Zone will be resposible for collection and shipping to
the Gambia.
that the organization approach agencies and other bodies for
assistance in transportation of these books.
Activity 1.2 Computer facility upgrade
The objective of this activity is to donate 10 computers to
Gambia College, the National Library system and secondary schools
in the Country over a 5 year period.
This will include:
5 Pentium based Multi-media Pcs @ $1500 = $7500
5 x86 PCs (preferably used) @ $750 = $3750
5 Bubble jet printers @ $500 = $2500
Activity 1.3 School classroom support
The aim of this activity is to provide classroom materials and
textbooks to selected Primary and Junior Secondary schools each.
Primary and middle School
5000 Pencils
5000 erasers
2000 sharperners
2000 rulers
2000 color pencils
2000 crayons
500 textbooks
50 teachers guides
Focus 2: Program for Individual Development
The goal of this is to support students in need. To achieve this,
the organization will provide financial assistance through short
grants and scholarships, stationery and book award to students in
financial difficulties. The organization will set up a Students
Advisory and Mentorship Program to advice students.
Activity 2.1 Adopt a student/pupil
This is one of the first activity the organization will
undertake. The Organization will sponsor 10 students, 5 at
Primary and 5 at Secondary Schooleach years. These sponsorship
could range from one time payment of bills to payment of tuition
and books. Recipients will have to demonstrate they are in
considerable financial hardship. The Gambia Zonal Co-ordinator
will in consultation with the rest of the Executive Committee
oversee selection of recipients and disbursement of funds.
Cost of funding 5 Secondary School students at $150 per student
per year amounts to $750. Cost of funding Primary school students
is estimated at $50 per student per year. This amounts to $250
per year.
Cost of 1 year sponsorship.
5 Student @ $150 - $750
5 Pupils @ $50 = $250
Starting 1999, competitions will be supported in essay writing,
science and art projects and award granted. Awards in these
competitions will be in the form of one-time awards.
Activity 2.1 Mentorship and Guidance activity
It is the belief that members of this Organization are notable
role models to many Gambian students. The purpose of this
activity is to take advantage of this relationship. The objective
is to established contact between students particularly Senior
Secondary school students and those established in their intended
careers. The activity will also focus on aadvising students on
matters such as careers, courses and study abroad. A Working
Committe to compile guidelines on careers, scholarships and study
abroad.
Focus 3: Education Information Pragram
A comprehensive information on education in the Gambia is vital
for planning and development of the system. The goal of this
focus is to facilitate access to basic information on eduction
sich as school enrolment, student-teacher ratio, as well as
laboratory and classroom facilities. It is hoped that easy access
to such data would assist planners aid organizations in
determining eligibility.
Activity 3.1 Develop and maintain an Internet Education
Resource Center for the Gambia
The primary objective of this activity is to develop a HomePage
to publish basic information database on education in the Gambia.
The directory contain information on school enrollment; number of
teachers and qualification; The database will contain information
on all schools from Primaty to Higher Edcuation Institutions.
Primary Scools
Year
No. of Classrooms
No. of students
No. of Teachers (uncertified and certified)
student-textbook ratio
Secondary Schools
Year
No. of classrooms
no. of students
no. of teachers(qualification)
student-textbook ratio
Higher Institutions
No. of classrooms
no. of students
No. of teachers(qualification)
Programs offered
A database of Gambians professonals abroad
The purpose of this is to develop and maintain a database on
Gambian professionals around the world. It is hoped that the
Organization will convince employers in the Gambia will in the
future find the Organization a resource pool. To that effect
maintaining such a database will facilitate access to the many
qualified Gambians. It is important to note that entries in this
database will be purely voluntary and will include names,
profession(or intended profession), and contact address.
----- End Included Message -----
Date: Thu, 22 Jan 1998 11:47:26 -0500 (EST)
From: mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: New members
Message-ID: <9801221647.AA54904@st6000.sct.edu>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII
Content-Transfer-Encoding: 8bit
ELLA23K, you wrote:
> Well I am delighted to know that a system of communication between Gambians
> all over the world has been activated. I am also fortunate to be able to use
> this system and pray that it will become available to all.
>
> I am a Gambian, born in Banjul and raised there too. I wass an athlete at
> Gambia high school as well as a basketball player. I would like to talk to as
> many Gambians as possible on a daily basis.
>
> I think I know Mrs Davis whom you have on the list as a new member of the
> network. Thank you for letting me be a member.
>
> Good bye, Cis
Welcome aboard!
I must have missed your name. When did you attend GHS?
Regards,
Moe S. Jallow
(also a GHS alumnus)
Date: Thu, 22 Jan 1998 19:37:57 -0800
From: MOMODOU BUHARRY GASSAMA <m.gassama@swipnet.se>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: Message from Momodou Buhary Gassama
Message-ID: <34C81095.34F2@swipnet.se>
MIME-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii
Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit
Hi Tamsir!
Thanks for your kind comments. Like Sidibeh mentioned, you do send
some great stuff too. Have a great day and once again, thanks a lot.
Buharry.
-------------------------------------------------------------------------
Tamsir Mbai wrote:
>
> Masters Sidibeh and Buharry,
> It is always a pleasure to read your postings. They are always rich
> in thought and very well formulated. Thanx gentlemen!!! I herewith submit
> my ADMIRATION to both of you for the insightful contributions you make on
> gambia-l. I hope you will continue to give us the privilege of enjoying the
> blessings of your ingenuity. Peace to all!!!!!
>
> It's Tamsir.
Date: Thu, 22 Jan 1998 15:18:28 -0500 (EST)
From: mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Dumping on the developing world (fw)
Message-ID: <9801222018.AA68720@st6000.sct.edu>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII
Content-Transfer-Encoding: 8bit
The silent war on harzadous dumping of waste material: Is it a war we can
win? I would like to hope so.
Regards,
Moe S. Jallow
**************************************************************************
> Environmental Research Foundation
> P.O. Box 5036, Annapolis, MD 21403
> Fax (410) 263-8944; Internet: erf@igc.apc.org
> ==========
> The Back issues and Index are available here.
> The official RACHEL archive is here. It's updated constantly.
> To subscribe, send E-mail to rachel- weekly- request@world.std.com
> with the single word SUBSCRIBE in the message. It's free.
**************************************************************************
>
> DUMPING ON THE DEVELOPING WORLD.
>
> American industry is desperately seeking places to dump
> hazardous waste and household garbage. A reporter for the
> CHRISTIAN SCIENCE MONITOR'S bureau in Sydney,
> Australia, phoned recently to inquire what we knew about the
> toxicity of leachate from municipal dumps. (We faxed him
> RHWN #90, "Leachate from Municipal Dumps has Same
> Toxicity as Leachate from Hazardous Waste Dumps."). He
> was investigating a promoter named Dan Fleming, who is angling
> to sign a contract with natives of the Marshall Islands, where Mr.
> Fleming hopes to dump 10% of all the household garbage
> produced on the U.S. West Coast. Mr. Fleming says his scheme
> will "create new land" in the Marshalls. Mr. Fleming says if the
> Marshalls don't increase their altitude by heaping on the garbage,
> they'll disappear beneath the sea, victims of the greenhouse
> effect.
>
> The last time the U.S. undertook largescale experiments in the
> Marshalls, it had ill effects on the land: we tested the H-bomb on
> Bikini atoll, which promptly disappeared, leaving behind a legacy
> of cancer and misery that the Marshall Islanders (and many
> unsuspecting U.S. Navy men) are still enduring. So far as we
> know, the only environmental group tracking this latest scam is
> Greenpeace; they wrote about it in GREENPEACE MAGAZINE
> March/April, 1989, pg. 5. The magazine is yours six times a
> year for a donation of $20 to Greenpeace, 1436 U Street,
> NW, Washington, DC 20009.
>
> As the price of hazardous waste disposal in the "civilized world"
> is approaching $2500 per ton in some areas, a new "profession"
> has emerged: international "waste merchants," who arrange to
> dump the stuff in third world countries. In the last two years,
> Africa has emerged as the favored target. Consider these facts:
> In March, 1988, a Norwegian ship dumped 15,000 tons of
> material labeled "raw material for bricks" in a quarry on Kassa
> Island, off the mainland capital of Conakry, Guinea. Guinea is a
> small west-African country bordered by Sierra Leone, Liberia
> and Mali. In June, Guinea newspapers reported that vegetation
> on the island was drying up and dying. Investigations revealed
> that the "raw material for bricks" was toxic incinerator ash from
> Philadelphia's now-infamous garbage burners. Norway's Honorary
> Consul, Mr. Sigmund Stromme, was arrested and charged with
> forging documents in order to bring in the shipment; Mr. Stromme
> turned out to be a principal in Guinomar, the company that had a
> contract to bring in a total of 85,000 tons of Philadelphia's ash. By
> July the original shipment had been removed from Kassa.
>
> On February 9, 1989, Guinea-Bissau, a west-African neighbor of
> Guinea, signed a five-year contract with two British companies to
> receive 15 million tons of tanning and pharmaceutical wastes for a
> payment of $600 million ($40 per ton). The wastes would come
> from U.S. and European firms. (This contract has since been
> canceled due to unfavorable publicity.)
>
> An undetermined quantity of hazardous wastes from U.S. military
> agencies was dumped in a phosphate mine pit in Zimbabwe
> in southern Africa. The U.S. exporters responsible, Jack and
> Charles Colbert, were sentenced in February, 1988, to 13 years'
> imprisonment for fraudulent business practices.
>
> WEST AFRICA HOTLINE, a newsletter, reports that President
> Bongo of Gabon (bordering Cameroon and the Congo) met
> with representatives of the Denis Mining Company in 1987 and
> agreed to take radioactive mine wastes from Colorado uranium
> mines.
>
> A report in ENVIRONMENTAL SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY,
> a journal of the American Chemical Society, quotes Greenpeace
> saying a Dutch shipping company signed a contract with the
> government of the Congo (bordering Zaire and Cameroon) to deliver
> a million tons of solvent, paint, pesticide sludge, and chemical wastes
> from the U.S. and Europe between June, 1988, and May, 1989, for
> a fee of $84 million ($84 per ton). Bad publicity subsequently queered
> this deal too.
>
> President Kerekou of Benin, a tiny country sandwiched between
> Nigeria and Togo, signed a contract in January, 1988, with a Gibralter
> firm, Sesco, Ltd, agreeing that Benin will take up to five million tons
> per year of non-nuclear industrial wastes from North America and
> Europe. The price? Two dollars and fifty cents per ton.
>
> Nigeria has taken the lead in denouncing waste dumping in Africa.
> At the Organization of African Unity (OAU) summit in May,
> 1988, President Babangida of Nigeria said "No government, no
> matter the financial inducement, has the right to mortgage the
> destiny of future generations of African children."
>
> Ironically, within a week of President Babangida's speech, eight
> Nigerian students living in Italy, reacting to reports in Italian
> newspapers, alerted the Nigerian government to a scheme
> involving collusion between Nigerian and Italian businessmen.
> The men had shipped 3800 tons of hazardous wastes and stored
> them in Koko, Nigeria. The chief Italian suspect escaped from
> Nigeria June 2, but 15 Nigerians are awaiting trial. The
> newspapers in Nigeria June 14 carried headlines, "Culprits may
> face firing squad," and "Death penalty likely."
>
> African journalist Arti Vir, writing in ENVIRONMENTAL
> SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY (Vol. 23, March, 1989, pgs.
> 23-25) summed it up:
>
> "...the demands by Nigeria and Guinea that foreign governments
> remove illegally dumped hazardous materials from their
> territories are warnings to industrial nations to keep waste
> away from African shores." NIGERIA'S FIRING SQUADS
> WILL PERHAPS CONVINCE WOULD-BE WASTE
> MERCHANTS THAT AFRICA IS SERIOUS ABOUT
> PROTECTING ITSELF FROM PREDATORY BUSINESSMEN.
>
> We have just scratched the surface here. This problem is
> broad and deep and getting worse. However, there's a bright side:
> the toxics campaigners in Greenpeace, led by Dave Rapoport,
> are on this case in a major way. In January, 1989, Jim Vallette
> published the fourth edition of his INTERNATIONAL
> TRADE IN WASTES: A GREENPEACE INVENTORY
> (144 pages of horror stories from all parts of the globe).
> The INVENTORY, which is available in English, German,
> French and Spanish editions, also contains policy statements
> by various governments. In general, the "civilized" nations
> want to "control" and "manage" the import and export of
> toxics wastes to the developing world. For their part, the
> developing nations, particularly those in Africa, favor a
> total ban on the international waste trade. Togo's environment
> minister, Yao Komlavi, sums up this view, saying, "If Africa
> is not going to import toxic waste, what control do we need
> on such imports?" Greenpeace is publishing a newsletter
> called GREENPEACE WASTE TRADE UPDATE. With
> the Natural Resources Defense Council, Greenpeace
> has joined organizations in Malaysia and Kenya founding
> Itwan, the International Toxic Waste Action Network,
> working closely with the United Nations, pressing for
> passage of the U.N.'s "global Convention on the
> Transboundary Movement of Hazardous Wastes.
> "Once again, hats off to the toxics campaigners at
> Greenpeace! Contact them at 1436 U Street, Nw,
> Washington, Dc 207009; phone (202) 462-1177.."
> --Peter Montague, Ph.D.
Date: Thu, 22 Jan 1998 21:53:04 +0200
From: momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: New Member
Message-ID: <19980122205328.AAA71156@nijii>
MIME-Version: 1.0
Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII
Content-transfer-encoding: 7BIT
Greetings,
Ousman Sawaneh has been added to the bantaba. Welcome to Gambia-l
Ousman, you can send a brief introduction to
gambia-l@u.washington.edu.
Regards,
Momodou Camara
Date: Thu, 22 Jan 1998 22:11:35 -0800
From: MOMODOU BUHARRY GASSAMA <m.gassama@swipnet.se>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: SV: (Fwd) Message from Momodou Buhary Gassama
Message-ID: <34C83497.2B05@swipnet.se>
MIME-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset=iso-8859-1
Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable
Hi Sidibeh!
Thanks for your explanation. I read the Metro article too and it was
rather funny that CNN chose to include Taiwan=B4s parliamentary brawl
under Sports News. It was also amazing that China should use that excuse
to stay away from democracy. I hope the squabbles we have as Gambians
are part of the process that will lead us to true democracy. Have a good
night.
Buharry.
-------------------------------------------------------------------------=
Momodou S Sidibeh wrote:
> =
> Hi Buharry,
> Many many thanks for a great piece. I cannot but concur with almost all=
of
> what you raised.
> My language on the Eritreans and Ugandans was probably too dramatic as =
to
> have obscured the inferences that could be drawn from my mentioning tha=
t
> "...it was the shearing thirst for national liberation..." that helped =
weld
> Eritreans together, while on the other hand the Ugandans are more easil=
y
> mobilized among other things because of the " present climate of optimi=
sm".
> In both cases, the implication is that even hugely positive hopes and
> circumstances can be tremendously important sources for unifying people=
> around concerns beyond that of the ethnic group. Quick economic success=
,
> for example, can become a catalyst for enhancing the growth of national=
ism
> and the rapid decline of ethnicity in many countries. I think Malaysia =
is a
> good example. My mention of war and tragedy in the case of the above tw=
o
> countries were simply the factors which were most obvious and known to =
me.
> It is also worth mentioning that the majority of Eritreans here are
> political refugees and in the late 1970s and early 80 members of differ=
ent
> groups were often fighting one another; and you know who the peacemaker=
s
> were? Gambians!
> Your rundown on OGIS made great reading. I can only say that all thos=
e
> squabbles you mentioned are inevitable, in that they are part of the
> process of learning to behave in a democratic manner. We are after all
> learning to listen to one another in spite of our backgrounds and age
> group. I do not think we have any other choice. [ In Metro yesterday it=
was
> claimed in a long story about Taiwan that Chinese leaders tell their pe=
ople
> " ...democracy is not good. Just see how they fight in the parliament i=
n
> Taiwan...." the fighting is sometimes so spectacular that CNN shows it
> under Sports News". I have been laughing at this since yesterday aftern=
oon.
> Indeed, you must agree with me that we cannot accept this Chinese recip=
e].
> I hope the sisters in stockholm will forgive you for calling their m=
usic
> tribal. The suggestions you gave about accounting and planning are very=
> important and I do really hope that we would make improvements based on=
> them.
> =
> Thanks, once again.
> Sidibeh.
Date: Thu, 22 Jan 1998 16:45:11 -0500 (EST)
From: a.davis@lycosemail.com
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Message-ID: <199801222145.QAA05793@web01.globecomm.net>
Content-Type: text/plain
MIME-Version: 1.0
Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit
Hello my name is Alberta Davis. I was a Peace Corps Volunteer in The Gambia from July 1994 until August 1997. I taught math and science at Pakalinding Junior Secondary School. I think this is a great way to stay in touch with The Gambia.
Thanks,
Alberta Davis
--------------------------------------------------------
Get free personalized email at http://www.lycosemail.com
Date: Fri, 23 Jan 1998 00:12:03 +0300
From: "Bassirou Dodou Drammeh" <kolls567@qatar.net.qa>
To: <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
Subject: Re: GESO document part 1 of 3
Message-ID: <01bd277a$66e94960$LocalHost@q-tel.qatar.net>
MIME-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain;
charset="iso-8859-1"
Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit
Mr.Jaiteh,
I have just finished reading the Education document.I
think its a good document and you have my support,and please keep up the
good work down there!
Regards Bassss!
****************************************************************************
**********************
>To our newest members of gambia-l. This is the the fist 3 documents
relating to Gambia Education Support Organization to help you catch up with
the past. Please feel free to contact me at: msjaiteh@mtu.edu for details.
>
>Malanding Jaiteh
Date: Thu, 22 Jan 1998 21:02:04 -0000
From: "pmj@commit.gm" <gambia-l@commit.gm>
To: <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
Subject: Re: Singhateh: Closer to Being Veep?
Message-ID: <B0000041408@south.commit.gm>
MIME-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1
Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit
Sent by "Pa Musa Jallow" <pmj@commit.gm>
via Commit
Hi Mr Jallow (aussi),
Thanks for your reply and thanks for reading my mailing,
sincerely
pmj
----------
> From: Modou Jallow <mjallow@st6000.sct.edu>
> To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List
<gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
> Subject: Re: Singhateh: Closer to Being Veep?
> Date: Thursday, January 22, 1998 3:15 PM
>
> Pa Musa Jallow wrote:
>
> >
> > Mr Jallow,
> > I just wanted to correct something, if Singhateh turned anything it is
29
> > not 31..he was 25 when the coup took place..and that was in '94.
> >
> > pmj
>
>
> Pa Musa,
>
> Thank you for the correction. I believe that the original sender of the
> message, Dr. Janneh, also stands corrected here, as he wrote:
>
> "I was just discussing Omar Njie's removal with someone
> who arrived from The Gambia recently and she made some
> interesting observations. She reminded me that Edward Sighateh
> turned 31 last December, and that it may be a matter of time for
> him to step into the vice presidency."
>
>
> Regards,
> Moe S. Jallow
> =======================================================================
> mjallow@sct.edu mjallow@hayes.com
> -----------------------------------------------------------------------
>
Date: Thu, 22 Jan 1998 21:05:26 -0000
From: "pmj@commit.gm" <gambia-l@commit.gm>
To: <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
Subject: Re: Crawling from DAKAR to BANJUL!!!
Message-ID: <B0000041409@south.commit.gm>
MIME-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1
Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit
Sent by "Pa Musa Jallow" <pmj@commit.gm>
via Commit
Mr Jallow,
my mistake..it is or should be $90-100 or D900 - 1000
thanks for the correction
pmj
----------
> From: Modou Jallow <mjallow@st6000.sct.edu>
> To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List
<gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
> Subject: Re: Crawling from DAKAR to BANJUL!!!
> Date: Thursday, January 22, 1998 3:23 PM
>
> Pa Musa wrote:
> >
> > Hi Theodor,
> > >From Dakar to banjul, you can fly with air Senegal or Air Dabia or
other
> > airlines, a one-way ticket is about $50-60 and a two-way ticket is
about
> > $900-1000..
>
> Pa Musa, do you mean to say 900-1000 dalasis or is actual dollars? I am
> thinking dalasis, but again, I could be wrong.
>
> Regards,
> Moe S. Jallow
>
Date: Thu, 22 Jan 1998 21:34:21 -0500
From: "A. Scattred Janneh" <amadou@mail.lig.bellsouth.net>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: Singhateh: Closer to Being Veep?
Message-ID: <34C801AD.20F@Mail.lig.bellsouth.net>
MIME-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii
Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit
Modou Jallow wrote:
>
> Pa Musa Jallow wrote:
>
> >
> > Mr Jallow,
> > I just wanted to correct something, if Singhateh turned anything it is 29
> > not 31..he was 25 when the coup took place..and that was in '94.
> >
> > pmj
>
> Pa Musa,
>
> Thank you for the correction. I believe that the original sender of the
> message, Dr. Janneh, also stands corrected here, as he wrote:
>
> "I was just discussing Omar Njie's removal with someone
> who arrived from The Gambia recently and she made some
> interesting observations. She reminded me that Edward Sighateh
> turned 31 last December, and that it may be a matter of time for
> him to step into the vice presidency."
>
> Regards,
> Moe S. Jallow
> =======================================================================
> mjallow@sct.edu mjallow@hayes.com
> -----------------------------------------------------------------------
The quote: "She reminded me that Edward Sighateh turned 31 last
December..." Either way, thanks for the correction.
Amadou SJ
Date: Thu, 22 Jan 1998 22:13:38 EST
From: ELLA23K <ELLA23K@aol.com>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re:
Message-ID: <dc4b1397.34c80ae5@aol.com>
Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII
Content-transfer-encoding: 7bit
I thought I knew you but i must be mistaken. I had left The Gambia before you
went there. Anyway I knew a lot of Peace Corps Volunteers who taught me in
high school and who I worked with. I would like to keep in touch with a few
of them. Do you know how to trace them or how to contact the organization to
find old friends? Please reply soon.
Date: Thu, 22 Jan 1998 22:04:20 EST
From: ELLA23K <ELLA23K@aol.com>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: New members
Message-ID: <180cb0f5.34c808b6@aol.com>
Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII
Content-transfer-encoding: 7bit
Moe I finished in 1978, and did all my high school years there. When did you
attend? Where do you live now?
Date: Thu, 22 Jan 1998 22:30:05 EST
From: JENGFANNEH <JENGFANNEH@aol.com>
To: Gambia-l@U.Washington.edu
Subject: Is it a New Gambia
Message-ID: <36089f0c.34c80ec4@aol.com>
Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII
Content-transfer-encoding: 7bit
The feeling of returning back to a country I love, a country I belong and a
country of love ones was over whelming. The announcement from the pilot that
are descending into Banjul Int'l brought a mixture of nostalgia, fear and that
anxiety that most of us experience when returning back to the motherland. I
got off the airplane and headed to the New Banjul Terminal. For a moment I
thought I have just walked into a modern airport terminal in a developing
country, this was definitely not the Gambia I knew, standing beside me were
also some tourists struck with a similar awe, and were busy appreciating the
structure. As a Gambian, I have never felt so proud, yes I have always been
proud of my Gambian heritage, but there was this special feeling of
patriotism. To most of the supporters of the New leadership, this is one of
the signpost to the new path of the New Gambia.
To the Bantaba, I would like to use my two weeks vacation to the Gambia and
raise crucial issues about democracy, political and socio-economic development
of our motherland, and try to put it in some realistic perspective.
Arriving in the Gambia, I was picked from the airport by my brother
accompanied by my young daughter whom I missed immensely and was extremely
delighted to see her. Driving from the air port towards Serekunda, the weather
was relatively cool, but to some extend the Old Gambia was still visibly
present. There was the delapidated highways, red dusty roads, that look of
poverty, and a question like how are things , still brings that respond of
hopelessness mixed into that durable Gambian spirit. At home, it was beautiful
and refreshing to see love ones, especially my old mother who was extremely
delighted to see me again. Turning on the TV set, I was again struck with that
special feeling, very much impressed with our own TV station. The New
leadership has definitely built a bridge between our motherland to the rest of
the world community. CNN was brought into our living rooms, major sporting
events, like the olympics were televised live to most Gambian households, and
our own Gambian dialects are being transmitted through the tube of technology.
To any resonable person, the New Leadership has to be commended for their
initiative and commitment to the infrastructural development of the country.
And to the arguement raised by his critiques and non-supporters pertaining to
priorities of different infrastuctural projects could sometimes dilute and
diminishes their efforts. Critiques would even go further by questioning the
relevance of different projects to our present situation, and that these
projects were only initiated and hastily purported to get themselves elected
into the reins of power.
Talking about critiques, or opposition are important and vital in any
political entity and the New leadership should accomodate and even promote it
inorder to raise the level of dialogue to include every Gambian. Although at
home the TV station is an indicative of a New Gambia, but watching the
programs, ther was still that Old Gambia. There was still that continuous
presence of Mr Jammeh, although this was during Tour of the Provinces and one
would expect that it is only resonable to cover it as a piece of news, but
that constant glorification of the New Leadership only reminde us of times
pass. And to listen to the speeches and the rhetoric, it only reinforces the
presence of the Old Gambia with a twist, Mr Jammeh and most of the speech
makers sounded like Jawara and the Old gang, only in a different medium. There
was the rhetoric of divisiveness, chastisement of all forms of opposition, and
oh! that tendency that usually surface among African leaders, that feeling of
invisibility and that somehow they are being ordained by some supernatural
force.
Listening to Mr Jammeh during his tour of the provinces I found myself yelling
to the TV, sir the elections are over and you have been given the mandate to
govern. Clinging to the elections rhetoric can only breed differences and
divisiiveness in the country; infact such a tour should have an agenda of
reconcilition, acceptance of the opposition and aggreressively campaigned to
every Gambian a that this is a national government for all our people and
party affiliation has no place. In most stops during the tour is not only what
he said as the leader of the New Gambia, but also speeches of Alcalos, Chiefs
and party elders were strictly on party lines and unfortunately just like the
Old Gambia. The New leadership has to be consciously involve in promoting the
invovement of the opposition in putting the New Gambia to a new path of
political dialogue; not all Gambians are ever going to like them and should
not even waste an iota of energy in identifying or trying to get back at them.
Those wer the politics of a corriupt past, the politics of yester year and has
never helped in our search for socio-economic development. After listening to
Mr Jammeh's
tour of the provinces in one of his stops, we had alittle discussion about the
political climat, and I would like to raise some of the salient points to the
Bantaba. " Well my wife is urging me to quit and talk to her , sorry I will
bring the rest of the discussion tomorrow, and thank you for your time
Musa Jeng
------------------------------
Date: Thu, 22 Jan 1998 22:24:02 EST
From: ELLA23K <ELLA23K@aol.com>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: New addition to list
Message-ID: <6f0abc9d.34c80d5f@aol.com>
Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII
Content-transfer-encoding: 7bit
Welcome Badou if you are the Badou Senghore I Know from GHS---Basketball
Player; well done. My name is Cecilia Wright. I live in the U.S. and I am
happy to welcome you and to talk to you Good luck in your studies.
------------------------------
Date: Thu, 22 Jan 1998 23:00:55 -0500 (EST)
From: mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: Is it a New Gambia
Message-ID: <9801230400.AA62224@st6000.sct.edu>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII
Content-Transfer-Encoding: 8bit
Musa Jeng wrote:
>
> The feeling of returning back to a country I love, a country I belong
> and a country of love ones was over whelming.
Mr. Jeng,
Thank you so much for this useful information. I plan to follow your
nostalgic report(s) with special effort.
Welcome to the list.
Regards,
Moe S. Jallow
mjallow@sct.edu mjallow@hayes.com
mjallow@sct.edu mjallow@hayes.com
-------------------------------------------------------------------
Date: Thu, 22 Jan 1998 21:10:04 PST
From: "latjor ndow" <latjor@hotmail.com>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: re:conference
Message-ID: <19980123051005.26385.qmail@hotmail.com>
Content-Type: text/plain
Greetings:
Since I am not sure if some of what Mr. Sidibeh had to say was in direct
reference to some of my statements regarding the conference I am
proposing for us to have in the Washington area (i.e. his comments on
'...half baked ideas ...'), I shall safely distance myself from drawing
any conclusions or jumping into the 'Is is in our nature debate' that
has been going on. There is too much work for me at the moment to
indulge in analysis at the moment. Organizing a major event along with a
full course load (started the ph.d program in physics) often forces me
to say what needs to be said in the shortest possible time then move on.
Thus if I have in my previous posting conveyed the image of being
anti-analytical that would be an unfortunate one. Far from being
anti-analytical, I champion the human intellect for being capable of
addressing and ultimately finding solutions to the problems of humanity.
However, I do also hold in high esteem 'action'. I do value human
warmth, and generosity of spirit (i.e. matters pertaining to the heart
far removed from the intellect) all of which at the end of the day are
major contributors to human social organizing tendencies.
By the way, let us not forget who actually lives in our communities? Are
they not the very individuals that populte gambia-l? It is unfortunate
though that most of them while actively following the debates prefer to
reserve their analytically structured views and share them only when we
meet in informat social gatherings. i.e. in the 'kampekaays', the
'kabudus', ... Perhaps this may have led some to assume that only
half-baked ideas and analysis goes on within our communities.
In celebration of Gambian Independence Anniversary -
LEADERSHIP CONFERENCE - WASHINGTON D.C.
Tentative Conference Date: Sat. Feb. 21
Tentative Location: Howard University Campus
Evening Event: Cultural Gala Night (organized by the GPA)
Featuring Sabar (Sing Sing Rhythm), Baati Linguere Choral
Group of Atlanta, Gambian DJ Rhythm King Shakie, Wolof Rap Artist Karim
Wagan, and much more ...
I shall be contacting this weekend all those who either sent me mail or
called or spoke to me in persond. Will keep the rest of the gambia-l
family posted.
Best regards,
LatJor
______________________________________________________
Get Your Private, Free Email at http://www.hotmail.com
Date: Fri, 23 Jan 1998 01:54:54 -0500
From: "A. Scattred Janneh" <amadou@mail.lig.bellsouth.net>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: Is it a New Gambia
Message-ID: <34C83EBE.44F9@Mail.lig.bellsouth.net>
MIME-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii
Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit
JENGFANNEH wrote:
>
> The feeling of returning back to a country I love, a country I belong and a
> country of love ones was over whelming.
..................
> Musa Jeng
Insightful observations! Awaiting concluding part.
Amadou SJ
------------------------------
Date: Fri, 23 Jan 1998 08:47:50 +0100
From: Amadou Kabir Njie <Amadou.Kabir.Njie@Aviaplan.no>
To: "'Gambia-L@u.Washington.edu'" <Gambia-L@u.Washington.edu>
Subject: RE : Caught in the Cross-fire
Message-ID: <FBF1001D6A18D1118AC100A0C942F230A670@AVIA-A>
MIME-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain
I am glad to inform the list that the cause of the error messages that
plaqued us all lately has been found, and was due to no other reason
than that our network administrator had forgotten to remove a "rule"
she had placed in my "Inbox" (Microsoft Outlook) whilst I was at nsw,
that simply forwarded all mail automatically to that temporary e-mail
address. It seems that everything went okay until the address at nsw was
deleted a few days ago.
Anyway, for those using Microsoft Outlook and interested, the
autoforward rule is executed simply by choosing the TOOLS menu (whilst
in Inbox), then Inbox Assistant and Add Rule which opens a dialogue box
with several useful options.
Once again, I regret the inconvinience caused by what ultimately turned
out to be a human error.
A. Kabir Njie.
------------------------------
Date: Fri, 23 Jan 1998 10:51:54 +0000 (GMT)
From: Alieu Badara Senghore <A.B.Senghore@reading.ac.uk>
To: Gambia <Gambia-L@u.washington.edu>
Subject: New Member
Message-ID: <Pine.SUN.3.96.980123103814.18151A-100000@snsscsc1.reading.ac.uk>
MIME-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/PLAIN; charset="US-ASCII"
I have been trying to post my acknowledgement and gratitude to editors of
Gambia-l and particularly to Katim Touray these past few days, for
including my name in the mailing list, but without success. I'm trying one
more time after reading in the mail that the apparent problem that was
afflicting the system has been rectified. One more time thanks for adding
my name to your interesting and informative network, i have been finding
it very enjoyable these past couple of days.
I am presently a Ph.D student at the University of Reading, UK, and i'm
researching on Agricultural education and Training; particularly of
agricultural field workers and the relevance of their training to
agricultural and rural development. I humbly invite any proposals,
information, ideas, suggestions etc in this area.
NB: Cecilia Wright, yes you are right i'm the same Badou Senghore at
Gambia High School, i played basketball together with Modou
Sallah(English), Ousman Jobe, Jewru Baldeh and the rest of the gang. I
remember you been an active sportswoman. I hope you are still active? Nice
to hear from you, and i hope to be in touch more.
Bye for now.
Badou Senghore.
Date: Fri, 23 Jan 1998 12:27:41 +0000 (GMT)
From: Ebrima Jawara <E.Jawara@reading.ac.uk>
To: Gambia Mailing List <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
Subject: Joke (again) (fwd)
Message-ID: <Pine.SOL.3.96.980123122733.7675C-100000@suma3.reading.ac.uk>
MIME-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/PLAIN; charset="US-ASCII"
>A Poem Written by an African Shakespeare
>
> Dear white fella
> Couple things you should know
> When I born, I black
> When I grow up, I black
> When I go in sun, I black
> When I cold, I black
> When I scared, I black
> When I sick, I black
> And when I die, I still black.
>
> You white fella
> When you born, you pink
> When you grow up, you white
> When you go in sun, you red
> When you cold, you blue
> When you scared, you yellow
> When you sick, you green
> And when you die, you grey.
> And you have the cheek to call me colored?????
------------------------------
Date: Fri, 23 Jan 1998 04:42:05 PST
From: "Saikou Marong" <smarong@hotmail.com>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: introduction
Message-ID: <19980123124205.11720.qmail@hotmail.com>
Content-Type: text/plain
Hello gambia-lers,
Many thanks to you. I am very glad to join you and share these grate
oppotunity with you.Am a gambian by nationality currently residing in
Finland, just started my undergraduate studies in telecommunications
programme at Mikkeli polytecnic.Originally i am from Jambur village,
kombo south, western division.
PEACE,
Saikou Marong.
------------------------------
Date: Fri, 23 Jan 1998 17:04:47 +0300
From: "Bassirou Dodou Drammeh" <kolls567@qatar.net.qa>
To: <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
Subject: Re: Is it a New Gambia
Message-ID: <01bd2807$dd5291a0$292185c2@q-tel.qatar.net>
MIME-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain;
charset="iso-8859-1"
Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit
Mr.Jeng!
Tell your wife that we also have a right to have a piece of
you, especially given the mature observations you have just made to us about
"for the Gambia our homeland" .So,please tell her to allow you to come back
and tell us more about your visit.
But, in the meantime,Keep Up The Good Work Down There!
Regards Bassss!
-----Original Message-----
From: JENGFANNEH <JENGFANNEH@aol.com>
To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List
<gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
Date: Friday, January 23, 1998 2:51 PM
Subject: Is it a New Gambia
>The feeling of returning back to a country I love, a country I belong and a
>country of love ones was over whelming. The announcement from the pilot
that
>are descending into Banjul Int'l brought a mixture of nostalgia, fear and
that
>anxiety that most of us experience when returning back to the motherland. I
>got off the airplane and headed to the New Banjul Terminal. For a moment I
>thought I have just walked into a modern airport terminal in a developing
>country, this was definitely not the Gambia I knew, standing beside me were
>also some tourists struck with a similar awe, and were busy appreciating
the
>structure. As a Gambian, I have never felt so proud, yes I have always been
>proud of my Gambian heritage, but there was this special feeling of
>patriotism. To most of the supporters of the New leadership, this is one of
>the signpost to the new path of the New Gambia.
.. " Well my wife is urging me to quit and talk to her , sorry I will
>bring the rest of the discussion tomorrow, and thank you for your time
>
>Musa Jeng
>
Date: Fri, 23 Jan 1998 10:36:03 -0500 (EST)
From: mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Email Update
Message-ID: <9801231536.AA23992@st6000.sct.edu>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII
Content-Transfer-Encoding: 8bit
Folks,
Just a quick message to tell those who have sent me messages, either
privately or on Gambia-L, that I will not be able to respond to you until
Monday, as my server is being shut down for upgrading this weekend. I
apologize if you were expecting a swift response from me, but rest assured
that I will respond to all your messages.
For those football fanatics (american football, that is) this will be a
good weekend to see some "butt kicking". I can't wait for superbowl
sunday when Brett Favre and the GB Packers trample on John Elway and the
Denver Broncos. The Broncos will require more than a miracle to dethrone
the "world" (as in america) champions. For those sorry Broncos fans, well
what can I say except....down you will go :-))).
Have a wonderful weekend!
Regards,
Moe S. Jallow
mjallow@sct.edu mjallow@hayes.com
mjallow@sct.edu mjallow@hayes.com
-------------------------------------------------------------------------
Date: Fri, 23 Jan 1998 14:05:43 +0100
From: Amadou Kabir Njie <Amadou.Kabir.Njie@Aviaplan.no>
To: "'gambia-l@u.washington.edu'" <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
>
> ---------- Forwarded message ----------
> Date: Thu, 22 Jan 1998 17:28:24 +0000 (GMT)
> From: Joana Serwah Kwateng <aeu97jsk@reading.ac.uk>
> To: afro-caribbean@reading.ac.uk
> Subject: Joke (again) (fwd)
>
>
>
>
> ---------- Forwarded message ----------
> Date: Sat, 6 Dec 1997 17:11:21 +0000 (GMT)
> From: Dennis Ochieng Keya <aeu97dok@reading.ac.uk>
> To: Joana Serwah Kwateng <aeu97jsk@reading.ac.uk>
> Subject: Joke (again) (fwd)
>
>
>
> ---------- Forwarded message ----------
> Date: Wed, 12 Nov 1997 09:26:53 -0600 (CST)
> From: Timothy Mungania <mungania@jinx.sckans.edu>
> To: DENNIS KEYA <aeu97dok@reading.ac.uk>
> Subject: Joke (again) (fwd)
>
>
>
> ---------- Forwarded message ----------
> Date: Wed, 12 Nov 1997 15:17:01 GMT
> From: Hubert Dutton <hdutton78@hotmail.com>
> To: pulang@hotmail.com, lygl1@leicester.ac.uk, hrao@frodo.okcu.edu,
> jmunoz@hotmail.com, gikonyo@jinx.sckans.edu,
> esvaw@csv.warwick.ac.uk,
> ugm6mbp@leeds.ac.uk, abu0ac@bangor.ac.uk, jr-14@cuileann.ucd.ie,
> sl6112@Bristol.ac.uk, sherita@lec.okcu.edu,
> SCHANDRA@frodo.okcu.edu,
> sjw31@le.ac.uk, mungania@jinx.sckans.edu
> Subject: Joke (again)
>
> >A Poem Written by an African Shakespeare
> >
> > Dear white fella
> > Couple things you should know
> > When I born, I black
> > When I grow up, I black
> > When I go in sun, I black
> > When I cold, I black
> > When I scared, I black
> > When I sick, I black
> > And when I die, I still black.
> >
> > You white fella
> > When you born, you pink
> > When you grow up, you white
> > When you go in sun, you red
> > When you cold, you blue
> > When you scared, you yellow
> > When you sick, you green
> > And when you die, you grey.
> > And you have the cheek to call me colored?????
>
>
>
>
>
>
> ______________________________________________________
> Get Your Private, Free Email at http://www.hotmail.com
>
>
>
Date: Fri, 23 Jan 1998 09:50:13 PST
From: "NJAGA JAGNE" <jagnen25@hotmail.com>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: KYSU UNDERGRAD. FORMS
Message-ID: <19980123175013.2774.qmail@hotmail.com>
Content-Type: text/plain
>Folks,
>Could someone at kentucky state please request undergraduate
application
>forms for my sister Aisatou Maane at the following address..
>P.O.BOX 2258
>SEREKUNDA
>KSMD
>THE GAMBIA
>W/AFRICA.
>It is highly appreciated...Waiting to hear from ya'll.
>Lang Jr.
>
>
WHAT'S UP LANG...
this is NJAGA at k-state. i forwarded your request to
the office of admissions today the 23rd of january and they
will duely mail her all relevant material.
see you around the bantaba.
***********************************************************
* /~~~~~~\ Smile - It will get better..... *
* [ <> <> ] SMILE - You will feel better..... *
* | || | SMILE - Spread a little love and sunshine* *
| | *
* | -__- | Smile - It is much easier than frowning..*
* \ / SMIle - You will get as much as you give..*
* S - M - I - L - E - IT IS F - R - E - E......*
***********************************************************
______________________________________________________
Get Your Private, Free Email at http://www.hotmail.com
Date: Fri, 23 Jan 1998 15:42:39 -0600
From: Keretha Cash <kcash@RBVDNR.com>
To: "'gambia-l@u.washington.edu'" <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
Subject: RE: Hotels and resthouses in The Gambia
Message-ID: <81F3CC6EBB6FD011917800805FC17836988F13@panthers.rbvdnr.com>
MIME-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain;
charset="iso-8859-1"
Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable
Happy New Year Asbjorn! Thanks for the information however, I'm not
able to open the attachment. Could you please send me instructions? I
am on Word for Windows 95 version 4.0. Thanks.
Keretha in Wisconsin. Go Packers!!!!
> ----------
> From: Asbj=F8rn Nordam[SMTP:asbjorn.nordam@dif.dk]
> Reply To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
> Sent: Wednesday, January 21, 1998 10:39 AM
> To: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List
> Subject: Hotels and resthouses in The Gambia
>=20
> One of you from the Gambia-L some times ago asked for hotel adresses.
> From tours to the Gambia I come to stay in several hotels, and I met
> other toourists. The list enclosed is not total or detailed, or =
divide
> the hotels into a classification-system. I have tried to group them
> depending on the site. All gambians must excuse me for putting the
> list here, but I don=B4t remember who were asking. If you are
> interessted you can give comments or corrections. Regards from =
Asbj=F8rn
> My system is WP 6.0. If you who were asking can not open it please
> write me.
>=20
> <<File: Hotelgam.wpd>>
>=20
Date: Fri, 23 Jan 1998 20:41:26 -0000
From: "archibald.graham@commit.gm" <gambia-l@commit.gm>
To: "GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List" <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
Subject: The Day Baboon Wept For Teachers (JOKE)
Message-ID: <B0000042043@south.commit.gm>
MIME-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1
Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit
Sent by "Archibald H. R. Graham" <archibald.graham@commit.gm>
via Commit
Today's Weekend Observer* carried the following story under the Share a
Joke
column that you may like to read also:
"The Day Baboon Wept For Teachers"
'An animal contest was planned at a stadium. Participant came with various
kinds of animals. horses, donkeys, monkey, tortoise and several other
animals performed to the great admiration of the spectators. However, most
people's attention was focused on a baboon that was reappearing on the show
for a second time. It was widely believed that no one could get the
unemotional baboon to laugh, cry or shake its body.
'Midway into the show, the owner announced a cash reward for anyone who
could get the creature to either laugh, cry or move its body. Several
people tried but nobody could get this stoic animal to move. Shortly
afterwards, a teacher passing-by was told of the contest. He figured his
shabby dressing alone was sufficient to move the baboon.
'His toes showing out of his worn-out crepe shoes and hands in the pockets,
the teacher walked majestically to the baboon where it was placed on a dais
in the center of the stadium. Whispering into the baboon's ears, the
teacher announced that he was a teacher. Simultaneously the baboon roared
into laughter.
'As the Baboon calmed down, the teacher bent towards it again and
whispered, "as an unqualified teacher, I am paid D350 a month"
'No sooner had he finished than the baboon began weeping for the teacher.
The spectators who could not hear the conversations between the two were
dazed and dazzled.
'Undone with, the teacher whispered yet again to the baboon, "the minister
of education is here in the crowd to recruit you as a teacher".
'Members of the crowd were to swear thereafter that they had never seen a
baboon run the way it ran from the stadium!
'Courtesy - Augustine Kanjia'
* - Weekend Observer is a weekend edition of the Daily Observer newspaper
published by the Observer Company (Gambia) Ltd. PMB 131 Banjul The Gambia.
Tel. 496608
Date: Fri, 23 Jan 1998 17:21:57 EST
From: Jaimus <Jaimus@aol.com>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: Email Update
Message-ID: <bc9bb55c.34c91807@aol.com>
Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII
Content-transfer-encoding: 7bit
yeah right. If you really think the packers are going to defeat the broncos,
you are dreaming buddy. The packers may be better than the broncos, but watch
them choke this weekend. Don't forget that the best doesn't always win. This
is the year for John Elway and the broncos and nothing is going to stop them
from becoming world champions. Peace and love to all you Gambia-lers!
Balamusa Ceesay!!!!!
------------------------------
Date: Fri, 23 Jan 1998 17:23:07 -0600
From: Keretha Cash <kcash@RBVDNR.com>
To: "'gambia-l@u.washington.edu'" <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
Subject: RE: Email Update
Message-ID: <81F3CC6EBB6FD011917800805FC17836988F18@panthers.rbvdnr.com>
MIME-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain
You are so right! The winner will be whoever is the hongriest and I
will speak with you on Monday regarding that wonderful dinner the
Packers will have on Sunday (smile).
Have a good weekend and talk with you on Monday!
Peace. Keretha in the "FROZEN TUNDRA."
> ----------
> From: Jaimus[SMTP:Jaimus@aol.com]
> Reply To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
> Sent: Friday, January 23, 1998 4:21 PM
> To: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List
> Subject: Re: Email Update
>
> yeah right. If you really think the packers are going to defeat the
> broncos,
> you are dreaming buddy. The packers may be better than the broncos,
> but watch
> them choke this weekend. Don't forget that the best doesn't always
> win. This
> is the year for John Elway and the broncos and nothing is going to
> stop them
> from becoming world champions. Peace and love to all you Gambia-lers!
> Balamusa Ceesay!!!!!
>
Date: Fri, 23 Jan 1998 19:17:39 EST
From: Jaimus@aol.com
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: Email Update
Message-ID: <80d9b88d.34c93324@aol.com>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII
Content-transfer-encoding: 7bit
So what are you trying to say? Are you telling me that the packers are
hungrier than the broncos. The broncos were there four times before and came
out empty handed. For that reason, i think, they are hungrier than the
packers(defending champs). Anyway, i'll like to hear what you have to say
after the broncos are crowned world champions on sunday night. Talk to you
soon. Until then, peace and love!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
BALA CEESAY
------------------------------
Date: Fri, 23 Jan 1998 18:02:01 PST
From: "sillah conateh" <sillahconateh@hotmail.com>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: Is it a New Gambia
Message-ID: <19980124020215.10803.qmail@hotmail.com>
Content-Type: text/plain
Hi Mr. Jeng,
I also want to take this opportunity to thank you for a work well done.
It is quite interesting going through your contribution and I eagerly
look forward to what your wife prevented you from giving. I want to
appeal to her to allow you to complete this interesting work. Credit
will be hers. As soon as the work is completed, I will also give my
contribution.
Regards to your wife.
Sillah.
>From gambia-l-owner@u.washington.edu Thu Jan 22 19:43:04 1998
>Received: from host (lists.u.washington.edu [140.142.56.13])
> by lists2.u.washington.edu (8.8.4+UW97.07/8.8.4+UW97.05) with
SMTP
> id TAA20540; Thu, 22 Jan 1998 19:42:35 -0800
>Received: from mx4.u.washington.edu (mx4.u.washington.edu
[140.142.33.5])
> by lists.u.washington.edu (8.8.4+UW97.07/8.8.4+UW97.05) with
ESMTP
> id TAA50750 for <gambia-l@lists.u.washington.edu>; Thu, 22 Jan 1998
19:42:23 -0800
>Received: from imo17.mx.aol.com (imo17.mx.aol.com [198.81.19.174])
> by mx4.u.washington.edu (8.8.4+UW97.07/8.8.4+UW97.09) with
ESMTP
> id TAA11546 for <Gambia-l@U.Washington.edu>; Thu, 22 Jan 1998
19:42:20 -0800
>Message-Id: <36089f0c.34c80ec4@aol.com>
>Date: Thu, 22 Jan 1998 22:30:05 EST
>Reply-To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
>Sender: GAMBIA-L-owner@u.washington.edu
>Precedence: bulk
>From: JENGFANNEH <JENGFANNEH@AOL.COM>
>To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List
<gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
>Subject: Is it a New Gambia
>Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII
>Content-transfer-encoding: 7bit
>X-To: Gambia-l@U.Washington.edu
>X-Listprocessor-Version: 8.1 beta -- ListProcessor(tm) by CREN
>
>The feeling of returning back to a country I love, a country I belong
and a
>country of love ones was over whelming. The announcement from the pilot
that
>are descending into Banjul Int'l brought a mixture of nostalgia, fear
and that
>anxiety that most of us experience when returning back to the
motherland. I
>got off the airplane and headed to the New Banjul Terminal. For a
moment I
>thought I have just walked into a modern airport terminal in a
developing
>country, this was definitely not the Gambia I knew, standing beside me
were
>also some tourists struck with a similar awe, and were busy
appreciating the
>structure. As a Gambian, I have never felt so proud, yes I have always
been
>proud of my Gambian heritage, but there was this special feeling of
>patriotism. To most of the supporters of the New leadership, this is
one of
>the signpost to the new path of the New Gambia.
>
>To the Bantaba, I would like to use my two weeks vacation to the Gambia
and
>raise crucial issues about democracy, political and socio-economic
development
>of our motherland, and try to put it in some realistic perspective.
>
>Arriving in the Gambia, I was picked from the airport by my brother
>accompanied by my young daughter whom I missed immensely and was
extremely
>delighted to see her. Driving from the air port towards Serekunda, the
weather
>was relatively cool, but to some extend the Old Gambia was still
visibly
>present. There was the delapidated highways, red dusty roads, that look
of
>poverty, and a question like how are things , still brings that respond
of
>hopelessness mixed into that durable Gambian spirit. At home, it was
beautiful
>and refreshing to see love ones, especially my old mother who was
extremely
>delighted to see me again. Turning on the TV set, I was again struck
with that
>special feeling, very much impressed with our own TV station. The New
>leadership has definitely built a bridge between our motherland to the
rest of
>the world community. CNN was brought into our living rooms, major
sporting
>events, like the olympics were televised live to most Gambian
households, and
>our own Gambian dialects are being transmitted through the tube of
technology.
>To any resonable person, the New Leadership has to be commended for
their
>initiative and commitment to the infrastructural development of the
country.
>And to the arguement raised by his critiques and non-supporters
pertaining to
>priorities of different infrastuctural projects could sometimes dilute
and
>diminishes their efforts. Critiques would even go further by
questioning the
>relevance of different projects to our present situation, and that
these
>projects were only initiated and hastily purported to get themselves
elected
>into the reins of power.
>
>Talking about critiques, or opposition are important and vital in any
>political entity and the New leadership should accomodate and even
promote it
>inorder to raise the level of dialogue to include every Gambian.
Although at
>home the TV station is an indicative of a New Gambia, but watching the
>programs, ther was still that Old Gambia. There was still that
continuous
>presence of Mr Jammeh, although this was during Tour of the Provinces
and one
>would expect that it is only resonable to cover it as a piece of news,
but
>that constant glorification of the New Leadership only reminde us of
times
>pass. And to listen to the speeches and the rhetoric, it only
reinforces the
>presence of the Old Gambia with a twist, Mr Jammeh and most of the
speech
>makers sounded like Jawara and the Old gang, only in a different
medium. There
>was the rhetoric of divisiveness, chastisement of all forms of
opposition, and
>oh! that tendency that usually surface among African leaders, that
feeling of
>invisibility and that somehow they are being ordained by some
supernatural
>force.
>
>Listening to Mr Jammeh during his tour of the provinces I found myself
yelling
>to the TV, sir the elections are over and you have been given the
mandate to
>govern. Clinging to the elections rhetoric can only breed differences
and
>divisiiveness in the country; infact such a tour should have an agenda
of
>reconcilition, acceptance of the opposition and aggreressively
campaigned to
>every Gambian a that this is a national government for all our people
and
>party affiliation has no place. In most stops during the tour is not
only what
>he said as the leader of the New Gambia, but also speeches of Alcalos,
Chiefs
>and party elders were strictly on party lines and unfortunately just
like the
>Old Gambia. The New leadership has to be consciously involve in
promoting the
>invovement of the opposition in putting the New Gambia to a new path of
>political dialogue; not all Gambians are ever going to like them and
should
>not even waste an iota of energy in identifying or trying to get back
at them.
>Those wer the politics of a corriupt past, the politics of yester year
and has
>never helped in our search for socio-economic development. After
listening to
>Mr Jammeh's
>tour of the provinces in one of his stops, we had alittle discussion
about the
>political climat, and I would like to raise some of the salient points
to the
>Bantaba. " Well my wife is urging me to quit and talk to her , sorry I
will
>bring the rest of the discussion tomorrow, and thank you for your time
>
>Musa Jeng
>
------------------------------
Date: Fri, 23 Jan 1998 18:51:57 PST
From: "sillah conateh" <sillahconateh@hotmail.com>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Selamat Hari Raya Aidil Fitri
Message-ID: <19980124025158.28055.qmail@hotmail.com>
Content-Type: text/plain
Hi Members,
Selamat Hari Raya Aidil Fitri ( A Happy Aidul Fitri ) to all of you in
advance. May it bring for us all the best of luck. Anyone who wants to
learn this language, please come to Malaysia.
Sillah Conateh.
------------------------------
Date: Fri, 23 Jan 1998 19:15:49 PST
From: "sillah conateh" <sillahconateh@hotmail.com>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: Joke
Message-ID: <19980124031549.961.qmail@hotmail.com>
Content-Type: text/plain
Hi members,
There once lived one Member of Parliament in a certain country. He has
been a very influential figure among his people and also in the
Parliament but unfortunately for him, his command of the official
language of the House, English language is far below standard.
One day he lost a dear relative. As usual, a delegation of of the House
of Parliament was at his house to attend the burial and to extend their
condolences. When any of those members told him, " Accept my sympathy "
he in reply told them " I wish you the same" unknowingly. Quite
interesting but these were old time politicians. What should he have
said in reply?
Sillah.
______________________________________________________
Date: Fri, 23 Jan 1998 20:31:19 PST
From: "latjor ndow" <latjor@hotmail.com>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: Joke
Message-ID: <19980124043119.27065.qmail@hotmail.com>
Content-Type: text/plain
Sigil sa waala.
LatJor
Date: Fri, 23 Jan 1998 20:35:39 PST
From: "latjor ndow" <latjor@hotmail.com>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: new member
Message-ID: <19980124043539.22936.qmail@hotmail.com>
Content-Type: text/plain
Greetings:
Jenny Rebecca Glass has been added to the list. Welcome Jenny to our
bantaba. Please introduce yourself to the group (we are close to 300
members), when you have time. Our address is: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
LatJor
------------------------------
Date: Sat, 24 Jan 1998 01:44:12 EST
From: JENGFANNEH <JENGFANNEH@aol.com>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Is it a New Gambia continues with Part 2
Message-ID: <1eabf333.34c98dbe@aol.com>
Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII
Content-transfer-encoding: 7bit
Guys, the computer can be seen as a second wife (a Sate), and they (wives)
tend to seek for that attention when you are most busy with it. Also please
excuse me for the mis-spelling, not the greatest typist in the world.
Back to the issue, after listening to Mr Jammeh on one of his stops, these
were some of the points debated upon . Mr Jammeh actually took over and
initially was commited to pursue and maybe still does to put the country on a
right path, he was driven to action by the injustice, rampant corruption,
mismanagement at the highest level and clearly leading to the eventual
distruction of our economy and every aspect of the Gambian future. There isn't
a single reasonable Gambian who would argue that the politics of yesteryear
was not leading the country to the wrong path and a change was definitely
needed if Gambia is to survive as a country as we know it. Now is the time to
close that chapter and put it some context whereby the country can be put on
different path, and the past should never be used as some barometer against
the successes of the present status quo. Jawara's failures, and he had lots of
them cannot be a justification for our present short-comings, or to
objectively address the path of becoming a better country. Identifying athe
problems and the remnants of that terrible system was done through the
commission of inquiries, and anyone who is not lock into partisan politics
would definitely agree that the Jawara era led the country to the doldrums of
economic under-development and ther was no serious or genuine policies to deal
with the future of this small country. Going through this political rebirth,
most Gambians became politically aware,and begin to realize how important
accountability, transparency and openness are to the path to socio-economic
development. Mr Jammeh, these are words you injected into the Gambian diction,
and it is only fair to stay with it up to your grave, you cannot quit on them
now.
Clearly the dust has settled and Mr.is the elected leader of the New Gambia
and the country needs a new direction. Infrastructural developments are vital
components for the economic development of the country, bur also extremely
important is political stability, that is to have a system of governance that
only concentrates in what is in the interest of the country, and would protect
the rights of every Gambian. It would have to be a system that whatever happen
every person would atleast know that the system works and it is fair. To build
such a system is not an impossible task, most developed countries have it, and
interestingly most of the poorest countries don't have it.............could it
be the missing link to economic development. Pursuing with the idea of
building such a system, the New Leadership cannot begin to question how it
would affect their political survival or sustainability; Mr Jawara and his
politics of yesteryear has practised that strategy for thirty years. every
decision made was done on the context of political survival. It made me wonder
whether the events of july 22nd gave them that option of political survival.
It was generally agreed through our discussion that such a system is the only
guarantee for a successful New Gambia in our search for socio-economic
development. The system of governance needs to have some of thes fundamentals,
and we are trying to deliberately stay away from sophisticated politically
driven words:
------------------------------
Date: Fri, 23 Jan 1998 15:59:10 +0330
From: "malang maane" <langjr@worldnet.att.net>
To: <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
Subject: Re: KYSU UNDERGRAD. FORMS
Message-ID: <19980124054229.AAA17656@kansala.avana.net>
MIME-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1
Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit
Njaga,
Thanks a lot..see you around.
Lang Jr.
Date: Sat, 24 Jan 1998 02:18:33 EST
From: JENGFANNEH@aol.com
To: Gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Part 3 cont
Message-ID: <a0b9f03a.34c995ca@aol.com>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII
Content-transfer-encoding: 7bit
The system of governance needs to have these features:
A. Create a justice system compleely independent and so powerful
that no individual or organization can control, influence or manipulate. By
virtue of its power and independence all rights of every citizen is protected,
especially minority opinions.
B. Revolutionized and developed a powerful media, completely
independent from government control. Media institution like TV stations, print
and radio should not in any way be another extended arm of the central
government.
C. The system should allowed minority views, the Opposition should
not be viewed with resentment , social outcast or even becoming an impediment
to their career or survival.
Finally, It is interesting to note that most poor under-developed countries do
not have the above features in their system of governance. For instance a
country like Nigeria do have quite a few infrastructural programs and are
still hoping that it would have a positve impact to their economic
development, but without a fair, honest and open system of governance,
generations of generations are going to face the realities of disappointments
upon disappointments. In the case of the Gambia, The New Leadership has
initiated different projects, an impressive modern Airport, A New TV station,
High Schools in the provinces, major Hospital in the provinces and other
series of programs which are all vital on the path to socio-economic
development. But unless the New Leadership takes a bold initiative and seek
for a political solution through having an unshakable, fair system of
governance, and there is going to be a tremendous amount of risk involve, all
these projects are going to be counter productive and would be eventually
destroyed. And our sons and daughters of the next generation would be in the
same dilemma we are in today. Mr. Jawara and his generation were never capable
of building a foundation of justice, honesty and liberty for all Gambians and
eventually they fell; therefore you take a risk a search for a political
solution because we definitely do not want to be another Sierra Leone, Rwanda
or even Nigeria for that matter.
Guys, these two weeks visit to the Gambia was very interesting, and there is
definitely a New Gambia, but like I said with a twist. Thank you all your time
Musa Jeng
------------------------------
Date: Sat, 24 Jan 98 08:14:28 UT
From: "Anthony Loum" <sambabalangarr@classic.msn.com>
To: Gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: New address and members
Message-ID: <UPMAIL08.199801240808270162@classic.msn.com>
Hi Everybody,
I will now be receiving Gambia-l postings in this new address. It is as
follows: sambabalangarr@classic.msn.com
I am still maintaining my regular UW address ( tloum@u.washington.edu ) just
for list management functions. Private emails can now be directed to the new
address.
On another note, Dagma Christensen and Rolf Christensen have been added to
the list. We welcome them and will be looking forward to their introductions
and contributions.
Thanks
Tony Loum
Date: Sat, 24 Jan 1998 13:59:00 +0300
From: "Bassirou Dodou Drammeh" <kolls567@qatar.net.qa>
To: <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
Subject: Re: Part 3 cont
Message-ID: <01bd28b7$135e1120$8f2185c2@q-tel.qatar.net>
MIME-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain;
charset="iso-8859-1"
Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit
Mr.Jeng!
We are thankful that your wife eventually allowed you to
finish your run down of your visit to the Gambia.The report you have just
given is both fair and broadminded;so, thank you so much for your time and
Keep Up The Good Work Down There!
Regards
Bassss!
-----Original Message-----
From: JENGFANNEH@aol.com <JENGFANNEH@aol.com>
To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List
<gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
Date: Saturday, January 24, 1998 4:13 PM
Subject: Part 3 cont
>The system of governance needs to have these features:
>
> A. Create a justice system compleely independent and so powerful
>that no individual or organization can control, influence or manipulate. By
>virtue of its power and independence all rights of every citizen is
protected,
>especially minority opinions.
> B. Revolutionized and developed a powerful media, completely
>independent from government control. Media institution like TV stations,
print
>and radio should not in any way be another extended arm of the central
>government.
>
> C. The system should allowed minority views, the Opposition should
>not be viewed with resentment , social outcast or even becoming an
impediment
>to their career or survival.
>
Date: Sat, 24 Jan 1998 07:32:54 EST
From: ELLA23K <ELLA23K@aol.com>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: School reunion
Message-ID: <60496c19.34c9df78@aol.com>
Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII
Content-transfer-encoding: 7bit
I thought I was right on the name and I do know you for sure. How is the U.K.
I am in the U.S. and I am just too happy to be able to stay in touch with a
few people I can remember. Yes I do remember all them folks at GHS and
wold'nt it be nice to just have a re-union with the whole sports team again.
I know Mr faye is somewhere in the U.S. but I am yet to be in touvh with him.
By the way Doreen Savage is also in Reading Pennylvania-that's where I am too.
I am not as active as I use to be(laugh!!!) but I sure do my best to stay in
shape and keep fit. How abot you? still playing ball? Nice to talk you
please keep in touch.
Cecilia
------------------------------
Date: Sat, 24 Jan 1998 07:41:59 EST
From: ELLA23K <ELLA23K@aol.com>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: Is it a New Gambia
Message-ID: <380b169a.34c9e199@aol.com>
Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII
Content-transfer-encoding: 7bit
I do know aa musa Jeng of Methodist Prep is it you? If not it does not
matter. Good commenting. The Gambia is sure on the way to developing and I
wish we would give the leaders a chance to do their best and help our children
move into the new melineum at power with the rest of the world. I myself have
not been to the Gambia for the past 6-7years but I do keep in touch with my
friends and relatives and I am proud to say I am a Gambian.
I do have to go now so bye
Cecilia
------------------------------
Date: Sat, 24 Jan 1998 13:49:17 +0000 (GMT)
From: Ebrima Jawara <E.Jawara@reading.ac.uk>
To: Gambia Mailing List <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
Subject: Is it a New Gambia?
Message-ID: <Pine.SOL.3.96.980124134359.20323B-100000@suma3.reading.ac.uk>
MIME-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/PLAIN; charset="US-ASCII"
Well done Musa, on what I believe to be an objective piece of work, and to
use Bass's words, which I guess have become an institution on the list,
Keep up the good work down there.
I only have one question to ask. Is it a new Gambia?
Much obliged,
EBS.
Amadou, sorry about the title, but I am glad you found it funny.
Welcome Badou.
------------------------------
Date: Sat, 24 Jan 1998 12:37:35 -0800 (PST)
From: lamin marenah <keita@rocketmail.com>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: Part 3 cont
Message-ID: <19980124203735.8684.rocketmail@web1.rocketmail.com>
MIME-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii
Mr jeng,
Thanks a bunch for such detail and
nostalgic briefing on your observation of our beloved
motherland.
Am certainly impressed by some of your
analogies of our situation but my concern rests with
the poverty stricken 85% of the gambian population
who live in neglected rural areas, for whom the
attention given to them by the power hunger
politicians during election time becomes the only
amenity they are deemed fit. I would be more than
pleased if you would in detail(at your own
convenience) just give me a little feedback
pertaining to the following;
1) How has the average rural Gambian benefited i.e
any economic programs aimed at progressing
their plight?
2) How has they benefited from the television as a
means on educational and informative interaction?
3) Communication, roads and electricity what are
their status on such basic essentials of man?
4) Education , are our brothers and sisters still
facing facing a scarcity of high school and
returning to the farm as a resort.
5) Finally are politician keeping up their
positive promises if any that they could keep?
Again, i find it important to note that am not
expecting affirmative answers to all these
issues i just want get a working knowledge of
what the plight of The average Gambian really
is.
Again i must reiterate my utmost pleasure to Mr
Jeng for such an informative piece.
KEEP IT UP.
Lamin Marenah.
---JENGFANNEH@aol.com wrote:
>
> The system of governance needs to have these
features:
>
> A. Create a justice system compleely
independent and so powerful
> that no individual or organization can control,
influence or manipulate. By
> virtue of its power and independence all rights of
every citizen is protected,
> especially minority opinions.
> B. Revolutionized and developed a
powerful media, completely
> independent from government control. Media
institution like TV stations, print
> and radio should not in any way be another extended
arm of the central
> government.
>
> C. The system should allowed minority
views, the Opposition should
> not be viewed with resentment , social outcast or
even becoming an impediment
> to their career or survival.
>
> Finally, It is interesting to note that most poor
under-developed countries do
> not have the above features in their system of
governance. For instance a
> country like Nigeria do have quite a few
infrastructural programs and are
> still hoping that it would have a positve impact
to their economic
> development, but without a fair, honest and open
system of governance,
> generations of generations are going to face the
realities of disappointments
> upon disappointments. In the case of the Gambia,
The New Leadership has
> initiated different projects, an impressive modern
Airport, A New TV station,
> High Schools in the provinces, major Hospital in
the provinces and other
> series of programs which are all vital on the path
to socio-economic
> development. But unless the New Leadership takes a
bold initiative and seek
> for a political solution through having an
unshakable, fair system of
> governance, and there is going to be a tremendous
amount of risk involve, all
> these projects are going to be counter productive
and would be eventually
> destroyed. And our sons and daughters of the next
generation would be in the
> same dilemma we are in today. Mr. Jawara and his
generation were never capable
> of building a foundation of justice, honesty and
liberty for all Gambians and
> eventually they fell; therefore you take a risk a
search for a political
> solution because we definitely do not want to be
another Sierra Leone, Rwanda
> or even Nigeria for that matter.
>
> Guys, these two weeks visit to the Gambia was very
interesting, and there is
> definitely a New Gambia, but like I said with a
twist. Thank you all your time
>
> Musa Jeng
>
------------------------------
Date: Sat, 24 Jan 1998 15:45:25 EST
From: TSaidy1050@aol.com
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: Is it a New Gambia
Message-ID: <252fa93d.34ca52e8@aol.com>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII
Content-transfer-encoding: 7bit
Father Mose,
I want to commend you for your candid analysis of the situation in The Gambia
as you see it. I am not surprised, however, for your honesty and the fair
analysis of the current socio-economic and political situation in the country.
Thank you, I think you have done a big service to the entire list and to all
Gambians in general. Tell your wife not to worry about the computer as a
'wujjah', the computer can never replace the human touch.
Anyway I agree with most of your analysis, and the present Government share
most of your views too. And your comments will help in spurring more debates
on good governance with the leadership. The Gambia, like most developing
countries, is in the teething stage or the first evolutionary stage of
democracy. So there will be some hitches are and there. Some of us have been
privileged to live a countries where the tenets of democracy (such as freedom
of speech, the press, human rights etc.) is a given and this helps our
tolerance and analytical skills. The leadership is trying its best to
cultivate that culture of genuine democracy.
Democracy is more than just having a well-written constitution or having
multi-party elections. Democracy is not acquired overnight. It is acquired
over a period of time after some battle with previous political cultures,
whatever they may be. Being in the Mids of things, I can honestly assure
those who wish to listen that we have a bright future in The Gambia, and we
are in the right path.
With the positive contribution of all concerned, be they Gambians or not, we
will reach that satisfactory level of democracy at a much shorter time than
usual.
Once again, thank you Mose, and this is a good beginning for 1998.
PEACE
Tombong Saidy
------------------------------
Date: Sat, 24 Jan 1998 15:15:17 PST
From: "latjor ndow" <latjor@hotmail.com>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: private mails
Message-ID: <19980124231517.17657.qmail@hotmail.com>
Content-Type: text/plain
Greetings:
This is just a friendly reminder to our newer members to avoid sending
private mails to the entire list. Please send such mails directly to the
person(s) concerned. i.e. make sure you have their addresses on the
'TO:' field and not gambia-l's.
Welcome to the new members (Dagma, Rolf, Cecelia, and others)
Best regards,
LatJOr
------------------------------
Date: Sat, 24 Jan 1998 15:29:43 PST
From: "latjor ndow" <latjor@hotmail.com>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: Part 3 cont
Message-ID: <19980124232943.15069.qmail@hotmail.com>
Content-Type: text/plain
Greetings:
Let me join the chorus thanking Mr. Jeng for his observations on the
current situation in The Gambia. In view of Mr. Saidy's positive remarks
on Jeng's piece, and the fact that he (Mr. Saidy) is the head of Radio
Gambia and Gambia TV, both of which have direct relevance to Mr. Jeng's
commentary, it would be nice to hear what he has to say on those aspects
of Jeng's comments that relate to the TV. Also Marenah's questions could
be discussed by him as well as those other members of gambia-l who
reside in The Gambia, and the rest of us diasporans.
As Tombong said, this could initiate a healthy debate. I agree. Let us
indulge in it and not pass the buck to some invisible party outside the
reach of gambia-l.
Yours in positive engagement,
LatJor
------------------------------
Date: Sat, 24 Jan 1998 15:59:20 PST
From: "latjor ndow" <latjor@hotmail.com>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: mail overload?
Message-ID: <19980124235921.3727.qmail@hotmail.com>
Content-Type: text/plain
Greetings:
I wish to share with the list a way to ease the burden of mails you may
be receiving from gambia-l and elsewhere into your private account. I
have found it quite useful these past two months to use the 'free mail'
services that are on the 'net' such as hotmail for mails from discussion
groups like this one.
This way my personal account with my ISP is not overwhelmed with mails.
Some gambia-lers are already doing this but most are not aware of it.
Due to the complaints I have received from members complaining of
receiving too many mails (often resulting in their unsubscribing from
the list), I think this could alleviate some of our woes.
Anyone with full access to the worldwide web can point their browser to:
http://www.hotmail.com and sign on. You do not have to provide them with
any information you do not wish to reveal (or you may just do what I do,
give them some bogus info. and then not sign on to anything else.). You
can then request from the list managers that all your mails be sent to
that address, thus freeing up your other account. You can read our mails
at your leisure and delete mails at your own convenience without having
some System Administrator breathing over your neck complaining that you
have too many mails (esp. for those of us who have access from a
college.) Bookmark the site for future convenience.
One note though. As we all know, ain't nothing free. The trade off is
that the company, (hotmail in this case) would be flashing ads at the
bottom of your screen. If you think that is not a big deal,(you get
thousands of these daily anyway) then go for it. This is just a
suggestion.
LatJor
------------------------------
Date: Sat, 24 Jan 1998 20:30:33 EST
From: BAKSAWA <BAKSAWA@aol.com>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: Selamat Hari Raya Aidil Fitri
Message-ID: <4f3bba09.34ca95bb@aol.com>
Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII
Content-transfer-encoding: 7bit
Mr. Conateh:
In a message dated 98-01-23 21:53:01 EST, you wrote:
<< Hi Members,
<Selamat Hari Raya Aidil Fitri ( A Happy Aidul Fitri ) to all of you in
<advance. >>
Happy Eid to you as well.
It is my understanding that Laila Tul Hadr (Kitim) is on Tuesday, 1/27/98 in
the Middle East. Does this mean it will be on Wednesday, 1/28/98, in the
U.S.A? Input/information on this subect will be highly appreciated from
anyone on the List.
Wishing everyone a nice weekend.
Awa Sey
------------------------------
Date: Sat, 24 Jan 1998 20:42:13 EST
From: BAKSAWA <BAKSAWA@aol.com>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: Joke
Message-ID: <20aeb90d.34ca9877@aol.com>
Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII
Content-transfer-encoding: 7bit
Sillah:
In a message dated 98-01-23 23:32:39 EST, you wrote:
<< One day he lost a dear relative. As usual, a delegation of of the House
>of Parliament was at his house to attend the burial and to extend their
>condolences. When any of those members told him, " Accept my sympathy "
>he in reply told them " I wish you the same" unknowingly. Quite
>interesting but these were old time politicians. What should he have
>said in reply? >>
I think it was quite logical for him to respond "thanks for your support" or
just a simple "thanks" (especially if he was not confident with his command of
the English language!).
That was a very funny joke. It is nice to have something to laugh about once
in a while!!
Awa Sey
------------------------------
End of GAMBIA-L Digest 104
**************************
