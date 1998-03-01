Author Topic Momodou





Topics covered in this issue include:



1) New Member

by

2) Neo-Nazi Propaganda Via E-mail

by

3) Gambia's Oil Industry Profile!

by "BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH" <

4) Fwd: New Member

by BobbySil <

5) new member

by "latjor ndow" <

6) Re:Ramadan Begins Tomorrow:Qatar & Emirate Televisions!!

by "BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH" <

7) Re: Last Message for 1997

by habib <

8) Re Ramadan

by "BOJANG,BUBA" <

9) Need New Gambian Phone Number

by David Gilden <

10) Re: Re Ramadan

by habib <

11) new member

by "malang maane" <

12) Last Message for 1997 (fwd)

by Ancha Bala-Gaye u <

13) Re-introduction

by Gunjur <

14) Best wishes

by Gunjur <

15) Subscribe New Member

by Musa Sonko <

16) SV: Last message for 1997

by =?iso-8859-1?Q?Asbj=F8rn_Nordam?= <

17) Re: Best wishes

by "

18) Re: Best wishes

by habib <

19) New Member

by BobbySil <

20) New Members

by

21) [Fwd: happy new year to you and your family!]

by habib <

22) New member

by "A. Loum" <

23) *H*A*P*P*Y* N*E*W* *Y*E*A*R*

by Abdou O Gibba <

24) Re: Suspending Gambia-L subscriptions or adding friends

by

25) Re: *H*A*P*P*Y* N*E*W* *Y*E*A*R*

by "BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH" <

26) Re: Need New Gambian Phone Number

by "

27) Re: *H*A*P*P*Y* N*E*W* *Y*E*A*R*

by Paul <

28) Re: *H*A*P*P*Y* N*E*W* *Y*E*A*R*

by

29) 1998

by MJagana <

30) SV: introduction

by "Momodou S Sidibeh" <

31) SV: SV: Is It In Our Nature?

by "Momodou S Sidibeh" <

32) Introduction

by Thierno Diallo <

33) Re: SV: Is It In Our Nature?

by "BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH" <

34) Re: SV: Is It In Our Nature?

by BAKSAWA <

35) Re: SV: Is It In Our Nature?

by "BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH" <

36) Kartong, Gunjurr etc.

by Theodor Stenevang med <

37) New Member

by

38) New address

by "Jattanjie solfa" <

39) Re: New member

by RABANI <

40) Introduction of a New Member

by JENGFANNEH <

41) Gambia can help end Senegal rebellion, envoy says

by

42) Home sweet home

by "Pa-Mambuna O. Bojang" <

43) SV: SV: Is It In Our Nature?

by "Momodou S Sidibeh" <

44) Re: SV: Is It In Our Nature?

by "BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH" <

45) Re: SV: Is It In Our Nature?

by BobbySil <

46) Re: SV: Is It In Our Nature?

by "BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH" <

47) Re: Home sweet home

by Gunjur <

48) Fwd: Home sweet home

by BAKSAWA <



Greetings,

Malick N Jagne has been added to the list. Welcome on board Malick.

You can send a brief introduction. Our address is:

gambia-l@u.washington.edu



HAPPY NEW YEAR TO EVERYONE ON THE LIST!



Momodou Camara



According to Swedish daily Aftonbladet on Saturday,

Some 70,000 Swedes received neo-Nazi propaganda via E-mail on

Christmas Eve, sent to them by the Swedish neo-Nazi organization

Nordland,



The letters included "strong racial propaganda hostile to immigrants"

and advertisements for Nordland's home page on the Internet. They also

hailed the "white race" and claimed the Holocaust never took place.



Many upset Swedes who received the propaganda called Aftonbladet after

the paper ran a first story about a single recipient. According to

Aftonbladet, all of the recipients it spoke to had Internet

subscriptions with the Swedish server Algonet.



Greetings

Matarr M. Jeng.











Oil Industry Profile



The Gambia





The Africa Upstream 97 and Southern and Central African Downstream

conferences, organised by leading African oil consultants Global Pacific

and Partners and scheduled for mid-October 1997 in beautiful Cape Town,

provide excellent opportunities to gain a first hand knowledge of the

African oil industry and meet key industry players.







There are no known oil or gas reserves in the small West African republic

of the Gambia and its oil industry is dependent on the importation of

refined petroleum products from the Dakar refinery in neighbouring Senegal

and other sources.



The downstream market is small with a product throughput of approximately

50 000 - 80 000 tons per annum. Distribution and marketing of fuels

products is carried out by Shell and other companies.



Gambia has one storage / terminal facility. The facility is old and, due to

its location in a built-up area, considered to be potentially hazardous to

the local population. The construction of a new storage facility comprising

six tanks with a total capacity of 21,000 tons is being considered. The

tankage would be adequate to cater for maximum demand during the tourist

season and also give three months cover. Discussions are also being held

regarding the construction of a fuel oil facility to supply the local power

station.









List managers,



Greetings:



Ousainou Mbenga has been added to the list. Welcome to our bantaba

and please send a brief introduction about yourself to the group.

Our address is:



Regards,

LatJor



Gambia-L,

Qatar & EmirateTvs.have just announced that Ramadan begins

tomorrow,Tuesday.So,I guess the CEESAYS and BADIBUNKAS are in deep

trouble!Of course,they could always steal water during the many showers

they always take during Ramadan afternoons.Who, except god, would know

about it? But again,thats the great thing about fasting:Only God really

knows who is keeping fast.And these people are so smart at faking

tiredness!!



So,on behalf of the Drammeh Kunda Nkoolu,I am hereby begging these people

not to steal water this time around.Its just a matter of thirty days and

Not thirty months.



In the meantime,I am wishing everyone on the bantabaa a happy Ramadan and

New Year,and and Please keep Up the good work down there!



Regards Bassss!



BAKSAWA wrote:

>

> Moe:

>

> Thanks a million for your commentary!

>

> Even though members have fought, argued, and differed in opinions during some

> heated debates, the creative and insightful nature of postings to The List has

> drawn admires like me to this Bantaba - on a daily basis.

>

> May Allah give all of us the discipline to observe the holy month of Ramadan

> - and may The Almighthy Allah also grant all the observers Laila Tul Hadr!!

>

> Greetings and Happy 1998 to all!!

>

> Awa Sey



Awa

We wish you the same.May we all have the blessings of the Holy month of

Ramadan bestowed upon us and our dear country.

One of the greatest gifts to us all came during this holy month.

Moses(Musa ) Jesus (Issa) and several other prophets got their devine

revealations during this month including the last prophet Muhamed(peace

be upon them all) on lailatul Qadri.

Happy new year and Eid in advance to all on Gambia-l.

Habib Diab Ghanim

--

MZ



In the name of God, the beneficient, the merciful.

Sirs and Madams,

May I take this opportunity to wish each and everyone a happy New

Year in advance. May God guide us into it peacefully and successfully.

As we will enter into the month of ramadan tonight, I wish to remind

everyone how faithful one has to be in this month. Let us not forget

that we are not only abstrain from food and water, but as well all

enjoyments like dancing, listening to music etc. Backbiting also is

prohibited not only in this month. Let us try and accomodate Holy

Qur-an recitation in our daily schedule, as it pays well in this month

especially.

What we in the west have to try and control is our sense of seeing. We

are in a society where there is no rule on how to dress, therefore we sh

ould try to deny this sense in certain aspects in trying to keep our

fasting perfect.

To Camaras and Jabangs, please for heaven's sake try and keep fast.

Asalamu Alaikum.

Buba Bada Bojang











My Dear friend Alieu Suso (New Town Baku)

kora maker at the Baku Craft Market has

changed his phone number. As I am in Boston

could someone in the Gambia please email me his

updated phone number?



Thanks

Dave Gilden



*Cora Connection Your West African, Manding Music Source*



http://www.drive.net/kora.htm







BOJANG,BUBA wrote:

>

> In the name of God, the beneficient, the merciful.

> Sirs and Madams,

> May I take this opportunity to wish each and everyone a happy New

> Year in advance. May God guide us into it peacefully and successfully.

> As we will enter into the month of ramadan tonight, I wish to remind

> everyone how faithful one has to be in this month. Let us not forget

> that we are not only abstrain from food and water, but as well all

> enjoyments like dancing, listening to music etc. Backbiting also is

> prohibited not only in this month. Let us try and accomodate Holy

> Qur-an recitation in our daily schedule, as it pays well in this month

> especially.

> What we in the west have to try and control is our sense of seeing. We

> are in a society where there is no rule on how to dress, therefore we sh

> ould try to deny this sense in certain aspects in trying to keep our

> fasting perfect.

> To Camaras and Jabangs, please for heaven's sake try and keep fast.

> Asalamu Alaikum.

> Buba Bada Bojang



Well said Buba and may I add that if you got to this site on the net you

will get more details on Ramadan

http://users.aol.com/hineaf/files/ramzan.ht.

By the wat this is the easiest period for fasting( short days and colder

climate) so there should be no difficulties expected here in the USA.

Habib

--

MZ



Hello list managers,

Could you please sucscribe Cherno Jagne to the list..his ad is

"wildlife@cs.stmarys.ca"

Thank you and keep up the good work.

Lang Jr.





I second Awa's comments. I hope everyone had a good Christmas (those that

do celebrate it) or a good holiday (those that don't). I also hope that

everyone that fasts has a successful month, in that they find what they

search for with the guidance of Allah. And lastly, I would like to wish you

all a great year.

Ancha.



Moe:



Thanks a million for your commentary!



Even though members have fought, argued, and differed in opinions during some

heated debates, the creative and insightful nature of postings to The List has

drawn admires like me to this Bantaba - on a daily basis.



May Allah give all of us the discipline to observe the holy month of Ramadan

- and may The Almighthy Allah also grant all the observers Laila Tul Hadr!!



Greetings and Happy 1998 to all!!



Awa Sey





Gambia-L



May Allah bless and keep each and everyone of you and your families in the

coming year, RAMADAN MUBARAK!



Sister Jabou Joh.



Can any one assist to get Mame Thierno Jallow added to Gambia-list. He

is a student in Malyasia. His e-mail address is



Thanks.











Thanks Moe, and the same to you. It=B4s been a privilege to be a member =

of

this Gambia-L.

About producing famous leaders. The persons mentionned are all

well respected here, and I often think that they had a vision but also

an "enemy" and a goal to fight for - freedom for their nation and =

people

from the colonial rulers. And that was visible for their people also.

While the leaders of today must put up other visions, which are more

"political sensitive interior", and then they will face more problems =

to

become carismatic leaders for their nation or people. It=B4s hard work =

to

become respected today. This is only a personal thought which I =

don=B4t

know is an answer to your question. Asbj=F8rn Nordam

Sent by "National Agricultural Research Institute" <

via Commit





Hi Sister Jabou,



Thanks for your prayers and best wishes. May Allah give you back the lion's

share of it for the sake of the Holy month of RAMADAN! Probably we shall

start fasting tomorrow Wednesday.



May Allah, therefore, help us all complete the RAMADAN in peace, good faith

and health.



Falankoi

Gunjur wrote:

>

> Gambia-L

>

> May Allah bless and keep each and everyone of you and your families in the

> coming year, RAMADAN MUBARAK!

>

> Sister Jabou Joh.

Same to you sister Jabou . My new tel is 703 288 1489

USA- Halal Chamber of Commerce ,Inc

Habib

--

MZ



List Managers,



Would somebody add Mr. Musa Jeng to the "Bantaba." His address is as follows:

His bio will follow soon!!!



PS: May the blessings of the holy month be with everyone. "Balal len ma aha."



Greetings,

Mame Thierno Jallow, Musa Jeng and Cherno Jagne have all been added

to the list. Welcome on board. You can send a brief introduction to:

gambia-l@u.washington.edu



Happy New Year and "Ramadan Mubarak"!



Momodouy Camara



This is a multi-part message in MIME format.



--------------35E416A73026

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit



This is an extention to y'all.

Happy new year and Ramadan Karim

Habib Diab Ghanim



Matthew Roberts has been added to the list. We welcome him and will look

forward to his introduction and contributions.

I am also taking this opportunity to wish you all a very happy new

year and " werrikorr " ( Ramadan )



Thanks

Tony Loum





Dear Gambia Lers!!





A lot of thanks

for all the togetherness

in 1997



May 1998

bring even more

harmony between us,

and

light

happiness and

love

to every one of us.



*H*A*P*P*Y* N*E*W* *Y*E*A*R*





Seasons Greetings!

:::)))Abdou Oujimai





Greetings,

I am sending the message below again with some additions. Someone

asked me to send instructions of how to add a friend without having

to send the request to the whole list.



Please see my additions below!



Momodou Camara



On 19 Dec 97 at 20:37, Katim S. Touray wrote:



> i'm writing help those of us who'd like to suspend receiving mail

> from Gambia-L. i notice a number of people have sent out "Please

> unsubscribe me" type messages to the list. the problem is that it

> won't be easy for the list managers to keep up with the requests,

> even if they wanted to. given that it's not really hard for one to

> unsubscribe from the list, or suspend mail delivery, i see no reason

> why list managers should be bothered with such chores.

>

> so here's what you should do:

>

> 1. if you want to *really* unsubscribe, send an email to:

>

> with the message:

> unsubscribe gambia-l

> alternatively, you can say:

> signoff gambia-l

> please note that you should leave your "Subject" field blank in all

> your messages to LISTPROC.

>

> and if you want to resubscribe again, you can just go through the

> managers.

> obviously, if your objective is to just suspend getting mail from

> Gambia-L, you would want to try something else. this is because a

> list manager has to subscribe you back to the list. to avoid

> creating extra work for the list managers, you should use option 2

> (below) if you want to suspend your mail from the list.

>

> 2a. to postpone suspend getting mail from Gambia-L, send mail to:

>

> you

> can use small letters) with the message:

> set gambia-l mail postpone

> you will receive an e-mail confirming your new setting for Gambia-L.

>

> 2b. to turn you mail delivery back on, send an e-mail to the above

> address, with the message:

> set gambia-l mail

>

> note that as opposed to 2a, the "set" command used in 2b does not

> have "postpone" after "gambia-l" neither does it have anything like

> "resume" or "restart." by leaving "postpone" out, you are in effect

> defaulting to getting mail. in other words, if don't say

> "postpone", it means you want mail.

>

> i'll leave it at that for now. please let me know if you have any

> questions. have a great weekend, a MERRY CHRISTMAS, and a HAPPY NEW

> YEAR. and my sympathies to all the Jobes and Ceesays now crying

> about the on-coming Ramadan!

>

> Katim

>



To subscribe a friend tell him/ her to send a mail to

LISTPROC@U.WASHINGTON.EDU

with the message:

SUBSCRIBE GAMBIA-L <Name and surname>

Note that the "Subject" field should be blank.





An example:

If I want to subscribe to the Gambia-l, this is what I should do:



First of all, I should send the following from the e-mail address I

intend to use for sending and receiving mails from the Gambia-l.



Then the message should be like this:-

----------------------------------------------------------------

To:

Subject:

Cc:





Subscribe Gambia-l Momodou Camara



------------------------------------------------------------------

This message is usually received by the Subscription Managers who

will then add the person requesting membership.





Thanks Mr.Gibba for the Best Wishes! The same thing to you.This FORUM has

been a great Instrument for Gambians to learn to disagree without being

unnecessarily disagreable.That is something we Gambians are not terribly

used to.But most of us have by now proven to be very good student at

learning this new cultural skill,which,by the way,is absolutely necessary

for running any pluralistic democracy.



So,I am hereby adding my voice to yours in praying that 1998 be better in

terms of Maturity and Good Sense of Humour,two important ingredients for

conducting any meaningful debate at an adult level.



A very Happy,Prosperous and Enjoyable 1998 to everyone in this

bantabaaa;and please Keep Up The Good Work Down There!



Regards Basssss!



> Dear Gambia Lers!!

>

>

> A lot of thanks

> for all the togetherness

> in 1997

>

> May 1998

> bring even more

> harmony between us,

> and

> light

> happiness and

> love

> to every one of us.

>

> *H*A*P*P*Y* N*E*W* *Y*E*A*R*

>

>

> Seasons Greetings!

> :::)))Abdou Oujimai

>



Sent by "Archibald H. R. Graham" <

via Commit





David Gilden



I refer to your mail on the list on the above subject.



> My Dear friend Alieu Suso (New Town Baku)

> kora maker at the Baku Craft Market has

> changed his phone number. As I am in Boston

> could someone in the Gambia please email me his

> updated phone number?



You may be able to contact your friend Alieu Suso on 495885.



According to his son Lamin, call preferable late evening (GMT) or early

morning hours.



Hope that answers your enquiry.



Regards



Archi





Happy New Year to uou too, Oujimai.

Paul





At 01:20 PM 12/31/97 +0000, you wrote:

> Dear Gambia Lers!!

>

>

> A lot of thanks

> for all the togetherness

> in 1997

>

> May 1998

> bring even more

> harmony between us,

> and

> light

> happiness and

> love

> to every one of us.

>

> *H*A*P*P*Y* N*E*W* *Y*E*A*R*

>

>

>Seasons Greetings!

>:::)))Abdou Oujimai

>

>

>



Hi G-lers,

I wish to everyone BONNE ET HEUREUSE ANNEE 1998.

I hope that this year will be a turning point to achieve our

ambitions and it will bring to all the list members peace,

happiness, well-being, long life, welfare, heath, prosperity, harmony

and much more Dalasi..................

HAPPY NEW YEAR..........

Chakys.



HAPPY

NEW

YEAR :)



TO

YOU

ALL

MJAGANA



Fellow Gambia-lers,

As you may have known, I had a major hardware breakdown that effectively

placed me out of reach for some four-and-a-half weeks. It is great to be up

and running again more effectively than ever before. As i begin sorting out

my mail, I would cease this opportunity to extend a big welocme to all new

subscribers, especially those from or have connections with Kartong (Lamin

Jaiteh, and Saikou B. Njai).

But I am also wishing everyone a HEALTHY, EDUCATIVE, AND MEMORABLE 1998.



Momodou S. Sidibeh, Kartong/Stockholm.



Hello Buharry,

The apology should have come from me. I think looking back, my formulation

was terribly poor. I did not mean to say that your criticism was unfair

because of any personal reason/s - such as me being secretary - or that

because we deserve praise.(In fact the way my note began sounded like "hey,

I am boss here. So you better be careful !" - an elitist kind of attitude

completely antithetical to my own nature). Rather the unfairness I meant

was your failure to mention the good things we did here for over ten years.

This and other matters I will write about as soon as I sort out my time

during the coming week-end.

Besides that, I must cease this opportunity to express my sincere thanks

for helping me out in spreading the message about ambasador Bojang's visit,

and for introducing this very important topic in the first place.



Have a really great 1998.

Sidibeh, Kartong/Stockholm.



Hi to all gambia-lers,

I'd like to say that I am just happy to join you guys

and hope to be able to contribute to the best of my

abilities to the development of this forum for

fruitful debates.

Talking about myself, I would say that I was born in

Kerr Cherno Baba, in the Niumi District for those who

don't know, but I spent most of my time out of the

country. I am presently in Malaysia pursuing a degree

in Economics but hope to leave this place very soon.

Before signing off, let me wish a HAPPY NEW YEAR,to

all of you, and to the Muslims, RAMADAN MUBAARAK. May

God bless all. PEACE!











Welcome back Mr.Sidibeh.We have missed a lot,and we are glad that you have

by now "sorted out" your hardware problem.



Having said that,I think you have to bear in mind when promoting your that

virtually unknown little Kartong is that there are countless Sukuru Kunda

people around here, and I am not so sure they would allow you to promote

your little village at the expense of a metropolis like Sukuru Kunda.Even

the Gunjurr people who have been making here a lot of noise have now

apparently calmed down.



In the meantime,a very happy,prosperous and enjoyable 1998 to everyone on

the Bantabaa and that includes people from the little village next to

Gunjurr.And to all of you down there ,I say: Keep Up The Good Work!



Regards Bassss!



Bass:



Please stop making fun of people from Gunjur. Although I was not raised

there, my mother came from there. Also, keep in mind that Gunjur is a cleaner

and safer place than your over-populated, crime infested Serrekunda.



Thank you for your New Year Salutations!



Awa Sey



Okay,I will try to be nice to Gunjurr.But Kartong is something else

altogether.We once went there to play football, and we won.Guess what

happened after that?! Our Hosts threatened to beat us up.Can you imagine

that? But there No Way big brother,Sere Kunda would fight with tiny

kartong.Not that we were scared or anything of that nature........



A happy Ramadan to all of you!



Regards Basss!



Hello everyone.



Ten years ago I spent two weeks in Kartong, with three other Swedes from

the association Vanort i uland from the town of Alingsas, Sweden. At the

time, I was only twelve. The association is concerned with exchange and

assistance with and to the village of Kartong. Is the possibly anyone on

this list that I might have met during my short stay in your country?



Presently, I am planning to visit Gambia again in may-june 1998. I am a

second year student in medicine and together with a fellow student, I am

hoping to be able to carry out a basic study on malaria. =20



Greetings,

Amar Sall has been added to the list. Welcome to Gambia-l Mr. Sall, you can

send a brief introduction to



Regards,

Momodou Camara







Hi Gambia-l !



This is my add.



Hi everyone



I am Winston Abraham and as you all might know by now, I am a new member.

Though i have been a member for a couple of weeks now, i have been busy trying

to size the quality of the message being channeled through this medium.



To my surprise, i am amazed at the kind of connection this medium brings

among Gambians. It should be pass on so that all the family can benefit from

this vast medium of communication that is able to help us bond in a way.



I hope the NEW YEAR is already doing yoou all some good



winston A



I would like to take this opportunity to introduce myself to all the members

of the gambia-l, and to wish everybody a Happy New Year. May 1998 brings good

health and peace to our Gambia.



I am a native of Kaur, attended Gambia High in 1973-1979. Briefly was employed

at the Price Control Unit just after graduation from High school. Left the

Gambia in 1982 in search of educational opportunities in the US. I have

completed an undergraduate degree in Finance and a graduate degree in

Hospitality Management. Presently employed with the Marriott Corporation as an

Accountant.



Being part of such a group is an ideal beginning for 1998, and I hope that

this medium can bring all of us as Gambians to refocus to the serious issues

that affect our country. Thanks for the opportunity



DAKAR, Senegal (Reuters) - Senegal's ambassador to Gambia

said Friday that an offer of mediation by Gambia in the 15-year

rebellion in southern Senegal stood a good chance of success.

In a New Year message, Gambian President Yahya Jammeh

offered to mediate an end to the separatist war in Senegal's

Casamance province which has intensified since last August.





The rest of the story can be found in the following News Groups:

clari.world.africa.western,clari.news.conflict.misc,clari.world.gov.in

tl_relations,biz.clarinet.sample



or the Bush List.



Momodou Camara





Beloved brothers and sisters:



Happy new year to you all. May Allah, the Eternal, guide us all in our

aspirations to achieve our desired aspirations in this 1998 (amen). May

the brothers and sisters we lost in 1997 rest in perfect peace, and may

Allah bring peace among all couples so we may not suffer any such loss.

1997 was a bitter-sweet year on this forum; we deliberated, we argued,

we cummunicated "tense" wording, but it all boiled to interesting and

educative flow of information among Gambians and Non-Gambians world

wide. May 1998 therefore bring even better discussions.

Well, as of 8:00am this Sunday, I will try Mr. Touray's menthod to

suspend receiving mail till sometime soon. I am bound for the Gambia

(home sweet home) on January 7, and will be leaving Lexington for

Atlanta at 8:00am Sunday. I will be enjoying the "very" nice ocean

breeze at Gunjur (my home town), something Bro. Bass don't enjoy in

Serre Kunda ...oops! Can you imagine how much I miss smoked fish? How

about "kobo"/"chalo". Bass, I should be able to package some for you if

you will give me your address (laugh). I guess sister Jabou and some

other folks on this list can tell you a little bit of the secret at the

Gunjur beach (home sweet home). Cousin Awa, don't mind Bass I will

silence him with our well smoked fish and fresh cow milk.. ha! ha!

Achi and Pa-Musa, I would love to meet with you folks. You folks are my

heroes for the brilliant commentary of the recent Zone II tourney in the

Gambia. I can be reached at *** 486-006 *** (Gujur).



May Allah accept our fasting.



GOD BLESS!



Pa-Mambuna, the Blue Grass State.





Hej KollehCherno,

Thanks for the rewelcoming. Being away because of a hardware breakdown is

not quite the same thing as being absent because one prioritises other

engagements. So it felt like I missed much more than I actually did.

Bass, on the international plane, Gambia is a typically small country whose

citizens' noisiness is in complete disproportion to their country's size.

That way the world gets no chance to forget us. Kartong must have to live

up to that reputation.

It is unfortunate if you felt that we were threatening to beat you up

physically. We were simply putting aross the point that once in Kartong, it

does not matter how big your home town is.



Modou Sidibeh, Kartong/Stockholm.

Help! Help! Help! Where are the other Sere Kunda Citizens.I can't fight a

dozen(Gunjurr and Kartong) all by myself.So,my other Sere Kunda Compatriots

must rally behind me to protect the good name of our Etrnal City.



In the meantime,a very happy weekend to all of you out there,even if you

come from ...... Oh, I can't remember the names again!



Regards Bassss!





Bro Bass,



You know, I wont leave you hanging, I got your back on behalf of Serrekunda

"the Dutto Boys." For a minute I thought you were confusing Kartong and

Sukuta, because thats were I almost got my whooping after a soccer game,

thanks to the help of friends such as Solloh Cham and my very own first

cousins fron Tunkara Kunda, then Solloh been my class-mate at Muslim had a

field-day with that incident the next day.



Well, Bass if need be I can rally round more "Ndongos" and we can take down

the London/Bakoteh bridge and see how they'll get to us!



Peace,

Baboucarr Sillah





Finally,someone has heard my plea! Its good to have brothers in high

place.Yes, Abubacar,try to contact as many Sere Kundarians(I mean,the real

Dutto Boys) as possible,incase these people from kartong and gunjurr (am

not sure if i should add Saabiji on the list),want to do anything funny!



You know I didn't know that the Saabijinkoolu also try to beat you up when

you win them.Poor Sukuru kunda! They are always the victims of their

success in soccer.



Again,bro Sillah,it was great that you heeded my call to show solidarity to

our Eternal City.And Keep Up The Good Work Down There!



Regards Bassss!



Pa Mambuna,

Wish that l was headed for Gunjur village, Kombo South right now. Safe

journey. Believe me, those dusty Sukuru-kunda folks do not have the refined

palate to enjoy good sea food or a beautiful beach for that matter. As for

Momodou Sidibeh the Kartongite, we will just ignore his criticisms of Gunjur,

it's the empty pots that always rattle the most, l say. Best of luck and hope

to see you there sometime in the near future.



Jabou Joh.







In a message dated 1/3/98 4:47:51 AM, you wrote:



<<Beloved brothers and sisters:



Happy new year to you all. May Allah, the Eternal, guide us all in our

aspirations to achieve our desired aspirations in this 1998 (amen). May

the brothers and sisters we lost in 1997 rest in perfect peace, and may

Allah bring peace among all couples so we may not suffer any such loss.

1997 was a bitter-sweet year on this forum; we deliberated, we argued,

we cummunicated "tense" wording, but it all boiled to interesting and

educative flow of information among Gambians and Non-Gambians world

wide. May 1998 therefore bring even better discussions.

Well, as of 8:00am this Sunday, I will try Mr. Touray's menthod to

suspend receiving mail till sometime soon. I am bound for the Gambia

(home sweet home) on January 7, and will be leaving Lexington for

Atlanta at 8:00am Sunday. I will be enjoying the "very" nice ocean

breeze at Gunjur (my home town), something Bro. Bass don't enjoy in

Serre Kunda ...oops! Can you imagine how much I miss smoked fish? How

about "kobo"/"chalo". Bass, I should be able to package some for you if

you will give me your address (laugh). I guess sister Jabou and some

other folks on this list can tell you a little bit of the secret at the

Gunjur beach (home sweet home). Cousin Awa, don't mind Bass I will

silence him with our well smoked fish and fresh cow milk.. ha! ha!

Achi and Pa-Musa, I would love to meet with you folks. You folks are my

heroes for the brilliant commentary of the recent Zone II tourney in the

Gambia. I can be reached at *** 486-006 *** (Gujur).



May Allah accept our fasting.



GOD BLESS!



Pa-Mambuna, the Blue Grass State.







>>





This is a multi-part message in MIME format.



From: BAKSAWA <

Return-path: <

To:

Subject: Re: Home sweet home

Date: Sat, 3 Jan 1998 11:27:35 EST

Organization: AOL (

Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII

Content-transfer-encoding: 7bit



Pa Mambuna:



For a while I wondered why you sat back and watched this Serrekunda boy (Bass

of course) trash beautiful Gunjur.



I think you've gotten him shaken so badly, that he is crying for help. The

unfortunate thing is that his "home boys" are not brave enough to come to his

rescue. Poor Bass - you've commenced a battle you may not conquer!



Thanks for watching out for us and taking care of business Pa.



Regards to everyone back home - and don't forget to relay my messages to Ida

and mom.



Like the Serrekunda boy would say "keep up the good work down there!"





Awa Sey





--part0_883880920_boundary--



GAMBIA-L Digest 101Topics covered in this issue include:1) New Memberby momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)2) Neo-Nazi Propaganda Via E-mailby mmjeng@image.dk 3) Gambia's Oil Industry Profile!by "BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH" < kolls567@qatar.net.qa 4) Fwd: New Memberby BobbySil < BobbySil@aol.com 5) new memberby "latjor ndow" < latjor@hotmail.com 6) Re:Ramadan Begins Tomorrow:Qatar & Emirate Televisions!!by "BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH" < kolls567@qatar.net.qa 7) Re: Last Message for 1997by habib < hghanim@erols.com 8) Re Ramadanby "BOJANG,BUBA" < BBOJANG@MUSIC.TRANSY.EDU 9) Need New Gambian Phone Numberby David Gilden < dgilden@tiac.net 10) Re: Re Ramadanby habib < hghanim@erols.com 11) new memberby "malang maane" < langjr@worldnet.att.net 12) Last Message for 1997 (fwd)by Ancha Bala-Gaye u < bala7500@mach1.wlu.ca 13) Re-introductionby Gunjur < Gunjur@aol.com 14) Best wishesby Gunjur < Gunjur@aol.com 15) Subscribe New Memberby Musa Sonko < msonko@yahoo.com 16) SV: Last message for 1997by =?iso-8859-1?Q?Asbj=F8rn_Nordam?= < asbjorn.nordam@dif.dk 17) Re: Best wishesby " nari@commit.gm " < gambia-l@commit.gm 18) Re: Best wishesby habib < hghanim@erols.com 19) New Memberby BobbySil < BobbySil@aol.com 20) New Membersby momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)21) [Fwd: happy new year to you and your family!]by habib < hghanim@erols.com 22) New memberby "A. Loum" < tloum@u.washington.edu 23) *H*A*P*P*Y* N*E*W* *Y*E*A*R*by Abdou O Gibba < Abdou.Gibba@smr.uib.no 24) Re: Suspending Gambia-L subscriptions or adding friendsby momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)25) Re: *H*A*P*P*Y* N*E*W* *Y*E*A*R*by "BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH" < kolls567@qatar.net.qa 26) Re: Need New Gambian Phone Numberby " archibald.graham@commit.gm " < gambia-l@commit.gm 27) Re: *H*A*P*P*Y* N*E*W* *Y*E*A*R*by Paul < bgibba@interlog.com 28) Re: *H*A*P*P*Y* N*E*W* *Y*E*A*R*by chakys@image.dk 29) 1998by MJagana < MJagana@aol.com 30) SV: introductionby "Momodou S Sidibeh" < momodou.sidibeh@stockholm.mail.telia.com 31) SV: SV: Is It In Our Nature?by "Momodou S Sidibeh" < momodou.sidibeh@stockholm.mail.telia.com 32) Introductionby Thierno Diallo < thier@rocketmail.com 33) Re: SV: Is It In Our Nature?by "BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH" < kolls567@qatar.net.qa 34) Re: SV: Is It In Our Nature?by BAKSAWA < BAKSAWA@aol.com 35) Re: SV: Is It In Our Nature?by "BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH" < kolls567@qatar.net.qa 36) Kartong, Gunjurr etc.by Theodor Stenevang med < v97tst@sokrates.mip.ki.se 37) New Memberby momodou@inform-bbs.dk (Momodou Camara)38) New addressby "Jattanjie solfa" < abene@hotmail.com 39) Re: New memberby RABANI < RABANI@aol.com 40) Introduction of a New Memberby JENGFANNEH < JENGFANNEH@aol.com 41) Gambia can help end Senegal rebellion, envoy saysby momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)42) Home sweet homeby "Pa-Mambuna O. Bojang" < paomar@iglou.com 43) SV: SV: Is It In Our Nature?by "Momodou S Sidibeh" < momodou.sidibeh@stockholm.mail.telia.com 44) Re: SV: Is It In Our Nature?by "BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH" < kolls567@qatar.net.qa 45) Re: SV: Is It In Our Nature?by BobbySil < BobbySil@aol.com 46) Re: SV: Is It In Our Nature?by "BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH" < kolls567@qatar.net.qa 47) Re: Home sweet homeby Gunjur < Gunjur@aol.com 48) Fwd: Home sweet homeby BAKSAWA < BAKSAWA@aol.com ----------------------------------------------------------------------Date: Sun, 28 Dec 1997 12:43:18 +0200From: momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: New MemberMessage-ID: <19971228114417.AAA73240@momodou>MIME-Version: 1.0Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-transfer-encoding: 7BITGreetings,Malick N Jagne has been added to the list. Welcome on board Malick.You can send a brief introduction. Our address is:HAPPY NEW YEAR TO EVERYONE ON THE LIST!Momodou Camara------------------------------Date: Sun, 28 Dec 1997 12:48:29 +2000From: mmjeng@image.dk To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Neo-Nazi Propaganda Via E-mailMessage-ID: < 199712281149.MAA09338@mail.image.dk MIME-Version: 1.0Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-transfer-encoding: 7BITAccording to Swedish daily Aftonbladet on Saturday,Some 70,000 Swedes received neo-Nazi propaganda via E-mail onChristmas Eve, sent to them by the Swedish neo-Nazi organizationNordland,The letters included "strong racial propaganda hostile to immigrants"and advertisements for Nordland's home page on the Internet. They alsohailed the "white race" and claimed the Holocaust never took place.Many upset Swedes who received the propaganda called Aftonbladet afterthe paper ran a first story about a single recipient. According toAftonbladet, all of the recipients it spoke to had Internetsubscriptions with the Swedish server Algonet.GreetingsMatarr M. Jeng.------------------------------Date: Sun, 28 Dec 1997 18:17:27 +0300From: "BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH" < kolls567@qatar.net.qa To: < Gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Gambia's Oil Industry Profile!Message-ID: < 199712282110.SAA05915@qatar.net.qa MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitOil Industry ProfileThe GambiaThe Africa Upstream 97 and Southern and Central African Downstreamconferences, organised by leading African oil consultants Global Pacificand Partners and scheduled for mid-October 1997 in beautiful Cape Town,provide excellent opportunities to gain a first hand knowledge of theAfrican oil industry and meet key industry players.There are no known oil or gas reserves in the small West African republicof the Gambia and its oil industry is dependent on the importation ofrefined petroleum products from the Dakar refinery in neighbouring Senegaland other sources.The downstream market is small with a product throughput of approximately50 000 - 80 000 tons per annum. Distribution and marketing of fuelsproducts is carried out by Shell and other companies.Gambia has one storage / terminal facility. The facility is old and, due toits location in a built-up area, considered to be potentially hazardous tothe local population. The construction of a new storage facility comprisingsix tanks with a total capacity of 21,000 tons is being considered. Thetankage would be adequate to cater for maximum demand during the touristseason and also give three months cover. Discussions are also being heldregarding the construction of a fuel oil facility to supply the local powerstation.------------------------------Date: Sun, 28 Dec 1997 13:23:30 ESTFrom: BobbySil < BobbySil@aol.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Fwd: New MemberMessage-ID: < 5a2d2275.34a69925@aol.com Mime-Version: 1.0Content-type: multipart/mixed;boundary="part0_883333411_boundary"This is a multi-part message in MIME format.--part0_883333411_boundaryContent-ID: < 0_883333411@inet_out.mail.aol.com.1 Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII--part0_883333411_boundaryContent-ID: < 0_883333411@inet_out.mail.aol.com.2 Content-type: message/rfc822Content-transfer-encoding: 7bitContent-disposition: inlineFrom: BobbySil < BobbySil@aol.com Return-path: < BobbySil@aol.com To: JENGFANNEH@aol.com Subject: Fwd: New MemberDate: Fri, 26 Dec 1997 23:34:52 ESTOrganization: AOL ( http://www.aol.com Mime-Version: 1.0Content-type: multipart/mixed;boundary="part1_883333411_boundary"--part1_883333411_boundaryContent-ID: < 0_883333411@inet_out.mail.aol.com.3 Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII--part1_883333411_boundaryContent-ID: < 0_883333411@inet_out.mail.aol.com.4 Content-type: message/rfc822Content-transfer-encoding: 7bitContent-disposition: inlineReturn-Path: < GAMBIA-L-owner@u.washington.edu Received: from relay25.mail.aol.com (relay25.mail.aol.com [172.31.109.25]) byair19.mail.aol.com (v37.8) with SMTP; Fri, 26 Dec 1997 22:50:54 -0500Received: from lists2.u.washington.edu (lists2.u.washington.edu[140.142.56.1])by relay25.mail.aol.com (8.8.5/8.8.5/AOL-4.0.0)with ESMTP id WAA16639;Fri, 26 Dec 1997 22:50:44 -0500 (EST)Received: from host (lists.u.washington.edu [140.142.56.13])by lists2.u.washington.edu (8.8.4+UW97.07/8.8.4+UW97.05) with SMTPid TAA24097; Fri, 26 Dec 1997 19:50:38 -0800Received: from mx5.u.washington.edu (mx5.u.washington.edu [140.142.32.6])by lists.u.washington.edu (8.8.4+UW97.07/8.8.4+UW97.05) with ESMTPid TAA19262 for < gambia-l@lists.u.washington.edu >; Fri, 26 Dec 199719:50:21 -0800Received: from imo14.mx.aol.com (imo14.mx.aol.com [198.81.19.169])by mx5.u.washington.edu (8.8.4+UW97.07/8.8.4+UW97.09) with ESMTPid TAA27985 for < gambia-l@u.washington.edu >; Fri, 26 Dec 1997 19:50:18-0800Message-Id: < b65cab0f.34a47af2@aol.com Date: Fri, 26 Dec 1997 22:50:07 ESTReply-To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Sender: GAMBIA-L-owner@u.washington.edu Precedence: bulkFrom: BobbySil < BobbySil@AOL.COM To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing ListSubject: New MemberX-Listprocessor-Version: 8.1 beta -- ListProcessor(tm) by CRENMime-Version: 1.0Content-type: multipart/mixed;boundary="part2_883333411_boundary"--part2_883333411_boundaryContent-ID: < 0_883333411@inet_out.mail.aol.com.5 Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII--part2_883333411_boundaryContent-ID: < 0_883333411@inet_out.mail.aol.com.6 Content-type: message/rfc822Content-transfer-encoding: 7bitContent-disposition: inlineReturn-Path: < GAMBIA-L-owner@u.washington.edu Received: from relay25.mail.aol.com (relay25.mail.aol.com [172.31.109.25]) byair19.mail.aol.com (v37.8) with SMTP; Fri, 26 Dec 1997 22:50:54 -0500Received: from lists2.u.washington.edu (lists2.u.washington.edu[140.142.56.1])by relay25.mail.aol.com (8.8.5/8.8.5/AOL-4.0.0)with ESMTP id WAA16639;Fri, 26 Dec 1997 22:50:44 -0500 (EST)Received: from host (lists.u.washington.edu [140.142.56.13])by lists2.u.washington.edu (8.8.4+UW97.07/8.8.4+UW97.05) with SMTPid TAA24097; Fri, 26 Dec 1997 19:50:38 -0800Received: from mx5.u.washington.edu (mx5.u.washington.edu [140.142.32.6])by lists.u.washington.edu (8.8.4+UW97.07/8.8.4+UW97.05) with ESMTPid TAA19262 for < gambia-l@lists.u.washington.edu >; Fri, 26 Dec 199719:50:21 -0800Received: from imo14.mx.aol.com (imo14.mx.aol.com [198.81.19.169])by mx5.u.washington.edu (8.8.4+UW97.07/8.8.4+UW97.09) with ESMTPid TAA27985 for < gambia-l@u.washington.edu >; Fri, 26 Dec 1997 19:50:18-0800Message-Id: < b65cab0f.34a47af2@aol.com Date: Fri, 26 Dec 1997 22:50:07 ESTReply-To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Sender: GAMBIA-L-owner@u.washington.edu Precedence: bulkFrom: BobbySil < BobbySil@AOL.COM To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing ListSubject: New MemberX-Listprocessor-Version: 8.1 beta -- ListProcessor(tm) by CRENContent-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-transfer-encoding: 7bitList managers,Please add my friend Musa Jeng to the "Bantaba." His address is JengFanneh@aol.com. His bio will follow soon. Please join me in welcoming himon board.Merci,Baboucarr Sillah--part2_883333411_boundary----part1_883333411_boundary----part0_883333411_boundary--------------------------------Date: Sun, 28 Dec 1997 17:06:32 PSTFrom: "latjor ndow" < latjor@hotmail.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: new memberMessage-ID: < 19971229010632.6864.qmail@hotmail.com Content-Type: text/plainGreetings:Ousainou Mbenga has been added to the list. Welcome to our bantabaand please send a brief introduction about yourself to the group.Our address is: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Regards,LatJor______________________________________________________Get Your Private, Free Email at http://www.hotmail.com ------------------------------Date: Mon, 29 Dec 1997 21:59:31 +0300From: "BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH" < kolls567@qatar.net.qa To: < Gambia-L@U.Washington.edu Subject: Re:Ramadan Begins Tomorrow:Qatar & Emirate Televisions!!Message-ID: < 199712300053.VAA15106@qatar.net.qa MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitGambia-L,Qatar & EmirateTvs.have just announced that Ramadan beginstomorrow,Tuesday.So,I guess the CEESAYS and BADIBUNKAS are in deeptrouble!Of course,they could always steal water during the many showersthey always take during Ramadan afternoons.Who, except god, would knowabout it? But again,thats the great thing about fasting:Only God reallyknows who is keeping fast.And these people are so smart at fakingtiredness!!So,on behalf of the Drammeh Kunda Nkoolu,I am hereby begging these peoplenot to steal water this time around.Its just a matter of thirty days andNot thirty months.In the meantime,I am wishing everyone on the bantabaa a happy Ramadan andNew Year,and and Please keep Up the good work down there!Regards Bassss!------------------------------Date: Mon, 29 Dec 1997 17:07:33 -0500From: habib < hghanim@erols.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Last Message for 1997Message-ID: < 34A81F25.2E3A@erols.com MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=iso-8859-1Content-Transfer-Encoding: 8bitBAKSAWA wrote:> Moe:> Thanks a million for your commentary!> Even though members have fought, argued, and differed in opinions during some> heated debates, the creative and insightful nature of postings to The List has> drawn admires like me to this Bantaba - on a daily basis.> May Allah give all of us the discipline to observe the holy month of Ramadan> - and may The Almighthy Allah also grant all the observers Laila Tul Hadr!!> Greetings and Happy 1998 to all!!> Awa SeyAwaWe wish you the same.May we all have the blessings of the Holy month ofRamadan bestowed upon us and our dear country.One of the greatest gifts to us all came during this holy month.Moses(Musa ) Jesus (Issa) and several other prophets got their devinerevealations during this month including the last prophet Muhamed(peacebe upon them all) on lailatul Qadri.Happy new year and Eid in advance to all on Gambia-l.Habib Diab Ghanim--MZ------------------------------Date: Mon, 29 Dec 1997 17:33:20 ESTFrom: "BOJANG,BUBA" < BBOJANG@MUSIC.TRANSY.EDU To: < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re RamadanMessage-ID: < 29DEC97.18960057.0017.MUSIC@MUSIC.TRANSY.EDU In the name of God, the beneficient, the merciful.Sirs and Madams,May I take this opportunity to wish each and everyone a happy NewYear in advance. May God guide us into it peacefully and successfully.As we will enter into the month of ramadan tonight, I wish to remindeveryone how faithful one has to be in this month. Let us not forgetthat we are not only abstrain from food and water, but as well allenjoyments like dancing, listening to music etc. Backbiting also isprohibited not only in this month. Let us try and accomodate HolyQur-an recitation in our daily schedule, as it pays well in this monthespecially.What we in the west have to try and control is our sense of seeing. Weare in a society where there is no rule on how to dress, therefore we should try to deny this sense in certain aspects in trying to keep ourfasting perfect.To Camaras and Jabangs, please for heaven's sake try and keep fast.Asalamu Alaikum.Buba Bada Bojang------------------------------Date: Mon, 29 Dec 1997 17:44:09 -0500 (EST)From: David Gilden < dgilden@tiac.net To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Need New Gambian Phone NumberMessage-ID: Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"My Dear friend Alieu Suso (New Town Baku)kora maker at the Baku Craft Market haschanged his phone number. As I am in Bostoncould someone in the Gambia please email me hisupdated phone number?ThanksDave Gilden*Cora Connection Your West African, Manding Music Source*------------------------------Date: Mon, 29 Dec 1997 18:34:49 -0500From: habib < hghanim@erols.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Re RamadanMessage-ID: < 34A83399.22E2@erols.com MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=iso-8859-1Content-Transfer-Encoding: 8bitBOJANG,BUBA wrote:> In the name of God, the beneficient, the merciful.> Sirs and Madams,> May I take this opportunity to wish each and everyone a happy New> Year in advance. May God guide us into it peacefully and successfully.> As we will enter into the month of ramadan tonight, I wish to remind> everyone how faithful one has to be in this month. Let us not forget> that we are not only abstrain from food and water, but as well all> enjoyments like dancing, listening to music etc. Backbiting also is> prohibited not only in this month. Let us try and accomodate Holy> Qur-an recitation in our daily schedule, as it pays well in this month> especially.> What we in the west have to try and control is our sense of seeing. We> are in a society where there is no rule on how to dress, therefore we sh> ould try to deny this sense in certain aspects in trying to keep our> fasting perfect.> To Camaras and Jabangs, please for heaven's sake try and keep fast.> Asalamu Alaikum.> Buba Bada BojangWell said Buba and may I add that if you got to this site on the net youwill get more details on RamadanBy the wat this is the easiest period for fasting( short days and colderclimate) so there should be no difficulties expected here in the USA.Habib--MZ------------------------------Date: Mon, 29 Dec 1997 10:12:35 +0330From: "malang maane" < langjr@worldnet.att.net To: < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: new memberMessage-ID: < 19971230000055.AAA18871@kansala.avana.net MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitHello list managers,Could you please sucscribe Cherno Jagne to the list..his ad isThank you and keep up the good work.Lang Jr.------------------------------Date: Mon, 29 Dec 1997 19:04:29 -0500 (EST)From: Ancha Bala-Gaye u < bala7500@mach1.wlu.ca To: Gambia < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Last Message for 1997 (fwd)Message-ID: < Pine.3.89.9712291824.A20410-0100000@mach1.wlu.ca MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIII second Awa's comments. I hope everyone had a good Christmas (those thatdo celebrate it) or a good holiday (those that don't). I also hope thateveryone that fasts has a successful month, in that they find what theysearch for with the guidance of Allah. And lastly, I would like to wish youall a great year.Ancha.---------- Forwarded message ----------Date: Sat, 27 Dec 1997 00:07:01 ESTFrom: BAKSAWA < BAKSAWA@aol.com To: GAMBIA-L: ,The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Last Message for 1997Moe:Thanks a million for your commentary!Even though members have fought, argued, and differed in opinions during someheated debates, the creative and insightful nature of postings to The List hasdrawn admires like me to this Bantaba - on a daily basis.May Allah give all of us the discipline to observe the holy month of Ramadan- and may The Almighthy Allah also grant all the observers Laila Tul Hadr!!Greetings and Happy 1998 to all!!Awa Sey------------------------------Date: Mon, 29 Dec 1997 21:40:06 ESTFrom: Gunjur < Gunjur@aol.com To: Gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re-introductionMessage-ID: < ce56e810.34a85f09@aol.com Mime-Version: 1.0Content-type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1Content-transfer-encoding: quoted-printable> ---------------------------------------------------------------=0A==0A> Buba Badjie wrote:=0A=0A> =0A=0A> Hej L-members!=0A=0A> This is a la=te introduction but I hope that it shall be warmly welcomed.=0A=0A> Name-=Buba Badjie, Born - in jambanjelly village, Attended Gunjur primary=0A==0A> sch.(1973 to 1979 ) Gambia High School (1979 to 1986). 1987 - left f=or the=0A=0A> former USSR, where I studied vet. Medicine. Graduated 1993.=Since 1993-=0A=0A> Further studies at the faculty of Vet medicine ,at t=he Swedish university of=0A=0A> Agriculture.=0A=0A> =0A=0A> A very good =swedish friend listed me and thats one of the best things that=0A=0A> ha=ve happened to me =B4cause I feel at home when ever I go thru=B4the list=..=0A=0A> =0A=0A> I shall very much like to be in touch with any list memb=er who was a=0A=0A> graduate of the 1986 Gambia High School sixth form g=roup.It is your headboy=0A=0A> calling!=0A=0A> =0A=0A> To the rest a big =thank you for making the list what it is.=0A=0A> =0A=0A> Buba Badjie=0A==0A>=0A=0AWelcome to the Bantaba, Mr. Badjie. It seems we share two Alma =mater, Gunjur=0APrimary school and GHS, although l attended both a long t=ime before you did. =0A=0AJabou Joh.=0A=0A----------------------- Headers=--------------------------------=0AReturn-Path: < GAMBIA-L-owner@u.washin gton.edu>=0AReceived: from relay18.mail.aol.com (relay18.mail.aol.com [1=72.31.109.18]) by=0Aair11.mail.aol.com (v37.8) with SMTP; Sat, 27 Dec 199=7 14:22:24 1900=0AReceived: from lists2.u.washington.edu (lists2.u.washin=gton.edu=0A[140.142.56.1])=0A=09 by relay18.mail.aol.com (8.8.5/8.8.5/AO=L-4.0.0)=0A=09 with ESMTP id OAA05075;=0A=09 Sat, 27 Dec 1997 14:21:09 =-0500 (EST)=0AReceived: from host (lists.u.washington.edu [140.142.56.13]=)=0A by lists2.u.washington.edu (8.8.4+UW97.07/8.8.4+UW97.05) wi=th SMTP=0A=09 id LAA17921; Sat, 27 Dec 1997 11:21:02 -0800=0AReceived: f=rom mx5.u.washington.edu (mx5.u.washington.edu [140.142.32.6])=0A =by lists.u.washington.edu (8.8.4+UW97.07/8.8.4+UW97.05) with ESMTP=0A==09 id LAA40196 for < gambia-l@lists.u.washington.edu >; Sat, 27 Dec 1997==0A11:20:55 -0800=0AReceived: from ulmo.stud.slu.se (ulmo.stud.slu.se [13=0.238.116.3])=0A by mx5.u.washington.edu (8.8.4+UW97.07/8.8.4+UW=97.09) with ESMTP=0A=09 id LAA21732 for < gambia-l@u.washington.edu >; Sat=, 27 Dec 1997 11:20:53=0A-0800=0AReceived: from cs2-port7.slu.se (cs2-por=t7.slu.se [130.238.118.17]) by=0Aulmo.stud.slu.se (8.8.8/8.6.6) with SMTP=id UAA26277 for 0Al@u.washington.edu >; Sat, 27 Dec 1997 20:21:5=9 +0100 (MET)=0AMessage-Id: < 34A556DB.48C1@ulmo.stud.slu.se >=0ADate: Sat,=27 Dec 1997 20:28:27 +0100=0AReply-To: v5bubbad@ulmo.stud.slu.se =0ASende=r: GAMBIA-L-owner@u.washington.edu =0APrecedence: bulk=0AFrom: Buba Badjie= v5bubbad@ulmo.stud.slu.se >=0ATo: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issue=s Mailing List 0Al@u.washington.edu >=0ASubject: Introduction=0AR=eferences: < 199712270448.FAA20098@ulmo.stud.slu.se >=0AMIME-Version: 1.0==0AContent-Type: text/plain; charset=3Diso-8859-1=0AContent-Transfer-Enco=ding: 8bit=0AX-To: "Gambia-L: The gambia and related issues Mailing List"= 0Al@u.washington.edu >=0AX-Authentication-Warning: ulmo.stud.slu=..se: cs2-port7.slu.se [130.238.118.17]=0Adidn't use HELO protocol=0AX-Lis=tprocessor-Version: 8.1 beta -- ListProcessor(tm) by CREN=0A=0A------------------------------Date: Tue, 30 Dec 1997 00:22:54 ESTFrom: Gunjur < Gunjur@aol.com To: Gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Best wishesMessage-ID: < 80a19597.34a88530@aol.com Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-transfer-encoding: 7bitGambia-LMay Allah bless and keep each and everyone of you and your families in thecoming year, RAMADAN MUBARAK!Sister Jabou Joh.------------------------------Date: Mon, 29 Dec 1997 23:10:00 -0800 (PST)From: Musa Sonko < msonko@yahoo.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Subscribe New MemberMessage-ID: < 19971230071000.7568.rocketmail@send1b.yahoomail.com MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-asciiCan any one assist to get Mame Thierno Jallow added to Gambia-list. Heis a student in Malyasia. His e-mail address is thier@rocketmail.com Thanks._________________________________________________________DO YOU YAHOO!?Get your free @yahoo.com address at http://mail.yahoo.com ------------------------------Date: Tue, 30 Dec 1997 09:38:50 +0100From: =?iso-8859-1?Q?Asbj=F8rn_Nordam?= < asbjorn.nordam@dif.dk To: "' gambia-l@u.washington.edu' " < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: SV: Last message for 1997Message-ID: <9B236DF9AF96CF11A5C94044F32190311DB38E@DKDIFS02>MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain;charset="iso-8859-1"Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printableThanks Moe, and the same to you. It=B4s been a privilege to be a member =ofthis Gambia-L.About producing famous leaders. The persons mentionned are allwell respected here, and I often think that they had a vision but alsoan "enemy" and a goal to fight for - freedom for their nation and =peoplefrom the colonial rulers. And that was visible for their people also.While the leaders of today must put up other visions, which are more"political sensitive interior", and then they will face more problems =tobecome carismatic leaders for their nation or people. It=B4s hard work =tobecome respected today. This is only a personal thought which I =don=B4tknow is an answer to your question. Asbj=F8rn Nordam> ----------> Fra: mjallow@st6000.sct.edu [SMTP: mjallow@st6000.sct.edu > Svar til: gambia-l@u.washington.edu > Sendt: 26. december 1997 18:55> Til: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List> Emne: Last message for 1997>=20> Bye-bye to 1997!> =20> Before I head for New York until the end of the year, I would like to> take> this opportunity to wish you and your families a Happy New Year.=20> =20> What another year for Gambia-L! Reading all those messages about the> happenings surrounding our Gambia and the African continent, I always> say to myself: things ought to be (and hopefully would be) better.>=20> I continually express my sentiments for the need for a 'United> Africa'.=20> Though this is usually wishful thinking, I believe, as many of do,> achievable. When one really thinks about it, one will find that this> would> be a great advantage to social and economic development for Africa.> We> have the entire recipe for such a meal but we have not yet come close> to> accepting that idea. Why do our leaders fail to take advantage of =this> recipe? Is it not because they are selfish and egotistical?>=20> To this end, I would like to ask, where are all the great and> unselfish> leaders that Africa used to produce? You know, the likes of Kwame> Nkrumah,> Julius Nyerere, Patrice Lumumba and Nelson Mandela (just to name a> few).> It appears like Africa is no longer producing great leaders, and =those> who> showed signs of good leadership became engulfed in corruption and> selfishness during the transitions and successions of leaders. This> really> calls for a suggestive action, since Africa is at HALT, to educate> more> people. Only then, can there be a replacement rather than a =recylement> of> the likes of Nkrumah and Co.=20>=20> all our prayers be answered and rewarded accordingly.=20>=20> With best wishes and good luck in 1998, from Moe and family.=20>=20> Regards,> Moe S. Jallow> =20> ==3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D==3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D==3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D> =3D=3D> =----------------------------------------------------------------------> ---> =20> =20>=20>=20------------------------------Date: Tue, 30 Dec 1997 11:41:41 -0800From: " nari@commit.gm " < gambia-l@commit.gm To: < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Best wishesMessage-ID: < B0000029982@south.commit.gm MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitSent by "National Agricultural Research Institute" < nari@commit.gm via CommitHi Sister Jabou,Thanks for your prayers and best wishes. May Allah give you back the lion'sshare of it for the sake of the Holy month of RAMADAN! Probably we shallstart fasting tomorrow Wednesday.May Allah, therefore, help us all complete the RAMADAN in peace, good faithand health.Falankoi----------> From: Gunjur < Gunjur@aol.com > To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List> Subject: Best wishes> Date: Monday, December 29, 1997 9:22 PM> Gambia-L> May Allah bless and keep each and everyone of you and your families inthe> coming year, RAMADAN MUBARAK!> Sister Jabou Joh.------------------------------Date: Tue, 30 Dec 1997 10:56:12 -0500From: habib < hghanim@erols.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Best wishesMessage-ID: < 34A9199C.1E2@erols.com MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=iso-8859-1Content-Transfer-Encoding: 8bitGunjur wrote:> Gambia-L> May Allah bless and keep each and everyone of you and your families in the> coming year, RAMADAN MUBARAK!> Sister Jabou Joh.Same to you sister Jabou . My new tel is 703 288 1489USA- Halal Chamber of Commerce ,IncHabib--MZ------------------------------Date: Tue, 30 Dec 1997 11:07:13 ESTFrom: BobbySil < BobbySil@aol.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: New MemberMessage-ID: < 32018e1e.34a91c33@aol.com Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-transfer-encoding: 7bitList Managers,Would somebody add Mr. Musa Jeng to the "Bantaba." His address is as follows: JENGFANNEH@AOL.COM. His bio will follow soon!!!PS: May the blessings of the holy month be with everyone. "Balal len ma aha."------------------------------Date: Tue, 30 Dec 1997 20:54:09 +0200From: momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: New MembersMessage-ID: <19971230195527.AAA12708@momodou>MIME-Version: 1.0Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-transfer-encoding: 7BITGreetings,Mame Thierno Jallow, Musa Jeng and Cherno Jagne have all been addedto the list. Welcome on board. You can send a brief introduction to:Happy New Year and "Ramadan Mubarak"!Momodouy Camara------------------------------Date: Tue, 30 Dec 1997 15:48:38 -0500From: habib < hghanim@erols.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Cc: yellowgate@comit.gm Subject: [Fwd: happy new year to you and your family!]Message-ID: < 34A95E26.68E8@erols.com MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: multipart/mixed; boundary="------------35E416A73026"This is a multi-part message in MIME format.--------------35E416A73026Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-asciiContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitThis is an extention to y'all.Happy new year and Ramadan KarimHabib Diab Ghanim--------------35E416A73026Content-Type: message/rfc822Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitContent-Disposition: inlineReceived: from mx01.erols.com (mx01.erols.com [205.252.116.65])by mail1.erols.com (8.8.5/8.8.5) with ESMTP id MAA13423for < hghanim@mail1.erols.com >; Tue, 30 Dec 1997 12:29:14 -0500 (EST)Received: from geocities.com (mail4.geocities.com [209.1.224.24])by mx01.erols.com (8.8.5/8.8.5/MX-mnd) with ESMTP id MAA05928for < hghanim@erols.com >; Tue, 30 Dec 1997 12:29:10 -0500Received: from scooby ([205.252.12.100])by geocities.com (8.8.5/8.8.5) with SMTP id JAA26666for < hghanim@erols.com >; Tue, 30 Dec 1997 09:29:03 -0800 (PST)Message-ID: < 34A8E9FE.3F14@geocities.com Date: Tue, 30 Dec 1997 12:33:02 +0000From: Scribler < scribler@geocities.com X-Mailer: Mozilla 3.04 (WinNT; I)MIME-Version: 1.0To: Habib Ghanim < hghanim@erols.com Subject: happy new year to you and your family!Content-Type: image/jpeg; name="new_year.jpg"Content-Transfer-Encoding: base64Content-Disposition: inline; filename="new_year.jpg"------------------------------Date: Tue, 30 Dec 1997 22:47:18 -0800 (PST)From: "A. Loum" < tloum@u.washington.edu To: Gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: New memberMessage-ID: < Pine.A41.3.95b.971230224440.81452B-100000@homer22.u.washington.edu MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIIMatthew Roberts has been added to the list. We welcome him and will lookforward to his introduction and contributions.I am also taking this opportunity to wish you all a very happy newyear and " werrikorr " ( Ramadan )ThanksTony Loum------------------------------Date: Wed, 31 Dec 1997 13:20:34 +0000From: Abdou O Gibba < Abdou.Gibba@smr.uib.no To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: *H*A*P*P*Y* N*E*W* *Y*E*A*R*Message-ID: < 2.2.32.19971231132034.00709c14@alf.uib.no Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"Dear Gambia Lers!!A lot of thanksfor all the togethernessin 1997May 1998bring even moreharmony between us,andlighthappiness andloveto every one of us.*H*A*P*P*Y* N*E*W* *Y*E*A*R*Seasons Greetings!:::)))Abdou Oujimai------------------------------Date: Wed, 31 Dec 1997 14:06:01 +0200From: momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Suspending Gambia-L subscriptions or adding friendsMessage-ID: <19971231130725.AAB63438@momodou>MIME-Version: 1.0Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-transfer-encoding: 7BITGreetings,I am sending the message below again with some additions. Someoneasked me to send instructions of how to add a friend without havingto send the request to the whole list.Please see my additions below!Momodou CamaraOn 19 Dec 97 at 20:37, Katim S. Touray wrote:> i'm writing help those of us who'd like to suspend receiving mail> from Gambia-L. i notice a number of people have sent out "Please> unsubscribe me" type messages to the list. the problem is that it> won't be easy for the list managers to keep up with the requests,> even if they wanted to. given that it's not really hard for one to> unsubscribe from the list, or suspend mail delivery, i see no reason> why list managers should be bothered with such chores.> so here's what you should do:> 1. if you want to *really* unsubscribe, send an email to: LISTPROC@U.WASHINGTON.EDU (you can also use small letters)> with the message:> unsubscribe gambia-l> alternatively, you can say:> signoff gambia-l> please note that you should leave your "Subject" field blank in all> your messages to LISTPROC.> and if you want to resubscribe again, you can just go through the> managers.> obviously, if your objective is to just suspend getting mail from> Gambia-L, you would want to try something else. this is because a> list manager has to subscribe you back to the list. to avoid> creating extra work for the list managers, you should use option 2> (below) if you want to suspend your mail from the list.> 2a. to postpone suspend getting mail from Gambia-L, send mail to: LISTPROC@U.WASHINGTON.EDU (the same address given above, and again,> you> can use small letters) with the message:> set gambia-l mail postpone> you will receive an e-mail confirming your new setting for Gambia-L.> 2b. to turn you mail delivery back on, send an e-mail to the above> address, with the message:> set gambia-l mail> note that as opposed to 2a, the "set" command used in 2b does not> have "postpone" after "gambia-l" neither does it have anything like> "resume" or "restart." by leaving "postpone" out, you are in effect> defaulting to getting mail. in other words, if don't say> "postpone", it means you want mail.> i'll leave it at that for now. please let me know if you have any> questions. have a great weekend, a MERRY CHRISTMAS, and a HAPPY NEW> YEAR. and my sympathies to all the Jobes and Ceesays now crying> about the on-coming Ramadan!> KatimTo subscribe a friend tell him/ her to send a mail towith the message:SUBSCRIBE GAMBIA-L Note that the "Subject" field should be blank.An example:If I want to subscribe to the Gambia-l, this is what I should do:First of all, I should send the following from the e-mail address Iintend to use for sending and receiving mails from the Gambia-l.Then the message should be like this:-----------------------------------------------------------------To: listproc@u.washington.edu Subject:Cc:Subscribe Gambia-l Momodou Camara------------------------------------------------------------------This message is usually received by the Subscription Managers whowill then add the person requesting membership.------------------------------Date: Wed, 31 Dec 1997 18:01:12 +0300From: "BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH" < kolls567@qatar.net.qa To: < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: *H*A*P*P*Y* N*E*W* *Y*E*A*R*Message-ID: < 199712312054.RAA21139@qatar.net.qa MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1Content-Transfer-Encoding: 8bitThanks Mr.Gibba for the Best Wishes! The same thing to you.This FORUM hasbeen a great Instrument for Gambians to learn to disagree without beingunnecessarily disagreable.That is something we Gambians are not terriblyused to.But most of us have by now proven to be very good student atlearning this new cultural skill,which,by the way,is absolutely necessaryfor running any pluralistic democracy.So,I am hereby adding my voice to yours in praying that 1998 be better interms of Maturity and Good Sense of Humour,two important ingredients forconducting any meaningful debate at an adult level.A very Happy,Prosperous and Enjoyable 1998 to everyone in thisbantabaaa;and please Keep Up The Good Work Down There!Regards Basssss!----------> From: Abdou O Gibba < Abdou.Gibba@smr.uib.no > To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List> Subject: *H*A*P*P*Y* N*E*W* *Y*E*A*R*> Date: 02/ÑãÖÇä/1418 04:20 ã> Dear Gambia Lers!!> A lot of thanks> for all the togetherness> in 1997> May 1998> bring even more> harmony between us,> and> light> happiness and> love> to every one of us.> *H*A*P*P*Y* N*E*W* *Y*E*A*R*> Seasons Greetings!> :::)))Abdou Oujimai------------------------------Date: Wed, 31 Dec 1997 15:13:44 -0000From: " archibald.graham@commit.gm " < gambia-l@commit.gm To: < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Need New Gambian Phone NumberMessage-ID: < B0000030436@south.commit.gm MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitSent by "Archibald H. R. Graham" < archibald.graham@commit.gm via CommitDavid GildenI refer to your mail on the list on the above subject.> My Dear friend Alieu Suso (New Town Baku)> kora maker at the Baku Craft Market has> changed his phone number. As I am in Boston> could someone in the Gambia please email me his> updated phone number?You may be able to contact your friend Alieu Suso on 495885.According to his son Lamin, call preferable late evening (GMT) or earlymorning hours.Hope that answers your enquiry.RegardsArchi------------------------------Date: Wed, 31 Dec 1997 09:44:17 -0800From: Paul < bgibba@interlog.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: *H*A*P*P*Y* N*E*W* *Y*E*A*R*Message-ID: < 3.0.2.32.19971231094417.00689bc8@mail.interlog.com Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"Happy New Year to uou too, Oujimai.PaulAt 01:20 PM 12/31/97 +0000, you wrote:> Dear Gambia Lers!!> A lot of thanks> for all the togetherness> in 1997> May 1998> bring even more> harmony between us,> and> light> happiness and> love> to every one of us.> *H*A*P*P*Y* N*E*W* *Y*E*A*R*>Seasons Greetings!>:::)))Abdou Oujimai------------------------------Date: Thu, 1 Jan 1998 01:09:18 +0200From: chakys@image.dk To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: *H*A*P*P*Y* N*E*W* *Y*E*A*R*Message-ID: < 199801010006.BAA23667@mail.image.dk MIME-Version: 1.0Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-transfer-encoding: 7BITHi G-lers,I wish to everyone BONNE ET HEUREUSE ANNEE 1998.I hope that this year will be a turning point to achieve ourambitions and it will bring to all the list members peace,happiness, well-being, long life, welfare, heath, prosperity, harmonyand much more Dalasi..................HAPPY NEW YEAR..........Chakys.------------------------------Date: Thu, 1 Jan 1998 07:49:17 ESTFrom: MJagana < MJagana@aol.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: 1998Message-ID: < 6fe7dc1c.34ab90cf@aol.com Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-transfer-encoding: 7bitHAPPYNEWYEAR :)TOYOUALLMJAGANA------------------------------Date: Fri, 2 Jan 1998 02:36:31 +0100From: "Momodou S Sidibeh" < momodou.sidibeh@stockholm.mail.telia.com To: < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: SV: introductionMessage-ID: < 199801020141.CAA02249@d1o2.telia.com MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1Content-Transfer-Encoding: 8bitFellow Gambia-lers,As you may have known, I had a major hardware breakdown that effectivelyplaced me out of reach for some four-and-a-half weeks. It is great to be upand running again more effectively than ever before. As i begin sorting outmy mail, I would cease this opportunity to extend a big welocme to all newsubscribers, especially those from or have connections with Kartong (LaminJaiteh, and Saikou B. Njai).But I am also wishing everyone a HEALTHY, EDUCATIVE, AND MEMORABLE 1998.Momodou S. Sidibeh, Kartong/Stockholm.----------> Från: Saikou B M Njai < sbn13@cad.canterbury.ac.nz > Till: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List> Ämne: Re: introduction> Datum: den 14 december 1997 04:06> Hi Lamin,> I am not sure wether you know me or not but you are a relative of my> wife. My wife is Oumi Taye Jaiteh from Kartong. She is presently> living with me in New Zealand.> I am studying for Master of Engineering Management at the University> of Canterbury. Are you intouch with Bangura?> I wish you success in your studies.> Keep in touch.> Yours> Saikou BM Njai> Dept of Civil Engineering> University of Canterbury> PMB 4800 Christchurch, NZ> Saikou B M Njai> Postgraduate Student Room E311> Department of Civil Engineering> University of Canterbury> P M B 4800> Christchurch,N Z------------------------------Date: Fri, 2 Jan 1998 03:13:14 +0100From: "Momodou S Sidibeh" < momodou.sidibeh@stockholm.mail.telia.com To: < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: SV: SV: Is It In Our Nature?Message-ID: < 199801020241.DAA24360@d1o2.telia.com MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1Content-Transfer-Encoding: 8bitHello Buharry,The apology should have come from me. I think looking back, my formulationwas terribly poor. I did not mean to say that your criticism was unfairbecause of any personal reason/s - such as me being secretary - or thatbecause we deserve praise.(In fact the way my note began sounded like "hey,I am boss here. So you better be careful !" - an elitist kind of attitudecompletely antithetical to my own nature). Rather the unfairness I meantwas your failure to mention the good things we did here for over ten years.This and other matters I will write about as soon as I sort out my timeduring the coming week-end.Besides that, I must cease this opportunity to express my sincere thanksfor helping me out in spreading the message about ambasador Bojang's visit,and for introducing this very important topic in the first place.Have a really great 1998.Sidibeh, Kartong/Stockholm.----------> Från: MOMODOU BUHARRY GASSAMA < m.gassama@swipnet.se > Till: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List> Ämne: Re: SV: Is It In Our Nature?> Datum: den 12 december 1997 03:54> Hi Sidibeh!> I am aware of the fact that you are the General Secretary of the> OGIS. Please accept my apology if you feel that I have been unfair to> the OGIS. The part about Stockholm is not a negation of your efforts but> a reflection of the difficulty in organising ourselves here, the> negativity and the bickering that goes on amongst us. I am aware of the> sacrifices one has to make for the organisation. I was convinced by Papa> Jeng when he was elected the organisation´s president to be on the> Interim Financial Committee together with Reese, Dembo Ceesay, Alieu> Maculey etc. to go through the organisation´s papers to get things in> order before he took over. Our report should be in the organisation´s> papers. This was just before I went to England to study. Since I came> back, I have been trying to get my dissertation going coupled with work.> This plus the fact that one hardly hears about the organisation. It was> only a few days ago that I was filled in as to the organisation´s plans> etc. and I volunteered to help out in a forthcoming project.> I am aware of the meeting you are talking about. (BTW, Alieu Macauley> wants you to contact him. He needs some papers related to the meeting. I> was supposed to send you an e-mail to this effect some 3 days ago but it> slipped my mind) Have a good weekend. Thanks.> Buharry.> P.S.> Thanks Moe, Yaikah, Sailey and others for the encouraging words.> D.S.> -------------------------------------------------------------------------> Momodou S Sidibeh wrote:> >> > Buharry,> > For your information, I am current general secretary of theOrganization of> > Gambians in Stockholm. While I fully agree that the questions youraised> > are probably one of the most important, your criticism of the OGIS Ithink> > is unfair. Even unfairer is the comparison with either the Ugandans orthe> > Eritreans.> > I shall shortly inform this forum about a meeting to be held here> > (Stockholm) soon. But until I first inform the paying members (of whichyou> > are not one - unfortunately), I must beg everyone else to wait.> > Nevertheless I shall be more than willing to contribute to thisdiscussion> > and even answer any questions whatsoever, such as may eventually beraised> > - as long as I am able to obtain time to do so.> >> > Cheers,> > Momodou Sidibeh, Stockholm/Kartong.> >> > ----------> > >------------------------------Date: Thu, 1 Jan 1998 18:48:28 -0800 (PST)From: Thierno Diallo < thier@rocketmail.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: IntroductionMessage-ID: < 19980102024828.7881.rocketmail@web2.rocketmail.com MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-asciiHi to all gambia-lers,I'd like to say that I am just happy to join you guysand hope to be able to contribute to the best of myabilities to the development of this forum forfruitful debates.Talking about myself, I would say that I was born inKerr Cherno Baba, in the Niumi District for those whodon't know, but I spent most of my time out of thecountry. I am presently in Malaysia pursuing a degreein Economics but hope to leave this place very soon.Before signing off, let me wish a HAPPY NEW YEAR,toall of you, and to the Muslims, RAMADAN MUBAARAK. MayGod bless all. PEACE!_________________________________________________________DO YOU YAHOO!?Get your free @yahoo.com address at http://mail.yahoo.com ------------------------------Date: Fri, 2 Jan 1998 14:03:34 +0300From: "BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH" < kolls567@qatar.net.qa To: < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: SV: Is It In Our Nature?Message-ID: < 199801021657.NAA08668@qatar.net.qa MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitWelcome back Mr.Sidibeh.We have missed a lot,and we are glad that you haveby now "sorted out" your hardware problem.Having said that,I think you have to bear in mind when promoting your thatvirtually unknown little Kartong is that there are countless Sukuru Kundapeople around here, and I am not so sure they would allow you to promoteyour little village at the expense of a metropolis like Sukuru Kunda.Eventhe Gunjurr people who have been making here a lot of noise have nowapparently calmed down.In the meantime,a very happy,prosperous and enjoyable 1998 to everyone onthe Bantabaa and that includes people from the little village next toGunjurr.And to all of you down there ,I say: Keep Up The Good Work!Regards Bassss!@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@Hello Buharry,The apology should have come from me. I think looking back, my formulationwas terribly poor. I did not mean to say that your criticism was unfairbecause of any personal reason/s - such as me being secretary - or thatbecause we deserve praise.(In fact the way my note began sounded like "hey,I am boss here. So you better be careful !" - an elitist kind of attitudecompletely antithetical to my own nature). Rather the unfairness I meantwas your failure to mention the good things we did here for over ten years.This and other matters I will write about as soon as I sort out my timeduring the coming week-end.Besides that, I must cease this opportunity to express my sincere thanksfor helping me out in spreading the message about ambasador Bojang's visit,and for introducing this very important topic in the first place.Have a really great 1998.Sidibeh, Kartong/Stockholm.------------------------------Date: Fri, 2 Jan 1998 06:35:30 ESTFrom: BAKSAWA < BAKSAWA@aol.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: SV: Is It In Our Nature?Message-ID: < 46c73d22.34acd105@aol.com Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-transfer-encoding: 7bitBass:Please stop making fun of people from Gunjur. Although I was not raisedthere, my mother came from there. Also, keep in mind that Gunjur is a cleanerand safer place than your over-populated, crime infested Serrekunda.Thank you for your New Year Salutations!Awa Sey------------------------------Date: Fri, 2 Jan 1998 14:56:50 +0300From: "BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH" < kolls567@qatar.net.qa To: < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: SV: Is It In Our Nature?Message-ID: < 199801021750.OAA16825@qatar.net.qa MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1Content-Transfer-Encoding: 8bitOkay,I will try to be nice to Gunjurr.But Kartong is something elsealtogether.We once went there to play football, and we won.Guess whathappened after that?! Our Hosts threatened to beat us up.Can you imaginethat? But there No Way big brother,Sere Kunda would fight with tinykartong.Not that we were scared or anything of that nature........A happy Ramadan to all of you!Regards Basss!----------> From: BAKSAWA < BAKSAWA@aol.com > To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List> Subject: Re: SV: Is It In Our Nature?> Date: 04/ÑãÖÇä/1418 02:35 ã> Bass:> Please stop making fun of people from Gunjur. Although I was not raised> there, my mother came from there. Also, keep in mind that Gunjur is acleaner> and safer place than your over-populated, crime infested Serrekunda.> Thank you for your New Year Salutations!> Awa Sey------------------------------Date: Fri, 2 Jan 1998 13:15:54 +0100 (CET)From: Theodor Stenevang med < v97tst@sokrates.mip.ki.se To: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Kartong, Gunjurr etc.Message-ID: < Pine.BSF.3.96.980102130949.25966C-100000@sokrates.mip.ki.se MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=ISO-8859-1Content-Transfer-Encoding: QUOTED-PRINTABLEHello everyone.Ten years ago I spent two weeks in Kartong, with three other Swedes fromthe association Vanort i uland from the town of Alingsas, Sweden. At thetime, I was only twelve. The association is concerned with exchange andassistance with and to the village of Kartong. Is the possibly anyone onthis list that I might have met during my short stay in your country?Presently, I am planning to visit Gambia again in may-june 1998. I am asecond year student in medicine and together with a fellow student, I amhoping to be able to carry out a basic study on malaria. =20=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D==3D=3D=3D=3DI Theodor Stenevang II Arm=E9gatan 32:818 II S-171 71 Solna II II phone: +46-8-827417 II reply to: theo@mail.com =3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D==3D=3D=3D=3D------------------------------Date: Fri, 02 Jan 1998 16:45:05 +0100From: momodou@inform-bbs.dk (Momodou Camara)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: New MemberMessage-ID: < 647101.11236@inform-bbs.dk Greetings,Amar Sall has been added to the list. Welcome to Gambia-l Mr. Sall, you cansend a brief introduction to gambia-l@u.washington.edu Regards,Momodou Camara------------------------------Date: Fri, 02 Jan 1998 15:36:04 PSTFrom: "Jattanjie solfa" < abene@hotmail.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: New addressMessage-ID: < 19980102233604.927.qmail@hotmail.com Content-Type: text/plainHi Gambia-l !This is my add. noha.jatta@kungalv.se, thanks______________________________________________________Get Your Private, Free Email at http://www.hotmail.com ------------------------------Date: Fri, 2 Jan 1998 21:41:01 ESTFrom: RABANI < RABANI@aol.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: New memberMessage-ID: < 4b1a80f0.34ada53f@aol.com Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-transfer-encoding: 7bitHi everyoneI am Winston Abraham and as you all might know by now, I am a new member.Though i have been a member for a couple of weeks now, i have been busy tryingto size the quality of the message being channeled through this medium.To my surprise, i am amazed at the kind of connection this medium bringsamong Gambians. It should be pass on so that all the family can benefit fromthis vast medium of communication that is able to help us bond in a way.I hope the NEW YEAR is already doing yoou all some goodwinston A------------------------------Date: Sat, 3 Jan 1998 02:23:50 ESTFrom: JENGFANNEH < JENGFANNEH@aol.com To: Gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Introduction of a New MemberMessage-ID: < d81afa58.34ade788@aol.com Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-transfer-encoding: 7bitI would like to take this opportunity to introduce myself to all the membersof the gambia-l, and to wish everybody a Happy New Year. May 1998 brings goodhealth and peace to our Gambia.I am a native of Kaur, attended Gambia High in 1973-1979. Briefly was employedat the Price Control Unit just after graduation from High school. Left theGambia in 1982 in search of educational opportunities in the US. I havecompleted an undergraduate degree in Finance and a graduate degree inHospitality Management. Presently employed with the Marriott Corporation as anAccountant.Being part of such a group is an ideal beginning for 1998, and I hope thatthis medium can bring all of us as Gambians to refocus to the serious issuesthat affect our country. Thanks for the opportunity------------------------------Date: Sat, 3 Jan 1998 10:17:02 +0200From: momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Gambia can help end Senegal rebellion, envoy saysMessage-ID: <19980103091719.AAB36634@momodou>MIME-Version: 1.0Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-transfer-encoding: 7BITDAKAR, Senegal (Reuters) - Senegal's ambassador to Gambiasaid Friday that an offer of mediation by Gambia in the 15-yearrebellion in southern Senegal stood a good chance of success.In a New Year message, Gambian President Yahya Jammehoffered to mediate an end to the separatist war in Senegal'sCasamance province which has intensified since last August.The rest of the story can be found in the following News Groups:clari.world.africa.western,clari.news.conflict.misc,clari.world.gov.intl_relations,biz.clarinet.sampleor the Bush List.Momodou Camara*********************************************************"Start by doing what's necessary, then what'spossible and suddenly you are doing the impossible"***------------------------------Date: Sat, 03 Jan 1998 04:51:48 -0500From: "Pa-Mambuna O. Bojang" < paomar@iglou.com To: " gambia-l@u.washington.edu " < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Home sweet homeMessage-ID: < 34AE0A33.E0468C85@iglou.com MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-asciiContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitBeloved brothers and sisters:Happy new year to you all. May Allah, the Eternal, guide us all in ouraspirations to achieve our desired aspirations in this 1998 (amen). Maythe brothers and sisters we lost in 1997 rest in perfect peace, and mayAllah bring peace among all couples so we may not suffer any such loss.1997 was a bitter-sweet year on this forum; we deliberated, we argued,we cummunicated "tense" wording, but it all boiled to interesting andeducative flow of information among Gambians and Non-Gambians worldwide. May 1998 therefore bring even better discussions.Well, as of 8:00am this Sunday, I will try Mr. Touray's menthod tosuspend receiving mail till sometime soon. I am bound for the Gambia(home sweet home) on January 7, and will be leaving Lexington forAtlanta at 8:00am Sunday. I will be enjoying the "very" nice oceanbreeze at Gunjur (my home town), something Bro. Bass don't enjoy inSerre Kunda ...oops! Can you imagine how much I miss smoked fish? Howabout "kobo"/"chalo". Bass, I should be able to package some for you ifyou will give me your address (laugh). I guess sister Jabou and someother folks on this list can tell you a little bit of the secret at theGunjur beach (home sweet home). Cousin Awa, don't mind Bass I willsilence him with our well smoked fish and fresh cow milk.. ha! ha!Achi and Pa-Musa, I would love to meet with you folks. You folks are myheroes for the brilliant commentary of the recent Zone II tourney in theGambia. I can be reached at *** 486-006 *** (Gujur).May Allah accept our fasting.GOD BLESS!Pa-Mambuna, the Blue Grass State.------------------------------Date: Sat, 3 Jan 1998 02:25:02 +0100From: "Momodou S Sidibeh" < momodou.sidibeh@stockholm.mail.telia.com To: < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: SV: SV: Is It In Our Nature?Message-ID: < 199801031312.OAA04451@d1o2.telia.com MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1Content-Transfer-Encoding: 8bitHej KollehCherno,Thanks for the rewelcoming. Being away because of a hardware breakdown isnot quite the same thing as being absent because one prioritises otherengagements. So it felt like I missed much more than I actually did.Bass, on the international plane, Gambia is a typically small country whosecitizens' noisiness is in complete disproportion to their country's size.That way the world gets no chance to forget us. Kartong must have to liveup to that reputation.It is unfortunate if you felt that we were threatening to beat you upphysically. We were simply putting aross the point that once in Kartong, itdoes not matter how big your home town is.Modou Sidibeh, Kartong/Stockholm.----------> Från: BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH < kolls567@qatar.net.qa > Till: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List> Ämne: Re: SV: Is It In Our Nature?> Datum: den 2 januari 1998 12:03> Welcome back Mr.Sidibeh.We have missed a lot,and we are glad that youhave> by now "sorted out" your hardware problem.> Having said that,I think you have to bear in mind when promoting yourthat> virtually unknown little Kartong is that there are countless Sukuru Kunda> people around here, and I am not so sure they would allow you to promote> your little village at the expense of a metropolis like Sukuru Kunda.Even> the Gunjurr people who have been making here a lot of noise have now> apparently calmed down.> In the meantime,a very happy,prosperous and enjoyable 1998 to everyone on> the Bantabaa and that includes people from the little village next to> Gunjurr.And to all of you down there ,I say: Keep Up The Good Work!> Regards Bassss!> @@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@> Hello Buharry,> The apology should have come from me. I think looking back, myformulation> was terribly poor. I did not mean to say that your criticism was unfair> because of any personal reason/s - such as me being secretary - or that> because we deserve praise.(In fact the way my note began sounded like"hey,> I am boss here. So you better be careful !" - an elitist kind of attitude> completely antithetical to my own nature). Rather the unfairness I meant> was your failure to mention the good things we did here for over tenyears.> This and other matters I will write about as soon as I sort out my time> during the coming week-end.> Besides that, I must cease this opportunity to express my sincere thanks> for helping me out in spreading the message about ambasador Bojang'svisit,> and for introducing this very important topic in the first place.> Have a really great 1998.> Sidibeh, Kartong/Stockholm.------------------------------Date: Sat, 3 Jan 1998 18:03:55 +0300From: "BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH" < kolls567@qatar.net.qa To: < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: SV: Is It In Our Nature?Message-ID: < 199801032057.RAA19878@qatar.net.qa MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitHelp! Help! Help! Where are the other Sere Kunda Citizens.I can't fight adozen(Gunjurr and Kartong) all by myself.So,my other Sere Kunda Compatriotsmust rally behind me to protect the good name of our Etrnal City.In the meantime,a very happy weekend to all of you out there,even if youcome from ...... Oh, I can't remember the names again!Regards Bassss!Hej KollehCherno,Thanks for the rewelcoming. Being away because of a hardware breakdown isnot quite the same thing as being absent because one prioritises otherengagements. So it felt like I missed much more than I actually did.Bass, on the international plane, Gambia is a typically small country whosecitizens' noisiness is in complete disproportion to their country's size.That way the world gets no chance to forget us. Kartong must have to liveup to that reputation.It is unfortunate if you felt that we were threatening to beat you upphysically. We were simply putting aross the point that once in Kartong, itdoes not matter how big your home town is.Modou Sidibeh, Kartong/Stockholm.------------------------------Date: Sat, 3 Jan 1998 14:23:59 ESTFrom: BobbySil < BobbySil@aol.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: SV: Is It In Our Nature?Message-ID: < 906ab1af.34ae9051@aol.com Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-transfer-encoding: 7bitBro Bass,You know, I wont leave you hanging, I got your back on behalf of Serrekunda"the Dutto Boys." For a minute I thought you were confusing Kartong andSukuta, because thats were I almost got my whooping after a soccer game,thanks to the help of friends such as Solloh Cham and my very own firstcousins fron Tunkara Kunda, then Solloh been my class-mate at Muslim had afield-day with that incident the next day.Well, Bass if need be I can rally round more "Ndongos" and we can take downthe London/Bakoteh bridge and see how they'll get to us!Peace,Baboucarr Sillah------------------------------Date: Sun, 4 Jan 1998 02:09:22 +0300From: "BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH" < kolls567@qatar.net.qa To: < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: SV: Is It In Our Nature?Message-ID: < 199801040504.CAA27616@qatar.net.qa MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1Content-Transfer-Encoding: 8bitFinally,someone has heard my plea! Its good to have brothers in highplace.Yes, Abubacar,try to contact as many Sere Kundarians(I mean,the realDutto Boys) as possible,incase these people from kartong and gunjurr (amnot sure if i should add Saabiji on the list),want to do anything funny!You know I didn't know that the Saabijinkoolu also try to beat you up whenyou win them.Poor Sukuru kunda! They are always the victims of theirsuccess in soccer.Again,bro Sillah,it was great that you heeded my call to show solidarity toour Eternal City.And Keep Up The Good Work Down There!Regards Bassss!----------> From: BobbySil < BobbySil@aol.com > To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List> Subject: Re: SV: Is It In Our Nature?> Date: 05/ÑãÖÇä/1418 10:23 ã> Bro Bass,> You know, I wont leave you hanging, I got your back on behalf ofSerrekunda> "the Dutto Boys." For a minute I thought you were confusing Kartong and> Sukuta, because thats were I almost got my whooping after a soccer game,> thanks to the help of friends such as Solloh Cham and my very own first> cousins fron Tunkara Kunda, then Solloh been my class-mate at Muslim had> field-day with that incident the next day.> Well, Bass if need be I can rally round more "Ndongos" and we can takedown> the London/Bakoteh bridge and see how they'll get to us!> Peace,> Baboucarr Sillah------------------------------Date: Sat, 3 Jan 1998 20:45:56 ESTFrom: Gunjur < Gunjur@aol.com To: paomar@iglou.com, Subject: Re: Home sweet homeMessage-ID: < 1fc662c0.34aee9d7@aol.com Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-transfer-encoding: 7bitPa Mambuna,Wish that l was headed for Gunjur village, Kombo South right now. Safejourney. Believe me, those dusty Sukuru-kunda folks do not have the refinedpalate to enjoy good sea food or a beautiful beach for that matter. As forMomodou Sidibeh the Kartongite, we will just ignore his criticisms of Gunjur,it's the empty pots that always rattle the most, l say. Best of luck and hopeto see you there sometime in the near future.Jabou Joh.In a message dated 1/3/98 4:47:51 AM, you wrote:< GAMBIA-L-owner@u.washington.edu Received: from relay33.mail.aol.com (relay33.mail.aol.com [172.31.109.33]) byair17.mail.aol.com (v37.8) with SMTP; Sat, 03 Jan 1998 04:47:51 -0500Received: from lists3.u.washington.edu (lists3.u.washington.edu[140.142.56.3])by relay33.mail.aol.com (8.8.5/8.8.5/AOL-4.0.0)with ESMTP id EAA14518;Sat, 3 Jan 1998 04:47:41 -0500 (EST)Received: from host (lists.u.washington.edu [140.142.56.13])by lists3.u.washington.edu (8.8.4+UW97.07/8.8.4+UW97.05) with SMTPid BAA11983; Sat, 3 Jan 1998 01:47:24 -0800Received: from mx4.u.washington.edu (mx4.u.washington.edu [140.142.33.5])by lists.u.washington.edu (8.8.4+UW97.07/8.8.4+UW97.05) with ESMTPid BAA17262 for < gambia-l@lists.u.washington.edu >; Sat, 3 Jan 1998 01:47:16-0800Received: from iglou.com ( exim@iglou1.iglou.com [192.107.41.3])by mx4.u.washington.edu (8.8.4+UW97.07/8.8.4+UW97.09) with SMTPid BAA10111 for < gambia-l@u.washington.edu >; Sat, 3 Jan 1998 01:47:15 -0800Received: from iglou.com [204.255.227.127]by iglou.com with esmtp (8.7.3/8.6.12)id 0xoQAd-00055b-00; Sat, 3 Jan 1998 04:47:08 -0500Message-Id: < 34AE0A33.E0468C85@iglou.com Date: Sat, 03 Jan 1998 04:51:48 -0500Reply-To: paomar@iglou.com Sender: GAMBIA-L-owner@u.washington.edu Precedence: bulkFrom: "Pa-Mambuna O. Bojang" < paomar@iglou.com To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List gambia-l@u.washington.edu " < gambia-l@u.washington.edu X-Listprocessor-Version: 8.1 beta -- ListProcessor(tm) by CREN>>------------------------------Date: Sat, 3 Jan 1998 21:28:16 ESTFrom: BAKSAWA < BAKSAWA@aol.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Fwd: Home sweet homeMessage-ID: < 31f7f8a0.34aef3da@aol.com Mime-Version: 1.0Content-type: multipart/mixed;boundary="part0_883880920_boundary"This is a multi-part message in MIME format.--part0_883880920_boundaryContent-ID: < 0_883880920@inet_out.mail.aol.com.1 Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII--part0_883880920_boundaryContent-ID: < 0_883880920@inet_out.mail.aol.com.2 Content-type: message/rfc822Content-transfer-encoding: 7bitContent-disposition: inlineFrom: BAKSAWA < BAKSAWA@aol.com Return-path: < BAKSAWA@aol.com To: paomar@iglou.com Subject: Re: Home sweet homeDate: Sat, 3 Jan 1998 11:27:35 ESTOrganization: AOL ( http://www.aol.com Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-transfer-encoding: 7bitPa Mambuna:For a while I wondered why you sat back and watched this Serrekunda boy (Bassof course) trash beautiful Gunjur.I think you've gotten him shaken so badly, that he is crying for help. Theunfortunate thing is that his "home boys" are not brave enough to come to hisrescue. Poor Bass - you've commenced a battle you may not conquer!Thanks for watching out for us and taking care of business Pa.Regards to everyone back home - and don't forget to relay my messages to Idaand mom.Like the Serrekunda boy would say "keep up the good work down there!"Awa Sey--part0_883880920_boundary--------------------------------End of GAMBIA-L Digest 101************************** Topic