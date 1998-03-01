|
Date: Sun, 28 Dec 1997 12:43:18 +0200
From: momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: New Member
Greetings,
Malick N Jagne has been added to the list. Welcome on board Malick.
You can send a brief introduction. Our address is:
gambia-l@u.washington.edu
HAPPY NEW YEAR TO EVERYONE ON THE LIST!
Momodou Camara
From: mmjeng@image.dk
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Neo-Nazi Propaganda Via E-mail
According to Swedish daily Aftonbladet on Saturday,
Some 70,000 Swedes received neo-Nazi propaganda via E-mail on
Christmas Eve, sent to them by the Swedish neo-Nazi organization
Nordland,
The letters included "strong racial propaganda hostile to immigrants"
and advertisements for Nordland's home page on the Internet. They also
hailed the "white race" and claimed the Holocaust never took place.
Many upset Swedes who received the propaganda called Aftonbladet after
the paper ran a first story about a single recipient. According to
Aftonbladet, all of the recipients it spoke to had Internet
subscriptions with the Swedish server Algonet.
Greetings
Matarr M. Jeng.
From: "BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH" <kolls567@qatar.net.qa>
To: <Gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
Subject: Gambia's Oil Industry Profile!
Oil Industry Profile
The Gambia
The Africa Upstream 97 and Southern and Central African Downstream
conferences, organised by leading African oil consultants Global Pacific
and Partners and scheduled for mid-October 1997 in beautiful Cape Town,
provide excellent opportunities to gain a first hand knowledge of the
African oil industry and meet key industry players.
There are no known oil or gas reserves in the small West African republic
of the Gambia and its oil industry is dependent on the importation of
refined petroleum products from the Dakar refinery in neighbouring Senegal
and other sources.
The downstream market is small with a product throughput of approximately
50 000 - 80 000 tons per annum. Distribution and marketing of fuels
products is carried out by Shell and other companies.
Gambia has one storage / terminal facility. The facility is old and, due to
its location in a built-up area, considered to be potentially hazardous to
the local population. The construction of a new storage facility comprising
six tanks with a total capacity of 21,000 tons is being considered. The
tankage would be adequate to cater for maximum demand during the tourist
season and also give three months cover. Discussions are also being held
regarding the construction of a fuel oil facility to supply the local power
station.
From: BobbySil <BobbySil@aol.com>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Fwd: New Member
List managers,
Date: Sun, 28 Dec 1997 17:06:32 PST
From: "latjor ndow" <latjor@hotmail.com>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: new member
Greetings:
Ousainou Mbenga has been added to the list. Welcome to our bantaba
and please send a brief introduction about yourself to the group.
Our address is: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Regards,
LatJor
Date: Mon, 29 Dec 1997 21:59:31 +0300
From: "BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH" <kolls567@qatar.net.qa>
To: <Gambia-L@U.Washington.edu>
Subject: Re:Ramadan Begins Tomorrow:Qatar & Emirate Televisions!!
Gambia-L,
Qatar & EmirateTvs.have just announced that Ramadan begins
tomorrow,Tuesday.So,I guess the CEESAYS and BADIBUNKAS are in deep
trouble!Of course,they could always steal water during the many showers
they always take during Ramadan afternoons.Who, except god, would know
about it? But again,thats the great thing about fasting:Only God really
knows who is keeping fast.And these people are so smart at faking
tiredness!!
So,on behalf of the Drammeh Kunda Nkoolu,I am hereby begging these people
not to steal water this time around.Its just a matter of thirty days and
Not thirty months.
In the meantime,I am wishing everyone on the bantabaa a happy Ramadan and
New Year,and and Please keep Up the good work down there!
Regards Bassss!
From: habib <hghanim@erols.com>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: Last Message for 1997
BAKSAWA wrote:
>
> Moe:
>
> Thanks a million for your commentary!
>
> Even though members have fought, argued, and differed in opinions during some
> heated debates, the creative and insightful nature of postings to The List has
> drawn admires like me to this Bantaba - on a daily basis.
>
> May Allah give all of us the discipline to observe the holy month of Ramadan
> - and may The Almighthy Allah also grant all the observers Laila Tul Hadr!!
>
> Greetings and Happy 1998 to all!!
>
> Awa Sey
Awa
We wish you the same.May we all have the blessings of the Holy month of
Ramadan bestowed upon us and our dear country.
One of the greatest gifts to us all came during this holy month.
Moses(Musa ) Jesus (Issa) and several other prophets got their devine
revealations during this month including the last prophet Muhamed(peace
be upon them all) on lailatul Qadri.
Happy new year and Eid in advance to all on Gambia-l.
Habib Diab Ghanim
From: "BOJANG,BUBA" <BBOJANG@MUSIC.TRANSY.EDU>
To: <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
Subject: Re Ramadan
In the name of God, the beneficient, the merciful.
Sirs and Madams,
May I take this opportunity to wish each and everyone a happy New
Year in advance. May God guide us into it peacefully and successfully.
As we will enter into the month of ramadan tonight, I wish to remind
everyone how faithful one has to be in this month. Let us not forget
that we are not only abstrain from food and water, but as well all
enjoyments like dancing, listening to music etc. Backbiting also is
prohibited not only in this month. Let us try and accomodate Holy
Qur-an recitation in our daily schedule, as it pays well in this month
especially.
What we in the west have to try and control is our sense of seeing. We
are in a society where there is no rule on how to dress, therefore we sh
ould try to deny this sense in certain aspects in trying to keep our
fasting perfect.
To Camaras and Jabangs, please for heaven's sake try and keep fast.
Asalamu Alaikum.
Buba Bada Bojang
From: David Gilden <dgilden@tiac.net>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Need New Gambian Phone Number
My Dear friend Alieu Suso (New Town Baku)
kora maker at the Baku Craft Market has
changed his phone number. As I am in Boston
could someone in the Gambia please email me his
updated phone number?
Thanks
Dave Gilden
*Cora Connection Your West African, Manding Music Source*
http://www.drive.net/kora.htm
From: habib <hghanim@erols.com>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: Re Ramadan
BOJANG,BUBA wrote:
>
> In the name of God, the beneficient, the merciful.
> Sirs and Madams,
> May I take this opportunity to wish each and everyone a happy New
> Year in advance. May God guide us into it peacefully and successfully.
> As we will enter into the month of ramadan tonight, I wish to remind
> everyone how faithful one has to be in this month. Let us not forget
> that we are not only abstrain from food and water, but as well all
> enjoyments like dancing, listening to music etc. Backbiting also is
> prohibited not only in this month. Let us try and accomodate Holy
> Qur-an recitation in our daily schedule, as it pays well in this month
> especially.
> What we in the west have to try and control is our sense of seeing. We
> are in a society where there is no rule on how to dress, therefore we sh
> ould try to deny this sense in certain aspects in trying to keep our
> fasting perfect.
> To Camaras and Jabangs, please for heaven's sake try and keep fast.
> Asalamu Alaikum.
> Buba Bada Bojang
Well said Buba and may I add that if you got to this site on the net you
will get more details on Ramadan
http://users.aol.com/hineaf/files/ramzan.ht.
By the wat this is the easiest period for fasting( short days and colder
climate) so there should be no difficulties expected here in the USA.
Habib
From: "malang maane" <langjr@worldnet.att.net>
To: <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
Subject: new member
Hello list managers,
Could you please sucscribe Cherno Jagne to the list..his ad is
"wildlife@cs.stmarys.ca"
Thank you and keep up the good work.
Lang Jr.
From: Ancha Bala-Gaye u <bala7500@mach1.wlu.ca>
To: Gambia <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
Subject: Last Message for 1997 (fwd)
I second Awa's comments. I hope everyone had a good Christmas (those that
do celebrate it) or a good holiday (those that don't). I also hope that
everyone that fasts has a successful month, in that they find what they
search for with the guidance of Allah. And lastly, I would like to wish you
all a great year.
Ancha.
From: Gunjur <Gunjur@aol.com>
To: Gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re-introduction
From: Gunjur <Gunjur@aol.com>
To: Gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Best wishes
Gambia-L
May Allah bless and keep each and everyone of you and your families in the
coming year, RAMADAN MUBARAK!
Sister Jabou Joh.
From: Musa Sonko <msonko@yahoo.com>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Subscribe New Member
Can any one assist to get Mame Thierno Jallow added to Gambia-list. He
is a student in Malyasia. His e-mail address is thier@rocketmail.com
Thanks.
From: =?iso-8859-1?Q?Asbj=F8rn_Nordam?= <asbjorn.nordam@dif.dk>
To: "'gambia-l@u.washington.edu'" <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
Subject: SV: Last message for 1997
From: "nari@commit.gm" <gambia-l@commit.gm>
To: <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
Subject: Re: Best wishes
Sent by "National Agricultural Research Institute" <nari@commit.gm>
via Commit
Hi Sister Jabou,
Thanks for your prayers and best wishes. May Allah give you back the lion's
share of it for the sake of the Holy month of RAMADAN! Probably we shall
start fasting tomorrow Wednesday.
May Allah, therefore, help us all complete the RAMADAN in peace, good faith
and health.
Falankoi
From: habib <hghanim@erols.com>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: Best wishes
Gunjur wrote:
>
> Gambia-L
>
> May Allah bless and keep each and everyone of you and your families in the
> coming year, RAMADAN MUBARAK!
>
> Sister Jabou Joh.
Same to you sister Jabou . My new tel is 703 288 1489
USA- Halal Chamber of Commerce ,Inc
Habib
From: BobbySil <BobbySil@aol.com>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: New Member
List Managers,
Would somebody add Mr. Musa Jeng to the "Bantaba." His address is as follows:
JENGFANNEH@AOL.COM. His bio will follow soon!!!
PS: May the blessings of the holy month be with everyone. "Balal len ma aha."
From: momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: New Members
Greetings,
Mame Thierno Jallow, Musa Jeng and Cherno Jagne have all been added
to the list. Welcome on board. You can send a brief introduction to:
gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Happy New Year and "Ramadan Mubarak"!
Momodouy Camara
From: habib <hghanim@erols.com>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Cc: yellowgate@comit.gm
Subject: [Fwd: happy new year to you and your family!]
This is an extention to y'all.
From: "A. Loum" <tloum@u.washington.edu>
To: Gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: New member
Matthew Roberts has been added to the list. We welcome him and will look
forward to his introduction and contributions.
I am also taking this opportunity to wish you all a very happy new
year and " werrikorr " ( Ramadan )
Thanks
Tony Loum
From: Abdou O Gibba <Abdou.Gibba@smr.uib.no>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: *H*A*P*P*Y* N*E*W* *Y*E*A*R*
Dear Gambia Lers!!
A lot of thanks
for all the togetherness
in 1997
May 1998
bring even more
harmony between us,
and
light
happiness and
love
to every one of us.
*H*A*P*P*Y* N*E*W* *Y*E*A*R*
Seasons Greetings!
:::)))Abdou Oujimai
From: momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: Suspending Gambia-L subscriptions or adding friends
Greetings,
I am sending the message below again with some additions. Someone
asked me to send instructions of how to add a friend without having
to send the request to the whole list.
Please see my additions below!
Momodou Camara
On 19 Dec 97 at 20:37, Katim S. Touray wrote:
> i'm writing help those of us who'd like to suspend receiving mail
> from Gambia-L. i notice a number of people have sent out "Please
> unsubscribe me" type messages to the list. the problem is that it
> won't be easy for the list managers to keep up with the requests,
> even if they wanted to. given that it's not really hard for one to
> unsubscribe from the list, or suspend mail delivery, i see no reason
> why list managers should be bothered with such chores.
>
> so here's what you should do:
>
> 1. if you want to *really* unsubscribe, send an email to:
> LISTPROC@U.WASHINGTON.EDU (you can also use small letters)
> with the message:
> unsubscribe gambia-l
> alternatively, you can say:
> signoff gambia-l
> please note that you should leave your "Subject" field blank in all
> your messages to LISTPROC.
>
> and if you want to resubscribe again, you can just go through the
> managers.
> obviously, if your objective is to just suspend getting mail from
> Gambia-L, you would want to try something else. this is because a
> list manager has to subscribe you back to the list. to avoid
> creating extra work for the list managers, you should use option 2
> (below) if you want to suspend your mail from the list.
>
> 2a. to postpone suspend getting mail from Gambia-L, send mail to:
> LISTPROC@U.WASHINGTON.EDU (the same address given above, and again,
> you
> can use small letters) with the message:
> set gambia-l mail postpone
> you will receive an e-mail confirming your new setting for Gambia-L.
>
> 2b. to turn you mail delivery back on, send an e-mail to the above
> address, with the message:
> set gambia-l mail
>
> note that as opposed to 2a, the "set" command used in 2b does not
> have "postpone" after "gambia-l" neither does it have anything like
> "resume" or "restart." by leaving "postpone" out, you are in effect
> defaulting to getting mail. in other words, if don't say
> "postpone", it means you want mail.
>
> i'll leave it at that for now. please let me know if you have any
> questions. have a great weekend, a MERRY CHRISTMAS, and a HAPPY NEW
> YEAR. and my sympathies to all the Jobes and Ceesays now crying
> about the on-coming Ramadan!
>
> Katim
>
To subscribe a friend tell him/ her to send a mail to
LISTPROC@U.WASHINGTON.EDU
with the message:
SUBSCRIBE GAMBIA-L <Name and surname>
Note that the "Subject" field should be blank.
An example:
If I want to subscribe to the Gambia-l, this is what I should do:
First of all, I should send the following from the e-mail address I
intend to use for sending and receiving mails from the Gambia-l.
Then the message should be like this:-
From: "BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH" <kolls567@qatar.net.qa>
To: <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
Subject: Re: *H*A*P*P*Y* N*E*W* *Y*E*A*R*
Thanks Mr.Gibba for the Best Wishes! The same thing to you.This FORUM has
been a great Instrument for Gambians to learn to disagree without being
unnecessarily disagreable.That is something we Gambians are not terribly
used to.But most of us have by now proven to be very good student at
learning this new cultural skill,which,by the way,is absolutely necessary
for running any pluralistic democracy.
So,I am hereby adding my voice to yours in praying that 1998 be better in
terms of Maturity and Good Sense of Humour,two important ingredients for
conducting any meaningful debate at an adult level.
A very Happy,Prosperous and Enjoyable 1998 to everyone in this
bantabaaa;and please Keep Up The Good Work Down There!
Regards Basssss!
From: "archibald.graham@commit.gm" <gambia-l@commit.gm>
To: <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
Subject: Re: Need New Gambian Phone Number
Sent by "Archibald H. R. Graham" <archibald.graham@commit.gm>
via Commit
David Gilden
I refer to your mail on the list on the above subject.
> My Dear friend Alieu Suso (New Town Baku)
> kora maker at the Baku Craft Market has
> changed his phone number. As I am in Boston
> could someone in the Gambia please email me his
> updated phone number?
You may be able to contact your friend Alieu Suso on 495885.
According to his son Lamin, call preferable late evening (GMT) or early
morning hours.
Hope that answers your enquiry.
Regards
Archi
From: Paul <bgibba@interlog.com>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: *H*A*P*P*Y* N*E*W* *Y*E*A*R*
Happy New Year to uou too, Oujimai.
Paul
From: chakys@image.dk
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: *H*A*P*P*Y* N*E*W* *Y*E*A*R*
Hi G-lers,
I wish to everyone BONNE ET HEUREUSE ANNEE 1998.
I hope that this year will be a turning point to achieve our
ambitions and it will bring to all the list members peace,
happiness, well-being, long life, welfare, heath, prosperity, harmony
and much more Dalasi..................
HAPPY NEW YEAR..........
Chakys.
From: MJagana <MJagana@aol.com>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: 1998
HAPPY
NEW
YEAR :)
TO
YOU
ALL
MJAGANA
From: "Momodou S Sidibeh" <momodou.sidibeh@stockholm.mail.telia.com>
To: <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
Subject: SV: introduction
Fellow Gambia-lers,
As you may have known, I had a major hardware breakdown that effectively
placed me out of reach for some four-and-a-half weeks. It is great to be up
and running again more effectively than ever before. As i begin sorting out
my mail, I would cease this opportunity to extend a big welocme to all new
subscribers, especially those from or have connections with Kartong (Lamin
Jaiteh, and Saikou B. Njai).
But I am also wishing everyone a HEALTHY, EDUCATIVE, AND MEMORABLE 1998.
Momodou S. Sidibeh, Kartong/Stockholm.
From: "Momodou S Sidibeh" <momodou.sidibeh@stockholm.mail.telia.com>
To: <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
Subject: SV: SV: Is It In Our Nature?
Hello Buharry,
The apology should have come from me. I think looking back, my formulation
was terribly poor. I did not mean to say that your criticism was unfair
because of any personal reason/s - such as me being secretary - or that
because we deserve praise.(In fact the way my note began sounded like "hey,
I am boss here. So you better be careful !" - an elitist kind of attitude
completely antithetical to my own nature). Rather the unfairness I meant
was your failure to mention the good things we did here for over ten years.
This and other matters I will write about as soon as I sort out my time
during the coming week-end.
Besides that, I must cease this opportunity to express my sincere thanks
for helping me out in spreading the message about ambasador Bojang's visit,
and for introducing this very important topic in the first place.
Have a really great 1998.
Sidibeh, Kartong/Stockholm.
From: Thierno Diallo <thier@rocketmail.com>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Introduction
Hi to all gambia-lers,
I'd like to say that I am just happy to join you guys
and hope to be able to contribute to the best of my
abilities to the development of this forum for
fruitful debates.
Talking about myself, I would say that I was born in
Kerr Cherno Baba, in the Niumi District for those who
don't know, but I spent most of my time out of the
country. I am presently in Malaysia pursuing a degree
in Economics but hope to leave this place very soon.
Before signing off, let me wish a HAPPY NEW YEAR,to
all of you, and to the Muslims, RAMADAN MUBAARAK. May
God bless all. PEACE!
From: "BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH" <kolls567@qatar.net.qa>
To: <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
Subject: Re: SV: Is It In Our Nature?
Welcome back Mr.Sidibeh.We have missed a lot,and we are glad that you have
by now "sorted out" your hardware problem.
Having said that,I think you have to bear in mind when promoting your that
virtually unknown little Kartong is that there are countless Sukuru Kunda
people around here, and I am not so sure they would allow you to promote
your little village at the expense of a metropolis like Sukuru Kunda.Even
the Gunjurr people who have been making here a lot of noise have now
apparently calmed down.
In the meantime,a very happy,prosperous and enjoyable 1998 to everyone on
the Bantabaa and that includes people from the little village next to
Gunjurr.And to all of you down there ,I say: Keep Up The Good Work!
Regards Bassss!
From: BAKSAWA <BAKSAWA@aol.com>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: SV: Is It In Our Nature?
Bass:
Please stop making fun of people from Gunjur. Although I was not raised
there, my mother came from there. Also, keep in mind that Gunjur is a cleaner
and safer place than your over-populated, crime infested Serrekunda.
Thank you for your New Year Salutations!
Awa Sey
From: "BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH" <kolls567@qatar.net.qa>
To: <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
Subject: Re: SV: Is It In Our Nature?
Okay,I will try to be nice to Gunjurr.But Kartong is something else
altogether.We once went there to play football, and we won.Guess what
happened after that?! Our Hosts threatened to beat us up.Can you imagine
that? But there No Way big brother,Sere Kunda would fight with tiny
kartong.Not that we were scared or anything of that nature........
A happy Ramadan to all of you!
Regards Basss!
From: Theodor Stenevang med <v97tst@sokrates.mip.ki.se>
To: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
Subject: Kartong, Gunjurr etc.
Hello everyone.
Ten years ago I spent two weeks in Kartong, with three other Swedes from
the association Vanort i uland from the town of Alingsas, Sweden. At the
time, I was only twelve. The association is concerned with exchange and
assistance with and to the village of Kartong. Is the possibly anyone on
this list that I might have met during my short stay in your country?
Presently, I am planning to visit Gambia again in may-june 1998. I am a
second year student in medicine and together with a fellow student, I am
hoping to be able to carry out a basic study on malaria. =20
From: momodou@inform-bbs.dk (Momodou Camara)
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: New Member
Amar Sall has been added to the list. Welcome to Gambia-l Mr. Sall, you can
send a brief introduction to gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Regards,
Momodou Camara
From: "Jattanjie solfa" <abene@hotmail.com>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: New address
Hi Gambia-l !
This is my add. noha.jatta@kungalv.se, thanks
From: RABANI <RABANI@aol.com>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: New member
Hi everyone
I am Winston Abraham and as you all might know by now, I am a new member.
Though i have been a member for a couple of weeks now, i have been busy trying
to size the quality of the message being channeled through this medium.
To my surprise, i am amazed at the kind of connection this medium brings
among Gambians. It should be pass on so that all the family can benefit from
this vast medium of communication that is able to help us bond in a way.
I hope the NEW YEAR is already doing yoou all some good
winston A
From: JENGFANNEH <JENGFANNEH@aol.com>
To: Gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Introduction of a New Member
I would like to take this opportunity to introduce myself to all the members
of the gambia-l, and to wish everybody a Happy New Year. May 1998 brings good
health and peace to our Gambia.
I am a native of Kaur, attended Gambia High in 1973-1979. Briefly was employed
at the Price Control Unit just after graduation from High school. Left the
Gambia in 1982 in search of educational opportunities in the US. I have
completed an undergraduate degree in Finance and a graduate degree in
Hospitality Management. Presently employed with the Marriott Corporation as an
Accountant.
Being part of such a group is an ideal beginning for 1998, and I hope that
this medium can bring all of us as Gambians to refocus to the serious issues
that affect our country. Thanks for the opportunity
From: momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Gambia can help end Senegal rebellion, envoy says
DAKAR, Senegal (Reuters) - Senegal's ambassador to Gambia
said Friday that an offer of mediation by Gambia in the 15-year
rebellion in southern Senegal stood a good chance of success.
In a New Year message, Gambian President Yahya Jammeh
offered to mediate an end to the separatist war in Senegal's
Casamance province which has intensified since last August.
The rest of the story can be found in the following News Groups:
clari.world.africa.western,clari.news.conflict.misc,clari.world.gov.in
tl_relations,biz.clarinet.sample
or the Bush List.
Momodou Camara
From: "Pa-Mambuna O. Bojang" <paomar@iglou.com>
To: "gambia-l@u.washington.edu" <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
Subject: Home sweet home
Beloved brothers and sisters:
Happy new year to you all. May Allah, the Eternal, guide us all in our
aspirations to achieve our desired aspirations in this 1998 (amen). May
the brothers and sisters we lost in 1997 rest in perfect peace, and may
Allah bring peace among all couples so we may not suffer any such loss.
1997 was a bitter-sweet year on this forum; we deliberated, we argued,
we cummunicated "tense" wording, but it all boiled to interesting and
educative flow of information among Gambians and Non-Gambians world
wide. May 1998 therefore bring even better discussions.
Well, as of 8:00am this Sunday, I will try Mr. Touray's menthod to
suspend receiving mail till sometime soon. I am bound for the Gambia
(home sweet home) on January 7, and will be leaving Lexington for
Atlanta at 8:00am Sunday. I will be enjoying the "very" nice ocean
breeze at Gunjur (my home town), something Bro. Bass don't enjoy in
Serre Kunda ...oops! Can you imagine how much I miss smoked fish? How
about "kobo"/"chalo". Bass, I should be able to package some for you if
you will give me your address (laugh). I guess sister Jabou and some
other folks on this list can tell you a little bit of the secret at the
Gunjur beach (home sweet home). Cousin Awa, don't mind Bass I will
silence him with our well smoked fish and fresh cow milk.. ha! ha!
Achi and Pa-Musa, I would love to meet with you folks. You folks are my
heroes for the brilliant commentary of the recent Zone II tourney in the
Gambia. I can be reached at *** 486-006 *** (Gujur).
May Allah accept our fasting.
GOD BLESS!
Pa-Mambuna, the Blue Grass State.
From: "Momodou S Sidibeh" <momodou.sidibeh@stockholm.mail.telia.com>
To: <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
Subject: SV: SV: Is It In Our Nature?
Hej KollehCherno,
Thanks for the rewelcoming. Being away because of a hardware breakdown is
not quite the same thing as being absent because one prioritises other
engagements. So it felt like I missed much more than I actually did.
Bass, on the international plane, Gambia is a typically small country whose
citizens' noisiness is in complete disproportion to their country's size.
That way the world gets no chance to forget us. Kartong must have to live
up to that reputation.
It is unfortunate if you felt that we were threatening to beat you up
physically. We were simply putting aross the point that once in Kartong, it
does not matter how big your home town is.
Modou Sidibeh, Kartong/Stockholm.
From: "BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH" <kolls567@qatar.net.qa>
To: <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
Subject: Re: SV: Is It In Our Nature?
Help! Help! Help! Where are the other Sere Kunda Citizens.I can't fight a
dozen(Gunjurr and Kartong) all by myself.So,my other Sere Kunda Compatriots
must rally behind me to protect the good name of our Etrnal City.
In the meantime,a very happy weekend to all of you out there,even if you
come from ...... Oh, I can't remember the names again!
Regards Bassss!
From: BobbySil <BobbySil@aol.com>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: SV: Is It In Our Nature?
Bro Bass,
You know, I wont leave you hanging, I got your back on behalf of Serrekunda
"the Dutto Boys." For a minute I thought you were confusing Kartong and
Sukuta, because thats were I almost got my whooping after a soccer game,
thanks to the help of friends such as Solloh Cham and my very own first
cousins fron Tunkara Kunda, then Solloh been my class-mate at Muslim had a
field-day with that incident the next day.
Well, Bass if need be I can rally round more "Ndongos" and we can take down
the London/Bakoteh bridge and see how they'll get to us!
Peace,
Baboucarr Sillah
From: "BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH" <kolls567@qatar.net.qa>
To: <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
Subject: Re: SV: Is It In Our Nature?
Finally,someone has heard my plea! Its good to have brothers in high
place.Yes, Abubacar,try to contact as many Sere Kundarians(I mean,the real
Dutto Boys) as possible,incase these people from kartong and gunjurr (am
not sure if i should add Saabiji on the list),want to do anything funny!
You know I didn't know that the Saabijinkoolu also try to beat you up when
you win them.Poor Sukuru kunda! They are always the victims of their
success in soccer.
Again,bro Sillah,it was great that you heeded my call to show solidarity to
our Eternal City.And Keep Up The Good Work Down There!
Regards Bassss!
From: Gunjur <Gunjur@aol.com>
To: paomar@iglou.com, Gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: Home sweet home
Pa Mambuna,
Wish that l was headed for Gunjur village, Kombo South right now. Safe
journey. Believe me, those dusty Sukuru-kunda folks do not have the refined
palate to enjoy good sea food or a beautiful beach for that matter. As for
Momodou Sidibeh the Kartongite, we will just ignore his criticisms of Gunjur,
it's the empty pots that always rattle the most, l say. Best of luck and hope
to see you there sometime in the near future.
Jabou Joh.
From: BAKSAWA <BAKSAWA@aol.com>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Fwd: Home sweet home
